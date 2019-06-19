All the news from the second day of Royal Ascot 2019 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2019 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 GOING CHANGE FOR SECOND DAY For the second day of Royal Ascot 2019, Wednesday, June 19, has changed to: Straight Course: Good to Soft (from Soft at the end of racing on Tuesday) Round Course: Soft, Good to Soft in places (from Soft at the end of racing on Tuesday) There was less than 0.5 millimetres of rain after racing yesterday up to 8.00am today. Tuesday saw a total of five millimetres of rain. The remainder of the week is due to be generally drier with the risk of occasional showers. Temperatures through the week are forecast to be between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius. Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels said at 8.00am today: “We are forecast possible further showers during the day but we were fortunate to miss most of the heavy showers overnight.” GoingStick Readings at 8.30am today: Stand side: 8.2, Centre: 8.4, Far Side: 8.2. Round: 7.2 (Tuesday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 8.9, Centre: 8.9, Far Side: 8.7, Round: 7.4 Stalls Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until tomorrow. NON-RUNNERS TODAY 2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes 12 GOOD VIBES (Self Certificate, Bad Scope) 15 KEMBLE (IRE) (Going) 5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup 5 CRAZY HORSE (Self Certificate, Lame) Replaced by first reserve 31 (20) WAR GLORY (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 13lb (5lb ex) Sean Levey 5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes 9 IVATHEENGINE (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Runny Nose) NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW 5.00pm Britannia Handicap 5 BEAT LE BON (Going) 16 MASARU (Going) First reserve R31 (24) Migration (IRE) David Menuisier 8st 6lb Jason Watson & second reserve R32 (6) Barristan The Bold Tom Dascombe 8st 6lb Richard Kingscote are now set to come into the race 5.35pm King George V Handicap Gantier R20 WAR TIGER (USA) (Self Certificate, Abscess) – was already a reserve so R21 Gantier becomes first reserve and gets into race if there are any relevant non-runners by 1.00pm today Factfiles for today’s intercontinental challengers Anna’s Fast (USA) – Queen Mary Stakes Breeding: 2 b f Fast Anna (USA) – True Will (USA) (Yes It’s True (USA)) Born: February 15, 2017 Breeder: Amg Equine LLC Trainer: Wesley Ward Owner: Breeze Easy LLC Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Form: 1 *Runs in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes today (5f, 2.30pm). *Impressive five and a half-length winner over 4.5 furlongs on debut at Keeneland on dirt on April 24. *Bought for $470,000 at the OBS March Sale as a two-year-old. Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £28,346 Breeze Easy LLC Breeze Easy LLC is a relatively new partnership which was set up in 2016 by Michael Hall and Samuel Ross, the former owners of drilling company Bluestone Energy Partners. The duo sold the West Virginia-based fracking company to Antero Resources Corporation in December, 2010 for a reported $93 million, keeping equity in the business as part of the deal. Racing Interests: Breeze Easy LLC recorded its first winner at Presque Isle Downs in the summer of 2016 and the ownership has enjoyed significant success, headed by Wesley Ward-trained Shang Shang Shang’s victory in the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2018. Represented at the Royal Meeting yesterday by Imprimis, who finished sixth in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes. Late Night Pow Wow has carried the Breeze Easy LLC colours to victory twice at G3 level and came third in the G1 Madison Stakes at Keeneland in April. Breeze Easy LLC has been prominent at a number of sales, with its most notable purchase being Glacier, a son of Broken Vow, for $1.2-million at Ocala, Florida, in April, 2016. Breeze Easy LLC has horses in training with a number of handlers in both America and Canada. They include Wesley Ward, Joe Orseno, Mark Casse and Peter Walder. Former California-based trainer Mike Mollica is the operation’s racing manager. Royal Ascot wins: 2018 Shang Shang Shang (Norfolk Stakes) Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019). Royal Ascot Wins (10) 2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN) 2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER) 2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY) 2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED) 2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA) 2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO) 2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG) Tyler Gaffalione Born: September 12, 1994 in Davie, Florida. Background: third generation jockey. Father Steve Gaffalione rode over 800 winners in a career spanning 20 years. Tyler grew up around the racetrack and spent his summer holidays galloping horses in Ocala. Racing career: Graduated from school in 2013 and rode his first winner at Gulfstream Park on September 7, 2014, aged 19. The following year, he won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey after riding 217 winners. Has ridden at least 200 winners in each of the three subsequent seasons, including 294 in 2017. On July 4, 2017, he matched Jerry Bailey’s long-standing record by winning seven races on a single racecard at Gulfstream Park. First top level success came courtesy of Salty, trained by Mark Casse, in the G1 La Troienne Stakes at Churchill Downs in May, 2018. Teamed up with same trainer earlier this year to win his first Classic on War Of Will in the G1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on May 18. He has had 1,097 American winners up to June 18. Makes Royal Ascot & UK debut Kimari (USA) – Queen Mary Stakes Breeding: b f Munnings (USA) – Cozze Up Lady (USA) (Cozzene (USA)) Born: April 20, 2017 Breeder: China Horse Club International Limited Trainer: Wesley Ward Jockey: John Velazquez Owner: Ten Broeck Farm Inc Form: 1 *runs in today’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes (5f, 2.30pm). *15-length winner first time out at Keeneland on the dirt over four furlongs under John Velazquez on April 25. *$152,000 yearling at Fasig-Tipton. Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £29,090 Ten Broek Farm Inc Background: In operation for over 40 years, Ten Broek Farm is headed by Seattle-born David Mowat. A civil engineering graduate of the University of Washington, Mowat and his son Mark own and operate David A. Mowat Company, a highway and bridge construction business. Racing & Breeding operation: After buying a yearling, Mowat decided to go into the breeding business and established his first stud farm, Teanaway Ranch, in Washington State. He moved his horses to Kentucky in 1989 when he bought the 220-acre Fawn Leap Farm. Following the sale of Fawn Leap Farm, Mowat purchased 130-acre Ten Broeck Farm in Midway, Kentucky, in the mid-1990s. The Midway operation was sold in 2003. Currently a resident of Woodinville, Washington, Mowat continues to race under the name of Ten Broeck Farm. Royal Ascot: Ten Broek Farm had two runners at Royal Ascot in 2014, with Sunset Glow putting up the best performance to take second in the Albany Stakes. Sunset Glow went on to G1 success in the USA when taking the Debutante Stakes at Del Mar. No previous Royal Ascot winners Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019). Royal Ascot Wins (10) 2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN) 2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER) 2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY) 2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED) 2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA) 2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO) 2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG) John Velazquez Born: November 24, 1971, Carolina, Puerto Rico. Background: Learnt his trade in Puerto Rico, recording his first winner there in January, 1990. Moved to New York State the same year. Breakthrough season in 2001 when he became the leading rider in New York. Set a Saratoga record when he won six races on September 3 that year. His father-in-law is trainer Leo O’Brien and brother-in-law is former jockey Keith O’Brien. His wife Leona and he have two children, Lerina and Michael. He has ridden over 6,000th American winners and his mounts have earned almost US$405 million. Singapore Trader gave him his 6,000th American winner when successful at Aqueduct on November 30, 2018. His long-time agent is leading former jockey Angel Cordero. Accolades: He is the leading jockey of all-time in the USA by earnings surpassing Pat Day’s record of $297,914,839 at Belmont Park on October 13, 2013. Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey (2004, 2005), inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2012. He has had 16 Breeders’ Cup winners. American Triple Crown Wins (4): Kentucky Derby (2011 Animal Kingdom, 2017 Always Dreaming), Belmont Stakes (2007 Rags To Riches, 2012 Union Rags). Big Race Wins include: Breeder’s Cup Turf (2007 English Channel, 2014 Main Sequence), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (2004 Ashado, 2017 Forever Unbridled), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2002 Starine, 2011 Perfect Shirl, 2018 Sistercharlie), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2010 Uncle Mo), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2000 Caressing, 2002 Storm Flag Flying), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Marathon (2010 Eldaafer, 2017 Destin), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1998 Da Hoss, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2004 Speightstown), Dubai World Cup (2005 Roses In May), EP Taylor Stakes (2004 Commercante, 2005 Honey Ryder, 2011 Miss Keller), Florida Derby (2009 Quality Road, 2013 Orb, 2017 Always Dreaming, 2018 Audible), Haskell Invitational Stakes (2006 Bluegrass Cat), Travers Stakes (2005 Flower Alley), Woodbine Mile (2000 Riviera, 2005 Leroidesanimaux, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Cigar Mile (2001 Left Bank, 2015 Tonalist), Donn Handicap (2003 Harlan’s Holiday, 2010 Quality Road, 2012 Hymn Book, 2016 Msawish), Wood Memorial Stakes (2010 Eskendereya, 2013 Verrazano, 2016 Outwork), Man O’War Stakes (2013 Boisterous, 2016 Wake Forest, 2017 Zhukova), Hollywood Derby (1998 Vergennes, 2017 Mo Town), Jenny Wiley Stakes (2018 Sistercharlie) Royal Ascot Wins (3): 2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN) 2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA) Deirdre (JPN) – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes 5 b m Harbinger (GB) – Reizend (JPN) (Special Week (JPN)) Born: April 4, 2014 Breeder: Northern Farm Owner: Toji Morita Trainer: Mitsuru Hashida Jockey: Yutaka Take Form: 3/64110/63112-646 *Run in today’s £750,000 G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs (3.40pm) – her trainer’s first runner in Britain. *The mare’s career highlight came when landing the G1 Shuka Sho over 10 furlongs at Kyoto in October, 2017. *She has also won two G3s and a G2 in Japan. *Has competed outside of Japan on four occasions, with the pick of those efforts coming when third to Benbatl in the 2018 G1 Dubai Turf (1m 1f) at Meydan, UAE, and a fast-finishing second when beaten a length by Glorious Forever in the G1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (1m 2f) at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, in December. *Fourth behind compatriot Almond Eye in this year’s G1 Dubai Turf in March. *Finished a staying-on sixth of 13 on her latest start in the G1 FWD QEII Cup (1m 2f) at Sha Tin on April 28 when coming from the rear and meeting trouble in running. Yutaka Take rode her for the first time. *If successful, would be the first Japanese-trained horse to win at Royal Ascot. Race record: Starts: 23; Wins: 7; 2nd: 3; 3rd: 4; Win & Place Prize Money: £2,875,083 Toji Morita Born: December 23, 1932. Ownership history: The business owner has been registered as a racehorse owner for over 40 years since 1978 by the JRA (Japan Racing Association). He also has horses in the other jurisdiction in Japan, the NAR (National Association of Racing). The victory of Deirdre in the G1 Shuka Sho in 2017 has been the highlight of his ownership. He currently has nine JRA horses including Deirdre and they are all trained by Mitsuru Hashida. No previous Royal Ascot runners Mitsuru Hashida (Japan) Born: September 15, 1952. Background: son of a former jockey and trainer. Had a short career as an apprentice rider before setting his sights on becoming a trainer. Granted his first training licence on March 1, 1983, having spent five years as an assistant trainer. Enjoyed first G1 success in 1990 courtesy of Passing Shot in the Mile Championship. Other top level performers include 1999 G1 Japanese Derby victor Admire Vega and dual G1 heroine Admire Groove, the dam of dual Classic winner Duramente. Hashida’s best season numerically came in 1995 when he sent out 34 winners. He is closing in on his 700th JRA winner (699 as of June 12) – 651 Flat successes and 48 over jumps. Deidre will be his first British runner. He is assisted by his son Seiko, who also acts as his translator. No previous Royal Ascot runners Yutaka Take Born: March 15, 1969 in Kyoto, Japan. Background: He has been the subject of national adulation in Japan, where he features as one of the country’s top sporting figures. Yutaka Take is the son of legendary jockey turned trainer Kunihiko Take, who was known as the ‘Magician of the Turf’. He rode his first winner on Dyna Bishop at Hanshin on March 7, 1987, and won 69 races when champion apprentice that year, a record for a first-season rider. Achievements: Take has been champion Japanese jockey 18 times (1989-1990, 1992-2000 and 2002-2008 inclusive) and his 2005 title saw him win a record 212 races. In 1991 he became the first Japanese rider to win a Pattern race overseas when taking the G3 Seneca Stakes on El Senor at Saratoga, USA, and he was also the first Japanese jockey to win a Pattern race in Europe when landing the 1994 G1 Prix du Moulin on Ski Paradise at Longchamp, France, as well as the first to score in Britain, when winning the 2000 G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Agnes World. In recent years, Take has also plundered the G1 Prix d’Ispahan in France aboard A Shin Hikari in 2016 and the Hong Kong Cup courtesy of the same horse in 2015. Take is an internationally renowned jockey who has travelled extensively and was based in California in 2000 as well as riding in France during the 2001 and 2002 seasons, before returning to his domestic base. He partnered the great Deep Impact in all of his races, including the 2005 Japanese Triple Crown. On July 22, 2007, Take established a record in Japan when recording his 2,944th success at a Japan Racing Association (JRA) track, passing the record of 2,943 achieved by Yukio Okabe. On November 3, 2007, Take reached another milestone when becoming the first JRA rider to record 3,000 victories. That win, on two-year-old Sky Beauty at Kyoto racecourse, was his 14,288th JRA ride and came 20 years and eight months after the jockey made his career debut. On September 29, 2018, he became the first JRA jockey to surpass 4,000 winners following victory aboard Meisho Kazuhime at Hanshin. As of June 12, 2019, he had enjoyed 4,071 JRA winners from 21,688 mounts. The 5ft 7in jockey’s numerous notable victories include four in the Japan Cup thanks to Special Week (1999), Deep Impact (2006), Rose Kingdom (2010) and Kitasan Black (2016) and he has won the Japanese Derby a record five times. He has partnered over 100 G1 winners in Japan, plus enjoying 24 wins overseas in Group races, including seven G1 events in the United Kingdom, France, Hong Kong and Dubai. Take won at least one G1 contest for 23 straight seasons and has taken a Graded stakes race for 32 consecutive seasons. In recent years, Take has been associated with multiple G1 winners A Shin Hikari, who ran at Royal Ascot in 2016, and the 2016 & 2017 Japanese Horse of the year Kitasan Black. Ascot Record: Yet to partner a winner at Royal Ascot, coming closest when runner-up on Agnes Word in the 2000 King’s Stand Stakes. He has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at the Royal course, participating eight times and gaining four successes. No previous Royal Ascot winners Foolish Humor (USA) – Windsor Castle Stakes Breeding: 2 ch f Distorted Humor (USA) – Foolish Cause (USA) (Giant’s Causeway (USA)) Born: February 16, 2017 Breeder: Gabriel Duignan, Crosshaven Bldsk, Petaluma Bldsk & Hazelmere Bldsk Trainer: Wesley Ward Jockey: John Velazquez Owner: Andrew Farm Form: 1 *Goes in today’s Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (5f, 5.35pm). *Two and three quarter-length winner on debut at Belmont over five furlongs on May 2 on turf. *Cost $200,000 as a yearling. Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £34,646 Andrew Farm Background: Andrew Farm is the racing operation of Richard Brodie, who has been involved in racing since the 1970s. Brodie graduated from Michigan State University in 1964 with a degree in business and, in the early 1970s, he bought Wico Metal Products, a supplier to Detroit’s auto industry. Watching Secretariat win the Triple Crown sparked Berman’s interest in racing when he was young. Years later, he fulfilled his dream of owning a racehorse when he contacted West Point Thoroughbreds and bought a share of Flashy Bull, who took him to the 2006 Kentucky Derby. Racing Interests: Started out with low-level claimers at tracks around his home city of Detroit. The quality of his horses has improved substantially in more recent years and include Duveen, winner of the 2007 G3 Palm Beach at Gulfstream and the G3 Crown Royal American Turf at Churchill Downs, and Out of Sync, runner-up in the 2000 G1 Frizette at Belmont. Andrew Farm often races horses in partnerships. The operation has horses in training with Wesley Ward and Dallas Stewart in the USA and has a few horses racing in Ireland with Joseph O’Brien. No previous Royal Ascot winners Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019). Royal Ascot Wins (10) 2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN) 2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER) 2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY) 2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED) 2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA) 2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO) 2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG) John Velazquez Born: November 24, 1971, Carolina, Puerto Rico. Background: Learnt his trade in Puerto Rico, recording his first winner there in January, 1990. Moved to New York State the same year. Breakthrough season in 2001 when he became the leading rider in New York. Set a Saratoga record when he won six races on September 3 that year. His father-in-law is trainer Leo O’Brien and brother-in-law is former jockey Keith O’Brien. His wife Leona and he have two children, Lerina and Michael. He has ridden over 6,000 American winners and his mounts have earned almost US$405 million. Singapore Trader gave him his 6,000th American winner when successful at Aqueduct on November 30, 2018. His long-time agent is leading former jockey Angel Cordero. Accolades: He is the leading jockey of all-time in the USA by earnings surpassing Pat Day’s record of $297,914,839 at Belmont Park on October 13, 2013. Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey (2004, 2005), inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2012. He has had 16 Breeders’ Cup winners. American Triple Crown Wins (4): Kentucky Derby (2011 Animal Kingdom, 2017 Always Dreaming), Belmont Stakes (2007 Rags To Riches, 2012 Union Rags). Big Race Wins include: Breeder’s Cup Turf (2007 English Channel, 2014 Main Sequence), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (2004 Ashado, 2017 Forever Unbridled), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2002 Starine, 2011 Perfect Shirl, 2018 Sistercharlie), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2010 Uncle Mo), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2000 Caressing, 2002 Storm Flag Flying), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Marathon (2010 Eldaafer, 2017 Destin), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1998 Da Hoss, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2004 Speightstown), Dubai World Cup (2005 Roses In May), EP Taylor Stakes (2004 Commercante, 2005 Honey Ryder, 2011 Miss Keller), Florida Derby (2009 Quality Road, 2013 Orb, 2017 Always Dreaming, 2018 Audible), Haskell Invitational Stakes (2006 Bluegrass Cat), Travers Stakes (2005 Flower Alley), Woodbine Mile (2000 Riviera, 2005 Leroidesanimaux, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Cigar Mile (2001 Left Bank, 2015 Tonalist), Donn Handicap (2003 Harlan’s Holiday, 2010 Quality Road, 2012 Hymn Book, 2016 Msawish), Wood Memorial Stakes (2010 Eskendereya, 2013 Verrazano, 2016 Outwork), Man O’War Stakes (2013 Boisterous, 2016 Wake Forest, 2017 Zhukova), Hollywood Derby (1998 Vergennes, 2017 Mo Town), Jenny Wiley Stakes (2018 Sistercharlie) Royal Ascot Wins (3): 2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN) 2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA) Karak (USA) – Windsor Castle Stakes Breeding: 2 b f Karakontie (JPN) – Down The Well (IRE) (Mujadil (USA)) Born: February 24, 2017 Breeder: Parrish Hill Farm, Amanda Roach Cole & Karakontie Syndicate Trainer: Wesley Ward Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Owner: Breeze Easy Llc Form: 1 *Runs in today’s Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (5f, 5.35pm). *Made a winning start by three lengths for Ward at Belmont over five furlongs on firm turf on May 25 (won in a quicker time than Foolish Humor). *First two-year-old winner for 2014 Breeders’ Cup Mile champion Karakontie. *A $365,000 acquisition from the March OBS Sale. Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £39,370 Breeze Easy LLC Breeze Easy LLC is a relatively new partnership which was set up in 2016 by Michael Hall and Samuel Ross, the former owners of drilling company Bluestone Energy Partners. The duo sold the West Virginia-based fracking company to Antero Resources Corporation in December, 2010 for a reported $93 million, keeping equity in the business as part of the deal. Racing Interests: Breeze Easy LLC recorded its first winner at Presque Isle Downs in the summer of 2016 and the ownership has enjoyed significant success, headed by Wesley Ward-trained Shang Shang Shang’s victory in the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2018. Represented at the Royal Meeting yesterday by Imprimis, who finished sixth in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes. Late Night Pow Wow has carried the Breeze Easy LLC colours to victory twice at G3 level and came third in the G1 Madison Stakes at Keeneland in April. Breeze Easy LLC has been prominent at a number of sales, with its most notable purchase being Glacier, a son of Broken Vow, for $1.2-million at Ocala, Florida, in April, 2016. Breeze Easy LLC has horses in training with a number of handlers in both America and Canada. They include Wesley Ward, Joe Orseno, Mark Casse and Peter Walder. Former California-based trainer Mike Mollica is the operation’s racing manager. Royal Ascot wins: 2018 Shang Shang Shang (Norfolk Stakes) Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019). Royal Ascot Wins (10) 2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN) 2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER) 2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY) 2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED) 2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA) 2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO) 2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG) Tyler Gaffalione Born: September 12, 1994 in Davie, Florida. Background: third generation jockey. Father Steve Gaffalione rode over 800 winners in a career spanning 20 years. Tyler grew up around the racetrack and spent his summer holidays galloping horses in Ocala. Racing career: Graduated from school in 2013 and rode his first winner at Gulfstream Park on September 7, 2014, aged 19. The following year, he won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey after riding 217 winners. Has ridden at least 200 winners in each of the three subsequent seasons, including 294 in 2017. On July 4, 2017, he matched Jerry Bailey’s long-standing record by winning seven races on a single racecard at Gulfstream Park. First top level success came courtesy of Salty, trained by Mark Casse, in the G1 La Troienne Stakes at Churchill Downs in May, 2018. Teamed up with same trainer earlier this year to win his first Classic on War Of Will in the G1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on May 18. He has had 1,097 American winners up to June 18. Makes Royal Ascot & UK debut ROYAL ASCOT 2019 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 DECLARED RUNNERS FOR FOURTH DAY OF ROYAL ASCOT – FRIDAY, JUNE 21





2.30pm £90,000 Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

1 (17) Alabama Whitman 2 9 0 Richard Spencer Rebel Racing III Adam Kirby

2 (3) Aroha (IRE) 2 9 0 Brian Meehan Anna Sundstrom and Robert Sinclair Harry Bentley

3 (23) Back To Brussels (IRE) 2 9 0 J. A. Stack Ireland Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Jamie Spencer

4 (16) Celtic Beauty (IRE) 2 9 0 K. J. Condon Ireland David K Kelly W. J. Lee

5 (11) Chili Petin (USA) bl,ts 2 9 0 Wesley A. Ward USA Hat Creek Racing John R. Velazquez

6 (14) Daahyeh 2 9 0 Roger Varian H.H. SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa David Egan

7 (4) Diligent Deb (IRE) 2 9 0 William Muir Foursome Thoroughbreds Jason Watson

8 (24) Exceptional 2 9 0 Richard Fahey Cheveley Park Stud Tony Hamilton

9 (12) Exclusively 2 9 0 Archie Watson Qatar Racing Limited Oisin Murphy

10 (6) Fleeting Princess 2 9 0 Charles Hills Mrs Susan Roy James McDonald

11 (22) Galadriel 2 9 0 Kevin Ryan Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni

12 (26) Get The Look (IRE) p 2 9 0 J. S. Moore J. S. Moore & Partner Luke Morris

13 (18) Graceful Magic 2 9 0 Eve Johnson Houghton The Kimber Family Charles Bishop

14 (20) Jm Jackson (IRE) 2 9 0 Mark Johnston Mps Racing Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

15 (2) Kemble (IRE) 2 9 0 Richard Hannon Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes Pat Dobbs

16 (19) Last Surprise (IRE) 2 9 0 Simon Crisford Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Frankie Dettori

17 (25) Lil Grey (IRE) 2 9 0 Ms Sheila Lavery Ireland Spyglass Syndicate Robert Colgan

18 (15) Lorelei Rock (IRE) 2 9 0 M. D. O’Callaghan Ireland Mr Michael O’Callaghan L. F. Roche

19 (8) Moon of Love (IRE) 2 9 0 Richard Fahey The Cool Silk Partnership Barry McHugh

20 (1) Nayibeth (USA) bl 2 9 0 Wesley A. Ward USA Merriebelle Stables & Dr Ramon Tallaj Joel Rosario

21 (13) Paper Star 2 9 0 George Baker Mr Edward J. Ware Josephine Gordon

22 (7) Precious Moments (IRE) 2 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

23 (9) Separate 2 9 0 Richard Hannon Martin Hughes & Mark Murphy Sean Levey

24 (5) Seraphinite (IRE) 2 9 0 Jamie Osborne The 10 for 10 Partnership Nicola Currie

25 (10) Silent Wave 2 9 0 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

26 (21) So Wonderful (USA) 2 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

3.05 pm £225,000 King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y

1 (5) Bangkok (IRE) 3 9 0 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

2 (4) Eagles By Day (IRE) 3 9 0 Michael Bell Clipper Logistics Daniel Tudhope

3 (1) Humanitarian (USA) 3 9 0 John Gosden HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing Robert Havlin

4 (7) Jack Yeats (IRE) 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith

5 (2) Japan 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor

6 (6) Pablo Escobarr (IRE) ts 3 9 0 William Haggas Mr Hussain Alabbas Lootah James Doyle

7 (8) Pondus 3 9 0 James Fanshawe Mr Hubert John Strecker Oisin Murphy

8 (3) Private Secretary 3 9 0 John Gosden Denford Stud Frankie Dettori

3.40pm £500,000 Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f

1 (4) Advertise bl 3 9 3 Martyn Meade Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited 1 Frankie Dettori

2 (6) Hello Youmzain (FR) 3 9 3 Kevin Ryan Mr Jaber Abdullah Kevin Stott

3 (9) Jash (IRE) 3 9 3 Simon Crisford Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

4 (8) Khaadem (IRE) 3 9 3 Charles Hills Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Dane O’Neill

5 (2) Konchek ts, p 3 9 3 Clive Cox AlMohamediya Racing Adam Kirby

6 (7) Rumble Inthejungle (IRE) 3 9 3 Richard Spencer Rebel Racing Premier&Cheveley Park Stud James Doyle

7 (3) Ten Sovereigns (IRE) 3 9 3 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor

8 (5) Forever In Dreams (IRE) 3 9 0 A. F. Fogarty Ireland Phoenix Ladies Syndicate Oisin Murphy

9 (1) Royal Intervention (IRE) 3 9 0 Ed Walker Lord Lloyd Webber and Mr W S Farish Gerald Mosse

4.20pm £500,000 Coronation Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 7f 213y

1 (8) Castle Lady (IRE) 3 9 0 H. Pantall France Godolphin S.N.C. Mickael Barzalona

2 (4) Happen (USA) ts 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith

3 (10) Hermosa (IRE) 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

4 (5) Jubiloso 3 9 0 Sir Michael Stoute Mr K. Abdullah James McDonald

5 (6) Just Wonderful (USA) 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

6 (7) Main Edition (IRE) 3 9 0 Mark Johnston Mr Saif Ali Oisin Murphy

7 (2) Mot Juste (USA) 3 9 0 Roger Varian Mr R. Barnett Andrea Atzeni

8 (3) Pretty Pollyanna 3 9 0 Michael Bell W. J. and T. C. O. Gredley Silvestre De Sousa

9 (1) Twist ‘n’ Shake 3 9 0 John Gosden Helena Springfield Ltd Frankie Dettori

10 (9) Watch Me (FR) 3 9 0 Francis-Henri Graffard France Alexander Tamagni Pierre-Charles Boudot

5.00pm £90,000 Sandringham Stakes Handicap 1m Straight

1 (11) Magnetic Charm 3 9 7 William Haggas The Queen James Doyle

2 (28) Coral Beach (IRE) ts 3 9 2 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

3 (27) Stay Classy (IRE) h 3 9 0 Richard Spencer

Balasuriya, Cook Cunningham Gowing Spencer Adam Kirby

4 (17) Ice Gala 3 8 11 William Haggas Cheveley Park Stud James McDonald

5 (21) Gypsy Spirit 3 8 11 Tom Clover The Gypsy Spirit Partnership Luke Morris

6 (1) Modern Millie 3 8 10 Mick Channon Stoneham Park Stud R. P. Whelan

7 (22) Garrel Glen 3 8 8 Mark H. Tompkins Mr David P. Noblett Richard Kingscote

8 (19) Invitational 3 8 8 Roger Varian Mr Ziad A. Galadari Andrea Atzeni

9 (13) Nonchalance 3 8 7 John Gosden HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing Robert Havlin

10 (26) Model Guest 3 8 7 George Margarson John Guest Racing Barry McHugh

11 (15) Layaleena (IRE) 3 8 7 Sir Michael Stoute Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

12 (14) El Gumryah (IRE) 3 8 7 Simon Crisford H.H. SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Mickael Barzalona

13 (24) Concello (IRE) bl 3 8 7 Archie Watson Ontoawinner & Partner Hollie Doyle

14 (16) Lady Madison (IRE) 3 8 7 Richard Hughes M Clarke, P Munnelly & D Waters Shane Kelly

15 (18) Hotsy Totsy (IRE) 3 8 6 Ed Walker Mr Dean Reeves & Mr Raymond Hill Jamie Spencer

16 (6) Aim Power (IRE) 3 8 6 Richard Hannon King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

17 (25) Desirous 3 8 4 Ralph Beckett Mr K. Abdullah Harry Bentley

18 (9) Maamora (IRE) 3 8 4 Simon Crisford Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum W. M. Lordan

19 (3) No Way Jose (IRE) 3 8 3 Brian Meehan Mr C. Hanbury Franny Norton

20 (12) I’m Available (IRE) 3 8 3 Andrew Balding Mr George Strawbridge Martin Dwyer

21 (23) California Love 3 8 3 Richard Spencer Mr Aidan Cunningham Josephine Gordon

22 (8) Flighty Almighty p 3 8 3 Tom Dascombe Chasemore Farm Jane Elliott (3)

23 (20) Gallic 3 8 1 Ed Walker Exors of the Late Lady Rothschild Nicola Currie

24 (10) Kimblewick (IRE) 3 8 0 John Gosden H. R. H. Princess Haya of Jordan Kieran O’Neill

25 (7) Spanish Aria 3 8 0 John Gosden Mr R. J. H. Geffen Nicky Mackay

26 (2) Star of War (USA) 3 8 0 Richard Hannon Mr M. H. Al Attiya Jimmy Quinn

27 (5) Whimbrel (IRE) 3 8 0 John Gosden HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing David Egan

28 (4) Thanks Be 3 8 0 Charlie Fellowes Mrs Emma Capon Hayley Turner

5.35 pm £90,000 Duke of Edinburgh Handicap 1m 3f 211y

1 (22) Byron Flyer v 8 9 9 Ian Williams Anchor Men Mickael Barzalona

2 (14) Ben Vrackie 4 9 8 John Gosden H. R. H. Princess Haya of Jordan Frankie Dettori

3 (12) Baghdad (FR) 4 9 8 Mark Johnston Mr Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya Ryan Moore

4 (19) Sea The Lion (IRE) 8 9 8 Jarlath Fahey Ireland Mrs Kathleen Whelan/Mrs Suzanne Fahey R. P. Whelan

5 (5) Pivoine (IRE) v 5 9 8 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

6 (7) Spark Plug (IRE) p 8 9 7 Brian Meehan Mr J. L. Day Oisin Murphy

7 (1) Secret Advisor (FR) 5 9 7 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

8 (18) Aquarium 4 9 7 Mark Johnston Kingsley Park Owners Club Franny Norton

9 (16) Lethal Steps 4 9 6 Gordon Elliott Ireland Cheveley Park Stud Jamie Spencer

10 (20) Lucius Tiberius (IRE) 4 9 6 Charlie Appleby Godolphin Brett Doyle

11 (15) Sevenna Star (IRE) ts 4 9 6 John Ryan Mr G. Smith-Bernal Gerald Mosse

12 (17) Top Tug (IRE) 8 9 5 Alan King Elite Racing Club Tom Marquand

13 (4) Arthurian Fame (IRE) 4 9 4 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Blackrock Racing Syndicate

14 (2) Collide ts 4 9 3 Hugo Palmer Mr K. Abdullah James McDonald

15 (3) Downdraft (IRE) ts 4 9 3 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland O.T.I. Racing

16 (9) Corgi 4 9 3 Hughie Morrison M Hughes & M Kerr-Dineen Jim Crowley

17 (11) Fujaira Prince (IRE) 5 9 3 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni

18 (10) Kasperenko bl 5 9 2 Clive Cox Mr Con Harrington Adam Kirby

19 (8) Johnny Drama (IRE) 4 9 2 G. M. Lyons Ireland King Power Racing Co Ltd Colin Keane

R20 (6) Temple Church (IRE) 5 9 2 Hughie Morrison P. C. J. Dalby & R. D. Schuster Richard Kingscote

R21 (13) Ming (IRE) ts 4 9 2 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Mr Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya Seamie Heffernan

R22 (21) Restorer 7 9 2 Ian Williams Dr Marwan Koukash Darragh Keenan (5)

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST WEDNESDAY

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The Viscount Brookeborough

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

2nd Carriage

Prince Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Sir Mark Prescott Bt.

3rd Carriage

The Lord de Mauley

The Lady de Mauley

The Viscountess Brookeborough

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Richards

4th Carriage

Mr. Charles Butter

Mrs. Charles Butter

The Hon. Dame Annabel Whitehead

Mr. Matt Magee

STICKELS TALKS GROUND

Ascot’s Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels talked about the ground conditions for the second day of Royal Ascot today and also looked forward to the rest of the week.

Speaking at 12.25pm today, Stickels said: “The straight course is good to soft and the round course is soft, good to soft in places, so it has dried a little since the last race yesterday. All the time the weather stays fine, it will continue to dry out.

“We are possibly going to see the odd shower this afternoon, but I am not expecting anything like the sustained rain we had yesterday.

“I am thrilled to see so many international runners once again including Deirdre, who represents Japan in today’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes. We wish her connections and all international contenders the best of luck.

“Today’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes looks really competitive with Magical, Sea Of Class and Crystal Ocean. It is a high-quality race and I am really looking forward to it.

“The forecast for the rest of the week looks positive. There is always the chance of a shower, but it should be a drier and sunnier three days from Thursday through to Saturday.”

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TODAY

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes

8 EMTEN (IRE) (Going12 GOOD VIBES (Self Certificate, Bad Scope)

15 KEMBLE (IRE) (Going)

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup

5 CRAZY HORSE (Self Certificate, Lame)

Replaced by first reserve 31 (20) WAR GLORY (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 13lb (5lb ex) Sean Levey

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes

9 IVATHEENGINE (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Runny Nose)

23 LADY QUICKSTEP (Going)





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

ROYAL ASCOT WEDNESDAY 2019 LANDMARKS

American trainer Wesley Ward is targeting a fourth success in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes (2009 Jealous Again, 2015 Acapulco & 2016 Lady Aurelia). He saddles Kimari and Anna’s Fast in the five-furlong contest.

Gay Kelleway is the only woman to ride a winner at Royal Ascot, her victory coming on Sprowston Boy in the 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes. Hayley Turner bids to emulate Kelleway aboard the Michael Bell-trained Applecross in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes, whilst Nicola Currie has two rides aboard Raising Sand in the Royal Hunt Cup and Paper Star in the Windsor Castle Stakes. Hollie Doyle rides Nate The Great in the G2 Queen’s Vase and Taxiwala in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes. Kelleway, who is now a trainer, runs Lady Quickstep in the concluding Listed Windsor Castle Stakes.

The Matthieu Palussiere-trained Brand New Day bids to become the first French-trained winner of the G2 Queen Mary Stakes. Palussiere won the Albany Stakes in 2017 with Different League.

Mark Johnston is the most successful trainer since 1977 in the G2 Queen’s Vase with seven winners. He runs Nayef Road and Themaxwecan in this year’s renewal.

Coolmore partnerships have won the race six times and they have four contenders for the 2019 renewal of the Queen’s Vase. They are Barbados, Harpo Marx, Norway and Western Australia, all of whom are trained by Aidan O’Brien, who is seeking a seventh victory in the race, which would draw him alongside Johnston.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Norway bids to emulate stable companion Kew Gardens who won the 2018 renewal of the Queen’s Vase, having previously run in the G1 Investec Derby.

Godolphin’s Jalmoud is a son of 2008 Investec Derby winner New Approach and 2011 Investec Oaks scorer Dancing Rain. He runs in today’s G2 Queen’s Vase for Charlie Appleby and James Doyle.

There have been five French-trained winners of the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (1973 Gift Card, 1974 Admetus, 2007 Manduro, 2009 Vision d’Etat & 2010 Byword). The Andre Fabre-trained Waldgeist represents France this afternoon.

Since 1970, four fillies and mares have won the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. Magical (Aidan O’Brien), Sea Of Class (William Haggas) and Deidre (Mitsuru Hashida) bid to become the fifth.

Deidre would become the first Japanese-trained winner at Royal Ascot if successful in the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

Sir Michael Stoute has won four renewals of the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes and he has Rawdaa and Veracious in this afternoon’s mile contest.

Cheveley Park Stud is the most successful owner in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes with four wins. The Newmarket stud has Veracious and Preening in this year’s race.

The David Marnane-trained Settle For Bay would become just the second horse (Master Vote 1947 & 1948) to win two renewals of the Royal Hunt Cup. He won the 2018 running.

There have been two winning favourites in the last 23 runnings of the Royal Hunt Cup, Forgotten Voice (2009) & Yeast (1996).

Her Majesty The Queen has owned the Royal Hunt Cup winner on three occasions, courtesy of Choir Boy (1953), Alexander (1956) and Colour Sergeant (1992). A fourth victory courtesy of the William Haggas-trained Seniority in today’s renewal will make the Royal Hunt Cup Her Majesty’s most successful Royal Ascot race. She has also won the Hardwicke Stakes three times out of her 23 Royal Ascot victories.

Wesley Ward will become the joint most successful trainer since 1977 in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes if Foolish Humor or Karak give him a third victory in the five-furlong event.

The Listed Windsor Castle Stakes is the only two-year-old race at Royal Ascot which Frankie Dettori has never won. He rides Iffraaz for trainer Mark Johnston, who has also never won the race. Dettori has ridden 60 winners at Royal Ascot, whilst Johnston has enjoyed 43 successes at the Royal Meeting.

PUNTERS LOOKING FOR MAGIC TOUCH FROM O’BRIEN & MOORE

Punters could be singing Barry Manilow’s famous hit “Could It Be Magic” if the Aidan O’Brien-trained Magical captures today’s £750,000 G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, the headline act of a thrilling second day of action at Royal Ascot 2019.

Bookmakers won the battle on day one with just one winning favourite (Arizona, 15/8f, G2 Coventry Stakes) over the six races. The defeats of Battaash (2/1f, King’s Stand Stakes) and Too Darn Hot (2/1f, G1 St James’s Palace Stakes), the best-backed horse of the day, were bitter pills for punters to swallow.

In the opening race this afternoon, the five-furlong £110,000 G2 Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm), Lambeth Walk has been the one for each-way money. Trained by Archie Watson, a dab hand with two-year-olds, the daughter of Charm Spirit is unbeaten in two starts and is an 11/1 shot from 14/1 with Betfred, official bookmaker at Ascot. Godolphin’s Divine Spirit, an impressive winner at Windsor on her debut last month, is an 8/1 chance from 10/1 with Betfred.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Norway bids to emulate stable companion Kew Gardens, who won the £225,000 G2 Queen’s Vase (3.05pm) last season after running in the Investec Derby at Epsom Downs. The three-year-old son of Galileo was eighth behind stable companion Anthony Van Dyck in Britain’s premier Classic on June 1, but is the solid 3/1 market leader from 7/2 with Betfred for today’s 14-furlong contest. Andrew Balding’s Dashing Willoughby finished third in the Chester Vase on the Roodee in May, but has attracted each-way support in the G2 Queen’s Vase, constricting in price to 9/1 from 12/1. Similarly, Nate The Great, third to Anthony Van Dyck in the Lingfield Derby Trial for Archie Watson, is 12/1 from 14/1 with the firm.

In today’s feature race, the £750,000 G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Magical bids to provide Aidan O’Brien with a fourth victory in the 10-furlong contest. Unbeaten this term following three decisive victories, the four-year-old daughter of Galileo has been strong in the market all morning and heads the betting at 13/8 from 7/4 with Betfred, which has been helped by concerns that her chief market rival, Sea Of Class (4/1), may not run for trainer William Haggas on account of the going. The ultra-consistent Crystal Ocean, an easy winner of the 2018 G2 Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal Meeting, has also attracted support for trainer Sir Michael Stoute at 4/1 from 9/2 with Betfred.

O’Brien also saddles the favourite in the £175,000 G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (4.20pm), four-year-old I Can Fly. The daughter of Fastnet Rock was a beaten favourite in G2 company at the Curragh last month, but has been backed to return to the winner’s enclosure this afternoon at 7/2 from 9/2 with Betfred. The William Haggas-trained Move Swiftly, second in Listed company on her final start last term, has been the one for each-way money at 12/1 from 14/1 with Betfred.

The £175,000 Royal Hunt Cup is one of the biggest betting races of the week with a field of 30 for punters to decipher. However, the James Tate-trained and Frankie Dettori-ridden New Graduate has been the subject of a major gamble in the build-up to this year’s renewal of the mile contest and remains Betfred’s 6/1 favourite. Market movers this morning in the ultra-competitive handicap include Jamie Osborne’s Raising Sand, a 7/1 shot from 8/1 with Betfred, the David Barron-trained Kynren (10/1 from 14/1) and Keith Dalgliesh’s What’s The Story, who is 12/1 from 16/1.

In the concluding, Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (5.00pm), Richard Hannon’s unbeaten two-year-old Temple Of Heaven is the notable market mover. The son of Iffraaj, successful at Nottingham and Newbury respectively this term, is a 5/1 shot from 6/1 with Betfred for the five-furlong contest. Andrew Balding’s Symbolize was a ready winner at Salisbury on his debut and the son of Starspangledbanner is a 13/2 chance from 10/1 with Betfred, whilst Aidan O’Brien’s Southern Hills, a narrow second at Navan earlier this month, is 15/2 from 9/1 with the same firm.

Betfred representative Matt Hulmes said: “Following yesterday’s double for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, punters have put their faith in the duo once again on Day Two. Norway, Magical, I Can Fly and Southern Hills are all positives in the morning markets and a Moore masterclass this afternoon will spell trouble for the layers.”

Betfred have suspended betting on the colour of Her Majesty The Queen’s hat after pink was backed into Evens from 9/4.

Betfred Market Movers:

2.30pm G2 Queen Mary Stakes – Lambeth Walk (11/1 from 14/1) & Divine Spirit (8/1 from 10/1)

3.05pm G2 Queen’s Vase – Norway (3/1 from 7/2), Dashing Willoughby (9/1 from 12/1) & Nate The Great (12/1 from 14/1)

3.40pm G1 King’s Stand Stakes – Magical (13/8 from 7/4) & Crystal Ocean (4/1 from 9/2)

4.20pm G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – I Can Fly (7/2 from 9/2) & Move Swiftly (12/1 from 14/1)

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup – Raising Sand (7/1 from 8/1) , Kynren (10/1 from 14/1) & What’s The Story (12/1 from 16/1)

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes – Temple Of Heaven (5/1 from 6/1), Symbolize (13/2 from 10/1) & Southern Hills (15/2 from 9/1).

FROM RESEVE TO RUNNER AS MIGRATION MAKES IT INTO THE BRITTANIA FOR MENUISIER

Sussex-based but French-born trainer David Menuisier is hoping that his outstanding streak of form holds just a little bit longer – his Migration has sneaked into the highly competitive Britannia Handicap over a mile tomorrow at Royal Ascot after being first reserve.

Menusier, who shares the historic Coombelands yard with Amanda Perrett in Pulborough, has enjoyed seven winners and two seconds from his past 12 runners. The hot streak started two weeks ago when Battle Of Issus won for the stable at Hamilton.

Last season Thundering Blue proved his trainer’s talent when winning a York Group Two and finishing third in the G1 Juddmonte International at the same track before taking second place in the G1 Canadian International at Woodbine.

Three-year-old Migration won a handicap over a mile at Newmarket on his most recent start on May 16, and has a decent chance in the Britannia.

Menuisier worked as assistant trainer to the likes of Criquette Head-Maarek in France, Richard Mandella in California and John Dunlop in the UK before taking out his own licence in 2014.

“It has been an unforgettable fortnight,” said Menuisier. “Thanks to all our owners, staff and lovely horses for making this happen.”

A first Royal Ascot winner for the 40-year-old would take his burgeoning career to the next level.

RACING AND RAINING WHET PRESS TASTES

Day Two of Royal Ascot, and the press has settled into the race, churning out pages of features, analysis and news stories, topped up with striking photographs from the opening card.

‘Point proved’ is the The Sun’s racing pullout headline, which is placed alongside a dynamic shot of Blue Point beating old rival Battaash in yesterday’s G1 King’s Stand Stakes. The Racing Post captures the moment from another angle, as the two horses cross the line, and showing winning jockey James Doyle emitting a smile of delight as he glances back at his rival.

The same paper also carries a superb, head-on shot of the St James’s Palace Stakes in its closing stages, showing all 11 runners wide across the course and battling for the line – looking not unlike a scene from the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium Circus Maximus.

That was of course the name of the winner, and Marcus Armytage of The Daily Telegraph appraises the genius of trainer Aidan O’Brien in converting Circus Maximus from Derby also-ran to G1-winning miler, adding: “His post-race media debriefs are likely to assign more credit to the leaf blower at Ballydoyle than to himself.” That modesty is picked up in the Racing Post by Lee Mottershead, who tries to unravel who was responsible for investing £45,000 in supplementing the winning colt for the race.

On the same theme Greg Wood of The Guardian calls it “a masterclass in deflection”. According to Mottershead the trainer handed credit to the owners, they batted it back, but when confronting O’Brien the journalist detects “a smile and twinkle that revealed plenty”. We don’t like braggards, but it would be a hallelujah moment if ever O’Brien stood up loud and proud and declared, ‘God, I’m good!’. Chris Goulding of the Daily Star describes Circus Maximus’s victory as one of O’Brien’s ‘greatest training feats’.

Raindrops give added dimension to many of the photographs which are used to depict day one of the meeting. We are all subjects of The Queen at Royal Ascot, but when it comes to press pictures no subject is more popular than the willowy outline of the Duchess of Cambridge. She looks classically chic in a striking shot on page 3 of The Daily Telegraph, and in bubbly mood on page 11 of The Sun and 13 of the Daily Mail.

A beaming Duchess also adorns the front cover of the Daily Mirror in a photo which is placed above the headline ‘Our next PM?’. Many would be delighted if the job was given to such a down-to-earth gal, but unfortunately the headline refers to the Tory leadership contenders who took part in a TV debate last night. The paper calls them ‘Clueless’.

Yesterday’s betting on the colour of The Queen’s hat saw blue sent off favourite. The favourite romped it, and just about every female member of the Royal Family wore it. ‘Simply beaming in blue, it’s royal hugs all round’ is a Daily Mail headline above a montage of Royal Family photos, while the Daily Express offers, ‘Royal fashions reign supreme in Ascot rain’.

The Daily Telegraph’s Alan Tyers invested in some serious, day-one research on a topic which is bewildering to all aficionados of racing – why people attend and never see a horse. From picnickers at point-to-points to champagne bar loafers at summer festivals, racing has always been able to attract a crowd who pay to go racing, but don’t see a gee-gee.

Tyers’ tongue-in-cheek tour started with a train journey which he expected would be affected by strike action and therefore delay his racecourse arrival, yet he writes: “The caper soon met a Waterloo of its own when the journey to Ascot turned out more direct than a Sam Allardyce football team.” From eats and drinks in Car Park One, he then toured various bars, sheltered under umbrellas, and finished his marathon of equine evasiveness with bandstand singing. “A horse-free day completed,” he writes, “and a suspicion that I was not alone.”

Day two, and a tantalising Princes of Wales’s Stakes has whetted the appetite of the most-seasoned scribes. ‘Moore’s Magic touch’ is the Daily Mail’s headline pointing to the chances of the Ryan Moore-ridden Magical, who is also the selection of the Daily Express’s The Scout. Newsboy of the Daily Mirror, Jon Freeman of i, and Rob Wright of The Times side with Sea Of Class, which if the heavens open, could describe both the going and the occasion.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

FIRST PRIZE FOR FRANKIE

Frankie Dettori was out of luck on day one of Royal Ascot 2019, but he was back in the winner’s enclosure after the first race on day two.

Victory in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes on Raffle Prize (18/1) was Dettori’s third in the race and his 61st at the Royal Meeting. Twenty-one years ago he landed the Queen Mary Stakes on Bint Allayl, then in 2016 he followed up on Lady Aurelia.

The last-named filly was trained by Wesley Ward, who today saddled the runner-up, Kimari (13/2). She finished a head behind Raffle Prize, and one length ahead of third-placed Final Song (6/1f). Both the first and third were bred by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolophin operation, and the winner is owned by the Sheikh’s son and heir, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The race was run in steady rain, and a bedraggled Dettori said: “When I saw Wesley’s horse upsides, I thought oh my God, he’s a good friend of mine, if I beat him, he will go crazy!

“My filly was very brave. She jumped good and I knew she had won over six furlongs, so when I saw Wesley’s filly I decided to take her on early. The other filly [Kimari] had only run over four and a half furlongs.

“I knew that if it was a test of stamina she would give in sooner or later and in the final 200 metres I saw her stride start to shorten. I knew I had her.

“The rain is on top of the ground at the moment and it is riding good to soft, but I suspect by mid-afternoon it will be soft.”

FRANKIE PICKS THE LUCKY DIP WITH RAFFLE PRIZE

Frankie Dettori registered his first winner of Royal Ascot 2019 and 61st success overall at the Royal Meeting following the victory of 18/1 shot Raffle Prize in the £110,000 G2 Queen Mary Stakes.

Trained by Mark Johnston, the two-year-old daughter of Slade Power wore down American raider and long-time leader Kimari (13/2), trained by Wesley Ward, to score by a head in the five-furlong contest.

Johnston, saddling his 44th winner at Royal Ascot and first of the week, said: “Raffle Prize did it well today. People always ask you in the build-up to Royal Ascot about what your chances are at the Royal Meeting.

“However, you can never know your chance, particularly in these two-year-old races where most of the field are effectively maiden winners. There is nothing in the race with a great deal of form to go on.

“All you can do is run your best horses at the right time. Coming into Royal Ascot, we thought she deserved to be here, but you don’t know how good your horses are going to be in relation to the others.

“We thought we had a great chance and I’m delighted she has won. No disrespect to Lester Piggott, but is Frankie Dettori not just the greatest jockey?

“He gave the horse a fantastic ride by tracking Wesley Ward’s horse (Kimari) and he was so relaxed and confident – we could not have been in a better position in the race and you know you’ve got the right man on board for the last 100 yards too.

“We had some doubts about coming back to five furlongs with Raffle Prize because we weren’t sure if she could mix it in a Queen Mary over this trip, but she did it well.

“We haven’t looked beyond this and for any owner of a filly, the Queen Mary is the number one two-year-old race because everyone wants a Queen Mary winning broodmare – anything beyond this is a bonus.”

SO CLOSE TO NUMBER 11 FOR WARD

13/2 chance Kimari (John Velazquez) came agonisingly close to giving her US-based trainer Wesley Ward an 11th Royal Ascot success, finishing second by a head to Raffle Prize in the G2 £110,000 Queen Mary Stakes. Ward has already won the race three times.

“What are you gonna do?” he shrugged. “Obviously she likes the soft, which was a big concern beforehand, as Lady Aurelia did [Ward’s 2016 Queen Mary Stakes heroine and also winner of the 2017 G1 King’s Stand Stakes].

“If I hadn’t had the success I’ve had in the past with being in the winner’s enclosure here, I’d be elated. I’m proud that she ran so well. I’ll talk to the owners and make a plan as to what we do next, but the good thing is that she likes the soft – that isn’t going to be a concern.”

Bill McEroy, racing manager for the owners Ten Broeck Farm and purchaser of Kimari, said: “It’s up to Wesley what we do next. It’s heart-breaking – that’s twice.

“Sunset Glow [trained by Ward] got nipped on the wire five years ago in the Albany Stakes. For it to happen to Kimari as well is tough to swallow.

“She’s a great filly. It’s tough to come the whole way here – you need everything to go your way and the ground to be good and in your favour. That did not happen.”

Saeed bin Suroor commented about the 6/1 favourite Final Song, who ran on in the final furlong to take third: “She ran well – I am happy with her.

“Final Song ran a big race, but I think she needs further – six or seven furlongs.

“She looks like a filly with a good future and there may be some Group races coming up for her in France.”

NEW £100,000 BONUS ON OFFER

Three horses running this week at Royal Ascot remain eligible for the Tattersalls Ascot £100,000 Breeze-up Bonus.

This new initiative is available to horses bought at the Tattersalls Ascot Breeze-Up Sale who go on to run at the Royal Meeting.

Ropey Guest was the first horse of the week to try to claim the valuable bonus, and the George Margason-trained Cable Bay colt, bought for £55,000, finished a fine sixth in the G2 Coventry Stakes on Tuesday.

Today, Richard Fahey sent out Flaming Princess (seventh in G2 Queen Mary Stakes), bought for £60,000, and will be represented later today by Summer Sands (Listed Windsor Castle Stakes), who cost £80,000 at the April sale.

On Friday, Michael O’Callaghan is aiming Lorelei Rock at the G3 Albany Stakes. The Camacho filly cost just £10,000 at the Ascot Tattersalls Breeze-up Sale.

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Frankie Dettori, partner of the head winner, 18/1 chance Raffle Prize, said: “Soft.”

John Velazquez, rider of the 13/2 second Kimari, said: “It is soft, especially after the rain we have just had.”

Christophe Soumillon, rider of third-placed 6/1 favourite Final Song, said: “Soft.”

Andrea Atzeni, on board Al Raya, said: “Soft.”

Chris Hayes, partner of American Lady, said: “Soft.”

Tyler Gaffalione, rider of Anna’s Fast, said: “Soft.”

Hayley Turner, jockey of Applecross, said: “Soft.”

Antoine Hamelin, partner of Brand New Day, said: “Soft.”

Jim Crowley, rider of Daughter In Law, said: “Soft.”

Kerrin McEvoy, on board Divine Spirit, said: “Soft.”

Barry McHugh, on board Flaming Princess, said: “Soft.”

James McDonald, rider of Flippa The Strippa, said: “Soft.”

Liam Roche, rider of Isabeau, said: “Soft.”

Oisin Murphy, partner of Lambeth Walk, said: “Soft.”

Jason Hart, jockey of Liberty Beach, said: “Soft.”

Donnacha O’Brien, on board Love Bracelet, said: “Soft.”

PJ McDonald, rider of Mighty Spirit, said: “Good to soft.”

Silvestre de Sousa, partner of Multiply By Eight, said: “Soft.”

Pat Dobbs, jockey of Partridge, said: “It is on the soft side.”

David Probert, on board Shadn, said: “It is wet and soft.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of Tango, said: “Good to soft.”

James Doyle, rider of Theory Of Time, said: “Wet and soft, but they are going through it.”

Jason Watson, on board Too Shy Shy, said: “Soft.”

Paul Mulrennan, jockey of Ventura Flame, said: “They are getting in to it – it is getting softer all the time.”

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2), 5f

1 Raffle Prize (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 18/1

2 Kimari (Ten Broeck Farm Inc) Wesley Ward USA 2-9-00 John Velzaquez 13/2

3 Final Song (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 2-9-00 Christophe Soumillon 6/1 fav

25 ran

Time: 1m 1.58s

Distances: hd, 1

Tote Win: £16.90 Places: £5.05, £3.25, £4.00 Exacta: £330.60

Breeding: ch f Slade Power (IRE) – Summer Fete (IRE) (Pivotal (GB))

Breeder: Godolphin

Mark Johnston – 44th Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 61st Royal Ascot winner

KEY SECTIONALS

Top speed

Raffle Prize – 42.7mph

Kimari – 42.9

Final Song – 42.3

Final two furlongs

Raffle Prize – 25.31

Kimari – 25.46

Final Song – 25.28

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

BALDING CUTS A DASH

The Andrew Balding-trained Dashing Willoughby’s victory in the G2 £225,000 Queen’s Vase was the trainer’s fourth at Royal Ascot – and his first for five years.

Dashing Willoughby, a son of Nathaniel, showed grit and determination to see off the Aidan O’Brien-trained Barbados by half a length under Oisin Murphy. He was well-backed and was seen as high as 14/1 this morning, but was sent off at 6/1.

Balding said: “He loves the ground, he stays well and he’s pretty classy.

“He had a little hiccup on Saturday morning – he was very lame. He had a blood blister in his foot and our farrier Eugene Cullen and head lad Kevin Hunt worked through the night and, happily, he was right 24 hours later.

“We’re just delighted. It’s great for Mick and Janice [Mariscoti, Dashing Willoughby’s owners] who have been very good, loyal supporters of ours.

“He’s got a bit of talent, this horse. We were really hopeful coming into the race and the rain certainly was in his favour. The St Leger is the logical objective. It’ll be a lot tougher than this, but I think he deserves to be heading in that direction now.”

Owner Mick Mariscoti said: “This is indescribable. I wasn’t there on Derby day when we had our 50th winner – I was on a plane to Madrid to watch Spurs – but I am delighted to be here today.

“The joy of days like today makes up for 100 days when it is not quite as good. This our first Group winner and our first Royal Ascot winner.

“I cannot really describe how I feel, it’s fantastic.”

Dashing Willoughby is a 16/1 chance with Betfred, Ascot’s official bookmaker, for the St Leger in September.

WILLOUGHBY DASHES TO VICTORY

Oisin Murphy steered the very well-supported 6/1 shot (from 12/1 with Betfred) Dashing Willoughby to success in the £225,000 G2 Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the three-year-old son of Nathaniel ran on strongly in the closing stages of the 14-furlong contest, despite drifting across the track, to score by a half-length.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Barbados (20/1) was second, with a half-length back to Mark Johnston‘s Nayef Road (16/1) in third.

Murphy, registering his third winner at Royal Ascot overall, said: “I was thrilled with the way the race went and Dashing Willoughby did it well.

“This is the combination of all the hard work from the team at home. I thrive to do well at Royal Ascot as does every jockey riding and I was very fortunate to ride a horse capable of doing that today.

“I thought I was on the best horse, and I am delighted to ride a Royal Ascot winner for my first boss Andrew Balding.

“Dashing Willoughby is a son of Nathaniel and loves this ground – remember Nathaniel won a soft ground King George.”

Dashing Willoughby is a 16/1 shot for the St Leger at Doncaster in September with Betfred.

LONGER TRIP SEES PLACED HORSES IN A NEW LIGHT

Aidan O’Brien’s decision to drop Circus Maximus back in trip to win yesterday’s G1 St James’s Palace Stakes was widely praised.

He deserves further credit for asking Barbados to go in the opposite direction and prove his stamina in today’s mile-and-three-quarters G2 Queen’s Vase, a decision that nearly paid off when the colt was beaten half a length into second by winner Dashing Willoughby (6/1). Barbados (20/1) was another half a length ahead of third-placed Nayef Road (16/1), who made much of the running, but had to give best to the first two inside the final furlong as the trio pulled clear of their rivals. The beaten horses included the 11/4 favourite Norway, a stablemate of Barbados.

O’Brien said of the runner-up: “He’s by Galileo and he always looked like he would stay, so we have to be delighted with his effort. It was a great run by a three-year-old in that ground so early in the season.”

Wayne Lordan, who rode the colt, said: “He has run a big race. He kept going – he tries. There is a big day in him.”

Andrea Atzeni, who rode Nayef Road, said: “He ran a great race. He was a little bit slow early on and I had to use him to get my position. I wasn’t sure about the trip, but he obviously stays very well,” while the horse’s trainer, Mark Johnston, said: “He was drawn quite wide and was quite slowly into his stride, so I thought it was a great move [by Atzeni] to push round and take the lead.

“That initiative nearly paid off. He galloped all the way to the line and you couldn’t say he didn’t stay every yard of the trip. We’re very happy and glad we went half a mile extra and make that big jump up in trip. I can assure you he won’t be dropping back to a mile and a quarter again.”

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2), 1m 6f

1 Dashing Willoughby (Mick & Janice Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 6/1

2 Barbados (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Wayne Lordan 20/1

3 Nayef Road (Mohamed Obaida) Mark Johnston 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 16/1

11/4 fav Norway (9th)

13 ran

Time: 3m 7.86s

Distances: ½, ½

Tote Win: £6.90 Places: £2.15, £8.40, £5.60 Exacta: £3.90

Breeding: b c Nathaniel (IRE) – Miss Dashwood (GB) (Dylan Thomas (IRE))

Breeder: Meon Valley Stud

Andrew Balding – 4th Royal Ascot winner

Oisin Murphy – 3rd Royal Ascot winner

KEY SECTIONALS

Top speed

Dashing Willoughby – 38.2

Barbados – 38.1

Nayef Road – 38.4

Final 3f

Dashing Willoughby – 38.39

Barbados – 38.67

Nayef Road – 38.96

Distance travelled

Dashing Willoughby – 2879.9m

Barbados – 2885.0m

Nayef Road – 2881.8m

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

OCEAN SURFS HOME FOR CRYSTAL-CLEAR VICTORY

Fabulously-consistent five-year-old Crystal Ocean nailed a first G1 victory when landing the feature race on day two of the Royal Meeting, the £750,000 Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori in the colours of Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, Crystal Ocean (3/1) showed utmost gameness in the home straight, seeing off pace-maker Hunting Horn, who finished fourth, and then that horse’s stablemate, the favourite Magical (13/8). Magical seemed likely to pick off Crystal Ocean as they approached the furlong pole, but he would not yield, and was pulling clear of the filly as they reached the line. He scored by one and a quarter lengths, while third-placed Waldgeist (4/1) was three and a quarter lengths adrift of Magical.

Winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute, commenting on the horse and on his decision to opt for a mile-and-a-quarter race, said: “Crystal Ocean is a high-class horse and I am delighted to have won a Group One with him now. He is just a very admirable racehorse. It’s marvellous to train a Group One horse like this.

“I thought he ran very well in the Champion Stakes last year [over today’s course and distance] and better than it appeared [when six-lengths second to Cracksman]. He may be better over a mile and a half, but I felt he was a pretty good horse over 10 furlongs, and he proved that today.

“There has been great teamwork here by my assistant James Savage, Crystal Ocean’s lad, Cuarado, who rides him a lot along with Ted Durcan.”

Sir Evelyn said of his home-bred horse: “He’s very consistent – look at his record. It is quite amazing. He can stay a mile and a half, and don’t forget he was second in the St Leger. Frankie loves him.”

Crystal Ocean has yet to finish outside the first three in 15 races, and his record now reads eight wins, five seconds and two thirds. He is another example of Sir Michael’s superb achievements with older horses. The trainer’s record as Royal Ascot’s most successful handler has now been extended to 80 victories, while Dettori, the meeting’s winning-most jockey, has now reached 62 winners.

IT’S CLEAR AS CRYSTAL FOR DETTORI

Frankie Dettori has now ridden 62 Royal Ascot winners, having scored with Crystal Ocean in the G1 £750,000 Prince of Wales’s Stakes. It was an 80th Royal Ascot success for trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

3/1 chance Crystal Ocean had to dig very deep to hold off the Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old filly Magical, the 13/8 favourite, but Frankie Dettori drove the five-year-old son of Sea The Stars home to win by a length and a quarter.

It was the second half of a 75/1 double for Dettori, who also took the opening G2 Queen Mary Stakes aboard Raffle Prize.

Dettori, who last won this race on Rewilding in 2011 and who has four victories in the 10-furlong contest in total, said: ““I knew Crystal Ocean stayed really well, so I kicked on early and did not hear anything coming. The rest is history.

“Everything went to plan – I sat where I wanted to sit and kicked early to use his stamina. He was full of running and I felt it was going to take a good one to get past me.

“It was great. As soon as I knew Enable was going for the Eclipse, I rang Sir Michael’s office and said I was available. He was quick to react and called me in the afternoon to say I’d got the ride and I was delighted.

“He’s an ultra-consistent horse, he’s a heavyweight of the sport, never runs a bad race. I was concerned about the rain because all his best form is on firm ground, and the race went exactly as I thought. I thought I’d better kick round the turn and use my stamina, and in fairness he stuck his head out and galloped right to the line.

“He’s in all the big ones – a mile and a quarter, a mile and a half. He’s a five-year-old, mature and strong. I rode him in the morning and he was laidback and didn’t give much of a feel, but he’s saved his best for the afternoon.”

MAGICAL PLAYS SECOND FIDDLE TO CRYSTAL OCEAN

Aidan O’Brien’s 13/8 favourite Magical finished a length and a quarter-second to the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean (3/1) in the £750,000 G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, the feature race on day two of Royal Ascot 2019.

Crystal Ocean, ridden by Frankie Dettori, hit the front entering the home straight and despite the best efforts of Magical and jockey Ryan Moore, the pair finished a length and a quarter behind the winner in the 10-furlong contest.

O’Brien said: “She ran well and Ryan was very pleased with her. The King George could be an option for her.”

Moore commented: “Magical ran a cracker. The ground got bad, but she ran well.”

Andre Fabre’s Waldgeist (4/1) was a further three and a quarter-lengths back in third and the French trainer said: “Waldgeist ran well. The ground was not an issue as he has won on soft. The King George could be a possible.”

Pierre-Charles Boudot, who rode Waldgeist, said: “He was not the same horse on this ground.”

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe second Sea Of Class (5/1), trained by William Haggas, struggled in the conditions and finished fifth. Her jockey James Doyle said: “We learnt a lot about her today, mainly the fact that she doesn’t like the deep ground that she encountered out there today.

“She felt in great nick and travelled really well. We were a bit too far back, but the main thing was just to get a run into her and start her off – we’re very happy with her.”

Japanese raider Deirdre (33/1) finished sixth and her jockey Yutaka Take reported: “It was a very tough race.”

Andrea Atzeni, rider of Zabeel Prince (7th), commented: “A mile and a quarter on soft ground is just too far for him.”

3.40pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1), 1m 2f

1 Crystal Ocean (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 Frankie Dettori 3/1

2 Magical (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-8-11 Ryan Moore 13/8 fav

3 Waldgeist (Gestut Ammerland) Andre Fabre FR 5-9-00 Pierre-Charles Boudot 4/1

8 ran

Time: 2m 10.25s

Distances: 1¼, 3¼

Tote Win: £4.10 Places: £1.25, £1.15, £1.55 Exacta: £9.50

Breeding: b h Sea The Stars (IRE) – Crystal Star (GB) (Mark Of Esteem (IRE))

Breeder: Southcourt Stud

Sir Michael Stoute – 80th Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 62nd Royal Ascot winner

KEY SECTIONALS

Top speeds

Crystal Ocean – 37.7mph

Magical – 37.8mph

Waldgeist – 37.6mph

Final 3f

Crystal Ocean – 38.44s

Magical – 38.32s

Waldgeist – 38.49s

Distance travelled

Crystal Ocean – 2036.5m

Magical – 2031.1m

Waldgeist – 2038.2m

GOING NOW SOFT ALL OVER

Following the running of the third race, the going is now SOFT all over.

(Previously Straight Course: Good to Soft; Round Course: Soft, Good to Soft in places)





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

A SECOND SWIFT SUCCESS FOR HAGGAS

Move Swiftly gave trainer William Haggas his second winner of the week, and his 10th overall, when taking the G2 £175,000 Duke of Cambridge Stakes under Danny Tudhope – who was scoring at Royal Ascot for the third time in two days.

The 9/1 chance, a daughter of Farhh, beat Rawdaa (Sir Michael Stoute/Frankie Dettori) by a neck.

Haggas’s first winner of the meeting was Addeybb, who won Tuesday’s Listed Wolferton Stakes under Tudhope.

Haggas said: “I’m thrilled to bits with this filly and she enjoyed the ground. We took a few to Newbury to work and she worked nicely. She’s run well. The other one, Pretty Baby, didn’t go on the ground and probably didn’t get the trip either.

“I haven’t got any plans for her. She’s won here!

“I’m very proud of what everyone [in his team at home] has done. She’s been hard work, but she’s very tough and very genuine. She went off to be covered and, fortunately, didn’t take to New Approach, so she came back and this is the result. We’re absolutely thrilled to bits.

“As for the trainer making the decision to run his star filly [Sea Of Class, fifth on her seasonal debut in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes] on this horrible ground, it’s something I have to take responsibility for. I was very disappointed with myself, but I was extremely grateful to the jockey [James Doyle] for giving her as kind a race as possible and I’m sure she’ll bounce back.”

TUDHOPE IS TOP DOG AT ROYAL ASCOT

Danny Tudhope went to the top of the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey award standings after he registered his third victory of the week at the Berkshire venue following the success of 9/1 shot Move Swiftly in the £175,000 G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old daughter of Farhh was produced to perfection by Tudhope to defeat the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Rawdaa (4/1) by a neck.

Tudhope, registering his fifth victory overall at the Royal Meeting, was successful yesterday aboard Lord Glitters in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes and Addeybb, also trained by Haggas, in the Listed Wolferton Handicap.

He said: “Move Swiftly did it well. I didn’t want to be too far back but I ended up being there for some reason. She travelled nicely and enjoyed the ground. I think she will improve for that run again.

“I think they have always liked her and she has been a decent filly. This was her first run this year so she is bound to improve. I felt like she was just getting tired on me and I think there is more to come.

“I couldn’t have imagined riding three winners at the start of the week but we are having a great week and I am riding for good people.”

Tudhope is riding at Ripon tomorrow, but has rides at Royal Ascot on Friday and Saturday.

SWIFTLY SPOILS PLANS FOR PLACED FILLIES

Royal Ascot looked set for a Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori finish to the one-mile G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

At the two-furlong pole, Moore, riding the Aidan O’Brien-trained I Can Fly (7/2f), was tracking down the outside of the field in the lee of Dettori on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Rawdaa (4/1). I Can Fly was then asked to quicken alongside, and joined Rawdaa for the lead, but the pair were joined by Move Swiftly (9/1) inside the final furlong.

I Can Fly, who carried a 3lb penalty and was conceding that amount to all her rivals, faded from that point, and while Rawdaa rallied, the William Haggas-trained Move Swiftly scored by a neck. There was a length and three-quarters back to I Can Fly, while Veracious, a stablemate of Rawdaa, was beaten a further length into fourth place.

The second and third hold entries in the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes over 10 furlongs and the G1 Falmouth Stakes over a mile, but they seem unlikely to face each other soon.

Sir Michael favours going back up in trip with Rawdaa, and said: “Both my fillies ran very well, but were beaten fair and square. I think a mile and a quarter is her trip. We have to look at the Falmouth and see what else might be running, but I’m favouring a mile and a quarter.”

Dettori’s vignette on the race was: “She ran a superb race – the winner was just too strong. I can’t fault her, she really tried.”

O’Brien said: “She ran very well and I’m delighted with her run. We think she will progress as the year goes on, and we weren’t expecting this type of [rain-softened] ground. There’s more improvement to come. I should think the Falmouth is a possible for her next.”

Ryan Moore, who rode I Can Fly, said: “She ran super but was carrying a penalty. I am very pleased with her.”

4.20pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 1), 1m straight

1 Move Swiftly (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Danny Tudhope 9/1

2 Rawdaa (Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-00 Frankie Dettori 4/1

3 I Can Fly (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-9-03 Ryan Moore 7/2 fav

17 ran

Time: 1m 42.63s

Distances: nk, 1¾

Tote Win: £11.05 Places: £4.20, £1.95, £2.10 Exacta: £61.40

Breeding: b f Farhh (GB) – Hurricane Harriet (GB) (Bertolini (USA))

Breeder: Mrs K E Collie

William Haggas – 10th Royal Ascot winner

Daniel Tudhope – 5th Royal Ascot winner

KEY SECTIONALS

Last 3f

Move Swiftly – 37.18s

Rawdaa – 37.39s

I Can Fly – 37.50s

Top speeds

Move Swiftly – 38.8mph

Rawdaa – 39.5mph

I Can Fly – 39.2mph

VALEZQUEZ BANNED

John Velazquez, who finished second aboard Kimari in the opening £110,000 G2 Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm) was suspended for nine days and fined £350 for using his whip above the permitted level and in an incorrect place from approximately one and a half furlongs out.





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

AFAAK LANDS HUNT CUP TO PUT A SMILE ON HILLS’ FACE

Trainer Charlie Hills did not have the best day at the office yesterday, when he ran two strongly-fancied horses in G1 races at Royal Ascot and both were beaten.

Battaash was second in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes, but Phoenix Of Spain was unplaced in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes. Any disappointment Hills felt after that display was not helped when Phoenix Of Spain was found to be stiff and sore when led out of his box this morning.

Taking the philosophical view that ‘There’s always another day,’ Hills returned to the Royal Meeting and Afaak provided him with a far happier result when landing today’s 28-runner, £175,000 Royal Hunt Cup. It was Hills’ fourth career win at Royal Ascot.

Afaak (20/1), who was runner-up in the race last year, and has been gelded since, is owned and was bred by Sheikh Hamdan, and ridden by Jim Crowley. The winner beat Clon Coulis (16/1) by a nose, and there was two lengths back to Raising Sand (8/1). A further head behind in fourth was Stylehunter (22/1).

Given that Afaak was making his season’s debut his win was a fine achievement for his trainer, who said: “He hasn’t come in his coat yet and still looks a woolly bear. We were concerned about that, and then I suggested to Sheikh Hamdan that we could take him out because the ground had changed, but I’m glad we didn’t!

“We gelded him during the winter – sometimes that is the best thing for a colt. We can now start looking for some races out of handicap company. We wanted to run him a couple of weeks ago, but he just didn’t look quite right so we backed off.

“Yesterday was tough, but it’s horse racing and there’s always tomorrow. I’m glad this winner is for Sheikh Hamdan, who is such a great supporter of the yard. Battaash [who is owned by the Sheikh] ran a really good race and the first two clocked some really good times – he got too far back in the race, but that’s how it goes sometimes.

“Phoenix Of Spain has eaten up, but he’s sore and it will take a couple of easy weeks to come right. We’ll give him a couple of days off and then take another look at him – he seemed to get pulled around in the softer ground and it’s probably a muscular problem. We have plenty of time on our hands and there’s no rush.”

AFAAK WINS THE ROYAL HUNT CUP

20/1 shot Afaak landed the £175,000 Royal Hunt Cup for trainer Charlie Hills and jockey Jim Crowley.

Second in the race 12 months ago, the five-year-old son of Oasis Dream ran on strongly in the closing stages of the mile contest to hold off the David Barron-trained Clon Coulis (16/1) to win by a nose.

Out of QIPCO 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati, who was also owned by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, Afaak was winning the famous handicap on his first start of the year.

Crowley registering his sixth victory at Royal Ascot overall, said: “Afaak did it well and Charlie has done a great job with the horse.

“This has been Afaak’s target. He still hasn’t come in his coat, but to come here first run of the year and pull it off in a big handicap like that is great.

“Obviously he was second in the race last year, so it is nice to go one better.

“He relaxed well and it went like clockwork. He was in front a long way out as my leaders on on the stands’ side dropped away.

“Afaak is beautifully bred and hopefully there is more to come from him – it was a good performance by the whole team.”

‘UNLUCKY’ CLON COULIS PLEASES BARRON

Trainer David Barron was magnanimous in defeat after Clon Coulis was the loser of a photo-finish for first place in the £175,000 Royal Hunt Cup.

The Vale Of York five-year-old mare, a 16/1 shot, went down by a nose under Jamie Spencer to the Charles Hills-trained Afaak in the famous mile handicap, which had 28 participants.

Barron said: “She ran a blinder and was unlucky. No room in the paper tomorrow morning for the second!

“She won a mile mares’ Listed race at Pontefract last year. That comes in about a month’s time and if she is ok, she’ll probably go there again. You’d like to think we might maybe go a little bit higher. We found something out today, because we weren’t certain she’d go on the ground, but she did. That’s racing.”

Spencer said: “Everything went right – except the result!”

Third was Raising Sand, trained by Jamie Osborne and ridden by Nicola Currie. The Oasis Dream seven-year-old was two lengths behind the leading pair at odds of 8/1.

Osborne said: “He’s run a great race. Listen, in the Hunt Cup you expect to run into better-handicapped animals sometimes. He wears his heart on his sleeve and the handicapper probably knows exactly what he is, but he’s run another solid race. It could be a career high, maybe, but not good enough to win.”

Currie said: “He has run an absolute blinder. We have probably run into two well-handicapped horses. We got a nice lead into the race and a bit of cover, which is what he wants. I was slightly concerned we were riding a bit tight, but the gaps have come to me perfectly. I have not had to stop riding at any point, and he has flown over the line. He has run his usual race and we have just run into a couple. I am very happy with him.”

Robert Havlin, rider of fourth-placed Stylehunter, trained by John Gosden, said: “He handled the ground better than we thought he would, but he was never really travelling. He came home well. I think 10 furlongs is his game.”

Stylehunter was just a head behind Raising Sand and went off at odds of 22/1.

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap), 1m straight

1 Afaak (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-03 Jim Crowley 20/1

2 Clon Coulis (Colette Twomey) David Barron 5-8-13 Jamie Spencer 16/1

3 Raising Sand (Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner) Jamie Osborne 7-9-03 Nicola Currie 8/1

4 Stylehunter (HRH Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 4-8-13 Robert Havlin 22/1

5 Kynren (Elliott Brothers & Peacock & Partner) David Barron 5-9-01 Robert Winston 11/2 Jt-fav

11/2 Jt Fav New Graduate (19th)

28 ran

Time: 1m 42.36s

Distances: nse, 2, hd, hd

Tote Win: £31.60 Places: £7.00, £5.30, £2.50, £6.95 Exacta: £511.70

Breeding: b g Oasis Dream (GB) – Ghanaati (USA) (Giant’s Causeway (USA))

Breeder: Shadwell Estate Company Limited

Charlie Hills – 4th Royal Ascot winner

Jim Crowley – 6th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

SOUTHERN HILLS LANDS ANOTHER BIRDIE FOR MOORE & AOB

Southern Hills is named after a Golf Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma and he produced a performance Tiger Woods would’ve been proud of by landing the final race on day two of Royal Ascot 2019, the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes.

The two-year-old son of Gleneagles ran on strongly in the closing stages of the five-furlong contest to deny Godolphin’s Platinum Star (8/1) to win by a half-length.

Southern Hills is trained by Aidan O’Brien, registering his 68th Royal Ascot winner and was ridden by Ryan Moore, recording a 56th Royal Ascot win – this was the pair’s third success of the week.

Moore now joins Danny Tudhope at the top of the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award standings.

Moore said: “Southern Hills is a lovely colt who had run two very good races prior to today.

“He has loads of speed and he has a super action.

“He was in front early enough, but he wasn’t for passing.”

Southern Hills is from the first two-year-old crop of Gleneagles, who won the 2015 renewal of the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

O’BRIEN HEADS FOR THE HILLS AGAIN

Aidan O’Brien scored in the final race of the second day of Royal Ascot 2019, taking the Listed £90,000 Windsor Castle Stakes over five furlongs with Southern Hills.

This means the Irish trainer now has 68 Royal Ascot winners to his credit, and this was his third of the meeting so far.

Southern Hills, a son of Gleneagles, powered home under Ryan Moore to hold off Godolphin’s Platinum Star (Saeed Bin Suroor/Christophe Soumillon) by half a length. It was his first career success and came at odds of 7/1.

O’Brien said: “He’s a fast horse. The Gleneagles offspring are fast and they are brave, which are two massive things in a horse. That’s evident in his stock so far.

“He handled the hold-up [when Show Me Show Me broke from the stalls, unshipped his jockey, Paddy Mathers, and cantered away loose down the track before being withdrawn] well. He’s got a good mind. They [horses sired by Gleneagles] have those traits; they have pace, they are brave and they’ve got good minds.

“I should have thought that five or six furlongs would be his trip, because he’s got so much speed.”

PLATINUM TAKES SILVER BUT IS STILL A STAR

Newmarket-based Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of the half-length second-placed Platinum Star for Godolphin, was delighted by the run of the 8/1 chance in the last race of Royal Ascot on day two, the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes, run over five furlongs.

Bin Suroor said: “He ran very well. He has won over six furlongs, but a stiff five would be a good trip for him. We will be looking for a Group race for him, he is a class horse. The ground was a bit heavy for him today.”

Jockey Christophe Soumillon, added: “It went really well. I was behind the winner [Southern Hills 7/1]. I came through very easily thinking I would catch him, but my horse got a bit tired. It was a great run.”

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed), 5f

1 Southern Hills (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-03 Ryan Moore 7/1

2 Platinum Star (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 2-9-03 Christophe Soumillon 8/1

3 Glasvegas (Weldspec Glasgow Limited) Keith Dalgleish 2-9-03 Paul Mulrennan 25/1

6/1 jfav Symbolize (4th), Temple Of Heaven (13th)

21 ran

Time: 1m 3.05s

Distances: ½, hd,

Tote Win: £6.85 Places: £2.00, £3.60, £9.65 Exacta: £77.80

Breeding: ch c Gleneagles (IRE) – Remember You (IRE) (Invincible Spirit (IRE))

Breeder: Coolmore

Aidan O’Brien – 68th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 56th Royal Ascot winner





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

STICKELS HOPING FOR DRIER WEATHER OVER THE NEXT THREE DAYS

A soggy afternoon at Royal Ascot did at least end on a dry note, and Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels is hopeful that the worst weather has been and gone.

He said: “We had 10mm of rain up until 4pm, but the track is taking it well. The straight track does drain very well, and we’re hoping that we’ve seen the last of the heavy rain, and it will now soak through the turf and start to dry.

“Tonight we will be removing the false rail that runs from nine furlongs out to the home straight. That will provide some fresh ground on the inner of the round course for the next three days.

“At present the weather forecast suggests the weather will be generally dry for the rest of the meeting, although there is always a chance of an isolated shower.”

Today’s highlight at Royal Ascot, the £750,000 G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, was won by the Frankie Dettori-ridden Crystal Ocean, trained by Sir Michael Stoute for Sir Evelyn de Rothschild. Reflecting on a memorable race, Stickels said: “I was very pleased for the connections of the horse that he has now added a Group One victory to a fine record. Once again he proved he was tough and is a top performer at Ascot.

“Any winner for Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot is well received, and having won the opening race too [the G2 Queen Mary Stakes on Raffle Prize], it seemed he thoroughly enjoyed his day.”

Today’s attendance

The crowd on the second day of Royal Ascot 2019 came to 39,386 as against 41,495 last year.





STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 2:30pm G1 Queen Mary Stakes – Matthieu Palussiere was fined £80 as the record of vaccinations in the passport of BRAND NEW DAY (IRE) had been altered. Permission was given for ANNA’S FAST (USA) to be ponied early to the start and for APPLECROSS (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. ICKWORTH (IRE), ridden by W J Lee, reared as the stalls opened and refused to race. The rider and the Starter were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. Lee explained that as the ‘all clear’ was given by the Starter, he tried to straighten the filly in preparation for the start of the race but, in doing so, the filly reared and sat down on her haunches causing him to become unbalanced. Being satisfied that Lee was mounted as the start was effected, ICKWORTH (IRE) was deemed to be a runner. John R Velazquez, the rider of KIMARI (USA), placed second, was suspended for 9 days and fined £350 for using his whip above the permitted level and in an incorrect place from approximately 1 ½ furlongs out.

Race 2 – 3:05pm G2 Queen’s Vase – The Stable Inspecting Officer reported that an employee of G M Lyons, the trainer of PYTHION (FR), had brought a substance in an unlabelled bottle into the racecourse stables which was believed to be KuraSyn, a liquid feed supplement containing Curcumin and Hyaluronic Acid. The representative of G M Lyons, the Stable Inspecting Officer and the Veterinary Officer were interviewed. Being satisfied that the colt had received only normal food and water by mouth on the day of racing, the Stewards allowed PYTHION (FR) to run, and ordered the colt to be routine tested. They further confiscated the substance, informed the trainer that it may be tested, and referred the matter to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority. The performance of WESTERN AUSTRALIA (IRE), which finished unplaced, was considered. The representative of Aidan O’Brien could offer no explanation for the colt’s performance; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities. Following the race, James Doyle reported that JALMOUD, unplaced, ran too free; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 3 – 3:40pm G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – Approximately ½ furlong out, the winner, CRYSTAL OCEAN, edged right-handed taking MAGICAL (IRE), placed second, marginally off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of CRYSTAL OCEAN.

Race 4 – 4:20pm G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – Permission was given for AGROTERA (IRE) to be ponied early to post, for PREENING to be mounted in the chute, for SHENANIGANS (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for VERACIOUS to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. ARGOTERA (IRE), DAN’S DREAM, INDIAN BLESSING, MOVE SWIFTLY, RAWDAA, and VERACIOUS all wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed upon arrival at the start The performance of AGROTERA (IRE), which finished unplaced, was considered. Ed Walker could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance.

Race 5 – 5:00pm Royal Hunt Cup – Permission was given for CARDSHARP and GLENDEVON (USA) to be mounted in the chute, and for MORDIN (IRE) and NEW GRADUATE (IRE) to wear hoods in the Parade Ring. Approaching the final two furlongs, MORDIN (IRE), unplaced, edged marginally right-handed taking CIRCUS COUTURE (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line, which in turn took STYLEHUNTER, placed fourth, off its intended line, which in turn took ZWAYYAN, unplaced, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. Robert Winston, the rider of KYNREN (IRE), placed fifth, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from approaching the final furlong. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that ZWAYYAN, unplaced, lost its left-hind shoe.

Race 6 – 5.35pm Listed Windsor Castle Stakes – Permission was given for PAPER STAR to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for FOOLISH HUMOR (USA), to be ponied to the start. The Starter reported that SHOW ME SHOW ME was unruly, broke out of the stalls, and was withdrawn. Richard Fahey was informed that the colt could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. Following the race, Sean Levey reported that TEMPLE OF HEAVEN, unplaced, was never travelling, and Edward Greatrex reported that BETTER THE DEVIL (USA), unplaced, stopped quickly.





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

QIPCO LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ryan Moore 3 3 1

Danny Tudhope 3 - 1

Frankie Dettori 2 1 1

Jim Crowley 1 1 2

Oisin Murphy 1 - 1

James Doyle 1 - -

Richard Kingscote 1 - -

Christophe Soumillon - 1 1

Adam Kirby - 1 -

Wayne Lordan - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Silvestre de Sousa - 1 -

Jamie Spencer - 1 -

John Velazquez - 1 -

Pierre-Charles Boudot - - 2

Andrea Atzeni - - 1

Nicola Currie - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

QIPCO LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 3 3 1

William Haggas 2 - 1

Andrew Balding 1 1 -

Charlie Hills 1 1 -

Sir Michael Stoute 1 1 -

Mark Johnston 1 - 2

Ian Williams 1 - 1

Charlie Appleby 1 - -

David O’Meara 1 - -

John Gosden - 1 1

Saeed bin Suroor - 1 1

David Barron - 1 -

Richard Hannon - 1 -

Willie Mullins IRE - 1 -

Wesley Ward USA - 1 -

Archie Watson - - 2

Keith Dalgleish - - 1

Andre Fabre FR - - 1

Jamie Osborne - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 3 3 1

Godolphin 1 1 1

Hamdan Al Maktoum 1 1 1

CLXX 1 - -

Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum 1 - -

Sheikh Rashied Dalmook Al Maktoum 1 - -

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum 1 - -

Mick & Janice Mariscotti 1 - -

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild 1 - -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull 1 - -

Lady Bamford - 1 -

Cheveley Park Stud - 1 -

King Power Racing - 1 -

Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah - 1 -

Ten Broeck Farm Inc - 1 -

J Turner - 1 -

Collette Twomey - 1 -

Gestut Ammerland/Newsells Park - - 1

Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner - - 1

Clipper Logistics - - 1

Lael Stable - - 1

Mohammed Obaida - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

K Sohi - - 1

Lord Lloyd Webber - - 1

Weldspec Glasgow Limited - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

ROYAL ASCOT 2019 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 18

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m £600,000

LORD GLITTERS (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 6-9-00 Danny Tudhope 14/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f £150,000

ARIZONA (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 15/8 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f £500,000

BLUE POINT (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-04 James Doyle 5/2

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 7f 213y £538,750

CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Flaxman Stables, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 10/1

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 3f 210y £90,000

THE GRAND VISIR (CLXX) Ian Williams 5-9-10 Richard Kingscote 12/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 1f 212y £100,000

ADDEYBB (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) William Haggas 5-9-03 Danny Tudhope 5/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f £110,000

RAFFLE PRIZE (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 18/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y £225,000

DASHING WILLOUGHBY (Mick & Janice Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 6/1

3.40pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y £750,000

CRYSTAL OCEAN (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 Frankie Dettori 3/1

4.20pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m £175,000

MOVE SWIFTLY (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Danny Tudhope 9/1

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m £175,000

AFAAK (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-03 Jim Crowley 20/1

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race) 5f £90,000

SOUTHERN HILLS (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-03 Ryan Moore 7/1