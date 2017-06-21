All the news from the second day of Royal Ascot 2017 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 Early going news & non-runners The going for the second day of Royal Ascot 2017, Wednesday, June 21, remains: Good to Firm (watered) following watering last night, with five millimetres put on the whole course after racing. Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, said this morning: “The ground remains Good to Firm after we put down five millimetres of irrigation overnight. “We are expecting hot and dry weather and the temperatures should reach the same levels as yesterday. “The course has coped well with the racing yesterday.” GoingStick readings at 8.30am: Straight Course – Stands’ side: 8.7 (8.6 yesterday), Centre: 8.4 (8.3 yesterday), Far side: 8.5 (same as yesterday). Round Course: 7.9 (7.7 yesterday) Stalls: Straight Course: Centre; Round Course: Inside The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from its innermost position from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until Friday. Consequent changes in race distances for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are: Old Mile (round): An increase of five yards. 1m 2f, 1m 4f & 2m 4f starts: An increase of 11 yards. Conditions have been dry for the past 13 days. It is a generally dry and warm forecast, with high pressure dominating. There is a risk of possible showers from Thursday. Non-Runners today at 10am 3.05pm Queen Mary Stakes 18 ONE MINUTE (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame) 3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes 3 ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) (Self Certificate, Knocked Joint) 7 LAUGH ALOUD (Self Certificate (Heat in Leg) 4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes 8 NEZWAAH (Self Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal) 5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup 2 BATTLE OF MARATHON (USA) (Vet’s Certificate, Rash) Non-Runners tomorrow 5.00pm Britannia Handicap 8 SEA FOX (IRE) (Self Certificate, Cast in Box)) 11 NAVAL WARFARE (IRE) (Going) This means the first two reserves, Horroob and Bless Him, will be come into the race.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 Factfiles for today’s two US-trained contenders Happy Like A Fool (USA) – Queen Mary Stakes Breeding: 2 ch f Distorted Humor (USA) – Lastofthsummerwine (USA) (Sky Mesa (USA)) Breeder: Wesley Ward Born: April 12, 2015 Owner: Merriebelle Stable/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier Trainer: Wesley Ward USA Jockey: Ryan Moore Form: 1 *Successful on her only start to date when taking a four and a half-furlong maiden on dirt at Keeneland, USA, on April 9, scoring by an impressive four lengths. *Half-sister to G2-placed Maniacal (also trained by Wesley Ward) and G1-placed Conquest Panthera. *Runs in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs on Wednesday, June 21 Race record: Starts 1; Wins 1; 2nd -; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: $36,000 Merriebelle Stable Background: Established in 2012, Merriebelle combines the racing interests of American business partners – John Moores (born July 9, 1944) and Charles Noell (born 1953). Moores, a computer specialist for Shell, then helped set up BMC Software in 1980 and became involved in Peregine Systems in 1989. He is one of America’s richest men. Noell, who attended Havard Business School, was previously a banker with involvement in technology firms. The pair co-founded venture capital firm JMI Equity in 1992 – an investment company specialising in software companies. Moores sold Major League Baseball team San Diego Padres for $800m in 2012, having purchased an 80 percent stake for $80m in 1994. Racing/bloodstock interests: Moores and Noell have been involved with US racing and breeding for many years – they were major shareholders in leading sire Kingmambo. They have raced Flat horses and steeplechasers and recently became more involved in breeding. They bought the 120-acre Ardbraccan House near Navan in Co Meath, Ireland, for €4.9m in 2013, and also acquired stud farms in Kentucky and Maryland. There are some 15 mares in the US and 10 in Ireland. They bought the 30-strong stock of Ireland’s Kilfrush Stud privately in July, 2013, including top-class racemare Immortal Verse, who later that year was knocked down for 4.7-million guineas at Tattersalls, a European record for a broodmare. They have horses in training in Europe, US and Australia, and notable runners they have been connected with include Tiggy Wiggy, winner of the G1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, UK, in 2014, and G2-winning stayer Pale Mimosa, while in the US, steeplechaser Makari won a G1 in 2014, and Renown and Reporting Star took G3s on the Flat in 2016. They have sponsored the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate, a handicap chase at Britain’s Cheltenham Festival in March, since 2015 alongside Brown Advisory. No previous Royal Ascot winners Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier & Derrick Smith Derrick Smith – Background: Former Ladbrokes trading director, now based in Barbados with wife Gay. Currency trading helped him to be worth £561 million in 2017 Sunday Times Rich List. Business interests include, with his racing partners, Barchester nursing homes, pub group Mitchells & Butlers and the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Built the largest house on Barbados, at a cost of £30 million. Racing interests: In 2004, joined Coolmore as an investor and his purple silks with white seams, purple and white striped sleeves and purple cap have become a common sight atop such horses as Investec Derby winners Camelot (2012), Australia (2014) and Wings Of Eagles (2017) and Investec Oaks heroines Minding (2016), who also won the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, G1 Pretty Polly Stakes, G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in 2016, and Was (2012). Others to sport his silks include 2016 French 2,000 Guineas and Qatar Sussex Stakes winner The Gurkha, 2016 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes & Breeders’ Cup Turf victor victor Highland Reel, 2011 Breeders’ Cup Turf and triple Investec Coronation Cup victor St Nicholas Abbey, Ascot Gold Cup winner Fame And Glory, Simply Perfect, Mastercraftsman and the 2010 Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner Cape Blanco as well as Australian import So You Think. Gay Smith has owned a number of jumpers including Holywell, a dual winner at the Cheltenham Festival. Their son Paul owned 2014 St Leger hero Kingston Hill, trained by Roger Varian. Sue Magnier – Background: Born October, 1953, daughter of legendary trainer Vincent O’Brien. Husband John Magnier (born in County Cork on February 10, 1948) has changed the bloodstock world since teaming up with Robert Sangster and Vincent O’Brien to buy Coolmore in the 1970s. Purchased potential stallions as yearlings, early successes included Alleged, Be My Guest, El Gran Senor, Golden Fleece, Sadler’s Wells and Storm Bird. Magnier subsequently bought out partners and now owns Coolmore, its American and Australian offshoots, and the Ballydoyle training centre. Worth £783 million according to 2016 Sunday Times Rich List. Myriad other business interests include stakes in Barchester nursing homes and the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Formerly had stake in Manchester United. Homes in Ireland, Spain and Switzerland. Racing interests: Sue Magnier has had a share in all of Aidan O’Brien’s best horses. Those to have carried the Magnier dark blue silks include Investec Derby winners Galileo, Pour Moi and Ruler Of The World. Other flagbearers include King Of Kings, Hawk Wing, Giant’s Causeway, Imagine, George Washington, Duke Of Marmalade, Dylan Thomas, Henrythenavigator, Rip Van Winkle and four-time Ascot Gold Cup scorer Yeats. Michael Tabor – Background: Born October 28, 1941, in East London. Trained as hairdresser and built up Arthur Prince bookmaking chain before selling to Coral in 1995. Married to Doreen and has homes in Barbados and Monaco. Son Ashley founded Global Radio, Europe’s largest commercial radio group, with backing from his father. Michael Tabor’s fortune grew through currency dealing and his many business interests include ownership of online bookmaker BetVictor and the Sandy Lane Hotel. Valued at £625 million in 2017 Sunday Times Rich list. Racing interests: Joined forces with John Magnier after his Thunder Gulch won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 1995. Previously best known for owning jumpers such as the Neville Callaghan-trained Royal Derbi. Best horses to carry his colours include Montjeu, High Chaparral, Hurricane Run, Entrepreneur, Desert King, Johannesburg, Stravinsky, Starspangledbanner, Lillie Langtry, Peeping Fawn, Misty For Me, Gleneagles, Found and 2007 Belmont Stakes heroine Rags To Riches. Churchill, winner of the 2017 QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas this season, sported Tabor’s silks. 60 Royal Ascot wins for Coolmore partnerships (any winner with Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith listed as having a share) including Queen Mary Stakes with Acapulco (2015) & Damson (2004). W3. Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first season, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now eight. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Reigh Count, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had over 1,550 North American winners. Royal Ascot Record: 8 winners 2009 STRIKE THE TIGER (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), JEALOUS AGAIN (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Yogaroo (9th Norfolk Stakes), Aegean (9th Albany Stakes), Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes) 2010 Metropolitan Man (9th Windsor Castle Stakes) 2011 Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes), Italo (23rd Coventry Stakes), Gentlemans Code (4th Windsor Castle Stakes), Gypsy Robin (7th Queen Mary Stakes), Everyday Dave (11th Norfolk Stakes) 2013 NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes) 2014 HOOTENANNY (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes), To Be Determined (9th Norfolk Stakes), Sunset Glow (2nd Albany Stakes), Cordero (6th Chesham Stakes), Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes) 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), ACAPULCO (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Laxfield Road (15th Albany Stakes), Hootenanny (11th Commonwealth Cup), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), UNDRAFTED (WON DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES) 2016 Silvertoni (9th Coventry Stakes), Big City Dreamin (16th Windsor Castle Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes), Create A Dream (4th Norfolk Stakes), Undrafted (6th Diamond Jubilee Stakes) 2017 Arawak (12th Coventry Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON KING’S STAND STAKES), Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes) Ryan Moore Born: September 18, 1983. Background: From a family steeped in racing. His late grandfather Charlie was a trainer, dad Gary, a former jump jockey, is a trainer under both codes, while mum Jayne was an accomplished amateur rider, as was his aunt Candy Morris. Older brother Jamie is a successful jump jockey, while his sister Hayley, a broadcaster, has also ridden winners as an amateur and his youngest brother, Joshua, has followed the others into a riding career and is a jump jockey. Moore’s career began over hurdles, when making a winning debut as an amateur on Mersey Beat at Towcester on May 15, 2000, but he soon concentrated on the Flat. First major success on the Flat came as a 5lb claimer when he captured the 2002 Cesarewitch at Newmarket on the Martin Pipe-trained Miss Fara. Appointed first rider to Sir Michael Stoute in November, 2007 and became first jockey for Coolmore-owned runners at the start of the 2015 season. He is one of the leading international jockeys and travels the world to ride in big races. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 2003 (59 winners); British champion jockey three times – 2006 (182 wins), 2008 (192), 2009 (178). Has twice won the Longines World Best Jockey Award (2014 & 2016). Has had 43 Royal Ascot winners. British Classic Wins (9): Investec Oaks (2010 Snow Fairy, 2016 Minding), Investec Derby (2010 Workforce, 2013 Ruler Of The World), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (2012 Homecoming Queen, 2015 Legatissimo, 2016 Minding), QIPCO 2000 Guineas (2015 Gleneagles, 2017 Churchill). Other Major Wins Include: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2011 Wrote, 2012 George Vancouver, 2015 Hit A Bomb), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2008 & 2009 Conduit, 2013 Magician, 2015 Found), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2013 Dank), Hong Kong Cup (2010 Snow Fairy, 2016 Maurice), Hong Kong Vase (2015 Highland Reel), Hong Kong Mile (2015 Maurice), Coral-Eclipse (2007 Notnowcato), King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2009 Conduit, 2016 Highland Reel), Japan Cup (2013 Gentildonna), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2010 Workforce, 2016 Found), Dubai Sheema Classic (2014 Gentildonna), Dubai Turf (2016 Real Steel), Prix du Jockey-Club (2014 The Grey Gatsby), Irish Champion Stakes (2014 The Grey Gatsby), Cox Plate (2014 Adelaide), Melbourne Cup (2014 Protectionist), Canadian International (2013 Joshua Tree, 2014 Hillstar, 2015 Cannock Chase), Yorkshire Oaks (2014 Tapestry), Prix Marcel Boussac (2014 Found, 2015 Ballydoyle), Beverly D Stakes (2013 Dank, 2014 Euro Charline), Secretariat Stakes (2014 Adelaide), Falmouth Stakes (2014 Integral), Sun Chariot Stakes (2014 Integral, 2016 Alice Springs), Irish 1,000 Guineas (2017 Winter), Irish 2,000 Guineas (2015 Gleneagles, 2017 Churchill), Dewhurst Stakes (2009 Beethoven, 2015 Air Force Blue, 2016 Churchill), Mile Championship (2015 Maurice), French 2000 Guineas (2016 The Gurkha) Coronation Stakes (2014 Rizeena), Hardwicke Stakes (2010 Harbinger, 2011 Await The Dawn, 2012 Sea Moon), Coventry Stakes (2011 Power, 2016 Caravaggio), Gold Cup (2013 Estimate, 2016 Order Of St George), King Edward VII Stakes (2013 Hillstar), St James’s Palace Stakes (2015 Gleneagles), Ribblesdale Stakes (2016 Even Song), Pretty Polly Stakes (2016 Minding), Qatar Sussex Stakes (2016 The Gurkha), Tenno Xho (2016 Maurice) , Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Minding), Fillies’ Mile (2016 Rhododendron), Nassau Stakes (2016 Minding), Investec Coronation Cup (2011 St Nicholas Abbey, 2017 Highland Reel) Leading Jockey at Royal Ascot: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 Total Royal Ascot wins: 43 Previous Queen Mary Stakes win: 2015 Acapulco

Con Te Partiro (USA) – Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) Breeding: 3 b f Scat Daddy (USA) – Temple Street (USA) Street Cry (IRE)) Breeder: K.C. Garrett Farm LLC Born: January 31, 2014 Owner: Hat Creek Racing Trainer: Wesley Ward USA Jockey: Jamie Spencer Form: 14142-4 *Fourth on first outing of 2017 in non-graded Soaring Softly Stakes over seven furlongs on turf at Belmont Park on May 20. *Successful last year in non-graded Bolton Landing Stakes over extended five furlongs on turf at Saratoga in September and four and a half-furlong maiden on dirt at Keeneland in April. *Runs in Listed Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) over the straight mile at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, June 21, for which she carries a weight of 9st 5lb (BHA rating of 102). Race record: Starts 6; Wins 2; 2nd 1; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: $125,900 Hat Creek Racing Background: Syndicates managed by bloodstock agent Gatewood Bell. He is the son of Darley/Godolphin USA chairman Jimmy Bell and set up Cromwell Bloodstock in 2011. The syndicate’s first runner, Sweet Emma Rose, won by nine lengths at Keeneland in April, 2013 and went on to finish second in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. Royal Ascot Record: 2013 Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes); 2014 Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes); 2015 Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes); 2016 Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes); 2017 Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes) Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first season, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now eight. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Reigh Count, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had over 1,550 North American winners. Royal Ascot Record: 8 winners 2009 STRIKE THE TIGER (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), JEALOUS AGAIN (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Yogaroo (9th Norfolk Stakes), Aegean (9th Albany Stakes), Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes) 2010 Metropolitan Man (9th Windsor Castle Stakes) 2011 Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes), Italo (23rd Coventry Stakes), Gentlemans Code (4th Windsor Castle Stakes), Gypsy Robin (7th Queen Mary Stakes), Everyday Dave (11th Norfolk Stakes) 2013 NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes) 2014 HOOTENANNY (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes), To Be Determined (9th Norfolk Stakes), Sunset Glow (2nd Albany Stakes), Cordero (6th Chesham Stakes), Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes) 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), ACAPULCO (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Laxfield Road (15th Albany Stakes), Hootenanny (11th Commonwealth Cup), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), UNDRAFTED (WON DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES) 2016 Silvertoni (9th Coventry Stakes), Big City Dreamin (16th Windsor Castle Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes), Create A Dream (4th Norfolk Stakes), Undrafted (6th Diamond Jubilee Stakes) 2017 Arawak (12th Coventry Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON KING’S STAND STAKES), Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes) Jamie Spencer Born: June 8, 1980, County Tipperary, Ireland. Background: Son of George Spencer, who trained Winning Fair to win the 1963 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham; went to school with Fozzy Stack, son of trainer Tommy, and rode ponies at their yard as a child. Achieved first winner on Huncheon Chance for trainer Ian Ferguson at Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, on May 11, 1996. Sprang to prominence by winning the Irish 1000 Guineas, in 1998 on Stack-trained Tarascon at age of 17 when apprenticed to Liam Browne, through whose hands jockeys Mick Kinane, Mark Dwyer, Tommy Carmody and Stephen Craine had also passed. Spencer was brought over to Britain by the Stack family friend, Barney Curley, to ride Magic Combination to win over hurdles at Kempton in January, 1999. He survived a stewards’ enquiry to take 2002 Grade One Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival on Edward O’Grady-trained Pizarro, but had concentrated on the Flat and began a two-year contract with trainer Luca Cumani, based in Newmarket, in 2002. Spencer was signed up by the Coolmore team to ride as first-choice rider to replace Mick Kinane in 2004, becoming Ireland’s champion jockey that year, but handed in his notice at Ballydoyle in early 2005 to go freelance. Retained jockey for Jim & Fitri Hay between 2010 and 2012 before signing a two-year deal, which commenced on January 1, 2013, to ride for Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, whose horses run under the Qatar Racing Limited banner. He shocked the racing world by announcing on August 21, 2014, that he would retire from race riding at the end of the year but had a change of heart and now operates as a freelance. Was married to Channel 4 Racing presenter Emma Spencer (nee Ramsden), but they divorced in 2010. Accolades: Champion Apprentice Ireland (1999), Champion Jockey Ireland (2004), Champion Jockey Britain (2005 & 2007 when dead-heated with Seb Sanders). British Classic wins: St Leger (2003 Brian Boru), Investec Oaks (2009 Sariska). Irish Classic wins: Irish 1,000 Guineas (1998 Tarascon, 2002 Gossamer, 2013 Just The Judge), Irish Oaks (2009 Sariska). Big-race wins include: Arlington Million (2011 Cape Blanco), Gold Cup (2011 Fame And Glory), Champion Stakes (2005 David Junior), Coral-Eclipse (2006 David Junior), Dubai Duty Free (2006 David Junior), E P Taylor Stakes (2014 Just The Judge), Fillies’ Mile (2001 Gossamer), Haydock Sprint Cup (2005 Goodricke), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic International Stakes (2011 Cape Blanco), Mackinnon Stakes (2013 Side Glance), Man O’War Stakes (2011 Cape Blanco), Matron Stakes (2006 Red Evie), Middle Park Stakes (2004 Ad Valorem), Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (2011 & 2012 Wigmore Hall), Moyglare Stud Stakes (2001 Sequoyah), Nunthorpe Stakes (2002 Kyllachy), Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (2004 Oratorio), Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp (2006 Desert Lord), Prix du Moulin (2011 Excelebration), Prix Maurice de Gheest (2001 King Charlemagne), Racing Post Trophy (2008 Crowded House), Singapore Airlines International Cup (2001 Endless Hall), St James’s Palace Stakes (2007 Excellent Art), Tattersalls Gold Cup (2004 Powerscourt), Woodbine Mile (2014 Trade Storm), Belmont Derby (2016 Deauville) Leading Jockey at Royal Ascot: 2006 Total Royal Ascot Wins: 22 including Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) on Red Evie (2006) & Moneycantbuymelove (2009)

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 FOOL IF YOU THINK IT’S OVER AS PUNTERS LOOK TO REEL IN BOOKIES Punters and bookmakers do battle once more on day two of Royal Ascot 2017 after honours were even on the first day of the Royal Meeting. Despite the success of 11/10 favourite Ribchester in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes and the well-backed Thomas Hobson (4/1) in the Ascot Handicap, bookmakers had their blushes saved by the defeat of 1/2 favourite Churchill in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes and the strongly supported Declarationofpeace in the concluding Listed Windsor Castle Stakes, both trained by Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien. Wesley Ward gained his eighth winner at the Royal Meeting yesterday courtesy of speedster Lady Aurelia in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes and Happy Like A Fool is a solid favourite for today’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes (3.05pm), the race won by Lady Aurelia last year. The two-year-old daughter of Distorted Humour is Evens from 5/4 with William Hill. South African import Smart Call, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, was third on her return from 16 months off the track in a Group Two event at York last month and the six-year-old daughter of Ideal World has been well supported in the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.40pm). She is a 4/1 chance from 13/2 with Betfair with her chance aided by the defection of John Gosden’s Laugh Aloud. The feature race of the day, the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4.20pm) sees Coronation Cup winner Highland Reel take on Dubai Sheema Classic victor Jack Hobbs and Aidan O’Brien’s charge has been well supported this morning to come out on top. The son of Galileo landed the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at this track last year and is 9/4 from 3/1 with William Hill for the 10-furlong Group One event. One of the biggest betting races of the year, the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00pm), has once again lived up to its ultra-competitive billing with 29 horses due to go to post for the mile event. Luca Cumani’s El Vip is a solid favourite for the contest with Betfair and has been trimmed into 8/1 from 12/1 following his impressive victory at Newmarket last time. The same firm have also cut Denis Coakley’s Hors De Combat into 18/1 from 28/1 having attracted each-way support. In the concluding race of the day, the Sandringham Handicap (5.35pm), Gymnaste represents last year’s winning trainer John Gosden and is 5/1 from 7/1 with William Hill for the mile event. The same firm have also witnessed money for David Elsworth’s Tisbutadream who is 14/1 from 25/1. Reflecting on yesterday’s action, Betfair representative Barry Orr said: “Yesterday was a small losing day for us but business was brisk and we still have everything to play for over the next four days.” Rupert Adams, representative for William Hill, commented: “Yesterday, was a losing day for us because we took on Lady Aurelia in the morning and she was a disaster for us. Churchill was a good result without doubt but the day overall was not good.” Today’s Market Movers: 3.05pm: G2 Queen Mary Stakes – Happy Like A Fool (Evens from 5/4 William Hill) 3.40pm: G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – Smart Call (4/1 from 13/2 Betfair) 4.20pm: G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – Highland Reel (9/4 from 3/1 William Hill) 5.00pm: Royal Hunt Cup – El Vip (8/1 from 12/1 Betfair) and Hors De Combat (18/1 from 28/1 Betfair) 5.35pm: Sandringham Handicap – Gymnaste (5/1 from 7/1 William Hill) and Tisbutadream (14/1 from 25/1 William Hill) WEDNESDAY LANDMARKS *Sir Michael Stoute shares the title as Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer with the late Sir Henry Cecil; both have a staggering 75 Royal Ascot triumphs to their names. Today, Stoute could claim the crown to himself – he has five runners: Taamol (Jersey Stakes), Smart Call (Duke of Cambridge Stakes), Queen’s Trust and Ulysses (Prince of Wales’s Stakes) and Ballet Concerto (Royal Hunt Cup). *Aidan O’Brien has trained 55 Royal Ascot winners, but drew a blank yesterday on the first day of the 2017 Royal Meeting. He has six chances to score today: Spirit Of Valor and Whitecliffsofdover (Jersey Stakes), Johannes Vermeer and Highland Reel (Prince of Wales’s Stakes), Rain Goddess and Asking (Sandringham Handicap). *John Gosden is the trainer with a runner in this year’s race with the best record in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, having won it three times to date: Muhtarram in 1994 and 1995 and The Fugue (2014). He hopes for a fourth success with Jack Hobbs this time. *Gay Kelleway remains the only woman to have ridden a Royal Ascot winner (Sprowston Boy, 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes). Two female riders could join her in that achievement today – Josephine Gordon, last year’s champion apprentice, will be aboard Dream Castle in the Jersey Stakes and Gymnaste in the Sandringham Handicap, while Ana O’Brien rides Asking for her father, trainer Aidan O’Brien, in the Sandringham Handicap. *Jockey James Doyle has an excellent record in the Royal Hunt Cup, with two wins in recent years (Belgian Bill, 2013 and Portage, 2016). He rides G M Hopkins for John Gosden in this year’s renewal. *America’s Wesley Ward has won the Queen Mary Stakes for the past two years with Acapulco (2015) and Lady Aurelia (2016) – he also took the five-furlong race for two-year-old fillies in 2009 with Jealous Again. Ward runs Happy Like A Fool in this afternoon’s contest. *The Duke of Cambridge Stakes has gone to French trainers twice in the 13 years since its conception in 2004 (Sabana Perdida, Alain de Royer-Dupre, 2008 and Usherette, Andre Fabre, 2016). There are four French-based runners this year: Furia Cruzada (Satoshi Kobayashi), Aim To Please (Francois Doumen), Qemah (Jean Claude Rouget) and last year’s heroine Usherette (Andre Fabre). *Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation had an excellent start to the meeting with three winners yesterday. It has 12 runners today, headed by Jack Hobbs (Prince of Wales’s Stakes), Usherette (Duke of Cambridge Stakes) and Dream Castle (Jersey Stakes).

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 FRIDAY’S DECLARED RUNNERS

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f (21 runners) 1 (16) Actress (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb W. M. Lordan 2 (1) Alpha Centauri (IRE) Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 9st 0lb Colm O’Donoghue 3 (17) Armum (IRE) Jamie Osborne 9st 0lb Dougie Costello 4 (4) Black Sails G. M. Lyons, Ireland 9st 0lb Colin Keane 5 (2) Clemmie (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 6 (13) Different League (FR) M. Palussiere, France 9st 0lb Antoine Hamelin 7 (6) Electric Landlady (IRE) Denis Coakley 9st 0lb Tom Queally 8 (15) Ertiyad William Haggas 9st 0lb Pat Cosgrave 9 (14) Fairyland (USA) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 10 (19) Jo’s Girl (IRE) Jamie Osborne 9st 0lb Timmy Murphy 11 (21) Madeline (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 12 (12) Miss Bar Beach (IRE) Keith Dalgleish 9st 0lb Graham Lee 13 (18) Mistress of Venice James Given 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 14 (10) Natural (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 15 (3) Princess Peggy (USA) (Blinkers) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 0lb David Flores 16 (5) Snowflakes (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 17 (11) Starlight Mystery (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 18 (8) Summer Shamal (FR) Francis-Henri Graffard, France 9st 0lb Olivier Peslier 19 (20) Take Me With You (USA) Jeremy Noseda 9st 0lb Gerald Mosse 20 (7) Time For Wine (IRE) David Evans 9st 0lb John Egan 21 (9) Whitefountainfairy (IRE) Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 9st 0lb Shane Foley 3.05pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y (13 runners) 1 (8) Best of Days (Tongue Strap) Hugo Palmer 9st 0lb James Doyle 2 (12) Best Solution (IRE) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb Pat Cosgrave 3 (6) Call To Mind William Haggas 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 4 (7) Crystal Ocean Sir Michael Stoute 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 5 (1) Frankuus (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 6 (2) Glencadam Glory (Hood) John Gosden 9st 0lb Robert Tart 7 (4) Intern (IRE) Ralph Beckett 9st 0lb Pat Smullen 8 (5) Khalidi John Gosden 9st 0lb Olivier Peslier 9 (11) Permian (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 10 (3) Raheen House (IRE) Brian Meehan 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 11 (9) Salouen (IRE) Sylvester Kirk 9st 0lb F. M. Berry 12 (13) Sir John Lavery (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 13 (10) Wolf Country Charlie Appleby 9st 0lb William Buick 3.40pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f (12 runners) 1 (10) Blue Point (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 2 (3) Bound For Nowhere (USA) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 3lb David Flores 3 (5) Caravaggio (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 4 (7) Harry Angel (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 3lb Adam Kirby 5 (1) Intelligence Cross (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Seamie Heffernan 6 (12) Legendary Lunch (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 3lb Tom Marquand 7 (9) Mr Scarlet Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland 9st 3lb Pat Smullen 8 (8) Straight Right (FR) C. Ferland, France 9st 3lb Olivier Peslier 9 (4) Tis Marvellous (Tongue Strap) Clive Cox 9st 3lb Gerald Mosse 10 (11) Victory Angel (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 3lb Silvestre De Sousa 11 (2) Visionary (IRE) Robert Cowell 9st 3lb Jamie Spencer 12 (6) Yalta (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 3lb James Doyle 4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 7f 213y (7 runners) 1 (3) Dabyah (IRE) John Gosden 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 2 (5) Hydrangea (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Padraig Beggy 3 (6) La Coronel (USA) Mark Casse, USA 9st 0lb Florent Geroux 4 (1) Precieuse (IRE) F. Chappet, France 9st 0lb Olivier Peslier 5 (2) Roly Poly (USA) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 6 (4) Tomyris Roger Varian 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 7 (7) Winter (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 5.00pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 5f 211y (13 runners) 1 (8) Alqamar (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 9st 0lb James Doyle 2 (7) Belgravia (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 3 (3) Count Octave Andrew Balding 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 4 (5) Desert Skyline (IRE) David Elsworth 9st 0lb F. M. Berry 5 (1) Face The Facts (IRE) John Gosden 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 6 (6) Fierce Impact (JPN) David Simcock 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 7 (10) Haripour (IRE) (Blinkers) D. K. Weld, Ireland 9st 0lb Pat Smullen 8 (12) Mister Manduro (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 9 (13) Night of Glory (Sheepskin C/P) M. D. O’Callaghan, Ireland 9st 0lb Shane Foley 10 (11) Secret Advisor (FR) Charlie Appleby 9st 0lb William Buick 11 (9) Stradivarius (IRE) John Gosden 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 12 (2) Time To Study (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 13 (4) Wisconsin (JPN) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 3f 211y (19 runners) 1 (20) Master Carpenter (IRE) Rod Millman 9st 10lb F. M. Berry 2 (17) Top Tug (IRE) Alan King 9st 10lb Pat Smullen 3 (22) Baydar Hugo Palmer 9st 10lb David Egan (5) 4 (2) Soldier In Action (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 10lb Richard Kingscote 5 (12) Wadigor Roger Varian 9st 9lb Silvestre De Sousa 6 (5) Star Storm (IRE) James Fanshawe 9st 8lb George Wood (3) 7 (16) Cape Cova (IRE) (Visor) John Gosden 9st 7lb Tom Queally 8 (3) Knights Table James Tate 9st 7lb David Allan 9 (10) Red Galileo Saeed bin Suroor 9st 7lb Pat Cosgrave 10 (18) Appeared (Sheepskin C/P) Roger Varian 9st 6lb Andrea Atzeni 11 (14) Mistiroc (Visor) John Quinn 9st 4lb Jason Hart 12 (4) Eddystone Rock (IRE) (Hood) John Best 9st 4lb Kieren Fox 13 (1) Lustrous Light (IRE) Ralph Beckett 9st 3lb Oisin Murphy 14 (13) Petite Jack Archie Watson 9st 3lb Jack Mitchell 15 (21) Shabeeb (USA) (Sheepskin C/P) Roger Varian 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 16 (15) Sixties Groove (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Jeremy Noseda 9st 3lb Adam Kirby 17 (11) Mainstream (Hood) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 18 (7) Oasis Fantasy (IRE) David Simcock 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 19 (19) Rare Rhythm Charlie Appleby 9st 2lb William Buick Reserves R20 (6) Manjaam (IRE) (Blinkers) Ed Dunlop 9st 2lb Gerald Mosse R21 (8) Desert God (IND) Richard Hughes 9st 2lb Shane Kelly R22 (9) Blakeney Point Roger Charlton 9st 0lb Eliminations: Speed Company (IRE), Kapstadt (FR), Shraaoh (IRE), Felix Mendelssohn (IRE), Al Neksh, Warrior of Light (IRE), Azari, Plutocracy (IRE), Grapevine (IRE), Wapping (USA), Gawdawpalin (IRE), Hermann, Retrieve (AUS), Zubayr (IRE)

W5.





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

1st Carriage

HM THE QUEEN

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Lord Fellowes

2nd Carriage

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester

Prince Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent

3rd Carriage

Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy

Mr. James Swartz

The Hon. James Tollemache

The Hon. Mrs. James Tollemache

4th Carriage

The Lord Vestey

The Lady Vestey

Mr. Jake Warren

Mrs. Jake Warren

———————————————————————————————————————–

DUKE OF EDINBURGH TO MISS THE STATE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT AND ROYAL ASCOT TODAY

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.

“The Prince of Wales will accompany The Queen to the State Opening.

“Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

FALL GIRL APPEALS TO THE PRESS

It might be a tad warm, but blue skies and brilliant sunshine are the perfect accompaniment to a day at Royal Ascot.

Photographers were out in force on day one, praying for an unexpected moment that might capture the occasion, and they gained a royal flush when the Countess of Wessex stumbled on entering a carriage, almost falling into the Duchess of Cambridge’s lap. It was a manna-from-heaven moment for the press, latched onto by broadsheet and tabloid alike, and guiding the Royal Meeting onto numerous news pages.

On pages 12 and 13 The Times turns to Shakespeare to headline the moment with, ‘Merry wives of Windsor put on an Ascot comedy’ while the Daily Mail chooses ‘Kate to the rescue as Sophie’s a faller at Royal Ascot’. The Daily Telegraph opts for, ‘They’re off! Sophie’s stumble starts Royal Ascot giggles’, while the Daily Mirror gives a pithy, ‘And they’re off . . . balance’.

Taking the view that one good shot is worth two uses, the Daily Mail also places another picture from the sequence on pages 10 and 11, alongside several more of female racegoers in trouser suits, which its says have been given approval for the first time this year. ‘Catch me Kate’ is the Daily Star’s take, while The Sun offers a strapline of ‘Kate and Sophie in Ascot tumble’ followed by the headline ‘Touchess of Cambridge’. The Daily Express headline is, ‘Kate to the rescue as Sophie is a faller at Royal Ascot’.

The Duchess of Cambridge is always a draw for photographers, and single shots of her make the front of The Sun and Daily Star, but the Financial Times opts to reproduce a general shot of racegoers on page 2. The headline ‘Hot tip’ followed by ‘Racegoers wilt at Royal Ascot’ – it could be even hotter one on day two.

Today’s racing, meanwhile, is typically hot, with the Group One Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Royal Hunt Cup providing teasers of variation. The first-named race is wide open according to tipsters, with the Daily Star’s Patrick Weaver suggesting Mekhtaal, and Sam Turner of the Daily Mail rowing in with Decorated Knight, although the same paper’s Hayley Turner opts for Jack Hobbs. Rob Wright of The Times sides with Queen’s Trust, but The Guardian’s Chris Cook keeps faith with likely favourite Highland Reel, as does Anita Chambers in I. Highland Reel’s jockey, Ryan Moore, does not put anyone off his mount in a Daily Express piece, but says Ulysses has “a massive chance”.

Bossy Guest is the Royal Hunt Cup selection of The Sun’s Tipstress column, while the Daily Mirror’s Newsboy lines up alongside Remarkable. Weekender columnist Tom Segal gives advice on how to crack the week’s handicaps, and his Pricewise tips, El Vip and Hors De Combat, appear in the Racing Post.

Reviews of yesterday’s six races centre on a rare blank day for trainer Aidan O’Brien – defeat for his colt Churchill topped that surprise – and a thrilling three-timer for Godolphin, 40 years to the day since its head, Sheikh Mohammed, enjoyed his first winner – the John Dunlop-trained Hatta at Brighton. The Sheikh is never garrulous, but often profound, and quoted by Greg Wood in The Guardian, he says: “In life, there is no winning post. You have to keep going . . .”

The Daily Mail’s Marcus Townend reflects that, “. . . a stable in turmoil in recent weeks got it right spectacularly on the opening day,” while The Sun’s Steve Jones says of Godolphin’s Queen Anne Stakes triumph with Ribchester: “William Buick tucked into a Rib roast in the Queen Anne.” Jon Lees of the Racing Post writes: “Amid a changing political landscape there was a distinct shift in power on the racecourse yesterday, when Royal Ascot was swamped by a sea of Godolphin blue and Churchill was forced from office.”

The Queen’s participation at Royal Ascot today seemed threatened by the rearranged state opening of parliament – the ceremony has been trimmed and Her Majesty will be at the races, but a cartoon by Blower in The Daily Telegraph shows The Queen bolting out of The Commons while an MP opines ‘Her Majesty’s definitely a leaver’. However, another piece of ‘racing royalty’, Frankie Dettori, has been KO’d by a shoulder injury and cost the occasion its most recognisable participant.

Jonathan McEvoy of the Daily Mail writes of the missing link: “His real ebullient presence was missing, and that was a dispiriting way to start day one in broiling Berkshire.” Dettori fans will feel some compensation is at hand if they read David Yates’ Daily Mirror article, in which he quotes the jockey saying he will join ITV for its coverage of the racing on Friday and Saturday.

Hunting for another element of the Royal Meeting, The Times’ Alan Tyers spent the day in Car Park One, observing the crème de la crème of picnics and picnickers. He discovers racegoer Matilda Wadham, who, “has retired like fellow foot-sufferer Achilles to her tent. Or gazebo at least.” She tells her interrogator: “I’ve seen one race, that will have to do for today.”

The Guardian places a Royal Ascot shot of The Tootsie Rollers retro band on its front cover, then looks into the heatwave and its implications on page 3 – it illustrates the piece with a photo of two young blades in toppers and tails at Royal Ascot and looking ultra cool, a far cry from the perspiring bodies and beads of sweat that were a feature under many top hats yesterday. The paper’s analysis fails to consider the boom that dry cleaners will enjoy next week, but the Daily Mail’s financial section reports that menswear retailer Oliver Brown has enjoyed a solid trade in Royal Ascot attire. A spokesman is quoted saying: “We have a very loyal client base, many of whom are involved in racing.”

It seems the Royal Meeting is good for more than just the racing industry.

O’BRIEN ORDERS UP ANOTHER GOLD CUP

Order Of St George is the odds-on (5/6) favourite to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a record eighth success in Thursday’s highlight, the Gold Cup. The Galileo five-year-old was an impressive three-length winner of last year’s race under Ryan Moore, who is once again in the saddle.

He faces 13 opponents, including the 2016 St Leger winner Harbour Law, who is 25/1 to give trainer Laura Mongan another taste of Group One victory.

Sheikhzayedroad finished third behind Order Of St George last year and reopposes again today. The David Simcock-trained eight-year-old won the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup over course and distance on QIPCO Champions Day in October.

Front-runner Big Orange has been a regular in the top staying races for some time, and Michael Bell’s charge will be a popular choice with punters at 8/1. The six-year-old took the Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May by five lengths on good to firm ground.

Trip To Paris won the Gold Cup for trainer Ed Dunlop in 2015, but has failed to record another success since. He is available at odds of 33/1. Graham Lee rode Trip To Paris to win this race, and he will be aboard Harrison, trained by Mick Channon, tomorrow.

Roger Charlton’s Quest For More has yet to shine this season, but took second behind Sheikhzayedroad on QIPCO Champions Day.

Simple Verse is the most-fancied of four mares in the race. Winner of both the St Leger and the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes in 2015, Ralph Beckett’s five-year-old was second by a neck in the Group Two Yorkshire Cup on her most recent run. Her current odds are around 15/2. Beckett also runs She Is No Lady, a 33/1 chance who was third to Big Orange at Sandown last time.

Godolphin enjoyed a superb first day of the Royal Meeting with three winners, and the operation runs Endless Time, trained by Charlie Appleby, in the Gold Cup. The Sea The Stars mare took the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock in July last year – and has won on ground ranging from soft to good to firm. Her odds are 20/1.

The Hughie Morrison-trained mare Sweet Selection is more fancied at 14/1. She has won her two most recent starts – the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last October, and the Longines Sagaro Stakes over today’s course and distance on May 3. Morrison also has Nearly Caught (33/1) in the Gold Cup; the seven-year-old took a Deauville Group Two last season but has yet to find winning form this season.

Jessica Harrington would make history if she could add Ascot’s Gold Cup to her Cheltenham Gold Cup victory this March. She runs Torcedor, winner of both his races this season, including a defeat of Order Of St George in the Vintage Crop Stakes in April.

33/1 chance Prince Of Arran is a first Gold Cup runner for trainer Charlie Fellowes. He finished a length and a half behind Sweet Selection recently.

Frankie Dettori, who has won the Gold Cup five times, is absent from this year’s meeting with injury. The second most successful current jockey is Ryan Moore, twice a winner on The Queen’s Estimate (2013) and Order Of St George (2016). He rides the latter once again and will be hard to beat.

KELLEWAY HOPING GORDON CAN CREATE ROYAL ASCOT HISTORY

Trainer Gay Kelleway is hopeful that Josephine Gordon can emulate her 1987 victory aboard Sprowston Boy in the Queen Alexandra Stakes by becoming just the second woman to ride a Royal Ascot winner.

Gordon rode 87 winners from 834 rides in 2016, when she was crowned Stobart Champion Apprentice and has so far notched up an impressive 51 victories from 398 rides in 2017, which included big-race success aboard the William Haggas-trained Fastnet Tempest in the Victoria Cup at Ascot in May.

Gordon has two rides today at the Royal Meeting, headed by the Godolphin-owned colt Dream Castle, who is a general 4/1 shot for the opening race of the day, the G3 Jersey Stakes (2.30pm).

The three-year-old son of Frankel made a winning debut at Doncaster in April before chasing home subsequent St James’s Palace Stakes winner Barney Roy in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury. Saeed Bin Suroor’s charge was fifth to Churchill in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last time out.

Gordon also partners 5/1 favourite Gymnaste, trained by John Gosden, in the concluding Sandringham Handicap (5.35pm). The three-year-old daughter of Shamardal was second in a seven-furlong handicap at Kempton on her latest start.

Kelleway was full of praise for the talented rider, commenting: “Josephine Gorden is a very good rider. I would put her in the top 10 jockeys in Britain at the moment.

“She is riding lots of winners and some big winners including the Victoria Cup, where I thought she gave Fastnet Tempest a great ride.

“She is a very strong rider and has some good rides this week on horses who look to have strong chances – she just needs the luck now.”

Reflecting on her victory at the Berkshire venue 30 years ago, Kelleway remains surprised that no other woman has ridden a winner at the Royal Meeting.

She continued: “I really thought another woman could and would win a race here after me. I felt that I would have a knock-on effect but when you look at racing now, it really is much harder these days as there are so many overseas challengers now which we didn’t have in my day.

“It was such a long time ago when I won the Queen Alexandra which was always the last race on the Friday. It was soft ground and I knew my horse would like it. I made all the running on him and just made use of him.

“Sprowston Bay was a grand old horse. He helped make me and provided me with a great future.”

Ana O’Brien also has a ride at Royal Ascot today aboard Asking, trained by her father Aidan, in the concluding Sandringham Handicap (5.35pm)





NOSEDA HOPEFUL OF STATESMANLIKE PERFORMANCE FROM LINCOLN

Jeremy Noseda is no stranger to success at Royal Ascot and he is hopeful of a good performance from Royal Hunt Cup runner Abe Lincoln, who bids to give the Newmarket handler his tenth victory at the Royal Meeting.

The four-year-old son of Discreet Cat has been off the track for 370 days, having finished a short-head second in the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last year. However, Noseda’s charge has been the subject of a major gamble in the last few days which have seen his odds cut from 25/1 to 11/1.

Abe Lincoln runs in the same Susan Roy colours as Forgotten Voice, who Noseda saddled to win the 2009 running of the mile event and he has booked top-class French jockey Gerald Mosse to ride the US-bred colt.

Noseda said: “This has been the aim with Abe Lincoln for a while. He got injured in the Britannia last year when he ran well to finish second and we’ve given him plenty of time off since then.

“He is in great order and I hope he is around 5lb better than his current mark (99). I will settle for being in the first four.

“I’m thrilled to have Gerald riding for me today and I’m looking forward to the race.”

Mosse added: “I will be one of the last to make a challenge and I will leave it as late as possible.”

Noseda also saddles 16/1 shot Winning Ways in the G3 Jersey Stakes (2.30pm), ridden by Mosse too.

Regarding the three-year-old son of Lope De Vega’s chances, Noseda commented: “Winning Ways is a talented horse and he is improving with every run.

“He is coming here at the top of his game having come to this track last time and winning on fast ground.

“He is in good nick and if he gets the run of the race off a fast pace, he could be picking up a few pieces at the end of it.”

CHRIS STICKELS TALKS GROUND

The going for the second day of Royal Ascot 2017 remains Good to Firm following watering last night, which saw five millimetres put on the whole course after racing.

Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said this afternoon: “It was great racing yesterday and whilst there are a few more challenges when it’s hot, we like a dry and settled forecast as we know we can water if we need to and we will probably need to continue to water throughout the week.

“The team have worked really hard to prepare a good surface. They’ve done a fantastic job and worked late last night to put five millimetres of irrigation on.

“The best time to water is late in the evenings or early in the mornings, because the water then has the best effect when it’s not in the heat of the day.

“The track is in great condition, so we are really pleased.

“We are as prepared as we can be for maintaining horse welfare by having plenty of cold water available and people which can help with the distribution of water to the handlers of the horses, enabling them to get water to the horses quickly.

“Water is also available in lots of different areas for any horses with heat exhaustion, so we do all we can to ensure that we are on hand with cooling measures.

“It is one of the hottest days that we have had in racing in many years.”

Stickels is also looking forward to the day’s racing which sees a mouthwatering clash between

Coronation Cup winner Highland Reel and Dubai Sheema Classic victor Jack Hobbs. He added: “We’re delighted with the field for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and it’s great to have Highland Reel, who won the King George here last year back at the track again, so I’m very much looking forward to it.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

FORTUNE FAVOURS LE BRIVIDO

2/1 favourite Le Brivido captured the opening race of day two of the 2017 Royal Meeting, the G3 Jersey Stakes, by a neck from 66/1 shot Spirit Of Valor.

The three-year-old Siyouni colt was a ninth Royal Ascot winner for trainer Andre Fabre, a first for jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot – and a first French success of the week.

“He looked beaten with a furlong to go and showed his class and courage to come back and beat the other horse,” said Fabre, who has been France’s champion trainer on multiple occasions. “Ï thought he was going a bit freely in the race and he had come from further behind. His action was really good, and he dried up a bit behind the stalls there, so he was looking good.

“This is a new experience for him, coming to Ascot – he is a relatively inexperienced horse, and what I liked is that he showed he will get a mile. We will probably run him in the [Group One] Prix Jacques Le Marois. I had no doubt that he was a good horse.

“Royal Ascot is a special place for anybody.”

BRILLIANT BRIVIDO LANDS JERSEY

The Andre Fabre-trained Le Brivido stayed on powerfully under Pierre Charles-Boudot to land the opening race on day two of Royal Ascot 2017, the G3 Jersey Stakes.

Always travelling well in the seven furlong contest, the three-year-old son of Siyouni, the well-backed 2/1 favourite, made up good headway in the closing stages to collar Aidan O’Brien’s 66/1 shot Spirit Of Valor, who was a neck behind in second.

William Haggas’ 20/1 chance Mubtasim, kept on well up the stands’ side rail to finish a further two and a quarter-lengths behind in third.

Boudot, registering his first winner at Royal Ascot, was delighted with the colt’s performance. He said: “Le Brivido is a very good horse and is in good form at the moment.

“Today, we had the perfect race. We had a good run through the race behind Ryan Moore [aboard Whitecliffsofdover].

“The horse was a little bit excited at the start because it is a hot day, but when I asked him, he showed a nice turn of foot to get the win.”

Boudot also suggested that the French-bred colt would appreciate the return to a mile, continuing: “My horse was very courageous to take the lead and during the race, he travelled very easily.

“The ground was fast but good for him. He can go back to a mile in the future I think.

“It is very important to have a winner here at the best meeting in the world and I am very happy. I have been waiting a long time to ride a winner at Royal Ascot.”

2.30pm G3 Jersey Stakes

1 LE BRIVIDO (HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled) Andre Fabre FR 3-9-01 Pierre-Charles Boudot 2/1 Fav

2 Spirit Of Valor (Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-01 Donnacha O’Brien 66/1

3 Mubtasim (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-9-01 Pat Cosgrave 20/1

Time: 1m 25.05s

Distances: nk, 2¼

Tote Win: £2.90 Places: £1.50, £14.70, £6.30 Exacta: £150.50

9th Royal Ascot winner for Andre Fabre

1st Royal Ascot winner for Pierre-Charles Boudot

VALIANT EFFORT BY VALOR

Le Brivido justified his position as 2/1 favourite for the G3 Jersey Stakes, but was all out to reel in the Aidan O’Brien-trained Spirit Of Valor.

The runner-up, a 66/1 each-way gift for those who back O’Brien’s runners blind, was beaten a neck, with two and a quarter lengths back to third-placed Mubtasim (20/1), from William Haggas’s yard.

O’Brien said: “We always thought he was a nice horse, but would be much better on fast ground, and that has helped today. On fast ground he might even get a mile.” His son, Donnacha, who rode Spirit Of Valor, said: “He ran very well, but I just got left on my own in front a little too long, and the winner came late and got me.”

O’Brien Snr had an update on dual Guineas winner Churchill, who could do no better than fourth in yesterday’s G1 St James’s Palace Stakes. He said: “He’s fine, but he didn’t eat up all his supper last night, which is not like him. We will see how he is over the next two weeks before making any decisions [about future races], but the [Qatar] Sussex Stakes is still a possibility.”

Of his Gold Cup hope, Order Of St George, O’Brien said: “Everything is good and he’s been fine since his last run.”

Bruce Raymond represents Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, the owner of Mubtasim, and Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah, whose filly, Daban, ran well to take sixth place. Raymond said of Mubtasim, who was trying seven furlongs for the first time: “Pat [Cosgrave, the jockey] was very pleased with him – he thinks the trip suited him better than six furlongs, but he wants the ground very fast. Any movement in the ground and the horse just isn’t happy.

“Daban was following the winner for a long way, and that effort probably meant she didn’t quite finish – she might have been better coming from a little way off the pace. I’m not sure if that’s an excuse, and she’s a filly taking on some very good colts.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Pierre-Charles Boudot, rider of the winner and 2/1 favourite Le Brivido, said: “It is nice fast ground.”

Donnacha O’Brien, rider of the 66/1 neck second Spirit Of Valor, said: “Lovely fast ground.”

Pat Cosgrave, on board third home Mubatasim, said: “Firm. There is no jar in it – it was watered well.”

Gavin Lerena, partner of Barrington, said: “Good to firm.”

Adam Kirby, jockey of Chessman, said: “Quick.”

Andrea Atzeni, on board Daban, said: “It is similar to yesterday – fast.”

Josephine Gordon, rider of Dream Castle, said: “Quick ground.”

Colin Keane, partner of Glastonbury Song, said: “Lovely quick ground.”

William Buick, partner of Parfait, said: “Fast.”

Shane Kelly, on board Sir Dancealot, said: “Good fast ground.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Soloman’s Bay, said: “Good to firm.”

Jim Crowley, rider of Taamol, said: “Pretty much the same as yesterday – fast.”

Olivier Peslier, on board Top Score, said: “Fast.”

Ryan Moore, rider of Whitecliffsofdover, said: “Fast but no jar.”

Gerald Mosse, on board Winning Ways, said: “Good.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

HEARTACHE FOR RIVALS, SWEET FOR COX AND HOT TO TROT

A classic example of racehorse syndication at its best was epitomised by the victory of Heartache for trainer Clive Cox in today’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs.

The two-year-old Kyllachy filly, who was ridden by Adam Kirby, is owned and was bred by the Harper family at their Whitsbury Manor Stud in Hampshire, but leased to The Hot To Trot Syndicate, which was set up by Sam Hoskins and Luke Lillingston. The current roster involves seven horses, all two-year-olds, and with 75 members who all paid a one-off fee of £2,000 to gain shares in the septet.

Hot To Trot has the option of leasing Heartache for two seasons – and will certainly take up the option of keeping her next season – and she will then go back to Whitsbury for a mating with its star stallion, Showcasing. Another filly, the Ed Walker-trained Exrating, who has yet to run, will follow the same path assuming she makes a mark this year as a juvenile.

Heartache, 5/1, beat the 10/11 favourite Happy Like A Fool from Wesley Ward’s stable by two and a half lengths, with Out Of The Flames, 14/1, half a length back in third.

Cox said: “She’s very special – she did it very well at Bath [on her racing debut], and I couldn’t believe the time of that race. She’s no different from the rest of mine in that she has improved for a bit of racing and she’s lovely to deal with.

“Her mother (Place In My Heart) was very quick – we won a Listed race with her at Bath – and today’s run was awesome. To share it with this wonderful Hot To Trot Syndicate is great – there are all manner of people here today who are so buoyed by the experience.

“We knew she was nice, but we were not sure how nice – to win at this level is what it is all about. I was a bit worried when I saw the American filly [Happy Like A Fool], who looked pretty special in the paddock, and when Adam took her on as early as he did I was a bit concerned. Adam rode her with complete confidence, and is a pretty good fellow in the saddle.

“Two-year-olds are my passion, the stars of the future, and she is.”

Heartache was given a 12/1 quote for the Nunthorpe Stakes by Paddy Power, but Cox said: “Let’s just enjoy the day, we have a lot of decisions to make.”

Hoskins said: “Luke and myself set up this syndicate six years ago to try and get more people involved with racing.

“We have had lots of winners but this is the filly we have been looking for, and thank you hugely to Whitsbury Manor Stud for leasing us this amazing horse. Also a thank you to our amazing members – we have got 75 and I think most of them managed to get in here!”

Lillingston added: “We lease all our horses from breeders which means this is very, very affordable. Everybody who is here today, it has cost them a couple of thousand to have seven horses in training. This is one of the best days of my life.”

3.05pm G2 Queen Mary Stakes

1 HEARTACHE (The Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

2 Happy Like A Fool (Merriebelle Stable/Tabor/Smith/Magnier) Wesley Ward USA 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 10/11 Fav

3 Out Of The Flames (Qatar Racing Limited) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 14/1

Time: 59.63s

Distances: 2½, ½

7th Royal Ascot winner for Clive Cox

7th Royal Ascot winner for Adam Kirby





KIRBY’S HEART IS IN THE RIGHT PLACE

Heartache bolted home to take the G2 Queen Mary Stakes by two and a half lengths from the odds-on 10/11 favourite, American-trained Happy Like A Fool.

Heartache, a two-year-old daughter of Kyllachy, was trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Adam Kirby. She was sent off at odds of 5/1.

It was a seventh Royal Ascot winner for Kirby, who said: “I was 100% confident that we would pass the American filly; she was beat from halfway.

“Heartache is good, isn’t she? She has got loads of class and when she won first time out, I knew she was classy but she has come on again from there.

“I am delighted for Clive. He is a great trainer and doesn’t get enough credit really in my view.

“There was no plan and Clive told me to ride her how I liked. I was pleased to get in behind one for a couple of furlongs to get her to chill a bit. She has got a big future – she is very special.”

“It’s only her second run and she will improve again from today. You can’t just say, ‘she’ll win the Queen Mary’ – there are plenty of others who think that – but I thought she’d come here with a live chance and as long as she didn’t run green that she’d run a big race. She hasn’t run green, she learnt a lot from [her first run at] Bath. She’s very mentally stable and a very easy mover. She’ll go on good ground as well. She’s special.

“She’s very sweet and very easy to ride.”

FOOL SUFFERS HEARTACHE

The strongly supported 10/11 favourite Happy Like A Fool, trained by Wesley Ward in America, had to settle for second behind Clive Cox’s impressive winner Heartache (5/1) in the second race on day two of Royal Ascot 2017, the G2 Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs.

The leader under Ryan Moore, the two-year-old daughter of Distorted Humour showed a nice turn of foot inside the two furlong pole but was unable to match the finishing kick of the winner, who scored decisively by two and a half-lengths under Adam Kirby.

Richard Hannon’s Out Of The Flames (14/1), stayed on well in the closing stages to finish a further half-length behind in third.

American handler Ward, who tasted victory at the Royal Meeting yesterday with G1 King’s Stand Stakes winner Lady Aurelia, was downbeat but proud of his filly’s performance.

He said: “When Ryan [Moore, jockey] came back in, he just said that we got beat by a better filly and I kind of agree with him.

“She broke well and was there throughout like all mine have been in the past, but the other filly [Heartache] was just a little bit more talented than our filly today.

“Hopefully, we can turn the tables in the future.

“All these horses are young two-year-olds even though mine are more forward. With that in mind, I do think that this filly is a big filly and I feel that she will mature into something special in the future.

“We will see what happens in the future but I’m happy right now.”

A tilt at the Qatar Goodwood Festival is on the horizon for the US-bred filly, with Ward adding: “She will go to the Molecomb (G3, 5f) at Goodwood (August 2) and that should really put her forward for the race.”





OUT OF THE FLAMES IN THE PLACES

Out Of The Flames took a big step in class from her last run in a class four at Windsor, where she was an eye-catching winner, to finish third in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs on the second day of Royal Ascot.

The Showcasing filly, owned by Qatar Racing, is trained by Richard Hannon who commented: “We are delighted that there is a very big run in this filly one day. We might look at the Prix Robert Papin or similar races.

“She is a very sensible filly who looks after herself. She will last.”

Oisin Murphy who rode the three-length third added: “It was a very good run. It was a massive step up on Windsor and Kieran O’Neill who rides her everyday said she was going to run a race today. So fair play to him.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

QEMAH IS QUEEN IN DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE

The Jean Claude-Rouget-trained Qemah (5/2 favourite) registered consecutive victories at Royal Ascot with a game success in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Winner of the G1 Coronation Stakes at last year’s Royal Meeting, the four-year-old daughter of Danehill Dancer travelled beautifully throughout the mile event and quickened up nicely under Gregory Benoist to register a three-quarter length success from 40/1 shot, Aljazzi, trained by Marco Botti, in second.

Andre Fabre’s Usherette (11/4), was a further neck behind in third.

Second at Lingfield in a G3 last time, Qemah was too keen that day and Rouget, gaining his third victory at the Royal Meeting, was delighted with his charge’s performance.

He said: “Congratulations must go to the filly, jockey and the staff at home including her lad Jerome, who does a wonderful job with her.

“We do strong work with her every day as she is a bit delicate, but I was happy to see her before the race today because she looked a different filly from Lingfield last time – there was a big change in her.

“I hope now that she will continue to improve for the rest of the season.

“She will now go to Deauville for the Prix Rothschild and then certainly the Matron [Stakes] after that.”

Al Shaqab’s Racing Manager Harry Herbert said: “She was much calmer today and much more settled. Gregory said she was the same filly this year as when she won the Coronation Stakes.

“She is a high-class filly and as a Group One winning filly running in here without a penalty, she should have been winning this. She needed her run at Lingfield last time to get the buzziness out of her, so it’s very exciting.

“It was fantastic viewing. The conditions of the race suited her. She still had to do it on the day but she was very impressive.”

BENOIST HAS WINNING QEMAH-STRY

French jockey Gregory Benoist has struck up a Royal Ascot-winning streak on Qemah.

Last year the pair landed the G1 Coronation Stakes, today they followed up with victory in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, scoring by three-quarters of a length and a neck from Aljazzi (40/1) and Usherette (11/4) – the winner started as 5/2 favourite

Benoist said: “Qemah ran like she did last year. She was very quiet before the race whereas last time at Lingfield she was a bit excited first time out.

“Today with the good ground and pace in the race, she was ready. We are very happy to win two times in Royal Ascot with Qemah.

“The ground was different to the Coronation when it was a bit soft. Today was good ground and she has run many times in France on good ground. She loves that. She is a good filly and can go anywhere.”

3.40pm G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes

1 Qemah (Al Shaqab Racing) Jean-Claude Rouget FR 4-9-00 Gregory Benoist 5/2 Fav

2 Aljazzi (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Marco Botti 4-9-00 Adam Kirby 40/1

3 Usherette (Godolphin) Andre Fabre FR 5-9-00 Mickael Barzalona 11/4

Time: 1m 38.34s

Distances: ¾, nk

Tote Win: Win: £3.10 Places: £1.40, £11.00, £1.50 Exacta: £97.40

3rd Royal Ascot winner for Jean-Claude Rouget

2nd Royal Ascot winner for Gregory Benoist

ALJAZZI HAS BEVERLEY D IN HER SIGHTS NEXT

Aljazzi ran a huge race at 40/1 to finish second in the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes for trainer Marco Botti and jockey Adam Kirby. The four-year-old Shamardal filly was beaten just three-quarters of a length by the French-trained 5/2 favourite, Qemah.

Botti said: “I am delighted. I actually thought dropping back to a mile would be her best trip. She likes the ground and she tries very hard.

“It’s great that she’s got some black type. We try to achieve as much black type as we can so we might aim for something in America, like the [Grade One] Beverley D Stakes (Arlington Park) in August.

“She wants a bit of time between races and she obviously had a hard race today so we aren’t in a rush to do anything.”

Usherette, winner of this race last year and 11/4 to repeat her success for trainer Andre Fabre, finished strongly a neck further back in third.

Jockey Mickael Barzalona said: “She ran well.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

HIGHLAND IS SIMPLY UN-REEL

Globetrotting superstar Highland Reel (9/4) stamped his class on the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes with a game performance to provide Ballydoyle handler Aidan O’Brien with his 56th victory at the Royal Meeting and his first success of the week at the Berkshire venue.

Always prominent after breaking smartly under Ryan Moore, the five-year-old son of Galileo handled the drop back to 10 furlongs with aplomb, finding plenty for pressure in the home straight to repel the challenge of Roger Charlton’s Decorated Knight (10/1), who was a length and a quarter behind in second, with a short-head back to Sir Michael Stoute’s Ulysses (9/2) in third.

Highland Reel took his career earnings to £5.97 million with today’s victory, whilst for the master of Ballydoyle, this win is deemed to be his 300th Group or Grade success on the flat and jumps.

O’Brien was effusive in his praise of the horse. He remarked: “Highland Reel is a brilliant horse and Ryan gave him a brilliant ride. Davy has done a great job on him and Andrew was over the moon with him, so we were really looking forward to it. Seamus was very happy with his work and Davy, who rides him every day, felt he was getting better and better. They were very confident that he was on the upgrade.

“He is an incredible horse. Pace, courage, tactical speed, he has everything. He was back to a mile and a quarter today and we know he gets a mile and a half well, but was a very good Group Two winner over seven furlongs as a two-year-old. He always had that pace. A big credit and well done must go to everybody at home that is involved with him.

“He has never lacked pace so we were hoping today over this distance that courage would come into it. He is tactically very quick and unbelievably courageous.

“He has passed every test that you would want a thoroughbred to go through. His first Group race was as a two-year-old and we have toured the world with him since then. Every time, he turns up in big races over a mile, 10 furlongs and 12 furlongs, he has a great mind and has passed all the tests everywhere he goes – he is an amazing horse. He stays and is incredibly brave. Ryan asked for courage and he gave it to them.

“He is like his sire Galileo because he also had so much courage and he has passed it on to Highland Reel ten-fold.

“He has been racing at the top level for the last few years and he is just amazing. We always thought the world of him because he has always been a natural, brilliant athlete. Sometimes he gets beat, but if the pace is strong and if it comes anywhere near courage, then he will be there fighting. He has danced every dance. He has awful lot of tactical speed and that is a huge asset to have in a horse. I’m not sure we have ever had a horse with the constitution that he has.”

O’Brien suggested that a return to Ascot for the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO), a race which Highland Reel won last year could be next on the agenda. He is 5/4 with Paddy Power and 6/4 with Ladbrokes for the G1 event. O’Brien continued: “The plan was to come here for this race and then come back to Ascot again for the King George but we’ll see what the lads want to do, but that was what we were thinking.”

Reflecting on reaching 300 Group and Grade One victories, Flat and Jump, O’Brien remarked: “We are a small part in a massive team. It’s all pure teamwork by all the people involved in this process. It’s a huge chain of people involved and we feel privileged to be a part of it. The lads make it happen and we are so grateful to them for helping guide us along.

Tom Magnier, son of one of the joint-owners John and Sue Magnier, said: “We are lucky to have a horse like him. He is tough and run some great races and today’s victory is one of his best. Some people might have thought that 10 furlongs was a little bit short for him but he has a lot of fight and he showed that today. Ryan gave him a fantastic ride and they didn’t give up on each other – it was a great result. It was a great race and that is what everyone comes here to see, but when you’ve got Ryan Moore on board, that is an advantage and Highland Reel just keeps finding. He has a fantastic temperament and he doesn’t give up. The King George would be a great race for him but we will first take him home and see from there.”

MOORE REELS IN A 44TH ROYAL WIN

Highland Reel’s victory in the Group One Prince of Wales’s Stakes was a 44th Royal Ascot winner for jockey Ryan Moore, and a first in this race which, with a £750,000 prize fund, is the most valuable contest of the Royal Meeting.

He urged the five-year-old son of Galileo to success over Decorated Knight by a length and a quarter – Highland Reel’s sixth Group One triumph. He was sent off at 9/4.

Moore said: “Highland Reel has a marvellous attitude, like so many of these Galileos. They were the first three there [second-placed Decorated Knight and Ulysses, third, are both sired by Galileo as well].

“Highland Reel has been everywhere and keeps coming back. It was a tough performance at Epsom [to win the Coronation Cup] and he has come back after not that long a break. I’d say it was probably a career-best from him today.

“Fair play to Aidan for getting him back after Epsom. He had a difficult day that day [the plane bringing O’Brien’s horses to the track was delayed and Highland Reel arrived at Epsom just over an hour before the race] and to then come here and win, it is a massive performance by him.

“We knew he would see it out real well and the last furlong was his best.

“He’s always tried very hard. Aidan always does a great job of getting him back [from his races] quickly; obviously he’s a very tough horse but he’s a high-class horse as well. He’s a King George winner, a Breeders’ Cup winner, a Hong Kong Vase winner… He often brings his best, as long as he gets quick ground, and he’s a very good horse.

“He deserved a big win here today. We’re delighted with him and it’s been a big effort from the team at home to get him back from Epsom and here today.”

KNIGHT TAKES HONOURS FROM ULYSSES IN TIGHT SCRAP FOR SECOND

Highland Reel confirmed his place as one of the best middle-distance horses in racing when taking the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

Sent off at 9/4, he scored by one and a quarter lengths from Decorated Knight (10/1), who was a short-head in front of third-placed Ulysses (9/2).

Connections of the second and third could not have been too disappointed at finishing placed behind such a consistent and superb performer as Highland Reel, and Roger Charlton, who trains Decorated Knight, said: “He was a 10/1 shot and fourth favourite in the betting, but every time he runs he improves. Every time he finds a bit more.

“Ulysses looked as though he had gone past him, but he battled back. I’m really pleased, and it’s no disgrace to be beaten by Highland Reel.

“I think he is suited by being trained mainly by himself and in the nice, calm environment of Beckhampton, which is quite different from Newmarket, where he was trained before [in 2014 and 2015]. He travels well, and we know, that like a lot of Galileos, he can get quite sweaty, but it doesn’t affect his performance.

“I need to talk to the owners, but the Arlington Million is a possibility again [he missed the race after picking up an injury before last year’s race], as is the Coral-Eclipse – after a performance like today that is a race that could come on the agenda.”

Imad Al Sagar, the joint-owner of Decorated Knight, said: “I’m very happy – he has proved himself a top-class horse and among the best mile and a quarter horses around. He’s consistent and keeps improving every race.

“Roger has done a great job on him, and I think this is the horse’s best run to date.”

Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Ulysses and fourth home Queen’s Trust, said of the first-named: “I think that’s his best performance to date. He’s developed very pleasingly from three to four, and he is mentally more mature – he relaxes more. I can’t make a decision about what he does next when he’s just run in 100 degrees heat – we’ll have to see how he recovers.

“Queen’s Trust ran a blinder. She was interfered with soon after the jump off, but came home as well, or better, than any of them.”





GROUND BEATS FAVOURITE HOBBS

Sent off the 2/1 favourite, Jack Hobbs came home eighth and last in the 10-furlong Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

When the 2015 Irish Derby winner, who sat toward the back of the pack through the early stages of the race, was asked for an effort by jockey William Buick as they entered the home straight the five-year-old colt never extended.

Trainer John Gosden commented: “Ground. Obviously, that trip on that ground is not his scene. A mile and a quarter here in the Autumn on soft – no problem – but this just isn’t his ground.

“He didn’t let himself down on it. He came with every chance in the straight.

“You always notice with a horse whether they get low and race but just stay on the same lead [leg] coming back off the ground.”

Buick added: “The ground is a bit lively for him and he is probably a mile-and-a-half horse. He hasn’t been disgraced at all and when he gets his conditions he will be back.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

4.20pm £750,000 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series)

One Mile & Two Furlongs

1 (6) HIGHLAND REEL (IRE) AIDAN O’BRIEN, IRELAND 9ST 0LB RYAN MOORE 9/4

2 (4) Decorated Knight Roger Charlton 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 10/1

3 (7) Ulysses (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 9/2

4 (1) Queen’s Trust Sir Michael Stoute 8st 11lb Olivier Peslier 16/1

5 (5) Scottish (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 0lb James Doyle 20/1

6 (2) Mekhtaal Jean Claude Rouget, France 9st 0lb Gregory Benoist 17/2

7 (3) Johannes Vermeer (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 50/1

8 (8) Jack Hobbs (Blinkers) John Gosden 9st 0lb William Buick 2/1 Fav

Winner owned by Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor

Time: 2m 05.04s

Distances: 1¼, sh, ¾, 1, nk, 1½, ½

Breeder: Hveger Syndicate

Breeding: 5 b h Galileo(IRE) – Hveger(AUS) (Danehill)

Tote Win: £3.00 Places: £1.20, £2.50, £1.60 Exacta: £22.90

56th Royal Ascot winner for Aidan O’Brien IRE

44th Royal Ascot winner for Ryan Moore





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

ZHUI FENG FINDS HIS FENG SHUI IN ROYAL HUNT CUP

Seventeen years after training her first Royal Ascot winner, Amanda Perrett came up with her second thanks to Zhui Feng in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Owned by John Connolly and Odile Griffith, and ridden by Martin Harley, Zhui Feng (25/1) and most of the field came up the stands’ side before he clinched victory by half a length from Godolphin’s Blair House (16/1). In third, beaten a further neck, was Tashweeq (66/1), while Ballet Concerto (20/1) took fourth.

Perrett said: “He loves the track and the ground, was very brave from the front, and we had a great draw [26] – and it was a great front-running ride. John and Odile are very patient people and thoroughly deserved this win.

“In the Victoria Cup [his previous start] he ran a blinder, but had to come across a long way to get to the front, but today with the draw it was fine.

“It’s been a long time since Give The Slip won [the 2000 King George V Handicap], and it’s marvellous to have a horse good enough to run here, let alone be a winner.”

Her husband, Mark, said: “I was hopeful rather than confident – how can you be confident in these big handicaps? But he’s been in fantastic form and just needed a bit of luck in running.”

Result: 4.20pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

1 Zhui Feng (John Connolly & Odile Griffith) Amanda Perrett 4-9-00 Martin Dwyer 25/1

2 Blair House (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-8-11 Mickael Barzalona 16/1

3 Tashweeq (Hamdan Al Maktoum) John Gosden 4-9-06 Dane O’Neill 66/1

4 Ballet Concerto (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-02 Ryan Moore 20/1

13/2 Fav Abe Lincoln (15th)

Time: 1m 37.82s

Distances: ½, nk , 1¾

Tote Win: £29.20 Places:£7.90, £5.00, £19.10, £4.10 Exacta:£559.90

2nd Royal Ascot winner for Amanda Perrett

7th Royal Ascot winner for Martin Dwyer





DWYER IS BACK IN THE HUNT FOR WINNERS

Zhui Feng, trained by Amanda Perrett and ridden by Martin Dwyer, won the highly competitive Royal Hunt Cup at 25/1 by half a length from Blair House by making all the running.

It is six years since Dwyer rode a winner at the Royal Meeting (Manassas for Brian Meehan in the Buckingham Palace Handicap) and the seventh Royal Ascot success of his career.

Dwyer said: “He’s a tough horse; he’s pretty good and he ran well in the Victoria Cup [over course and distance in May; Zhui Feng finished third].

“It’s very unusual this year – in the mile handicaps there are no front-runners. It was a carbon copy of the Victoria Cup – nothing wants to make the running, everything is held up. A horse like him who is allowed to dominate and use his stride, he had plenty left in the tank, where in previous years there are lots of horses trying for the lead.

“He’s been crying out for the firm ground and I knew beforehand I had a really good shot at it. In these big mile handicaps it is difficult to make all, but I knew we’d get a relatively easy lead as no one wanted to make it and he’s got a big stride. Ian Balding [the former Kingsclere trainer, to whom Dwyer was apprenticed] always taught me that if you get to the front, you’ve got to go up the rail.

“It’s the hardest meeting in the world to have winners at and it’s a great feeling to have one.”

BLAIR DELIGHTS APPLEBY ON RETURN

Blair House, a 16/1 chance for Godolphin, came home a half-length second to Zhui Feng, in the Royal Hunt Cup mile handicap.

The Pivotal gelding, who had not run since October 2016 and a gelding operation, delighted his trainer, Charlie Appleby, who said: “If you had told me this morning he was going to be second I would have taken that. I am delighted.

“He is a horse who we always thought would appreciate a bit of cut in the ground, he has more proven form with juice in the ground.

“Mickael [Barzalona, jockey] said that he travelled well into the race, but at the end maybe the ground found him out. He wasn’t quite letting himself down fully.”

Barzalona added: “It was a good race. We came but he didn’t want to pass the leader. Ground maybe?”

John Gosden, trainer of the neck third, Tashweeq (66/1), a horse who missed all of last season through injury, was happy with his charge’s second run back.

Gosden said: “Tashweeq ran great with plenty of weight. I am happy with him.

“The handicapper just needs to give him a bit of relief.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

SPENCER TAKES THE LAST

Jamie Spencer and Wesley Ward teamed up with Con Te Partiro, to take the closing race, the Listed Sandringham Handicap, from Ryan Moore and Rain Goddess, who were a length-and-a-quarter second.

Spencer was taking the ride on the Scat Daddy three-year-old for the first time, but had ridden her in a piece of work the previous week.

“I galloped her last Wednesday and she wasn’t left behind by her stable mates,” Spencer said.

“That was enough to make me reasonably confident,” he went on, adding: “She was unlucky not to win a Listed race at Santa Anita last year so I knew the form was there.

“A turning flat mile there is a bit different to a stiff mile here, so there had to be a slight worry.

“I wanted to drop her in but she flew the gates like an American horse and it took me a furlong to get her covered up. Wesley said, ‘ride her like you own her’.

“I got her relaxed and let her coast over to the rail and then move into the race.

“She drops out in her races in America and showed a good turn of foot. We went very fast and it was just case of whether she stayed or not. I followed Ryan and he went right a furlong and a half out and I went left.

“There was a bit of scrimmaging at half-way, then the race opened up. A little bit earlier than I expected.

“Ryan quickened smartly and matched my filly for speed for a while but I caught him up in the end.

“I was going fairly handy at three furlongs out and I knew it was either me or Ryan. His filly has form in Classics but mine picked up good and I am delighted with the result.

“That is a monkey off my back – having the winner and beating Ryan. He is Mr Ascot at the moment. It is a big week for everyone. I’ve been trying to get a winner but not much has gone right so far.

“You start the week very hopeful and as it goes on you have less rides and it gets harder.

“I have a good few Irish American friends who know the owners so it was great. I must thank Paul Shanahan [who works for Coolmore] because he introduced me to Wesley which is why I got the ride.”

SPENCER PULLS IT OFF

The Wesley Ward-trained Con Te Partiro sprung a surprise in the final race of the day, the Listed Sandringham Handicap, winning by one and a quarter lengths at 20/1.

It was a 23rd Royal Ascot success for jockey Jamie Spencer and Ward’s ninth – and the American trainer’s second of the 2017 meeting so far.

Ward said: “I was cursing that poor Jamie Spencer all through the first part of the race, wondering what he was doing. I can’t tell you all the dirty names I was calling him, but I was pleased with him at the end. He sure did have the magic at the end. It was a fantastic ride. He did it all on his own, no instructions, he took upon himself to do that. That was crazy.

“She [Con Te Partiro]’s got some antics to her and I thought he’d be the right man for the job, and he was. He worked her the other day, and I told him her running style is to come from behind.

“I’ll talk it over with the owners and see what they want to do next, but I’m really excited – she was unbelievable.”

5.35pm Sandringham Handicap (Listed Race)

1 Con Te Partiro (Hat Creek Racing) Wesley Ward USA 3-9-05 Jamie Spencer 20/1

2 Rain Goddess (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-07 Ryan Moore 7/1

3 Paco’s Angel (Biddestone Racing Partnership XVII) Richard Hughes 3-9-00 Shane Kelly 33/1

4 Queen of Time (First Of Many) Henry Candy 3-8-07 Harry Bentley 8/1

Time: 1m 38.84s

Distances: 1¼, 1, 1

Tote Win: £20.80 Places: £4.70, £2.20, £8.70, £2.50 Exacta: £99.20

9th Royal Ascot winner for Wesley Ward

23rd Royal Ascot winner for Jamie Spencer

PARTIRO RAINS ON GODDESS’ PARADE

Trainer Aidan O’Brien was pleased with the run of 7/1 shot Rain Goddess, who finished a creditable second in the Listed Sandringham Handicap, the concluding race of the second day of Royal Ascot 2017.

The three-year-old daughter of Galileo made stealthy progress through the field under Ryan Moore in the final two furlongs but could not match the finishing kick of the eventual winner Con Te Partiro (20/1), trained in America by Wesley Ward, who scored by a length and a quarter.

Richard Hughes’ Paco’s Angel (33/1) was a length behind Rain Goddess in third, with a further length back to Henry Candy’s Queen Of Time (8/1) in fourth.

The master of Ballydoyle said: “I’m delighted with her.

“It was a lovely run and she travelled into the race well, I’m pleased.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

WATERING AT THE READY AFTER ANOTHER HOT, DRY DAY AT ROYAL ASCOT

Day two of Royal Ascot was completed in high temperatures and unrelenting sunshine, forcing the racecourse to undertake further overnight watering.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “We’ve had another hot day, and probably more drying than yesterday – I saw a temperature of 33 degrees at one point. It has also been quite breezy, so the track will have dried, and we will again be putting five millimetres of water on the whole course overnight.

“There is a slight risk of some thundery showers tomorrow morning, but we feel that if we didn’t water, and we didn’t get those showers, we really would be very fast – the ground would be too quick.

“Otherwise the course stays exactly the same tomorrow as it has been on the first two days.

“We will be monitoring the weather each day to see if more rain enters the forecast, but we are expecting temperatures to cool off a bit later in the week.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

QIPCO Leading Jockey Award – standings after second day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ryan Moore 2 2 2

William Buick 2 - -

James Doyle 1 2 -

Stevie Donohoe 1 1 -

Adam Kirby 1 1 -

Gregory Benoist 1 - -

Pierre-Charles Boudot 1 - -

Martin Dwyer 1 - -

Jamie Spencer 1 - -

John Velazquez 1 – -

Donnacha O’Brien - 2 -

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Pat Cosgrave - 1 1

Jim Crowley - 1 1

Andrea Atzeni - 1 -

Harry Bentley - - 1

Shane Kelly - - 1

Tom Marquand - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Oisin Murphy - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Christophe Soumillon - - 1

QIPCO Leading Trainer Award – standings after second day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Wesley Ward USA 2 1 -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 3 2

Charlie Appleby 1 2 -

Clive Cox 1 1 -

Andre Fabre FR 1 - 1

Richard Hannon 1 - 1

Richard Fahey 1 - -

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - -

Amanda Perrett 1 - -

Jean-Claude Rouget FR 1 - -

Richard Spencer 1 - -

William Haggas - 2 1

Marco Botti - 1 -

Roger Charlton - 1 -

Charlie Fellowes - 1 -

John Gosden - - 1

Richard Hughes - - 1

Alan King - - 1

Sir Mark Prescott - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Sir Michael Stoute - - 1

Saeed bin Suroor - - 1

W37.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Leading Owner Award – standings after second day

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Godolphin 3 3 2

Coolmore Partnerships (Magnier, Smith, Tabor, Hay etc.) 1 4 2

Al Shaqab Racing 1 - -

John Connolly & Odile Griffith 1 - -

Hat Creek Racing 1 - -

HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled 1 - -

Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache 1 - -

Rebel Racing 1 - -

Susannah Ricci 1 - -

Stonestreet Stables/George Bolton/Peter Leidel 1 - -

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar - 2 -

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 1 1

The Royal Ascot Racing Club - 1 -

Saffron House Stables & K Sohi - 1 -

Biddestone Racing Partnership XVII - - 1

Elite Racing Club - - 1

Bill & Tim Gredley – - 1

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - - 1

Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

HP Racing Who Dares Wins - - 1

Royal Ascot 2017 – winners

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

G1 Queen Anne Stakes – RIBCHESTER (Godolphin) Richard Faley 4-9-00 William Buick 11/10 Fav

G2 Coventry Stakes – RAJASINGHE (Rebel Racing) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Stevie Donohoe 11/1

G1 King’s Stand Stakes – LADY AURELIA (Stonestreet Stables/G Bolton/P Leidel) Wesley Ward USA 3-8-09 John Velazquez 7/2

G1 St James’s Palace Stakes – BARNEY ROY (Godolphin) Richard Hannon 3-9-00 James Doyle 5/2

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – THOMAS HOBSON (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-9-10 Ryan Moore 4/1 Fav

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes – SOUND AND SILENCE (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 16/1

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

G3 Jersey Stakes – LE BRIVIDO (HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled) Andre Fabre FR 3-9-01 Pierre-Charles Boudot 2/1 Fav

G2 Queen Mary Stakes -HEARTACHE (The Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – QEMAH (Al Shaqab Racing) Jean-Claude Rouget FR 4-9-00 Gregory Benoist 5/2 Fav

G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – HIGHLAND REEL (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 5-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/4

Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) – ZHUI FENG (John Connolly & Odile Griffith) Amanda Perrett 4-9-00 Martin Dwyer 25/1

Listed Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) –CON TE PARTIRO (Hat Creek Racing) Wesley Ward USA 3-9-05 Jamie Spencer 20/1

W38.



ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

WEDNESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

2:30pm JERSEY STAKES (Group 3)

The Stewards noted that on leaving the stalls, DREAM CASTLE, drawn 19, jumped right-handed interfering with PARFAIT (IRE), drawn 18, which in turn interfered with BEAT THE BANK, drawn 17, and MUBTASIM (IRE), drawn 15, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it neither involved a riding offence, nor improved the placing of any horse.

GLASTONBURY SONG (IRE), trained by G M Lyons, had to be re-plated at the start, causing a delay to the start of the race.

3:05pm QUEEN MARY STAKES (Group 2)

The Stewards gave permission for FORMIDABLE KITT, trained by Tom Dascombe, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring and noted that HAPPY LIKE A FOOL (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, would be ponied to the start.

David Allan, the rider of WINGS OF THE ROCK (IRE), unplaced, reported that the filly hung left-handed throughout.

3:40pm DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE STAKES (Group 2)

The Stewards held an enquiry following a report from the Equine Welfare Integrity Officer that an employee of Francois Doumen, the trainer of AIM TO PLEASE (FR), had brought vegeflex.horse, a herbal joint supplement, into the Racecourse Stables. They interviewed the trainer, the EWIO and the Veterinary Officer. Having heard their evidence, the Stewards noted the trainer’s explanation that the substance had mistakenly been included in the kit bag. The matter was referred to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority under Rule (G)2.6 and Mr Doumen was informed that AIM TO PLEASE (FR) would be selected for routine sampling.

The Stewards gave permission for SAME JURISDICTION (SAF), trained by Ed Dunlop, to go early to post and be mounted in the chute, and for SMART CALL (SAF), trained by Sir Michael Stoute, to go early to post. They further noted that QEMAH (IRE), trained by Jean Claude Rouget, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start, and that TURRET ROCKS (IRE), trained by J S Bolger, would wear earplugs during the race.

Mickael Barzalona, the rider of USHERETTE (IRE), placed third, reported that the filly was denied a clear run in the final two furlongs.

4.20pm PRINCE OF WALES’S STAKES (CLASS 1) (Group 1)

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference shortly after the start. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that JOHANNES VERMEER (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, interfered with MEKHTAAL, placed sixth, ridden by Gregory Benoist, which in turn interfered with QUEEN’S TRUST, placed fourth, ridden by Olivier Peslier. The Stewards found O’Brien in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he steered his mount right-handed towards the rail when not sufficiently clear, leaving the horses on his inside short of room and having to be eased back. They suspended him for 3 days as follows: Wednesday 5, Thursday 6, Friday 7 July 2017.

The Stewards gave permission for DECORATED KNIGHT, trained by Roger Charlton, to be mounted in the chute.

5:00pm ROYAL HUNT CUP (HERITAGE HANDICAP)

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Dane O’Neill, the rider of TASHWEEQ (IRE), placed third, inside the final two furlongs. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended O’Neill for 4 days as follows: Wednesday 5, Thursday 6, Friday 7, and Sunday 9 July 2017.

The Judge reported that the sponsorship in relation to VON BLUCHER (IRE), trained by Rebecca Menzies], did not comply with the Sponsorship Code of Conduct. The Stewards found the trainer in breach of Rule (A)39 and warned her as to his responsibility to ensure that the correct sponsorship is carried.

The Stewards gave permission for GEORGE WILLIAM, trained by Richard Hannon, to go early to post and be mounted in the chute.

Prior to this race, the Stewards raised a query with Michael Wigham, the trainer of MY TARGET (IRE), into the reason why he was running the gelding here at Ascot on going described as Good to Firm, having reported at Chester on 27 May 2017 that the gelding was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground, and would prefer a softer surface. They noted the trainer’s explanation that, in his opinion, the ground at Chester was riding loose on top and today’s ground, whilst Good to Firm, is a sounder surface.

5:35pm SANDRINGHAM STAKES (Listed Race)

The Stewards noted that CON TE PARTIRO (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, had entered the Parade Ring after the signal to mount had been given. Noting that this was due to the filly being unwilling to come down the horsewalk with the companion pony, they took no further action.

The Stewards gave permission for TISBUTADREAM (IRE), trained by David Elsworth, to go early to post and be mounted on the track. They further noted that BEAN FEASA, trained by J S Bolger, and BAILEYS SHOWGIRL (FR), trained by Mark Johnston, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start, and that CON TE PARTIRO (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, would be ponied to the start.

The Stewards ordered REALLY SPECIAL, unplaced, ridden by Oisin Murphy, to be routine tested. Following the race, Murphy reported that the filly was never travelling from half way, and the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of REALLY SPECIAL failed to reveal any abnormalities.

SECOND DAY CROWD

Today’s attendance on the second day of Royal Ascot 2017 came to 40,108, while the corresponding figure in 2016 was 41,978.