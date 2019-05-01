All the news from Royal Ascot Trials Day Posted by racenews on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Royal Ascot Trials Day

Ascot, Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Going news & list of horses running on Royal Ascot Trials Day that are also entered at Royal Ascot

The going for Royal Ascot Trials Day is:

Good to Firm, Good in places

GoingStick Readings at 8.00am today:

Straight Course: 8.3

Round Course: 7.9

Stalls: Centre

The Straight Course is divided in two with a rail in the middle of the course from the mile start to beyond the winning line. The far side will be used today.

It was dry overnight to 6.30am today. A total of 1.8 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past seven days. A generally dry afternoon is forecast, with possible light showers.

A total of five millimetres of water was applied to whole course on Sunday night.

Following important intensive track renovations work which began after QIPCO British Champions Day, and some sand slitting works over the winter, the grass cover is weaker in places than usual for this time of year, particularly in the shaded area in front of the Grandstand.

Non-Runners

2.15pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial Conditions Race

4 ENDOWED (Self Certificate, Lame)

2.50pm Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Day British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race

1 AIM POWER (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bad Scope)





Royal Ascot entries running on Royal Ascot Trials Day

2.50pm Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Day British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race, 1m rnd

Baba Ghanouj (Ed Walker) – Coronation Stakes, Ribblesdale Stakes

Fashion’s Star (Roger Charlton) – Coronation Stakes

Hidden Message (William Haggas) – Coronation Stakes

Model Guest (George Margarson) – Coronation Stakes

Modern Millie (Mick Channon) – Coronation Stakes

Queen Power (Sir Michael Stoute) – Coronation Stakes, Ribblesdale Stakes

Quick (Richard Hannon) – Coronation Stakes

3.25pm Longines Sagaro Stakes (Group 3) (Gold Cup Trial), 1m 7f 209y

Amazing Red (Ed Dunlop) – Gold Cup

Cleonte (Andrew Balding) – Gold Cup

Danehill Kodiac (Richard Hannon) – Hardwicke Stakes

Dee Ex Bee (Mark Johnston) – Gold Cup, Hardwicke Stakes

Raymond Tusk (Richard Hannon) – Gold Cup

Weekender (John Gosden) – Gold Cup

3.55pm Merriebelle Stable Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Calyx (John Gosden) – Commonwealth Cup, St James’s Palace Stakes

Konchek (Clive Cox) – Commonwealth Cup

Pocket Dynamo (Robert Cowell) – Commonwealth Cup

The Cruising Lord (Michael Attwater) – Commonwealth Cup

Signora Cabello (John Quinn) – Commonwealth Cup, King’s Stand Stakes

4.25pm Ascot Shop Paradise Stakes (Listed) (Queen Anne Stakes Trial), 1m str

Barney Roy (Charlie Appleby) – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Queen Anne Stakes

Canvassed (Roger Varian) – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Queen Anne Stakes

First Contact (Charlie Appleby) – Queen Anne Stakes

Wadilsafa (Owen Burrows) – Queen Anne Stakes





2.15pm £14,000 Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial Conditions Race 5f

There was an upset in the opening Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial Conditions Race when Ventura Rebel (Richard Fahey/Paul Hanagan, 20/1) got up in the closing stages to deny 4/11 favourite Lady Pauline (Wesley Ward USA/Johnny Velazquez).

Lady Pauline went straight into the lead and raced keenly as she took the five-strong field along in the five-furlong contest. The American-trained filly still held the advantage entering the final furlong, but faced challenges from both Godolphin’s Full Verse (Charlie Appleby/William Buick, 7/2) and then Yorkshire-based Ventura Rebel.

Ventura Rebel, a son of Pastoral Pursuits who handed Fahey his 100th winner at Thirsk when successful on debut on April 13, came with a great run from off the pace to take the lead around 50 yards out and went on to score by a length from Lady Pauline with Full Verse another half-length away in third.

The winning time was 1m 0.49s.

Winning jockey Paul Hanagan said: “Ventura Rebel is such a dude – he has got such a good mind.

“He was probably a little outpaced early on, but he came good and I was able sit on him to give him the chance to come home, and he really came home.

“He gave me a proper feel there and took a bit of pulling up, which is always a nice sign. I really like him, especially his temperament, and hopefully he has a big future, all being well.

“Richard’s horses are in great form and everyone is happy.”

Tom Palin, representing winning owners Middleham Park Racing, added: “There was no fluke about that win from Ventura Rebel. It rode like a good, honest race and it probably was just that. We won well on debut and he put them to the sword again today.

“Since his debut, he has really sharpened up a lot. He did a really nice piece of work 10 days ago and Richard said to target this race after that piece of work. I have never heard Richard talk about one of our horses like that and be as bullish as he was.

“20/1 suggests it was a shock, but there was no fluke about that and Ventura Rebel is a proper horse.

“Ventura Rebel is not a slow horse by any stretch of the imagination. But Paul indicated after that it took him quite a while to pull up after the race and so all roads probably lead to the Coventry (G2, 6f, Tuesday, June 18) at Royal Ascot now.

“We are unbeaten and we look forward to going to Royal Ascot.”

Johnny Velazquez said of the runner-up Lady Pauline: “I thought Lady Pauline ran well, but she just got tired in the closing stages.

“She has only been here a few days, so the trip probably took a bit out of her.”





2.50pm £15,000 Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Day British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race 1m

Frankie Dettori proved yet again why he is such a master around Ascot Racecourse when partnering Muchly (John Gosden, 9/1) to an all-the-way victory in the Naas Racecourse Royal Ascot Trials Day British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race for three-year-olds over the round mile.

The daughter of Iffraaj went to the front and took the nine-strong field along at a decent pace.

She shrugged off a couple of challengers after entering the straight before the strongly-backed 11/8 favourite Queen Power, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa and owned by King Power Racing, delivered a powerful run from fifth and looked like she might catch the leader inside the final furlong. However, Muchly held on to score by a short-head in 1m 42.69s.

The first two were clear, with a further three lengths back to Modern Millie (Mick Channon/David Egan, 20/1) in third.

Newmarket trainer John Gosden said: “Muchly was drawn where she was (stall six) and Frankie was going to go his own pace and set up the pace how he wanted it. He rode cleverly and has a certain wisdom with age.

“David [Egan, Modern Millie] was trying to settle his filly in behind and Sean [Levey, Ajrar] came up on the outside and I thought don’t start the race too soon please Sean. It is a mile, a stiff mile which takes about 1 minute 40 seconds to run. Sean then suddenly didn’t have enough horse to attack us early which left us able to hold off the favourite who was a very worthy favourite and ran a great race in second.

“Muchly is very much a filly bred to be a seven-furlong filly, being by Iffraaj out of a quick mare. She got this stiff mile well. There is the Sandringham here (0-105 three-year-old fillies handicap at Royal Ascot on June 21 over a mile) or we could talk to the jockey later about whether a mile and a quarter is a possibility.

“We have felt all along that she was a mile and a quarter filly who was bred to stay a mile. I’ll consult with the jockey and then the whole team of owners here. Then between us, we’ll come up with the wrong decision for sure!”

Harry Herbert, representing winning owners 5 Hertford Street Racing Club, added: “Jake Warren helped set up the club for 5 Hertford Street [in Mayfair] to get the team at 5 Hertford Street interested in racing.

“They nearly won the Ribblesdale Stakes the year before last with Hertford Dancer and had a Group winner a couple of weeks ago in America.

“It has been a really exciting start and this filly looks like she is headed for black-type as well.”

3.25pm £60,000 G3 Longines Sagaro Stakes (Gold Cup Trial) 2m

Last year’s Investec Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee (Mark Johnston/William Buick, 11/8 Fav) laid down a marker for the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (G1, 2m 4f, £500,000, Thursday, June 20) with a very impressive success in the G3 Longines Sagaro Stakes.

The four-year-old Farhh colt, who was well-backed and races in the grey colours of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, raced in second as the running was made by Weekender (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori, 11/4).

William Buick kicked ahead entering the straight on Dee Ex Bee and his mount lengthened well in the final furlong to score by three and a quarter lengths from Raymond Tusk (Richard Hannon/Jamie Spencer, 20/1), with another three-quarters of a length back to Cleonte (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa, 11/1) in third.

The winning time was 3m 24.97s.

Yorkshire-based Mark Johnston, winning the Longines Sagaro Stakes for the third time following back-to-back wins for Double Trigger (1995 & 1996), said: “Let’s not forget that Double Trigger finished third in the St Leger, whereas this horse was fourth in the St Leger. This is exactly what you need for the Gold Cup, a proper G1 horse.

“We have said there are similarities. They were both St Leger horses who did not quite make in the St Leger and were then stayers the next year.

“I did not think he looked that comfortable early in the race, being niggled long before Frankie was niggling in front, but William said he had gone a mile and four or five and then the horse started coming underneath him. That is just what we wanted to hear.

“William said it is not surprising, looking at that performance, that he was getting beaten in G1s over a mile and a half because he said he settles into a rhythm and that’s it. He plugs away and keeps finding a little bit more with no sudden turn of foot.

“This is a trial and sometimes I look at races and think ‘what would have happened had they gone a bit further’ and I think had they gone further today, the winning margin would have been bigger.

“You cannot put Dee Ex Bee up there with the Double Trigger and Royal Rebel yet, but as I said before, this is a horse who ran in the Derby and the St Leger, and for many years during my early days as a trainer, those sort of horses weren’t being kept for the Gold Cup.

“Nowadays, they are again and that is exactly what you need. I have not had one for a few years and thankfully I have got one again – a St Leger horse staying in training to go for the Gold Cup. It is what I have been dreaming of for the last 10 years.

“The plan was always to target staying races this year. If he was going to stay in training with me, this was always going to be the intention – we said that at Doncaster in the St Leger and it was even something we were thinking about long before the St Leger.

“The £1-million stayers’ bonus (offered by Weatherbys Hamilton) is something which will take an awful lot of winning.

“There has been a lot of nonsense talked about his form in the second half of the year after the Derby. Of course, it was disappointing because we were dreaming he was going to win the St Leger and he finished fourth. He was only beaten by some very good horses, he mixed it at the highest level and was beaten at Goodwood by a horse who won the Melbourne Cup.

“I am known for having stayers and it has been a long time since we have had one at the very top of the tree. Double Trigger can claim some credit for putting staying races back on the map and it has got tougher and tougher since those days highlighted by the years of Yeats.

“You need a proper G1 horse and you can’t come with a horse who is climbing through the handicap to go to the Ascot Gold Cup -you need a G1 horse. A Classic is also important and this horse is one who brings Classic form to the table.”

Buick said: “Dee Ex Bee is a strong stayer and races in a lovely rhythm that enables him to get these trips. He will get even further, which hopefully we’ll see in June.

“He has a lovely attitude and, as you can see, is a fine, big horse.

“He is going to be a stayer to be reckoned with and I think he will keep getting better as the season progresses.

“He is an exciting horse to have for the whole team.”

Godolphin’s Colour Vision (2012) and Estimate (2013), owned by The Queen, are the two most recent winners of the G3 Longines Sagaro Stakes to go on to success in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in the same season.

Mark Johnston has saddled three winners of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot courtesy of Double Trigger (1995) and Royal Rebel (2001 & 2002).





3.55pm £80,000 G3 Merriebelle Stable Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes, 6f

Calyx (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori, 1/3 Fav) had been off the track since winning the G2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2018, but made an explosive return to action when running away with the G3 Merriebelle Stable Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes.

Owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah, the three-year-old Kingman colt was settled off the pace in the early part of today’s six-furlong contest as the outsider of the seven runners, The Cruising Lord (Michael Attwater/John Egan, 50/1), set the pace.

Travelling supremely well passing the two-furlong marker, Calx took up the running soon after and showed a tremendous burst of speed in the final furlong to win by four lengths from No Nonsense (David Elsworth/Gerald Mosse, 33/1), who stayed on to take second with a further half-length back to Konchek (Clive Cox/Adam Kirby, 14/1).

The winning time was 1m 12.48s.

John Gosden said: “Calyx is bred to be a miler, but he likes to sprint. All being well, we will be back here for the Commonwealth Cup (G1, 6f, £500,000, Royal Ascot, Friday, June 21). It is a great race for the three-year-olds and I think that is clearly the way to go now.

“He travelled well and I liked the fact that he travelled on the wing of the field with no cover. He relaxed and when Frankie asked him to go, he showed real electric sprinting speed.

“I’ve been training him diligently to be a miler, but when he goes out there, he wants to be a sprinter and that’s great. I haven’t encouraged him to do that, that’s just him.

“Sprinting is what he wants to do and that’s why the Commonwealth Cup will be the target. I know Calyx has a bundle of raw ability, but given the fact that the trainer was trying to see if he was a St James’s Palace horse, we’ll just leave him be and stick to sprinting.

“Calyx is very fast – he is a gorgeous horse. He is a nice horse to have around the place and it’s nice to have a sprinter like him.

“We didn’t go to the 2000 Guineas as we thought it was the wrong question to ask the horse off a 11 month lay-off after an operation and surgery, it was just too much to ask of him.”

Frankie Dettori added: “We wanted to find out if maybe Calyx was a miler because he is so relaxed at home, but he is blessed with so much speed that I think sprinting is his game.

“It was a great feeling when he quickened. Well done to John and the team for getting him back. We have got lots to look forward – he is a serious horse.”

Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager to Khalid Abdullah, commented: “Calyx did it really nicely. It looks like he wants to be a sprinter, I would say, and that is what Frankie thought.

“Obviously, we will have to see how he is and everything, but on this evidence, he has shown a lot of speed and that might just be his game.

“We have always said that he has been training nicely, there is no doubt about that. It was just a question of trying to pick the right race for him after such a long layoff. That was John’s main concern.

“Calyx has been working with a staying horse and settling well, but I think he is a different animal on the racecourse. He certainly has that zip and, although he settled pretty well in the race, I think the way he quickened there suggests six furlongs is going to be his business.

“It had always been in our minds to go a mile because the mile races are so important. From that point of view, we had to find out if he is sprinter or a miler and it is probably better to find out in a race like this rather than get to the six-furlong pole in the 2000 Guineas, have a hard race coming down the hill and then find out he doesn’t stay.”





Royal Ascot Trials Day

Ascot, Wednesday, May 1, 2019

4.25pm £37,000 Listed Ascot Shop Paradise Stakes (Queen Anne Stakes Trial) 1m

Frankie Dettori brought up a 133.3/1 treble on Royal Ascot Trials Day at his favourite racecourse when successful in the Listed Ascot Shop Paradise Stakes on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Zaaki (9/1).

Dettori’s earlier winners came on Calyx (1/3) and Muchly (9/1).

The fascinating contest saw the return of Godolphin’s Barney Roy (Charlie Appleby/William Buick, 6/4 Fav), successful in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2017, after 557 days off the track.

The five-year-old came back training after an unsuccessful spell at stud and has been gelded.

It was Barney Roy’s stable companion First Contact (Charlie Appleby/James Doyle, 10/1) who made the running, with Barney Roy chasing in third.

Barney Roy came smoothly through and took up the running entering the final quarter-mile.

Zaaki, a four-year-old son of Leroidesanimaux, was held up in last before making good headway to challenge in the straight and led over a furlong out to see off the renewed challenge of Barney Roy by a neck. There was another three lengths back to Robin Of Navan (Harry Dunlop/Oisin Murphy, 25/1) in third.

The winning time was 1m 39.13s.

Sir Michael Stoute reported: “Zaalki won well. He ran some good races last season before he tapered off, but he has bounced back well this year. If you look at his earlier form, it is pretty smart.

“He has done well in the last couple of weeks and it is nice to win this Listed event with him.

“We’ll stop and think about future plans, but even if he went to Royal Ascot, he would run before then.

“I was not quite sure that Zaaki had come to his peak yet, as he still looked a little bit backward in his coat, so that was encouraging.

“That was a Listed race today and you would be hoping that he can win a Group race.”

The winner is owned by Newmarket-based Ahmad Alotaibi, himself a successful trainer in Saudi Arabia.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby said of the runner-up: “Barney Roy ran well. William Buick said he potentially travelled into the race too well. The winner followed us through, but we’re pleased with the run and it’s great to have him back in track.

“That’s his first run for 557 days and we’re delighted. We have learnt a bit about the horse as well. William said he would have liked to have been coming into the race from behind as he was there to be stalked. However, the winner has won well.

“Trip-wise, William would be quite happy to keep him to a mile. Whether we run once more before Ascot (G1, 1m str, £600,000, Queen Anne Stakes, June 18) we will see and take it from there.”

Race six, the five-furlong Ascot Supports Racing Charities Handicap (5.00pm). went to Burford Brown (Robert Cowell/James Doyle, 9st 2lb, 10/1). The concluding race, the mile Manny Mercer Apprentice Handicap (5.35pm) went to Enigmatic (Alan Bailey/Darragh Keenan (3), 9st 4lb 14/1).

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Communications, Ascot Racecourse, commented at the conclusion of Royal Ascot Trials Day: “In its first year, we have enjoyed a great start to the Royal Ascot Trials Day and also to our 2019 Flat season at Ascot.

“There were a number of special performances on the track, which included the impressive victory from John Gosden’s Calyx. Not seen since winning the Coventry Stakes at last year’s Royal Meeting, he produced a special performance this afternoon and put himself firmly on the map for the Commonwealth Cup.

“Mark Johnston famously captured the Gold Cup with Double Trigger and Royal Rebel and he looks to have another exciting stayer in the shape of Dee Ex Bee who was a good winner of the Sagaro Stakes and the Gold Cup is his intended target back here in June.”