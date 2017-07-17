All the news and quotes from today’s Qatar Goodwood Festival press launch Posted by racenews on Monday, July 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The press launch in advance of the Qatar Goodwood Festival was staged at the Sky Bar of the Grange St Paul’s Hotel in the heart of the City of London today, Monday, July 17.

Connection of several leading connections were on hand to discuss their chances ahead of the five-day spectacular on the South Downs, which runs from Tuesday, August 1 through to Saturday, August 5.

Richard Fahey

GOODWOOD RECORD:

21 winners (10 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2016 – 2 winners

2017 – 0 winners from three runners

First Goodwood winner: Superior Premium (Vodafone Stewards’ Cup Handicap, August 1, 1998)

Big Race Wins:

- Betfred Mile Handicap (2003 Lady Bear)

- Qatar Lennox Stakes (2013 Garswood)

- Qatar Stewards’ Cup (1998 Superior Premium)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ENTRIES SO FAR:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) -Ribchester, Toscanini

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017

3.00pm Betfred Mile (Heritage Handicap) - Another Touch, Birchwood, Home Cummins, Withernsea

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) - Birchwood, Brian The Snail, Eastern Impact, George Bowen, Gin In The Inn, Growl, Paddy Power, Private Matter, Right Touch, Six Strings, The Feathered Nest, The Wagon Wheel

Richard Fahey, the trainer responsible for Qatar Sussex Stakes ante-post favourite Ribchester, commented: “Goodwood is a good meeting for us northern trainers as we have a bit of a holiday and stay down.

“We have been very happy with Ribchester since Royal Ascot. Everything has gone according to plan with no issues. We have been lucky in that he has never had any problem with him and he enjoys his work. Everything we have wanted to do with him, we have been able to do. I am very happy.

“Very early on, he was quite immature mentally but as he has got older, he has got a lot stronger and really enjoys his racing, which is a great bonus.

“Ribchester is the highest-rated horse I have ever trained. The horse who was second to us at Royal Ascot, Mutakayyef, was having his first run for a while that day and would have a chance. We also have the excitement of taking on the three-year-olds. I am a huge fan of Churchill – he was disappointing at Royal Ascot and I am sure he disappointed Aidan but it is not just a three-horse race. As a trainer, you want to be involved in races like this.

“We have plenty of runners at Goodwood and it will be a busy week. There is a lot of prize money on offer and it will be tough. There is no easy day so if get a few winners it will be great.”

William Buick (Ribchester’s regular jockey)

GOODWOOD RECORD:

53 winners (15 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2016 – 9 winners

2017 – 2 winners from 4 rides

First Goodwood winner: Dingaan (Empire Property Group Handicap, June 9, 2007)

Big Race Wins:

- Qatar King George Stakes (2012 Ortensia)

- Qatar Nassau Stakes (2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina)

- Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2014 Wannabe Yours)

GODOLPHIN’S QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ENTRIES SO FAR:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2) - Dream Castle, Dutch Connection, Home Of The Brave, Jungle Cat, Richard Pankhurst

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (G1) - Bin Battuta, Endless Time, Natural Scenery, Qewy, Winning Story

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) - Barney Roy, Benbatl, Dream Castle, Ribchester, Thunder Snow, Toscanini, Wuheida

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) - Arabian Hope, Sobetsu, Wuheida

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017

3.00pm Betfred Mile (Heritage Handicap) - Birchwood, Blair House, Firnas, G K Chesterton, Great Order, Leader’s Legacy, Leshlaa, Mutarabby, Tumbaga

3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (G2) - Profitable

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) - Birchwood, Brian The Snail, Culturati, Steady Pace, Top Score

Aidan O’Brien

GOODWOOD RECORD:

19 Goodwood winners (17 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2016 – 4 winners

2017 so far – no runners

First Goodwood winner: Orpen (EBF Richard Baerlein Maiden Stakes, August 1, 1998)

Big Race Wins:

- Qatar Goodwood Cup (2006 & 2008 Yeats)

- Qatar Gordon Stakes (2007 Yellowstone, 2015 Highland Reel)

- Qatar King George Stakes (2001 Dietrich)

- Qatar Nassau Stakes (2007 Peeping Fawn, 2008 Halfway To Heaven, 2016 Minding)

- Qatar Richmond Stakes (2000 Pyrus)

- Qatar Sussex Stakes (2000 Giant’s Causeway, 2002 Rock Of Gibraltar, 2008 Henrythenavigator, 2009 Rip Van Winkle, 2016 The Gurkha)

- Qatar Vintage Stakes (2014 Highland Reel, 2016 War Decree)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ENTRIES SO FAR:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2) - Asking, Cenotaph, Cougar Mountain, Peace Envoy, Spirit Of Valor

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (G1) - Finn McCool, Order of St George , US Army Ranger, Wisconsin

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) - Churchill, Cougar Mountain, Hydrangea, Lancaster Bomber, Peace Envoy, Rain Goddess, Roly Poly, Spirit of Valor, Whitecliffsofdover, Winter

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) - Alluringly, Hydrangea, Pocketfullofdreams, Rain Goddess, Winter

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017

3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (G2) - Alphabet, Washington DC

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) - Cenotaph

Aiden O’Brien, Ireland’s champion Flat trainer, will have plenty of runners for Coolmore partnerships during the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival (August 1-5).

He said over the phone from Ireland this afternoon: “It one of the meetings we really look forward to every year and more so than ever this year.”

The trainer revealed that Gold Cup second Order Of St George will not take on his narrow Ascot conqueror, Big Orange, who is going from a third consecutive Qatar Goodwood Cup (G1, 2m, Tuesday, August 1).

He explained: “Order Of St George will miss Goodwood and we have decided to be represented by US Army Ranger. He is having a little bit of a midsummer break. He will probably have a prep for the Irish Leger and then have an autumn campaign.

“Churchill is good and everything has gone to plan with him since Ascot and we are aiming him at the Qatar Sussex Stake (£1 million, G1, 1m, Wednesday, August 2).

“He seemed to be fine after his Royal Ascot run – it was a very hot day in Ireland and England, and it may been the combination of travelling in the warm weather (that he finished fourth). We are not making excuses and he seems to be in good form – he has come out of the race well.

“The temperatures we experienced that day were extreme on both sides of the Irish Sea and he wouldn’t have experienced anything like that before. We are not sure that is the reason (for his performance at Royal Ascot).

“Winter is going for the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1, 10f, Thursday, August 3) and she too has been good since Royal Ascot. She is very straightforward at home and we all are all very happy with her at the moment.

“Looking at her three wins over a mile this year, you would think this longer trip will be within her compass. We are looking forward to seeing her run over a mile and quarter.”

Kevin Buckley, Coolmore’s British-based representative, talked about the other possible Coolmore runners during the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

He said: “The meeting is still two weeks away, but at this stage on the first day (Tuesday, August 1) in the Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2, 7f), we could potentially see The Pentagon, a Galileo two-year-old who was very impressive in Ireland on Saturday.”

The Pentagon romped away with a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh on his second start, winning very easily by eight and a half lengths after finishing sixth in a similar race the month before.

Buckley also revealed: “The Qatar Richmond Stakes (G2, 6f, Thursday, August 3) could be the target for US Navy Flag, second in the July Stakes last week.

“He is improving no end – he had his maiden win and then ran a good second in the July Stakes, with blinkers on for only the second time.

“He is a full brother to Roly Poly who won the G1 Falmouth Stakes so it was a great week last week for the family.

“We should a few runners each day for the Qatar Goodwood Festival. I would have thought after his decisive win yesterday in the Minstrel Stakes (G2), we would have a look at the Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2, 7f, Tuesday, August 1) for Spirit Of Valor.

“I imagine that Lancaster Bomber will team up with Churchill for the Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1, 1m, Wednesday, August 2).

“Looking at the Friday, I could see Washington DC in the Qatar King George Stakes (G2, 5f). Unfortunately, in his last two races, at Ascot and Haydock, he has been drawn on the outside. The horse needs cover and when he gets it he can pounce on the line.

“Come the Saturday, in the Qatar Gordon Stakes (G3, 1m 4f), we may have a look at Spanish Steps, though he did run on Friday at Saint-Cloud.

“The Qatar Goodwood Festival is a fantastic sponsored event and we love attending the meeting.”

Frankie Dettori

GOODWOOD RECORD:

193 winners (65 at Qatar Goodwood Festival) – leading current jockey at Goodwood & the Qatar Goodwood Festival

2016 – 4 winners, 2017 – 1 winner from 6 rides

First Goodwood winner: Lizzy Hare (Birdless Grove Handicap, June 9, 1987)

Big Race Wins:

- Betfred Mile Handicap (2004 Ancient World)

- Betfred Glorious Stakes (1990 Hajade, 1995 Midnight Legend, 1998 Sabadilla, 2015 Dubday)

- Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll)

- Qatar Gordon Stakes (1992 Bonny Scot, 1995 Presenting, 1998 Nedawi, 2006 Sixties Icon)

- Qatar King George Stakes (1993 & 1994 Lochsong)

- Qatar Lennox Stakes (2006 Iffraaj)

- Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (2011 Meeznah)

- Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board)

- L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (1998 Beraysim, 2006 Red Evie)

- Qatar Richmond Stakes (1999 Bachir, 2015 Shalaa, 2016 Mehmas)

- Qatar Stewards’ Cup (2015 Magical Memory)

- Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti)

- Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (1999 Slip Stream, 2011 Neebras, 2012 Archbishop)

- Qatar Vintage Stakes (1998 Aljabr, 2001 Naheef, 2007 Rio De La Plata, 2008 Orizaba, 2015 Galileo Gold)

Al SHAQAB’S QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ENTRIES SO FAR:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2) - Al Jazi, Karar

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) - Zelzal

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) - Wajnah

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017

3.00pm Betfred Mile (Heritage Handicap) - El Vip, Medahim, Mostahel, Shaiyem, Wahash, Zwayyan

Frankie Dettori, the most successful current jockey at Goodwood, said: “I am feeling good mentally. I am still a bit stiff and tender today because I rode three races back to back yesterday. My arm is a little bit tired and I am taking most of the week off race riding although I will still be riding work. I will be carrying on my strengthening and physio as I want to be able to ride in every race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – that is my goal. I am slowly improving every day. I came back a bit prematurely but Enable was a big carrot dangling in front of me! I had to grind my teeth but I got the job done.

“Goodwood is the place where I had my first British winner back in 1987, so it carries a special place in my heart. I have been going to Goodwood for the last 30 years and for the last few years the Qatar sponsorship and injection of prize money has really pushed Goodwood to one of our best festivals. It is a unique track, very picturesque and the weather is usually good.

“I struck up a good partnership with Big Orange in the spring and have been Bill Gredley’s neighbour for 18 years and am good friends with his son Tim, so we go back a bit. I spoke with James Doyle at length before the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, so I was still part of it. It goes without saying, the Gold Cup was the most exciting race of the week.

“I thought that Order Of St George had plenty of time to get past Big Orange at Royal Ascot, but Big Orange stuck his neck out and wanted it more. Big Orange has become a very popular horse – he has a catchy name, has been around a while and wears his heart on his sleeve.

“The key to Big Orange is that he has already won the Qatar Goodwood Cup twice and you usually get the good to firm ground he loves at Glorious Goodwood. I am not saying he is shoo-in, he will go down fighting but he has a leading chance.

“In the Qatar Nassau Stakes, John Gosden has Shutter Speed and So Mi Dar. So Mi Dar is in full work. I wasn’t able to ride her last week because I wasn’t in full work myself! Now that I am back, I will put my leg across both of them and talk to John (Gosden) and Gary Foster, who rides both fillies at home, before deciding who to ride. At the moment, I couldn’t split them at the moment.”

“It is still an open book for the rest of the week at Goodwood. There are lots of very competitive handicap and I am sure John will have a decent line-up. I am closing in on 200 winners at Goodwood and it would be nice to get to that landmark this year.”

Richard Hannon

GOODWOOD RECORD:

35 winners (9 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2016 – 9 winners

2017 – 1 winner from 23 runners

First Goodwood winner: Parsley (Spitfire Maiden Auction Stakes, May 23, 2014)

Big Race Wins:

- Betfred Glorious Stakes (2014 Pether’s Moon)

- Qatar Lennox Stakes (2015 Toormore)

- Qatar Richmond Stakes (2014 Ivawood, 2015 Mehmas)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ENTRIES SO FAR:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2) - Kool Kompany, Oh This Is Us

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) - Barney Roy, Kool Kompany, Oh This Is Us

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017

3.00pm Betfred Mile (Heritage Handicap) - Medahim, Mostahel, Mustarrid, Shaiyem, Tony Curtis, Wahash, War Glory

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) - Tomily

Trainer Richard Hannon, who has a fantastic record at Goodwood, said: “I couldn’t be any more happy with Barney Roy since his second in the Eclipse. It is unlikely that he will go to the Qatar Sussex Stakes as Godolphin also has Ribchester in the race and by missing Goodwood it gives us as extra few weeks to either go to York or we may wait and go the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

“Oh This Is Us wasn’t beaten far in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. His owners are real sportsmen and like having a go. He is a tough, lovely horse and we have never had a problem with him – he always runs his race. He had has a nice break since Royal Ascot. He is likely to go for the Qatar Lennox Stakes. We could look at the Qatar Sussex Stakes if that race cut up but at this stage, the Lennox is his aim.

“Tigre Du Terre looks a very good horse. His win at Ascot on Saturday didn’t surprise me although I was a bit surprised at the way he won. Martin Harley, who doesn’t usually ride him, gave him a great ride and the horse really went through the gears very well, you couldn’t have been more pleased. We will look at the Qatar Vintage Stakes for him.

“I was a little bit disappointed with Denaar at Newmarket. It didn’t look like he really got six furlongs so we will drop him back for the Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes.

“I don’t know which maidens we will be running at Goodwood yet, although we always try and run our best maidens there. Tangled, who won a nursery at Newmarket last week, will go for the seven-furlong nursery at Goodwood and we also have Medahim, who also won at Newmarket last week, who goes for the Betfred Mile.

“Goodwood is great. It is a really, really nice meeting in lovely surroundings. It is probably the most beautiful racecourse in the country and has always been a favourite of mine, my father and all the family. We are only about an hour away. My dad always used to go down the back roads to Goodwood as there are lots of hostelries and a fish restaurant on the route. He was always very superstitious about stopping at the same places.

“There is always a nice breeze at Goodwood and it is meeting where you can get really close to the horses.”

Jim Crowley

GOODWOOD RECORD:

47 winners (7 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2016 – 8 winners, 2017 – 7 winners from 19 rides

First Goodwood winner: Safari Mischief (Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group Handicap, September 9, 2006)

Big Race Wins:

- Betfred Glorious Stakes (2009 Illustrious Blue)

- Qatar Goodwood Cup (2010 Illustrious Blue)

- Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (2014 Missunited)

HAMDAN Al MAKTOUM’S QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ENTRIES SO FAR:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2) - Ibn Malik

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) - Mutakayyef

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017

3.00pm Betfred Mile - Afaak, Fawaareq, Muntazah, Mustarrid, Mustashry, Rusumaat, Tashweeq

3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (G2) - Battaash, Muthmir

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2017

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) - Ekhtiyaar, Waqaas

Champion jockey Jim Crowley, who lives not far from Goodwood and is the retained rider for owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, commented: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival is a fantastic week, with family and friends going racing.

“There is such very competitive racing. It is a little more relaxed in the weighing room than Royal Ascot but with a similar standard of racing.

“It can be a tricky course, with some horses acting there while others don’t. It is a wonderful track with the right horse.

“There are no secrets of riding there. Richard Hughes was a master of riding Goodwood, coming with nice long runs down the outside, but there is a time and a place to do that.

“You can get a run up the inside but it does get very congested there, while the draw makes a big difference in the seven-furlong and mile races. Staying out of trouble is the key thing.

“I think that Talaayeb, who was fourth in the 1,000 Guineas and clearly didn’t stay 10 furlongs last time, will probably go back to seven furlongs in L’Omarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (G3, 7f, Friday, August 4).

“We have Battaash in the Qatar King George Stakes (G2, 5f, Friday, August 4). He is fast. Last year, he was bit in and out but he has really put everything together this year and it was a huge performance on his last outing in a fast time.

“Ibn Malik is coming back in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and I notice we have a couple in the Arab race (£400,000 on the Wednesday).

“We have a few to go to war with.”

Also present at today’s launch were Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley, who will be officiating at his 23rd and final Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2017 ahead of his retirement later in the year.

Buckley said: “It has been a long journey and I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t feel a bit sad about retiring but Goodwood has done me a lot of good and hopefully I have done a lot of good for Goodwood! It has been great.

“My aim is always to produce decent ground. I hate starting Festival week off on fast ground as it is a long week so I like to start off on goodish ground.

“It has been an extremely difficult year for us. Everyone knows how dry it has been in the spring and early summer. We has six millimetres of rain in 30 days in the run-up to our first meeting of the season – we didn’t have any April showers and had to water extensively.

“I think we are on top of things now. We had a lovely drop of rain last week, around two inches, which helped our cause.

“The prize money increases during my time at Goodwood have been remarkable and we are now up in the top three meetings. The wonderful sponsorship from Qatar has been great.

“There was only one Group One race when I started at Goodwood and we now have three. The standard of racing has improved and with the BHA instruction to produce no worse than Good to Frim ground, we have had to work hard. Goodwood is like Epsom where I worked before in that it is downland with chalk below, meaning that is dries very quickly.

“I have some outstanding memories at Goodwood. Who will ever forget Frankel? I remember when Frankel took on Canford Cliffs in 2011, people in the Richmond Enclosure were clapping as the two of them went to the start. That is something I had never seen before and almost brought a tear to my eye. Double Trigger’s third Goodwood Cup win was also emotional as he was clapped going into the winner’s enclosure.

“The 1997 Stewards’ Cup was also very memorable. There a horse running called Danetime, trained by Neville Callaghan, and I constantly received phone calls through the week asking about the ground and whether I was going to water. I also had a call after the draw was made and Danetime was drawn in five I think, on the stands’ side. Everyone in those days thought you had no chance on stands’ side and I remember Pat Eddery asking me whether he should go over to the far side. I said stay where you as you will lose ground and the horse duly won, landing a massive coup. Pat touched me on the back after the race and said thanks very much.

“I hope Ed Arkell enjoys the job as much as I have done. I think Goodwood is fortunate to have him as is probably the best young clerk of the course in the country. He has helped me at the Festival meeting for the past 10 years and he is a clever cookie. He is very keen and has done a fantastic job at Fontwell.

“I hope all the racing goes well. As a clerk it was what you worry about and it is nerve-wracking. “

Alex Eade, Goodwood’s General Manager, was also present. He said: “We are continuing to work with Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club in the same way we have done for the past two years. Our relationship with them is the same it has always been and will continue to be so. They are fantastic sponsors and everyone knows what they have been responsible for in terms of what we have done with Glorious Goodwood.

“I would call it the new-look Qatar Goodwood Festival this year. With the Goodwood Cup upgraded to Group One, which was fantastic for us, we also took the opportunity to look at the race programme in its entirety.

“The Goodwood Cup starts us off on Tuesday alongside the Lennox Stakes, which will get the week underway with a bang.

“The Sussex Stakes remains the highlight on Wednesday and we now have the Nassau Stakes on Thursday. The reason for moving the Nassau was threefold – firstly, it brings a better balance to the whole week with a million pounds on offer for each of the first three days. It also takes the Nassau off of the Saturday, which will give the Stewards’ Cup its place in the sun and lastly it really gets things going on Thursday.

“It is a funny old time at the moment, for a number of reasons, but it is very pleasing to see that ticket sales are up year on year and we are expecting a bigger attendance than in 2016, which is fantastic. Sales on Tuesday are really strong, which is testament to what should be a great renewal of the Goodwood Cup.

“Overall, I expect a crowd of over 105,000 across the five days and I will predict now that there will be a record crowd in 2017.

“We have fantastic racing on the track but we also have the strapline of the best race meeting experience in the world. By that, we mean the racing action plus all the other stuff.

“On Tuesday, we have a cricket match with some real talent on display, including Gladstone Small. On Wednesday night, there is a fantastic ball in Goodwood House which features a candlelit horse race and raises a lot of money for charity. The traditional polo match has been revived for Thursday night and the Goodwood estate will challenge the local Cowdray Estate to a polo match. On Saturday, there will be an exclusive after party.”

Genny Haynes, Director of the Arabian Racing Organisation, commented: “We have enjoyed the sponsorship of Qatar Racing and Equestrian and Racing Club since 2009 and the Qatar International Stakes at Goodwood is the first leg of the Doha Triple Crown, which then moves on to Chantilly with the Arabian World Cup and finally Doha for the Emir’s Sword.

“It is very exciting for us to be part of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. This will be our third year and we have some fantastic entries this year, with 17 Group horses from around the world.

“There has been Arabian racing in Britain for over 30 years. In the early days, it was on a small scale and a very amateur sport. With races like the Qatar International Stakes at Goodwood, it showcasing our Arabian racing.

“This year’s race at Goodwood has some very strong contenders from Al Shaqab and we also have Julian Smart’s Ebraz, a four-year-old who won the Emir’s Sword earlier this year. At the other end of the scale there is Prada T, a six-year-old mare from the Netherlands who has been second in this race for the last two years and is really gutsy.”

Bradley Morrish, representing official betting partner Matchbook, said: “Goodwood is our showpiece sponsorship. We absolutely love dealing with the people there and this is our second year of sponsorship. We launched our horseracing product in July last year and we are pleased to be back at Goodwood.

“In what I believe will be a first for the UK, Hayley Turner has been round the Sussex Stakes mile with a 360 degree camera and we are going to have a virtual reality booth overlooking the parade ring where people can enjoy the experience of riding a horse around the track. It will give the punters a real experience.

“Racing is huge for us. We are an exchange and our racing business has grown dramatically since we launched it last year. The liquidity has gone through the roof and we are in tip-top form ahead of Goodwood this year.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL -

RACE PROGRAMME 2017

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2017 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y 4yo+ £50,000 2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2) 7f 2yo £200,000 3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2) 7f 3yo+ £300,000 3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (G1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3yo+ £500,000 4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden 6f 2yo £25,000 4.45pm New And Lingwood Handicap (86-105) 5f 4yo+ £30,000 5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap (76-95) 1m 3yo+ £25,000 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap (0-100) 2m 4f 134y 3yo+ £50,000 2.25pm Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap (0-105) 1m 3f 218y 3yo £75,000 3.00pm Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes (G3) 5f 2yo £75,000 3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) (British Champions Series) 1m 3yo+ £1,000,000 4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden 6f 2yo £25,000 4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap (86-105) 1m 1f 197y 3yo+ £30,000 5.20pm Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians (Group 1 PA) 1m 4y+ £400,000 5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap (76-95) 7f 3yo+ £25,000 THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017 1.25pm Swarovski Magnolia Cup 5f 110y charity race 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y 3yo £50,000 2.25pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (G3) 1m 6f 3yo+ £100,000 3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (G2) 6f 2yo £200,000 3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y 3yo+ £600,000 4.10pm The Telegraph Nursery 7f 2yo £25,000 4.45pm Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden 7f 2yo £25,000 5.20pm Tatler Handicap (76-95) 5f 3yo £25,000 FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017 1.50pm Betfred Glorious Stakes (G3) 1m 3f 218y 4yo+ £100,000 2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (G3) 1m 3yo £100,000 3.00pm Betfred Mile (Heritage Handicap) 1m 3yo+ £150,000 3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (G2) 5f 3yo+ £300,000 4.10pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Nursery 6f 2yo £25,000 4.45pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (G3) 7f 3yo+ £80,000 5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap (71-90) 1m 3f 44y 3yo £25,000 SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2017 1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (consolation race) 6f 3yo+ £75,000 2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap 1m 6f 3yo+ £100,000 3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (G3) 1m 3f 218y 3yo £100,000 3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f 3yo+ £250,000 4.10pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden 7f 2yo £30,000 4.45pm Qatar Handicap (86-105) 7f 3yo £30,000 5.20pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap (71-90) 1m 1f 11y 3yo+ £25,000 2017 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £5,225,000

The Qatar Goodwood Cup

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 7lb, fillies 9st 4lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (29 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (25 remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 30.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer BIG ORANGE 6 9-07 Bill and Tim Gredley Michael Bell BIN BATTUTA 3 8-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DAL HARRAILD 4 9-07 St Albans Bloodstock Limited William Haggas ENDLESS TIME (IRE) 5 9-04 Godolphin Charlie Appleby FINN MCCOOL (IRE) 3 8-08 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE HIGH JINX (IRE) 9 9-07 Mr & Mrs W J Williams Tim Easterby HIGHER POWER 5 9-07 Mrs Martin Armstrong James Fanshawe NATURAL SCENERY 4 9-04 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) 5 9-07 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, L Williams Aidan O’Brien IRE ORIENTAL FOX (GER) 9 9-07 Markus Graff Mark Johnston PALLASATOR 8 9-07 Qatar Racing Limited Sir Mark Prescott Bt PLATITUDE 4 9-07 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 9-07 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes QEWY (IRE) 7 9-07 Godolphin Charlie Appleby SHE IS NO LADY 5 9-04 D & J Newell Ralph Beckett SHEIKHZAYEDROAD 8 9-07 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock SIMPLE VERSE (IRE) 5 9-04 QRL/Sheikh Suhaim Al Thani/M Al Kubaisi Ralph Beckett SIXTIES GROOVE (IRE) 4 9-07 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda ST MICHEL 4 9-07 Exors of the Late J L C Pearce Sir Mark Prescott Bt STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 3 8-08 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden SWEET SELECTION 5 9-04 Paul Brocklehurst Hughie Morrison US ARMY RANGER (IRE) 4 9-07 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WICKLOW BRAVE 8 9-07 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE WINNING STORY 4 9-07 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WISCONSIN (JPN) 3 8-08 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

25 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

5 Irish-trained

The Qatar Sussex Stakes

Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Wednesday, August 2, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 30, entries revealed May 31 (40 entries). Scratchings deadline July 11 (24 remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations July 31.

HORSE Age Wgt Owner Trainer BARNEY ROY 3 9-01 Godolphin Richard Hannon BENBATL 3 9-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CHURCHILL (IRE) 3 9-01 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE) 6 9-08 Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE DREAM CASTLE 3 9-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 7 9-08 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HYDRANGEA (IRE) 3 8-12 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE KOOL KOMPANY (IRE) 5 9-08 Kool Kompany Partnership Richard Hannon LANCASTER BOMBER (USA) 3 9-01 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE LIGHTNING SPEAR 6 9-08 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock MUTAKAYYEF 6 9-08 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas OH THIS IS US (IRE) 4 9-08 Team Wallop Richard Hannon PEACE ENVOY (FR) 3 9-01 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE RAIN GODDESS (IRE) 3 8-12 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE RIBCHESTER (IRE) 4 9-08 Godolphin Richard Fahey ROLY POLY (USA) 3 8-12 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 3 9-01 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE THUNDER SNOW (IRE) 3 9-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor TOSCANINI (IRE) 5 9-08 Godolphin Richard Fahey WHITECLIFFSOFDOVER (USA) 3 9-01 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE WINTER (IRE) 3 8-12 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WUHEIDA 3 8-12 Godolphin Charlie Appleby ZELZAL (FR) 4 9-08 Al Shaqab Racing Jean Claude Rouget FR ZONDERLAND 4 9-08 Cheveley Park Stud Clive Cox

24 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

10 Irish-trained

1French-trained

The Qatar Nassau Stakes

Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 3, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (23 remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 28. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, August 1.

HORSE Age Wgt Owner Trainer ABINGDON (USA) 4 9-07 Ballymacoll Stud Sir Michael Stoute ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 9-07 K Sohi Archie Watson AIM TO PLEASE (FR) 4 9-07 John Dance Karl Burke ALLURINGLY (USA) 3 8-13 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE ARABIAN HOPE (USA) 3 8-13 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BLOND ME (IRE) 5 9-07 Barbara M Keller Andrew Balding CREGGS PIPES (IRE) 5 9-07 Delphi Six Syndicate Andrew Slattery IRE HYDRANGEA (IRE) 3 8-13 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE INTRICATELY (IRE) 3 8-13 Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE LAGANORE (IRE) 5 9-07 Newtown Anner Stud Farm Tony Martin IRE NEZWAAH 4 9-07 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian POCKETFULLOFDREAMS (FR) 3 8-13 Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith/M Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE QUEEN’S TRUST 4 9-07 Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute RAIN GODDESS (IRE) 3 8-13 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SEA OF GRACE (IRE) 3 8-13 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas SHUTTER SPEED 3 8-13 Khalid Abdullah John Gosden SMART CALL (SAF) 6 9-07 Miss Jessica Slack Sir Michael Stoute SO MI DAR 4 9-07 Lord Lloyd-Webber John Gosden SOBETSU 3 8-13 Godolphin Charlie Appleby TURRET ROCKS (IRE) 4 9-07 Mrs June Judd Jim Bolger IRE WAJNAH (FR) 3 8-13 Al Shaqab Racing Francois Rohaut FR WINTER (IRE) 3 8-13 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WUHEIDA 3 8-13 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

23 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

9 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

The Qatar Lennox Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 11lb, fillies 8st 8lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (46 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (35 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations 10am July 30.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE) 7 9-03 The George Smith Family Partnership Andrew Balding ACLAIM (IRE) 4 9-03 Canning Downs & Partner Martyn Meade AL JAZI (IRE) 4 9-00 Al Shaqab Racing Francois Rohaut FR ASKING (IRE) 3 8-08 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA) 3 8-11 Wesley A Ward Wesley Ward USA BRETON ROCK (IRE) 7 9-03 John Cook David Simcock BUCKSTAY (IRE) 7 9-03 Fitri Hay Peter Chapple-Hyam CENOTAPH (USA) 5 9-03 Mrs Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE) 6 9-03 Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE DABYAH (IRE) 3 8-08 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah John Gosden DREAM CASTLE 3 8-11 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DUTCH CONNECTION 5 9-03 Godolphin Charles Hills FLIGHT RISK (IRE) 6 9-03 Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 7 9-03 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE) 5 9-03 Godolphin Hugo Palmer IBN MALIK (IRE) 4 9-03 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills JALLOTA 6 9-03 Fitri Hay Charles Hills JUNGLE CAT (IRE) 5 9-03 Godolphin Charlie Appleby KARAR 5 9-03 Al Shaqab Racing Francis-Henri Graffard FR KOOL KOMPANY (IRE) 5 9-03 Kool Kompany Partnership Richard Hannon LIBRISA BREEZE 5 9-03 Tony Bloom Dean Ivory LIMATO (IRE) 5 9-03 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy MIX AND MINGLE (IRE) 4 9-00 Aida Fustoq Chris Wall MUBTASIM (IRE) 3 8-11 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas OH THIS IS US (IRE) 4 9-03 Team Wallop Richard Hannon PEACE ENVOY (FR) 3 8-11 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE POLYBIUS 6 9-03 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock RICHARD PANKHURST 5 9-03 Godolphin John Gosden SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 8-11 Liam Sheridan William Haggas SO BELOVED 7 9-03 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara SOLOMON’S BAY (IRE) 3 8-11 Prince A A Faisal Roger Varian SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 3 8-11 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE STORMY ANTARCTIC 4 9-03 P K Siu Ed Walker SUEDOIS (FR) 6 9-03 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara WINNING WAYS (IRE) 3 8-11 P Makin Jeremy Noseda

35 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

6 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

1 US-trained

The Qatar King George Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (19 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 2.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer AFANDEM (IRE) 3 8-13 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Hugo Palmer ALPHABET 3 8-10 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE ARDAD (IRE) 3 8-13 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah John Gosden BATTAASH (IRE) 3 8-13 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills BRANDO 5 9-02 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan COTAI GLORY 5 9-02 Kangyu Int Racing (HK) Ltd & F Ma Charles Hills FINAL VENTURE 5 9-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley GOLDREAM 8 9-02 J Sargeant & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell HIT THE BID 3 8-13 Straight To Victory Syndicate Darren Bunyan IRE JUDICIAL (IRE) 5 9-02 Elite Racing Club Julie Camacho KACHY 4 9-02 Jones Lowe Mound Trowbridge Tom Dascombe KYLLANG ROCK (IRE) 3 8-13 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate MARSHA (IRE) 4 8-13 Elite Racing Club Sir Mark Prescott Bt MUTHMIR (IRE) 7 9-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas PRICELESS 4 9-02 Alan Spence Clive Cox PROFITABLE (IRE) 5 9-02 Godolphin Clive Cox TAKE COVER 10 9-02 Norcroft Park Stud David Griffiths WASHINGTON DC (IRE) 4 9-02 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE YALTA (IRE) 3 8-13 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston

19 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

3 Irish-trained