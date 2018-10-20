All the news from QIPCO British Champions Day 2018 Posted by racenews on Saturday, October 20, 2018 · Leave a Comment

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

Records of trainers with declared runners on QIPCO British Champions Day

Andrew Balding (19 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Chiberta King Jimmy Fortune 33/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Night Carnation Jimmy Fortune 25/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Side Glance Jimmy Fortune 50/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 7th Highland Colori Thomas Brown 9/2f 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Side Glance Jimmy Fortune 20/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Whiplash Willie David Probert 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Absolutely So Oisin Murphy 20/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Tullius Jimmy Fortune 9/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Merry Me David Probert 16/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Tullius Jimmy Fortune 50/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elm Park Andrea Atzeni 16/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Highland Colori Liam Keniry 40/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Here Comes When Jamie Spencer 25/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 14th Tullius Jimmy Fortune 25/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Horseplay David Probert 20/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Duretto Graham Lee 16/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Donjuan Triumphant P J McDonald 20/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Here Comes When Jamie Spencer 20/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Beat The Bank Jim Crowley 4/1 David Barron (3 runners, no wins) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 6th Bertiewhittle Luke McNiff 16/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 21st Pearl Ice Luke McNiff 50/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 23rd Dubawi Sound Oisin Murphy 20/1 Ralph Beckett (8 runners, 1 win) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 4th Compton William Twiston-Davies 12/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Talent Jim Crowley 7/2c 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Cubanita Ryan Moore 11/2 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Simple Verse Andrea Atzeni 5/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Air Pilot Harry Bentley 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Simple Verse Oisin Murphy 6/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Alyssa Pat Dobbs 28/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Mount Moriah Harry Bentley 66/1 Jim Bolger IRE (4 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Banimpire Kevin Manning 15/2 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Parish Hall Kevin Manning 50/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Dawn Approach Kevin Manning 2/1f 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Leitir Mor Ronan Whelan 100/1 Marco Botti (3 runners, no wins) 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Excelebration Jamie Spencer 6/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Suegioo Martin Harley 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Naadirr Christophe Soumillon 20/1 Karl Burke (4 runners, no wins) 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 6th Boots And Spurs Joey Haynes 12/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Georgian Bay Jordan Vaughan 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Quiet Reflection Dougie Costello 4/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Quiet Reflection Martin Harley 6/1 Henry Candy (5 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th The Confessor Martin Harley 8/1f 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 18th The Confessor Amy Scott 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Twilight Son Ryan Moore 4/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Twilight Son Ryan Moore 5/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 9th Greenside Harry Bentley 16/1 Jane Chapple-Hyam – No previous runners Roger Charlton (6 runners, 1 win) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Genki George Baker 14/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Cityscape James Doyle 5/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Al Kazeem George Baker 16/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Captain Cat James Doyle 14/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 1st Yuften Andrea Atzeni 12/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Quest For More George Baker 9/1 Ken Condon IRE (2 runners, no wins) 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 11th Bold Thady Quill Pat Smullen 20/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Success Days Shane Foley 40/1 Clive Cox (10 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Polly’s Mark Gerald Mosse 28/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Jimmy Styles Adam Kirby 66/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Perfect Tribute Luke Morris 66/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 5th Perfect Silence Lucy Barry 25/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Electrolyser Adam Kirby 33/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th Jimmy Styles Frankie Dettori 33/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Kodi Bear Gerald Mosse 7/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th My Dream Boat Adam Kirby 20/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th Harry Angel Adam Kirby 5/4f 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Zonderland Adam Kirby 66/1 Simon Crisford – No previous runners Luca Cumani (4 runners, no wins) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 20th Zacynthus Patrick Hills 11/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 24th Velox Cam Hardie 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Silk Sari Andrea Atzeni 9/2 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 18th Ayaar Frankie Dettori 12/1 David Elsworth (6 runners, no wins) 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Master The World Ryan Moore 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Arabian Queen Silvestre De Sousa 14/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Master The World Pat Dobbs 25/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Speculative Bid Jim Crowley 8/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Master The World Joshua Bryan (5) 28/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Desert Skyline Silvestre De Sousa 9/1 Andre Fabre FR (5 runners, no wins) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th La Pomme D’amour Maxime Guyon 8/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Triple Threat Maxime Guyon 20/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 13th Vadamos Vincent Cheminaud 8/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Territories Mickael Barzalona 8/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Al Wukair Gregory Benoist 7/1 Richard Fahey (28 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 3rd Castles In The Air Lee Topliss 12/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 10th Pleasant Day Laura Barry 33/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 13th Kaldoun Kingdom D C Byrne 33/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 15th Sir Reginald George Chaloner 33/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Heaven’s Guest Ryan Moore 11/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 7th Majestic Moon Lee Topliss 25/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 26th Sir Reginald George Chaloner 10/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Gabrial’s Kaka Jamie Spencer 10/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th Farlow Patrick Mathers 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Baccarat James Doyle 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Alben Star Ryan Moore 33/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 9th Rene Mathis Jack Garritty 40/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th Farlow Paul Hanagan 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Heaven’s Guest James Doyle 50/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 17th Eastern Impact Jack Garritty 20/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Gabrial Paul Hanagan 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 5th Third Time Lucky Adam McNamara (5) 8/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Suegioo Paul Hanagan 66/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Growl Graham Lee 50/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Don’t Touch Tony Hamilton 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Mr Lupton Jamie Spencer 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Donjuan Triumphant Alexis Badel 40/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Gabrial Jimmy Fortune 66/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Ribchester William Buick 7/2 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 5th Gabrial Jamie Spencer 28/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 19th Withernsea Paul Hanagan 25/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Ribchester William Buick 2/1f 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 13th Toscanini James Doyle 100/1 James Fanshawe (14 runners, 3 wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Deacon Blues Johnny Murtagh 5/2f 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 12th Society Rock Pat Cosgrave 7/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 2nd Primaeval Louis Beuzelin 10/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Society Rock Kieren Fallon 7/2f 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Seal Of Approval George Baker 16/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th High Jinx James Doyle 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Seal Of Approval George Baker 4/1f 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Speedy Boarding Frederik Tylicki 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Gale Force Frederik Tylicki 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th The Tin Man Tom Queally 10/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ribbons Frankie Dettori 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Speedy Boarding Frederik Tylicki 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st The Tin Man Tom Queally 13/2 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th The Tin Man Tom Queally 9/1 John Gosden (38 runners, 4 wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Gertrude Bell William Buick 16/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Nehaam Richard Hills 12/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Nathaniel William Buick 5/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Great Heavens William Buick 5/2j 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Aiken William Buick 4/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Nathaniel William Buick 9/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Elusive Kate William Buick 11/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Caucus William Buick 14/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 12th Aiken Richard Hughes 12/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elusive Kate William Buick 16/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gregorian Ryan Moore 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Maverick Wave Robert Havlin 25/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 13th Cornrow William Buick 8/1j 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Flying Officer William Buick 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Marzocco Robert Havlin 25/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Western Hymn William Buick 14/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Gm Hopkins Robert Havlin 10/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Journey Frankie Dettori 7/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Flying Officer Frankie Dettori 6/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs William Buick Evsf 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 11th Maverick Wave Robert Havlin 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Remarkable Robert Havlin 12/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th GM Hopkins Ryan Moore 15/2 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Journey Frankie Dettori 4/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 12th California Robert Havlin 40/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Shalaa Frankie Dettori 4/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs William Buick 7/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Maverick Wave Robert Havlin 100/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd GM Hopkins Robert Havlin 20/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Linguistic William Buick 12/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Coronet Olivier Peslier 11/2 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th The Black Princess Robert Havlin 40/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Journey Frankie Dettori 7/2 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Stradivarius Frankie Dettori 4/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Cracksman Frankie Dettori 13/8f 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Maverick Wave Robert Havlin 100/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Persuasive Frankie Dettori 8/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Nathra Robert Havlin 50/1 William Haggas (18 runners, 1 win) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Dancing Rain Johnny Murtagh 6/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th Dafeef Richard Hills 25/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Green Destiny Kieren Fallon 14/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 26th Kalk Bay Adam Beschizza 25/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Dancing Rain Johnny Murtagh 7/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Vow Richard Hughes 16/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Master Of Hounds Ryan Moore 80/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 8th Well Painted Adam Beschizza 10/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Harris Tweed George Baker 8/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Mukhadram Paul Hanagan 14/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 8th Fury Nathan Alison 9/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Graphic Frankie Dettori 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Adaay Dane O’Neill 25/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 4th Afjaan Frankie Dettori 8/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Adaay Paul Hanagan 66/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Hathal Pat Cosgrave 25/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Tasleet Jim Crowley 10/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Sea Of Grace Daniel Tudhope 33/1 Dean Ivory (7 runners, 1 win) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Sirius Prospect Shane Kelly 12/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Sirius Prospect Robert Winston 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 22nd Sirius Prospect Robert Winston 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Tropics Robert Winston 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Lancelot Du Lac Robert Winston 40/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Librisa Breeze Robert Winston 6/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Librisa Breeze Robert Winston 10/1 Mark Johnston (7 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Colour Vision Silvestre De Sousa 10/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Eternal Heart Joe Fanning 50/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 29th Crown Counsel Michael O’Connell 25/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Van Ellis Joe Fanning 33/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 14th Kingscroft Kieren Fox 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 27th Almargo Joe Fanning 33/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 5th Heavy Metal Kieren Fallon 28/1 Zdeno Koplik CZ – No previous runners Carlos Laffon-Parias FR (2 runners, no wins) 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Left Hand Maxime Guyon 16/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Recoletos Olivier Peslier 14/1 Brian Meehan (6 runners, no wins) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Elusivity Eddie Ahern 33/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Most Improved Richard Hughes 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Intibaah Paul Hanagan 20/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 5th Spark Plug Jimmy Fortune 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 12th Agent Murphy Jimmy Fortune 9/2j 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Mutarakez Paul Hanagan 14/1 Willie Mullins IRE (3 runners, no wins) 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Wicklow Brave Ryan Moore 10/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Simenon William Buick 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 13th Clondaw Warrior Vincent Cheminaud 20/1

Aidan O’Brien IRE (35 runners, 5 wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Fame And Glory Jamie Spencer 3/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd So You Think Ryan Moore 7/4f 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Was Ryan Moore 10/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Fame And Glory Jamie Spencer 11/2 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Excelebration Joseph O’Brien 10/11f 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Eye of The Storm Billy Lee 13/2 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Ruler Of The World Ryan Moore 13/2 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Kingsbarns Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Chicquita Joseph O’Brien 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Leading Light Joseph O’Brien 2/1f 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Ruler Of The World Joseph O’Brien 6/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Kingsbarns Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Tapestry Ryan Moore 12/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Ryan Moore 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gleneagles Ryan Moore 9/4 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Pretty Perfect Seamie Heffernan 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Seventh Heaven Ryan Moore 5/4f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Even Song Jamie Spencer 22/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Order Of St George Ryan Moore 4/6f 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Ryan Moore 5/2 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th US Army Ranger Seamie Heffernan 7/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Minding Ryan Moore 7/4f 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Hit It A Bomb Seamie Heffernan 18/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Hydrangea Ryan Moore 4/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Wild Irish Rose Seamie Heffernan 66/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Order Of St George Ryan Moore 4/5f 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Caravaggio Ryan Moore 9/2 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Washington DC Donnacha O’Brien 50/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Alphabet Wayne Lordan 66/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 12th Intelligence Cross Seamie Heffernan 100/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Highland Reel Ryan Moore 17/2 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Cliffs Of Moher Seamie Heffernan 10/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Churchill Ryan Moore 9/2 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Sir John Lavery Seamie Heffernan 33/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 14th Lancaster Bomber Donnacha O’Brien 40/1 Joseph O’Brien IRE - No previous runners David O’Meara (8 runners, 1 win) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 17th Anderiego Neil Farley 40/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 21st Smarty Socks David Bergin 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 16th Fort Bastion Daniel Tudhope 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th G Force Daniel Tudhope 11/2 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Custom Cut Daniel Tudhope 8/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Fort Bastion Mickael Barzalona 20/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Firmament Daniel Tudhope 7/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 1st Lord Glitters Daniel Tudhope 3/1f Jamie Osborne (1 runner, no wins) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 13th Mr David Brendan Powell 33/1 Hugo Palmer (4 runners, no wins) 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Covert Love Pat Smullen 4/1f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Architecture James Doyle 16/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Galileo Gold Frankie Dettori 11/2 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 14th Qassem Frankie Dettori 16/1 John Quinn (2 runners, no wins) 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 4th Levitate Charles Bishop 16/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 4th Levitate Joe Doyle 10/1 Kevin Ryan (5 runners, no wins) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 3rd Lightning Cloud Julie Burke 16/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 10th Trail Blaze Kevin Stott 20/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Brando Tom Eaves 14/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th The Grey Gatsby James Doyle 33/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Brando Tom Eaves 20/1 George Scott – No previous runners David Simcock (18 runners, 3 wins) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 18th Noble Citizen Amy Scott 14/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 1st Breton Rock Lewis Walsh 12/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 3rd Gramercy Shelley Birkett 50/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th Our Jonathan George Buckell 11/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Caspar Netscher Martin Lane 50/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Madame Chiang Jim Crowley 12/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Sheikhzayedroad Martin Lane 28/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Halation Jamie Spencer 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Madame Chiang Jim Crowley 20/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th The Corsican Jamie Spencer 12/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 13th Bateel William Buick 25/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Sheikhzayedroad Martin Harley 11/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Lightning Spear Oisin Murphy 9/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Breton Rock Andrea Atzeni 40/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Sheikhzayedroad Martin Harley 25/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Desert Encounter Sean Levey 33/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Lightning Spear Oisin Murphy 40/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 12th Breton Rock Andrea Atzeni 66/1 Fozzy Stack IRE – No previous runners Sir Michael Stoute (14 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Crystal Capella Ryan Moore 6/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Carlton House Ryan Moore 7/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Waila Ryan Moore 13/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Estimate Ryan Moore 2/1f 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Hillstar Richard Hughes 14/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Russian Realm Ryan Moore 10/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 23rd Abseil James Doyle 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Estimate Ryan Moore 8/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Integral Ryan Moore 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Integral Frankie Dettori 20/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Queen’s Trust Andrea Atzeni 11/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Midterm Andrea Atzeni 12/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Dartmouth Jim Crowley 20/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Poet’s Word Andrea Atzeni 7/1 James Tate – No previous runners Roger Varian (11 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Ferdoos Neil Callan 4/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Sri Putra Neil Callan 100/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th Boogie Shoes Charles Bishop 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Hadaatha Paul Hanagan 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Eton Forever Andrea Atzeni 10/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ayrad Andrea Atzeni 50/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Belardo James Doyle 33/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Morando Harry Bentley 5/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 13th Barchan James Doyle 150/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th White Lake Jack Mitchell 33/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 11th Zabeel Prince Andrea Atzeni 4/1 Ed Walker (5 runners, no wins) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 4th Axiom Michael Murphy 40/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 16th Axiom Noel Garbutt 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Aeolus Graham Lee 100/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Lightning Moon William Buick 10/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Stormy Antarctic George Baker 40/1





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

Records of jockeys with declared rides on QIPCO British Champions Day

Andrea Atzeni (17 rides, 2 wins) 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Silk Sari Luca Cumani 9/2 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Pallasator Sir Mark Prescott 8/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Eton Forever Roger Varian 10/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ayrad Roger Varian 50/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Brendan Brackan Ger Lyons IRE 66/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 4th Donncha Robert Eddery 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Simple Verse Ralph Beckett 5/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Pallasator Sir Mark Prescott 8/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 18th Strath Burn Charlie Hills 10/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elm Park Andrew Balding 16/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 1st Yuften Roger Charlton 12/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Queen’s Trust Sir Michael Stoute 11/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Midterm Sir Michael Stoute 12/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Breton Rock David Simcock 40/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 11th Zabeel Prince Roger Varian 4/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Poet’s Word Sir Michael Stoute 7/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 12th Breton Rock David Simcock 66/1 Mickael Barzalona (7 rides, no wins) 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 11th Casamento Mahmood Al Zarooni 25/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Opinion Poll Mahmood Al Zarooni 10/3f 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Hunter’s Light Saeed bin Suroor 25/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Fort Bastion David O’Meara 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Sea Calisi Francois Doumen FR 6/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Gathering Power Edward Lynam IRE 66/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Territories Andre Fabre FR 8/1 Harry Bentley (6 rides, no wins) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 24th Valencha Hughie Morrison 11/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 26th My Freedom Saeed bin Suroor 25/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Air Pilot Ralph Beckett 33/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Morando Roger Varian 5/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 9th Greenside Henry Candy 16/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Mount Moriah Ralph Beckett 66/1 William Buick (21 rides, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Gertrude Bell John Gosden 16/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Darley Sun Saeed bin Suroor 28/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Nathaniel John Gosden 5/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Great Heavens John Gosden 5/2j 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Aiken John Gosden 4/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Nathaniel John Gosden 9/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Elusive Kate John Gosden 11/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Caucus John Gosden 14/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elusive Kate John Gosden 16/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 13th Cornrow John Gosden 8/1j 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Pollyana John Hammond FR 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Flying Officer John Gosden 10/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Western Hymn John Gosden 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Simenon Willie Mullins IRE 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Lightning Moon Ed Walker 10/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs John Gosden Evsf 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 13th Bateel David Simcock 25/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs John Gosden 7/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Ribchester Richard Fahey 7/2 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Linguistic John Gosden 12/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Ribchester Richard Fahey 2/1f Jim Crowley (12 rides, 1 win) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Ile De Re Donald McCain 6/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Talent Ralph Beckett 7/2c 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 9th Buckstay Peter Chapple-Hyam 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Madame Chiang David Simcock 12/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Buckstay Peter Chapple-Hyam 7/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Madame Chiang David Simcock 20/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Zhui Feng Amanda Perrett 16/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 11th Promising Run Saeed bin Suroor 50/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Speculative Bid David Elsworth 8/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Dartmouth Sir Michael Stoute 20/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Tasleet William Haggas 10/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Beat The Bank Andrew Balding 4/1 Nicola Currie No previous rides Sean Davis No previous rides Frankie Dettori (28 rides, 4 wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Meeznah David Lanigan 6/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Opinion Poll Mahmood Al Zarooni 12/5f 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Medicean Man Jeremy Gask 16/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 12th Dubai Prince Mahmood Al Zarooni 8/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Poet’s Voice Saeed bin Suroor 33/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Testosterone Ed Dunlop 14/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Colour Vision Saeed bin Suroor 6/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th Jimmy Styles Clive Cox 33/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Pastorius Mario Hofer GER 33/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 14th Belgian Bill George Baker 25/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Graphic William Haggas 33/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 18th Ayaar Luca Cumani 12/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Journey John Gosden 7/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Flying Officer John Gosden 6/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Danzeno Michael Appleby 12/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ribbons James Fanshawe 14/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Integral Sir Michael Stoute 20/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 4th Afjaan William Haggas 8/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Journey John Gosden 4/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Sandro Botticelli John Ryan 50/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Shalaa John Gosden 4/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Galileo Gold Hugo Palmer 11/2 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 14th Qassem Hugo Palmer 16/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Journey John Gosden 7/2 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Stradivarius John Gosden 4/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Danzeno Michael Appleby 33/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Cracksman John Gosden 13/8f 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Persuasive John Gosden 8/1 James Doyle (21 rides, 1 win) 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Cityscape Roger Charlton 5/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Hot Snap Lady Cecil 7/2c 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th High Jinx James Fanshawe 16/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 23rd Abseil Sir Michael Stoute 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Baccarat Richard Fahey 14/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Noble Mission Lady Cecil 7/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Captain Cat Roger Charlton 14/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 20th Belgian Bill George Baker 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Beautiful Romance Saeed bin Suroor 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Hidden Gold Saeed bin Suroor 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Heaven’s Guest Richard Fahey 50/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Racing History Saeed bin Suroor 16/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Belardo Roger Varian 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Architecture Hugo Palmer 16/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Litigant Joe Tuite 20/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th The Grey Gatsby Kevin Ryan 33/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 13th Barchan Roger Varian 150/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Firmament David O’Meara 33/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Big Orange Michael Bell 10/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Barney Roy Richard Hannon 9/2 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 13th Toscanini Richard Fahey 100/1 David Egan No previous rides John Egan No previous rides Jonathan Fisher No previous rides Shane Foley (2 rides, no wins) 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Jet Setting Adrian Keatley IRE 25/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Success Days Ken Condon IRE 40/1 Josephine Gordon (1 ride, no wins) 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Eddystone Rock John Best 33/1 Paul Hanagan (11 rides, 1 win) 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Mukhadram William Haggas 14/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Soft Falling Rain Mike De Kock SAF 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Hadaatha Roger Varian 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Intibaah Brian Meehan 20/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th Farlow Richard Fahey 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Muhaarar Charlie Hills 5/2f 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Gabrial Richard Fahey 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Mutarakez Brian Meehan 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Suegioo Richard Fahey 66/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Adaay William Haggas 66/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 19th Withernsea Richard Fahey 25/1 Robert Havlin (11 rides, no wins) 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Maverick Wave John Gosden 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Marzocco John Gosden 25/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd GM Hopkins John Gosden 10/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 11th Maverick Wave John Gosden 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Remarkable John Gosden 12/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 12th California John Gosden 40/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Maverick Wave John Gosden 100/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd GM Hopkins John Gosden 20/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th The Black Princess John Gosden 40/1 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Maverick Wave John Gosden 100/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Nathra John Gosden 50/1 Chris Hayes (2 rides, no wins) 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 19th Dream Walker Brian Ellison 50/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Awtaad Kevin Prendergast IRE 15/2 Adam Kirby (9 rides, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Jimmy Styles Clive Cox 66/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Electrolyser Clive Cox 33/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th We’ll Go Walking Johnny Murtagh IRE 40/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Humidor George Baker 66/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Gold Prince Sylvester Kirk 100/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th My Dream Boat Clive Cox 20/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Nearly Caught Hughie Morrison 66/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th Harry Angel Clive Cox 5/4f 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Zonderland Clive Cox 66/1 Radek Koplik No previous rides Clifford Lee No previous rides Wayne Lordan (5 rides, 2 wins) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Slade Power Edward Lynam IRE 7/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Slade Power Edward Lynam IRE 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan IRE 5/1jf 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 20th Great Minds Tommy Stack IRE 66/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Alphabet Aidan O’Brien IRE 66/1 Kevin Manning (3 rides, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Banimpire Jim Bolger IRE 15/2 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Parish Hall Jim Bolger IRE 50/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Dawn Approach Jim Bolger IRE 2/1f PJ McDonald (2 rides, no wins) 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Mass Rally Michael Dods 16/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Donjuan Triumphant Andrew Balding 20/1 Conor McGovern No previous rides Ryan Moore (34 rides, 3 wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Crystal Capella Sir Michael Stoute 6/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Prime Defender Charlie Hills 66/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd So You Think Aidan O’Brien IRE 7/4f 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Was Aidan O’Brien IRE 10/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Master Of Hounds William Haggas 80/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Carlton House Sir Michael Stoute 7/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Waila Sir Michael Stoute 13/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Estimate Sir Michael Stoute 2/1f 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Heaven’s Guest Richard Fahey 11/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien IRE 13/2 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gregorian John Gosden 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Russian Realm Sir Michael Stoute 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Cubanita Ralph Beckett 11/2 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Estimate Sir Michael Stoute 8/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Alben Star Richard Fahey 33/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Integral Sir Michael Stoute 9/2 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Master The World David Elsworth 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Tapestry Aidan O’Brien IRE 12/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Wicklow Brave Willie Mullins IRE 10/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Twilight Son Henry Candy 4/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien IRE 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gleneagles Aidan O’Brien IRE 9/4 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th GM Hopkins John Gosden 15/2 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Seventh Heaven Aidan O’Brien IRE 5/4f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien IRE 4/6f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Twilight Son Henry Candy 5/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien IRE 5/2 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Minding Aidan O’Brien IRE 7/4f 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Oh This Is Us Richard Hannon 25/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Hydrangea Aidan O’Brien IRE 4/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien IRE 4/5f 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Caravaggio Aidan O’Brien IRE 9/2 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Highland Reel Aidan O’Brien IRE 17/2 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Churchill Aidan O’Brien IRE 9/2 Gerald Mosse (4 rides, no wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Polly’s Mark Clive Cox 28/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Wizz Kid Robert Collet FR 8/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Immortal Verse Robert Collet FR 7/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Kodi Bear Clive Cox 7/1 Oisin Murphy (8 rides, no wins) 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 23rd Dubawi Sound David Brown 20/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Absolutely So Andrew Balding 20/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 19th Gabriel’s Lad Denis Coakley 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Litigant Joe Tuite 7/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 12th Lightning Spear Olly Stevens 50/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Simple Verse Ralph Beckett 6/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Lightning Spear David Simcock 9/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Lightning Spear David Simcock 40/1 Cameron Noble No previous rides Franny Norton (1 ride, no wins) 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Dark Red Ed Dunlop 25/1 Donnacha O’Brien (2 rides, no wins) 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Washington DC Aidan O’Brien IRE 50/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 14th Lancaster Bomber Aidan O’Brien IRE 40/1 Kieran O’Neill (1 ride, no wins) 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Emell Richard Hannon 50/1 Olivier Peslier (7 rides, no wins) 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Snow Fairy Ed Dunlop 8/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Wizz Kid Robert Collet FR 4/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR 9/2 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Chil The Kite Hughie Morrison 25/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Charm Spirit Freddy Head FR 5/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Coronet John Gosden 11/2 2017 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Recoletos Carlos Laffon-Parias FR 14/1 Kieran Shoemark No previous rides Jamie Spencer (18 rides, 2 wins) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien IRE 3/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Wigmore Hall Michael Bell 28/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Excelebration Marco Botti 6/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien IRE 11/2 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Maarek David Nagle IRE 5/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Sovereign Debt Michael Bell 25/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Gabrial’s Kaka Richard Fahey 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon IRE 7/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Halation David Simcock 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon IRE 25/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th The Corsican David Simcock 12/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Here Comes When Andrew Balding 25/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Even Song Aidan O’Brien IRE 22/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Mr Lupton Richard Fahey 33/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 12th Mitchum Swagger David Lanigan 33/1 2017 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 5th Gabrial Richard Fahey 28/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Clever Cookie Peter Niven 33/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Here Comes When Andrew Balding 20/1 Jason Watson No previous rides Robert Winston (6 rides, 1 win) 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Sirius Prospect Dean Ivory 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 22nd Sirius Prospect Dean Ivory 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Tropics Dean Ivory 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Lancelot Du Lac Dean Ivory 40/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 6/1 2017 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 10/1





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

Record of overseas-trained horses on QIPCO British Champions Day by year

Race Pos Horse Trainer Jockey SP 2011 Long Distance Cup 1st Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien IRE Jamie Spencer 3/1 2011 Sprint 2nd Wizz Kid Robert Collet FR Gerald Mosse 8/1 2011 Sprint 5th Moonlight Cloud Freddy Head FR Thierry Jarnet 10/3 2011 Sprint 16th Silverside Frederic Sanchez FR Julien Grosjean 66/1 2011 Fillies & Mares 2nd Bible Belt Jessica Harrington IRE Fran Berry 14/1 2011 Fillies & Mares 7th Banimpire Jim Bolger IRE Kevin Manning 15/2 2011 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Immortal Verse Robert Collet FR Gerald Mosse 7/1 2011 Champion 1st Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR Christophe Soumillon 12/1 2011 Champion 2nd So You Think Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 7/4f 2012 Long Distance Cup 1st Rite Of Passage Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 8/1 2012 Long Distance Cup 5th Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien IRE Jamie Spencer 11/2 2012 Long Distance Cup 6th Saddler’s Rock John Oxx IRE Johnny Murtagh 10/1 2012 Sprint 1st Maarek David Nagle IRE Jamie Spencer 5/1 2012 Sprint 7th Wizz Kid Robert Collet FR Olivier Peslier 4/1 2012 Sprint 8th Slade Power Edward Lynam IRE Wayne Lordan 7/1 2012 Sprint 12th Restiadargent Henri-Alex Pantall FR Maxime Guyon 8/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 1st Sapphire Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 5/2j 2012 Fillies & Mares 7th Was Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 10/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 8th Jehannedarc Alain de Royer-Dupre FR Antoine Hamelin 25/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 10th La Pomme D’Amour Andre Fabre FR Maxime Guyon 8/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Excelebration Aidan O’Brien IRE Joseph O’Brien 10/11f 2012 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Indomito Andreas Wohler GER Tom Queally 50/1 2012 Champion 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR Olivier Peslier 9/2 2012 Champion 4th Pastorius Mario Hofer GER Frankie Dettori 33/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 1st Royal Diamond Johnny Murtagh IRE Johnny Murtagh 20/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 3rd Eye of The Storm Aidan O’Brien IRE Billy Lee 13/2 2013 Long Distance Cup 4th Pale Mimosa Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 14/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 5th Saddler’s Rock John Oxx IRE Declan McDonogh 25/1 2013 Sprint 1st Slade Power Edward Lynam IRE Wayne Lordan 7/1 2013 Sprint 3rd Viztoria Edward Lynam IRE Pat Smullen 5/1 2013 Sprint 11th Balmont Mast Edward Lynam IRE Johnny Murtagh 8/1 2013 Sprint 12th Maarek Barry Lalor IRE Declan McDonogh 7/2f 2013 Sprint 13th Cape Of Approval Tommy Stack IRE Billy Lee 12/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 2nd Belle de Crecy Johnny Murtagh IRE Johnny Murtagh 10/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 4th Dalkala Alain de Royer-Dupre FR Christophe Soumillon 7/2c 2013 Fillies & Mares 6th Nymphea Peter Schiergen GER Andrasch Starke 8/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 8th Igugu Mike De Kock SAF Pat Cosgrave 10/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Kingsbarns Aidan O’Brien IRE Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 4th Dawn Approach Jim Bolger IRE Kevin Manning 2/1f 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan IRE Johnny Murtagh 8/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 8th Maxios Jonathan Pease FR Stephane Pasquier 4/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Leitir Mor Jim Bolger IRE Ronan Whelan 100/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Soft Falling Rain Mike De Kock SAF Paul Hanagan 7/1 2013 Champion 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR Christophe Soumillon 6/4f 2013 Champion 3rd Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 13/2 2013 Champion 7th Morandi Jean-Claude Rouget FR Christophe Lemaire 10/1 2013 Champion 9th Parish Hall Jim Bolger IRE Kevin Manning 50/1 2013 Champion 10th Triple Threat Andre Fabre FR Maxime Guyon 20/1 2013 Future Stars Handicap 25th Bubbly Bellini Adrian McGuinness IRE Ronan Whelan 33/1

2014 Long Distance Cup 1st Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 3/1 2014 Long Distance Cup 7th Leading Light Aidan O’Brien IRE Joseph O’Brien 2/1f 2014 Sprint 1st Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan IRE Wayne Lordan 5/1j 2014 Sprint 4th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon IRE Jamie Spencer 7/1 2014 Sprint 7th Gathering Power Edward Lynam IRE Fergal Lynch 33/1 2014 Sprint 9th Viztoria Edward Lynam IRE Pat Smullen 5/1j 2014 Sprint 14th An Saighdiur Andrew Slattery IRE Kieren Fallon 25/1 2014 Fillies & Mares 3rd Chicquita Aidan O’Brien IRE Joseph O’Brien 7/1 2014 Fillies & Mares 4th Pollyana John Hammond FR William Buick 16/1 2014 Fillies & Mares 8th We’ll Go Walking Johnny Murtagh IRE Adam Kirby 40/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Charm Spirit Freddy Head FR Olivier Peslier 5/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 6th Kingsbarns Aidan O’Brien IRE Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Brendan Brackan Ger Lyons IRE Andrea Atzeni 66/1 2014 Champion 3rd Free Eagle Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 5/2 2014 Champion 5th Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR Christophe Soumillon 7/4f 2014 Champion 9th Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien IRE Joseph O’Brien 6/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap 11th Bold Thady Quill Ken Condon IRE Pat Smullen 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap 25th Piri Wango Ger Lyons IRE Tom Madden 25/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 3rd Wicklow Brave Willie Mullins IRE Ryan Moore 10/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 8th Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 9/2j 2015 Long Distance Cup 11th Simenon Willie Mullins IRE William Buick 33/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 13th Clondaw Warrior Willie Mullins IRE Vincent Cheminaud 20/1 2015 Sprint 7th Emperor Max Stephen Gray SIN Corey Brown 33/1 2015 Sprint 9th Gathering Power Edward Lynam IRE Mickael Barzalona 66/1 2015 Sprint 11th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon IRE Jamie Spencer 25/1 2015 Sprint 12th Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan IRE Pat Smullen 16/1 2015 Sprint 20th Great Minds Tommy Stack IRE Wayne Lordan 66/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 5th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington IRE Fran Berry 16/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 7th Sea Calisi Francois Doumen FR Mickael Barzalona 6/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 8th Tapestry Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 12/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 11th Candarliya Alain de Royer-Dupre FR Christophe Soumillon 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Solow Freddy Head FR Maxime Guyon 11/10f 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 6th Gleneagles Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 9/4 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Territories Andre Fabre FR Mickael Barzalona 8/1 2015 Champion 1st Fascinating Rock Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 10/1 2015 Champion 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 9/2 2015 Champion 9th Palace Prince Andreas Lowe GER Silvestre De Sousa 80/1 2015 Champion 10th Sumbal Francis-Henri Graffard FR Christophe Soumillon 33/1 2015 Champion 13th Vadamos Andre Fabre FR Vincent Cheminaud 8/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap 16th Sacrificial Ger Lyons IRE Colin Keane 7/1 2016 Long Distance Cup 4th Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 4/6f 2016 Long Distance Cup 7th Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 8/1 2016 Sprint 4th Signs Of Blessing Francois Rohaut FR Stephane Pasquier 9/1 2016 Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Pretty Perfect Aidan O’Brien IRE Seamie Heffernan 14/1 2016 Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Seventh Heaven Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 5/4f 2016 Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Zhukova Dermot Weld IRE Pat Smullen 7/1 2016 Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Even Song Aidan O’Brien IRE Jamie Spencer 22/1 2016 Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington IRE Stephane Pasquier 50/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Minding Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 7/4f 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 4th Awtaad Kevin Prendergast IRE Chris Hayes 15/2 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Hit It A Bomb Aidan O’Brien IRE Seamie Heffernan 18/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Jet Setting Adrian Keatley IRE Shane Foley 25/1 2016 Champion 1st Almanzour Jean Claude Rouget FR Christophe Soumillon 11/8f 2016 Champion 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 5/2 2016 Champion 8th US Army Ranger Aidan O’Brien IRE Seamie Heffernan 7/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap 11th Sea Wolf Ger Lyons IRE Colin Keane 12/1

2017 Long Distance Cup 1st Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 4/5f 2017 Long Distance Cup 2nd Torcedor Jessica Harrington IRE Colm O’Donoghue 25/1 2017 Long Distance Cup 12th Stars Over The Sea Henry de Bromhead IRE Fran Berry 100/1 2017 Sprint 3rd Caravaggio Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 9/2 2017 Sprint 7th Washington DC Aidan O’Brien IRE Donnacha O’Brien 50/1 2017 Sprint 11th Alphabet Aidan O’Brien IRE Wayne Lordan 66/1 2017 Sprint 12th Intelligence Cross Aidan O’Brien IRE Seamie Heffernan 100/1 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Hydrangea Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 4/1 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Bateel Francis-Henri Graffard FR Pierre-Charles Boudot 7/4f 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th The Juliet Rose Nicolas Clement FR Stephane Pasquier 16/1 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Left Hand Carlos Laffon-Parias FR Maxime Guyon 16/1 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Wild Irish Rose Aidan O’Brien IRE Seamie Heffernan 66/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Churchill Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 9/2 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Al Wukair Andre Fabre FR Gregory Benoist 7/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Sir John Lavery Aidan O’Brien IRE Seamie Heffernan 10/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 14th Lancaster Bomber Aidan O’Brien IRE Donnacha O’Brien 40/1 2017 Champion 3rd Highland Reel Aidan O’Brien IRE Ryan Moore 17/2 2017 Champion 4th Recoletos Carlos Laffon-Parias FR Olivier Peslier 14/1 2017 Champion 6th Brametot Jean Claude Rouget FR Cristian Demuro 11/2 2017 Champion 7th Cliffs Of Moher Aidan O’Brien IRE Seamie Heffernan 10/1 2017 Champion 10th Success Days Ken Condon IRE Shane Foley 40/1





Record of overseas-trained horses on QIPCO British Champions Day by country

Year Race Pos Horse Trainer Jockey SP France (32 runners, 4 wins) 2011 Champion 1st Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Christophe Soumillon 12/1 2011 Sprint 5th Moonlight Cloud Freddy Head Thierry Jarnet 10/3 2011 Sprint 16th Silverside Frederic Sanchez Julien Grosjean 66/1 2011 Sprint 2nd Wizz Kid Robert Collet Gerald Mosse 8/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Immortal Verse Robert Collet Gerald Mosse 7/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 8th Jehannedarc Alain de Royer-Dupre Antoine Hamelin 25/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 10th La Pomme D’amour Andre Fabre Maxime Guyon 8/1 2012 Champion 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Olivier Peslier 9/2 2012 Sprint 12th Restiadargent Henri-Alex Pantall Maxime Guyon 8/1 2012 Sprint 7th Wizz Kid Robert Collet Olivier Peslier 4/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 4th Dalkala Alain de Royer-Dupre Christophe Soumillon 7/2c 2013 Champion 10th Triple Threat Andre Fabre Maxime Guyon 20/1 2013 Champion 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Christophe Soumillon 6/4f 2013 Champion 7th Morandi Jean-Claude Rouget Christophe Lemaire 10/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 8th Maxios Jonathan Pease Stephane Pasquier 4/1 2014 Champion 5th Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Christophe Soumillon 7/4f 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Charm Spirit Freddy Head Olivier Peslier 5/1 2014 Fillies & Mares 4th Pollyana John Hammond William Buick 16/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 11th Candarliya Alain de Royer-Dupre Christophe Soumillon 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Territories Andre Fabre Mickael Barzalona 8/1 2015 Champion 13th Vadamos Andre Fabre Vincent Cheminaud 8/1 2015 Champion 10th Sumbal Francis-Henri Graffard Christophe Soumillon 33/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 7th Sea Calisi Francois Doumen Mickael Barzalona 6/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Solow Freddy Head Maxime Guyon 11/10f 2016 Sprint 4th Signs Of Blessing Francois Rohaut Stephane Pasquier 9/1 2016 Champion 1st Almanzour Jean Claude Rouget Christophe Soumillon 11/8f 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Bateel Francis-Henri Graffard Pierre-Charles Boudot 7/4f 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th The Juliet Rose Nicolas Clement Stephane Pasquier 16/1 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Left Hand Carlos Laffon-Parias Maxime Guyon 16/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Al Wukair Andre Fabre Gregory Benoist 7/1 2017 Champion 4th Recoletos Carlos Laffon-Parias Olivier Peslier 14/1 2017 Champion 6th Brametot Jean Claude Rouget Cristian Demuro 11/2 Germany (4 runners, no wins) 2012 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Indomito Andreas Wohler Tom Queally 50/1 2012 Champion 4th Pastorius Mario Hofer Frankie Dettori 33/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 6th Nymphea Peter Schiergen Andrasch Starke 8/1 2015 Champion 9th Palace Prince Andreas Lowe Silvestre De Sousa 80/1 Ireland (87 runners, 13 wins) 2011 Long Distance Cup 1st Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien Jamie Spencer 3/1 2011 Champion 2nd So You Think Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 7/4f 2011 Fillies & Mares 2nd Bible Belt Jessica Harrington Fran Berry 14/1 2011 Fillies & Mares 7th Banimpire Jim Bolger Kevin Manning 15/2 2012 Long Distance Cup 5th Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien Jamie Spencer 11/2 2012 Fillies & Mares 7th Was Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 10/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Excelebration Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 10/11f 2012 Sprint 1st Maarek David Nagle Jamie Spencer 5/1 2012 Long Distance Cup 1st Rite Of Passage Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 8/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 1st Sapphire Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 5/2j 2012 Sprint 8th Slade Power Edward Lynam Wayne Lordan 7/1 2012 Long Distance Cup 6th Saddler’s Rock John Oxx Johnny Murtagh 10/1 2013 Future Stars Handicap 25th Bubbly Bellini Adrian McGuinness Ronan Whelan 33/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 3rd Eye of The Storm Aidan O’Brien Billy Lee 13/2 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Kingsbarns Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2013 Champion 3rd Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 13/2 2013 Sprint 12th Maarek Barry Lalor Declan McDonogh 7/2f 2013 Long Distance Cup 4th Pale Mimosa Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 14/1 2013 Sprint 1st Slade Power Edward Lynam Wayne Lordan 7/1 2013 Sprint 3rd Viztoria Edward Lynam Pat Smullen 5/1 2013 Sprint 11th Balmont Mast Edward Lynam Johnny Murtagh 8/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 4th Dawn Approach Jim Bolger Kevin Manning 2/1f 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Leitir Mor Jim Bolger Ronan Whelan 100/1 2013 Champion 9th Parish Hall Jim Bolger Kevin Manning 50/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 5th Saddler’s Rock John Oxx Declan McDonogh 25/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 1st Royal Diamond Johnny Murtagh Johnny Murtagh 20/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 2nd Belle de Crecy Johnny Murtagh Johnny Murtagh 10/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan Johnny Murtagh 8/1 2013 Sprint 13th Cape Of Approval Tommy Stack Billy Lee 12/1 2014 Long Distance Cup 7th Leading Light Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 2/1f 2014 Fillies & Mares 3rd Chicquita Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 7/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 6th Kingsbarns Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2014 Champion 9th Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 6/1 2014 Sprint 14th An Saighdiur Andrew Slattery Kieren Fallon 25/1 2014 Long Distance Cup 1st Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 3/1 2014 Champion 3rd Free Eagle Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 5/2 2014 Sprint 7th Gathering Power Edward Lynam Fergal Lynch 33/1 2014 Sprint 9th Viztoria Edward Lynam Pat Smullen 5/1j 2014 Sprint 4th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon Jamie Spencer 7/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Brendan Brackan Ger Lyons Andrea Atzeni 66/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap 25th Piri Wango Ger Lyons Tom Madden 25/1 2014 Fillies & Mares 8th We’ll Go Walking Johnny Murtagh Adam Kirby 40/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap 11th Bold Thady Quill Ken Condon Pat Smullen 20/1 2014 Sprint 1st Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan Wayne Lordan 5/1j 2015 Fillies & Mares 8th Tapestry Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 12/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 6th Gleneagles Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 9/4 2015 Champion 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 9/2 2015 Long Distance Cup 8th Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 9/2j 2015 Champion 1st Fascinating Rock Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 10/1 2015 Sprint 9th Gathering Power Edward Lynam Mickael Barzalona 66/1 2015 Sprint 11th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon Jamie Spencer 25/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap 16th Sacrificial Ger Lyons Colin Keane 7/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 5th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington Fran Berry 16/1 2015 Sprint 12th Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan Pat Smullen 16/1 2015 Sprint 20th Great Minds Tommy Stack Wayne Lordan 66/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 3rd Wicklow Brave Willie Mullins Ryan Moore 10/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 11th Simenon Willie Mullins William Buick 33/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 13th Clondaw Warrior Willie Mullins Vincent Cheminaud 20/1 2016 Long Distance Cup 4th Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 4/6f 2016 Long Distance Cup 7th Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 8/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 4th Pretty Perfect Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 14/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 5th Seventh Heaven Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 5/4f 2016 Fillies & Mares 7th Zhukova Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 7/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 8th Even Song Aidan O’Brien Jamie Spencer 22/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 10th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington Stephane Pasquier 50/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Minding Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 7/4f 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 4th Awtaad Kevin Prendergast Chris Hayes 15/2 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Hit It A Bomb Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 18/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Jet Setting Adrian Keatley Shane Foley 25/1 2016 Champion 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 5/2 2016 Champion 8th US Army Ranger Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 7/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap 11th Sea Wolf Ger Lyons Colin Keane 12/1 2017 Long Distance Cup 1st Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 4/5f 2017 Long Distance Cup 2nd Torcedor Jessica Harrington Colm O’Donoghue 25/1 2017 Long Distance Cup 12th Stars Over The Sea Henry de Bromhead Fran Berry 100/1 2017 Sprint 3rd Caravaggio Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 9/2 2017 Sprint 7th Washington DC Aidan O’Brien Donnacha O’Brien 50/1 2017 Sprint 11th Alphabet Aidan O’Brien Wayne Lordan 66/1 2017 Sprint 12th Intelligence Cross Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 100/1 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Hydrangea Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 4/1 2017 Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Wild Irish Rose Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 66/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Churchill Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 9/2 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Sir John Lavery Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 10/1 2017 Queen Elizabeth II 14th Lancaster Bomber Aidan O’Brien Donnacha O’Brien 40/1 2017 Champion 3rd Highland Reel Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 17/2 2017 Champion 7th Cliffs Of Moher Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 10/1 2017 Champion 10th Success Days Ken Condon Shane Foley 40/1 South Africa (2 runners, no wins) 2013 Fillies & Mares 8th Igugu Mike De Kock Pat Cosgrave 10/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Soft Falling Rain Mike De Kock Paul Hanagan 7/1 Singapore (1 runner, no wins) 2015 Sprint 7th Emperor Max Stephen Gray Corey Brown 33/1





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

EARLY GOING NEWS

The going for QIPCO British Champions Day, Britain’s richest raceday, is Soft on the straight course and Soft, Heavy in places on the round course at Ascot.

It is forecast to be a fine day weather-wise.

Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, commented this morning: “The straight course is Soft, and the round course is Soft, Heavy in places.

“The GoingStick readings are 6.4 in the straight and 5.5 on the round course (at 8am).

“There was a bit of heavy dew this morning, but that hasn’t changed the ground.

“We had a dry night and there has been no rain since Wednesday, when we had three millimetres. We had 44 millimetres of rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which softened it all up.

“The forecast for today is for dry weather, with bright sunshine and temperatures up to 17 degrees Celsius.”

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course – Centre,

Round Course – Inside

Non-Runners

1.25pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS LONG DISTANCE CUP

No 2 MOUNT MORIAH – Vets’ Certificate (Lame)

3.15pm QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES (Sponsored By QIPCO)

No 9 ALJAZZI – Travel

Jockey Booking

3.15pm QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES (Sponsored By QIPCO)

No 5 LIGHTNING SPEAR is ridden by Mickael Barzalona





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

“WHEREVER YOU LOOK, THERE ARE STARS GALORE”

Rod Street, Chief Executive of British Champions Series Ltd, is eagerly anticipating QIPCO British Champions Day, Britain’s richest day’s racing.

Street said: “This is the eighth QIPCO British Champions Day and we are looking forward to another fantastic day’s racing.

“Wherever you look on the card there are stars galore including Roaring Lion, the world’s top-rated three-year-old and the brilliant filly Laurens in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes; Cracksman who was breath-taking in the QIPCO Champion Stakes last year and other leading lights of the season including Stradivarius, The Tin Man and Lah Ti Dar.

“We are thrilled that so many of the world’s best horses are here to compete today for prize money of nearly £4.5 million, making it by far and away the richest day’s racing ever held in the UK, and we are incredibly grateful to our sponsors QIPCO for their generosity and continued support.

“Away from the track, there is also so much to look forward to including the crowning of the Stobart Champion Flat Jockey and Apprentice; the Opening Ceremony to kick start the day and a brilliant after-party to bring the curtain down on the European Flat racing season.

“We wish all the owners, trainers and jockeys competing today the very best of luck and wish everyone a fantastic day.”

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

OLYMPIC STARS AT OPENING CEREMONY

QIPCO British Champions Day starts with the Opening Ceremony in the paddock at 12.50pm.

Pupils from the British Racing School in Newmarket will parade the colours worn by all the winners during the 2018 QIPCO British Champions Series.

That will be followed by a parade of sporting stars, featuring Olympic champions Denise Lewis, Amy Williams and Victoria Pendleton.

They will be joined by current athletics stars Adam Gemili and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, plus short track speed skating world champion Elise Christie and fellow winter Olympians Lamin Dean, Emily Sarsfield and Katie Ormerod.

A selection of medals and trophies won by the athletes will be on show in the Grandstand throughout the afternoon.

BALMORAL PRESENTATION

Trophies for the final race of QIPCO British Champions Day, the £250,000 Balmoral Handicap, will be presented to the winning connections by three competition winners.

The names of the children, who were selected at random, are:

Luke Harris from the Goathland branch of the Pony Club in North Yorkshire

Emily Jones from Moor Farm Stables, a Pony Club centre in Coventry

Paige Paskell from North West Kent Pony Club





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

19 GROUP 1 WINNERS IN ACTION ON QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2018

QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (£530,000)

Stradivarius (3) Goodwood Cup (2017 & 2018), Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (2018)

Flag Of Honour (1) Irish St Leger (2018)

QIPCO British Champions Sprint (£632,500)

Brando (1) Prix Maurice de Gheest (2017)

Harry Angel (2) July Cup (2017), Haydock Sprint Cup (2017)

Librisa Breeze (1) QIPCO British Champions Sprint (2017)

Limato (2) July Cup (2016), Prix Maurice de Gheest (2016)

The Tin Man (3) Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2017), British Champions Sprint (2016), Haydock Sprint Cup (2018)

QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (£600,000)

Hydrangea (2) QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2017), Matron Stakes (2017)

Kitesurf (1) Prix Vermeille (2018)

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) (£1,156,250)

Lightning Spear (1) Sussex Stakes (2018)

Recoletos (2) Prix d’Ispahan (2018), Prix du Moulin (2018)

Roaring Lion (3) Coral-Eclipse (2018), Juddmonte International (2018), QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (2018)

Romanised (1) Irish 2,000 Guineas (2018)

Happily (2) Moyglare Stud Stakes (2017), Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (2017)

Laurens (5) Fillies Mile (2017), Prix Saint-Alary (2018), Prix de Diane (2018), Matron Stakes (2018), Sun Chariot Stakes (2018)

QIPCO Champion Stakes (£1.3 million)

Capri (2) Irish Derby (2017), St Leger (2017)

Cracksman (3) QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017), Prix Ganay (2018), Coronation Cup (2018)

Rhododendron (3) Fillies’ Mile (2016), Prix de l’Opera (2017), Lockinge Stakes (2018)

Verbal Dexterity (1) National Stakes (2017)

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

WATSON REFLECTS ON BREAKTHROUGH YEAR AS HE IS CROWNED STOBART CHAMPION APPRENTICE

Jason Watson is today crowned the Stobart Champion Apprentice on QIPCO British Champions Day.

Watson, who will be joined at Ascot by his family, will collect the Tom O’Ryan Trophy and the 18-year-old jockey reflected on what has been a breakthrough year.

He said: “It’s been unbelievable what I have achieved and I wouldn’t have done it without the help of my jockey coach John Reid. I’d just like to say thank you to Stobart as well for sponsoring the whole Jockeys’ Championships.

“It’s unbelievable to be here today. My whole family is coming to watch, they’re all so proud and it’s just great to be here.”

Watson rode out his claim earlier this monyj and partnered his 100th winner of 2018 at Redcar yesterday aboard the Lawrence Mullaney-trained Beverley Bullet. From May 5, when reckoning for the Stobart Champion Apprentice season started, he has enjoyed 77 winners from 462 mounts.

“It’s very important that jockeys are rewarded as it’s such a tough career and lifestyle and they deserve the recognition which these awards give.

“I’ve definitely surprised myself. I only had my first ride in March 2017 and my fourth ride was a winner [Salisbury, May 2017, aboard Many Dreams]. I’m a realist and I didn’t think it would turn out quite like this.

“I’ve just tried to achieve what I can and try my hardest. I didn’t expect it go this well so I’m delighted.

‘Winning the Stewards’ Cup aboard Gifted Master was a very special day for me and riding my 100th winner of the year at Redcar yesterday was unbelievable.”

Watson has ridden for powerful connections this term, including Godolphin, and he revealed that he will work for Saeed bin Suroor, who landed Australia’s G1 Caulfield Cup this morning with Best Solution, in Dubai throughout the winter.

He continued: “I’ve been very fortunate to ride for connections such as Godolphin, who are such big owners and so well thought of in the sport. I wouldn’t have got these rides without my agent Tony Hind, so massive thanks must go to him.

“I’m still with Andrew Balding, but I am going to Dubai this winter to work for Saeed bin Suroor for a few months, then I’ll come back. I want to be champion jockey next year. Hopefully, I’ll have some rides in Dubai.”

Watson partners Zwayyan in today’s concluding race, the Balmoral Handicap (4.30pm) over a mile and he is hopeful of a good performance from Balding’s charge.

He added: “Zwayyan is my only ride of the day. I’ve won on him before and hopefully he has a good shout. It’s quite an open race, but hopefully he goes well.

“These handicaps can produce all kinds of results, but he goes on the ground and hopefully he will run well.”

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

SDS CROWNED CHAMPION FLAT JOCKEY ONCE MORE

Silvestre de Sousa will be crowned the Stobart Champion Flat Jockey at Ascot this afternoon on QIPCO British Champions Day.

The 37-year-old Brazilian joins Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore as a three-time winner of the British Flat jockeys’ championship.

He is delighted to be at Ascot today to receive this award.

De Sousa has partnered 148 winners from 779 rides in Britain during the Stobart Jockeys’ Championship and said this morning: “It’s unbelievable to win the Jockeys’ Championship again. After a slow start at the beginning of the season, from halfway we really picked up and it was a good season in the end.

“I must say thanks to all the support from everyone this season. When you have winners, it’s always very special.

“I’ve been very lucky to have a good team around me. My driver is happy to drive long distances and if you want to ride winners, you have to make long journeys!

“It takes a lot of effort, but that makes it even more special. I don’t have a massive retainer, but I just try to pick up as many rides as I can and ride the right horses.

“You have to put a lot of effort into picking out the right horses.

“Winning the Britannia on Ostilio was a very special moment for me at Royal Ascot.

“It means the world to be crowned the champion for the third time – I’m delighted.

“I’m off to Hong Kong for the winter, so I hope to spend four months out there. The plan is to be champion again next year so hopefully that happens!”

He was also Stobart Champion Flat Jockey in Britain last year and in 2015.





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

GOSDEN’S FOUR-TIMER BID HOGS THE NEWS

Ascot’s QIPCO British Champions Day lends itself to superlatives, but it will be a test for the racing press if John Gosden trains a ground-breaking four winners on the card.

Since the meeting was first run in 2011 a four-timer has not been remotely considered – how could any one trainer dominate a day of champions? – yet Newmarket-based Gosden has the ammo in Stradivarius (QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup), Lah Ti Dar (QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes), Roaring Lion (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO)) and Cracksman (QIPCO Champion Stakes). Their chances are widely considered in today’s racing pages.

‘Bookies fear the awesome foursome’ is The Sun’s headline fronting its racing coverage, and, as reporter Steve Mullen points out: “Worse still for the bookies, punters’ darling Frankie Dettori is aboard three of them.” The Sun’s Steve Jones interviews Gosden, who would be sure of his third trainers’ championship if things go to plan today. He tells Jones: “To me the championship is very much a stable thing. It’s not about the trainer, it’s about the whole of the team in the yard.”

‘The Fab Four’ is the headline on the front of the Racing Post and the Daily Mirror’s racing pullout. The Racing Post adds the sub-head, ‘Your ticket to ride as Gosden’s chart-toppers come together’. A win in the first race, courtesy of Stradivarius, would settle the nerves, and Gosden tells the paper’s Maddy Playle: “It’s very sporting of the owner to have a crack at the race considering it won’t be run on the horse’s favoured ground.”

Dave Yates, aka Newsboy of the Daily Mirror, reckons Gosden will have to accept a treble, courtesy of Stradivarius, Lah Ti Dar and Cracksman, but he believes Addeybb will beat Roaring Lion.

‘Loving the crack’ is the Daily Star’s racing pullout headline as it focuses on Cracksman’s prospects. Tipster Patrick Weaver naps the horse, while the day’s best bet according to The Scout (Peter Jones) of the Daily Express, is Harry Angel, a contender for the QIPCO British Champions Sprint. The same tipster expects Gosden’s hopes of a yankee will be dashed in the first by Flag Of Honour, while Jon Freeman is another doubter, writing in his i column: “The law of sod states that something will go wrong and I suspect Stradivarius is vulnerable following a demanding campaign.”

Ross Clarke of The Daily Telegraph makes a cogent case for opposing three of Gosden’s hopes, writing that soft ground is against Stradivarius, a mile too sharp for Roaring Lion, and that Cracksman’s “temperament has been questioned”. Their stablemate Lah Ti Dar will ensure Gosden does not leave Ascot empty-handed, argues Clarke, who says she is “the day’s banker”.

In terms of today’s equine crowd-pullers, the filly Laurens is definitely one. As part of an interview with her owner John Dance, The Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage traces the route to the filly’s purchase at Doncaster sales, and writes: “Sometimes you have to wonder if there is a higher power at work. Dance had a horse named after his daughter Ashleigh and was keen to redress the balance with his other daughter, Lauren. In the [sales] catalogue was a French filly named Laurens.” Dance describes her as “mind-bogglingly beautiful”, and bought her for £220,000, adding “but that now looks like the sale of the century.”

Roaring Lion is another horse who puts bottoms on benches, and since he is owned by Qatar Racing’s Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, whose family lie behind QIPCO’s sponsorship of British Champions Day, the grey colt would be an apt winner today. Greg Wood of The Guardian interviews Oisin Murphy, Roaring Lion’s jockey, who is seeking his first victory at the meeting. At the age of 23 Murphy looks up to Frankie Dettori, and tells Wood: “Frankie was in the stalls beside me [at Longchamp] and he said: ‘Kid, is this your first Arc? It’s my 30th’.”

The Times interviews Sheikh Fahad, who tells Mark Souster: “Her Majesty supported our operation when we came in. She allowed us to be the first official partner with Ascot. If she had not given us her blessing we would not be here.”

On a day when British racing is the envy of the world, thank God they are.

POTENTIAL LANDMARKS

*No trainer has saddled more than two winners on QIPCO British Champions Day since it first came to Ascot in 2011. John Gosden, who won with Cracksman and Persuasive in 2017, has nine runners, four of whom are short-priced favourites. Aidan O’Brien, who won with Order Of St George and Hydrangea last year, saddles 13 runners.

*Last year’s seven-length QIPCO Champion Stakes winner Cracksman bids to emulate his sire Frankel by ending his racecourse career with a second win in the same race. Frankel was retired to stud after winning the corresponding race in 2012, having landed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes 12 months earlier.

*Sir Michael Stoute, who earlier this year overtook the late Sir Henry Cecil as the most successful trainer at Royal Ascot, has yet to saddle a Champions Day winner from 14 runners. He runs Dream Of Dreams (QIPCO British Champions Sprint) and Crystal Ocean (QIPCO Champions Stakes). Andrew Balding, Clive Cox, Richard Fahey, Richard Hannon and Roger Varian are among others still seeking a first win at the meeting.

*Frankie Dettori, with three short-priced favourites among five rides today, is the most successful QIPCO British Champions Day jockey riding today with four winners, all of them for John Gosden. Ryan Moore, who has a ride in every race, has had three Champions Day winners, all for Aidan O’Brien.

*Oisin Murphy has yet to ride a winner on the card. His five rides include favourites The Tin Man (QIPCO British Champions Sprint) and Roaring Lion (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes).

*Speak In Colours (QIPCO British Champions Sprint) will be a first runner at the meeting as a trainer for Joseph O’Brien, who won the 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Excelebration.

*Horses bidding to repeat previous wins here are The Tin Man and Librisa Breeze (QIPCO British Champions Sprint), Hydrangea (QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares) and Cracksman (QIPCO Champion Stakes). Lord Glitters, who runs in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, won last year’s Balmoral Handicap.

*Harry Angel, who was the world’s best sprinter in 2017, has yet to win in five starts at Ascot and finished only fourth when 5/4 favourite for last year’s QIPCO British Champions Sprint. In 11 starts he has been beaten on only one other occasion, in last month’s Haydock Sprint Cup, when he was returning from an injury sustained in the stalls at Royal Ascot.

*Success for either Josephine Gordon (Humbert) or Nicola Currie (ante-post favourite Raising Sand) in the concluding Balmoral Handicap would be a first for a female rider at the meeting.

TRYING TO CATCH A PIECE OF A DREAM

Members of the Royal Ascot Racing Club (RARC), which celebrated its 20th year in 2018, gathered in Ascot’s pre-parade ring on the morning of QIPCO British Champions Day to drink champagne, eat oysters and view the club’s two recently purchased yearlings.

The exclusive owners’ club, founded in 1998, scored its greatest success to date with Motivator in the 2005 Investec Derby and its members may have another horse destined to run in the world’s most famous Flat race in the bay Teofilo colt John and Jake Warren bought recently for 80,000 guineas.

The March-foaled dark bay colt, out of the Listed winner Off Chance, will be trained by William Haggas, who handled Headway, winner of the Listed 32Red Cup at Lingfield for RARC at the beginning of this season.

“We hope he can be lucky for us – we’ll certainly keep dreaming,” said Haggas.

Jake Warren added: “We think that this horse has all the credentials to be a really interesting middle-distance performer down the line. He has great depth to him, a lovely action and a great physique. To get him for 80,000 guineas in such a competitive market was a good result.”

The second RARC yearling, a chestnut filly by Camacho bought for 75,000 guineas, will be the first horse trained for the club by Archie Watson – Haggas’s former assistant, who has trained 95 winners so far this year in just his second season with a licence.

He said: “We were lucky enough to win the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot this year with Soldier’s Call, whose sire Showcasing is a half-brother to this filly’s sire, Camacho. We will try our hardest to be back here at Ascot with her at some point.”

John Warren said: “We bought a beautiful pedigree with the looks and the movement to match. She’s a half-sister to a Group Three winner who was Group One-placed.”

RARC members also watched their two-year-olds, Platform Nineteen, trained by Michael Bell, and Production, trained by Richard Hannon and already a winner of a maiden at Ascot, parade.

The Roger Charlton-trained five-year-old Projection, winner of an Ascot Group Three on his last outing earlier this month and £160,315 to date, runs in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes this afternoon.

Royal Ascot Racing Club members are entitled to two seats in the RARC restaurant on every Ascot raceday.

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

BOOKIES BRACED FOR GOSDEN FOUR-TIMER

A busy day of sport witnesses the return of the Premier League, England’s fourth One-Day International in Sri Lanka and of course QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot and bookmakers have reported brisk business ahead of the six-race spectacular.

John Gosden is set to be crowned the champion Flat trainer at Ascot and he bids to round off a marvellous season with further success at the Berkshire venue this afternoon.

The Clarehaven handler is represented by four of today’s six favourites, Stradivarius (QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup), Lah Ti Dar (QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, Roaring Lion (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) and Cracksman (QIPCO Champion Stakes). The four-fold currently pays 27/1 and punters have been keen to add Gosden’s stars to their Saturday accumulators.

In today’s opening G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.25pm), Stradivarius, who has carried all before him in the staying division this term, winning the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million initiative following victories in the G2 Yorkshire Cup, G1 Ascot Gold Cup, G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and the G2 Lonsdale Cup is the Evens favourite for the two-mile event with Frankie Dettori aboard. However, Sir Erec, one of two runners for Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien, along with Flag Of Honour, has attracted sustained support this morning. Sir Erec is unbeaten in his last two starts and landed a Listed contest on heavy ground at Limerick last time. The three-year-old son of Camelot is a 13/2 chance from 10/1 with Sky Bet.

The six-furlong G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (2.00pm) is an ultra-competitive renewal and Irish raider Son Of Rest (Tommy Stack), a dead-heat winner of the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup last time out is the one for each-way support, constricting in price to 11/1 from 16/1 with Sky Bet. The James Fanshawe-trained The Tin Man heads the market at 10/3 but William Haggas’ Tasleet, eighth to the market leader in the G1 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock Park last time is an 8/1 shot from 10/1 with Ladbrokes.

Lah Ti Dar is seen by an array of tipsters as today’s “banker” in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares’ Stakes (2.40pm) for Gosden and Dettori following her second-placed finish to Kew Gardens in the final Classic of the season, the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster. Unbeaten in three starts prior to Town Moor, the three-year-old daughter of Dubawi drops back down to 12 furlongs for today’s contest, for which she is the general 6/4 market leader. Aidan O’Brien saddles six and his chief hope looks to be Magical, who is the mount of Ryan Moore. The three-year-old daughter of Galileo was 10th in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on her latest start and is a 13/2 shot from 15/2 with William Hill.

The third of Gosden’s “fab four” is Roaring Lion, the 5/2 favourite for the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) (3.15pm). The three-year-old son of Kitten’s Joy has carried all before him this season in the 10-furlong division, capturing the G2 Dante Stakes, G1 Coral-Eclipse, G1 Juddmonte International and the G1 Irish Champion Stakes. The Qatar Racing Limited-owned colt drops back to a mile in today’s contest and despite fears over ground conditions, he has been solid in the market. French raider Recoletos, successful in the Prix du Moulin last time out, could offer fierce resistance and is a well-backed 7/2 shot from 5/1 with Ladbrokes.

Cracksman completes Gosden’s quartet as he bids to finish his career with success in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes (3.50pm), a year on from his devastating seven-length victory in the 10-furlong event under Frankie Dettori. The four-year-old son of Frankel was second to Poet’s Word in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in October, but connections are hoping softer ground and the application of blinkers will have the desired effect for the 10/11 market leader. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Capri, a good fifth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last time out, is a 5/1 shot from 13/2 with Sky Bet.

In the concluding Balmoral Handicap (4.30pm), David Barron’s Kynren is an 8/1 chance from 10/1 with Sky Bet for the mile event under William Buick.

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

FIRST GOSDEN HOTPOT OBLIGES

Stradivarius squeezed through the smallest of gaps on the home turn for a dramatic fifth win from five starts this year in the £530,000 G2 Qipco British Champions Stakes.

Trainer John Gosden admitted afterwards that the participation of a colt he described as “fabulous” had been “touch and go” owing to unsuitably soft ground.

After the four-year-old, who was third last year, had scored by a length and a half under Frankie Dettori from one-time Gosden inmate Thomas Hobson and then survive a stewards’ enquiry, having drifted right and checked the runner-up inside the final furlong, the trainer said: “I said on Racing UK beforehand that the ground was one thing, but we are going to get put in the box from stall one and he’ll have to be Houdini to get out of it – well he did.

“He saw that glimpse on the bend and he dived for it. Ryan (Moore, on Flag Of Honour) tried to shut it but he was too late. It was a very clever ride. If he’d tried to come round, he would have been put back in that box.

“He’s a great horse – a fabulous horse – who didn’t like that ground, but what a clever ride to take that one opportunity. We committed sooner than we wanted to on ground he didn’t like, but it was jockeyship at its highest level.

“He benefited from the break (since his last race). I wouldn’t have come here unless he was in great order. Bjorn (Nielsen, owner/breeder) and I had a long talk out on the pavement for 15 minutes after I walked the course and it was touch and go whether we ran him, but I said ‘’It’s Champions Day and we should run.

”The ground is in pristine condition, although yes it’s too slow for him. They won’t go a great gallop and our problem will be getting out of the box, so full marks to the horse and the jockey for being brave enough to go through that tiny little gap. Lucky he’s not a big horse, isn’t it.”

Stradivarius, the champion stayer, stays in training and will bid to repeat this year’s success in the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million. He is already only 9/4 from 52 with Ladbrokes for its centerpiece, the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June.

Gosden said: “He won’t run until May, when he will reappear in the Sagaro Stakes here at Ascot or the Yorkshire Cup, and then we will try to win the Weatherbys Hamilton Million once again.”

DETTORI PLAYS STRADIVARIUS TO PERFECTION

Frankie Dettori steered the evens favourite Stradivarius to victory in the opening race of QIPCO British Champions Day, the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup, but it was a hard-fought success.

The John Gosden-trained four-year-old, who has won all four of his previous starts this season including the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, burst into the lead on the far rail after turning into the finishing straight, but had to hold off Thomas Hobson to win the £530,000 Group Two race by a length and a half.

“Obviously Ryan [Moore, riding Flag Of Honour, who made much of the running] was the one to beat. I had to shield Stradivarius a bit and then I was in the lap of the gods trying to get a run,” explained Dettori. “When his horse didn’t turn [into the straight] very well, I thought, I know I am committed – I might not get another chance. I got out of that pocket. For him [Stradivarius] I went far too soon, but I had to take the commitment. In fairness, he answered every call, and I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t have that much horse. I had so much horse that I was able to take the gap in a split second before even Ryan realised.

“Stradivarius has been a model of consistency and he deserved to be crowned champion stayer. What a season it has been for him.”

He continued: “I thought I was a couple of lengths clear, and then I heard the commentator say, ‘Thomas Hobson is half a length behind!’ I thought, ‘God’, and could just see this head behind me. But I picked him up again and he went again.

“We discussed the ground – it isn’t his ideal ground, but the horse has been so fresh at home – he’s had two months off – and you can’t beat a day like this at Ascot, so we rolled the dice and I’m glad it came off. He is all heart, this horse.”

MULLINS MAKING A HABIT OF BIG FLAT-RACE PERFORMANCES

Ireland’s multiple champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins is becoming a key figure in front-line Flat races for stayers.

Last week he won the £500,000 Cesarewitch at Newmarket with Low Sun, and for good measure saddled the runner-up, Uradel, and today he came close to landing the G2 £530,000 QIPCO British Chamnpions Long Distance Cup with Thomas Hobson.

The Oisin Murphy-ridden Thomas Hobson (14/1) put down a big challenge to winner Stradivarius (1/1f) in the final furlong, but did not quite have the speed to get through a gap on the rail and was beaten one and a half lengths into second. He finished a length ahead of third-placed Sir Erec (5/1) from Aidan O’Brien’s stable.

Mullins said: “Oisin gave him a super ride, full of guts, and stuck to his plan which nearly came off. It did appear to me to be a slowly-run race, but we had one plan and stuck to it.

“We were hoping to be in Melbourne [for the Melbourne Cup in which Thomas Hobson was sixth last year], but we have all next year to look forward to with this horse in these type of races – but we maybe need to avoid this fella [Stradivarius], and not just next season, but for ever.

“I doubt Thomas Hobson will run over hurdles again, and would think we will probably put him away until next year.”

Of Low Sun he said: “He was quite sore after the race, but the ground was pretty quick [at Newmarket] and he will be fine in time. Both he and Uradel felt the ground. Low Sun’s career over jumps is finished, but Uradel will go hurdling again.”

THOMAS HOBSON DENIED BY STRADIVARIUS

Jockey Oisin Murphy was magnanimous in defeat following 14/1 shot Thomas Hobson’s second-placed finish to superstar Stradivarius (Evens favourite) in the opening race of QIPCO British Champions Day.

Under a steady pace, set by Ryan Moore aboard Flag Of Honour, the two-mile contest turned into a sprint in the home straight and Thomas Hobson, trained by Willie Mullins, ran on well in the closing stages to challenge Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori.

However, Murphy was forced to check his run in the closing stages aboard the Halling gelding as Stradviarius drifted towards the far-side rail.

Thomas Hobson could not make up the deficit and finished a length and a half behind the winner, stretching his unbeaten run to five wins from as many starts this season.

Murphy, who rides hot favourite Roaring lion in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) later on this afternoon, said: “Thomas Hobson ran well. He relaxed nicely in the race and I was pleased to get the opportunity to ride him.

“No-one wants to finish second. It was a good run and we go onto the next one now.”

Aidan O’Brien, trained of the third Sir Erec (5/1) and front-running fourth Flag Of Honour (9/4), said: “They both ran well.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Frankie Dettori, rider of Evens favourite and winner, Stradivarius, said: “It is as described.”

Oisin Murphy, partner of the one and a half-length second, Thomas Hobson (14/1), said: “Soft.”

Donnacha O’Brien, partner of the third Sir Erec, said: “Soft.”

Ryan Moore, rider of Flag Of Honour, said: “Soft.”

Gerald Mosse, on Desert Skyline, said: “Soft.”

Wayne Lordan, jockey of Cypress Creek, said: “Soft.”





1.25pm £530,000 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (Group 2) 2M

1 (1) Stradivarius (IRE) John Gosden 9st 7lb Frankie Dettori Evens Fav

2 (4) Thomas Hobson Willie Mullins, Ireland 9st 7lb Oisin Murphy 14/1

3 (6) Sir Erec (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Donnacha O’Brien 5/1

4 (3) Flag of Honour (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Ryan Moore 9/4

5 (2) Desert Skyline (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David Elsworth 9st 7lb Gerald Mosse 28/1

6 (5) Cypress Creek (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Wayne Lordan 33/1

6 ran

Non-Runner: Mount Moriah (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

Winner owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen

Breeding: 4 ch c Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering)

Bet With Ascot – Win £1.70; Places £1.10, £3.60; First Two £9.40

Distances: 1½, 1, hd, nk, nse

Time: 3m 37.51s

Fifth QIPCO British Champions Day success for John Gosden

Fifth QIPCO British Champions Day success for Frankie Dettori





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

SANDS CASTLES RIVALS TO LAND FIRST GROUP ONE PRIZE

Sands Of Mali pulled off a 28/1 shock in today’s G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint under jockey Paul Hanagan.

The three-year-old colt was in good form earlier this summer, and was beaten just half a length in the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but his form since then had been below that level.

Today he rediscovered his mojo, making all to beat Harry Angel (4/1) and Donjuan Triumphant (16/1) by a length and one and a quarter lengths.

Winning trainer Yorkshire-based Richard Fahey said: “It’s been very frustrating – he just got nailed at the Royal Meeting and things went pear-shaped after that. He’s always worked like a nice horse at home, and today he’s proven that he is. He’s had a couple of goes [at Group One races] and today it’s come good so I’m delighted.

“I don’t know why he’s been beaten lately – maybe he just hurt himself a little bit on the quicker ground at Royal Ascot, and I felt he ran okay at Haydock last time out, but today was where we thought he should be. What they should be and what they actually do are quite different sometimes.

“It’s great for the owners, Cool Silk [Partnership], and for Matt Coleman [bloodstock agent] who buys all their horses. He bought this one at the Ascot breeze-up sale, and my man [agent] was standing nearby [before the horse went into the sales ring]. Matt said, ‘We want this horse, and if we get him he’s coming to you anyway,’ so it’s all worked out. It’s a good result for a small trainer up the north!”

SANDS OF MALI PROVES ASCOT KING FOR HANAGAN

Three years on from steering Muharrar to success in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint, Paul Hanagan returned to the winner’s enclosure following his victory in the 2018 renewal of the six-furlong sprint under 28/1 shot Sands Of Mali.

Trained by Richard Fahey in Yorkshire, the three-year-old son of Panis made the running in the G1 event and knuckled down gamely in the closing stages to fend off the sustained challenge of 4/1 shot Harry Angel and score by a length.

Hanagan said: “I quite enjoyed that! We’ve always thought a lot of Sands Of Mali and today he showed everyone what we’ve always believed.

“I was never headed and I couldn’t believe how well I was going with two furlongs to go. I just loved the way he picked up again when Harry Angel came to challenge him.

“I did think he was a very big price as I knew he would handle the ground. We’ve been saying for a while how good we think he is, so we’re really chuffed.”

Hanagan has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Malton handler Fahey throughout his career and he paid tribute to the trainer after the race, commenting: “I can’t put into words what it means to win for Richard. He’s never left my side and always been there for me, so I owe him a lot.”

Sands Of Mali is a 12/1 shot with Ladbrokes and 20/1 with Paddy Power for the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot next season.

HARRY MAKES CONNECTIONS PROUD

Both trainer Clive Cox and jockey Adam Kirby declared themselves “very proud” of Harry Angel, second in the £632,500 G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes.

Dual Group One winner Harry Angel, a 4/1 chance owned by Godolphin, finished a length behind 28/1 winner Sands Of Mali, trained by Richard Fahey. It was Harry Angel’s sixth run at Ascot without managing to win.

Cox said: “He’s run an absolute blinder and I’m very pleased with him. He’s shown his true level today. It’s been a frustrating year because he’s been a better horse at home all year, so to bring him here and show everyone else what we’ve been seeing – that he’s a proper, proper Group One horse – I’m very proud of the performance. It’s good to sign the season off with him like this. He’s a horse who has a change of gear as well, but fair play to Richard [Fahey] – it’s his day to day and it is well deserved.”

Asked whether he was worried when Harry Angel was at first reluctant to enter the stalls, Cox said: “There’s always a moment of worry with Harry – he knows what’s coming the other side and he likes to get on with it, that’s it. But he’s equipped himself in the best possible way and I will be looking forward to seeing his stock when he goes to stud.”

Jockey Adam Kirby said: “Of course I’m proud of him – he’s a superstar, isn’t he? It’s a shame to get beat but nice to end things on a high. He’s been a great horse. The ground here just blunts his gear-change, so I feel a bit sorry for him.

“Harry Angel probably gets a little bit claustrophobic in the stalls, but one thing I will say is well done to Clive Cox and all involved with the horse. They have always done a remarkable job with him – not only do you have to train a champion but you also have to train his mind as well.

“It has not been an easy run for Clive. He is a great guy to deal with and fair play to him. I am just a little gutted that the horse was beaten – I think he would have taken them apart if the ground was livelier. It was a bit of a bog out there and the last furlong is exceptionally slow.

“But he owes us nothing; he’s been a fantastic sprinter and a pleasure to deal with.”

DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT DELIGHTS BALDING IN THIRD

Andrew Balding was thrilled with 16/1 Donjuan Triumphant after the five-year-old finished a two-and-a-quarter lengths third behind shock winner Sands Of Mali in the £632,500 G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint.

Balding said: “I’m delighted with that. He’s just a really solid performer on that sort of ground and he doesn’t know how to run a bad race when conditions are right for him.”

Asked if Donjuan Triumphant, who carried the increasingly prevalent silks of King Power Racing, might be seen again this year he replied: “There’s the possibility of a Listed race at Doncaster and we’ll talk about it, but he won’t be going abroad as he wants soft ground.”

Jockey James Doyle, on board for the first time, said: “It was a good run. He’s threatened to do something like that and obviously ran well in the Haydock Sprint. He relishes these conditions and had a lovely run through. I tracked the winner and when he quickened away from me I just kept galloping.”

Brando, sixth last year and third the year before, finished an honourable fourth on his third appearance in the race.

Adam Ryan, representing his father Kevin who has had back surgery, said: “He’s done us proud again. He’s such a consistent horse and turns up and runs his race day in and day out. Jamie [Spencer] got him into a lovely rhythm, but I think they were going quite steady, which probably didn’t suit him.

“There’s nothing left for him here, but we’ll have a look abroad. He’s done everything we’ve ever asked of him and maybe we’ll look at Hong Kong or Dubai. He’s such a star, and he deserves to land on a big one again one day.”

THE TIN MAN SEVENTH

Sent off the 3/1 favourite, The Tin Man, ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by James Fanshawe, came home in seventh in the 2018 renewal of the QIPCO British Champions Sprint.

The Tin Man was running in the race for the fourth time, having won it in 2016 and was fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2017.

The Tin Man’s jockey, Oisin Murphy, said: “Harry Angel (second 4/1) wouldn’t go in [to the stalls] so we were all in the stalls for a bit long. My horse was a bit upset.

“We didn’t go very fast – this horse has a lot of pace.

“When I asked him to go he didn’t. He went through heavy at Haydock, and did very good sections there.

“Today just wasn’t his day.”





2.00pm £632,500 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (Group 1) 6F

1 (10) Sands of Mali (FR) Richard Fahey 9st 1lb Paul Hanagan 28/1

2 (13) Harry Angel (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 2lb Adam Kirby 4/1

3 (7) Donjuan Triumphant (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 2lb James Doyle 16/1

4 (14) Brando Kevin Ryan 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 13/2

5 (6) Sir Dancealot (IRE) David Elsworth 9st 2lb Gerald Mosse 25/1

6 (9) Projection Roger Charlton 9st 2lb Kieran Shoemark 20/1

7 (8) The Tin Man James Fanshawe 9st 2lb Oisin Murphy 3/1 Fav

8 (1) Tasleet (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) William Haggas 9st 2lb Jim Crowley 8/1

9 (11) Limato (IRE) Henry Candy 9st 2lb Harry Bentley 12/1

10 (3) Son of Rest (Blinkers) J. A. Stack, Ireland 9st 2lb Chris Hayes 25/1

11 (5) Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 9st 2lb Robert Winston 11/2

12 (2) Speak In Colours (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Donnacha O’Brien 33/1

13 (4) Dream of Dreams (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 2lb Ryan Moore 20/1

14 (12) Bacchus Brian Meehan 9st 2lb William Buick 33/1

14 ran

Winner owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen

Breeding: 3 b c Panis (USA) – Kadiania (FR) (Indian Rocket)

Bet With Ascot – Win £33.60; Places £7.60, £2.20, £5.80 First Two £224.20

Distances: 1, 1¼, ½, ½, nk, 2¼, 1½, ½, hd, 2¼, 1¾, 8, 9

Time: 1m 14.21s

First QIPCO British Champions Day success for Richard Fahey

Second QIPCO British Champions Day success for Paul Hanagan

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

MAGICAL CASTS A SPELL AT ASCOT

Aidan O’Brien saddled six in the £600,000 G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and it was 5/1 shot Magical who provided the trainer, Ryan Moore and Coolmore with back-to-back victories in the 12-furlong event with a smooth success.

The three-year-old daughter of Galileo travelled stylishly into contention in the home straight and quickened up smartly under Moore to score by a length in the G1 event from the John Gosden-trained Coronet, who stayed on well to finish second, three-quarters of a length in front of her stable companion, the well-backed Evens favourite Lah Ti Dar, back in third.

O’Brien landed the 2017 renewal with Hydrangea, who finished fifth in this year’s contest and he was delighted to record another success in the 12-furlong contest.

The master of Ballydoyle said: “We’re really delighted with Magical.

“We were always going to take our time on her. She had a lovely position and relaxed lovely, so we couldn’t have been happier.

“We thought she was going to be a real contender for the Investec Oaks at one stage, but suffered an injury beforehand.

“We thought she would handle ease in the ground as she had form on a softer surface as a two-year-old so we are really delighted with her.

“She ran well in the Arc and she was only just coming back to full fitness in that race. Wayne Lordan rode her in that race and he said there was no doubt that she does stay a mile and a half as that was her first time over the trip.

“She’s had an injury already this year and she would have to be 100% if she went to America (for the Breeders’ Cup).

“We’ll see how she comes out of this and the lads [owners John Magnier, Derrick Smith & Michael Tabor] like they always do will see how she is and then think about what race might suit her.

“The horses are running great. It’s a great meeting, it’s great to be here and it’s great to have horses able to run here so we feel very privileged.”

Paddy Power make Magical a 5/1 shot from 10/1 for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mares Turf.





MOORE IS MAGICAL AGAIN

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Magical, a daughter of Galileo, gave Ryan Moore a second successive win in the G1 £600,000 QICPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes – he also took the race for O’Brien last year aboard Hydrangea. It is his fourth QIPCO British Champions Day winner in total, and a sixth for O’Brien.

Three-year-old Magical, who finished 10th in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe two weeks ago, beat the John Gosden-trained Coronet by a length at odds of 5/1. This was her first Group One victory.

Moore said: “We always thought Magical was top-class. She didn’t quite manage to win a G1 at two and then things have not gone to plan for her this year, but she ran a real good race in the Arc and Wayne [Lordan, who rode her at Longchamp] was very happy with her.

“We thought she would be a mile and a half filly and the Arc showed that she gets the trip. Today was very smooth the whole way and she had a lovely run round.”

GOSDEN LOOKS FORWARD TO 2019 WITH LAH TI DAR AS CORONET GOES ITALIAN

John Gosden saddled the second and third in today QIPCO British Chamnpions Fillies & Mares Stakes, but he was looking ahead, not back, after their defeat.

Victory went to Magical (5/1) who beat Coronet (6/1) and Lah Ti Dar (1/1f) by a length and three-quarters of a length. Lah Ti Dar was driven into the lead by Frankie Dettori turning into the home straight, but Magical quickened past her and was strong enough to hold the late challenge of Coronet, who was third in the race last year. Lah Ti Dar stayed on to take third, the trio finishing well clear of the fourth horse, French challenger Kitesurf.

Gosden said: “She [Coronet] was forced wide by the draw, she got a clear run and ran an absolute blinder – but full credit to the winner – while the other filly [Lah Ti Dar] ran a super race, but as you can see from looking at her, she’s big and rather unfurnished and is a next-year filly when she’s bigger and stronger.

“She will be put away until next year, while Coronet is going to Italy – assuming she comes out of this race in good order – for the Premio Lydia Tesio.”

PESLIER PLEASED WITH CORONET

After riding Coronet into the runners-up spot, jockey Olivier Peslier said: “She ran very well and showed good acceleration off that pace. For a few seconds I thought I might get to the winner, but she kept galloping.”





LAH TI DAR TEAM DELIGHTED

St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar, the Evens favourite, threatened briefly to register the fourth success of her short career in the £600,000 G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, but found Magical and Coronet too strong in the final furlong and was beaten a length and three-quarters into third.

Owner/breeder Lady Lloyd Webber was thrilled nevertheless and is already looking forward to seeing her race again as a four-year-old.

She said: “I thought she might win it at one stage, but we haven’t seen half of her yet. Just wait until next year, as all of that family make better four-year-olds. Her mother Dar Re Mi was placed in a couple of Group 1s as a three-year-old, but she didn’t win one, but at four she won the Pretty Polly Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks, and then at five she won the Dubai Sheema Classic.

“Lah Ti Dar and her brother Too Darn Hot [the season’s leading two-year-old and the unbeaten recent winner of the Dewhurst Stakes] will both winter with John [Gosden] as they are too valuable to come home to Watership Down. Too Darn Hot is a completely different type and too exciting to talk about, but the whole thing has been just fantastic.”

Jockey Frankie Dettori was making no excuses but said: “I had a good trip from a bad draw and everything went smooth – I was just beaten by two better horse on the day. She’s achieved a lot in a short space of time and we’ll keep her in training as a four-year-old, when she’ll be a force to reckon with.

“I think the best is yet to come. There’s more improvement in her.”





2:40pm £600,000 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mare Stakes (Group 1) 1m 4f

1 (6) Magical (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Ryan Moore 5/1

2 (8) Coronet John Gosden 9st 5lb Olivier Peslier 6/1

3 (10) Lah Ti Dar John Gosden 8st 13lb Frankie Dettori Evens Fav

4 (5) Kitesurf A. Fabre, France 9st 5lb Mickael Barzalona 8/1

5 (7) Hydrangea (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 5lb Donnacha O’Brien 11/1

6 (2) God Given Luca Cumani 9st 5lb Jamie Spencer 20/1

7 (11) Broadway (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb James Doyle 25/1

8 (3) Pilaster Roger Varian 8st 13lb David Egan 16/1

9 (4) Sizzling (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb William Buick 66/1

10 (9) Flattering (IRE) (Blinkers) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Oisin Murphy 50/1

11 (1) Bye Bye Baby (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Wayne Lordan 40/1

11 ran

Winner owned by Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor

Breeding: 3 b c Galileo (IRE) – Halfway To Heaven (IRE) (Pivotal)

Bet With Ascot – Win £5.80; Places £1.70, £1.80, £1.10 First Two: £35.50

Distances: 1, ¾, 3½, 5, hd, nse, 1¼, ¾, 3, 7

Time: 2m 33.28s

Sixth QIPCO British Champions Day success for Aidan O’Brien

Fourth QIPCO British Champions Day success for Ryan Moore





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

RELIEF AND JOY FOR ROARING LION CONNECTIONS AFTER LAST-GASP SUCCESS

Roaring Lion, the 2/1 favourite, enjoyed his fourth successive top level win since his third in the Investec Derby when coming from an impossible looking position to collar I Can Fly in the £1,156,250 G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes [Sponsored By QIPCO], but conditions were far from ideal and it was a close run thing as Oisin Murphy came late on the outside to triumph by a neck.

John Gosden, saddling his second winner of the afternoon and repeating last year’s success (with Persuasive), said: “My reaction is that the owners (Qatar Racing) were very game and brave to run because they had everything to lose and nothing to gain.

“Roaring Lion had won all those G1 races at a mile and a quarter on fast ground, and we brought him here today on soft over a mile.

“He has proven his class and his guts to get there, but I think he was hating every second of running on that ground. You could that see from his action and the way he was carrying himself – I would not work him on that ground. He has got the job done and full marks to the horse, the jockey and the owners for being brave enough to run here.

“He probably goes to stud now and what a class horse he is. He has got better and stronger through the year, and has now won a top mile race on ground he probably loathed.”

Murphy, who has enjoyed an extraordinary year, added: “He hated the ground and I was never on the bridle. He was all heart in the finish as I was running on empty through the last furlong, having had to use him between the three and the two just to get him into the race. He was very tough in the finish.

“There was a lot of pressure on today. I was on the best horse in the race on paper and it’s just relief and total joy.”

Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, one of the owners, indicated later that Roaring Lion may go to the Breeders’ Cup in America next month or the Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin in December.

Her Majesty The Queen presented the trophy.





SCENES OF JOY AS LION ROARS FOR SHEIKH FAHAD AL THANI

There were jubilant scenes at Ascot today following Roaring Lion’s victory in the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO).

Sheikh Fahad Al Thani owns the John Gosden-trained winner, and is a member of the Qatar-based family whose QIPCO business sponsors British Champions Day. Members of Qatar Racing celebrated in style, and their three-year-old colt will make a welcome addition to the stallion ranks when he eventually heads to stud. He is an American-bred horse by the sire Kitten’s Joy, and therefore gives breeders of racehorses some fresh blood to tap into.

David Redvers, who advises Sheikh Fahad, bought Roaring Lion for $160,000 as a yearling, and will one day stand him at his Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire. Redvers said: “That’s my best moment in racing. You saw a brilliant horse and a champion do something he is not meant to do – he wasn’t bred to gallop on such a soft surface and he hated it, but still won.

“This will be the most exciting horse to go to stud for many a year. It was marvellous to buy Dunaden before he won a Melbourne Cup for Sheikh Fahad, and this is another of those great moments that we all dream about.

“Funnily enough there is a very stark similarity between Roaring Lion and Dunaden in that they are both incredibly intelligent horses – they both knew they were in a horse race and both wanted to win. That cannot be said for 99 per cent of the horse population, they just do what they do, but these horses know they are racing.

“That was just highly emotional, as you can imagine.”

Winning jockey Oisin Murphy rode the 2/1 favourite Roaring Lion, who beat I Can Fly (33/1) and Century Dream (25/1) by a neck and half a length.

Murphy said: “He hated the ground and was never on the bridle, but he wanted it and showed his resolution and toughness. What a great stallion he will make.

“Sheikh Fahad and his brothers put a lot of money into British racing and we are very lucky to have them, and I am delighted to win on their horse on the biggest day of the year. I didn’t really get to enjoy the race because it was nip and tuck in the final furlong and my fellow had little petrol left, but he stuck at it.

“I’m riding in Italy tomorrow, but my mother is here and I’ll leave her to do the celebrating for me.”





DONNACHA FLIES HOME FOR SECOND AS THE LION ROARS AGAIN

The John Gosden-trained Roaring Lion capped a memorable season with his fourth G1 success in the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) at Ascot this afternoon, fending off the late challenge of 33/1 shot I Can Fly in the mile contest.

Ridden by Donnacha O’Brien for his father Aidan, I Can Fly ran on strongly in the closing stages but could not peg back the 2/1 favourite, ridden by Oisin Murphy, who held on to score by a neck.

Donnacha O’Brien said: “She’s run a cracker. Everything went smooth and I’m delighted with her – there’s no excuses.

“You’re never sure whether you are going to get to the front in these big races, but she has showed big improvement today and she has run really well.”

O’Brien was suspended for seven days and fined £2050 for using his whip above the permitted level.

CENTURY KEEPS CRISFORD DREAMING OF BIG-RACE SUCCESS

Century Dream, a 25/1 shot, took third place in the £1,156,520 G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) for trainer Simon Crisford and jockey William Buick.

It was a career-best for the Cape Cross-sired four-year-old colt, who won an Epsom Group Three in June and a Listed race here at Ascot in May. Century Dream finished half a length behind second-placed I Can Fly (Aidan O’Brien/Donnacha O’Brien), who was a neck behind the winner, the 2/1 favourite Roaring Lion, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Oisin Murphy.

Newmarket-based Crisford said: “I thought at the furlong pole we were going to win – my heart was beating like you can’t imagine. I’m delighted with him; he’s continued to improve. We freshened him up after the Arlington Million [in which he finished fourth in August], hoping that this race would cut up and that it would be desperate ground. It didn’t cut up, but he has run with great, great aplomb.

“I think we will prepare him for the Duty Free in Dubai [next March at the Dubai World Cup meeting] – I think a mile and one [furlong] round Meydan would suit him very well. He’s getting better as he gets older; he’s just such a super horse and a great flag-bearer for the stable.”

Jockey William Buick said: “That was a great run; he travelled beautifully and quickened up really well.”





RECOLETOS AND LAURENS UNPLACED

Recoletos (7/2), trained in France by Carlos Laffon-Parias, and ridden by Olivier Peslier, finished fifth in the £1,156,250, G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO).

Peslier commented on his race: “It was a perfect race, we were just behind the leader. I had a chance to come on the outside and follow the big favourite [2/1, Roaring Lion] who was coming well on the bridal. But he found it a little bit heavy in the end and faded.”

Laurens, sent off at 7/1 , came home in eighth under P J McDonald, who said: “She is just tired.

“It has been a long season for her and it has taken its toll on her.

“We had a super position and she travelled beautifully and everything went to plan until I let go of her head. There was nothing there, which isn’t like her.

“I picked her up and nursed her home – she will stay in training next year and we have a lot to look forward to.”





3.15pm £1,156,250 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

(Sponsored by QIPCO) (Group 1) 1M

1 (15) Roaring Lion (USA) John Gosden 9st 1lb Oisin Murphy 2/1 Fav

2 (5) I Can Fly Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 12lb Donnacha O’Brien 33/1

3 (4) Century Dream (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Simon Crisford 9st 4lb William Buick 25/1

4 (11) Stormy Antarctic Ed Walker 9st 4lb Gerald Mosse 40/1

5 (3) Recoletos (FR) Carlos Laffon-Parias, France 9st 4lb Olivier Peslier 7/2

6 (2) Lord Glitters (FR) David O’Meara 9st 4lb Jamie Spencer 8/1

7 (13) Lightning Spear David Simcock 9st 4lb Mickael Barzalona 20/1

8 (6) Laurens (FR) Karl Burke 8st 12lb P. J. McDonald 7/1

9 (1) Romanised (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Ken Condon, Ireland 9st 1lb Shane Foley 40/1

10 (7) Hey Gaman James Tate 9st 1lb Frankie Dettori 50/1

11 (12) Beat The Bank Andrew Balding 9st 4lb Jim Crowley 16/1

12 (9) Addeybb (IRE) William Haggas 9st 4lb James Doyle 15/2

13 (10) Gabrial (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 4lb Paul Hanagan 100/1

13 ran

Non-Runners: Aljazzi (Travel), Happily (withdrawn, unruly in stalls – deduction of 5p in £1 on all winning bets)

Winner owned by Qatar Racing Limited

Breeding: 3 gr or ro c Kitten’s Joy (USA) – Vionnet (USA) (Street Sense (USA))

Bet With Ascot – Win £2.40; Places £1.30, £8.30, £4.90 First Two: £61.20

Distances: nk, ½, ¾, hd, 1, 4½, 4, 1, 7, ½, 2, nk

Time: 1m 42.48s

Sixth QIPCO British Champions Day success for John Gosden

First QIPCO British Champions Day success for Oisin Murphy





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

CRACKSMAN SIGNS OFF WITH SECOND STUNNING CHAMPION STAKES SUCCESS

Cracksman returned to his brilliant best with a stunning defeat of Crystal Ocean in the £1,300,000 QIPCO Champion Stakes, his six-length winning margin over the King George runner-up just a length short of the distance by which he beat Poet’s Word 12 months earlier.

He was the first horse since his sire Frankel to win at successive QIPCO British Champions Days and a third winner of the afternoon for John Gosden and second for Frankie Dettori. He now retires to stud the winner of eight of his 12 races, four of them at the top level, and more than £2.7m.

Gosden said: “It’s super to have him back. Obviously, he likes to get his toe in. He’s by Frankel out of a Pivotal mare and while Frankel won well on any ground a Pivotal mare is a bit of a clue.

“He won the Prix Ganay in explosive style and I don’t think he was quite the same after that – I think a few things were bothering him. Obviously, he got very distracted at Royal Ascot by the girls coming back from the Windsor Forest and then we went for the King George, where it was too firm, and the Juddmonte [non-runner for the same reason] then packed in and freshened him up to come here, where he was back to his best.

“I’m a great believer in putting a little semi blinker on and have had a lot of luck with it down the years, having picked up the trick in America and most horses race in blinkers there. I can tell you the great Secretariat and Northern Dancer raced in blinkers. I don’t have a prejudice against them. Sometimes you need to focus their minds.

“When Cracksman is in the zone, he is a very good horse. I would think it is quite likely he will go to stud as he is a four-year-old turning five. He is Frankel’s best son and it is lovely to see him back with a bang.”

A CRACK PERFORMANCE

Cracksman, the 5/6 favourite, surged to a scintillating six-length success in the £1,300,00 G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes. The John Gosden-trained, Frankie Dettori-ridden four-year-old Frankel colt’s second win in the race – he also took it, by seven lengths, in 2017.

Dettori, for whom it was a second victory of the day, following Stradivarius’ win in the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup, said: “That is the old Cracksman back…he felt fantastic! What a horse he is – I love him dearly.

“Full credit to the owners and John for being patient. They were not tempted to run on firm ground and got the reward today.

“He did it on his own. The blinkers worked and he was concentrating. I kept him away from Rhododendron, the filly, and even in the first bit of the race I knew. It came good for me at the three-furlong pole and I knew we were in business. You know when you are going twice as fast as the others, and you have to celebrate.”

Commenting on Cracksman’s defeat in his most previous outing, the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, Dettori said: “He was very lethargic in the summer – like one of those ponies of your kids’; you have to drag it everywhere. Cool weather, autumn, a bit of rain and he was back to his best today. I was able to put him where I wanted him. Usually he makes my life difficult but today I had a beautiful position.

“As the race developed, the more and more he came on the bridle, and turning for home he actually couldn’t wait to go. When he accelerated – not many horses can do it – I was able really to enjoy the scream of the crowds in the final furlong and raise my arm in the last 100 yards.

“He’s probably going to go to stud, but he’s been a wonderful horse for me and for people to watch.

“Full credit to the Gosden stable and the trainer himself – he’s a genius to me and for me the things he has done are amazing. Our all horses performed to their very best and it’s been an amazing day. Let’s do it again – I wasn’t ready!”

CRACKSMAN IN A DIFFERENT OCEAN TO CRYSTAL

The 5/6 favourite Cracksman recorded back-to-back successes in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes with a devastating six-length victory in the 10-furlong event under Frankie Dettori for John Gosden.

11/4 shot Crystal Ocean finished second for Sir Michael Stoute and William Buick, but he could not match the devastating turn of foot displayed by Cracksman in the home straight.

Buick said: “Crystal Ocean ran a good race, but Cracksman won very impressively today.

“He looked today the same Cracksman as he was last year with an equally impressive performance.

“I was in a little bit of a tricky spot coming into the straight, but it opened up for me and Crystal Ocean ran a good race.

“He is a nice horse who is very effective over a mile and a half.”

He lost his left-hind shoe during the race.

SUBWAY DANCER IS A CZECH MATE

Cracksman was a runaway winner of the £1.3m G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes, but Crystal Ocean ran another fine race in second, while Subway Dancer provided the shock of the race when finishing third at 66/1.

The winner (5/6f) scored by six lengths, but there was only three-quarters of a length between the runner-up (11/4) and Subway Dancer, a seven-year-old gelding trained in the Czech Republic by Zdeno Koplik and ridden by his brother Radek. There was almost £120,000 in prize money for the third horse home.

Subway Dancer has been running well in French Group races for the past couple of seasons, but this performance, from the first Czech-trained runner ever at QIPCO British Champion’s Day, in a Group One contest was from another league. Radek said: “It was a very good race and my horse ran very well, so I’m happy.

Ingrid Koplikova, the trainer’s daughter, said: “That is a shock for me, but very good for my family. He ran a very nice race and we are all so happy.

“He is a very classy horse and he loved this ground. My father bought the horse before he had run and he has progressed. After the last race, my father decided to run here, because it would be a dream for him, for my uncle and all the family.

“My father has 28 horses in his yard, but this is the best one and the only one that could attempt a race like this. It is a dream to come to Ascot. I have never been here, but it is the best racecourse in the world.”

3.50pm £1,300,000 QIPCO Champion Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

1 (8) Cracksman (Blinkers) John Gosden 9st 5lb Frankie Dettori 5/6 Fav

2 (1) Crystal Ocean Sir Michael Stoute 9st 5lb William Buick 11/4

3 (7) Subway Dancer (IRE) Zdeno Koplik, Czech Republic 9st 5lb Radek Koplik 66/1

4 (5) Capri (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 5lb Ryan Moore 4/1

5 (2) Rhododendron (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 2lb Donnacha O’Brien 25/1

6 (6) Verbal Dexterity (IRE) Jim Bolger, Ireland 9st 1lb Kevin Manning 20/1

7 (3) Monarchs Glen (Hood) John Gosden 9st 5lb Robert Havlin 10/1

8 (4) Maverick Wave (USA) John Gosden 9st 5lb Kieran O’Neill 100/1

8 ran

Winner owned by Anthony Oppenheimer

Breeder: Hascombe & Valiant Studs

Breeding: 4 b c Frankel – Rhadegunda (Pivotal)

Bet With Ascot – Win £2.40; Places £1.30, £8.30, £4.90 First Two: £61.20

Distances: 6, ¾, ¾, ¾, 1½, 1½, 5

Time: 2m 08.79s

Seventh QIPCO British Champions Day success for John Gosden

Sixth QIPCO British Champions Day success for Frankie Dettori

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

SHARJA AVOIDS TROUBLE TO LAND THE BALMORAL

Roger Varian landed the concluding event on QIPCO British Champions Day following the last-gap success of 8/1 shot Sharja Bridge in the £250,000 Balmoral Handicap over the straight mile.

The four-year-old son of Oasis Dream ran on strongly in the closing stages to collar 33/1 shot Escobar, trained by David O’Meara, to score by three-quarters of a length under a power-packed ride from James Doyle.

Newmarket handler Varian said: “I spent seven furlongs of that race swearing! I did not think we were going to get a run.

“Sharja Bridge is a talented horse and I have always thought a lot of him. He has run some good races in defeat this year.

“It was a shame that Andrea couldn’t ride and I’m sure he’ll be sat at home upset that he couldn’t ride. However, he’s had a great season.

“Well done to James Doyle who gave the horse a great ride.”

DOYLE’S SAT NAV SHOWS HIM THE WAY

James Doyle captured the final race of QIPCO British Champions Day, the £250,000 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored by QIPCO) over the straight mile, aboard 8/1 chance Sharja Bridge.

The four-year-old Oasis Dream colt, trained by Roger Varian, was originally going to be ridden by Andrea Atzeni, but a mistake by the British Horseracing Authority meant that he was unable to take the ride and instead had to sit out a ban picked up in France.

Doyle was a late substitute but conjured up a clever ride, weaving his way through a pack of horses to win by three-quarters of a length from Escobar.

Doyle said: “He did well, because the plan was to get there late, but not as late as that, and we had to manoeuvre out way through some very small gaps. I had to get the Sat Nav out at halfway!

“But he showed plenty of speed on that ground and we got the gaps – I had a very brave horse. He won, so it looks like a good ride, but if I hadn’t have won, it wouldn’t have been such a good one…”





ESCOBAR RATTLES THE BAR

Escobar, trained in Yorkshire by David O’Meara, came home a three-quarter of a length second to 8/1 shot Sharja Bridge in the closing race of 2018 QIPCO British Champions Day, the Balmoral handicap.

Adam Kirby, who rode the 33/1 chance, said: “It was a very tricky race. I thought I had got there late enough, but it was still too soon.

“Possibly we have bumped into one on the day – it opens up and you have got to go when you have got to go.

“I have ridden him a few times and I keep saying that he has a lot of class. He just needs things to go right. I thought it was going right for me today – I am just gutted!”

O’Meara added: “He is a hugely talented horse but he needs things to just drop right for him. He just got to front too early through nobody’s fault.”





STEWARDS’ REPORTS – FIRST FIVE RACES

Race 1 – 1:25pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS LONG DISTANCE CUP (Group 2)

An enquiry was held to consider interference approximately half a furlong out when the winner, STRADIVARIUS (IRE), ridden by Frankie Dettori, interfered with THOMAS HOBSON, placed second, ridden by Oisin Murphy. Dettori was suspended for three days for careless riding as he had allowed his mount to drift right-handed towards the rail without sufficient correction, causing Murphy to take a check and switch off heels.

Race 2 – 2:00pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS SPRINT STAKES (Group 1)

An enquiry was held to consider why Henry Candy was running LIMATO (IRE) here at Ascot on going described as Soft, having declared the gelding a non-runner at Ascot on October 6, 2018 on ground with the same official description. The trainer stated that in his opinion, due to the drying conditions, the ground would be riding quicker than the official description, and being LIMATO (IRE)’s last race of the season, he was happy for the gelding to take his chance.

Permission was given for BRANDO and DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE), to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. Further permission was given for DREAM OF DREAMS (IRE) and LIBRISA BREEZE to go early to post, and for PROJECTION to go early to post, be mounted in the chute and be led to post.

Jamie Spencer, the rider of BRANDO, placed fourth, was suspended for two days for using his whip above the permitted level from approaching the final furlong.

Race 3 – 2:40pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS FILLIES & MARES STAKES (Group 1)

The Stable Inspecting Officer reported that a tack box belonging to Luca Cumani, the trainer of GOD GIVEN, had been brought into the Racecourse Stables containing two unlabelled substances believed to be shampoo and an electrolyte. Luca Cumani, the Stable Inspecting Officer and the Veterinary Officer were interviewed. The trainer explained that the substances had been mistakenly taken into the yard in the tack box. Being satisfied that the filly had received only normal food and water by mouth on the day of racing, the Stewards allowed GOD GIVEN to run and informed Cumani that the filly would be tested post-race. They further confiscated the substances, informed Cumani that they would be sent for analysis, and referred the matter to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority.

Permission was given for LAH TI DAR and GOD GIVEN to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

Approaching the final two furlongs, HYDRANGEA (IRE), placed fifth, hung quickly right-handed before being corrected by the rider, taking KITESURF, placed fourth, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.

Race 4 – 3:15pm QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES (Group 1) (Sponsored by QIPCO) (British Champions Mile)

Permission was given for CENTURY DREAM (IRE) and HEY GAMAN to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

Donnacha O’Brien, the rider of I CAN FLY, placed second, was suspended for seven days and fined £2,050 for using his whip above the permitted level in the final one and a half furlongs.

The performance of BEAT THE BANK, which finished unplaced, was considered. Andrew Balding reported that the gelding was unsuited by the Soft ground, and would prefer a quicker surface.

Following the race, P J McDonald reported that LAURENS (FR), unplaced, stopped quickly. James Doyle reported that ADDEYBB (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly; the gelding was routine tested.

Race 5 – 3:50pm QIPCO CHAMPION STAKES (BRITISH CHAMPIONS MIDDLE DISTANCE) (Group 1)

MONARCHS GLEN, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Robert Havlin, had failed to Parade as required in the Conditions of the race. Being satisfied that this was due to circumstances out of the rider’s control, no further action was taken.

Shortly after the start, VERBAL DEXTERITY (IRE), placed sixth, was left short of room when CAPRI (IRE), placed fourth, edged left-handed at the same time as the winner, CRACKSMAN, edged marginally right-handed. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of any horse.

Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that CRYSTAL OCEAN, placed second, had lost its left-hind shoe.

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

AWESOME DAY’S RACING COMPLETED IN GLORIOUS SUNSHINE

Britain’s racing industry could reflect on another memorable QIPCO British Champions Day, full of great action and played out under a warm autumn sun.

A treble for the new champion trainer, John Gosden, a double for the brilliant and crowd-pleasing jockey Frankie Dettori, and a stunning win for the meeting’s sponsors, the Al Thani family, with their magnificent colt Roaring Lion, were among highlights that will live long in the memory from Britain’s richest raceday.

Rod Street, Chief Executive of British Champions Series, said: “Once again QIPCO British Champions Day has lived up to its billing as the world’s best raceday, with some amazing performances on track. Stradivarius got the day off to a great start with victory in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup to maintain his unbeaten record this year.

“The world’s best three-year-old colt, Roaring Lion, put up a brilliant performance in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes to claim a fourth Group 1 win this season giving him victories at the highest level over both a mile and a mile and a quarter. And Cracksman made history by becoming the first horse to win the same QIPCO British Champions Day race in consecutive years when reclaiming the QIPCO Champion Stakes in breath-taking fashion.

“It meant that we were able to crown John Gosden champion trainer on the day, having built up an unassailable lead despite there being a further two months of the title race to go. Godolphin was once again crowned champion owner following a sensational year, whilst Silvestre De Sousa and Jason Watson were crowned Stobart champion jockey and Stobart champion apprentice.

“It has been a fabulous day and a fitting finale on which to celebrate the Champions of our sport.”

Chris Stickels, Ascot’s clerk of the course, said: “QIPCO British Champions day really has turned into a wonderful occasion. In Cracksman and Roaring Lion we had two outstanding horses who really showed outstanding ability and a will to win on the day.

“We are going to get easy ground at this time of year and some horses love going like that, a la Cracksman. Roaring Lion, by contrast, probably didn’t like the ground and was running over a trip just short of his best, but showed great tenacity and a will to win – racegoers have been treated to a real thrill in watching horses of that calibre.”





ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

JOHN GOSDEN IS CHAMPION TRAINER FOR THE THIRD TIME

Newmarket trainer John Gosden has enjoyed a stellar Flat season this term which has enabled him to notch up a third UK Champion Flat Trainer title (his two previous titles came in 2012 and 2015).

Gosden has a litany of talent at his disposal with superstars including Enable, Cracksman, Stradivarius, Roaring Lion, Too Darn Hot and Lah Ti Dar at Clarehaven Stables, but it is testament to the trainer’s expert handling of top-class horses that his team of stars have shone on the biggest stages this season.

Stradivarius has been one of Gosden’s leading lights with five wins from as many starts this season. The four-year-old son of Sea The Stars plundered the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million initiative following victories in the G2 Yorkshire Cup, G1 Gold Cup, G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and G2 Lonsdale Cup. He maintained his unbeaten record when taking today’s G1 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

The Qatar Racing Limited-owned Roaring Lion has stamped his mark on the 10-furlong division with four impressive performances for Gosden and jockey Oisin Murphy.

The three-year-old son of Kitten’s Joy followed up a facile success in the G2 Dante Stakes at York in May with a good third in the Investec Derby over 12 furlongs at Epsom in June. Back to 10 furlongs, he has since defeated top-class fields in the G1 Coral-Eclipse, the G1 Juddmonte International and the G1 Irish Champion Stakes.

Today, Roaring Lion dropped down to a mile to capture the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO).

Cracksman repeated his victory of 12 months’ ago to take the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes and was equally impressive in winning by six lengths.

Gosden saddled Without Parole to victory in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, while exciting juvenile Too Darn Hot extended his unbeaten record to four victories in as many starts with the recent dazzling display in the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

He has done well overseas too, thanks to his masterful handling of the marvellous Enable who became the third filly to win two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphes with a thrilling success under Frankie Dettori at Longchamp, France earlier this month.

Gosden finished QIPCO British Champions Day with total prize money of £8,240,761.25, over £2 million clear of his closest rival and defending champion Aidan O’Brien (£6,108,078.02).

This means Gosden cannot be caught in the trainer’s championship and he was presented with his trophy today by Aidan O’Brien.

GOSDEN REFLECTS ON A MEMORABLE AFTERNOON

John Gosden could not quite deliver the four big winners that punters banking on what bookmakers had dubbed ‘the four horses of the apocalypse’ were hoping for, but after Cracksman had repeated his 2017 G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes win with another stunning performance he was nevertheless able to reflect upon another fabulous afternoon.

The stable also took the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup with Stradivarius and the GI Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) with Roaring Lion for a 10/1 treble, while Lah Ti Dar found only her stable-companion Coronet and the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner Magical too good for her in the G1 QIPCO Fillies & Mares.

It was more than enough to seal a third trainers’ title, the trophy for which was presented by last year’s winner O’Brien, for while the championship does not end until December 31 his afternoon’s earnings of £1,887,062 put him more than £2m clear of O’Brien and way beyond recall.

Reflecting on the day’s work he said: “I thought the fillies Coronet and Lah Ti Dar ran blinders and Aidan’s [Magical] was just too good for them. How Frankie wriggled through that little Houdini hole on Stradivarius in the Long Distance Cup I don’t know.

“I thought Roaring Lion was beyond brave, because he was never enjoying the ground and was never on the bridle but had the guts to win it. I thought Oisin was cool and didn’t panic.

“Cracksman has been showing this at home, and the vibes have been pretty strong from the work reports in Newmarket. I just knew that if we focused his mind he would fly, and he literally flew.”

Asked if he had been nervous at the start of the day, with favourites in four of the main races, he replied: “I did think Cracksman would do what he did and I did think Roaring Lion would win. I thought Stradivarius would get put in the box from stall one and not like the ground, and as for the fillies – I was impressed.”





Factfile – John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket)

Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951 Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, where he trained with success for nine years, sending out more than 500 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned to Britain in 1988, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road. He was champion Flat trainer for the first time in 2012, with his horses earning more than £3.7 million in prize money in Britain, and again took the title in 2015 when he became the first trainer to break the £5-millon barrier. His third championship came in 2018 with £8.2 million. He saddled the first and second, Golden Horn and Jack Hobbs, in the 2015 Investec Derby. He was second to Aidan O’Brien in the 2016 and 2017 championships.

Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood, a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015). The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus, who is assistant trainer to his father. Hood founded and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm development,

Accolades: Trained US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. British champion trainer in 2012, 2015 and 2018. He has trained the last three of the last four winners of the Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards, Enable (2017), Golden Horn (2015) and Kingman (2014). Award an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List.

Winners: He has won more than 3,000 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. There have been 47 Royal Ascot successes.

British Classic wins (9): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable; QIPCO 1000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel.

Irish Classic wins (6): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh.

Other major wins include: Breeders’ Cup Mile (1984 Royal Heroine), Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Coral-Eclipse (2012 Nathaniel, 2015 Golden Horn), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2002 Malhub), Coronation Stakes (2006 Nannina, 2012 Fallen For You), Dubai Sheema Classic (2010 Dar Re Mi, 2017 Jack Hobbs), Haydock Sprint Cup (1993 Wolfhound), Falmouth Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2013 Elusive Kate), Irish Champion Stakes (1993 Muhtarram, 2013 The Fugue, 2015 Golden Horn, 2018 Roaring Lion), July Cup (2003 Oasis Dream), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2011 Nathaniel, 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable), Lockinge Stakes (1994 Emperor Jones, 2009 Virtual), Matron Stakes (2009 Rainbow View), Nassau Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2012 The Fugue, 2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina), Nunthorpe Stakes (2003 Oasis Dream), Pretty Polly Stakes (1994 Del Deya, 2009 Da Re Mi, 2012 Izzi Top), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (1994 & 1995 Muhtarram, 2014 The Fugue), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2015 Golden Horn, 2017 & 2018 Enable), Prix Jacques Le Marois (2014 Kingman), Qatar Sussex Stakes (2014 Kingman), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (2000 Observatory, 2008 Raven’s Pass, 2017 Persuasive, 2018 Roaring Lion), QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2016 Journey); San Antonio Handicap (1983 Bates Motel, 1986 Hatim), Santa Anita Handicap (1983 Bates Motel), St James’s Palace Stakes (2014 Kingman), Yorkshire Oaks (2009 Da Re Mi, 2013 The Fugue, 2017 Enable), Prix de l’Abbaye (1991 Keen Hunter), Prix de la Foret (1992 Wolfhound, 2001 Mount Abu), Prix d’Ispahan (2001 Observatory), Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1999 Valentine Waltz, 2002 Zenda), Prix Jean Prat (1995 Torrential), Prix Lupin (1995 Flemensfirth), Prix Maurice de Gheest (2002 May Ball), Prix Rothschild (2012 & 2013 Elusive Kate), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 & 2018 Cracksman), Prix Ganay (2018 Cracksman), Investec Coronation Cup (2018 Cracksman), Darley Dewhurst Stakes (2018 Too Darn Hot), Juddmonte International (2018 Roaring Lion), Goodwood Cup (1993 Sonus, 2017 & 2018 Stradivarius), Gold Cup (2018 Stradivarius), QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (2015 Flying Officer, 2018 Stradivarius)





SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

LUCKY 13th FOR GODOLPHIN

The Maktoum family’s Godolphin operation wins its 13th British Champion Flat Owner’s title in what has been a momentous year.

Three-year-old Masar provided Godolphin with its first victory in the famous royal blue silks in Britain’s premier Classic, the Investec Derby, with a smooth success under William Buick for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Other G1 wins in Britain have been provided by sprinter Blue Point, who captured the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and three-year-old filly Wild Illusion, victorious in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in August, before plundering the G1 Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp, France, on Arc weekend.

Godolphin’s strength in depth has been highlighted by success on the international stage by horses such as Best Solution, Benbatl, Loxley, Brundtland Ghaiyyath, Royal Marine and Jungle Cat, whilst Quorto, winner of the G2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket in July, established himself as one of the leading juveniles with victory in the G1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh, Ireland, in September.

With runners at the Breeders’ Cup in November and in Australia, including the G1 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington, Godolphin’s excellent year domestically and internationally might not be over just yet.

A hugely successful UK campaign saw Godolphin runners accrue more than £4.4 million in prize money.

Hugh Anderson, Godolphin Managing Director (UK and Dubai), said: “2018 has been a wonderful year for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin all around the globe, with 26 G1 victories already recorded.

“Here in the UK, the success of the racing operation is reflected in winning the Champion Owner trophy again and this a source of immense pride to everyone at Godolphin.

“Masar’s Derby was obviously the highlight of the season, but we can see the strength in depth of our operation through Wild Illusion, Blue Point, Best Solution, Quorto, Royal Marine, Benbatl, Thunder Snow and numerous other outstanding performers.

“Well done to everyone at Godolphin, all of whom have played their part in making 2018 such a memorable year. And thank you to His Highness for his leadership and unflagging loyalty which continually inspires us.

“We look forward to 2019 with great optimism.”

Godolphin has won the British Champion Owner title 13 times in total – 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Godolphin took the 2018 championship with total prize money of £4,493,870. The Coolmore syndicate of Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier and Michael Tabor finished in second with £2,935,267.





Godolphin – Factfile

Background: Godolphin is the racing entity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and other members of the ruling Maktoum family of Dubai. He founded Godolphin as an expression of his lifelong passion for horses and racing. Its aim is to win races worldwide. The experiment began on a small scale in the winter of 1992. The Godolphin operation was formally established in 1994, with Hilal Ibrahim as trainer, when Balanchine won the Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs and Irish Derby at the Curragh. The following year, Saeed bin Suroor was appointed as the official trainer. Sheikh Mohammed’s passion for horses grew into a major investment in bloodstock and has resulted in the growth of the world’s largest and most global racing team, Godolphin, as well as the successful stallion operation, Darley. Today some of Godolphin’s horses winter in Dubai, to prepare for the Dubai World Cup Carnival, while Godolphin contests races on four continents, with bases in Dubai, Europe, America and Australia, and has won over 284 Group/Grade One races in 12 countries worldwide. Sponsors Stud & Stable Staff Awards in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Principal Trainers: Godolphin’s British-based horses are handled primarily by Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby, along with John Gosden and other trainers including Richard Fahey, Roger Charlton, Charlie Hills and Clive Cox. Andre Fabre and Henri-Alex Pantall train for Godolphin in France, while the US runners are overseen by Kiaran McLaughlin, Eoin Harty, Tom Albertrani, Michael Stidham, Bob Baffert and Richard Mandela. Jim Bolger, Willie McCreery, John Oxx and Mick Halford are the main trainers for the Godolphin horses in Ireland. Mahmood Al Zarooni, who previously trained for Godolphin at Moulton Paddocks in Newmarket, was banned for eight years by the BHA in April, 2013. A total of 22 of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids and were unable to race for six months. There has also been a significant Godolphin presence in Australia since August, 2014, with the majority of their horses under the responsibility of James Cummings while Godolphin enjoyed a first G1 success in Japan earlier in 2018 when Fine Needle landed the Takamatsunomiya Kinen. Godolphin’s current retained riders are William Buick, James Doyle and Mickael Barzalona. John Ferguson became Godolphin’s Chief Executive and Racing Manager in December, 2015, but resigned in June of last year. He was replaced by Joe Osborne. Osborne returned to his position as head of Godolphin in Ireland in March, 2018, and the role of Chief Executive has been abolished.

Champion Owner in Britain (13 times): 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

British Classic Wins: QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2013 Dawn Approach), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (1995 Lammtarra, 2018 Masar), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliche, 1998 Nedawi, 1999 Mutafaweq, 2004 Rule Of Law, 2009 Mastery and 2012 Encke).

Big Race Wins Include: 283 Group/Grade One wins in 12 countries around the globe including Dubai World Cup (1999 Almutawakel, 2000 Dubai Millennium, 2002 Street Cry, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist, 2012 Monterosso, 2014 African Story, 2015 Prince Bishop, 2018 Thunder Snow), Irish 2000 Guineas (2000 Bachir, 2005 Dubawi), French 2000 Guineas (2000 Bachir, 2005 Shamardal), Irish Derby (1994 Balanchine, 2015 Jack Hobbs), Irish Oaks (2011 Blue Bunting), Eclipse (1995 &1996 Halling, 1998 Daylami, 2004 Refuse To Bend), Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (1998 Faithful Son, 2000 Dubai Millennium, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), King’s Stand Stakes (2018 Blue Point), Juddmonte International (1995 & 1996 Halling, 2001 Sakhee, 2004 Sulamani), Gold Cup (1996 Classic Cliche, 1998 & 2000 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision), Breeders’ Cup Turf (1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2017 Talismanic), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2001 Tempera), Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2017 Wuheida), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1997 & 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen), Irish Champion Stakes (1994 Cezanne, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera), Arlington Million (2003 Sulamani), Prix du Jockey Club (2005 Shamardal), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2009 Vale Of York), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee and 2002 Marienbard), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2013 Farhh) and Darley July Cup (2017 Harry Angel).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

EXCELLENT ATTENDANCE AT ASCOT TODAY

QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY ATTENDANCES

2018: 29,558

2017: 31,187

2016: 28,989

2015: 30,697

2014: 28,741