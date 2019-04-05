All the news from Ladies Day 2019 Posted by racenews on Friday, April 5, 2019 · Leave a Comment

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL, AINTREE RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019 Going News The going for the second day of the 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival, Ladies Day, Friday, April 5, remains: SOFT on all courses (Grand National, Mildmay & Hurdle) All bends and hurdles have been moved in about four yards to provide fresh ground. Bends and hurdles will be moved in again after racing today. There was 10 millimetres of rain on Tuesday (April 2), four millimetres on Wednesday (April 3) and 12 millimetres on Thursday (April 4). It was dry overnight. Today’s forecast is for any drizzle to clear by mid-morning and for the remainder of the day to be dry with brighter spells. It will remain breezy, with temperatures of up to 12 degrees Celsius. Tomorrow is predicted to be mostly dry, with sunny spells and temperatures of 12 degrees Celsius. Andrew Tulloch, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, said at 9.00am today: “There was 12 millimetres of rain yesterday, which finished around 8.00pm. We then had a dry night. “The forecast for today is that there is a band of rain just sitting to the south of us which will bring some drizzle this morning. This should hopefully clear by mid-morning. “After that, it should be a bright afternoon but will remain breezy. Going forward, it should then remain largely dry for the rest of the meeting. There is the possibility of a shower tomorrow but most of the rain should have passed us over by then. “I am keeping the going as Soft on all courses at the moment.” TODAY’S NON-RUNNERS 2.20pm Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 6 Sofia’s Rock (FR) (Going) 4.05pm Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 12 Born Survivor (IRE) (Going) 22 Voix d’Eau (FR) (Going) 24 Dimple (FR) (Going) 5.15pm Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 5 Montego Grey (FR) (Going) 11 Adjourned (Going) NON-RUNNER TOMORROW 5.15pm Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 25 Mall Dini (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame) – replaced by first reserve JUST A PAR (IRE)

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL, AINTREE RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019 COLEMAN RIDES JUST A PAR Jockey Aidan Coleman will partner the James Moffatt-trained Just A Par in the £1-million Randox Health Grand National at 5.15pm tomorrow. Following the defection of the Pat Kelly-trained Mall Dini due to a leg injury, Just A Par, 14th to One For Arthur in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National when trained by Paul Nicholls, takes his place in the line-up having been the first reserve. Coleman has ridden in the world’s most famous chase on 11 occasions. His best finish so far in the four and a quarter-mile event was aboard Pendra who finished 13th in the 2016 renewal. Just A Par is an 80/1 chance with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, for the Randox Health Grand National.

Will there be another big Tote trifecta divided following the 2019 Randox Health Grand National?

Weeks after Tote on-course records were broken with the single biggest on-course Placepot payout when one £2-staking punter collected over £182,000 at Cheltenham, another Tote landmark could be achieved at Aintree on Saturday if the 1-2-3 of the Randox Health Grand National proves hard to predict.

The biggest-ever Tote trifecta dividend was returned on the Grand National in 2012 when Neptune Collonges (33/1) got the better of Sunnyhillboy (16/1) by a short-head with Seabass (8/1 joint-favourite) third.

Despite the bookmakers' tricast returning just £4,607 the trifecta dividend to the same £1 stake was £69,306.30 – a payout that hasn't been matched since, although the return in last year's Grand National went very close.

Tiger Roll's (10/1) defeat of Pleasant Company (25/1) and Bless The Wings (40/1) produced a payout of £68,670 to a £1 stake, the biggest trifecta dividend anywhere in the UK in 2018.

The trifecta pool is shared between all customers who correctly select the first, second and third in the correct order and is available on every race with three or more runners. The minimum total racecourse spend is just £2.

The Tote offers great value to punters on the big race every year, with the fixed take-out making the dividends to win punters comparatively attractive against starting price. Last year, the Tote win dividends returned for 35 of the 38 runners in the Grand National were higher than the starting price odds.

For the first time, the Tote betting operations at Aintree on Grand National are being managed this year by britbet, the partnership of 55 British racecourses that sees all operating profits returned directly to racing.

Recent Grand National trifecta payouts:

2012 – £69,306.30
2013 – £9,792.90
2014 – £16,792.40
2015 – £48,436.10
2016 – £57,778.10
2017 – £5,802.20
2018 – £68,670.00

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL, AINTREE RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES DAY, APRIL 5, 2019 SPENCER LOOKING FORWARD TO FIRST RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL RUNNER Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer will have his first Randox Health Grand National runner on Saturday following the purchase of Outlander for £165,000 at yesterday evening’s Goffs UK Aintree sale after racing. Eleven-year-old Outlander, winner of three Grade One races during his career with former trainer Gordon Elliott, was bought by the Gowing’s Eleven syndicate, which operates under the banner of Rebel Racing Ltd. Spencer, who first took out a training licence in 2016 and is best known for capturing the 2017 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot with Rajasinghe, has trained eight winners over Jumps. “The new owners are big supporters of Jump racing and enjoy it as much as the Flat, so when the catalogue for the sale came out we had a look and decided that we would have a go if we could,” said Spencer, 30. “Our hopes for the Randox Health Grand National are simply to have a good day out and some fun and for the horse to come back safe and sound. If he does do well, it will all be down to Gordon [Elliott’s] magic and nothing to do with me.” Asked about future plans for the new addition to his yard, Spencer replied: “We’ll take him home and get to know him, and there are a few options we will explore.” Outlander will be ridden in the Randox Health Grand National by James Bowen, who takes over from Keith Donoghue. Spencer started his career in racing as a teenager by working for Bowen’s trainer father Peter in West Wales. Donoghue has thus missed out for the second year running on riding the Randox Health Grand National winner. He would have ridden the 2018 winner Tiger Roll if he had been able to do the weight – instead finishing eighth on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Valseur Lido. Now he is left without a ride in tomorrow’s £1-million event.

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL, AINTREE RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019 TODAY’S UPDATED NON-RUNNERS AT 11.30am 1.45pm Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 12 Wait For Me (FR) (Going) 2.20pm Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 6 Sofia’s Rock (FR) (Going) 3.25pm JLT Chase (Registered as the Melling Chase) (Grade 1) 7 Woodland Opera (IRE) (Going) 4.05pm Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 12 Born Survivor (IRE) (Going) 22 Voix d’Eau (FR) (Going) 24 Dimple (FR) (Going) 4.40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 8 Go Another One (IRE) (Going) 5.15pm Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 5 Montego Grey (FR) (Going) 11 Adjourned (Going) JOCKEY CHANGE 1.45pm Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 6 STERNRUBIN (GER) now ridden by RICHARD JOHNSON NON-RUNNER TOMORROW 5.15pm Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 25 Mall Dini (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame) Replaced by first reserve JUST A PAR (IRE) who takes Mall Dini’s saddlecloth number (25) but is placed at the bottom of the runners in the racecard in the correct weight order F7. RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL, AINTREE RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019 DECLARED RUNNERS FOR GRAND NATIONAL DAY – SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2019





1:45pm £75,000 Gaskells Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3m 149y 1 Sire du Berlais (FR) ts, p 7 11 12 Gordon Elliott Ireland Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O’Neill Jr. (3) 2 Aux Ptits Soins (FR) 9 11 8 Dan Skelton Mr J. Hales Harry Skelton 3 Mia’s Storm (IRE) p 9 11 7 Alan King The Maple Street Partnership Wayne Hutchinson 4 Keeper Hill (IRE) 8 11 3 Warren Greatrex McNeill Family Richard Johnson 5 Nadaitak p 5 11 0 Ben Pauling The Megsons Tom Bellamy 6 Coolanly (IRE) 7 10 13 Fergal O’Brien Five Go Racing Paddy Brennan 7 Red Indian p 7 10 12 Kelly Morgan Mr J. R. Weatherby Fergus Gregory (5) 8 Forza Milan (IRE) 7 10 12 Jonjo O’Neill Deep Sea Partnership Barry Geraghty 9 Coole Cody (IRE) ts 8 10 11 Michael Blake Mr W. Clifford Harry Cobden 10 Burbank (IRE) bl 7 10 11 Nicky Henderson Mr Trevor Hemmings Jeremiah McGrath 11 Gunfleet (IRE) 7 10 11 Emma Lavelle Mrs A. Travis Adam Wedge 12 Poker Play (FR) p 6 10 10 David Pipe The Angove Family Tom Scudamore 13 Flemcara (IRE) ts 7 10 10 Emma Lavelle Andy & The Frisky Fillies Aidan Coleman 14 Theclockisticking (IRE) 7 10 10 Stuart Edmunds Asphalt Reinforcement Services Ltd Ciaran Gethings 15 Knock House (IRE) bl 10 10 9 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie Henry Brooke 16 Burrows Park (FR) 7 10 9 Venetia Williams Venetia Williams Racehorse Syndicate III Charlie Deutsch 17 Nestor Park (FR) 6 10 9 Ben Pauling Mrs S. P. Davis Nico de Boinville 18 Tommy Rapper (IRE) ts 8 10 9 Dan Skelton Judy Craymer & Nick Skelton Bridget Andrews 19 Vive Le Roi (IRE) 8 10 9 Tony Carroll Surefire Racing Harry Bannister 20 Canyon City 6 10 9 Neil King A Whyte, J Bone, D Nott & B Smith Jack Quinlan 21 First Drift 8 10 8 Ben Case Mrs Carolyn Kendrick Max Kendrick (5) 22 Maximiser (IRE) ts 11 10 8 Simon West Mr J. D. Gordon Joe Colliver 2:25pm £100,000 Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f 1 Angels Breath (IRE) 5 11 4 Nicky Henderson Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett Nico de Boinville 2 Brewin’upastorm (IRE) 6 11 4 Olly Murphy Mrs Barbara Hester Richard Johnson 3 Chosen Mate (IRE) 6 11 4 Gordon Elliott Ireland The Northern Four Racing Partnership Davy Russell 4 Colonel Custard (IRE) 6 11 4 Nicky Martin Bradley Partnership Matt Griffiths 5 Kateson 6 11 4 Tom Lacey DMRichardsRobertsChurchwardW-Williams Sean Bowen 6 One For Rosie 6 11 4 Nigel Twiston-Davies Paul & Clare Rooney Sam Twiston-Davies 7 Reserve Tank (IRE) 5 11 4 Colin Tizzard The Reserve Tankers Robbie Power 8 The Big Bite (IRE) 6 11 4 Tom George Mr N T Griffith & H M Haddock Ciaran Gethings 9 Umbrigado (IRE) 5 11 4 David Pipe John White & Anne Underhill Tom Scudamore 3:00pm £100,000 Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 176y 1 Caid du Lin (FR) bl,ts 7 11 4 Dr Richard Newland Foxtrot Racing Sam Twiston-Davies 2 Clondaw Castle (IRE) 7 11 4 Tom George J French, D McDermott, S Nelson, T Syder Ciaran Gethings 3 Destrier (FR) 6 11 4 Dan Skelton Three Celts Harry Skelton 4 Knocknanuss (IRE) 9 11 4 Gary Moore Hail Sargent Evans Jamie Moore 5 Lalor (GER) 7 11 4 Kayley Woollacott Mr D. G. Staddon Richard Johnson 6 Ornua (IRE) 8 11 4 Henry de Bromhead Ireland John J Phelan/Syed Momin Davy Russell 7 Us And Them (IRE) ts 6 11 4 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Burnham P & D Ltd J. J. Slevin 3:40pm £180,000 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Class 1) (Registered As The Liverpool Hurdle)(Grade 1) 3m 149y 1 Agrapart (FR) 8 11 7 Nick Williams Gascoigne, Brookes & Barker Lizzie Kelly 2 Clyne 9 11 7 Evan Williams Mr David M. Williams Adam Wedge 3 If The Cap Fits (IRE) p 7 11 7 Harry Fry Paul & Clare Rooney Sean Bowen 4 Kilbricken Storm (IRE) bl,ts 8 11 7 Colin Tizzard A Selway & P Wavish Harry Cobden 5 Lord Napier (IRE) ts, p 6 11 7 Peter Bowen Mr F. Lloyd James Bowen 6 Nautical Nitwit (IRE) p 10 11 7 Philip Kirby Birrafun 2 Thomas Dowson 7 Sam Spinner p 7 11 7 Jedd O’Keeffe Caron & Paul Chapman Joe Colliver 8 Sykes (IRE) 10 11 7 Nicky Martin Bradley Partnership Matt Griffiths 9 The Worlds End (IRE) 8 11 7 Tom George McNeill Family Paddy Brennan 10 Unowhatimeanharry ts, p 11 11 7 Harry Fry Mr John P. McManus Barry Geraghty 11 West Approach 9 11 7 Colin Tizzard John and Heather Snook Tom Scudamore 12 Wholestone (IRE) 8 11 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob 13 William Henry (IRE) p 9 11 7 Nicky Henderson Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nico de Boinville 14 Apple’s Jade (FR) ts 7 11 0 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jack Kennedy 15 Roksana (IRE) 7 11 0 Dan Skelton Mrs Sarah Faulks Harry Skelton 4:20pm £75,000 Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 210y Weights raised 2lb 1 Kildisart (IRE) 7 11 12 Ben Pauling Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob 2 Mister Malarky 6 11 11 Colin Tizzard Wendy & Malcolm Hezel Jonjo O’Neill Jr. (3) 3 Willie Boy (IRE) p 8 11 6 Charlie Longsdon Kate & Andrew Brooks Robert Dunne 4 Debece 8 11 5 Tim Vaughan Mr Robert Kirkland Alan Johns 5 Springtown Lake (IRE) 7 11 4 Philip Hobbs Tim Syder Richard Johnson 6 Reikers Island (IRE) 6 11 3 Philip Hobbs Mr James Drummond Tom O’Brien 7 Some Buckle (IRE) ts 10 11 2 Richard Bandey Knowle Racing Stables Limited Harry Bannister 8 Smooth Stepper 10 11 2 Alex Hales Mr Ben Brackenbury Wayne Hutchinson 9 Oldgrangewood ts 8 11 1 Dan Skelton Chris Giles & Sandra Giles Harry Skelton 10 Polydora (IRE) 7 11 1 Tom Lacey P. J. H. Wills & J. J. King Tom Scudamore 11 Touch Kick (IRE) ts 8 10 11 Paul Nicholls Mr Trevor Hemmings Harry Cobden 12 Red Giant (IRE) v 8 10 10 Jennie Candlish Mr V. Healy Jonathan Burke 13 Amaulino (FR) ts, p 6 10 8 R. K. Watson Northern Ireland Springfield Partnership Andrew Ring (3) 14 On Tour (IRE) 11 10 8 Evan Williams Mr T. Hywel Jones Adam Wedge 15 Theatre Territory (IRE) p 9 10 8 Warren Greatrex Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Mr Sam Waley-Cohen (3) 16 Gold Opera (IRE) v 10 10 6 Keith Dalgleish Straightline Bloodstock Craig Nichol 17 Federici bl 10 10 6 Donald McCain M Four Properties Ltd Henry Brooke 18 Clondaw Westie (IRE) ts, p 8 10 5 Lawney Hill Mrs Frank Caudwell Aidan Coleman 5:15pm £1-million Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2f 74y Weights raised 4lb – FINAL FIELD WILL BE ISSUED SHORTLY AFTER 1.00PM, WHICH IS THE DEADLINE FOR RESERVES TO COME INTO THE RACE IF THERE ARE ANY FURTHER NON-RUNNERS 1 Anibale Fly (FR) ts 9 11 10 A. J. Martin Ireland Mr John P. McManus Barry Geraghty 2 Valtor (FR) 10 11 6 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob 3 Tiger Roll (IRE) bl,ts 9 11 5 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Davy Russell 4 Outlander (IRE) 11 11 4 Richard Spencer GOWING’S ELEVEN James Bowen 5 Don Poli (IRE) p 10 11 3 Philip Kirby Darren & Annaley Yates Mr P. W. Mullins 6 Go Conquer (IRE) ts 10 11 3 Nigel Twiston-Davies Paul & Clare Rooney Sam Twiston-Davies 7 Mala Beach (IRE) 11 11 2 Gordon Elliott Ireland Mr C. Jones Mr J. J. Codd 8 Minella Rocco (IRE) 9 11 1 Jonjo O’Neill Mr John P. McManus Richie McLernon 9 Lake View Lad (IRE) 9 11 1 N. W. Alexander Mr Trevor Hemmings Henry Brooke 10 Pleasant Company (IRE) 11 11 1 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Malcolm C. Denmark P. Townend 11 Ballyoptic (IRE) 9 11 1 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mills & Mason Partnership Tom Bellamy 12 Dounikos (FR) 8 11 0 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jack Kennedy 13 Rathvinden (IRE) 11 11 0 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr R. A. Bartlett R. Walsh 14 One For Arthur (IRE) ts 10 11 0 Lucinda Russell Two Golf Widows Derek Fox 15 Rock The Kasbah (IRE) p 9 10 13 Philip Hobbs Mrs Diana L. Whateley Richard Johnson 16 Warriors Tale ts 10 10 13 Paul Nicholls Mr Trevor Hemmings Harry Cobden 17 Regal Encore (IRE) 11 10 12 Anthony Honeyball Mr John P. McManus Mark Walsh 18 Magic of Light (IRE) p 8 10 11 Mrs J. Harrington Ireland Ann & Alan Potts Limited Paddy Kennedy 19 A Toi Phil (FR) ts 9 10 11 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Denis O’Regan 20 Jury Duty (IRE) ts 8 10 11 Gordon Elliott Ireland Sideways Syndicate Robbie Power 21 Noble Endeavor (IRE) p 10 10 10 Gordon Elliott Ireland Mr C. Jones Mark Enright 22 Monbeg Notorious (IRE) v 8 10 10 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Sean Bowen 23 Ramses de Teillee (FR) ts 7 10 9 David Pipe John White & Anne Underhill David Noonan 24 Tea For Two 10 10 9 Mrs Jane Williams Mrs Jane Williams & Mr Len Jakeman Lizzie Kelly 26 Step Back (IRE) p 9 10 7 Mark Bradstock Cracker and Smodge Partnership Nico de Boinville 27 Ultragold (FR) ts 11 10 7 Colin Tizzard Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Tom O’Brien 28 Blow By Blow (IRE) bl,ts 8 10 6 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Andrew Ring 29 Up For Review (IRE) 10 10 6 W. P. Mullins Ireland Andrea & Graham Wylie Daniel Mullins 30 Singlefarmpayment h 9 10 6 Tom George Mr N T Griffith & H M Haddock Paddy Brennan 31 Vieux Lion Rouge (FR) ts, p 10 10 6 David Pipe Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent Tom Scudamore 32 Valseur Lido (FR) 10 10 6 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Rachael Blackmore 33 Vintage Clouds (IRE) 9 10 4 Sue Smith Mr Trevor Hemmings Danny Cook 34 General Principle (IRE) ts 10 10 4 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud J. J. Slevin 35 Livelovelaugh (IRE) 9 10 4 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mrs S. Ricci David Mullins 36 Walk In The Mill (FR) 9 10 4 Robert Walford Baroness Harding James Best 37 Folsom Blue (IRE) ts, p 12 10 4 Gordon Elliott Ireland Core Partnership Luke Dempsey 38 Captain Redbeard (IRE) 10 10 3 Stuart Coltherd Mr S. Coltherd Sam Coltherd 39 Bless The Wings (IRE) p 14 10 3 Gordon Elliott Ireland Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Robert Dunne 40 Joe Farrell (IRE) 10 10 2 Rebecca Curtis M Sherwood, N Morris & J Turner Adam Wedge 25 Just A Par (IRE) bl 12 10 2 James Moffatt Mr M. Scott Aidan Coleman R2 The Young Master p 10 10 2 Neil Mulholland Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Mr Sam Waley-Cohen R3 Isleofhopendreams 12 10 2 W. P. Mullins Ireland Kilbroney Racing R4 Exitas (IRE) 11 10 2 Phil Middleton P Middleton, M Lowther 6:20pm £50,000 Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys’ and Amateur Riders’ Race) 2m 103y Weights raised 3lb 1 Whatmore 7 11 12 Henry Daly Strachan, Lewis, Gabb, Graham & Inkin Harry Teal (5) 2 All Set To Go (IRE) ts 8 11 5 Kevin Frost C & D Racing Sam Coltherd (3) 3 All Yours (FR) 8 11 3 Sean Curran Power Geneva Ltd Kevin Brogan (7) 4 Lord Yeats 6 11 3 Jedd O’Keeffe Geoff & Sandra Turnbull Thomas Dowson (3) 5 Nietzsche ts 6 11 3 Brian Ellison D Gilbert, M Lawrence, A Bruce, G Wills Danny McMenamin (7) 6 Chief Justice ts 4 11 2 Gordon Elliott Ireland Cheveley Park Stud Mr J. J. Codd 7 Flashing Glance 6 11 2 Tom Lacey Barrett, Meredith, Panniers, Wilde Stan Sheppard (3) 8 Locker Room Talk (IRE) h 6 11 1 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr Carl Hinchy Mr Jack Savage (7) 9 Normal Norman 5 10 13 John Ryan Mr Gerry McGladery Max Kendrick (5) 10 Fin And Game (IRE) 7 10 12 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie Donal McInerney (5) 11 Havana Hermano (IRE) 5 10 12 Stuart Edmunds The Golf Victor Charlie Syndicate Charlie Hammond (3) 12 West To The Bridge (IRE) h,ts 6 10 12 Dan Skelton Mr J. Tierney William Marshall (7) 13 Always Resolute v 8 10 11 Ian Williams Ne-Chance Edward Austin (7) 14 Beeno (IRE) h 10 10 10 Dianne Sayer Mrs Margaret Coppola and Mr Arthur Slack Mr Charlie Todd (7) 15 Kuiper Belt (USA) bl,ts 5 10 10 Gordon Elliott Ireland Miss M. Margolis Donagh Meyler 16 Scheu Time (IRE) h 6 10 9 James A. Nash Ireland J & T Partnership Jonjo O’Neill Jr. (3) 17 Chieftain’s Choice (IRE) bl 10 10 8 Kevin Frost Curzon House Partnership & Friends Kieron Edgar 18 Subcontinent (IRE) 7 10 6 Venetia Williams Shire Birds Hugh Nugent (5) 19 Thistimenextyear 5 10 6 Richard Spencer Rebel Racing (2) Darragh O’Keeffe (7) 20 Pink Legend 5 10 5 Venetia Williams Mr Francis Mahon Miss Lucy Turner (7) 21 Welsh Rarebit 6 10 3 Lucinda Egerton P Robinson & J Gill Aiden Blakemore (7) 22 Prairie Town (IRE) p 8 10 0 Tony Carroll Cooke & Millen Patrick Cowley (5) F8.







MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLBEING ARE FRONT AND CENTRE AT FIFTH AINTREE GRAND WOMEN’S SUMMIT

Mental health wellbeing – both in sport and away from it – took centre stage at the 2019 Aintree Grand Women’s Summit, which was hosted by The Daily Telegraph columnist and best-selling author Bryony Gordon and featured Olympic Gold Medallist Denise Lewis OBE, former TalkTalk chief executive and Cheltenham Gold Cup winning owner Baroness Dido Harding and Tracey Neville MBE, the coach of last year’s Commonwealth Games winning England netball team.

Gordon, a mental health campaigner whose popular podcast ‘Mad World’ has had Prince Harry as a guest, spoke of how far she has come in the five years since she was in a “mental health closet” and of her delight at Aintree putting on such an “amazing” event – its fifth such summit and run in partnership with the University of Liverpool and Women In Racing.

Addressing a sell-out audience, many of whom walked the course afterwards, Aintree Chairman Rose Paterson drew attention in her introduction to the huge success enjoyed by women in racing in recent years, to Bryony Frost’s recent adoption as a “national treasure” and to the first-day success of Amy Murphy as one of the youngest trainers of a Grade 1 winner, to Jessica Harrington’s success with Supasundae in the Aintree Hurdle, and to Tabitha Worsley’s “superb winning ride on Top Wood just a year after breaking her back in a fall”.

However, while celebrating the success of women in racing, the summit was swift to move on to the ongoing issues with mental health and wellbeing and how best to continue the great strides made in addressing them, with Gordon and the panel covering topics including:

The importance and impacts of mental health.

The challenges professional sport presents to mental health

How professional athletes can look after their mental health – and any messages for the wider population

The benefits of sport for mental wellbeing

The role of coaches, organisations and support mechanisms in promoting good mental health

Sharing of best practice across different sports.

The format was conversational, and at the end it was enthusiastically applauded by an audience that was by no means exclusively female.

Randox Health Grand National – final field

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1 (69 confirmations, 1 subsequently scratched – Sandymount Duke), final declarations 10am April 4.g Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves. Weight Raised 4lb on Monday, April 1 First rating given is at the weights’ launch on February 12, followed by the current rating with the difference in brackets. Horses run off of the weights they were allotted on February 12, with no penalties.

Horse Age Wgt Rtg Owner Trainer/Jockey 1) ANIBALE FLY (FR) TS 9 11-10 164 172(+8) J P McManus Tony Martin IRE/Barry Geraghty 2) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-06 160 160(=) Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson/Daryl Jacob 3) TIGER ROLL (IRE) BL, TS 9 11-05 159 167(+8) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Davy Russell 4) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-04 158 157(-1) Gowing’s Eleven Richard Spencer/James Bowen 5) DON POLI (IRE) P 10 11-03 157 150(-7) Darren & Annaley Yates Philip Kirby/Mr Patrick Mullins 6) GO CONQUER (IRE) TS 10 11-03 157 157(=) Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies 7) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 11-02 156 155(-1) Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd 8) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 11-01 155 152(-3) J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill/Richie McLernon 9) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 11-01 155 158(+3) Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander/Henry Brooke 10) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 11-01 155 155(=) Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE/Paul Townend 11) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 11-01 155 152(-3) Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies/Tom Bellamy 12) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 11-00 154 154(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Jack Kennedy 13) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 11-00 154 162(+8) Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE/Ruby Walsh 14) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) TS 10 11-00 154 154(=) Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox 15) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) P 9 10-13 153 153 (=) Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson 16) WARRIORS TALE TS 10 10-13 153 151(-2) Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden 17) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-12 152 151(-1) J P McManus Anthony Honeyball/Mark Walsh 18) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) P 8 10-11 151 149(-2) Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE/Paddy Kennedy 19) A TOI PHIL (FR) TS 9 10-11 151 151(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Denis O’Regan 20) JURY DUTY (IRE) TS 8 10-11 151 157(+6) Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE/Robbie Power 21) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) P 10 10-10 150 148(-2) Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE/Mark Enright 22) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) V 8 10-10 150 150(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Sean Bowen 23) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) TS 7 10-09 149 154(+5) John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe/David Noonan 24) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-09 149 149(=) Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams/Lizzie Kelly 26) STEP BACK (IRE) P 9 10-07 147 147(=) Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock/Nico de Boinville 27) ULTRAGOLD (FR) TS 11 10-07 147 146(-1) Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard/Tom O’Brien 28) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) BL, TS 8 10-06 146 143(-3) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Andrew Ring 29) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-06 146 146(=) Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE/Danny Mullins 30) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT H 9 10-06 146 145(-1) Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George/Paddy Brennan 31) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) TS, P 10 10-06 146 142(-4) Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe/Tom Scudamore 32) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-06 146 140(-6) Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE/Rachael Blackmore 33) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-04 144 149(+5) Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith/Danny Cook 34) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) TS 10 10-04 144 144(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/J J Slevin 35) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-04 144 143(-1) Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE/David Mullins 36) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-04 144 142(=) Baroness Harding Robert Walford/James Best 37) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) TS, P 12 10-04 144 142(=) Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE/Luke Dempsey 38) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 10-03 143 144(+1) Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd/Sam Coltherd 39) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) P 14 10-03 143 143(=) Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE/Robert Dunne 40) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 10-02 142 145(+3) Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis/Adam Wedge 25) JUST A PAR (IRE) BL 12 10-02 142 142(=) Mark Scott James Moffatt/Aidan Coleman

40 runners

19 Irish-trained

Non-Runner 25 Mall Dini (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame)

Replaced by first reserve JUST A PAR (IRE) who takes Mall Dini’s saddlecloth number (25) but is placed at the bottom of the runners in the racecard in the correct weight order

As the 1.00pm deadline today has now passed, no more reserves (The Young Master, Isleofhopendreams, Exitas) can gain a place in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National

Will there be another big Tote trifecta divided following the 2019 Randox Health Grand National?

Weeks after Tote on-course records were broken with the single biggest on-course Placepot payout when one £2-staking punter collected over £182,000 at Cheltenham, another Tote landmark could be achieved at Aintree on Saturday if the 1-2-3 of the Randox Health Grand National proves hard to predict.

The biggest-ever Tote trifecta dividend was returned on the Grand National in 2012 when Neptune Collonges (33/1) got the better of Sunnyhillboy (16/1) by a short-head with Seabass (8/1 joint-favourite) third.

Despite the bookmakers’ tricast returning just £4,607 the trifecta dividend to the same £1 stake was £69,306.30 – a payout that hasn’t been matched since, although the return in last year’s Grand National went very close.

Tiger Roll’s (10/1) defeat of Pleasant Company (25/1) and Bless The Wings (40/1) produced a payout of £68,670 to a £1 stake, the biggest trifecta dividend anywhere in the UK in 2018.

The trifecta pool is shared between all customers who correctly select the first, second and third in the correct order and is available on every race with three or more runners. The minimum total racecourse spend is just £2.

The Tote offers great value to punters on the big race every year, with the fixed take-out making the dividends to win punters comparatively attractive against starting price. Last year, the Tote win dividends returned for 35 of the 38 runners in the Grand National were higher than the starting price odds.

For the first time, the Tote betting operations at Aintree on Grand National are being managed this year by britbet, the partnership of 55 British racecourses that sees all operating profits returned directly to racing.

Recent Grand National trifecta payouts:

2012 – £69,306.30

2013 – £9,792.90

2014 – £16,792.40

2015 – £48,436.10

2016 – £57,778.10

2017 – £5,802.20

2018 – £68,670.00

PAPA IS THE DADDY AT AINTREE SALE

A four-year-old horse who had run just once in a point-to-point was sold for a cool £440,000 at Goffs UK’s Aintree Sale yesterday evening to trainer Jonjo O’Neill.

Papa Tango Charly was a hugely impressive winner of his sole start, suggesting he could have a big future as a hurdler or chaser. Countless stars have begun their careers in the point-to-point field, from such G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup heroes as Best Mate and Denman, to more recent progressive youngsters who scored at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Envoi Allen, who won last month’s G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, and Topofthegame, who landed the G1 RSA Chase and runs in today’s G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase, are but two examples.

County Wexford-based Colin Bowe, who trained Envoi Allen as a youngster, prepared Papa Tango Charly to win at Liscarrol recently, when his performance alerted County Tipperary-based Aiden Kennedy. Knowing O’Neill was looking for a top prospect he phoned the Gloucestershire trainer and O’Neill flew to Ireland to see the horse in his stable. Last night his £440,000 offer secured him on behalf of racehorse owner Martin Tedham, who owns a horse called Tedham, a runner in today’s opening race at Aintree, the G3 Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle.

Papa Tango Charly’s win was impressive, but the horses who filled the places behind him, Big Bresil and Meyer Lansky, were also highly valued when they came up for auction. Big made £170,000 to a bid from racehorse owner Roger Brookhouse, while Meyer Lansky made £110,000 when selling to agent Matt Coleman, who said Jonjo O’Neill would be the gelding’s new trainer.

O’Neill’s bid for Papa Tango Charly, a record for Goffs UK’s Aintree Sale, helped propel turnover at the event to £3,198,000. Of the 28 horses offered, mostly young Irish pointers, 25 found a buyer at an average price of £127,920.

The sale had been given a compelling opening when two Randox Health Grand National runners – both trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Gigginstown House Stud – were offered for sale. Don Poli was sold for £170,000 to Yorkshire trainer Philip Kirby, while bloodstock agent J D Moore gave £165,000 for Outlander. Kirby was acting for racehorse owner Darren Yates, whose hopes of running Blaklion in the big race were scuppered last week when the horse picked up an injury – now he has a high-class replacement – while Moore represented Rebel Racing, a syndicate headed by Phil Cunningham, who will stable his new buy with Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer.

Young Herefordshire-based bloodstock agent Ed Bailey made his biggest purchase to date when bidding £280,000 for Adrimel, a winner at Ballyarthur last month for trainer Josh Ryan, who paid just €11,000 for the gelding at a sale of unbroken ‘store’ horses in August. Bailey could not name his client, but said: “He’s a lovely-moving horse and comes from a very shrewd stable.”

Anthony Bromley bought The Glancing Queen from the Irish point-to-point circuit, and after watching her land yesterday afternoon’s Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper at Aintree he stayed at the racecourse to buy It Sure Is, who made a winning start in a point-to-point at Ballynoe as recently as Sunday. Bromley of Highflyer Bloodstock, paid £150,000 for the gelding, then said: “I’ve bought him for Nicky Henderson, who described him as the nicest-looking horse in the sale. Colin Bowe [who trained It Sure Is] recommended the horse, and we’ve had good luck with Colin before. I bought Glancing Queen from him, and she won this afternoon’s mares’ bumper.”

At the sale’s conclusion, Goffs UK managing director Tony Williams said: “The Aintree Sale has firmly established itself as an elite outlet for high-class pointers and form horses. We are indebted to the Aintree executive for their enthusiastic partnership in this sale and to our vendors who sent us outstanding horses once again, creating an electric atmosphere in the ring.”

KIRBY GETS TO KNOW THE DON

Yorkshire trainer Phil Kirby rode out at Aintree this morning on his newly-purchased Randox Health Grand National runner Don Poli.

Kirby attended yesterday evening’s Goffs UK Aintree Sale, held in the winner’s enclosure after racing, and it was his bid of £170,000 which secured 10-year-old Don Poli, one of two runners in the big race who were offered for sale by Gigginstown House Stud. The other, Outlander, was sold to Rebel Racing and will be trained in Newmarket by Richard Spencer.

After bringing down the hammer Kirby revealed he was acting for racehorse owner Darren Yates, who hoped to see his colours carried by Blaklion, a horse he purchased privately out of Nigel Twiston-Davies’ stable earlier this year. A subsequent injury to Blaklion thwarted the plan, but Don Poli, a high-class chaser with a third place in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on his CV, is a fine alternative.

Kirby has the challenge of taking on a horse from the brilliant trainer Gordon Elliott, but after riding Don Poli in a simple leg stretching exercise, Kirby quipped: “I’ve just got him fit!

“Seriously, he’s a lovely big, strong horse – we just had a hack around for a couple of circuits. He’s a proper horse, and tomorrow will be the first time he will have raced on soft ground for quite a while.

“He’s come from a great yard, but taking him back to Yorkshire for a change of scene can do him no harm. If it sparks him back up we should have some fun.

“We have decided to stick with the original jockey booking of Patrick Mullins. The new owner and I had a chat and we agreed there was no point changing things at this stage, and that Patrick knows the horse and was the best man for the job.

“This will be my first runner in the [Randox Health] Grand National and I cannot wait.”

GOING CHANGE

Andrew Tulloch, Aintree’s Clerk of the Course, changed the going description at 11.45am on Ladies Day (April 5).

Tulloch said: “I have just walked the course with the stewards and the course inspectors, and it is looking in great nick. It took yesterday’s rain really well, so we are changing the official going description to Soft, Good to Soft in places [from Soft] on all three courses (Grand National, Mildmay and Hurdle).

“The forecast says we are set for a fine day today – breezy and dry – and that looks set to continue tomorrow for Randox Health Grand National day, hopefully. It will again be breezy and cool tomorrow, but dry.

“With this drying wind, I think the ground will dry out a little by tomorrow, because of the sandy soil here and the fact that we have had a relatively dry winter, so it has taken the recent rain well. It wouldn’t surprise me if it continues to dry back a bit.”

Grand National Course: Soft, Good to Soft in places (from Soft)

Mildmay & Hurdle Courses: Soft, Good to Soft in places (from Soft)





ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ALL FOR ELLIOTT

Three Musketeers made a winning debut for Irish trainer Gordon Elliott with success in the opening race on day two, Ladies Day, of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the nine-year-old son of Flemensfirth was backed into 8/1 from 14/1 just before the off. He took up the lead in the closing stages of the two mile and four furlong event and registered a length and three-quarter success over the Tim Vaughan-trained Point Of Principle (25/1) in second.

Three Musketeers was previously trained in England by Dan Skelton and Elliott paid tribute to the gelding’s former handler, who suggested the horse should move to Elliott’s Cullentra Stables in County Meath.

Elliott said: “Three Musketeers has been with me a couple of months now. In fairness to Dan Skelton, he recommended that the owner send him over to me – he just thought the horse had gone a bit shady. A big thanks has to go to him.

“Three Musketeers had been working well at home [in cheekpieces] so we said we could keep them on.

“It was nice to win today. He is my first horse for the owners, who are from Liverpool originally. I was worried we might be going a step too high, but Jack gave him a great ride.

“Three Musketeers could be a nice horse for something like the Galway Plate. We’re happy to go back over fences with him.”

Elliott has 13 runners in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National including the favourite Tiger Roll, who bids to emulate Red Rum, (1973, 1974 and 1977) by winning multiple renewals of the £1-million event.

He said of Tiger Roll: “He’s been a horse of a lifetime. He’s in great form and he travels over tonight. I wouldn’t want to see too much more rain – I don’t want it to be too testing. We’re looking forward to it.

“The way he won the [G2] Boyne Hurdle and at Cheltenham [Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase] suggests he’s better than ever and we’re very lucky to have him. His form looks better than ever, but this is his toughest test of the season.

“It’s the Grand National and I’m under no illusions, but if he wins it will be a great story. Since Cheltenham we’ve just tipped away with him – that was the main target, but the National was in our thoughts, too.”

KENNEDY’S PRAISE FOR ELLIOTT AFTER MUSKETEERS’ WIN

Jockey Jack Kennedy rode his first winner at this year’s Randox Health Grand National Festival when Three Musketeers landed the Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle.

The nine-year-old was making his debut for trainer Gordon Elliott, having previously been in the stable of Dan Skelton. It would be fair to say Three Musketeers’s form was proving disappointing, and so it was decided to give him a change of scene.

Kennedy, who rides Dounikos for Elliott in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National, said: “That was another great training performance by Gordon, although he wasn’t a bad horse when at the Skeltons. He just lost his way a bit, but Gordon seems to be good at getting them back to their old form.

“Gordon’s instructions beforehand were to be behind the leaders and not to go too wide on him. It kind of all worked out the way we wanted it to, so it was great.

“They went a really strong gallop and he was a little bit behind the bridle the whole way, but I knew he would stay going and I was confident I would pick them off in the home straight.

“The ground is soft at the moment but I think, with the drying, it could end up a bit tacky. It’s not all heavy, it’s just soft at the moment, and there is plenty of dry in there today, so it will be drying out the whole time.”

Of his ride on Dounikos, Kennedy said: “It’s very exciting, and if he takes to it and puts in a clear round he should run well. He handles the mud and stays so he’s a nice ride to have.”

Kennedy was subsequently given a four-day ban by the stewards for excessive use of the whip.

1.45pm Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 Three Musketeers (Frank McAleavy) Gordon Elliott IRE 9-10-05 Jack Kennedy 8/1

2 Point Of Principle (Oceans Racing) Tim Vaughan 6-10-02 Charlie Price (7) 25/1

3 Canardier (Slattery Bloodstock Limited) Dermot McLoughlin IRE 7-11-01 Barry Geraghty 6/1

4 Sternrubin (Terry Warner) Philip Hobbs 8-10-13 Richard Johnson 16/1

11/2 fav Tedham (7th)

21 ran

Distances: 1¾, 2¼, 4½

Tote Win: £9.50 Places: £2.90, £7.10, £2.30, £4.10 Exacta: £279.50

PRICE THRILLED AND YET GUTTED AS FIRST AINTREE RIDE GOES CLOSE

Conditional rider Charlie Price enjoyed a thrilling first ride at Aintree on 25/1 chance Point Of Principle in the opening race of day two, but he was left gutted when well-backed Irish challenger Three Musketeers (8/1) swept by near the finish and beat him a length and three-quarters.

The 7-lb claimer said: “I thought I had the race won, but when I asked him to come up at the last he just put down on me and then he was just idling I think on the run-in. It was a big thrill all the same.”

Trainer Tim Vaughan added: “We are all a bit disappointed, as we don’t like finishing second, but he’s run a smashing race. He’s hardly ever out of the first four and is very consistent.”

Dermot McLoughlin, trainer of third-placed Canardier (6/1), said: “We were very pleased with him. At the start of the day we were considering not running him if the ground was any worse than it was yesterday, but Barry [Geraghty, who rode Canardier] said though it is a bit patchy, it will ride well enough.

“Since he won at Cheltenham in October he hasn’t had the ground. At the Cheltenham Festival the ground was a bit dead, the same as today, but he ran a great race – he just wants real good ground. We’ll go to Punchestown for a good two and a half-mile handicap hurdle, and hopefully he’ll get his ground.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Jack Kennedy, partner of 8/1 chance and winner Three Musketeers, said: “Soft – it could end up being tacky.”

Charlie Price, rider of the one and three quarter-length second Point Of Principle (25/1), said: “It is a bit soft.”

Barry Geraghty, partner of the third Canardier (6/1), said: “It is softish.”

Richard Johnson, partner of the fourth Sternrubin, said: “It is a mixture of soft and good – the fresher ground is good. It is drying and will be very tiring.”

Bridget Andrews, partner of Mohaayed, said: “Soft.”

Nico de Boinville, on board Kobrouk, said: “Very dead.”

Lee Edwards, on board Mister Fizz, said: “It is soft and quite gluey.”

Lorcan Williams, rider of Mont Des Avaloirs, said: “It is a bit tacky.”

Harry Skelton, partner of Knight In Dubai, said: “Slow.”

Mark Walsh, partner of Project Bluebook, said: “Tacky.”

Tom O’Brien, on board Push The Tempo, said: “Dead.”

Danny Cook, jockey of Joke Dancer, said: “It is on the soft side and a little bit dead.”

Adam Wedge, jockey of Esprit Du Large, said: “It is good to soft and drying out – lovely ground.”

Nick Scholfield, on board Tedham, said: “Good to soft – soft.”

Leighton Aspell, partner of Admiral Barratry, said: “Soft.”

Jeremiah McGrath, jockey of Caltex, said: “Dead.”

Jonathan Burke, on board Doctor Dex, said: “Yielding.”

Alan Johns, partner of Landsman, said: “Dead.”

TIGER ON THE DRIFT

Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, have pushed the Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll out to 9/2 favourite from 4/1 ahead of tomorrow’s £1-million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Tiger Roll (Davy Russell, 11st 10lb), bidding to become the first horse since Red Rum (1973, 1974 & 1977) to win multiple renewals of the four and a quarter-mile event, is still a clear favourite, but due to a number of horses attracting each-way support, Betway are keen to take on the nine-year-old son of Authorized, who will carry 9lbs more in this year’s renewal, compared to 2018.

Heading the dangers is the Willie Mullins-trained Rathvinden (10/1, 11st), who returned to action with a comfortable success in the G3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in Febraury and is officially 8lb well-in. He will be partnered by Ruby Walsh.

At bigger prices, the David Pipe-trained Ramses De Teillee (David Noonan, 10st 9lb) is bidding to provide the Nicholashayne handler with a second success in the four and a quarter-mile event following Comply Or Die’s 2008 win. The seven-year-old son of Martaline is a 20/1 shot from 22/1 with Betway.

Mark Bradstock has tasted big-race success with 2015 G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup scorer Coneygree and he runs 2018 bet365 Gold Cup winner Step Back (Nico de Boinville, 10st 7lb), who has also attracted each-way support, constricting in price to 22/1 from 25/1.

Elsewhere, the two big drifters in the race are American Grand National winner Jury Duty (Gordon Elliott/Robbie Power, 10st 11lb), a 18/1 chance from 16/1 with Betway and 2017 Randox Health Grand National winner One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox, 11st), who is 25/1 from 20/1.

Elliott has 11 runners in the race, after Outlander (Richard Spencer/James Bowen, 11st 4lb) and Don Poli (Philip Kirby/Mr Patrick Mullins, 11st 3lb) were sold for £165,000 and £170,000 respectively at the Goffs UK Aintree Sale yesterday evening. Both horses are 80/1 shots for the Randox Health Grand National.

The Pat Kelly-trained Mall Dini was ruled out of the race yesterday evening with a leg injury and his position in the 40-strong field was taken by James Moffat’s Just A Par (Aidan Coleman, 10st 2lb), who is 100/1 to win the world’s richest and greatest chase.

Betway is paying out on the first six home for each-way purposes in this year’s Randox Health Grand National (one fifth the odds).

Randox Health Grand National – Betway bet: 9/2 Tiger Roll; 10/1 Rathvinden; 12/1 Vintage Clouds; 14/1 Anibale Fly, Lake View Lad, Joe Farrell, 16/1 Rock The Kasbah; 18/1 Jury Duty; 20/1 Joe Farrell, Pleasant Company, Ramses De Teillee; 22/1 Step Back; 25/1 One For Arthur, Walk In The Mill; 33/1 Ballyoptic, Dounikos, General Principle, Noble Endeavor; 40/1 Folsom Blue, Go Conquer, Minella Rocco, Up For Review, Vieux Lion Rouge; 50/1 Captain Redbeard, Livelovelaugh, Singlefarmpayment, The Young Master, Warriors Tale; 66/1 Bless The Wings, Magic Of Light, Mala Beach, Monbeg Notorious, Regal Encore, Tea For Two, Ultragold, Valseur Lido; 80/1 Don Poli, Outlander; 100/1 Blow By Blow, Just A Par **1/5 1-2-3-4-5-6**

TABITHA TOPS THE PRESS CHARTS

Lizzie Kelly, Rachael Blackmore, the injured Bryony Frost – those are the names of women jockeys expected to fill newspaper pages during this week’s Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Tabitha Worsley could have walked into Aintree’s media centre at lunchtime yesterday and been largely unrecognised, but 24 hours on and she features heavily in the national racing press courtesy of a memorable victory on Top Wood in yesterday’s Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase. She became just the fifth woman to win ‘the amateurs’ Grand National’, with the result that her biggest rival for newspaper space today are sweepstake pages listing the 40 Randox Health Grand National runners.

‘Ladies’ Day comes early at Aintree’ is The Times’ headline below a photo of triumphant Worsley returning on her gallant mount, while ‘Worsley is a winner after recovering from broken back’ is a Daily Mail headline above a report by Marcus Townend, who writes: “Worsley, 24, had three metal rods and six pins inserted in her back after a fall in 2017, and still has the metalwork in place.”

Reflecting on her injuries, and a subsequent broken collarbone, Worsley tells Chris Cook of The Guardian, “It wasn’t my year”. She has bounced back better than ever, confounding a view held for many decades that women were not strong or brave enough for Jump racing.

On that subject, Ross Clarke of The Daily Telegraph interviews the six women riders who have completed the Randox Health Grand National. They include Geraldine Rees, eighth on Cheers in 1982, and quoted by Clarke saying: “Society didn’t expect us to be able to compete against men.”

A gutsy action shot of mud-spattered Worsley and her willing partner clearing a fence gives The Sun’s racing pull-out a cover to savour. ‘Girl’s on top’ is the headline, while The Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage column is headlined, ‘Worsley’s cool victory caps a day when women dominated. Other successful participants on day one were Jessica Harrington, Amy Murphy and Rachael Blackmore.

Bryony Frost could not be among them due to a broken collarbone, but she makes for an absorbing interview with Jim White in the features section of The Daily Telegraph.

‘Top Notch is the Racing Post’s take on Top Wood’s victory, while the Liverpool Echo carries a final-fence action shot of Worsley. ‘Top Wood proves too good’ is the Daily Express’s take on the victory in a report which includes quotes from Aintree’s clerk of the course, Andrew Tulloch, praising amateur riders who took part in the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase. The ground was testing, but riders acted swiftly to pull up horses when their winning chance had gone.

Blustery rain made conditions testing for racegoers, too, providing photographers with a wealth of opportunities to capture the British at their bedraggled best. The front page of The Times features a large photo of a smiling woman, with the caption – racegoers attending the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree refused to let the cold and rainy weather dampen their spirits. ‘They’re off . . . race fans are all of a flutter’ is the Daily Express’s page 3 headline above a selection of windswept shots, while the Daily Mail’s montage of rain-poncho wearing racegoers is headed ‘Welcome to Raintree!’ The Daily Mirror’s sub-editors use the same headline, while the Liverpool Echo’s photos are headlined ‘Rain fails to dampen the Aintree spirit’. The Sun opts for ‘A bit windy at Raintree’.

Today’s racing involves four Grade One races plus the Randox Health Topham Chase. Politologue and Topofthegame could land two prizes, and both horses feature on the Racing Post’s cover. ‘Top of the World’ is the paper’s headline, while the Daily Mirror’s ‘Pol star’ headline refers to Politologue’s chance in the G1 JLT Chase, which he won last year. Politologue is the choice of Rob Wright of The Times, while ‘Pretty Poli’ is The Sun’s view above a tipping piece by Templegate (Steve Jones). The Daily Star’s Jason Heavey sides with Waiting Patiently, as does Jon Freeman in the i.

Pens are at the ready for a feast of Randox Health Grand National previews in tomorrow’s press, but some journalists have trapped early – a Daily Star headline, ‘The Party Girls are back’, suggests an article on Aintree’s bubbly racegoers, but Jason Heavey’s piece centres on Belinda McClung and Deborah Thomson, the owners of One For Arthur. He won the race in 2017 and is back for a second try tomorrow. “I think we’d be partying forever!” Thomson tells Heavey when pondering a follow-up victory. Who could blame them?

FELIX MAKES ELLIOTT HAPPY

Felix Desjy’s success in the G1 £100,000 Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle was trainer Gordon Elliott’s second win of the day, following Three Musketeers in the opening Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle. Both were well-backed and it was a 39.5/1 double for the Co Meath trainer.

7/2 shot Felix Desjy, owned by Gigginstown House Stud and ridden by Jack Kennedy, made most of the running in the two-mile race and survived a bad blunder at a hurdle halfway round to win by a length and a half from 3/1 favourite Aramon (Willie Mullins/Ruby Walsh).

Elliott said: “We thought he’d like the track here today, and Jack was good and brave and let him stride along, and if he’d got beaten for doing that, he wouldn’t have been getting the blame. Maybe he got a bit of a freebie, but that’s the name of the game. Jack used his initiative and that’s why we use these lads.

“I thought we might be in trouble after he made that mistake, but in fairness to the horse, in the last 50, 100 yards you couldn’t fault him – he picked up and went on.

“I thought when he won his maiden hurdle he was good, and maybe it’s hindsight but I’d say we were riding him wrong [when he was beaten since].

“Chasing is going to be his game, but this was a great run. Jack knows the horse at home – too many instructions would only complicate it.”

KENNEDY MOVES TO TOP OF AINTREE JOCKEY’S TABLE WITH SECOND WIN IN 35 MINUTES

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fifth Felix Desjy (7/2) survived a bad blunder at the first hurdle down the far side to make all and hold the Supreme sixth Aramon (3/1 favourite) by a length and a half in the Grade 1 Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old’s success put jockey Jack Kennedy top of the Aintree jockeys’ table following his success in the opening on Three Musketeers. He has Dounikos to look forward to in Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National, plus disappointing Champion Hurdle favourite Apple’s Jade in the Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle.

Kennedy said: “Daryl Jacob (Rouge Vif) wanted to be forward too, but I let my lad rock and roll down to the first and Daryl was happy to leave me off. It worked out well.

“He was very lucky at the first down the back but to be fair to the horse he did well to have the scope to get there from where he came up from. I was still happy enough turning in as he stays further than two miles and so I was confident he would keep going, but coming to the last I could hear Aramon coming. He dug deep though and kept going all the way to the line.

“He missed the kick in Cheltenham and actually ran a blinder there. I think the sharper track today played into his hands.”

He added: “He’s always had plenty of ability but we’ve been waiting for things to fall right for him. You probably won’t see the best of him until he jumps a fence.”

2.20pm Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade1)

1 Felix Desjy (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-04 Jack Kennedy 7/2

2 Aramon (Supreme Horse Racing Club & Michael Songer) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-04 Ruby Walsh 3/1 fav

3 Rouge Vif (Andrew & Kate Brooks) Harry Whittington 5-11-04 Daryl Jacob 9/1

7 ran

Distances: 1½, 7

Tote Win: £4.90 Places: £2.50, £2.20 Exacta: £13.90

MULLINS UPDATE ON FAUGHEEN

Willie Mullins hopes Faugheen will be given a check over at Leahurst Equine Hospital in Liverpool following his run at Aintree yesterday.

The gelding was pulled up during yesterday’s G1 Betway Aintree Hurdle, and it was subsequently reported that he had an irregular heartbeat.

Mullins said: “He was grand last night, but I will try to get him to the hospital this afternoon for some tests. Otherwise, if they are unable to take him we’ll get him home and check him over there. His heart had an irregular beat, but it’s something that can correct itself within a few days. It’s a regular enough occurrence and not complicated from what I can gather.”

The trainer was talking following the running of The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle in which his Aramon (3/1f) finished second to Felix Desjy (7/2), beaten one and a half lengths. Felix Desjy made all the running.

Mullins said of Aramon: “He ran well in the ground conditions, and full credit to the winner, who did it the hard way. We’ve run well to be second and I’m pleased enough.

“We thought there would be plenty of pace and that they would come back, but one didn’t, and that’s the way it goes. The horse ran his best.”

Aramon races in the colours of the Supreme Racing Club and Michael Songer. Mullins said of the Club: “They might have 30 to 35 horses with me, and horses for every budget. They lease and buy horses and are a good group of people.

“This horse will now go on to Punchestown.”

LOTS MORE TO COME FROM VIF

Harry Whittington is looking to the future with Rouge Vif (9/1), who finished a creditable third to the Gordon Elliott-trained Felix Desjy (7/2) in the G1 Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle.

Ridden by Daryl Jacob, Rouge Vif tracked the winner throughout the two mile and four furlong event before tiring late on.

Whittington was delighted with the performance and he said: “I’m happy with that run from Rouge Vif.

“I was gutted the rain came as I would have loved to run him on good ground or even good to soft, good in places. He is a very good-actioned horse and his best form is on better race.

“Rouge Vif has run a monster and he just tries so hard. He has given everything today and that is a career-best.

“He is a big unit of a horse and he is only going to strengthen up more – he will be exciting to go chasing with.

“We’ll let him tell us in the next week or so before deciding if he runs next year. He is only going to get better with age as he is still only five and on the weak side. Once he fills into his frame, he will have an exciting future.

“We could go chasing next season, but he is a horse we are really excited about going forward.”

LOSTINTRANSLATION A NEW FLAGSHIP FOR TIZZARD STABLE FOLLOWING IMPRESSIVE SUCCESS

Colin Tizzard hopes that his quest for a new flagship performer might be over after last month’s Cheltenham second Lostintranslation (3/1) went one better under a change of tactics in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase, beating favourite Topofthegame (10/11) smoothly by six lengths.

Tizzard, who admitted that things haven’t been easy for the stable lately, said: “He’s just a dream horse. I’ve always felt that after the Cue Cards, NativeRivers and Thistlecracks, where am I going to find another one. I think we’ve seen him today and it’s lovely isn’t it. It was like poetry, wasn’t it.

“This game has never been easy. We have had some wonderful times in recent years with these good horses but if we can’t have a bad month there is something wrong somewhere along the line. There are always issues but lovely horses like Lostintranslation make it worthwhile.

“You would think he will be a flagbearer next season. He stays, jumps and travels. He has got everything and is a beautiful, big, strong boy as well. He is a lovely creature.”

He added: “We’ll obviously be going down the Gold Cup route as he’s a very good staying chaser with everything in front of him. We won’t run him again this year as we’ve done plenty with him.”

Explaining the more patient ride, he said: “I don’t usually get involved in the tactics, but we had a word with Robbie (Power) and changed the tactics. Because he’s such a good jumper he’s been getting to the front and then getting picked off by pacier horses. We wanted to save his pace for the end, for Topofthegame, thinking we might beat him for pace. That’s absolutely lovely.”

Lostintranslation is an 8/1 chance for December’s King George VI Chase with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Joe Tizzard, son and assistant trainer, added: “We were waiting to step Lostinstranslation up in trip – we didn’t want to do it at Cheltenham – but he is a different horse. We have looked forward to this horse for quite some time and he ran a blinder at Cheltenham, when he just got beaten by a very good horse.

“Today, he was impressive and he deserved it – he has been a good horse for a long time and he is our sort of future. We have had a quiet sort of spell for a month and that was quite a big one.

“Dad absolutely loves the horse. Lostinstranslation was about to do a performance like that and you need a bit of luck but I didn’t think it was going to be quite as smooth as he has done it today. This horse is our future and we have loved him for a long time.

“I gave myself a second to watch Robbie pulling him up as well. He isn’t that animated very often but he likes this horse, he has liked him a lot and he is a smart.”

2.50pm Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

1 Lostintranslation (Taylor & O’Dwyer) Colin Tizzard 7-11-04 Robbie Power 3/1

2 Topofthegame (Chris Giles & Mr & Mrs Paul Barber) Paul Nicholls 7-11-04 Harry Cobden 10/11 fav

3 Top Ville Ben (Harbour Rose Partnership) Phil Kirby 7-11-04 Sean Quinlan 14/1

6 ran

Distances: 6, ½

Tote Win: £3.80 Places: £1.80, £1.20 Exacta: £6.70

WINNING IS ALL THE SAME LANGUAGE FOR POWER ON TRANSLATION

Robbie Power steered 3/1 shot Lostintranslation to an impressive victory in the £100,000 G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Trained by Colin Tizzard, the seven-year-old son of Flemensfirth travelled with menace throughout the three miles and one furlong contest and ran on strongly in the closing stages to come clear of his rivals in taking fashion, registering a six-length success ahead of the Paul Nicholls-trained 10/11 favourite Topofthegame, who stayed on to finish second.

Lostintranslation was second in the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival over two miles and five furlongs and relished today’s step up in trip.

Power captured yesterday’s G1 Betway Aintree Hurdle aboard Jessica Harrington’s Supasundae and he was delighted to record another big-race success at Aintree.

He said:”I love Lostintranslation. All season he has done nothing wrong and kept the best of company.

“We probably should have run in the RSA at Cheltenham, though I think for the horse’s future [the JLT Novices’ Chase] was the right race to run in.

“We have come here over three miles and he has never come off the bridle. I had so much horse underneath me.

“I said to Colin and Joe going out that I was not going to be in front too soon because he is the quickest horse in the race.

“I am so happy for the horse winning a G1 because he deserves it. He is such a good jumper and a joy to ride.

“Potentially, he could be [a Gold Cup horse]. He is a very good horse. The late William Codd produced him and did a fantastic job.”

Lostintranslation earned a quote of 14/1 for the 2020 G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup with William Hill. He is also a 12/1 shot for this year’s G1 King George VI Chase at Kempton Park with the same firm.

RUNNER-UP NOT QUITE ON TOP OF HIS GAME

Topofthegame, the G1 RSA Chase winner at the Cheltenham Festival and the 10/11 favourite for the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase today, could only finish second, six lengths behind the winner, Lostintranslation (Colin Tizzard/Robbie Power).

The Paul Nicholls-trained Topofthegame was ridden by Harry Cobden, who said: “He’s run a lovely race. Cheltenham may have taken its toll on him a little bit, but he’s run well and galloped right to the line.”

Seven-year-old Topofthegame, a son of Flemensfirth, is owned by Chris Giles and Mr and Mrs Paul Barber, and Paul Barber said: “He was never travelling quite as well as he might have been. Paul [Nicholls] said he could have been a bit closer, but we don’t really know. There wasn’t quite the sparkle there.

“There are a few horses here this week who look as though they had a hard race at Cheltenham, and that might be it.”

KIRBY’S GRAND NATIONAL DREAMS ARE GATHERING PACE

Yorkshire trainer Philip Kirby has never had a runner in the Randox Health Grand National, but he might be three-handed next year.

He makes his debut with Don Poli tomorrow, and in 2020 he could be back with that horse, plus Blaklion, who he hoped to run before an injury intervened, and Top Ville Ben, who today finished third in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Shaun Quinlan attempted to make all the running on Top Ville Ben, who surrendered the lead to eventual winner Lostintranslation (3/1) running to the final fence, and was then passed by Topofthegame (10/11f) on the run-in.

Kirby said: “He didn’t have to make the running, but nothing else wanted to and we knew there was no point sitting in behind them trying to be clever. It’s a bit disappointing to be beaten, but he’s run really well.

“I think he’s a National horse for next year – that’s been the plan from five runs ago. He’s rated 147 now and you need a mark like that to be sure of a run in the National. He jumps well and is the right type.

“Hopefully we can come back here next year with three National runners.

“We went through today’s race and realised we were going to have to make the running, and that’s the way he’s been winning races. It’s hard to make it in Grade Ones, but he’s a proper horse, and more rain would have maybe helped him because the others would have struggled to close on him if it had been softer.

“He used to be a mad runaway, and now he’s a horse you can ride on the end of the bridle, which is a massive change. We’re going the right way.

“Jenny Durrans, who is leading him up, rides him every day and has turned him inside out. We’ve just taken our time with him and he’s come right.”

MIN WITH THE MINIMUM OF EFFORT

Ruby Walsh rode his second winner at this year’s Randox Health Grand National Festival, and, remarkably, it looked even easier than the first.

His win yesterday on Kemboy in the G1 Betway Bowl was impressive, but Min’s success in the G1 JLT sChase oozed superiority over his toiling rivals, including runner-up Politologue. Twelve months ago the positions were reversed, and Min’s trainer, Willie Mullins, said: “John Hales [the owner of Politologue] has just been across and said ‘We need a decider next year’.”

Min (2/1f) made all the running and won by 20 lengths from Politologue (5/2).

To the comment that Min’s victory was the easiest of the week so far, Mullins said rhetorically: “Was Kemboy not impressive enough for you?

“Yes, he [Min] was impressive, and the school around Cheltenham [when only fifth to Altior in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Chase] did him well!

“The change of tactics, and letting him go back to just enjoying himself worked well, and Ruby said that from fence to fence he was just getting more confident.

“I always gave him a chance in this race – last year’s race was close enough, and I felt that if we did things really right, and often times it is just one mistake that makes a difference, he was coming here in good form. He didn’t have a hard race at Cheltenham when he sulked because we wanted him do what he didn’t want to do, and today he just grew horns when he was allowed to do his own thing. That suited him.

“He seems to be as good over two and a half miles as he is over two miles, and we’re wondering whether we ought to be going over a little further. People are saying would he get another few furlongs and that would put him in the picture for the King George [on Boxing Day at Kempton].

“I think he’s back to his best, and that may have been his best performance. He coped with everything fantastically before the race and looked really well – he has a fantastic summer coat on him already.”

MIN-IMUM EFFORT, MAXIMUM REWARD

Min, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh, justified 2/1 favouritism to take the G1 £250,000 JLT Chase by a highly impressive 20 lengths from Politologue.

Walsh said: “We changed things at Cheltenham with him [he finished fifth behind Altior]. I was tired of being the mouse for Altior the cat to chase, but it didn’t work. You’ve got to try something new when what you are doing isn’t working, but it didn’t work. I didn’t think he jumped as well at Cheltenham as he can do either. But we schooled him over hurdles earlier this week and he attacked his fences today like a much happier horse.

“When he shortened into the last down the back and got distance through the air I thought, ‘that’s more like it’. He was doing plenty; he was a bit on my hands but he’s always a live horse who wants to go forward. But the further we were going up the straight the faster we were going, even without asking him. He’s a very honest horse who gives you whatever he has, anyway. It was a really good performance.

“Like everyone who gets a bit older, he’s probably got a little slower, but it was a good performance and having been touched off here last year, it’s nice to win it this time.

“He’s won a couple of good races in Ireland this year. Just because he wasn’t winning over here, doesn’t mean he wasn’t winning good races.

“He’s usually a very good, accurate jumper who’s quick with his feet and can take a half-stride when he needs to, and that was what was disappointing about Cheltenham – he didn’t do that, whereas today he was bombing down there and you weren’t even worried about the jumps: you knew he was going to do it.”

“He got into a lovely rhythm today and jumped like a buck. Willie took the ear plugs out today and he was good and revved. I was a bit of a passenger for the first half mile, but you don’t mind getting runaway with on something like this that knows where he is going and has the power and scope that he has. He is clever enough horse and, looking at him there, knows he has done well today.

“We always thought he was a really good horse, and he is, but it just goes to show you what a horse Altior is. Without Altior, Min would have won a Supreme and a Champion Chase.

“I have been lucky to ride an awful lot of good horses throughout my career. I love winning big races – the Bowl yesterday, the Aintree Hurdle, this race today, tomorrow is the Grand National – and racing like any sport is about the big occasions. When you get used to winning on them, you like to win more, and it has been lean enough the last 18 months because of injury. I get a kick out of it, I love it.”

POLITOLOGUE NO MATCH FOR MIN AS LAST YEAR’S ONE-TWO FINISH IN REVERSE ORDER

Queen Mother Champion Chase second Politologue (5/2) was no match at all for a back-to-his-best Min (2/1 favourite), whom he had beaten narrowly in last year’s G1 JLT Chase, but Paul Nicholls was happy with his 20-length second, which added a useful £52,775 to the trainer’s title bid.

Nicholls, who spotted that the grey returned with blood trickling from his nostrils, said: “Min looked unbeatable today but Politologue has run all right. He’s beaten Waiting Patiently, and that’s red-hot form. He’s in good form at the moment. I don’t know if John (Hales, owner) will want to go again with him, but we’ll see.

“There’s not a lot really, but Sandown is a possibility. We haven’t made any plans for Cyrname yet, but it would want to be really softish ground to run him there. Politologue wouldn’t mind better ground and it’s a £150,000 Grade 1. I don’t know, but we’ll have a talk.

“He’s done plenty and he’s a hard horse to place but he always runs really well. Next year I wouldn’t mind having a go at the Tingle Creek because he’s got a bit of confidence and he’s going really well.”

JEFFERSON RETAINS PATIENT APPROACH WITH STABLE STAR

Ruth Jefferson was pleased with the performance of Waiting Patiently (9/4) who finished third to the impressive 2/1 favourite Min in the £250,000 G1 JLT Chase.

Held up by Brian Hughes, the eight-year-old son of Flemensfirth could never land a blow in the two mile and four furlong event and was nine lengths behind Paul Nicholls’ Politologue (5/2), who finished second.

Min, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh, scored by 20 lengths.

Waiting Patiently has endured a difficult campaign having been brought-down on his seasonal debut in the G1 King George VI Chase and subsequent fast ground conditions this winter not playing to his strengths. Jefferson may consider one more run this season, but the trainer hinted that he won’t be seen again until next term.

Jefferson said: “It was not to be today for Waiting Patiently.

“When he came to us, he was quite a keen horse who took a lot of settling. Nowadays, he is a far more relaxed horse who settles very well, so we might change things. We’ll go away and think about it.

“We put the cheek-pieces on today, but the main thing is that we usually hold him up in races and maybe we might just bury him in a little bit and get him in and amongst horses.

“Sometimes horses get too used to what they have usually done and a change is sometimes necessary. I’m not complaining, he has run alright, he got round and has finished third.

“Punchestown will probably come soon enough for him. He usually only runs three races per year and this time he has run two and a half times after the King George!

“We’ll see, but I think it is unlikely that he will run again this season. We were also considering running him at Auteuil in May or June.

“It is possible, but it is a tough one. This season has probably not gone as we would’ve hoped, but there is no need to then start panicking and running him here there and everywhere.

“It has been a bit of a funny year as he didn’t come in till late. He went to Kempton first time out which is something you don’t do apparently! He got brought-down and from then on, nothing has really went the way we wanted.

“We’ve had a very dry winter and hopefully he’ll come in this year in July instead of August and he’ll start cantering straight away instead of going on the walker.

“We’ll therefore be ready for when those better races start popping up at the beginning of the season and then we’ll go from there.”

3.25pm JLT Melling Chase (Grade 1)

1 Min (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 8-11-07 Ruby Walsh 2/1 fav

2 Politologue (John Hales) Paul Nicholls 8-11-07 Harry Cobden 5/2

3 Waiting Patiently (Richard Collins) Ruth Jefferson 8-11-07 Brian Hughes 9/4

6 ran

Distances: 20, 9

Tote Win: £2.70 Places: £1.70, £1.70 Exacta: £4.80

Information update following the Randox Health Topham Chase

• While travelling on the flat during the Topham Chase, Forest Des Aigles (28) sustained an injury and was immediately attended to by our veterinary professionals. After assessment, he was found to have an untreatable fracture to his left fore cannon bone. Therefore the necessary course of action was to humanely euthanise him.

• While racing in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase, Crucial Role (2) fell and was quickly attended to by veterinary professionals on course. He then walked into a horse ambulance and was transported back to the stables for further assessment. Very sadly, the x-rays showed he had sustained a untreatable fracture of the radius bone in his right foreleg, which is weight-bearing, and therefore the necessary course of action was to humanely euthanise him.

• Following the Topham Chase, jockeys Barry Geraghty and Mark Enright have been taken to Aintree Hospital for assessment.

Notes to Editors for information:

• 99.47% of runners in British racing complete their race without incurring any long‐term injury. Moreover, the fatal injury rate has fallen by one third in the last 20 years to just 0.2%

• Faller rates during jump races have decreased to an all-time low of 2.53%. That is a decrease of 30% in the last 20 years as a result of initiatives to make racecourses and jump racing safer

• There has been no fatal injury in the Grand National since 2012, after which £1.5 million worth of changes were made to the Grand National Course including swapping the wooden cores of fences to an EasyFix plastic or natural birch

• Sport horses are at no greater risk of injury when running and jumping on a race course, than when turned out in the field – a study by Liverpool University found that 62% of traumatic injuries in sport horses occurred in the field, compared to 13% while being ridden

F32.



CADMIUM PAINTS THE PERFECT PICTURE

The Willie Mullins-trained Cadmium put up a brilliant performance of jumping and galloping to run away with the G3 £140,000 Randox Health Topham Chase over the Grand National fences.

Ridden by Paul Townend, for whom it was a first winner over the Grand National fences, seven-year-old Cadmium was an 8/1 chance. He beat Sub Lieutenant, trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore, by six lengths.

Mullins was winning the Randox Health Topham Chase for the second time, having first taken it in 2002 with Its Time For A Win.

He said: “That was very good. He was going at his own speed limit, but you’d have to worry, watching him, if he’d stay. His jumping was phenomenal. He was very clean, and Paul got a great line. He [Townend] was very good at the Canal Turn with the loose horse near him.

“I think we’ll keep him at that sort of trip, rather than run him in the National next year – I think he runs to free for that sort of distance.

On Cadmium’s owners, Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp, Mullins said: “They are great to train for – a great bunch. They don’t have huge expectations, they really enjoy their racing and are delighted when a horse wins. We all know we are lucky to have horses like these; they don’t have super-expensive horses, they have middle-of-the-road horses that anyone can have.”

CADMIUM HAS THE RIGHT MINERALS

The Willie Mullins-trained Cadmium (8/1) was the impressive winner of the Randox Health Topham Chase.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the seven-year-old son of Early March, jumped well throughout the two mile and five furlong contest and ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by six lengths.

The rider said: “Cadmium was deadly, wasn’t he? He was fairly lit up before the race but it was not a bad thing because I was able to get a position and hold it early on. I got into a beautiful rhythm and it was straightforward.

“You can only go as fast as they are able. Luckily, this lad has a little bit of class and he was able to go that gallop within himself.

“This is brilliant. Like I said after the Gold Cup, you dream of riding big winners on TV. The race is something special over those fences and I had not got close to riding a winner over them until today. Hopefully, it is a good omen for tomorrow.”

“I got into a great rhythm early – Cadmium has a little bit of class and I was able to get into the positon I wanted to be in early on. He just loved it, he winged from fence to fence and gave himself breather whenever he needed. He was getting lonely up the straight as much as anything.

“You usually know after the first or second what kind of ride you are going to get. The way he took them on, he was deadly. He was measured but was attacking them at the same time. It’s a joy to ride a horse like him that takes those fences that well. It’s a different buzz to riding any other race.

“We got low at one of the ditches but, on the whole, you would take one mistake doing a lap around there.

“It’s daunting running into all the noise and you are running into a tunnel. He had a little look but, once I grabbed hold of him and got the rail again, he wasn’t for passing.”

Townend has enjoyed a fine season, the highlight of which was capturing the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard Al Boum Photo, also trained by Mullins. He partners Pleasant Company for the Closutton handler in tomorrow’s £1-million Randox Health Grand National.

Discussing his ride in the world’s richest chase, he said: “I’ve been having a brilliant season and hopefully Pleasant Company can go well tomorrow. I can go into the race tomorrow with a bit of confidence now having ridden a winner over here.

“I think the ground is good to soft on the Grand National course and it is proper jumping ground.”

DE BROMHEAD EYEING NEXT YEAR’S NATIONAL FOR SUB LIEUTENANT AFTER GALLANT SECOND

Henry de Bromhead has no regrets about sidestepping this year’s Randox Health Grand National with Sub Lieutenant, but he saw enough encouragement in the 25/1 chance’s six-length second to all-the-way winner Cadmium (8/1) in the shorter Topham to be planning already for next year’s big race.

De Bromhead said: “I’m delighted with that. He ran a blinder. It looked like he struggled to lay up with them most of the way so we might have him back for the big one on the Saturday next year.

“He was in this year’s National, but thought we would have a go in this first. He’s taken to the fences really well. He loved it and jumped brilliant.”

Jockey Rachael Blackmore, who rides Valseur Lido for De Bromhead in tomorrow’s big race, added: “I had a great spin, and he jumped great. It was class. He really took to the place.”

The 9-2 favourite Janika finished a creditable fourth for Nicky Henderson and the Simon Munir & Isaac Souede partnership. Jockey Daryl Jacob had no excuses and was proud of the six-year-old, who was the youngest in the field but was burdened with top-weight.

He said: “I was very happy with him. I thought he was going to be second at the elbow but the weight just told in the end and he got tired on me.”

VILLAGE DOING IT FOR HENDERSON

The current star of Paul Henderson’s 20-strong stable near Whitsbury in Hampshire took him to the winner’s enclosure at Aintree today.

Doitforthevillage (25/1) finished third in the Randox Health Topham Chase, having warmed to his task over the big spruce fences and appearing to be a possible winner turning for home under Tom O’Brien. Pace-setting Cadmium (8/1), who went on to win, was not for stopping however, and Doitforthevillage was denied second on the run-in when passed by runner-up Sub Lieutenant (25/1). Janika (9/2f) took fourth – the distances were 6l, 3¼l and the same.

Henderson said: “He’s a lovely horse and a great jumper, but Tom said he felt he just lost his confidence a bit going away from the stands. Then he started to learn how to jump them properly – he was trying to go through the fences and couldn’t cope with it, but then he picked it up.

“We felt he could make the places – he’s been in pretty good form all year and we’ve been very pleased with him. He was second at Ascot to Cyrname, the highest-rated horsein the country, and things didn’t go well for him at Cheltenham where a rival fell right in front of him and he had to do too much to get into position.

“Apart from that he hasn’t run a bad race all season. Last season he had two bouts of an infection in a leg and we didn’t get a full run at things – we had to start and stop and even ran him twice over hurdles to try to get him ready, but this time we’ve had a clear run and he’s been sound all the way. He’s a great horse for the yard.

“He’s a good two-miler who we now think gets two and a half miles. He’s a quick jumper, and we’ll be thinking of bringing him back here in December for the Grand Sefton Chase. In the meantime there is a Sussex Champion Chase for horses rated nought to 145 at Plumpton at the end of the month and worth £50,000. If we get rain we might run him there, but he needs cut in the ground.”

4:05pm £140,000 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f 19y

1 Cadmium (FR) 7 11 2 W. P. Mullins Ireland Supreme Horse Racing Club/K. Sharp Paul Townend 8/1

2 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) ts 10 11 5 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Rachael Blackmore 25/1

3 Doitforthevillage (IRE) ts 10 10 4 Paul Henderson The Rockbourne Partnership Tom O’Brien 25/1

4 Janika (FR) 6 11 12 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob 9/2 Fav

5 Woods Well (IRE) p 8 10 6 Gordon Elliott Ireland Gigginstown House Stud 20/1

6 Flying Angel (IRE) v,ts 8 10 6 Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr R. J. Rexton Tom Bellamy 10/1

7 San Benedeto (FR) ts, p 8 11 4 Paul Nicholls Mr P. J. Vogt Nick Scholfield 18/1

8 O O Seven (IRE) bl 9 11 1 Nicky Henderson Mr Christopher Hanbury Nico de Boinville 20/1

9 Beau Bay (FR) h,ts 8 10 0 Dr Richard Newland Mr Peter Green & Dr RDP Newland Charlie Deutsch 66/1

10 Highland Lodge (IRE) p 13 10 0 James Moffatt Cheveley Park Stud Henry Brooke 50/1

11 Bigmartre (FR) p 8 10 6 Harry Whittington Mr P. J. Dixon Leighton Aspell 40/1

12 Double Shuffle (IRE) 9 11 8 Tom George Crossed Fingers Partnership Jonathan Burke 33/1

13 Adrien du Pont (FR) ts 7 11 1 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey Harry Cobden 12/1

14 Fact of The Matter (IRE) ts, p 9 10 4 Jamie Snowden The Sandylini Racing Partnership Gavin Sheehan 66/1

15 Kilcrea Vale (IRE) p 9 10 0 Nicky Henderson Mr A. D. Spence Jeremiah McGrath 16/1

16 Ballyhill (FR) 8 10 6 Nigel Twiston-Davies S Such & CG Paletta Sam Twiston-Davies 9/1

17 Henryville 11 10 0 Peter Bowen Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Robert Dunne 33/1

18 Equus Secretus (IRE) 7 10 0 Ben Pauling The Bourtoneers Jamie Moore 66/1

19 Mercian Prince (IRE) 8 10 10 Amy Murphy Mr Paul Murphy Jack Quinlan 33/1

20 Activial (FR) 9 11 0 Tom George Mr R. S. Brookhouse Tom Scudamore 16/1

FELL 16 Peregrine Run (IRE) bl 9 11 1 Peter Fahey Ireland Mr V. Byrne Barry Geraghty 14/1

PU 14 Polidam (FR) 10 10 4 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede David Mullins 25/1

FELL 1 Indian Temple (IRE) p 10 10 0 Tim Reed Mr Ken Huddleston Harry Reed (3) 50/1

FELL 15 Divine Spear (IRE) 8 10 0 Nicky Henderson Middleham Park Racing LXII James Bowen 33/1

UR 12 Call It Magic (IRE) bl 9 10 0 Ross O’Sullivan Ireand Mrs Z. Wentworth Mark Enright 6/1

UR 4 More Buck’s (IRE) ts 9 10 0 Peter Bowen P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen Sean Bowen 66/1

PU AFTER LAST Forest des Aigles (FR) ts 8 10 0 Lucinda Russell Mr & Mrs Raymond Anderson Green Derek Fox 22/1

27 ran

Non-Runners: Born Survivor, Voix d’Eau, Dimple (all ground)

Time: 5m 31.20s

Distances: 6, 3¼, 3¼, 4, ¾, 13, 3¾, 8, 1½, hd, 1¾, ¾, 1¾, 3, 3, 10, 14, 2¾, 2½

Tote Win: £11.70 Places: £3.70; £7.10; £6.30; £2.40 Exacta: £273.20

Best Shod Award: Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase 2019

The Worshipful Company of Farriers in conjunction with the Aintree Executive and The Jockey Club created a Best Shod Award in 2016 – the first time such an award had ever been presented on a racecourse in Tthe world.

The award is in recognition of the farrier’s skill in shoeing and preparation of the horse’s feet, all of which contributes to the welfare of the horse which to everyone in the Racing Industry is of the utmost priority.

THE WINNER OF THIS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD FOR 2019 IS

HORSE NO; 14 Bigmartre

OWNED BY; Mr PJ Dixon

FARRIER; Ben Ellock

TRAINER; Harry Whittington





CHAMP STARTS TO LIVE UP TO HIS NAME

Nicky Henderson’s mood was tempered by concerns for the injury suffered by owner J P McManus’ retained rider Barry Geraghty after Mark Walsh stepped in for a smooth three-length win in the extended three-mile G1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle on last month’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle second Champ (9/4 favourite), but there was no disguising his regard for the seven-year-old horse, who is named after Sir Anthony McCoy.

He said: “Mark was in his suit walking off the racecourse when I called him back and told him to get changed, and although he knew absolutely nothing about Champ he did give him a beautiful ride.

“Champ just needs too switch off and we very nearly switched him this morning to tomorrow’s two-and-a half-mile novice with the change on the ground. I rang Barry three times, and J P and I talked for hours. It would have been perfectly legal, but Barry couldn’t decide and I couldn’t decide. The only thing I wanted to do was to find out if he did stay three miles for next year.

“They didn’t go a great gallop, but I thought it would tell us more for next season, when he’ll have to go chasing. He’s starting to live up to his name. He is good, and he just has the most lovely nature and temperament. I’m, not talking about McCoy, by the way. I’m talking about the horse. He’s a lovely horse.”

Asked if he regrets not running Champ over three miles at Cheltenham he replied: “Not really, although I did run the wrong horse in the three-miler as Birchdale certainly should have been in the two-and-a-half miler.

“Maybe I got Cheltenham all wrong. We do get it wrong quite a lot you know, but I got it right this morning.”

WALSH STEPS IN FOR CHAMP VICTORY

Mark Walsh picked up a winning spare ride on Champ in the G1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle following an injury to Barry Geraghty.

A fall in the Randox Health Topham Chase meant Geraghty was due to make a trip to hospital, and Walsh was in the right place to steer the Nicky Henderson-trained Champ to his fifth success of the season from six starts. His only defeat came in the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham where he finished second to the Martin Brassil-trained City Island, who was ridden by Walsh.

The jockey now has a knowledge of two of the best staying novice hurdlers on either side of the Irish Sea.

After Champ (9/4f) had beaten Emitom (5/1) and Lisnagar Oscar by 3l and 7l, Walsh said: “Hopefully Barry will be okay. Nicky said to me get him [Champ] settled and covered up, and everything went to plan. I was a little bit further back than I wanted, but he settled lovely – I gave him a little squeeze going down the back and he lit up with me a bit, but he was fine and I was able to keep my position.

“He winged the third-last, landed in front and it was just a case of getting home.

“I rode him to get the trip and drop the bridle. It was the one thing Nicky emphasised to me. He’s a big horse, but very nimble on his feet and will make a lovely chaser one day.

“When he goes over fences he will come into his own. They should suit him well.

“That must make City Island very good – I hope so. It was a good race at Cheltenham and the form has been franked now. City Island is going to Punchestown next for a two-and-a-half mile Grade One race on the Friday [of that meeting].”

DOOM BAR SEFTON NOVICES’ HURDLE RESULT

4.40pm £100,000 Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 Champ (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 7-11-04 Mark Walsh 9/4 fav

2 Emitom (The Spero Partnership Ltd) Warren Greatrex 5-11-04 Gavin Sheehan 5/1

3 Lisnagar Oscar (Racing For Fun) Rebecca Curtis 6-11-04 Sean Bowen 11/2

12 ran

Distances: 3, 7

Tote Win: £3.00 Places: £1.40, £2.20, £2.20 Exacta: £13.90

EMITOM DONE BY THE CHAMP

Emitom, sent off a 5/1 chance, came home three-length second to the 9/4 favourite Champ in the £100,000 G1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle.

Trained by Warren Greatrex in Lambourn, the five-year-old was having his first outing in G1 company and delighted his trainer with the run.

Greatrex said: “He has run great. I just think the winner has had the first run on us. We tracked [Champ] all the way and were where we wanted to be and were probably just a couple of lengths behind. We have run all the way to the line. I am delighted.

“He is a high-class horse and very exciting for next year.

“We might have just pitched at the last, but I don’t think he has lost a lot of momentum.

“Emitom has done very well. It is good that he hasn’t disappointed because you never know. This is his first run in a Grade 1.

“We will regroup and go next year. He could turn into a stayers hurdle horse. He is going to do very well for us next year.”

Jockey Gavin Sheehan, added: “He jumped well and travelled well. We are stepping up into big boy company here. He has done it well for me.

“I would say the Champ just got first run but we galloped all the way to the line. I am delighted.”

MCFABULOUS LIVES UP TO HIS NAME

Paul Nicholls saddled his first winner at this year’s Randox Health Grand National Festival when McFabulous landed the G2 Weatherbys Racing Bank Bumper, the closing race on Ladies’ Day.

The Harry Cobden-ridden five-year-old (2/1f) beat Thebannerkingrebel (14/1) and Santa Ross (3/1) by 1l and 2¾l.

McFabulous was bought by bloodstock agent Tom Malone for €88,000 as an unbroken store horse, and he has gone on to become one of the brightest hopes among Nicholls’ academy of high-quality young horses. His only defeat in four bumper races this season came at Cheltenham in November when he was found to have sore shins after finishing unplaced. He came back to form with a win at Newbury last month.

Nicholls said: “He’s a lovely young horse and he’s been schooled over hurdles and jumps them well. He’ll make a lovely novice hurdler for next season.

“I have a lovely lot of bumper horses to go hurdling next season and he probably heads them up.

“He didn’t come down the hill at Cheltenham in November, but he had sore shins, and so we left him alone until February and then went to Newbury. Today he was a bit green around the bends but he’s still learning and he’s getting there all the time.

“He won’t run again this season, and usually I don’t like running horses in four bumpers, but he won so well at Newbury that we had to come here – and then it rained and the ground was perfect for him. He has a proper pedigree, he’s not slow and he’ll start over two miles next season.”

MC PROVES JUST FABULOUS FOR COBDEN

Jockey Harry Cobden steered 2/1 favourite Mcfabulous to victory in the concluding race on day two, Ladies Day, of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, the £45,000 G2 Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, the five-year-old son of Milan recorded a length victory over the Jamie Snowden-trained Thebannerkingrebel (14/1).

Winning rider Cobden said: “McFabulous is still very green and raw, but he has got a fair engine under the bonnet and is learning all the time.

“Around the bends, he is still slightly unbalanced, but he will be a nice horse for the Supreme next year anyway.

“We have schooled him plenty at home. He was jumping around our school as three-year-old so hopefully we will not have to teach him to get his feet off the floor. I am excited about him for next season.”

“It’s great to have a winner on the day.

5.15pm £45,000 Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open NH Flat Race (Grade 2)

1 McFabulous (Giraffa Racing) Paul Nicholls 5-11-04 Harry Cobden 2/1 fav

2 Thebannerkingrebel (Sir Chips Keswick) Jamie Snowden 6-11-04 Gavin Sheehan 14/1

3 Santa RosSa (Mrs P J Conway) Dermot McLoughlin IRE 5-11-01 Mr Finny Maguire 3/1

12 ran

Distances: 1, 2¾

Tote Win: £2.80 Places: £1.30, £3.70, £1.60 Exacta: £28.50

REBEL OUTSTAYED BY MCFABULOUS

Thebannerkingrebel, a 14/1 chance, delighted his trainer Jamie Snowdon after coming second to the 2/1 favourite Mcfabulous in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, the last on the card on Ladies Day, the second day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival 2019.

Owned by Sir Chips Keswick, chairman of Arsenal Football Club, who wasn’t in attendance and trained in Lambourn by Snowden.

Snowden said: “He had a serious wind problem and he was in the vets for three and a half months on the back of it.

“That was some performance, and he was too keen early on, he was a bit lit up by the occasion. He has run a blinder. I think he shows enough speed to win on the flat, he was probably just out-stayed by the winner.

“We will go maiden hurdling next. We will hopefully win our maiden hurdle in May. He will be a lovely hurdler next season. We will make our way to the Supreme Hurdle hopefully.

Sheehan added: “He was too keen. He has run a massive race to be second but you can’t be that keen and finish. He has had a long time off. He pulled up at Cheltenham on his last run which was over a year ago.

“All credit to Jamie and Sir Chips for sticking by him.”





LANDING SIDE OF THE GRAND NATIONAL FENCES TO BE WATERED THIS EVENING

After racing on Ladies Day on Friday, Aintree’s Clerk of the Course, Andrew Tulloch, said that some water would be put on the landing side of fences on the Grand National course ahead of Randox Health Grand National day tomorrow.

He explained: “The track has dried out during the day today, so it is now Good to Soft on all courses. The ground on the Grand National course is still a bit easier round the Canal Turn.

“We are aware that the Grand National is now run at 5.15pm, quite late in the day on what is predicted to be a dry day, so what we will do this evening is water all the landings of all the fences with our pop-up automated watering system, because safety in the landing areas is paramount.

“The forecast for tomorrow is for a dry day, so the ground will gradually continue to dry out.”

Grand National Course: Good to Soft (from Soft, Good to Soft in places)

Mildmay & Hurdle Courses: Good to Soft (from Soft, Good to Soft in places)





CROWDS ON THE FIRST TWO DAYS OF THE 2019 RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL

The crowds on the first two day of the 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival have been very similar to those of 12 months’ ago.

Yesterday, Grand National Thursday, saw a crowd of 33,020 in attendance (compared to 33,500 in 2018).

Today, Ladies Day, saw 49,602 in attendance, just below the 50,000 sell-out crowd seen in 2018.

Dickon White, Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said: “Our pre-sales were at the same level as in 2018, so our crowds have held up very well indeed given the weather over the past two days.

“Today we saw the second highest-ever attendance on Ladies Day and our attention now turns to tomorrow, Grand National Day, when we will welcome a sell-out crowd of 70,000 to Aintree Racecourse.”

F50.

OVER THE MOON FOR MOON

Sue Moon, 50, an account manager for an agricultural engineering firm, is the winner of the Aintree Style Award, winning a Range Rover Evoque and Chi Chi London dresses.

Moon, who is mother of Leah, and wife to Simon, is from Euxton, Chorley, Lancashire and bought her dress bag and shoes from Seasons in Clitheroe and acquired her hat from a boutique in Windermere.





Scotty Brand Leading Jockey Award

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ruby Walsh 2 1 -

Jack Kennedy 2 - 1

Robbie Power 2 - -

Harry Cobden 1 3 1

Rachael Blackmore 1 1 1

Mark Walsh 1 1 -

Nico de Boinville 1 - -

Wayne Hutchinson 1 - -

Jack Quinlan 1 - -

Paul Townend 1 - -

Miss Tabitha Worsley 1 - -

Gavin Sheehan - 2 -

Barry Geraghty - 1 1

Thomas Dawson - 1 -

Richard Johnson - 1 -

Mr Patrick Mullins - 1 -

Mr Derek O’Connor - 1 -

Charlie Price - 1 -

Sean Bowen - - 1

Mr David Dunsdon - - 1

Brian Hughes - - 1

Daryl Jacob - - 1

Mr Finian Maguire - - 1

Mr David Maxwell - - 1

Jonjo O’Neill Jr - - 1

Tom O’Brien - - 1

Sean Quinlan - - 1

Harry Skelton - - 1

F47.



TRM Ireland Leading Trainer Award

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Willie Mullins IRE 3 1 -

Gordon Elliott IRE 2 - 2

Nicky Henderson 2 1 -

Paul Nicholls 1 3 1

Henry de Bromhead IRE 1 2 1

Jessica Harrington IRE 1 - -

Alan King 1 - -

Kelly Morgan 1 - -

Amy Murphy 1 - -

Colin Tizzard 1 - -

Warren Greatrex - 2 -

Philip Kirby - 1 1

Joseph O’Brien IRE - 1 -

Pierce Power IRE - 1 -

Jamie Snowden - 1 -

Tim Vaughan - 1 -

Dermot McLoughlin IRE - - 2

David Christie IRE - - 1

Rebecca Curtis - - 1

Paul Henderson - - 1

Ruth Jefferson - - 1

Jonjo O’Neill - - 1

Dan Skelton - - 1

Harry Whittington - - 1

F48.

TRM Ireland Leading Owner Award

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Supreme Racing Club partnerships 2 1 -

J P McManus 1 2 1

Gigginstown House Stud 1 1 2

Dingwall, Farrell, Hornsey & Murray 1 - -

Frank McAleavy 1 - -

Giraffa Racing 1 - -

Paul Murphy 1 - -

Owners Group 031 1 - -

Ann & Alan Potts Ltd 1 - -

Philip Reynolds 1 - -

Taylor & O’Dwyer 1 - -

Susannah Ricci 1 - -

Johnny Weatherby 1 - -

Mr K Alexander - 1 -

Mr & Mrs Paul Barber/Ged Mason/Sir Alex Ferguson - 1 -

Chris Giles/Mr & Mrs Paul Barber - 1 -

John Hales - 1 -

Sir Chips Keswick - 1 -

Oceans Racing - 1 -

Jane Sivills - 1 -

The Spero Partnership Ltd - 1 -

Mrs Julien Turner & Andrew Meriam - 1 -

Tynan/MacLennan/Carthy/Shananhan/Magnier - 1 -

Kate & Andrew Brooks - - 1

The Can’t Say No Partnership - - 1

Coldnell Ltd - - 1

Mrs P J Conway - - 1

Racing For Fun - - 1

Richard Collins - - 1

Harbour Rose Partnership - - 1

Sharon Kinsella - - 1

Mr David Maxwell - - 1

The Rockbourne Partnership - - 1

Slattery Bloodstock Ltd - - 1

F49.





STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:45pm G3 MERSEYRAIL HANDICAP HURDLE

An enquiry was held to consider the circumstances surrounding the non-arrival of Ciaran Gethings, who was declared to ride PUSH THE TEMPO (IRE), trained by Robert Stephens, and the substitution of Tom O’Brien. Tom O’Brien and Robert Stephens were interviewed and the riders’ agent, who was not in attendance at the meeting, gave evidence via telephone. Having heard their evidence, the matter was forwarded to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration. Permission was given for MOUNT MEWS (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring only and to be mounted on the track. Approaching the home bend on the first circuit, ADMIRAL BARRATRY (FR), unplaced, edged slightly left crowding BRIO CONTI (FR), which was pulled up, onto PUSH THE TEMPO (IRE), unplaced, which in turn tightened DOCTOR DEX (IRE), placed sixth, which caused MOUNT MEWS (IRE), unplaced, to be checked on the rails, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Entering the bend leaving the back straight on the first circuit, a free-running CANARDIER (FR), placed third, shifted left when steadied off the heels of MOUNT MEWS (IRE), unplaced, tightening KNIGHT IN DUBAI (IRE), placed fifth, onto JOKE DANCER, unplaced, which had to be checked, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and that it had not improved the placing of CANARDIER (FR). Jack Kennedy, the rider of the winner, THREE MUSKETEERS (IRE), was suspended for 4 days for using his whip above the permitted level from the third last hurdle. Following the race, Nico de Boinville reported that KOBROUK (FR), which was pulled up, ran too free and the Veterinary Officer reported that CALTEX (FR), placed eighth, lost its right hind shoe. Harry Cobden reported that BRIO CONTI (FR), which was also pulled up, stopped quickly and the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding during routine testing failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 2 – 2:20pm G1 BETWAY TOP NOVICES’ HURDLE

PRECIOUS CARGO (IRE) wore earplugs. R. Walsh, the rider of ARAMON (GER), placed second, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from after the final hurdle. The performance of PRECIOUS CARGO (IRE), which finished sixth of seven, was considered. Nicky Henderson could offer no explanation for the gelding’s performance. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of PRECIOUS CARGO (IRE) failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 4 – 3:25pm G1 JLT CHASE

Permission was given for POLITOLOGUE (FR) to parade out of order in that the gelding would parade first. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that POLITOLOGUE (FR), placed second, bled from the nose.

Race 5 – 4:05pm G3 RANDOX HEALTH TOPHAM HANDICAP CHASE

Permission was given for DOITFORTHEVILLAGE (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring only. Permission was also given for SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) to go early to post and the gelding wore earplugs which were removed at the start. BALLYHILL (FR) wore earplugs. FLYING ANGEL (IRE), placed sixth, ran without its declared tongue strap as Nigel Twiston-Davies had been unable to fit the equipment. The trainer subsequently reported that the gelding’s performance was not affected by running without the tongue strap. Following the race, Harry Cobden reported ADRIEN DU PONT (FR), unplaced, jumped poorly and Jack Quinlan reported that MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly after the final fence. The Veterinary Officer reported that ACTIVIAL (FR), unplaced, lost its right hind shoe and KILCREA VALE (IRE), unplaced, lost its left fore shoe. The Veterinary Officer also reported that O O SEVEN (IRE), placed eighth, bled from the nose and that POLIDAM (FR), which was pulled up, was lame on its left hind.

Race 6 – 4:40pm G1 DOOM BAR SEFTON NOVICES’ HURDLE

EMITOM (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. The Stewards wished to hold an enquiry into Harry Skelton appearing to ease ARDLETHEN (IRE) down after the last hurdle, before commencing to ride his mount again on the approach to the finish line, to be placed eighth, beaten a head for seventh place but were unable to do so as Skelton had left the course. They adjourned their enquiry to Aintree on Saturday 6 April 2019. Approaching the bend leaving the back straight on the final circuit, TREVELYN’S CORN (IRE), placed tenth, edged slightly left causing the rider of the free-running winner, CHAMP (IRE), to take back, which in turn caused DOWNTOWN GETAWAY (IRE), placed seventh, to shift left tightening THE CAPTAINS INN (IRE) on the rails, which was quickly pulled up. Following a post-race examination, the Veterinary Officer reported that THE CAPTAINS INN (IRE) was lame on its left fore and Daryl Jacob reported that, in his opinion, the gelding had sustained an injury before the incident took place. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, Jack Kennedy reported that DALLAS DES PICTONS (FR), unplaced, lost its action after the final hurdle and the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding during routine testing failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 7 – 5:15pm G2 WEATHERBYS RACING BANK STANDARD OPEN NATIONAL HUNT FLAT RACE

On the run to the finish line on the first circuit, a free-running SANTA ROSSA (IRE), placed third, clipped the heels of THE COB (IRE), placed seventh, and stumbled, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and that it had not improved the placing of SANTA ROSSA (IRE). Following the race, Alan Johns reported that HAZM (IRE), which was pulled up, hung left and stopped quickly.