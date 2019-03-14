All the news from St Patrick’s Thursday 2019 Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 14, 2019 · Leave a Comment

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

CLAISSE TALKS GROUND

On the morning of the third day of The Festival™ presented by Magners, Cheltenham’s Clerk of the Course Simon Claisse commented: “If you look at the clock, the ground yesterday wasn’t as slow as some of the riders were suggesting.

“Yesterday afternoon, before close of play, we changed the going on the New Course, which we are opening up today to Good to Soft, Soft in places.

“We had two millimetres of rain overnight. Our forecast is to have a dry but cloudy afternoon with a bit of wind.

“Day three of The Festival 2019 will start with a light rain as forecast which is meant to peter out by the end of the morning.

“We can look forward to a dry, but blowy afternoon.

“The going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is Good to Soft, Soft in places.

“We expect racing to be as scintillating this afternoon as it was yesterday when two of our favourites, Altior and Tiger Roll, strutted their stuff and coming back to rapturous applause in the winner’s enclosure.”

NON-RUNNERS

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Class 1) (Grade 3) 2m 4f 184y

10 Ballyhill (FR) (Self Certificate, Bruised Foot)

20 Romain de Senam (FR) (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

THE MACHINE BACK IN WORKING ORDER?

One of Jump racing’s superstars graces Prestbury Park this afternoon when Faugheen bids to record a third success at The Festival™ presented by Magners in the £325,000 G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30pm).

Winner of the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (2014) and the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle (2015), the 11-year-old son of Germany is targeting a 10th G1 victory in today’s three-mile event.

Faugheen was an emphatic winner of the Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown in April and was travelling powerfully when falling at the second-last in the Christmas Hurdle, won by Apple’s Jade, over three miles at Leopardstown in December.

“The Machine” will be partnered by Ruby Walsh this afternoon and the jockey reported on ITV’s The Opening Show this morning: “We’re delighted with Faugheen.

“He was travelling very well when falling behind Apple’s Jade at Leopardstown. He has recovered from his fall and we’re looking forward to it.

“The team at home are pleased with him and that fall is all in the past.

“Faugheen is an 11-year-old but doesn’t have many miles on the clock due to injury and being well-minded – we’re looking forward to running this afternoon.”

Faugheen, who has been successful on 14 of his 20 starts, is the general 9/2 second favourite behind Emma Lavelle’s impressive Cleeve Hurdle scorer Paisley Park, who is the 7/4 market leader for the three-mile hurdling championship.

No horse has ever won both the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle and the G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle. Faugheen would also take his earnings past the £1-million mark with victory this afternoon.

BLACKMORE & FROST LOOKING TO SOAR IN RYANAIR

Female jockeys Rachael Blackmore and Bryony Frost are both relishing the prospect of capturing G1 honours in the £350,000 Ryanair Chase (2.50pm) at Cheltenham this afternoon on day three, St Patrick’s Thursday, of The Festival™ presented by Magners.

Blackmore, who recorded a first success at The Festival on Tuesday aboard A Plus Tard in the Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Chase, partners the Henry de Bromhead-trained Monalee.

The eight-year-old son of Milan returned to winning ways with a comfortable two-length success in the G2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park in February over two miles and four furlongs, having previously chased home Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Kemboy in the three-mile G1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December.

Monalee has finished second over three miles in both the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2017) and the G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (2018) at The Festival™ presented by Magners and connections have decided to drop back in trip this time around for the two mile and five furlong G1 event.

Looking ahead to the ride, Blackmore, who has yet to capture a G1, said: “Monalee feels really well in himself and we’re looking forward to this afternoon.

“He has a good record around here without winning, but fingers crossed he can win today.

“We decided to run in the Ryanair after taking the soft ground into consideration and think he has a very good chance in this event.”

Before The Festival 2019, no female rider had more than five rides at a single Festival. However, Blackmore is scheduled to have 17 rides over the four days this week.

Bryony Frost has struck up an excellent rapport with the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon and the pair are targeting a fourth victory from five starts this term. The seven-year-old son of Nickname was a gutsy winner of the G2 Cotswold Chase over an extended three miles and one furlong at Cheltenham in January, but drops back in trip for this afternoon’s two miles and five furlong event.

Frodon also tasted success with Frost aboard at Cheltenham this season in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, on the New Course, which is being used today, and a very similar distance, in December.

Frost, who has already captured a G1 prize in her burgeoning career with Black Corton, also trained by Nicholls, in the 2017 renewal of the G1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park, said: “You have to believe in fairytales and Frodon is my fairytale.

“He is in great heart. The Ryanair looks a hot race and there are some talented Irish horses in the race this time around. We are flying the flag for Britain and the one thing I know for sure is that he will give 110% for me.

“Frodon loves to try and he loves to be competitive. Cheltenham is the heartbeat, it is the Olympics for equine athletes to come and show their supreme levels of ability and it’s brilliant to say I have a horse which I can ride in Frodon – he is my partner and we’ll just keep kicking and see what happens.”

ALTIOR STILL BEHIND CYRNAME ON THE FIGURES SAYS

BHA HANDICAPPER

Altior stirred the hearts of almost everyone who watched his battling defeat of Politologue and Sceau Royal in Wednesday’s G1 Queen Mother Champion Chase, but BHA handicapper Chris Nash was unmoved.

The dual Queen Mother winner’s mark is likely to remain the same when the new figures are published on Tuesday, which means that he will still be rated behind Cyrname, who misses The Festival.

Nash explained: “Some eyebrows were raised when Cyrname was given a rating of 178 after his Ascot Chase win, which had him higher than Altior, and for all this was an admirable performance, the bare bones of the form is unlikely to be enough to get him any higher than his current rating of 175.”

Colleague Martin Greenwood was satisfied that this year’s running of the earlier G1 RSA Chase was well up to standard, but he is unlikely to rate Topofthegame quite as high as 2018 winner Presenting Percy, who ended last season on a mark of 165.

Greenwood said: “The 2019 renewal of the RSA may not match up with Presenting Percy’s victory last year, but it almost certainly was up to an overall standard. The market suggested it was a three-race horse, which was largely backed up by the pre-race ratings, and that’s how it panned out.

“With the trio rated between 153 and 155 (beforehand), you could argue they have almost replicated those ratings, but given they finished so far clear, ratings around the 160+ mark would seem appropriate and all three look good prospects for next season.”

Andrew Mealor assessed the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, and he came to a similar conclusion. He said: “A provisional reading of the result suggests the unbeaten City Island hasn’t quite reached the level of past winners Samcro and The New One (both 157), achieving a figure in the mid-to-low 150s, but it still looks a well up-to-scratch renewal and his winning figure is likely to be on or above the recent average for the race. Both he and Champ are clearly good prospects going forward.”

Espoir D’Allen won Tuesday’s G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle by a record margin and he will be rated an above-average winner of the race.

David Dickinson, who assessed the race for the BHA, was impressed and said: “The race itself asked many questions and Espoir D’Allen was a surprise winner, but his wide-margin win should not be underestimated. In beating last year’s runner up Melon so decisively, he established himself as an above average winner of the race.”

Duc De Genievres, an impressive winner of a G1 Racing Post Arkle Chase in which several of the principals failed to complete, is likely to be rated somewhere close to the race’s average for the winner of 162. Similarly Roksana, the lucky winner of the G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle will be rated close to the five-year average for the race’s winners of 148.

The BHA has not yet released a preliminary assessment of G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ winner Klassical Dream’s impressive performance.

RECORD ATTENDANCE FOR SECOND SUCCESSIVE DAY

Yesterday’s attendance of 59,209 was a new record for the second day of The Festival since the meeting switched to a four-day format in 2005.

Last year’s total on Ladies Day came to 58,959.

There was a record crowd on the opening day of The Festival 2019, with 67,934 attending Champion Day.

Last year’s attendance on the Tuesday came to 66,632, with the previous record for the day being 67,770 in 2016.

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

ALTIOR, ANDY AND ASSORTED HATS

Altior and Andy Murray feature heavily in the national coverage of day two of The Festival, with Ladies Day “fashion” getting a good look-in as well.

Pictures of the tennis star and his wife appear on the front page of the Daily Express, and inside most of the papers, including The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

The Times’ Cheltenham pull-out has a full-page picture of Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase heroes Altior and Nico de Boinville on its cover, while in the The Guardian Greg Wood writes about the horse’s “unshakeable will to win.” In The Daily Telegraph, Paul Hayward describes de Boinville as “the coolest cat in the weighing-room”, while The Sun’s Steve Jones says that Altior “teased his rivals and tormented his trainer.”

Alastair Down heads up the cheerleaders for Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase winner Tiger Roll in the Racing Post, describing him as “pure rock ‘n’ roll,” while in The Daily Telegraph ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin extols the virtues of his “beloved Tiger Roll”.

Many of the papers report on Sir A P McCoy’s “disgust” at what he sees as the BHA’s “disgraceful” behaviour towards the jockeys penalised by the stewards in Tuesday’s National Hunt Chase.

There’s a Guardian Sport feature on women in racing, centring round Rachael Blackmore’s success: “Blackmore’s achievements will not stop being extraordinary until people no longer feel compelled to highlight them in a way they wouldn’t if she was a man”, declares Barry Glendinning.

Moving on to today’s action, Paisley Park in the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle is the overwhelming choice for tipsters. In The Daily Telegraph, Marcus Armytage says that the horse’s “upward curve has been almost vertical this season”, while the I’s Jon Freeman is also a Paisley Park fan, saying, “he ticks every box, most importantly his trademark strong finish”. Marcus Townend’s feature about the horse, his owner and his trainer in the Daily Mail is probably the most comprehensive and informative to date.

But there are other views; the Guardian’s Chris Cook plumps for Supasundae, while The Times’ Rob Wright selects Bacardys. In The Sun, Templegate goes for Top Notch in the Stayers’ Hurdle – “Hendo to rack it up a Notch”.

The Times’ Paddy von Behr, as well as hoping that Paisley Park can give owner Andrew Gemmell his “greatest day”, reveals that not only did TV presenter Eamonn Holmes propose to his wife at Cheltenham, but that Red Rum, extraordinarily, was the first horse comedian Lee Mack ever rode – he mucked out for Ginger McCain for £25 a week.

As it was Ladies Day yesterday, Cheltenham fashion figures prominently in the coverage, with the Gloucestershire Echo’s front page given to two smiling women wearing blue hats. An inside spread of pictures continues the theme, but on the sports pages Melissa Jones comprehensively rounds up the racing stories. There is an interview with fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper, sponsor of the meeting’s leading jockey award, in the weekend supplement.

The Daily Mail features Cheltenham fashion and “celebs”, including the Royals, on a double-page spread of pictures.

Irish model Vogue Williams appears (fully clothed) on page three of the Daily Mirror wearing scarlet tartan while, inside the 12-page Cheltenham supplement, David Yates says that it is “courage and class” that make a great racehorse like Altior. De Boinville is depicted kissing his Queen Mother Champion Chase trophy.

The Festival appears in the Daily Star’s leader column: “The organisers have pulled off another sensational festival”, it declares. The Murrays make it on to pages eight and nine, while Jason Heavey is so convinced that Paisley Park will take the Stayers’ Hurdle that it is headlined “Walk in the Park”.

Altior gets a mention on the back page of The Sun – as does golfer Lee Westwood’s success in winning £48,200.91 from a £240 stake.

PUNTERS LOOKING FOR WALK IN THE PARK

Punters responded to disappointment on the first day of The Festival 2019 by landing a telling blow over bookmakers on Ladies Day at The Festival™ presented by Magners. Four winning favourites in succession Altior (4/11f G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase), Tiger Roll (5/4f G1 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase), Band Of Outlaws (7/2f G3 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle) and Envoi Allen (2/1f G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper) proved the perfect tonic for bettors in yesterday’s last four races.

Paisley Park is a warm favourite for today’s three-mile hurdling championship, the £325,000 G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30pm) as he bids to extend his unbeaten run this season to five. The Emma Lavelle-trained gelding has progressed rapidly this term and followed up a G1 success in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December with a striking 12-length victory in the G2 Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day in January. Paisley Park is the general 7/4 favourite across the board for the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle. The Nicky Henderson-trained Top Notch, third to Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle, has constricted in price to 12/1 from 16/1 with Unibet.

In the opening £150,000 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30pm), Philip Hobbs’ Defi Du Seuil, who defeated Lostintranslation in the G1 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park in February, is a solid 11/4 market leader with Bet365. The Kim Bailey-trained Vinndication finished third to Defi Du Seuil at Sandown and he has been trimmed into 15/2 from 9/1 with William Hill.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Sire Du Berlais has been well-supported in the run-up to the £100,000 G3 Pertemps Network Final (2.10pm) and he remains solid at around the 5/1 mark for the three-mile contest. Champers On Ice represents David Pipe and he returned from a long absence to finish a good fourth at Haydock in February. He is 11/1 from 14/1 with Sky Bet.

The £350,000 G1 Ryanair Chase (2.50pm) is an excellent renewal and punters are opting to support Noel Meade’s Road To Respect for the two mile and five-furlong event. Fourth in last season’s Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, the eight-year-old son of Gamut is the 7/2 favourite from 4/1 with William Hill.

Nicky Henderson’s Janika has been strongly fancied for the £110,000 Listed Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (4.10pm) in the build-up to the race and he is a solid 4/1 market leader from 5/1 with Betfred following two second-placed efforts this term.

Willie Mullins has won all three renewals of the £90,000 G2 National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50pm), but Nicky Henderson saddles the favourite for this year’s contest courtesy of Epatante, who has impressed in two starts for the master of Seven Barrows. The five-year-old daughter of No Risk At All is a 2/1 shot. Her stable companion Lust For Glory, an easy winner at Newcastle last time out, is the each-way mover in the race at 14/1 from 16/1 with Sky Bet.

In the concluding £70,000 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase, Any Second Now is the best-backed horse of the day with William Hill who make Ted Walsh’s charge, the mount of Derek O’Connor, a 6/1 shot from 10/1. The seven-year-old son of Oscar has yet to win in nine starts over fences, but shaped well when fifth in the valuable Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown in December.

Market Movers

1.30pm G1 JLT Novices’ Chase – Vinndication 15/2 from 9/1 (William Hill)

2.10pm G3 Pertemps Network Final – Champers On Ice 11/1 from 14/1 (Sky Bet)

2.50pm G1 Ryanair Chase – Road To Respect 7/2 from 4/1 (William Hill)

3.30pm G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle – Top Notch 12/1 from 16/1 (Unibet)

4.10pm Listed Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate – Janika 4/1 from 5/1 (Betfred)

4.50pm G2 National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle – Lust For Glory 14/1 from 16/1 (Sky Bet)

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase – Any Second Now 6/1 from 10/1 (William Hill)

LATEST NON-RUNNERS

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Class 1) (Grade 3) 2m 4f 184y

10 Ballyhill (FR) (Self Certificate, Bruised Foot)

20 Romain de Senam (FR) (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f 75y

Out Sam (Self Certificate, Lame)

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Facts & Figures

Background Information

The G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup is the most valuable non-handicap chase in Britain. The total prize money for the 2019 running is £625,000, with £351,687 to the winner and prize money down to the eighth home. Magners is the new sponsor in 2019, succeeding Timico (2016-2018). Betfred (2012-2015) inherited the sponsorship after taking over the Tote which backed the race from 1980. Piper Champagne was the first sponsor from 1975 to 1979.

The initial Cheltenham Gold Cup was a three-mile Flat race in 1819, won by Mr Bodenham’s Spectre. The chase, as we now know it, was introduced in 1924, with Red Splash successful. The winning prize money then was £700. The 1924 Gold Cup trophy, acquired by Cheltenham Racecourse in 2018 after being kept in a bank vault for years, will be presented to the winning connections of the 2019 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup. The 2019 winning owner will receive a replica of the original Cheltenham Gold Cup to keep, with the 1924 Cheltenham Gold Cup, the new perpetual trophy, remaining on display at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Biggest Field

The joint biggest Cheltenham Gold Cup field ever was in 2006, when 22 runners went to post. Since the chase was first run in 1924, there has only been one other renewal with more than 18 runners – in 1982 when Silver Buck defeated 21 rivals. There are 16 declared runners this year.

Multiple Winners

In the Cheltenham Gold Cup’s history, seven horses have won the race more than once. Golden Miller holds the record for the most Gold Cup victories, with five consecutive wins from 1932-36. The other horses with two or more successes have been Kauto Star, who took the spoils in 2007 and 2009 and is the only horse to ever regain the Gold Cup, Best Mate (2002/03/04), L’Escargot (1970/71), Arkle (1964/65/66), Cottage Rake (1948/49/50) and Easter Hero (1929/30). The 2018 winner Native River runs again this year.

Most Successful Owner

Golden Miller’s owner, Dorothy Paget, has been the most successful owner in the race with an amazing seven victories, with Roman Hackle (1940) and Mont Tremblant (1952) adding to Golden Miller’s five wins.

Most Successful Trainer

The most successful trainer has been Tom Dreaper, who won five Gold Cups with three horses, namely Prince Regent (1946), Arkle (1964, 1965 and 1966) and Fort Leney (1968).

Paul Nicholls is the most successful current handler with four wins from three horses – See More Business (1999), Kauto Star (2007 & 2009) and Denman (2008). He saddles Clan Des Obeaux tomorrow.

Most Successful Jockey

The most successful jockey has been Pat Taaffe, who recorded four victories on – Arkle (1964, 1965 & 1966) and Fort Leney (1968).

The three most successful current jockeys with two wins each are Ruby Walsh (Kauto Star 2007 & 2009), Barry Geraghty (Kicking King 2005 & Bobs Worth 2013) and Richard Johnson (Looks Like Trouble 2000 & Native River 2018). Each can go one better this year, with Walsh riding Bellshill, Geraghty on Anibale Fly and Johnson hoping to win for the second year running on Native River.

Ridden & Trained Winner

Five winning jockeys went on train the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner.

Rode Trained Danny Morgan Morse Code (1938) Roddy Owen (1959) Fred Winter Saffron Tartan (1961), Mandarin (1962) Midnight Court (1978) Pat Taaffe Arkle (1964, 1965, 1966), Fort Leney (1968) Captain Christy (1974) Jonjo O’Neill Alverton (1979), Dawn Run (1986) Synchronised (2012) Jim Culloty Best Mate (2002, 2003, 2004) Lord Windermere (2014)





Mares

A total of four mares have won the Cheltenham Gold Cup – Ballinode (1925), Kerstin (1958), Glencaraig Lady (1972) and Dawn Run (1986). Shattered Love, trained by Gordon Elliott, tries to add to that total this year.

Longest & Shortest-Priced Winners, Fate Of The Favourites

The longest-priced winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup has been 100/1 chance Norton’s Coin in 1990.

The shortest-priced winner was Arkle, the 1/10 favourite in 1966. In the 90 runnings, 30 favourites have won –just over 33 per cent.

Greys

The only grey Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was Desert Orchid in 1989. Bristol De Mai attempts to be the second in 2019.

Age

The breakdown of winners by age is as follows:

5yo – 3 victories – none this year

6yo – 5 victories – none this year

7yo – 17 victories – Al Boum Photo, Clan Des Obeaux, Elegant Escape, Kemboy

8yo – 22 victories – Bristol De Mai, Invitation Only, Presenting Percy, Shattered Love

9yo – 25 victories – Anibale Fly, Bellshill, Double Shuffle, Native River, Yala Enki

10yo – 11 victories – Definitly Red, Might Bite

11yo – 5 victories – Thistlecrack

12yo – 2 victories – none this year

Overseas-Trained Winners

The winners of 25 Cheltenham Gold Cups have been trained overseas.

IRELAND (24): Ballinode (1925), Prince Regent (1946), Cottage Rake (1948, 1949, 1950), Knock Hard (1953), Roddy Owen (1959), Arkle (1964, 1965, 1966), Fort Leney (1968), L’Escargot (1970, 1971), Glencaraig Lady (1972), Captain Christy (1974), Ten Up (1975), Davy Lad (1977), Dawn Run (1986), Imperial Call (1996), Kicking King (2005), War Of Attrition (2006), Lord Windermere (2014), Don Cossack (2016) & Sizing John (2017). There are seven Irish runners this year.

FRANCE (1): The Fellow (1994)

Gold Cup/Champion Hurdle Double

Dawn Run is the only horse to have won both the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup. She was successful in 1984 and 1986 respectively.

Fastest Time

The fastest winning time is 6 minutes 29.7 seconds, set by Long Run in 2011.

Did You Know?

A P McCoy’s Champion Hurdle/Cheltenham Gold Cup double in 1997 on Make A Stand and Mr Mulligan was the 11th time that the big-race double has been landed by one jockey in the same year. The other jockeys to have achieved the feat were Dick Rees (1929), Tom Cullinan (1930), Ted Leader (1932), Bill Stott (1933), Gerry Wilson (1935), Aubrey Brabazon (1949 and 1950), Tim Molony (1953), Fred Winter (1961) and Norman Williamson (1995).

Alderbrook and Master Oats in 1995 enabled Norman Williamson and Kim Bailey to join a very select group of jockey and trainer partnerships who have won both the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup in the same year. The other successful partnerships were Tommy Cullinan and Jack Anthony in 1930, Ted Leader and Basil Briscoe in 1932, Bill Stott and Basil Briscoe in 1933, and Aubrey Brabazon and Vincent O’Brien in both 1949 and 1950.

Michael Dickinson saddled the first five horses home in the 11-runnner 1983 renewal – Bregawn (Graham Bradley – 100/30F), Captain John (David Goulding – 11/1), Wayward Lad (Jonjo O’Neill – 6/1), Silver Buck (Robert Earnshaw – 5/1) and Ashley House (Mr Dermot Browne – 12/1).

Willie Mullins has yet to win the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, but has saddled the runner-up on six occasions – Florida Pearl (2000), Hedgehunter (2006), Sir Des Champs (2013), On His Own (2014) and Djakadam (2015 & 2016).

Three of the last five trainers to win the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup – Jim Culloty (Lord Windermere 2014), Gordon Elliott (Don Cossack 2016) and Jessica Harrington (Sizing John 2017) – did so with their first runner in the race.

Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup runners with previous The Festival form

Year Race Pos Jockey SP Al Boum Photo (Willie Mullins IRE) 2018 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase F Ruby Walsh 8/1 Anibale Fly (Tony Martin IRE) 2018 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 3rd Barry Geraghty 33/1 Bellshill (Willie Mullins IRE) 2015 Weatherbys Champion Bumper 10th Ruby Walsh 14/1 2016 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 13th Paul Townend 11/1 2017 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase 3rd Ruby Walsh 5/1 Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 2016 JLT Novices’ Chase 2nd Daryl Jacob 4/1 (CFav) 2017 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 7th Daryl Jacob 16/1 Clan Des Obeaux (Paul Nicholls) 2016 JCB Triumph Hurdle 6th Noel Fehily 12/1 Definitly Red (Brian Ellison) 2014 Weatherbys Champion Bumper 7th A P McCoy 25/1 2015 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle PU Richard Johnson 11/1 2016 National Hunt Chase F Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 12/1 2018 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 6th Danny Cook 8/1 Double Shuffle (Tom George) 2016 Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase 3rd Paddy Brennan 8/1 Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard) 2017 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 7th Tom Scudamore 100/1 2018 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase 3rd Harry Cobden 9/1 Invitation Only (Willie Mullins IRE) 2018 JLT Novices’ Chase PU Paul Townend 9/2 Kemboy (Willie Mullins IRE) 2017 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle 5th David Mullins 16/1 2018 JLT Novices’ Chase 4th David Mullins 15/2 Might Bite (Nicky Henderson) 2017 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase 1st Nico de Boinville 7/2 (Fav) 2018 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 2nd Nico de Boinville 4/1 (Fav) Native River (Colin Tizzard) 2015 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 9th Brendan Powell 40/1 2016 National Hunt Chase 2nd Mr Michael Legg 7/1 2017 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 3rd Richard Johnson 7/2 2018 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 1st Richard Johnson 5/1 Presenting Percy (Patrick Kelly IRE) 2017 Pertemps Network Final 1st Davy Russell 11/1 2018 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase 1st Davy Russell 5/2 (Fav) Shattered Love (Gordon Elliott IRE) 2017 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle 12th Bryan Cooper 8/1 2018 JLT Novices’ Chase 1st Jack Kennedy 4/1 Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard) 2016 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle 1st Tom Scudamore Evens (Fav) Yala Enki (Venetia Williams) 2016 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle PU Aidan Coleman 25/1 2018 Ultima Handicap Chase 6th Charlie Deutsch 12/1

Record of trainers with runners in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup

(since 1997 plus any winners beforehand)

Year Pos Horse Jockey SP Gordon Elliott IRE – Shattered Love 2016 1st Don Cossack Bryan Cooper 9/4 (Fav) 2017 10th Outlander Bryan Cooper 10/1 2018 PU Outlander Jack Kennedy 20/1 Brian Ellison – Definitly Red 2018 6th Definitly Red Danny Cook 8/1 Tom George – Double Shuffle 2006 18th Lord Of Illusion Jason Maguire 33/1 Nicky Henderson – Might Bite 2002 12th Bacchanal Mick Fitzgerald 6/1 2002 4th Marlborough Dean Gallagher 12/1 2003 11th Marlborough Mick Fitzgerald 20/1 2004 PU Irish Hussar Mick Fitzgerald 16/1 2009 7th Barbers Shop Barry Geraghty 10/1 2011 1st Long Run Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 7/2 (Fav) 2012 3rd Long Run Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 7/4 (Fav) 2012 4th Burton Port Barry Geraghty 8/1 2013 1st Bobs Worth Barry Geraghty 11/4 (Fav) 2013 3rd Long Run Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 7/2 2014 10th Triolo D’Alene A P McCoy 10/1 2014 5th Bobs Worth Barry Geraghty 6/4 (Fav) 2015 PU Bobs Worth Barry Geraghty 16/1 2018 2nd Might Bite Nico de Boinville 4/1 (Fav) Patrick Kelly IRE – Presenting Percy No runners since 1997 Tony Martin IRE – Anibale Fly 2018 3rd Anibale Fly Barry Geraghty 33/1 Willie Mullins IRE –Al Boum Photo, Bellshill, Invitation Only, Kemboy 1999 3rd Florida Pearl Richard Dunwoody 5/2 (Fav) 2000 2nd Florida Pearl Paul Carberry 9/2 2002 6th Alexander Banquet Barry Geraghty 12/1 2002 11th Florida Pearl Conor O’Dwyer 10/1 2004 8th Alexander Banquet Ruby Walsh 80/1 2006 2nd Hedgehunter Ruby Walsh 16/1 2010 5th Cooldine Paul Townend 10/1 2011 PU Kempes A P McCoy 9/1 2012 9th The Midnight Club Paul Townend 100/1 2013 2nd Sir Des Champs A P McCoy 4/1 2014 2nd On His Own David Casey 16/1 2015 2nd Djakadam Ruby Walsh 10/1 2015 5th On His Own Mr Patrick Mullins 33/1 2015 10th Boston Bob Paul Townend 33/1 2016 2nd Djakadam Ruby Walsh 9/2 2016 3rd Don Poli Davy Russell 9/2 2016 8th On His Own Mr Patrick Mullins 50/1 2017 4th Djakadam Ruby Walsh 3/1 (Fav) 2018 5th Djakadam Mr Patrick Mullins 25/1 2018 F Total Recall David Mullins 14/1 2018 F Bachasson Danny Mullins 33/1 2018 PU Killultagh Vic Paul Townend 8/1 Paul Nicholls – Clan Des Obeaux 1998 CO See More Business Timmy Murphy 11/2 1999 1st See More Business Mick Fitzgerald 16/1 1999 4th Double Thriller Joe Tizzard 9/1 2000 4th See More Business Mick Fitzgerald 9/4 (Fav) 2002 3rd See More Business Joe Tizzard 40/1 2002 PU Shotgun Willy Timmy Murphy 25/1 2003 4th Valley Henry Barry Geraghty 14/1 2003 8th See More Business Joe Tizzard 16/1 2005 4th Royal Auclair Christian Williams 40/1 2005 6th Strong Flow Ruby Walsh 5/1 2006 9th Royal Auclair Christian Williams 20/1 2006 16th Cornish Rebel Joe Tizzard 16/1 2007 1st Kauto Star Ruby Walsh 5/4 (Fav) 2007 8th Neptune Collonges Liam Heard 50/1 2007 12th My Will Sam Thomas 16/1 2008 1st Denman Sam Thomas 9/4 2008 2nd Kauto Star Ruby Walsh 10/11 (Fav) 2008 3rd Neptune Collonges Mick Fitzgerald 25/1 2009 1st Kauto Star Ruby Walsh 7/4 (Fav) 2009 2nd Denman Sam Thomas 7/1 2009 4th Neptune Collonges Christian Williams 15/2 2009 5th My Will Nick Scholfield 100/1 2009 13th Star De Mohaison Timmy Murphy 20/1 2010 2nd Denman A P McCoy 4/1 2010 7th My Will Nick Scholfield 80/1 2010 9th Tricky Trickster Barry Geraghty 12/1 2010 F Kauto Star Ruby Walsh 8/11 (Fav) 2011 2nd Denman Sam Thomas 8/1 2011 3rd Kauto Star Ruby Walsh 5/1 2011 4th What A Friend Daryl Jacob 25/1 2011 8th Neptune Collonges Robert Thornton 33/1 2012 F What A Friend Daryl Jacob 25/1 2012 PU Kauto Star Ruby Walsh 3/1 2013 F Silviniaco Conti Ruby Walsh 4/1 2014 4th Silviniaco Conti Noel Fehily 11/4 2015 7th Silviniaco Conti Noel Fehily 3/1 (Fav) 2015 PU Sam Winner Sam Twiston-Davies 20/1 2017 5th Saphir Du Rheu Sam Twiston-Davies 33/1 2018 PU Saphir Du Rheu Sam Twiston-Davies 66/1 Colin Tizzard – Elegant Escape, Native River, Thistlecrack 2007 PU Bob Bob Bobbin Joe Tizzard 100/1 2016 F Cue Card Paddy Brennan 5/2 2017 3rd Native River Richard Johnson 7/2 2017 F Cue Card Paddy Brennan 9/2 2018 1st Native River Richard Johnson 5/1 Nigel Twiston-Davies – Bristol De Mai 2006 17th Ollie Magern Carl Llewellyn 33/1 2008 6th Knowhere Paddy Brennan 25/1 2009 10th Knowhere Paddy Brennan 100/1 2010 1st Imperial Commander Paddy Brennan 7/1 2011 PU Imperial Commander Paddy Brennan 4/1 2017 7th Bristol De Mai Daryl Jacob 16/1 Venetia Williams – Yala Enki 1999 PU Teeton Mill Norman Williamson 7/2 2000 5th Lake Kariba Norman Williamson 150/1 2006 PU Limerick Boy Sam Thomas 150/1 2010 3rd Mon Mome Aidan Coleman 50/1 2014 11th Katenko Aidan Coleman 66/1 2014 9th Houblon Des Obeaux Liam Treadwell 50/1 2015 11th Houblon Des Obeaux Aidan Coleman 33/1

Record of declared jockeys in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup

(since 1997 plus any winners beforehand)

Year Pos Horse Trainer SP Nico de Boinville – Might Bite 2015 1st Coneygree Mark Bradstock 7/1 2018 2nd Might Bite Nicky Henderson 4/1 (Fav) Jonathan Burke – Double Shuffle No previous rides Harry Cobden – Clan Des Obeaux No previous rides Danny Cook – Definitly Red 2018 6th Definitly Red Brian Ellison 8/1 Charlie Deutsch – Yala Enki No previous rides Barry Geraghty – Anibale Fly 2002 6th Alexander Banquet Willie Mullins 12/1 2003 4th Valley Henry Paul Nicholls 14/1 2004 6th Keen Leader Jonjo O’Neill 10/1 2005 1st Kicking King Tom Taaffe 4/1 (Fav) 2006 3rd Forget The Past Michael O’Brien 9/1 2007 10th Forget The Past Michael O’Brien 25/1 2009 7th Barbers Shop Nicky Henderson 10/1 2010 9th Tricky Trickster Paul Nicholls 12/1 2011 PU China Rock Mouse Morris 25/1 2012 4th Burton Port Nicky Henderson 8/1 2013 1st Bobs Worth Nicky Henderson 11/4 (Fav) 2014 5th Bobs Worth Nicky Henderson 6/4 (Fav) 2015 PU Bobs Worth Nicky Henderson 16/1 2016 4th Carlingford Lough John Kiely 25/1 2018 3rd Anibale Fly Tony Martin 33/1 Daryl Jacob – Bristol De Mai 2007 11th The Listener Robert Alner 14/1 2011 4th What A Friend Paul Nicholls 25/1 2012 F What A Friend Paul Nicholls 25/1 2017 7th Bristol De Mai Nigel Twiston-Davies 16/1 Richard Johnson – Native River 1999 7th Escartefigue David Nicholson 11/1 2000 1st Looks Like Trouble Noel Chance 9/2 2002 13th Looks Like Trouble Noel Chance 9/2 (Fav) 2003 5th Behrajan Henry Daly 14/1 2006 6th Monkerhostin Philip Hobbs 13/2 2007 4th Monkerhostin Philip Hobbs 25/1 2013 6th Captain Chris Philip Hobbs 14/1 2017 3rd Native River Colin Tizzard 7/2 2018 1st Native River Colin Tizzard 5/1 Jack Kennedy – Shattered Love 2018 PU Outlander Gordon Elliott 20/1 David Mullins – Kemboy 2017 9th Champagne West Henry de Bromhead 14/1 2018 F Total Recall Willie Mullins 14/1 Mr Patrick Mullins – Invitation Only 2015 5th On His Own Willie Mullins 33/1 2016 8th On His Own Willie Mullins 50/1 2018 5th Djakadam Willie Mullins 25/1 Tom O’Brien – Elegant Escape No previous rides Davy Russell – Presenting Percy 2003 2nd Truckers Tavern Ferdy Murphy 33/1 2005 F Pizarro Edward O’Grady 14/1 2010 8th Cerium Paul Murphy 200/1 2014 1st Lord Windermere Jim Culloty 20/1 2015 PU Lord Windermere Jim Culloty 20/1 2016 3rd Don Poli Willie Mullins 9/2 Tom Scudamore – Thistlecrack 2005 10th Astonville Michael Scudamore snr 500/1 2006 15th Iznogoud Martin Pipe 200/1 2008 PU Azulejo Michael Scudamore snr 200/1 2009 8th Madison Du Berlais David Pipe 10/1 2011 5th Midnight Chase Neil Mulholland 9/1 2012 2nd The Giant Bolster David Bridgwater 50/1 2013 4th The Giant Bolster David Bridgwater 16/1 2014 3rd The Giant Bolster David Bridgwater 14/1 2015 PU The Giant Bolster David Bridgwater 33/1 Paul Townend – Al Boum Photo 2010 5th Cooldine Willie Mullins 10/1 2012 9th The Midnight Club Willie Mullins 100/1 2015 10th Boston Bob Willie Mullins 33/1 2016 5th Irish Cavalier Rebecca Curtis 66/1 2017 PU Irish Cavalier Rebecca Curtis 66/1 2018 PU Killultagh Vic Willie Mullins 8/1 Ruby Walsh – Bellshill 2000 UR Rince Ri Ted Walsh 33/1 2002 2nd Commanche Court Ted Walsh 25/1 2003 6th Commanche Court Ted Walsh 8/1 2004 8th Alexander Banquet Willie Mullins 80/1 2005 6th Strong Flow Paul Nicholls 5/1 2006 2nd Hedgehunter Willie Mullins 16/1 2007 1st Kauto Star Paul Nicholls 5/4 (Fav) 2008 2nd Kauto Star Paul Nicholls 10/11 (Fav) 2009 1st Kauto Star Paul Nicholls 7/4 (Fav) 2010 F Kauto Star Paul Nicholls 8/11 (Fav) 2011 3rd Kauto Star Paul Nicholls 5/1 2012 PU Kauto Star Paul Nicholls 3/1 2013 F Silviniaco Conti Paul Nicholls 4/1 2015 2nd Djakadam Willie Mullins 10/1 2016 2nd Djakadam Willie Mullins 9/2 2017 4th Djakadam Willie Mullins 3/1 (Fav)

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

DEFI DU SEUIL GETS HOBBS BACK IN THE GAME

The 3/1 favourite Defi Du Seuil gave trainer Philip Hobbs his 20th winner at The Festival™ presented by Magners when taking the JLT Novices’ Chase. It was Somerset-based Hobbs’ first Festival success since Defi Du Seuil took the JCB Triumph Hurdle in 2017 – and his first in the JLT Novices’ Chase.

It was a record 56th Festival triumph for owner J P McManus.

The Barry Geraghty-ridden Defi Du Seuil beat Lostintranslation (Colin Tizzard/Robbie Power) by two and a quarter lengths. It was the third meeting between the two novice chasers this season and the decider after one victory for each.

An emotional Hobbs said: “He’s amazing. He’s very, very tough and his jumping is fantastic. Sometimes these smaller horses are better at the whole thing because they are more athletic.

“He only ran twice last season, but the horses weren’t 100% healthy and if they are not, they are not going to win.

“He’s been our main flagship now for a while. He jumped beautifully and had a great run all the way round – it couldn’t have gone better. It’s the third time in the last three runs that we have met Lostintranslation. How we got beat [here at Cheltenham in the G2 Dipper Novices’ Chase on New Year’s Day] I don’t know, because he got to the front so easily and then stopped there a little bit, so he’s obviously better coming late.

“I was quite confident that he was in a great rhythm and there was not one blip – every fence was fantastic. Great run throughout. He was left in both this and the [two-mile] Arkle until the last minute to leave all our options open – there was no point deciding until we had to. To be realistic, I think he could have won both, anyway.

“It’s too early to think about next season, but if we had to guess at this stage, I’d say probably the Ryanair Chase [over two and a half miles, the same trip as the JLT Novices’ Chase].”

DEFI DELIVERS

3/1 favourite Defi Du Seuil justified favouritism with a game performance to land the two mile and four furlong G1 JLT Novices’ Chase for trainer Philip Hobbs.

Ridden by Barry Geraghty, the six-year-old son of Voix Du Nord produced a fine leap at the last and galloped on relentlessly up the Cheltenham hill in the green and gold hoops of J P McManus, to master old foe and long-time leader Lostintranslation (4/1), trained by Colin Tizzard, by two and and a quarter-lengths.

Defi Du Seuil was registering his second victory at at The Festival™ presented by Magners having captured the G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle in 2017.

Geraghty, recording his 37th victory at The Festival in total and first this year, is the second most successful rider in the meeting’s history.

He said: “Defi Du Seuil is a very good horse and Philip has a done a great job.”

“They are two really good horses. Lostintranslation done me here a few months ago, then we got him back at Sandown, and the form has stood again today.

“I got in tight at the second last so I was banking on a big one at the last and he came up trumps.

“We got beaten in the Dipper and I wanted to do something different, so we opted to deliver him late in the Scilly Isles and it worked out then. Thankfully, it worked out today again.

“He is an open book – he definitely has got quality. We will enjoy the win, enjoy the summer and look forward to next year.

“Defi Du Seuil was a high-class juvenile, but he lost his way last season. He is only just getting back to the level that he showed as a juvenile.”

Defi Du Seuil earned a quote of 6/1 for next year’s G1 Ryanair Chase with Ladbrokes.

1.30pm JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

1 Defi Du Seuil (J P McManus) Philip Hobbs 6-11-04 Barry Geraghty 3/1f

2 Lostintranslation (Taylor & O’Dwyer) Colin Tizzard 7-11-04 Robbie Power 4/1

3 Mengli Khan (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-04 Jack Kennedy 9/1

10 ran

Distances: 2¼, 7

Time: 4m 59.53s

Tote Win: £3.60 Places: £1.60, £1.60, £3.30 Exacta: £10.80

Philip Hobbs – 20th winner at The Festival

Barry Geraghty – 37th winner at The Festival

LOSTINTRANSLATION DOES EVERYTHING RIGHT BUT LACKS DEFI DU SEUIL’S PACE AGAIN

Colin Tizzard can’t wait to step Lostintranslation (4/1) up to three miles after the seven-year-old was outpaced by his old rival Defi Du Seuil (3/1 favourite) from the last fence of the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase and beaten two and a quarter lengths.

The pair have now finished first and second in three Graded novice chases this season, but Defi Du Seuil has had the upper hand the last twice.

Tizzard said: “We left it to Robbie (Power) because he knows him better than any of us, and he gave Lostintranslation a lovely ride.

“That was a lovely run and they blew the rest out of the way, but the other horse just has too much pace for us. For me Lostintranslation is aching for three miles.

“We were slightly concerned about the going, because we’ve never run him before on soft ground, but he’s loved it. He’s a gorgeous horse and we are lucky to have him.”

Irish-trained runners had dominated the previous eight runnings of the JLT, winning all but one of them, but third place with the Gordon Elliott-trained Mengli Khan (9/1) was the best they could manage this time.

POWER PREDICTS LOSTINTRANSLATION COULD BE A CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP HORSE

Robbie Power, the rider of the second Lostintranslation who made the running before being headed on the run-in to go down by two and a quarter lengths to old rival Defi Du Seuil, said:

“I am delighted with my horse, he has done nothing wrong.

“He travelled and jumped really well everywhere. No excuses – the best horse on the day has beaten us – but I am looking forward to my lad next season as I think he is going to be a proper three-miler chaser.

“He has a huge big stride, which he uses well, and he jumps well. He has done nothing wrong today, but I think that we could have a Gold Cup horse further down the road.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Barry Geraghty, rider of the 3/1 favourite and winner Defi Du Seuil, said: “Good to soft – a bit dead in places.”

Robbie Power, partner of 4/1 second-placed Lostintranslation, said: “Soft with a bit of good.”

Jack Kennedy, on board third Mengli Khan (9/1), said: “A bit dead.”

Harry Cobden, partner of Capeland, said: “It is lovely soft ground.”

Daryl Jacob, on board Kildisart, said: “Soft.”

Paul Townend. jockey of Real Steel, said: “Good to soft.”

David Bass, partner of Vinndication, said: “Soft. Much fresher ground than I thought.”

Paul O’Brien, jockey of Castafiore, said: “Mostly good to soft – a bit more good than soft.

David Mullins, the rider of Pravalaguna, said: “Yielding.”

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

SIRE DU BERLAIS SUCCESS OWED IT ALL TO GERAGHTY AFTER TROUBLED PASSAGE

Backers of long-time ante-post fancy Sire Du Berlais (4/1 favourite) owe a huge debt of gratitude to jockey Barry Geraghty after The Festival’s second most successful jockey of all time gave the seven-year-old the ride of the meeting so far to get him home a neck ahead of Tobefair (40/1).

Geraghty, who was taking his Festival score to 38 and completing a 19/1 double in the first two races following the success of Defi Du Seuil, was unlucky in the corresponding race 12 months on nose second Glenloe and it looked for much of the last mile as if he was going to struggle again on the well-backed winner, who traded at 240/1 in running.

He said: “I thought I was in trouble coming away from three out – it got tight for room – but he rallied and rallied. It was a good battle and a game performance.

“My three kids are at home watching – Síofra, Órla and Rian. Órla’s class had the TV on in the classroom for the last race, so I hope they had it in for this race as well.”

He added: “Luckily enough when I got stuck into him he pulled out for me and fought his way back into it. It was a good performance from the horse because he wasn’t in the prettiest spots. There was plenty of traffic, but he was responding to urgings and was a willing partner.

“I was never confident, but I was hoping to get Mark Walsh (Not Many Left) on my outside, and then when I got him I saw another one (Tobefair) coming on my inside, so then I was just hoping for the line. There was a lot of hoping.

”It’s just great to get winners here. Not every lad is as fortunate as I am to get on good horses who can win, and there are good lads in there who aren’t riding winners. It means so much. It’s the be all and end all.”

ELLIOTT’S PLAN WORKS OUT

Gordon Elliott, the leading trainer at the past two renewals of The Festival™ sponsored by Magners, is creeping into contention for the title again; Sire Du Berlais’s victory in the G3 £100,000 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle was his third of the meeting, following Tiger Roll (Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase) and Envoi Allen (Weatherbys Champion Bumper).

Sire Du Berlais, the 4/1 favourite, snatched the race in the final strides from 40/1 chance Tobefair (Tom Bellamy), winning by a neck.

It was owner J P McManus and jockey Barry Geraghty’s second consecutive victory of the day – they also took the first race, the JLT Novices’ Chase, with the Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil.

Elliott, for whom it was a 25th Festival success, said: “Going to the last, I thought that we were beat. Barry gave him a great ride because he got stopped a couple of times at the top of the hill. He was short of room up there but Barry didn’t panic. The plan was not to get there too soon and Barry delivered brilliantly.

“This has been the plan for a while – it looked the race to go for – and I am glad that it has worked out. It’s great to have a winner for the McManus family. We had a slow start to the week, but we have had three winners now and I am delighted.”

FAIR DENIED BY GERAGHTY BRILLIANCE

Welsh trainer Debra Hamer was the proudest person in Cheltenham after 40/1 shot Tobefair finished second to the well-supported 4/1 favourite Sire Du Berlais in the G3 £100,000 Pertemps Network Final

Ridden by Tom Bellamy, the nine-year-old son of Central Park ran on strongly up the Cheltenham hill, but was denied by one of the great Festival rides by Barry Geraghty, who lifted Sire Du Berlais, trained by Gordon Elliott, to victory by a neck.

Tobefair was well fancied for the Pertemps Network Final in 2017 after notching seven victories in succession, but was well-beaten in 22nd behind Presenting Percy.

Pembrokeshire-based Hamer said: “Tobefair has run a brilliant race. He loves his work at home and we’re just delighted that he has run so well.

“He returned to form at Chepstow last time. We maybe just ran him too many times after he won seven on the bounce and the whole thing just got to him.

“Tobefair has just come back into himself of late and we could not be more proud of him.

Bellamy commented: “Sickening, but it is great to have him back. He is where he was two seasons ago. I rode him at Chepstow the other day and he ran a blinder then. I wasn’t quite expecting him to run like that today.

“It is fantastic for everyone involved to get him back to where he belongs.

“Paul and Debra (Hamer), they haven’t got many horses, but they do very well with what they have – fair play to them for getting him here in top shape.

“It was great to get so close, but horrible as well.“

The Jessica Harrington-trained Not Many Left (16/1) was a further length a quarter back in third. His jockey Mark Walsh added: “He jumped and travelled brilliantly but was beaten by a better horse.”

2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 Sire Du Berlais (J P McManus) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-11-09 Barry Geraghty 4/1f

2 Tobefair (Down The Quay Club) Debra Hamer 9-11-00 Tom Bellamy 40/1

3 Not Many Left (Robcour) Jessica Harrington IRE 6-11-05 Mark Walsh 16/1

4 Cuneo (Gigginstown House Stud) Henry de Bromhead IRE 7-11-01 Rachael Blackmore 12/1

24 ran

Distances: nk, 1¼, 2

Time: 5m 52.98s

Tote Win: £4.80 Places: £2.10, £10.10, £4.00, £3.60 Exacta: £281.20

Gordon Elliott – 25th winner at The Festival

Barry Geraghty – 38th winner at The Festival





THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

FROST MAKES HISTORY AS FRODON TAKES RYANAIR

Bryony Frost returned to a huge reception after making Cheltenham Festival history as the first female rider ever to win a top-level race at the meeting on her great pal Frodon (9/2) in what looked the hottest G1 Ryanair Chase in years.

Cheltenham specialist Frodon forced the pace from the start but looked in trouble when headed by Aso (33/1) two out. However the pair found extra reserves from somewhere and forced their way ahead again on the run-in, winning by a length and a quarter.

Frost stood up in the saddle and pointed proudly to Frodon with both hands as she returned to the winner’s enclosure, where she was given an emotional welcome from the horse’s connections and from her father Jimmy, who numbered a Champion Hurdle win on Morley Street among three Festival wins, her mother Nikki, and her brother Hadden, who was also a Festival winner and had travelled from the USA for the meeting.

Wiping away tears she said: “Frodon has got his day. He is Pegasus, he has wings, and he is the most incredible battler. He travelled and by God he jumps. When he got overtaken two out, most horses would quit, but he grabbed me by the hands and said ‘don’t you dare give up, don’t you dare not send me into the last, I want this more than you, now come on!’

“He is the perfection of determination. Look at what he has done there and tell me he does not love racing. He is unbelievable. The dream he has just made come true for me is just incredible. He deserves every single pat, carrot and polo. This is his day.”

She added: “What can I say about that. Honestly out there we were just in synch. Literally pour heartbeats were probably together, and every time I needed him to come up a bit longer and take a bit more of a chance with a fence, just to keep him there for me, just to give him those moments and have those few breathers he was brave.

“We had to be brave. Every time he’s won, he’s won by being the bravest. He grabs a hold and he tells you to give it to him. Down to the last we were beat. Two out he was headed and that horse (Aso) was going better than us for a minute, but he would not believe it.

“He would not lie down. It’s a lesson for us. Sometimes you might go down but you’ve got to get up and get going again, and at the last he was just magic. Then when he got to the front he did his usual and just looked up at the crowd and made sure he took it in. Just like I did.

“It was just incredible. I can’t explain how much I love that horse.”

THE SPORT OF QUEENS – FRODON AND FROST MAKE HISTORY

Bryony Frost made sporting history at Cheltenham this afternoon by becoming the first woman to ride a G1 winner at the The Festival™ presented by Magners after steering 9/2 shot Frodon to victory in the £350,000 Ryanair Chase.

Frost and Frodon, trained by Paul Nicholls, made all of the running in the two miles and five-furlong G1 event and showed grit, tenacity and toughness to fend off the sustained challenge of Aso (33/1) up the punishing Cheltenham hill to record a thrilling length and a quarter success, with the pair receiving a thunderous reception in the winner’s enclosure.

Frost and the seven-year-old of Nickname have become one of Jump racing’s great double-acts and this was their fourth victory in five starts this term, with three of those successes coming at the Home of Jump Racing.

Ditcheat handler Nicholls was recording his third victory in the Ryanair Chase following the wins of Thisthatandtoher (2005) and Taranis (2007), thereby becoming the winning-most trainer in the history of the G1 event.

He was also registering his 45th victory at The Festival overall and second win of the week after Topofthegame captured yesterday’s G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

The winning trainer said: “That is one of the best days ever. Frodon is a brilliant horse.

“That was awesome – I lost my voice a bit! It hasn’t been easy to get him right and I knew he had to be 120 per cent.

“In the middle of last week, me and Clifford felt that we were a gallop short, so we took him to Wincanton on Friday and let him have a mile and a half with Pic D’Orhy, just to put the finishing touches to him.

“I said to Bryony that there was no point getting in behind – make all, keep saving a fraction and use that kick just once from the back of the last. That was brilliant.

“He has massively improved, like a lot of the young horses this year, and we worked out how to get him at his very best today. It’s a brilliant, brilliant team effort.

“The decision to go for this race wasn’t difficult in the end with the ground. The good thing is, to win this race, you need something that stays three miles and he got the three. That was perfect and we might look at something different next year.

“Bryony deserves it, everyone in the team deserves it and, most of all, the horse deserves it. He is just the most amazing horse you ever want to train. He is not very big and it is a very, very special day.”

DEUTSCH AND WILLIAMS ‘THRILLED’ WITH ASO

Charlie Deutsch was within touching distance of a first victory at The Festival™ presented by Magners – his ride, Aso, actually headed the eventual winner, Frodon, but Frodon fought back under Bryony Frost to take the G1 £350,000 Ryanair Chase.

Nine-year-old Aso, trained by Venetia Williams, finished a length and a quarter behind Frodon at odds of 33/1.

Deutsch said: “After the last I did think I had won it. I’m just frustrated, really, because we’d passed Frodon and he’s done nothing wrong, he’s run to the line. He’s run a brilliant race.

“We’ve come second to Frodon before, which is a bit frustrating, but his jumping was superb. He’s got so much ability. But I’m pleased for Bryony.

“I feel it all went how I wanted it to go; I was a bit trapped down the inner but it didn’t matter because we were flat out all the way and we haven’t missed a fence.”

Williams said: “We are just so thrilled with the horse. He jumped magnificently and it was a really strong race this year. I spent all last week trying to suggest the owners might like to run Frodon in the Gold Cup instead!”

ROAD TO THIRD

Road To Respect, a 9/2 chance, was third home in the G1 Ryanair Chase and pleased connections with his run, despite their disappointment at their placing.

Trainer Noel Meade, said: “He ran well. We are obviously disappointed, without any doubt.

“He ran well but made a mistake three out which didn’t help. I can’t say that it made the difference but it put us under pressure earlier than I thought.

“Other than that everything went reasonably well.

“I haven’t given it a lot of thought but Liverpool might be a possibility and there is a two and a half-mile race at Fairyhouse which could be a possibility and Punchestown is a possibility.

“We will see how he is when we get home.”

Sean Flanagan, jockey, added: “We have gone a nice consistent gallop, I have travelled and jumped really well.

“I thought I was holding every chance when I made a shuddering mistake at the third last, and it took me a while to get back going. I was only beaten a short distance at the end. I am not saying I would have won, but it was definitely a fairly big mistake.

“He has run a blinder and I am really happy with him.”

2:50pm Ryanair Chase (Registered as the Festival Trophy) (Grade 1) 2m 4f 184y £350,000

1 Frodon (FR) ts 7 11 10 Paul Nicholls Paul Vogt Bryony Frost 9/2

2 Aso (FR) 9 11 10 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership Charlie Deutsch 33/1

3 Road To Respect (IRE) 8 11 10 Noel Meade IRE Gigginstown House Stud Sean Flanagan 9/2

4 Monalee (IRE) 8 11 10 Henry de Bromhead IRE Barry Maloney Rachael Blackmore 5/1

5 Un de Sceaux (FR) 11 11 10 Willie Mullins IRE Edward O’Connell Paul Townend 5/1

6 Coney Island (IRE) ts 8 11 10 Eddie Harty IRE J P McManus Mark Walsh 25/1

7 Balko des Flos (FR) 8 11 10 Henry de Bromhead IRE Gigginstown House Stud Denis O’Regan 16/1

8 Footpad (FR) 7 11 10 Willie Mullins IRE Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Ruby Walsh 7/2 Fav

PU Charbel (IRE) ts, p 8 11 10 Kim Bailey Mrs Julie Martin and David R. Martin David Bass 40/1

PU Sub Lieutenant (IRE) ts, p 10 11 10 Henry de Bromhead IRE Gigginstown House Stud J. J. Slevin 66/1

PU Terrefort (FR) 6 11 10 Nicky Henderson Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob 20/1

PU The Storyteller (IRE) 8 11 10 Gordon Elliott IRE Pat Sloan Davy Russell 20/1

Distances: 1¼, 1¾, 2¼, 3¼, 5, 9, 3½

Time: 5m 09.59s

Breeder: Philippe Gasdoue

Breeding: 7 b g Nickname (FR) – Miss Country (FR) (Country Reel (USA))

Tote Win: £4.80 Places: £1.70; £7.00; £1.70

45th win at The Festival for Paul Nicholls

2nd win at The Festival for Bryony Frost

Bryony Frost becomes first female jockey to win a Grade One contest at The Festival

Paul Nicholls is now the outright most successful trainer in the race with three wins – Thisthatandtother (2005), Taranis (2007) & Frodon (2019)

Frodon has now won five times at Cheltenham, with all his victories coming on the New Course





THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

Female Jockeys at The Festival – corrected version

Bryony Frost’s victory on Frodon in the G1 Ryanair Chase this afternoon is the most high-profile victory by a female rider at The Festival and the first in a Grade One chase or hurdle race at the meeting.

She said: “Frodon has got his day. He is Pegasus, he has wings, and he is the most incredible battler. He travelled and by God he jumps.

“When he got overtaken two out, most horses would quit, but he grabbed me by the hands and said ‘don’t you dare give up, don’t you dare not send me into the last, I want this more than you, now come on!’

“He is the perfection of determination. Look at what he has done there and tell me he does not love racing. He is unbelievable.

“The dream he has just made come true for me is just incredible. He deserves every single pat, carrot and polo. This is his day.”

It was her second win at The Festival, following on Pacha Du Polder’s victory in the 2017 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase when she was an amateur rider.

Rachael Blackmore, another professional jockey and second in the Irish Jump jockeys’ championship, was the first female rider to succeed at The Festival 2019, partnering A Plus Tard to win the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase on Tuesday.

2018 was the best year yet for female jockeys at The Festival, with four victories, each provided by a different rider – with Lizzie Kelly becoming the first professional female jockey to triumph, followed by Bridget Andrews, while amateurs Harriet Tucker and Katie Walsh, who retired from race riding the following month, also enjoyed memorable victories.

Another leading Irish amateur, Nina Carberry, who has the best record of any female rider at The Festival with seven wins, also stepped back from race riding in April, 2018.

Overall: 15 winning female jockeys, with 25 winners between them

First: Miss Caroline Beasley – Eliogarty, 1983 Foxhunter Chase.

First professional rider: Lizzie Kelly – Coo Star Sivola, 2018 Ultima Handicap Chase.

Most successful: Ms Nina Carberry, 7 winners.

First Grade One chase winner – Bryony Frost – Frodon – 2019 Ryanair Chase

First Grade One winner – Ms Katie Walsh – 2018 Weatherbys Champion Bumer

Best race: St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase – 2018 Miss Harriet Tucker; 2017 Miss Bryony Frost; 2016 & 2015 Ms Nina Carberry; 2004 Miss Rilly Goschen; 2002 Mrs Fiona Needham; 1995 Miss Polly Curling; 1989 Miss Katie Rimell; 1983 Miss Caroline Beasley.

Frost, Bryony (2 wins)

St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase: 2017 Pacha Du Polder (when riding as an amateur)

Ryanair Chase: 2019 Frodon

Th22.

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

IT’S A PURPLE REIGN FOR PAISLEY & GEMMELL

Owner Andrew Gemmell was all smiles in the winner’s enclosure after Paisley Park justified 11/8 favouritism to land the G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle.

Trained by Emma Lavelle and ridden by Aidan Coleman, Paisley Park looked to have it all to do entering the home straight, but he displayed a potent turn of foot to take the lead approaching the final flight.

Despite an untidy leap, the seven-year-old son of Oscar ran on willingly for Coleman’s urgings to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

Gemmell, who has been blind since birth, said: “This is fantastic and a real dream for me. I cannot believe it has happened.

“I still had hopes [during the race] because we know that is the way Paisley Park runs.

“I hope this is the first of many because I will keep coming back. We are so chuffed and we’re all in tears.”

Gemmell is a fan of the singer Prince and the gelding is named after a song written by the late American artist and the house where he lived in Minneapolis. Paisley Park also runs in the colours of Gemmell’s favourite football team, West Ham United.

The owner continued: “Paisley Park is a bit like Big Buck’s and Baracouda in that he does hit a flat spot, but he keeps finding. It was a scary moment when he made a mistake at the last too.

“This has been a brilliant journey and I have enjoyed it all the way. I’ve been to Cheltenham for years and years. It is just something else to be in the winner’s enclosure.

“Emma Lavelle and Barry Fenton [assistant trainer] have done brilliantly with this horse. I’m so chuffed for those two and Aidan. They are all great people to be around and this is a brilliant moment.”

Paisley Park is the 2/1 favourite with Betway and the 3/1 favourite with Paddy Power for next year’s Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle.

PAISLEY PARK WIN IS DIFFERENT GRAVY FOR TRAINER EMMA LAVELLE

Emma Lavelle waited 20 years for a first top level win courtesy of Paisley Park in the G1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December, but she had less than three months to wait for a second with the same horse (11/8 favourite) in the G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle and this time it was even better.

Lavelle enjoyed Festival handicap wins with Crack Away Jack in 2008 and Pause And Clause in 2010, but Paisley Park’s win here was of a different order all together, not least because her husband Barry Fenton rides the seven-year-old every morning and owner Andrew Gemmell has been a friend and valued supporter of the yard for years.

The trainer said: “It’s different gravy. It’s just a different level. People are giving three cheers for Paisley Park! It’s just phenomenal for everyone. All the lads are at home watching on TV.

“It’s amazing. Watching the race we wondered if he was too far out of his ground, but Aidan (Coleman) knew what he had and said he still got there too soon. These real true stayers need to travel off the bridle, and then they need to find it when asked. That’s what he’s done. He’s had a proper race today, and I’m so proud of him.”

While most of Paisley Park’s supporters had their hearts in their mouths when he hit the last and lost momentum, Lavelle didn’t even see it.

She explained: “I watched it from the stands and had a tannoy right in front of me across the last hurdle, so thank God I never even saw the mistake. But when I watched it on the replay it was maybe not absolutely ideal, but apart from that Aidan said he probably jumped the best he’s ever jumped. He just missed that one. What a special horse.”

Asked about the pressure she must have felt in the build-up, Paisley Park having become one of the meeting’s ‘people’s horses’ owing to his hugely progressive profile Gemmell’s widely reported sight impairment, she replied: “Weirdly I felt calm until the race was about to jump off and then I thought I was going to burst into tears.

“You just kind of feel those fairytales don’t happen, and the most emotional I’ve been today is after Frodon won for Bryony. I thought ‘Oh my God, that’s amazing, but now she’s gone and stolen the whole fairytale’. But we got a chunk of it so it’s okay!”

She added: “I felt that if the will of the people was anything to go by this horse was going to win. He had so many people behind him and they were probably just blowing him up the hill. It’s just brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.

“I cannot say quite how bad our hangovers are going to be in the morning.”

COLEMAN: ‘I’M LIVING THE DREAM’

Aidan Coleman has had to wait 10 years for a second winner at The Festival™ presented by Magners – Kayf Aramis was his first, in the 2009 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle. But Paisley Park’s thrilling victory in the G1 £325,000 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle was worth the wait.

Despite a bad blunder at the final flight of hurdles, the Emma Lavell-trained Oscar seven-year-old showed an exceptional turn of foot to pass his rivals and win by two and three-quarter lengths from long-time leader Sam Spinner. Paisley Park, owned by Andrew Gemmell, who has been blind since birth, was the 11/8 favourite.

Coleman said: “It was super. You are never expecting to go round on the bridle on Paisley Park, but that’s what makes him such a good horse because he races behind the bridle, but it is the Stayers’ Hurdle and what he does is stay, exceptionally well. Because he’s quite a relaxed horse to ride, that allows him, when he hits the hill, to really finish. Although coming down the hill you’d like to be going that little bit better, you do know that when you meet the rising ground you’re going to get there. He’s a fantastic horse to be associated with – I’m just living the dream at the moment.

“[Hitting the final hurdle] wasn’t ideal but we had to do something wrong, didn’t we? I thought for a second, ‘oh, we’re beat’, but he just took a second and I gathered him again and we just took off. That shows how good he is, how classy he is and how tough he is. Andrew is a great fella – the whole thing is just very special and I’m loving it.

“I don’t know what I was thinking coming here today, but I could not see Paisley Park getting beat. I have not really had these winners at the festivals so I thought I better calm down a bit and enjoy the day.

“When I gave the saddle to Emma, she was super. She told me to enjoy myself and said, ‘you know the horse so I am not going to tell you what to do’.

“It was a strange thing when I crossed the line because my first thought was when my best friend, Campbell Gillies, had his best day here a few years ago. For whatever reason, when I passed the line, he was the first person I thought of. He was a great friend of mine and I just want his family to know that, although he died a few years ago now, he is always there in our hearts.”

COLEMAN THRILLED

Aidan Coleman, the winning jockey on Paisley Park, was interviewed on Racing TV and said: “It went as I expected it to go. He is a very generous horse off the bridle but, when he is sitting behind early on in the race, he likes to save a bit. It’s a Stayers’ Hurdle and that’s what you need. That’s why, as soon as he hit the hill, I got there too soon again, which is why he made a mistake at the last.

“It was his best round of jumping before the last. When I got here so soon in the Cleeve, he acclimatised to it and was eyeing it up from 15 strides back whereas today he was a bit closer before he copped that he was in front and it was just a bit of complacency.

“We got over it and, when he landed, he went again. I knew that, as soon as I landed and gathered him up, he was off again and I knew that I would win.

“Although you are pushing and niggling him away down the hill, it’s not ideal, but it is ideal for him. It’s his running style and he has shown this season that it suits him best.

“He is effective on any ground, he is relatively young and I am looking forward to riding him for a few more years to come.

“He just seems to know what hill the finish line is on. Although he doesn’t come down it well, it’s just that stage in the race but, when he gets to the bottom, he likes coming up it.

“I couldn’t see him getting beat all week – I honestly couldn’t – and I came in here quite relaxed. Victory wasn’t a formality, you have to give every race the respect it deserves, but I didn’t think that there would be that much relief when I crossed the line because I was really sweet and confident coming here. It was fairly emotional.

“Andrew is a massive sports enthusiast and an ultimate gentleman, win lose or draw. He just a terribly nice fellow and an absolute gentleman. He’s a pleasure to be around, to be associated with and I am just very thankful and honoured to be able to give him this opportunity.”

Beaten jockeys

Joe Colliver (Sam Spinner, 2nd): “He has run his heart out. We had a good lead around, he has jumped and come for me every time I asked. I could not have asked for any more, we have just been beaten by a better horse.”

Ruby Walsh (Faugheen, 3rd): “He ran a blinder. It’s funny because I never really thought I was going to beat Sam Spinner though. I always thought Joe had me covered, but Faugheen ran a blinder and is a great old horse.”

Sam Twiston-Davies (Wholestone, 5th): “He ran a really good race and hopefully he will go to Aintree with a squeak.”

Robbie Power (Supasundae, 7th): “He ran well, but just didn’t get the trip on that ground. It was a proper gallop the whole way, I thought I had a chance turning in but he didn’t get up the hill.”

SPINNER TURNS TO SECOND PLACE

Jedd O’Keffe, trainer of the two and three quarter-length second home Sam Spinner (33/1) in the £325,000 G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle, was tearful and thrilled after the race when talking to the press.

Yorkshire based O’Keefe said: “That was much more like it. I am absolutely thrilled, what a brave horse and what a great ride from Joe (Colliver). I think we were beaten by a very very good horse.

“We thought we just had a chance when Paisley Park made a mistake at the last, but it wasn’t to be.”

Joe Colliver, Sam Spinner’s jockey, added: “Everything has worked out well, we just met one better on the day. I thought we had him turning in but he just blew past me.

“He has jumped great. I am grateful for his run.”

Willie Mullins, trainer of the third and fourth home, Faugheen (4/1) and Bapaume (16/1), said: “Faugheen went well. He gave us a brief moment of whatever coming down the hill.

“I thought wow this is on but probably age has caught up with him. He might have liked the ground a bit softer but that is the way it is.

“I imagine Faugheen will go to Punchestown and he might go on to France. He is still a very good horse.

“I haven’t discussed anything.”

Ruby Walsh added: “He did well to battle back and regain third but the winner went by us like we were standing still – that’s what it felt like, anyway. I never thought I was getting by Sam Spinner; I never felt I had Joe Collier [Sam Spinner’s jockey] covered, even.”

Mullins went on to discuss his fourth home, saying: “Bapaume stayed on fantastically. I am really delighted with him. He will go to Punchestown and then maybe look at a novice chase career for him next season.”

3:30pm Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y £325,000

1 Paisley Park (IRE) 7 11 10 Emma Lavelle Andrew Gemmell Aidan Coleman 11/8 Fav

2 Sam Spinner p 7 11 10 Jedd O’Keeffe Caron & Paul Chapman Joe Colliver 33/1

3 Faugheen (IRE) 11 11 10 Willie Mullins IRE Susannah Ricci Ruby Walsh 4/1

4 Bapaume (FR) 6 11 10 Willie Mullins IRE Susannah Ricci Paul Townend 16/1

5 Wholestone (IRE) 8 11 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sam Twiston-Davies 33/1

6 Bacardys (FR) 8 11 10 Willie Mullins IRE Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Mr Patrick Mullins 20/1

7 Supasundae ts 9 11 10 Jessica Harrington IRE Ann & Alan Potts Limited Robbie Power 9/1

8 The Mighty Don (IRE) 7 11 10 Nick Gifford Golden Rose Partnership Leighton Aspell 66/1

9 West Approach 9 11 10 Colin Tizzard John and Heather Snook Tom Scudamore 33/1

10 Keeper Hill (IRE) 8 11 10 Warren Greatrex McNeill Family Richard Johnson 66/1

11 Kilbricken Storm (IRE) ts 8 11 10 Colin Tizzard A Selway & P Wavish Harry Cobden 16/1

12 Black Op (IRE) ts 8 11 10 Tom George Roger Brookhouse Noel Fehily 14/1

13 Yanworth bl 9 11 10 Alan King J P McManus Barry Geraghty 33/1

14 Petit Mouchoir (FR) 8 11 10 Henry de Bromhead IRE Gigginstown House Stud Rachael Blackmore 25/1

15 Top Notch (FR) 8 11 10 Nicky Henderson Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob 12/1

16 Man of Plenty bl,ts 10 11 10 Sophie Leech G Thompson Jonathan Burke 200/1

17 Coquin Mans (FR) 7 11 10 Willie Mullins IRE George Creighton David Mullins 100/1

18 Nautical Nitwit (IRE) p 10 11 10 Philip Kirby Birrafun 2 Thomas Dowson 100/1

Emma Lavelle – 3rd win at The Festival

Aidan Coleman – 2nd win at The Festival

Distances: 2¾, 4, 1¼, 11, 3½, 1¼, 1¼, 6, 2½, 2, 2¼, ½, ¾, ¾, 4, 13, 15

Time: 5m 53.33s

Breeder: M Conaghan

Breeding: 7 b g Oscar(IRE) – Presenting Shares(IRE) (Presenting)

Tote Win: £2.10 Places: £1.40; £8.00; £2.10

More from Bryony Frost – the first female rider to win a Grade One chase at The Festival

Bryony Frost, interviewed on Racing TV, said: “It’s Frodon’s day, he has won at The Festival, he is my partner in crime and, oh my God, did he not answer me today? Everything we did out there today, we were totally in snyc. When I needed him to come up a little bit longer down the back just to hold that advantage over the horses behind us.

“It wasn’t easy because there were niggles on him the whole way up front today. It was a little bit like we were going that half a gear quicker, but he is so on song, the team at Ditcheat have had him not even 100 per cent but 200 per cent ready for this.

“He has come here in the form of his life. This year, he has just gone from better to better to better. This is his golden day and he deserves every minute of this – he does. He is so intelligent, he took it all in and was loving coming back down the chute. All the photos at the top – most horses would have got impatient, but he just stood there like a model, saying ‘yeah, take my photo!’

“I don’t know what it is about him, but he is brave and he wants it. He is competitive and loves to be in the lead – ‘go on ask me again’. At the last, he was like ‘we have to get it’ and I was like ‘I know, I’m trying!’

“It’s the little things out in the countryside. He knows the water, he knows the ditches – the first ditch he came to, he gave it another foot. He is just intelligent, he is so sharp out there – his racing brain, with the right lead on the bends. OK, he was slightly lugging out on the fourth fence, but that is just the way he goes round here.

“We know every blade of grass together and, like I said in a lot of the interviews beforehand, if I am going to ask him his biggest question of his career, it’s going to be at his favourite track and it sure is his favourite track.

“I was kicking myself when we were headed, thinking ‘oh no, we should have gone faster!’ but it was that moment when he did, most horses would have gone OK and accept defeat, but not Frodon.

“He said no and I said no, and, for that split-second in about two strides, it could have gone the other way. But he grabbed hold of me and said ‘no kid, we keep going, that hill is still there, there is still one more to jump, we are still in it, the line isn’t here yet’ and away you go. His ears went flat back on his neck and he wanted it more than anyone.

“For Pacha Du Polder, it was his day too that day (when winning under Frost in the 2017 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase when she was an amateur rider). I was only a little kid at the time and Paul gave me a massive chance. Andy Stewart came into the paddock just then and it is mad to think that it was only a couple of years ago and now I have incredible horses.

“Just look – Pacha Du Polder, Present Man, Frodon, Black Corton, Milansbar – they are all there for me. Pyramids are not built from the top, they have to come up, and I am very lucky, People say that I have had an amazing career, but I have had horses that have had amazing careers and I am lucky to partner them in the process of doing this. The teams that support me are incredible.

“Black Corton and Frodon have got me two Grade Ones and that’s mad. Frodon will have his banner when he gets home – I know Holly, who rides him every day, will be tearing up. She has probably jumped up and down about the ceiling five times. It’s not just me, it’s not just Frodon, it’s his owners, it’s Paul, it’s Clifford, it’s everyone at home, it’s a team effort – you are never going to be anywhere without the support.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a boy or a girl, it doesn’t matter who you are, if you want something and you have the support – go on and keep kicking and doing it. I live by that metaphor – if you look at the top of the mountain, it’s a very, very long way up and sometimes it’s daunting.

“For me, when I was a kid and if looked at this point now, I would have never believed it. I just kept my eyes on the floor and kept moving them forward, making sure that I was going uphill. As long as you are doing that, and as long as you have people holding your hand and pulling you up, then good luck and keep kicking.”

Her father Jimmy Frost reacted: “That was incredible, I am so proud of her. I don’t think they missed a beat out there, did they? We walked the course this morning and she rode it absolutely to the second, and we all saw the result. Fantastic!”

Bryony Frost is 20/1 from 66/1 for Sports Personality Of The Year with Betfair.

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

KELLY GETS HER MOMENT IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Ladies Day was yesterday – but women jockeys have starred today, with Lizzie Kelly following Bryony Frost’s Ryanair Chase win with success on Siruh Du Lac in the G3 £110,000 Brown Advisory & Merribelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase.

It was Kelly’s second success at The Festival™ presented by Magners – her first came last year on Coo Star Sivola in the Ultima Handicap Chase. She was the first female professional jockey ever to win a race at The Festival then. Today’s victory is the 26th by a female jockey at The Festival in total.

It was a bold, front-running performance from Kelly and the six-year-old Siruh Du Lac, who is trained by Kelly’s stepfather Nick Williams. They won by three-quarters of a length at 9/2 from the 3/1 favourite, Janika.

She said: “I watched Bryony and thought ‘that was my game plan!’ My question mark was whether Siruh Du Lac would stay, because I was not really in a position to be taking a pull down the back to get a breather into him. He travelled really well and by God, he jumped. He is an absolute monster and will come on from that as well.

“It was fantastic watching Bryony. She and Rachael [Blackmore, who won the Close Brothers Handicap Chase on A Plus Tard on Tuesday] are excellent jockeys and are making us perform better. I am delighted we have a really good girls’ weighing room at the moment. With three winners this week, it is very good.”

Kelly continued: “He jumps, and I just knew that was my biggest weapon. I wanted to control the race – I thought he’d get home because he battled back really well last time – but last time I was having to really hold on to him and not use his jumping to his best ability, and I just knew I could really get people into trouble early doors.

“He’s a fantastic horse. We’ve always thought a lot of him and his owners, John White and Ann Underhill, have been so good to me in terms of letting me ride the horse every time. It’s quite funny as we weren’t going to run him. We were going to go for something a bit easier, and then I think John might have got all riled up in the prep for Cheltenham and we ended up here, but even last week we didn’t know whether we were going or not.

“Me and him [Siruh Du Lac] work well together because I love that sort of heart on your sleeve type of ride; it works for me and it works for him. They don’t really give me any instructions, just go out and do what you do. It’s always lovely when you are riding for people who allow you to make the decisions. I wasn’t going to make it – I was going to sit second behind Tom Bellamy [on Templehills], and then his folded quite easily after the first couple of fences, so I thought, ‘I’ll just go then’.

“I’ve always said with jockeys, there are so many inconsistencies in racing in terms of track, ground and so on, the one constant you can control is the jockey. I’ve always thought horses should have the same jockey. The fact that I know him so well, I can tell what he was thinking and was going to do. I was surprised that he quickened so well in the straight though. That was fairly impressive – to find another gear after two miles.”

CORRECTION

Bryony Frost is not the first successful female rider of a Grade One race at The Festival – rather the first to win a Grade One chase or hurdle. Katie Walsh took the Grade One honours first with Relegate in the 2018 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

SIRUH DU LAC GETS THE KNACK OF FESTIVAL GLORY

The Nick Williams-trained Siruh Du Lac (9/2) landed the Listed Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate under a fine ride by Williams’ step-daughter Lizzie Kelly.

The six-year-old son of Turgeon jumped with aplomb throughout the two mile and five furlong event and held on gamely in the closing stages to fend off the well-supported 3/1 favourite Janika, to score by three-quarters of a length.

Williams, recording his third victory at The Festival™ presented by Magners overall, said: “Siruh Du Lac didn’t miss a fence, but he needed to be spot-on at the last.

“It was a brilliant ride from Lizzie, who was really positive, and it was perfect.

“He was able to dictate from the front rather than have the choke out from the front, which was important.

“Siruh Du Lac’s form with Janika was very, very close and it was close today. I thought they would probably finish first and second, but didn’t know which order.

“The six-week gap from the last race was perfect. We thought about going to Newbury a couple of weeks ago, but he wasn’t really on the top of his game and needed the extra couple of weeks.

“We don’t have too bad a record here, but it has not gone according to plan all this week. Thankfully, it has today and he was obviously our best chance.

“This was our last chance of the week – the last chance saloon!”

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Grade 3)

1 Siruh Du Lac (John White & Anne Underhill) Nick Williams 6-10-08 Lizzie Kelly (3) 9/2

2 Janika (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Nicky Henderson 6-11-12 Daryl Jacob 3/1f

3 Spiritofthegames (N W Lake) Dan Skelton 7-11-03 Harry Skelton 6/1

4 Eamon An Cnoic (The Angove Family) David Pipe 8-10-07 Tom Scudamore 10/1

22 ran

Distances: ¾, 2¼, ½

Time: 5m 14.29s

Tote Win: £5.30 Places: £2.00, £1.70, £1.80, £2.50 Exacta: £19.10

Nick Williams – 3rd winner at The Festival

Lizzie Kelly – 2nd winner at The Festival

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

SHOCKS APLENTY WITH EGLANTINE DU SEUIL WINNING AT 50/1 & FEHILY ANNOUNCING RETIREMENT

Noel Fehily steered 50/1 shot Eglantine Du Seuil to victory in the G2 National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, before announcing he intends to retire in the coming weeks.

Trained by Willie Mullins, who has now won all four renewals of the £90,000 extended two-mile event (Limini 2016, Let’s Dance 2017 & Laurina 2018), the five-year-old daughter of Saddler Maker got up on the line to record a short-head success from 66/1 stable companion Concertista.

Discussing the race, Fehily said: “I was fairly sure Eglantine Du Seuil’s head was down on the line. I would have been very disappointed if I hadn’t got up as I have come from a very long way back.

“Ruby Walsh said to me beforehand that she was very keen, so I dropped her right in. I was a long way back, but she was very tough and very hardy. She hasn’t had a lot of racing but she ran well last time out, which was good form at Listowel in September.

“We weren’t sure if that form at Listowel flattered her or whether she was that good and it turns out, she was that good!

“She will probably get further, but I think a fast-run two miles would really suit her as she is quite keen. She’s a hardy little thing who enjoys coming through horses and her heart is as big as herself.”

Fehily has ridden seven Cheltenham Festival winners in total. That includes G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle victories aboard Rock On Ruby (2012) and Buveur D’Air (2017) and a thrilling win aboard Special Tiara (2017) in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The 43-year-old continued: “This is going to be my last Festival as I am getting a bit old for this job – that will be it now.

“I am not getting any younger and it’s a young man’s game. I’ve been thinking about retiring for a couple of weeks. I wasn’t well for a while and I just thought t was time to let the young lads get on with it.

“I have spoken to my agent Chris Broad who has been brilliant and my wife and kids. I haven’t spoken to the trainers I ride for, so it will probably be in a couple of weeks, but we’ll play it by ear.

“This is going to be my last Festival and I was obviously hoping I would get a winner here to be able to say it. Cheltenham is a very hard place to get a winner and you can’t take it for granted.

“I won’t forget this victory. I’ve had great support over the years and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I suppose I have to start working now!

“It has been a fantastic time. I love riding horses, but it’s time to let everyone else get on with it.”

MULLINS DOMINATES THE MARES AGAIN

Willie Mullins has now won all four runnings of the G2 £90,000 National Hunt Breeders’ supported by Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle after Eglantine Du Seuil came with a stunning late burst under Noel Fehily to win by a short-head at 50/1.

Mullins also trained the second-placed horse, Concertista (Danny Mullins) who, at 66/1, was making her hurdles’ debut.

It was a 64th Festival winner for Mullins, and means he takes the lead in the list of most successful trainers in Festival history after Nicky Henderson tied with him on 63 yesterday.

He said: “They have both run so well. I was watching Danny on Concertista the whole time, and the next thing I saw something coming on the inside and I thought, ‘keep going, Danny’, then thought ‘hopefully it’s one of my own, as I had so many runners in it [seven]. It was a fantastic performance from Noel Fehily – and both horses and riders.

“I said to Noel, ‘she’s not the fastest in the world, so just get her jumping and try and get her to run well.’”

Asked why he chose this race for Concertista’s first race over hurdles, he replied: “She’s a good jumper! I couldn’t run her this year on the ground at home but I felt she was well enough and her jumping was good enough to run over hurdles here. I said to Danny the same thing as to Noel – ‘get her jumping and then if you can, get her into the race.’

“I could see her coming round the outside, full of horse the whole time. She just got into a little bit of trouble before the last and I was hoping he might come wide, but there you are. She’s run a great race.”

4.50pm National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

1 Eglantine Du Seuil (Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd) Willie Mullins IRE 5-11-02 Noel Fehily 50/1

2 Concertista (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Willie Mullins IRE 5-11-02 Danny Mullins 66/1

3 Tintangle (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-05 Jack Kennedy 40/1

15/8fav Epatante (9th)

22 ran

Distances: sh, 1 ¾

Time: 4m 2.74s

Tote Win: £80.20 Places: £13.80, £17.20, £16.50 Exacta: £3,012.60

Willie Mullins – 64th winner at The Festival

Noel Fehily – 7th winner at The Festival

66/1 DEBUTANTE CONCERTISTA GOES OH SO CLOSE

The finish of the G2 National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle was dominated by rank outsiders, and the Willie Mullins-trained Concertista (66/1) failed by only a short head to land a remarkable Festival success on her first public appearance over hurdles, beaten only by her stable-mate Eglantine Du Seuil (50/1).

Jockey Danny Mullins said: “Willie is the master and I’m lucky enough to be riding for him. I’d ridden her a lot at home and we knew she had a big engine, and her jumping was good, but second is no fun.

“It was a great run though and she’ll have a big future.”

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, gave all the credit for the bold decision to go straight to Cheltenham with a hurdles’ debutante to the trainer and said: “The trainer had obviously seen something. He said she had been in some schooling hurdles and she is all right, and that was it, but you have to take note when he ran a debutante in a race like this.

“She was all right on the Flat, and she’s very well bred.”

Gordon Elliott, trainer of the third home Tintangle (40/1), said: “I thought she ran very well. I am very pleased.”

Jockey Jack Kennedy, added: “We were happy with our run – it was a great run.”

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

ANY SECOND NOW A SECOND FESTIVAL WINNER FOR TRAINER WALSH AFTER 22-YEAR WAIT

Ted Walsh has always had a special affinity with the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase after winning it as a jockey on Castleruddery in 1974 and Prolan in 1976, and he added a third win in the race, this time as a trainer, when Any Second Now (6/1) beat Kilfilum Cross by three and three quarter lengths.

The seven-year-old, who had never previously won over fences and was given a terrific ride by Derek O’Connor, was Walsh’s second as a trainer following Commanche Court in the JCB Triumph Hurdle 22 years earlier, and he was a third of the day for owner JP McManus, who also took Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle with Espoir D’Allen and has now enjoyed 58 Festival wins in total.

Walsh, father of the Festival’s leading rider Ruby, said: “You need all the help you can get here and Derek was marvellous on him all the way. It’s over 20 years since I won here with Commanche Court and over 40 since I rode Castleruddery and Prolan, and I love everything about it here.

“I only rode four winners here and I thought it was great, but Ruby can ride four winners in a day. That’s how different it is. But every year it seems to get better here. Some places lose their charm, but everything they have done here has improved it.

“It’s magnificent. It’s magic. I’ve been racing all over the world, but there’s nowhere like Cheltenham. This is on a planet of its own.”

ANY SECOND NOW TIMES IT RIGHT

Derek O’Connor steered the well-supported Any Second Now (6/1) to success in the concluding race on day three of The Festival™ presented by Magners, the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase.

Trained by Ted Walsh and owned by J P McManus, the seven-year-old son of Oscar produced a fine leap at the last and ran on strongly in the closing stages to record a ready three and three-quarter length victory in the three and a quarter-mile event.

O’Connor recording his fourth success at The Festival in total and his first win in the Kim Muir, commented: ““Any Second Now jumped and travelled very well. We had a great passage around and the only worry I had coming to the last was Kilfilum Cross, who is a horse I know well and stays very well. I did not know if I was going to get by him, but my fella was very game and galloped all the way to the line.

“Ted has done a wonderful job and gave me great confidence going out to ride him, as did Ruby and Katie. I had a chat with them before getting up on the horse and when you have people like that giving you confidence, it instils confidence and means you can ride them with loads of confidence. The Walsh family are an incredible family and they gave me that pleasure today.

“Any Second Now has done everything bar win. He has mixed it with all the good horses in graded races and has run real creditable races in good handicaps as well. I think we had him really, really right today and he loved that extra bit of a trip. The ground is a good bit drier than yesterday and he liked that too.

“Going forward, he could be a good staying horse, maybe for an Irish National or something like that.”

The gallant Kilfilum Cross (7/1) was ridden by Alex Edwards and he commented: “Kilfilum Cross has run an absolute blinder. That was just his fourth start over fences – it was a pleasure to sit on that horse.

“I thought he was going to win jumping the last, but the winner was obviously well treated in this event, but I’m delighted with that.”

Neil Mulholland’s The Young Master (22/1) was a further three and a half-lengths back in third and his amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen commented: “The Young Master ran really well. He needs further, but he is a great jumper.

“We’re really pleased with him.”

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase

1 Any Second Now (J P McManus) Ted Walsh IRE 7-11-11 Mr Derek O’Connor 6/1

2 Kilfilum Cross (Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons) Henry Oliver 8-11-07 Mr Alex Edwards 7/1

3 Livelovelaugh (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 9-11-12 Mr Patrick Mullins 22/1

4 Crievehill (Highclere Thoroughbred Racing) Nigel Twiston-Davies 7-11-08 Mr Zac Baker 40/1

3/1f Measureofmydreams (8th)

24 ran

Distances: 3¾, 3½, 5

Time: 6m 48.14s

Tote Win: £6.80 Places: £2.30, £2.40, £4.30, £10.20 Exacta: £51.10

Ted Walsh – 2nd winner at The Festival

Derek O’Connor – 4th winner at The Festival

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

RECORD ATTENDANCE FOR THIRD SUCCESSIVE DAY AT THE FESTIVAL

Today’s crowd on St Patrick’s Thursday came to 67,821, a new record figure since The Festival became a four-day extravaganza in 2005.

The attendance was up 1,439 on the same day in 2018, which saw 66,382 stream through the gates.

Yesterday’s attendance of 59,209 was a new record for the second day of The Festival since the meeting switched to a four-day format in 2005.

Last year’s total on Ladies Day came to 58,959.

There was a record crowd on the opening day of The Festival 2019, with 67,934 attending Champion Day.

Last year’s attendance on the Tuesday came to 66,632, with the previous record for the day being 67,770 in 2016.

‘HEART-WARMING STUFF’, SAYS CLAISSE

At the end of the third day of The Festival™ presented by Magners, Cheltenham’s Clerk of the Course Simon Claisse reflected on the outstanding day’s sport.

He said: “You couldn’t write better stories, could you? Three winners for J P McManus – two at the beginning of the day [Defi Du Seuil and Sire Du Berlais] and again in the last [Any Second Now]; Frodon and Bryony Frost; Andrew Gemmell and Emma Lavelle with Paisley Park; Lizzie Kelly on Siruh Du Lac… It just went on and on! A fantastic day’s racing – heart-warming stuff, I think.

“The weather didn’t disrupt us too much, either – we had a nice, dry afternoon.

“I think the times of the races were a little bit quicker than yesterday so I think that Good to Soft, Soft in places was pretty well spot-on for the ground, and we will leave it as that overnight.

“We are expecting a mainly dry night. There may be the odd shower, but no rain of any significance is forecast.

“And we are predicted a dry, breezy, cloudy day for the big one – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup day – tomorrow.”





THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award –

Standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Barry Geraghty 2 2 -

Nico de Boinville 2 1 1

Mark Walsh 2 1 1

Mr Jamie Codd 2 - -

J J Slevin 1 2 -

Paul Townend 1 2 -

Harry Cobden 1 1 1

Ruby Walsh 1 - 2

Rachael Blackmore 1 - 1

Keith Donoghue 1 - 1

Aidan Coleman 1 - -

Noel Fehily 1 - -

Bryony Frost 1 - -

Lizzie Kelly 1 - -

Jeremiah McGrath 1 - -

Mr Derek O’Connor 1 - -

Harry Skelton 1 - -

Jack Kennedy - 1 2

Daryl Jacob - 1 1

Richard Johnson - 1 1

Tom Bellamy - 1 -

Joe Colliver - 1 -

Danny Cook - 1 -

Mr Alex Edwards - 1 -

Charlie Deutsch - 1 -

Danny Mullins - 1 -

Mr Patrick Mullins - 1 -

Mr Barry O’Neill - 1 -

Robbie Power - 1 -

Henry Brooke - - 1

Sean Flanagan - - 1

Felix de Giles - - 1

Mr Declan Lavery - - 1

David Mullins - - 1

Davy Russell - - 1

Gavin Sheehan - - 1

Sam Twiston-Davies - - 1

Mr Sam Waley-Cohen - - 1

Adam Wedge - - 1

Th43.

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award –

Standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Willie Mullins IRE 3 5 3

Nicky Henderson 3 3 -

Gordon Elliott IRE 3 1 4

Paul Nicholls 2 1 -

Joseph O’Brien IRE 1 2 -

Philip Hobbs 1 - 2

Dan Skelton 1 - 1

Ben Pauling 1 - 1

Martin Brassil IRE 1 - -

Henry de Bromhead IRE 1 - -

Gavin Cromwell IRE 1 - -

Emma Lavelle 1 - -

Ted Walsh IRE 1 - -

Nick Williams 1 - -

Olly Murphy - 1 1

Enda Bolger IRE - 1 -

Debra Hamer - 1 -

Paul Nolan IRE - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

Henry Oliver - 1 -

Sue Smith - 1 -

Colin Tizzard - 1 -

Venetia Williams - 1 -

Nick Alexander - - 1

Emmanuel Clayeux FR - - 1

Jessica Harrington IRE - - 1

Alan King - - 1

Noel Meade IRE - - 1

Neil Mulholland - - 1

Terence O’Brien IRE - - 1

Nigel Twiston-Davies - - 1

Evan Williams - - 1

Th44.





THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

NetJets Leading Owner Award –

Standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

J P McManus 4 4 1

Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd 2 1 -

Cheveley Park Stud 2 - -

Gigginstown House Stud 1 1 4

George Barlow 1 - -

Justin Carthy 1 - -

Joanne Coleman 1 - -

Sarah Faulks 1 - -

Andrew Gemmell 1 - -

Chris Giles & Mr & Mrs Paul Barber 1 - -

Bernadine Mulryan 1 - -

Emma Palmer 1 - -

Patricia Pugh 1 - -

Paul Vogt 1 - -

Walters Plant Hire Ltd 1 - -

John White & Anne Underhill 1 - -

Simon Munir & Isaac Souede - 2 1

Trevor Hemmings - 1 1

Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons - 1 -

The Bellamy Partnership - 1 -

Burnham P & D Ltd - 1 -

Caron & Paul Chapman - 1 -

Mrs J Donnelly - 1 -

Down The Quay Club - 1 -

Thomas Friel/Andrew Gemmell - 1 -

John Hales - 1 -

Richard & Lizzie Kelvin Hughes - 1 -

Taylor & O’Dwyer - 1 -

Diana Whateley - 1 -

Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd - 1 -

The Aldaniti Partnership - - 1

Kate & Andrew Brooks - - 1

Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters - - 1

The Englands & Heywoods - - 1

Chris Jones - - 1

L Fell - - 1

Nigel King - - 1

N W Lake - - 1

Martin McDonagh/Paul Murphy/M J Nixon - - 1

ML Bloodstock Ltd - - 1

A Rasquier - - 1

Robcour - - 1

Susannah Ricci - - 1

Options O Syndicate - - 1

Th45.

THE FESTIVAL™ PRESENTED BY MAGNERS, CHELTENHAM

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019

The Festival™ presented by Magners 2019 – Winners

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 12, 2019

1:30pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y £125,000

KLASSICAL DREAM (FR) Joanne Coleman 5-11-07 Willie Mullins IRE/Ruby Walsh 6/1

2:10pm Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y £175,000

DUC DES GENIEVRES (FR) Sullivan Bloodstock Limited 6-11-04 Willie Mullins IRE/Paul Townend 5/1

2:50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f £110,000

BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) George Barlow 9-11-08 Nicky Henderson/Jeremiah McGrath 10/1

3:30pm Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) 2m 87y £450,000

ESPOIR D’ALLEN (FR) J P McManus 5-11-10 Gavin Cromwell IRE/Mark Walsh 16/1

4:10pm OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (Registered as the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle) (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y £120,000

ROKSANA (IRE) Sarah Faulks 7-11-05 Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton 10/1

4:50 pm Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (Listed Race) 2m 4f 63y £70,000

A PLUS TARD (FR) Cheveley Park Stud 5-11-07 Henry de Bromhead IRE/Rachael Blackmore 5/1 Fav

5:30pm National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) 3m 7f 166y £125,000

LE BREUIL (FR) Emma Palmer 7-11-06 Ben Pauling/Mr Jamie Codd 14/1

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 13, 2019

1:30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) (Registered as the Baring Bingham) 2m 5f £125,000

CITY ISLAND (IRE) Bernadine Mulryan 6-11-07 Martin Brassil IRE/Mark Walsh 8/1

2:10pm RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y £175,000

TOPOFTHEGAME (IRE) Chris Giles & Mrs & Mrs Paul Barber 7-11-04 Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden 4/1

2:50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f £100,000

WILLIAM HENRY (IRE) Walters Plant Hire Ltd 9-11-10 Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville 28/1

3:30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y £400,000

ALTIOR (IRE) Patricia Pugh 9-11-10 Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville 4/11 Fav

4:10pm Glenfarclas Chase (A Cross Country Chase) 3m 6f 37y £65,000

TIGER ROLL (IRE) Gigginstown House Stud 9-11-04 Gordon Elliott IRE/Keith Donoghue 5/4 Fav

4:50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Registered as the Fred Winter) (Grade 3) £80,000

BAND OF OUTLAWS (IRE) Justin Carthy 4-11-08 Joseph O’Brien IRE/J. J. Slevin 7/2 Fav

5:30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y £75,000

ENVOI ALLEN (FR) Cheveley Park Stud 5-11-05 Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd 2/1 Fav

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 14, 2019

1:30 pm JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) (Registered as the Golden Miller) 2m 4f 5y £156,760

DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) J P McManus 6-11-04 Philip Hobbs/Barry Geraghty 3/1 Fav

2:10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 7f 213y £100,000

SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) J P McManus 7-11-09 Gordon Elliott IRE/ Barry Geraghty 4/1 Fav

2:50pm Ryanair Chase (Registered as the Festival Trophy) (Grade 1) 2m 4f 184y £350,000

FRODON (FR) Paul Vogt 7-11-10 Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost 9/2

3:30pm Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y £325,000

PAISLEY PARK (IRE) Andrew Gemmell 7-11-10 Emma Lavelle/Aidan Coleman 11/8 Fav

4:10 pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 4f 184y £110,000

SIRUH DU LAC (FR) John White & Anne Underhill 6-10-11 Nick Williams/Lizzie Kelly (3) 9/2

4:50pm National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered as the Dawn Run) 2m 179y £90,00

EGLANTINE DU SEUIL (FR) Sullivan Bloodstock Limited 5-11-02 Willie Mullins IRE/ Noel Fehily 50/1

5:30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f 75y £70,000

ANY SECOND NOW (IRE) J P McManus 7-11-11 Ted Walsh IRE/Mr Derek O’Connor 6/1

888 Prestbury Cup – Standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Great Britain 10

Ireland 11

Th46.

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:30pm G1 JLT NOVICES’ CHASE

Permission was given for DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) to wear a hood in the parade ring only. MENGLI KHAN (IRE) and REAL STEEL (FR) wore earplugs. CASTAFIORE (USA) wore earplugs in the parade ring only. Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that PRAVALAGUNA (FR), unplaced, had a wound on its right fore heel but was sound.

Race 2 – 2:10pm G3 PERTEMPS NETWORK FINAL

TOBEFAIR wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Barry Geraghty the rider of the winner, SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) was suspended for 2 days for using his whip in an incorrect place on the run-in. Mark Walsh, the rider of NOT MANY LEFT (IRE), placed third, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip in an incorrect place on the run-in. At the bend at the top of the hill WAIT FOR ME (FR), which later unseated its rider, edged slightly left-handed in a tightly packed field causing the winner, SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) and COOLE CODY (IRE), unplaced, to be tightened for room on the rail, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race Harry Skelton reported that NOTWHATIAM (IRE), which was pulled up, stopped quickly. The gelding was routine tested. The Veterinary Officer reported that WALK TO FREEDOM (IRE), which was pulled up, lost its right fore shoe, COOLE CODY (IRE), unplaced, lost its right hind shoe and FLEMCARA (IRE), unplaced, lost its left hind shoe.

Race 3 – 2:50pm G1 RYANAIR CHASE

UN DE SCEAUX (FR) wore earplugs. MONALEE (IRE) and SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Permission was given for SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) to go out first and lead the parade. The Stewards noted that the Clerk of the Course had given permission for SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) to parade out of order. As the gelding was proving unruly he further allowed him to break the parade and canter to the start. Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of FOOTPAD (FR), placed eighth, during routine testing, found the gelding to have bled from the nose. He further reported that ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE), placed third, lost its right hind shoe and CHARBEL (IRE), which was pulled up, had a wound on its right fore heel.

Race 4 – 3:30pm G1 SUN RACING STAYERS’ HURDLE

BACARDYS (FR), BAPAUME (FR), FAUGHEEN (IRE) and PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) wore earplugs. Permission was given for PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) to go early to post. Following the race Noel Fehily reported that BLACK OP (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of BLACK OP (IRE) failed to reveal any abnormalities. Harry Cobden reported that KILBRICKEN STORM, unplaced, hung left-handed off the bend and stopped quickly. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of KILBRICKEN STORM failed to reveal any abnormalities. Jessica Harrington reported that SUPASUNDAE, placed seventh, did not get the trip on the Good to Soft, Soft in places, ground.

Race 5 – 4:10pm G3 BROWN ADVISORY & MERRIEBELLE STABLE PLATE

Permission was given for DOITFORTHEVILLAGE (IRE) to wear a hood in the parade ring only and AZZERTI (FR) to be mounted in the chute and go early to post. Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that KALONDRA (IRE), which was pulled up, was lame left hind and Nicky Henderson reported that RIVER WYLDE (IRE), which was pulled up, was unsuited by the Good to Soft, Soft in places ground and would prefer a faster surface.

Race 6 – 4:50pm G2 NATIONAL HUNT BREEDERS SUPPORTED BY TATTERSALLS MARES’ NOVICES HURDLE

ALLEZ DANCE (FR), BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP, CONCERTISTA (FR) and EGLANTINE DU SEUIL wore earplugs. On the bend going out on the final circuit the freely running ELUSIVE BELLE (IRE), unplaced, edged left-handed in a tightly packed field crowding AWAYINTHEWEST (IRE), unplaced, on to BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP, unplaced, which was severely checked, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that DIAMOND GAIT, unplaced, sustained a wound to its right hind and lost its right hind shoe. Rachael Blackmore reported that SINORIA (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination, during routine testing, failed to reveal any abnormalities other than the mare was in season.

Race 7 – 5:30pm FULKE WALWYN KIM MUIR AMATEUR RIDERS’ HANDICAP CHASE

LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) and CRIEVEHILL (IRE) wore earplugs. TREACKLE TART wore earplugs in the parade ring only. Permission was given for SQUOUATEUR (FR) to wear a hood in the parade ring only. SQUOUATEUR (FR) was kicked by another runner at the start. The gelding was examined by a Veterinary Surgeon at the start and was deemed fit to run. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE), unplaced, lost its left fore shoe, UHLAN BUTE (FR), unplaced, lost its left fore shoe, ARKWRISHT (FR), which was pulled up, had bled from the nose and ITS ALL GUESSWORK (IRE), unplaced, finished lame on its left fore.