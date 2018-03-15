All the news on St Patrick’s Thursday 2018 Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 15, 2018 · Leave a Comment

GOING ON ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY

Today the action switches to the New Course, which will also be used for the fourth and final day of The Festival tomorrow, Gold Cup Day.

The going on the New Course is: Soft, Heavy in places

There was nine millimetres of rain overnight. The forecast is for a dry afternoon, with temperatures of 11 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Simon Claisse, Cheltenham’s Clerk of the Course, said this morning: “The rain that we had overnight has petered out and we are looking forward to a dry afternoon with some spectacular racing.

“What drama we had yesterday with poor Ruby Walsh suffering an injury which means he won’t ride at the rest of the meeting. Then we had Nicky Henderson winning the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase with Altior to set him up with a possible treble in the three championship G1 races if Might Bite can land the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup tomorrow.

“The nine millimetres of rain overnight has left the New Course Soft, Heavy in places. Most of the track we are using today has not had foot set on for 12 months and is in pristine condition. It will be perfect for this afternoon’s sport.”

Today’s race distances:

R1: Chase bends set out 6 yards, adding 57 yards, the start has been moved forward 42 yards, actual distance 2m 3f 213yds.

R2, 4 and 6: As advertised.

R3: Chase bends set out 6 yards, adding 57 yards, the start has been moved forward 35 yards, actual distance 2m 4f 188yds.

R5: Chase bends set out 6 yards, adding 57 yards, the start has been moved forward 35 yards, actual distance 2m 4f 188yds.

R7: Chase bends set out by 6 yards, adding 75 yards, actual distance 3m2f 75 yds.

Non-Runners Today

2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

5 SHANTOU BOB (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame)

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase

2 GO CONQUER (IRE) (Going)

4.50pm Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

9 DAME DE COMPAGNIE (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Other)

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders Handicap Chase

22 RACING PULSE (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame)

Non-Runner Tomorrow

2.10pm Randox Health County Hurdle

26 I SHOT THE SHERIFF (IRE) (Going)

Meaning the first reserve KRUGERMAC can run.

Th1.





YOUNG HORSES GO ON SALE AT CHELTENHAM TONIGHT

Cheltenham’s winner’s enclosure will be a focus of activity after racing this evening when Tattersalls Ireland is based there for the annual Festival Sale.

Twenty-seven young horses, mostly from Ireland and all having shown form in one or two races, will go under the hammer as trainers, bloodstock agents and their clients search for future winners.

They will need big bank accounts, for the average price of the 21 horses sold at the event last year was £142,857 – the event saw £3,000,000 worth of horses change hands in less than two hours.

Samcro, easy winner of yesterday’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, was bought for £335,000 at a similar sale held at Aintree in 2016, while at last year’s Festival Sale the gelding Santini was knocked down for £150,000, and is now a leading fancy for tomorrow’s G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Samcro had won a point-to-point in Ireland ahead of his sale appearance, while Santini landed a similar race in Gloucestershire, performances which advertised their abilities.

Today’s catalogue contains a number of horses who have run well in or won Irish point-to-points in recent weeks, including four from the stable of Colin Bowe, who broke in and trained Samcro in the early days of the horse’s career. They are The Glancing Queen (Lot 3), The Hollow Chap (Lot 6), Long After Dark (Lot 18) and First Account (Lot 26), all point-to-pointers who have a one-run, one-win record.

Andy Dufresne (Lot 10) was a very impressive winner last Friday for trainer Gordon Elliott – the horse is owned by a member of his staff, Camilla Sharples.

Brewers Project (Lot 11) scored in good style on Sunday for trainer Donnchadh Doyle, who, like Bowe, is a master of the art of prepping a young horse in a point before selling at auction. Doyle’s brother, Sean, offers Bubbles Of Gold (Lot 4) who triumphed at Lingstown by eight lengths.

John Nallen’s Minella Beat (Lot 15) won a Lismore point by 12 lengths – he comes from the family of Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up On His Own.

Three pointers, who have won British point-to-points, are entered – they are Port Of Mars and Interconnected from Tom Lacey’s Herefordshire stable, and Kootenay River, who hacked up by 20 lengths at Hackwood Park in Hampshire on Sunday. Kootenay is being offered by Fran Nimmo and her partner, jockey Charlie Poste.

The sale is due to start at 6.15pm.

YAN TO PROVE HIS WORTH FOR GERAGHTY

Barry Geraghty, retained by leading owner J P McManus, is relishing the prospect of partnering the Alan King-trained Yanworth in today’s G1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30pm).

The eight-year-old son of Norse Dancer has raced over fences all season, winning two of his four starts, including at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day last time out. However, connections have decided to revert back to hurdles for the three-mile championship contest.

Yanworth, a winner of eight of his 10 runs over timber, landed the G2 Coral Hurdle at Ascot, Kempton’s G1 Christmas Hurdle and the G2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton last season, prior to finishing seventh in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. King’s charge was subsequently disqualified from the Cheltenham race after he tested positive for a banned substance, but bounced back to form with a game victory on his first start over an extended three miles in the G1 Ryanair Stayers Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree’s 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival. Yanworth defeated Supasundae on that occasion and the pair are set to renew their rivalry in today’s event. The market is headed by Jedd O’Keeffe’s G1 Long Walk Hurdle winner Sam Spinner.

Geraghty, who registered his 35th winner at The Festival aboard Buveur D’Air in Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle, had the choice between Yanworth and Harry Fry’s Unowhatimeanharry in today’s event. Explaning his decision, Geraghty remarked: “Unowhatimeanharry hasn’t shown the level of form this season – it would have been a big call to pick him, but he isn’t without a chance. Yanworth beat Supasundae last season at Aintree, having previously been favourite for the Champion Hurdle when he disappointed, but he proved at Aintree that he stays, so he has to be of interest.

“His form last season when he won the Christmas and Kingwell Hurdles is good He’s done well over fences this season, but has just perhaps not lived up to expectations. If he recaptures his hurdle form, I think he has a great chance in an open race. He’s a great ride and whilst he took a while to get his act together over fences, he won at Cheltenham in January. Yanworth is a very good horse and maybe whilst he’s not as natural as others, he has an engine and he’s been competitive in great races throughout his career, so I’m hopeful of a big run.”

Geraghty partners Countister in the G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50pm), but he thinks Nicky Henderson’s charge has plenty to find to challenge hot favourite Laurina, trained by Willie Mullins, in the two mile contest.

He commented: “I don’t think Countister was going to win at Sandown [February 3] when Ainchea fell, but that horse doesn’t look a bad type. However, I think she might struggle on the ground as she’s a lovely moving filly. She has bit to find as Laurina was very impressive last time in similar conditions which is a big factor.”

The Irish jockey rides Modus in the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30pm), successful three times over fences this season. Geraghty said: “He fell at Exeter on soft ground and I would be cautious that conditions might have gone against him and whilst it is the first race on the New Course and he will be getting the best of the ground, I think he will be better on better ground. Invitation Only [Willie Mullins] is the one to beat. Glenloe [Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle 2.10pm) ran well when third at Leopardstown last time and he is a big horse who will make a lovely chaser in time. I was hoping that conditions could suit – it’s a good race.

Reflecting on Buveur D’Air landing his second successive Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, Geraghty continued: “It was a good performance from Buveur D’Air as he had to dig deep and get it done. He kept on powerfully and he showed he was up for the battle. It’s important when you have such a well fancied ride to get the winner on the board and I was delighted to be on the winning side and make a good start to the week – it puts you at ease. As soon as he straightened up, Buveur D’Air came alive. I was happy at every stage of the race and Melon (second) wasn’t getting away from me. We went for everything in the final furlong and he dug deep to win.”

SUNDAE OUT TO PROVE SUPA IN SUN BETS STAYERS’ HURDLE

Jessica Harrington is hopeful of a big performance from Supasundae in today’s G1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle.

Successful at The Festival last year in the G3 Coral Cup over an extended two and a half miles, the eight-year-old son of Galileo was subsequently second to Yanworth in the G1 Ryanair Stayers’ Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree’s 2017 Randox Health Grand National Meeting over an extended three miles.

Placed behind Gordon Elliott’s Apple’s Jade in G1 events at Fairyhouse and Punchestown in December, Supasundae defeated 2015 Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen in the G1 Irish Champion Hurdle over two miles on soft ground at Leopardstown on February 3.

Set to renew his rivalry with Yanworth in today’s three-mile G1 event, Supasundae is a 7/1 chance with the sponsor Sun Bets to provide Jessica Harrington with a 12th victory at The Festival.

Harrington said: “He’s had an excellent preparation and he won well at Leopardstown last time. He has winning form at Cheltenham which always helps and we are hoping for the best.

“Yanworth beat him at Aintree last year, but Supasundae was a bit of a tired horse following his Cheltenham exertions and he never travelled at all throughout the race.

“It was testament to him that he was still in contention at the last hurdle and just got run out of it at the last minute. I hope he’s much fresher this time around and he would have a big chance here.

“It would be fantastic to win this race and we can all dream of winning another Grade One. “

Jockey Robbie Power is looking for his fifth success at The Festival and is hopeful of a good run from the gelding. He remarked: “Supasundae has improved so much last year and we can’t get over at home what he is like this year compared to last year.

“He has progressed brilliantly and won well last time. It’s remarkable in the way he has improved so much.”

MULLINS’ JOCKEY CHANGES

Following the fall of Al Boum Photo in yesterday’s RSA Chase, Ruby Walsh is out of action for the rest of The Festival.

He reported on Racing UK: “My right leg is in a cast and the fall opened the fracture (from a previous tumble in November) at the back.”

This means some changes in riding plans for the Willie Mullins’ runners today. Details are below.

First race, 1.30pm: JLT Novices’ Chase

No. 4 Invitation Only – Paul Townend

No. 5 Kemboy – David Mullins

Third race, 2.50pm: Ryanair Chase

Non-Runner No. 4 Douvan

No. 7 Un De Sceaux – Paul Townend

Fourth race, 3.30pm: Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle

No. 1 Barcardys – Mr Patrick Mullins

No. 6 Penhill – Paul Townend remains on

No. 15 Augusta Kate – David Mullins remains on

No. 17 Let’s Dance – Danny Mullins remains on

Sixth race, 4.50pm: Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

No. 2 Laurina – Paul Townend

No. 8 Cut The Mustard – Noel Fehily remains on

No. 11 Pietralunga – David Mullins remains on

No. 14 Salsaretta – Robbie Power

RUBY’S FALL GRABS THE HEADLINES

While the brilliant performances of Altior and Samcro receive plenty of column inches, it is Ruby Walsh’s injury that dominates coverage of yesterday’s racing.

The Sun trails the story on the back page of the main paper – ‘Ruby leg-break horror’ and, in common with the racing pull-outs of all the major newspapers, covers the Irish jockey’s fall with Al Boum Photo on day two of The Festival thoroughly.

Pictures of Ruby being supported by his father Ted into the ambulance appear in many papers, including The Sun, The Guardian, Daily Express, Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Express uses a particularly graphic picture of Ruby on the ground underneath Al Boum Photo on the cover of its racing supplement. The front-page picture of The Times’ Cheltenham Festival guide depicts the incident a fraction earlier than the Daily Express’s photo. The Daily Telegraph’s supplement shows a close-up of Ruby being attended to by medical staff, the pain and frustration clearly visible on his face. Inside, a graphic details many of Ruby’s past injuries. ‘Ruby crocked’, says the Daily Star succinctly.

Altior and his jockey Nico de Boinville feature on the cover of the Daily Mail’s racing pull-out, and Marcus Townend’s main piece inside is headlined ‘Altior joins the greats’. It runs alongside a column from Jonathan McEvoy praising Bryony Frost’s behaviour and attitude to being beaten on the much-hyped Black Corton in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase. “Frost’s demeanour afterwards was a credit to her, as she seemingly treated defeats as one of the two ‘imposters’ Kipling described.”

Davy Russell’s success on Presenting Percy in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase earns itself three-quarters of a page in The Times, with Rick Broadbent describing the jockey as having “a face so craggy it makes Mount Rushmore look like an advert for moisturiser.”

Russell is also the lead in The Irish Independent’s Cheltenham Punter supplement, with a picture of him raising his hands and eyes to the heavens in tribute to his late mother, Phyllis on the cover.

Yesterday was Ladies Day at The Festival. Photographs of a smiling Zara Tindall, pregnant with her second child, appear in The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph, while pictures of Made In Chelsea star and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here winner Georgia Toffolo show her to be rather more practically – and warmly – dressed than some of the racegoers whose pictures have made the tabloids.

The Gloucestershire Echo runs lots of “Ladies Day” pictures, but also reveals that a retired postman who suffered a heart attack at The Festival in 2017 has unveiled a defibrillator in the spot on the racecourse where it happened. A picture of ‘Amazing Altior’ takes up the majority of the paper’s back page, and its GL Weekend magazine devotes a feature to Jade Holland Cooper, whose clothing company sponsors the Leading Jockey Award at The Festival.

The Times uses a large picture of five female racegoers wearing pretty hats in the main paper, while The Guardian avoids such frivolity and uses a striking but rather muted picture of packed stands and well-dressed racegoers.

Golfer Lee Westwood is on a roll, with 11 winners on the first two days of The Festival, and the Daily Mirror declared that ‘Lee Ryders off with 21k win’, while the Daily Star also covers the story alongside a full-page piece declaring ‘Ruby sparks punter panic’. An unnamed racegoer who saw Ruby Walsh’s fall was quoted as saying: “I was horrified. He tried getting up twice. Ruby is the real hero of the Festival.”

The “fairytale” aspect to the story behind Sun Bet Stayers’ Hurdle fancy Sam Spinner garners Jedd O’Keefe’s charge lots of coverage, and he is Newsboy of the Daily Mirror’s nap of the day. “The six-year-old’s chance is no fantasy”, he says.

The Times’ Rob Wright is a Sam Spinner fan, declaring: ‘Sam Spinner has resilience to seal fairytale win’.

In the Daily Express, Chris Goulding focuses on Sam Spinner’s jockey, Joe Colliver: ‘Drinking left me a rock-bottom and in prison but my racing pals brought me back’, is the headline. The Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage details Colliver’s woes and also Jedd O’Keefe’s struggles with cancer. He does point out, however, that Sam Spinner made all the running when winning the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, and that might not be so easy here: “Making all, however, has yet to be achieved this week.”

The Daily Star plumps for Un De Sceaux on the cover of its racing supplement, saying “Last year’s [Ryanair Chase] winner Un De Sceaux is the one to beat.” Willie Mullins’ horse is also put up by ITV’s Ed Chamberlin in The Daily Telegraph, who declares that he is “my favourite horse in training.”

Willie Mullins himself reinforces these opinions in his Racing Post column, saying: “He’s in very good form and is really strong in himself. …he will be well suited by the ground conditions and has to have an excellent chance.” But tipster Paul Kealy opposes Un De Sceaux, giving the nod in the Ryanair Chase to Frodon instead, and in his Pricewise column Tom Segal thinks the same.

The i’s Jon Freeman swims against the tide: ‘The heart and the head say Cue Card can retire at the top’.

In the Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow’s nap is Last Goodbye in the Brown Advisory and Merribelle Plate Chase, while former champion jockey Peter Scudamore tips Supasundae for the Stayers’ Hurdle.





ELLIOTT’S IN LOVE

4/1 shot Shattered Love made full use of the seven-pound mares’ weight allowance when winning the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase by a comfortable seven lengths from Terrefort.

The Yeats mare hit the final fence hard, but recovered well under Jack Kennedy to record her trainer Gordon Elliott’s fourth success of The Festival 2018.

Elliott said: “She gallops, she jumps, she stays. She’s like a big gelding. She was great today and we’re lucky to have her. I closed my eyes when she made that mistake at the last but luckily enough she got away with it.

“She’d won a Grade One already [at Leopardstown on December 29] and I think she will stay further. We will try to avoid Presenting Percy [winner of yesterday’s RSA Insurance Chase] wherever he goes, but she’s a good mare. She’ll probably go to Punchestown now.

“She is the type of horse Gigginstown buy – big, staying chasers. All credit to Jack Kennedy, at 18 years of age he’s come here and nothing’s fazing him.

“Yesterday was amazing [with three winners] and to get one on the board already today is great.”

Shattered Love is owned by Gigginstown House Stud, whose owner Michael O’Leary commented: “She’s terrific. She’s built like a gelding; she’s a huge big mare and a great jumper, but Jack gave her a peach of a ride. A hairy jump there at the last but the mares’ allowance, which I don’t always agree with, was very helpful there.

“Her form over fences has been very good – she beat Presenting Percy over fences earlier in the season [at Punchestown in November]. She’s won over further – three miles at Leopardstown at Christmas – and she’s a very good mare. It’s terrific to have good mares like her and Apple’s Jade.”

LOVE SHATTERS BOOKMAKERS’ HEARTS

Bookmakers were dealt another blow in the opening race on day three of The Festival following the victory of the well-supported 4/1 second favourite Shattered Love in the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, registering his fourth victory of the week, the seven-year-old daughter of Yeats, becoming the first mare to win the two-mile and four furlong event, survived a blunder at the final fence before staying on well up the Cheltenham hill to score by seven lengths.

Nicky Henderson’s Terrefort, the 3/1 favourite, was second with Gary Moore’s Benatar (10/1) a further five lengths behind in third.

Kennedy, registering his third victory of the week and fourth at The Festival overall, was pleased to make his only ride of the day a winning one. He said: “I was confident coming here today with the one ride that Shattered Love would have a fair chance.

“Gordon is a genius – he has all these horses spot on for the week and it’s just a privilege to ride these horses. He leaves no stone unturned and he is the best around.

“I was jumping and travelling – I was happy the whole way round and she did it well.

“She’s not slow and she stays well. The way she jumps is unreal – she’s a lovely mare.

“Shattered Love has kept improving and who knows when she will stop. She does everything so easily and I am just delighted.

“A big thanks to the O’Learys, Gordon and all the team at home. They are very good to me and it is all down to them.”

Kennedy was 7/4 with BetVictor to win the Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award this morning, but is now just 10/11 with the same firm to be crowned top jockey at The Festival 2018 following Shattered Love’s victory.

1.30pm JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

1 SHATTERED LOVE (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-10-11 Jack Kennedy 4/1

2 TERREFORT (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Nicky Henderson 5-11-03 Daryl Jacob 3/1 fav

3 BENATAR (Ashley Head) Gary Moore 6-11-04 Jamie Moore 10/1

Distances: 7, 5

Tote Win: £4.60 Places: £1.50, £1.50, £2.60 Exacta: £14.50

Gordon Elliott – 18th winner at The Festival

Jack Kennedy – 4th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 15 races

Ireland 10

Great Britain 5

HOLIDAY FOR TERREFORT

The Nicky Henderson-trained Terrefort is set for some time off after finishing an excellent second to Shattered Love in the opening JLT Novices’ Chase.

Sent off 3/1 favourite, the five-year-old eventually finished seven lengths behind the winner, who was in receipt of a 7lb mares’ allowance.

“He ran a fantastic race and, although I’ve only had him a short while, he’s been on the go for a long time as he’d been racing in France beforehand,” said Henderson. “We’ll give him a good break now.”

Jockey Daryl Jacob added: “He jumped brilliantly all the way. I have got the maximum out of him and thought he ran a great race on ground that was ideal. Unfortunately, when you are trying to give 6lb in a Grade 1 to a good mare like her is very, very difficult.

“I think we were eight or nine lengths clear of the third horse at the last and I have looked after my horse once we were beaten. I think the winner is very good and it’s just unfortunate that we have bumped into her on the day.

“Terrefort has a massive future and is a horse that I like a lot.”

Trainer Gary Moore also holds third-placed Benatar (10/1) in high regard and he believes there could still be better to come.

“He was a bit too free early on but ran a very good race. I think the lack of a recent run allowed him not to run to his very best. He blew up a bit two out,” said Moore. “We’ll go to Liverpool now and this will have put him spot on. I hope he’s a really good horse.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Daryl Jacob, rider of the second-placed, 3/1 favourite, Terrefort, said: “Soft.”

Jamie Moore, rider of the 10/1 third Benatar, said: “Soft.”

David Mullins, partner of Kemboy, said: “Soft to heavy.”

Harry Bannister, partner of Bigmartre, said: “Soft.”

Robbie Power, Finian’s Oscar, said: “Soft, soft to heavy in a few places.”

Paul Townend, on board Invitation Only, said: “Heavy, but it is loose on top.”

Barry Geraghty, jockey of Modus, said: “Soft.”

Tom Scudamore, on board West Approach, said: “Soft.”

EASY WORK FOR ELLIOTT AT CHELTENHAM

Trainer Gordon Elliott registered a 34/1 double in the first two races on day three of the Cheltenham Festival following Delta Work’s nose success over stable companion Glenloe in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

Backed into 6/1 from 9/1, the five-year-old son of Network, ridden by Davy Russell, edged a titanic tussle with Glenloe (9/2 favourite), partnered by Barry Geraghty, up the Cheltenham hill to provide Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud with a quickfire double following Shattered Love’s success in the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase.

Elliott, registering his fifth victory of the week and 19th overall at The Festival, commented: “It has been great day and the horses are flying. I think Glenloe was a bit unlucky because he missed the last and, had he jumped it, he probably would have won.

“To have the first and second in a race like that is unbelievable. I am very lucky with the staff I have along with the owners and the horses.

“Tuesday I thought it was going to be one of them weeks. But to have five winners now – I can’t believe it.

“It was a great ride by Davy but I trained both horses so I didn’t care which way the photo went!

“The horses are rolling on nicely now so I’m delighted.”

Winning owner Michael O’Leary said: “I thought that we had probably lost it on the bob of heads but at least it was Gordon one and two, so I think he was the one who was most relaxed about the outcome.

“Delta Work has improved and had a light weight, so he had a chance but he needed luck in running. Davy had him in a lovely position the whole way round – he was tracking in mid-division. I thought that he was cut out of it just after the last but he had enough horse under him to go again.

“It was a great finish with two master jockeys going hammer and tongs, a terrific finish. Davy is a master jockey and is terrific in these handicaps. He rides Cheltenham brilliantly and is worth a couple of pounds around here.”

2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 DELTA WORK (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 5-10-10 Davy Russell 6/1

2 GLENLOE (JP McManus) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-10-08 Barry Geraghty 9/2 fav

3 CONNETABLE (Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald) Paul Nicholls 6-10-07 Harry Cobden 33/1

4 TAJ BADALANDABAD (W Frewen) David Pipe 8-10-09 Tom Scudamore 40/1

Distances: nse, 2¾, 2½

Tote Win: £7.50 Places: £2.40, £1.80, £8.90, £11.50 Exacta: £40.30

Gordon Elliott – 19th winner at The Festival

Davy Russell – 20th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 16 races

Ireland 11 Great Britain 5

RUSSELL WORKS IT OUT

Davy Russell’s victory aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle means that the Cork-born jockey has won the competitive race for three consecutive years. He took it in 2016 on Maldini, and rode Presenting Percy – on whom he won yesterday’s RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase – to success in 2017.

Delta Work, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, who also won the preceding JLT Novices’ Chase with Shattered Love, was sent off at odds of 6/1 and beat his stable-mate Glenloe by a nose. He was Davy Russell’s 20th Festival triumph in total.

Russell said: “I thought it was very close. At the back of the last I thought I was going to win. It was nip and tuck and just a matter of a bob of the head, really.

“I had a great spin all the way around. It was a great, competitive handicap – I’d say the handicapper can be very proud of himself as there wasn’t an inch to be given all the way around. Fair play to everyone.

“Coming over [to Cheltenham] I thought he [Delta Work] was a really nice chance. The only thing was that we weren’t expecting this ground, and he has disappointed on this ground in the past, so that was a worry.”

GLENLOE A BIG BABY

There was a 1-2 for trainer Gordon Elliott in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle when Delta Work beat Glenloe (9/2 favourite) in a photo, by a nose.

Barry Geraghty, rider of the runner-up, believes there could be better to come from the seven-year-old.

“He is a big baby and just looked around – there’s a lot to look at in Cheltenham,” said Geraghty. “I was shoving him at the final flight but I knew that he wasn’t looking, so I left him, he flicked over it and lost a bit of momentum. The winner battled really well and I wasn’t getting past him. He ran a good race.”

Third-placed Connetable may have been a 33/1 shot but his good run was not a total surprise to trainer Paul Nicholls.

“He could have just done with a bit of company in front and he ran a great race,” said Nicholls. “He wasn’t beaten far at Musselburgh two runs ago and Harry (Cobden) said we wouldn’t be far away today. I thought we might need to go up a couple of pounds to get in today so I then ran him at Chepstow and he was terrible. He was never going and I don’t know why. He’s been a bit in and out.

“I don’t know what we’ll do now but I think he’ll go back over fences next season. He’s already won a chase and we could aim him at the Welsh National. He stays forever and likes this ground.”

Harry Cobden, rider of Connetable, said: “He ran really well. We went a nice steady gallop all the way. I wanted to save a bit for the hill and he quickened up really well. He has run a blinder, pinged the last and really was only beaten by two better handicapped horses.”

Tom Scudamore, jockey of fourth-placed Taj Badalandabad (40/1), said: “He ran a tremendous race. He will make a very nice chaser.”

BALKO GOES WITH THE FLOS TO GIVE O’LEARY ELUSIVE RYANAIR WIN

Davy Russell recorded a 62/1 double on day three of the Cheltenham Festival following the impressive victory of Balko Des Flos in the G1 Ryanair Chase.

Successful aboard Delta Work in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle earlier, Russell delivered a confident ride aboard 8/1 chance Balko Des Flos, who travelled kindly throughout the two mile and five furlong event.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the seven-year-old son of Balko kept on gamely to score by four and a half-lengths from Willie Mullins’ Un De Sceaux (8/11 favourite) in second.

Ryanair owner Michael O’Leary, winning the race that he sponsors for the first time, was registering a 314/1 treble in the first three races on day three of the Cheltenham Festival following the wins of Shattered Love (4/1 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase) and Delta Work (6/1 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle).

Russell, partnering his third winner of the week and his 21st success at The Festival overall, said: “For a normal Cheltenham Festival, I would have fancied Balko Des Flos. We thought on nice ground there would be some improvement in him. I thought his chance had lessened given the more rain that fell.

“Henry de Bromhead is a master at this and all credit goes to him and the team. I rode Balko Des Flos twice on heavy winter ground and he was very disappointing, then he came back and ran a real good race under Denis O’Regan at Leopardstown [December 28] and I think that last run was really important for him as he learnt a lot and it just helped him with his confidence running so well on heavy ground. Henry got him here again in this sort of form, which isn’t easy.

“He jumped really well which was good as his jumping has been really in and out this season. We were worried about the rain that fell but he handled it well and as the race progressed, he stuck his chest out the further he went in the race – that was pleasing too as he was gaining confidence throughout.

“Once my horse was travelling well, I let him quicken and go forward on his terms and I was happy to do that as I didn’t want him to slow down – I was going the one speed the whole way.

“It’s an awful shame that Michael doesn’t lose any money but I get some of it, which is great! He is a marvellous man for our sport and as much as we give out about him, he is a great man.

“It’s great to have any winner here and I’m very happy.”

Russell, who was passed fit to ride this morning following a fall aboard Bless The Wings in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase yesterday, said: “I have to be very gracious about Brian Hughes. He didn’t even get changed for the bumper yesterday.

“He ran out to his car as he had an ice machine out there and brought it straight back in.

“I was the last to leave the racecourse last night along with Brian. He was very kind to me and only for Brian’s help and the help of the team here, I would not have been able to do my job. We are very lucky that we have some excellent professionals helping us. I would just like to thank them for that.”

O’LEARY GLOWS WITH THE FLOS

It had been a long wait with multiple near-misses behind him but finally Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, won the race his company sponsored today, thanks to the Henry de Bromhead-trained Balko Des Flos.

The seven-year-old, an 8/1 chance, landed the Ryanair Chase by four and a half lengths in great style.

Ryanair has sponsored the race since 2006 and O’Leary has owned the runner-up four times through Gigginstown House Stud – Mossbank (2008), First Lieutenant (2013), Valseur Lido (2016) and Sub Lieutenant (2017). He has also had the third in both 2015 (Don Cossack) and 2016 (Road To Riches).

“I think I’ve had a runner every year since we have sponsored and we’ve had so many seconds and thirds so this is very special,” said O’Leary.

“It has cost me a fortune trying to win this race! It is great for Henry because he has hit the bar a couple of times with seconds and thirds. It is great to see him have a winner of a Grade One here.

“Today was our day. It is usually Willie and Ruby’s. I am going to enjoy this. You obviously want to win the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle, but outside those if I could have picked one this year, it would have been the Ryanair.

“I’m very emotionally attached to the race and it’s the one opportunity that I get for my wife to give me some jewellery; it’s normally the other way around. The children are all watching on television at home so it’s a very special day.

“I thought he’d want better ground and I don’t think Un De Sceaux ran up to his best form, for whatever reason. It’s nice to finish in front of him for once. Age counted against Cue Card so the race ended up more open than we thought beforehand. He got a beautiful ride.

“If the ground had been good I’d have thought he had a chance. But I don’t think this is as testing as real soft ground in Ireland. When it’s soft/heavy here, it’s like good-to-firm for the Irish!

“Balko has really enjoyed himself today and he’s going the right way and improving. Imperial Commander won this and went on to be a Gold Cup horse and I don’t know if our horse will stay three miles and two furlongs. We’ll worry about that another time and I’d be happy if he’s a Ryanair Chase horse again next year.

“I think we’d better keep the sponsorship going now! It’s a great sponsorship, every year Ryanair bring about 20,000 people to Cheltenham although bookings back are a bit down on Friday as a lot of people are staying on to go to Twickenham on Saturday. There have been some good winners of the race so that’s good for the airline.

“If I started worrying about putting up the money for Jump racing I’d have given up 15 years ago! That’s not why you do it, you do it for days like this.”

DE BROMHEAD: ‘HE MIGHT BE A GOLD CUP HORSE’

In the press conference following the Ryanair Chase, Henry de Bromhead elaborated on Balko Des Flos’ victory in the Grade One two-mile, five-furlong championship contest.

The Gigginstown House stud-owned seven-year-old, ridden by Davy Russell, beat 8/11 odds-on favourite Un De Sceaux (Willie Mullins) by four and a half lengths at 8/1.

De Bromhead said: “To beat Un De Sceaux, who is one of the best around… I was hoping we would run very well but I was a little bit disappointed that the ground wasn’t the usual type of Cheltenham ground, which would have been more in our favour than in Un De Sceaux’s. I thought our chances of upsetting it [the form] were slipping. But he got such a cool ride off Davy. He got into such a lovely rhythm; his jumping was brilliant.

“The fresh ground that they are racing on today and tomorrow is much nicer than the ground they have been running on for the past two days, and the rain last night loosened it up and it helped our fellow go through it.”

Asked what he thought the future might hold for Balko Des Flos, de Bromhead said: “We’ll see what happens next. We focused on this race. There are plenty of different options coming up: Aintree, Punchestown. We’ll see. Hopefully next year he might develop into a Gold Cup horse. He ran really well behind Road To Respect over three miles at Leopardstown at Christmas. Or we’ll come back for the Ryanair again.

“To win any Grade One here is fantastic, and especially a championship race. To get one of the big ones is the icing on the cake of a great season. It hasn’t sunk in at all! This is the focus of the season.

“And the lads [Gigginstown House Stud’s O’Leary brothers, who own Balko Des Flos] – they’ve had a lot of faith in us and our operation. When the horses were being moved around last year [between trainers] they sent us some gorgeous horses, Balko being one of them, and we are very fortunate. We lost some good horses and we gained some brilliant horses, and we really appreciate their support. Michael and Eddie put you under no pressure, or very little, and let you get on with your work, so I didn’t feel any more pressure than usual [given that Michael O’Leary’s company Ryanair sponsor the race].”

Asked for his assessment of the week until Balko Des Flos won the Ryanair Chase, de Bromhead answered: “It was fine. I suppose Petit Mouchoir and Monalee were two we thought had big chances. It probably didn’t go right for Petit Mouchoir in the Racing Post Arkle and Monalee was beaten by a very good horse in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase [Presenting Percy]. My bubble was burst a bit with Monalee yesterday – I do believe he is very good still, but the way Presenting Percy beat him was very impressive.

“As long as you are getting into the top end of the paddock [into the winner’s enclosure] things are going ok, but you always want a winner at these meetings and it’s fantastic to get one.”

Balko Des Flos was the trainer’s fifth winner at The Festival.

2.50pm Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 166y £350,000

1 BALKO DES FLOS (FR) HENRY DE BROMHEAD, IRELAND 11ST 10LB DAVY RUSSELL 8/1

2 Un de Sceaux (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Paul Townend 8/11 Fav

3 Cloudy Dream (IRE) Ruth Jefferson 11st 10lb Brian Hughes 10/1

4 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 10lb Sean Flanagan 18/1

5 Frodon (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 10lb Sam Twiston-Davies 9/1

PU BEF 12 Cue Card (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 10lb Paddy Brennan 9/2

6 ran

Non-Runner: Douvan (Self Certificate, Other)

Distances: 4½, 8, 15, 9

Henry de Bromhead – 5th winner at The Festival

Davy Russell – 21st winner at The Festival

Gigginstown House Stud – 24th winner at The Festival

First success in the Ryanair Chase for sponsor Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud. Gigginstown has previously owned the runner-up four times – Mossbank (2008), First Lieutenant (2013), Valseur Lido (2016) and Sub Lieutenant (2017). It also had the third in both 2015 (Don Cossack) and 2016 (Road To Riches).

BetBright Cup – standings after 17 races

Ireland 12 Great Britain 5

UN DES SECOND

Un Des Sceaux was sent of the 8/11 favourite for the £350.000 Grade One Ryanair Chase but met with only the second defeat of his career when coming home four lengths adrift of the 8/1 shot and winner Balko Des Flos.

Willie Mullins, Ireland’s champion jump trainer, was sanguine with the result, saying: “There are no excuses.

“He got his ground and got his conditions.

“He was a little exuberant but I think the winner won very well.

“We can’t have any complaints our horse ran very well.”

Cloudy Dream, eight lengths back in third, also pleased his connections, with owner Trevor Hemmings commenting: “That was nice wasn’t it.

“The ground wasn’t at it’s best for the horse today – but he ran well and that is all that matters so I am quietly pleased.

“We will have a look at Sandown and Liverpool for him next.

Brian Hughes, jockey of the Cloudings grey, added: “He ran well.

“He would be a better horse on better ground but we had a good race.”

Cue Card safe and sound

Cue Card, having his seventh appearance at The Festival today when sent off the 9/2 second favourite in the Ryanair Chase, led for five fences but Paddy Brennan pulled up the 12-year-old before the 12th fence after he dropped back to be last of the six runners.

Cue Card has won two races at The Festival, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in 2010 and the 2013 Ryanair Chase, but fell at the third last in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup in both 2016 and 2017.

Brennan commented: “We were hoping that he would cope with the ground a lot better and I think that’s probably where his age showed a little bit on that ground.

“I had a split-second decision to make – did I want jump one fence too many? And I wheeled him clean out. He is there and we will have to speak to connections.

“His run at Ascot was on decent ground and today wasn’t so decent. We will just have to see what the future brings.

“There is a lot of responsibility on him and we have to keep this Festival going. Cue Card is a big part of this Festival, he’s a legend and you feel like you have to mind him like he is your child.”

Colin Tizzard, his trainer, commented: “It was sad to see Cue Card stop so quickly. The first half of the race, I thought he was going lovely, then he dropped right back to last and Paddy said he had to make a split second decision on whether to pull up or jump the next.

“He is as bright as button here. It is the last thing I expected [to see him run like that]. Paddy felt he didn’t handle the ground, but he has raced on that before.

“We will take him home and have a little think about it for a couple of days. If something comes to light, I will keep everyone informed, but I would be surprised because he walked away a happy chap.

“The last thing anyone of us want to see is him running around like that.”

HILL CLIMBS HIGHEST TO PEN NEW RECORD

The Willie Mullins-trained Penhill became the first horse to win the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and the G1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle following an impressive success under Paul Townend in the three-mile championship event.

The 12/1 shot travelled sweetly throughout and after winging the final flight, he kept on tenaciously to master Jessica Harrington’s Supasundae (6/1) and score by two lengths. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Wholestone (14/1) stayed on well to finish a further three lengths behind in third.

Mullins, registering his sixth winner of the week and his 60th success at The Festival overall, drawing him level with Nicky Henderson as The Festival’s winning-most trainer, said: “Penhill must have some engine. I could not believe it watching Paul come down the outside and I thought wow – if he fluffs the last then he could blow up and fall in a hole, but he met the last perfectly and then I thought Supasundae would out gallop him but he kept on powerfully. It is fantastic for Tony Bloom.

“A lot of credit has to go to Holly Conte who leads him up, rides him and does everything with him. She has virtually trained this horse herself I think. She minds him because he is fairly fragile. I will attribute this to Holly.

“He has had lots of niggles which needed tending and that’s why we missed the Flat season as we were trying to get him ready and that is when he had problems.

“I would like to put him away now for Cheltenham next year. I don’t know what will happen when I say that to connections, but he is not suited to training for the Flat.

“I was hoping to get a run into him, but coming here without a prep race to win a championship race is a huge achievement to the horse.

“I was quite surprised how little he was blowing during the race – he was way fitter than I thought he was.

“He is able to do this job so well, so we might just try a whole different plan. If he doesn’t go Flat racing, we might be able to have a better winter racing programme.”

Winning owner Tony Bloom, who also owns Premier League football side Brighton and Hove Albion, commented: “To go there and win outside of novice company for the first time is unbelievable and it was brilliant ride by Paul.

“Back in the summer, we were worried as to whether he would run again, but a few months back, I was told he was getting better and fit, but to be able to come back from all that time out and win a Grade One championship race was brilliant.

“He has done it with absolute style. I was concerned two hurdles out whether he would get up the hill after such a long time out, but he has won it going away.

“Paul did brilliantly, he gave him a quiet ride and then coming down the hill, we started to get confident and then jumping the last and going clear was a brilliant effort.

“We had a bet on him, more with hope that expectation but it was a good price and another winner.”

PENHILL SHINES FOR TOWNEND

Jockey Paul Townend got on the scoresheet for the week when Penhill, returning from an absence of 323 days, captured the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle for trainer Willie Mullins.

“It was very similar to when he won the Albert Bartlett here last year,” said Townend. “He was understandably a bit rusty and fresh early on so that’s why I dropped him out.

“We didn’t go as fast as I’d anticipated early on and I was able to hang on and hang on. I stuck to the plan of last year.

“I was probably there two furlongs too soon. It is an unbelievable training performance but it isn’t the first time he has done it. He is a genius.

“Penhill has a massive engine. You still think back to what he did as a novice hurdler in Galway when he was tailed off at the top of the hill and flew home. That is the sort of ability he has.

“It has been a frustrating couple of days. I suppose I am very lucky to ride for the people I do as when it goes wrong, we put it behind us and move on to the next race. I am just relieved. To win a championship race here is very special.”

SUPA OUTSTAYED UP THE HILL

Sent off at 6/1, the second-placed Galileo gelding, Supasundae, didn’t disgrace coming home a two-length second to the fellow Newsells Park Stud bred Penhill (12/1) in the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle over three miles.

Trained by Jessica Harrington, Supasundae won the Irish Champion Hurdle last time out, but the trainer thought the ground might have gone against her charge

“The ground, I think, just caught him out in the last hundred yards.” Harrington said.

“That is the best he has ever run on that ground ever! He has improved an awful lot this year – he has come on stones to tell you the truth.

“He doesn’t look like he has had a hard race, he is quite perky in himself. There is Aintree and Punchestown, but we will see how he is when we get home.

“I am absolutely thrilled with him.”

Robbie Power, added: “He was just out stayed on that ground. On good ground, he would get there no problem.

“If we hadn’t have had the nine millimetres of rain last night it would have been perfect ground for us. You cannot control the man above.

“It wasn’t a strongly run race but, on that ground you couldn’t really go.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of the third Wholestone commented; “Wholestone has done us proud. He was third in the Albert Bartlett last year, beating everyone except the Irish, and he has done exactly the same today.

“The New One has not run great. It was very soft and either he didn’t get home or he hasn’t run his race. That was the worst race of his life, so it was very disappointing. He looked very cheerful afterwards and that’s the main thing. He owes none of us anything.”

3.30pm Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 PENHILL (Tony Bloom) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-10 Paul Townend 12/1

2 SUPASUNDAE (Ann & Alan Potts Ltd) Jessica Harrington IRE 8-11-10 6/1

3 WHOLESTONE (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Nigel Twiston-Davies 7-11-10 Aiden Coleman 14/1

9/4 fav Sam Spinner (5th)

Distances: 2, 3

Tote Win: £13.80 Places: £3.80, £2.40, £4.20 Exacta: £109.90

Willie Mullins – 60th winner at The Festival

Paul Townend – 7th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 18 races

Ireland 13

Great Britain 5

STORYTELLER CREATES NEW CHAPTER FOR ELLIOTT

Gordon Elliott completed a 209/1 treble on day three of the Cheltenham Festival following The Storyteller’s (5/1 favourite) success in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate over two miles and five furlongs.

Ridden by Davy Russell, registering a 377/1 treble, the seven-year-old son of Shantou veered to his right after the final fence but kept on to score by one and three-quarter lengths from Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Splash Of Ginge (25/1) in second.

Elliott, landing his sixth contest of the week at Prestbury Park, emulating last year’s total, which saw him land The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award at The Festival, was also landing his 20th Cheltenham Festival winner overall.

He said: “Joe and Pat Sloan [owners] are big supporters of my yard and have been with me since I started, so for them to get a Cheltenham Festival winner is great. Davy gave the horse a peach of a ride.

“I thought that The Storyteller was one of my naps of the week last year and he pulled a muscle a week before Cheltenham. This was my horse for the Martin Pipe and we went wrong but he is a good horse and it’s brilliant.

“His lack of experience was my big worry. He was novicey – he wandered around up the straight and gave me a bit of a fright – but I am absolutely thrilled.

“Winning the Gold Cup was something else and we had six winners last year. To level that, is brilliant, and it’s unbelievable to be in the position I am in, with the owners and staff that I have. It’s a big team effort and we will enjoy it.

“I can’t believe it – six winners in Cheltenham! It just shows the horses we have in Ireland. Willie and myself are bouncing along, then Henry [de Bromhead] and Pat Kelly.

“If it was called off now, I would be having a good week!”

RUSSELL’S STORY IS TOLD ONCE MORE

The Storyteller flew up the hill to overhaul Splash Of Ginge and win the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase, justifying his starting position as 5/1 favourite.

The seven-year-old chestnut was a sixth winner of the week for trainer Gordon Elliott, and a fourth for jockey Davy Russell, for whom it brought up a 377/1 treble of the day. This brings Russell’s total of Festival winners to 22.

Russell said: “I don’t know if too many trainers would have run this horse in a handicap. Fortune favours the brave and Gordon is the bravest man I have ridden for.

“He is a master; a marvellous man. I have known him a long time – we rode together in point-to-points – and he is a great man. It’s not even work – it’s pleasure every day, with a pleasant atmosphere. He gives me so much confidence. He gave no instructions other to go out there and enjoy yourself.

“This horse has run keenly in the past. He was going to run a big race against Invitation Only at Punchestown in January but missed the second-last. He recovered and went on for it, and we felt there was a bit more in the locker. Keith [Donoghue, who won yesterday’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase] gave him a lovely ride last time out in Graded company [at Leopardstown on February 4] and he will have learnt a lot from that. That’s why Keith is so important to the team.

“It is so important for the Sloans [who own The Storyteller]. They are brilliant supporters of the yard and great supporters of me. I am over the moon to be able to repay them.

“It is the thing of dreams [this week so far]. I am having a wonderful year and have a marvellous family at home. My wife is expecting next week. ”

Russell leads the field for the Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award for The Festival 2018.

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

1 THE STORYTELLER (Mrs P Sloan) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-11-04 Davy Russell 5/1 fav

2 SPLASH OF GINGE (John Neild) Nigel Twiston-Davies 10-10-05 Jamie Bargary (3) 25/1

3 KING’S ODYSSEY (William & Angela Rucker) Evan Williams 9-10-10 Adam Wedge 14/1

4 BALLYALTON (John Westwood) Ian Williams 11-10-09 Tom O’Brien 16/1

Distances: 1¾, 5, 1

Tote Win: £5.60 Places: £2.10, £4.20, £3.60, £4.00 Exacta: £169.50

Gordon Elliott – 20th winner at The Festival

Davy Russell – 22nd winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 19 races

Ireland 14

Great Britain 5

SO NEAR FOR GINGE

A late decision to run Splash Of Ginge in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase nearly yielded a bumper dividend for connections.

The admirable 10-year-old went down by a length and three-quarters to The Storyteller, who was 5/1 favourite.

“It’s heartbreaking but at the same time we are so proud of him,” said owner John Neild. “There’s not much more we can say and I almost treat that like we have won.

“I thought he’s left his race behind in the BetVictor Gold Cup, when the ground was so testing here in November. But with the soft ground today we decided we had better run and we were just beaten by a better horse.

“That’s it now for the season and we’ll be back here in November to try and win the BetVictor again. The handicapper surely can’t change his mark because he just keeps running so consistently.”

Jockey Jamie Bargary, who would have lost his claim if winning, added: “It went very smoothly the whole way and he has tried his hardest for me after the last. I was thinking on the way in if there was anything I could have done differently but I don’t think there is. He has run his heart out and that was it.

“He was tight at the second last but it didn’t really stop my momentum. He kept going, picked up at the back of the last and was as brave as a lion. Good Cheltenham rides don’t come along too often, so you have to enjoy them even though I was beaten.”

MULLINS TAKES THE TRAINERS’ RECORD

The domination of The Festival 2018 by two Irish trainers – Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott – was further proven when Mullins won his seventh race of this year’s meeting, the G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, with Laurina.

The five-year-old mare trounced her rivals by a stunning 18 lengths, more than justifying her position as the 4/7 favourite. She was ridden by Paul Townend, who was scoring his second winner of the day, following Penhill in the Sun Bet Stayers’ Hurdle.

Mullins, who has won all three runnings of this mares’ race (Limini, 2016 and Let’s Dance, 2017), is now the most successful trainer in Festival history with 61 winners in total, one more than Nicky Henderson.

Mullins said: “It’s unbelievable. When you start training you hope for one winner here – that is the greatest aspiration that most Irish trainers have. This isn’t something we ever dreamt of because we thought we couldn’t do that with a base in Ireland.

“Laurina is a fine, big mare. We’ve always thought she was very, very decent. If they ever ran a mare’s chase here at The Festival, she’d be the sort you’d want for it. Her two runs at home have been very good here but to do that here… There’s a mare’s race at Fairyhouse at Easter, so if she recovers enough she might go there.

“This mare has more size and scope than either of my previous winners of this race, Limini or Let’s Dance.”

“SHE’S SPECIAL” SAYS TOWNEND

Willie Mullins’ Laurina continued the Irish dominance on St Patrick’s Thursday as she became the sixth Irish-trained winner from six races in the G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

The 4/7 favourite delivered one of the performances of this year’s Festival with a facile 18-length success, maintaining Mullins’ unbeaten record in the two-mile contest since its inception (Limini 2016 and Let’s Dance 2017) and making Ireland’s champion Jump trainer the winning-most trainer at The Festival with 61 triumphs (seven so far this year).

Laurina was ridden by Paul Townend, who was registering a 19.43/1 double following Penhill’s victory in the G1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle and landing his eighth winner at The Festival overall.

Townend said: “She’s special. You can ride Laurina as you want and she’s just a lovely mare.

“She has improved with every run, she has a beautiful attitude and is a really fine mare – she’s hacked up.

“They went quick but I was always in my comfort zone. I was there an hour too soon! She took me there with so much ease.

“She was looking around up the straight, but she was entitled as she was doing it that easier.

“Let’s hope we keep her in one piece, but she will be a lovely hurdler, but does have the size and scope to jump a fence.

“I will imagine she’ll go to Punchestown now and we’ll sit down and make a plan after that. I’m sure wherever she turns up next, she’ll give a good account of herself.

“It shows how competitive the Irish racing is, I’m lucky to be a part of a real powerhouse yard and I’m grateful for the opportunities.”

4.50pm Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

1 LAURINA (Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd) Willie Mullins IRE 5-11-07 Paul Townend 4/7 fav

2 CAP SOLEIL (Mrs S Noott) Fergal O’Brien 5-11-07 Paddy Brennan 10/1

3 CHAMPAYNE LADY (Rory Connell) Alan Fleming IRE 6-11-02 Denis O’Regan 80/1

Distances: 18, sh

Tote Win: £1.60 Places: £1.20, £2.20, £9.10 Exacta: £7.90

Willie Mullins – 61st winner at The Festival

Paul Townend – 8th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 20 races

Ireland 15

Great Britain 5

CAP SETTLES FOR SECOND

Trainer Fergal O’Brien had mixed emotions after Cap Soleil (10/1) ran a great race to finish second in the Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, albeit 18 lengths behind the winner Laurina.

“We thought she was one of our better chances of the week – well she was our best chance,” rued O’Brien. “But I’m delighted with her. She’s beaten some good mares there and the winner is obviously very special.

“We think she wants further and she’s a possible for the Grade 1 at Fairyhouse over 2m 4f over Easter, especially if we get wet ground.”

Jockey Paddy Brennan added: “I’ve ridden against Quevega and the winner could be nearly as good. I’m pleased with that run.”





ANOTHER RECORD ATTENDANCE AT THE FESTIVAL

The crowd on St Patrick’s Thursday, the third day of The Festival, came to 66,384, a new record for the day since The Festival expanded to four days in 2005.

The total beat last year’s 66,200 by 184, while 65,544 attended in 2016 and 60,495 in 2015.

This was the second consecutive day of a record crowd as 58,932 racegoers came to Cheltenham on the second day of The Festival, Ladies Day, yesterday.

Tuesday’s crowd of 66,109 was the second highest-ever on the opening day of The Festival, Champion Day.

Ian Renton, Regional Director of The Jockey Club South West, commented: “The Festival 2018 is proving very special and a second record attendance of the week is very pleasing.

“There have been some magnificent performances today and congratulations to the Irish who have dominated St Patrick’s Thursday.

“We will be welcoming a sold-out crowd of 70,000 tomorrow on Gold Cup Day.”

APPROACH NEVER MISSES A BEAT

The Warren Greatrex-trained Missed Approach denied the Irish a record breaking clean-sweep of all seven races on St Patrick’s Thursday, day three of the 2018 Festival, with a magnificent front-running performance under Noel McParlan to land the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase over three miles and two furlongs.

The 8/1 shot produced a fine leap at the final fence and kept on tenaciously up the hill to score by half-a-length from the well-supported Mall Dini (4/1 favourite) in second.

Warren Greatrex, registering his second success at The Festival overall, following Cole Harden’s 2015 victory in the G1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, said: “Noel rode Missed Approach in the four-miler last year and they were second and he was very good. We were always going to go for this race and he’s given him a peach.

“This horse has annoyed me this year because he’s a good horse and he just hasn’t got it together for whatever reason. We did a wind operation after Musselburgh and it’s done the job.

“He stays, he jumps and he’s brave – it was great. Noel knew what he had and he was very brave – it was amazing.

“When you win one race at the Cheltenham Festival, you want to win more and more, it’s like a drug. It’s been three years – I should only have runners on the Thursday here.

“We have a brilliant team and the horses have been running well all year. Phil Smith [Senior BHA Handicapper] kept dropping him in the weights so the horse couldn’t get into the Grand National, but he did say that he had a big one in him.

“The owner wanted to go for the Midlands National at Uttoxeter on Saturday but I persuaded him to come here. Missed Approach might go for the Scottish National now – he’s a nice horse.

“It’s nice to get one back for Britain, but the Irish guys are brilliant trainers and it’s nice to be able to come here and compete.”

McPARLAN STARS IN FINALE

Top amateur rider Noel McParlan was delighted to break his Cheltenham Festival duck when winning the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase aboard Missed Approach (8/1).

McParlan put in a bold front-running performance aboard the Warren Greatrex-trained winner, to hold off 4/1 favourite Mall Dini by half a length.

“It was brilliant, I thought I was never going to get a winner here,” said McParlan. “Warren said to jump him off and to enjoy it. He was half swinging along with me and it was all very simple.

“I had a glance behind after the second last and Patrick (Mullins on Mall Dini) looked to be cantering but mine just stays and stays. I could hear them but mine just keeps galloping.

“My lad wasn’t doing too much in front but he went on again when they came to him.”

RESULT

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase

1 MISSED APPROACH (Alan & Andrew Turner) Warren Greatrex 8-11-05 Mr Noel McParlan 8/1

2 MALL DINI (Philip Reynolds) Patrick Kelly IRE 8-11-10 Mr Patrick Mullins 4/1 fav

3 SQUOUATEUR (J P McManus) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-11-02 Mr Jamie Codd 5/1

4 DOUBLE ROSS (Options O Syndicate) Nigel Twiston-Davies 12-11-10 Mr Zac Baker 40/1

Distances: ½, 5, 9

Tote Win: £10.90 Places: £2.60, £1.70, £2.20, £10.70 Exacta: £53.30

Warren Greatrex – 2nd winner at The Festival

Mr Noel McParlan – 1st winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 21 races

Ireland 15

Great Britain 6

DINI DIDN’T LIKE THE GROUND

Pat Kelly, trainer of 4/1 favourite Mall Dini in the last race on the card, on St Patricks’s Thursday, was thrilled with his charge’s second.

Coming upsides the winner over the last, the eight-year old Milan gelding went down a half-length in the end to 8/1 chance Missed Approach.

Kelly said: “He ran his race and was very good. I thought coming to the last we had a chance if he got upsides the winner.

“The winner deserved the victory.

“The ground might just have done him, we have waited all year for better ground to come up.

“You have to be delighted with a second at Cheltenham.”

Mr Patrick Mullins, Mall Dini’s amateur rider, added: “Yes I think the ground was a little on the slow side for him.

“From the second last, I was holding on to him, I was hoping to get him over the last with a good jump.

“I could have one crack at the winner then, but the winner just kept pulling out. I think on good ground it might have been different.

“He is as good a jumper as I have ever ridden. Pat Kelly (trainer) has done a fabulous job with him.

“There is a good race in him somewhere.”

J P McManus, owner of the third home, Squouateur, said: “We just came up against two better horses.”

A LITTLE RAIN FORECAST FOR TONIGHT

After a sunny day of excellent racing at Cheltenham on St Patrick’s Thursday, Clerk of the Course Simon Claisse said: “I’m delighted with today’s racing. A couple of the jockeys said to me today that the ground rode slightly less tiring than it did on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The forecast for tonight is for up to four millimetres of rain, but we are on the boundary of a front that is moving across Wales, travelling north, and we are right on the edge of it so we could get four millimetres or we could get very little.

“It should be through be dawn and we are looking forward to a dry, bright and sunny day tomorrow for Gold Cup Day with temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.

“I have left the going description tonight as Soft, Heavy in places.”

Claisse also commented on Willie Mullins’ achievement in becoming the winning-most trainer in the history of The Festival, saying: “I am absolutely delighted that Willie Mullins has reached that magic figure of 61 winners, and long may we be welcoming him back to get to 75!”





Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award –

standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Davy Russell 4 1 2

Jack Kennedy 3 - 3

Paul Townend 2 3 1

Ruby Walsh 2 - 1

Nico de Boinville 1 2 -

Noel Fehily 1 2 -

Barry Geraghty 1 1 -

Mr Patrick Mullins 1 1 -

Brian Hughes 1 - 1

Keith Donoghue 1 - -

Lizzie Kelly 1 - -

Mr Noel McParlan 1 - -

Ms Katie Walsh 1 - -

Mark Walsh 1 - -

Paddy Brennan - 1 1

Jamie Bargary - 1 -

Mr William Biddick - 1 -

James Bowen - 1 -

Felix de Giles - 1 -

Daryl Jacob - 1 -

Jeremiah McGrath - 1 -

Danny Mullins - 1 -

Robbie Power - 1 -

Jack Quinlan - 1 -

Sam Twiston-Davies - 1 -

Harry Cobden - - 2

David Bass - - 1

Mr Jamie Codd - - 1

Aidan Coleman - - 1

Danny Cook - - 1

Adrian Heskin - - 1

Jamie Moore - - 1

Mr Barry O’Neill - - 1

Denis O’Regan - - 1

Harry Skelton - - 1

Adam Wedge - - 1

Th40.



The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award –

standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Willie Mullins IRE 7 4 2

Gordon Elliott IRE 6 1 5

Nicky Henderson 2 4 -

Tom George 1 1 2

Henry de Bromhead IRE 1 1 1

Pat Kelly IRE 1 1 -

Mick Channon 1 - -

Warren Greatrex 1 - -

Nick Williams 1 - -

Paul Nicholls - 1 1

Nigel Twiston-Davies - 1 1

Emmanuel Clayeux FR - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Richard Hobson - 1 -

Anthony Honeyball - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

Amy Murphy - 1 -

Fergal O’Brien - 1 -

Colin Tizzard - - 2

Kim Bailey - - 1

Alan Fleming IRE - - 1

Ruth Jefferson - - 1

Gary Moore - - 1

Dan Skelton - - 1

Sue Smith - - 1

Evan Williams - - 1

Th41.

NetJets Leading Owner Award –

standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Gigginstown House Stud 5 - 4

J P McManus 1 1 1

Simon Munir/Isaac Souede 1 1 1

Roger Brookhouse 1 1 -

Philip Reynolds 1 1 -

Susannah Ricci 1 1 -

Babbit Racing 1 - -

Ronnie Bartlett 1 - -

Tony Bloom 1 - -

Paul McKeon 1 - -

Luke McMahon 1 - -

Patricia Pugh 1 - -

Tim Radford 1 - -

Pat Sloan 1 - -

Sullivan Bloodstock Limited 1 - -

Alan & Andrew Turner 1 - -

Martin Wasylocha 1 - -

Ann & Alan Potts Limited - 1 1

Michael Buckley - 1 -

M R Chapman - 1 -

Mrs J Donnelly - 1 -

Chris Giles & Mr & Mrs Paul Barber - 1 -

Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - 1 -

Carl Hinchy - 1 -

Barry Maloney - 1 -

Miss M A Masterson - 1 -

Matt & Laura Morgan - 1 -

Paul Murphy - 1 -

John Neild - 1 -

Mrs S A Noott - 1 -

E O’Connell - 1 -

James & Jean Potter - 1 -

A Rasquier - 1 -

Trevor Hemmings - - 2

Roy Connell - - 1

Crossed Fingers Partnership - - 1

Malcolm Denmark - - 1

Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald - - 1

Ashley Head - - 1

G P Mahoney - - 1

D O’Donohoe, J Cavanagh, S Nelson - - 1

J P Romans - - 1

Paul & Clare Rooney - - 1

William & Angela Rucker - - 1

T Spraggett - - 1

T.F.P. - - 1

Th42.

Winners – The Festival 2018

Champion Day, Tuesday, March 13

1.30pm G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

SUMMERVILLE BOY (Roger Brookhouse) Tom George 6-11-07 Noel Fehily 9/1

2.10pm G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase

FOOTPAD (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-04 Ruby Walsh 5/6 Fav

2.50pm G3 Ultima Handicap Chase

COO STAR SIVOLA (Babbit Racing) Nick Williams 6-10-10 Lizzie Kelly (3) 5/1 Fav

3.30pm G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle

BUVEUR D’AIR (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 7-11-10 Barry Geraghty 4/6 Fav

4.10pm G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

BENIE DES DIEUX (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-05 Ruby Walsh 9/2

4.50pm G2 National Hunt Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase

RATHVINDEN (Ronnie Bartlett) Willie Mullins IRE 10-11-06 Mr Patrick Mullins 9/2

5.30pm Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase

MISTER WHITAKER (Tim Radford) Mick Channon 6-11-02 Brian Hughes 13/2

Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14

1.30pm G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

SAMCRO (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-07 Jack Kennedy 8/11 Fav

2.10pm G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase

PRESENTING PERCY (Philip Reynolds) Pat Kelly IRE 7-11-04 Davy Russell 5/2 Fav

2.50pm G3 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

BLEU BERRY (Luke McMahon) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-02 Mark Walsh 20/1

3.30pm G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

ALTIOR (Patricia Pugh) Nicky Henderson 8-11-10 Nico de Boinville Evens Fav

4.10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

TIGER ROLL (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 8-11-04 Keith Donoghue 7/1

4.50pm G3 Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

VENEER OF CHARM (Martin Wasylocha) Gordon Elliott IRE 4-11-00 Jack Kennedy 33/1

5.30pm G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper

RELEGATE (Paul McKeon) Willie Mullins IRE 5-10-12 Ms Katie Walsh 25/1

St Patrick’s Thursday, March 15

1.30pm G1 JLT Novices’ Chase

SHATTERED LOVE (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-10-11 Jack Kennedy 4/1

2.10pm G3 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

DELTA WORK (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 5-10-10 Davy Russell 6/1

2.50pm G1 Ryanair Chase

BALKO DES FLOS (Gigginstown House Stud) Henry de Bromhead IRE 7-11-10 Davy Russell 8/1

3.30pm G1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle

PENHILL (Tony Bloom) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-10 Paul Townend 12/1

4.10pm G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase

THE STORYTELLER (Pat Sloan) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-11-04 Davy Russell 5/1 Fav

4.50pm G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

LAURINA (Sullivan Bloodstock Limited) Willie Mullins IRE 5-11-07 Paul Townend 4/7 Fav

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase

MISSED APPROACH (Alan & Andrew Turner) Warren Greatrex 8-11-05 Mr Noel McParlan 8/1

BetBright Cup Standings after St Patrick’s Thursday

Great Britain 6

Ireland 15

Th43.





TODAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 7 Cheltenham Wednesday March 14: Ms Katie Walsh, the rider of the winner, RELEGATE (IRE), was suspended for 6 days for using her whip in an incorrect place on the run-in.

Race 1 – 1:30pm JLT NOVICES’ CHASE (Grade 1)

INVITATION ONLY (IRE) and KEMBOY (FR) wore earplugs.

Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that BENATAR (IRE), placed third, was lame left hind. Paul Townend reported that INVITATION ONLY (IRE), which was pulled up blundered badly four out and Barry Geraghty reported that MODUS, unplaced, made jumping mistakes throughout.

Race 2 – 2:10pm PERTEMPS NETWORK FINAL HANDICAP HURDLE (Grade 3)

Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that FORZA MILAN (IRE), which was pulled up, had bled from the nose. He further reported that a post-race examination of FORZA MILAN (IRE), during routine testing, found it to be lame left hind. The Veterinary Officer also reported that LOUIS’VAC POUCH (IRE), unplaced, had heat stress post-race. Eddie Harty reported that he had no explanation for the performance of SORT IT OUT, unplaced.

Race 3 – 2:50pm RYANAIR CHASE (Grade 1)

The self certificate for DOUVAN (FR) was not acceptable to the Stewards as it was not made without delay as required by Rule (F)97. A fixed penalty of £500 was imposed on W.P. Mullins as DOUVAN (FR) was declared a non-runner after 9 a.m. on the day of declaration.

SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) wore earplugs in the parade ring only and UN DE SCEAUX (FR) wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

Permission was given for FRODON (FR) to be mounted on the track.

The Stewards noted that SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE), ridden by Sean Flanagan, and trained by Henry de Bromhead, did not parade in racecard order, but that connections had been given permission by the Clerk of the Course to do so as the gelding was becoming fractious.

The performance of CUE CARD, which was pulled up, was considered. Colin Tizzard could offer no explanation for the gelding’s performance. CUE CARD was routine tested.

Race 4 – 3:30pm SUN BETS STAYERS’ HURDLE (Grade 1)

BACARDYS (FR) and PENHILL wore earplugs.

The self certificate for APPLE’S JADE (FR) was not acceptable to the Stewards as it was not made without delay as required by Rule (F)97. A fixed penalty of £500 was imposed on Gordon Elliott as APPLE’S JADE (FR) was declared a non-runner after 9 a.m. on the day of declaration.

Following the race Trevor Whelan reported that LIL ROCKERFELLER (USA), unplaced, had been hampered by a faller at the last. The Veterinary Officer subsequently reported that LIL ROCKERFELLER (USA) lost its left fore shoe. He further reported that AUGUSTA KATE, unplaced, lost her right hind shoe.

Race 5 – 4:10pm BROWN ADVISORY & MERRIEBELLE STABLE PLATE HANDICAP CHASE (Grade 3)

BALLYBOLLEY (IRE) wore earplugs and MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

Following the race Barry Geraghty reported that MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE), which was pulled up, jumped poorly. MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE) was routine tested. The Veterinary Officer reported that BALLYALTON (IRE), placed fourth, lost its right fore shoe and QUITE BY CHANCE, unplaced, lost its left hind shoe.

Race 6 – 4:50pm TRULL HOUSE STUD MARES’ NOVICES’ HURDLE RACE (Grade 2)

LAURINA (FR), HIGH SCHOOL DAYS (USA) and PIETRALUNGA (FR) wore earplugs. ELLIE MAC (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

Davy Russell reported that HIGH SCHOOL DAYS (USA), which was pulled up, was badly hampered three out.

Race 7 – 5:30pm FULKE WALWYN KIM MUIR CHALLENGE CUP AMATEUR RIDERS’ HANDICAP CHASE

THE YOUNG MASTER wore earplugs