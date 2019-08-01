All the news from Ladies’ Day at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Thursday, August 1, 2019 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 GOING NEWS AT 9AM The going for the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival remains Good. It was dry overnight. GoingStick Readings 7.9 Thursday, 8am (7.7 Wednesday, 8am; 7.8 Tuesday, 8:30am; 7.5 Monday, 9:30am) Straight Course today 8.1 overall, 8.0 Stands’ Side, 8.0 Centre, 8.2 Far Side Stalls’ Position Straight Course; Stands’ Side Round Course; 1m3f & 1m4f Outside Rest; Inside Bends The top and bottom bends are still dolled out, but the dolled out far rail in the straight, six yards wide, was taken down after racing last night, providing fresh ground on the inside from about the three-furlong marker to the winning post. Weather: forecast Dry with sunny spells and a breeze. Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, reported at 8.45am: “It is a lovely sunny morning for day three of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival. “We have left the going description at Good, 7.9 on the GoingStick. “I would not be surprised to see the ground dry back during the day, maybe to Good, Good to Firm in places by the end of the day, given this breeze and a sunny forecast.” NON-RUNNERS FOR TODAY AT 10AM 4.10pm TELEGRAPH NURSERY no9. RICH BELIEF Self Certificate (bruised foot) no12. IVA REFLECTION Vet’s Certificate (lame) 4.45pm MARKEL INSURANCE BRITISH EBF MAIDEN no5. DONTCALLMEJUNIOR Self Certificate (tied up) NON-RUNNERS FOR TOMORROW AT 10AM 1.50pm THEO FENNELL OAK TREE STAKES no19. TAPISSERIE Self Certificate (Sore) 3.35pm KING GEORGE QATAR STAKES no11. LITTLE KIM Going Th1. TOP PRICE OF £275,000 AT GOODWOOD SALE A bespoke sale of racehorses and broodmares that took place after racing on the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival achieved turnover of £475,000. Staged by auctioneers Goffs UK, and taking place for only the second time, the event saw seven lots go under the hammer and two find buyers. The top price of £275,000 was given for Lot 1, the three-year-old colt Red Armada, who had won his two most recent starts – at Chepstow and Ascot – for trainer Clive Cox. Consigned on behalf of his owners, China Horse Club, who had paid €120,000 for him as a yearling, Red Armada was knocked down to Charlie Dee, a member of the Kern Lillingston bloodstock agency. Dee said: “He’s going to carry on racing abroad for an international client – this is the first horse I’ve bought for him. He’s a progressive colt, he’s won his last two starts, he’s got plenty of strength and he is suited by fast ground, which is so important when you are buying a horse to race abroad. “It’s a bonus to buy a horse from Clive Cox, who gives his horses time and conditions them so well. A sale of this type is really useful for anyone who has a client that wants to buy a horse at public auction, rather than privately.” The other horse to sell was the three-year-old racemare Little Kim (Lot 4), who has been running from the stables of Karl Burke. On Sunday she finished unplaced in a race at Deauville in France, but she won the G3 Prix Du Bois last year, and was offered last night carrying a foal by the highly-regarded stallion Showcasing, who stands at Whitsbury Manor Stud in Hampshire. A bid of £200,000 by agent Matt Houldsworth of Howson Holdsworth brought the hammer down for Little Kim, a nice return for Burke who had paid 45,000gns for her as a yearling. Three horses – Show Me Show Me, Fan Club Rules and Wheels On Fire – who a few hours earlier had run in the G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes for two-year-olds, and finished third, fourth and fifth, were also offered, but failed to beat the reserve price placed on them. They will all continue racing for their current owners unless sold subsequently. Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “If Goodwood is happy to continue the sale we will be back next year. It is a sale that is very similar to Goffs’ London Sale, and has a great future for limited numbers of quality horses.” Th2. 3:40pm £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f – Saturday, August 3 – Declared Runners No Horse Age/Wgt Trainer Owner Jockey 1 Vanbrugh (USA) 4 9 10 Charlie Hills Khalid Abdullah Kieran Shoemark 2 Raucous ts, p 6 9 9 (6lb ex) Robert Cowell T W Morley Cieren Fallon (5) 3 Gunmetal (IRE) 6 9 6 David Barron Ne-Chance & Mr L O’ Kane Harry Bentley 4 Ornate 6 9 6 David Griffiths Kings Road Racing Partnership Phil Dennis 5 Khaadem (IRE) 3 9 6 Charlie Hills Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley 6 George Bowen (IRE) v 7 9 5 Richard Fahey M A Scaife Tony Hamilton 7 Baron Bolt bl 6 9 5 Paul Cole Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook Rossa Ryan 8 Air Raid 4 9 4 (6lb ex) Jedd O’Keeffe Caron & Paul Chapman Jack Garritty 9 Stone of Destiny 4 9 3 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa 10 Summerghand (IRE) 5 9 3 David O’Meara Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Ryan Moore 11 Lake Volta (IRE) 4 9 3 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Joe Fanning 12 Gulliver ts, p 5 9 3 David O’Meara Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited Gerald Mosse 13 Flavius Titus 4 9 2 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni 14 Soldier’s Minute 4 9 1 Keith Dalgleish Weldspec Glasgow Limited Scott McCullagh (5) 15 Embour (IRE) 4 9 1 (6lb ex) Richard Hannon SullivanB’Stock,RuxleyHoldings,Mrs Doyle Sean Levey 16 Justanotherbottle (IRE) 5 9 0 Declan Carroll Steve Ryan & M J Tedham James Doyle 17 Arecibo (FR) 4 9 0 (6lb ex) David O’Meara George Turner & Clipper Logistics Frankie Dettori 18 Spanish City bl 6 8 13 Roger Varian Merry Fox Stud Limited David Egan 19 True Mason 3 8 13 Karl Burke Khalifa Dasmal Ben Curtis 20 Open Wide (USA) bl 5 8 12 Amanda Perrett George Materna & John McInerney Pat Dobbs 21 Cosmic Law (IRE) 3 8 11 Richard Fahey John Dance P. J. McDonald 22 Sir Maximilian (IRE) v 10 8 11 Ian Williams Paul Wildes Angus Villiers (7) 23 Aljady (FR) p 4 8 11 Richard Fahey Al Shaqab Racing Thomas Greatrex (5) 24 El Hombre 5 8 9 Keith Dalgleish Weldspec Glasgow Limited Andrew Breslin (5) 25 Kimifive (IRE) 4 8 9 Joseph Tuite Richard Gurr Shane Kelly 26 Growl 7 8 9 Richard Fahey Dr Marwan Koukash Callum Shepherd 27 Buridan (FR) 4 8 8 Richard Hannon Al Shaqab Racing Tom Marquand 28 Hyperfocus (IRE) p 5 8 8 Tim Easterby Ryedale Partners No 14 James Sullivan Th3. PUNTERS HOPING FOR MORE DETTORI MAGIC John Gosden and Frankie Dettori have captured three G1 contests in five days and punters are hoping the red-hot combination can plunder further G1 honours in today’s feature race, the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35pm). Fresh from the successes of Enable (G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes), Stradivarius (G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup) and Too Darn Hot (G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes), classy filly Mehdaayih represents the duo in the 10-furlong contest. Successful in the Listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester in May, the three-year-old daughter of Frankel met trouble in running when finishing seventh to stable companion Anapurna in the Investec Oaks at Epsom on May 31. However, Mehdaayih returned to form with a smooth success in the G2 Prix de Malleret at Saint-Cloud last month over 12 furlongs. She has attracted significant support this morning, constricting in price to 11/4 from 7/2 with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. In the opening contest on Ladies Day, the £75,000 Unibet Handicap (1.50pm), the William Haggas-trained Sinjaari has been well-supported. Eighth in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, the three-year-old son of Camelot will appreciate the return to 10 furlongs and is the 7/2 favourite from 11/2 with Unibet. Richard Hannon is targeting a third success in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes (2.25pm) and is represented by Threat. The two-year-old son of Footstepsinthesand finished an excellent second in the G2 Coventry Stakes at the Royal Meeting and is the subject of a major gamble into 7/4 favouritism from 5/2 with Unibet for the six-furlong race. The last four winners of the £175,000 Qatar Gordon Stakes (3.00pm) (Highland Reel, Ulysees, Crystal Ocean and Cross Counter) have gone on to win 11 G1 races between them and punters are hoping the Aidan O’Brien-trained Constantinople could be the latest superstar to emerge from the 12-furlong event. Second in the King George V Handicap at the Royal Meteting, the three-year-old son of Galileo, touted as a potential St Leger contender, is 9/4 from 3/1 with Unibet. The George Scott-trained Dragon Command is the one for money in a wide-open renewal of the £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap (4.10pm). The two-year-old War Command gelding was fifth to Qatar Vintage Stakes scorer and QIPCO 2000 Guineas favourite Pinatubo at Epsom Downs in May, before capturing a novice event at Hamilton on July 2. He is a 6/1 shot from 15/2 with Unibet. The £25,000 Markel Insurance British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Race (4.45pm) looks a tricky puzzle for punters to solve with little form to go on, but the Richard Hannon-trained Al Dawodiya, a two-year-old daughter of Gutaifan, is the one for each-way money at 14/1 from 20/1 with Unibet. In today’s concluding contest, the £25,000 Tatler Handicap (5.20pm), the Roger Varian-trained Lufricia, a creditable second on her latest start at Doncaster, is a 5/1 shot from 9/1 with Unibet, who are paying five places on the five-furlong event. Unibet Market Movers: 1.50pm Unibet Handicap – Sinjaari 7/2 from 11/2 2.25pm Qatar Richmond Stakes – Threat 7/4 from 5/2 3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes – Constantinople 9/4 from 3/1 3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes – Mehdaayih 9/4 from 7/2 4.10pm Telegraph Nursery Handicap – Dragon Command 6/1 from 15/2 4.45pm Markel Insurance British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Race – Al Dawodiya 14/1 from 20/1 5.20pm Tatler Handicap – Lufricia 5/1 from 9/1 Th4. MAGNOLIA CUP Today, Thursday, August 1, is Ladies’ Day, the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and opens with the Magnolia Cup in support of Wellbeing Of Women. The Duke of Richmond & Gordon, Chairman of Goodwood Racecourse, commented: “At a time when equality is still being fought for by women, we are extremely proud to once again host the Magnolia Cup, which has raised over £1.5 million for several charities since its inception. “Now in its ninth year, the Magnolia Cup involves 12 inspirational women from the worlds of business, sport, fashion, music, and media, who have been training relentlessly for months to race over five and a half furlongs down Goodwood’s straight. They will set aside their day jobs to become jockeys for the occasion. “This year the riders’ charitable efforts will benefit Wellbeing of Women, the UK’s leading women’s reproductive and gynaecological health charity which, for over 55 years, has been dedicated to saving and changing lives through research. “Riders will all wear silks created by Greek designer, Mary Katrantzou, whose designs feature abstract, flamboyant prints made using cutting-edge digital technology and exquisite craftsmanship. “We wish them the very best of luck in the culmination of this enormous challenge.” The 12 riders in the 2019 Magnolia Cup in support of Wellbeing Of Women are: Victoria Pendleton, Georgia Connolly, Valeria Holinger, Kitty Trice, Rosie Tapner, Vogue Williams, Khadijah Mellah, Luisa Zissman, Alexis Green, Rachel Gowland, Sophie Van Der Merwe and Kate Grover. Th5. Profiles for the riders in today’s Magnolia Cup In Support of Wellbeing of Women Georgia Connolly is an Ambassador for the Victoria Racing Club, custodian of the world-renowned Melbourne Cup Carnival. She has been riding since she was three years old and worked closely with the Victoria Racing Club during the 2015 Melbourne Cup Carnival as ‘Fashions on the Field’ Ambassador. In 2016 she was appointed the inaugural Victoria Racing Club Ambassador. Rachael Gowland is a Marketing Communications Manager at British European Breeders’ Fund. She first worked for trainer Mark Johnston after graduating her Masters degree from Edinburgh University. Rachael ran commercial operations at The National Stud in Newmarket and Shadwell Estates for HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, running his Arabian race series and managing marketing and PR for the stud. Rachael is now PR and Communication Manager for the British EBF and is a Non-Executive Director of Arabian Racing in Great Britain. Alexis Green is a BBC Weather Presenter and Journalist. For the last 11 years Alexis has been a Weather Presenter and Senior Broadcast Journalist for BBC South She’s been riding horses since she was five years old and competed in the Prince Phillip Cup games in the pony club and numerous Eventing competitions, as well as competing in the National Triathlon Championships, which involves running, horse riding, swimming and shooting Kate Grover is an Executive Assistant at MW&L Capital Partners Limited. She enjoyed a childhood competing in cross country, show jumping and dressage events. She rides out at Zoe Davison’s yard near East Grinstead at weekends. Kate said: ‘They are a hugely talented and hard-working team who have renewed my passion in horses and racing, and I am so thankful to the team for mentoring me as well as to my instructor, Michaela Tomlinson.” Valeria Holinger is a Marketing Assistant. She started riding when she was seven years old and since age 11, has ridden out with Karin Suter – a well-known trainer in Switzerland. One of Valeria’s horses, Usbekia, has won her three Skikjörings, which is a combination of riding and skiing. Valeria said: ‘This year I get a chance to ride in a normal horserace and I’m looking forward to this amazing experience!’ Khadijah Mellah, 18, is from South East London and is currently studying for her A-Levels ahead of hopefully studying mechanical engineering at university later this year. She learnt to ride at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton where she has been a member for about five years and has represented the club at various events and competitions. Victoria Pendleton is Britain’s greatest ever female track cyclist, and one of the most decorated of all time with two Olympic titles to her name and nine world titles. Rosie Tapner is a British Fashion Model, presenter and future graduate of Oxford Brookes university She has modelled for Topshop, Selfridges, Chloé and Burberry and has been featured in Numéro, Pop, British Vogue, W, and LOVE. On this challenge, she said; “I am so excited to be taking part in the Magnolia Cup this year again! I have ridden all my life and this whole experience is so amazing – I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it. Bring on the race!” Kitty Trice is a journalist at the Racing Post. She’s ridden since a young age and has competed at the Royal International and Horse of the Year Show in showing classes. Kitty said: “Racing is my passion. I thoroughly enjoy it and try to go as much as I can!” Sophie Van Der Merwe is a professional event rider and lives just a few miles from Goodwood Racecourse. Sophie comes from a non-horsey background but started riding at Arundel stables when she was eight. She competes in a small team of event horses at international level in Britain, Ireland and Europe. On the Magnolia Cup, Sophie said: “My family and friends are very supportive but are keen for me to win and I will certainly be giving it my all on the day.” Vogue Williams is an Irish TV & radio presenter, DJ, model and fitness fanatic. Following her successful documentaries with the W channel and RTE, Vogue went on to win the 2015 series of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive. A keen equestrian, Vogue spent her childhood and teenage years horse-riding and is excited to get back in the saddle for the Magnolia Cup. Luisa Zissman is an English retail entrepreneur and reality television personality. She rose to fame in 2013 after reaching the final of The Apprentice and went on to win best female personality at the 2013 NRTA’s. Luisa has had columns with both the Daily Star and The Sun and now has launched her own blog tackling a broad range of topics. Luisa is a keen horserider and charity campaigner and always welcomes new, exciting challenges. Th6. Deirdre (JPN) Factfile 5 b m Harbinger (GB) – Reizend (JPN) (Special Week (JPN)) Born: April 4, 2014 Breeder: Northern Farm Owner: Toji Morita Trainer: Mitsuru Hashida Jockey: Oisin Murphy Form: 241324/326141110/63112-6466 *22/1 chance with Unibet for today’s £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, when ridden for the first time by Oisin Murphy. *Finished sixth on her UK debut behind Crystal Ocean on unsuitable soft ground in the 10-furlong G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 19. *The mare’s career highlight came when landing the G1 Shuka Sho over 10 furlongs at Kyoto in October, 2017. She has also won two G3s and a G2 in Japan. *Has competed outside of Japan on five occasions, with the pick of those efforts coming when third to Benbatl in the 2018 G1 Dubai Turf (1m 1f) at Meydan, UAE, and a fast-finishing second when beaten a length by Glorious Forever in the G1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (1m 2f) at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, in December. *Fourth behind compatriot Almond Eye in this year’s G1 Dubai Turf in March. Race record: Starts: 24; Wins: 7; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £3,197,737 Toji Morita Born: December 23, 1932. Ownership history: The business owner has been registered as a racehorse owner for over 40 years since 1978 by the JRA (Japan Racing Association). He also has horses in the other jurisdiction in Japan, the NAR (National Association of Racing). The victory of Deirdre in the G1 Shuka Sho in 2017 has been the highlight of his ownership. He currently has nine JRA horses including Deirdre and they are all trained by Mitsuru Hashida. Mitsuru Hashida (Japan) Born: September 15, 1952. Background: Son of a former jockey and trainer. Had a short career as an apprentice rider before setting his sights on becoming a trainer. Granted his first training licence on March 1, 1983, having spent five years as an assistant trainer. Enjoyed first G1 success in 1990 courtesy of Passing Shot in the Mile Championship. Other top level performers include 1999 G1 Japanese Derby victor Admire Vega and dual G1 heroine Admire Groove, the dam of dual Classic winner Duramente. Hashida’s best season numerically came in 1995 when he sent out 34 winners. He registered his 700th JRA winner at Hakodate Racecourse on June 23 this year. Deirdre was his first British runner when sixth behind Crystal Ocean at Royal Ascot. Oisin Murphy Born: September 6, 1995 Background: Nephew of former jump jockey Jim Culloty, who won three Cheltenham Gold Cups on Best Mate and trained the 2014 winner Lord Windermere. Murphy began riding at the age of four and competed in pony races and show jumping. Joined Culloty’s Cork yard at the age of 13 before teaming up with trainer Tommy Stack two years later. Started riding out for Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien at 16 and then moved to England as an apprentice for Andrew Balding in October, 2012. First win came aboard Imperial Glance at Salisbury on June 16, 2013. Capped 2013 with a memorable four-timer on Ayr Gold Cup day, including landing the feature race on Highland Colori. Had a three-month spell with leading Australian trainer Danny O’Brien in 2013/2014 and gained 13 successes. Crowned champion British apprentice in 2014 after riding 91 winners. Appointed second jockey behind Andrea Atzeni to Qatar Racing Ltd ahead of 2015 Flat season and became first jockey to the organisation when Atzeni returned to trainer Roger Varian in late 2015. Had his best season in 2018 when partnering 198 British winners, including Roaring Lion who gained four G1 victories. Is vying for Britain’s Stobart Jockeys’ Championship in 2019, currently lying second to Danny Tudhope. Big-Race Wins include: Coral-Eclipse (2018 Roaring Lion), Dubai Turf (2018 Benbatl), Ebor Handicap (2015 Litigant), E P Taylor Stakes (2017 Blond Me), Haydock Sprint Cup (2018 The Tin Man), Irish Champion Stakes (2018 Roaring Lion), Juddmonte International (2018 Roarding Lion), Prix de la Foret (2017 Acclaim), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (2018 Roaring Lion), Sussex Stakes (2018 Lightning Spear), Falmouth Stakes (2019 Veracious). Goodwood record: Murphy has ridden 25 winners at Goodwood, including 3 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First winner at the track was Annie’s Fortune on August 2, 2012. Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival: Qatar Sussex Stakes (2018 Lightning Spear) Th7. Mehdaayih Factfile Breeding: 3 b f Frankel – Sayyedati Symphony (USA) (Gone West (USA)) Born: April 9, 2016 Breeder: Rabbah Bloodstock Limited Owner: Emirates Park Pty Ltd Trainer: John Gosden Jockey: Frankie Dettori Form: 621-1171 *Steps back in trip today, having scored by a comfortable two lengths last time out in G2 Prix de Malleret over a mile and a half at Saint-Cloud, France, on June 30. *Started the 11/4 favourite under Rab Havlin for the G1 Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs on May 31, but was checked and hampered a few times when coming home seventh, beaten just over six lengths, behind stable companion Anapurna, who was ridden by Frankie Dettori. *Quickened impressively to win the extended 11-furlong Listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester on May 8, defeating the previously unbeaten Manuela De Vega by four and a half lengths. *That was her third win on the bounce following a Yarmouth novice race (1m) success last autumn and a 14-length romp on her comeback in a fillies’ handicap (1m 2f) on Polytrack at Chelmsford City on April 18. *Her grand-dam is Sayyedati, who won five G1 races including the 1993 1,000 Guineas and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in 1995. Race record: Starts: 7; Wins: 4; 2nd: 1; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £120,724 Emirates Park Pty Ltd Background: Created by Emirates Park’s principal, United Arab Emirates billionaire His Excellency Nasser Lootah, who presides over a wide-ranging business conglomerate in Dubai. Racing interests: He was first introduced to the local thoroughbred industry in Australia in the late-1980s. Shortly after, he purchased a long established property in the Upper Hunter Valley in North South Wales, Australia. Since then, the Emirates Park group has “bred, reared and raised” on the stud, either to race in the livery of Emirates Park, or for other owners who have purchased a racehorse from the breeders. At its height, the operation had around 300 mares. His Excellency Nasser Lootah has in later years passed most of the control over to his son Hussain who has taken an active role in running the stud, whilst also ensuring the maintenance of the stud’s bloodstock portfolio. The majority of Emirates Park horses have run in the green and white colours of Hussian Lootah. They have enjoyed considerable success in Australia, with horses including 2014 Golden Slipper victor Mossfun, 2005 Australian Guineas scorer Al Maher and 2018 Golden Slipper winner Estijaab. Nasser Lootah took on Frankel filly Mehdaayih as a yearling from Mohamed Obaida, having been bred by Rabbah Bloodstock. Emirates Park stands its own stallion Al Maher and also own half of the 2011 July Cup winner Dream Ahead. They are also becoming more involved in the breeding industry in Britain by boarding mares at Adrian and Philippa O’Brien’s Hazlewood Bloodstock at Newmarket. Similarly, in April 2017, Emirates Park announced a joint venture with Aquis Farm, backed by Hong Kong billionaire Tony Fung. Under the deal, Aquis will manage Emirates Park Murrurundi Stud and stallions Artie Schiller, Dream Ahead and Al Maher. Emirates will retain ownership of the stud and its broodmares. Emirates Park’s general manager is Bryan Carlson, while Dr Shalabh Sahu is the managing director. John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket) Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951 Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, based in California for nine years, sending out more 502 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned to Britain in 1989, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road, where he continues to train from. Many of his horses come from long-time owner/breeders. Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood – they met at Cambridge University. She is a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and is the current Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015 & 2018-?). The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus, who is assistant trainer to his father. Hood founded (in 2007) and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm proposed building development, and wants to protect the town as the home of horseracing. In May, 2017, she was elected to Suffolk County Council as a Conservative councillor and is also a Newmarket Town councillor. Accolades: British champion trainer three times – 2012, 2015 and 2018. Responsible for US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. He has trained four of the last five winners of the (European) Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards – Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015), Enable (2017) and Roaring Lion (2018). Oversaw the career of Cracksman, who was crowned the world’s joint-best horse in 2018 alongside Australian mare Winx. Awarded an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year Honours List. Winners: He has won more than 3,500 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. His best British total was 178 wins in 2018, with prize money of over £8.5 million. There have been 49 Royal Ascot successes He has sent out the winner of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times in the last four years – (2015-Golden Horn) (2017-Enable) (2018-Enable). Enable, with 12 wins from 13 starts, is unbeaten in two G1s this year, capturing the 10-furlong Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 6 and then following up in the 12-furlong King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot on July 27. Stradivarius became the first horse to win the Qatar Goodwood Cup, founded in 1812, three times in succession on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, while there was a second G1 victory at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival with Too Darn Hot in yesterday’s Qatar Sussex Stakes. Gosden has a strong association with jockey Frankie Dettori, who is enjoying a fabulous 2019 at the age of 48. British Classic wins (10): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna; QIPCO 1,000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel. Irish Classic wins (7): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable, 2019 Star Catcher; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh. Goodwood record: Gosden has trained 156 winners at Goodwood, including 38 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. His first winner at the track was Thakib on August 4, 1990. Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival: Qatar Goodwood Cup (1993 Sonus, 2017, 2018 & 2019 Stradivarius) Qatar Nassau Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2012 The Fugue, 2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina) Qatar Sussex Stakes (2014 Kingman, 2019 Too Darn) Frankie Dettori Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden approaching 3,200 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. He is enjoying a most amazing 2019, with 11 G1 winners in 62 days – the latest two of which have been at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival – Stradivarius in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday and Too Darn Hot in yesterday’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes. He missed out riding Stradivarius in the previous two Goodwood Cups – he preferred Big Orange in 2017 & was suspended last year. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 67 successes, including a week-topping seven this year. He has been crowned the world’s best jockey in both 2018 and 2015. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit). Goodwood record: Dettori has ridden 204 winners at Goodwood, including 72 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First winner at the track was Lizzy Hare on June 9, 1987. Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival: Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll, 2019 Stradivarius) Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board) Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti, 2019 Too Darn Hot) Th8. DECLARED RUNNERS FOR FIFTH DAY OF QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

1:50pm £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race for The Stewards’ Cup) 6f 1 (18) Gabrial The Saint (IRE) 4 9 10 Richard Fahey Dr Marwan Koukash Scott McCullagh (5) 2 (16) Brian The Snail (IRE) 5 9 9 Richard Fahey Dr Marwan Koukash Tony Hamilton 3 (13) Blue de Vega (GER) ts, p 6 9 9 Robert Cowell Mrs J. Morley Cieren Fallon (5) 4 (6) Puds 4 9 9 Richard Hughes Mr N. Martin Shane Kelly 5 (14) Duke of Firenze 10 9 9 David C. Griffiths Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths Phil Dennis 6 (11) Count Otto (IRE) h 4 9 9 (6lb ex) Amanda Perrett Count Otto Partnership Pat Dobbs 7 (2) Dark Shot p 6 9 7 Scott Dixon Chappell Rose & Radford Ben Curtis 8 (9) Gabrial The Devil (IRE) 4 9 7 (6lb ex) Richard Fahey Dr Marwan Koukash Frankie Dettori 9 (3) Powerallied (IRE) 6 9 6 (6lb ex) Richard Fahey Dr Marwan Koukash Jack Garritty 10 (1) Poyle Vinnie p 9 9 5 Ruth Carr Formulated Polymer Products Ltd James Sullivan 11 (4) Venturous (IRE) 6 9 5 David Barron Mr LaurenceO’Kane/HarrowgateBloodstockLtd Harry Bentley 12 (12) Mokaatil 4 9 5 Ian Williams Midtech Angus Villiers (7) 13 (23) Boy In The Bar v 8 9 2 Ian Williams Allwins Stables Ryan Moore 14 (15) Tinto 3 9 2 (6lb ex) Amanda Perrett D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley Jim Crowley 15 (19) Ballyquin (IRE) 4 9 1 Andrew Balding Mr J. Palmer-Brown James Doyle 16 (22) Paddy Power (IRE) 6 9 1 Richard Fahey M Scaife & R A Fahey Joe Fanning 17 (21) Secretinthepark bl 9 8 12 (6lb ex) Michael Mullineaux Mia Racing Richard Kingscote 18 (5) Get The Rhythm 3 8 11 Richard Fahey P. Timmins & A. Rhodes Haulage P. J. McDonald 19 (7) Lightning Charlie 7 8 11 Amanda Perrett Lightning Charlie Partnership Jason Watson 20 (20) Tommy G 6 8 11 Jim Goldie Johnnie Delta Racing Silvestre De Sousa 21 (17) Busby (IRE) p 4 8 11 Conrad Allen Mr John C. Davies Martin Dwyer 22 (10) King Robert 6 8 10 Charlie Wallis Dab Hand Racing William Carver (5) 23 (24) Primo’s Comet 4 8 8 Jim Goldie The Reluctant Suitor’s David Egan 24 (8) Somewhere Secret p 5 8 0 Michael Mullineaux Mia Racing 2:25pm £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap 1m 6f 1 (2) Desert Skyline (IRE) p 5 9 10 David Elsworth C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn Gerald Mosse 2 (14) King’s Advice 5 9 10 Mark Johnston Mr Saeed Jaber Joe Fanning 3 (1) Proschema (IRE) 4 9 6 Tom Dascombe Empire State Racing Partnership Richard Kingscote 4 (12) Outbox 4 9 4 Simon Crisford Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni 5 (5) Blakeney Point bl,ts 6 9 3 Roger Charlton Axom LX Jason Watson 6 (3) Scarlet Dragon h 6 9 3 Alan King HP Racing Scarlet Dragon Tom Marquand 7 (11) Charles Kingsley 4 9 2 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Frankie Dettori 8 (6) What A Welcome 5 9 1 Patrick Chamings Mrs K Meredith and Partners Joey Haynes 9 (7) Top Tug (IRE) 8 9 1 Alan King Elite Racing Club Ryan Moore 10 (10) Corgi 4 9 1 Hughie Morrison M Hughes & M Kerr-Dineen Jim Crowley 11 (8) Island Brave (IRE) 5 9 1 Heather Main Mr Donald M. Kerr Ben Curtis 12 (9) Bartholomeu Dias 4 9 0 Charles Hills Mr P. K. Siu Kieran Shoemark 13 (4) Shailene (IRE) 4 9 0 Andrew Balding Mr George Strawbridge Silvestre De Sousa 14 (13) Hermoso Mundo (SAF) 7 8 13 Hughie Morrison Out of Africa Partnership P. J. McDonald 3:00pm £312,000 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) 1m 6f 1 (4) Enbihaar (IRE) 4 9 9 John Gosden Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley 2 (7) Dramatic Queen (USA) 4 9 6 William Haggas Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Doyle 3 (5) Pilaster 4 9 6 Roger Varian Cheveley Park Stud David Egan 4 (6) Flowering Peach (IRE) 3 8 9 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Sean Levey 5 (2) Manuela de Vega (IRE) 3 8 9 Ralph Beckett Waverley Racing Harry Bentley 6 (1) Peach Tree (IRE) 3 8 9 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Andrea Atzeni 7 (3) South Sea Pearl (IRE) 3 8 9 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Ryan Moore 3:40pm £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f Weights raised 3lb 1 Vanbrugh (USA) 4 9 10 Charles Hills Mr K. Abdullah Kieran Shoemark 2 Raucous ts, p 6 9 9 (6lb ex) Robert Cowell Mr T. W. Morley Cieren Fallon (5) 3 Gunmetal (IRE) 6 9 6 David Barron Ne-Chance & Mr L O’ Kane Harry Bentley 4 Ornate 6 9 6 David C. Griffiths Kings Road Racing Partnership Phil Dennis 5 Khaadem (IRE) 3 9 6 Charles Hills Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley 6 George Bowen (IRE) v 7 9 5 Richard Fahey Mr M. A. Scaife Tony Hamilton 7 Baron Bolt bl 6 9 5 Paul Cole Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook Rossa Ryan 8 Air Raid 4 9 4 (6lb ex) Jedd O’Keeffe Caron & Paul Chapman Jack Garritty 9 Stone of Destiny 4 9 3 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa 10 Summerghand (IRE) 5 9 3 David O’Meara Mr Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Ryan Moore 11 Lake Volta (IRE) 4 9 3 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Joe Fanning 12 Gulliver ts, p 5 9 3 David O’Meara Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited Gerald Mosse 13 Flavius Titus 4 9 2 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni 14 Soldier’s Minute 4 9 1 Keith Dalgleish Weldspec Glasgow Limited Scott McCullagh (5) 15 Embour (IRE) 4 9 1 (6lb ex) Richard Hannon SullivanB’Stock,RuxleyHoldings,Mrs Doyle Sean Levey 16 Justanotherbottle (IRE) 5 9 0 Declan Carroll Mr Steve Ryan & Mr M J Tedham James Doyle 17 Arecibo (FR) 4 9 0 (6lb ex) David O’Meara Mr George Turner & Clipper Logistics Frankie Dettori 18 Spanish City bl 6 8 13 Roger Varian Merry Fox Stud Limited David Egan 19 True Mason 3 8 13 K. R. Burke Mr Khalifa Dasmal Ben Curtis 20 Open Wide (USA) bl 5 8 12 Amanda Perrett George Materna & John McInerney Pat Dobbs 21 Cosmic Law (IRE) 3 8 11 Richard Fahey Mr John Dance P. J. McDonald 22 Sir Maximilian (IRE) v 10 8 11 Ian Williams Mr Paul Wildes Angus Villiers (7) 23 Aljady (FR) p 4 8 11 Richard Fahey Al Shaqab Racing Thomas Greatrex (5) 24 El Hombre 5 8 9 Keith Dalgleish Weldspec Glasgow Limited Andrew Breslin (5) 25 Kimifive (IRE) 4 8 9 Joseph Tuite Mr Richard J. Gurr Shane Kelly 26 Growl 7 8 9 Richard Fahey Dr Marwan Koukash Callum Shepherd 27 Buridan (FR) 4 8 8 Richard Hannon Al Shaqab Racing Tom Marquand 28 Hyperfocus (IRE) p 5 8 8 Tim Easterby Ryedale Partners No 14 James Sullivan 4:15pm £30,000 Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden 7f 1 (1) Berkshire Rocco (FR) 2 9 0 Andrew Balding Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd Jim Crowley 2 (5) Celtic Art (FR) 2 9 0 Paul Cole Mrs Fitri Hay P. J. McDonald 3 (4) Dyami (FR) 2 9 0 George Baker Mark & Lavinia Sherwood Ben Curtis 4 (6) Gold Souk (IRE) 2 9 0 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Silvestre De Sousa 5 (11) Great Ambassador 2 9 0 Ralph Beckett Mr J. C. Smith Harry Bentley 6 (3) Junkanoo 2 9 0 Gary Moore Jacobs Construction & Mr J Harley Kieran Shoemark 7 (2) King of Athens (USA) 2 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Smith/Mrs Magnier/Tabor/Flaxman Stables 8 (7) Lawaa (FR) 2 9 0 Richard Fahey Al Shaqab Racing Tony Hamilton 9 (10) Mambo Nights (IRE) 2 9 0 Richard Hannon Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni 10 (8) Persuasion (IRE) 2 9 0 Charles Hills Mrs Susan Roy James Doyle 11 (9) Smuggler 2 9 0 Marcus Tregoning Park Walk Racing – 2019 Martin Dwyer 4:50pm £30,000 Qatar Handicap 7f Weights raised 4lb 1 (11) Blown By Wind 3 9 7 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Ryan Moore 2 (9) Pogo (IRE) 3 9 7 Charles Hills Gary and Linnet Woodward James Doyle 3 (3) Bayroot (IRE) 3 9 4 Roger Varian Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni 4 (4) Land of Legends (IRE) 3 9 3 Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin Callum Shepherd 5 (5) Marhaba Milliar (IRE) 3 9 2 John Gosden Mr Jaber Abdullah Frankie Dettori 6 (12) Hero Hero (IRE) 3 9 1 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa 7 (10) Adelante (FR) 3 9 0 George Baker Adams and Baker Cieren Fallon (5) 8 (1) Jack’s Point 3 8 13 William Muir Mr C. L. A. Edginton Martin Dwyer 9 (8) Breath of Air 3 8 10 Charles Hills Mr K. Abdullah Kieran Shoemark 10 (13) Fox Leicester (IRE) 3 8 9 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd P. J. McDonald 11 (7) Fintas ts 3 8 9 David O’Meara Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Ben Curtis 12 (2) Artistic Rifles (IRE) 3 8 7 Charles Hills Mrs Fitri Hay David Egan 13 (6) Warning Fire 3 8 5 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Joe Fanning 5:25pm £25,000 Qatar Apprentice Handicap 1m 1f 11y 1 (3) Ventura Knight (IRE) 4 10 4 Mark Johnston Middleham Park Racing XXXVII Phil Dennis 2 (10) Poet’s Prince 4 10 0 Mark Johnston Mr J. David Abell Andrew Breslin (3) 3 (7) Perfect City (IRE) 4 9 12 Jonjo O’Neill Mrs Fitri Hay Mitch Godwin 4 (5) Gifts of Gold (IRE) 4 9 12 Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin Cieren Fallon (3) 5 (15) Mr Scaramanga 5 9 7 Simon Dow Mr Robert Moss Levi Williams (7) 6 (8) Rotherwick (IRE) bl 7 9 5 Paul Cole Financial Lifestyle Management Limited William Carver (5) 7 (11) Wind In My Sails 7 9 5 Ed de Giles Mr John Manser Toby Eley (5) 8 (4) You’re Hired p 6 9 5 Amanda Perrett Mr George Materna Scott McCullagh (3) 9 (13) C Note (IRE) 6 9 4 Heather Main Mr G. C. Stevens Stefano Cherchi (7) 10 (9) Aiya (IRE) h 4 9 2 Tim Easterby King Power Racing Co Ltd William Cox 11 (6) In The Red (IRE) p 6 9 1 Martin Smith Sunville Rail Limited Jacob Clark (7) 12 (12) Reggae Runner (FR) 3 8 13 Mark Johnston Mr Hugh Hart Thomas Greatrex (3) 13 (1) Harbour Spirit (FR) 3 8 13 Richard Hughes The Heffer Syndicate Angus Villiers (7) 14 (2) Kingston Kurrajong 6 8 11 William Knight Canisbay Bloodstock Pierre-Louis Jamin (5) 15 (17) Thechildren’strust (IRE) 4 8 11 Gary Moore Mr Ashley Head Louis Garoghan (7) 16 (16) Fortune And Glory (USA) 6 8 10 Joseph Tuite Mr Richard J. Gurr Darragh Keenan (3) 17 (18) Medburn Cutler p 9 8 9 Peter Hedger Mr Eddie Evans Keelan Baker (7) 18 (14) Storting 3 8 7 Mick Channon Jon and Julia Aisbitt George Bass (7)





Th9.

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

3:40pm £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f – Saturday, August 3 – Declared Runners & Draw

No/draw Horse Age/Wgt Trainer Owner Jockey

1 (16) Vanbrugh (USA) 4 9 10 Charlie Hills Khalid Abdullah Kieran Shoemark

2 (18) Raucous ts, p 6 9 9 (6lb ex) Robert Cowell T W Morley Cieren Fallon (5)

3 (24) Gunmetal (IRE) 6 9 6 David Barron Ne-Chance & Mr L O’ Kane Harry Bentley

4 (15) Ornate 6 9 6 David Griffiths Kings Road Racing Partnership Phil Dennis

5 (3) Khaadem (IRE) 3 9 6 Charlie Hills Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

6 (25) George Bowen (IRE) v 7 9 5 Richard Fahey M A Scaife Tony Hamilton

7 (10) Baron Bolt bl 6 9 5 Paul Cole Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook Rossa Ryan

8 (12) Air Raid 4 9 4 (6lb ex) Jedd O’Keeffe Caron & Paul Chapman Jack Garritty

9 (27) Stone of Destiny 4 9 3 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

10 (6) Summerghand (IRE) 5 9 3 David O’Meara Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Ryan Moore

11 (1) Lake Volta (IRE) 4 9 3 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Joe Fanning

12 (5) Gulliver ts, p 5 9 3 David O’Meara Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited Gerald Mosse

13 (11) Flavius Titus 4 9 2 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni

14 (20) Soldier’s Minute 4 9 1 Keith Dalgleish Weldspec Glasgow Limited Scott McCullagh (5)

15 (17) Embour (IRE) 4 9 1 (6lb ex) Richard Hannon SullivanB’Stock,RuxleyHoldings,Mrs Doyle Sean Levey

16 (9) Justanotherbottle (IRE) 5 9 0 Declan Carroll Steve Ryan & M J Tedham James Doyle

17 (21) Arecibo (FR) 4 9 0 (6lb ex) David O’Meara George Turner & Clipper Logistics Frankie Dettori

18 (13) Spanish City bl 6 8 13 Roger Varian Merry Fox Stud Limited David Egan

19 (14) True Mason 3 8 13 Karl Burke Khalifa Dasmal Ben Curtis

20 (8) Open Wide (USA) bl 5 8 12 Amanda Perrett George Materna & John McInerney Pat Dobbs

21 (22) Cosmic Law (IRE) 3 8 11 Richard Fahey John Dance P. J. McDonald

22 (23) Sir Maximilian (IRE) v 10 8 11 Ian Williams Paul Wildes Angus Villiers (7)

23 (28) Aljady (FR) p 4 8 11 Richard Fahey Al Shaqab Racing Thomas Greatrex (5)

24 (7) El Hombre 5 8 9 Keith Dalgleish Weldspec Glasgow Limited Andrew Breslin (5)

25 (26) Kimifive (IRE) 4 8 9 Joseph Tuite Richard Gurr Shane Kelly

26 (4) Growl 7 8 9 Richard Fahey Dr Marwan Koukash Callum Shepherd

27 (19) Buridan (FR) 4 8 8 Richard Hannon Al Shaqab Racing Tom Marquand

28 (2) Hyperfocus (IRE) p 5 8 8 Tim Easterby Ryedale Partners No 14 James Sullivan

Th10.

MELLAH SQUEEZES FRANKIE FOR PRESS APPEAL

Frankie Dettori may be racing’s finest marketing tool, but an 18-year-old from South London who has never ridden in a race is giving the sport top billing in today’s newspapers.

Khadijah Mellah will become the first hijab-wearing Muslim to ride on a British racecourse when lining up in this afternoon’s Magnolia Cup (1.10pm) charity race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, crossing more boundaries in one ride than Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid during their retreat to Mexico. A human-interest story with horses is a big draw for newspaper editors, and Mellah’s willingness to engage with press interrogators, and pose for endless photographs, makes her a must-have across racing and news pages.

‘Making Goodwood Glorious in a hijab’ is a headline in The Times alongside a column by Valentine Low in which he writes: “As she prepares to go under starters orders at the Goodwood Festival she is challenging stereotypes about Muslim women.” Mellah, who rides the Charlie Fellowes-trained Haverland in the Magnolia Cup, tells Low: “From quite a young age I’ve just loved horses,” and while you won’t find many trainers looking for work riders in Peckham, the Ebony Horse Club, a charity in Brixton, proved the gateway to Goodwood.

‘Galloping into history, girl jockey who’ll ride in a hijab at Glorious Goodwood’ is the Daily Mail’s spin on the story, which includes a photo of her in jockey silks standing outside Brixton Station – perhaps it was part of her ‘training’ for today’s race. Reporter George Odling quotes Mellah’s mentor, ITV Racing’s Oli Bell, describing his protégé as: “A titan, and an incredibly determined young girl who is proving it is possible for someone from her background to do this.”

The Daily Express offers ‘And she’s off! [not literally we hope!!] Muslim teen jockeys for place in history’, and while this and other papers carry a photo of Mellah in silks and crash hat, but holding a hairy cob better suited to pulling Steptoe’s rag and bone cart, we get the picture. ‘Hijab’s a first’ is The Sun’s view, while The Daily Telegraph’s headline ‘Meghan spurs on first female jockey’ refers to the teenager’s view that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a “ground-breaking woman” and adds: “I would love her to watch me race.” ‘Ride stuff’ headlines the Daily Mirror’s Mellah tribute, while the Racing Post offers ‘Brixton student in it to win it as she bids to break racing’s mould’. Kitty Trice, a member of the Racing Post’s editorial team, will be among Mellah’s rivals today.

Frankie’s press domination may have a rival, but why should he care when he has ridden more Group One winners this season than many leading jockeys will manage in a career. As Jon Freeman puts it in i: “So what does Frankie Dettori do when he reaches 10 Group One victories inside two months? Turn it up to 11, of course.” Italy’s finest export to Britain tells David Yates of the Daily Mirror: “I’ve had an incredible summer . . .” while Paddy Von Behr of The Times writes: “It is a scarcely believable run for a man who first won this race 28 years ago.” Longevity is just part of Dettori’s appeal, but for anyone who does not know what he looks like riding a Group One winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Edward Whitaker’s large-scale photo on the cover of the Racing Post is a superb encapsulation.

His win on the John Gosden-trained Too Darn Hot in yesterday’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes was the latest top-level win, and provided another demonstration of his skills and current confidence, as he patiently waited for a gap, which, when it appeared was easily taken by his brilliant partner. ‘Frankie’s too hot to handle’ is the Daily Mail’s summary above a review of day two by Marcus Townend, while The Sun’s take is ‘Hot streak – Frankie fires in 11th G1’. The paper’s Steve Jones is among journalists who report that ace jockey William Buick is set to return to the saddle tomorrow evening at Newmarket after being sidelined with post-head injury syndrome which affected him in May. Dettori’s job just got harder.

‘Fab Frankie is Hot, Hot, Hot’, according to the Daily Star, and its correspondent, Chris Goulding, catches up with Dettori’s eldest son Leo, who admits bunking off work from his job in a London cocktail bar in order to watch dad do his thing. It seems a sense of the impish runs in the family. The Daily Star adds the jockey’s Qatar Sussex Stakes victory to its news pages under the headline ‘Frankie’s hot to trot’. Journalist Jack Andrews writes: “A horse owned by Cats creator Lord Lloyd-Webber made a purrfect day for Frankie Dettori.”

Also for Gosden, whose post-race honesty about mistakes made in plotting Too Darn Hot’s season was refreshingly honest in a trade where smoke and mirrors often occlude the truth. Greg Wood of The Guardian would be among racing journalists who appreciate Gosden’s truthful appraisal, but writes: “Self-flagellation comes a little easier when standing in the winner’s enclosure after one of the season’s most valuable events.”

Dettori can make it Group One number 12 of the season in today’s Qatar Nassau Stakes in which he rides Mehdaayih for Gosden. Jon Freeman of i believes the dozen will be achieved as does Pricewise in the Racing Post, but Chris Goulding of the Daily Express and Rob Wright of The Times opt for French Oaks heroine Channel, Jason Heavey of the Daily Star is a fan of Rawdaa, and Newsboy of the Daily Mirror sides with Hermosa. Marlborough of The Daily Telegraph concurs.

Th11.

FAHEY HOPING BOWEN BOUNCES BACK AFTER UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP DRAW

The draw for Saturday’s £250,000 Qatar Stewards Cup took place this morning at Goodwood Racecourse.

Hosted by broadcaster Nick Luck and Great British Racing ambassador Georgia Toffolo from Made In Chelsea, the 28 horses in contention for the six-furlong heritage handicap, due off at 3.40pm on Saturday, were each allotted a stall for the richest handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The first horse out of the hat was the Karl Burke-trained True Mason and the trainer picked the middle stall (14) for the three-year-old. The son of Mayson is set to have his first run since wind surgery after finishing last of the four runners in the G2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May.

The Roger Varian-trained Flavius Titus is the 9/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, for the £250,000 contest and connections chose stall 11 for the four-year-old son of Lethal Force. Flavius Titus has won two of his three starts this year, including last time out in a six-furlong event at Newmarket.

Andrew Balding’s Stone Of Destiny was the final horse out of the hat and the BBC Radio 5 Live’s horseracing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght, representing the Kingsclere handler, was left with stall 27.

Richard Fahey is launching a four-pronged assault on the Unibet Stewards’ Cup as he attempts to win the contest for the second time following Superior Premium in 1998. His quartet features Cosmic Law (stall 22, 14/1), Growl (stall 4, 16/1), George Bowen (stall 25, 25/1) and Aljady (stall 28, 33/1).

Discussing the quartet, Fahey said: “I’m very happy with the draw for all of my horses. Cosmic Law has been in good form this year and he remains open to further progression.

“Growl is so consistent in these big handicaps and will hopefully run well.

“George Bowen has a good draw. He needs to bounce back to form, but hopefully he can do so and this race could suit him, whilst Aljady has possibilities too.”

Unibet Stewards’ Cup, Unibet odds: 9/1 Flavius Titus; 10/1 Khaadem, Justanotherbottle; 11/1 Spanish City; 12/1 Gunmetal, Summerghand; 14/1 Arecibo, Cosmic Law; 16/1 Raucous, Baron Bolt, Gulliver, Growl; 20/1 Vanbrugh, Open Wide; 25/1 Ornate, George Bowen, Air Raid, Stone Of Destiny, Lake Volta, Soldier’s Minute, Embour, True Mason, Buridan, Kimifive; 33/1 Sir Maximilian, Aljady, El Hombre, Hyperfocus

Win / E/W

1/5 odds 1,2,3,4,5,6 (six places)

Th12.

MAGNOLIA

THE MAGNOLIA CUP

In Support of Wellbeing of Women

5½ Furlongs

RESULT

1 HAVERLAND – ridden by Khadijah Mellah

2 LAND FILLY – Alexis Green

3 CLEWBRIOUS COMPANY – Rachael Gowland

Distances: ¾, 1

Winner owned by Mr & Mrs Graham Mills & trained by Charlie Fellowes in Newmarket

12 ran

Khadijah Mellah, 18, is from South East London and is currently studying for her A-Levels ahead of hopefully studying mechanical engineering at university later this year.

She learnt to ride at Ebony Horse Club (who sponsored her today) in Brixton where she has been a member for about five years and has represented the club at various events and competitions. She won the Magnolia Cup In Support of Wellbeing of Women today on Haverland today at Goodwood, her first ride in public.

Th13.

The Magnolia Cup

The Goodwood Ladies’ Race in support of Wellbeing of Women

Quotes

KHADIJA A NEW HERO FOR WOMEN

Khadija Mellah, 18, became a new hero for women in sport, and particularly Muslim women, when generating an unlikely fairytale at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The A-level student from Peckham in South London, a teenager with no family background in horses, let alone racing, won The Magnolia Cup, Goodwood’s charity race for women riders, showing a cool head and skills beyond her experience. She became the first woman to ride competitively on a British racecourse while wearing the hijab, but it might not be her last, for she subsequently revealed she wants to gain an amateur riders’ licence.

Riding quietly in mid-division among the 12 runners, and coping with the speed generated down Goodwood’s five-furlongs, downhill straight, Mellah produced the Charlie Fellowes-trained Haverland with a well-timed run to score narrowly from Land Filly, ridden by Alexis Green, and Clewbrious Company, the mount of Rachael Gowland.

Mellah, whose introduction to the Brixton charity Ebony Horse Club, enabled her to begin riding lessons, started riding out with Newmarket-based Fellowes six weeks ago.

She said: “There are no words to describe this – I’m lost for words. I’m still trying to figure out how it all happened, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has come along to support. I’m so happy that Haverland is well – I’ve been riding him a lot at Charlie’s and I love him so much.

“[Before the race] I wasn’t used to seeing so many people, and there were so many cameras and people looking for information. At the start it was dead silent, and I wanted people [other riders] to start talking. I thought ‘Oh my god’, would someone smile, please. I didn’t really know what I was doing. It was crazy.

“When we set off there were three horses in front of me and the kickback was flying in my face and I decided to pull out and see what happens. When I passed the post I couldn’t believe it, and then I saw all my family and friends and started crying. I am quite competitive, so I wanted to win this race, but I never expected to.

“Initially, riding out at Charlie Fellowes’ yard was quite difficult because it was such a new experience, but Charlie, and Chris Wall and all the trainers I’ve ridden out with have been amazing in helping me. I didn’t really know how to ride, and Charlie has been so amazing, I can’t thank him enough.

“Horses bring me immeasurable amounts of happiness. I’ve always loved them and always will and I hope to carry on and keep riding.”

Surrounded by friends and instructors from the Ebony Horse Club, Mellah said: “I’ve known some of these people for five or six years and they have watched me grow up, so for them to be here is wonderful, especially Naomi, who has been my instructor. I’m just shocked.

“Ambitious women can make it – that’s all I want to represent. Be ambitious and do it. I’ve had so much support, and I can’t wait to see other stories about women who achieve something.”

Th14

The Magnolia Cup

The Goodwood Ladies’ Race in support of Wellbeing of Women

Quotes

FELLOWES FULL OF PRAISE FOR MELLAH

Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes could not hide his admiration for Khadija Mellah after the teenager became the first Muslim woman to ride a winner on a British racecourse.

Mellah rode the Fellowes-trained Haverland to victory in the 12-runner Magnolia Cup charity race, an astonishing triumph for a woman with no background in horses and who has grown up in Peckham, South London, far removed from the traditional route into racing.

She started riding thoroughbreds for the first time in April, and met Fellowes just six weeks ago. He said: “Khadija gave the horse the most unbelievable ride. She was so cool – she followed the right horse through and she did absolutely brilliantly. I’m speechless, shaking, I can’t believe that. She is the most incredible young lady you will ever come across. How she has done that is beyond remarkable.

“Every single time we have asked Khadija to come forward she has done so, emphatically. She is the most wonderful young lady I have ever had anything to do with – she has a smile that lights up our yard. She has taken this so incredibly well.

“I thought she might finish in the first four, but she has ridden an absolute peach of a race. She was in the perfect position, won nicely and a shade cosily – I hope the handicapper wasn’t watching.

“About six weeks ago Oli [Bell of ITV Racing, Mella’s mentor through the route to the race] rang me and asked if I had a suitable horse, and Haverland is ideal. He’s a gentleman and very safe, and I knew he would look after her – also the conditions of the race suit him. The two of them have become the most fantastic partnership, but never did I think they could win the race.

“Khadija is so brave and the process never fazed her one bit. We’ve taken baby steps, but until last week she had never galloped or gone at this pace. We took her to the Rowley Mile for a piece of work, Hayley [Turner] rode with her, and I said to Oli, ‘If she nails this then we are okay’. She absolutely nailed it and I came away with a smile on my face.

“She’s very competitive, but very relaxed, and you have to be relaxed. When I came to collect the saddle before the race there were press and cameras in her face, and she’s 18 years of age, and I thought ‘Oh no, this might be getting to her’. We sent her to the start early to get out of the melee, get to the start and get a breather, and the rest is history.

“Females in racing have always had a good position but Muslim females? There’s not many of them around. It’s wonderful and it shows actually what an inclusive sport this is because I think it has a reputation for not being inclusive. It’s not, it’s open to everyone and we welcome everyone with open arms, especially young ladies like that.”

TRIBUTES FROM FELLOW RIDERS

Olympic gold-medal winning track cyclist Victoria Pendleton, who rode in the race, and has ridden in point-to-points and at the Cheltenham Festival, said: “It is such a privilege to ride at such a fantastic course, and the girls all rode so well and so professionally. There have been negative comments in the past, but I hope the race goes on, because it is such a great innovation. It is an incredible result with Khadija winning – she was so nervous at the start, bless her. Her journey is the stuff of fairytales, and I love a fairytale.”

Another rider who took part in the Magnolia Cup, Kitty Trice, a journalist who works for the Racing Post, said: “It is a thrill to see Khadija win – she is a true role model and just what the sport needs.”

Th14A.

Charity race. 1.10pm: Magnolia Cup

BBC’s GREEN TAKES RUNNER-UP SPOT IN MAGNOLIA CUP

Alexis Green, riding the Chris Gordon-trained Land Filly (actual horse name Wiff Waff), was elated after her second place in the ninth running of the Magnolia Cup In Support of Wellbeing of Women.

Green went down by three-quarters of a length to the Khadijah Mellah-ridden Haverland.

Green, a weather presenter and senior broadcast journalist for BBC South, said: “What an amazing win from Khadijah.

“I pushed Wiff Waff at the end and we gave it our best.

“I am so glad that the ladies are all such good friends and it has been such an amazing day.

“I hope to ride in another race! You never know, I might turn amateur.”

Th15.

RACE 1

Race One – Unibet Handicap – Winning Quotes

GOSDEN IS A HAPPY CAMPER WITH FOREST OF DEAN

John Gosden’s sensational form continued as he registered his third victory of the week, taking him to the top of the Leading Trainer Award category, following the success of 4/1 joint-favourite Forest Of Dean in the 10-furlong £75,000 Unibet Handicap.

Ridden by Harry Bentley, registering his first victory at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, the three-year-old son of Iffraaj ran on strongly up the far-side rail to score by two and a half-lengths over the Andrew Balding-trained Fox Premier (11/2) in second.

Gosden, successful on the Sussex Downs already this week with Stradivarius (G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup) and Too Darn Hot (G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes), said: “I freshened Forest Of Dean up after he ran a very good race to finish fourth in the London Gold Cup at Newbury behind Headman (Roger Charlton), who went on to win a G2 at Saint-Cloud, so the form was strong.

“This race used to be called the Extel. If you won this, you got a free ride in a Spitfire. It was always a very celebrated race and I thought this was a horse who deserved to take his chance here.

“He was slow away, but they have dropped the rail in the straight from today. Therefore when you enter the straight now, there is a little chicane which has opened the track up a bit.

“What people don’t realise is that the straight here is not straight on that rail. It actually elbows out towards the middle of the track and causes a concertina effect. That is why you get a lot of bad luck stories here, but when you have that little auxiliary rail it does help. It’s the brave man’s route, but it was the only route we could go to.

“As for the future, we’ll wait and see what the handicapper does. We will see how far he is pushed up, then we will decide if we keep him in another handicap for three-year-olds, a mixed-age handicap or whether we get bold and run in a Listed event.”

Winning rider Bentley remarked: “I tried to be positive from the get-go and get a handier position than I ended up with.

“I spoke to Mr Gosden in the paddock beforehand and we discussed that there is false rail there, which really helps things open up in the straight.

“It took a while for the gap to come but from my position, it was just a matter of waiting as you cannot go over the top of these horses. Luckily, the gap arrived and he was very brave to go through it.”

1.30pm Unibet Handicap, 1m 1f 197y

1 Forest Of Dean (HRH Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 3-8-04 Harry Bentley 4/1jf

2 Fox Premier (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 3-8-06 Silvestre de Sousa 11/2

3 Sinjaari (Mohammed Jaber) William Haggas 3-8-06 P J McDonald 4/1jf

11 ran

Time: 2m 3.79s

Distances: 2½, nk

Tote Win: £4.80 Places: £1.90, £2.40, £1.60 Exacta: £32.30

Breeding: b c Iffraaj (GB) – Forest Crown (GB) (Royal Applause (GB))

Breeder: Car Colston Hall Stud

John Gosden – 157th Goodwood winner (39th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Harry Bentley – 24th Goodwood winner (5th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Th16.

First race, 1.50pm: Unibet Handicap

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Harry Bentley, jockey of the 4/1 joint favourite and winner Forest Of Dean, said: “Lovely ground – it has just tightened up a bit.”

Silvestre de Sousa, partner of the two and a half-length second, 11/2 chance Fox Premier, said: “Nice good ground.”

PJ McDonald, jockey of third-placed Sinjaari (4/1 joint favourite), said: “Good. The same as yesterday.”

Franny Norton, rider of Victory Command, said: “It is not bad at all.”

Jamie Spencer, partner of Wargrave, said: “Nice ground.”

Andrea Atzeni, on board Almania, said: “Probably the same as yesterday.”

Sean Davis, rider of Coolagh Forest, said: “Good – lovely ground.”

Joe Fanning, partner of The Trader, said: “Good.”

Hayley Turner, rider of Dalaalaat, said: “Good.”

Th17.

RACE 2

Race Two – Qatar Richmond Stakes – Winning Quotes

HORDE PROVES GOLDEN

The Clive Cox-trained and Adam Kirby-ridden Golden Horde (15/2) landed the £200,000 G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes.

The two-year-old son of Lethal Force, who was also trained by Cox, held off the sustained challenge of the well-supported 11/8 favourite Threat, trained by Richard Hannon, to score by three-quarters of a length in the six-furlong event.

Golden Horde was a fine fifth in the G2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot back in June and the Lambourn handler was delighted with today’s victory.

He said: “Golden Horde did it well today. Adam said he felt like his father [Lethal Force] throughout the race. He didn’t feel like he was going very fast.

“Golden Horde is a joy to have. He is improving all the time. He has a bit of size and scope.

“We bought him at the Doncaster Sales last year (£65,000) and we always knew he would keep improving throughout the season with his size.

“Even in his work at home and just saddling him today, we’ve really got him where we want him. He has progressed with racing and it’s just great to have another top horse.

“He is a different colour to Lethal Force but like him, he has a lot of ability!

“He has a great mind which is great with any horse and it’s great to have a winner here.

“Golden Horde is in the Gimcrack and the Morny. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and then see what he is telling us.”

Winning rider Kirby remarked: “Golden Horde is improving. He was still very babyish at Ascot and he lugged across the track for some reason. Clive put a cross noseband on him today and that seemed to help him no end.

“I am really pleased for him and obviously I am pleased for Lethal Force as well. It’s nice for him to get a nice winner on the board and hopefully this lad will do him proud.

“I didn’t feel like I was going that quick on him. He is just like his dad in that respect where he has a high cruising speed and lengthens really well.”

2.25pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f

1 Golden Horde (AlMohamediya Racing) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 15/2

2 Threat (Cheveley Park Stud) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Tom Marquand 11/8 fav

3 Royal Dornoch (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-00 Wayne Lordan 25/1

13 ran

Time: 1m 11.01s

Distances: ¾, 3

Tote Win: £9.10 Places: £2.70, £1.20, £8.00 Exacta: £24.40

Breeding: b c Gleneagles (IRE) – Bridal Dance (IRE) (Danehill Dancer (IRE))

Breeder: Cn Farm Ltd

Clive Cox – 36th Goodwood winner (8 th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Adam Kirby – 38th Goodwood winner (7th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Th18.

Second race, 2.25pm: Gordon Stakes

Placed quotes

HANNON DISAPOINTED BY THE RESULT BUT BELIEVES IN THREAT

Richard Hannon, trainer of the 11/8 favourite Threat who went down by three quarters of a length to the 15/2 winner Golden Horde in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes, was disappointed with the result but happy with the colt’s performance.

Hannon commented: “There are no excuses. He was coming to win but he didn’t win. The winner is obviously a very nice horse. He hit the gate all right and travelled right, he was in the right place at the right time, but he got beat.

“Threat is a very good horse. I haven’t lost confidence in him or lessened my admiration of him, but I had hoped he would win there.

“He is always going to be a better three-year-old, and I always hoped he was going to be a Guineas horse.”

Jockey Tom Marquand, added: “There are no excuses. He has run another cracker – we just bumped into a horse with an extra gear over the last half furlong.

“He is a lovely horse and has finished second in two Group Twos, at the highest two-year-old level you can have at the moment. Going forward and as a three-year-old he will be a lovely horse.”

Wayne Lordan, jockey of third-placed Royal Dornoch (25/1), who is trained by Aidan O’Brien, said: “My horse is still a maiden but has improved on each of his runs. He is a nice colt with talent.”

Th19.

RACE 3

Third race – Qatar Gordon Stakes

Quotes

JOHNSTON BREAKS QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL WINS BY A TRAINER

Yorkshire-based Scotsman Mark Johnston trained his 81st Qatar Goodwood Festival winner, setting a record for wins at the famous midsummer meeting.

It was also his 150th winner at all Goodwood’s meetings.

Johnston, whose landmark victory came courtesy of Nayef Road in the G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes, had shared top spot with Sir Michael Stoute after equalling the Newmarket handler’s record yesterday. After welcoming in the Silvestre De Sousa-ridden Nayef Road, Johnston said: “Sir Michael has been around longer than me, so that’s quite good. We target the meeting and it’s nice to be up there making records, but I would swop them for a few of John Gosden’s Group One wins.

“At an early stage in my career we latched onto the great opportunities here at Goodwood, we really enjoy it, the owners really enjoy it, and we have some overseas owners here this week and they are really enjoying it. There is no better place to come to advertise British racing.

“My Scottish side means I firmly believe in racing horses for money, not racing them at home. People are always saying our horses run a lot, but a horse like Nayef Road won’t have galloped since before his first run of the season. We save the effort for the racecourse.

Yesterday Johnston set a new highest score for wins in one month by a trainer of Britain when saddling his 50th success in July. When reminded of his good run, he quipped: “Yes, but I’ve only trained one in August!”

Nayef Road (9/1) beat Constantinople (2/1 f) and Spanish Mission (11/2) by a neck and a head. Johnston said of his winner: “Even in defeat, he’s been running well and we’ve always thought highly of him.

“The St Leger has to be the target and we’ll keep an open mind on that. We think he’s better over further than today’s trip [12 furlongs], so while the Voltigeur Stakes [12 furlongs] is a possible he could go straight to the Leger. We could have more than one St Leger runner. I’ve won both Guineas, but never won a Derby and never won a Leger, although we’ve had a couple of placed horses in it.

“Sir Ron Priestley is fine after his run and win here yesterday [in the Unibet Handicap], but he has a way to go before he’s up to that level. He is in the Leger, though.”

3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3), 1m 3f 218y

1 Nayef Road (Mohamed Obaida) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Silvestre De Sousa 9/1

2 Constantinople (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-04 Ryan Moore 2/1 fav

3 Spanish Moon (Honorable Earle Mack & Team Valor LLC) David Simcock 3-9-04 Jamie Spencer 11/2

9 ran Time: 2m 35.67s Distances: nk, hd

Tote Win: £10.10 Places: £2.90, £1.20, £1.70 Exacta: £35.30

Breeding: ch c Galileo (IRE) – Rose Bonheur (GB) (Danehill Dancer (IRE))

Breeder: B V Sangster

Mark Johnston – 150th Goodwood winner (81st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre de Sousa – 28th Goodwood winner (15th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Race Three – Qatar Gordon Stakes – Winning Jockey Quotes

NAYEF ON A ROAD TO SUCCESS IN QATAR GORDON STAKES

Whilst his rivals struggled to handle the undulations of Goodwood, 9/1 shot Nayef Road kept straight and true under jockey Silvestre de Sousa to land the £175,000 G2 Qatar Gordon Stakes, which made trainer Mark Johnston the winning-most trainer in the history of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with 81 successes.

The three-year-old son of Galileo displayed guts and determination, characteristics routinely associated with Johnston’s horses, in the closing stages of the 12-furlong event to register a neck victory over the Aidan O’Brien-trained 2/1 favourite Constantinople.

Winning rider De Sousa remarked: “Nayef Road answered every question. It was a real battle out there and he put his heart into it.

“I always had a handy position and was quite happy with the way he travelled.

“I had him settled and then the pace picked up from just going by the bushes when they switch courses, but I was always happy.

“Mark Johnston’s horses are so well trained. They come here to win and give everything for you.”

Unibet make Nayef Road a 14/1 shot for the G1 St Leger at Doncaster, the final Classic of the season on Saturday, September 14.

W21.

Third race, 3.00pm: Qatar Richmond Stakes

Placed quotes

CONSTANTINOPLE STILL A BABY

“Babyish” was how trainer Aiden O’Brien described the run of second-placed 2/1 favourite Constantinople in the £175.000 G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes, who came home a neck adrift of the 9/1 Nayef Road.

Often a pointer for the last Classic of the year, the G1 St Leger, when asked about the chances of the Constantinople running at Doncaster O’Brien said: “The reality is that he is a horse for next year. He is a baby which is why we have always been going gentle with him. We have been trying to underface him rather than overface him.

“We will see how he is in a couple of months, I am not sure he will stay far enough to be a Cup horse.

“You can see how babyish he is by the way he runs, even when he got there he wandered about.

“He is massive, a very big horse. We will go gentle and see.”

Th22.

RACE 4

Race Four – Qatar Nassau Stakes – Winning Connections Quotes

DEIRDRE SECURES HISTORIC SUCCESS FOR JAPAN

Deirdre (20/1) provided Japan with a historic success in the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Trained by Mitsuru Hashida and ridden by Oisin Murphy, the five-year-old daughter of Harbinger finished with a flourish in the 10-furlong contest to capture G1 honours by a length and a quarter from long-time leader Mehdaayih (3/1).

Deirdre finished sixth in the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June with connections blaming the soft ground for her performance. They decided to remain in England, situated at Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Abington Place Stables in Newmarket with Deirdre coming to Goodwood Racecourse for an away day last month to gain experience of the course.

Today’s victory was the second time Japan have won a G1 contest in Britain following Agnes World’s win in the 2000 G1 July Cup at Newmarket.

The mare is owned by Mr Toji Morita, who owns a family business in Osaka, Japan. His Racing Manager Seiko Hashida Yoshimura, who is also the daughter of the winning trainer Mitsuru Hashida, was thrilled by Deirdre’s success.

She said: “That was a special performance from Deirdre. It is fantastic to have a winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. This is very important not only for us, but also for the whole of Japan to come over to Britain and have a big-race winner.

“Today’s victory is important for Japan because it showed that it is not just possible to come here and compete, but that it is also possible to win. Hopefully, we can have a good influence on Japanese racing with this win.

“It was a very big challenge to come here. We have been in Britain for three months with Deirdre and we are so pleased that we kept believing in her. We had a lot of support and this has made this victory possible.

“We were just hoping for the best for her today. It was a gloriously sunny day at Glorious Goodwood and everything just fell right for her. Goodwood is a beautiful racecourse. It is very different to Japanese racecourses which are usually oval-shaped. We were sure that she would like this track and it worked out very well. The quicker ground was another important factor for her today and it is very special to win a G1 event in Britain.

“We could see at Royal Ascot that she was trying very hard. There was heavy rain there and that did not help her chances.

“A lot of credit has to go to Oisin Murphy. We did not give him any instructions and just decided to let him ride the horse in the way he felt right. He is a brilliant jockey.

“We have not yet decided if Deirdre will return to Japan or whether she will stay over here. We will make that decision in the coming days when we sit down and have a chat about what we should do next. She could possibly stay in Europe.

“Deirdre is a daughter of Harbinger [2010 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes winner] so that is one of the reasons we came over here. After Royal Ascot, we stayed in Newmarket, and thanks goes to Jane Chapple-Hyam. We had very good surroundings and we trained very well coming here. Hopefully, everybody at home [in Japan] was watching.”

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m 1f 197y

1 Deirdre (Toji Morita) Mitsuru Hashida JPN 5-9-07 Oisin Murphy 20/1

2 Meydaayih (Emirates Park Pty Ltd) John Gosden 3-8-13 Frankie Dettori 3/1

3 Rawdaa (Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-07 Danny Tudhope 6/1

13/8 fav Hermosa (9th)

9 ran

Time: 2m 2.93s

Distances: 1¼, 1¼

Tote Win: £19.30 Places: £3.40, £1.60, £1.90 Exacta: £110.50

Breeding: b m Harbinger (GB) – Reizend (JPN) (Special Week (JPN))

Breeder: Northern Farm

Mitsuru Hashida – 1st Goodwood winner

Oisin Murphy – 26th Goodwood winner (4th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Th23.

Fourth race – Qatar Nassau Stakes

Quotes

MURPHY HELPS JAPAN TO FIRST QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL WINNER

Deirdre’s victory in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes was a superb result for her homeland of Japan and a significant one for international racing.

Ridden by Oisin Murphy, the five-year-old mare pulled off a 20/1 shock, but she beat a top-class field fair and square, becoming the first runner and winner for Japan at Goodwood, and only the second Japanese-trained winner in Britain, following Agnes World’s victory in the 2000 Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

The Mitsuru Hashida-trained winner scored by one and a quarter lengths and the same from pace-setting Mehdaayih (3/1), the mount of Frankie Dettori, and Rawdaa (6/1), ridden by Danny Tudhope. Hermosa was the unplaced 13/8 favourite.

Murphy, who is leading Britain’s Stobart Jockeys’ Championship with 86 winners, three clear of Tudhope, formed contacts in Japan during a visit there in January when he rode in a number of races. He said: “I’m so glad the Japanese have bought a horse here and she has performed. I’ve been telling people since I came back from Japan of the regard they hold their horses in, and it’s fantastic they have won a Group One race here – she was already a Group One winner, but it is great to do it in Britain.

“I can’t tell you how pleased and thrilled I am for all the connections.”

Deirdre was undertaking her second start in Britain after finishing sixth in the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is a daughter of the stallion Harbinger, who raced in Britain and won the 2010 G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes before being sold to Japanese breeding interests.

Murphy added: “I had a lovely draw beside Mehdaayih, and Hermosa was just on my outside. I would have liked to have sat a bit closer but couldn’t go the pace. There was no pressure on me and so I rode her as I felt from instinct. It paid off, she picked up really well and I was able to use that fresh strip of ground on the rail.

“She’s a big, masculine mare, a real physical, and I’m not surprised she was able to carry the 60 kilo [9st 7lb] which is far more than she would be used to carrying in Japan. I kept looking at her price, but thinking she had a wonderful chance. She worked brilliant, but to go and win against a decent field was something else.

“Hopefully we will see more horses from Japan coming over. Northern Farm, which bred this mare, has some wonderful pedigrees and this is a huge result. When in Japan I was spoilt because I rode great horses every morning.”

Th24.

Fourth race, 3.35pm: Qatar Nassau Stakes

Placed quotes

GOSDEN MAGNANIMOUS IN DEFEAT

A one and a quarter length second in the feature race of the day, the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, saw the John Gosden magnanimous in defeat when his filly 3/1 chance Mehdaayih found just the Japanese raider Deirdre (20/1) too good.

Gosden said: “The race went great even though I didn’t think we would make the running. Mehdaayih broke well – unlike her – and I noticed that Frankie [Dettori] and Ryan [Moore on Hermosa] were up there wanting to control the race and they went a bit hard for the first furlong.

“Mehdaayih has run a blinder and looked like she had got it won, but Deirdre slipped up the inside rail. It is a fantastic result for racing.

“For a young filly, Mehdaayih was a long time in front and she got a little bit lonely.

“I left the tactics open, I said that if she didn’t break well to bring her wide on the outside, but if she did break well to, by all means, ride it has you find it. A young filly like this, she has never been in front in her life.

“I think we will freshen her up, Frankie was quite keen to freshen her up and go for the Prix de l’Opera.

“I think to bring Deirdre over here from Japan and win a Group One like this, at a great festival, it is fantastic for international racing and for Japanese racing. If we were going to be beaten, I am delighted to be beaten by the Japanese.

“I saw Deirdre as a threat today, I have seen her train across the road in Newmarket and I know her form. She is a tough race mare, a real pro, and her owners are the most charming people.

“It is a fabulous result for racing. We have had two fabulous results today, the charity race and this. I think it is wonderful for racing and wonderful for the country.

“I hear that there might be at least three horses coming over from Japan for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomph so this great.

Frankie Dettori added: “She ran a super race. We were beaten by an older mare but no complaints.”

Th25.

RACE 5

Race Five – Telegraph Nursery Handicap – Winning Quotes

PUNJAB PROVES THE GOVERNOR FOR JOHNSTON

Mark Johnston registered his fourth victory of the week at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and a 54/1 double on Ladies’ Day following the impressive success of 9/2 favourite Governor Of Punjab in the £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap.

Johnston, who has won the Leading Trainer Award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival 12 times, including for the last three years, was delighted with the two-year-old son of Footstepsinthesands performance.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Governor Of Punjab won the seven-furlong event by a length over the Eve Johnson-Houghton-trained Sword Beach (33/1).

The Middleham trainer said: “Governor Of Punjab is a massive horse. He belongs to Rob Ferguson, who also owns Visinari who is very similar size of horse.

“You have got that dilemma with a big horse like this who is showing so much speed; do you take advantage of that or do you hold back and wait for him to mature and hope that he is going to be better? You hope that he is going to be better but you don’t know.

“We have made a bit of hay, so perhaps we can relax for a bit and see if he continues to fill out and improve.

“Ryan said he got squeezed out a little bit early on, but he had a dream run really. The horse relaxed and he was able to put him where he wanted.

“Ryan said he is a great big horse, that a mile would not be a problem and that he will get better with time.”

Th26.

Fifth race – Telegraph Nursery Handicap

Quotes

AUSTRALIAN VISITOR WHO KNOWS HOW TO WIN

The Australian cricket team may be struggling against England in the Ashes Test Match at Edgbaston, but there was a winner from down under at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Rob Ferguson and his wife Jenny, who live in Sutton Forest, New South Wales, keep horses in training with Yorkshire-based Mark Johnston, and were present to watch their Governor Of Punjab win the Telegraph Nursery Handicap for two-year-olds. The win was sweet compensation for the defeat of Visinari, who they also own, and whose first-race win and early promise was deflated when he finished a well-beaten fourth in Tuesday’s G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

Stating that he keeps horses with Johnston because, “I like winners, and Mark is a winner,” Rob Ferguson, said of Governor Of Punjab (9/2f), who beat Sword Beach (33/1) and Toro Strike (10/1) by a length and a short-head: “I saw the horse last week and thought he looked a bit light, but today he looked a million dollars. He’s a beautiful horse.

“I thought we were beaten early on, and he was being bustled, but while it was a struggle to get going I could see he was going to get through in the final 50 metres. I love the way he hit the line, and he’s out of a mile-and-a-quarter family so he should get further.

“We had an offer to sell him to Hong Kong and we said yes, but it turned out his handicap mark was too low – he would get in now, but I don’t want to sell him, and my wife said she would kick me out if I sold any of our horses. She’s a good cook, so I want to keep her!

“I wasn’t expecting huge amounts from Visinari because he’s such a big gawky horse and needs to grow out. He’s still weak. I’ve backed him for the 2000 Guineas and will probably tear that up – he’s got lengths on Governor Of Punjab at home, but this horse is improving so much that you never know. I thought we were bringing the stable pony here, but he’s won.

“I love coming to Goodwood, and came here the first time when Dilum won the [Qatar] Richmond Stakes [1991]. I came a couple of years ago and fell in love with it again, and now we’re here for the whole week. We’ve been staying with Mark and Deirdre [Johnston] and flying up and down with them. Mark’s a great trainer and also a great buyer of a yearling.

“His family play a great role, and that’s a feature of racing in Australia, where trainers and their families share the work – that’s so important because it’s such a high-pressure job.”

4.10pm Telegraph Nursery Handicap, 7f

1 Governor Of Punjab (Rob Ferguson) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/2 fav

2 Sword Beach (Hp Racing Sword Beach) Eve Johnson Houghton 2-8-10 Tom Marquand 33/1

3 Toro Strike (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Fahey 2-9-02 Tony Hamilton 10/1

14 ran

Time: 1m 26.39s Distances: 1, sh

Tote Win: £5.60 Places: £2.00, £11.60, £3.20 Exacta: £244.50

Breeding: ch c Footstepsinthesand (GB) – Simla Bibi (GB) (Indian Ridge (IRE))

Breeder: Joan Murphy

Mark Johnston – 151st Goodwood winner (82nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore – 135th Goodwood winner (47th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Th27.

Fifth race, 4.10pm: Telegraph Nursery

Placed quotes

BEACH BOWS TO THE GOVERNOR

The Henry Ponsonby Racing-owned Sword Beach (33/1) came home the length second to Governor Of Punjab (9/2 favourite) in the £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap over seven furlongs.

Trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton commented: “Sword Beach has run an absolute blinder form a bad draw (13). If he could have sat handier, possibly he could have won. The gaps came when we wanted them and I am thrilled with the run.”

Jockey Tom Marquand added: “Sword Beach ran a belter. I had a lot of luck in running but we weren’t quick enough going forward, so we went backwards at the end.”

Th28.

RACE 6

Race Six – Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden – Winning Quotes

VIVIDLY DOES THE BUSINESS FOR HILLS

The Charlie Hills-trained Vividly (16/1) captured the £25,000 Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

Ridden by Kieran Shoemark, the two-year-old daughter of Charm Spirit held off the sustained challenge of the 11/4 joint-favourite Craylands and Tulip Fields by a short-head and a length and a half, to land the seven-furlong event.

Lambourn-based Hills said: “Vividly has that lovely way about her – she is so genuine. We were really worried about the draw, as being drawn 16 of 16 over seven furlongs at Goodwood is never a good place to be.

Luckily, she pinged the gates and I thought Kieran gave her a marvellous ride. She is going the right way now and we might well come back here for the G3 Prestige Stakes (August 24).

“She has always been bit a fidgety at home and I probably had to run her a bit sooner than I ideally wanted because she started getting sweaty in the mornings and worrying about things.

“We ran her at Newbury and ever since then she has been a changed filly. She has stopped all that sweating and I think racing is going to do her a lot of good.”

Discussing second-placed Craylands, Newmarket trainer Bell commented: “We are very happy with the run and Frankie [Dettori] was very complementary about Craylands. She is probably all about next year and she looks a highclass middle distance filly in the making.”

4.45pm Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden, 7f

1 Vividly (Khalid Abdullah) Charlie Hills 2-9-00 Kieran Shoemark 16/1

2 Craylands (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 11/4jf

3 Tulip Fields (Mildmay Racing & D Caslon) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 P J McDonald 11/4jf

15 ran

Time: 1m 27.59s

Distances: sh, 1½

Tote Win: £17.60 Places: £3.80, £1.80, £1.60 Exacta: £61.90

Breeding: b f Charm Spirit (IRE) – Zero Gravity (GB) (Dansili (GB))

Breeder: Sean Connolly

Charlie Hills – 17th Goodwood winner (8th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Kieran Shoemark – 6th Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Th29.

Race Seven – Tatler Handicap – Winning Quotes

CELSIUS FINDS THE RIGHT TEMPERATURE

The Tom Clover-trained Celsius captured the final race of Ladies’ Day the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £25,000 Tatler Handicap over five furlongs.

Ridden by PJ McDonald, the three-year-old son of Dragon Pulse snatched victory on the line by a short-head over the Paul Cole-trained Mercenary Rose (25/1) in second.

A delighted Clover, recording his first success at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and first at the track, said: “Celsius as you can see, is quite a keen horse hence the gelding operation along with the use of a hood and a tongue-tie.

“Celsius has learned to settle. We were struggling with him in the spring in trying to each him how to settle. He has improved with every run and the team at home have done a great job with the horse.

“This race has been something that we have been targeting. We thought the easy five furlongs would suit him, but in time we think he will get six furlongs.

“He’ll go to York for the Ebor Festival next.”

5.20pm Tatler Handicap, 5f

1 Celsius (J Collins, C Fahy & S Piper) Tom Clover 3-8-09 P J McDonald 11/2

2 Mercenary Rose (Frank Stella) Paul Cole 3-8-05 David Egan 25/1

3 Lufricia (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 3-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 13/2

4 Tinto (D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley) Amanda Perrett 3-9-03 Pat Dobbs 14/1

9/2 fav Amplify (12th)

16 ran

Time: 57.24s

Distances: sh, 1½, ¾

Tote Win: £6.50 Places: £1.90, £6.80, £2.00, £3.40 Exacta: £234.20

Breeding: ch g Dragon Pulse (IRE) – Grecian Artisan (IRE) (Mastercraftsman (IRE))

Breeder: Owenstown Stud

Tom Clover – 1st Goodwood winner

P J McDonald – 10th Goodwood winner (6th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Th30.

TRACK HOLDS THE MOISTURE

TO MAINTAIN GOOD GOING

A perfect summer day on the Downs, with warm sunshine and a light breeze, complemented a memorable afternoon of racing at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Goodwood Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell said: “I’ve been very surprised, but the ground held its moisture really well. It’s been a warm day, but the jockeys were all very happy that it was ‘good’ ground and so I’ve left that as the description.

“I’m sure we will put ‘good to firm’ into the going description tomorrow morning, but we will see.

“Overnight we will be taking down the false rails on both bends so there will be fresh ground on both the top and bottom bends. The weather forecast is for more of the same – and what an amazing day of racing.

“I was thrilled to see Deirdre win the Qatar Nassau Stakes for Japan – there has been a lot of work to get the mare here, both on Goodwood’s part and other racecourses, notably Nick Smith at Ascot. It is brilliant for Goodwood, but great for British racing that a Japanese horse has come over here and won a Group One race.

“Hopefully it will encourage more runners from that country because this has shown them what can be done. We would love to see more Japanese horses at Goodwood in the future.”

Of Khadijah Mellah’s victory in the Magnolia Cup – a first win for a Muslim woman on a British racecourse – Arkell said: “It was an extraordinary story – what can you say? It was quite stunning, and what an achievement.

“Goodwood is a very special place, and the racing today has proved that – the cachet and appeal of coming here as a competitor, owner or racegoer is hard to beat.”

Th31.

CROWD FIGURES AT THE 2019 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL SO FAR

2019 2018 +/-

TUESDAY 12,782 12,813 -31

WEDNESDAY 16,097 15,880 +217

THURSDAY 22,002 21,855 +147

RACING TV LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER LADIES’ DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 3 3 1

PJ McDonald 3 1 2

Ryan Moore 1 4 2

Silvestre de Sousa 1 3 2

Adam Kirby 1 2 1

Tom Marquand 1 2 -

Franny Norton 1 1 -

James Doyle 1 - 3

Harry Bentley 1 - 1

Oisin Murphy 1 - 1

Danny Tudhope 1 - 1

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Luke Morris 1 - -

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Megan Nicholls 1 - -

Kieran Shoemark 1 - -

David Egan - 1 1

Donnacha O’Brien - 1 1

Jamie Spencer - 1 1

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

James Sullivan - 1 -

Andrea Atzeni - - 1

Tony Hamilton - - 1

Wayne Lordan - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER LADIES’ DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Mark Johnston 4 3 1

John Gosden 3 1 -

John Quinn 2 - -

Clive Cox 1 2 -

Richard Hannon 1 1 -

Charlie Appleby 1 - 2

Charlie Hills 1 - 1

David O’Meara 1 - 1

Tom Clover 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

Mitsuru Hashida JAPAN 1 - -

Sir Mark Prescott 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE - 2 4

Richard Fahey - 1 2

David Simcock - 1 1

Sir Michael Stoute - 1 1

Andrew Balding - 1 -

Michael Bell - 1 -

Ruth Carr - 1 -

Paul Cole - 1 -

Eve Johnson Houghton - 1 -

William Knight - 1 -

Joseph O’Brien IRE - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

William Haggas - - 2

Ralph Beckett - - 1

Roger Charlton - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Saeed bin Suroor - - 1

Roger Varian - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019 – WINNERS

First Day, Tuesday, July 30

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FAYEZ (Northern Lads & Nawton Racing) David O’Meara 5-8-12 Danny Tudhope 25/1

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f

PINATUBO (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-01 James Doyle 6/4 Fav

3.00 £312,000 Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f

SIR DANCEALOT (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 5-9-03 Gerald Mosse 6/1

3.35pm £500,000 Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-09 Frankie Dettori 4/5 Fav

h

4.10pm £25,000 European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden 6f

COBRA EYE (Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited) John Quinn 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 15/8 Fav

4.45pm £30,000 Chelsea Barracks Handicap 5f

GREEN POWER (Nino’s Partnership) John Gallagher 4-8-13 P J McDonald 16/1

5.15pm £25,000 Unibet Fillies’ Handicap 1m

MAID FOR LIFE (Normandie Stud Ltd) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-06 P J McDonald 12/1

Second Day, Wednesday, July 31

1.50pm £50,000 Unibet Goodwood Handicap 2m 4f 134y

TIMOSHENKO (Middleham Park Racing XXXVI) Sir Mark Prescott 4-8-00 Luke Morris 9/1

2.25pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 3f 218y

SIR RON PRIESTLEY (Paul Dean) Mark Johnston 3-9-04 Franny Norton 6/1

3.00pm £75,000 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) 5f

LIBERTY BEACH (Philip Wilkins) John Quinn 2-8-12 Jason Hart 11/8 Fav

3.35pm £1,059,250 Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m

TOO DARN HOT (Lord Lloyd-Webber) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori Evens Fav

4.10pm £50,000 European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race 5f

MRS BOUQUET (Garrett Freyne) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Joe Fanning 3/1

4.45pm £30,000 British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap 1m 1f 197y

MANNAAL (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-13 Megan Nicholls (3) 12/1

5.20pm £400,000 Qatar International Stakes (Group 1, Purebred Arabians), 1m

EBRAZ (HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Julian Smart QATAR 6-9-08 Maxime Guyon 5/2

5.55pm £25,000 New & Lingwood Handicap 7f

DIRTY RASCAL (Charlie & Julia Rosier) Richard Hannon 3-8-11 Tom Marquand 7/1

Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1

1.10pm Magnolia Cup In Support of Wellbeing of Women 5½f (Charity Race)

HAVERLAND (Mr & Mrs Graham Mills) Charlie Fellowes – ridden by Khadijah Mellah

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FOREST OF DEAN (H R H Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 3-8-04 Harry Bentley 4/1 Jt Fav

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f

GOLDEN HORDE (Al Mohamediya Racing) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 15/2

3.00pm £175,000 Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y

NAYEF ROAD (Mohammed Obaida) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Silvestre de Sousa 9/1

3.35pm £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y

DEIRDRE (Toji Morita) Mitsuru Hashida JAPAN 5-9-07 Oisin Murphy 20/1

4.10pm £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap 7f

GOVERNOR OF PUNJAB (Rob Ferguson) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/2 Fav

4.45pm £25,000 Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden 7f

VIVIDLY (Khalid Abdullah) Charlie Hills 2-9-00 Kieran Shoemark 16/1

5.20pm £25,000 Tatler Handicap 5f

CELSIUS (J Collins, C Fahy & S Piper) Tom Clover 3-8-09 P J McDonald 11/2

THURSDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1:50pm UNIBET HANDICAP

The Starter reported that ALMANIA (IRE) was the subject of a third criteria failure. Sir Michael Stoute was informed that the colt could not run until the day after passing a stalls test.

An enquiry was held to consider interference inside the final furlong when the winner, FOREST OF DEAN, ridden by Harry Bentley, interfered with KORCHO, placed sixth, ridden by David Egan, which in turn interfered with DALAALAAT (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Hayley Turner. Bentley was cautioned for careless riding for allowing his mount to drift left-handed without timely correction, taking KORCHO off its intended line and causing DALAALAAT (IRE) to be momentarily checked.

Following the race, Sean Davies reported that COLLAGH FOREST (IRE), unplaced, stumbled leaving the stalls, and hung left-handed on the bend.

2:25pm QATAR RICHMOND STAKES (Group 2)

There was a delay to the start of this race as VOLATILE ANALYST (USA) had to be re-shod upon arrival at the start.

ROYAL COMMANDO (IRE), drawn 10, ducked right-handed leaving the stalls making contact with GUILDSMAN (FR), drawn 9, which had reared as the stalls opened. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.

An enquiry was held to consider interference approximately one and a half furlongs out when DREAM SHOT (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Jamie Spencer, interfered with ROYAL COMMANDO (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Kieran Shoemark, which in turn interfered with FLEETING PRINCE (IRE), unplaced, ridden by James Doyle. The interference was found to be accidental as DREAM SHOT (IRE) had ducked quickly left-handed when being shown the whip, making contact with ROYAL COMMANDO (IRE) causing the gelding to become unbalanced and in turn make contact with FLEETING PRINCE (IRE) whose rider had to take a considerable check.

Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that DREAM SHOT (IRE), unplaced, lost its left-hind shoe, and MISTY GREY (IRE), placed sixth, lost its right-hind shoe.

3:00pm QATAR GORDON STAKES (Group 3)

Approximately four furlongs out, CAP FRANCAIS, unplaced, lugged left-handed making contact with LEO DE FURY (IRE), unplaced, which in turn made contact with TECHNICIAN (IRE), placed sixth. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.

Approximately one furlong out, CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE), placed second, was hanging right-handed into the rail and after being corrected by the rider, ducked quickly left-handed taking the winner, NAYEF ROAD (IRE), off its intended line which took SPANISH MISSION (USA), placed third, off its intended line which, in turn, took FLOATING ARTIST, placed fourth, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE).

Following the race, Andrea Atzeni reported that CAP FRANCAIS, unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities.

3:35pm QATAR NASSAU STAKES (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Permission was given for MEHDAAYIH to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. RAWDAA wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

There was a delay to the start of this race as MAQSAD (FR) had to be re-shod upon arrival at the start.

The Starter reported SUN MAIDEN was the subject of a third criteria failure. The representative of Sir Michael Stoute was informed that the filly could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. As it was the second occasion within the previous 12 months that SUN MAIDEN had been reported, a further report within the same period would mean the filly would be prevented from having a stalls test for 6 months. The Starter further reported that NYALETI (IRE) was reluctant to stalls. Mark Johnston was informed that the filly could not run until the day after passing a stalls test.

The performance of HERMOSA (IRE), which started favourite and finished unplaced, was considered. Aidan O’Brien could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of HERMOSA (IRE) during routine testing failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Following the race, Jim Crowley reported that MAQSAD (FR), unplaced, ran flat.

4:10pm TELEGRAPH NURSERY HANDICAP

This race was delayed whilst the Stewards reviewed footage to consider the circumstances surrounding how LONDON CALLING (IRE), trained by Richard Spencer, had arrived at the start wearing an undeclared hood, and therefore had to be withdrawn. A resultant enquiry was held to consider how the gelding had left the Parade Ring still wearing the undeclared garment. Spencer was interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. It was noted that prior permission had been granted by the Stewards for the gelding to wear a hood in the Parade Ring and connections were aware that it had to be removed before the gelding got onto the course.

However, upon reviewing the footage, the Stewards considered that there had been insufficient attempts to remove the hood and, therefore, Spencer was fined £140.

Approaching the final furlong, the winner, GOVENOR OF PUNJAB (IRE), lugged left-handed at the same time as DRAGON COMMAND, unplaced, edged left-handed when weakening. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no interference was involved, and it had not improved the placing of GOVENOR OF PUNJAB (IRE).

Following the race, James Doyle reported that FULL VERSE (IRE), unplaced, hung left-handed, and George Scott reported that DRAGON COMMAND, unplaced, was unsuited by racing crowded for room.

4.45pm MARKEL INSURANCE BRITISH EBF MAIDEN FILLIES’ MAIDEN

Nothing to report

5:20pm TATLER HANDICAP

An enquiry was held to consider why Brian Meehan was running AMPLIFY (IRE) here at Goodwood on going described as Good, having declared the colt a non-runner at York on 26 July 2019 on ground with the same official description. The trainer’s representative explained that, in their opinion, the ground at York was on the slower side of Good. He added that having walked the track, the ground on this occasion was riding quicker than Good and, therefore they were happy for the colt to take its chance.

PASS THE GIN, drawn 4, jumped right-handed leaving the stalls taking GLORY FIGHTER, drawn 3, off its intended line which in turn took GOOD LUCK FOX (IRE), drawn 2, off its intended line which, in turn, took ALFIE SOLOMONS (IRE), drawn 1, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.