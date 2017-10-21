All the news from QIPCO British Champions Day 2017
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERIVCE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
EARLY GOING NEWS ON QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY
The going for QIPCO British Champions Day 2017 is currently:
SOFT
GoingStick readings at 8.15am today:
Straight Course: 6.6
Round Course: 5.4
Stalls:
Straight Course: Centre
Stalls: Round Course: Inside
Three millimetres of rain fell overnight up to 6.30am today. There have been a couple of showers since and Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, Chris Stickels, will assess the going again when walking the course from 10.30am.
In total, there has been 15 millimetres of rain so far this week.
The forecast today is for conditions to become windy with blustery showers.
The inner course will not be used. The straight course has been divided in two with a rail in the middle of the course from the mile start to the three-furlong marker where it ends in a cutaway. The far side will be used today.
NON-RUNNERS
2.00pm QIPCO British Champions Sprint
7 TUPI (IRE) (Going)
Records of trainers with declared runners on QIPCO British Champions Day
|Michael Appleby (1 runner, no winners)
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|3rd
|Danzeno
|Frankie Dettori
|12/1
|Andrew Balding (14 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|10th
|Chiberta King
|Jimmy Fortune
|33/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|Night Carnation
|Jimmy Fortune
|25/1
|2011
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|7th
|Side Glance
|Jimmy Fortune
|50/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|7th
|Highland Colori
|Thomas Brown
|9/2f
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Side Glance
|Jimmy Fortune
|20/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Whiplash Willie
|David Probert
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|8th
|Absolutely So
|Oisin Murphy
|20/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|4th
|Tullius
|Jimmy Fortune
|9/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|17th
|Merry Me
|David Probert
|16/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|7th
|Tullius
|Jimmy Fortune
|50/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Elm Park
|Andrea Atzeni
|16/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|6th
|Highland Colori
|Liam Keniry
|40/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|10th
|Here Comes When
|Jamie Spencer
|25/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|14th
|Tullius
|Jimmy Fortune
|25/1
|Ralph Beckett (6 runners, 1 winner)
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|4th
|Compton
|William Twiston-Davies
|12/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Talent
|Jim Crowley
|7/2c
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Cubanita
|Ryan Moore
|11/2
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Simple Verse
|Andrea Atzeni
|5/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Air Pilot
|Harry Bentley
|33/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Simple Verse
|Oisin Murphy
|6/1
|Michael Bell (4 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|9th
|Wigmore Hall
|Jamie Spencer
|28/1
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Sovereign Debt
|Jamie Spencer
|25/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|22nd
|Fils Anges
|Louis Steward
|14/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Big Orange
|Tom Queally
|14/1
|John Best
|No previous runners
|Saeed bin Suroor (15 runners, 2 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Darley Sun
|William Buick
|28/1
|2011
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Poet’s Voice
|Frankie Dettori
|33/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Colour Vision
|Frankie Dettori
|6/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|26th
|My Freedom
|Harry Bentley
|25/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Ahzeemah
|Silvestre De Sousa
|15/2
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|1st
|Farhh
|Silvestre De Sousa
|11/4
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|Hunter’s Light
|Mickael Barzalona
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|Tasaday
|Richard Hughes
|12/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|7th
|Albasharah
|Frederik Tylicki
|5/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|1st
|Musaddas
|Edward Greatrex
|7/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Beautiful Romance
|James Doyle
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Hidden Gold
|James Doyle
|25/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|Racing History
|James Doyle
|16/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|11th
|Promising Run
|Jim Crowley
|50/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|6th
|Racing History
|Silvestre De Sousa
|16/1
|
|
|Karl Burke (3 runners, no winners)
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|6th
|Boots And Spurs
|Joey Haynes
|12/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|10th
|Georgian Bay
|Jordan Vaughan
|33/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|7th
|Quiet Reflection
|Dougie Costello
|4/1
|Henry Candy (4 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|11th
|The Confessor
|Martin Harley
|8/1f
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|18th
|The Confessor
|Amy Scott
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Twilight Son
|Ryan Moore
|4/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|11th
|Twilight Son
|Ryan Moore
|5/1
|Nicolas Clement FR
|No previous runners
|Denis Coakley (1 runner, no winners)
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|19th
|Gabriel’s Lad
|Oisin Murphy
|20/1
|Ken Condon (1 runner, no winners) IRE
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|11th
|Bold Thady Quill
|Pat Smullen
|20/1
|Clive Cox (8 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|7th
|Polly’s Mark
|Gerald Mosse
|28/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|10th
|Jimmy Styles
|Adam Kirby
|66/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|9th
|Perfect Tribute
|Luke Morris
|66/1
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|5th
|Perfect Silence
|Lucy Barry
|25/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Electrolyser
|Adam Kirby
|33/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|15th
|Jimmy Styles
|Frankie Dettori
|33/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|8th
|Kodi Bear
|Gerald Mosse
|7/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|My Dream Boat
|Adam Kirby
|20/1
|Simon Crisford
|No previous runners
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|No previous runners
|Ed Dunlop (4 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Snow Fairy
|Olivier Peslier
|8/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Testosterone
|Frankie Dettori
|14/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Times Up
|Christophe Soumillon
|20/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|12th
|Burwaaz
|Dane O’Neill
|100/1
|David Elsworth (3 runners, no winners)
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|3rd
|Master The World
|Ryan Moore
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Arabian Queen
|Silvestre De Sousa
|14/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|12th
|Master The World
|Pat Dobbs
|25/1
|Andre Fabre FR (4 runners, no winners)
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|La Pomme D’Amour
|Maxime Guyon
|8/1
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|10th
|Triple Threat
|Maxime Guyon
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|13th
|Vadamos
|Vincent Cheminaud
|8/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|7th
|Territories
|Mickael Barzalona
|8/1
|Richard Fahey (24 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|3rd
|Castles In The Air
|Lee Topliss
|12/1
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|10th
|Pleasant Day
|Laura Barry
|33/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|13th
|Kaldoun Kingdom
|D C Byrne
|33/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|15th
|Sir Reginald
|George Chaloner
|33/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|7th
|Heaven’s Guest
|Ryan Moore
|11/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|7th
|Majestic Moon
|Lee Topliss
|25/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|26th
|Sir Reginald
|George Chaloner
|10/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|7th
|Gabrial’s Kaka
|Jamie Spencer
|10/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|15th
|Farlow
|Patrick Mathers
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|11th
|Baccarat
|James Doyle
|14/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|13th
|Alben Star
|Ryan Moore
|33/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|9th
|Rene Mathis
|Jack Garritty
|40/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|15th
|Farlow
|Paul Hanagan
|33/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|14th
|Heaven’s Guest
|James Doyle
|50/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|17th
|Eastern Impact
|Jack Garritty
|20/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Gabrial
|Paul Hanagan
|66/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|5th
|Third Time Lucky
|Adam McNamara (5)
|8/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Suegioo
|Paul Hanagan
|66/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Growl
|Graham Lee
|50/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|5th
|Don’t Touch
|Tony Hamilton
|33/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|9th
|Mr Lupton
|Jamie Spencer
|33/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|13th
|Donjuan Triumphant
|Alexis Badel
|40/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|9th
|Gabrial
|Jimmy Fortune
|66/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|2nd
|Ribchester
|William Buick
|7/2
|James Fanshawe (13 runners, 3 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|12th
|Society Rock
|Pat Cosgrave
|7/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|1st
|Deacon Blues
|Johnny Murtagh
|5/2f
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|2nd
|Primaeval
|Louis Beuzelin
|10/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|5th
|Society Rock
|Kieren Fallon
|7/2f
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Seal Of Approval
|George Baker
|16/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|10th
|High Jinx
|James Doyle
|16/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|5th
|Seal Of Approval
|George Baker
|4/1f
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|9th
|Speedy Boarding
|Frederik Tylicki
|25/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|10th
|Gale Force
|Frederik Tylicki
|25/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|4th
|The Tin Man
|Tom Queally
|10/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|8th
|Ribbons
|Frankie Dettori
|14/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|2nd
|Speedy Boarding
|Frederik Tylicki
|14/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|1st
|The Tin Man
|Tom Queally
|13/2
|John Gosden (28 runners, 2 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Gertrude Bell
|William Buick
|16/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Nehaam
|Richard Hills
|12/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Nathaniel
|William Buick
|5/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Great Heavens
|William Buick
|5/2j
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|2nd
|Aiken
|William Buick
|4/1
|2012
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Nathaniel
|William Buick
|9/1
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Elusive Kate
|William Buick
|11/2
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|11th
|Caucus
|William Buick
|14/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|12th
|Aiken
|Richard Hughes
|12/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Elusive Kate
|William Buick
|16/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Gregorian
|Ryan Moore
|20/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|2nd
|Maverick Wave
|Robert Havlin
|25/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|13th
|Cornrow
|William Buick
|8/1j
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|6th
|Flying Officer
|William Buick
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Marzocco
|Robert Havlin
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|Western Hymn
|William Buick
|14/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|2nd
|Gm Hopkins
|Robert Havlin
|10/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|2nd
|Journey
|Frankie Dettori
|7/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Flying Officer
|Frankie Dettori
|6/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|11th
|Maverick Wave
|Robert Havlin
|66/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Jack Hobbs
|William Buick
|Evsf
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|2nd
|Remarkable
|Robert Havlin
|12/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|15th
|GM Hopkins
|Ryan Moore
|15/2
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Journey
|Frankie Dettori
|4/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|12th
|California
|Robert Havlin
|40/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|10th
|Shalaa
|Frankie Dettori
|4/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Jack Hobbs
|William Buick
|7/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|10th
|Maverick Wave
|Robert Havlin
|100/1
|Francis Graffard FR (1 runner, no winners)
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|10th
|Sumbal
|Christophe Soumillon
|33/1
|William Haggas (16 runners, 1 winner)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Dancing Rain
|Johnny Murtagh
|6/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|15th
|Dafeef
|Richard Hills
|25/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|6th
|Green Destiny
|Kieren Fallon
|14/1
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|26th
|Kalk Bay
|Adam Beschizza
|25/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Dancing Rain
|Johnny Murtagh
|7/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|9th
|Vow
|Richard Hughes
|16/1
|2012
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Master Of Hounds
|Ryan Moore
|80/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|8th
|Well Painted
|Adam Beschizza
|10/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|2nd
|Harris Tweed
|George Baker
|8/1
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Mukhadram
|Paul Hanagan
|14/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|8th
|Fury
|Nathan Alison
|9/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|11th
|Graphic
|Frankie Dettori
|33/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|Adaay
|Dane O’Neill
|25/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|4th
|Afjaan
|Frankie Dettori
|8/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|7th
|Adaay
|Paul Hanagan
|66/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|8th
|Hathal
|Pat Cosgrave
|25/1
|Richard Hannon (5 runners, no winners)
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|7th
|Pether’s Moon
|Richard Hughes
|25/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|2nd
|Night Of Thunder
|Richard Hughes
|2/1f
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Toormore
|Kieren Fallon
|25/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|19th
|Coulsty
|Sean Levey
|66/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|8th
|Emell
|Kieran O’Neill
|50/1
|Jessica Harrington IRE (3 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|2nd
|Bible Belt
|Fran Berry
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|5th
|Bocca Baciata
|Fran Berry
|16/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|Bocca Baciata
|Stephane Pasquier
|50/1
|Dean Ivory (6 runners, no winners)
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|3rd
|Sirius Prospect
|Shane Kelly
|12/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|5th
|Sirius Prospect
|Robert Winston
|20/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|22nd
|Sirius Prospect
|Robert Winston
|16/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Tropics
|Robert Winston
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|14th
|Lancelot Du Lac
|Robert Winston
|40/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|Librisa Breeze
|Robert Winston
|6/1
|Eve Johnson-Houghton (1 runner, no winners)
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|The Cheka
|Neil Callan
|14/1
|Carlos Laffon-Parias FR
|No previous runners
|Charlie McBride
|No previous runners
|Hughie Morrison (8 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Cill Rialaig
|Steve Drowne
|33/1
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|24th
|Valencha
|Harry Bentley
|11/1
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|25th
|Duster
|Charles Bishop
|16/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|2nd
|Shirocco Star
|Kieren Fallon
|10/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|6th
|Chil The Kite
|Olivier Peslier
|25/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|10th
|Chil The Kite
|George Baker
|14/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|18th
|Chil The Kite
|George Baker
|25/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Nearly Caught
|Umberto Rispoli
|25/1
|Peter Niven (1 runner, no winners)
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|2nd
|Clever Cookie
|Graham Lee
|8/1
|Aidan O’Brien IRE (23 runners, 3 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Fame And Glory
|Jamie Spencer
|3/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|So You Think
|Ryan Moore
|7/4f
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|7th
|Was
|Ryan Moore
|10/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Fame And Glory
|Jamie Spencer
|11/2
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|1st
|Excelebration
|Joseph O’Brien
|10/11f
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Eye of The Storm
|Billy Lee
|13/2
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Ruler Of The World
|Ryan Moore
|13/2
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Kingsbarns
|Joseph O’Brien
|14/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Chicquita
|Joseph O’Brien
|7/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|7th
|Leading Light
|Joseph O’Brien
|2/1f
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|9th
|Ruler Of The World
|Joseph O’Brien
|6/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Kingsbarns
|Joseph O’Brien
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|8th
|Tapestry
|Ryan Moore
|12/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|Found
|Ryan Moore
|9/2
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Gleneagles
|Ryan Moore
|9/4
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Pretty Perfect
|Seamie Heffernan
|14/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|5th
|Seventh Heaven
|Ryan Moore
|5/4f
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|8th
|Even Song
|Jamie Spencer
|22/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Order Of St George
|Ryan Moore
|4/6f
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|Found
|Ryan Moore
|5/2
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|8th
|US Army Ranger
|Seamie Heffernan
|7/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|1st
|Minding
|Ryan Moore
|7/4f
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|9th
|Hit It A Bomb
|Seamie Heffernan
|18/1
|David O’Meara (7 runners, no winners)
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|17th
|Anderiego
|Neil Farley
|40/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|21st
|Smarty Socks
|David Bergin
|20/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|16th
|Fort Bastion
|Daniel Tudhope
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|15th
|G Force
|Daniel Tudhope
|11/2
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|8th
|Custom Cut
|Daniel Tudhope
|8/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|6th
|Fort Bastion
|Mickael Barzalona
|20/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|3rd
|Firmament
|Daniel Tudhope
|7/1
|Hugo Palmer (3 runners, no winners)
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Covert Love
|Pat Smullen
|4/1f
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Architecture
|James Doyle
|16/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Galileo Gold
|Frankie Dettori
|11/2
|Brendan Powell
|No previous runners
|Jean-Claude Rouget FR (2 runners, 1 winner)
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|7th
|Morandi
|Christophe Lemaire
|10/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|1st
|Almanzour
|Christophe Soumillon
|11/8f
|Kevin Ryan (4 runners, no winners)
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|3rd
|Lightning Cloud
|Julie Burke
|16/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|10th
|Trail Blaze
|Kevin Stott
|20/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|3rd
|Brando
|Tom Eaves
|14/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|The Grey Gatsby
|James Doyle
|33/1
|David Simcock (14 runners, 3 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|18th
|Noble Citizen
|Amy Scott
|14/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|1st
|Breton Rock
|Lewis Walsh
|12/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|3rd
|Gramercy
|Shelley Birkett
|50/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|11th
|Our Jonathan
|George Buckell
|11/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|10th
|Caspar Netscher
|Martin Lane
|50/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Madame Chiang
|Jim Crowley
|12/1
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|6th
|Sheikhzayedroad
|Martin Lane
|28/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|12th
|Halation
|Jamie Spencer
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|Madame Chiang
|Jim Crowley
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|6th
|The Corsican
|Jamie Spencer
|12/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|13th
|Bateel
|William Buick
|25/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Sheikhzayedroad
|Martin Harley
|11/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Lightning Spear
|Oisin Murphy
|9/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|10th
|Breton Rock
|Andrea Atzeni
|40/1
|Henry Spiller
|No previous runners
|Sir Michael Stoute (12 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Crystal Capella
|Ryan Moore
|6/1
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|4th
|Carlton House
|Ryan Moore
|7/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|7th
|Waila
|Ryan Moore
|13/2
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|7th
|Estimate
|Ryan Moore
|2/1f
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|6th
|Hillstar
|Richard Hughes
|14/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|23rd
|Abseil
|James Doyle
|25/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|8th
|Russian Realm
|Ryan Moore
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Estimate
|Ryan Moore
|8/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|7th
|Integral
|Ryan Moore
|9/2
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|4th
|Integral
|Frankie Dettori
|20/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Queen’s Trust
|Andrea Atzeni
|11/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|7th
|Midterm
|Andrea Atzeni
|12/1
|Roger Varian (9 runners, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|Ferdoos
|Neil Callan
|4/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|7th
|Sri Putra
|Neil Callan
|100/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|11th
|Boogie Shoes
|Charles Bishop
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|9th
|Hadaatha
|Paul Hanagan
|7/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|Eton Forever
|Andrea Atzeni
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|8th
|Ayrad
|Andrea Atzeni
|50/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|2nd
|Belardo
|James Doyle
|33/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|7th
|Morando
|Harry Bentley
|5/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|13th
|Barchan
|James Doyle
|150/1
Records of jockeys with declared rides on QIPCO British Champions Day
|Andrea Atzeni (14 rides, 2 winners)
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|2nd
|Silk Sari
|Luca Cumani
|9/2
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Pallasator
|Sir Mark Prescott
|8/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|Eton Forever
|Roger Varian
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|8th
|Ayrad
|Roger Varian
|50/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|9th
|Brendan Brackan
|Ger Lyons IRE
|66/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|4th
|Donncha
|Robert Eddery
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Simple Verse
|Ralph Beckett
|5/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Pallasator
|Sir Mark Prescott
|8/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|18th
|Strath Burn
|Charlie Hills
|10/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Elm Park
|Andrew Balding
|16/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|1st
|Yuften
|Roger Charlton
|12/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Queen’s Trust
|Sir Michael Stoute
|11/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|7th
|Midterm
|Sir Michael Stoute
|12/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|10th
|Breton Rock
|David Simcock
|40/1
|Gregory Benoist
|No previous rides
|Harry Bentley (4 rides, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|24th
|Valencha
|Hughie Morrison
|11/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|26th
|My Freedom
|Saeed bin Suroor
|25/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Air Pilot
|Ralph Beckett
|33/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|7th
|Morando
|Roger Varian
|5/1
|Fran Berry (2 rides, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|2nd
|Bible Belt
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|5th
|Bocca Baciata
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|16/1
|Charles Bishop (3 rides, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|25th
|Duster
|Hughie Morrison
|16/1
|2012
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|11th
|Boogie Shoes
|Roger Varian
|25/1
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|4th
|Levitate
|John Quinn
|16/1
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|No previous rides
|Joshua Bryan
|No previous rides
|William Buick (19 rides, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Gertrude Bell
|John Gosden
|16/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Darley Sun
|Saeed bin Suroor
|28/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Nathaniel
|John Gosden
|5/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Great Heavens
|John Gosden
|5/2j
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|2nd
|Aiken
|John Gosden
|4/1
|2012
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Nathaniel
|John Gosden
|9/1
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Elusive Kate
|John Gosden
|11/2
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|11th
|Caucus
|John Gosden
|14/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Elusive Kate
|John Gosden
|16/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|13th
|Cornrow
|John Gosden
|8/1j
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Pollyana
|John Hammond FR
|16/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|6th
|Flying Officer
|John Gosden
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|Western Hymn
|John Gosden
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|11th
|Simenon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|33/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|13th
|Lightning Moon
|Ed Walker
|10/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Jack Hobbs
|John Gosden
|Evsf
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|13th
|Bateel
|David Simcock
|25/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Jack Hobbs
|John Gosden
|7/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|2nd
|Ribchester
|Richard Fahey
|7/2
|Jim Crowley (8 rides, 1 winner)
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|7th
|Ile De Re
|Donald McCain
|6/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Talent
|Ralph Beckett
|7/2c
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|9th
|Buckstay
|Peter Chapple-Hyam
|14/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Madame Chiang
|David Simcock
|12/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|8th
|Buckstay
|Peter Chapple-Hyam
|7/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|Madame Chiang
|David Simcock
|20/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|12th
|Zhui Feng
|Amanda Perrett
|16/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|11th
|Promising Run
|Saeed bin Suroor
|50/1
|Cristian Demuro
|No previous rides
|Silvestre De Sousa (9 rides, 1 winner)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Colour Vision
|Mark Johnston
|10/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|14th
|Ladies Are Forever
|Geoff Oldroyd
|20/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Ahzeemah
|Saeed bin Suroor
|15/2
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|1st
|Farhh
|Saeed bin Suroor
|11/4
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|11th
|Balty Boys
|Brian Ellison
|13/2f
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Arabian Queen
|David Elsworth
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|9th
|Palace Prince
|Andreas Lowe GER
|80/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|9th
|Top Notch Tonto
|Brian Ellison
|50/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|6th
|Racing History
|Saeed bin Suroor
|16/1
|Frankie Dettori (22 rides, 2 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|5th
|Meeznah
|David Lanigan
|6/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|2nd
|Opinion Poll
|Mahmood Al Zarooni
|12/5f
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|13th
|Medicean Man
|Jeremy Gask
|16/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|12th
|Dubai Prince
|Mahmood Al Zarooni
|8/1
|2011
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Poet’s Voice
|Saeed bin Suroor
|33/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Testosterone
|Ed Dunlop
|14/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Colour Vision
|Saeed bin Suroor
|6/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|15th
|Jimmy Styles
|Clive Cox
|33/1
|2012
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|Pastorius
|Mario Hofer GER
|33/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|14th
|Belgian Bill
|George Baker
|25/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|11th
|Graphic
|William Haggas
|33/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|18th
|Ayaar
|Luca Cumani
|12/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|2nd
|Journey
|John Gosden
|7/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Flying Officer
|John Gosden
|6/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|3rd
|Danzeno
|Michael Appleby
|12/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|8th
|Ribbons
|James Fanshawe
|14/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|4th
|Integral
|Sir Michael Stoute
|20/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|4th
|Afjaan
|William Haggas
|8/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|1st
|Journey
|John Gosden
|4/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Sandro Botticelli
|John Ryan
|50/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|10th
|Shalaa
|John Gosden
|4/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Galileo Gold
|Hugo Palmer
|11/2
|Pat Dobbs (1 ride, no winners)
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|12th
|Master The World
|David Elsworth
|25/1
|Hollie Doyle
|No previous rides
|James Doyle (17 rides, 1 winner)
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|2nd
|Cityscape
|Roger Charlton
|5/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|5th
|Hot Snap
|Lady Cecil
|7/2c
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|10th
|High Jinx
|James Fanshawe
|16/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|23rd
|Abseil
|Sir Michael Stoute
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|11th
|Baccarat
|Richard Fahey
|14/1
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|1st
|Noble Mission
|Lady Cecil
|7/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Captain Cat
|Roger Charlton
|14/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|20th
|Belgian Bill
|George Baker
|33/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|3rd
|Beautiful Romance
|Saeed bin Suroor
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Hidden Gold
|Saeed bin Suroor
|25/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|14th
|Heaven’s Guest
|Richard Fahey
|50/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|Racing History
|Saeed bin Suroor
|16/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|2nd
|Belardo
|Roger Varian
|33/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Architecture
|Hugo Palmer
|16/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|6th
|Litigant
|Joe Tuite
|20/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|The Grey Gatsby
|Kevin Ryan
|33/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|13th
|Barchan
|Roger Varian
|150/1
|Tom Eaves (1 ride, no winners)
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|3rd
|Brando
|Kevin Ryan
|14/1
|Shane Foley (1 ride, no winners)
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|11th
|Jet Setting
|Adrian Keatley IRE
|25/1
|Josephine Gordon
|No previous rides
|Maxime Guyon (4 rides, 1 winner)
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|La Pomme D’amour
|Andre Fabre FR
|8/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|12th
|Restiadargent
|Henri-Alex Pantall FR
|8/1
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|10th
|Triple Threat
|Andre Fabre FR
|20/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|1st
|Solow
|Freddy Head FR
|11/10f
|Paul Hanagan (10 rides, 1 winner)
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Mukhadram
|William Haggas
|14/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|11th
|Soft Falling Rain
|Mike De Kock SAF
|7/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|9th
|Hadaatha
|Roger Varian
|7/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|5th
|Intibaah
|Brian Meehan
|20/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|15th
|Farlow
|Richard Fahey
|33/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|1st
|Muhaarar
|Charlie Hills
|5/2f
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Gabrial
|Richard Fahey
|66/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|17th
|Mutarakez
|Brian Meehan
|14/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Suegioo
|Richard Fahey
|66/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|7th
|Adaay
|William Haggas
|66/1
|Martin Harley (3 rides, 1 winner)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|11th
|The Confessor
|Henry Candy
|8/1f
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|6th
|Suegioo
|Marco Botti
|25/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Sheikhzayedroad
|David Simcock
|11/1
|Robert Havlin (7 rides, no winners)
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|2nd
|Maverick Wave
|John Gosden
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Marzocco
|John Gosden
|25/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|2nd
|G M Hopkins
|John Gosden
|10/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|11th
|Maverick Wave
|John Gosden
|66/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|2nd
|Remarkable
|John Gosden
|12/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|12th
|California
|John Gosden
|40/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|10th
|Maverick Wave
|John Gosden
|100/1
|Seamie Heffernan (3 rides, no winners)
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Pretty Perfect
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|14/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|8th
|US Army Ranger
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|7/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|9th
|Hit It A Bomb
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|18/1
|Adam Kirby (6 rides, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|10th
|Jimmy Styles
|Clive Cox
|66/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Electrolyser
|Clive Cox
|33/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|8th
|We’ll Go Walking
|Johnny Murtagh IRE
|40/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|10th
|Humidor
|George Baker
|66/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|10th
|Gold Prince
|Sylvester Kirk
|100/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|My Dream Boat
|Clive Cox
|20/1
|Graham Lee (8 rides, no winners)
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Hawkeyethenoo
|Jim Goldie
|25/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Jack Dexter
|Jim Goldie
|5/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|20th
|Hawkeyethenoo
|Jim Goldie
|20/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|3rd
|Jack Dexter
|Jim Goldie
|11/2
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|12th
|Lady Tiana
|Lucy Wadham
|50/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|2nd
|Clever Cookie
|Peter Niven
|8/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|8th
|Aeolus
|Ed Walker
|100/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Growl
|Richard Fahey
|50/1
|Sean Levey (2 rides, no winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|27th
|Rulesn’regulations
|Matthew Salaman
|40/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|19th
|Coulsty
|Richard Hannon
|66/1
|Wayne Lordan (4 rides, 2 winners)
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|8th
|Slade Power
|Edward Lynam IRE
|7/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|1st
|Slade Power
|Edward Lynam IRE
|7/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|1st
|Gordon Lord Byron
|Tom Hogan IRE
|5/1j
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|20th
|Great Minds
|Tommy Stack IRE
|66/1
|P J McDonald (1 ride, no winners)
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|Mass Rally
|Michael Dods
|16/1
|Jack Mitchell
|No previous rides
|Ryan Moore (28 rides, 1 winner)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Crystal Capella
|Sir Michael Stoute
|6/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|7th
|Prime Defender
|Charlie Hills
|66/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|So You Think
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|7/4f
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|7th
|Was
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|10/1
|2012
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Master Of Hounds
|William Haggas
|80/1
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|4th
|Carlton House
|Sir Michael Stoute
|7/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|7th
|Waila
|Sir Michael Stoute
|13/2
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|7th
|Estimate
|Sir Michael Stoute
|2/1f
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|7th
|Heaven’s Guest
|Richard Fahey
|11/1
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Ruler Of The World
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|13/2
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Gregorian
|John Gosden
|20/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|8th
|Russian Realm
|Sir Michael Stoute
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|6th
|Cubanita
|Ralph Beckett
|11/2
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Estimate
|Sir Michael Stoute
|8/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|13th
|Alben Star
|Richard Fahey
|33/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|7th
|Integral
|Sir Michael Stoute
|9/2
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|3rd
|Master The World
|David Elsworth
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|8th
|Tapestry
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|12/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Wicklow Brave
|Willie Mullins IRE
|10/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Twilight Son
|Henry Candy
|4/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|Found
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|9/2
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|6th
|Gleneagles
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|9/4
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|15th
|GM Hopkins
|John Gosden
|15/2
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|5th
|Seventh Heaven
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|5/4f
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Order Of St George
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|4/6f
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|11th
|Twilight Son
|Henry Candy
|5/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|Found
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|5/2
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|1st
|Minding
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|7/4f
|Oisin Murphy (7 rides, no winners)
|2013
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|23rd
|Dubawi Sound
|David Brown
|20/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|8th
|Absolutely So
|Andrew Balding
|20/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|19th
|Gabriel’s Lad
|Denis Coakley
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|9th
|Litigant
|Joe Tuite
|7/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|12th
|Lightning Spear
|Olly Stevens
|50/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Simple Verse
|Ralph Beckett
|6/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|3rd
|Lightning Spear
|David Simcock
|9/1
|Franny Norton
|No previous rides
|Donnacha O’Brien
|No previous rides
|Colm O’Donoghue (1 ride, no winners)
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|17th
|Baraweez
|Brian Ellison
|14/1
|Stephane Pasquier (3 rides, no winners)
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|8th
|Maxios
|Jonathan Pease FR
|4/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|10th
|Bocca Baciata
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|50/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|4th
|Signs Of Blessing
|Francois Rohaut FR
|9/1
|Olivier Peslier (5 rides, 1 winner)
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|3rd
|Snow Fairy
|Ed Dunlop
|8/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|7th
|Wizz Kid
|Robert Collet FR
|4/1
|2012
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe FR
|9/2
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|6th
|Chil The Kite
|Hughie Morrison
|25/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|1st
|Charm Spirit
|Freddy Head FR
|5/1
|Jenny Powell
|No previous rides
|David Probert (2 rides, no winners)
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Whiplash Willie
|Andrew Balding
|10/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|17th
|Merry Me
|Andrew Balding
|16/1
|Tom Queally (10 rides, 3 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|9th
|Vita Nova
|Sir Henry Cecil
|7/2f
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|4th
|Midday
|Sir Henry Cecil
|8/1
|2011
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|1st
|Frankel
|Sir Henry Cecil
|4/11f
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|4th
|Imperial Guest
|George Margarson
|50/1
|2012
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|1st
|Frankel
|Sir Henry Cecil
|2/11f
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|7th
|Indomito
|Andreas Wohler GER
|50/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|10th
|Excellent Guest
|George Margarson
|66/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Big Orange
|Michael Bell
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|4th
|The Tin Man
|James Fanshawe
|10/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|1st
|The Tin Man
|James Fanshawe
|13/2
|Christophe Soumillon (10 rides, 2 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|1st
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe FR
|12/1
|2011
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Dick Turpin
|Richard Hannon snr
|14/1
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|4th
|Dalkala
|Alain de Royer-Dupre FR
|7/2c
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Times Up
|Ed Dunlop
|20/1
|2013
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|2nd
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe FR
|6/4f
|2014
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|5th
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe FR
|7/4f
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|11th
|Candarliya
|Alain de Royer-Dupre FR
|9/2
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|5th
|Naadirr
|Marco Botti
|20/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|10th
|Sumbal
|Francis-Henri Graffard FR
|33/1
|2016
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|1st
|Almanzour
|Jean Claude Rouget FR
|11/8f
|
|Jamie Spencer (16 rides, 2 winners)
|2011
|QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap
|20th
|Dubai Dynamo
|Ruth Carr
|33/1
|2011
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Fame And Glory
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|3/1
|2011
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|9th
|Wigmore Hall
|Michael Bell
|28/1
|2011
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|2nd
|Excelebration
|Marco Botti
|6/1
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Fame And Glory
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|11/2
|2012
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|1st
|Maarek
|David Nagle IRE
|5/1
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|5th
|Sovereign Debt
|Michael Bell
|25/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|7th
|Gabrial’s Kaka
|Richard Fahey
|10/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|4th
|Maarek
|Evanna McCutcheon IRE
|7/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|12th
|Halation
|David Simcock
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|11th
|Maarek
|Evanna McCutcheon IRE
|25/1
|2015
|QIPCO Champion Stakes
|6th
|The Corsican
|David Simcock
|12/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|10th
|Here Comes When
|Andrew Balding
|25/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
|8th
|Even Song
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|22/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|9th
|Mr Lupton
|Richard Fahey
|33/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|12th
|Mitchum Swagger
|David Lanigan
|33/1
|Daniel Tudhope (5 rides, no winners)
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|16th
|Fort Bastion
|David O’Meara
|25/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|15th
|G Force
|David O’Meara
|11/2
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO
|8th
|Custom Cut
|David O’Meara
|8/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|3rd
|Firmament
|David O’Meara
|7/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|8th
|Jack Dexter
|Jim Goldie
|100/1
|Robert Winston (5 rides, no winners)
|2013
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|5th
|Sirius Prospect
|Dean Ivory
|20/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO)
|22nd
|Sirius Prospect
|Dean Ivory
|16/1
|2014
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|2nd
|Tropics
|Dean Ivory
|14/1
|2015
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|14th
|Lancelot Du Lac
|Dean Ivory
|40/1
|2016
|QIPCO British Champions Sprint
|6th
|Librisa Breeze
|Dean Ivory
|6/1
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
FIRST OFFSPRING OF FRANKEL AND EXCELEBRATION BATTLE IT OUT IN QIPCO CHAMPION STAKES
It is five years since Frankel brought the curtain down on an unforgettable career with victory over French star Cirrus Des Aigles in the 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes.
The son of Galileo, trained brilliantly by the late Sir Henry Cecil for owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah, retired unbeaten with a Timeform rating of 146, the highest ever awarded by the organisation. His 14-race winning streak included 10 Group One triumphs, four of which came at Ascot – the 2011 St James’s Palace Stakes, the 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes and 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes.
QIPCO British Champions Day plays host to Frankel’s progeny for the first time this year as Cracksman, like his sire, bids to justify favouritism in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.
Frankel is yet to sire a G1 winner in Europe, although his daughter Soul Stirring is a two-time scorer at the top level in Japan. Cracksman has won two G2 races and finished second and third in G1 company.
Frankel’s chief rival Excelebration, who was second to the great horse four times during his career, proved himself a champion in his own right with a devastating display in 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO).
He provides one of Cracksman’s main opponents today in Barney Roy, winner of the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this year.
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
21 GROUP 1 WINNERS IN ACTION ON QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY
The QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (£464,500)
Big Orange (1) Gold Cup (2017)
Order Of St George (3) Gold Cup (2016), Irish St Leger (2015 and 2017)
Sheikhzayedroad (1) Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (2014)
Stradivarius (1): Goodwood Cup (2017)
The QIPCO British Champions Sprint (£600,000)
Brando (1) Prix Maurice de Gheest (2017)
The Tin Man (2) Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2017), British Champions Sprint (2016)
Caravaggio (2) Commonwealth Cup (2017), Phoenix Stakes (2016)
Harry Angel (2) July Cup (2017), Haydock Sprint Cup (2017)
Quiet Reflection (2) Commonwealth Cup (2016), Haydock Sprint Cup (2016)
The QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (£627,500)
Bateel (1) Prix Vermeille (2017)
Journey (1) British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2016)
Left Hand (1) Prix Vermeille (2016)
Hydrangea (1) Matron Stakes (2017)
Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) (£1.1 million)
Here Comes When (1) Sussex Stakes (2017)
Ribchester (4) Lockinge Stakes (2017), Queen Anne Stakes (2017), Prix du Moulin (2017), Jacques Le Marois (2016)
Al Wukair (1) Jacques Le Marois (2017)
Churchill (4) 2000 Guineas (2017), Irish 2000 Guineas (2017), National Stakes (2016), Dewhurst (2016)
Thunder Snow (2) Prix Jean Prat (2017), Criterium International (2016)
QIPCO Champion Stakes (£1.3 million)
Highland Reel (6) Coronation Cup (2017), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2017), King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2016), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2016), Secretariat Stakes (2015), Hong Kong Vase (2015)
Barney Roy (1) St James’s Palace Stakes (2017)
Brametot (2) Poule d’Essai des Poulains (2017), Prix du Jockey Club (2017)
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
Record of overseas-trained horses on QIPCO British Champions Day by country
French-trained horses have enjoyed significant success on QIPCO British Champions Day and another strong challenge from across the Channel is assured this year, with a trio of Gallic challengers lining up in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes – Bateel, Left Hand and The Juliet Rose – plus Al Wukair (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes sponsored by QIPCO) and Brametot (QIPCO Champion Stakes).
Four horses based in France have already scored on QIPCO British Champions Day since its inception in 2011 (from a total of 26 runners) including Cirrus Des Aigles (2011) and Almanzor (2015), who both captured the QIPCO British Champion Stakes. Freddy Head has been responsible for the two other French-trained winners, courtesy of Charm Spirit and Solow, who both won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) in 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Horses trained in Ireland also boast a fine record on QIPCO British Champions Day, with 11 wins from 72 runners since 2011, including a four-timer in 2012.
|Year
|Race
|Pos
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|SP
|France (26 runners, 4 wins)
|2011
|Champion
|1st
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe
|Christophe Soumillon
|12/1
|2011
|Sprint
|5th
|Moonlight Cloud
|Freddy Head
|Thierry Jarnet
|10/3
|2011
|Sprint
|16th
|Silverside
|Frederic Sanchez
|Julien Grosjean
|66/1
|2011
|Sprint
|2nd
|Wizz Kid
|Robert Collet
|Gerald Mosse
|8/1
|2011
|Queen Elizabeth II
|3rd
|Immortal Verse
|Robert Collet
|Gerald Mosse
|7/1
|2012
|Fillies & Mares
|8th
|Jehannedarc
|Alain de Royer-Dupre
|Antoine Hamelin
|25/1
|2012
|Fillies & Mares
|10th
|La Pomme D’amour
|Andre Fabre
|Maxime Guyon
|8/1
|2012
|Champion
|2nd
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe
|Olivier Peslier
|9/2
|2012
|Sprint
|12th
|Restiadargent
|Henri-Alex Pantall
|Maxime Guyon
|8/1
|2012
|Sprint
|7th
|Wizz Kid
|Robert Collet
|Olivier Peslier
|4/1
|2013
|Fillies & Mares
|4th
|Dalkala
|Alain de Royer-Dupre
|Christophe Soumillon
|7/2c
|2013
|Champion
|10th
|Triple Threat
|Andre Fabre
|Maxime Guyon
|20/1
|2013
|Champion
|2nd
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe
|Christophe Soumillon
|6/4f
|2013
|Champion
|7th
|Morandi
|Jean-Claude Rouget
|Christophe Lemaire
|10/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II
|8th
|Maxios
|Jonathan Pease
|Stephane Pasquier
|4/1
|2014
|Champion
|5th
|Cirrus Des Aigles
|Corine Barande-Barbe
|Christophe Soumillon
|7/4f
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II
|1st
|Charm Spirit
|Freddy Head
|Olivier Peslier
|5/1
|2014
|Fillies & Mares
|4th
|Pollyana
|John Hammond
|William Buick
|16/1
|2015
|Fillies & Mares
|11th
|Candarliya
|Alain de Royer-Dupre
|Christophe Soumillon
|9/2
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II
|7th
|Territories
|Andre Fabre
|Mickael Barzalona
|8/1
|2015
|Champion
|13th
|Vadamos
|Andre Fabre
|Vincent Cheminaud
|8/1
|2015
|Champion
|10th
|Sumbal
|Francis-Henri Graffard
|Christophe Soumillon
|33/1
|2015
|Fillies & Mares
|7th
|Sea Calisi
|Francois Doumen
|Mickael Barzalona
|6/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II
|1st
|Solow
|Freddy Head
|Maxime Guyon
|11/10f
|2016
|Sprint
|4th
|Signs Of Blessing
|Francois Rohaut
|Stephane Pasquier
|9/1
|2016
|Champion
|1st
|Almanzor
|Jean Claude Rouget
|Christophe Soumillon
|11/8f
|Germany (4 runners, no wins)
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II
|7th
|Indomito
|Andreas Wohler
|Tom Queally
|50/1
|2012
|Champion
|4th
|Pastorius
|Mario Hofer
|Frankie Dettori
|33/1
|2013
|Fillies & Mares
|6th
|Nymphea
|Peter Schiergen
|Andrasch Starke
|8/1
|2015
|Champion
|9th
|Palace Prince
|Andreas Lowe
|Silvestre De Sousa
|80/1
|
|Ireland (72 runners, 11 wins)
|2011
|Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Fame And Glory
|Aidan O’Brien
|Jamie Spencer
|3/1
|2011
|Champion
|2nd
|So You Think
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|7/4f
|2011
|Fillies & Mares
|2nd
|Bible Belt
|Jessica Harrington
|Fran Berry
|14/1
|2011
|Fillies & Mares
|7th
|Banimpire
|Jim Bolger
|Kevin Manning
|15/2
|2012
|Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Fame And Glory
|Aidan O’Brien
|Jamie Spencer
|11/2
|2012
|Fillies & Mares
|7th
|Was
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|10/1
|2012
|Queen Elizabeth II
|1st
|Excelebration
|Aidan O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien
|10/11f
|2012
|Sprint
|1st
|Maarek
|David Nagle
|Jamie Spencer
|5/1
|2012
|Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Rite Of Passage
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|8/1
|2012
|Fillies & Mares
|1st
|Sapphire
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|5/2j
|2012
|Sprint
|8th
|Slade Power
|Edward Lynam
|Wayne Lordan
|7/1
|2012
|Long Distance Cup
|6th
|Saddler’s Rock
|John Oxx
|Johnny Murtagh
|10/1
|2013
|Future Stars Handicap
|25th
|Bubbly Bellini
|Adrian McGuinness
|Ronan Whelan
|33/1
|2013
|Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Eye of The Storm
|Aidan O’Brien
|Billy Lee
|13/2
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II
|3rd
|Kingsbarns
|Aidan O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien
|14/1
|2013
|Champion
|3rd
|Ruler Of The World
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|13/2
|2013
|Sprint
|12th
|Maarek
|Barry Lalor
|Declan McDonogh
|7/2f
|2013
|Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Pale Mimosa
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|14/1
|2013
|Sprint
|1st
|Slade Power
|Edward Lynam
|Wayne Lordan
|7/1
|2013
|Sprint
|3rd
|Viztoria
|Edward Lynam
|Pat Smullen
|5/1
|2013
|Sprint
|11th
|Balmont Mast
|Edward Lynam
|Johnny Murtagh
|8/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II
|4th
|Dawn Approach
|Jim Bolger
|Kevin Manning
|2/1f
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II
|9th
|Leitir Mor
|Jim Bolger
|Ronan Whelan
|100/1
|2013
|Champion
|9th
|Parish Hall
|Jim Bolger
|Kevin Manning
|50/1
|2013
|Long Distance Cup
|5th
|Saddler’s Rock
|John Oxx
|Declan McDonogh
|25/1
|2013
|Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Royal Diamond
|Johnny Murtagh
|Johnny Murtagh
|20/1
|2013
|Fillies & Mares
|2nd
|Belle de Crecy
|Johnny Murtagh
|Johnny Murtagh
|10/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II
|7th
|Gordon Lord Byron
|Tom Hogan
|Johnny Murtagh
|8/1
|2013
|Sprint
|13th
|Cape Of Approval
|Tommy Stack
|Billy Lee
|12/1
|2014
|Long Distance Cup
|7th
|Leading Light
|Aidan O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien
|2/1f
|2014
|Fillies & Mares
|3rd
|Chicquita
|Aidan O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien
|7/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II
|6th
|Kingsbarns
|Aidan O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien
|14/1
|2014
|Champion
|9th
|Ruler Of The World
|Aidan O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien
|6/1
|2014
|Sprint
|14th
|An Saighdiur
|Andrew Slattery
|Kieren Fallon
|25/1
|2014
|Long Distance Cup
|1st
|Forgotten Rules
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|3/1
|2014
|Champion
|3rd
|Free Eagle
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|5/2
|2014
|Sprint
|7th
|Gathering Power
|Edward Lynam
|Fergal Lynch
|33/1
|2014
|Sprint
|9th
|Viztoria
|Edward Lynam
|Pat Smullen
|5/1j
|2014
|Sprint
|4th
|Maarek
|Evanna McCutcheon
|Jamie Spencer
|7/1
|2014
|Queen Elizabeth II
|9th
|Brendan Brackan
|Ger Lyons
|Andrea Atzeni
|66/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap
|25th
|Piri Wango
|Ger Lyons
|Tom Madden
|25/1
|2014
|Fillies & Mares
|8th
|We’ll Go Walking
|Johnny Murtagh
|Adam Kirby
|40/1
|2014
|Balmoral Handicap
|11th
|Bold Thady Quill
|Ken Condon
|Pat Smullen
|20/1
|2014
|Sprint
|1st
|Gordon Lord Byron
|Tom Hogan
|Wayne Lordan
|5/1j
|2015
|Fillies & Mares
|8th
|Tapestry
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|12/1
|2015
|Queen Elizabeth II
|6th
|Gleneagles
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|9/4
|2015
|Champion
|2nd
|Found
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|9/2
|2015
|Long Distance Cup
|8th
|Forgotten Rules
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|9/2j
|2015
|Champion
|1st
|Fascinating Rock
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|10/1
|2015
|Sprint
|9th
|Gathering Power
|Edward Lynam
|Mickael Barzalona
|66/1
|2015
|Sprint
|11th
|Maarek
|Evanna McCutcheon
|Jamie Spencer
|25/1
|2015
|Balmoral Handicap
|16th
|Sacrificial
|Ger Lyons
|Colin Keane
|7/1
|2015
|Fillies & Mares
|5th
|Bocca Baciata
|Jessica Harrington
|Fran Berry
|16/1
|2015
|Sprint
|12th
|Gordon Lord Byron
|Tom Hogan
|Pat Smullen
|16/1
|2015
|Sprint
|20th
|Great Minds
|Tommy Stack
|Wayne Lordan
|66/1
|2015
|Long Distance Cup
|3rd
|Wicklow Brave
|Willie Mullins
|Ryan Moore
|10/1
|2015
|Long Distance Cup
|11th
|Simenon
|Willie Mullins
|William Buick
|33/1
|2015
|Long Distance Cup
|13th
|Clondaw Warrior
|Willie Mullins
|Vincent Cheminaud
|20/1
|2016
|Long Distance Cup
|4th
|Order Of St George
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|4/6f
|2016
|Long Distance Cup
|7th
|Forgotten Rules
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|8/1
|2016
|Fillies & Mares
|4th
|Pretty Perfect
|Aidan O’Brien
|Seamie Heffernan
|14/1
|2016
|Fillies & Mares
|5th
|Seventh Heaven
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|5/4f
|2016
|Fillies & Mares
|7th
|Zhukova
|Dermot Weld
|Pat Smullen
|7/1
|2016
|Fillies & Mares
|8th
|Even Song
|Aidan O’Brien
|Jamie Spencer
|22/1
|2016
|Fillies & Mares
|10th
|Bocca Baciata
|Jessica Harrington
|Stephane Pasquier
|50/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II
|1st
|Minding
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|7/4f
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II
|4th
|Awtaad
|Kevin Prendergast
|Chris Hayes
|15/2
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II
|9th
|Hit It A Bomb
|Aidan O’Brien
|Seamie Heffernan
|18/1
|2016
|Queen Elizabeth II
|11th
|Jet Setting
|Adrian Keatley
|Shane Foley
|25/1
|2016
|Champion
|2nd
|Found
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ryan Moore
|5/2
|2016
|Champion
|8th
|US Army Ranger
|Aidan O’Brien
|Seamie Heffernan
|7/1
|2016
|Balmoral Handicap
|11th
|Sea Wolf
|Ger Lyons IRE
|Colin Keane
|12/1
|South Africa (2 runners, no wins)
|2013
|Fillies & Mares
|8th
|Igugu
|Mike De Kock
|Pat Cosgrave
|10/1
|2013
|Queen Elizabeth II
|11th
|Soft Falling Rain
|Mike De Kock
|Paul Hanagan
|7/1
|Singapore (1 runner, no wins)
|2015
|Sprint
|7th
|Emperor Max
|Stephen Gray
|Corey Brown
|33/1
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
ROD STREET – “IT’S GOING TO BE A FANTASTIC DAY”
Rod Street, Chief Executive of Great British Racing Limited and British Champions Series, said at Ascot this morning: “We can’t wait for the day to begin in earnest and are looking forward to a brilliant day of sporting action.
“There are star names across the card and thrilling contests in prospect as some of the most exciting horses in training compete for the record £4.342 million in prize money on offer.
“The day is also excitingly poised to see whether Aidan O’Brien can equal the World Record for the most Group 1s in a year and he has a team of 11 hoping to clinch that for him today.
“We are looking forward to crowning the Stobart Champion Flat Jockey, Silvestre de Sousa, together with Champion Owners Godolphin whose year could be set to get even better this afternoon with Harry Angel, Barney Roy and Ribchester some of the standout names.
“Away from the racing, there is plenty of other activity at Ascot and we are extremely grateful to QIPCO for their continued support which allows us to put on such a great day of sport.
“We are also grateful to the trainers and owners who have horses running today and wish everyone the best of luck – it’s going to be a fantastic day!”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
AIDAN O’BRIEN TO BE CROWNED CHAMPION TRAINER AT ASCOT
Aidan O’Brien will officially be crowned British Champion Trainer 2017 at QIPCO British Champions Day today at Ascot.
O’Brien has enjoyed a sensational 2017, winning four out of the five British Classics (Churchill – QIPCO 2000 Guineas; Winter – QIPCO 1000 Guineas; Wings of Eagles – Investec Derby and Capri - William Hill St Leger); together with three winners at Royal Ascot and 11 races which comprise the 35-race QIPCO British Champions Series.
O’Brien is also tantalisingly poised to equal, and possibly exceed, the world record for the most Group / Grade 1 victories in a year on QIPCO British Champions Day when he bids to eclipse Bobby Frankel’s tally of 25, which was set in 2003. Currently on 24 winners at the highest level for the year, O’Brien is fielding a dazzling squad for Britain’s richest raceday including dual Classic winner Churchill, crack sprinter Caravaggio, globetrotter Highland Reel and top stayer Order Of St George.
The Trainers’ Championship is decided on prize money and runs from January 1 to December 31 but, at the request of the National Trainers’ Federation, the presentation will be made on QIPCO British Champions Day, along with the Stobart Champion Flat Jockey and Champion Owner.
Rupert Arnold, Chief Executive of the National Trainers’ Federation, said: “In recognition of his exceptional performance in 2017 and as he challenges the boundaries at the highest level, the NTF felt it was fitting that Aidan O’Brien should be crowned Champion Flat Trainer on QIPCO British Champions Day, the finale to the European Flat racing season. We congratulate him and all the team at Ballydoyle.”
Rod Street, Chief Executive of British Champions Series, said: “Aidan O’Brien has once again been in blistering form this season, winning 11 of the 30 QIPCO British Champions Series races that have been run to date, so we are delighted to be honouring his achievements and celebrating his successful defence of his title on QIPCO British Champions Day. Congratulations to him and all the team.”
O’Brien has accrued £7,247,556 in prize money in Great Britain this year and is nearly £3 million ahead of the 2015 Champion Trainer, John Gosden who, as the last British winner of the title, will make the presentation to his peer after the QIPCO Champion Stakes at approximately 4.05pm.
O’Brien’s haul of Group/Grade 1s in 2017 is as follows:
Churchill – QIPCO 2000 Guineas (6th May)*
Winter – QIPCO 1000 Guineas (7th May)*
Churchill – Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas (27th May)
Winter – Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas (28th May)
Highland Reel – Investec Coronation Cup (2nd June)*
Wings Of Eagles – Investec Derby (3rd June)*
Highland Reel – Prince of Wales’s Stakes (21st June)*
Caravaggio – Commonwealth Cup (23rd June)*
Winter – Coronation Stakes (23rd June)*
Capri – Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (1st July)
Roly Poly – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (14th July)*
Roly Poly – Prix Rothschild (30th July)
Winter – Qatar Nassau Stakes (3rd August)
Sioux Nation – Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (13th August)
Hydrangea – Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes (9th September)
Happily – Moyglare Stud Stakes (10th September)
Order Of St George – Comer Group International Irish St Leger (10th September)
Capri – William Hill St Leger (16th September)*
Clemmie – Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (30th September)
US Navy Flag – Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (30th September)
Happily – Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (sponsored by Al Hazm) (1st October)
Rhododendron – Prix L’Opera Longines (1st October)
Roly Poly – Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes (7th October)*
US Navy Flag – Dubai Dewhurst Stakes (14th October)
* QIPCO British Champions Series races
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2017
GODOLPHIN TO RETAIN CHAMPION OWNER TITLE
Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin will retain the Champion Owner title on QIPCO British Champions Day following a stunning year.
The team has amassed £5,241,602 in prize money during the Championship, and is over £2 million clear of the Coolmore syndicate of Smith, Magnier and Tabor (Coolmore syndicates are registered separately with Weatherbys and treated as separate entities).
Godolphin has enjoyed a hugely successful year and could be set to extend its lead today on QIPCO British Champions Day, with some of the day’s most fancied horses set to run in the famous blue colours.
The squad at Ascot today includes its top earner this year, Ribchester, the favourite to land the £1.1 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO), together with Harry Angel, the world’s top-rated sprinter and favourite for the £600,000 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes. Royal Ascot hero Barney Roy runs in the day’s richest race, the £1.3 million QIPCO Champion Stakes. In all, the boys in blue have seven horses set to compete on QIPCO British Champions Day.
Godolphin runners on QIPCO British Champions Day
QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (Group 1 £600,000)
Harry Angel – Clive Cox/Adam Kirby
Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) (Group 1 £1.1 million)
Ribchester – Richard Fahey/William Buick
Toscanini - Richard Fahey/James Doyle
Thunder Snow - Saeed bin Suroor/Christophe Soumillon
QIPCO Champion Stakes (Group 1 £1.3 million)
Maverick Wave - John Gosden/Robert Havlin
Barney Roy - Richard Hannon/James Doyle
Balmoral Handicap (sponsored by QIPCO) (£250,000)
Linguistic - John Gosden/William Buick
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017 – ITINERARY
10.30 Gates Open
Fan Zone (in partnership with the Pony Club) opens, featuring Jockey School, Meet the Racehorse, racecourse tours, pony rides and much more.
11.30 Gods of Sport Exhibition Opens
12.30 Performance from the British Imperial Military Band (Parade Ring)
12.50 Opening Ceremony, featuring live performance by Laura Wright with parade of former Champion Jockeys (Parade Ring)
13.25 First Race – QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
13.30 Legendary Champion Jockey Interview & Autograph Signing (Trackside Lawn Stage)
14.00 Second Race – QIPCO British Champions Sprint
14.15 Crowning of the Stobart Champion Jockey (Parade Ring)
14.40 Third Race – QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
14.45 Autographs, Book Signing and Interviews: Clare Balding with Adam Gemili and Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Trackside Lawn Stage)
15.15 Fourth Race – Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO)
15.30 Crowning of the Champion Owner (Parade Ring)
15.40 Live performance from Laura Wright (Trackside Lawn Stage)
15.50 Fifth Race – QIPCO Champion Stakes
16.00 Draw to win a VW Polo (Parade Ring)
16.05 Crowning of the Champion Trainer (presentation by John Gosden to Aidan O’Brien)
16.30 Sixth Race – Balmoral Handicap (sponsored by QIPCO)
16.45 After Party, headlined by George Ezra, begins (Grandstand Lawn Marquee)
Don’t Miss
The Alpine Bar – a new bar for 2017 on the trackside lawns, offering a raised platform from which to view the racing, bars, music and a selection of food offerings.
(Trackside Lawns)
The Fan Zone – featuring Meet the Racehorse, Jockey School, behind the scenes tours of Ascot, a chance to see all the equipment used in racing and pony rides. In partnership with the Pony Club.
(Old Paddock Lawns)
Gods of Sport Exhibition – a stunning collection of iconic sporting photographs spanning five decades, featuring legends such as Muhammed Ali, Lester Piggott, Ayrton Senna, Sir Henry Cecil and Seve Ballesteros.
(Stewards’ House Lawn)
Trackside Stage – a new stage for 2017, on the trackside lawns, featuring autograph signings and performances throughout the afternoon.
(Trackside Lawns)
The After Party – in a new location for 2017, the Grandstand Lawn marquee, the after party will feature music from House of Angels, and the headline act, George Ezra.
(Grandstand Lawn Marquee, from 16.45)
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
YOUNG PRIZE WINNERS TAKE CENTRE STAGE ON
CHAMPIONS DAY
QIPCO British Champions Series, together with The Pony Club, welcomes Benton Jones (8), Harry MacFayden (9) and Niamh Deakin (11) to Ascot today to present the trophies to winning connections in the concluding Balmoral Handicap.
The three under-18s won the chance to take a starring role on QIPCO British Champions Day.
David Redvers, Racing Manager to QIPCO Director Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, commented: “We are delighted to offer three lucky winners the opportunity to present the trophies for Europe’s richest mile handicap, the Balmoral Handicap, on QIPCO British Champions Day 2017.
“A key objective for QIPCO when sponsoring events is to engage the younger generation in horseracing and to make the sport fun, accessible and memorable for them. The partnership with The Pony Club allows us to do just that, and we are thrilled to be able to involve under-18s in QIPCO British Champions Day in a novel way through this wonderful opportunity to play a key role on Britain’s richest raceday.”
The three competition winners will not only have the honour of presenting the trophies to the owner, trainer and jockey of the winning horse of the Balmoral Handicap, but each receive a pair of Winning Post Enclosure tickets for two accompanying adults, as well as admission to The Racing Lounge, a private facility for guests of QIPCO British Champions Day.
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
APPRENTICE TITLE GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE
This year’s Stobart Apprentice Jockey Championship is gearing up to be one of the most thrilling yet with current apprentice leader David Egan (53 wins) just one win ahead of Kieran Shoemark (52 wins) who has mounted a late surge for the title.
Egan, who has been looking strong all season, was five ahead on Tuesday and hoping to get the championship tied up, but that gap narrowed following an across-card treble by Shoemark at Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday, which brought up his half century.. Shoemark subsequently closed the gap to just one winner when riding a double at Newcastle yesterday evening.
Both jockeys head to Catterick today where the eventual winner will be crowned Stobart Champion Apprentice, a title held by world renowned jockeys including Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Paul Hanagan. The winner will also receive £5,000 in prize money as well as the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy which was inaugurated last year in honour of the late former jockey and racing journalist, who was a huge supporter of young up and coming jockeys.
Following the presentation, Egan is booked to ride at Wolverhampton this evening. However, any success then does not count towards the Championship.
Today’s rides
Kieran Shoemark
|Date
|Location
|Race
|Ride
|21st October
|Catterick
|1:50pm
|Immortal Romance
|21st October
|Catterick
|2:25pm
|Zahraa
|21st October
|Catterick
|3:30pm
|Equimou
|21st October
|Catterick
|4:05pm
|Peterhouse
David Egan
|Date
|Location
|Race
|Ride
|21st October
|Catterick
|2:25pm
|Lady Willpower
|21st October
|Catterick
|3:30pm
|Memories Galore
Current Stobart Champion Apprentice table – correct as of morning of October 21:
|Position
|Jockey
|Wins
|Rides
|Strike Rate
|1
|David Egan
|53
|446
|12%
|2
|Kieran Shoemark
|52
|389
|13%
|3
|George Wood
|41
|294
|14%
|4
|Hollie Doyle
|31
|268
|12%
|5
|Lewis Edmunds
|29
|242
|12%
- The 2017 Stobart Apprentice Championship will be awarded to the apprentice jockey who rides the most winners on all Flat and All-Weather tracks throughout the season, running from QIPCO 2000 Guineas Day at Newmarket on Saturday 7th May to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 21st October. It includes races at Catterick on Saturday 21st October, but not the evening meeting at Wolverhampton.
- The Champion Apprentice receives £5,000 in prize money and the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy.
SILVESTRE DE SOUSA CROWNED
STOBART CHAMPION JOCKEY FOR THE SECOND TIME
Jockey Silvestre De Sousa is to be crowned the Stobart Champion Jockey today. He has ridden 155 winners through the Stobart Championship, over 40 more winners than his closest purser Jim Crowley, last year’s Stobart Champion. Crowley has partnered 111 winners this season, ahead of Ryan Moore in third on 103.
Furthermore, De Sousa has ridden over 200 winners since the beginning of 2017.
It is the second time that De Sousa, who was born on an island to the north of Brazil, has been crowned Stobart Champion; he first won the title in 2015 after riding 132 winners.
“It was my target, I am delighted to get there,” said De Sousa today. “I am very proud to win for a second time, I’ve worked very hard, it is great. It is a long season, but I have been fit and healthy, I had a clear run through and am so pleased to have had the chance.
“I am delighted to be here today for the award – it is Champions Day, there should be a great atmosphere.”
Looking ahead De Sousa is planning a well-earned rest before beginning his challenge again next spring.
“I don’t really have any plans for the winter, I will be in Britain until Christmas and the New Year, then I will go abroad,” he says. “Then I will get ready for the next season – I hope to ride a few winners again next year! I will take it as it comes and I hope to be busy again.”
It was as a 13-year-old that De Sousa became an apprentice in Sao Paulo after a chance visit to the races whetted his appetite for the sport. He became a champion apprentice in his native country, but after breaking his arm, which halted the progression of his career, at 23 he took the decision to move to Europe to work for Dermot Weld in Ireland. Nothing happened quickly and after meeting trainer David Nicholls, he transferred to Nicholls’s yard in the north of England. He rode his first winner in Britain on New Year’s Day 2006 at Southwell aboard a horse called Sonic Anthem.
De Sousa continued with Nicholls until 2009 when he turned freelance, it was a successful decision and he finished runner-up in the jockeys’ championship behind Paul Hanagan in 2011. He joined Godolphin in 2012 for whom he won the QIPCO Champion Stakes on Farhh. The job ended in 2014, but De Sousa made himself busy the following season and won his first QIPCO Champion Jockeys’ award in 2015.
This year, De Sousa has not given his rivals a chance and by mid-June was already 19 winners clear, riding at a 24 per cent strike-rate. He reached 100 winners in August, and his best days including one amazing six-timer, three four-timers and four trebles.
The jockey has one ride today aboard Desert Skyline (12/1) for trainer David Elsworth in the opening QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.25).
De Sousa receives his award at 2.15pm.
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
CHRIS STICKELS TALKS GROUND
The going for QIPCO British Champions Day 2017 was changed at 11.50am to: SOFT on the Straight Course and SOFT, HEAVY IN PLACES down the hill to Swinley Bottom on the Round Course. It was previously Soft on both courses.
Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels changed the going after walking the course. He said: “We have now had about 17 millimetres of rain this week, following three millimetres of rain overnight, with a further two millimetres up until midday.
“This month we’ve only had about 19 millimetres, so it’s quite surprising that most of it has fallen this week.
“The majority of the rain, around 14 millimetres, has fallen since the declaration stage.
“When I first walked it this morning at 6am, the going was soft and after walking it again, I have made a small adjustment to the going description on the Round Course.
“It is quite wet underfoot because we have had that rain this morning.”
Regarding the forecast for the rest of the day, Stickels continued: “There is the risk of blustery showers throughout the day and we have had a couple of heavy showers this morning that I wasn’t really expecting.
“We are expecting it to get quite windy. In fact, I expected it to be windier already, but the wind will pick up and the gusts are expected to reach up to 45mph.
“The wind will come from behind the grandstand and will be blowing down the track, so it will affect the runners.
“There will be a bit of a headwind as they turn in and as they are coming up the straight, so it will be fairly testing and tiring for them.”
“The best of the ground on the straight course will be middle to far side and I would imagine that they would stay in that area.”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
PAPER REVIEW: ‘BRACING AT ASCOT’
Silvestre de Sousa’s anointment as Stobart champion Flat jockey for the second time today on QIPCO British Champions Day has spawned several interviews with the Brazilian-born 36-year-old.
“He once built sofas in his brother’s Sao Paolo factory. Now one-time outsider Silvestre de Sousa is part of British racing’s furniture,” declaims David Yates in the Daily Mirror’s racing supplement, while in The Sun’s equivalent, Phil Thomas describes de Sousa as “showing a clean set of heels to his fellow jocks”.
Aidan O’Brien will be crowned champion Flat trainer today, and the possibilities of the Irishman equalling or beating the late Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group or Grade One wins in a year is discussed briefly in both the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.
In The Times, Mark Souster analyses O’Brien’s achievements at length, with help from Kieren Fallon, John Gosden and John Ferguson, in a piece entitled “What makes O’Brien the best?”
Chris Goulding also quotes Gosden on O’Brien in the Daily Star, confidently stating, “O’Brien can smash Frankel record”.
And champion owner Godolphin is the focus in The Guardian, where Chris Cook talks to the operation’s chief executive Joe Osborne.
Turning from humans to horses, Marcus Armytage nails his colours to Harry Angel’s mast in The Daily Telegraph, saying: “It is Godolphin’s sprinter Harry Angel who can emerge as the day’s star performer and clearest-cut champion”. The Clive Cox-trained colt is also the pick of The Scout in the Daily Express, while “Angel to sprout wings” is the headline inside the Daily Star’s StarForm.
But the Star’s Patrick Weaver plumps for Barney Roy over Cracksman and Highland Reel in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.
And in the i, Jon Freeman selects Cracksman to follow in the hoofprints of his illustrious sire, Frankel, who “lit up” the inaugural QIPCO British Champions Day back in 2011.
The predicted stormy weather gets more than one nod, with the Racing Post’s page two headline declaring “A card with great gusto sure to blow away all the cares.”
Tom Segal’s Pricewise column gets on the blustery bandwagon, suggesting that Librisia Breeze is “set to put the wind up rivals” in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes.
In the Daily Mail, Sam Turner hopes that Cracksman “will not be blown off course” as the John Gosden-trained colt aims to capture the QIPCO Champion Stakes.
And Racing Plus swoons over the prospect of Britain’s richest raceday, saying that “Ascot provides the hottest ticket in town”.
HORSE RACING IRELAND CHIEF ANTICIPATING ‘A GREAT FINISH TO THE ENGLISH FLAT RACING SEASON’
Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh is looking forward to an exceptional day’s racing at Ascot this afternoon for QIPCO British Champions Day – not least with anticipation building ahead of Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien’s bid to equal or beat the world record for Group/Grade 1 winners in a year.
“Hopefully, the wind doesn’t cause too much trouble but this is a great day – a brilliant day’s racing following on from a great weekend in Paris [Qatar Prix de l’Arc De Triomphe] three weeks ago, and our weekend [Longines Irish Champions Weekend] three weeks before that, so I think everyone here deserves great credit for the way they’ve built up this meeting,” said Kavanagh.
“When it started, there were some difficulties with transferring fixtures and fitting it in to the calendar, but now you see that the quality in today’s racing just speaks for itself. And it’s not just a one-horse event as perhaps people said in the past with Frankel – every race today is very interesting. First, we have Aidan O’Brien’s quest for the world record, but today’s event is really a crowning moment – a great way to finish the English Flat racing season. Great credit to everyone here.”
Talking of O’Brien’s chances of breaking US trainer Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group/Grade 1 wins in a year, Kavanagh added: “His chances are good – but it’s very competitive and perhaps in some ways his best chance is in a race that’s not a Group 1 [the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup] with Order Of St George. But he’s also got some very good chances with Churchill [Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO)], Caravaggio [QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes] and Highland Reel [QIPCO Champion Stakes] so it would be great if he could do it on a day like this. Time will tell.”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
QIPCO CHAMPIONS’ DAY OPENS!
QIPCO Champions Day 2017 got off to a wonderful start with an opening ceremony in the Parade Ring in front of a packed crowd of racegoers.
Soprano Laura Wright gave a beautiful live performance ahead of a parade of former Champion jockeys, which included Richard Hughes, Joe Mercer, Kieren Fallon and Willie Carson, driven around the Parade Ring in Porsche sports’ cars.
Racing’s next generation accompanied the former greats: Racing School members carrying flags sporting the racing colours of the QIPCO Championship owners.
Who knows, maybe one day one of the youngsters will be wearing a set of those colours around Ascot on a QIPCO Champions Day in the future?
COOLMORE’S UK REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN BUCKLEY RATES THEIR CHAMPIONS DAY CHANCES
With representatives in five of this afternoon’s six races on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, Coolmore’s UK representative Kevin Buckley runs through their prospects, with trainer Aidan O’Brien’s bid to equal or beat the world record for Group/Grade 1 wins in a year at the forefront of their minds.
“We’re all looking forward to the day – it’s not called Champions Day for nothing – it’s very competitive,” said Buckley.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Order Of St George in the first, the Long Distance Cup. He was fourth in it last year and comes into this race in very good form, so it would be nice to get a winner on the board in the first.
“Caravaggio in the Sprint is in great order. There’s a very tough nut to crack with Harry Angel – he’s a very exciting and talented horse – but Caravaggio is coming here in great form, so I’m sure he’ll give a very good account of himself.
“In the Fillies & Mares, Hydrangea is stepping up in trip, but she comes out of the Prix de l’Opera in very good order. Ryan [Moore] felt she was running on, finishing off her race nicely in Chantilly, so that would be encouraging for this distance – she should hopefully be OK but we won’t know until we try.
“In the QEII, Churchill is in very good order. Obviously, it’s a highly competitive race and I suppose he did run a good race in Ireland [QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes] and was only beaten four lengths so hopefully the ground isn’t too soft for him – that would be the only problem and that’s not making excuses, but I see the clerk of the course has just changed the going to heavy in places down in Swinley Bottom, so we shall see. But he’s an exciting horse, dropping back to a mile again now which he’s obviously proved winning two Classics earlier in the season is the optimum distance for him.
“The QIPCO Champions Stakes – unfortunately, dare I say it, I think the ground’s gone a little bit against Highland Reel and I’m sure everyone on site knows that too, but we know how tough he is and how much he loves Ascot, so it’s still worth giving him his chance on this stage. Cliffs Of Moher was a little bit unlucky in Ireland [QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes]. This is his trip, 1m2f – although he did finish a very gallant second at Epsom in the Investec Derby – but I think a mile and two is his optimum distance. We must remember he hasn’t won since the Dee Stakes at Chester, but he’s in good order and I think he’ll run a good race.
“Or course, the world record is in our mind because we’re so close now. Obviously, we had a third in Australia in the Caulfield Cup [with Johannes Vermeer] this morning so it would be nice to certainly equal the record on this stage today.”
PUNTERS OUT TO RESTORE ORDER WITH GEORGE
Bookmakers have reported brisk business this morning ahead of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.
With a host of short-priced favourites across the six-race card, punters will be looking to land a telling blow.
In the first race of the day, the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.25pm), Order Of St George is a solid 10/11 favourite from Evens with Stan James. Comparably, Aidan O’Brien’s charge is 8/11 from 11/10 with BetVictor to gain his fourth victory of the season.
Karl Burke’s Quiet Reflection has attracted each way support in the six-furlong G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint (2.00pm). The four-year-old daughter of Showcasing is 11/2 from 6/1 with Stan James. Dean Ivory’s Librisa Breeze is 12/1 from 14/1 with BetVictor.
French raider Bateel has been well supported for the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.40pm) and is a strong 2/1 favourite from 9/4 with BetVictor. St Leger fifth and Ribblesdale winner Coronet, trained by John Gosden, is 13/2 from 15/2 with Stan James.
Richard Fahey’s Ribchester won the Queen Anne Stakes at this year’s Royal Meeting and heads the market for the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.15pm). The four-year-old son of Iffraaj has been trimmed into 2/1 from 9/4 with Stan James. Mudlark Here Comes When is 20/1 from 25/1 with BetVictor.
The G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes (3.50pm) has attracted another stellar line-up with Jean-Claude Rouget’s Brametot an each way mover for the 10-furlong event. The Arc fifth has been cut into 9/2 from 6/1 with Stan James, whilst Aidan O’Brien’s Investec Derby second Cliffs Of Moher is 9/1 from 10/1 with BetVictor.
In the concluding race of QIPCO British Champions Day, the Balmoral Handicap (4.30pm), Lord Glitters has been strongly supported for David O’Meara. The four-year-old son of Whipper is the best backed horse of the day with BetVictor who go 10/3 from 7/1.
BetVictor’s Jack Milner said: “Order Of St George would be the worst result for us. He is in lots of multiples and has been well supported. Quiet Reflection and Lord Glitters are two other major movers, but Harry Angel is surprisingly weak in the betting.”
Stan James representative Brett Williams commented: “Order Of St George would be our biggest loser and Big Orange is very weak. Lord Glitters is the best backed horse on the card with us in the Balmoral Handicap.”
Market Movers:
1.25pm G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup – Order Of St George (10/11 from Evens Stan James and 8/11 from 11/10 BetVictor)
2.00pm G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes – Quiet Reflection (11/2 from 6/1 Stan James) and Librisa Breeze (12/1 from 14/1 BetVictor)
2.40pm G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes – Bateel (2/1 from 9/4 BetVictor) and Coronet (13/2 from 15/2 Stan James)
3.15pm G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes – Ribchester (2/1 from 9/4 Stan James) and Here Comes When (20/1 from 25/1 BetVictor)
3.50pm G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes – Brametot (9/2 from 6/1 BetVictor) and Cliffs Of Moher (9/1 from 10/1).
4.30pm Balmoral Handicap – Lord Glitters (10/3 from 7/1 BetVictor)
O’BRIEN ORDERS UP ANOTHER BIG WIN
Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien added yet another feather to his cap when Order Of St George took the opening race of QIPCO British Champions Day, the Group Two QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.
The 4/5 favourite came with an enterprising late burst under Ryan Moore to overhaul the 25/1 Torcedor, trained by Jessica Harrington and ridden by Colm O’Donaghue.
It was O’Brien’s second victory in the race – Fame And Glory took it in 2011 – and his fourth QIPCO British Champions Day success in total.
O’Brien said: “He [Order Of St George] never stops. In any race he’s ever run in, he always finishes them. He’s never, ever stopping. You saw him in the Gold Cup and the Irish Leger – sometimes the line comes too quick, but he doesn’t stop. He’s tough and he’s hard, and Ryan gave him a great ride.
“That’s him done for this year. I hope he is staying in training though. A mile and a half is no problem to him – he’s very comfortable at a mile and a half.”
RESULT
G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup
1 ORDER OF ST GEORGE – Aidan O’Brien IRE 5-9-07 Ryan Moore 4/5 Fav
2 Torcedor – Jessica Harrington IRE 5-9-07 Colm O’Donoghue 25/1
3 Stradivarius – John Gosden 3-8-13 Frankie Dettori 4/1
Winner owned by Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Lloyd Williams
Time: 3m 37.84s
Distances: ½, ½
Tote Win: £1.80 Places: £1.10; £4.60; £1.60 Exacta: £17.00
MOORE RESTORES ORDER WITH POWER PACKED RIDE
The strongly supported 4/5 favourite Order Of St George landed a thrilling renewal of the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup to provide another big-race winner for Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O’Brien.
The five-year-old son of Galileo had plenty to do entering the home straight, but kept on powerfully in the closing stages when switched towards the far side rail to reel in Jessica Harrington’s Torcedor (25/1) and score by half-a-length.
John Gosden’s Stradivarius (4/1) stayed on well to finish a further half-length behind in third.
Winning rider Moore, registering his first victory in the two-mile contest, said: “It’s very soft out there but I was hoping that his stamina would kick in and it did – he’s a very good horse.
“I was very happy the whole way round and thought I had the two in front of me covered, but they picked up very well and I was a bit caught out. It did not look likely for a long time, but, at the line, he has won well.
“He is an unbelievable horse. He ran a very good race in the Arc 20 days ago and has come here at the end of a long year looking magnificent.
“He is a beautiful horse and a pleasure to deal with.
“The ground is very hard work. It is very soft, heavy in places and maybe a bit less soft in the straight.”
Moore broke his QIPCO Champions Day duck last year and this was his second victory at the meeting since it started in 2011.
Joint-winning owner Michael Tabor commented: “He is a very good horse, but he is a little funny. I thought he would win very easily but it was a tough race.
“Perhaps the extra week between the Arc [finished fourth] and this race did the trick, because he was beaten into fourth in this event last year.
“Conditions were ideal for him today, but I was a little bit surprised at how tough it was for him as we know he loves that type of ground.
Tabor also suggested another tilt at the Gold Cup during the Royal Meeting would be on the horse’s agenda, for which he is now 7/2 favourite from 9/2 with Paddy Power.
He added: “We haven’t discussed next year’s Gold Cup yet, but there would be no reason to think that he wouldn’t end up returning here in June all being well.”
CONNECTIONS ‘DELIGHTED’ WITH RUNNER-UP SPOT IN OPENING LONG DISTANCE CUP
The Jessica Harrington-trained Torcedor, a 25/1 shot, filled the runner-up spot in the curtain opener for QIPCO British Champions Day, the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup over two miles.
“I’m absolutely delighted with the horse,” said Irish trainer Harrington. “He’s beaten Order Of St George once and he’s been beaten by him twice and that’s the nearest he’s even got to him other than the time we beat him, so I’m completely delighted.
“He’s very tough and he’ll go on improving. I didn’t think he was a 25-1 shot and I told everyone to back him each way.”
Torcedor’s jockey Colm O’Donoghue reported: “This is the best I ever rode him – Jessica Harrington had him in amazing form. He’s run an amazing race in defeat, possibly around 10 pounds above his best. He’s improved since the St Leger in Ireland so I knew he was coming here in good form.”
STRADIVARIUS PLAYS ANOTHER GOOD TUNE AT ASCOT
The three-year-old colt Stradivarius, who won the Queen’s Vase (G2) at Royal Ascot in June, and was a subsequent winner of the Goodwood Cup (G1) and finished third in the St Leger (G1), put in another fine performance when third in the QIPCO Long Distance Cup (G2), the opening race on Champions Day.
The son of Sea The Stars was sent off a 4/1 chance and was beaten a length by Order Of St George.
Jockey Frankie Dettori said: “He ran a super race, obviously he could not use his turn of foot on that ground. The ground was heavy in the back and soft in the straight.”
A delighted trainer John Gosden added: “He ran a blinder, it is not his favourite ground, he has this ability to quicken but he can’t really do that on that surface.
“He’s run a tremendous race, Order Of St George brings Arc form, Jessie [Harrington’s] horse [the second Torcedor] looked like he’d got it, but we are thrilled with Stradivarius as he is a better horse on better ground.
“He’ll be back next year and we’ll be looking at races such as the Ascot Gold Cup.”
GOING AFTER THE FIRST RACE
Ryan Moore, rider of the 4/5 favourite and winner Order Of St George, said: “very soft.”
Colm O’Donoghue, rider of the 25/1 half-length second, Torcedor, said: “Slippery, I nearly fell twice.”
Frankie Dettori, jockey of third home Stradivarius, said: “Down the back it is heavy, soft elsewhere.”
James Doyle, on board Big Orange, said: “Heavy.”
Mitch Godwin, partner of Cap’N, said: “Soft, heavy in places.”
Jamie Spencer, rider of Clever Cookie, said: “Heavy.”
Jim Crowley, on board Dartmouth, said: “Heavy.”
Graham Lee, jockey of Duretto, said: “It is heavy down the back.”
Adam Kirby, jockey of Nearly Caught, said: “Heavy.”
Martin Harley, on board Sheikhzayedroad, said: “Heavy”
Fran Berry, jockey of Stars Over The Sea, said: “Heavy.”
Silvestre de Sousa, partner of Desert Skyline, said: “Heavy.”
Harry Bentley, rider of MountMoriah, said: “Soft.”
LIBRISA BREEZES TO SPRINT VICTORY
Trainer Dean Ivory registered his first Group One success after 10/1 shot Librisa Breeze fended off his QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes rivals at Ascot.
The imposing five-year-old grey son of Mount Nelson travelled well throughout the six-furlong event under Robert Winston, gaining his second Group One victory [Cheveley Park Stakes, Magical Romance, 2004] and found plenty for pressure in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter from William Haggas’ Tasleet (10/1).
Aidan O’Brien’s Caravaggio (9/2) kept on well to finish a further three-quarters of a length behind in third, a neck ahead of 5/4 favourite Harry Angel.
Ivory, who has a fine record with sprinters, said: “We’ve done well to get where we are with him and you persevere and hope for a bit of luck and the luck’s come good today – it’s fantastic.
“He is a horse who has never had a clear run this year and he has grown into himself this year and is now a proper horse.
“He likes this nice straight track and you can keep things uncomplicated with him here. There was one stage where I thought that he wouldn’t get the gap but he got it and quickened up really nicely today.
“He is very versatile trip-wise. You can’t just say that you are going to keep a horse to six furlongs as you have to train horses for where the races are.
“He’s really a seven furlong horse or a miler, but I’ve had to train him for this race over six furlongs as there aren’t many races over those trips around for him unless you go abroad.
“We’ve bided our time with him and taught him to run over six furlongs and it has worked out nicely.
“Robert [Winston, jockey] believes in the horse as much as we do so it was great. We had this race in our sights for a long time and it’s great that it has all come together.”
Winning owner Tony Bloom was also landing his first Group One success, which capped a memorable week for the Brighton & Hove Albion Chairman following his side’s 3-0 victory over West Ham last night and Withhold’s victory in last weekend’s Cesarewitch at Newmarket.
He said: “It was a brilliant race and he is a brilliant horse. Life doesn’t always go to plan but this week has gone incredibly well.
“The Albion had an incredible victory last night and I’ve registered my first Group One win here so I’m over the moon.”
Paddy Power make Librisa Breeze a 12/1 shot from 25/1 for next year’s Diamond Jubilee at the Royal Meeting.
LIBRISA BREEZE GETS THIRD AND BIGGEST SUCCESS AT ASCOT IN QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS SPRINT
Librisa Breeze, who loves racing at Ascot and has won twice at the course over 7f, collects a first Group 1 when beating the sprinters over 6f in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes. He won by a length and a quarter and was a 10/1 shot.
He was ridden by Robert Winston, and the horse, a five-year-old son of Mount Nelson, is the reason why Winston, who has considered retiring, has not hung up his race-riding boots.
“He deserves that, he’s been a bit unlucky in running this year, bit of trouble in running, I’ve got a bit of stick over the rides I have given him, but you have to ride him like that, you have to ride him for luck,” explained Winston.
“He’s a lightly raced horse and he’s run well today – he came here fresh, he came in quite late and Dean [Ivory] had him spot on for today – fair play to him,” he added. “It is thanks to connections for being so loyal to me.”
Explaining the running of the race, Winston said: “There was always going to be lots of pace, they were going to angle over this way and I had loads of cover out of the wind. I switched out behind them and threaded my way through.
“He was even there too soon, he was a little lonely out in front, but that’s just his make up, his character, he has to get there late.”
Of his own career, Winston said: “This horse has more or less kept my career going, I was packing in last year, I gave my notice to Dean and it was going to be my last year riding. This horse came along and owner Tony Bloom and things have sort of blossomed since then. It’s kept the dream alive, kept me in game.
“I’d say I am still young enough as a Flat jockey at 39 – lots of people think I am 49, I have been around for so long! The young lads coming through are very popular, it’s a tough sport, there is a lot of competition out there – you need horses like this on the big stage.”
Winston is now happily looking to the future.
“He is lightly raced, but hopefully he’ll go on. Riding for Dean is a pleasure, he is great man to ride for and has great staff, great owners and some very nice horses now.
“This is horse is so genuine and very fast, although he is bred to get further. He would get a mile, but he has so much natural speed.
“He’ll be back for the good races, handicaps are out now!”
HAGGAS PROUD OF BRIDESMAID TASLEET
Tasleet ran a very good race to finish second in the Group One QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes for trainer William Haggas, owner Hamdan Al Maktoum and jockey Jim Crowley.
The Showcasing four-year-old, who finished second in both the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and the G1 Haydock Sprint Cup this season, was beaten a length and a quarter by winner Librisia Breeze. Caravaggio was third, while 5/4 favourite Harry Angel faded a little to finish fourth.
Haggas said: “I’m very proud of him. He’s been on the go all year and has run very well.”
Asked whether Tasleet would stay in training in 2018, Haggas replied: “It is under discussion at the moment, but I hope so.”
Crowley said: “He ran a great race. I always had Harry Angel beat. The horse has run super – apart from his blip in the July Cup [where he finished 10th of 10] he has run great all year.”
CARAVAGGIO AND HARRY FILL THE MINOR PLACES
Caravaggio, sent off a 9/2 chance in the second race of the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, came home a two-length third to winner Librisa Breeze (10/1) and second Tasleet (10/1) on the soft of the straight course today.
Ryan Moore, who piloted the Scat Daddy three-year-old colt, said: “He ran a good race, but the draw didn’t help.”
A neck further back in fourth was the 5/4 favourite, Harry Angel.
The Clive Cox-trained Dark Angel colt had come through to lead, but faded on the ground.
Cox commented: “He showed his usual class and zip when he went to the front, on much more testing ground than Haydock [his last run and win, the G1 Sprint Cup.)
“Credit to the ones that finished in front of us, we just came to the end of our run.
“I don’t think that anyone has lost confidence in what he is able to do, and I think on a different day on better ground he will be back.
“We will see how he is when we get home. I would be looking forward to next year. First impressions would suggest a nice winter break would be well earned.”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
2.40pm G1 QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS SPRINT STAKES
1 (3) LIBRISA BREEZE DEAN IVORY 9ST 2LB ROBERT WINSTON 10/1
2 (5) Tasleet (Sheepskin C/P) William Haggas 9st 2lb Jim Crowley 10/1
3 (12) Caravaggio (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 9/2
4 (9) Harry Angel (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 1lb Adam Kirby 5/4 Fav
5 (7) The Tin Man James Fanshawe 9st 2lb Tom Queally 9/1
6 (2) Brando Kevin Ryan 9st 2lb Tom Eaves 20/1
7 (4) Washington DC (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 2lb Donnacha O’Brien 50/1
8 (11) Donjuan Triumphant (IRE) (Hood) Andrew Balding 9st 2lb P J McDonald 20/1
9 (1) Quiet Reflection K. R. Burke 8st 13lb Martin Harley 6/1
10 (6) Danzeno Michael Appleby 9st 2lb Frankie Dettori 33/1
11 (8) Alphabet (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 12lb Wayne Lordan 66/1
12 (13) Intelligence Cross (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Seamie Heffernan 100/1
Winner owned by Tony Bloom
Time: 1m 16.78s
Distances: 1¼, ¾, nk, 1¼, 1, 1, ¾, nk, 2, 9, 1¼
Tote Win: £9.90 Places: £3.00; £3.00; £1.60 Exacta: £101.00
12 ran
Non-Runner: Tupi (Going)
S25.
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
O’BRIEN EQUALS FRANKEL’S G1 RECORD
In winning the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes with Hydrangea, trainer Aidan O’Brien equalled the late Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group or Grade One successes in a year.
Hydrangea, sent off at 4/1, beat the French-trained Bateel, the 7/4 favourite, by two lengths under Ryan Moore in a thrilling race.
O’Brien said: “I am so delighted for everybody. It is a big team effort, we are only a small link in the chain and we are so grateful and delighted.
“With these Group Ones, every one of them is so hard to win and you never expect anything. You try all the time, which we do. We are doing our best every single day and that’s all we can do. It’s great to be here and I am so grateful to everybody.
“There are so many variables and so many things can go wrong; when you miss at it you never know whether you are ever going to get back there or not. That’s the way it is and the way things stack up – sometimes all your ducks come in a row and sometimes they don’t, but you just have to accept it and move on from it.
“You couldn’t be sure that she [Hydrangea] would stay. She is a home-bred Galileo filly and Galileos will not stop: they are most incredible animals in the world. Ryan gave her a great ride and I am so delighted for Jarleth, who rides her every day and Jamie, who looks after her, and Damian, who led her up.
“She really pulled out when Ryan wanted her to. It was Ryan’s idea to run her – he thought there was a chance that she could get this trip. We weren’t sure, but obviously she did and it is brilliant.”
HYDRANGEA BLOOMS ONCE AGAIN FOR RYAN MOORE
Jockey Ryan Moore and the three-year-old filly Hydrangea proved decisive winners of the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes over one mile and about four furlongs at Ascot.
Hydrangea provided her trainer Aidan O’Brien with a world record-equalling 25th Group 1 success of the year.
“This is great for Aidan – it’s a massive achievement,” said Moore. “There’s no one more deserving than him and he’s done a really excellent job – as he does every year.
“It is a massive team effort and everyone who looks after these horses gives so much time and effort for it.”
Moore and the Coolmore-owned Hydrangea, a daughter of Galileo, won by two lengths from the French-trained favourite Bateel.
“Hydrangea is great, she’s been running very good races all year – she won the Matron [Stakes at Leopardstown last month] and she won a very good race in the Opera [Chantilly]. She’s just super.
“I thought she had a great chance here today even though I was hoping the ground would be a bit better than it is. She has a great attitude.”
O’BRIEN EQUALS FRANKEL’S RECORD
Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, equalled the late Bobby Frankel’s world record of Group/Grade 1 wins in a calendar year, when his charge, the Galileo filly Hydrangea, sent off a 4/1 chance came home two lengths to the good in front of the 7/4 favourite Bateel, in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares, over the classic distance of a mile and a half.
Nick Smith, Ascot’s director of racing and communications, commented on the feat: “It is fantastic that Aidan O’Brien has equalled the record on such a big stage.
“I hope that it means as much to him as it means to us and the big crowd.
“The British Champions series organisers have produced a picture of his 24 winners and they will slot in Hydrangea. I think that it is a lovely way to mark his achievement.”
John Maxse, QIPCO spokesman, said: “I think it is most fitting from our perspective that he has equalled the record here at the final big day of the European season.
“To equal it is wonderful and he could yet go one better.”
NO EXCUSES FOR SECOND-PLACED BATEEL IN BRITISH CHAMPIONS FILLIES & MARES
The French-trained Bateel, winner of the Group 1 Prix Vermeille last time out at Chantilly, collects more Group 1 form when a brave second to Hydrangea in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares.
Her trainer Francis-Henri Graffard was thrilled with the Dubawi filly’s run, though admitted that initially he was a little disappointed that Bateel, sent off the 7/4 favourite, was beaten two lengths by Hydrangea.
“Bateel has run a fantastic race,” said Graffard. “There were no excuses, she had the ground that she likes, she had a perfect run. She came upsides Hydrangea, but when Ryan [Moore] asked his filly she ran away from us.
“I was very, very upset to start with to finish second, but when I looked back at the replay, there were no excuses, I am very proud of my filly.”
When asked if Bateel will return to the racecourse for 2018, Graffard said: “It has to be discussed with the owners, she has done a fantastic job this season and she deserves her place at stud. She will go for a break now and we will chat – I would be happy to have her back, and also happy for her to go stud! Every ending would be good.
“She was at the top of her game for the Vermeille, and she was at her top today – there would not be much more improvement in her, but she is a genuine Group 1-performing filly.”
Of the third-placed Coronet (11/2), James Wigan, racing manager for owner Prince Faisal’s Denford Stud, said: “We are thrilled with her performance, and she stays in training for next season.”
BOUDOT OUTBATTLED AS HYDRANGEA BLOSSOMS
French jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot was pleased with the run of the well-backed 7/4 favourite Bateel, who was a two-length second to Hydrangea in the G1 QIPCO British Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes.
The five-year-old daughter of Dubawi, trained in France by Francis Henri-Graffard, travelled powerfully into contention under Boudot but could not match the finishing effort of Aidan O’Brien’s 4/1 winner, who kept on powerfully to score, drawing the master of Ballydoyle level with Bobby Frankel on 25 Group One wins in a calendar year.
John Gosden’s Coronet (11/2) ran another creditable race in defeat under Olivier Peslier, a further length and three-quarters back in third.
Boudot said: “She has run a great race but when the winner came upsides, she went away and was not for catching.
“Bateel has run really well but has come up against a good one.”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
2.40pm G1 QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS FILLIES & MARES STAKES
1 (8) HYDRANGEA (IRE) (SHEEPSKIN C/P) AIDAN O’BRIEN, IRELAND 8ST 13LB RYAN MOORE 4/1
2 (4) Bateel (IRE) (Hood) Francis-Henri Graffard, France 9st 5lb Pierre-Charles Boudot 7/4 Fav
3 (9) Coronet John Gosden 8st 13lb Olivier Peslier 11/2
4 (1) The Juliet Rose (FR) (Hood) N. Clement, France 9st 5lb Stephane Pasquier 16/1
5 (10) The Black Princess (FR) John Gosden 9st 5lb Robert Havlin 40/1
6 (5) Journey (Hood) John Gosden 9st 5lb Frankie Dettori 7/2
7 (7) Alyssa Ralph Beckett 9st 5lb Pat Dobbs 28/1
8 (3) Horseplay Andrew Balding 8st 13lb David Probert 20/1
9 (2) Left Hand (Blinkers) C. Laffon-Parias, France 9st 5lb Maxime Guyon 16/1
10 (6) Wild Irish Rose (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Seamie Heffernan 66/1
Winner owned by Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor
Time: 2m 40.82s
Distances: 2, 1¾, 5, 1½, 2¼, 3½, 1½, 3¾, 99+
Tote Win: £4.50 Places: £1.60 £1.20 £1.90 Exacta: £13.60
10 ran
KIRBY TALKS HARRY
Adam Kirby, who rode 5/4 favourite Harry Angel to finish fourth in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, reflected on what happened in the race.
He said: “I have to have one hand on the reins when you pull the blind. I had just the one hold of him and he leapt up out of hands in the stalls. He lost that quarter at the start and then I had no choice but to take him back and get him to relax.
“Going to the two when I pulled him out, he gave me a really good feel for 100 yards but then mellowed out on the ground.
“He is an absolute aeroplane but on that ground it took it out of him. It turned into a slog.
“He is the best sprinter when things go right. I just feel sorry for the horse that the ground came up this bad for him.”
GOSDEN LANDS QEII WITH PERSUASIVE
The well supported 8/1 shot Persuasive provided trainer John Gosden with a second victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO).
The four-year-old daughter of Dark Angel relished underfoot conditions and kept on tenaciously to land the Group One event by a length under Frankie Dettori from the 2/1 favourite Ribchester.
Aidan O’Brien’s Churchill (9/2) was a half-length behind in third under Ryan Moore.
Gosden confirmed that the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly would now be retired and he paid tribute to Persuasive, commenting: “She is very talented and has had no luck in Group Ones before today.
“She will now go to the breeding shed so it’s nice to go out on a high.
“She deserves it and is a very nice filly. I think she would have been unlucky if she had not have won because she was about to get boxed in so Frankie had to take her back, check his run and switch.
“She just adores this autumn ground and I have had to wait a long time.
“The owners have been incredibly patient to wait a long time to have her right. She’s got her ground today and just flies through it.
“It’s important for the stud to have a Group One winning filly. I thought she was going to run a big race and she adores this track.
“I never worry taking on the boys in a race in the autumn with a filly as they go through hell in the spring and summer hormonally and they come to late summer/autumn and everything is settled so they can focus on racing.”
Gosden also saddled fourth-placed Nathra (50/1) and he added: “Nathra has run a blinder and is off to the breeding shed.”
SIXTH QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES
FOR DETTORI
Frankie Dettori rode Persuasive to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, sponsored by QIPCO, bursting through to overhaul Churchill and the 2/1 favourite Ribchester to win by a length at 8/1.
The John Gosden-trained four-year-old filly, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, has been edging her way towards a first Group One win this season. She finished second in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month and was third in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown in September.
It was Dettori’s sixth win in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes since he broke his Group One duck in the race in 1990 aboard Markofdistinction.
Dettori said: “Persuasive travelled so good - I could not believe it. The ground is key for her. Barry [her groom] knows the filly very well and told me to wait as long as I dared. She showed an explosive turn of foot.
“I thought the race was going to be very tough, but she put it to bed very quickly. She came really good two furlongs out. I followed Churchill and I saw his distress signal, and I just needed some clean air. Once Ribchester shifted across to the right there was a gap for me, so I took her right and she took off.
“In fairness she has been knocking on the door in Group Ones for a long time now and she’s going to stud now with a Group One tag on her name, and she deserves it. She has been a model of consistency and I’m delighted.
“To be honest, looking at the line up I thought God, she’ll have to run well – there were Group One winners all over the place. But the key thing was that she had got the ground. The QEII is a special race for me. If you go back to 1990, Markofdistinction, it was my first Group One win, so it brings back some good memories.”
CHEVELEY PARK STUD THRILLED WITH PERSUASIVE’S QUEEN ELIZABETH II SUCCESS
Persuasive, the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, is owned by Mr and Mrs Thompson’s Cheveley Park Stud.
The stud’s managing director Chris Richardson said: “We are actually a little overwhelmed, it’s fantastic.
“She has not run many times this year, but she has been getting better and better and ground is paramount. That’s why we came here – for ground is like it was today.
“When I saw Hydrangea win over a mile and a half earlier today, and we’d finished third behind her at Leopardstown, I thought we had a chance of a place, but I have to admit I didn’t think that we’d win.”
Although the stud produces many home-breds each year, Persuasive was bought by Richardson for the stud.
“Persuasive came from the Goffs Orby Sale as a yearling,” he explained. “She is a fabulous prospect now for the paddocks, especially as she is by Dark Angel, a sire who can do no wrong at the moment.”
Of the future for the filly, Richardson said: “The plan at the moment is to retire her, but things may change after today, we’ll discuss it with Mr and Mrs Thompson.”
‘FRUSTRATED RATHER THAN DISAPPOINTED’ SAYS TRAINER OF BEATEN FAVOURITE RIBCHESTER
The 2/1 favourite Ribchester was beaten a length by the John Gosden-trained filly Persuasive in the fourth race on QIPCO British Champions Day, the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
“Déjà vu – he’s beaten again,” said trainer Richard Fahey. “It’s difficult to blame the ground as he’s a horse who’s won on soft ground, but he’s such a good moving horse and William [Buick] feels there that he’s come to win and win well but he just got beaten in the dead ground there. He just doesn’t put it to bed. The winner coped with the conditions better. That’s twice he’s been beaten in desperate conditions. But we’re happy enough. Well, not really, but I have to say that!”
On discussions about whether Godolphin’s four-year-old son of Iffraaj would head to the Breeders’ Cup next, Fahey said: “I can’t even think about that now, I’d need to speak to the team. His best run for me was at Royal Ascot when the ground was quick and he broke the track record. If he hadn’t had won the two-year-old race at Newbury, the Mill Reef, on slow ground I’d always have been worried about the ground, but he’s come back as bright as a button. So I’m frustrated, rather than disappointed.”
Jockey William Buick added: “His best performance was here in the Queen Anne on fast ground and the filly who likes the ground [Persuasive] quickened past me and ran well. But look, he’s ran well and he’s held his form since March. I think yes, he would have turned the tables on quicker ground – he’s a much better horse on quicker ground.”
CHURCHILL THIRD
Churchill, the undisputed champion of the spring, having annexed both the English and Irish 2000 Guineas, was on a bit of a comeback mission having tarnished his early gleaming reputation with subsequent defeats at Royal Ascot (fourth, 8f), York (second, 10f) and Leopardstown (seventh, 10f).
Brought back to a mile, he was sent off a 9/2 chance, and travelled early on, but with every chance in the final throws of the G1 mile contest but he could only manage a one-and-half length third to winner Persuasive (8/1).
The Galileo colt’s trainer, Aidan O’Brien said: “He ran very well. He has handled all types of ground, this wasn’t his ideal but he ran a very good race.”
Ryan Moore, partner of the three-year-old added; “He ran a very good race. We were crossed by the second and that cost us a lot of momentum.
“When you get stopped in that ground you can’t get going again.”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
3.15pm G1 QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES (SPONSORED BY QIPCO)
1 (6) PERSUASIVE (IRE) JOHN GOSDEN 9ST 1LB FRANKIE DETTORI 8/1
2 (13) Ribchester (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 4lb William Buick 2/1 Fav
3 (1) Churchill (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 9/2
4 (9) Nathra (IRE) John Gosden 9st 1lb Robert Havlin 50/1
5 (2) Sea of Grace (IRE) William Haggas 8st 12lb Daniel Tudhope 33/1
6 (14) Lightning Spear David Simcock 9st 4lb Oisin Murphy 40/1
7 (11) Al Wukair (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) A. Fabre, France 9st 1lb Gregory Benoist 7/1
8 (8) Zonderland Clive Cox 9st 4lb Adam Kirby 66/1
9 (7) Here Comes When (IRE) (Hood) Andrew Balding 9st 4lb Jamie Spencer 20/1
10 (12) Beat The Bank Andrew Balding 9st 1lb Jim Crowley 4/1
11 (5) Sir John Lavery (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Seamie Heffernan 33/1
12 (10) Breton Rock (IRE) David Simcock 9st 4lb Andrea Atzeni 66/1
13 (4) Toscanini (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 4lb James Doyle 100/1
14 (3) Lancaster Bomber (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Donnacha O’Brien 40/1
15 (15) Thunder Snow (IRE) (Visor) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 1lb C. Soumillon 16/1
Winner owned by Cheveley Park Stud
Time: 1m 46.13s
Distances: 1, ½, nk, 4½, ½, ¾, 2¾, sh, 1, 6, 3¾, 9, ½, 2¼
Tote Win: £2.50 Places: £1.20, £2.10, £2.50 Exacta: £12.80
15 ran
S44.
A CRACKING CHAMPION
Cracksman’s brilliant seven-length win in the QIPCO Champions Stakes will be long remembered for several reasons: the impressive way the John Gosden-trained colt pulled away from his rivals, the fact that it was his jockey Frankie Dettori’s first victory in the race – and that it was a first Group One success in Europe for Cracksman’s sire, Frankel, who himself took the QIPCO Champions Stakes in 2012.
The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned Cracksman, sent off the 13/8 favourite, had won his last two starts at Group Two level, but this was his debut triumph at the very highest level.
Gosden said: “Cracksman is very talented. He loves rearing up and did that in the saddling box beforehand. They went a sensible place and Ryan [Moore, riding Highland Reel] went the Willie Carson route [on the far side of the track].
“Frankie rode Cracksman beautifully and positively in the straight. We said to come wide because the inside has been used a lot today.
“He’s improved through the year. He ran a blinder in the Derby [to finish third], was unlucky in Ireland [finishing second by a neck in the Irish Derby] but boy, with Capri the form was good, but he seems to have got bigger and stronger. He’s like a fighter weighing more now – if he started as a middleweight, he’s now a light-heavyweight. He handles this ground; he handles good to firm as well, which is great. He handled the ground probably better than anyone and he’s won in true style.
“He’s grown up a lot. He used to flip and flop about a bit. Coming down Tattenham Corner he got in a dreadful muddle in the Derby, but he’s learning to race. I trained his mother for Mr Oppenheimer and she was very tough. She got really good later in the year, and he’s one of these horses who’s got bigger and stronger. It’s great for Frankel to have a son who’s won the race he won, and I think it is his first Group One in Europe as well, so that’s exciting.”
Asked whether he would have won the Arc, had he run in it, Gosden replied: “It was a difficult decision but I felt Enable was more in the zone, just a bit more streetwise than him. And Chantilly is not like Longchamp. Andre Fabre would tell you, often the best horse gets in trouble. I was happy with the decision we made and I think it was the right decision.”
Questioned about whether Cracksman’s future might be over a mile and a quarter, rather than a mile and half, Gosden said: “I think he has handled a mile and quarter well today. I think he is versatile now.”
CRACKSMAN GIVES DETTORI HIS FIRST CHAMPION STAKES SUCCESS
Following up on his success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, Frankie Dettori notched up a winning 22.6-1 G1 double in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot. He and the John Gosden-trained favourite Cracksman scored by a resounding seven lengths in the 10-furlong feature contest worth 1.3 million pounds.
“He can be laid back but today he travelled like a good horse,” said Dettori. “I kicked on and he just galloped right away – it was a fantastic feeling. He likes the ground. But I must say the Oppenheimers and John Gosden have done a fantastic job – the horse was half the horse in the summer that he is now, he’s been given time to develop and this is what they got in return.
“Today is Cracksman’s day – don’t ask me which one’s best between Enable and Cracksman.
“I was surprised at the way he’s travelled today because he can flop around a bit but he’s learning and getting stronger. The horse I rode at Epsom and the horse I rode today are two different horses.
“The Champions Stakes is a colossal race to win – my father came close and I came close a couple of times so it’s been bugging me for a while. But that was a dream performance.”
Cracksman is a four-year-old son of 2012 Champion Stakes winner Frankel and he was the sire’s first G1 winner in Euurope.
“I felt the horse was in tip top shape so when the rain came I was delighted – the real test of stamina really helped as well,” said Dettori. “But the horse still had to deliver and he did. I’m made up. With Enable and Cracksman, what a year, I’m delighted.
“It is my first Champion Stakes and Cracksman put it to bed in the style of a champion.
“John made a fantastic plan for him and the horse has got the success he deserves. It is Frankel’s first Group 1 in Europe. It is fantastic.”
RAYMOND WAXES LYRICAL OVER POET
Saeed Suhail’s racing manager Bruce Raymond is excited for next season after 7/1 shot Poet’s Word finished a creditable second to the sensational 7/4 favourite Cracksman in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.
Sir Michael Stoute’s charge was always prominent under Andrea Atzeni, but was no match for John Gosden’s impressive winner, who received rapturous applause from the Ascot crowd as he came home seven lengths clear.
Highland Reel (17/2) kept on well under Ryan Moore to finish a neck behind in third.
Raymond said: “He’s run a great race. Of course the ground was very heavy today for him and not many horses like it that heavy but he has gone on it and run really well.
“He looked like being fourth but stayed on well again to finish second so we are delighted with him.
“I’m sure he’ll definitely come back next year and we have a lot to look forward to. He stays really well and is getting better.
“Poet’s Word may go to Dubai early next year as the owner would be keen but we’ll see what happens.”
REEL BATTLES FOR THIRD
Highland Reel battled on for a game third on less than suitable ground in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot today.
Sent of at 17/2, the G1 Coronation Cup and Prince of Wales’s stakes hero pleased connections with Kevin Buckley, Coolmore’s UK representative, commenting: “We are very pleased with Highland Reel’s run.
“Ryan gave him a tactical ride going off on his own, which worked well. We are really pleased with the way he battled on to be third in ground that he didn’t rreally appreciate.
“Equally Highland Reel loves Ascot and never gives a bad performance here so we couldn’t be happier.
“That will put him good shape for his trip to Del Mar and the Breeders Cup.”
Ryan Moore, jockey of the Galileo five-year-old, added “He ran a super race on ground that isn’t really suitable for him.”
3.50pm G1 QIPCO CHAMPION STAKES
1 (4) CRACKSMAN JOHN GOSDEN 9ST 1LB FRANKIE DETTORI 13/8 FAV
2 (7) Poet’s Word (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 5lb Andrea Atzeni 7/1
3 (9) Highland Reel (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 5lb Ryan Moore 17/2
4 (6) Recoletos (FR) C. Laffon-Parias, France 9st 1lb Olivier Peslier 14/1
5 (8) Desert Encounter (IRE) (Hood) David Simcock 9st 5lb Sean Levey 33/1
6 (3) Brametot (IRE) Jean Claude Rouget, France 9st 1lb Cristian Demuro 11/2
7 (1) Cliffs of Moher (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Seamie Heffernan 10/1
8 (5) Maverick Wave (USA) John Gosden 9st 5lb Robert Havlin 100/1
9 (2) Barney Roy Richard Hannon 9st 1lb James Doyle 9/2
10 (10) Success Days (IRE) (Tongue Strap) K. J. Condon, Ireland 9st 5lb Shane Foley 40/1
Winner owned by Anthony Oppenheimer
Time: 2m 11.75s
Distances: 7, nk, 1, 1½, 5, sh, 1, 1, 25
Tote Win: £2.50 Places: £1.20, £2.10, £2.50 Exacta: £12.80
10 ran
CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
AIDAN O’BRIEN CROWNED CHAMPION TRAINER
Aidan O’Brien collected his sixth British trainers’ title today, the Ballydoyle-based trainer having enjoyed a fabulous season which saw him today equal Bobby Frankel’s world record of Group 1 races won in a season at 25.
He won four of the five domestic Classics this year, and 12 races on the QIPCO British Champion Series, and today was victorious in the QIPCO British Champion Fillies and Mares with Hydrangea.
“It’s a big team effort, and everyone works so hard, there are many links to the chain,” he said. “And we’re very grateful to the lads at the top who put the team together and send us the horses.”
Asked if he thinks he will break the record for Group 1 winners in a season, O’Brien said:
“We hopefully will have runners in the Racing Post Trophy and in two races in France.”
And, of course, there is the Breeders’ Cup meeting ahead, and after Highland Reel’s third in the QIPCO Champion Stakes today, O’Brien confirmed that the son of Galileo will be heading stateside.
Of the best horses he has trained, O’Brien said: “Galileo was very special and he is very special all along, Galileo as a racehorse and he’s doing it ten-fold every day of the week now as a sire. But we’ve been very lucky to have an awful lot of very special horses.
“We have had horses who have run strongly all season, we’ve been very lucky.”
O’Brien was presented the award today following the QICPO Champion Stakes by former champion trainer John Gosden, who finished runner-up in the title chase this year. It is the second year in succession that O’Brien and Gosden have filled the first two placings.
GODOLPHIN CROWNED CHAMPION OWNER
Godolphin received the Champion Owner Award at Ascot today, with chief executive Joe Osborne accepting the award.
Despite being out of luck on QIPCO British Champions Day, Osborne reflected on an excellent season for the operation, which included six Royal Ascot winners.
He said: “It’s been a great season for us and it’s a credit to our trainers and horses for us to be Champion Owner; it means a lot to us.
“Today is a huge day – it’s freshest in people’s minds towards the end of the season and we’re delighted to be a part of it.”
Osborne focused in particular on the Royal Meeting in June continuing: “Royal Ascot was a real highlight for Godolphin this season, particularly the first day of the meeting where we had three winners [Barney Roy, St James’s Palace Stakes, Ribchester, Queen Anne Stakes and Sound And Silence, WindsorCastle].”
SILVESTRE DE SOUSA CROWNED STOBART FLAT CHAMPION JOCKEY
Silvestre De Sousa received a rousing reception into the parade ring at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day after being crowned with his second Stobart Flat Jockeys’ Championship.
De Sousa, who racked up 155 wins this season – 44 ahead of his nearest rival and 2016 champion jockey Jim Crowley – received the traditional guard of honour from his weighing room colleagues before being presented with the trophy from Olympic athletes Adam Gemili and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
“It’s been a really great season and I appreciate everyone who has put me up this year – it’s been very successful,” said Brazilian-born De Sousa, 36.
“I love to win but my aim was to win the title. Winning this is a great day, it’s a great achievement.
“You never know if I can make it a hat-trick – we’ll see what happens next year.”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
DAVID EGAN JUST EDGES STOBART APPRENTICE JOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
This year’s Stobart Apprentice Jockey Championship went to David Egan (53 wins), who finished up just one win ahead of Kieran Shoemark (52 wins).
Kieran Shoemark had narrowed the gap to one after a double on the All-Weather at Newcastle yesterday evening. Both jockeys were in action at Catterick today but neither rode a winner.
Egan joins an illustrious roll of honour with previous winners of the Apprentice Jockey Championship including Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Paul Hanagan.
Egan receives £5,000 in prize money as well as the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy which was inaugurated last year in honour of the late former jockey and racing journalist, who was a huge supporter of young up and coming jockeys.
Current Stobart Champion Apprentice table – final standings
|Position
|Jockey
|Wins
|Rides
|Strike Rate
|1
|David Egan
|53
|448
|12%
|2
|Kieran Shoemark
|52
|393
|13%
- The 2017 Stobart Apprentice Championship will be awarded to the apprentice jockey who rides the most winners on all Flat and All-Weather tracks throughout the season, running from QIPCO 2000 Guineas Day at Newmarket on Saturday 7th May to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 21st October. It includes races at Catterick on Saturday 21st October, but not the evening meeting at Wolverhampton.
- The Champion Apprentice receives £5,000 in prize money and the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy.
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017
RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE
ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
TREMENDOUS ATTENDANCE AT ASCOT TODAY
Today’s crowd on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot came to a very pleasing 31,187.
Rod Street Chief Executive of British Champions Series, commented: “We’re delighted that a crowd of 31,187 has turned out to see so many outstanding performances this afternoon.
“The day began brilliantly with Order of St George battling it out in a thriller to land the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup before Hydrangea gave her trainer Aidan O’Brien a record equalling 25th Group 1 winner of the year, on the day on which he was also crowned Champion Trainer.
“We also crowned the Stobart Champion Jockey, Silvestre de Sousa and the Champion owner, Godolphin.
“In its early years, QIPCO British Champions Day was blessed by the presence of Frankel and so it was particularly special to see his son, Cracksman, emulate him five years on by winning the QIPCO Champion Stakes, for Frankie Dettori and John Gosden.
“With so many brilliant performances, it really has been a day on which Champions are crowned and a truly fitting finale to the European Flat racing season.”
QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY ATTENDANCES
2017: 31,187
2016: 28,989
2015: 30,697
2014: 28,741
A GLITTERING FINISH TO CHAMPIONS DAY
The grey Lord Glitters took the final race of QIPCO British Champions Day, displaying a stunning turn of foot to come from behind and snatch victory from GM Hopkins in the 20-runner QIPCO-sponsored Balmoral Handicap.
Four-year-old Lord Glitters, trained by David O’Meara and ridden by Danny Tudhope, was sent off the well-backed 3/1 favourite and won by a neck.
“It was a little bit nerve-racking to watch,” said O’Meara. “He got in all sorts of trouble – no fault of Danny’s – and didn’t get out until late on. We felt we needed to be far side and he had to pull out near side, but the horse has got an amazing turn of foot.
“It’s why we bought him out of France – the idea was to run him in the race a fortnight ago, the Challenge Cup [at Ascot on October 7, where he finished second] and then come to this race. We’ve hit the woodwork there and won this – it’s been great.”
Asked if Lord Glitters could be a Group horse in the future, O’Meara replied: “We are hoping that is the case. We recently retired Mondialiste, owned by Geoff [Turnbull] as well, and we bought him to fill his boots and keep Geoff’s colours in these good races. It’s early days. It’s only the 10th or 11th run of his life, but he’s obviously very talented.
“Jason Kelly and I went to France and bought him – we gave 270,000 euros for him, which is enough, but compare that to what a lot of yearlings cost – it’s good value really, and he’s won a race on Champions Day. We’re really happy.”
GLITTER LORDS IT UP FOR TUDHOPE
The heavily backed 3/1 favourite Lord Glitters registered a last-gasp victory in the concluding race on QIPCO British Champions Day, the £250,000 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) for David O’Meara and Daniel Tudhope.
Despite meeting trouble in running, the imposing grey four-year-old son of Whipper stayed on powerfully to snatch victory by a neck, denying GM Hopkins (20/1) and trainer John Gosden a treble on the day.
Ed Dunlop’s Dark Red (25/1) was a length and a quarter behind in third, with a further three-quarters of a length back to Eve Johnson Houghton’s Accidental Agent (12/1) in fourth.
Bought for 270,000 euros in France, Tudhope was effusive in his praise of the gelding and believes Group company awaits Lord Glitters.
The winning jockey said: “He is a very good horse in the making. He has a great turn of foot and has won a load of races in France.
“They go slow in France and then they quicken up and I think he is quite a good purchase by David and the owners [Geoff & Sandra Turnbull].
“There is more to come and he looks like a Group horse.”
4.30pm Balmoral Handicap
1 LORD GLITTERS (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 4-9-03 Daniel Tudhope 3/1 favourite
2 GM Hopkins (Robin Geffen) John Gosden 6-9-06 Robert Havlin 20/1
3 Dark Red (R. Arculli) Ed Dunlop 5-9-03 Franny Norton 25/1
4 Accidental Agent (R. F. Johnson Houghton) Eve Johnson Houghton 3-9-08 12/1
20 runners
Time: 1m 45.91s
Distances: Nk, 1 1/2, 2 1/4
Tote Win: £3.40 Places: £1.20 £5.30, £5.90, £3.30 Exacta: £80.70
GM HOPKINS SIGNS OFF FOR CONNECTIONS WITH A THRILLING FINISH IN BALMORAL HANDICAP
The John Gosden-trained GM Hopkins gave connections plenty to shout about in defeat, finishing a neck second to Lord Glitters in the final race on QIPCO British Champions Day, the C2 Balmoral Handicap Stakes.
The six-year-old son of Dubawi, a 20/1 chance, will now head to the Tattersalls Sales for owner Robin Geffen.
“He’s run an absolute blinder,” said trainer Gosden. “He’s a dear, dear horse and we love him to bits. He goes on any going and he’s been in the grip of the handicapper, but he almost got the better of him [the handicapper] today. What a wonderful horse.”
GM Hopkins and jockey Robert Havlin also finished second in the 2015 running of this mile handicap.
“He’s given me a great ride, he’s such an honest horse,” said Havlin. “He’s been second in this race twice now and he was five pounds higher last time [when 15th of the 19 runners] but he was giving two pounds to the winner today and it told towards the end of the race.”
STEWARDS’ REPORTS
Race 1 – 1:25pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS LONG DISTANCE CUP (Group 2)
Permission was given for DURETTO to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.
An enquiry was held to consider interference in the back straight heading towards Swinley Bottom, when BIG ORANGE, unplaced, ridden by James Doyle, interfered with STARS OVER THE SEA (USA), unplaced, ridden by Fran Berry. The riders were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. Doyle was suspended for 7 days for manoeuvring right-handed towards the rail when not sufficiently clear, causing STARS OVER THE SEA (USA) to clip heels and almost come down.
Colm O’Donoghue, the rider of TORCEDOR (IRE), placed second, was suspended for 7 days and fined £800 for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final two furlongs. Ryan Moore, the rider of the winner, ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final two furlongs.
Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that DARTMOUTH, unplaced, had lost a right-fore shoe. The representative of Michael Bell reported that BIG ORANGE, unplaced, was unsuited by the ground which was Soft, Heavy down the hill to Swinley Bottom, and would prefer a quicker surface.
Race 2 – 2:00pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS SPRINT STAKES (Group 1)
Inside the final furlong, the winner, LIBRISA BREEZE, shifted quickly right-handed taking HARRY ANGEL (IRE), placed fourth, momentarily off its intended line, and causing it to make brief contact with TASLEET, placed second, but after viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of LIBRISA BREEZE.
An enquiry was held to consider interference inside the final two furlongs when WASHINGTON DC (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, interfered with both BRANDO, placed sixth, ridden by Tom Eaves, and ALPHABET, unplaced, ridden by Wayne Lordan. The riders were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. The interference was found to be accidental as at the time that O’Brien manouevered to make his run, there was a sufficient gap which then closed quickly as ALPHABET weakened in front of him.
Race 3 – 2:40pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS FILLIES & MARES STAKES (Group 1)
The Veterinary Officer reported that JOURNEY, placed sixth, had lost its right-hind shoe.
Race 4 – 3:15pm QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES (Group 1) (Sponsored by QIPCO)
Permission was given for HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) to go out of order in the Parade.
The Stable Inspecting Officer reported that he had been informed that a substance had been sprayed on BEAT THE BANK when the gelding was in the saddling boxes. The Stable Inspecting Officer, Andrew Balding, the trainer, his travelling head lad and a Stipendiary Steward were interviewed. Balding’s explanation that he believed the substance to be water which had been sprayed by the owner for good luck was noted and a report was forwarded to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority. The substance was sent for analysis and BEAT THE BANK was routine tested.
Race 5 – 3:50pm QIPCO CHAMPION STAKES (Group 1)
Due to the delay caused in part by BARNEY ROY having to be re-saddled prior to this race, permission was given for runners to go straight to post.
An enquiry was held to consider why BARNEY ROY, trained by Richard Hannon, had originally been saddled with the incorrect number cloth which contributed to the race being late off. The trainer’s representative, James Doyle, the rider, the Clerk of the Scales, the Clerk of the Course, and the racecourse employee in charge of distributing the number cloths were interviewed. Their explanations were noted and the Clerk of the Course gave assurances that more rigorous checking procedures would be in place for the future.
Following the race, the representative of Richard Hannon reported that BARNEY ROY, unplaced, was unsuited by the going which was Soft, Heavy down the hill to Swinley Bottom, and would prefer a quicker surface.
Race 6 – 4:30pm BALMORAL HANDICAP (Sponsored by QIPCO)
Permission was given for WHITE LAKE to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for GEORGE WILLIAM to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, to go early to post and be mounted in the chute.
Following the race, Charles Bishop reported that ACCIDENTAL AGENT, placed fourth, was denied a clear run and the Veterinary Officer further reported that the colt had lost a left-fore shoe. Andrea Atzeni reported that ZABEEL PRINCE (IRE), unplaced, ran flat. The representative of Richard Hannon reported that THE GRAPE ESCAPE (IRE), unplaced, was unsuited by the going which was Soft, Heavy in places down the hill to Swinley Bottom, and would prefer a quicker surface. THE GRAPE ESCAPE was routine tested.