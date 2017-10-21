All the news from QIPCO British Champions Day 2017 Posted by racenews on Saturday, October 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

EARLY GOING NEWS ON QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY

The going for QIPCO British Champions Day 2017 is currently:

SOFT

GoingStick readings at 8.15am today:

Straight Course: 6.6

Round Course: 5.4

Stalls:

Straight Course: Centre

Stalls: Round Course: Inside

Three millimetres of rain fell overnight up to 6.30am today. There have been a couple of showers since and Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, Chris Stickels, will assess the going again when walking the course from 10.30am.

In total, there has been 15 millimetres of rain so far this week.

The forecast today is for conditions to become windy with blustery showers.

The inner course will not be used. The straight course has been divided in two with a rail in the middle of the course from the mile start to the three-furlong marker where it ends in a cutaway. The far side will be used today.

NON-RUNNERS

2.00pm QIPCO British Champions Sprint

7 TUPI (IRE) (Going)





Records of trainers with declared runners on QIPCO British Champions Day

Michael Appleby (1 runner, no winners) 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Danzeno Frankie Dettori 12/1 Andrew Balding (14 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Chiberta King Jimmy Fortune 33/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Night Carnation Jimmy Fortune 25/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Side Glance Jimmy Fortune 50/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 7th Highland Colori Thomas Brown 9/2f 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Side Glance Jimmy Fortune 20/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Whiplash Willie David Probert 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Absolutely So Oisin Murphy 20/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Tullius Jimmy Fortune 9/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Merry Me David Probert 16/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Tullius Jimmy Fortune 50/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elm Park Andrea Atzeni 16/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Highland Colori Liam Keniry 40/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Here Comes When Jamie Spencer 25/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 14th Tullius Jimmy Fortune 25/1 Ralph Beckett (6 runners, 1 winner) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 4th Compton William Twiston-Davies 12/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Talent Jim Crowley 7/2c 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Cubanita Ryan Moore 11/2 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Simple Verse Andrea Atzeni 5/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Air Pilot Harry Bentley 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Simple Verse Oisin Murphy 6/1 Michael Bell (4 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Wigmore Hall Jamie Spencer 28/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Sovereign Debt Jamie Spencer 25/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 22nd Fils Anges Louis Steward 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Big Orange Tom Queally 14/1 John Best No previous runners Saeed bin Suroor (15 runners, 2 winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Darley Sun William Buick 28/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Poet’s Voice Frankie Dettori 33/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Colour Vision Frankie Dettori 6/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 26th My Freedom Harry Bentley 25/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Ahzeemah Silvestre De Sousa 15/2 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Farhh Silvestre De Sousa 11/4 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Hunter’s Light Mickael Barzalona 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Tasaday Richard Hughes 12/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Albasharah Frederik Tylicki 5/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 1st Musaddas Edward Greatrex 7/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Beautiful Romance James Doyle 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Hidden Gold James Doyle 25/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Racing History James Doyle 16/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 11th Promising Run Jim Crowley 50/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Racing History Silvestre De Sousa 16/1

Karl Burke (3 runners, no winners) 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 6th Boots And Spurs Joey Haynes 12/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Georgian Bay Jordan Vaughan 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Quiet Reflection Dougie Costello 4/1 Henry Candy (4 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th The Confessor Martin Harley 8/1f 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 18th The Confessor Amy Scott 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Twilight Son Ryan Moore 4/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Twilight Son Ryan Moore 5/1 Nicolas Clement FR No previous runners Denis Coakley (1 runner, no winners) 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 19th Gabriel’s Lad Oisin Murphy 20/1 Ken Condon (1 runner, no winners) IRE 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 11th Bold Thady Quill Pat Smullen 20/1 Clive Cox (8 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Polly’s Mark Gerald Mosse 28/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Jimmy Styles Adam Kirby 66/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Perfect Tribute Luke Morris 66/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 5th Perfect Silence Lucy Barry 25/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Electrolyser Adam Kirby 33/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th Jimmy Styles Frankie Dettori 33/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Kodi Bear Gerald Mosse 7/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th My Dream Boat Adam Kirby 20/1 Simon Crisford No previous runners Henry de Bromhead IRE No previous runners Ed Dunlop (4 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Snow Fairy Olivier Peslier 8/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Testosterone Frankie Dettori 14/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Times Up Christophe Soumillon 20/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 12th Burwaaz Dane O’Neill 100/1 David Elsworth (3 runners, no winners) 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Master The World Ryan Moore 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Arabian Queen Silvestre De Sousa 14/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Master The World Pat Dobbs 25/1 Andre Fabre FR (4 runners, no winners) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th La Pomme D’Amour Maxime Guyon 8/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Triple Threat Maxime Guyon 20/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 13th Vadamos Vincent Cheminaud 8/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Territories Mickael Barzalona 8/1 Richard Fahey (24 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 3rd Castles In The Air Lee Topliss 12/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 10th Pleasant Day Laura Barry 33/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 13th Kaldoun Kingdom D C Byrne 33/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 15th Sir Reginald George Chaloner 33/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Heaven’s Guest Ryan Moore 11/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 7th Majestic Moon Lee Topliss 25/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 26th Sir Reginald George Chaloner 10/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Gabrial’s Kaka Jamie Spencer 10/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th Farlow Patrick Mathers 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Baccarat James Doyle 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Alben Star Ryan Moore 33/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 9th Rene Mathis Jack Garritty 40/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th Farlow Paul Hanagan 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Heaven’s Guest James Doyle 50/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 17th Eastern Impact Jack Garritty 20/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Gabrial Paul Hanagan 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 5th Third Time Lucky Adam McNamara (5) 8/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Suegioo Paul Hanagan 66/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Growl Graham Lee 50/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Don’t Touch Tony Hamilton 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Mr Lupton Jamie Spencer 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Donjuan Triumphant Alexis Badel 40/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Gabrial Jimmy Fortune 66/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Ribchester William Buick 7/2 James Fanshawe (13 runners, 3 winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 12th Society Rock Pat Cosgrave 7/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Deacon Blues Johnny Murtagh 5/2f 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 2nd Primaeval Louis Beuzelin 10/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Society Rock Kieren Fallon 7/2f 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Seal Of Approval George Baker 16/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th High Jinx James Doyle 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Seal Of Approval George Baker 4/1f 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Speedy Boarding Frederik Tylicki 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Gale Force Frederik Tylicki 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th The Tin Man Tom Queally 10/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ribbons Frankie Dettori 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Speedy Boarding Frederik Tylicki 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st The Tin Man Tom Queally 13/2 John Gosden (28 runners, 2 winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Gertrude Bell William Buick 16/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Nehaam Richard Hills 12/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Nathaniel William Buick 5/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Great Heavens William Buick 5/2j 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Aiken William Buick 4/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Nathaniel William Buick 9/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Elusive Kate William Buick 11/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Caucus William Buick 14/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 12th Aiken Richard Hughes 12/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elusive Kate William Buick 16/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gregorian Ryan Moore 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Maverick Wave Robert Havlin 25/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 13th Cornrow William Buick 8/1j 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Flying Officer William Buick 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Marzocco Robert Havlin 25/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Western Hymn William Buick 14/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Gm Hopkins Robert Havlin 10/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Journey Frankie Dettori 7/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Flying Officer Frankie Dettori 6/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 11th Maverick Wave Robert Havlin 66/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs William Buick Evsf 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Remarkable Robert Havlin 12/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th GM Hopkins Ryan Moore 15/2 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Journey Frankie Dettori 4/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 12th California Robert Havlin 40/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Shalaa Frankie Dettori 4/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs William Buick 7/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Maverick Wave Robert Havlin 100/1 Francis Graffard FR (1 runner, no winners) 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Sumbal Christophe Soumillon 33/1 William Haggas (16 runners, 1 winner) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Dancing Rain Johnny Murtagh 6/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th Dafeef Richard Hills 25/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Green Destiny Kieren Fallon 14/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 26th Kalk Bay Adam Beschizza 25/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Dancing Rain Johnny Murtagh 7/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Vow Richard Hughes 16/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Master Of Hounds Ryan Moore 80/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 8th Well Painted Adam Beschizza 10/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Harris Tweed George Baker 8/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Mukhadram Paul Hanagan 14/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 8th Fury Nathan Alison 9/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Graphic Frankie Dettori 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Adaay Dane O’Neill 25/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 4th Afjaan Frankie Dettori 8/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Adaay Paul Hanagan 66/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Hathal Pat Cosgrave 25/1 Richard Hannon (5 runners, no winners) 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Pether’s Moon Richard Hughes 25/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Night Of Thunder Richard Hughes 2/1f 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Toormore Kieren Fallon 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 19th Coulsty Sean Levey 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Emell Kieran O’Neill 50/1 Jessica Harrington IRE (3 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Bible Belt Fran Berry 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Bocca Baciata Fran Berry 16/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Bocca Baciata Stephane Pasquier 50/1 Dean Ivory (6 runners, no winners) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Sirius Prospect Shane Kelly 12/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Sirius Prospect Robert Winston 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 22nd Sirius Prospect Robert Winston 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Tropics Robert Winston 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Lancelot Du Lac Robert Winston 40/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Librisa Breeze Robert Winston 6/1 Eve Johnson-Houghton (1 runner, no winners) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th The Cheka Neil Callan 14/1 Carlos Laffon-Parias FR No previous runners Charlie McBride No previous runners Hughie Morrison (8 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Cill Rialaig Steve Drowne 33/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 24th Valencha Harry Bentley 11/1 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 25th Duster Charles Bishop 16/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Shirocco Star Kieren Fallon 10/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Chil The Kite Olivier Peslier 25/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Chil The Kite George Baker 14/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 18th Chil The Kite George Baker 25/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Nearly Caught Umberto Rispoli 25/1 Peter Niven (1 runner, no winners) 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Clever Cookie Graham Lee 8/1 Aidan O’Brien IRE (23 runners, 3 winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Fame And Glory Jamie Spencer 3/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd So You Think Ryan Moore 7/4f 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Was Ryan Moore 10/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Fame And Glory Jamie Spencer 11/2 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Excelebration Joseph O’Brien 10/11f 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Eye of The Storm Billy Lee 13/2 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Ruler Of The World Ryan Moore 13/2 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Kingsbarns Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Chicquita Joseph O’Brien 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Leading Light Joseph O’Brien 2/1f 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Ruler Of The World Joseph O’Brien 6/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Kingsbarns Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Tapestry Ryan Moore 12/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Ryan Moore 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gleneagles Ryan Moore 9/4 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Pretty Perfect Seamie Heffernan 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Seventh Heaven Ryan Moore 5/4f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Even Song Jamie Spencer 22/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Order Of St George Ryan Moore 4/6f 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Ryan Moore 5/2 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th US Army Ranger Seamie Heffernan 7/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Minding Ryan Moore 7/4f 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Hit It A Bomb Seamie Heffernan 18/1 David O’Meara (7 runners, no winners) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 17th Anderiego Neil Farley 40/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 21st Smarty Socks David Bergin 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 16th Fort Bastion Daniel Tudhope 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th G Force Daniel Tudhope 11/2 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Custom Cut Daniel Tudhope 8/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Fort Bastion Mickael Barzalona 20/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Firmament Daniel Tudhope 7/1 Hugo Palmer (3 runners, no winners) 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Covert Love Pat Smullen 4/1f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Architecture James Doyle 16/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Galileo Gold Frankie Dettori 11/2 Brendan Powell No previous runners Jean-Claude Rouget FR (2 runners, 1 winner) 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Morandi Christophe Lemaire 10/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Almanzour Christophe Soumillon 11/8f Kevin Ryan (4 runners, no winners) 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 3rd Lightning Cloud Julie Burke 16/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 10th Trail Blaze Kevin Stott 20/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Brando Tom Eaves 14/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th The Grey Gatsby James Doyle 33/1 David Simcock (14 runners, 3 winners) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 18th Noble Citizen Amy Scott 14/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 1st Breton Rock Lewis Walsh 12/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 3rd Gramercy Shelley Birkett 50/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th Our Jonathan George Buckell 11/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Caspar Netscher Martin Lane 50/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Madame Chiang Jim Crowley 12/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Sheikhzayedroad Martin Lane 28/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Halation Jamie Spencer 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Madame Chiang Jim Crowley 20/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th The Corsican Jamie Spencer 12/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 13th Bateel William Buick 25/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Sheikhzayedroad Martin Harley 11/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Lightning Spear Oisin Murphy 9/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Breton Rock Andrea Atzeni 40/1 Henry Spiller No previous runners Sir Michael Stoute (12 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Crystal Capella Ryan Moore 6/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Carlton House Ryan Moore 7/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Waila Ryan Moore 13/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Estimate Ryan Moore 2/1f 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Hillstar Richard Hughes 14/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 23rd Abseil James Doyle 25/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Russian Realm Ryan Moore 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Estimate Ryan Moore 8/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Integral Ryan Moore 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Integral Frankie Dettori 20/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Queen’s Trust Andrea Atzeni 11/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Midterm Andrea Atzeni 12/1 Roger Varian (9 runners, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Ferdoos Neil Callan 4/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Sri Putra Neil Callan 100/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th Boogie Shoes Charles Bishop 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Hadaatha Paul Hanagan 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Eton Forever Andrea Atzeni 10/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ayrad Andrea Atzeni 50/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Belardo James Doyle 33/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Morando Harry Bentley 5/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 13th Barchan James Doyle 150/1





Records of jockeys with declared rides on QIPCO British Champions Day

Andrea Atzeni (14 rides, 2 winners) 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Silk Sari Luca Cumani 9/2 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Pallasator Sir Mark Prescott 8/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Eton Forever Roger Varian 10/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ayrad Roger Varian 50/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Brendan Brackan Ger Lyons IRE 66/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 4th Donncha Robert Eddery 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Simple Verse Ralph Beckett 5/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Pallasator Sir Mark Prescott 8/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 18th Strath Burn Charlie Hills 10/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elm Park Andrew Balding 16/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 1st Yuften Roger Charlton 12/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Queen’s Trust Sir Michael Stoute 11/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 7th Midterm Sir Michael Stoute 12/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 10th Breton Rock David Simcock 40/1 Gregory Benoist No previous rides Harry Bentley (4 rides, no winners) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 24th Valencha Hughie Morrison 11/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 26th My Freedom Saeed bin Suroor 25/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Air Pilot Ralph Beckett 33/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Morando Roger Varian 5/1 Fran Berry (2 rides, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Bible Belt Jessica Harrington IRE 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington IRE 16/1 Charles Bishop (3 rides, no winners) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 25th Duster Hughie Morrison 16/1 2012 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th Boogie Shoes Roger Varian 25/1 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 4th Levitate John Quinn 16/1 Pierre-Charles Boudot No previous rides Joshua Bryan No previous rides





William Buick (19 rides, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Gertrude Bell John Gosden 16/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Darley Sun Saeed bin Suroor 28/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Nathaniel John Gosden 5/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Great Heavens John Gosden 5/2j 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Aiken John Gosden 4/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Nathaniel John Gosden 9/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Elusive Kate John Gosden 11/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Caucus John Gosden 14/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Elusive Kate John Gosden 16/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 13th Cornrow John Gosden 8/1j 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Pollyana John Hammond FR 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Flying Officer John Gosden 10/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Western Hymn John Gosden 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 11th Simenon Willie Mullins IRE 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Lightning Moon Ed Walker 10/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs John Gosden Evsf 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 13th Bateel David Simcock 25/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Jack Hobbs John Gosden 7/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Ribchester Richard Fahey 7/2 Jim Crowley (8 rides, 1 winner) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Ile De Re Donald McCain 6/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Talent Ralph Beckett 7/2c 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 9th Buckstay Peter Chapple-Hyam 14/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Madame Chiang David Simcock 12/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Buckstay Peter Chapple-Hyam 7/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Madame Chiang David Simcock 20/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Zhui Feng Amanda Perrett 16/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 11th Promising Run Saeed bin Suroor 50/1 Cristian Demuro No previous rides Silvestre De Sousa (9 rides, 1 winner) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Colour Vision Mark Johnston 10/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Ladies Are Forever Geoff Oldroyd 20/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Ahzeemah Saeed bin Suroor 15/2 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Farhh Saeed bin Suroor 11/4 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 11th Balty Boys Brian Ellison 13/2f 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Arabian Queen David Elsworth 14/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Palace Prince Andreas Lowe GER 80/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Top Notch Tonto Brian Ellison 50/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th Racing History Saeed bin Suroor 16/1 Frankie Dettori (22 rides, 2 winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Meeznah David Lanigan 6/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Opinion Poll Mahmood Al Zarooni 12/5f 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Medicean Man Jeremy Gask 16/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 12th Dubai Prince Mahmood Al Zarooni 8/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Poet’s Voice Saeed bin Suroor 33/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Testosterone Ed Dunlop 14/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Colour Vision Saeed bin Suroor 6/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th Jimmy Styles Clive Cox 33/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Pastorius Mario Hofer GER 33/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 14th Belgian Bill George Baker 25/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Graphic William Haggas 33/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 18th Ayaar Luca Cumani 12/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 2nd Journey John Gosden 7/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Flying Officer John Gosden 6/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Danzeno Michael Appleby 12/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th Ribbons James Fanshawe 14/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Integral Sir Michael Stoute 20/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 4th Afjaan William Haggas 8/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 1st Journey John Gosden 4/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Sandro Botticelli John Ryan 50/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Shalaa John Gosden 4/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Galileo Gold Hugo Palmer 11/2 Pat Dobbs (1 ride, no winners) 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Master The World David Elsworth 25/1 Hollie Doyle No previous rides James Doyle (17 rides, 1 winner) 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Cityscape Roger Charlton 5/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Hot Snap Lady Cecil 7/2c 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th High Jinx James Fanshawe 16/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 23rd Abseil Sir Michael Stoute 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Baccarat Richard Fahey 14/1 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Noble Mission Lady Cecil 7/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Captain Cat Roger Charlton 14/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 20th Belgian Bill George Baker 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 3rd Beautiful Romance Saeed bin Suroor 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Hidden Gold Saeed bin Suroor 25/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Heaven’s Guest Richard Fahey 50/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Racing History Saeed bin Suroor 16/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Belardo Roger Varian 33/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Architecture Hugo Palmer 16/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Litigant Joe Tuite 20/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th The Grey Gatsby Kevin Ryan 33/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 13th Barchan Roger Varian 150/1 Tom Eaves (1 ride, no winners) 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Brando Kevin Ryan 14/1 Shane Foley (1 ride, no winners) 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Jet Setting Adrian Keatley IRE 25/1 Josephine Gordon No previous rides Maxime Guyon (4 rides, 1 winner) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th La Pomme D’amour Andre Fabre FR 8/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 12th Restiadargent Henri-Alex Pantall FR 8/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Triple Threat Andre Fabre FR 20/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Solow Freddy Head FR 11/10f Paul Hanagan (10 rides, 1 winner) 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Mukhadram William Haggas 14/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 11th Soft Falling Rain Mike De Kock SAF 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Hadaatha Roger Varian 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Intibaah Brian Meehan 20/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th Farlow Richard Fahey 33/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Muhaarar Charlie Hills 5/2f 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Gabrial Richard Fahey 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Mutarakez Brian Meehan 14/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Suegioo Richard Fahey 66/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Adaay William Haggas 66/1 Martin Harley (3 rides, 1 winner) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 11th The Confessor Henry Candy 8/1f 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 6th Suegioo Marco Botti 25/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Sheikhzayedroad David Simcock 11/1 Robert Havlin (7 rides, no winners) 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Maverick Wave John Gosden 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Marzocco John Gosden 25/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd G M Hopkins John Gosden 10/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 11th Maverick Wave John Gosden 66/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 2nd Remarkable John Gosden 12/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 12th California John Gosden 40/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Maverick Wave John Gosden 100/1 Seamie Heffernan (3 rides, no winners) 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Pretty Perfect Aidan O’Brien IRE 14/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 8th US Army Ranger Aidan O’Brien IRE 7/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 9th Hit It A Bomb Aidan O’Brien IRE 18/1 Adam Kirby (6 rides, no winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Jimmy Styles Clive Cox 66/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Electrolyser Clive Cox 33/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th We’ll Go Walking Johnny Murtagh IRE 40/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Humidor George Baker 66/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 10th Gold Prince Sylvester Kirk 100/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th My Dream Boat Clive Cox 20/1 Graham Lee (8 rides, no winners) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Hawkeyethenoo Jim Goldie 25/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Jack Dexter Jim Goldie 5/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 20th Hawkeyethenoo Jim Goldie 20/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 3rd Jack Dexter Jim Goldie 11/2 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 12th Lady Tiana Lucy Wadham 50/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 2nd Clever Cookie Peter Niven 8/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Aeolus Ed Walker 100/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Growl Richard Fahey 50/1 Sean Levey (2 rides, no winners) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 27th Rulesn’regulations Matthew Salaman 40/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 19th Coulsty Richard Hannon 66/1 Wayne Lordan (4 rides, 2 winners) 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Slade Power Edward Lynam IRE 7/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Slade Power Edward Lynam IRE 7/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan IRE 5/1j 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 20th Great Minds Tommy Stack IRE 66/1 P J McDonald (1 ride, no winners) 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Mass Rally Michael Dods 16/1 Jack Mitchell No previous rides Ryan Moore (28 rides, 1 winner) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Crystal Capella Sir Michael Stoute 6/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Prime Defender Charlie Hills 66/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd So You Think Aidan O’Brien IRE 7/4f 2012 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Was Aidan O’Brien IRE 10/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Master Of Hounds William Haggas 80/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 4th Carlton House Sir Michael Stoute 7/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 7th Waila Sir Michael Stoute 13/2 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 7th Estimate Sir Michael Stoute 2/1f 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Heaven’s Guest Richard Fahey 11/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien IRE 13/2 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gregorian John Gosden 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 8th Russian Realm Sir Michael Stoute 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 6th Cubanita Ralph Beckett 11/2 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Estimate Sir Michael Stoute 8/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 13th Alben Star Richard Fahey 33/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Integral Sir Michael Stoute 9/2 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Master The World David Elsworth 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Tapestry Aidan O’Brien IRE 12/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Wicklow Brave Willie Mullins IRE 10/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Twilight Son Henry Candy 4/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien IRE 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 6th Gleneagles Aidan O’Brien IRE 9/4 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 15th GM Hopkins John Gosden 15/2 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 5th Seventh Heaven Aidan O’Brien IRE 5/4f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien IRE 4/6f 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Twilight Son Henry Candy 5/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien IRE 5/2 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Minding Aidan O’Brien IRE 7/4f Oisin Murphy (7 rides, no winners) 2013 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 23rd Dubawi Sound David Brown 20/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Absolutely So Andrew Balding 20/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 19th Gabriel’s Lad Denis Coakley 20/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 9th Litigant Joe Tuite 7/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 12th Lightning Spear Olly Stevens 50/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 3rd Simple Verse Ralph Beckett 6/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 3rd Lightning Spear David Simcock 9/1 Franny Norton No previous rides Donnacha O’Brien No previous rides Colm O’Donoghue (1 ride, no winners) 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Baraweez Brian Ellison 14/1 Stephane Pasquier (3 rides, no winners) 2013 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Maxios Jonathan Pease FR 4/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 10th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington IRE 50/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th Signs Of Blessing Francois Rohaut FR 9/1 Olivier Peslier (5 rides, 1 winner) 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 3rd Snow Fairy Ed Dunlop 8/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 7th Wizz Kid Robert Collet FR 4/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR 9/2 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 6th Chil The Kite Hughie Morrison 25/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Charm Spirit Freddy Head FR 5/1 Jenny Powell No previous rides David Probert (2 rides, no winners) 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 4th Whiplash Willie Andrew Balding 10/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 17th Merry Me Andrew Balding 16/1 Tom Queally (10 rides, 3 winners) 2011 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 9th Vita Nova Sir Henry Cecil 7/2f 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 4th Midday Sir Henry Cecil 8/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 1st Frankel Sir Henry Cecil 4/11f 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th Imperial Guest George Margarson 50/1 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Frankel Sir Henry Cecil 2/11f 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 7th Indomito Andreas Wohler GER 50/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 10th Excellent Guest George Margarson 66/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Big Orange Michael Bell 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th The Tin Man James Fanshawe 10/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st The Tin Man James Fanshawe 13/2 Christophe Soumillon (10 rides, 2 winners) 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR 12/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Dick Turpin Richard Hannon snr 14/1 2013 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 4th Dalkala Alain de Royer-Dupre FR 7/2c 2013 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 8th Times Up Ed Dunlop 20/1 2013 QIPCO Champion Stakes 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR 6/4f 2014 QIPCO Champion Stakes 5th Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe FR 7/4f 2015 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 11th Candarliya Alain de Royer-Dupre FR 9/2 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Naadirr Marco Botti 20/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 10th Sumbal Francis-Henri Graffard FR 33/1 2016 QIPCO Champion Stakes 1st Almanzour Jean Claude Rouget FR 11/8f Jamie Spencer (16 rides, 2 winners) 2011 QIPCO Future Stars Apprentice Handicap 20th Dubai Dynamo Ruth Carr 33/1 2011 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 1st Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien IRE 3/1 2011 QIPCO Champion Stakes 9th Wigmore Hall Michael Bell 28/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 2nd Excelebration Marco Botti 6/1 2012 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 5th Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien IRE 11/2 2012 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 1st Maarek David Nagle IRE 5/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 5th Sovereign Debt Michael Bell 25/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 7th Gabrial’s Kaka Richard Fahey 10/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 4th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon IRE 7/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 12th Halation David Simcock 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 11th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon IRE 25/1 2015 QIPCO Champion Stakes 6th The Corsican David Simcock 12/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 10th Here Comes When Andrew Balding 25/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes 8th Even Song Aidan O’Brien IRE 22/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 9th Mr Lupton Richard Fahey 33/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 12th Mitchum Swagger David Lanigan 33/1 Daniel Tudhope (5 rides, no winners) 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 16th Fort Bastion David O’Meara 25/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 15th G Force David O’Meara 11/2 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored By QIPCO 8th Custom Cut David O’Meara 8/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 3rd Firmament David O’Meara 7/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 8th Jack Dexter Jim Goldie 100/1 Robert Winston (5 rides, no winners) 2013 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 5th Sirius Prospect Dean Ivory 20/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) 22nd Sirius Prospect Dean Ivory 16/1 2014 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 2nd Tropics Dean Ivory 14/1 2015 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 14th Lancelot Du Lac Dean Ivory 40/1 2016 QIPCO British Champions Sprint 6th Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 6/1





FIRST OFFSPRING OF FRANKEL AND EXCELEBRATION BATTLE IT OUT IN QIPCO CHAMPION STAKES

It is five years since Frankel brought the curtain down on an unforgettable career with victory over French star Cirrus Des Aigles in the 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes.

The son of Galileo, trained brilliantly by the late Sir Henry Cecil for owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah, retired unbeaten with a Timeform rating of 146, the highest ever awarded by the organisation. His 14-race winning streak included 10 Group One triumphs, four of which came at Ascot – the 2011 St James’s Palace Stakes, the 2011 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes and 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes.

QIPCO British Champions Day plays host to Frankel’s progeny for the first time this year as Cracksman, like his sire, bids to justify favouritism in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

Frankel is yet to sire a G1 winner in Europe, although his daughter Soul Stirring is a two-time scorer at the top level in Japan. Cracksman has won two G2 races and finished second and third in G1 company.

Frankel’s chief rival Excelebration, who was second to the great horse four times during his career, proved himself a champion in his own right with a devastating display in 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO).

He provides one of Cracksman’s main opponents today in Barney Roy, winner of the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this year.





21 GROUP 1 WINNERS IN ACTION ON QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY

The QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (£464,500)

Big Orange (1) Gold Cup (2017)

Order Of St George (3) Gold Cup (2016), Irish St Leger (2015 and 2017)

Sheikhzayedroad (1) Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (2014)

Stradivarius (1): Goodwood Cup (2017)

The QIPCO British Champions Sprint (£600,000)

Brando (1) Prix Maurice de Gheest (2017)

The Tin Man (2) Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2017), British Champions Sprint (2016)

Caravaggio (2) Commonwealth Cup (2017), Phoenix Stakes (2016)

Harry Angel (2) July Cup (2017), Haydock Sprint Cup (2017)

Quiet Reflection (2) Commonwealth Cup (2016), Haydock Sprint Cup (2016)

The QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (£627,500)

Bateel (1) Prix Vermeille (2017)

Journey (1) British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2016)

Left Hand (1) Prix Vermeille (2016)

Hydrangea (1) Matron Stakes (2017)

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) (£1.1 million)

Here Comes When (1) Sussex Stakes (2017)

Ribchester (4) Lockinge Stakes (2017), Queen Anne Stakes (2017), Prix du Moulin (2017), Jacques Le Marois (2016)

Al Wukair (1) Jacques Le Marois (2017)

Churchill (4) 2000 Guineas (2017), Irish 2000 Guineas (2017), National Stakes (2016), Dewhurst (2016)

Thunder Snow (2) Prix Jean Prat (2017), Criterium International (2016)

QIPCO Champion Stakes (£1.3 million)

Highland Reel (6) Coronation Cup (2017), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2017), King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2016), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2016), Secretariat Stakes (2015), Hong Kong Vase (2015)

Barney Roy (1) St James’s Palace Stakes (2017)

Brametot (2) Poule d’Essai des Poulains (2017), Prix du Jockey Club (2017)





Record of overseas-trained horses on QIPCO British Champions Day by country

French-trained horses have enjoyed significant success on QIPCO British Champions Day and another strong challenge from across the Channel is assured this year, with a trio of Gallic challengers lining up in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes – Bateel, Left Hand and The Juliet Rose – plus Al Wukair (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes sponsored by QIPCO) and Brametot (QIPCO Champion Stakes).

Four horses based in France have already scored on QIPCO British Champions Day since its inception in 2011 (from a total of 26 runners) including Cirrus Des Aigles (2011) and Almanzor (2015), who both captured the QIPCO British Champion Stakes. Freddy Head has been responsible for the two other French-trained winners, courtesy of Charm Spirit and Solow, who both won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Horses trained in Ireland also boast a fine record on QIPCO British Champions Day, with 11 wins from 72 runners since 2011, including a four-timer in 2012.

Year Race Pos Horse Trainer Jockey SP France (26 runners, 4 wins) 2011 Champion 1st Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Christophe Soumillon 12/1 2011 Sprint 5th Moonlight Cloud Freddy Head Thierry Jarnet 10/3 2011 Sprint 16th Silverside Frederic Sanchez Julien Grosjean 66/1 2011 Sprint 2nd Wizz Kid Robert Collet Gerald Mosse 8/1 2011 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Immortal Verse Robert Collet Gerald Mosse 7/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 8th Jehannedarc Alain de Royer-Dupre Antoine Hamelin 25/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 10th La Pomme D’amour Andre Fabre Maxime Guyon 8/1 2012 Champion 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Olivier Peslier 9/2 2012 Sprint 12th Restiadargent Henri-Alex Pantall Maxime Guyon 8/1 2012 Sprint 7th Wizz Kid Robert Collet Olivier Peslier 4/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 4th Dalkala Alain de Royer-Dupre Christophe Soumillon 7/2c 2013 Champion 10th Triple Threat Andre Fabre Maxime Guyon 20/1 2013 Champion 2nd Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Christophe Soumillon 6/4f 2013 Champion 7th Morandi Jean-Claude Rouget Christophe Lemaire 10/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 8th Maxios Jonathan Pease Stephane Pasquier 4/1 2014 Champion 5th Cirrus Des Aigles Corine Barande-Barbe Christophe Soumillon 7/4f 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Charm Spirit Freddy Head Olivier Peslier 5/1 2014 Fillies & Mares 4th Pollyana John Hammond William Buick 16/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 11th Candarliya Alain de Royer-Dupre Christophe Soumillon 9/2 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Territories Andre Fabre Mickael Barzalona 8/1 2015 Champion 13th Vadamos Andre Fabre Vincent Cheminaud 8/1 2015 Champion 10th Sumbal Francis-Henri Graffard Christophe Soumillon 33/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 7th Sea Calisi Francois Doumen Mickael Barzalona 6/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Solow Freddy Head Maxime Guyon 11/10f 2016 Sprint 4th Signs Of Blessing Francois Rohaut Stephane Pasquier 9/1 2016 Champion 1st Almanzor Jean Claude Rouget Christophe Soumillon 11/8f Germany (4 runners, no wins) 2012 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Indomito Andreas Wohler Tom Queally 50/1 2012 Champion 4th Pastorius Mario Hofer Frankie Dettori 33/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 6th Nymphea Peter Schiergen Andrasch Starke 8/1 2015 Champion 9th Palace Prince Andreas Lowe Silvestre De Sousa 80/1 Ireland (72 runners, 11 wins) 2011 Long Distance Cup 1st Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien Jamie Spencer 3/1 2011 Champion 2nd So You Think Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 7/4f 2011 Fillies & Mares 2nd Bible Belt Jessica Harrington Fran Berry 14/1 2011 Fillies & Mares 7th Banimpire Jim Bolger Kevin Manning 15/2 2012 Long Distance Cup 5th Fame And Glory Aidan O’Brien Jamie Spencer 11/2 2012 Fillies & Mares 7th Was Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 10/1 2012 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Excelebration Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 10/11f 2012 Sprint 1st Maarek David Nagle Jamie Spencer 5/1 2012 Long Distance Cup 1st Rite Of Passage Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 8/1 2012 Fillies & Mares 1st Sapphire Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 5/2j 2012 Sprint 8th Slade Power Edward Lynam Wayne Lordan 7/1 2012 Long Distance Cup 6th Saddler’s Rock John Oxx Johnny Murtagh 10/1 2013 Future Stars Handicap 25th Bubbly Bellini Adrian McGuinness Ronan Whelan 33/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 3rd Eye of The Storm Aidan O’Brien Billy Lee 13/2 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 3rd Kingsbarns Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2013 Champion 3rd Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 13/2 2013 Sprint 12th Maarek Barry Lalor Declan McDonogh 7/2f 2013 Long Distance Cup 4th Pale Mimosa Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 14/1 2013 Sprint 1st Slade Power Edward Lynam Wayne Lordan 7/1 2013 Sprint 3rd Viztoria Edward Lynam Pat Smullen 5/1 2013 Sprint 11th Balmont Mast Edward Lynam Johnny Murtagh 8/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 4th Dawn Approach Jim Bolger Kevin Manning 2/1f 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Leitir Mor Jim Bolger Ronan Whelan 100/1 2013 Champion 9th Parish Hall Jim Bolger Kevin Manning 50/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 5th Saddler’s Rock John Oxx Declan McDonogh 25/1 2013 Long Distance Cup 1st Royal Diamond Johnny Murtagh Johnny Murtagh 20/1 2013 Fillies & Mares 2nd Belle de Crecy Johnny Murtagh Johnny Murtagh 10/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 7th Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan Johnny Murtagh 8/1 2013 Sprint 13th Cape Of Approval Tommy Stack Billy Lee 12/1 2014 Long Distance Cup 7th Leading Light Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 2/1f 2014 Fillies & Mares 3rd Chicquita Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 7/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 6th Kingsbarns Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 14/1 2014 Champion 9th Ruler Of The World Aidan O’Brien Joseph O’Brien 6/1 2014 Sprint 14th An Saighdiur Andrew Slattery Kieren Fallon 25/1 2014 Long Distance Cup 1st Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 3/1 2014 Champion 3rd Free Eagle Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 5/2 2014 Sprint 7th Gathering Power Edward Lynam Fergal Lynch 33/1 2014 Sprint 9th Viztoria Edward Lynam Pat Smullen 5/1j 2014 Sprint 4th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon Jamie Spencer 7/1 2014 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Brendan Brackan Ger Lyons Andrea Atzeni 66/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap 25th Piri Wango Ger Lyons Tom Madden 25/1 2014 Fillies & Mares 8th We’ll Go Walking Johnny Murtagh Adam Kirby 40/1 2014 Balmoral Handicap 11th Bold Thady Quill Ken Condon Pat Smullen 20/1 2014 Sprint 1st Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan Wayne Lordan 5/1j 2015 Fillies & Mares 8th Tapestry Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 12/1 2015 Queen Elizabeth II 6th Gleneagles Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 9/4 2015 Champion 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 9/2 2015 Long Distance Cup 8th Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 9/2j 2015 Champion 1st Fascinating Rock Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 10/1 2015 Sprint 9th Gathering Power Edward Lynam Mickael Barzalona 66/1 2015 Sprint 11th Maarek Evanna McCutcheon Jamie Spencer 25/1 2015 Balmoral Handicap 16th Sacrificial Ger Lyons Colin Keane 7/1 2015 Fillies & Mares 5th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington Fran Berry 16/1 2015 Sprint 12th Gordon Lord Byron Tom Hogan Pat Smullen 16/1 2015 Sprint 20th Great Minds Tommy Stack Wayne Lordan 66/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 3rd Wicklow Brave Willie Mullins Ryan Moore 10/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 11th Simenon Willie Mullins William Buick 33/1 2015 Long Distance Cup 13th Clondaw Warrior Willie Mullins Vincent Cheminaud 20/1 2016 Long Distance Cup 4th Order Of St George Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 4/6f 2016 Long Distance Cup 7th Forgotten Rules Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 8/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 4th Pretty Perfect Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 14/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 5th Seventh Heaven Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 5/4f 2016 Fillies & Mares 7th Zhukova Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 7/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 8th Even Song Aidan O’Brien Jamie Spencer 22/1 2016 Fillies & Mares 10th Bocca Baciata Jessica Harrington Stephane Pasquier 50/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 1st Minding Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 7/4f 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 4th Awtaad Kevin Prendergast Chris Hayes 15/2 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 9th Hit It A Bomb Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 18/1 2016 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Jet Setting Adrian Keatley Shane Foley 25/1 2016 Champion 2nd Found Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 5/2 2016 Champion 8th US Army Ranger Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 7/1 2016 Balmoral Handicap 11th Sea Wolf Ger Lyons IRE Colin Keane 12/1 South Africa (2 runners, no wins) 2013 Fillies & Mares 8th Igugu Mike De Kock Pat Cosgrave 10/1 2013 Queen Elizabeth II 11th Soft Falling Rain Mike De Kock Paul Hanagan 7/1 Singapore (1 runner, no wins) 2015 Sprint 7th Emperor Max Stephen Gray Corey Brown 33/1





ROD STREET – “IT’S GOING TO BE A FANTASTIC DAY”

Rod Street, Chief Executive of Great British Racing Limited and British Champions Series, said at Ascot this morning: “We can’t wait for the day to begin in earnest and are looking forward to a brilliant day of sporting action.

“There are star names across the card and thrilling contests in prospect as some of the most exciting horses in training compete for the record £4.342 million in prize money on offer.

“The day is also excitingly poised to see whether Aidan O’Brien can equal the World Record for the most Group 1s in a year and he has a team of 11 hoping to clinch that for him today.

“We are looking forward to crowning the Stobart Champion Flat Jockey, Silvestre de Sousa, together with Champion Owners Godolphin whose year could be set to get even better this afternoon with Harry Angel, Barney Roy and Ribchester some of the standout names.

“Away from the racing, there is plenty of other activity at Ascot and we are extremely grateful to QIPCO for their continued support which allows us to put on such a great day of sport.

“We are also grateful to the trainers and owners who have horses running today and wish everyone the best of luck – it’s going to be a fantastic day!”

AIDAN O’BRIEN TO BE CROWNED CHAMPION TRAINER AT ASCOT

Aidan O’Brien will officially be crowned British Champion Trainer 2017 at QIPCO British Champions Day today at Ascot.

O’Brien has enjoyed a sensational 2017, winning four out of the five British Classics (Churchill – QIPCO 2000 Guineas; Winter – QIPCO 1000 Guineas; Wings of Eagles – Investec Derby and Capri - William Hill St Leger); together with three winners at Royal Ascot and 11 races which comprise the 35-race QIPCO British Champions Series.

O’Brien is also tantalisingly poised to equal, and possibly exceed, the world record for the most Group / Grade 1 victories in a year on QIPCO British Champions Day when he bids to eclipse Bobby Frankel’s tally of 25, which was set in 2003. Currently on 24 winners at the highest level for the year, O’Brien is fielding a dazzling squad for Britain’s richest raceday including dual Classic winner Churchill, crack sprinter Caravaggio, globetrotter Highland Reel and top stayer Order Of St George.

The Trainers’ Championship is decided on prize money and runs from January 1 to December 31 but, at the request of the National Trainers’ Federation, the presentation will be made on QIPCO British Champions Day, along with the Stobart Champion Flat Jockey and Champion Owner.

Rupert Arnold, Chief Executive of the National Trainers’ Federation, said: “In recognition of his exceptional performance in 2017 and as he challenges the boundaries at the highest level, the NTF felt it was fitting that Aidan O’Brien should be crowned Champion Flat Trainer on QIPCO British Champions Day, the finale to the European Flat racing season. We congratulate him and all the team at Ballydoyle.”

Rod Street, Chief Executive of British Champions Series, said: “Aidan O’Brien has once again been in blistering form this season, winning 11 of the 30 QIPCO British Champions Series races that have been run to date, so we are delighted to be honouring his achievements and celebrating his successful defence of his title on QIPCO British Champions Day. Congratulations to him and all the team.”

O’Brien has accrued £7,247,556 in prize money in Great Britain this year and is nearly £3 million ahead of the 2015 Champion Trainer, John Gosden who, as the last British winner of the title, will make the presentation to his peer after the QIPCO Champion Stakes at approximately 4.05pm.

O’Brien’s haul of Group/Grade 1s in 2017 is as follows:

Churchill – QIPCO 2000 Guineas (6th May)*

Winter – QIPCO 1000 Guineas (7th May)*

Churchill – Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas (27th May)

Winter – Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas (28th May)

Highland Reel – Investec Coronation Cup (2nd June)*

Wings Of Eagles – Investec Derby (3rd June)*

Highland Reel – Prince of Wales’s Stakes (21st June)*

Caravaggio – Commonwealth Cup (23rd June)*

Winter – Coronation Stakes (23rd June)*

Capri – Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (1st July)

Roly Poly – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (14th July)*

Roly Poly – Prix Rothschild (30th July)

Winter – Qatar Nassau Stakes (3rd August)

Sioux Nation – Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (13th August)

Hydrangea – Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes (9th September)

Happily – Moyglare Stud Stakes (10th September)

Order Of St George – Comer Group International Irish St Leger (10th September)

Capri – William Hill St Leger (16th September)*

Clemmie – Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (30th September)

US Navy Flag – Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (30th September)

Happily – Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (sponsored by Al Hazm) (1st October)

Rhododendron – Prix L’Opera Longines (1st October)

Roly Poly – Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes (7th October)*

US Navy Flag – Dubai Dewhurst Stakes (14th October)

* QIPCO British Champions Series races

ASCOT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2017

GODOLPHIN TO RETAIN CHAMPION OWNER TITLE

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin will retain the Champion Owner title on QIPCO British Champions Day following a stunning year.

The team has amassed £5,241,602 in prize money during the Championship, and is over £2 million clear of the Coolmore syndicate of Smith, Magnier and Tabor (Coolmore syndicates are registered separately with Weatherbys and treated as separate entities).

Godolphin has enjoyed a hugely successful year and could be set to extend its lead today on QIPCO British Champions Day, with some of the day’s most fancied horses set to run in the famous blue colours.

The squad at Ascot today includes its top earner this year, Ribchester, the favourite to land the £1.1 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO), together with Harry Angel, the world’s top-rated sprinter and favourite for the £600,000 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes. Royal Ascot hero Barney Roy runs in the day’s richest race, the £1.3 million QIPCO Champion Stakes. In all, the boys in blue have seven horses set to compete on QIPCO British Champions Day.

Godolphin runners on QIPCO British Champions Day

QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (Group 1 £600,000)

Harry Angel – Clive Cox/Adam Kirby

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) (Group 1 £1.1 million)

Ribchester – Richard Fahey/William Buick

Toscanini - Richard Fahey/James Doyle

Thunder Snow - Saeed bin Suroor/Christophe Soumillon

QIPCO Champion Stakes (Group 1 £1.3 million)

Maverick Wave - John Gosden/Robert Havlin

Barney Roy - Richard Hannon/James Doyle

Balmoral Handicap (sponsored by QIPCO) (£250,000)

Linguistic - John Gosden/William Buick

QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY 2017 – ITINERARY

10.30 Gates Open

Fan Zone (in partnership with the Pony Club) opens, featuring Jockey School, Meet the Racehorse, racecourse tours, pony rides and much more.

11.30 Gods of Sport Exhibition Opens

12.30 Performance from the British Imperial Military Band (Parade Ring)

12.50 Opening Ceremony, featuring live performance by Laura Wright with parade of former Champion Jockeys (Parade Ring)

13.25 First Race – QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup

13.30 Legendary Champion Jockey Interview & Autograph Signing (Trackside Lawn Stage)

14.00 Second Race – QIPCO British Champions Sprint

14.15 Crowning of the Stobart Champion Jockey (Parade Ring)

14.40 Third Race – QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

14.45 Autographs, Book Signing and Interviews: Clare Balding with Adam Gemili and Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Trackside Lawn Stage)

15.15 Fourth Race – Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO)

15.30 Crowning of the Champion Owner (Parade Ring)

15.40 Live performance from Laura Wright (Trackside Lawn Stage)

15.50 Fifth Race – QIPCO Champion Stakes

16.00 Draw to win a VW Polo (Parade Ring)

16.05 Crowning of the Champion Trainer (presentation by John Gosden to Aidan O’Brien)

16.30 Sixth Race – Balmoral Handicap (sponsored by QIPCO)

16.45 After Party, headlined by George Ezra, begins (Grandstand Lawn Marquee)

Don’t Miss

The Alpine Bar – a new bar for 2017 on the trackside lawns, offering a raised platform from which to view the racing, bars, music and a selection of food offerings.

(Trackside Lawns)

The Fan Zone – featuring Meet the Racehorse, Jockey School, behind the scenes tours of Ascot, a chance to see all the equipment used in racing and pony rides. In partnership with the Pony Club.

(Old Paddock Lawns)

Gods of Sport Exhibition – a stunning collection of iconic sporting photographs spanning five decades, featuring legends such as Muhammed Ali, Lester Piggott, Ayrton Senna, Sir Henry Cecil and Seve Ballesteros.

(Stewards’ House Lawn)

Trackside Stage – a new stage for 2017, on the trackside lawns, featuring autograph signings and performances throughout the afternoon.

(Trackside Lawns)

The After Party – in a new location for 2017, the Grandstand Lawn marquee, the after party will feature music from House of Angels, and the headline act, George Ezra.

(Grandstand Lawn Marquee, from 16.45)

YOUNG PRIZE WINNERS TAKE CENTRE STAGE ON

CHAMPIONS DAY

QIPCO British Champions Series, together with The Pony Club, welcomes Benton Jones (8), Harry MacFayden (9) and Niamh Deakin (11) to Ascot today to present the trophies to winning connections in the concluding Balmoral Handicap.

The three under-18s won the chance to take a starring role on QIPCO British Champions Day.

David Redvers, Racing Manager to QIPCO Director Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, commented: “We are delighted to offer three lucky winners the opportunity to present the trophies for Europe’s richest mile handicap, the Balmoral Handicap, on QIPCO British Champions Day 2017.

“A key objective for QIPCO when sponsoring events is to engage the younger generation in horseracing and to make the sport fun, accessible and memorable for them. The partnership with The Pony Club allows us to do just that, and we are thrilled to be able to involve under-18s in QIPCO British Champions Day in a novel way through this wonderful opportunity to play a key role on Britain’s richest raceday.”

The three competition winners will not only have the honour of presenting the trophies to the owner, trainer and jockey of the winning horse of the Balmoral Handicap, but each receive a pair of Winning Post Enclosure tickets for two accompanying adults, as well as admission to The Racing Lounge, a private facility for guests of QIPCO British Champions Day.

APPRENTICE TITLE GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE

This year’s Stobart Apprentice Jockey Championship is gearing up to be one of the most thrilling yet with current apprentice leader David Egan (53 wins) just one win ahead of Kieran Shoemark (52 wins) who has mounted a late surge for the title.

Egan, who has been looking strong all season, was five ahead on Tuesday and hoping to get the championship tied up, but that gap narrowed following an across-card treble by Shoemark at Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday, which brought up his half century.. Shoemark subsequently closed the gap to just one winner when riding a double at Newcastle yesterday evening.

Both jockeys head to Catterick today where the eventual winner will be crowned Stobart Champion Apprentice, a title held by world renowned jockeys including Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Paul Hanagan. The winner will also receive £5,000 in prize money as well as the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy which was inaugurated last year in honour of the late former jockey and racing journalist, who was a huge supporter of young up and coming jockeys.

Following the presentation, Egan is booked to ride at Wolverhampton this evening. However, any success then does not count towards the Championship.

Today’s rides

Kieran Shoemark

Date Location Race Ride 21st October Catterick 1:50pm Immortal Romance 21st October Catterick 2:25pm Zahraa 21st October Catterick 3:30pm Equimou 21st October Catterick 4:05pm Peterhouse

David Egan

Date Location Race Ride 21st October Catterick 2:25pm Lady Willpower 21st October Catterick 3:30pm Memories Galore

Current Stobart Champion Apprentice table – correct as of morning of October 21:

Position Jockey Wins Rides Strike Rate 1 David Egan 53 446 12% 2 Kieran Shoemark 52 389 13% 3 George Wood 41 294 14% 4 Hollie Doyle 31 268 12% 5 Lewis Edmunds 29 242 12%

The 2017 Stobart Apprentice Championship will be awarded to the apprentice jockey who rides the most winners on all Flat and All-Weather tracks throughout the season, running from QIPCO 2000 Guineas Day at Newmarket on Saturday 7 th May to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 21 st October. It includes races at Catterick on Saturday 21 st October, but not the evening meeting at Wolverhampton.

May to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 21 October. It includes races at Catterick on Saturday 21 October, but not the evening meeting at Wolverhampton. The Champion Apprentice receives £5,000 in prize money and the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy.





SILVESTRE DE SOUSA CROWNED

STOBART CHAMPION JOCKEY FOR THE SECOND TIME

Jockey Silvestre De Sousa is to be crowned the Stobart Champion Jockey today. He has ridden 155 winners through the Stobart Championship, over 40 more winners than his closest purser Jim Crowley, last year’s Stobart Champion. Crowley has partnered 111 winners this season, ahead of Ryan Moore in third on 103.

Furthermore, De Sousa has ridden over 200 winners since the beginning of 2017.

It is the second time that De Sousa, who was born on an island to the north of Brazil, has been crowned Stobart Champion; he first won the title in 2015 after riding 132 winners.

“It was my target, I am delighted to get there,” said De Sousa today. “I am very proud to win for a second time, I’ve worked very hard, it is great. It is a long season, but I have been fit and healthy, I had a clear run through and am so pleased to have had the chance.

“I am delighted to be here today for the award – it is Champions Day, there should be a great atmosphere.”

Looking ahead De Sousa is planning a well-earned rest before beginning his challenge again next spring.

“I don’t really have any plans for the winter, I will be in Britain until Christmas and the New Year, then I will go abroad,” he says. “Then I will get ready for the next season – I hope to ride a few winners again next year! I will take it as it comes and I hope to be busy again.”

It was as a 13-year-old that De Sousa became an apprentice in Sao Paulo after a chance visit to the races whetted his appetite for the sport. He became a champion apprentice in his native country, but after breaking his arm, which halted the progression of his career, at 23 he took the decision to move to Europe to work for Dermot Weld in Ireland. Nothing happened quickly and after meeting trainer David Nicholls, he transferred to Nicholls’s yard in the north of England. He rode his first winner in Britain on New Year’s Day 2006 at Southwell aboard a horse called Sonic Anthem.

De Sousa continued with Nicholls until 2009 when he turned freelance, it was a successful decision and he finished runner-up in the jockeys’ championship behind Paul Hanagan in 2011. He joined Godolphin in 2012 for whom he won the QIPCO Champion Stakes on Farhh. The job ended in 2014, but De Sousa made himself busy the following season and won his first QIPCO Champion Jockeys’ award in 2015.

This year, De Sousa has not given his rivals a chance and by mid-June was already 19 winners clear, riding at a 24 per cent strike-rate. He reached 100 winners in August, and his best days including one amazing six-timer, three four-timers and four trebles.

The jockey has one ride today aboard Desert Skyline (12/1) for trainer David Elsworth in the opening QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.25).

De Sousa receives his award at 2.15pm.





CHRIS STICKELS TALKS GROUND

The going for QIPCO British Champions Day 2017 was changed at 11.50am to: SOFT on the Straight Course and SOFT, HEAVY IN PLACES down the hill to Swinley Bottom on the Round Course. It was previously Soft on both courses.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels changed the going after walking the course. He said: “We have now had about 17 millimetres of rain this week, following three millimetres of rain overnight, with a further two millimetres up until midday.

“This month we’ve only had about 19 millimetres, so it’s quite surprising that most of it has fallen this week.

“The majority of the rain, around 14 millimetres, has fallen since the declaration stage.

“When I first walked it this morning at 6am, the going was soft and after walking it again, I have made a small adjustment to the going description on the Round Course.

“It is quite wet underfoot because we have had that rain this morning.”

Regarding the forecast for the rest of the day, Stickels continued: “There is the risk of blustery showers throughout the day and we have had a couple of heavy showers this morning that I wasn’t really expecting.

“We are expecting it to get quite windy. In fact, I expected it to be windier already, but the wind will pick up and the gusts are expected to reach up to 45mph.

“The wind will come from behind the grandstand and will be blowing down the track, so it will affect the runners.

“There will be a bit of a headwind as they turn in and as they are coming up the straight, so it will be fairly testing and tiring for them.”

“The best of the ground on the straight course will be middle to far side and I would imagine that they would stay in that area.”

PAPER REVIEW: ‘BRACING AT ASCOT’

Silvestre de Sousa’s anointment as Stobart champion Flat jockey for the second time today on QIPCO British Champions Day has spawned several interviews with the Brazilian-born 36-year-old.

“He once built sofas in his brother’s Sao Paolo factory. Now one-time outsider Silvestre de Sousa is part of British racing’s furniture,” declaims David Yates in the Daily Mirror’s racing supplement, while in The Sun’s equivalent, Phil Thomas describes de Sousa as “showing a clean set of heels to his fellow jocks”.

Aidan O’Brien will be crowned champion Flat trainer today, and the possibilities of the Irishman equalling or beating the late Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group or Grade One wins in a year is discussed briefly in both the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.

In The Times, Mark Souster analyses O’Brien’s achievements at length, with help from Kieren Fallon, John Gosden and John Ferguson, in a piece entitled “What makes O’Brien the best?”

Chris Goulding also quotes Gosden on O’Brien in the Daily Star, confidently stating, “O’Brien can smash Frankel record”.

And champion owner Godolphin is the focus in The Guardian, where Chris Cook talks to the operation’s chief executive Joe Osborne.

Turning from humans to horses, Marcus Armytage nails his colours to Harry Angel’s mast in The Daily Telegraph, saying: “It is Godolphin’s sprinter Harry Angel who can emerge as the day’s star performer and clearest-cut champion”. The Clive Cox-trained colt is also the pick of The Scout in the Daily Express, while “Angel to sprout wings” is the headline inside the Daily Star’s StarForm.

But the Star’s Patrick Weaver plumps for Barney Roy over Cracksman and Highland Reel in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

And in the i, Jon Freeman selects Cracksman to follow in the hoofprints of his illustrious sire, Frankel, who “lit up” the inaugural QIPCO British Champions Day back in 2011.

The predicted stormy weather gets more than one nod, with the Racing Post’s page two headline declaring “A card with great gusto sure to blow away all the cares.”

Tom Segal’s Pricewise column gets on the blustery bandwagon, suggesting that Librisia Breeze is “set to put the wind up rivals” in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes.

In the Daily Mail, Sam Turner hopes that Cracksman “will not be blown off course” as the John Gosden-trained colt aims to capture the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

And Racing Plus swoons over the prospect of Britain’s richest raceday, saying that “Ascot provides the hottest ticket in town”.

HORSE RACING IRELAND CHIEF ANTICIPATING ‘A GREAT FINISH TO THE ENGLISH FLAT RACING SEASON’

Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh is looking forward to an exceptional day’s racing at Ascot this afternoon for QIPCO British Champions Day – not least with anticipation building ahead of Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien’s bid to equal or beat the world record for Group/Grade 1 winners in a year.

“Hopefully, the wind doesn’t cause too much trouble but this is a great day – a brilliant day’s racing following on from a great weekend in Paris [Qatar Prix de l’Arc De Triomphe] three weeks ago, and our weekend [Longines Irish Champions Weekend] three weeks before that, so I think everyone here deserves great credit for the way they’ve built up this meeting,” said Kavanagh.

“When it started, there were some difficulties with transferring fixtures and fitting it in to the calendar, but now you see that the quality in today’s racing just speaks for itself. And it’s not just a one-horse event as perhaps people said in the past with Frankel – every race today is very interesting. First, we have Aidan O’Brien’s quest for the world record, but today’s event is really a crowning moment – a great way to finish the English Flat racing season. Great credit to everyone here.”

Talking of O’Brien’s chances of breaking US trainer Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group/Grade 1 wins in a year, Kavanagh added: “His chances are good – but it’s very competitive and perhaps in some ways his best chance is in a race that’s not a Group 1 [the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup] with Order Of St George. But he’s also got some very good chances with Churchill [Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO)], Caravaggio [QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes] and Highland Reel [QIPCO Champion Stakes] so it would be great if he could do it on a day like this. Time will tell.”

QIPCO CHAMPIONS’ DAY OPENS!

QIPCO Champions Day 2017 got off to a wonderful start with an opening ceremony in the Parade Ring in front of a packed crowd of racegoers.

Soprano Laura Wright gave a beautiful live performance ahead of a parade of former Champion jockeys, which included Richard Hughes, Joe Mercer, Kieren Fallon and Willie Carson, driven around the Parade Ring in Porsche sports’ cars.

Racing’s next generation accompanied the former greats: Racing School members carrying flags sporting the racing colours of the QIPCO Championship owners.

Who knows, maybe one day one of the youngsters will be wearing a set of those colours around Ascot on a QIPCO Champions Day in the future?





COOLMORE’S UK REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN BUCKLEY RATES THEIR CHAMPIONS DAY CHANCES

With representatives in five of this afternoon’s six races on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, Coolmore’s UK representative Kevin Buckley runs through their prospects, with trainer Aidan O’Brien’s bid to equal or beat the world record for Group/Grade 1 wins in a year at the forefront of their minds.

“We’re all looking forward to the day – it’s not called Champions Day for nothing – it’s very competitive,” said Buckley.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Order Of St George in the first, the Long Distance Cup. He was fourth in it last year and comes into this race in very good form, so it would be nice to get a winner on the board in the first.

“Caravaggio in the Sprint is in great order. There’s a very tough nut to crack with Harry Angel – he’s a very exciting and talented horse – but Caravaggio is coming here in great form, so I’m sure he’ll give a very good account of himself.

“In the Fillies & Mares, Hydrangea is stepping up in trip, but she comes out of the Prix de l’Opera in very good order. Ryan [Moore] felt she was running on, finishing off her race nicely in Chantilly, so that would be encouraging for this distance – she should hopefully be OK but we won’t know until we try.

“In the QEII, Churchill is in very good order. Obviously, it’s a highly competitive race and I suppose he did run a good race in Ireland [QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes] and was only beaten four lengths so hopefully the ground isn’t too soft for him – that would be the only problem and that’s not making excuses, but I see the clerk of the course has just changed the going to heavy in places down in Swinley Bottom, so we shall see. But he’s an exciting horse, dropping back to a mile again now which he’s obviously proved winning two Classics earlier in the season is the optimum distance for him.

“The QIPCO Champions Stakes – unfortunately, dare I say it, I think the ground’s gone a little bit against Highland Reel and I’m sure everyone on site knows that too, but we know how tough he is and how much he loves Ascot, so it’s still worth giving him his chance on this stage. Cliffs Of Moher was a little bit unlucky in Ireland [QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes]. This is his trip, 1m2f – although he did finish a very gallant second at Epsom in the Investec Derby – but I think a mile and two is his optimum distance. We must remember he hasn’t won since the Dee Stakes at Chester, but he’s in good order and I think he’ll run a good race.

“Or course, the world record is in our mind because we’re so close now. Obviously, we had a third in Australia in the Caulfield Cup [with Johannes Vermeer] this morning so it would be nice to certainly equal the record on this stage today.”





PUNTERS OUT TO RESTORE ORDER WITH GEORGE

Bookmakers have reported brisk business this morning ahead of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.

With a host of short-priced favourites across the six-race card, punters will be looking to land a telling blow.

In the first race of the day, the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.25pm), Order Of St George is a solid 10/11 favourite from Evens with Stan James. Comparably, Aidan O’Brien’s charge is 8/11 from 11/10 with BetVictor to gain his fourth victory of the season.

Karl Burke’s Quiet Reflection has attracted each way support in the six-furlong G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint (2.00pm). The four-year-old daughter of Showcasing is 11/2 from 6/1 with Stan James. Dean Ivory’s Librisa Breeze is 12/1 from 14/1 with BetVictor.

French raider Bateel has been well supported for the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.40pm) and is a strong 2/1 favourite from 9/4 with BetVictor. St Leger fifth and Ribblesdale winner Coronet, trained by John Gosden, is 13/2 from 15/2 with Stan James.

Richard Fahey’s Ribchester won the Queen Anne Stakes at this year’s Royal Meeting and heads the market for the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.15pm). The four-year-old son of Iffraaj has been trimmed into 2/1 from 9/4 with Stan James. Mudlark Here Comes When is 20/1 from 25/1 with BetVictor.

The G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes (3.50pm) has attracted another stellar line-up with Jean-Claude Rouget’s Brametot an each way mover for the 10-furlong event. The Arc fifth has been cut into 9/2 from 6/1 with Stan James, whilst Aidan O’Brien’s Investec Derby second Cliffs Of Moher is 9/1 from 10/1 with BetVictor.

In the concluding race of QIPCO British Champions Day, the Balmoral Handicap (4.30pm), Lord Glitters has been strongly supported for David O’Meara. The four-year-old son of Whipper is the best backed horse of the day with BetVictor who go 10/3 from 7/1.

BetVictor’s Jack Milner said: “Order Of St George would be the worst result for us. He is in lots of multiples and has been well supported. Quiet Reflection and Lord Glitters are two other major movers, but Harry Angel is surprisingly weak in the betting.”

Stan James representative Brett Williams commented: “Order Of St George would be our biggest loser and Big Orange is very weak. Lord Glitters is the best backed horse on the card with us in the Balmoral Handicap.”

Market Movers:

1.25pm G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup – Order Of St George (10/11 from Evens Stan James and 8/11 from 11/10 BetVictor)

2.00pm G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes – Quiet Reflection (11/2 from 6/1 Stan James) and Librisa Breeze (12/1 from 14/1 BetVictor)

2.40pm G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes – Bateel (2/1 from 9/4 BetVictor) and Coronet (13/2 from 15/2 Stan James)

3.15pm G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes – Ribchester (2/1 from 9/4 Stan James) and Here Comes When (20/1 from 25/1 BetVictor)

3.50pm G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes – Brametot (9/2 from 6/1 BetVictor) and Cliffs Of Moher (9/1 from 10/1).

4.30pm Balmoral Handicap – Lord Glitters (10/3 from 7/1 BetVictor)

O’BRIEN ORDERS UP ANOTHER BIG WIN

Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien added yet another feather to his cap when Order Of St George took the opening race of QIPCO British Champions Day, the Group Two QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

The 4/5 favourite came with an enterprising late burst under Ryan Moore to overhaul the 25/1 Torcedor, trained by Jessica Harrington and ridden by Colm O’Donaghue.

It was O’Brien’s second victory in the race – Fame And Glory took it in 2011 – and his fourth QIPCO British Champions Day success in total.

O’Brien said: “He [Order Of St George] never stops. In any race he’s ever run in, he always finishes them. He’s never, ever stopping. You saw him in the Gold Cup and the Irish Leger – sometimes the line comes too quick, but he doesn’t stop. He’s tough and he’s hard, and Ryan gave him a great ride.

“That’s him done for this year. I hope he is staying in training though. A mile and a half is no problem to him – he’s very comfortable at a mile and a half.”

RESULT

G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup

1 ORDER OF ST GEORGE – Aidan O’Brien IRE 5-9-07 Ryan Moore 4/5 Fav

2 Torcedor – Jessica Harrington IRE 5-9-07 Colm O’Donoghue 25/1

3 Stradivarius – John Gosden 3-8-13 Frankie Dettori 4/1

Winner owned by Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Lloyd Williams

Time: 3m 37.84s

Distances: ½, ½

Tote Win: £1.80 Places: £1.10; £4.60; £1.60 Exacta: £17.00





MOORE RESTORES ORDER WITH POWER PACKED RIDE

The strongly supported 4/5 favourite Order Of St George landed a thrilling renewal of the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup to provide another big-race winner for Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The five-year-old son of Galileo had plenty to do entering the home straight, but kept on powerfully in the closing stages when switched towards the far side rail to reel in Jessica Harrington’s Torcedor (25/1) and score by half-a-length.

John Gosden’s Stradivarius (4/1) stayed on well to finish a further half-length behind in third.

Winning rider Moore, registering his first victory in the two-mile contest, said: “It’s very soft out there but I was hoping that his stamina would kick in and it did – he’s a very good horse.

“I was very happy the whole way round and thought I had the two in front of me covered, but they picked up very well and I was a bit caught out. It did not look likely for a long time, but, at the line, he has won well.

“He is an unbelievable horse. He ran a very good race in the Arc 20 days ago and has come here at the end of a long year looking magnificent.

“He is a beautiful horse and a pleasure to deal with.

“The ground is very hard work. It is very soft, heavy in places and maybe a bit less soft in the straight.”

Moore broke his QIPCO Champions Day duck last year and this was his second victory at the meeting since it started in 2011.

Joint-winning owner Michael Tabor commented: “He is a very good horse, but he is a little funny. I thought he would win very easily but it was a tough race.

“Perhaps the extra week between the Arc [finished fourth] and this race did the trick, because he was beaten into fourth in this event last year.

“Conditions were ideal for him today, but I was a little bit surprised at how tough it was for him as we know he loves that type of ground.

Tabor also suggested another tilt at the Gold Cup during the Royal Meeting would be on the horse’s agenda, for which he is now 7/2 favourite from 9/2 with Paddy Power.

He added: “We haven’t discussed next year’s Gold Cup yet, but there would be no reason to think that he wouldn’t end up returning here in June all being well.”





CONNECTIONS ‘DELIGHTED’ WITH RUNNER-UP SPOT IN OPENING LONG DISTANCE CUP

The Jessica Harrington-trained Torcedor, a 25/1 shot, filled the runner-up spot in the curtain opener for QIPCO British Champions Day, the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup over two miles.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the horse,” said Irish trainer Harrington. “He’s beaten Order Of St George once and he’s been beaten by him twice and that’s the nearest he’s even got to him other than the time we beat him, so I’m completely delighted.

“He’s very tough and he’ll go on improving. I didn’t think he was a 25-1 shot and I told everyone to back him each way.”

Torcedor’s jockey Colm O’Donoghue reported: “This is the best I ever rode him – Jessica Harrington had him in amazing form. He’s run an amazing race in defeat, possibly around 10 pounds above his best. He’s improved since the St Leger in Ireland so I knew he was coming here in good form.”

STRADIVARIUS PLAYS ANOTHER GOOD TUNE AT ASCOT

The three-year-old colt Stradivarius, who won the Queen’s Vase (G2) at Royal Ascot in June, and was a subsequent winner of the Goodwood Cup (G1) and finished third in the St Leger (G1), put in another fine performance when third in the QIPCO Long Distance Cup (G2), the opening race on Champions Day.

The son of Sea The Stars was sent off a 4/1 chance and was beaten a length by Order Of St George.

Jockey Frankie Dettori said: “He ran a super race, obviously he could not use his turn of foot on that ground. The ground was heavy in the back and soft in the straight.”

A delighted trainer John Gosden added: “He ran a blinder, it is not his favourite ground, he has this ability to quicken but he can’t really do that on that surface.

“He’s run a tremendous race, Order Of St George brings Arc form, Jessie [Harrington’s] horse [the second Torcedor] looked like he’d got it, but we are thrilled with Stradivarius as he is a better horse on better ground.

“He’ll be back next year and we’ll be looking at races such as the Ascot Gold Cup.”





GOING AFTER THE FIRST RACE

Ryan Moore, rider of the 4/5 favourite and winner Order Of St George, said: “very soft.”

Colm O’Donoghue, rider of the 25/1 half-length second, Torcedor, said: “Slippery, I nearly fell twice.”

Frankie Dettori, jockey of third home Stradivarius, said: “Down the back it is heavy, soft elsewhere.”

James Doyle, on board Big Orange, said: “Heavy.”

Mitch Godwin, partner of Cap’N, said: “Soft, heavy in places.”

Jamie Spencer, rider of Clever Cookie, said: “Heavy.”

Jim Crowley, on board Dartmouth, said: “Heavy.”

Graham Lee, jockey of Duretto, said: “It is heavy down the back.”

Adam Kirby, jockey of Nearly Caught, said: “Heavy.”

Martin Harley, on board Sheikhzayedroad, said: “Heavy”

Fran Berry, jockey of Stars Over The Sea, said: “Heavy.”

Silvestre de Sousa, partner of Desert Skyline, said: “Heavy.”

Harry Bentley, rider of MountMoriah, said: “Soft.”





LIBRISA BREEZES TO SPRINT VICTORY

Trainer Dean Ivory registered his first Group One success after 10/1 shot Librisa Breeze fended off his QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes rivals at Ascot.

The imposing five-year-old grey son of Mount Nelson travelled well throughout the six-furlong event under Robert Winston, gaining his second Group One victory [Cheveley Park Stakes, Magical Romance, 2004] and found plenty for pressure in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter from William Haggas’ Tasleet (10/1).

Aidan O’Brien’s Caravaggio (9/2) kept on well to finish a further three-quarters of a length behind in third, a neck ahead of 5/4 favourite Harry Angel.

Ivory, who has a fine record with sprinters, said: “We’ve done well to get where we are with him and you persevere and hope for a bit of luck and the luck’s come good today – it’s fantastic.

“He is a horse who has never had a clear run this year and he has grown into himself this year and is now a proper horse.

“He likes this nice straight track and you can keep things uncomplicated with him here. There was one stage where I thought that he wouldn’t get the gap but he got it and quickened up really nicely today.

“He is very versatile trip-wise. You can’t just say that you are going to keep a horse to six furlongs as you have to train horses for where the races are.

“He’s really a seven furlong horse or a miler, but I’ve had to train him for this race over six furlongs as there aren’t many races over those trips around for him unless you go abroad.

“We’ve bided our time with him and taught him to run over six furlongs and it has worked out nicely.

“Robert [Winston, jockey] believes in the horse as much as we do so it was great. We had this race in our sights for a long time and it’s great that it has all come together.”

Winning owner Tony Bloom was also landing his first Group One success, which capped a memorable week for the Brighton & Hove Albion Chairman following his side’s 3-0 victory over West Ham last night and Withhold’s victory in last weekend’s Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

He said: “It was a brilliant race and he is a brilliant horse. Life doesn’t always go to plan but this week has gone incredibly well.

“The Albion had an incredible victory last night and I’ve registered my first Group One win here so I’m over the moon.”

Paddy Power make Librisa Breeze a 12/1 shot from 25/1 for next year’s Diamond Jubilee at the Royal Meeting.

LIBRISA BREEZE GETS THIRD AND BIGGEST SUCCESS AT ASCOT IN QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS SPRINT

Librisa Breeze, who loves racing at Ascot and has won twice at the course over 7f, collects a first Group 1 when beating the sprinters over 6f in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes. He won by a length and a quarter and was a 10/1 shot.

He was ridden by Robert Winston, and the horse, a five-year-old son of Mount Nelson, is the reason why Winston, who has considered retiring, has not hung up his race-riding boots.

“He deserves that, he’s been a bit unlucky in running this year, bit of trouble in running, I’ve got a bit of stick over the rides I have given him, but you have to ride him like that, you have to ride him for luck,” explained Winston.

“He’s a lightly raced horse and he’s run well today – he came here fresh, he came in quite late and Dean [Ivory] had him spot on for today – fair play to him,” he added. “It is thanks to connections for being so loyal to me.”

Explaining the running of the race, Winston said: “There was always going to be lots of pace, they were going to angle over this way and I had loads of cover out of the wind. I switched out behind them and threaded my way through.

“He was even there too soon, he was a little lonely out in front, but that’s just his make up, his character, he has to get there late.”

Of his own career, Winston said: “This horse has more or less kept my career going, I was packing in last year, I gave my notice to Dean and it was going to be my last year riding. This horse came along and owner Tony Bloom and things have sort of blossomed since then. It’s kept the dream alive, kept me in game.

“I’d say I am still young enough as a Flat jockey at 39 – lots of people think I am 49, I have been around for so long! The young lads coming through are very popular, it’s a tough sport, there is a lot of competition out there – you need horses like this on the big stage.”

Winston is now happily looking to the future.

“He is lightly raced, but hopefully he’ll go on. Riding for Dean is a pleasure, he is great man to ride for and has great staff, great owners and some very nice horses now.

“This is horse is so genuine and very fast, although he is bred to get further. He would get a mile, but he has so much natural speed.

“He’ll be back for the good races, handicaps are out now!”

HAGGAS PROUD OF BRIDESMAID TASLEET

Tasleet ran a very good race to finish second in the Group One QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes for trainer William Haggas, owner Hamdan Al Maktoum and jockey Jim Crowley.

The Showcasing four-year-old, who finished second in both the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and the G1 Haydock Sprint Cup this season, was beaten a length and a quarter by winner Librisia Breeze. Caravaggio was third, while 5/4 favourite Harry Angel faded a little to finish fourth.

Haggas said: “I’m very proud of him. He’s been on the go all year and has run very well.”

Asked whether Tasleet would stay in training in 2018, Haggas replied: “It is under discussion at the moment, but I hope so.”

Crowley said: “He ran a great race. I always had Harry Angel beat. The horse has run super – apart from his blip in the July Cup [where he finished 10th of 10] he has run great all year.”

CARAVAGGIO AND HARRY FILL THE MINOR PLACES

Caravaggio, sent off a 9/2 chance in the second race of the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, came home a two-length third to winner Librisa Breeze (10/1) and second Tasleet (10/1) on the soft of the straight course today.

Ryan Moore, who piloted the Scat Daddy three-year-old colt, said: “He ran a good race, but the draw didn’t help.”

A neck further back in fourth was the 5/4 favourite, Harry Angel.

The Clive Cox-trained Dark Angel colt had come through to lead, but faded on the ground.

Cox commented: “He showed his usual class and zip when he went to the front, on much more testing ground than Haydock [his last run and win, the G1 Sprint Cup.)

“Credit to the ones that finished in front of us, we just came to the end of our run.

“I don’t think that anyone has lost confidence in what he is able to do, and I think on a different day on better ground he will be back.

“We will see how he is when we get home. I would be looking forward to next year. First impressions would suggest a nice winter break would be well earned.”

2.40pm G1 QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS SPRINT STAKES

1 (3) LIBRISA BREEZE DEAN IVORY 9ST 2LB ROBERT WINSTON 10/1

2 (5) Tasleet (Sheepskin C/P) William Haggas 9st 2lb Jim Crowley 10/1

3 (12) Caravaggio (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 9/2

4 (9) Harry Angel (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 1lb Adam Kirby 5/4 Fav

5 (7) The Tin Man James Fanshawe 9st 2lb Tom Queally 9/1

6 (2) Brando Kevin Ryan 9st 2lb Tom Eaves 20/1

7 (4) Washington DC (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 2lb Donnacha O’Brien 50/1

8 (11) Donjuan Triumphant (IRE) (Hood) Andrew Balding 9st 2lb P J McDonald 20/1

9 (1) Quiet Reflection K. R. Burke 8st 13lb Martin Harley 6/1

10 (6) Danzeno Michael Appleby 9st 2lb Frankie Dettori 33/1

11 (8) Alphabet (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 12lb Wayne Lordan 66/1

12 (13) Intelligence Cross (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Seamie Heffernan 100/1

Winner owned by Tony Bloom

Time: 1m 16.78s

Distances: 1¼, ¾, nk, 1¼, 1, 1, ¾, nk, 2, 9, 1¼

Tote Win: £9.90 Places: £3.00; £3.00; £1.60 Exacta: £101.00

12 ran

Non-Runner: Tupi (Going)

S25.

O’BRIEN EQUALS FRANKEL’S G1 RECORD

In winning the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes with Hydrangea, trainer Aidan O’Brien equalled the late Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Group or Grade One successes in a year.

Hydrangea, sent off at 4/1, beat the French-trained Bateel, the 7/4 favourite, by two lengths under Ryan Moore in a thrilling race.

O’Brien said: “I am so delighted for everybody. It is a big team effort, we are only a small link in the chain and we are so grateful and delighted.

“With these Group Ones, every one of them is so hard to win and you never expect anything. You try all the time, which we do. We are doing our best every single day and that’s all we can do. It’s great to be here and I am so grateful to everybody.

“There are so many variables and so many things can go wrong; when you miss at it you never know whether you are ever going to get back there or not. That’s the way it is and the way things stack up – sometimes all your ducks come in a row and sometimes they don’t, but you just have to accept it and move on from it.

“You couldn’t be sure that she [Hydrangea] would stay. She is a home-bred Galileo filly and Galileos will not stop: they are most incredible animals in the world. Ryan gave her a great ride and I am so delighted for Jarleth, who rides her every day and Jamie, who looks after her, and Damian, who led her up.

“She really pulled out when Ryan wanted her to. It was Ryan’s idea to run her – he thought there was a chance that she could get this trip. We weren’t sure, but obviously she did and it is brilliant.”





HYDRANGEA BLOOMS ONCE AGAIN FOR RYAN MOORE

Jockey Ryan Moore and the three-year-old filly Hydrangea proved decisive winners of the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes over one mile and about four furlongs at Ascot.

Hydrangea provided her trainer Aidan O’Brien with a world record-equalling 25th Group 1 success of the year.

“This is great for Aidan – it’s a massive achievement,” said Moore. “There’s no one more deserving than him and he’s done a really excellent job – as he does every year.

“It is a massive team effort and everyone who looks after these horses gives so much time and effort for it.”

Moore and the Coolmore-owned Hydrangea, a daughter of Galileo, won by two lengths from the French-trained favourite Bateel.

“Hydrangea is great, she’s been running very good races all year – she won the Matron [Stakes at Leopardstown last month] and she won a very good race in the Opera [Chantilly]. She’s just super.

“I thought she had a great chance here today even though I was hoping the ground would be a bit better than it is. She has a great attitude.”

O’BRIEN EQUALS FRANKEL’S RECORD

Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, equalled the late Bobby Frankel’s world record of Group/Grade 1 wins in a calendar year, when his charge, the Galileo filly Hydrangea, sent off a 4/1 chance came home two lengths to the good in front of the 7/4 favourite Bateel, in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares, over the classic distance of a mile and a half.

Nick Smith, Ascot’s director of racing and communications, commented on the feat: “It is fantastic that Aidan O’Brien has equalled the record on such a big stage.

“I hope that it means as much to him as it means to us and the big crowd.

“The British Champions series organisers have produced a picture of his 24 winners and they will slot in Hydrangea. I think that it is a lovely way to mark his achievement.”

John Maxse, QIPCO spokesman, said: “I think it is most fitting from our perspective that he has equalled the record here at the final big day of the European season.

“To equal it is wonderful and he could yet go one better.”





NO EXCUSES FOR SECOND-PLACED BATEEL IN BRITISH CHAMPIONS FILLIES & MARES

The French-trained Bateel, winner of the Group 1 Prix Vermeille last time out at Chantilly, collects more Group 1 form when a brave second to Hydrangea in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares.

Her trainer Francis-Henri Graffard was thrilled with the Dubawi filly’s run, though admitted that initially he was a little disappointed that Bateel, sent off the 7/4 favourite, was beaten two lengths by Hydrangea.

“Bateel has run a fantastic race,” said Graffard. “There were no excuses, she had the ground that she likes, she had a perfect run. She came upsides Hydrangea, but when Ryan [Moore] asked his filly she ran away from us.

“I was very, very upset to start with to finish second, but when I looked back at the replay, there were no excuses, I am very proud of my filly.”

When asked if Bateel will return to the racecourse for 2018, Graffard said: “It has to be discussed with the owners, she has done a fantastic job this season and she deserves her place at stud. She will go for a break now and we will chat – I would be happy to have her back, and also happy for her to go stud! Every ending would be good.

“She was at the top of her game for the Vermeille, and she was at her top today – there would not be much more improvement in her, but she is a genuine Group 1-performing filly.”

Of the third-placed Coronet (11/2), James Wigan, racing manager for owner Prince Faisal’s Denford Stud, said: “We are thrilled with her performance, and she stays in training for next season.”

BOUDOT OUTBATTLED AS HYDRANGEA BLOSSOMS

French jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot was pleased with the run of the well-backed 7/4 favourite Bateel, who was a two-length second to Hydrangea in the G1 QIPCO British Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes.

The five-year-old daughter of Dubawi, trained in France by Francis Henri-Graffard, travelled powerfully into contention under Boudot but could not match the finishing effort of Aidan O’Brien’s 4/1 winner, who kept on powerfully to score, drawing the master of Ballydoyle level with Bobby Frankel on 25 Group One wins in a calendar year.

John Gosden’s Coronet (11/2) ran another creditable race in defeat under Olivier Peslier, a further length and three-quarters back in third.

Boudot said: “She has run a great race but when the winner came upsides, she went away and was not for catching.

“Bateel has run really well but has come up against a good one.”





2.40pm G1 QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS FILLIES & MARES STAKES

1 (8) HYDRANGEA (IRE) (SHEEPSKIN C/P) AIDAN O’BRIEN, IRELAND 8ST 13LB RYAN MOORE 4/1

2 (4) Bateel (IRE) (Hood) Francis-Henri Graffard, France 9st 5lb Pierre-Charles Boudot 7/4 Fav

3 (9) Coronet John Gosden 8st 13lb Olivier Peslier 11/2

4 (1) The Juliet Rose (FR) (Hood) N. Clement, France 9st 5lb Stephane Pasquier 16/1

5 (10) The Black Princess (FR) John Gosden 9st 5lb Robert Havlin 40/1

6 (5) Journey (Hood) John Gosden 9st 5lb Frankie Dettori 7/2

7 (7) Alyssa Ralph Beckett 9st 5lb Pat Dobbs 28/1

8 (3) Horseplay Andrew Balding 8st 13lb David Probert 20/1

9 (2) Left Hand (Blinkers) C. Laffon-Parias, France 9st 5lb Maxime Guyon 16/1

10 (6) Wild Irish Rose (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Seamie Heffernan 66/1

Winner owned by Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor

Time: 2m 40.82s

Distances: 2, 1¾, 5, 1½, 2¼, 3½, 1½, 3¾, 99+

Tote Win: £4.50 Places: £1.60 £1.20 £1.90 Exacta: £13.60

10 ran

KIRBY TALKS HARRY

Adam Kirby, who rode 5/4 favourite Harry Angel to finish fourth in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, reflected on what happened in the race.

He said: “I have to have one hand on the reins when you pull the blind. I had just the one hold of him and he leapt up out of hands in the stalls. He lost that quarter at the start and then I had no choice but to take him back and get him to relax.

“Going to the two when I pulled him out, he gave me a really good feel for 100 yards but then mellowed out on the ground.

“He is an absolute aeroplane but on that ground it took it out of him. It turned into a slog.

“He is the best sprinter when things go right. I just feel sorry for the horse that the ground came up this bad for him.”

GOSDEN LANDS QEII WITH PERSUASIVE

The well supported 8/1 shot Persuasive provided trainer John Gosden with a second victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO).

The four-year-old daughter of Dark Angel relished underfoot conditions and kept on tenaciously to land the Group One event by a length under Frankie Dettori from the 2/1 favourite Ribchester.

Aidan O’Brien’s Churchill (9/2) was a half-length behind in third under Ryan Moore.

Gosden confirmed that the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly would now be retired and he paid tribute to Persuasive, commenting: “She is very talented and has had no luck in Group Ones before today.

“She will now go to the breeding shed so it’s nice to go out on a high.

“She deserves it and is a very nice filly. I think she would have been unlucky if she had not have won because she was about to get boxed in so Frankie had to take her back, check his run and switch.

“She just adores this autumn ground and I have had to wait a long time.

“The owners have been incredibly patient to wait a long time to have her right. She’s got her ground today and just flies through it.

“It’s important for the stud to have a Group One winning filly. I thought she was going to run a big race and she adores this track.

“I never worry taking on the boys in a race in the autumn with a filly as they go through hell in the spring and summer hormonally and they come to late summer/autumn and everything is settled so they can focus on racing.”

Gosden also saddled fourth-placed Nathra (50/1) and he added: “Nathra has run a blinder and is off to the breeding shed.”





SIXTH QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES

FOR DETTORI

Frankie Dettori rode Persuasive to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, sponsored by QIPCO, bursting through to overhaul Churchill and the 2/1 favourite Ribchester to win by a length at 8/1.

The John Gosden-trained four-year-old filly, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, has been edging her way towards a first Group One win this season. She finished second in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month and was third in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown in September.

It was Dettori’s sixth win in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes since he broke his Group One duck in the race in 1990 aboard Markofdistinction.

Dettori said: “Persuasive travelled so good - I could not believe it. The ground is key for her. Barry [her groom] knows the filly very well and told me to wait as long as I dared. She showed an explosive turn of foot.

“I thought the race was going to be very tough, but she put it to bed very quickly. She came really good two furlongs out. I followed Churchill and I saw his distress signal, and I just needed some clean air. Once Ribchester shifted across to the right there was a gap for me, so I took her right and she took off.

“In fairness she has been knocking on the door in Group Ones for a long time now and she’s going to stud now with a Group One tag on her name, and she deserves it. She has been a model of consistency and I’m delighted.

“To be honest, looking at the line up I thought God, she’ll have to run well – there were Group One winners all over the place. But the key thing was that she had got the ground. The QEII is a special race for me. If you go back to 1990, Markofdistinction, it was my first Group One win, so it brings back some good memories.”





CHEVELEY PARK STUD THRILLED WITH PERSUASIVE’S QUEEN ELIZABETH II SUCCESS

Persuasive, the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, is owned by Mr and Mrs Thompson’s Cheveley Park Stud.

The stud’s managing director Chris Richardson said: “We are actually a little overwhelmed, it’s fantastic.

“She has not run many times this year, but she has been getting better and better and ground is paramount. That’s why we came here – for ground is like it was today.

“When I saw Hydrangea win over a mile and a half earlier today, and we’d finished third behind her at Leopardstown, I thought we had a chance of a place, but I have to admit I didn’t think that we’d win.”

Although the stud produces many home-breds each year, Persuasive was bought by Richardson for the stud.

“Persuasive came from the Goffs Orby Sale as a yearling,” he explained. “She is a fabulous prospect now for the paddocks, especially as she is by Dark Angel, a sire who can do no wrong at the moment.”

Of the future for the filly, Richardson said: “The plan at the moment is to retire her, but things may change after today, we’ll discuss it with Mr and Mrs Thompson.”





‘FRUSTRATED RATHER THAN DISAPPOINTED’ SAYS TRAINER OF BEATEN FAVOURITE RIBCHESTER

The 2/1 favourite Ribchester was beaten a length by the John Gosden-trained filly Persuasive in the fourth race on QIPCO British Champions Day, the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

“Déjà vu – he’s beaten again,” said trainer Richard Fahey. “It’s difficult to blame the ground as he’s a horse who’s won on soft ground, but he’s such a good moving horse and William [Buick] feels there that he’s come to win and win well but he just got beaten in the dead ground there. He just doesn’t put it to bed. The winner coped with the conditions better. That’s twice he’s been beaten in desperate conditions. But we’re happy enough. Well, not really, but I have to say that!”

On discussions about whether Godolphin’s four-year-old son of Iffraaj would head to the Breeders’ Cup next, Fahey said: “I can’t even think about that now, I’d need to speak to the team. His best run for me was at Royal Ascot when the ground was quick and he broke the track record. If he hadn’t had won the two-year-old race at Newbury, the Mill Reef, on slow ground I’d always have been worried about the ground, but he’s come back as bright as a button. So I’m frustrated, rather than disappointed.”

Jockey William Buick added: “His best performance was here in the Queen Anne on fast ground and the filly who likes the ground [Persuasive] quickened past me and ran well. But look, he’s ran well and he’s held his form since March. I think yes, he would have turned the tables on quicker ground – he’s a much better horse on quicker ground.”

CHURCHILL THIRD

Churchill, the undisputed champion of the spring, having annexed both the English and Irish 2000 Guineas, was on a bit of a comeback mission having tarnished his early gleaming reputation with subsequent defeats at Royal Ascot (fourth, 8f), York (second, 10f) and Leopardstown (seventh, 10f).

Brought back to a mile, he was sent off a 9/2 chance, and travelled early on, but with every chance in the final throws of the G1 mile contest but he could only manage a one-and-half length third to winner Persuasive (8/1).

The Galileo colt’s trainer, Aidan O’Brien said: “He ran very well. He has handled all types of ground, this wasn’t his ideal but he ran a very good race.”

Ryan Moore, partner of the three-year-old added; “He ran a very good race. We were crossed by the second and that cost us a lot of momentum.

“When you get stopped in that ground you can’t get going again.”





3.15pm G1 QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES (SPONSORED BY QIPCO)

1 (6) PERSUASIVE (IRE) JOHN GOSDEN 9ST 1LB FRANKIE DETTORI 8/1

2 (13) Ribchester (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 4lb William Buick 2/1 Fav

3 (1) Churchill (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 9/2

4 (9) Nathra (IRE) John Gosden 9st 1lb Robert Havlin 50/1

5 (2) Sea of Grace (IRE) William Haggas 8st 12lb Daniel Tudhope 33/1

6 (14) Lightning Spear David Simcock 9st 4lb Oisin Murphy 40/1

7 (11) Al Wukair (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) A. Fabre, France 9st 1lb Gregory Benoist 7/1

8 (8) Zonderland Clive Cox 9st 4lb Adam Kirby 66/1

9 (7) Here Comes When (IRE) (Hood) Andrew Balding 9st 4lb Jamie Spencer 20/1

10 (12) Beat The Bank Andrew Balding 9st 1lb Jim Crowley 4/1

11 (5) Sir John Lavery (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Seamie Heffernan 33/1

12 (10) Breton Rock (IRE) David Simcock 9st 4lb Andrea Atzeni 66/1

13 (4) Toscanini (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 4lb James Doyle 100/1

14 (3) Lancaster Bomber (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Donnacha O’Brien 40/1

15 (15) Thunder Snow (IRE) (Visor) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 1lb C. Soumillon 16/1

Winner owned by Cheveley Park Stud

Time: 1m 46.13s

Distances: 1, ½, nk, 4½, ½, ¾, 2¾, sh, 1, 6, 3¾, 9, ½, 2¼

Tote Win: £2.50 Places: £1.20, £2.10, £2.50 Exacta: £12.80

15 ran

S44.

A CRACKING CHAMPION

Cracksman’s brilliant seven-length win in the QIPCO Champions Stakes will be long remembered for several reasons: the impressive way the John Gosden-trained colt pulled away from his rivals, the fact that it was his jockey Frankie Dettori’s first victory in the race – and that it was a first Group One success in Europe for Cracksman’s sire, Frankel, who himself took the QIPCO Champions Stakes in 2012.

The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned Cracksman, sent off the 13/8 favourite, had won his last two starts at Group Two level, but this was his debut triumph at the very highest level.

Gosden said: “Cracksman is very talented. He loves rearing up and did that in the saddling box beforehand. They went a sensible place and Ryan [Moore, riding Highland Reel] went the Willie Carson route [on the far side of the track].

“Frankie rode Cracksman beautifully and positively in the straight. We said to come wide because the inside has been used a lot today.

“He’s improved through the year. He ran a blinder in the Derby [to finish third], was unlucky in Ireland [finishing second by a neck in the Irish Derby] but boy, with Capri the form was good, but he seems to have got bigger and stronger. He’s like a fighter weighing more now – if he started as a middleweight, he’s now a light-heavyweight. He handles this ground; he handles good to firm as well, which is great. He handled the ground probably better than anyone and he’s won in true style.

“He’s grown up a lot. He used to flip and flop about a bit. Coming down Tattenham Corner he got in a dreadful muddle in the Derby, but he’s learning to race. I trained his mother for Mr Oppenheimer and she was very tough. She got really good later in the year, and he’s one of these horses who’s got bigger and stronger. It’s great for Frankel to have a son who’s won the race he won, and I think it is his first Group One in Europe as well, so that’s exciting.”

Asked whether he would have won the Arc, had he run in it, Gosden replied: “It was a difficult decision but I felt Enable was more in the zone, just a bit more streetwise than him. And Chantilly is not like Longchamp. Andre Fabre would tell you, often the best horse gets in trouble. I was happy with the decision we made and I think it was the right decision.”

Questioned about whether Cracksman’s future might be over a mile and a quarter, rather than a mile and half, Gosden said: “I think he has handled a mile and quarter well today. I think he is versatile now.”





CRACKSMAN GIVES DETTORI HIS FIRST CHAMPION STAKES SUCCESS

Following up on his success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, Frankie Dettori notched up a winning 22.6-1 G1 double in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot. He and the John Gosden-trained favourite Cracksman scored by a resounding seven lengths in the 10-furlong feature contest worth 1.3 million pounds.

“He can be laid back but today he travelled like a good horse,” said Dettori. “I kicked on and he just galloped right away – it was a fantastic feeling. He likes the ground. But I must say the Oppenheimers and John Gosden have done a fantastic job – the horse was half the horse in the summer that he is now, he’s been given time to develop and this is what they got in return.

“Today is Cracksman’s day – don’t ask me which one’s best between Enable and Cracksman.

“I was surprised at the way he’s travelled today because he can flop around a bit but he’s learning and getting stronger. The horse I rode at Epsom and the horse I rode today are two different horses.

“The Champions Stakes is a colossal race to win – my father came close and I came close a couple of times so it’s been bugging me for a while. But that was a dream performance.”

Cracksman is a four-year-old son of 2012 Champion Stakes winner Frankel and he was the sire’s first G1 winner in Euurope.

“I felt the horse was in tip top shape so when the rain came I was delighted – the real test of stamina really helped as well,” said Dettori. “But the horse still had to deliver and he did. I’m made up. With Enable and Cracksman, what a year, I’m delighted.

“It is my first Champion Stakes and Cracksman put it to bed in the style of a champion.

“John made a fantastic plan for him and the horse has got the success he deserves. It is Frankel’s first Group 1 in Europe. It is fantastic.”





RAYMOND WAXES LYRICAL OVER POET

Saeed Suhail’s racing manager Bruce Raymond is excited for next season after 7/1 shot Poet’s Word finished a creditable second to the sensational 7/4 favourite Cracksman in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge was always prominent under Andrea Atzeni, but was no match for John Gosden’s impressive winner, who received rapturous applause from the Ascot crowd as he came home seven lengths clear.

Highland Reel (17/2) kept on well under Ryan Moore to finish a neck behind in third.

Raymond said: “He’s run a great race. Of course the ground was very heavy today for him and not many horses like it that heavy but he has gone on it and run really well.

“He looked like being fourth but stayed on well again to finish second so we are delighted with him.

“I’m sure he’ll definitely come back next year and we have a lot to look forward to. He stays really well and is getting better.

“Poet’s Word may go to Dubai early next year as the owner would be keen but we’ll see what happens.”

REEL BATTLES FOR THIRD

Highland Reel battled on for a game third on less than suitable ground in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot today.

Sent of at 17/2, the G1 Coronation Cup and Prince of Wales’s stakes hero pleased connections with Kevin Buckley, Coolmore’s UK representative, commenting: “We are very pleased with Highland Reel’s run.

“Ryan gave him a tactical ride going off on his own, which worked well. We are really pleased with the way he battled on to be third in ground that he didn’t rreally appreciate.

“Equally Highland Reel loves Ascot and never gives a bad performance here so we couldn’t be happier.

“That will put him good shape for his trip to Del Mar and the Breeders Cup.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of the Galileo five-year-old, added “He ran a super race on ground that isn’t really suitable for him.”





3.50pm G1 QIPCO CHAMPION STAKES

1 (4) CRACKSMAN JOHN GOSDEN 9ST 1LB FRANKIE DETTORI 13/8 FAV

2 (7) Poet’s Word (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 5lb Andrea Atzeni 7/1

3 (9) Highland Reel (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 5lb Ryan Moore 17/2

4 (6) Recoletos (FR) C. Laffon-Parias, France 9st 1lb Olivier Peslier 14/1

5 (8) Desert Encounter (IRE) (Hood) David Simcock 9st 5lb Sean Levey 33/1

6 (3) Brametot (IRE) Jean Claude Rouget, France 9st 1lb Cristian Demuro 11/2

7 (1) Cliffs of Moher (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Seamie Heffernan 10/1

8 (5) Maverick Wave (USA) John Gosden 9st 5lb Robert Havlin 100/1

9 (2) Barney Roy Richard Hannon 9st 1lb James Doyle 9/2

10 (10) Success Days (IRE) (Tongue Strap) K. J. Condon, Ireland 9st 5lb Shane Foley 40/1

Winner owned by Anthony Oppenheimer

Time: 2m 11.75s

Distances: 7, nk, 1, 1½, 5, sh, 1, 1, 25

Tote Win: £2.50 Places: £1.20, £2.10, £2.50 Exacta: £12.80

10 ran





SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

AIDAN O’BRIEN CROWNED CHAMPION TRAINER

Aidan O’Brien collected his sixth British trainers’ title today, the Ballydoyle-based trainer having enjoyed a fabulous season which saw him today equal Bobby Frankel’s world record of Group 1 races won in a season at 25.

He won four of the five domestic Classics this year, and 12 races on the QIPCO British Champion Series, and today was victorious in the QIPCO British Champion Fillies and Mares with Hydrangea.

“It’s a big team effort, and everyone works so hard, there are many links to the chain,” he said. “And we’re very grateful to the lads at the top who put the team together and send us the horses.”

Asked if he thinks he will break the record for Group 1 winners in a season, O’Brien said:

“We hopefully will have runners in the Racing Post Trophy and in two races in France.”

And, of course, there is the Breeders’ Cup meeting ahead, and after Highland Reel’s third in the QIPCO Champion Stakes today, O’Brien confirmed that the son of Galileo will be heading stateside.

Of the best horses he has trained, O’Brien said: “Galileo was very special and he is very special all along, Galileo as a racehorse and he’s doing it ten-fold every day of the week now as a sire. But we’ve been very lucky to have an awful lot of very special horses.

“We have had horses who have run strongly all season, we’ve been very lucky.”

O’Brien was presented the award today following the QICPO Champion Stakes by former champion trainer John Gosden, who finished runner-up in the title chase this year. It is the second year in succession that O’Brien and Gosden have filled the first two placings.

GODOLPHIN CROWNED CHAMPION OWNER

Godolphin received the Champion Owner Award at Ascot today, with chief executive Joe Osborne accepting the award.

Despite being out of luck on QIPCO British Champions Day, Osborne reflected on an excellent season for the operation, which included six Royal Ascot winners.

He said: “It’s been a great season for us and it’s a credit to our trainers and horses for us to be Champion Owner; it means a lot to us.

“Today is a huge day – it’s freshest in people’s minds towards the end of the season and we’re delighted to be a part of it.”

Osborne focused in particular on the Royal Meeting in June continuing: “Royal Ascot was a real highlight for Godolphin this season, particularly the first day of the meeting where we had three winners [Barney Roy, St James’s Palace Stakes, Ribchester, Queen Anne Stakes and Sound And Silence, WindsorCastle].”

SILVESTRE DE SOUSA CROWNED STOBART FLAT CHAMPION JOCKEY

Silvestre De Sousa received a rousing reception into the parade ring at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day after being crowned with his second Stobart Flat Jockeys’ Championship.

De Sousa, who racked up 155 wins this season – 44 ahead of his nearest rival and 2016 champion jockey Jim Crowley – received the traditional guard of honour from his weighing room colleagues before being presented with the trophy from Olympic athletes Adam Gemili and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

“It’s been a really great season and I appreciate everyone who has put me up this year – it’s been very successful,” said Brazilian-born De Sousa, 36.

“I love to win but my aim was to win the title. Winning this is a great day, it’s a great achievement.

“You never know if I can make it a hat-trick – we’ll see what happens next year.”





DAVID EGAN JUST EDGES STOBART APPRENTICE JOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

This year’s Stobart Apprentice Jockey Championship went to David Egan (53 wins), who finished up just one win ahead of Kieran Shoemark (52 wins).

Kieran Shoemark had narrowed the gap to one after a double on the All-Weather at Newcastle yesterday evening. Both jockeys were in action at Catterick today but neither rode a winner.

Egan joins an illustrious roll of honour with previous winners of the Apprentice Jockey Championship including Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Paul Hanagan.

Egan receives £5,000 in prize money as well as the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy which was inaugurated last year in honour of the late former jockey and racing journalist, who was a huge supporter of young up and coming jockeys.

Current Stobart Champion Apprentice table – final standings

Position Jockey Wins Rides Strike Rate 1 David Egan 53 448 12% 2 Kieran Shoemark 52 393 13%

The 2017 Stobart Apprentice Championship will be awarded to the apprentice jockey who rides the most winners on all Flat and All-Weather tracks throughout the season, running from QIPCO 2000 Guineas Day at Newmarket on Saturday 7 th May to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 21 st October. It includes races at Catterick on Saturday 21 st October, but not the evening meeting at Wolverhampton.

May to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 21 October. It includes races at Catterick on Saturday 21 October, but not the evening meeting at Wolverhampton. The Champion Apprentice receives £5,000 in prize money and the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy.





TREMENDOUS ATTENDANCE AT ASCOT TODAY

Today’s crowd on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot came to a very pleasing 31,187.

Rod Street Chief Executive of British Champions Series, commented: “We’re delighted that a crowd of 31,187 has turned out to see so many outstanding performances this afternoon.

“The day began brilliantly with Order of St George battling it out in a thriller to land the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup before Hydrangea gave her trainer Aidan O’Brien a record equalling 25th Group 1 winner of the year, on the day on which he was also crowned Champion Trainer.

“We also crowned the Stobart Champion Jockey, Silvestre de Sousa and the Champion owner, Godolphin.

“In its early years, QIPCO British Champions Day was blessed by the presence of Frankel and so it was particularly special to see his son, Cracksman, emulate him five years on by winning the QIPCO Champion Stakes, for Frankie Dettori and John Gosden.

“With so many brilliant performances, it really has been a day on which Champions are crowned and a truly fitting finale to the European Flat racing season.”

QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS DAY ATTENDANCES

2017: 31,187

2016: 28,989

2015: 30,697

2014: 28,741

A GLITTERING FINISH TO CHAMPIONS DAY

The grey Lord Glitters took the final race of QIPCO British Champions Day, displaying a stunning turn of foot to come from behind and snatch victory from GM Hopkins in the 20-runner QIPCO-sponsored Balmoral Handicap.

Four-year-old Lord Glitters, trained by David O’Meara and ridden by Danny Tudhope, was sent off the well-backed 3/1 favourite and won by a neck.

“It was a little bit nerve-racking to watch,” said O’Meara. “He got in all sorts of trouble – no fault of Danny’s – and didn’t get out until late on. We felt we needed to be far side and he had to pull out near side, but the horse has got an amazing turn of foot.

“It’s why we bought him out of France – the idea was to run him in the race a fortnight ago, the Challenge Cup [at Ascot on October 7, where he finished second] and then come to this race. We’ve hit the woodwork there and won this – it’s been great.”

Asked if Lord Glitters could be a Group horse in the future, O’Meara replied: “We are hoping that is the case. We recently retired Mondialiste, owned by Geoff [Turnbull] as well, and we bought him to fill his boots and keep Geoff’s colours in these good races. It’s early days. It’s only the 10th or 11th run of his life, but he’s obviously very talented.

“Jason Kelly and I went to France and bought him – we gave 270,000 euros for him, which is enough, but compare that to what a lot of yearlings cost – it’s good value really, and he’s won a race on Champions Day. We’re really happy.”

GLITTER LORDS IT UP FOR TUDHOPE

The heavily backed 3/1 favourite Lord Glitters registered a last-gasp victory in the concluding race on QIPCO British Champions Day, the £250,000 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By QIPCO) for David O’Meara and Daniel Tudhope.

Despite meeting trouble in running, the imposing grey four-year-old son of Whipper stayed on powerfully to snatch victory by a neck, denying GM Hopkins (20/1) and trainer John Gosden a treble on the day.

Ed Dunlop’s Dark Red (25/1) was a length and a quarter behind in third, with a further three-quarters of a length back to Eve Johnson Houghton’s Accidental Agent (12/1) in fourth.

Bought for 270,000 euros in France, Tudhope was effusive in his praise of the gelding and believes Group company awaits Lord Glitters.

The winning jockey said: “He is a very good horse in the making. He has a great turn of foot and has won a load of races in France.

“They go slow in France and then they quicken up and I think he is quite a good purchase by David and the owners [Geoff & Sandra Turnbull].

“There is more to come and he looks like a Group horse.”

4.30pm Balmoral Handicap

1 LORD GLITTERS (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 4-9-03 Daniel Tudhope 3/1 favourite

2 GM Hopkins (Robin Geffen) John Gosden 6-9-06 Robert Havlin 20/1

3 Dark Red (R. Arculli) Ed Dunlop 5-9-03 Franny Norton 25/1

4 Accidental Agent (R. F. Johnson Houghton) Eve Johnson Houghton 3-9-08 12/1

20 runners

Time: 1m 45.91s

Distances: Nk, 1 1/2, 2 1/4

Tote Win: £3.40 Places: £1.20 £5.30, £5.90, £3.30 Exacta: £80.70

GM HOPKINS SIGNS OFF FOR CONNECTIONS WITH A THRILLING FINISH IN BALMORAL HANDICAP

The John Gosden-trained GM Hopkins gave connections plenty to shout about in defeat, finishing a neck second to Lord Glitters in the final race on QIPCO British Champions Day, the C2 Balmoral Handicap Stakes.

The six-year-old son of Dubawi, a 20/1 chance, will now head to the Tattersalls Sales for owner Robin Geffen.

“He’s run an absolute blinder,” said trainer Gosden. “He’s a dear, dear horse and we love him to bits. He goes on any going and he’s been in the grip of the handicapper, but he almost got the better of him [the handicapper] today. What a wonderful horse.”

GM Hopkins and jockey Robert Havlin also finished second in the 2015 running of this mile handicap.

“He’s given me a great ride, he’s such an honest horse,” said Havlin. “He’s been second in this race twice now and he was five pounds higher last time [when 15th of the 19 runners] but he was giving two pounds to the winner today and it told towards the end of the race.”





STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:25pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS LONG DISTANCE CUP (Group 2)

Permission was given for DURETTO to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

An enquiry was held to consider interference in the back straight heading towards Swinley Bottom, when BIG ORANGE, unplaced, ridden by James Doyle, interfered with STARS OVER THE SEA (USA), unplaced, ridden by Fran Berry. The riders were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. Doyle was suspended for 7 days for manoeuvring right-handed towards the rail when not sufficiently clear, causing STARS OVER THE SEA (USA) to clip heels and almost come down.

Colm O’Donoghue, the rider of TORCEDOR (IRE), placed second, was suspended for 7 days and fined £800 for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final two furlongs. Ryan Moore, the rider of the winner, ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final two furlongs.

Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that DARTMOUTH, unplaced, had lost a right-fore shoe. The representative of Michael Bell reported that BIG ORANGE, unplaced, was unsuited by the ground which was Soft, Heavy down the hill to Swinley Bottom, and would prefer a quicker surface.

Race 2 – 2:00pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS SPRINT STAKES (Group 1)

Inside the final furlong, the winner, LIBRISA BREEZE, shifted quickly right-handed taking HARRY ANGEL (IRE), placed fourth, momentarily off its intended line, and causing it to make brief contact with TASLEET, placed second, but after viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of LIBRISA BREEZE.

An enquiry was held to consider interference inside the final two furlongs when WASHINGTON DC (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, interfered with both BRANDO, placed sixth, ridden by Tom Eaves, and ALPHABET, unplaced, ridden by Wayne Lordan. The riders were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. The interference was found to be accidental as at the time that O’Brien manouevered to make his run, there was a sufficient gap which then closed quickly as ALPHABET weakened in front of him.

Race 3 – 2:40pm QIPCO BRITISH CHAMPIONS FILLIES & MARES STAKES (Group 1)

The Veterinary Officer reported that JOURNEY, placed sixth, had lost its right-hind shoe.

Race 4 – 3:15pm QUEEN ELIZABETH II STAKES (Group 1) (Sponsored by QIPCO)

Permission was given for HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) to go out of order in the Parade.

The Stable Inspecting Officer reported that he had been informed that a substance had been sprayed on BEAT THE BANK when the gelding was in the saddling boxes. The Stable Inspecting Officer, Andrew Balding, the trainer, his travelling head lad and a Stipendiary Steward were interviewed. Balding’s explanation that he believed the substance to be water which had been sprayed by the owner for good luck was noted and a report was forwarded to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority. The substance was sent for analysis and BEAT THE BANK was routine tested.

Race 5 – 3:50pm QIPCO CHAMPION STAKES (Group 1)

Due to the delay caused in part by BARNEY ROY having to be re-saddled prior to this race, permission was given for runners to go straight to post.

An enquiry was held to consider why BARNEY ROY, trained by Richard Hannon, had originally been saddled with the incorrect number cloth which contributed to the race being late off. The trainer’s representative, James Doyle, the rider, the Clerk of the Scales, the Clerk of the Course, and the racecourse employee in charge of distributing the number cloths were interviewed. Their explanations were noted and the Clerk of the Course gave assurances that more rigorous checking procedures would be in place for the future.

Following the race, the representative of Richard Hannon reported that BARNEY ROY, unplaced, was unsuited by the going which was Soft, Heavy down the hill to Swinley Bottom, and would prefer a quicker surface.

Race 6 – 4:30pm BALMORAL HANDICAP (Sponsored by QIPCO)

Permission was given for WHITE LAKE to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for GEORGE WILLIAM to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, to go early to post and be mounted in the chute.

Following the race, Charles Bishop reported that ACCIDENTAL AGENT, placed fourth, was denied a clear run and the Veterinary Officer further reported that the colt had lost a left-fore shoe. Andrea Atzeni reported that ZABEEL PRINCE (IRE), unplaced, ran flat. The representative of Richard Hannon reported that THE GRAPE ESCAPE (IRE), unplaced, was unsuited by the going which was Soft, Heavy in places down the hill to Swinley Bottom, and would prefer a quicker surface. THE GRAPE ESCAPE was routine tested.