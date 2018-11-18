All the news from The November Meeting Sunday 2018 Posted by racenews on Sunday, November 18, 2018 · Leave a Comment

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GOING REMAINS GOOD, GOOD TO SOFT IN PLACES

The going for the third and final day of The November Meeting, The November Meeting Sunday, remains:

Good, Good to Soft in places

GoingStick reading 7.2 at 5.00am today (7.0 at 5.30am yesterday, 6.8 at 6.00am on Friday)

Chase bends have been dolled out six yards, adding 38 yards to each circuit.

Hurdle bends have been dolled out 11 yards, adding 69 yards to races over two miles and 104 yards to the race over two miles and five furlongs.

Today’s forecast is sunny, dry and bright, with temperatures of nine degrees Celsius.

Cheltenham Clerk of the Course and Regional Head of Racing Simon Claisse commented: “Saturday was a day of thrills and spills at Prestbury Park in front of a crowd of over 32,000 and what an afternoon it was, with Baron Alco winning the BetVictor Gold Cup for the Moore family and doubles for trainers Paul Nicholls and Ian Williams.

“As expected, it has been dry overnight and the ground has dried out a little. It is now predominantly Good all round, although there is a little bit of Good to Soft just coming down the hill.

“Today features a host of races over two miles, including the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle. Will Nicky Henderson’s Verdana Blue follow up her win in the Unibet Elite Hurdle last weekend at Wincanton and have a quick-fire double? We also have a G2 novices’ chase and a G2 novices’ hurdle over two miles, plus the G2 Schloer Chase, which is often a pointer to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Festival presented by Magners.

“Today we also mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, with Gloucestershire and Racing Remembers staging a host of events, beginning at 10.30am when the gates open.

“The forecast is for a dry, bright and sunny day. We are looking forward to a cracking afternoon’s racing.”

NON-RUNNERS

1.50pm Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase

5 ONE FOR BILLY (Vet’s Certificate, Infected Foot)

3.00pm Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

9 LE PATRIOTE (FR) (Self Certificate, Lame)

14 BRIANSTORM (IRE) (Going)

3.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle

2 ANYTIME WILL DO (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Runny Nose)

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

SUNDAY LANDMARKS

* It is rare that today’s Cheltenham card doesn’t produce a future winner at The Festival supported by Magners. In 2015, four horses – Altior, Ballyandy, Sprinter Sacre and Unowhatimeanharry were victorious on this day and again in March. In 2016 Defi Du Seuil won on The November Meeting Saturday and followed up with JCB Triumph Hurdle success at The Festival, and the Philip Hobbs-trained five-year-old runs in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial today, making his chasing debut.

* Perhaps the most popular result today would be if Lalor took the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial for Kayley Woollacott. Champion jockey Richard Johnson was in the plate when Lalor won a G1 hurdle at Aintree in April and has the ride for the six-year-old’s chasing debut. Woollacott took over the training licence after the tragic death of her husband Richard in January.

* In the nine-year history of the Shloer Chase, the winner has twice subsequently triumphed at The Festival presented by Magners. The 2014 scorer Uxizandre subsequently landed the 2015 G1 Ryanair Chase, while 2015 winner Sprinter Sacre went on to capture the 2016 G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Can any of today’s six runners in the two-mile G2 race do the same?

* A host of future Festival heroes and heroines have won the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle, including Altior, Dodging Bullets and Cue Card. Last year Colin Tizzard was victorious with Slate House, ridden by Harry Cobden, and today the trainer and jockey team up again with Elixir De Nutz. Last year’s runner-up, the Tom George-trained Summerville Boy, went on to win the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival presented by Magners. Today George saddles Seddon.

* No horse has yet won today’s feature Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle twice, but Old Guard will attempt to do so. The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old, who is part-owned by TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, took the £100,000 two-mile handicap in 2015 under Harry Cobden; conditional jockey Lorcan Williams, claiming 5lb, has the ride this time.

* Is there a future Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup winner amongst the runners in the concluding High Sheriff of Gloucestershire and Racing Remember Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race? In 1999 Henrietta Knight scored with Best Mate, who went on to win Jump racing’s Blue Riband three times (2002, 2003 and 2004).

* The leading current trainer and jockey at The November Meeting are Paul Nicholls and Richard Johnson, who have 45 and 28 wins over the years at the meeting apiece. They cannot be overtaken today; Nicholls’ nearest rival is Philip Hobbs, with 34 victories, while second to Johnson – only two winners behind – is Ruby Walsh, who is not riding at Cheltenham today.





THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

BHA STARTER SOPHIA UPTON WINS TOP AWARD AT THE JETS RICHARD DAVIS AWARDS

• Sophia Upton, BHA Starter, wins The Jockey Club Achievement Award

• George Chaloner, Management Assistant/Trainee Clerk of the Course at Pontefract Racecourse, wins IJF Progress Award

• Apprentice Jockey Faye McManoman wins BHA Current Jockey CPD Award

The winners of the JETS Richard Davis Awards were announced at Cheltenham Racecourse today with former Jump jockey Sophia Upton picking up £3000 for The Jockey Club Achievement Award. Jockey Coach Rodi Greene and local business owner John Pritchard, both former Jump jockeys each received £500 as runners-up.

Sophia rode as a Jump jockey for 9 years and had 59 winners before retiring in 2004 to start a family. When she decided she wanted to return to work and apply for the job as a Starter three years ago, she approached JETS to help her with interview technique and prepare her CV. She has since gone on to thrive in the role, qualifying under both codes and receiving a promotion so she has more than doubled her number of days.

On winning her Award, Sophia Upton said: “It is a huge privilege to win this Award in Richard’s name as I knew him as a jockey. After taking time out with family, convincing myself that I was of use and employable again was a huge step and going for first ever interview was a daunting prospect. I feel very proud to have come so far in my second career already.”

Former Flat jockey George Chaloner, Management Assistant/Trainee Clerk of the Course at Pontefract Racecourse, won the IJF Progress Award along with £2000. George rode 137 winners including at Royal Ascot and the Northumberland Plate. Having only ever wanted to be a jockey, his riding career ended after serious injuries left George in need of extensive physical and mental rehab. With the help of the IJF and JETS, and showing great determination, George was able to get his life back on track and pursue a career in racecourse management, joining the team at Pontefract last year.

This Award is judged by a panel of IJF Almoners and Helen Wilson, George’s Almoner said: “The judges all agreed that George has shown huge resilience in finding success in another career in racing, especially when you consider what a traumatic time he’s had in the sport through his injuries. He has worked so hard on his rehab and his retraining and we are delighted that he has become such an important part of the team at Pontefract Racecourse. He thoroughly deserves this Award for all he’s achieved in a relatively short period of time since retiring as a jockey.”

Apprentice jockey, Faye McManoman won the BHA Current Jockey CPD Award. Introduced last year, this Award recognises the work current jockeys are doing to develop a range of skills alongside their riding which not only helps them in their racing career but prepares them for the future too. Based in Yorkshire, Faye has had 13 winners this year and is well on her way to achieving her next goal of becoming a 5lb claimer whilst working towards additional qualifications at the same time.

The annual Awards highlight the career development of both former jockeys and current jockeys and showcase the services provided by JETS to help jockeys prepare for their futures in order to secure a successful transition from riding.

JETS Manager, Lisa Delany, said: “This year’s winners have showed great determination in making a success of their second careers. Former jockeys are often praised for their work ethic and dedication by employers and all the Achievement finalists along with George Chaloner have faced unique challenges in their second careers which they have dealt with brilliantly. I can only congratulate them on their motivation and focus and I am glad JETS has helped all of them to make such a success of their new roles.”

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

RACECOURSE REMEMBERS THE FALLEN

Today’s Armistice Centenary celebrations with Gloucestershire and Racing Remember started with an Act of Remembrance in the parade ring.

Various uniformed representatives of the Services, including the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars and Glosters, stood to attention in the sunlit parade ring as the Ode of Remembrance, from Laurence Binyon’s poem For The Fallen, was read.

The Last Post was played and the large crowd surrounding the parade ring and winner’s enclosure bowed their heads for the minute’s silence. Present was Edward Gillespie, the new Lord-Lieutenant of Gloucestershire and former Managing Director of Cheltenham Racecourse.

There is an aerial combat display above the racecourse at 12.30pm, and a parade on the track at 1.30pm, after which the salute will be taken by HRH The Princess Royal.

The Centaur plays host to a wide range of WW1-themed activities and displays all day. Cheltenham Racecourse acted as a hospital during the War, and visitors to the racecourse today can learn more about the part it and Cheltenham Ladies’ College played in tending to the wounded. There are modern infantry equipment displays, a half-size Sopwith Camel, tributes to local war poets, a model field hospital and displays of war medals.

The Jockey Club has produced a free 12-page supplement for racegoers commemorating WW1 and the part that both the racing community and Cheltenham Racecourse played during that period.

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

VERDANA READY TO LEAVE BOOKIES FEELING BLUE

Punters and bookmakers enjoyed a score-draw on day two of The November Meeting on an enthralling day of action at Prestbury Park yesterday.

Baron Alco (8/1) landed an incident-packed renewal of the feature £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup, in which a host of fancied horses including Kalondra (13/2) and Rather Be (7/1), failed to complete. Punters did land a telling blow towards the end of the afternoon with trainer Ian Williams recording an 11.5/1 double, following the successes of well-backed 6/4 favourite First Assignment (Listed Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle) and 4/1 joint-favourite Speedo Boy (BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle).

An excellent six-card takes centre-stage at Cheltenham this afternoon and the Paul Nicholls-trained The Dellercheckout is the well-backed 9/2 favourite with Unibet from 11/2 for the opening two mile and five furlong Steve & Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (1.15pm). Slightly disappointing in four starts last term, the five-year-old son of Getaway has undergone a breathing operation.

The £35,000 G2 Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase (1.50pm) over two miles looks a fascinating contest with five progressive novice chasers going to post. Another Paul Nicholls inmate Dynamite Dollars, is catching the eye of punters and is a 2/1 shot from 11/4 with Unibet. The five-year-old son of Buck’s Boum was a taking nine-length winner on his chasing debut at Market Rasen in October and bids to provide Ditcheat handler Nicholls with a seventh success in the G2 event since 2008.

Possible G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase clues could emerge in the £75,000 G2 Shloer Chase (2.25pm) over two miles. The Alan King-trained Sceau Royal looked a chaser to follow last term, winning four of his first five starts before injury curtailed his season. He is a solid 6/5 favourite with Unibet, but opposition to him in the market has come from the J P McManus-owned Le Prezien, an 11/4 shot from 3/1 with Unibet. Trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Barry Geraghty, the seven-year-old made a nice return to action when second in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las.

The feature £100,000 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.00pm) is proving a tricky puzzle for punters to solve, but the Nicky Henderson-trained Verdana Blue is a solid favourite with the sponsor, who are paying five places ¼ odds, at 9/2 from 5/1. Four-year-old Nube Negra finished a good third in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March and is the one for each-way support in the two-mile event, constricting in price to 7/1 from 10/1 with Unibet.

Tom George’s Seddon made a taking debut over hurdles at Stratford earlier this month and is a strong Evens money favourite with the sponsor for the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (3.30pm). Colin Tizzard’s Elixir De Nutz was a good second at The Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham in October and is a 9/2 shot from 5/1 with Sky Bet.

In the concluding race of The November Meeting, the Listed High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire & Racing Remember Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, the Nicky Richards-trained Ribble Valley has attracted each-way money into 5/1 from 6/1 with Unibet.

Today’s Market Movers:

1.15pm – Steve & Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle – The Dellercheckout 9/2 from 11/2

1.50pm – Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase – Dynamite Dollars 2/1 from 11/4

2.25pm – Shloer Chase – Le Prezien 11/4 from 3/1

3.00pm – Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle – Verdana Blue 9/2 from 5/1 & Nube Negra 7/1 from 10/1

3.30pm – Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle – Elixir De Nutz 9/2 from 5/1

4.00pm – High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire & Racing Remember Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race – Ribble Valley 5/1 from 6/1

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

JACOB HOPING FOR ROYAL SEAL OF APPROVAL FROM SCEAU

Daryl Jacob is relishing the return of talented chaser Sceau Royal in today’s £75,000 G2 Shloer Chase (2.25pm) over two miles.

The six-year-old son of Doctor Dino enjoyed a tremendous novice chase campaign last season, winning four of his five starts over fences.

Trained by Alan King, Sceau Royal’s highlights included success in the G1 randoxhealth.com Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December and the G2 Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster in January.

A “tiny tweak on a suspensory” curtailed his season, forcing the gelding to miss all of the major spring festivals, but Jacob, retained rider to owners Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, is hopeful of a good start to the season with the gelding at Prestbury Park this afternoon.

Jacob said: “Sceau Royal seems to be in good form at home and we are looking forward to starting his season at Cheltenham.

“It was very disappointing to miss both Cheltenham and Aintree with him, but he seems to have got over his injury nicely and is well.

“He posted some good performances last season and won well at Sandown in G1 company – he has been a wonderful horse for Simon Munir & Isaac Souede.

“Sceau Royal got better and better as the year went along.

“He needs to improve to be Champion Chase material, but the Shloer Chase is a great race for him to start in.

“Conditions are right and we are going to learn an awful lot more about him today.”

WESTERN BIDS TO RYDE TO GREATWOOD SUCCESS

Warren Greatrex is hopeful of a good showing from Western Ryder in today’s feature race, the £100,000 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.00pm) over two miles.

A talented novice hurdler last season, the six-year-old son of Westerner was sixth in the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March and has been well-backed for today’s two-mile event with the race sponsor, constricting in price to 6/1 from 7/1. He is set to be partnered by champion jockey Richard Johnson and carries 11st 5lb.

Greatrex said: “Last year I thought Western Ryder was unlucky as we didn’t quite get to see his full potential.

“He is in great form at home and I am really happy with him.

“Today is his first start in a handicap and we’ll see if a mark of 145 is fair – which I think it is.

“He goes into the race with a live chance and he loves the track.

“These handicaps are very competitive. He is a class animal and seems to have matured over the summer – he seems a better horse this year.

“It’s a very competitive race and we want to be competitive in this to see how we go forward.

“I would like to think we would be running in some big races towards the end of the season, hopefully in Graded company.”

Western Ryder won the British Stallion Studs EBF National Hunt Novices’ Hurdle at The International in December at Cheltenham last year. He also finished fifth in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in March, 2017.

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Baron Alco was the star at Cheltenham yesterday

‘Caviar next on the menu for Baron Alco and Moore’ is the headline in The Guardian today, with Greg Wood reporting on yesterday’s £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup, the feature race of The November Meeting at Cheltenham which has its third and final day today. The Caviar refers to Cheltenham’s Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at The International on Saturday, December 15.

Baron Alco’s all-the-way victory, with Jamie Moore riding instead of his brother Josh, after their trainer father Gary took out his other intended runner Benatar, meant that the seven-year-old chaser missed all the trouble in behind.

Wood relates: “Four horses fell, two more were unseated and four unseated over the course of two-and-a-half miles, but the drama passed Baron Alco by as he jumped quickly and accurately at the head of the field.”

The Guardian also has a chunky extract from Chris Cook’s new book – Three Of A Kind – The Scudamores – which hones in on trainer Lucinda Russell’s first victory at The Festival presented by Magners with Brindisi Breeze in 2012.

Racing also gets a good show in The Sunday Telegraph. Racing correspondent Marcus Armytage leads off his coverage of yesterday’s racing with Baron Alco’s success.

He writes: “Ryan Moore may have had a quieter year on the Flat than he has been accustomed to in recent seasons, but his father, Gary, and brother, Jamie, got their jump season off to a flyer when Baron Alco made all the running to win the BetVictor Gold Cup, the first major prize of the winter, at Prestbury Park yesterday.”

Most of the rest of the broadsheet page is devoted to a reflection by Armytage on the career of Newmarket-based Flat trainer, Luca Cumani, who retires on December 1 aged 69.

Chris Goulding in his Sunday Express report headlined ‘Jamie settles for tough bruv’ leads off with “Jamie Moore admits he owes younger brother Josh a large drink after he replaced him to capture the BetVictor Gold Cup on Baron Alco at Cheltenham”.

Marcus Townend in The Mail On Sunday also concentrates on one brother replacing the other and quotes Jamie as saying: “Once Benatar was a non-runner it was always going to happen. Josh had a fall yesterday and is a bit sore anyway. It’s worked out well for me, but Josh will be delighted.”

Steve Jones, racing correspondent of The Sun, relates how there are few families more successful in racing than the Moores. He quotes Gary saying: “I’m gutted for Josh. He would have ridden him had both of them run, but this horse and Jamie are made for each other – they get on well. I wouldn’t have run Baron Alco. I thought the ground was quick enough. The owner made me see sense. Thank God he knows more about it than me.”

David Yates in the Sunday Mirror highlights that Baron Alco was off the course for 577 days before returning to finish a close second at Chepstow last month, while Donn McClean in The Sunday Times points to the consistency of Baron Alco who has not finished worse than third over fences.

Baron Alco’s owner John Stone enjoyed his biggest success in over 30 years and Jack Haynes in the Racing Post reports him saying: “This is my number one win as an owner and by far – all the patience for over 30 years has paid off….Baron Alco just doesn’t know when to give in. He’s so tough.”

The Daily Star Sunday has four articles on racing and Jason Heavey, looking at today’s card, sides with Sceau Royal in the G2 Shloer Chase. Templegate’s TV tips in The Sun, produced by Steve Jones, sides with Verdana Blue in the £100,000 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

Tom Segal, Pricewise in the Racing Post, picks out the Alan King-trained five-year-old Deyrann De Carjac as the best value in the same race.

Racing’s daily newspaper also has Lee Mottershead previewing the centenary of the Armistice events at Cheltenham Racecourse today, which were superbly organised, well received and very moving.

DOGFIGHT OVER PRESTBURY PARK TO COMMEMORATE END OF WORLD WAR I

There has been plenty going on at Cheltenham racecourse today to commemorate 100 years since the ending of World War I, including a display and themed activities in The Centaur, a march in the Parade Ring by the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars and an Act of Remembrance.

Perhaps the reality of war was really brought home to the Cheltenham crowd with the Aerial Combat Display, which took place above the racecourse in the natural amphitheatre created at Prestbury Park.

Seven planes from the Great War Aerial Display team re-enacted a World War I dogfight, chasing each other through the sky for 12 minutes above the course. The fight became more real with the use of pyrotechnics mimicking gunfire, and with smoke trailing from the aircraft as they nose-dived towards the ground.

The planes, all in private ownership, included a Sopwith Triplane, a German Fokker Dr1 Triplane and Junkers CL1, a Royal Aircraft Factory BE2c and a SE5a.

At the end of the 12 minutes, the planes disappeared safely over Cleeve Hill back to base, leaving behind a crowd of racegoers reflecting on the immense bravery of those World War I pilots.

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

A TALE OF TWO JONJOS

Palmers Hill gave trainer Jonjo O’Neill a Cheltenham first – a winner ridden by his son, 20-year-old Jonjo jnr – in the 23-runner Steve & Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

The J P McManus-owned five-year-old Palmers Hill beat Unblinking by a length and a quarter at 7/1.

O’Neill snr said: “He did his job nicely, had a nice clear run all way and jumped well. A winner at Cheltenham any day is a great thing, and to have Jonjo on board was very special.

“The ground is a bit chopped up after the last couple of days, so Jonjo felt it was a bit better going around the outside. He had a run around before racing and felt that was the best place to go. I left it up to him.

“Jonjo had a bad old start to this year. He had eight months off with an injury in his back. But he seems fine again now and hopefully he gets a bit of a run at it. He is good value for 5lb.”

“I don’t know what we will do next with Palmers Hill – there are no plans further than today, to be honest. We thought he was a nice horse last year and it didn’t materialise really. I think he was just weak and growing, so we only gave him three runs and then left him off. He’s got a good, patient owner and it’s paid off. He might be a nice horse with a bit of luck. He’s big enough to go on and jump fences in time, so we’ll look after him.”

1.15pm Steve & Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

1 Palmers Hill (JP McManus) Jonjo O’Neill 5-11-08 Jonjo O’Neill Jr (3) 7/1

2 Unblinking (R N Bevis) Nigel Twiston-Davies 5-9-12 Jordan Nailor (8) 16/1

3 Offshore Oscar (Aidan Ryan) Eric McNamara IRE 7-9-13 Conor McNamara (10) 12/1

4 Valadom (Richard Hobson) Richard Hobson 9-10-07 Tom Broughton (10) 33/1

23 ran

Non-Runner: Sword Of Fate (Other)

Distances: 1¼, 4, 2¾

Tote Win: £8.20 Places:£2.50, £3.70, £3.10, £9.10 Exacta:£178.50

9/2 Fav Ballyhome (5th)

FIRST CHELTENHAM WIN FOR CONDITIONAL JOCKEY JONJO O’NEILL JR

Today’s opening race, the Steve and Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Novices’ Hurdle, will live long in the memory of 20-year-old conditional jockey Jonjo O’Neill Jr – the race provided him with his first winner at Cheltenham from his seventh ride at the course.

“It is very special to ride a winner here,” said the claimer, son of trainer Jonjo O’Neill, a two-time former champion jockey who also won two Gold Cups as well as the Champion Hurdle on the legendary mare Dawn Run.

O’Neill Jr added: “It is even better to win in Mr McNamus’s colours, he has been such a good supporter of the yard.”

O’Neill took a wide course throughout on the 7/1 chance Palmers Hill, who is trained by his father and owned by JP McManus, and that was a deliberate ploy by the jockey who was riding his 20th career winner.

“Paddy Brennan went wide earlier this week and it worked well [the jockey rode a three-timer on Friday] and I thought it seemed a good plan.

“When I ran around this morning, even to me the ground felt better on the outer – it is just a bit dead on the inside.”

Of Palmers Hill, O’Neill added: “He is a nice horse of whom we have always thought a bit of, he just a bit weak last year. He has strengthened up over the summer, we were hopeful today but it was a competitive race.”

O’Neill claimed 3lb in this conditional jockeys’ race, but normally has a 5lb weight allowance.

UNBLINKING EYEING FUTURE VICTORIES

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Unblinking (16/1) finished second to 7/1 shot Palmers Hill, trained by Jonjo O’Neill, in the first race on day three of The November Meeting, the Steve & Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden by Jordan Nailor, Unblinking was vying for the lead in the home straight. However, Palmers Hill, ridden by O’Neill’s son, Jonjo O’Neill Jr ran on strongly up the Cheltenham hill to score by a length and a quarter.

Nailor said: “Unblinking ran really well. I was really happy with his performance.

“He met the last hurdle a little bit wrong and we couldn’t do anything about that really as that’s racing I suppose.

“Hopefully, he will keep improving following this run – it was a great thrill to ride him.”

Conor McNamara was equally pleased with the performance of Irish raider Offshore Oscar (12/1), who finished a further four lengths behind in third.

He commented: “Offshore Oscar’s ran a cracker. We’ve just bumped into two well handicapped horses on the day.

“We had a good trip round and had every chance in the home straight and we’re delighted with that effort.

“He is a pleasure to ride and hopefully there is more improvement in him following this effort.”

JOCKEYS ON GROUND

Jonjo O’Neill Jr, partner of the length and a quarter-winner Palmers Hill, said: “I thought the ground was dead on the inside. When I walked it, I thought the ground was riding better towards the outside.”

Jordan Nailor, jockey of second-placed Unblinking, commented: “Most of the track rides very well, but there are dead bits in it.”

Conor McNamara, partnering third-placed Offshore Oscar, remarked: “It’s quite dead in places.”

Fergus Gregory, jockey of Minellaforleisure, described the ground as: “Tacky.”

Kieron Edgar, partner of Aasleagh Dawn, said: “It’s pretty slow out there and feels quite dead in places.”

Ross Chapman, aboard Vaniteux, commented: “Good to soft.”

Lorcan Murtagh, rider of Gray Day, said: “A bit dead in places.”

Sam Coltherd, jockey of Hurricane Dylan, remarked: “Good ground, but dead in some spots.”

Lorcan Williams, partnering The Dellercheckout, said: “On the slow side of good.”

Sean Houlihan, rider of Max Forte, said: “It’s just on the soft side of good.”

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

LALOR SHINES FOR WOOLLACOTT

Lalor pulled off a truly emotional victory in the G2 Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase for his trainer Kayley Woollacott, whose popular husband Richard took his own life in January.

Ridden by the champion jockey Richard Johnson, Lalor – winner of a G1 over hurdles at Aintree in April – was making his debut over fences, and scored by an impressive seven lengths from Dynamite Dollars at 11/2.

Woollacott said: “It’s so amazing. We have worked so hard for this, and we are on ‘plan F’ probably – we’ve tried so hard to get him out before now. We’ve really learnt that sometimes it pays to be brave, and it’s come off. The perfect start.

“He took to fences like a duck to water – he’s always been a mega jumper. Dickie said he was a little bit brave over the first and a bit novicey at a couple of fences, but he took to it really quickly and his jumping was ace. I wasn’t watching by the second-last – I saw he had got to the front and that was it!

“It’s a massive day. At Aintree it was very overwhelmning and got sucked in by everything else. We had a proper break over the summer and this is in our own right. As a team we’ve done him ourselves and that’s really important. Lalor was Richard’s favourite horse and he always said, ‘this is the best thing we’ll get our hands on’. It’s amazing that David and Bunty Staddon [Lalor’s owners] still have him with me and allow me to do it.

“We’ll go home, reassess and have a think about what’s next – we’re not going to be in any rush. It was very much see how today went before we made a plan, but obviously we have the spring races in mind, particularly Aintree because he loves it there, but we’ll have to think about the Arkle now after today. He’s done it probably better than I thought he would, so we’ll enjoy it. I have a little girl at home [daughter Bella] who will be very pleased with us, so I’ll go home in the good books!

“I think Lalor will come on for the race – he has done plenty at home, but he is a big burly chap. That would be exciting.”

LALOR STAMPS CLASS IN EMOTIONAL VICTORY

Lalor (11/2) posted an impressive success in the G2 Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase to provide trainer Kayley Woollacott and jockey Ricahrd Johnson with an emotional victory at the Home of Jump Racing.

The six-year-old son of It’s Gino travelled menacingly into contention on the approach to the home straight in the two-mile contest and sealed victory with two exquisite leaps, before bounding up the hill to register a clinical seven-length win.

Lalor, making his debut over fences, captured G1 honours in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree’s Randox Health Grand National meeting in April and could not have a made a better start to life over the larger obstacles in today’s race.

The victory was poignant for winning rider Johnson, who was a close friend of Richard Woollacott, Kayley’s husband, who trained the horse before he took his own life in January.

Lalor is an 8/1 shot with Paddy Power and Betfair for the G1 Racing Post Arkle Trophy Chase at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March.

Britain’s champion Jump jockey, said: “Lalor is a lovely horse. This is the third time I have sat on him and my third win on him.

“He has been a star and won a G1 at the end of last season. You started to think he was a spring horse because all of his best form is in the spring, but he has come here today and Kayley has done a wonderful job of preparing him.

“Lalor has been to Mr Hobbs’ a couple of times and schooled nicely. Kayley has done everything right with him and today was a very taking performance. He learnt as he went along.

“It looked a very warm novices’ chase beforehand, with five very smart horses, and Lalor has come here on his first start over fences. He is definitely a horse who has grown since last year, so hopefully he is still going the right way.

“Lalor was a bit novicey early on, but from the back straight onwards, I was pretty confident that he was going to go close. He jumped the last two fences really well and from there, it was quite nice work for me! He learnt very quickly and to win round here, you need to be able to think on your feet with all the twists and turns.

“Lalor is a big horse and I’m sure in terms of fitness, he is sure to improve from today. To come here and beat those horses first time out is very pleasing.”

“This is the first horse I rode for Richard Woollacott and my first winner for him. His passing last year was very sad for everybody and this horse has been real boost for them in remembering Richard and keeping it all going. I imagine it’s a very emotional time for them, but it is great to ride such a nice horse for nice people.”

1.50pm Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) 1m 7f 199y

1 Lalor (David Staddon) Kayley Woollacott 6-11-02 Richard Johnson 11/2

2 Dynamite Dollars (Michael Geoghegan) Paul Nicholls 5-11-02 Harry Cobden 3/1

3 Claimantakinforgan (Grech & Parkin) Nicky Henderson 6-11-02 Jeremiah McGrath 11/8 Fav

5 ran

Non-Runner: One For Billy (Vet’s Certificate, Infected Foot)

Distances: 7, 4

Tote Win: £7.30 Places: £2.60, £1.80 Exacta:£22.30

SECOND AND THIRD PLACED HORSES WILL BE STEPPING UP IN DISTANCE NEXT TIME

The connections of the second and third-placed horses in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase, Dynamite Dollars and Claimantakinforgan, were delighted with their horses’s performances. Both applauded the winning horse and next time out will be looking to run their horses over further than the two miles of today’s race.

Harry Coben, rider of the second-placed Dynamite Dollars (3/1), said: “He travelled and jumped and probably was beaten by a machine on the day – Lalor is a Grade 1 winner over hurdles, he was obviously the best horse in the race. The winner pricked his ears up the straight and was obviously going really well.

“Dynamite Dollars wants two and a half miles as well, he ran his race.”

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Dynamite Dollars, added: ”We wouldn’t have dreamt of taking on the winner over hurdles so this horse has taken a big step forwards. He travelled well and jumped well, probably wants further. I do think the winner is very good.

“He did get out-paced a fraction and then stayed on, it’s a good run – he’s a really progressive horse. We’ll just keep going forward.

Jockey Jeremiah McGrath, rider of the 11/8 favourite Claimantakinforgan, said of the Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old: “I think we’ve found out exactly what we needed to know, he is a two and a half mile horse. I was flat out coming down the hill, if I was on a two-miler I would have had another gear and I didn’t.

“We’ve learnt a lot today and this will have sharpened up his jumping as well, I think over two and a half he’ll be a force to be reckoned with. He is very versatile ground wise.”

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

KING PROVES THAT SCEAU IS ROYAL

The Alan King-trained Sceau Royal (5/4 favourite) made a classy return to action with a smooth success in the G2 Shloer Chase over two miles at Cheltenham.

Ridden by Daryl Jacob, the six-year-old son of Doctor Dino travelled stealthily into contention approaching the home straight and two good leaps in the closing stages secured victory over the gallant Simply Ned (28/1) by two and a quarter-lengths.

A “tiny tweak on a suspensory” curtailed Sceau Royal’s season in January last term, forcing him to miss all of the major spring festivals. However, King’s charge showed no ill-effects from that setback in shrugging off a ten-month absence in the G2 event this afternoon.

Barbury Castle handler King is now targeting the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park on December 8, where he is set to take on the mighty Altior.

King said: “Sceau Royal did it very nicely today and we’re pleased with the performance.

“He had a very slight tweak to a suspensory, it was not the end of the world and he came through it fine.

“He hasn’t missed a day’s work since he came back into work this autumn. This race was always the plan and he came through it well.

“Sceau Royal’s big forte is that he is a very good jumper and very quick over his fences which always helps in races like this.

“I would like to think in the long-term that the Champion Chase is something we would think about.

“In the short-term, I think the Tingle Creek is the plan. We would have to take on Altior who scares the life out of me, but someone has to run against them.

“He is a very slow horse at home and I have to be careful who I run him with at home, but it’s about what they do on the track which is more important.”

Sceau Royal is a 14/1 chance from 25/1 for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase with Paddy Power The Festival™ presented by Magners in March.

2.25pm Shloer Chase (Grade 2) 1m 7f 199y

1 Sceau Royal (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Alan King 6-11-03 Daryl Jacob 5/4 Fav

2 Simply Ned (David & Nicky Robinson) Nicky Richards 11-11-06 Brian Hughes 28/1

3 Forest Bihan (Phil & Julie Martin) Brian Ellison 7-11-00 Danny Cook 16/1

6 ran

Distances: 2¼, 12

Tote Win: £2.00 Places:£1.30, £4.60 Exacta: £17.90

JACOB LOOKING FORWARD FOR MORE TO COME FROM SCEAU ROYAL

Jockey Daryl Jacob was delighted with the performance put in by the 5/4 favourite Sceau Royal today in the G2 Shloer Steeple Chase the horse returning to winning form after a minor injury that had kept him off the track since January.

“We are very happy, it is great to have the horse back,” said Jacob of the Alan King-trained six-year-old son of Doctor Dino. “What he did when winning at Sandown last winter [when winning the Henry VII Novices Chase] meant that I really missed him come The Festival last March.

“I thought in the Arkle he would have put it up to the likes of Footpad.”

Of today’s race, Jacob added: “This was a great race for the team to pick and all credit goes down to Anthony [Bromley] and Alan [King] and the team back at Alan’s, they have done a fantastic job getting him back.

“I schooled him last Sunday morning and it was some buzz to get back on him again then.

“Today I had an idea of what I wanted to do and that was to go down the middle. Even though we went a good gallop all the way, I was catching them the whole way down the back straight and, in the end, I had to come in behind the other horses to get him covered up again.

“It was a good performance for a horse who has had a long time off, he jumped supreme, he is very quick from A to B.

“He will come on a bit for the run, but fair play to Alan and all at Barbury Castle they had him nearly ready to rock and roll, there is a little improvement to come out of him – we’ll have to see if we can get that out of him.”

NED IS SIMPLY A STAR IN DEFEAT

Simply Ned ran another very good race in defeat when finishing second in the G2 Shloer Chase for the third time, having also done so in 2014 and 2016.

The 11-year-old, ridden by Brian Hughes and owned by David and Nicky Robinson, was sent off at odds of 28/1 but only went down by two and a quarter lengths to winning 5/4 favourite Sceau Royal.

Simply Ned’s trainer Nicky Richards said: “I’d say that’s probably booked his ticket back to Ireland at Christmas [he won a G1 at Leopardstown on December 27 last year] and he won’t look out of place, for sure. He’s an owner’s delight. We didn’t give a lot of money for him the day we bought him and he’s taken us to every party going. He’s been absolutely brilliant.

“He’ll go on any ground but I wouldn’t think about running him on firm.”

Third was Forest Bihan, trained by Brian Ellison and ridden by Danny Cook. The seven-year-old, a 16/1 chance, finished 12 lengths behind Simply Ned.

Ellison said: “I’m over the moon. He just needed the run, that’s all, and was cantering coming down the hill. The trouble with these horses is finding races for them. He’s grown up a lot – he used to be too keen. He travelled and jumped out of this world and I think there’s a big race in him this year.”

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

WINNING IS NIETZSCHE’S PHILOSOPHY

Trainer Brian Ellison scored a first victory in the feature £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle with Nietzsche, ridden by 7lb claimer Danny McMenamin.

Nietzsche, a Poet’s Voice five-year-old carrying 9st 7lb, was third in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at The Festival presented by Magners in 2017. Today he beat Silver Streak by a neck at odds of 20/1.

Only five hurdles were jumped as the final two flights were removed because of concerns about low sun.

Yorkshire-based Ellison said: “It’s fantastic having a winner here. This horse has proved he likes the track. He just lost his way last year, like a lot of juveniles do in their second season. We couldn’t understand why, because he used to work well at home.

“We scoped him and couldn’t find anything wrong with him, so we decided to try a tongue-tie to see if it would help. We ran him at Newmarket and he went well [second in a one-mile, four-furlong handicap on November 2], so he came here in good form. We were very optimistic today because he’s run some good races here. I was just worried he’d hit the front too soon, but he held on.

“I thought he was over-priced today. This was the plan – the owner lives down here and I think it is his first winner here at Cheltenham. We’ll talk about what to do next.

“Danny [McMenamin] works for Nicky Richards and I don’t think he’ll let him to go me! He’s a very good rider and will get well used. He’s a good lad.”

NIETZSCHE SHOWS STRONG PHILOSOPHY TO WIN GREATWOOD

7lb claimer Danny McMenamin steered 20/1 shot Nietzsche to a surprise victory in the feature £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

Trained by Brian Ellison in Yorkshire, the five-year-old son of Poet’s Voice showed smart speed to fend off the gallant Silver Streak (12/1), trained by Evan Williams, to score by a neck in the 18-runner field.

Only five hurdles were jumped in the two-mile contest with the rest of the hurdles omitted due to concerns surrounding low sun.

18-year-old McMenamin, who is based with Cumbrian trainer Nicky Richards, paid tribute to Nietzsche’s battling qualities.

McMenamin said: “It was a great run from Nietzsche.

“The omission of some of the hurdles made it more of a sprint for home. I was travelling really well throughout.

“I had to kick on after the final hurdle and he kept on strongly throughout the home straight.

“Turning in, Nietzsche was full of running. Up the home straight he was idling in front and then when the other lad came to him he picked up again. He is a game little horse and gives you everything he has.

“He travelled a bit too well early on and I thought he might pull himself into a hole. Luckily, he got a nice breather in coming down the hill.

“Brian said to go out and give him the best chance he has. Nietzsche had a low weight and did it well.

“Back home my local track was Downpatrick and I used to go there as a kid. I just fell in love with the sport

“I’ve been attached to Nicky Richards for over a year. He has been good to me and hopefully the success will continue for me.”

TRAINER EVAN WILLIAMS EYING THE INTERNATIONAL HURDLE IN DECEMBER

There was just a neck in it on the line in the £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, with 20/1 chance Nietzsche (9st 7lb) holding on from the fast-finishing Silver Streak (11st 5lb – 12/1). Five hurdles were jumped in the two-mile race due to the low sun, with the final two omitted.

Silver Streak’s jockey Adam Wedge said: “He’s run a blinder, he’s run his heart out. We were galloping down the winner all the way to the line, we just didn’t quite get there.”

Trainer Evan Williams added of the five-year-old grey: “I thought we had it. The horse has run a great race, he’s run well, but to be fair to the winner he has a bit of form from the Fred Winter Hurdle, and is from a great trainer in Brian Ellison.

“The handicapper will put us up and that stop us winning handicaps – even though it was essentially a Flat race, the handicapper will say it’s a hurdle race!

“I imagine we’ll have to dip our toe into a conditions race somewhere – we might keep coming back here. The G2 International Hurdle at the December meeting here, we could look at a race like that.

“As regards the hurdles coming out – I don’t agree with it, but it’s the same for them all. The winner won on merit; there’s no excuses for us but mine is a good horse.”

5lb-claimer Lorcan Williams, rider of Old Guard (11st 7lb – 16/1), the Paul Nicholls-trained runner who won the race in 2015 and finished third last year and filled the same position today, said: “He is brilliant, just a bit older and a bit slower now, he needs a bit further.

“He has run an absolutely phenomenal race – we are giving the winner two stone. It was a brilliant.

“He is a brilliant jumper, so I don’t know if more hurdles would have helped him, but I would definitely say two mile and four furlongs as he has absolutely fired up the hill.”

3.00pm £100,000 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 87y – Result

1 Nietzsche (Tongue Strap) Brian Ellison 9st 7lb Danny McMenamin (7) 20/1

2 Silver Streak (IRE) Evan Williams 11st 5lb Adam Wedge 12/1

3 Old Guard (Sheepskin C/P) Paul Nicholls 11st 07lb Lorcan Williams (5) 16/1

4 Verdana Blue (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 11lb (5lb ex) Jeremiah McGrath 9/2 Fav

5 Western Ryder (IRE) Warren Greatrex 11st 5lb Richard Johnson 6/1

6 Not That Fuisse (FR) Dan Skelton 9st 4lb William Marshall (10) 25/1

7 Mohaayed (Tongue Strap) Dan Skelton 11st 6lb Bridget Andrews 25/1

8 Nube Negra (SPA) Dan Skelton 10st 9lb Harry Skelton 8/1

9 Storm Rising (IRE) (Blinkers) Dr Richard Newland 10st 6lb Charlie Hammond (5) 12/1

10 Man of Plenty (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Sophie Leech 9st 9lb Sean Houlihan (5) 33/1

11 Charli Parcs (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 5lb Barry Geraghty 11/1

12 Mad Jack Mytton (IRE) Jonjo O’Neill 10st 4lb Aidan Coleman 33/1

13 Equus Amadeus (IRE) Tom Lacey 10st 0lb Stan Sheppard (3) 25/1

14 Midnight Shadow Sue Smith 11st 1lb Danny Cook 10/1

15 Vado Forte (FR) Tom Lacey 10st 3lb Robert Dunne 16/1

16 Caius Marcius (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Nicky Richards 11st 2lb Brian Hughes 33/1

FELL Irish Roe (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Peter Atkinson 10st 13lb Henry Brooke 25/1

FELL Deyrann de Carjac (FR) Alan King 10st 2lb Wayne Hutchinson 9/1

18 ran

Non-Runners: Le Patriote (Self Certificate, Lame), Brianstorm (Going)

Distances: nk, 2¾, ½, ½, 6, 2¼, ¾, ½, hd, 1¼, 1¾, ½, 3¼, ½, 12

Tote Win: £23.10 Places: £4.50 £2.80 £3.70 Exacta: £334.40

Breeder: West Stow Stud Ltd

Breeding: 5 ch g Poet’s Voice – Ganga (IRE) (Generous (IRE))

Winner owned by D Gilbert, M Lawrance, A Bruce, G Wills

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

TIZZARD FINDS THE ELIXIR OF LIFE

Colin Tizzard won the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle for the second year in a row and the third time in total – he took the two-mile contest last year with Slate House and in 2010 with Cue Card.

Harry Cobden rode the Terry Warner-owned four-year-old, who made all to beat Itchy Feet by a length and a quarter at odds of 5/1. The five runners jumped only five flights of hurdles because the final two hurdles were removed due to concerns about low sun.

Tizzard said: “We had quite a few winners at the beginning of the week, but you come to Cheltenham and it is different gravy altogether. I am just chuffed Elixir De Nutz has done the job. You find out how good they are up here, don’t you? We were just looking for excuses if he’d got beat. When the hurdles came up he was taking a length out of the others. He powered away. He’s a beautiful young horse with size, everything about him.

“Harry’s quite confident that he will end up in the championship races as a stayer. I’m not quite sure when the ground gets heavy that two miles won’t be enough – he’s not slow, is he? But we can work all that out as we go. Harry says there will be faster horses than him in the two-mile section, but we think he is championship class. But you’re bound to think that if you win at Cheltenham, aren’t you? This was a good race and he stuck it out well.

“He made the running last time because he was real keen, and we gave Harry the option today – if there was a fast pace, to sit in, and if they went slow, to go in front: use a bit of initiative, and that’s what he’s done.

“We schooled Native River this morning and Thistlecrack a couple of times recently – they’ve done all their work [before potentially running at Haydock next weekend]. They are our big guns and I shall be even more nervous this coming week than I was before today. We took them to Exeter for a day away to tick all the boxes, just at half-pace all the way round – they’ve had a day away just to get them back in the rhythm of racing. Let them take each other on – there are one or two others in the race as well – but we don’t mind taking each other on.”

FUTURE LOOKING GOOD FOR ELIXIR DE NUTZ

The G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle went to the Colin Tizzard-trained Elixir De Nutz (5/1) by a length and a quarter from the Olly Murphy-trained Itchy Feet (5/1).

It was a first win over hurdles for the four-year-old and jockey Harry Cobden reported: “Elixir De Nutz is a lovely horse. He has improved a lot from the last day – he is more professional and not as rushy.

“He’s proved today he can settle, he was always quite keen, and last time he was very keen, but he’s grown up a little bit now.

“Fair play to Mr Tizzard – he has done a brilliant job with him at home, settling him down.”

Of the future, Hobden added of the French-bred grey: “I think he is going to be a nice horse for the future, he’s turning into a lovely horse.

“He was very slick over his hurdles, he felt very good today. I don’t think two miles is his trip, I think he outstayed them today, I think he could be a two and a half miler really. Hopefully, as he settles it will help him get that trip, he’s a nice horse to look forward to.

“Any one of those four rivals could have passed him up the straight, but he kept battling hard and I was not that hard on him in the end.

“He loved today’s ground, but he won’t mind the soft either – he’s by Al Namix and they act on the soft.”

ITCHY STILL FINDING HIS FEET

Itchy Feet (5/1) finished a creditable second to the front-running Elixir De Nutz (5/1) in the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle.

Ridden by Gavin Sheehan, the four-year-old son of Cima De Triomphe kept on well in the closing stages but could not master Colin Tizzard’s charge, who scored by a length and a quarter.

Sheehan said: “It was a good run from Itchy Feet. He liked the ground and jumped well, but the winner did it well.”

Adrian Heskin, rider of third-placed Seddon, the Even-money favourite, who finished a further three lengths behind in third, commented: “It was a good run.”

David Bass, jockey of the Kim Bailey-trained Two For Gold, who finished a short-head behind in fourth, added: “I think Two for Gold may appreciate a step-up in trip, but it was a good effort.”

3.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 87y

1 Elixir De Nutz (Terry Warner) Colin Tizzard 4-11-00 Harry Cobden 5/1

2 Itchy Feet (Kate & Andrew Brooks) Olly Murphy 4-11-05 Gavin Sheehan 5/1

3 Seddon (McNeil Family) Tom George 5-11-00 Adrian Heskin Evens Fav

5 ran

Non-Runner: Anytime Will Do (Vet’s Certificate, Runny Nose)

Distances: 1¼, 3

Tote Win: £5.40 Places:£2.40, £1.60 Exacta:£18.30

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

DEBONAIR PROVES THE MASTER

Master Debonair held on gamely to land the concluding race of The November Meeting, the High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire & Racing Remember Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Ridden by James Bowen and trained by Colin Tizzard, the four-year-old son of Yeats fended off the late challenge of the Philip Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill (8/1) to score by a neck.

Tizzard was registering a 23/1 double following the victory of Elixir De Nutz in the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle.

Bowen said: “Master Debonair did it well in the end.

“He was free early on and I was worried that he had pulled his chance away, but he has a big engine and is very genuine – he is a really nice horse.

“He is an easy horse to organise and for a bumper horse that is a real asset.

“Master Debonair will stay further. We’ll see what he likes over hurdles. He travels almost too well. For the time being, I think two miles is his trip however.”

4.00pm High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire And Racing Remember Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed Race) 2m 87y

1 Master Debonair (SprayClad UK) Colin Tizzard 4-11-00 James Bowen 3/1

2 Thyme Hill (The Englands and Heywoods) Philip Hobbs 4-11-00 Richard Johnson 8/1

3 Kissesforkatie (Derek Coles & Ian Gosden) 4-10-07 Nick Scholfield 33/1

13/8 Fav McFabulous (7th)

9 ran

Distances: nk, 1½

Tote Win: £3.60 Places:£1.80, £1.90, £3.20 Exacta:£29.20

OPTIONS ARE OPEN FOR MASTER DEBONAIR

Master Debonair has done little wrong in his two National Hunt Flat races ahead of today with a win in May and a second placing in October. Sent off a 3/1 chance in today’s finale, the High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire And Racing Remember National Hunt Flat race, the four-year-old son of Yeats added a second victory to his resume when successful by a neck from Thyme Hill.

It gave trainer Colin Tizzard a 23/1 double on today’s card after his victory in the previous race with 5/1 chance Elixir De Nutz.

“For a four-year-old, it’s lovely,” smiled the delighted trainer. “From his three runs now this horse has had two wins and a second, what we’ll do with him after this, I don’t know. It’s getting later in the year now, he could easily be a Champion Bumper horse.”

Race options are open as Tizzard reported: “We have schooled him over hurdles, he goes lovely. Look he is a beautiful young horse and well-bred – his mother [Swincombe Flame] very nearly won the Mares’ Hurdle race here at The Festival.”

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

CROWD UP FOR THIRD DAY RUNNING

Today’s attendance came to a very healthy 17,674 – the highest figure for The November Meeting Sunday since 2008. The 2017 crowd on the day was 16,183.

The total number of racegoers for the three days of The November Meeting 2018 reached 72,886, as against 68,721 in 2017.

CHELTENHAM WELCOMED 32,721 YESTERDAY

Yesterday’s attendance on the second day of The November Meeting at Cheltenham came to 32,721.

This is a significant increase of 1,795 (5.8%) on last year’s crowd of 30,926 on The November Meeting Saturday.

RECORD CROWD OF 22,491 ON COUNTRYSIDE DAY

There was good news at the end of Friday’s Countryside Day, the first day of The November Meeting 2018, with a record crowd of 22,491 announced.

Last year’s attendance on Countryside Day came to 21,612, while the previous best total for the day was 22,071 in 2015.

RENTON CELEBRATES ‘GLORIOUS DAYS’

At the conclusion of The November Meeting Ian Renton, Regional Director (Cheltenham and the South West) of The Jockey Club, was delighted with the three days of racing.

Renton said: “It’s been a really great three days. We started off with a really nice day for Countryside Day – record attendance and some lovely racing.

“Saturday was one of those glorious days where we had plenty of runners, really competitive racing and again a fantastic crowd of nearly 33,000 people.

“Today we have seen some unbelievable events commemorating Armistice Day. It has been brilliant working with Rupert de Mauley, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars and Dame Janet Trotter, the outgoing Lord-Lieutenant of Gloucestershire, to stage this day. They have put a huge amount of effort into today. We have seen lovely parades and static displays and a brilliant air display and I think everyone has had a fantastic time with great racing, a crowd of 17,674 and superb weather.

“Overall, we have had a really nice three days’ racing with a total crowd of 72,886 people, more than 4,000 higher than at last year’s meeting.”

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018, CHELTENHAM

THE NOVEMBER MEETING SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

LEADING JOCKEYS AT THE NOVEMBER MEETING

- FINAL STANDINGS, BRENNAN ON TOP

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Paddy Brennan 3 1 -

Harry Cobden 3 1 -

Richard Johnson 2 1 -

Tom O’Brien 2 1 -

Daryl Jacob 1 2 -

Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 1 1 -

James Bowen 1 - -

Mark Grant 1 - -

Wayne Hutchinson 1 - -

Danny McMenamin 1 - -

Jamie Moore 1 - -

Jonjo O’Neill Jr 1 - -

Mark Walsh 1 - -

Noel Fehily - 2 -

Gavin Sheehan - 2 -

Adrian Heskin - 1 2

Brian Hughes - 1 1

Leighton Aspell - 1 -

Mr Jamie Codd - 1 -

Bryony Frost - 1 -

Jamie Hamilton - 1 -

Jordan Nailor - 1 -

Adam Wedge - 1 -

Jeremiah McGrath - - 2

Sean Bowen - - 1

Alain Cawley - - 1

Aidan Coleman - - 1

Danny Cook - - 1

Mark Enright - - 1

Barry Geraghty - - 1

Mr Martin McIntyre - - 1

Conor McNamara - - 1

Danny Mullins - - 1

Nick Scholfield - - 1

Harry Skelton - - 1

Sam Twiston-Davies - - 1

Miss Isabel Williams - - 1

Lorcan Williams - - 1

*Paddy Brennan is top jockey on account of also riding one fourth place finisher. He was also top jockey at The November Meeting in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

LEADING TRAINERS AT THE NOVEMBER MEETING – FINAL STANDINGS, NICHOLLS TOPS TABLE

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Paul Nicholls 2 2 1

Colin Tizzard 2 1 -

Alan King 2 1 -

Fergal O’Brien 2 - 1

Ian Williams 2 - -

Tom George 1 1 2

Nigel Twiston-Davies 1 1 1

Philip Hobbs 1 1 -

Neil Mulholland 1 1 -

Brian Ellison 1 - 1

Enda Bolger IRE 1 - -

Gary Moore 1 - -

Jonjo O’Neill 1 - -

Kayley Woollacott 1 - -

Warren Greatrex - 2 -

Nicky Henderson - 1 3

Evan Williams - 1 1

Kim Bailey - 1 -

Olly Murphy - 1 -

Ben Pauling - 1 -

Ruth Jefferson - 1 -

Nicky Richards - 1 -

Jamie Snowden - 1 -

Lucy Wadham - 1 -

Eric McNamara IRE - - 2

Mark Bradstock - - 1

Willie Mullins IRE - - 1

Gearoid O’Loughlin - - 1

Nicky Richards - - 1

Jeremy Scott - - 1

Dan Skelton - - 1

Robert Walford - - 1

* Paul Nicholls also topped The November Meeting standings in 2003, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

THE NOVEMBER MEETING 2018 – WINNERS

Countryside Day – Friday, November 16

12.40pm Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (0-140) 3m 1f

The Young Master (Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters) Neil Mulholland 9-11-08 Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 9/2

1.15pm Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y

Red Hot Chilly (Mr & Mrs A J Mutch) Fergal O’Brien 5-11-01 Paddy Brennan 33/1

1.50pm Betvictor Handicap Chase 1m 7f 199y

Bun Doran (Crossed Fingers Partnership) Tom George 7-11-10 Paddy Brennan 9/4F

2.25pm Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase 2m 4f 44y

Count Meribel (Charles Walker) Nigel Twiston-Davies 6-11-07 Mark Grant 4/1

3.00pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase 3m 6f 37y

Josies Orders (J P McManus) Enda Bolger IRE 10-10-11 Mark Walsh 2/1F

3.35pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 2) 2m 5f

Coolanly (Five Go Racing) Fergal O’Brien 6-11-00 7/2

The November Meeting Saturday – November 17

12.40pm JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 87y

Quel Destin (Martin Broughton & Friends) Paul Nicholls 3-11-03 Harry Cobden 100/30

1.15pm mallardjewellers.Com Novices’ Chase 3m 80y

Ibis Du Rheu (John Hales) Paul Nicholls 7-11-10 Harry Cobden 11/2

1.50pm BetVictor.com Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 3f 71y

Rock The Kasbah (Diana Whateley) Philip Hobbs 8-10-13 Richard Johnson 9/1

2.25pm BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 4f 44y

Baron Alco (John Stone) Gary Moore 7-10-11 Jamie Moore 8/1

3.00pm Regulatory Finance Solutions Handicap Hurdle (Listed Race) 2m 7f 208y

First Assignment (The DTTW Partnership) Ian Williams 5-10-09 Tom O’Brien 6/4F

3.30pm BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

Speedo Boy (Paul Williams) Ian Williams 4-10-07 Tom O’Brien 4/1 Jt Fav

4.00pm Karndean Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed Race) 2m 87y

The Glancing Queen (Dingwall, Farrell, Hornsey, Murray) Alan King 4-11-00 Wayne Hutchinson 16/1

The November Meeting Sunday – November 18

1.15pm Steve & Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

Palmers Hill (JP McManus) Jonjo O’Neill 5-11-08 Jonjo O’Neill Jr (3) 7/1

1.50pm Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) 1m 7f 199y

Lalor (David Staddon) Kayley Woollacott 6-11-02 Richard Johnson 11/2

2.25pm Shloer Chase (Grade 2) 1m 7f 199y

Sceau Royal (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Alan King 6-11-03 Daryl Jacob 5/4 Fav

3.00pm Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 87y

Nietzsche (D Gilbert, M Lawrence, A Bruce, G Wills) Brian Ellison 5-9-07 Danny McMenamin (7) 20/1

3.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 87y

Elixir De Nutz (Terry Warner) Colin Tizzard 4-11-00 Harry Cobden 5/1

4.00pm High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire And Racing Remember Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed Race) 2m 87y

Master Debonair (SprayClad UK) Colin Tizzard 4-11-00 James Bowen 3/1

BHA STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Fixture Note - Following concerns raised by the Clerk of the Course regarding the low sun obscuring the riders’ vision at the two hurdles in the home straight, the Stewards ordered that these obstacles should be by-passed for races 4 and 5.

Race 1 – 1:15pm – THE STEVE AND SUE IBBERSON HAPPY RETIREMENT CONDITIONAL JOCKEYS’ HANDICAP HURDLE

Permission was given for VANITEUX (FR) to go early to post and be mounted on the course and for MAGUIRE’S GLEN (IRE) to go early and be mounted in the chute. The Veterinary Officer reported that Leonard Kerr, the trainer of SWORD OF FATE (IRE), had admitted to administering a powder in the gelding’s morning feed – containing Cortaflex, garlic and electrolytes – on the day of the race. The trainer, the Veterinary Officer, and the BHA Stables Investigating Officer were interviewed. As the Stewards could not be satisfied that SWORD OF FATE (IRE) had received only normal food and water by mouth on the day of the race, they withdrew the gelding and ordered it to be routine tested. They further confiscated the substance and ordered that it should be tested, and referred the matter to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority.

Having reviewed recordings of the false start, the Starters were satisfied that no riders should be reported for contravening the starting procedures. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that BALLYHOME (IRE), placed fifth, and AASLEAGH DAWN (IRE), unplaced, lost their right hind shoes and MAGUIRE’S GLEN (IRE), unplaced, lost its left fore shoe. The Veterinary Officer further reported that COEUR PENSIF (FR), placed eighth, finished lame on its right fore leg.

Race 3 – 2:25pm G2 SHLOER CHASE

BRAIN POWER (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. SIZING GRANITE (IRE), trained by Colin Tizzard, was late into the Parade Ring, due to a delay in being able to collect the saddle from the rider having ridden in the previous race which was late off.

Race 4 – 3:00pm G3 UNIBET GREATWOOD HANDICAP HURDLE

Permission was given for VADO FORTE (FR) to be mounted in the chute; NUBE NEGRA (SPA) and VADO FORTE (FR) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Lorcan Williams, the rider of OLD GUARD, placed third, was suspended for four days for using his whip above the permitted level from the last hurdle.

Race 5 – 3:30pm G2 SKY BET SUPREME TRIAL NOVICES’ HURDLE

Following the race, Matt Griffiths reported that COLONEL CUSTARD (IRE), placed fifth of five, was never travelling. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 6 – 4:00pm LISTED HIGH SHERIFF OF GLOUCESTERSHIRE & RACING REMEMBER STANDARD OPEN NATIONAL HUNT FLAT RACE

Permission was given for KISSESFORKATIE (IRE) to wear a hood in the parade ring.

Following the race, Brian Hughes reported that RIBBLE VALLEY (IRE), placed sixth, clipped heels leaving the back straight on the first circuit and Harry Cobden reported that MCFABULOUS (IRE), placed seventh, ran green and became unbalanced.