All the news from the second day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 EARLY GOING NEWS AND NON-RUNNERS The going for the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is now: GOOD all over (from Good, Good to Soft in places on Straight Course yesterday) Stalls: Straight Course: Stands’ Side Round Course: Inside – except 1m 4f which is outside & 2m 5f which is a flip start. The lower bend has been dolled out five yards at the six-furlong marker to the winning post. The top bend has been dolled out three yards. Distances for races over 2m 5f and 1m 4f are increased by 10 yards. Races over 7f and 1m are increased by 15 yards. Conditions have been dry over the last four days. Rain is forecast this morning. NON-RUNNERS 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap 2 COSMELLI (ITY) (Self Certificate, Not Sound) 4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden 3 FORMIGA (IRE) (Going) 4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap 5 INDIAN BLESSING (Going) 10 EBBESBOURNE (IRE) (Going) 5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap 13 BARON BOLT (Going) FRIDAY’S DECLARED RUNNERS





1.50pm Betfred Glorious Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y (8 runners) 1 (6) Crimean Tatar (TUR) (Blinkers) Hugo Palmer 9st 1lb James Doyle 2 (1) Frontiersman (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 9st 1lb William Buick 3 (2) Lord Yeats Jedd O’Keeffe 9st 1lb P. J. McDonald 4 (7) Majeed David Simcock 9st 1lb Oisin Murphy 5 (8) Poet’s Word (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 6 (5) Scarlet Dragon (Hood) Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 1lb Hollie Doyle 7 (4) Second Step (IRE) Roger Charlton 9st 1lb Jamie Spencer 8 (3) Snoano Tim Easterby 9st 1lb David Allan 2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) 1m (11 runners) 1 (11) Trais Fluors A. Fabre, France 9st 5lb Pierre-Charles Boudot 2 (4) Beat The Bank Andrew Balding 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 3 (6) Bless Him (IRE) (Hood) David Simcock 9st 1lb Oisin Murphy 4 (10) Escobar (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Hugo Palmer 9st 1lb James Doyle 5 (7) Forest Ranger (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 1lb Tony Hamilton 6 (1) La Rav (IRE) Luca Cumani 9st 1lb Jamie Spencer 7 (9) Make Time (IRE) David Menuisier 9st 1lb Olivier Peslier 8 (2) Mr Scaramanga Simon Dow 9st 1lb Harry Bentley 9 (3) Ronald R (IRE) Michael Bell 9st 1lb Daniel Tudhope 10 (8) Solomon’s Bay (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 11 (5) Zainhom (USA) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb Jim Crowley 3.00pm Betfred Mile Handicap 1m (20 runners + 2 reserves) 1 (16) Here Comes When (IRE) (Hood) Andrew Balding 9st 10lb Joshua Bryan (5) 2 (4) Zhui Feng (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Amanda Perrett 9st 6lb Martin Dwyer 3 (8) Mustashry Sir Michael Stoute 9st 5lb Jim Crowley 4 (21) Arcanada (IRE) Tom Dascombe 9st 5lb Richard Kingscote 5 (1) GM Hopkins John Gosden 9st 4lb Andrea Atzeni 6 (3) Master The World (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David Elsworth 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 7 (6) Tony Curtis Richard Hannon 9st 2lb Sean Levey 8 (2) Birchwood (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 9 (9) Blair House (IRE) (Blinkers) Charlie Appleby 9st 2lb William Buick 10 (5) Hors de Combat Denis Coakley 9st 2lb Oisin Murphy 11 (20) Mythical Madness (Visor) David O’Meara 9st 1lb Daniel Tudhope 12 (19) Belgian Bill (Blinkers) George Baker 8st 13lb Pat Cosgrave 13 (11) Greenside Henry Candy 8st 13lb Martin Harley 14 (12) El Vip (IRE) Luca Cumani 8st 13lb Frankie Dettori 15 (14) G K Chesterton (IRE) (Blinkers) Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb James Doyle 16 (13) First Selection (SPA) (Eyeshields) Simon Crisford 8st 12lb Graham Lee 17 (15) Boomshackerlacker (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) George Baker 8st 12lb Fergus Sweeney 18 (7) Withernsea (IRE) Richard Fahey 8st 11lb Tony Hamilton 19 (22) Gossiping (Visor) Gary Moore 8st 10lb Shane Kelly 20 (10) One Word More (IRE) (Hood) Tim Easterby 8st 7lb David Allan Reserves R21 (17) Sir Roderic (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Rod Millman 8st 7lb R22 (18) Masham Star (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 4lb Eliminations: Realize, Sinfonietta (FR), War Glory (IRE), Medahim (IRE), Nicholas T, Ice Slice (IRE), Home Cummins (IRE), Captain Courageous (IRE), Chiefofchiefs, Mjjack (IRE), Titi Makfi, Afaak, Thomas Cranmer (USA), Storm King, Aardwolf (USA), Dr Julius No, Graphite Storm, Surrey Hope (USA), Black Trilby (IRE) 3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (Group 2) 5f (12 runners) 1 (11) Final Venture Paul Midgley 9st 2lb Oisin Murphy 2 (9) Glass Office David Simcock 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 3 (8) Kachy (Tongue Strap) Tom Dascombe 9st 2lb Richard Kingscote 4 (12) Priceless Clive Cox 9st 2lb Adam Kirby 5 (5) Profitable (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 2lb James Doyle 6 (3) Take Cover David C. Griffiths 9st 2lb David Allan 7 (4) Washington DC (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 2lb Ryan Moore 8 (10) Ardad (IRE) John Gosden 8st 13lb Frankie Dettori 9 (1) Battaash (IRE) Charles Hills 8st 13lb Jim Crowley 10 (2) Kyllang Rock (IRE) James Tate 8st 13lb Martin Harley 11 (7) Marsha (IRE) Sir Mark Prescott Bt 8st 13lb Luke Morris 12 (6) Yalta (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 13lb William Buick 4.10pm Betfred Mobile Nursery 6f (12 runners) 1 (7) Rufus King Mark Johnston 9st 10lb Silvestre De Sousa 2 (10) Red Roman Charles Hills 8st 6lb Harry Bentley 3 (6) Carouse (IRE) Andrew Balding 8st 5lb Oisin Murphy 4 (11) Luis Fernandez (USA) Kevin Ryan 8st 4lb Joe Doyle 5 (3) Gift In Time (IRE) James Given 8st 3lb Luke Morris 6 (12) Royal Diplomat (IRE) Richard Fahey 8st 1lb Patrick Mathers 7 (1) Branscombe Mark Johnston 8st 0lb Richard Oliver (5) 8 (8) Holy Tiber (IRE) George Scott 8st 0lb Joey Haynes 9 (4) Quayside Richard Fahey 8st 0lb Aaron Jones (3) 10 (9) Iconic Knight (IRE) Ed Walker 8st 0lb Ryan Powell 11 (2) Milton Road Mick Channon 8st 0lb 12 (5) New Empire (Blinkers) Peter Chapple-Hyam 8st 0lb Noel Garbutt (3) 4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) 7f (17 runners) 1 (4) Mix And Mingle (IRE) Chris Wall 9st 6lb Ted Durcan 2 (6) Al Jazi (IRE) Francois Rohaut, France 9st 3lb Frankie Dettori 3 (5) Ashadihan (Sheepskin C/P) Kevin Ryan 9st 3lb Kevin Stott 4 (7) Buying Trouble (USA) David Evans 9st 3lb Daniel Tudhope 5 (8) Eternally John Gosden 9st 3lb James Doyle 6 (15) Sainted William Haggas 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 7 (14) Same Jurisdiction (SAF) Ed Dunlop 9st 3lb Adam Kirby 8 (1) Wild Approach (GER) D. Moser, Germany 9st 3lb Jamie Spencer 9 (10) Daban (IRE) John Gosden 9st 0lb William Buick 10 (3) Asking (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 11lb Ryan Moore 11 (2) Bletchley Ralph Beckett 8st 11lb Oisin Murphy 12 (17) Classical Times Peter Chapple-Hyam 8st 11lb Martin Harley 13 (11) Cristal Fizz (IRE) William Haggas 8st 11lb Pat Cosgrave 14 (12) Perfect Angel (IRE) Andrew Balding 8st 11lb Martin Dwyer 15 (9) Sibilance Ralph Beckett 8st 11lb Harry Bentley 16 (16) Tomyris Roger Varian 8st 11lb Andrea Atzeni 17 (13) Tundra Roger Varian 8st 11lb Silvestre De Sousa 5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap 1m 3f 44y (14 runners) 1 (4) Shymkent David O’Meara 9st 7lb Daniel Tudhope 2 (13) Bear Valley (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 7lb P. J. McDonald 3 (1) Swiftsure (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 5lb Ryan Moore 4 (11) Count Calabash (IRE) Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 5lb Charles Bishop 5 (14) Reshoun (FR) Ian Williams 9st 4lb Adam Kirby 6 (8) Me Too Nagasaki (IRE) Jeremy Noseda 9st 3lb Frankie Dettori 7 (10) Cross Step (USA) (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 9st 2lb James Doyle 8 (5) Londinium Mark Johnston 9st 1lb Oisin Murphy 9 (2) Walton Street Charlie Appleby 9st 1lb William Buick 10 (6) See of Rome Richard Hughes 9st 1lb Jamie Spencer 11 (9) Tuff Rock (USA) (Blinkers) Ed Walker 9st 0lb Pat Cosgrave 12 (12) Opinionate Amanda Perrett 8st 12lb Andrea Atzeni 13 (7) Star of The East (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 12lb Silvestre De Sousa 14 (3) Neshmeya Charles Hills 8st 12lb Jim Crowley Eliminations: Hochfeld (IRE), Intrepidly (USA), Harebell (IRE), Koeman, Mister Blue Sky (IRE), Wefait (IRE), Arab Moon, Seafarer (IRE), Perfect In Pink, Road To Dubai (IRE), In First Place, Celestation, Voski (USA), Lightly Squeeze, Golden Wolf (IRE), Unit of Assessment (IRE), Many Waters (USA), African, Star Maker, Mullarkey, Amelia Dream, Stepney, Aelius, Raj Balaraaj (GER)

CROWD UP ON FIRST DAY

Goodwood Racecourse has announced an increased attendance for yesterday, the first day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The crowd figure came to 13,394 on Tuesday, August 1, up 199 racegoers on the attendance of 13,195 in 2016.

BUCKLEY TALKS GROUND & FORECAST

Seamus Buckley, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, reported drying ground overnight but is expecting at least five millimetres of rain today.

He reported at 10.15am: “The GoingStick reading came to 7.4 at 9.30am, as against 7.2 yesterday morning and 6.8 on Monday afternoon.

“This is indicative of the drying conditions we have experienced over the last four days. It was dry again overnight and has also been windy.

“I changed the going description earlier this morning to Good all around, as the good to soft areas in the straight have gone.

“However, there is rain forecast for later today, coming in from the Channel, and it is predicted that we will get at least five millimetres here.

“It all depends how quickly the forecast band of rain moves through as to how much rain will fall on Goodwood Racecourse.”

Significant rain started to fall at around 11.00am.

WINTER AIMING FOR FOURTH GROUP ONE IN QATAR NASSAU STAKES

The Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares, run over one mile and two furlongs tomorrow, Ladies’ Day, has attracted a field of nine of the best British and Irish mares in training; who between them can boast of eight Group One victories and a further 11 runs in the frame at the highest level.

Three-year-olds have won the last two renewals of the race, previously run on Saturday, and six of the last ten years. Heading this year’s field is 2017’s sensational three-year-old filly Winter, the three-time Group One winner of the QIPCO 1,000 Guineas, the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes.

She has been a revelation this season for trainer Aidan O’Brien and the ownership triumvirate of Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith. She was sent off just a 9/1 chance in the 1,000 Guineas, but came home the two-length winner of the Newmarket Classic from stablemate Rhododendron. The daughter of Galileo then went on to beat Roly Poly by four lengths (Hydrangea third) in the Irish 1,000, form that she went on to confirm the form with Roly Poly in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Roly Poly has since won her own Group One races – the Falmouth Stakes and the Prix Rothschild – and on that line of form, Winter, seemingly adaptable on all types of ground, will be hard to beat receiving 8lb from the older horses. It is worth bearing in mind that this is the first time Winter has been asked to run over further than a mile and the first time she has faced older opposition,

Wuheida, winner of last year’s Group One Prix Marcel Boussac, has run just once this year when second to Roly Poly in the Falmouth. She shaped with promise then and could find improvement for her second start of the season, but soft ground may rule her out of contention.

Wuheida is trained by Charlie Appleby, who also runs Sobetsu. The daughter of Dubawi got her 2017 season off to the best possible start with victory in the 10-furlong Group One Prix Saint-Alary, but could only beat one home subsequently in the 12-furlong Investec Epsom Oaks. It appears she wants some give in the ground so the rain is in her favour.

Hydrangea has run with credit this year and twice has finished third to Winter. She should go well again, but unless her stablemate does not run to form, or does not see out the extra two furlongs, there is no reason to suggest that placings will be reversed.

Shutter Speed went into this spring’s Chantilly-run Prix Diane as the favourite after her victory in the Group Three Tattersalls Musidora Stakes in May. She finished fourth in the French Classic, form that reads better than the finishing position suggests. Trainer John Gosden suggested post race that the extended one mile two furlongs trip is the limit of Shutter Speed’s stamina.

Of the older challengers, last year’s Qatar Nassau Stakes runner-up and subsequent Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust (Sir Michael Stoute) holds the strongest form. First time out this season the four-year-old was fourth, but last, in the Group Two Middleton Stakes (Blond Me the winner), but the ground was testing that day and would not have suited the daughter of Dansili.

She went on to prove her wellbeing putting in a fine run to finish fourth in Royal Ascot’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1) behind Highland Reel, Decorated Knight and Ulysses. It is strong form and she must hold every chance back against her own sex, but the rain and weather will be the deciding factor.

It was thought that Blond Me wanted fast ground after a Group Two win in Turkey last summer, but she put in a career best when taking the Middleton on the good to soft spring ground. The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old has not run since so comes to the Nassau fresh.

Nezwaah (Roger Varian) boasts an impeccable two from two this season, her latest win being her first at Group One level when taking the 10-furlong Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh in style. This looks tougher, but the daughter of Dubawi is still improving.

This is a tough ask on a first start of the year for So Mi Dar (another one by Dubawi), but she put in a good effort when last seen in October’s Prix de l’Opera, just a half-length and a short-head behind the good fillies Speedy Boarding and Pleascach.

Of this year’s trainers, Sir Michael Stoute has won the race six times (but not since 2004), the four-time winning John Gosden was successful three years in succession between 2012-2014, while last year’s winning trainer O’Brien has also taken home the prize in 2007 and 2008.

Frankie Dettori (2001 and 2006), William Buick (2013 and 2014) and Ryan Moore (2016) are the only jockeys due to ride in this year’s race with have previous Nassau successes to their names.

PRESS LIGHT MATCH AHEAD OF QATAR SUSSEX STAKES

Day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival opened with press focus on one horse, on day two it is all about two horses.

Big Orange failed to deliver the expected headlines yesterday when finishing second in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, but Ribchester against Churchill in today’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes represents double the ammo. One of them will surely win, won’t they?

‘Match of the day’ headlines the front page of the Racing Post, summing up the intriguing encounter between two outstanding performers, yet the paper’s tipsters are not convinced it is a two-horse race. Adrian Cook, in the role of Spotlight, reckons Zelzal and Frankie Dettori can upstage the twin peaks. He is firmly in a minority.

‘Row in with Ribchester’ is the suggestion of Patrick Weaver in the Daily Star, while Newsboy of the Daily Mirror heads into the other camp under the headline ‘Churchill can battle to victory’. The Scout (Peter Jones) tells Daily Express readers that ‘Rib’s looking tasty’, while Rob Wright of The Times gives Churchill the victory sign under the headline ‘Churchill can claim Sussex crown’. Marcus Armytage of The Daily Telegraph sides with Ribchester, but the Racing Post’s Dave Orton opts for Churchill. The Sun’s Steve Jones writes: “Sizzling Rib is ready to serve it up to his rivals . . .”, and it is Ribchester for Sam Turner in the Daily Mail.

It looks a two-horse race, it is actually a nine-horse race, and after shock results on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival – winners at 100/1, 50/1 and 33/1 – small-time punters will be tempted by candidates at big prices.

Not that the Qatar Sussex Stakes is new to much-publicised matches, and the phrase ‘Duel on the Downs’, initially coined to market the clash between Frankel and Canford Cliffs in 2011, and thought to have been laid to rest in the file marked ‘Done to death’, is appropriate once again. Tom Kerr, in a Racing Post column, writes: “Call it the Duel on the Downs, the Bout in the South or the Sussex Shootout if you like, but this is one race that needs no hyperbole.”

Stradivarius’s victory in yesterday’s G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, in which he defeated favourite Big Orange, receives plenty of column inches. The names of the first two provide some easy punning opportunities for headline writers, including ‘Stradivarius hits the right note’ (Daily Star), ‘Big Orange plays second fiddle to Stradivarius in Goodwood shock’ (i), ‘Stradivarius strikes the perfect note in Cup’ (Racing Post) and ‘Stradivarius lifts the Cup after Big Orange runs out of juice’ (The Guardian).

The Racing Post’s feature writer Steve Dennis allows himself some fun with the pun while reflecting on the race, but it is hard not to disagree with his view: “There’s no point pretending it was the result the sun-soaked crowd were hoping for, because both heart and head were firmly in the Big Orange camp.” Daily Star reporter Chris Goulding, describes Stradivarius as “the new kid on the block with a featherweight on his back,” and, with a likely St Leger challenge for the colt in mind, The Guardian’s Greg Wood, writes: “. . . time may show that it took a Classic winner with 13lb less in his saddle to frustrate him [Big Orange].”

The first day’s other key story revolves around jockey Andrea Atzeni, who rode four winners. ‘Atzeni’s 8,343/1 Festival feast’ is the Daily Express’s take on the story, complete with a photo of the Sardinian outside Goodwood’s weighing room holding four fingers aloft. The Times’ racing section leads on the jockey’s triumphs, headlining Mark Souster’s article ‘Atzeni steals the limelight with 8,344/1 four-timer’. Punters who backed the accumulator are unlikely to quibble with the one point difference between the two papers’ tallies.

‘Atz my boy’ headlines The Sun’s racing pullout, alongside a sub-head that proclaims ‘He’s in foursome form’.

Scenes from in and around Goodwood’s grandstands provide the news sections of today’s press with colourful photo opportunities, and the Daily Star’s collection include a shot of Sgt Rachel Brannan of the Yorkshire Regiment, looking resplendent in red tunic, celebrating in style while clutching a winning betting slip. ‘A Good day at the races’ headlines the piece, while The Times’ photo by Jack Hill depicts two racegoers walking into the course alongside a pair of smiling policemen. This being 2017, the officers are armed with machine guns, but as the photo caption puts it, ‘There are worse gigs than security at the races . . .’

The same picture, captured a few seconds earlier by Geoff Pugh, appears in The Daily Telegraph. The racegoers are in sleeveless dresses, the coppers have their sleeves rolled up – the headline: ‘Bare arms’.

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TODAY AT 12.55PM

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

2 COSMELLI (ITY) (Self Certificate, Not Sound)

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden

3 FORMIGA (IRE) (Going)

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap

5 INDIAN BLESSING (Going)

10 EBBESBOURNE (IRE) (Going)

14 MISTIME (IRE) (Self Certificate, Abscess)

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap

2 WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE) (Going)

13 BARON BOLT (Going)

18 EASY TIGER (Self Certificate, Going)

NON-RUNNER ON FRIDAY

5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap

14 NESHMEYA (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 – WINNERS SO FAR

Tuesday, August 1

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

Fabricate (The Queen) Michael Bell 5-9-04 Adam Kirby 20/1

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 7/4 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

Breton Rock (John Cook) David Simcock 7-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 50/1

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-8-08 Andrea Atzeni 6/1

4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden

Thechildren’Strust (Ashley Head) Gary Moore 2-9-00 Hector Crouch 100/1

4.45pm New & Lingwood Handicap

El Astronaute (Ross Harmon & Mrs S Quinn) John Quinn 4-8-08 Jason Hart 33/1

5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap

Shenanigans (Ann Black, M Al Qatami & K M Al Mudhaf) Roger Varian 3-8-11 Andrea Atzeni 15/2

BETTING NEWS

Betfred report the following market movers this morning:

First race: Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

No. 10 Aurora Gray 8/1 from 11/1

Second race: Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

No. 4 On To Victory 9/2 from 6/1

Third race: Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes

No. 3 Encrypted 16/1 from 28/1

No. 4 Havana Grey 4/1 from 9/2

No. 9 Sound And Silence 8/1 from 11/1

Fifth race: Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden

No. 5 Hollywood Dream 20/1 from 33/1

No. 13 Revived 11/1 from 25/1

No. 17 Teenage Gal 14/1 from 33/1

Eighth race: Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap

No. 16 Medieval 8/1 from 25/1

GOING CHANGES TO GOOD TO SOFT

Steady rain, which continues to fall at Goodwood, has resulted in a going change on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

At 1.20pm the official going was given as ‘Good to Soft’ having been ‘Good’ earlier this morning.

A total of 8.6 millimetres of rain has fallen since just before 11am and up until 1pm.

AMERICAN RUNNER WITHDRAWN

Happy Like A Fool, who was due to become a first Goodwood runner for American trainer Wesley Ward, has been withdrawn on account of the change in the going.

The two-year-old, a strongly-fancied contender for the Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes, was due to be ridden by Ryan Moore.





QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TODAY AT 1.45pm

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

2 COSMELLI (ITY) (Self Certificate, Not Sound)

3.00pm Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes

1 BATTLE OF JERICHO (USA) (Going)

9 SOUND AND SILENCE (Going)

12 HAPPY LIKE A FOOL (USA) (Going)

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden

3 FORMIGA (IRE) (Going)

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap

2 ICKYMASHO (Going)

5 INDIAN BLESSING (Going)

10 EBBESBOURNE (IRE) (Going)

14 MISTIME (IRE) (Self Certificate, Abscess)

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap

2 WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE) (Going)

9 SUN LOVER (Self Certificate, Going)

13 BARON BOLT (Going)

18 EASY TIGER (Self Certificate, Going)

COOL SKIES GALLOPS THROUGH RAIN STORM TO WIN STAYING HANDICAP

The Day Two opener, the Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap Stakes, run over two miles and five furlongs, took place in a downpour.

The winning horse Cool Sky plies his trade over hurdles and on the Flat, but he might not run at all today had trainer Ian Williams arrived at Goodwood a little earlier.

Williams said: “It’s quite bizarre, if I’d got here half an hour earlier I think I might have taken him out. He’s got form on good to soft, but he’s never been as good over hurdles on the real soft ground. I just thought the ground had probably got soft enough for him.

“But he’s performed great today, and stayed nicely. He looked a bit in trouble with five to go, but Josephine said he galloped all the way to the line.”

Asked of his thoughts on the ground, Williams said: “It looks testing enough and the horses who appreciate soft ground will obviously come to the fore. After the first race today, now it’s opened up if this weather continues, the rain will really start to get in.

“It was the first race of the day so we had the better ground and I am glad we ran. It is another Glorious Goodwood winner for us, I think our third in the last few years. It is nice to be here, it is not so Glorious, but still good to be here.”

A four-time winner over hurdles, Cool Sky last won over hurdles at Fontwell in March, but has not won on the Flat since successful at Nottingham over one mile and six furlongs in May, 2015.

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

1 Cool Sky (Norte Sur Partnership) Ian Williams 8-8-02 Josephine Gordon 25/1

2 Aurora Gray (Wardley Bloodstock) Hughie Morrison 4-8-04 Silvestre De Sousa 13/2

3 Arthur McBride (John Gaughan & Rob Rexton) Nigel Twiston-Davies 8-8-05 Harry Bentley 9/1

Time: 4m 48.04s

Distances: 1¼, 3½

Breeder: Miss K J Keir

Breeding: b g Millkom – Intersky High (USA) (Royal Anthem (USA))

Tote Win: £25.70 Places: £6, £1.70, £4.10 Exacta: £199.90

Ian Williams – 12 Goodwood winners (4 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Josephine Gordon – 3 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

BLACK CLOUDS, COOL SKY, ACE JOCKEY: JOSEPHINE GORDON RIDES FIRST QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL WINNER

Josephine Gordon, the leading woman jockey currently riding on the Flat in Britain or Ireland, partnered her first Qatar Goodwood Festival winner when taking the opening race on day two of the meeting.

Run in heavy rain, the Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap over a trip just in excess of two and a half miles proved a real slog for horses and riders.

Gordon had a willing partner in the shape of the Ian Williams-trained Cool Sky, who ploughed through the conditions to win by one and a quarter lengths and three and a half lengths. Eight-year-old Cool Sky, a dual-purpose horse, is used to running in winter weather, and of the 15 runners he proved the most adaptable, but Gordon’s well-timed run from off the pace was a factor in ensuring he was in control as the post approached.

The successful jockey said: “It wasn’t easy out there. You can’t see much and as Flat jockeys we would not be used to going that far. We went a nice, even gallop and Cool Sky did it smartly, staying on well. I would say Ian Williams has done a good job with him because he does not seem the easiest to train.

“He had the cheekpieces off today, and I did not want to hit the front too soon, but he never stopped and was happy enough to knuckle down.

“Five furlongs out I was half-thinking he might not have much left, but he really plugged on and stuck his neck out. I could see the horses in front were stopping and he was so genuine. He’s won on soft before, and it proved a case of the softer the better.

“The ground is soft and will only get worse as the afternoon goes on, but fortunately my other rides today like soft ground. It’s heading towards heavy and will be very hard work later today.”

OFFICIAL GOING CHANGE

The going has been changed to Soft, following the running of the first race, after 15 millimetres of rain so far today.

First race: Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Josephine Gordon, partner of the 25/1 winner Cool Sky, said: “It is soft.”

Silvestre de Sousa, rider of the one and a quarter lengths second-placed, Aurora Gray, said: “Proper soft ground.”

Tony Hamilton, on board Suegioo, said: “Soft.”

Adam Kirby, rider of Star Rider, said: “Very soft.”

Joshua Bryan, partner of Sunblazer, said: “Soft.”

Pat Cosgrave, jockey of Guard Of Honour, said: “Soft.”

Nathan Evans, partner of October Storm, said: “Heavy.”

Graham Lee, rider of Frederic, said: “Soft.”

John Egan, partner of Taws, said: “Soft.”

George Wood, jockey of Hawkerland, said: “Very soft.”

David Egan, on board Denmead, said: “The rain is certainly getting in to the ground.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

LONDINIUM ENJOYS HIS TRIP AWAY FROM HOME

Trainer Mark Johnston, who has won the leading trainer award at Glorious Goodwood on 10 occasions, gained his first win of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival in the Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap with Londinium.

“Joe [Fanning] said he was always travelling really well, he was absolutely cantering at the top of the hill,” reported Johnston. “He was torn then – it is always a hard decision on very soft ground, on one hand you think they won’t get home but on the other if you sit still you can lose momentum.

“He said he just kicked for home, it is very straightforward.”

The horse has not run very often away from the north of England – Johnston’s horses are known for their campaigns the length and breathe of the country.

“He is a horse that does not really do well away from home,” explained the trainer. “It was a big decision to being him to Goodwood at all – if you look at his past form it has always been close to home. We tend to take him to Haydock and places like that as he doesn’t like to be away from his home box.

“He’s not travelled overnight since the first time he ran and we took the decision then not to travel him. He was quite happy until people started coming in to wash off horses and things, then he got a bit upset, but he is in again the day after tomorrow, so he might get him used to Goodwood!

“it’s worked out well. We ran him over further last time so we have thought along to step him up and this suited today.”

North Yorkshire-based Johnston, who is as big supporter of Goodwood and has had 126 winners at the track including 71 at Glorious Goodwood, added: “Thankfully, weather like this does not happen very often. I always say if you are going to bring someone from abroad to see British racing you would bring them to Goodwood. It is a really unique track and on a nice day it is the best spectator track in the world.

“But on a bad day, it almost goes to the opposite extreme, thankfully that does not happen too often. I have seen one or two bad days with visibility, but not with rain like this.”

DECISIVE MOVE ENSURES THERE’S NO FANNING ABOUT

A decisive move by jockey Joe Fanning wrapped up the Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap for three-year-olds with two furlongs to run.

Riding the Mark Johnston-trained Londinium, Fanning kicked for home, and in the rain-soaked ground nothing could quicken past the partnership. Londinium (9/1) won by one and a half lengths and one and a quarter lengths from On To Victory and Winston C.

The winner had yet to score beyond seven furlongs, but was beaten just a head over today’s trip of 12 furlongs at Ripon in June. Fanning, who had just ridden his 17th Goodwood Qatar Festival winner, and his 42nd at the Sussex track, said: “I was going so well turning in that he sort of took me there and, with the light weight, I thought I should kick on. In that ground you don’t want to be sitting there.

“Before the race, Mark was not worried about the ground. Londinium went on it and seemed to like it.

“Mark does not tie you down [to instructions]. This lad jumped good, so I was happy to let him bowl along up there.

“Mark’s horses run well here and it is nice to have a winner. It’s very wet out there now, and not typical Goodwood weather.”

ON TO SECOND

11/2 chance On To Victory slogged through the rain for a one and a half second to Londinium (9/1) in the Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap over a mile and four furlongs.

Third in a handicap last time out on good to firm at Newbury, he showed his versatility.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of the Rock Of Gibraltar three-year-old, said: “I am thrilled with him. In that ground, 13 pounds is a lot of weight to give away.

“He possibly might need a bit of headgear, or maybe it was the ground.

“He has gone up in class and he is still a big, weak baby – but we love him.

“He is a nice horse and a horse for the future.”

Tom Marquand, jockey, added: “He gave me a lovely ride round. We got to the Johnston horse (Londinium), who was, as [is usual with Johnston horses] pretty tenacious, they kept on going away from me every time I got to them.”

2.25pm Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

1 Londinium (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-00 Joe Fanning 9/1

2 On To Victory (HP Racing On To Victory) Eve Johnson Houghton 3-8-13 Tom Marquand 11/2

3 Winston C (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 3-7-11 David Egan (5) 16/1

Time: 2m 47.38s

Distances: 1½, 1¼

Breeder: Darley

Breeding: New Approach (IRE) – Historian (IRE) (Pennekamp (USA))

Tote Win: £10.00 Places: £3, £2.20, £5.30 Exacta: £67.10

Mark Johnson – 126 Goodwood winners (71 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Joe Fanning – 42 Goodwood winners (17 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

MOLECOMB SUCCESS FOR HAVANA GREY LINES HIM UP FOR A TRIP TO FRANCE

The G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes saw Havana Grey make all under the stands’ rail to triumph by a length and three-quarter for trainer Karl Burke, who, ahead of racing, had cast worries about the state of the soft ground aside.

“It was a concern, rather than a big worry,” he said. “I walked the track at 8am this morning, and couldn’t believe how quick it was. I was surprised, it was beautiful ground.

“There is a lovely strip up on the inside on the rail on fresh ground. I said to PJ do your best to get on that, get him in a rhythm, and be a bit more conservative than at Sandown, kick 100yds later than at were kicking at Sandown.

“I was a bit worried at the start with he was caught out for 50 yards, which is unusual for him, but then he got rolling. As you can see the horse has got loads of speed, and he’s got a great turn of foot which he showed again in the last furlong to draw away.

“Probably as a team this is my best bunch of two-year-olds,” said Burke, who is enjoying a great year with his juvenile team. “We’ve only ran half of them, we’ve a lovely group of staying types to come, so fingers crossed they stay healthy.

“But it doesn’t matter how good a trainer you are, if you haven’t got the material, if you haven’t got the horses who run fast, you aren’t going to be training winners. If I’ve got a strength at all, it’s being able to source reasonably priced yearlings.”

The ongoing plans for today’s winner, a son of leading first-season sire Havana Gold, include a trip overseas to France.

Burke said: “We’ll go now for the Morny, we entered this morning, the race closed today. The owners are very keen to go for it, at least today has told us we don’t need to worry about the ground! It‘ll be interesting to see if he gets the six and he deserves a crack at a Group One now.

“Unfortunately, we also have Unfortunately in the same race, so we will have two runners. It’s not ideal for me but they both deserve to take their chance.”

3.00pm G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes 5f

1 Havana Grey (Global Racing Club & Elaine Burke) Karl Burke 2-9-01 P J McDonald 7/2

2 Invincible Army (Saeed Manana) James Tate 2-9-01 Martin Harley 5/2 Fav

3 To Wafij (Ahmed Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 8/1

10 ran

Time: 1m 00.89s

Breeder: Mickley Stud & Lady Lonsdale

Breeding: gr c Havana Gold (IRE) – Blanc de Chine (IRE) (Dark Angel (IRE))

Tote Win: £4.00 Places: £1.60, £1.50, £2.40 Exacta: £14.40

Karl Burke – 10 Goodwood winners (2 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

PJ McDonald – 1 Goodwood winner (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

‘BEST TWO-YEAR-OLD I’VE RIDDEN BY FAR’ SAYS MCDONALD OF HAVANA GREY

Havana Grey, one of the juvenile finds of the season, won his fourth race and in decisive style when making most of the running in the five-furlong G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes.

Jockey P J McDonald eulogised about the colt following the race, and little wonder. Smartly away and soon in position on the stands’ rail, Havana Grey (7/2) led the field and became a target for his nine rivals, but kept shrugging off challenges – and heavy rain – eventually pulling away to win by one and three-quarter lengths and a nose from Invincible Army (5/2 favourite) and To Wafij (8/1). Strong fancy Happy Like A Fool, who was set to be a first Goodwood runner for American trainer Wesley Ward, was a non-runner on account of the rain-soaked ground.

Havana Grey is trained by Karl Burke in North Yorkshire and cost 70,000 euros as a yearling, but he has won that back and more following today’s victory, which was worth £42,532 to the winner – he is a son of first-season sire Havana Gold.

McDonald, who had just ridden his very first Goodwood winner, said: “He’s very tough. The boss was adamant I got out of the stalls and got that rail even if I went a bit quick early. He was sure that was the best place to be and he was right.

“Once I got after him he was very tough to the line – he’s very, very good and I hope he can progress again. His attitude and mind are marvelous – from run to run it’s just like he’s been out having a canter. He goes home, he eats up, he sleeps, he does his work the next day and doesn’t turn a hair. When a horse has an attitude like that it makes the job a lot easier.

“He’s won three times on fast and now on near heavy ground, but he toughed it out. It’s the sign of a good horse that can do that. He’s by far the best two-year-old I’ve ridden.

“I have always thought this is a good horse. He disappointed us at Ascot for some reason and I think it was because I took him back. He likes to bowl and get on with it, and you can see his attitude there in the last furlong on that ground. He just dug deep for me. He is an absolute star, and I think he will keep progressing through the year.

“At the start, we thought six furlongs but then with his Listed wins we were thinking he’s got that much pace that he would struggle a bit. But the way he has won on that ground today, he will have absolutely no problem stepping up.”

ARMY NOT INVINCIBLE

This year’s renewal of the G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb saw the 5/2 favourite, Invincible Army, fail to live up to his name, when he came home second, one and three quarter lengths adrift of Havanna Grey (7/2).

In mitigation the ground conditions were less than ideal, and the winner handled the rain soaked track better than the field.

James Tate, trainer, said after the race: “Invincible Army ran very well in what were less than ideal conditions.

“The draw was possibly less than ideal as well as the winner came up the stands rail away from us.

“I am not saying that we would have been closer but with better ground we could have been closer.

“He is in the Gimcrack (G2, 6f, York, August 26), where we would hope to have better ground than at Goodwood this week.

“He is a fast ground horse who coped with this going rather than liking it.

“He is a very genuine honest horse.”

HERE COMES WHEN MAKES HAY WHILE THE RAIN POURS

Here Comes When pulled off a 20/1 shock when landing today’s £1m G1 Qatar Goodwood Sussex Stakes, which was run in pouring rain.

The Andrew Balding-trained gelding, ridden by champion jockey Jim Crowley in the colours of Fitri Hay, scored by a neck from the 8/13 favourite Ribchester, with Lightning Spear a further three-quarters of a length third of the seven runners. The expected clash between Ribchester and Churchill failed to materialise when the last-named colt was withdrawn on account of the going, as was Zonderland.

Here Comes When was entered in a handicap at the meeting on Friday. Instead he became the first seven-year-old winner of the Qatar Sussex Stakes (it was restricted to three-year-olds until 1959), and while he was fourth in it two years ago, and had landed a pair of Group Two contests in 2014, this was his biggest triumph. In six seasons of racing he had won £280,000, a worthy sum by any standards, but today he doubled it, adding £560,000 to his tally.

Balding said: “He was always travelling strongly through the race and that gave him a chance of being placed, but I thought Lightning Spear would beat us and then Ribchester. Happily they didn’t.

“This rain was forecast, so the conditions are not totally unexpected. We hoped he would run well, there’s good money all the way down and he loves the ground and likes the track. He’s been in great form this year. Jim [Crowley] thought we would be in the first three and he gave him a great ride.

“He won two Group Twos as a four-year-old and has always been a handy horse, but he needs these conditions. We were lucky the race fell away a little bit, but you still have to run to a very good level to win it, which he did. It’s one of my more improbable Group One triumphs, but he was 20/1, so not completely without a chance.

“We entered him a long time ago because he was impressive when winning a Listed race at York, and he’s very handy on his day. He’s a strong traveller on this ground.

“I should think he will have just one more run, probably at Ascot [Champions Day] in the autumn when I hope he gets these conditions again, and then we’ll look forward. His racing career will have to end at some point and we’ll have to find a nice home for him.

“I’m very happy for Mr and Mrs Hay [Jim and Fitri], who have been wonderful owners for us – they’ve had horses with us a long time and I’m pleased for them because they love Goodwood.”

HERE COMES WHEN’S SUSSEX STAKES WIN: A FIRST GROUP ONE VICTORY FOR FITRI HAY AS SOLE OWNER

Owner Mrs Fitri Hay enjoyed her first Group One success as a sole owner today with Here Comes When’s Qatar Group One Goodwood Sussex Stakes victory.

“We had lots of top wins with the likes of Cape Blanco,” said husband Jim Hay, “but this is our first as a sole owner and not in a partnership. This is Fitri’s horse and it’s a real team effort from all.

“The going today really played to our strengths, but this horse has always been knocking at the door in Group Ones and Twos, he has always had a lot of ability. Andrew has got him at the peak of performance for today.

“Alex [Cole, racing manager], Andrew and I had a long discussion about this race at Ascot on Saturday and we decided to run. We thought we’d go for fourth prize – there is big prize money – as we didn’t think we’d beat Ribchester or Churchill.

“But as the weather changed and the going got softer and softer, I can’t say we were confident, but thought we’d be in with a chance. When they pulled out Churchill, I looked at Here Comes When in the parade ring and I thought he’s going to run a good race for us. I thought he’ll be in the first three and if he did that we’d be over the moon.

“Watching through the race we were quite happy with where we were, and I thought we’re going to pick the leaders. As they came down the straight, Here Comes When was just getting stronger and stronger, and we were praying ‘Jim don’t go, don’t go yet!’”

Despite the rain, jockey Jim Crowley, the current champion and a former NH jockey, who is retained to ride all the Fitri Hay-owned horses, was all smiles.

“He’s a very good horse with his conditions – which are these!” he laughed. “But he’s deserved it, he’s battled hardened, he’s run plenty of times, he’s a Group Two winner and this is great for Fitri and Jim. They are very big supporters.

“It’s tough conditions, it’s tough going, it’s proper heavy jumping ground. The horse is very tough and he toughed it out. For every drop of rain that has come today, I was pleased!”

It has been a good four-week period for Crowley: he won the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at the beginning of July on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses.

RIBCHESTER SECOND TO WHEN

The rain kept falling and certainly helped dampen Ribchester’s parade, when the 8/13 favourite came home a neck second to 20/1 outsider Here Comes When in the £1-million feature race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the mile Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Trained by Richard Fahey, the star four-year-old Iffraaj colt went to the front early but was headed between the two and one furlong markers before running on again.

Fahey commented: “William [Buick] felt they were rocking away two out but then came back again.

“It is extreme conditions out there. I was very worried, it is not for a Flat racehorse.

“He has showed good heart and has run a mighty race to get back up again.

“If you could back winners today you would be a genius as the conditions are so bad. It is why bookmakers love conditions like this. They get odd results and they got one today.

“I am disappointed, don’t get me wrong. We came here expecting to win and we didn’t, so we are disappointed.

“It was a strange race and I would like to see it again.”

William Buick, jockey, added: “Ribchester has done it from the front before, but he wasn’t comfortable from the three [furlong pole] to the two.

“He didn’t find as much as I thought he would. It is usually a very strong part of his race.

“He stayed on again towards the end, the others got tired in front.

“I was surprised that they got to me, but at the time I wasn’t going well enough.

“He is a gutsy horse, the conditions are terrible out there. It is very heavy ground.”

CHURCHILL TAKEN OUT OF QATAR SUSSEX STAKES JUST BEFORE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTVAL £1-MILLION FEATURE

Star three-year-old Churchill, a dual Guineas winner, was withdrawn from the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes by trainer Aidan O’Brien about half an hour before the 3.35pm off time.

O’Brien, Ireland’s champion Flat trainer, explained: “This is extreme weather now.

“We came here wanting to run and we are very disappointed we’re not running. That’s the way it is.

“The year is long and hopefully there will be other chances. Where we go now, I am not sure. The lads will decide whether they want to stay at a mile or go up to a mile and a quarter.

“It is just a pity because we were looking forward to running him. The track did not walk too bad when we walked it about an hour ago. There was a lot of water on the top and it was loose and sloppy. It was not heavy, tacky ground, but it is probably going to get near heavy now after having nearly an inch of rain falling.”

O’Brien relied on 8/1 chance Lancaster Bomber, who finished sixth of the seven runners.

STEWARDS’ REPORT AFTER QATAR SUSSEX STAKES

The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why William Buick, the rider of RIBCHESTER (IRE), placed second, had appeared to ease for a few strides approaching the final furlong. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race they noted his explanation that the gelding had lugged right-handed, and being mindful that he may run onto the heels of the winner, HERE COMES WHEN (IRE), he eased for a few strides before continuing to ride when the colt became re-balanced and ran straight again.

The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why RIBCHESTER (IRE) and TOSCANINI (IRE), both trained by Richard Fahey, had failed to parade in the correct order for this race. They interviewed the trainer. Having heard his evidence, they Stewards found the trainer in breach of Rule (B)30 and fined him £1,000.

£1 Million Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group One) (British Champions Series) – RESULT

One Mile

1 (5) Here Comes When (IRE) (Hood) Andrew Balding 7yo 9st 8lb Jim Crowley 20/1

2 (6) Ribchester (IRE) Richard Fahey 4yo 9st 8lb William Buick 8/13 Fav

3 (1) Lightning Spear David Simcock 6yo 9st 8lb Oisin Murphy 8/1

4 (7) Zelzal (FR) Jean Claude Rouget, France 4yo 9st 8lb Frankie Dettori 4/1

5 (2) Toscanini (IRE) Richard Fahey 5yo 9st 8lb James Doyle 66/1

6 (3) Lancaster Bomber (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 3yo 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 8/1

7 (9) Kool Kompany (IRE) Richard Hannon 5yo 9st 8lb Andrea Atzeni 40/1

7 ran

Non-Runners: CHURCHILL (Ground), ZONDERLAND (Ground)

Winner owned by Fitri Hay

Time: 1m 46.11s

Distances: nk, ¾, 1½, ½, 1¼, ½

Breeder: Old Carhue & Graeng Bloodstoxk

Breeding: br g Danehill Dancer (IRE) – Quad’s Melody (IRE) (Spinning World (USA))

Tote Win: £20.40 Places: £6.90, £1.10 Exacta: £38.80

Andrew Balding -31 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jim Crowley -55 Goodwood winners (8 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Here Comes When becomes oldest ever winner of the Qatar Sussex Stakes at age 7.

Previous oldest winners were six-year-olds Court Masterpiece (2006) and Noalcoholic (1983).

Fifth race: Markel Insurance Maiden Filles’ race

THREADING WINS IN THE RAIN

Threading (12/1) certainly threaded her way through the rain drops on debut when taking the Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden by six lengths from 8/1 chance Your Choice.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel is from the family of Dubai Millennium, with her unraced dam being a full-sister to the Godolphin superstar.

Mark Johnston, the two-year-old’s trainer, commented: “Charlie {son and assistant} was [expecting a good performance]. He said yesterday to James Doyle that there are three maidens here this week and this is the weakest one. I wondered where that came from but obviously he was right.

“I came in and the first thing I said to Jono Mills [Bloodstock manager for Godolphin and Darley] was ‘the only rule is that there are no rules’ because many people say Exceed And Excels need top of the ground and don’t go on the soft.

“I am great believer in that you can’t pigeonhole them after 10 runs never mind before they have run. We are here to run and the intention was always to run.

“We will keep our feet on the ground. Clearly, you would guess from her pedigree and so on that she would be better on a sound surface, but we won’t get too carried away. The ground may have inconvenienced the others more than her.

“This filly has been more low key than Lumiere. There has not been so much chat about her beforehand but clearly that was a very impressive performance. We will take the future as it comes and she should be back out before too long.

“I am a huge believer in racing on fast ground because that is fair racing, they all run their best on fast ground. Some just cope with soft ground better than others.

“I just think it is such a shame for Seamus [Buckley, Clerk of the Course] in what is his last year.”

William Buick, the winning jockey, added: “Threading did it very well. Mark said she was a nice filly beforehand and that is enough really.

“She is by Exceed And Excel so it is just a bonus that she went through the ground today. It is horrendous conditions out there. On better ground, she will be a lovely filly.

“She was very professional in the race despite being a bit green beforehand. She has got plenty of scope about her and is a filly who will progress through the season.”

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden

1 Threading (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 William Buick 12/1

2 Your Choice (Mrs P J Sheen) Laura Mongan 2-9-00 John Fahy 8/1

3 Pulitzer (Bill & Tim Gredley) Hugo Palmer 2-9-00 James Doyle 11/1

15 ran. 6l, 2 1/4 l

Time: 1m 16.96s

Breeder: Darley

Breeding: b f Exceed And Excel (AUS) – Chaquiras (USA) (Seeking The Gold (USA))

Tote Win: £10.50 Places: £3.50, £4.30, £3.70 Exacta: £159.80

Mark Johnson – 127 Goodwood winners (72 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

William Buick – 56 Goodwood winners (16 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

MORE FROM BUICK ABOUT RIBCHESTER

William Buick, interviewed after his win on Threading in the fifth race, talked additionally about his neck defeat on 8/13 favourite Ribchester in the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the previous race.

The jockey said: “I haven’t watched the replay back yet. Ribchester was comfortable enough in front and we wanted to come somewhere near the stands’ rail.

“From the three to the two, he didn’t really go anywhere like he usually does. The ground is very bad out there and I suppose that didn’t help him at all.

“It got tight for a stride and then he stayed on again towards the end. It was a pretty strange race really.

“Initially, when he came off the bridle it felt to me like he was really struggling on the ground. He was really struggling to pick his feet up and, instead of galloping forwards, he was kind of stumbling forwards.

“He really sort of fell on his head and then he gathered himself up. The winner stopped near the line which helped us get closer. It was an unsatisfactory race.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

BESS IS A BEAUTY FOR PALL MALL AND DICK TURPIN

A gutsy performance by Billesdon Bess saw her win the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap, which saw nine horses line up after seven were withdrawn following heavy rain.

The conditions were no problem for the three-year-old winner, who was ridden by Hollie Doyle for trainer Richard Hannon and in the colours of Pall Mall Partners & Partners. Billesdon Bess is a daughter of the stallion Dick Turpin, who was trained by Hannon’s father, Richard Snr, to win the 2005 G2 Richmond Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Jeanette McCreery, representing the owners, said she was confident of success, adding: “It’s a brilliant day, she was marvellously trained and we couldn’t be more excited.

“She loves the conditions and we thought she would win because she’s tough. We also run Billesdon Brook tomorrow [in the Telegraph Nursery] and I think she’ll win. That’s what happens when you have horses with Richard Hannon.”

The winning trainer said: “She’s improving and Hollie gave her a lovely ride – she made all the running and gets on well with her. She did it the hard way and is versatile on the ground. There is improvement to come, and I’m pleased for the owners who are lovely people.”

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap

1 Billesdon Bess (Pall Mall Partners & Partners) Richard Hannon 3-8-02 Hollie Doyle (3) 7/1

2 Titi Makfi (Paul & Clare Rooney) Mark Johnston 3-8-12 James Doyle 4/1

3 Indulged (Cheveley Park Stud) James Fanshawe 4-9-01 George Wood (3) 9/2

9 Ran

Time: 2m 19.36s – 1 ¾ L

Breeder: Stowell Hill Partners

Breeding: br f Dick Turpin (IRE) – Coplow (Manduro (GER))

Tote Win: £7.50 Places: £2.40, £1.70, £1.80 Exacta: £32.40

Richard Hannon – 37 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Hollie Doyle – 2 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

DOYLE’S RETURN TO GOODWOOD NO DAMP SQUIB

Hollie Doyle celebrated her first Qatar Goodwood Festival winner when partnering Billesdon Bess to a one length victory in the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap.

Doyle, who is coming back from breaking a collarbone after a fall here at Goodwood six weeks ago, was delighted to put her last Sussex Downs experience behind her and commented: “I broke my collar bone here six weeks ago and only got back riding two weeks ago.

“That was my first winner since I came back so it was great that it was here.

“It was the plan to try and make the running, Billesdon Bess really enjoys it in front. She is very game and does everything right.

“Usually I would have given her a squeeze a bit earlier than I did today, I just kept hold of her until the two pole because of the ground.

“She quickened up nicely and loved the ground.

“This is my first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and it means the world to me.

“Mr Hannon [trainer of Billesdon Bess] has been excellent giving me the opportunity’s that he has.

“It makes it all worthwhile on days like today.

“I take every day as it comes and grab every opportunity that comes. I have been getting plenty of rides and my agent has been doing a fantastic job.

“I want to keep improving and get as many winners as I can.”

“WEATHER-WISE IT IS THE WORST DAY I’VE HAD AT GLORIOUS GOODWOOD!”

The day’s deluge of biblical proportions has been a challenge for the racecourse, and has certainly given retiring clerk of the course Seamus Buckley a day to remember.

“Weather-wise during Glorious Goodwood, today is probably the worst day I have ever had in the 23 Qatar Goodwood Festivals I have done!” said Buckley.

“We have had 36 millimetres of rain since 10am this morning (up to 5.15pm), which is over an inch and a half.

“We are getting through the card and we will get through the card, which is a great achievement to the track itself, but it is starting not to look very pretty.

“We’ve got to race and it’s important to get through the meeting.”

Looking ahead to the remainder of the week, Buckley said: “I hope we have a dry night and a dry day tomorrow and things will settle down a bit.

“We’ll move the rails overnight, and put on some fresh ground tomorrow, there will be a nice fresh strip down the straight and around the top bend. Hopefully, that will lighten the load through the damaged area.

“It is what it is, which is soft to heavy ground. I haven’t put heavy into the description, I am just waiting for the rain to stop!

“But it won’t be far away now from being heavy up the straight; the outer loops of the course have taken it remarkably well but the straight is certainly heading that way.”

However, Buckley unfazed by the torrential rain that fell today, is positive for the next three days’ racing. “All it needs to do is stop raining, the top will dry off and the water soak down through the chalk. You’d be amazed how quickly it can dry.

“We can’t do anything about it, I’d love to get a big umbrella and put it over the place, but that is not going happen!” smiled the clerk of the course, who retires at the end of the season, before adding: “Perhaps this was especially planned for my final Glorious!”

TAYF WINS FIRST STAGE OF DOHA TRIPLE CROWN

The £400,000 Qatar International Stakes (Group 1 Purebred Arabians), the first leg of the Doha Triple Crown, provided the closest finish of the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with Tayf, owned and bred by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani, holding on to win by a nose from the rallying Ebraz.

“Tayf is a good horse, he is a nice horse, all of them are good horses and Olivier [Peslier] rode my horse very well. This is the first time the horse has run on soft ground,” said winning trainer Alban de Mieulle, who is based in Qatar.

“Tayf has come from a long break, but we don’t want to push him too much, the season is long, especially when you are travelling from Qatar, and there is racing through the summer. He will go next to Chantilly.”

The race at Chantilly referenced to by Mieulle is the Qatar Arabian World Cup (the second leg of the Doha Triple Crown) run on Arc day.

Tayf finished third in the race last year and connections will be hoping to go two places better and put themselves in a strong chance of winning the $1,000,000 bonus awarded if one horse wins all three stages of the Triple Crown.

The final leg is the HH Emir’s Sword run in Doha in February 2018.

5.20pm G1 (Purebred Arabians) Qatar International Stakes

1 Tayf (H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin K Al Thani) Alban De Mieulle QATAR 5-9-08 Olivier Peslier 7/2

2 Ebraz (H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Julian Smart QATAR 4-9-07 Alan Munro 6/4 Fav

3 Prada T (Gerard Zoetelief) Gerard Zoetelief NETHERLANDS 6-9-04 Adrie De Vries 7/1

4 Nafees (Royal Cavalry Of Oman) Charles Gourdain FRANCE 4-9-07 Valentin Seguy 9/4

5 Furry (Beverley Deutrom) Beverley Deutrom 8-9-08 Tadhg O’Shea 16/1

6 Crahck (James Owen) James Owen 5-9-08 Miss Joanna Mason 20/1

Six ran

Time: 1m 55.77s

Distances: nose, 6, 2, 9, 12

Breeder: Sheikh Abdullah Bin K Al Thani

Breeding: gr c Amer (SA) – Djelmila (FR)

SO NEAR YET SO FAR FOR EBRAZ AND MUNRO

Derby-winning jockey Alan Munro was back in Britain today and came within a closed nostril of winning the £400,000 G1 Qatar International Stakes for Arab horses.

Riding four-year-old Ebraz for Chantilly-based expatriate trainer Julian Smart, Munro and his partner were left in front when another rival folded sooner than expected, and was then denied on the line by the Olivier Peslier-ridden Tayif.

Munro, who won the 1991 Derby on Generous, said: “He’s run a super race, but was in front just too long. He was a bit shy of the track – he didn’t know it – and had a look around. He’s the best horse in the race, but just missed out.

“I’m not blaming the trip [of one mile], but he was a bit green and had to do it from two furlongs out after the horse that was leading dropped away.”

Smart said: “I’m gutted to miss out so narrowly, but there’s not much you can do when the field is so small. The good horses in that race were hold-up horses, and ours was one of those. We followed the wrong horse, and Peslier followed the right horse – namely Ebraz. With Arabian horses, being in front for two furlongs is too long.

“None of us have seen conditions quite as wet and horrible as these, but I’m delighted with the way he’s handled things. I’m extremely happy he’s come back and not turned a hair – he’s not blowing and handled it all extremely easily. A stride after the line we were back in front, but that’s not where it matters.

“We’ll head to Chantilly for the big Arab race on the day of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

THE TRUTH IS OUT – OF THE MURK

Truth Or Dare landed the seven-furlong Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap, the final race on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, but details of his winning move were lost in a murky fog that had been slowly descending on the Sussex Downs.

Racegoers in the grandstand finally saw shapes appearing inside the final furlong, at which point Truth Or Dare (6/1), in convenient orange colours worn by jockey Danny Tudhope, was clear of his rivals. He won by one and a half lengths and two and three-quarters of a length from Noble Peace and War Glory.

Truth Or Dare, now a six-year-old, last won two races as a juvenile in 2013 for trainer Richard Hannon. He later joined Willie Muir before being sold at Tattersalls in October for 28,000gns – he is now with Yorkshire-based James Bethell.

Murky conditions at Goodwood are a good omen for Bethell, who said: “Years ago I won a race here with a mare called Double Entendre, and she also came out of the mist on one of those occasions when the commentator was rendered silent. It’s been a lucky course for me.”

Of Truth Or Dare, Bethell said: “He was quite unlucky at York earlier this season, then ran up against a good one at Ayr last time – and when I ran him on soft ground at Catterick he came up the middle of the track, and the others headed for the stands’ rail.

“Stephen Hillen and Alex Cole bought him for Joseph Tabet at the sales, and at the time I wondered, ‘Why are you buying a horse that is about to become six and hasn’t won since 2013?’. He’s given his new owner a lot of fun.”

It was a first Qatar Goodwood Festival winner for Tudhope, who said: “Mr Bethell says Truth Or Dare has been a bit slow out of the stalls, but he jumped well today and got a nice position. He travelled great, handled the conditions fine and has won easy enough.

“The shorter trip probably suited him with the ground as well.”

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap

1 Truth Or Dare (J A Tabet) James Bethell 6-9-04 Danny Tudhope 6/1

2 Noble Peace (One Too Many & Candy) Henry Candy 4-9-04 Harry Bentley 11/1

3 War Glory (Mohammed Saeed Al Shahi) Richard Hannon 4-9-05 Hollie Doyle (3) 7/2 Fav

Time: 1m 33.36s

Distances: 1½, 2¾

Breeder: D G Hardisty Bloodstock

Breeding: b g Invincible Spirit (IRE) – Unreachable Star (Halling (USA))

Tote Win: £7.40 Places: £2.50, £3.20, £1.70 Exacta: £75.60

James Bethell – 11 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Danny Tudhope – 2 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Racing UK Leading Jockey Award at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival – standings after second day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Andrea Atzeni 4 - 1

William Buick 1 2 -

Danny Tudhope 1 1 2

Jim Crowley 1 - 1

Hollie Doyle 1 - 1

Hector Crouch 1 - -

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Josephine Gordon 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Adam Kirby 1 - -

PJ McDonald 1 - -

Harry Bentley - 2 2

James Doyle - 2 2

Oisin Murphy - 1 1

David Probert - 1 1

Frankie Dettori - 1 -

John Fahy - 1 -

Martin Harley - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Silvestre De Sousa - 1 -

David Egan - - 1

Jamie Spencer - - 1

George Wood - - 1

Leading trainers at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival –

standings after second day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Mark Johnston 2 1 1

Michael Bell 1 1 1

Andrew Balding 1 1 -

Richard Hannon 1 - 1

David Simcock 1 - 1

Sir Michael Stoute 1 - 1

Roger Varian 1 - 1

James Bethell 1 - -

Karl Burke 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

Gary Moore 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Ian Williams 1 - -

David O’Meara - 1 1

Hugo Palmer - 1 1

Charlie Appleby - 1 -

Henry Candy - 1 -

Ed Dunlop - 1 -

Richard Fahey - 1 -

Charlie Hills - 1 -

Eve Johnson Houghton – 1 -

Laura Mongan - 1 -

Hughie Morrison - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Robert Cowell - - 1

Simon Crisford - - 1

David Elsworth - - 1

James Fanshawe - - 1

Ed de Giles - - 1

Nigel Twiston-Davies - - 1

WEDNESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:50pm – MATCHBOOK BETTING EXCHANGE GOODWOOD HANDICAP

Nothing to report

Race 2 – 2:25pm – BETTER ODDS WITH MATCHBOOK BETTING EXCHANGE HANDICAP

The Stewards noted that SOFIA’S ROCK (FR), trained by Mark Johnston, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start. The Starter reported that ON TO VICTORY, trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, was reluctant to enter stalls. The trainer’s attention was drawn to the restriction incurred under Rule (B)44 and informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test.

The Stewards considered the running of SOFIA’S ROCK (FR), ridden by Ryan Moore and trained by Mark Johnston, which finished unplaced. They noted the trainer could offer no explanation for the colt’s performance. They ordered SOFIA’S ROCK (FR) to be routine tested.

Race 3 – 3:00pm – BOMBAY SAPPHIRE MOLECOMB STAKES

Nothing to report

Race 4 – 3:35pm.

QATAR SUSSEX STAKES

The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why William Buick, the rider of RIBCHESTER (IRE), placed second, had appeared to ease for a few strides approaching the final furlong. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race they noted his explanation that the gelding had lugged right-handed, and being mindful that he may run onto the heels of the winner, HERE COMES WHEN (IRE), he eased for a few strides before continuing to ride when the colt became re-balanced and ran straight again. The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why RIBCHESTER (IRE) and TOSCANINI (IRE), both trained by Richard Fahey, had failed to parade in the correct order for this race. They interviewed the trainer. Having heard his evidence, the Stewards found the trainer in breach of Rule (B)30 and fined him £1000.

Race 5 – 4:10pm.

MARKEL INSURANCE MAIDEN FILLIES’

The Stewards gave permission for PULITZER, trained by Hugo Palmer, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. The representative of Brian Meehan, the trainer of MUSHAHADAAT (IRE), which started favourite and finished unplaced, reported that the filly was unsuited by the soft ground and would prefer a faster surface.

Race 6 – 4:45pm.

EBF BREEDERS’ SERIES FILLIES’ HANDICAP

Nothing to report

Race 7 – 5:50pm CANTOR FITZGERALD HANDICAP

David Menuisier, the trainer of SINFONIETTA (FR), unplaced, reported that the gelding became unbalanced on the downhill section of the course.

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 – WINNERS

Tuesday, August 1

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap – Fabricate (The Queen) Michael Bell 5-9-04 Adam Kirby 20/1

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) – Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 7/4 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) – Breton Rock (John Cook) David Simcock 7-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 50/1

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) – Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-8-08 Andrea Atzeni 6/1

4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden – Thechildren’Strust (Ashley Head) Gary Moore 100/1 Hector Crouch

4.45pm New & Lingwood Handicap – El Astronaute (Ross Harmon & Mrs S Quinn) John Quinn 4-8-08 Jason Hart 33/1

5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap – Shenanigans (Ann Black, M Al Qatami & K M Al Mudhaf) Roger Varian 3-8-11 Andrea Atzeni 15/2

Wednesday, August 2

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap – Cool Sky (Norte Sur Partnership) Ian Williams 8-8-02 Josephine Gordon 25/1