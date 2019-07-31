All the news from second day of Glorious Goodwood 2019 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

GOING NEWS AT 9AM

The going for the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival remains

Good.

There was 2.2 millimetres of rain yesterday and 0.2 millimetres overnight.

GoingStick Readings

7.7 today, 8am

7.8 Tuesday, 8:30am

7.5 Monday, 9:30am

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course; Stands’ Side

Round Course; 1m3f & 1m4f Outside

Rest; Inside

2m 5f; Slip Start

Bends

The top and bottom bends and full length of the straight are dolled out until later in the week.

Weather: forecast

Dry with sunny spells and a breeze.

Full report from Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, to follow.

NON-RUNNERS AT 9.30AM

1.50pm UNIBET GOODWOOD HANDICAP

no1. THE GRAND VISIR Vet’s Certificate (Stiff)

2.25pm UNIBET HANDICAP

no1. GETCHAGETCHAGETCHA Self Certificate (Going)

5.55pm NEW & LINGWOOD HANDICAP

no4. SANAADH Self Certificate (Coughing)

no8. DESERT DOCTOR Self Certificate (Bruised Foot)

W1.

ARKELL PLEASED WITH TRACK AHEAD OF SECOND DAY

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course is looking forward to the rest of the Qatar Goodwood Festival after a tremendous first day on the Sussex Downs.

The John Gosden-trained Stradivarius emulated Double Trigger by recording a third success in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, whilst Godolphin’s Pinatubo cemented his position at the top of the market for next year’s QIPCO 2,000 Guineas with a devastating success in the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

The going for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival remains Good. There was 0.2 millimetres of rain overnight.

Arkell, speaking at 9.45am this morning, said: “It was a great day’s racing yesterday. The weather was a challenge yesterday, but that being said, we only had 2.2 millimetres of rain before A further 0.2 millimetres of rain overnight.

“We changed the ground back to good after the first race. They were making just a nice print in the ground and were not chopping it up that much. The times were obviously slow given we had a very strong headwind.

“The Vintage Stakes was over a second quicker than the Lennox Stakes. I think we were all pretty impressed with the winner Pinatubo.

“I have left the ground today at good. We are forecast for a dry day with sunny spells and a gentle breeze.

“The Qatar Sussex Stakes looks a great race. It will be fascinating to see what happens and to see how Too Darn Hot comes on having won over seven furlongs last time out – it is very interesting.

“On the bends, we have dolled the rails back three yards and in the straight six yards.”

W2.

Two previous winners among eight runners in today’s £400,000 Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians

Goodwood stages the richest race run in Britain for Purebred Arabians today, the £400,000 G1 (PA) Qatar International Stakes. The mile contest takes place as the seventh race on the card at 5.20pm.

Among the eight runners are the two latest two winners of the race. Tayf (Alban de Mieulle, Qatar/Olivier Peslier) was successful in 2017. The seven-year-old, who is owned by HH Sheikh Bin Khalifa Al Thani, scored by nose and the runner-up from two years ago, Ebraz (Julian Smart, Qatar/Maxime Guyon), also lines up again today.

Last year’s contest was won by the Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned Muraaqib (Francois Rohaut, France/Jim Crowley), who scored by a length and a half with Ebraz taking second again.

Another interesting contender is Rodess Du Loup (Charles Gourdain, France/P J McDonald), successful in the G1 (PA) UK Arabian Derby at Doncaster in September last year.

W3.

Too Darn Hot Factfile

3 b c Dubawi (IRE) – Dar Re Mi (GB) (Singspiel (IRE))

Born: March 27, 2016

Breeder: Watership Down Stud

Owner: Lord Lloyd-Webber

Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 1111-2231

*Steps back up to a mile for today’s £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes.

*Looked back to his best last time out when posting a three-length victory in the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 7 when dropping back down to seven furlongs.

*That came on the back of three placed efforts over longer distances in the extended 10-furlong G2 Dante Stakes (2nd) at York, G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas (1m – 2nd) and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes (1m – 3rd) at Royal Ascot.

*Europe’s Champion Two-Year-Old of 2018 after winning all four of his starts, including the seven-furlong G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

*Has been entered in G1 races over as short as six furlongs later this season.

Race record: Starts: 8; Wins: 5; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 1; Win & Place Prize Money: £726,789

Lord Lloyd-Webber

Born: March 22, 1948 Background: the eldest son of composer William Lloyd-Webber, and brought up in South Kensington, Andrew Lloyd-Webber is the composer of some of the world’s best-known musicals and foremost musical impresario of his time. Such West End and Broadway hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Evita, Phantom of the Opera and Starlight Express have guaranteed him immortality. Cats, written in 1981, became the longest-running musical in West End history and Lloyd-Webber has won an Oscar for Best Original Song for a tune from the film of Evita, plus seven Tonys, seven Oliviers and 14 Ivor Novellos. He was knighted for services to the Arts in 1992 and made a life peer, Lord Lloyd-Webber of Sydmonton, in 1997. His brother is British cellist Julian Lloyd-Webber. Andrew Lloyd Webber has been a theatre owner since 1983 and now owns seven London theatres, while his Really Useful Group produces, licenses and promotes his shows and music around the globe. His Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation’s principle objectives are to promote the arts, culture and heritage for the public benefit and since 2011 has awarded £20 million to projects that focus on the enhancement of arts education and participation, improving access and increasing diversity across the arts, culture and heritage sector. Racing Interests: His interest in racing began after marrying Madeleine Gurdon, his third wife, in 1991. A former three-day eventer and show jumper, Madeleine Lloyd-Webber initiated the establishment of their Watership Down Stud in 1992 near Newbury managed by her friend Simon Marsh. Bloodstock agent Charlie Gordon-Watson made some inspired purchases as foundation mares and the stud sold a Sadler=s Wells colt for 3.4 million guineas to create a new European yearling record at the 2000 Houghton Sale. His dam had cost IR470,000gns. The Lloyd-Webbers also own Kiltinan Castle Stud near Coolmore in Co Tipperary. Until Crystal Music won the G1 Fillies= Mile in 2000, their biggest successes on the track had been over jumps thanks to the likes of Raymylette, Dusty Miller, Uncle Ernie, Black Humour and top-class hurdler/chaser Bacchanal. However further victories on the Flat followed, with the star mare Dar Re Mi, who won the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes and G1 Yorkshire Oaks in 2009, before beating a strong international field in the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, 2010. The Fugue won four G1 races including the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2012 and Royal Ascot’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes in 2013. Dar Re Mi has proved to be an outstanding broodmare with her progeny including the Pattern race winning fillies So Mi Dar and Lah Ti Dar plus the top-class Too Darn Hot, who was the champion two-year-old of 2018 following an unbeaten run of races which culminated in the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. After a setback interrupted his start to 2019, Too Darn Hot got back to winning ways last time out when taking the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 7.

John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket)

Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951 Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, based in California for nine years, sending out more 502 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned

to Britain in 1989, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s

Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road, where he continues to train from. Many of his horses come from long-time owner/breeders. Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood – they met at Cambridge University. She is a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and is the current Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015 & 2018-?). The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus, who is assistant trainer to his father. Hood founded (in 2007) and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm proposed building development, and wants to protect the town as the home of horseracing. In May, 2017, she was elected to Suffolk County Council as a Conservative councillor and is also a Newmarket Town councillor. Accolades: British champion trainer three times – 2012, 2015 and 2018. Responsible for US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. He has trained four of the last five winners of the (European) Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards – Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015), Enable (2017) and Roaring Lion (2018). Oversaw the career of Cracksman, who was crowned the world’s joint-best horse in 2018 alongside Australian mare Winx. Awarded an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year Honours List. Winners: He has won more than 3,500 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. His best British total was 178 wins in 2018, with prize money of over £8.5 million. There have been 49 Royal Ascot successes He has sent out the winner of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times in the last four years – (2015-Golden Horn) (2017-Enable) (2018-Enable). Enable, with 12 wins from 13 starts, is unbeaten in two G1s this year, capturing the 10-furlong Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 6 and then following up in the 12-furlong King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot on July 27. Stradivarius became the first horse to win the Qatar Goodwood Cup, founded in 1812, three times in succession on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Gosden has a strong association with jockey Frankie Dettori, who is enjoying a fabulous 2019 at the age of 48. British Classic wins (10): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna; QIPCO 1,000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel. Irish Classic wins (7): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable, 2019 Star Catcher; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh.

Goodwood record: Gosden has trained 155 winners at Goodwood, including 37 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. His first winner at the track was Thakib on August 4, 1990.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1993 Sonus, 2017, 2018 & 2019 Stradivarius)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2012 The Fugue, 2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (2014 Kingman)

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden approaching 3,200 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. He is enjoying a most amazing 2019, with 10 G1 winners in 60 days – the latest of which was Stradivarius in the Qatar Goodwood Cup yesterday. He missed out riding Stradivarius in the previous two Goodwood Cups – he preferred Big Orange in 2017 & was suspended last year. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 67 successes, including a week-topping seven this year. He has been crowned the world’s best jockey in both 2018 and 2015. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit).

Goodwood record: Dettori has ridden 203 winners at Goodwood, including 71 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First winner at the track was Lizzy Hare on June 9, 1987.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll, 2019 Stradivarius)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti)

W4.

DAY TWO RUNNERS GO UNDER THE HAMMER

Three horses who run in today’s G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (3.00pm) will be offered for sale in Goodwood’s winner’s enclosure after racing.

Wheels On Fire, Fan Club Rules and Show Me Show Me are part of a small, but bespoke, catalogue of seven horses who form the Goffs UK Goodwood Sale. Held for the first time in 2018, the auction offers buyers the chance to buy horses in training and broodmares during the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

First up is Red Armada (Lot 1), a three-year-old colt who has won his two most recent starts – at Chepstow and Ascot – for trainer Clive Cox. Now holding a BHA rating of 89, Red Armada was bought by his current owners, China Horse Club, for €120,000 as a yearling.

Wheels On Fire (Lot 3), who carries Danny Tudhope in today’s Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes, was runner-up in a Listed race in France on his most recent start for trainer Matthieu Palussiere, who also trains Fan Club Rules (Lot 6). The last-named horse has finished fourth in Group races on his two latest starts, and like Wheels On Fire is owned by ‘pinhookers’ Con and Theresa Marnane, who make a living from buying and selling horses.

Little Kim (Lot 4) is offered by Karl Burke’s stable. A winner as a two-year-old, she finished unplaced in a Listed contest at Deauville on Saturday, but that was likely to be her final race, for she was covered by top stallion Showcasing in the spring, and is thought to be carrying his foal.

Three-year-old gelding Harvey Dent (Lot 5) has won three races, and scored at Hamilton for Archie Watson’s stable two weeks ago – he has a BHA rating of 90 – while Show Me Show Me (Lot 7) ran a cracking race when second in Newbury’s recent Super Sprint. He won Doncaster’s Brocklesby Stakes earlier this season for Richard Fahey’s stable.

Completing Goffs UK’s Goodwood Sale is Holy Legal (Lot 8), a six-year-old, Brazilian-bred daughter of Holy Roman Emperor and being offered for sale as a broodmare. She was a top-class sprinter in Uruguay, and scored at Group Two level in that country.

W5.

DECLARED RUNNERS FOR FOURTH DAY – FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

1:50pm £80,000 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) 7f

1 (16) Pretty Baby (IRE) 4 9 6 William Haggas Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Jamie Spencer

2 (10) Billesdon Brook 4 9 3 Richard Hannon Pall Mall Partners & Mrs R. J. McCreery Sean Levey

3 (2) Blizzard 4 9 3 Ralph Beckett Absolute Solvents Ltd Harry Bentley

4 (12) Dan’s Dream 4 9 3 Mick Channon Hunscote Stud Limited Gerald Mosse

5 (9) Foxtrot Lady 4 9 3 Andrew Balding Mr J. C. Smith David Probert

6 (11) Island of Life (USA) ts, p 5 9 3 William Haggas Hamer, Hawkes & Hellin Pat Dobbs

7 (4) Perfection p 4 9 3 David O’Meara Cheveley Park Stud Silvestre De Sousa

8 (18) Solar Gold (IRE) 4 9 3 William Haggas Cayton Park Stud Limited Tom Marquand

9 (14) Royal Intervention (IRE) 3 9 0 Ed Walker Lord Lloyd Webber and Mr W S Farish Frankie Dettori

10 (1) Angel’s Hideaway (IRE) 3 8 11 John Gosden Cheveley Park Stud Robert Havlin

11 (3) Beyond Reason (IRE) 3 8 11 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

12 (13) Devant (FR) 3 8 11 H. Pantall France Team Valor P. J. McDonald

13 (15) Gypsy Spirit 3 8 11 Tom Clover The Gypsy Spirit Partnership Ben Curtis

14 (6) Jubiloso 3 8 11 Sir Michael Stoute Mr K. Abdullah Ryan Moore

15 (5) Lyzbeth (FR) 3 8 11 Martyn Meade Mantonbury Stud Rob Hornby

16 (17) Mot Juste (USA) 3 8 11 Roger Varian Mr R. Barnett Andrea Atzeni

17 (8) Rocques (FR) 3 8 11 Fabrice Chappet France A. Jathiere/G. Augustin-Normand/Ec. Gave Jim Crowley

18 (7) Stage Play (IRE) 3 8 11 Michael Bell Clipper Logistics Daniel Tudhope

19 (19) Tapisserie 3 8 11 William Haggas Mr Isa Salman Oisin Murphy

2:25pm £100,000 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) 1m

1 (11) Art du Val 3 9 1 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

2 (5) Biometric 3 9 1 Ralph Beckett Mr K. Abdullah Harry Bentley

3 (6) Duke of Hazzard (FR) bl 3 9 1 Paul Cole Mrs Fitri Hay P. J. McDonald

4 (2) Fifth Position (IRE) 3 9 1 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni

5 (4) I Could Do Better (IRE) ts 3 9 1 Ian Williams Paul & Clare Rooney Silvestre De Sousa

6 (1) Irish Trilogy (IRE) 3 9 1 Nina Lensvik Sweden Lindberg Lensvik N/360 NorthHorseRacing Daniel Tudhope

7 (7) King Ottokar (FR) 3 9 1 Charlie Fellowes Mrs Susan Roy Tom Marquand

8 (10) Momkin (IRE) bl 3 9 1 Roger Charlton Prince A. A. Faisal Oisin Murphy

9 (3) Old Glory (IRE) 3 9 1 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Zayat Stables/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/DSmith Ryan Moore

10 (8) Turgenev p 3 9 1 John Gosden H. R. H. Princess Haya of Jordan Frankie Dettori

11 (9) Turjomaan (USA) bl 3 9 1 Roger Varian Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

3:00pm£150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap 1m Weights raised 2lb

1 (14) Afaak 5 9 10 Charles Hills Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

2 (10) So Beloved h 9 9 6 David O’Meara Thoroughbred British Racing Gerald Mosse

3 (9) Mojito (IRE) 5 9 6 (3lb ex) William Haggas Mrs Fiona Carmichael Frankie Dettori

4 (20) Key Victory (IRE) p 4 9 5 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

5 (18) Clon Coulis (IRE) h 5 9 5 David Barron Ms Colette Twomey Ben Curtis

6 (16) Indeed 4 9 5 (3lb ex) Dominic Ffrench Davis Marchwood Aggregates Liam Keniry

7 (7) Zhui Feng (IRE) p 6 9 3 Amanda Perrett John Connolly & Odile Griffith Martin Dwyer

8 (11) Seniority 5 9 3 William Haggas The Queen Ryan Moore

9 (12) Escobar (IRE) ts 5 9 3 (3lb ex) David O’Meara Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited Jamie Spencer

10 (17) Vale of Kent (IRE) 4 9 3 (3lb ex) Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Franny Norton

11 (2) What’s The Story p 5 9 2 Keith Dalgleish Weldspec Glasgow Limited Tom Marquand

12 (8) Original Choice (IRE) 5 9 1 Nick Littmoden Mr A. A. Goodman Silvestre De Sousa

13 (4) War Glory (IRE) 6 9 0 Richard Hannon Mr Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Sean Levey

14 (21) Gossiping 7 8 13 Gary Moore Mr Ashley Carr Shane Kelly

15 (13) History Writer (IRE) ts 4 8 13 David Menuisier Clive Washbourn & Partner P. J. McDonald

16 (6) Baltic Baron (IRE) v 4 8 13 David O’Meara Geoff & Sandra Turnbull Daniel Tudhope

17 (3) Beat Le Bon (FR) 3 8 13 (3lb ex) Richard Hannon Sullivan B’stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm Pat Dobbs

18 (19) Dark Vision (IRE) bl 3 8 12 Mark Johnston Godolphin Oisin Murphy

19 (1) Game Player (IRE) 4 8 11 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni

20 (15) Lush Life (IRE) bl 4 8 10 Jamie Osborne Mr Michael Buckley and Mrs Paul Shanahan Nicola Currie

RESERVES

R21 (22) Power of Darkness 4 8 10 Marcus Tregoning Mr R. C. C. Villers

R22 (5) Pogo (IRE) 3 8 9 Charles Hills Gary and Linnet Woodward

3:35pm £312,000 King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) 5f

1 (5) Battaash (IRE) 5 9 5 Charles Hills Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

2 (10) Copper Knight (IRE) ts 5 9 2 Tim Easterby Middleham Park, Ventura Racing 6&Partner David Allan

3 (3) El Astronaute (IRE) 6 9 2 John Quinn Mr Ross Harmon Racing Jason Hart

4 (7) Judicial (IRE) h 7 9 2 Julie Camacho Elite Racing Club P. J. McDonald

5 (8) Ornate 6 9 2 David C. Griffiths Kings Road Racing Partnership Phil Dennis

6 (4) Houtzen (AUS) bl 5 8 13 Martyn Meade Aquis Farm Pty Ltd Ryan Moore

7 (2) Intense Romance (IRE) 5 8 13 Michael Dods Mr Hugh Malcolm Linsley Martin Dwyer

8 (11) Rebecca Rocks 5 8 13 Henry Candy Hunscote Stud Limited Harry Bentley

9 (6) Rumble Inthejungle (IRE) 3 8 13 Richard Spencer Rebel Racing Premier&Cheveley Park Stud Frankie Dettori

10 (9) Big Brothers Pride (FR) 3 8 10 Francois Rohaut France Kin Hung Kei & Qatar Racing Limited Oisin Murphy

11 (1) Little Kim 3 8 10 K. R. Burke Nick Bradley Racing 35 & Sohi & E Burke Shane Kelly

4:10pm £25,000 Unibet Nursery Handicap 6f Weights raised 6lb

1 (7) Praxeology (IRE) 2 9 7 Mark Johnston Dr J. Walker Ryan Moore

2 (4) Eton College (IRE) 2 9 7 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum P. J. McDonald

3 (15) Dylan de Vega 2 9 6 Richard Fahey Smarden Thoroughbreds Tony Hamilton

4 (11) Hard Nut (IRE) 2 9 6 Richard Hannon Mrs J. K. Powell & Mrs A Doyle Oisin Murphy

5 (8) Separate 2 9 3 Richard Hannon Martin Hughes & Mark Murphy Sean Levey

6 (9) Homespin (USA) 2 9 3 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum James Doyle

7 (5) Owney Madden 2 9 1 Martyn Meade Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Owney Madden 1 Rob Hornby

8 (1) Asmund (IRE) v 2 8 13 K. R. Burke Ontoawinner, Mr R McKeown & E Burke Ben Curtis

9 (6) Wentworth Amigo (IRE) 2 8 13 Jamie Osborne Jacobs Construction (Holdings) Ltd & Ptn Nicola Currie

10 (2) Born To Destroy 2 8 11 Richard Spencer William&Camilla Haines &Phil Cunningham Harry Bentley

11 (16) Coastal Mist (IRE) 2 8 9 John Quinn Hart Inn 1 & Partner Jason Hart

12 (3) Dark Silver (IRE) 2 8 9 Ed Walker Mr P. K. Siu Silvestre De Sousa

13 (10) Teenar 2 8 8 Richard Fahey AlMohamediya Racing Paddy Mathers

14 (14) Sir Arthur Dayne (IRE) p 2 8 7 (6lb ex) Mick Channon Mr M. Channon Franny Norton

15 (13) Red Sun (IRE) 2 8 6 Charles Hills The Blue Bar Partnership Martin Dwyer

16 (12) Shani 2 8 0 John Bridger China Racing Club Jimmy Quinn

4:40pm£100,000 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y

1 (2) Aquarium 4 9 1 Mark Johnston Kingsley Park Owners Club Franny Norton

2 (1) Baghdad (FR) 4 9 1 Mark Johnston Mr Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya Frankie Dettori

3 (3) Desert Encounter (IRE) h 7 9 1 David Simcock Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Jamie Spencer

4 (4) Mirage Dancer 5 9 1 Sir Michael Stoute Mr K. Abdullah Ryan Moore

5 (5) Prince of Arran 6 9 1 Charlie Fellowes Mr Saeed bel Obaida James Doyle

5:15pm £25,000 TDN Australia Handicap 1m 3f 44y Weights raised 1lb

1 (3) Harrovian p 3 9 7 John Gosden HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing Frankie Dettori

2 (13) Country p 3 9 6 William Haggas Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum James Doyle

3 (12) Jersey Wonder (IRE) 3 9 6 Jamie Osborne Mr A. Taylor Nicola Currie

4 (8) Mordred (IRE) 3 9 4 Richard Hannon Mr Martin Hughes Sean Levey

5 (1) Asian Angel (IRE) 3 9 3 Mark Johnston Dr J. Walker Andrew Breslin (5)

6 (9) High Commissioner (IRE) 3 9 3 Paul Cole Mrs Fitri Hay P. J. McDonald

7 (6) Deal A Dollar ts 3 9 3 Sir Michael Stoute Mr Saeed Suhail Ryan Moore

8 (11) Aktau 3 9 2 Roger Varian Nurlan Bizakov, Keith Allen, Gerald Moss Andrea Atzeni

9 (7) Sapa Inca (IRE) 3 9 1 Mark Johnston China Horse Club International Limited Franny Norton

10 (14) Yellow Tiger (FR) p 3 9 1 Ian Williams Mr K. Sohi Daniel Tudhope

11 (5) Fox Vardy (USA) 3 9 1 Martyn Meade King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

12 (10) Top Power (FR) 3 9 0 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Rob Hornby

13 (4) Quintada 3 8 12 Mark Johnston Miss K. Rausing Jason Hart

14 (2) Grey d’Ars (FR) 3 8 11 Nick Littmoden R.Favarulo, G.Chesneaux, N.Littmoden Ben Curtis

W6

HOT REMAINS STRONG IN BETTING

The £1,059,250 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35pm), the highlight of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, takes centre-stage on the Sussex Downs today with a top-class field of eight going to post for the mile contest.

The John Gosden-trained Too Darn Hot (Frankie Dettori) remains a solid favourite for the G1 event as he bids to provide Newmarket handler Gosden with a second success in the contest following Kingman’s win in 2014. Too Darn Hot, the 2018 European champion two-year-old endured a tumultuous start to his 2019 campaign with placed efforts in the G2 Dante Stakes (2nd), G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas (2nd) and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes (3rd), but returned to winning ways in the G1 Prix Jean Prat when dropped to seven furlongs at Deauville on July 7. The three-year-old son of Dubawi is the Even-money favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival for today’s contest.

Too Darn Hot needs to reverse form with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Circus Maximus, who relished the return to a mile and the application of headgear when capturing the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Supplemented for the G1 Qatar Sussex at a cost of £70,000 last week, the three-year-old son of Galileo, who finished sixth in the Investec Derby, has proved a major drifter in the betting markets this morning. A 9/4 shot overnight, he is now 9/2 with Unibet as he bids to provide O’Brien with a sixth Qatar Sussex Stakes success.

The one for each-way money is the David O’Meara-trained Lord Glitters. He captured the biggest success of his career when winning the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. The six-year-old son of Whipper was a fast-finishing third in the 2018 renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Ridden by title-chasing Danny Tudhope, Lord Gliitters is a 5/1 chance from 7/1 with Unibet.

Phoenix Of Spain (Charlie Hills/Jamie Spencer) lit up the Curragh on his first start of the season in May with a sparkling success in the G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas. However, he disappointed when only sixth behind Circus Maximus in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Meeting last time out and has drifted out to 6/1 from 5/1 with Unibet.

At bigger prices, 2018 G1 Queen Anne Stakes scorer Accidental Agent (Eve Johnson-Houghton/Charles Bishop) is a 33/1 shot from 40/1 with Unibet, whilst G1 Prix d’Ispahan winner Zabeel Prince (Roger Varian/Andrea Atzeni) is 25/1 from 20/1 with the bookmaker.

Ballydoyle outsider I Can Fly (Aidan O’Brien/Donnacha O’Brien, 33/1) and King Power Racing Ltd’s Happy Power (Andrew Balding/Silvestre De Sousa, 40/1) complete the field of eight for the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Qatar Sussex Stakes, Unibet odds: 11/10 Too Darn Hot; 9/2 Circus Maximus; 5/1 Lord Glitters; 6/1 Phoenix Of Spain; 25/1 Zabeel Prince; 33/1 Accidental Agent, I Can Fly; 40/1 Happy Power

W7.

Maven (USA) Factfile

Breeding: 2 ch c American Pharoah (USA) – Richies Party Girl (USA) (Any Given Saturday (USA))

Born: May 24, 2017

Breeder: Wesley Ward

Owner: Richard Ravin

Trainer: Wesley Ward USA

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 11

*9/2 shot with Unibet for todays’ five-furlong G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes.

*Missed intended engagement at Royal Ascot due to the soft ground and was rerouted to France where he captured the G3 Prix du Bois over this distance at Chantilly on June 29, holding on by a head on good to soft turf.

*A first winner in America for Triple Crown hero American Pharoah when capturing the first two-year-old race of the year at Aqueduct on April 19 over 4.5 furlongs on dirt by a half-length.

*Ravin and Ward also owned Maven’s dam Richies Party Girl, who finished fourth in the G3 Prix Du Calvados.

*Maven is Ward’s first Goodwood runner.

Race record: Starts: 2; Wins: 2; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £75,406

Richard Ravin

Richard Ravin, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a retired Chicago insurance executive. Horseracing Interests: His best winners in the USA so far include G3 Hawthorne Derby winner Strait Of Mewsina (2008) and G3 Old Hat Stakes winner Richiegirlgonewild (2010). He has had 132 winners (up to July 30, 2019) in America, with his most successful year being 2010 when he enjoyed 26 victors.

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,780 winners in America (up to July 30, 2019). Maven is his first runner at Goodwood.

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently

revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden approaching 3,200 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. He is enjoying a most amazing 2019, with 10 G1 winners in 60 days – the latest of which was Stradivarius in the Qatar Goodwood Cup. He is enjoying a most amazing 2019, with 10 G1 winners in 60 days – the latest of which was Stradivarius in the Qatar Goodwood Cup yesterday. He missed out riding Stradivarius in the previous two Goodwood Cups – he preferred Big Orange in 2017 & was suspended last year. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 67 successes, including a week-topping seven this year. He has been crowned the world’s best jockey in both 2018 and 2015. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit).

Goodwood record: Dettori has ridden 203 winners at Goodwood, including 71 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First winner at the track was Lizzy Hare on June 9, 1987.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll, 2019 Stradivarius)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti)

W8.

LIFE’S A BEACH FOR PUNTERS WITH LIBERTY

The G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is the feature race on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, but punters have been busy seeking to find winners across the rest of today’s eight-race card.

The Neil King-trained Lil Rockerfeller is targeting successive victories in the opening £50,000 Unibet Goodwood Handicap (1.50pm) following a bloodless success in the 2018 edition of the extended two mile and four furlong event. The eight-year-old gelding, ridden in the contest once again by Silvestre de Sousa, is a 7/2 shot from 4/1 with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

One of the best-backed horses of the day is the John Gosden-trained Kosciuszko in the £75,000 Unibet Handicap (2.25pm). The three-year-old son of Australia shaped nicely on his seasonal debut when a staying-on fifth at Newbury and the G2 Great Voltigeur entry is the 9/2 market leader from 7/1 with Unibet for the 10-furlong contest.

The £75,000 G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (3.00pm) has attracted a competitive field of 13. The market for the five-furlong two-year-old contest is headed by the John Quinn-trained Liberty Beach. A winner of three of her four starts, the two-year-old daughter of Cable Bay displayed a smart turn of foot to plunder a Listed prize at Sandown Park last time out and is the 11/8 favourite from 6/4 with Unibet. American trainer Wesley Ward has enjoyed considerable success at Royal Ascot over the years and he targets a maiden victory at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with the unbeaten Maven, his first runner at the course. A G3 winner at Chantilly on his latest start, the two-year-old son of Triple Crown hero American Pharoah is a 9/2 shot with Unibet.

The £50,000 European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies Conditions Race (4.10pm) is a one-horse race in the betting markets with the Richard Fahey-trained Mighty Spirit the subject of sustained support in the five-furlong contest. Yet to win in five starts, the two-year-old daughter of Acclamation is the 15/8 favourite from 9/4 with Unibet.

The 10-furlong £30,000 British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap (4.45pm) features a host of unexposed types, but the market leader Nearooz, trained by Roger Varian is proving popular, constricting in price to 11/4 from 3/1 with Unibet, following a second-placed effort at Chester last time out. George Scott’s Moll Davis, the mount of Hayley Turner, scored at Hamilton on her latest start and the three-year-old daughter of 2014 Qatar Sussex Stakes winner Kingman is a 5/1 chance from 6/1 with Unibet.

In the concluding £25,000 New & Lingwood Handicap (5.55pm), Godolphin’s Light And Dark, a smooth winner at Newmarket earlier this month, is the well-backed 5/2 favourite from 3/1 with Unibet to follow up in the seven-furlong event off an 11lb higher mark.

Unibet Market Movers:

1.50pm Unibet Goodwood Handicap – Lil Rockerfeller 7/2 from 4/1

2.25pm Unibet Handicap – Kosciuszko 5/1 from 7/1

3.00pm Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes – Liberty Beach 11/8 from 6/4

4.10pm European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies Conditions Stakes – Mighty Spirit 15/8 from 9/4

4.45pm British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap – Nearooz 11/4 from 3/1 & Moll Davis 5/1 from 6/1

5.55pm New & Lingwood Handicap – Light And Dark 5/2 from 3/1

W9.

PRESS PUT SPOTLIGHT ON SUSSEX HIGHLIGHT

A jewel in racing’s crown goes on show at the Qatar Goodwood Festival today, and we’re not talking Frankie Dettori.

Yes, the world’s most entertaining jockey will be there, ready to leap and twirl, and kiss television cameras and jump into the arms of much bigger men if he rides another significant winner, but the real gem, the one that endorses potential stallions and can define a breed, is the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes. As luck would have it, Dettori rides the hot-favourite, Too Darn Hot, which is a link-up made by the gods – and good in Fleet Street.

The press lap it up, and since the Dettori-ridden Stradivarius was the star of day one at the summer spectacle of racing, it’s a Frankie-fest once again.

‘It’s a Sussex sizzler’ exclaims the Racing Post’s front cover, which includes a shot of the ubiquitous Italian and his Too Darn Hot partner, alongside key rivals Phoenix Of Spain and Circus Maximus. ‘[Lord Lloyd] Webber’s Too Darn Hot has measure of Sussex Stakes’ is the view of Jon Freeman in i, while Rob Wright of The Times writes: “Too Darn Hot can extend the terrific form that trainer John Gosden and Frankie Dettori have enjoyed by landing the Qatar Sussex Stakes.”

There is no doubt that another darn win for Dettori would be hugely popular with Goodwood racegoers, but the press smell spoilers. Phoenix Of Spain is the choice of Templegate in The Sun, while ‘Phoenix set to rise again’ is Chris Goulding’s view in the Daily Express. Alternatively, ‘Good Lord’ is a steer towards Lord Glitters for readers of Newsboy’s column in the Daily Mirror, while Jason Heavey of the Daily Star is another fan of the David O’Meara-trained grey. ‘Praise the Lord’ is the headline accompanying Heavey’s script, while Paul Kealy’s column in the Racing Post is headlined ‘Glitters an insulting price to shine in Sussex showdown’. Kealy’s colleague Tom Segal, aka Pricewise, joins the Glitters tipsters.

The weather may have been unkind before racing on day one, but once it relented there were bursts of brightness, first from Pinatubo in the Qatar Vintage Stakes, and then Stradivarius, who won his third G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup. Julian Muscat of the Racing Post writes: “Then it came to pass. From out of the sea fret that settled over the turn for home emerged an orange ball of fire. Here was Stradivarius in his pomp.”

The Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage sums up the horse’s key asset when writing: “Apart from a killer turn of foot, it is a major asset that he does not expend an ounce more energy than necessary, so while he never wins by far he rarely endures a hard race.”

‘Big bad Strad’ headlines The Sun’s racing pull-out cover, while Steve Jones’ column inside that same paper is headlined, ‘Strad the impaler – he puts Cup rivals to the sword again’. He also threatens to bankrupt the sponsors (or insurers) of the Weatherbys Hamilton Insurance Stayers’ Bonus, which was created to encourage the breeding and racing of stayers, but without any sense that a horse would have the ability, let alone stamina, to win it. Stradivarius did in year one, and if landing the G2 Lonsdale Stakes at York next month will complete an unimagined double. Marcus Townend, in his Daily Mail column, quotes sponsor Charles Hamilton saying: “We are running through money at an alarming rate.”

So are the bookmakers, who must love and loathe Dettori’s contribution to racegoers’ days out. Greg Wood of The Guardian writes: “Thirty-two years after riding the first winner of his career at Goodwood in June 1987, Frankie Dettori moved a step closer to completing his best season at the sport’s highest level.”

Racing’s appeal to princes and paupers also extends to celebrities, from A-list to soon-forgotten. The rating given to Jeremy Kyle depends on personal taste, but he has been conspicuous by his absence since ITV axed his eponymous, day-time talk show. A day on the Downs was enough to draw Kyle back into the public eye – to the delight of paparazzi snappers and celebrity writers – and he is given 5-star coverage in the Daily Star. ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ is the paper’s headline, above a selection of shots showing racehorse owner Kyle and friends, plus some rather windswept racegoers. Hopefully such scenes will not be repeated this week – that’s a reference to bedraggled racegoers, not Kyle and co.

‘Ride out the storm’ is a caption in The Times alongside a photo of three women in hat-clutching pose, while the Daily Express’s picture of racegoers attempting to defy the element in flimsy waterproofs is titled ‘Return of the mac . . .’

Alan Tyers of The Times makes gusty Goodwood the focus of his column, and writes: “The gates had hardly opened when the heavens did too,” before adding that sales in the racecourse’s merchandise shop included a “mismatch” involving “Golf umbrellas 6, Panama hats 0.”

It’s a game of two halves, Alan, or even five days, and the Panamas are bound to fight back once the sun gets his hat on.

W10.

HERMOSA NASSAU FAVOURITE FOR GOODSHIP BALLYDOYLE

Dual 1,000 Guineas heroine Hermosa headlines a stellar field of nine for tomorrow’s £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35pm), the highlight of day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies’ Day.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and the mount of Ryan Moore, Hermosa backed up a gutsy victory in the English 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May with a dazzling display in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh later the same month. The three-year-old daughter of Galileo was beaten at odds-on favouritism in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and steps up to 10 furlongs for the first time tomorrow afternoon. Hermosa is the 15/8 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, for the Qatar Nassau Stakes as she bids to provide O’Brien with a fifth success in the contest. The master of Ballydoyle is also represented by Just Wonderful (Wayne Lordan, 14/1), who finished second in G1 company at Belmont Park, USA, earlier this month in the 10-furlong Belmont Oaks Invitational.

Hermosa’s chief rival in the betting is the John Gosden-trained Mehdaayih (Frankie Dettori). Successful in the Listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester in May, the three-year-old daughter of Frankel met trouble in running when finishing seventh to stable companion Anapurna in the Investec Oaks at Epsom on May 31. However, she returned to form with a smooth success in the G2 Prix de Malleret at Saint-Cloud last month over 12 furlongs and is a 7/2 shot with Unibet.

Maqsad (William Haggas/Jim Crowley) was eighth in the Investec Oaks when seemingly failing to stay the trip. The three-year-old daughter of Siyouni, a 6/1 chance with Unibet, had previously created a striking impression when sauntering to success in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket by five lengths in May.

Channel (Francis-Henri Graffard/Pierre-Charles Boudot) is bidding to become the first French-trained winner of the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes. A 13/2 shot with Unibet, the Nathaniel filly has won her last three starts and captured the extended 10-furlong G1 Prix de Diane (French Oaks) on her latest start.

Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute is chasing a seventh victory in the 10-furlong event and he is doubly represented courtesy of G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes second Rawdaa (Danny Tudhope, 7/1) and Sun Maiden (James Doyle, 11/1), successful on her last two starts in Listed and G3 company.

The nine-runner field is completed by Mark Johnston’s ultra-consistent Nyaleti (Joe Fanning, 28/1) and Japanese challenger Deirdre (Mitsuru Hashida/Oisin Murphy, 28/1), who will appreciate the better ground after her sixth-placed effort in the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out.

The Qatar Nassau Stakes forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Qatar Nassau Stakes, Unibet odds: 15/8 Hermosa; 7/2 Mehdaayih; 6/1 Maqsad; 13/2 Channel; 7/1 Rawdaa; 11/1 Sun Maiden; 14/1 Just Wonderful; 28/1 Deirdre, Nyaleti

W11.

RACE 1

Race One – Unibet Goodwood Handicap – Winning Trainer Quotes

PRESCOTT’S FINE FORM CONTINUES

Everything Sir Mark Prescott seems to touch at the moment turns to gold. That was highlighted this afternoon as 9/1 shot Timoshenko provided the legendary Newmarket trainer with a 14th victory in July following his gutsy success in the £50,000 Unibet Goodwood Handicap.

Ridden by Luke Morris, the four-year-old son of Archipenko wore down the William Knight-trained Seinesational (22/1) in the closing stages of the extended two mile and four furlong event to score by a neck.

Timoshenko was registering his sixth victory in succession on his first start since August 2018. The gelding will now be targeted at the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on Saturday, October 12.

Prescott, who has saddled two other winners this year, both of which came in January, said: “Timoshenko did not get here by accident, this race has been very much the plan. We stopped early with him last year and this was always going to be the race he would start his season in – it is nice when a plan comes off.

“The worse he is going, the better the result as it means they are going fast enough for him and he can stay! We were lucky that the gap on the rail opened up and there was enough room for him to squeeze through.

“The Middleham Park Racing guys are great owners and I am delighted for them. This horse is also bred by Miss Kirsten Rausing who is one of my biggest supporters, so it is nice when a day like this happens.

“The plan was to run in this race and then onto the Cesarewitch, so one half of the plan has worked!”

Reflecting on his remarkable run of form this month, which has also seen four of his last six runners win, Prescott added: “It is brilliant that the horses are running so well. I only ran 12 horses earlier this year and when they ran very badly, we didn’t have any runners for six weeks.

“I don’t care how you try and pretend, it is quite wearing when you are not having winners, so it is great to have the horses in form.”

1.50pm Unibet Goodwood Handicap, 2m 4f 134y

1 Timoshenko (Middleham Park Racing) Sir Mark Prescott 4-8-00 Luke Morris 9/1

2 Seinesational (One Day Rodney Partnership) William Knight 4-8-00 Kieran O’Neill 22/1

3 True Destiny (Exors Of The Late Sultan Ahmad Shah) Roger Charlton 4-8-01 David Egan 11/2

4 The Cashel Man (Fitri Hay) Nicky Henderson 7-8-09 P J McDonald 16/1

4/1 fav Lil Rockerfeller (6th)

19 ran

Time: 4m 33.0s

Distances: nk, ¾, 2

Tote Win: £10.50 Places: £2.60, £4.90, £2.00, £3.60 Exacta: £286.10

Breeding: ch g Archipenko (USA) – Nezhenka (GB) (With Approval (CAN))

Breeder: Kirsten Rausing

Sir Mark Prescott – 30th Goodwood winner (9th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Luke Morris – 13th Goodwood winner (2nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

W12.

First race – Unibet Goodwood Handicap

Quotes

MORRIS TIMES IT RIGHT ON TIMOSHENKO

Luke Morris rode his second Qatar Goodwood Festival winner when Timoshenko landed the Unibet Goodwood Handicap over an extended two and a half miles.

Timoshenko (9/1) snatched victory after gaining a late, clear run up the far rail, depriving runner-up Seinesational (22/1) by a neck. True Destiny (11/2) was third, beaten three-quarters of a length, while The Cashel Man (16/1) finished fourth of the 19 runners.

Horses based with the winning trainer, Sir Mark Prescott, have been in scintillating form of late, and Morris said: “The horses are in great form, and long may it continue.”

Of Timoshenko he said: “He found a lovely rhythm the whole way round, and I just needed the splits [in among the other runners] and luckily they came. He showed a good attitude the whole way round.

“He’s not raced over this sort of trip before, and only up to two miles, but he’s a thorough stayer and this was tailor-made for him. I felt the rail was the right place to be, and that if I had come out and round the field I didn’t have enough horse under me to win. I had to ride my luck by staying on the inside, but it paid off.”

MISSING OUT ON A SEINESATIONAL FINISH

Sussex trainer William Knight likes nothing better than a winner at his local track, and nearly started day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with a winner.

After Seinesational had finished second to Timoshenko in the Unibet Goodwood Handicap, Knight said: “When Jim Crowley was third on him here earlier in the year he said ‘Bring him back for the two-and-a-half-mile handicap’, and that became our plan. He’s owned by local people and it was the ideal target.

“I’m delighted, and we’ve come up against a Sir Mark [Prescott-trained] horse who has now won his last five races. It goes that way, but we’ll enjoy our day.

“It must be our horse’s best run to date, but where we go from here I’m not sure. He likes quirky sort of tracks, and the Goodwood undulations and twists and turns suit him. I’m not sure he likes boring, flat tracks – he loses interest. The Cesarewitch is a possible, but would he like Newmarket?”

W13.

First race, 1.50pm: Unibet Goodwood Handicap

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Luke Morris, jockey of the 9/1 winner Timoshenko, said: “Predominantly good, but a bit loose in places.”

Kieran O’Neill, partner of the neck second Seinesational (22/1), said: “Good.”

David Egan, on board third-placed True Destiny (11/2), said: “Nice good ground.”

PJ McDonald, partner of fourth The Cashel Man (16/1), said: “Good.”

Danny Tudhope, on board Dubawi Fifty, said: “Good.”

Silvestre de Sousa, partner of 4/1 favourite Lil Rockerfeller, said: “It is on the easy side of good.”

Jamie Spencer, jockey of Mancini, said: “It is predominantly good.”

Liam Keniry, rider of Paddys Motorbike, said: “Good.”

Andrea Atzeni, on board Fun Mac, said: “Good.”

David Probert, jockey of Dounyapour, said: “Good – slightly easy.”

Martin Dwyer, rider of Zubayr, said: “Good.”

Josephine Gordon, on board Guns Of Leros, said: “Dead and a bit tacky.”

Hayley Turner, rider of Party Playboy, said: “Good.”

Paddy Mathers, on board Polish, said: “Good, good too soft in places.”

Hollie Doyle, jockey of Early Summer, said: “Slightly loose.”

Jimmy Quinn, rider of Bailarico, said: “Good.”

Raul de Silva, on board Cristal Spirit, said: “Good.”

Andrew Breslin, rider of Age Of Wisdom, said: “Good.”

W14.

RACE 2

Second race – Unibet Handicap

Quotes

SIR RON RISES FOR JOHNSTON

Trainer Mark Johnston closed to within one of Sir Michael Stoute’s record number of Qatar Festival winners when Sir Ron Priestley won the Unibet Handicap.

The three-year-old became Johnston’s 79th winner at the famous meeting, and also his 49th success in July, extending the British record for winners in one month that he set on Monday at Ayr.

Sir Ron Priestley (6/1), the mount of Franny Norton, beat Durston (13/2) and Eminence (8/1) by a neck and three and a quarter lengths in the mile-and-a-half contest.

Johnston endured a rare blank day yesterday, and he said: “It was a very frustrating day, not just because it was without a win, but we had three seconds and two by very short margins. It’s great to get back on the scoresheet.

“He [Sir Ron Priestley] is an ideal sort for this type of race – he’s raced a fair bit, but is very much on the upgrade, so it’s not a great surprise that he’s won.

“The owner has just reminded me that he’s in on Saturday [in the Qatar Summer Handicap over a mile and six furlongs], but I don’t know where we will go next. We’ll see how the horse is and what the handicapper does. Good horses racing over this type of trip need to be given a bit of time to make sure you are not going back to the well too often.

“He is in the St Leger, but it was a very borderline decision. We think he’s almost that type of horse, and he’s shown today that he was worth the entry, but he has a bit to go to prove he’s up to that class. The trip and conditions [at Doncaster] would suit, but you need a Group One horse for that race.

“He hasn’t proved he’s that good yet.”

W15

Race Two – Unibet Handicap – Winning Jockey Quotes

PRIESTLEY IS GOODWOOD’S MOST WANTED

Mark Johnston and Franny Norton teamed up to land the £75,000 Unibet Handicap with 6/1 shot Sir Ron Priestley.

The three-year-old son of Australia knuckled down gamely in the closing stages of the 12-furlong event to score by a neck from the David Simcock-trained Durston (13/2) in second.

Norton said: “Sir Ron Priestley was a bit slow on his feet today. We were coming back in trip, but we did not think that was going to inconvenience him.

“He has had one blip all year and the rest of the time he has done nothing wrong. He rides the race for you and you are just a passenger really.

“Sir Ron Priestly just kept sticking his neck out. Had anything else come to me, he would have stuck his neck out again.

“He is just one of those real hardy, progressive horses. I am having a good year but you can’t fail to when you are riding for Mark Johnston – he trains winners for fun and I am lucky enough to be part of the team.”

W16.

Second race, 2.25pm: Unibet Handicap

Placed quotes

SIMCOCK HAPPY WITH DURSTON

Durston pleased trainer David Simcock with his second place in the Unibet Handicap. Sent off at 13/2, the son of Sea The Moon came home a neck adrift of the 6/1 winner Sir Ron Priestley.

Simcock commented: “The winner took a lot of passing, but I am happy with the run.”

Result

2.25pm Unibet Handicap, 1m 3f 218y

1 Sir Ron Priestley (Paul Dean) Mark Johnston 3-9-04 Franny Norton 6/1

2 Durston (Highclere Thoroughbred Racing) David Simcock 3-8-08 Silvestre de Sousa 13/2

3 Eminence (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-01 Ryan Moore 8/1

11/2 fav Desert Icon (8th)

13 ran

Time: 2m 37.17s

Distances: nk, 3¼

Tote Win: £6.60 Places: £2.40, £2.10, £2.30 Exacta: £44.80

Breeding: ch c Australia (GB) – Reckoning (IRE) (Danehill Dancer (IRE))

Breeder: Mascalls Stud

Mark Johnston – 148th Goodwood winner (79th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Franny Norton – 37th Goodwood winners (13th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

W17.

RACE 3

Race Three – Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes – Winning Trainer Quotes

LIFE’S A BEACH FOR LIBERTY

The John Quinn-trained Liberty Beach (11/8 favourite) recorded her fourth win from five starts with a smart success in the £75,000 G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes.

Ridden by Jason Hart, the two-year-old daughter of Cable Bay defied trouble in running to quicken up smartly to score by a length from the Joseph O’Brien-trained Alligator Alley (8/1) in second.

Quinn has high hopes for the filly who could tackle the G1 Prix Morny or the G2 Lowther Stakes on her next start. The Settrington handler was recording his second victory of the week from three runners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival following Cobra Eye’s win in yesterday’s European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden.

Quinn said: “Liberty Beach did not get the best passage through the race as a few horses got in her way, but she showed once again a very special acceleration. She nearly ran her race to get to avoid all the trouble, but once Jason pulled her out and found the gap, off she went and he couldn’t pull her up.

“It’s a very good sign that it took her a long time to pull her up. I put her in the Prix Morny (G1, Deauville, Sunday, August 18) this morning as I felt she was good enough to go for that race, but she had to prove it on the track this afternoon.

“She is in the Lowther (G2, York, Thursday, August 22) and the Prix Morny so we shall see – I like the Morny! She is a very high-class filly.

“Liberty Beach did not have her first run until May 27 and then she ran three times quickly after that, including in the Queen Mary and at Sandown, so for a filly who had made her debut in May, I thought she needed a little break.

“I’m delighted we didn’t run her in the Papin and gave her a break as we thought she would have an outstanding chance in this race and this is a great place to win.

“The form of the Queen Mary in which she finished fourth is really good and all she has done since then is keep progressing.

“I think we will also target the Prix de l’Abbaye and then the Breeders’ Cup. She has a lot of tactical speed and America could suit her – that is my plan. I have been training for a long time and if she is well in herself, you just need to keep kicking with these fillies and don’t worry too much about next year right now.

“Liberty Beach is very laid-back and helps her rider. I wouldn’t be surprised if she was well able to cope with six furlongs which could even make her a Cheveley Park type.”

Liberty Beach’s owner Philip Wilkins had received offers for Liberty Beach. He said: “We just love racing, so that is why we are here. The money wasn’t going to make that much difference to our lives, so we thought why not keep her?

“I have only been breeding horses for about three years – this is the second one and she has an older half-sister who hasn’t performed quite as well but she was a little weak as a yearling. We are just hoping that we can get a bit more out of the family because it is an incredible family.

“I lost a racehorse that I paid a lot money for, who didn’t even reach the track, and I got very disappointed about the game. I decided to take the mares that I had and to breed. From that, we are back racing again and I am over the moon.

“We keep going one rung up the ladder. We have the G2 next and hopefully she can get to a G1 as well. I would like to see Liberty Beach in the Cheveley Park at the end of the season and that is probably my dream.”

Donnacha O’Brien, who partnered second-placed Alligator Alley for his trainer brother Joseph, commented: “I would have won if I had a clear run.”

W18.

Third race – Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes

Quotes

HART FINDS A FILLY WITH A BIG HEART

“She has a heart of gold,” was Jason Hart’s description of Liberty Beach after he had ridden her to victory in the G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes.

The two-year-old speedster, who was sent off the 11/8 favourite, burst clear of her rivals inside the final furlong to beat Alligator Alley (8/1) by a length. There was a further length back to Show Me Show Me (25/1), who missed the break and made up considerable ground near the finish.

He, plus the fourth-placed Fan Club Rules and fifth home Wheels On Fire, are due to be sold at this evening’s Goffs UK Goodwood Sale, to be held in the winner’s enclosure after racing.

After riding his third career winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Hart said: “I was quietly confident for the first couple of furlongs, but in the last furlong and a half she had to be tough. There was plenty of competition and she needed to be good.

“I put her in a small gap and she was tough to go through it. It got tight enough with the American horse [Maven] coming back in my lap a bit. I had planned to follow Frankie [on Maven] and thought he would have taken me a bit further, but I got dragged out of the race a tiny bit and had to make my move sooner than ideal.

“She’s very quick – you could see through the early part of the race that she was so keen to run.”

Hart admitted he underestimated the filly before she ran in a race, and said: “I always thought she was up to winning a maiden!

“She is just one of those unassuming fillies and at home you could stick a baby on her, she is that laid back. She only really comes alive once the gates open. Ascot was a bit frustrating [fourth in G2 Queen Mary Stakes] because we were drawn on the wrong side. She did well to win the race on her side, so to come here today and win a G3 for her owner [Philip Wilkins], who also bred her, is very nice.”

3.00pm Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3), 5f

1 Liberty Beach (Philip Wilkins) John Quinn 2-8-12 Jason Hart 11/8 fav

2 Alligator Alley (Paul Smith) Joseph O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Donnacha O’Brien 8/1

3 Show Me Show Me (Ontoawinner 8 And Partner 4) Richard Fahey 2-9-01 Patrick Mathers 25/1

13 ran

Time: 58.88s

Distances: 1, 1

Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.10, £2.50, £6.60 Exacta: £13.70

Breeding: b f Cable Bay (IRE) – Flirtinaskirt (GB) (Avonbridge (GB))

Breeder: Phillip Wilkins

John Quinn – 6th Goodwood winner (5th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jason Hart – 3rd Goodwood winner (3rd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

W19.

RACE 4

Fourth race – Qatar Sussex Stakes

Quotes

GOSDEN RUES ERRORS AS TOO DARN HOT LANDS QATAR SUSSEX STAKES

Newmarket trainer John Gosden has not been afraid to admit he made errors in the races he picked this season for Too Darn Hot, and reiterated his failing after the colt won today’s £1,059,250 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Owned and bred by Lord Lloyd-Webber, and set one day to become a stallion under Sheikh Mohammed’s Darley banner, Too Darn Hot (evens fav) was nudged to victory by Frankie Dettori, who was riding his 11th G1 win of a memorable year. The partnership beat Circus Maximus (9/2) and I Can Fly (14/1) by half a length and a length and a quarter.

Gosden, who was keen to point out that both he and Lord Lloyd-Webber’s racing manager, Simon Marsh, held their hands up for the colt’s defeats, said:

“We knew Phoenix Of Spain and Circus Maximus would go forward, and they set an even pace. Frankie said after that it was a pity they hadn’t taken down the auxiliary rail [in the home straight] because he knew it would get tight [among the runners] and it did. At Goodwood it angles out and there’s an elbow, but I said ‘Just sit tight and if you don’t get out everyone will understand – don’t go committing three furlongs out’ and he didn’t but sat tight and when Andrea’s horse [Zabeel Prince] got tired the gap opened and we were away.

“His best trip is probably seven furlongs – I’ve put him in sprints, and wouldn’t be afraid of running him in the Sprint on Champions Day at Ascot, but a nice flat mile suits. The Curragh mile was too stiff after we ran him back too soon after the Dante Stakes, and it was the same in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, where the mile climbs a long way. It caught him out. His mother [Dar Re Mi, a three-time G1 winner who Gosden trained] stayed a mile and a half, but he’s all speed.

“He was a champion two-year-old, which proved he was speed. I’ve been so open that he missed the Greenham Stakes and 2000 Guineas, which I think he would have won, after he threw a splint in training, but we got it wrong running him in the Dante Stakes, which is not his trip. Then we rushed him back, and it was stupid and wrong. Fortunately, the horse has overcome both his manager and his trainer! It was interesting that they [Aidan O’Brien and his patrons] ran Circus Maximus over a mile and a half in the Derby, so we all makes mistakes!

“The horse [Too Darn Hot] has come right now, and it’s a pity that Andrew and Madeleine [Lloyd-Webber] are at a music festival in Salzburg, but it’s wonderful their horse is back, and he’s proved that being champion two-year-old was no fluke.

“We’ll probably stick to the Mile now. We know there are lovely G1s ahead, such as the QEII and the Moulin, but to come and win the Sussex is wonderful. To me the great races are the Sussex, the Jacques Le Marois, and the QEII – the all-aged G1s.”

W20.

Race Four – Qatar Sussex Stakes – Winning Jockey Quotes

FRANKIE IS TOO DARN GOOD

The man for the big occasion delivered once again as racing legend Frankie Dettori steered Even-money favourite Too Darn Hot to victory in the £1,059,250 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes over a mile.

Trained by John Gosden, the three-year-old son of Dubawi tracked the pace in the early stages of the mile contest and displayed a potent turn of foot in the closing stages to master the Aidan O’Brien-trained Circus Maximus (9/2) by a half-length.

Dettori has ridden 11 G1 winners in 62 days (since May 31) and this was Too Darn Hot’s second G1 victory in succession following his success in the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville earlier this month.

Dettori and Newmarket trainer Gosden have enjoyed a spellbinding summer, characterised by victories in the last five days from Enable (G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes), Stradivarius (G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup) and Too Darn Hot’s win this afternoon.

Dettori’s 11 G1 victories this year have come in the G1 Investec Oaks, G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, G1 Gold Cup, G1 Commonwealth Cup, G1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, G1 Coral-Eclipse, G1 Prix Jean Prat, G1 Irish Oaks, G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, G1 Sussex Stakes.

The 48-year-old rider said: “Too Darn Hot is very good. We had a smooth run to this race and his homework has been good, but my god he has so much speed – I can’t feel my arms at the moment! He is just blessed with so much natural speed.

“He had a good run at this race today. He had been working well in the build-up to the race and we had him in the best shape we could have him.

“It was great to reverse the form of Ascot and the race worked out how we wanted. They tried to stretch my stamina today, but I just had too many guns for them.

“Too Darn Hot got the big one today that he really deserved. He has been unlucky for various reasons this year, but now he has showed his true colours and we are delighted.

“He is a wonderful horse with a wonderful pedigree and deserved a proper G1, which we all thought he had in him. I am so lucky that I work for Clarehaven [Stables]. We have an amazing team, it is a pleasurable place to work, and amazing horses trained by a genius of a trainer.

“He has a lot of pace and a Breeders’ Cup Mile would be idea, with a fast two turns. I am sure that it could be the end of season target.

“It’s not just G1s – to look at the list of G1 that I have won [this year], they are absolutely amazing, mammoth races. King Georges, Eclipses and Gold Cups – they are proper G1s. I have had an amazing summer and long may it continue. Mr Gosden is the genius – he puts it on the plate for me and I am doing the rest.

“I was waiting for Too Darn Hot to come into the paddock and I said to John: “I will probably need a heart transplant by the end of the week!” He told me to shut up and that I loved it – maybe he is right.

“This is probably the best year I’ve had. I cannot say enough thanks to John Gosden. He is an amazing trainer with an amazing team and long may it continue.”

W21.

More Qatar Sussex Stakes quotes

TOO DARN HOT TO RETIRE AT END OF 2019

Simon Marsh, manager of Watership Down Stud, owned by Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber, which bred Too Darn Hot, the cosy winner of today’s mile G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, worth £1,059,280, highlight of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “It is fantastic to see Too Darn Hot back to what we have always believed he was and is. It is great.”

John Gosden, Too Darn Hot’s trainer, added: “Frankie (Dettori) said his arms are aching (because Too Darn Hot was a bit keen). We managed Too Darn Hot very badly, myself and the manager, earlier in the year. He missed the Greenham and the 2,000 Guineas – and I think he would have won the Guineas, because he had a splint. Then we panicked and went to the Dante, entirely the wrong trip – an extended mile and a quarter. Then we panicked again and sent him nine days later over to Ireland to run him at a stiff mile (Irish 2,000 Guineas) and sustaining a little leg issue and consequently we did everything wrong for the colt. He then ran great at Royal Ascot, but if we had just been sensible about it, we probably would not have got ourselves in a mess. But, fortunately, he was a very high-class champion two-year-old and he has got both the trainer and the manager out of trouble (went back to seven furlongs to win the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 7).

“There are lovely races like the Moulin and the Jacques le Marois, which comes a little soon, and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but also for him, because he is so fast, sprint races. I would not be frightened of running him in a sprint and similarly I would not be frightened of running him in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita, which is around two turns and will be run on fast ground. Seven-furlong horses are suited by that mile there.

“I don’t think he will be remaining in training next year. When you have been champion two-year-old and have won two G1s this year, with hopefully more to come, I think he has done his job. It was rather the same with Kingman and Roaring Lion. Their commercial value becomes so great because of their speed and being champion two-year-old, and that takes over. He has proved that he can overcome both trainer and manager. It would have been fair to doubt him, but we were running him over the wrong trip off what I call interrupted and incomplete preparations. Winning the Sussex is hugely important for the horse and gets a rather large monkey off our backs.

“Frankie is exceptionally well and he rides with great confidence. He was saying to me there that it was too much responsibility and I said to him: “I tell you what is bad for you is to sit in that weighing room and not have a ride – you are a showman and you love being here”. After Enable’s race, Frankie went home exhausted and we all sat and had a TV dinner – it was very sad, but we were completely bottomed out emotionally, and he of course physically. He is not a kid anymore and, if we keep him going to the right meetings, we might get a few more years out of the old boy yet. If he hadn’t have won a G1 this year, he would be crying and kicking the waste paper basket, and the cat would be in trouble.

“We still have got Stradivarius (3-time Qatar Goodwood Cup winner) – he is a remarkably lovely horse. He is so full of himself – he was quite a cheeky chappie this morning – he ate up his feed and started shouting – just playing. Let’s look forward to seeing him the rest of this year and next year. He is probably at his zenith now at five and is racing like a true professional – the teenage years have moved on and now he is a pretty mature horse.”

Result 3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1), 1m

1 Too Darn Hot (Lord Lloyd-Webber) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori Evs fav

2 Circus Maximus (Flaxman Stables/Mrs Magnier/Tabor/Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/2

3 I Can Fly (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-9-05 Donnacha O’Brien 14/1

8 ran, Time: 1m 38.57s, Distances: ½, 1¼ Tote Win: £1.80 Places: £1.10, £1.60, £3.50 Exacta: £5.60

Breeding: b c Dubawi (IRE) – Dar Re Mi (GB) (Singspiel (IRE)) Breeder: Watership Down Stud

John Gosden – 156th Goodwood winner (38th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Frankie Dettori – 204th Goodwood winner (72nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

W22.

Fourth race, 3.35pm: Qatar Sussex Stakes

Placed quotes

O’BRIEN IS HAPPY WITH SECOND AND THIRD

The G1 £1,059,250 Qatar Sussex Stakes, run over a mile, saw 9/2 chance Circus Maximus, come home half a length second behind Evens favourite Too Darn Hot.

Trained by Ireland’s champion Flat trainer, Aidan O’Brien, Circus Maximus pleased his connections.

O’Brien reflected: “You would have to be very happy with that. We were delighted with the run today.

“We know that he gets a mile and a quarter well, so we have that option, to go up in trip, or we can stay where we are.

“The next one [meeting] to come is York, and we need to decide whether we go up to a mile and a quarter there.

“There are a lot of things open to him because he is a relaxed horse. You wouldn’t believe how relaxed at home he is, he just takes everything in his stride.”

Ryan Moore, rider of the Galileo colt, added: “He ran a super race, I think he has come forward since Ascot.”

O’Brien also trained the third home, I Can Fly (14/1), who was another length and a quarter behind.

O’Brien continued: “She has run a stormer. She is lovely. When the ground gets easier it will help her.

“A mile, on easy ground, with a strong pace is what she loves. She is more of an autumn horse.”

Jockey Donnacha O’Brien, said: “She ran well – she got a nice trip.”

W23.

RACE 5

Race Five – European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes – Winning Trainer Quotes

MRS BOUQUET KEEPS UP APPERANCES FOR RECORD-BREAKING JOHNSTON

Middleham trainer Mark Johnston became the joint-winningmost trainer of all time at the Qatar Goodwood Festival (along with Sir Michael Stoute) after registering his 80th success at the meeting courtesy of 3/1 chance Mrs Bouquet in the European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race.

Ridden by Joe Fanning, the two-year-old daughter of Toronado won the five-furlong event, a new contest in the racing calendar, by a length from 15/8 favourite Mighty Spirit, trained by Richard Fahey.

Mrs Bouquet’s success was Johnston’s 50th victory of the month, a new record, and his 149th win at Goodwood overall.

He said: “I didn’t know that we had broken all these records, particularly not the Sir Michael Stoute record! It’s also very special to win 50 races in a month.

“It is all about the horses. We don’t miss any entries, we don’t miss any races and we are just great believers in running our horses. When things are going well and the sun is shining, we are great believers in running them again.

“We do not mind running horses again soon after one race because they are in peak form.

“You rarely see me have a non-runner because of the ground. If I do it is probably more of a decision from an owner than mine. As I keep saying to our owners, the most important thing about a race is the opposition. It is not the jockey, it is not the ground, it is not the track, it is the opposition.

“We put an awful lot of effort of putting our horses into the right race against the right opposition. We have a great term effort which is well structured and all the staff know what their responsibilities are and what they have to do and they get the job done.

“I am a great believer that if you are good at the job, it is nothing to do with age – it is all to do with skills.”

Discussing the success of Mrs Bouquet, Johnston continued: “She had two runs in 48 hours a couple of weeks’ ago and it probably highlights our mentality that she was in peak form and we decided to keep racing her. She won well at Catterick and York and those races did her no harm!

“We entered her this morning in a Listed race at Deauville a week on Sunday. If she is well after this, then Deauville could be the place, I suppose it will depend on the opposition.”

Johnston was registering a 27/1 double on the day following Sir Ron Priestley’s (6/1) victory in the Unibet Handicap.

W24.

Fifth race – European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race

Quotes

BOUQUETS FOR JOHNSTON AND FANNING

Joe Fanning, a long-standing member of Team Mark Johnston, was an appropriate choice to ride Mrs Bouquet, the winner of today’s European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race.

The victory was Johnston’s 50th in July, a record for winners in one month by a British trainer, and his 80th at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, equalling the record score of Sir Michael Stoute.

Fanning, who earlier this month returned from a five-week, shoulder-injury layoff that forced him to miss Royal Ascot, drove Mrs Bouquet (3/1) to victory by a length from the favourite Mighty Spirit (15/8). Following the race the jockey said: “She’s a tough filly and very genuine. She travelled well and saw out the trip well. When the second horse came to me she kept on gamely.

“The horses are running really well, and 50 winners in a month is very good. Mark has a good team at home and everyone works hard. For me it’s a great job – I’ve been there 20-odd years now which is a long time, but they have all been good years.”

4.10pm Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race, 5f

1 Mrs Bouquet (Garrett Freyn) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Joe Fanning 3/1

2 Mighty Spirit (John Dance) Richard Fahey 2-9-00 P J McDonald 15/8 fav

3 Flippa The Strippa (Christopher Wright) Charlie Hills 2-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 3/1

7 ran

Time: 58.96s

Distances: 1, ½

Tote Win: £3.30 Places: £1.70, £1.40 Exacta: £10.00

Breeding: b f Toronado (IRE) – Riva Royale (GB) (Royal Applause (GB))

Breeder: Hatford Enterprises

Mark Johnston – 149th Goodwood winner (80th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Joe Fanning – 52nd Goodwood winner (19th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

W25.

Fifth race, 4.10pm: European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race

Quotes

SPIRIT SECOND TO BOUQUET

Malton trainer Richard Fahey was a little disappointed coming second in the European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race after 15/8 favourite Mighty Spirit went down by a length to Mrs Bouquet.

Fahey commented: “She lugged away a little bit from the winner. It would be nice to be able to take a lead on her, but P J [McDonald, jockey] said she just hits the gates and gets going.

“She has run a solid race. I think the plan from here would be to win a race with her.

“I am being a bit tough on her. I didn’t want to run her this week, but she didn’t give me a reason not to. She has run well. I am pleased really.

“The most important thing with her is to win a race.”

Jockey P J McDonald added: “I was in a perfect position, but the last horse I wanted to get into a battle with was a [Mark] Johnston horse.”

W26.

RACE 6

Race Six – British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap – Winning Trainer Quotes

MEGAN & MAN WIN AT GOODWOOD

The Simon Crisford-trained Mannaal (12/1) provided the Newmarket trainer with a first success at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the £30,000 British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap.

Ridden by Goodwood Ambassador Megan Nicholls, also registering a first win at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the three-year-old daughter of Dubawi scored by three-quarters of a length in the 10-furlong contest.

Edward Crisford, representing his father, said: “Mannaal was given a great ride by Megan who has also been riding the horse at home.

“Megan took her time and they didn’t go much of a pace up front. Mannaal got a little bit unbalanced on the track, but when she came into the straight, she really locked on.

“Megan said she went for home a little bit early, but they did it well in the end.

“There is definitely more improvement to come from Mannaal. She is a Dubawi homebred and I think the next step for her is black type.

“She stays further than this and we will look for a Listed race for her next. We’ll go to the programme book and see where we go with her, there might be something in France.”

W27.

Sixth race – British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap

Quotes

MEGAN NICHOLLS ADDS TO FAMILY’S LAURELS

Megan Nicholls, a daughter of champion Jump trainer Paul, rode her first Qatar Goodwood Festival winner when Mannaal landed the British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap.

The win was Nicholls’ third at the course, and second on Mannaal, who became a first winner at the meeting for Newmarket trainer Simon Crisford. Nicholls and Crisford have teamed up for three wins from four runners in recent weeks. Mannaal (12/1) won by three-quarters of a length and one length from Vivionn (9/2) and Naqaawa (6/1).

Nicholls, 22, a 3lb-claiming apprentice who is Goodwood’s ambassador this year, works at her father’s yard in Somerset two days a week, and then rides out for various Flat trainers on other days. She said: “That’s amazing – it’s going to take a while for me to take it all in. I can’t wait to watch the replay. I’m in shock, but it’s great to get one on the board at this meeting, and I’m so grateful to the Crisfords and the owner (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) for letting me ride her. They didn’t have to do that at a big meeting, so I’m delighted.

“They went quite quick, and I tried to slot in – it took a while to get around the bend because she was a little unbalanced, but once into the straight she came into the bridle, picked up nicely and won going away. There was a bit of argy-bargy on the inside and I was probably lucky to be wide and therefore with a clear run. She prefers this sounder surface, and with some nice ground she could pick up some black type.

“I love this filly and have been riding her since the spring when I’ve been at the yard. Full credit also to Tegan, who looks after her and rides her out.

“I started going to Simon’s in the spring, and it was good for me to get that opportunity. I love riding out in Newmarket, and fortunately they’ve put me up in a few races. For rides on the Flat I had to get out there and spread my wings a bit, and as long as I’m at home a couple of days a week Dad’s happy with the arrangement.

“To get rides at this Festival is a big deal and chances don’t come around very often. To get on a winner is even better.

“This is a great course to be associated with, and there are lots of great meetings here throughout the year, and not just the Qatar Goodwood Festival. There is a lot more to look forward to for the rest of the year.”

Nicholls rides Gallipoli in today’s closing race for trainer Richard Fahey, and tomorrow she partners Whataguy for her father’s stable in the Tatler Handicap. She said: “Dad’s at Galway today saddling a couple of runners, and flies back tomorrow, so I’m hoping he will come along to this meeting.”

4.45pm British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap, 1m 1f 197y

1 Mannaal (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-13 Megan Nicholls (3) 12/1

2 Vivionn (Cheveley Park Stud) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-04 Ryan Moore 9/2

3 Naqaawa (Yvonne Jacques) William Haggas 4-10-00 James Doyle 6/1

7/2 fav Nearooz (9th)

10 ran

Time: 2m 8.72s

Distances: ¾, 1

Tote Win: £14.40 Places: £3.70, £2.00, £2.20 Exacta: £98.00

Breeding: b f Dubawi (IRE) – Soraaya (IRE) (Elnadim (USA))

Breeder: Godolphin

Simon Crisford – 3rd Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Megan Nicholls – 3rd Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

W28.

RACE 7

Race Seven – Qatar International Stakes – Quotes

EBRAZ MAKES IT THIRD-TIME LUCKY

The Julian Smart-trained Ebraz (5/2) won a thrilling renewal of the prestigious £400,000 G1 Qatar International Stakes for purebred Arabians.

Ridden by Maxime Guyon, the six-year-old finished with a flourish to win the mile event by two and three-quarter lengths.

Smart trains 70 horses in Doha, Qatar, during the winter and has a yard in France during the summer.

Ebraz had finished second in the last two renewals of the G1 event and Smart was delighted that he had finally got his head in front.

He said: “We came back to try and win this race with Ebraz again this year, but halfway through I did not think he was going to win as he was off the bridle and struggling.

“That was not like him at all as he usually travels very strongly in his races and then pulls himself up.

“These Arab horses are very finicky and all of a sudden when Maxime got him into all sorts of trouble. Then the horse really enjoyed it!

“Once the horse got into that pocket that he really shouldn’t have been in, I had a feeling he was going to win.

“It was a different Ebraz today! It has been a fabulous week for us as we brought two horses over to Newbury as well on Sunday and they both won. We came over to England from France with three horses and they have all won.

“We are based in Doha for the winter. We have about 70 horses with a mixture of thoroughbreds and Arabians. In France this summer we have about 17 horses in. We usually come over to Europe for the summers. Our ultimate goal is the huge Arabian racing weekend on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend.

“This particular race is huge and we have won it now so it is even more important. The Qatar Goodwood Festival is a very prestigious meeting and to have an Arabian race within the meeting is very important. It gives us a wider audience and allows people to watch our racing.”

Winning rider Guyon remarked: “We have had a good race finally. The horse loves to battle so I preferred to come between horses. He can stop in front, but he showed a good turn of foot today.”

5.20pm Qatar International Stakes (Purebred Arabians) 1m

1 EBRAZ (HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Julian Smart QATAR 6-9-08 Maxime Guyon 5/2

2 Tayf (HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Alban de Mieulle QATAR 7-9-08 Olivier Peslier 5/1

3 Lightning Bolt (L Waterland) Karen Van Den Bos NETHERLANDS 7-9-08 Tadhg O’Shea 7/1

11/10 Fav Muraaqib (5th)

Distances: 2¾, 3¼

Tote Win: £4.20 Places: £1.40; £1.40; £1.40

W29.

RACE 8

MORE DRY WEATHER AHEAD AT

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

Racegoers who enjoyed bright and breezy weather at day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival can expect more of the same for the rest of the week – and it may become slightly warmer.

Goodwood Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell said: “It’s set to be warm and dry, and similar to the weather we have experienced today.

“It might just warm up a degree or two, but it should be fine right through until after racing concludes on Saturday.

“Tonight, we will be taking the false rail down which runs from the three-furlong marker to the finishing line in the home straight, but other rails will stay up for now and come down tomorrow night. There are no plans for watering, and there is a chance we might change the going in the morning [it is currently ‘good’]. It’s been bright and breezy, and the ground might just tighten up a bit, but we’ll take a look and then decide.

“Today’s racing has been superb once again, highlighted by seeing Too Darn Hot win the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes. The champion two-year-old is back in business and that’s great.

“Frankie Dettori and John Gosden seem to be bankers with anything they run at the moment.”

W30.

Race Eight – New & Lingwood Handicap – Winning Quotes

RASCAL RUNS RIOT AT GOODWOOD

The Richard Hannon-trained Dirty Rascal (7/1) captured the final race on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £25,000 New & Lingwood Handicap.

Ridden by Tom Marquand, the three-year-old son of Acclamation scored by a neck in the seven-furlong handicap, defeating Clive Cox’s Salute The Soldier (12/1)

Hannon said: “That was a good performance from Dirty Rascal. We were hopeful he would run well and I am delighted for the owners.”

Winning rider Marquand remarked: “Dirty Rascal got a dream run on the rail which you do not often get t Goodwood!

“This is my first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival so it is brilliant.

“Dirty Rascal has just had to wait his turn to get his head in front this year and it’s brilliant that he has won today.”

W31.

RACING TV LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 3 1 1

PJ McDonald 2 1 -

Franny Norton 1 1 -

James Doyle 1 - 3

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Tom Marquand 1 - -

Luke Morris 1 - -

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Megan Nicholls 1 - -

Danny Tudhope 1 - -

Ryan Moore - 3 2

Silvestre de Sousa - 2 2

Adam Kirby - 2 1

Donnacha O’Brien - 1 1

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

Jamie Spencer - 1 -

James Sullivan - 1 -

Harry Bentley - - 1

David Egan - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

Oisin Murphy - - 1

LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Mark Johnston 2 3 -

John Gosden 2 - -

John Quinn 2 - -

Charlie Appleby 1 - 2

David O’Meara 1 - 1

Simon Crisford 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

Richard Hannon 1 - -

Sir Mark Prescott 1 - -

Clive Cox - 2 -

Aidan O’Brien IRE - 1 3

Richard Fahey - 1 1

Ruth Carr - 1 -

William Knight - 1 -

Joseph O’Brien IRE - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

David Simcock - 1 -

Sir Michael Stoute - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Ralph Beckett - - 1

Roger Charlton - - 1

William Haggas - - 1

Charlie Hills - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Saeed bin Suroor - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019 – WINNERS

First Day, Tuesday, July 30

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FAYEZ (Northern Lads & Nawton Racing) David O’Meara 5-8-12 Danny Tudhope 25/1

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f

PINATUBO (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-01 James Doyle 6/4 Fav

3.00 £312,000 Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f

SIR DANCEALOT (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 5-9-03 Gerald Mosse 6/1

3.35pm £500,000 Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-09 Frankie Dettori 4/5 Fav

h

4.10pm £25,000 European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden 6f

COBRA EYE (Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited) John Quinn 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 15/8 Fav

4.45pm £30,000 Chelsea Barracks Handicap 5f

GREEN POWER (Nino’s Partnership) John Gallagher 4-8-13 P J McDonald 16/1

5.15pm £25,000 Unibet Fillies’ Handicap 1m

MAID FOR LIFE (Normandie Stud Ltd) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-06 P J McDonald 12/1

Second Day, Wednesday, July 31

1.50pm £50,000 Unibet Goodwood Handicap 2m 4f 134y

TIMOSHENKO (Middleham Park Racing XXXVI) Sir Mark Prescott 4-8-00 Luke Morris 9/1

2.25pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 3f 218y

SIR RON PRIESTLEY (Paul Dean) Mark Johnston 3-9-04 Franny Norton 6/1

3.00pm £75,000 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) 5f

LIBERTY BEACH (Philip Wilkins) John Quinn 2-8-12 Jason Hart 11/8 Fav

3.35pm £1,059,250 Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m

TOO DARN HOT (Lord Lloyd-Webber) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori Evens Fav

4.10pm £50,000 European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race 5f

MRS BOUQUET (Garrett Freyne) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Joe Fanning 3/1

4.45pm £30,000 British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap 1m 1f 197y

MANNAAL (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-13 Megan Nicholls (3) 12/1

5.20pm £400,000 Qatar International Stakes (Group 1, Purebred Arabians), 1m

EBRAZ (HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Julian Smart QATAR 6-9-08 Maxime Guyon 5/2

5.55pm £25,000 New & Lingwood Handicap 7f

DIRTY RASCAL (Charlie & Julia Rosier) Richard Hannon 3-8-11 Tom Marquand 7/1

WEDNESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1:50pm UNIBET GOODWOOD HANDICAP

Kieren O’Neill, the rider of SEINESATIONAL, placed second, used his whip above the permitted level from approximately 2 furlongs out. As the offence warranted a suspension of between 2 and 6 days and taking into account that this was the rider’s fifth such suspension within the previous 6 months, O’Neill was referred to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority.

Following the race, Josephine Gordon reported that GUNS OF LEROS (USA), unplaced, hung left-handed in the final furlong, Hollie Doyle reported that EARLY SUMMER (IRE), unplaced, hung badly left-handed throughout, and Daniel Tudhope reported that DUBAWI FIFTY, unplaced, was unsuited by being unable to race prominently on this occasion.

2:25pm UNIBET HANDICAP STAKES

Permission was given for SEVERANCE to go early to post.

Silvestre De Sousa, the rider of DURSTON, placed second, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level approximately a furlong and a half out.

Following the race, David Probert reported that TRIBAL CRAFT, unplaced, was slowly away, and Hector Crouch reported that DUBAI TRADITION (USA), unplaced, hung badly left-handed throughout.

3:00pm MARKEL INSURANCE MOLECOMB STAKES (Group 3)

An enquiry was held to consider why Robert Cowell was running COOL SPHERE (USA) here at Goodwood on going described as Good, having declared the colt a non-runner at Thirsk on 26 July 2019 on ground with the same official description. The trainer stated that the going at Thirsk was easing following rainfall and that as this was a Stakes race the owner was keen for the colt to take his chance.

An enquiry was held to consider why Jamie Spencer, who was declared to ride FAN CLUB RULES (IRE), was unable to take the ride on the colt in this race. Spencer and the Clerk of the Scales were interviewed. The Clerk of the Scales explained that Antoine Hamelin had originally been declared to ride FAN CLUB RULES (IRE) but his plane had been delayed in France. He added that the owner had informed him that Jamie Spencer would be riding the colt in his place, and therefore actioned the change. Spencer explained that he had sustained an injury in a fall approximately a week ago and was therefore was being selective in which horses he was riding. He added that the owner had declared him to ride FAN CLUB RULES (IRE) without his knowledge, having seen he did not have a ride in the race. Their explanations were noted and permission was given for Luke Morris to be substituted.

Approaching the final furlong, COOL SPHERE (USA), unplaced, ducked quickly left-handed away from the whip causing ALLIGATOR ALLEY, placed second, to take a check off heels and moved right-handed taking HAND ON MY HEART, unplaced, off its intended line and causing it to make brief contact with AIR FORCE JET, unplaced. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.

An enquiry was held to consider interference inside the final furlong when FAN CLUB RULES (IRE), placed fourth, ridden by Luke Morris, interfered with COOL SPHERE (USA), unplaced, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa. Morris was cautioned for careless riding for allowing his mount to drift left-handed without correction causing De Sousa to take a precautionary check.

Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that FAN CLUB RULES (IRE), placed fourth, had lost its right-fore shoe, and that SHOW ME SHOW ME, placed third, had lost its left-fore shoe.

3:35pm QATAR SUSSEX STAKES (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Permission was given for runners to Parade out of racecard order.

Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that HAPPY POWER (IRE), placed fourth, hung right-handed under pressure; the Veterinary Officer reported that the colt had lost his left-hind shoe.

4:10pm – EUROPEAN BREEDERS FUND ALICE KEPPEL EBF FILLIES’ CONDITIONS RACE

Following the race, P J McDonald reported that MIGHTY SPIRIT (IRE), which started favourite and finished second, hung right-handed under pressure, and Joe Fanning reported that the winner, MRS BOUQUET, hung right-handed under pressure.

4:45pm – BRITISH EBF PREMIER FILLIES’ HANDICAP

Permission was given for NEAROOZ to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

Following the race, Ryan Moore reported that VIVIONN, placed second, was denied a clear run, and Hayley Turner reported that MOLL DAVIS (IRE), placed fifth, was denied a clear run for a sustained period behind the weakening ITIZZIT. Andrea Atzeni reported that NEAROOZ, which started favourite and finished unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the filly during routine testing failed to reveal any abnormalities.

5:55pm – NEW & LINGWOOD HANDICAP

GLENDEVON (USA) was given permission not to enter the Parade Ring due to his known unruly behaviour, the large number of runners in this race and consequential number of people in the Parade Ring.

Permission was given for GALLIPOLI (IRE) to be mounted in the chute.