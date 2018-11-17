All the news from The Open Saturday 2018 Posted by racenews on Saturday, November 17, 2018 · Leave a Comment

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

GOING NEWS AT 9.30am –

STILL GOOD, GOOD TO SOFT IN PLACES

The going for day two of The November Meeting, The November Saturday, remains:

Good, Good to Soft in places

GoingStick reading: 7.0 today at 5.30am (6.8 at 6.00am on Friday)

All chase bends have been dolled out six yards adding 38 yards to each circuit for races over two miles and three miles and 57 yards for races over two and a half miles.

All hurdle bends have been dolled out nine yards adding 57 yards to each circuit for races over two miles and three miles, and 85 yards for races over two and a half miles.

Add the following to today’s race distances:

Race 1-57 yards

Race 2-76 yards

Race 3-76 yards

Race 4-57 yards

Race 5-114 yards

Race 6-85 yards

Race 7-57 yards

Cheltenham Clerk of the Course and Regional Head of Racing Simon Claisse commented: “It is a brighter day for day two of The November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse, with a little bit of sun peeking through the top of Cleeve Hill.

“We had a fantastic day yesterday, with 61 runners and Josies Orders winning his fourth Cross Country race at Cheltenham and Grand National winner Tiger Roll running well to finish fourth in the same race. Nigel Twiston-Davies had a great winner with Count Meribel in the Steel Plate & Sections Novices’ Chase, a race he won previously with subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Imperial Commander.

“There are 90 declarations today for a card that kicks off at 12.40pm. There have been six future Festival winners on this day in the last four years. It looks a tremendously open BetVictor Gold Cup, with the likes of Rather Be, Mister Whitaker and Kalondra all vying for favouritism.

“Ground conditions are unlikely to be much different from yesterday. It has been dry and the forecast is for a lovely sunny day with temperatures of nine or 10 degrees Celsius.

“The going is currently Good, Good to Soft in places.”

NON-RUNNERS

12.40pm JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle

3 IL RE DI NESSUNO (FR) (Self Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal)

1.50pm BetVictor.com Handicap Chase

12 THE YOUNG MASTER (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

2.25pm BetVictor Gold Cup

4 BENATAR (IRE) (Self Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal)

16 GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bruised Foot)

3.30pm BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle

3 DELL ORO (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal)

BARON COULD BE BETVICTOR GOLD CUP KING

Joshua Moore is relishing the opportunity to partner the progressive Baron Alco in today’s feature race, the £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup (2.25pm) at Cheltenham on day two of The November Meeting.

Trained by his father Gary, the seven-year-old son of Dom Alco finished second in the 2017 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at The Festival™ presented by Magners.

Runner-up on his seasonal debut over an extended two miles and three furlongs at Chepstow in October, Moore is hopeful of a good run from the unexposed gelding in the two mile and five furlong contest.

Baron Alco is a 10/1 shot with the sponsor for the G3 event.

He said: “Baron Alco’s in good form. He has good form at the track and ran well at The Festival in March 2017.

“He seems to enjoy the fences and give it his best shot. He ran very well at Chepstow after a long break.

“He hadn’t been over-trained for that Chepstow race and hopefully he can come forward from it.

“The ground should suit him. He is quite a versatile horse and it should be to his liking.

“You’d have to think he would have a very good chance.

“He is a solid horse and you know what you get with him.

“He gallops, jumps and tries – all of those attributes are required for a race like this.”

Gary Moore’s other runner Benatar has been ruled out of the BetVictor Gold Cup due to his blood analysis not being normal.

NO PLACE MCGRATH WOULD RATHER BE

Jerry McGrath is looking forward to partnering the Nicky Henderson-trained Rather Be in today’s feature race, the £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup (2.25pm) at Cheltenham on day two of The November Meeting.

A head second to Mister Whitaker, who also lines up in today’s contest, in the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase at at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March, the seven-year-old son of Oscar has an excellent record fresh and bids to provide Britain’s champion Jump trainer Henderson with a second victory in the two mile and five furlong event following Fondmort’s 2003 success and 40 years after his first runner, Zongalero, finished second.

Rather Be, 9lb better off with Mister Whitaker, is a 11/2 shot with the sponsor for the G3 event.

McGrath said: “Rather Be is in very good form at home. He has a lovely racing weight of 11st in the race and he’s been schooling well.

“The ground in his favour which is a big favour and we’re all looking forward to it.

“It was such a tight finish at the Cheltenham Festival and we’ll try to make amends for it today.

“I broke my arm in this race last year when my old pal Thienval fell, but that is the ups and downs of racing.

“Nicky’s horses are in great form. He hasn’t had a prep run but he’s done enough work at home.”

Nicholls bags big two at November Sale

Two four-year-old Irish point-to-pointers who topped yesterday’s Tattersalls Ireland November Sale at Cheltenham will be going into training with Paul Nicholls.

The former champion trainer brought the hammer down for Grey Getaway with a bid of £190,000, and within 10 minutes bloodstock agent Tom Malone spent the same sum on Muckamore, before revealing the gelding would also be heading to Nicholls’ Somerset yard.

Racegoers packed into the Tattersalls pavilion after racing to witness the auction, which turned over more than £3m in just over two hours of selling. Of the 44 lots offered 40 found a home, creating an average price of £77,375.

Sales at Cheltenham are predominantly about young horses, of which the majority have run one or two times in Irish point-to-points as a way of advertising their ability to gallop and jump. Ironically the two horses who headed the sale were both beaten into second on their racing debuts, but were adjudged to be full of potential by their buyers.

Muckamore, whose family members include the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle winner Jezki, finished second of nine runners at Loughanmore on Saturday, beaten four lengths by Beyond Redemption – the last-named gelding was also offered for sale and made £140,000.

Grey Getaway, a relative of G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup winner See More Business – who was trained by Nicholls – finished second at Dromahane on Sunday behind Wherewouldugetit. The last-named had walked the ring earlier in the session and made £90,000 to a bid from trainer Andrew McNamara.

Cheltenham Racecourse chairman Robert Waley-Cohen saw his colours carried to victory during the afternoon’s racing when The Young Master won the opening amateur riders’ chase. Last night the chairman became a buyer when bloodstock agent David Minton, acting on his behalf, paid £180,000 for the mare Elusive Belle, who had been placed in two bumpers for Peter Fahey’s stable.

Minton said: “She has shown ability and is ready to go novice hurdling for Robert. She will go into training with Nicky Henderson. She’s got size, scope and a pedigree.”

Other well-known buyers at the sale included Colin Tizzard, who bought four-year-old Irish pointer Bold Conduct with a bid of £150,000, while jockey Robbie Power, who is riding at The November Meeting, took on the role of vendor when another pointer, Picanha, entered the ring.

Power and his cousin, Andrew Latta, bought the gelding last year for €24,000 before he had been broken in. They gave him an education, got him fit, and then ran him in a point-to-point which he won. Last night his value leapt up to £110,000 when he sold to Malone, who said: “I bought him on spec, and have just sold him to owners Liz Prowting and Hannah Bishop, who will put him into training with Richard Phillips.”

MISTER COULD BE MASTER FOR THE PRESS

Cheltenham was bathed in sunshine at noon today, but for stay-at-home punters who will watch the action on television there is a feast of coverage to peruse in the day’s press.

Finding the winner of the feature event, the BetVictor Gold Cup, has clearly been testing tipsters, but they are not as one. Eighteen-runner handicaps tend to attract a variety of opinions

Benatar, whose photo adorns The Sun’s racing pullout cover, has been declared a non-runner, but the paper’s readers are given a strong steer towards Mister Whitaker, who is trained by Mick Channon. Tipster Steve Mullen advises readers to, “Take the Mick in the BetVictor Gold Cup.”

David Yates, Newsboy of the Daily Mirror, interviews Channon, a Flat trainer, who says of his handful of jumpers: “We only mess around at it, but when you get a good one it does concentrate your mind.” ‘Channon eyes gold with mighty Mister’ is a headline in The Daily Telegraph.

Mister Whitaker headed Rather Be when the pair were first and second in last season’s Close Brothers Novices’ Chase at The Festival, but the Racing Post’s cover headline suggests the placings could be reversed today. It declares ‘There’s no place we’d Rather Be’, a tip for the Nicky Henderson-trained runner who is ridden by Jerry McGrath. Rather Be is napped by Chris Cook of The Guardian, and McGrath will be hoping he is right, for the jockey tells the Racing Post’s Lewis Porteous: “To this day I can’t let Cheltenham in March go. I can’t get over how he got beat that day.”

McGrath has a chance to bury the memory because Henderson’s stable jockey, Nico De Boinville, is sidelined with a thumb injury. In his column in The Sun, De Boinville writes: “These are tough times. I’m the world’s worst when it comes to being injured. I got to Cheltenham yesterday and just sat in the car for five minutes before I could bring myself to get out.”

The Daily Star’s Jason Heavey refers to the BetVictor Gold Cup as, “a devilishly difficult handicap”, yet he puts his pen behind the Nicky Richards-trained Guitar Pete. “The northern raider could be music to the ears of punters,” writes Heavey. Kalondra is Sam Turner’s tip in the Daily Mail, while Baron Alco is the selection of Rob Wright in The Times. ‘Have faith in Frodon’ is the Daily Express’s suggestion.

Reflections of yesterday’s action include reviews of victories by Count Meribel in the Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase, a treble for jockey Paddy Brennan, and the return to action of triple Cheltenham Festival winner and Randox Health Grand National hero Tiger Roll. It is not often a winner at The November Meeting is overshadowed by a horse who finishes fourth, but that was the case for Josies Orders, who won the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Handicap Chase, with Tiger Roll three places behind.

‘National hero Tiger is focused on the Festival,’ is a Daily Mail headline, while the Racing Post offers ‘Festival aim for Josies and beaten Tiger Roll’. Riding Cheltenham’s cross-country track requires nerve, horsemanship, and a sat-nav, yet Josies Orders’ rider, Mark Walsh, tells Jon Freeman of i: “It’s an absolute joy to ride for Enda [Bolger] in these races. All I have to do is steer.”

It is early in the season to be discussing rides of the year, but Jim Old, the former trainer now assisting Nigel Twiston-Davies, reckons Mark Grant has it won. He sat tight when the stable’s Count Meribel blundered the second-last fence, and Old tells Greg Wood of The Guardian: “. . . to sit on was one thing, to pick him up and go again was the ride of the year.”

The Western Daily Press devotes a two-page spread to a colour shot summing up the thrill of racing at Cheltenham – runners hurtle towards the camera, led by the Brennan-ridden Red Hot Chilly – and the same paper naps Mister Whitaker. Channon, a former England footballer, may only be messing around at training jumpers, but the press seems to think he does it rather well.

PUNTERS BACKING SOCK TO ROCK IN BETVICTOR GOLD CUP

Punters enjoyed a good start to The November Meeting yesterday with a number of well-backed horses doing the business on Countryside Day including 9/4f Bun Doran (BetVictor Handicap Chase) and the strongly supported 2/1f Josies Orders (Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase).

Today’s excellent seven-race card features the ultra-competitive BetVictor Gold Cup and punters are looking to bash the bookies once again.

BetVictor, official betting partner of the first two days of the 2018 November Meeting, go six-places on the £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup (2.25pm) and the two mile and five furlong handicap chase has a new favourite in the Neil Mulholland-trained Kalondra following sustained support for the seven-year-old son of Spadoun. A faller two fences from home at Galway in August, Kalondra is the 5/1 favourite from 13/2 with the sponsor. Nicky Henderson saddled his first runner in the G3 contest 40 years ago when Zongalero finished second, but ante-post favourite Rather Be has proved weak in the betting this morning for Britain’s champion Jump trainer and is an 11/2 shot from 9/2.

David Pipe landed the 2011 renewal of the BetVictor Gold Cup with Great Endeavour and King’s Socks has been another horse for money this morning. Pulled up at Aintree in April, the six-year-old son of King’s Best has undergone a wind operation and is a 15/2 chance from 11/1 with BetVictor. The Paul Nicholls-trained Movewiththetimes, who unseated-rider on his return to action at Fakenham in October, has also attracted each-way support into 12/1 from 14s.

Today’s action begins with the G2 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (12.40) in which Jane Williams’ Montesterel, ridden by her daughter Lizzie Kelly, is a notable market mover into 5/2 from 9/2 with BetVictor for the extended two-mile event.

The Tom George-trained The Worlds End was a talented stayer over hurdles and the seven-year-old son of Stowaway has the scope to make a classy chaser. He won decisively on his chase debut at Chepstow and is the solid 5/6 favourite with BetVictor for the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase (1.15pm) over an extended three miles. Opposition in the betting has come from Warren Greatrex’s Theatre Territory, who is a 9/2 shot from 13/2, owned by Cheoltenham Racecourse Chairman Robert Waley-Cohen and partnered by his son Sam Waley-Cohen.

The BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (1.50pm) is another competitive event but punters seem to be siding with Singlefarmpayment, trained by Tom George, who is a 5/1 chance from 6/1 with the sponsor ahead of his seasonal debut.

The Sophie Leech-trained Anteros has a good record in the Listed Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle (3.00pm), winning the three-mile event in 2016 and finishing second in 2017. The 10-year-old son of Milan has posted two respectable efforts in defeat this term and is a 12/1 shot from 14s with BetVictor. Irish raider Sweet Home Chicago represents trainer Colin Bowe and is another for each-way support, constricting in price to 8/1 from 14/1.

Joint top-weight Westend Story registered successes at Wetherby and Hereford last term and the seven-year-old son of Westerner is a market mover in the BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (3.30pm). Trained by Philip Hobbs and ridden by Richard Johnson, the gelding is a 5/1 shot from 7/1 with BetVictor.

Today’s BetVictor Market Movers:

12.40pm – JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle – Montesterel 5/2 from 9/2

1.15pm – mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase – Theatre Territory 9/2 from 13/2

1.50pm – BetVictor.com Handicap Chase – Singlefarmpayment 5/1 from 6/1

2.25pm – BetVictor Gold Cup – Kalondra 5/1 from 13/2, King’s Socks 15/2 from 11/1 & Movewiththetimes 12/1 from 14/1

3.00pm – Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle – Anteros 12/1 from 14/1 & Sweet Home Chicago 8/1 from 14/1

3.30pm – BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle – Westend Story 5/1 from 7/1

RACING REMEMBERS

Tomorrow, on the only Sunday when racing takes place at Cheltenham, the racecourse will mark the centenary of the Armistice with Gloucestershire & Racing Remember.

There will be a number of themed activities and commemorative events throughout the day, and HRH The Princess Royal will be in attendance.

At 10.50am the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars, with soldiers dressed in WW1 uniform, will march in contingent in the parade ring. At 11am, the Cheltenham Steam Train will arrive with a contingent of Glosters on board, followed by an Act of Remembrance in the parade ring at 11.15am.

At 12.30pm there will be an Aerial Combat Display above the racecourse, followed by a parade on the course at 1.30pm.

There will be a host of WW1-themed activities and displays inside The Centaur, including a field hospital, a Jet Age museum, a display illustrating the racing communities’ contribution to WW1, examples of modern infantry equipment, exhibitions dedicated to war poetry and a half-scale reproduction Sopwith Camel.

The charity for the day is Combat Stress, the UK’s leading charity for veteran’s mental health. Combat Stress, which provides support to veterans from every service and every conflict, has helped former servicemen and women deal with trauma-related mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder for nearly a century.

CAN KING AND ROYAL REIGN IN THE SHLOER?

Tomorrow sees the 10th running of the Shloer Chase, and the Grade 2 two-mile chase has quickly become one of the most eagerly anticipated races in the calendar. It has been won by some of the best two-milers, starting with the David Pipe-trained Well Chief in 2009 and including the brilliant Sprinter Sacre in its role of honour.

Nicky Henderson’s much-loved star took the Shloer Chase by 14 lengths in 2015, confirming he was back to his sensational best, and went on to score a second victory in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Festival presented by Magners the following spring.

Last year Fox Norton, twice a G1 winner, won his second consecutive Shloer Chase for trainer Colin Tizzard.

Both Henderson and Tizzard are represented in tomorrow’s renewal. Henderson runs Brain Power (Aidan Coleman), second in the 2018 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase in March, but with two falls and one unseating to his five-race chasing record. However, the Kalanisi seven-year-old had a wind operation in July and will be interesting to watch on his seasonal debut.

The Tizzard stable has Sizing Granite, who runs in the colours of Ann and Alan Potts Ltd, the late owners of Fox Norton, in the race. Third in the G1 Melling Chase at Aintree in April, the Milan 10-year-old – ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson for the first time – will have to improve to give Tizzard a third win in the Shloer Chase.

Current favourite, at odds of around 5/4, is the Alan King-trained Sceau Royal (Daryl Jacob). The six-year-old, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, won four of his five novice chases last season, but his campaign came to a halt after a “tiny tweak to a suspensory ligament”. This is his first outing since January 27. King was victorious in this race in 2014 with Uxizandre.

Paul Nicholls is yet to win a Shloer Chase, but the 10-time champion Jump trainer has a chance with Le Prezien who, as he is owned by J P McManus, will be ridden by Barry Geraghty. Le Prezien took the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase at The Festival in March, and was second in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las on his seasonal comeback last month.

Simply Ned, runner-up to Fox Norton in 2016 and trained by Nicky Richards and ridden by Brian Hughes, won a Grade One over two miles and a furlong at Leopardstown in December, 2017. However, he might prefer softer ground than he will get this weekend.

The field is completed by Forest Bihan, trained by Brian Ellison and ridden by Danny Cook. The seven-year-old beat Simply Ned in a handicap at Kelso on good ground in October 2017, but his only subsequent victory came in a “jumpers’ bumper” at Newcastle in March. He is another horse having his first run since a wind operation in the summer.

QUEL SURPRISE: ANOTHER GOOD WINNER FOR NICHOLLS

Quel Destin became Paul Nicholls’ fifth winner of the G2 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle, taking the two-mile contest from Cracker Factory by a length and a quarter at odds of 100/30.

The Muhtathir three-year-old, who was ridden by Harry Cobden, was bought from France in late summer and was having his third start for Nicholls.

The trainer said: “He’s improving rapidly – he had done so at home after his first run and then again since Kempton. I’d have been disappointed if we hadn’t beaten Jane Williams’ horse [Montestrel, the 9/4 favourite, who finished last of the six runners] but I don’t think he ran his race today.

“Quel Destin is tough and he gallops, and I can’t wait to run him on some slower ground where stamina will come into it a little bit more. He’s a real nice horse who’s improving.

“In time he will need a longer trip, especially when he jumps fences next year, but for now we will run him in these type of races. We’ll probably head off to Doncaster with him next month – there’s quite a nice race for him there – and then see where we go afterwards. He’s tough and he stays, and it was a really good ride from Harry.”

QUEL SURPRISE! COBDEN AGAIN

Harry Cobden, newly-promoted to the position of no.1 jockey at Paul Nicholls’ Ditcheat yard in Somerset, is on a winning streak.

He made it three wins from his last four rides when Quel Destin (100/30), who is trained by Cobden’s boss, won the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial Juvenile Hurdle. The gelding won by one and a quarter lengths from Cracker Factory (3/1), with Never Adapt (3/1) in third. The Barry Geraghty-ridden Never Adapt drifted badly in the betting market before the off and pulled very hard in the race before tiring.

Cobden, who rode in the colours of Martin Broughton & Friends, said: “He was very good there, although the favourite underperformed by running a bit keen. My horse was very straightforward, he travelled, battled and jumped very well and so it was a very good performance.

“Barry set off on Never Adapt and I did wonder if she might keep going, because we didn’t know how good she might be, but she was just too keen. I thought she was beaten coming down the hill and my horse was very tough and genuine and stayed on.

“I thought he was beat coming down the hill so I wanted to keep hold of him a little bit, but he is very tough and very genuine – a lovely horse to ride.

“Coming down to the last, Quel Destin came up out of my hands, and I realised he had a bit left. He’s one of our nicer juveniles so hopefully he can win a bit of prize money this season and come back here is March. Softer ground wouldn’t hurt – he has quite a very high knee action.”

Paddy Brennan rode a treble at the track yesterday, showing a preference to race away from the rail, and when asked if he had spotted a particular line, Cobden said: “I didn’t ride here yesterday, but I think we will all be going a bit wider now – Paddy knows best!”

FACTORY RUNS A CRACKER FOR KING

The Alan King-trained Cracker Factory (3/1) finished a length and a quarter second to the Paul Nicholls-trained Quel Destin (10/3) in the opening race on day two of The November Meeting, the G2 JCB Triumph Trial Hurdle.

King said: “Cracker Factory ran well. He had to carry a penalty today, but we’re happy with the performance and he seems to be improving with every run.

“There’s plenty more to come from him and he does seem to enjoy this ground.”

The Nicky Henderson-trained Never Adapt (3/1) pulled hard over the first few hurdles of the extended two-mile contest but was headed, but after the last to finish a further two and a half-lengths back in third.

Britain’s champion Jump trainer added: “She was obviously too keen, but that was her first start in Britain and she would have learnt a lot from that. She has ability.”

JOCKEYS ON GROUND

Harry Cobden, jockey of the length and a quarter winner Quel Destin, reported: “It’s soft.”

Daryl Jacob, rider of second-placed Cracker Factory, said: ”It’s good ground, but a bit dead.”

Barry Geraghty, partnering third-placed Never Adapt: “It’s on the easy side of good.”

Sam Twiston-Davies, jockey of Katpoli (fourth), commented: “It’s a bit dead”

Paddy Brennan, aboard Needs To Be Seen (5th), said: “It’s good, good to soft.”

Lizzie Kelly, rider of Montestrel (6th), commented: “Good to soft.”

12.40pm JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 87y

1 Quel Destin (Martin Broughton & Friends) Paul Nicholls 3-11-03 Harry Cobden 100/30

2 Cracker Factory (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Alan King 3-11-03 Daryl Jacob 3/1

3 Never Adapt (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 3-10-10 Barry Geraghty 3/1

6 ran

9/4 Fav Montestrel (6th)

Non-Runner: Il Re Di Nessuno (Self Cert (Blood Analysis Not Normal))

Distances: 1¼, 2½

Tote Win: £4.40 Places: £2, £1.60 Exacta: £12.20

RHEU IS REALLY BACK

Past Cheltenham Festival winner Ibis Du Rheu got back to winning ways today, landing his first success since the big meeting in March, 2016.

The seven-year-old, whose most recent success came in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle at The Festival, landed the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase, becoming trainer Paul Nicholls’ fourth winner of the race in the past eight years – he won it 12 months ago with Black Corton.

Harry Cobden was in the saddle today as Ibis Du Rheu (11/2), who is owned by John Hales, battled on to beat Theatre Territory (8/1) by a length in the seven-runner race.

Somerset-based Nicholls said: “He’s been hard to train in the past two seasons – last season he came in late and the ground was heavy, which he hates. This time he came in early and today was the first time I felt we had him right for a long time.

“It takes a huge amount of work to get the weight off him, but he looked great today and I knew he would run tidy, I just wondered if he might need the run. He can only improve, he’s only seven, and is one of those horses who will get better with age.

“He had some stiff tasks last season, but we can go forward from here. He gallops and stays and will definitely have an entry in the four-miler here at The Festival.

“He can switch from novices’ races to handicaps, but he’s a fun horse. He’s not going to be a Grade One winner, but he could be another Neptune Collonges for John and go to Aintree one day, because all he does is stay.”

Nicholls said Clan Des Obeaux will be his runner in next week’s G1 Betfair Chase, while Politologue will run at Ascot, presenting jockey Harry Cobden with a dilemma over which horse to ride.

It was a 27.17/1 double for the trainer and jockey after Quel Destin’s 100/30 success in the first race.

IBIS DU RHEU PROVIDES COBDEN WITH DOUBLE

Ibis Du Rheu (11/2) provided jockey Harry Cobden and trainer Paul Nicholls with a quickfire 27.17/1 double following his tenacious victory in the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase over an extended three miles.

The seven-year-old son of Blue Bresil knuckled down gamely in the closing stages to master long-time leader Theatre Territory (8/1) and score by a length.

Cobden and 10-time British champion Jump trainer Nicholls teamed up to land the first race of the day, the G2 JCB Triumph Trial Hurdle with 10/3 shot Quel Destin.

Cobden, number one rider to Ditcheat handler Nicholls, said: “Ibis Du Rheu jumped very well and travelled great.

“I think he appreciated the better ground and has done it really well. It probably won’t have helped his handicap mark but he has won around Cheltenham and that’s his job, really.

“Paul was mentioning the four-miler [National Hunt Chase] and I think he would be made for that – it’s just a shame that a professional can’t ride him!

“He jumped very well. He used to be quite keen and wear a hood – he never used to help himself too much – but now he settles well and is a really nice horse to ride.”

“Things couldn’t have gone any better so far and hopefully it continues throughout the rest of the day.”

Winning owner John Hales, commented: “Ibis Du Rheu put everything together today probably for the first time since he won the Martin Pipe here. We have had a lot of niggling problems with him but Paul had him spot on today – his coat was beautiful and he looked really well.

“Paul has only just put the National Hunt Chase idea to me. He has tremendous stamina and will probably be a Grand National horse one day.

“I am just overjoyed with that performance because he hasn’t done for the last two seasons. He fractured a pelvis and has had niggling injuries – it takes a long time to get them right but well done Paul for getting him spot on today.

“The ground was perfect for him and he jumped very, very well.”

Ibis Du Rheu is a 25/1 shot with Paddy Power and 33/1 with Betfair for the RSA Chase at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March.

1.15pm mallardjewellers.Com Novices’ Chase 3m 80y

1 Ibis Du Rheu (John Hales) Paul Nicholls 7-11-10 Harry Cobden 11/2

2 Theatre Territory (Robert Waley-Cohen) Warren Greatrex 8-10-07 Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 8/1

3 The Worlds End (McNeil Family) Tom George 7-11-05 Adrian Heskin Evens Fav

6 ran

Distances: 1, 1¾

Tote: £6.10 Places: £2.40, £2.50 Exacta: £41.60

THEATRE HAS NATIONAL AMBITIONS

Having put up an eye-catching performance of front-running and jumping, the Sam Waley-Cohen-ridden Theatre Territory was just caught up the hill by Ibis Du Rheu and finished second in the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase.

The eight-year-old mare, trained by Warren Greatrex, was beaten a length at odds of 8/1.

“We’re very happy, but we’ve hit the cross-bar again,” said Greatrex. “She jumped great, and we want to win, she put it to them and I thought turning in she’d take a bit of passing, but she isn’t the quickest. She stays and stays and stays.

“The main target all season is the Grand National. I think she’s made for it, but we need to get her in it, so it will all be about trying to find the right races to get her handicap mark up.”

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen said: “She’s run brilliantly – jumped well and travelled well. She’s great fun to ride and keeps just finding one too good. She’ll have her day; it’s just what day that’s going to be.”

Third was the evens favourite, The Worlds End, ridden by Adrian Heskin and trained by Tom George, a length and three-quarters behind Theatre Territory.

“No excuses – I don’t know; wasn’t good enough on the day,” said George.

HOBBS PLANS TO ROCK UP AT AINTREE

Trainer Philip Hobbs will plot a route to the Grand National at Aintree on April 16 for Rock The Kasbah following the eight-year-old’s victory in the G3 £60,000 three-mile, three-furlong BetVictor.com Handicap Chase at odds of 9/1.

Ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson, Rock The Kasbah swept past long-time leader and top-weight Coneygree to win by a length and a quarter from Royal Vacation, with former Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree five lengths further back in third.

Hobbs and Johnson won this race in 2015 with Sausalito Sunrise who, like Rock The Kasbah, was owned by Diana Whateley.

Hobbs said: “His jumping was fantastic which is always a great plus, especially around here, and he kept on really well.

“He always seems to run well at Chepstow and it was disappointing [he was sixth behind The Young Master on October 13], although the race has worked out really well since. Maybe, as he has got older, he has needed the run but he was alright today.

“If you keep on asking him at his fences, he will keep coming up. Sometimes, he hits a flat spot in his races and loses ground at the wrong time but he didn’t do that today.

“The main thing, which we have talked about for some time, is that we have the Grand National in mind. What we do before then I really don’t know – maybe ideally the Becher Chase, but he wouldn’t want to go there if the ground was very, very soft. He is in the Ladbrokes Trophy [at Newbury] with a small penalty, which is tempting, but I don’t suppose we will be doing that.

“He’s better on better ground and he wants a long trip.”

JOHNSON LIKES IT – ROCK THE KASBAH

Britain’s champion Jump jockey Richard Johnson steered the Philip Hobbs-trained Rock The Kasbah to success in the £60,000 BetVictor.com Handicap Chase.

The 9/1 shot travelled well throughout the extended three mile and three furlong event and after a fine leap at the last, ran on strongly to score by a length and a quarter from Colin Tizzard’s Royal Vacation (14/1), with top-weight Coneygree (12/1) five lengths back in third.

Johnson said: “Rock The Kasbah has been a fantastic horse and, to be fair, he only had three runs last year. He won, was second at Sandown and the one run on very soft ground at Haydock, when he disappointed.

“He has done very little wrong in his life and it was a good run at Chepstow. He probably came on a bit for that and it’s nice for him to come here today and win like he did.

“I knew that he stays but you don’t really want to be on your own for too long. I thought that we would be upsides Coneygree until at least the last but, when I was on my going to the last, you hope that they don’t get too lonely on their own.

“Rock The Kasbah has responded every time and deserved that. His run at Sandown last season was fantastic and you felt a bit sorry that he had such a quiet year. Philip’s horses are in great order again now and, fingers crossed, we have lots to look forward too.

“If we could have good or good to soft ground, the National would be the ideal race for him. Obviously, the Becher Chase is an option – there is Newbury as well – but, if we could guarantee that the ground is not too soft, Aintree next month might be somewhere to go.”Rock The Kasbah runs in the colours of Mrs Diana Whateley, who also won this event in 2015 courtesy of Sausalito Sunrise, who was also trained by Hobbs and ridden by Johnson.

Whateley commented: “It’s a long time since we have had a winner in a big race like this over this distance and it’s very, very, very exciting. It’s been a while since we retired some of our good old horses.

“We thought that Rock The Kasbah had something to offer at Sandown Park at the end of the last season and we were very excited with him then, but his Chepstow run wasn’t great, when the ground maybe didn’t suit.”

Rock The Kasbah is a 33/1 shot for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April with Betfair, Paddy Power and Unibet.

1.50pm BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 3f 71y

1 Rock The Kasbah (Diana Whateley) Philip Hobbs 8-10-13 Richard Johnson 9/1

2 Royal Vacation (Jean Bishop) Colin Tizzard 8-10-09 Tom O’Brien 14/1

3 Coneygree (The Max Partnership) Mark Bradstock 11-11-12 Sean Bowen 12/1

15 ran

11/2 Fav Singlefarmpayment (4th)

Non-Runner: The Young Master, (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

Distances: 1¼, 5

Tote Win: £8.50 Places: £3, £5.60, £4.80 Exacta: £139.20

CONEYGREE SHOWS ALL HIS OLD PEP

After Tiger Roll’s comeback yesterday it was the turn of Coneygree today to serve up a treat to racegoers at The November Meeting.

The Mark and Sarah Bradstock-trained 2015 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup winner has been plagued with injuries, and is now an 11-year-old, but he set out to make all in the £60,000 BetVictor.com Handicap Chase under top-weight, and gave his fans a thrill when running a gallant race to finish third.

Sent off at 12/1 he finished one and a quarter lengths and five lengths behind winner Rock The Kasbah (9/1) and Royal Vacation (14/1), who was making a welcome return to form for Colin Tizzard’s stable.

Sean Bowen, who stood in for injured Nico De Boinville and rode Coneygree, said: “He ran a brilliant race, and just proved that despite all the criticism they [the Bradstocks] have had, with people saying he should be retired, he still loves the game. He just got tired from the back of two out, but when one came to beat him for third he battled back. I’m delighted.

“Last season I was asked to ride the horse if Nico couldn’t, and while it’s sad that Nico is out injured, but it was lovely for me to get a ride on the horse.”

Sarah Bradstock was hoarse with shouting for her horse. She said: “He’s incredible – he makes me cry. He has pins in both hocks and suffered a horrible overreach at Wetherby last year which slit half of his foot and really stopped him for the season.

“To begin with [today] I was worried, because he was being hassled by another horse and the ground is plenty quick enough for him, but he got into a rhythm and got better and better. He just loves it. He’s a real proper competitor and wants to be out there beating horses.

“He had every right to get tired because he’s fragile and you wouldn’t want him totally spot on for today, but we’re looking at the King George VI Chase. That was a wonderful place to start.

“That was as emotional as when he came back in after winning the Gold Cup, because we have been down and out with him. Well done to Cheltenham for putting the race on early in the afternoon, because it was the low sun at Wetherby which caused him to make a mistake and suffer the overreach.”

MOORE GOLD WITH BARON ALCO

Gary Moore grabbed his first victory in the feature G3 £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup with Baron Alco, ridden by Moore’s son Jamie.

The seven-year-old was an impressive winner, making all to beat top-weight Frodon (Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost) by two lengths at odds of 8/1 in the 18-runner field.

Baron Alco spent the 2017/18 season on the sidelines after injuring a suspensory ligament when finishing second in the Brown Advisory and Merribelle Stable Plate Handicap at The Festival supported by Magners in 2017. He was runner-up by a head to the Kim Bailey-trained Charbel on his reappearance at Chepstow in October.

Sussex-based Gary Moore said: “It’s testament to the horse, really, and everyone involved, as the horse is all heart to come back. I’ll be quite honest, I wanted to take him out because I thought the ground was quick enough for him and thank God the owner talked me into running him. Thank God he knows more about it than me!

“He and Jamie are made for each other. I couldn’t be more pleased. He picked up a suspensory injury here in 2017, but the form stacked up – it was a brilliant run that day and on that form you had to give him a chance today.”

Gary’s son Josh was originally supposed to ride the horse, but Jamie came in for the ride after Moore withdrew his other runner, Benatar. “I feel sorry for Josh,” said Moore. “He would have ridden Baron Alco if both horses had run, but he has already had a good winner this season [Traffic Fluide in the Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot recently].”

Owner John Stone said: “I’ve owned horses for 30 years and this is a real highlight. It really is fantastic. I kept thinking something was going to happen, because horse races aren’t won like this, are they?”

Richard Patrick, brought down on Happy Diva four out, and Tom Scudamore, unseated from King’s Socks three out, were both taken to hospital to be further assessed for injuries.

MOORE THE MERRIER WITH ALCO

Baron Alco put up a thrilling front-running performance to land The November Meeting’s feature race, the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup.

The seven-year-old gelding’s win was a credit to Sussex trainer Gary Moore, and also to his jockey son Jamie, who nailed the pace he was setting and had enough in reserve to hold off a sustained challenge from top-weight Frodon under Bryony Frost.

Baron Alco (8/1) won by two lengths from Frodon (16/1), with Guitar Pete (12/1) another eight lengths back in third. Mister Whitaker (6/1f), was a further three-quarters of a length behind, fourth of the 18 runners in an incident-packed race.

The winning jockey, who took the ride on Baron Alco from his brother Josh after his original mount, Benatar, was withdrawn, said: “He’s a very genuine horse, only tiny but he jumps from fence to fence. It is hard to make the running here, but watching the races yesterday and today it is clear that it suits front-runners.

“He had a lot in his favour by making the running, and I notice that Frodon, who was up there with him all the way, finished second, so it was obviously the right place to be. I could hear Frodon coming at me on the run-in, and that is how we were beaten at Chepstow last time out – a horse came late there and beat me, whereas if the challenge comes earlier my horse will battle back again.

“Dad is a master trainer – Traffic Fluide won a decent race for us recently over three miles and yet Dad will have winners on the Flat at Kempton and Lingfield all winter. He has winners at Royal Ascot. He gave this horse time off last year and got him back to run at Chepstow.

“He ran well there, but it just shows how tough he is because horses can often ‘bounce’ after a run off a long break, yet this horse has gone and won this race. That’s a credit to Dad and to Josh [Jamie’s brother, and like him a jockey] who is a big part of this victory, too.”

Moore received a two-day ban for using his whip above the permitted level on the winner.

FRODON THRILLS FROST

The Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon (16/1) is one of the most consistent horses in training and he proved that once again this afternoon with a fine second to 8/1 shot Baron Alco in the £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup.

Frodon, carrying top-weight of 11st 12lb and ridden by Bryony Frost who no claims, kept on gamely after the last to finish two lengths behind the Gary Moore-trained winner.

Frost commented: “Frodon is a super horse. He has run his heart out for me again this afternoon. “He jumped and travelled really well and to run like that off a big-weight shows what a quality horse he is.

“Frodon is a pleasure to ride and I’m pleased he’s run another big race this afternoon. He is a young horse but very wise in between those ears.

“Sometimes, they can’t get in front but he has given me everything and you can be so proud of him. He is young horse but very wise between the ears in the way that he jumps and travels.

“It’s a massive honour for the owners to have the loyalty and for Paul to have the confidence to keep me on him. It honestly means the world to go out there and gallop a horse like him.

“He is braver than me. When you have a horse that wants to win as much as he does, it’s what racehorses are there for.”

Ditcheat handler Nicholls said: “Frodon has run a really good race. Baron Alco got a run on him, but he was closing all the way to the line.

“He had to carry a lot of weight, but it is another great run. We’ll step him up in grade now.

“The Peterborough Chase could be something for him. We’ll make a plan and he will want a month off as he had a hard race today.”

Nicky Richards saddled 12/1 chance Guitar Pete to finish a further eight lengths behind in third. “Guitar Pete’s run very well”, said Cumbrian-based Richards. “It was an eventful race but we’re very pleased with him.”

Jack Channon, assistant trainer to his father Mick, was pleased with the run of Mister Whitaker, the 6/1 favourite, who finished a further three-quarters of a length back in fourth.

He commented: “Mister Whitaker ran a great race. I think he would prefer softer ground, but it was a belting run in such a tough and competitive handicap event.”

2.25pm £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup 2m 4f 44y

1 Baron Alco (FR) Gary Moore 10st 11lb Jamie Moore 8/1

2 Frodon (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 12lb Bryony Frost 16/1

3 Guitar Pete (IRE) Nicky Richards 10st 2lb Brian Hughes 12/1

4 Mister Whitaker (IRE) Mick Channon 11st 3lb Adrian Heskin 6/1 Fav

5 Eamon An Cnoic (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) David Pipe 10st 0lb David Noonan 50/1

6 Javert (IRE) Emma Lavelle 11st 1lb Adam Wedge 25/1

FELL 1ST Whoshotwho (IRE) Dr Richard Newland 10st 0lb Sean Bowen 33/1

UR 1ST Romain de Senam (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 10st 3lb Harry Cobden 16/1

UR 12TH Kalondra (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Neil Mulholland 10st 13lb Noel Fehily 13/2

FELL 4 OUT Willie Boy (IRE) Charlie Longsdon 10st 1lb Richie McLernon 33/1

BD 4 OUT Rather Be (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 0lb Jeremiah McGrath 7/1

BD 4 OUT Happy Diva (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Kerry Lee 10st 2lb Richard Patrick (3) 25/1

UR 3 OUT King’s Socks (FR) (Tongue Strap) David Pipe 10st 4lb Tom Scudamore 12/1

FELL LAST Movewiththetimes (IRE) Paul Nicholls 10st 5lb Barry Geraghty 10/1

UR LAST Shantou Village (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Neil Mulholland 10st 8lb Robert Dunne 33/1

PU AFT 9TH West Approach (Blinkers) Colin Tizzard 10st 7lb Richard Johnson 9/1

PU BEF 2 OUT Splash of Ginge Nigel Twiston-Davies 10st 6lb Jamie Bargary 20/1

PU BEF 2 OUT Ballyandy Nigel Twiston-Davies 10st 2lb Sam Twiston-Davies 12/1

18 ran

Non-Runners: BENATAR ((Self Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal), GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (Self Certificate, Bruised Foot)

Distances: 2, 8, ¾, nk, 6

Tote: Win: £9.40 Places: £2.50, £4.10, £3, £2.10 Exacta: £160.80

Winning Owner: John Stone

Breeder: Yves D’Armaille

Breeding: 7 ch g Dom Alco (FR) – Paula (FR) (Network (GER))

ASSIGNMENT PRODUCES FIRST-CLASS PERFORMANCE

The Ian Williams-trained First Assignment justified 6/4 favouritism with a clinical victory in the Listed Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle over three miles.

Ridden by Tom O’Brien, the five-year-old son of Vinnie Roe pulled clear of his rivals in the home straight and sealed victory with a smart leap at the last to score by nine lengths.

Williams said: “It was a great performance by First Assignment to win a handicap round Cheltenham like that.

“He stepped up on his last run and we were very impressed with him today. First Assignment put the race to bed early today.

“He travelled really well. Last year he was a weak horse, but he has strengthened up a bit this year.

“He had been quiet in training this week and I was slightly anxious about running him, but he has done his job well and the world’s his oyster.

“We backed off him towards the end of the week which probably helped.

“First Assignment is entered at Haydock next week, but he will be penalised in that race.

“He isn’t a horse who is that robust, so we’ll take him back before making a decision.

“We’ll see how he comes out of this race before making other plans.

“First Assignment is very upwardly mobile and the step up in trip has helped. He is improving physically and hopefully there is more to come.

3.00pm Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle (Listed Race) 2m 7f 208y

1 First Assignment (The DTTW Partnership) Ian Williams 5-10-09 Tom O’Brien 6/4F

2 Boyhood (H Stephen Smith & The Gabbertas Family) Tom George 7-11-08 Paddy Brennan 10/1

3 Goodbye Dancer (The Yes No Wait Sorries) Nigel Twiston-Davies 7-11-00 Sam Twiston-Davies 25/1

10 ran

Non-Runner: Vieux Lion Rouge

Distances: 9, nk

Tote Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.20, £2.70, £4.90 Exacta: £18.60

O’BRIEN FIRST ON ASSIGNMENT

Tom O’Brien won the Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle on First Assignment, but would love to sit on him in a steeplechase.

The five-year-old has hit form and is young enough to get better. Trained by Ian Williams, First Assignment (6/4f) won by nine lengths from Boyhood (10/1), who was a neck clear of Goodbye Dancer (25/1).

O’Brien said: “He won well – I rode him three runs ago in a novices’ hurdle at Southwell, and he’s grown into a lovely horse.

“He is very straightforward and will make a lovely chaser. He jumps well and is almost jumping hurdles like fences, which is a good thing. He feels a chaser and is going the right way.

“He handled the ground, but will probably go just as well on ground with a bit more dig.”

BOYHOOD PLEASES GEORGE ON RETURN

The 10/1 shot Boyhood finished second in the three-mile Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle, nine lengths behind the winner First Assignment, the 6/4 favourite, with Goodbye Dancer a neck further back in third.

Boyhood, ridden by Paddy Brennan and trained by Tom George, hadn’t run since winning the BetBright Casino Handicap Hurdle here at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

George said: “I was delighted, considering he has been off the track for nearly a year. It was a good solid run with plenty to build on. We were giving the winner a stone in weight – on different terms we might see a different result.”

Brennan was pleased with the Oscar seven-year-old, saying: “It was a good run. The winner was impressive, but I’m pleased with Boyhood.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of third-placed Goodbye Dancer, who was sent off at odds of 25/1 under Sam Twiston-Davies, said: “That was good – we’re happy.”

CHELTENHAM WELCOMES 32,721 TODAY

Today’s attendance on the second day of The November Meeting at Cheltenham came to 32,721.

This is a significant increase of 1,795 (5.8%) on last year’s crowd of 30,926 on The November Meeting Saturday.

Ian Renton, Regional Director of The Jockey Club, Cheltenham & the South West, remarked: “This is another excellent attendance after a record crowd yesterday on Countryside Day.

“The November Meeting finishes tomorrow with The November Meeting Sunday when we are set to have more terrific racing as well as remembering the centenary of the Armistice which ended the First World War.”

RECORD CROWD OF 22,491 ON COUNTRYSIDE DAY

There was good news at the end of yesterday’s Countryside Day, the first day of The November Meeting 2018, with a record crowd of 22,491 announced.

Last year’s attendance on Countryside Day came to 21,612, while the previous best total for the day was 22,071 in 2015.

WILLIAMS SPEEDS TO A QUICK DOUBLE

Speedo Boy justified his position as 4/1 joint-favourite by winning the BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle with a burst of speed up the Cheltenham hill that carried him a length clear of second-placed Mahlervous.

The win gave trainer Ian Williams an 11.5/1 double for the day after First Assignment’s victory in the previous race.

Speedo Boy, who was ridden by Tom O’Brien, is a useful dual-purpose performer and won a valuable handicap on the Flat at Ascot in July.

Williams said: “He has done it nicely. It was nice of them to take some of the hurdles out [the final two hurdles were taken out because of concerns about low sun] for a horse coming back from the Flat.

“He was a bit sketchy early on but has travelled into the race really well and stayed. I thought the second horse was coming back to him up the hill but he has done it really well. I thought that he might have ended up in trouble if he didn’t jump the hurdle down the hill but he jumped it nicely, stepped away from it well and came there full of running.

“He’s had a tough enough season on the Flat – we’ve had a couple of horses back from running on the Flat this summer and they haven’t done as well as I would have expected, so it’s nice to see him take a step in the right direction. Something like the Lanzarote Hurdle might be a target, but I think he’d be better on a flat track with a little bit more pace than was shown today.

“He won’t cope with the deep ground, or if he does he won’t be as good on it. He’s progressive and the handicapper can’t be too harsh with him today. He’s still going to be qualified for 0-125s I think – that would be appropriate. There are lots of opportunities for him. We have had a great season so far, so let’s hope it continues.”

Owner Paul Williams said: “I thought we might have left it a little too late but Tom did a great job. He is a little street-fighter and a beautiful little horse. We were a bit concerned about the number of horses to have fallen – we just wanted him to come back safely – but it’s wonderful to win.”

SPEEDO PROVES TOP BOY

Ian Williams and Tom O’Brien recorded a 11.5/1 double following the victory of Speedo Boy (4/1) in the BetVictor Intermediate Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The four-year-old son of Vision d’Etat travelled smoothly into contention in the two mile and five furlong contest and with the two hurdles in the home straight omitted due to low sun, Speedo Boy, a classy dual-purpose performer, showed good speed to score by a length.

O’Brien, who also steered 6/4 favourite First Assignment to victory in the Listed Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle, said: ”Speedo Boy travels well in his races and jumps well.

“It was a matter of getting there today at the right time. The omission of the hurdles did not really matter to him – he was the best horse on the day.

“He should stay further than this and he wasn’t stopping at the line.

“He enjoyed the ground today and may not want it that soft.

“I’ve really enjoyed riding a double at Cheltenham today.”

3.30pm BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

1 Speedo Boy (Paul Williams) Ian Williams 4-10-07 Tom O’Brien 4/1 Jt Fav

2 Mahlervous (The Marvellous Partnership) Warren Greatrex 5-10-08 Adrian Heskin 28/1

3 Lungarno Palace (Caveat Emptor Partnership_ Fergal O’Brien 7-11-02 Alain Cawley 16/1

14 ran

4/1 Jt Fav Christmas In April (10th)

Non-Runner: DELL ORO (Vet’s Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal)

Distances: 1, 2¼

Tote Win: £4.00 Places: £2.10, £9.80, £4.40 Exacta: £183.70

GREATREX RECKONS MAHLERVOUS WILL BE MARVELLOUS OVER FENCES

Favourite Speedo Boy would not be passed and ran out a narrow winner of the BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, but Mahlervous was not disgraced in second.

Sent off at 28/1, Mahlervous was beaten a length by the 4/1 joint-favourite, with Lungarno Palace (16/1) another two and a quarter lengths behind in third. The final two hurdles in the home straight were taken out to avoid any issues with sun glare.

Mahlervous was making his season’s debut, and his trainer, Warren Greatrex, said: “He’s quite laid back at home, and it’s hard to get a gauge on where you are with him. That was the first time Adrian [Heskin] has sat on him and he was impressed.

“It wasn’t to our advantage when the final hurdle came out, because he is such a clean jumper. He is a chaser in the making, and while I haven’t made a plan on that Adrian said don’t leave it too long. The horse is quite babyish still, but there are many good days to look forward to.”

Fergal O’Brien, who trains Lungarno Palace, said: “He’s been a lovely servant to us. He’s been here twice and into the winner’s enclosure twice, and he’s run well on the Flat. As I say, he’s been a great servant to me and to [owner] John Gallagher.

“He had a hard race last time, and may have been a little Flat today, but we would love to come back here for the Pertemps Final. He is entered at Market Rasen next week but won’t go there. He’ll stick to hurdles because he broke his shoulder as a young horse and we just look after him a bit.”

KING ‘ADORES’ HIS QUEEN

The Glancing Queen took the final race of the day, the Karndean Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race in a thrilling finish with Mega Yeats and Royal Illusion.

The Jeremy four-year-old, trained by Alan King and ridden by Wayne Hutchinson, won by a length and a quarter at odds of 16/1.

King said: “She’s lovely. I adore her – and I’m not saying that because she’s won, I’ve said it all the way through. I wasn’t going to go the bumper route – she was entered over hurdles during the week, and I had two pretty smart fillies [The Glancing Queen and Alsa Mix] entered in the same race at Exeter on Tuesday and I thought, ‘I can’t run them both’.

“Alsa Mix won [at Exeter], so I rang Charles Dingwall, one of The Glancing Queen’s owners, and said, ‘Can I be really silly and put her in this Listed bumper at Cheltenham?’ and that’s what we’ve done.

“She was always travelling very comfortably for Wayne. We just told him to ride her to run well and, if we could get black type, that would be a huge plus.

“She has only had one run in her life and none of my string has worked on grass this season. We are just coming from the all-weather and she is very special.

“She didn’t really surprise me today, but she jumps so bloody well – she’s won a point to point – and there is a shortage of mares’ bumpers, so I thought we could come here and maybe sneak a bit of black type. What we do now I don’t know – we’ll enjoy today. She could easily go to Aintree and Sandown in the spring for these races. It’s a really nice problem to have!”

FEEL THE BEAT OF THE GLANCING QUEEN

The Alan King-trained The Glancing Queen showed a smart turn of foot to land the concluding Kamdean Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Ridden by Wayne Hutchinson, the four-year-old daughter of Jeremy ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter in the extended two-mile contest.

Hutchinson said: “It was a very impressive performance from The Glancing Queen.

“We liked her at home but, at the same time, we knew that we were flying high today.

She could have finished fourth or fifth and you would have been very pleased. I was very taken with the way she did it and we might have to stick to the bumper route for the time being.

“The plan was originally to go over hurdles but then this race came up and we thought that we might have a go if she is ready. We had better get our thinking caps back on.

“The boss wanted me to finish well rather than being competitive at the bottom of the hill and dropping out.

“She has travelled extremely well through the race and we just let it develop – I have let her find her feet and she has hit the rising ground and come home really well.”

4.00pm Karndean Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed Race) 2m 87y

1 The Glancing Queen (Dingwall, Farrell, Hornsey, Murray) Alan King 4-11-00 Wayne Hutchinson 16/1

2 Mega Yeats (The Mount Fawcus Partnership) Ruth Jefferson 4-11-00 Jamie Hamilton 9/1

3 Royal Illusion (Ballylinch Stud) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-00 Danny Mullins EvensF

14 ran

Non-Runner: CROSSGALESFAMEGAME (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

Distances: 1¼, nose

Tote Win: £15.00 Places: £3.30, £2.90, £1.40 Exacta: £136.00

FAB WEATHER, FAB RACING, AND SOME MARVELLOUS PERFORMANCES

Another cracking day’s racing at The November Meeting, held in lovely early-winter temperatures under a blue sky, completed a happy day at Cheltenham.

Clerk of the Course and Head of Racing, Simon Claisse, said: “We’ve had two fantastic days of racing, with plenty of runners both yesterday and today, and some exciting finishes.

“I was delighted to see Josies Orders win yesterday’s Glenfarclas Cross-Country Handicap Chase, proving he is such a specialist over that course, and it was great to see Tiger Roll running so well when fourth. Today, Coneygree was just wonderful [third in the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase under top-weight], and the reception he received when he walked into the winner’s enclosure was quite unbelievable.

“It has been eventful today, and I don’t remember quite so many non-finishers in a BetVictor Gold Cup, but well done to the Moore team for winning with Baron Alco.

“We’ve been blessed with lovely weather, and we welcomed a crowd of more than 32,000 people today – roll on tomorrow.”

Asked about his thoughts on the going ahead of tomorrow’s last-day card, Claisse said: “I will have a look around this evening, and there’s a possibility we might just take the ‘good to soft in places’ out of the description, and make it just ‘good’. We’ll see once we have had a look at whether it has dried out, but I believe it has ridden in a similar way today as it did yesterday.

“We will be moving the hurdle rail out by about two yards, pushing the runners onto fresher ground for tomorrow. We introduced fresh ground onto the chase course yesterday, ground that we didn’t race on in October, so we will leave the chase course rails alone because the ground is still in really good nick.”

LEADING JOCKEYS AT THE NOVEMBER MEETING AFTER SATURDAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Paddy Brennan 3 1 -

Tom O’Brien 2 1 -

Harry Cobden 2 - -

Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 1 1 -

Mark Grant 1 – -

Wayne Hutchinson 1 - -

Richard Johnson 1 - -

Jamie Moore 1 - -

Mark Walsh 1 – -

Noel Fehily – 2 -

Daryl Jacob – 2 -

Adrian Heskin - 1 1

Leighton Aspell – 1 -

Mr Jamie Codd – 1 -

Bryony Frost - 1 -

Jamie Hamilton - 1 -

Gavin Sheehan – 1 -

Sean Bowen - - 1

Alain Cawley - - 1

Aidan Coleman – – 1

Mark Enright – – 1

Barry Geraghty - - 1

Brian Hughes - - 1

Jeremiah McGrath – – 1

Mr Martin McIntyre – – 1

Danny Mullins - - 1

Harry Skelton – – 1

Sam Twiston-Davies - - 1

Miss Isabel Williams – – 1

LEADING TRAINERS AT THE NOVEMBER MEETING AFTER SATURDAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Paul Nicholls 2 1 -

Fergal O’Brien 2 – 1

Ian Williams 2 - -

Tom George 1 1 1

Alan King 1 1 -

Neil Mulholland 1 1 -

Nigel Twiston-Davies 1 – 1

Enda Bolger IRE 1 – -

Philip Hobbs 1 - -

Gary Moore 1 - -

Warren Greatrex - 2 -

Nicky Henderson – 1 2

Kim Bailey – 1 -

Ben Pauling – 1 -

Ruth Jefferson - 1 -

Jamie Snowden – 1 -

Colin Tizzard - 1 -

Lucy Wadham – 1 -

Mark Bradstock - - 1

Eric McNamara IRE – – 1

Willie Mullins IRE - - 1

Gearoid O’Loughlin – – 1

Nicky Richards - - 1

Dan Skelton – – 1

Robert Walford – – 1

Evan Williams – – 1

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018 – WINNERS

Countryside Day – Friday, November 16

12.40pm Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (0-140) 3m 1f

The Young Master (Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters) Neil Mulholland 9-11-08 Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 9/2

1.15pm Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y

Red Hot Chilly (Mr & Mrs A J Mutch) Fergal O’Brien 5-11-01 Paddy Brennan 33/1

1.50pm Betvictor Handicap Chase 1m 7f 199y

Bun Doran (Crossed Fingers Partnership) Tom George 7-11-10 Paddy Brennan 9/4F

2.25pm Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase 2m 4f 44y

Count Meribel (Charles Walker) Nigel Twiston-Davies 6-11-07 Mark Grant 4/1

3.00pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase 3m 6f 37y

Josies Orders (J P McManus) Enda Bolger IRE 10-10-11 Mark Walsh 2/1F

3.35pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 2) 2m 5f

Coolanly (Five Go Racing) Fergal O’Brien 6-11-00 7/2

The November Meeting Saturday – November 17

12.40pm JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 87y

Quel Destin (Martin Broughton & Friends) Paul Nicholls 3-11-03 Harry Cobden 100/30

1.15pm mallardjewellers.Com Novices’ Chase 3m 80y

Ibis Du Rheu (John Hales) Paul Nicholls 7-11-10 Harry Cobden 11/2

1.50pm BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 3f 71y

Rock The Kasbah (Diana Whateley) Philip Hobbs 8-10-13 Richard Johnson 9/1

2.25pm BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 4f 44y

Baron Alco (John Stone) Gary Moore 7-10-11 Jamie Moore 8/1

3.00pm Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle (Listed Race) 2m 7f 208y

First Assignment (The DTTW Partnership) Ian Williams 5-10-09 Tom O’Brien 6/4F

3.30pm BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

Speedo Boy (Paul Williams) Ian Williams 4-10-07 Tom O’Brien 4/1 Jt Fav

4.00pm Karndean Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed Race) 2m 87y

The Glancing Queen (Dingwall, Farrell, Hornsey, Murray) Alan King 4-11-00 Wayne Hutchinson 16/1

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 12:40pm G2 JCB TRIUMPH TRIAL JUVENILE HURDLE

NEVER ADAPT (FR) went very freely to post and Barry Geraghty jumped off the filly at the start. The Veterinary Surgeon checked NEVER ADAPT (FR) and deemed her fit to run.

Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that NEEDS TO BE SEEN, placed fifth, lost its left hind shoe and Barry Geraghty reported that NEVER ADAPT (FR), placed third, ran too freely.

The performance of MONTESTREL (FR), which finished last of the six runners, was considered. Lizzie Kelly reported that the gelding was never travelling. Jane Williams could offer no explanation for the gelding’s performance. MONTESTREL (FR) was routine tested.

Race 3 – 1:50pm G3 BetVictor.com HANDICAP CHASE

Permission was given for ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) to wear a hood in the parade ring only and for CALETT MAD (FR) to go early to post. CALETT MAD (FR) wore earplugs.

Following the race Harry Cobden reported that VICENTE (FR), which was pulled up, was never travelling. VICENTE (FR) was routine tested.

The performance of VIRGILIO (FR), which was pulled up was considered. Dan Skelton could offer no explanation for the gelding’s performance.

Race 4 – 2:25pm G3 BetVictor GOLD CUP HANDICAP CHASE

BALLYANDY wore earplugs.

SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE), trained by Neil Mulholland, did not have his declared cheek pieces fitted. In order not to delay the race the gelding was given permission not to parade, once he had the cheekpieces fitted, and to go straight to the start. The trainer was interviewed and fined £280, this being his second such offence within the last 12 months.

Jamie Moore, the rider of the winner, BARON ALCO (FR), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from the last fence.

Following the race Richard Johnson reported that WEST APPROACH, which was pulled up, was never travelling. WEST APPROACH was routine tested.

Race 5 – 3:00pm Listed REGULATORY FINANCE SOLUTIONS HANDICAP HURDLE

The Starter reported that BUCKLE STREET, trained by Martin Keighley, refused to race. Martin Keighley and the Starter were interviewed and shown recordings of the start. Keighley was informed that any future similar behaviour from the gelding may result in the horse being reported to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority.

Having reviewed the start the Stewards were satisfied that BUCKLE STREET had refused to race and was deemed to be a runner.

Race 6 – 3:30pm BetVictor INTERMEDIATE HANDICAP HURDLE

EQUUS MILLAR (IRE) wore earplugs.

WESTEND STORY (IRE), trained by Philip Hobbs, and SPEEDO BOY (FR), trained by Ian Williams, were late in the Parade Ring, due to the jockeys both riding in the previous race.

Having reviewed recordings of the false start, the Starters were satisfied that no riders should be reported for contravening the starting procedures.

Following concerns raised by the Inspector of Courses regarding the low sun obscuring the jockeys’ vision at both the hurdles in the home straight, the Stewards consulted with the Clerk of the Course and ordered that these obstacles should be by-passed for this race.

Race 7 – 4:00pm KARNDEAN MARES’ STANDARD OPEN NATIONAL HUNT FLAT RACE

Danny Mullins, the rider of ROYAL ILLUSION, placed third, was suspended for 4 days for using his whip above the permitted level from one and a half furlongs out.