All the news from Ladies Day 2018 at The Festival Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 · Leave a Comment

THE FESTIVAL 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14 GOING ON LADIES DAY The going for day two of The Festival 2018, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14, remains: Soft, Heavy in places on the Chase and Hurdle courses. The going was changed from Heavy, Soft in places after race five yesterday. The going on the Cross Country course is Soft, Heavy in places. It was dry overnight. Today is expected to be dry, breezy and cloudy, with temperatures of around 11 to 12 degrees Celsius. Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, said at 8.30am today: “We changed the going to Soft, Heavy in places yesterday after race five. “It was dry overnight and quite breezy and the going has dried a little more. We are anticipating a dry day today. “There is still a little bit of heavy ground on what we call the stud bends, so that only affects races over two and a half miles. What I would describe as the round course is soft all over. “I expect a dry and breezy day with temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees Celsius. “It may well be that by 1.30pm when we kick off with the first race that we change the going to soft all round but we will just have to see how things dry out over the next few hours.” Race 1: The 2m 5f 26yds hurdle start has been moved forward 26 yards, actual distance run is 2m 5f. Race 2: As advertised. Race 3: The 2m 5f 26yds hurdle start has been moved forward 26 yards, actual distance run is 2m 5f. Race 4: As advertised. Race 5: As advertised. Race 6: As advertised. Race 7: As advertised. Non-Runners Today 2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 26 PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR) (Self Certificate, Bad Scope) Replaced by first reserve Mischievious Max 5.30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper 8 HERECOMESTHEBOOM (IRE) (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up) Non-Runner Tomorrow 5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders Handicap Chase 22 RACING PULSE (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame) W1. THE FESTIVAL 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14 DECLARED RUNNERS FOR GOLD CUP DAY – FRIDAY, MARCH 16

1.30pm JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y £125,000 1 Farclas (FR) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 0lb Jack Kennedy 2 Gumball (FR) (Tongue Strap) Philip Hobbs 11st 0lb Richard Johnson 3 Mr Adjudicator W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 0lb P. Townend 4 Redicean Alan King 11st 0lb Wayne Hutchinson 5 Saldier (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 0lb David Mullins 6 Sayo W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 0lb Noel Fehily 7 Sussex Ranger (USA) Gary Moore 11st 0lb Jamie Moore 8 Apple’s Shakira (FR) Nicky Henderson 10st 7lb Barry Geraghty 9 Stormy Ireland (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 10st 7lb R. Walsh 2.10pm Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y £100,000 1 Bleu Et Rouge (FR) (Tongue Strap) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 12lb Barry Geraghty 2 Jenkins (IRE) (Blinkers) Nicky Henderson 11st 9lb James Bowen (3) 3 Ivanovich Gorbatov (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 11st 6lb J. J. Slevin (3) 4 Tigris River (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 11st 5lb Jody McGarvey 5 Lagostovegas (IRE) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 4lb Daniel Mullins 6 Le Richebourg (FR) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 11st 3lb Mark Walsh 7 A Hare Breath (IRE) Ben Pauling 11st 3lb Daryl Jacob 8 Sandsend (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 3lb P. Townend 9 Remiluc (FR) (Tongue Strap) Chris Gordon 11st 2lb Harry Reed (5) 10 Sternrubin (GER) Philip Hobbs 11st 1lb Richard Johnson 11 Moon Racer (IRE) (Tongue Strap) David Pipe 11st 0lb Tom Scudamore 12 Brelade (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 10st 13lb Mark Enright 13 Meri Devie (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 10st 13lb R. Walsh 14 Whiskey Sour (IRE) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 10st 13lb David Mullins 15 Divin Bere (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 10st 13lb Sam Twiston-Davies 16 Flying Tiger (IRE) Nick Williams 10st 12lb Noel Fehily 17 All Set To Go (IRE) Kevin Frost 10st 12lb Jamie Bargary (3) 18 Chesterfield (IRE) Seamus Mullins 10st 12lb Daniel Sansom (5) 19 Spiritofthegames (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Dan Skelton 10st 11lb Harry Skelton 20 Ben Dundee (IRE) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 10st 11lb Davy Russell 21 Mohaayed (Tongue Strap) Dan Skelton 10st 11lb Bridget Andrews (3) 22 Smaoineamh Alainn (IRE) (Hood) Robert Walford 10st 9lb James Best 23 Duca de Thaix (FR) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 10st 8lb Jack Kennedy 24 Brahms de Clermont (FR) Paul Nicholls 10st 7lb Harry Cobden 25 William H Bonney Alan King 10st 5lb Wayne Hutchinson 26 I Shot The Sheriff (IRE) Fergal O’Brien 10st 4lb Reserve R27 Krugermac (IRE) Gary Moore 10st 0lb Eliminations: Demon d’Aunou (FR), Friday Night Light (FR), Okotoks (IRE), Black Mischief, Magic Dancer 2.50pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y £136,260 1 Ballyward (IRE) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 5lb R. Walsh 2 Beyond The Law (IRE) (Tongue Strap) M. F. Morris, Ireland 11st 5lb Robbie Power 3 Calett Mad (FR) (Tongue Strap) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 5lb Daryl Jacob 4 Chef des Obeaux (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 5lb Noel Fehily 5 Chris’s Dream (IRE) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 5lb Mark Walsh 6 Crucial Role Henry Daly 11st 5lb Richard Johnson 7 Dortmund Park (FR) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 5lb Davy Russell 8 Enniscoffey Oscar (IRE) Emma Lavelle 11st 5lb Leighton Aspell 9 Fabulous Saga (FR) (Tongue Strap) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 5lb Daniel Mullins 10 Kilbricken Storm (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 5lb Harry Cobden 11 Mr Whipped (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 5lb Jeremiah McGrath 12 Mulcahys Hill (IRE) Warren Greatrex 11st 5lb A. P. Heskin 13 Ok Corral (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 5lb Barry Geraghty 14 Paisley Park (IRE) (Visor) Emma Lavelle 11st 5lb Nick Scholfield 15 Poetic Rhythm (IRE) Fergal O’Brien 11st 5lb Paddy Brennan 16 Real Steel (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 5lb P. Townend 17 Robin Waters (FR) Dan Skelton 11st 5lb Harry Skelton 18 Santini Nicky Henderson 11st 5lb Nico de Boinville 19 Talkischeap (IRE) Alan King 11st 5lb Wayne Hutchinson 20 Tower Bridge (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 11st 5lb J. J. Slevin Eliminations: Clondaw Native (IRE), Dans Le Vent (FR), Game On (IRE), Moyross, Samuel Jackson, Warthog (FR) 3.30pm Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y £649,380 1 American (FR) Harry Fry 11st 10lb Noel Fehily 2 Anibale Fly (FR) (Tongue Strap) A. J. Martin, Ireland 11st 10lb Barry Geraghty 3 Bachasson (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb 4 Definitly Red (IRE) Brian Ellison 11st 10lb Danny Cook 5 Djakadam (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Mr P W Mullins 6 Double Shuffle (IRE) (Hood) Tom George 11st 10lb A. P. Heskin 7 Edwulf (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 11st 10lb Mr Derek O’Connor 8 Killultagh Vic (IRE) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb R. Walsh 9 Might Bite (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 10lb Nico de Boinville 10 Minella Rocco (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 10lb Mark Walsh 11 Native River (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Colin Tizzard 11st 10lb Richard Johnson 12 Our Duke (IRE) Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 11st 10lb Robbie Power 13 Outlander (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 10lb Jack Kennedy 14 Road To Respect (IRE) (Hood) Noel Meade, Ireland 11st 10lb Sean Flanagan 15 Saphir du Rheu (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 10lb Sam Twiston-Davies 16 Shantou Flyer (IRE) (Visor, Tongue Strap) Richard Hobson 11st 10lb James Bowen 17 Tea For Two Nick Williams 11st 10lb Lizzie Kelly 18 Total Recall (IRE) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb P. Townend 4.10pm St. James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y £45,000 1 Balnaslow (IRE) Graham John McKeever, Ireland 12st 0lb Mr Derek O’Connor 2 Barel of Laughs (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Philip Rowley 12st 0lb Mr Alex Edwards 3 Burning Ambition (IRE) Pierce Michael Power, Ireland 12st 0lb Mr J. J. Codd 4 Caid du Berlais (FR) (Tongue Strap) Mrs Rose Loxton 12st 0lb Mr William Biddick 5 Cousin Pete (Tongue Strap) Mrs Elizabeth Brown 12st 0lb Mr Nick Phillips 6 Foxrock (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Alan Fleming, Ireland 12st 0lb Ms K. Walsh 7 Grand Vision (IRE) Colin Tizzard 12st 0lb Mr Barry O’Neill 8 Minella For Value (IRE) Declan Queally, Ireland 12st 0lb Mr D. Queally 9 On The Fringe (IRE) Enda Bolger, Ireland 12st 0lb Miss N. Carberry 10 Pacha du Polder (FR) Paul Nicholls 12st 0lb Miss Harriet Tucker 11 Premier Portrait (IRE) (Visor) Dr Charles Levinson 12st 0lb Mr Gus Levinson 12 Saddlers Encore (IRE) Miss Chloe Newman 12st 0lb Mr Joshua Newman 13 Shantou Magic (IRE) Will Ramsay 12st 0lb Mr Will Ramsay 14 Shotavodka (IRE) Miss H. Brookshaw 12st 0lb Mr Hugh Nugent 15 Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) (Blinkers) Richard Spencer 12st 0lb Mr James King 16 Top Wood (FR) (Visor, Tongue Strap) Miss Kelly Morgan 12st 0lb Mr Samuel Davies-Thomas 17 Unioniste (FR) Paul Nicholls 12st 0lb Mr David Maxwell 18 Vincitore (FR) (Tongue Strap) Miss Sarah Rippon 12st 0lb Miss Sarah Rippon 19 Virak (FR) Paul Nicholls 12st 0lb Mr Lorcan Williams 20 Volnay de Thaix (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Stuart Morris 12st 0lb Mr Jack Andrews 21 Warden Hill (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Mrs H. Connors 12st 0lb Mr Tom Chatfeild-Roberts 22 Wells de Lune (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Mickey Bowen 12st 0lb Mr Peter Bryan 23 Wonderful Charm (FR) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Paul Nicholls 12st 0lb Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 24 Young Hurricane (IRE) G. C. Brewer 12st 0lb Mr John Dawson 4.50pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y £70,000 1 Blow By Blow (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 10lb Donagh Meyler 2 Sire du Berlais (FR) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 10lb Donal McInerney 3 Flaxen Flare (IRE) (Blinkers) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 9lb Ciaran Gethings 4 Dream Berry (FR) (Tongue Strap) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 9lb Jonjo O’Neill (3) 5 Early Doors (FR) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 11st 8lb J. J. Slevin 6 No Hassle Hoff (IRE) Dan Skelton 11st 6lb Fergus Gregory (3) 7 Brelan d’As (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 6lb Bryony Frost 8 Tommy Rapper (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Dan Skelton 11st 6lb Bridget Andrews 9 Brillare Momento (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Martin Keighley 11st 5lb Harry Stock (3) 10 Coeur de Lion Alan King 11st 5lb Kevin Dowling (5) 11 Carter McKay W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 4lb 12 Delire d’Estruval (FR) Ben Pauling 11st 4lb Richard Patrick 13 Mr Big Shot (IRE) David Pipe 11st 4lb Michael Heard 14 Arthington Seamus Mullins 11st 3lb Daniel Sansom (3) 15 Flawless Escape Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 3lb Jonathan Moore 16 Diese des Bieffes (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 3lb James Bowen 17 Lough Derg Spirit (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 3lb Ned Curtis 18 Burrows Saint (FR) (Tongue Strap) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 3lb 19 Amour de Nuit (IRE) (Hood) Paul Nicholls 11st 3lb Stan Sheppard 20 Melrose Boy (FR) Harry Fry 11st 3lb Kieron Edgar 21 Deal d’Estruval (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 2lb 22 Poppy Kay Philip Hobbs 11st 2lb Sean Houlihan 23 Discorama (FR) Paul Nolan, Ireland 11st 2lb Dylan Robinson 24 Brave Eagle (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 2lb Charlie Deutsch Reserves R25 Arthur’s Gift (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 1lb R26 Kildisart (IRE) Ben Pauling 11st 1lb Eliminations: Coup de Pinceau (FR), Zubayr (IRE), Treackle Tart (IRE), Dolciano Dici (FR), Brahms de Clermont (FR), Le Patriote (FR), Overland Flyer (IRE), Captain Cattistock, Diable de Sivola (FR), Sleep Easy, Maestro Royal, Runyon Rattler (IRE), Herewego Herewego (IRE), Buckle Street, Dicey O’Reilly (IRE), Copper Kay, I Shot The Sheriff (IRE), Half The Odds (IRE), Court Artist (IRE), Jaisalmer (IRE), Dysios (IRE), Graasten (GER), Slanelough (IRE), Whiskey In The Jar (IRE), Dieg Man (FR), Didero Vallis (FR), Okotoks (IRE), Friday Night Light (FR), Poker Play (FR), Bialco (FR), Django Django (FR), Monotype (IRE), Magic Dancer, Stick To The Plan (IRE), Affaire d’Honneur (FR), Quarenta (FR), Three Star General 5.30pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y £110,000 1 Garde La Victoire (FR) Philip Hobbs 11st 12lb Richard Johnson 2 Forest Bihan (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Brian Ellison 11st 12lb Danny Cook 3 Rock The World (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 11st 11lb 4 Gino Trail (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Kerry Lee 11st 10lb Jamie Moore 5 Vaniteux (FR) (Blinkers) David Pipe 11st 9lb Tom Scudamore 6 North Hill Harvey (Sheepskin C/P) Dan Skelton 11st 8lb Harry Skelton 7 Le Prezien (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 8lb Barry Geraghty 8 Don’t Touch It (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 11st 7lb Mark Walsh 9 Top Gamble (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Kerry Lee 11st 7lb Davy Russell 10 Valdez Alan King 11st 7lb Wayne Hutchinson 11 Dolos (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 5lb Harry Cobden 12 Sizing Platinum (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 5lb Tom O’Brien 13 Eastlake (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 5lb Jonjo O’Neill (7) 14 Some Plan (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 2lb Noel Fehily 15 Three Stars (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 2lb J. J. Slevin (3) 16 Townshend (GER) (Tongue Strap) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 2lb P. Townend 17 Dresden (IRE) Henry Oliver 11st 2lb James Davies 18 Foxtail Hill (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 1lb Jamie Bargary (3) 19 Bouvreuil (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 0lb Sam Twiston-Davies 20 The Game Changer (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 0lb Jack Kennedy 21 Theinval (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Nicky Henderson 10st 13lb Jeremiah McGrath 22 Born Survivor (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Dan Skelton 10st 13lb Bridget Andrews (3) 23 Bright New Dawn (IRE) Venetia Williams 10st 11lb Alain Cawley 24 Doitforthevillage (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Paul Henderson 10st 11lb Paddy Brennan Reserves R25 Bun Doran (IRE) Tom George 10st 11lb A. P. Heskin R26 Vosne Romanee (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Dr Richard Newland 10st 10lb Eliminations: Powersbomb (IRE), Cepage (FR), Bentelimar (IRE), Patricks Park (IRE), Katachenko (IRE), Savello (IRE), Brelan d’As (FR), Poker School (IRE), Calipto (FR), Solar Impulse (FR)

W4. FENCE OMITTED IN CROSS COUNTRY COURSE Fence four, known as the Aintree fence, in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10pm) will be omitted in today’s three mile and six furlong event due to waterlogging. The official going description before racing on day two of the Festival 2018 on the Chase and Hurdle tracks of the Old Course is Soft, Heavy in places. The going was changed from Heavy, Soft in places after race five yesterday. The going on the Cross Country course is Soft, Heavy in places. Simon Claisse, Cheltenham’s Clerk of the Course, commented: “We’ve been keeping an eye on fence four, the Aintree fence, which they jump on the first and last circuit of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase. “It seems that the waterlogged part of the landing has got bigger over the last couple of days and that can happen after intense rainfall and therefore we are going to omit fence four in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase today. “It is easy to omit that fence as there is plenty of room on the outside. It’s an obstacle we’d need to bypass even if something happened on the first circuit so that shouldn’t be a problem. They go past the fence on the right hand side, they’ve got a lot of room to then swing the turn to the left. “It’s quite gusty and it’s been windy overnight too which has just helped dry the track out. We changed the going description to soft, heavy in places after the fifth race yesterday. “It’s slightly less heavy this morning, predominantly behind the two-mile start, so that only affects races over two and a half-miles. “The round course is soft the whole way round. We got our assessments wrong yesterday as we thought it would be a slog in the ground, but yet they seemed to get through it pretty well. “The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle was only 14 seconds off standard and the times were suggesting soft ground. “They might find it a little bit more testing today, having said though, this breeze might help them skip through the top of the ground. “We will be dry this afternoon but we are expecting rainfall tonight. We could get as much as 10 millimetres of rain and that should be through by mid to late morning tomorrow, so it looks like the afternoon could be dry and bright. “Inevitably more rain will have some impact on the track. At the moment, the New Course is soft, heavy in places but the New Course tends to dry out quicker than the Old. It wouldn’t surprise me if we ended up soft, good to soft in places before that rain comes tomorrow and then we’ll just have to see tomorrow what impact it has, but I suspect that soft will remain the predominant ground condition. “We were surprised how well they went through the ground yesterday as we had a lot of wet weather, snow and frost into the ground – we haven’t been able to get a light roll into it and the fact that it held up so well yesterday with horses finishing so well was great testimony to the guys who have worked so hard in the last 10 days. “It was interesting that the ground was just not quite as testing as we all thought as highlighted by the close finishes we had. I’m also not alone in being surprised at how well it’s repaired – the guys have done a tremendous job.”

THE FESTIVAL 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14 THIRD DAY – ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY – BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON ALL SEVEN RACES – FACTS & RoHS JLT Novices’ Chase facts & figures BACKGROUND INFORMATION The JLT Novices’ Chase was introduced to The Festival in 2011. The novice chasing championship over two and a half miles was backed by Jewson from 2011 to 2013. The contest was elevated to Grade One status in 2014, with JLT taking over the sponsorship. Its distance falls between the two-mile Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase and the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase, which is staged over an extended three miles. FIELD SIZE The most runners in the race’s short history was 13, in 2013, while the smallest field of eight lined up in 2015 and 2017. MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER Willie Mullins is the only trainer to have sent out more than one winner, having been successful four times with Sir Des Champs (2012), Vautour (2015), Black Hercules (2016) and Yorkhill (2017). Ireland’s champion Jump handler has two representatives, Invitation Only and Kemboy. MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY Ruby Walsh has gained three victories on Vautour (2015), Black Hercules (2016) and Yorkhill (2017). He partners Invitation Only. BETTING Vautour (2015) and Yorkhill (2017) both scored when 6/4 favourite. 20/1 chance Benefficient, who was successful in 2013, is the longest-priced winner. AGE Five seven-year-olds have won – Noble Prince (2011), Benefficient (2013), Taquin Du Seuil (2014), Black Hercules (2016) & Yorkhill (2017) – compared to two six-year-olds – Sir Des Champs (2012) and Vautour (2015). RECORD TIME Vautour recorded the fastest time when winning in 4m 46.30s in 2015. OVERSEAS-TRAINER WINNERS Six of the seven winners have been trained in Ireland – Noble Prince (2011), Sir Des Champs (2012), Benefficient (2013), Vautour (2015), Black Hercules (2016) and Yorkhill (2017). DID YOU KNOW? The 2012 scorer Sir Des Champs was runner-up to Bobs Worth in the 2013 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup. Vautour, successful in 2015, returned to The Festival in 2016 to win the Ryanair Chase. Dynaste, second in 2013, took the 2014 Ryanair Chase at The Festival, a feat repeated by Uxizandre, who was runner-up in 2014 and captured the Ryanair Chase in 2015. JLT Novices’ Chase Roll Of Honour Year Winner Age/Wt Jockey Trainer Owner SP Ran 2017 Yorkhill 7-11-04 Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins IRE Andrea & Graham Wylie 6/4 Fav 8 2016 Black Hercules 7-11-04 Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins IRE Andrea & Graham Wylie 4/1 Co-Fav 9 2015 Vautour 6-11-04 Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins IRE Susanah Ricci 6/4 Fav 8 2014 Taquin Du Seuil 7-11-04 A P McCoy Jonjo O’Neill Martin Broughton & Friends 1 7/1 12 2013 Benefficient 7-11-04 Bryan Cooper Tony Martin IRE Adrian Shiels & Niall Reilly 20/1 13 2012 Sir Des Champs 6-11-04 Davy Russell Willie Mullins IRE Gigginstown House Stud 3/1 10 2011 Noble Prince 7-11-04 A P McCoy Paul Nolan IRE Des Sharkey 4/1 11 Pertemps Network Final facts & figures BACKGROUND INFORMATION The Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) was introduced to The Festival in 1974, replacing the George Duller Handicap Hurdle. Until 1993, it was run under the Coral banner. Other sponsors since then have been American Express (1993), Hamlet Cigars (1994 & 1996), Astec Vodafone (1995), Hamlet Extra Mild Cigars (1997), Unicoin Homes (1998) and Stakis Casinos (1999). Ladbrokes inherited sponsorship in 2000 after acquiring Stakis Casinos and Pertemps took over in 2002. FIELD SIZE The race currently has a safety limit of 24, and a maximum field has lined up in 15 of the past 20 renewals. The smallest field was 17 in 1976 when Good Prospect won at 10/1, while 32 lined up in 1994. WEIGHTS Fingal Bay defied top-weight of 11st 12lb in 2014 while Good Prospect carried 11st 10lb in 1976. Rogers Princess (1989) and Creon (2004) both won with 10st on their backs. MULTIPLE WINNERS Willie Wumpkins entered Festival folklore with three consecutive victories between 1979 and 1981, when aged 11, 12 & 13. Buena Vista is the only other multiple winner, triumphing in 2010 & 2011. MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER Jonjo O’Neill has recorded four wins with Danny Connors (1991), Inching Closer (2003), Creon (2004) and Holywell (2013). Forza Milan represents O’Neill this year. MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY Amateur Jim Wilson rode Willie Wumpkins to all three of his his wins. He also trained the 1987 scorer Taberna Lord. Davy Russell, successful on Mall Dini (2016) and Presenting Percy (2017), is the only current jockey to win the race more than once. Russell is on Delta Work. OVERSEAS-TRAINED WINNERS There have been seven Irish-trained winners – My View (1992), Fissure Seal (1993), Generosa (1999), Oulart (2005), Kadoun (2006), Mall Dini (2016) and Presenting Percy (2017). BETTING There have been two 50/1 winners in recent years, Creon in 2004 and Kadoun in 2006. Forgive N’Forget (1983) and Unsinkable Boxer (1998) both prevailed at odds of 5/2. Only five other favourites have been successful. DID YOU KNOW? The Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) is the final of the Pertemps series. Horses must finish in the first six in any of the scheduled qualifiers to be eligible for the Pertemps Network Final. Qualifiers are held in Britain, Ireland and France. Forgive ‘N’ Forget is the only Cheltenham Gold Cup winner to have won what is now the Pertemps Network Final, beating 22 rivals in 1983 and going on to take the Gold Cup two years later. The 2014 Grand National winner Pineau De Re warmed up for Aintree by finishing third in the Pertemps Network Final the previous month. Pertemps Network Final Roll Of Honour Year Winner Age/Wt Jockey Trainer Owner SP Ran 2017 Presenting Percy 6-11-11 Davy Russell Patrick Kelly IRE Philip Reynolds 11/1 24 2016 Mall Dini 6-10-11 Davy Russell Patrick Kelly IRE Philip Reynolds 14/1 24 2015 Call The Cops 6-10-12 Andrew Tinkler Nicky Henderson Matt & Laura Morgan 9/1 23 2014 Fingal Bay 8-11-12 Richard Johnson Philip Hobbs Carol Skan 9/2F 23 2013 Holywell 6-11-04 Richie McLernon Jonjo O’Neill Gay Smith 25/1 24 2012 Cape Tribulation 8-10-11 Denis O’Regan Malcolm Jefferson J David Abell 14/1 24 2011 Buena Vista 10-10-03 Conor O’Farrell David Pipe Matt Archer & the late Jean Broadhurst 20/1 23 2010 Buena Vista 9-10-01 Hadden Frost David Pipe Matt Archer & the late Jean Broadhurst 16/1 24 2009 Kayf Aramis 7-10-05 Aidan Colemen Venetia Williams Isobel Phipps Coltman 16/1 22 2008 Ballyfitz 8-10-08 Paddy Brennan Nigel Twiston-Davies Fred & Wayne Mills 18/1 24 2007 Oscar Park 8-10-09 Tom Doyle David Arbuthnot George Ward 14/1 24 2006 Kadoun 9-11-07 Tom Ryan Michael O’Brien IRE J P McManus 50/1 24 2005 Oulart 6-10-02 Paul Carberry Dessie Hughes IRE Ged Pierse 10/1 22 2004 Creon 9-10-00 Timmy Murphy Jonjo O’Neill J P McManus 50/1 24 2003 Inching Closer 6-11-02 Barry Geraghty Jonjo O’Neill Nicola Spence 6/1F 24 2002 Freetown 6-11-02 Tony Dobbin Len Lungo Susan Blumberg and S Nairn 20/1 24 2001 No Race (Foot and Mouth) 2000 Rubhahunish 9-11-02 Carl Llewellyn Nigel-Twiston-Davies Lone Star Racing Partnership 8/1 24 1999 Generosa 6-10-01 Norman Williamson John Hassett IRE Mrs Trish Hyde 12/1 24 1998 Unsinkable Boxer 9-10-12 Tony McCoy Martin Pipe Paul Green 5/2F 24 1997 Pharanear 7-11-09 Mr Robert Thornton David Nicholson Stainless Threaded Fasteners Ltd 14/1 24 1996 Great Easeby 6-10-01 Richard McGrath Wilf Storey David Batey 7/1 24 1995 Miracle Man 7-10-11 Peter Hobbs Colin Weedon Patrick Evans 9/2F 23 1994 Tindari 6-10-09 Paul Williams Malcolm Jefferson Yorkshire Racing Club Owners Group 20/1 32 1993 Fissure Seal 7-11-04 Charlie Swan Harry de Bromhead IRE Delton Syndicate 14/1 22 1992 My View 8-10-04 Jason Titley Michael Purcell IRE Mrs Seamus Purcell 33/1 31 1991 Danny Connors 7-10-12 Mark Dwyer Jonjo O’Neill J P McManus 9/1 29 1990 Henry Mann 7-11-09 Tony Mulholland Simon Christian Lynn Wilson 20/1 27 1989 Rogers Princess 7-10-00 Shaun Keightley Martin Tate R C Smith 8/1JF 27 1988 Pragada 5-11-00 Richard Rowe Josh Gifford Mrs M G L McGlone 16/1 29 1987 Taberna Lord 6-11-05 Luke Harvey Jim Wilson R Jackson 10/1 31 1986 Motivator 6-10-07 Graham McCourt Mick Ryan Terry Ramsden 15/2F 31 1985 Von Trappe 8-10-06 Richard Dunwoody Michael Oliver P Clarke 12/1 30 1984 Canio 7-10-09 John Francome Ron Hodges David Ladhams 20/1 31 1983 Forgive N’Forget 6-11-06 Mark Dwyer Jimmy FitzGerald T Kilroe Ltd 5/2F 23 1982 Tall Order 8-10-02 Andy Stringer Louis Foster Louis Foster 15/1 31 1981 Willie Wumpkins 13-10-08 Mr Jim Wilson Jane Pilkington Jane Pilkington 13/2 20 1980 Willie Wumpkins 12-10-07 Mr Jim Wilson Jane Pilkington Jane Pilkington 10/1 19 1979 Willie Wumpkins 11-10-04 Mr Jim Wilson Jane Pilkington Jane Pilkington 25/1 22 1978 Water Colour 9-10-01 Kevin Whyte Martin Tate J Soles 11/1 23 1977 Outpoint 7-11-03 Pat O’Brien Fred Winter Mrs G Abecassis 10/1 27 1976 Good Prospect 7-11-10 Richard Evans John Edwards T Dudley 10/1 17 1975 Saffron Cake 6-10-07 Eddie Wright Les Kennard P Haynes 13/1 24 1974 Kastrup 7-10-03 Graham Thorner David Barons Austin Darlington 10/1 22 Ryanair Chase facts & figures BACKGROUND INFORMATION The Ryanair Chase, introduced at The Festival 2005, replaced the Cathcart Chase. The race conditions also changed, with the contest being open to all horses rather than restricted to first & second-season chasers. For the first three years, it was run at Grade Two level before an upgrade to Grade One status (2008). The Daily Telegraph backed the inaugural contest, with Irish airline Ryanair taking over from 2006. BIGGEST FIELD The biggest field was in 2016, when there were 15 runners, while the smallest was eight in 2013. MULTIPLE WINNERS Albertas Run was successful in both 2010 and 2011, and also finished runner-up in 2012. MOST SUCCESSFUL OWNER Trevor Hemmings is the most successful owner with two wins – Albertas Run in 2010 and 2011. He owns 2018 runner Cloudy Dream. MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER Paul Nicholls (2005 Thisthatandtother, 2007 Taranis), Jonjo O’Neill (2010 & 2011 Albertas Run), Nicky Henderson (2006 Fondmort, 2012 Riverside Theatre), David Pipe (2008 Our Vic, 2014 Dynaste) and Willie Mullins (2016 Vautour, 2017 Un De Sceaux) each have two wins. MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY Ruby Walsh is the leading current jockey with four wins – Thisthatandtother (2005), Taranis (2007), Vautour (2016) and Un De Sceaux (2017). Walsh rides Un De Sceaux. MARES A mare has yet to win the Ryanair Chase. BETTING Uxizandre started at 16/1 in 2015, making him the longest-priced winner so far. The shortest-priced winner was Vautour, sent off Evens in 2016. Five favourites (38 per cent) have prevailed in the 13 runnings – Fondmort (2006), Riverside Theatre (2012), Dynaste (2014), Vautour (2016) and Un De Sceaux (2017). GREYS Dynaste, successful in 2014, is the only grey to have won the Ryanair Chase. AGE 10-year-olds Albertas Run (2011), Our Vic (2008) and Fondmort (2006) are the oldest winners. Taranis (2007) was six, making him the youngest winner. The overall age breakdown is as follows: 6yo – 1 victory 7yo – 3 victories 8yo – 3 victories 9yo – 3 victories 10yo – 3 victories FASTEST The quickest winning time is 5m 1.10s, achieved by Uxizandre in 2015. OVERSEAS-TRAINED WINNERS IRELAND (2): Vautour (2016); Un De Sceaux (2017) DID YOU KNOW? Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, has owned the runner-up four times through Gigginstown House Stud – Mossbank (2008), First Lieutenant (2013), Valseur Lido (2016) and Sub Lieutenant (2017). He has also had the third in both 2015 (Don Cossack) and 2016 (Road To Riches). Ryanair Chase Roll Of Honour Year Winner Age/Wt Jockey Trainer Owner SP Ran 2017 Un De Sceaux 9-11-10 Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins IRE Edward O’Connell 7/4F 8 2016 Vautour 7-11-10 Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins IRE Susannah Ricci EvsF 15 2015 Uxizandre 7-11-10 A P McCoy Alan King J P McManus 16/1 14 2014 Dynaste 8-11-10 Tom Scudamore David Pipe John White 3/1F 11 2013 Cue Card 7-11-10 Joe Tizzard Colin Tizzard Jean Bishop 7/2 8 2012 Riverside Theatre 8-11-10 Barry Geraghty Nicky Henderson Jimmy Nesbitt Partnership 7/2F 12 2011 Albertas Run 10-11-10 A P McCoy Jonjo O’Neill Trevor Hemmings 6/1 11 2010 Albertas Run 9-11-10 A P McCoy Jonjo O’Neill Trevor Hemmings 14/1 13 2009 Imperial Commander 8-11-10 Paddy Brennan Nigel Twiston-Davies Our Friends In The North 6/1 10 2008 Our Vic 10-11-10 Timmy Murphy David Pipe David Johnson 4/1 9 2007 Taranis 6-11-00 Ruby Walsh Paul Nicholls Angela Yeoman & Charles Whittaker 9/2 9 2006 Fondmort 10-11-00 Mick Fitzgerald Nicky Henderson Bill Brown 100/30JF 11 2005 Thisthatandtother 9-11-03 Ruby Walsh Paul Nicholls Graham Roach 9/2 12 Records of trainers with declared runners in the Ryanair Chase Henry de Bromhead IRE – Balko Des Flos, Sub Lieutenant 2016 PU Smashing (Jonthan Burke) 20/1 2017 2nd Sub Lieutenant (David Mullins) 8/1 Tom George – Double Shuffle, God’s Own 2011 7th Tartak (Paddy Brennan) 16/1 Ruth Jefferson – Cloudy Dream No previous runners Willie Mullins IRE – Douvan, Un De Sceaux 2010 3rd Jy Vole (Davy Condon) 28/1 2010 6th Scotsirish (Paul Townend) 20/1 2010 PU Barker (David Casey) 33/1 2011 6th Jy Vole (Paul Townend) 8/1 2012 PU Blazing Tempo (Ruby Walsh) 16/1 2014 6th Boston Bob (Ruby Walsh) 8/1 2015 PU Ballycasey (Ruby Walsh) 22/1 2016 2nd Valseur Lido (David Mullins) 11/1 2016 1st Vautour (Ruby Walsh) EvensF 2017 1st Un De Sceaux (Ruby Walsh) 7/4F Paul Nicholls – Frodon 2005 1st Thisthatandtother (Ruby Walsh) 9/2 2005 5th Le Roi Miguel (Barry Geraghty) 10/1 2006 4th My Will (Ruby Walsh) 14/1 2006 PU Armaturk (Christian Williams) 14/1 2007 1st Taranis (Ruby Walsh) 9/2 2007 7th Thisthatandtother (Sam Thomas) 16/1 2008 3rd Turko (Ruby Walsh) 7/1 2009 5th Gwanako (Ruby Walsh) 16/1 2010 2nd Poquelin (Ruby Walsh) 11/4F 2011 4th Poquelin (Ruby Walsh) 2/1F 2011 PU Breedsbreeze (Nick Scholfield) 40/1 2013 6th Ghizao (Ruby Walsh) 25/1 2014 5th Al Ferof (Daryl Jacob) 5/1 2014 9th Kauto Stone (Sam Twiston-Davies) 50/1 2015 8th Wonderful Charm (Sam Twiston-Davies) 16/1 2016 F Vibrato Valtat (Sam Twiston-Davies) 33/1 Colin Tizzard – Cue Card 2011 9th Hey Big Spender (Joe Tizzard) 18/1 2013 1st Cue Card (Joe Tizzard) 7/2 2015 10th Third Intention (Daryl Jacob) 66/1 2017 6th Alary (Tom O’Brien) 33/1 Records of jockeys with declared rides in the Ryanair Chase Paddy Brennan – Cue Card 2009 1st Imperial Commander (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 6/1 2011 7th Tartak (Tom George) 16/1 Sean Flanagan – Sub Lieutenant No previous rides Brian Hughes – Cloudy Dream 2016 10th Oscar Rock (Malcolm Jefferson) 66/1 Davy Russell – Balko Des Flos 2008 2nd Mossbank (Michael Hourigan) 4/1 2012 PU Noble Prince (Paul Nolan) 8/1 2014 PU Benefficient (Tony Martin) 9/2 Paul Townend 2010 6th Scotsirish (Willie Mullins) 20/1 2011 6th Jy Vole (Willie Mullins) 8/1 Sam Twiston-Davies – Frodon 2012 10th Little Josh (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 66/1 2014 9th Kauto Stone (Paul Nicholls) 50/1 2015 8th Wonderful Charm (Paul Nicholls) 16/1 2016 F Vibrato Valtat (Paul Nicholls) 33/1 Ruby Walsh – Un De Sceaux 2005 1st Thisthatandtother (Paul Nicholls) 9/2 2006 4th My Will (Paul Nicholls) 14/1 2007 1st Taranis (Paul Nicholls) 9/2 2008 3rd Turko (Paul Nicholls) 7/1 2009 5th Gwanako (Paul Nicholls) 16/1 2010 2nd Poquelin (Paul Nicholls) 11/4F 2011 4th Poquelin (Paul Nicholls) 2/1F 2012 PU Blazing Tempo (Willie Mullins) 16/1 2013 6th Ghizao (Paul Nicholls) 25/1 2014 6th Boston Bob (Willie Mullins) 8/1 2015 PU Ballycasey (Willie Mullins) 22/1 2016 1st Vautour (Willie Mullins) EvensF 2017 1st Un De Sceaux (Willie Mullins) 7/4F Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle facts & figures BACKGROUND INFORMATION The Stayers’ Hurdle, known as the World Hurdle between 2005 and 2016, was introduced with the current race conditions in 1972. Before that, the equivalent race was known as the Spa Hurdle. Foot and mouth disease controls caused the abandonment of the race in 2001. The Stayers’ Hurdle has been run on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of The Festival. It moved to its current Thursday slot in 1993. Sun Bets sponsored for the first time in 2017. Prize money currently stands at a record £325,000, up £25,000 from 2017. BIGGEST FIELD The most runners to have participated was 22, seen in both 1985 and 1990. The current safety limit is 24. The smallest number of horses to line up was eight in 1973. MULTIPLE WINNERS Big Buck’s created history in 2012 when becoming the first four-time winner. He was also successful in 2009, 2010 and 2011, but injury ruled him out of challenging in 2013. He was fifth on his final racecourse appearance in the 2014 renewal. The only triple winner is Inglis Drever, successful in 2005, 2007 and 2008. There have been three dual winners – Crimson Embers (1982 & 1986), Galmoy (1987 & 1988), and Baracouda (2002 & 2003). MOST SUCCESSFUL OWNER The Stewart Family (Big Buck’s 2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012) and Andrea & Graham Wylie (Inglis Drever 2005, 2007 & 2008, Nichols Canyon 2017) are the most successful owners with four wins apiece. MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER Paul Nicholls, victorious with Big Buck’s in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, is the most successful trainer with four wins. He runs Old Guard this year. MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY Ruby Walsh has ridden five winners – Big Buck’s (2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012) and Nichols Canyon (2017). He partners Bacardys in 2018. MARES Two mares have succeeded – Rose Ravine (1985) and Shuil Ar Aghaidh (1993). Apple’s Jade, Augusta Kate, Colin’s Sister and Let’s Dance are the mares going for glory in 2018. BETTING A total of 15 favourites have won in the 45 runnings (33 per cent). The biggest shock was provided by A Kinsman, a 50/1 chance when scoring in 1983. At the other end of the scale, Big Buck’s was the shortest-priced winner at 5/6 for his 2010 and 2012 victories. GREYS One grey has succeeded – Iris’s Gift in 2004. AGE The oldest winner was Crimson Embers, aged 11 at the time of his second success in 1986. The youngest winners have been six-year-olds Cole Harden (2015), More Of That (2014) Big Buck’s (2009), My Way De Solzen (2006), Inglis Drever (2005), Bacchanal (2000), Cyborgo (2006), Dorans Pride (1995), Trapper John (1990), Rose Ravine (1985), Derring Rose (1981), Mountrivers (1980), Lighter (1979), Flame Gun (1978) and Town Ship (1977). The overall breakdown by age is as follows: 6yo – 15 wins 7yo – 12 wins 8yo – 11 wins 9yo – 6 wins 11yo – 1 win RECORD TIME 5m 36.60s, set by Bacchanal in 2000. OVERSEAS-TRAINED WINNERS IRELAND (11): Brown Lad (1975); Bit Of A Jig (1976); Flame Gun (1978); Mountrivers (1980); Galmoy (1987 & 1988); Trapper John (1990); Shuil Ar Aghaidh (1993); Dorans Pride (1995), Solwhit (2013) and Nichols Canyon (2017) FRANCE (2): Baracouda (2002 & 2003). DID YOU KNOW? The race was dominated in the mid-1980s by Crimson Embers, trained by Fulke Walwyn, who won in 1982 and 1986. Indeed, Crimson Embers would have been awarded the race in the stewards’ room in 1985 had his rider not declined to give evidence to the enquiry afterwards, but the trainer won the race anyway with Rose Ravine. The owner, Sally Smart, was ambivalent about the result – she owned both horses! Gaye Chance, the winner in 1984, was a full-brother to the 1983 Champion Hurdle winner Gaye Brief. Both horses were trained by Mercy Rimell. No horse has won both the Unibet Champion Hurdle and the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, under its current conditions as a level weights contest. Two horses won the Champion Hurdle and subsequently landed the Stayers’ Hurdle’s predecessor, the Spa Hurdle, which was run with penalty clauses – Clair Soleil in 1955 & 1959, plus Merry Deal in 1957 & 1962. The three-time winner Inglis Drever was partnered by different jockeys for each of his victories – Graham Lee (2005), Paddy Brennan (2007) and Denis O’Regan (2008). No horse has won both the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle and the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup. Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle Roll Of Honour Year Winner Age/Wt Jockey Trainer Owner SP Rn 2017 Nichols Canyon 7-11-10 Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins IRE Andrea & Graham Wylie 10/1 12 2016 Thistlecrack 8-11-10 Tom Scudamore Colin Tizzard John & Heather Snook EvsF 12 2015 Cole Harden 6-11-10 Gavin Sheehan Warren Greatrex Jill & Robin Eynon 14/1 16 2014 More Of That 6-11-10 Barry Geraghty Jonjo O’Neill J P McManus 15/2 10 2013 Solwhit 9-11-10 Paul Carberry Charles Byrnes IRE Top Of The Hill Syndicate 17/2 13 2012 Big Buck’s 9-11-10 Ruby Walsh Paul Nicholls The Stewart Family 5/6F 11 2011 Big Buck’s 8-11-10 Ruby Walsh Paul Nicholls The Stewart Family 10/11F 13 2010 Big Buck’s 7-11-10 Ruby Walsh Paul Nicholls The Stewart Family 5/6F 14 2009 Big Buck’s 6-11-10 Ruby Walsh Paul Nicholls The Stewart Family 6/1 14 2008 Inglis Drever 9-11-10 Denis O’Regan Howard Johnson Andrea & Graham Wylie 11/8F 17 2007 Inglis Drever 8-11-10 Paddy Brennan Howard Johnson Andrea & Graham Wylie 5/1 14 2006 My Way De Solzen 6-11-10 Robert Thornton Alan King B Winfield, A Longman, J Wright, C Fenton 8/1 20 2005 Inglis Drever 6-11-10 Graham Lee Howard Johnson Andrea & Graham Wylie 5/1 12 2004 Iris’s Gift 7-11-10 Barry Geraghty Jonjo O’Neill Robert Lester 9/2 10 2003 Baracouda 8-11-10 Thierry Doumen Francois Doumen FR J P McManus 9/4JF 11 2002 Baracouda 7-11-10 Thierry Doumen Francois Doumen FR J P McManus 13/8F 16 2001 No Race (Foot and Mouth) 2000 Bacchanal 6-11-10 Mick Fitzgerald Nicky Henderson Lady Lloyd-Webber 11/2 10 1999 Anzum 8-11-10 Richard Johnson David Nicholson Old Foresters Partnership 40/1 12 1998 Princeful 7-11-10 Rodney Farrant Jenny Pitman Robert Hitchins 16/1 9 1997 Karshi 7-11-10 Jamie Osborne Henrietta Knight Lord Vestey 20/1 17 1996 Cyborgo 6-11-10 David Bridgwater Martin Pipe County Stores (Somerset) Holdings 8/1 19 1995 Dorans Pride 6-11-10 Shane Broderick Michael Hourigan IRE Tom Doran 11/4F 11 1994 Balasani 8-11-10 Mark Perrett Martin Pipe Mark Smith 9/2JF 14 1993 Shuil Ar Aghaidh 7-11-05 Charlie Swan Paddy Kiely IRE Mrs Paddy Kiely 20/1 12 1992 Nomadic Way 7-11-10 Jamie Osborne Barry Hills Robert Sangster 15/2 17 1991 King’s Curate 7-11-10 Mark Perrett Stan Mellor C J Ells 5/2F 15 1990 Trapper John 6-11-10 Charlie Swan Mouse Morris IRE Jill Fanning 15/2 22 1989 Rustle 7-11-10 Michael Bowlby Nicky Henderson Robert Waley-Cohen 4/1 21 1988 Galmoy 9-11-10 Tommy Carmody John Mulhern IRE Miss D Threadwell 2/1F 16 1987 Galmoy 8-11-10 Tommy Carmody John Mulhern IRE Miss D Threadwell 9/2 14 1986 Crimson Embers 11-11-10 Stuart Shilston Fulke Walwyn Sally Smart 12/1 19 1985 Rose Ravine 6-11-05 Ricky Pusey Fulke Walwyn Sally Smart 5/1F 22 1984 Gaye Chance 9-11-10 Sam Morshead Mercy Rimell Mary Curtis 5/1 14 1983 A Kinsman 7-11-12 Geordie Dun John Brockbank Mrs John Brockbank 50/1 21 1982 Crimson Embers 7-11-12 Stuart Shilston Fulke Walwyn Sally Smart 2/1F 11 1981 Derring Rose 6-11-12 John Francome Fred Winter Peter Savill 3/1 14 1980 Mountrivers 6-11-12 Tommy Ryan Edward O’Grady IRE B Burser 7/1 19 1979 Lighter 6-11-12 Philip Blacker John Edwards G Smith 14/1 14 1978 Flame Gun 6-11-12 Mr Niall Madden Edward O’Grady IRE Mary Kenny 14/1 13 1977 Town Ship 6-11-12 Tommy Carberry Peter Easterby Pat Muldoon 5/2 11 1976 Bit Of A Jig 8-11-12 Dessie Hughes Mick O’Toole IRE Mrs Mick O’Toole 2/1F 12 1975 Brown Lad 9-11-12 Tommy Carberry Jim Dreaper IRE Mrs Peter Burrell 7/4F 12 1974 Highland Abbe 8-11-12 Richard Smith Les Kennard Mrs K Hankey 15/2 15 1973 Moyne Royal 8-11-12 David Mould Arthur Pitt E Cook 10/1 8 1972 Parlour Moor 8-11-12 Macer Gifford Tom Jones Charlotte Monckton 13/2 11 Records of trainers with declared runners in the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (since 1997 plus any winners beforehand)





Gordon Elliott IRE – Apple’s Jade 2015 13th Tiger Roll Davy Condon 50/1 Harry Fry – Unowhatimeanharry 2017 3rd Unowhatimeanharry Noel Fehily 5/6F Tom George – The Worlds End 2003 7th Galileo Jason Maguire 11/1 Chris Grant – Donna’s Diamond No previous runners Jessica Harrington IRE – Supasundae 2015 9th Jetson Davy Russell 14/1 2017 8th Jezki Robbie Power 15/2 Nicky Henderson – L’Ami Serge 1989 1st Rustle Michael Bowlby 4/1 1997 F Conquering Leader Mick Fitzgerald 15/2 1998 PU Friendship Mick Fitzgerald 33/1 2000 1st Bacchanal Mick Fitzgerald 11/2 2000 7th Silver Wedge Adrian Maguire 16/1 2007 13th Temoin Mick Fitzgerald 25/1 2008 PU The Market Man Mick Fitzgerald 16/1 2009 14th Afsoun Dominic Elsworth 100/1 2009 2nd Punchestowns Barry Geraghty 100/30 2010 PU Sentry Duty Barry Geraghty 12/1 2011 12th Zaynar Barry Geraghty 12/1 2012 5th Oscar Whisky Barry Geraghty 4/1 2013 6th Oscara Dara David Bass 33/1 2013 PU Oscar Whisky Barry Geraghty 9/4F 2015 12th Blue Fashion David Bass 20/1 2015 5th Whisper Barry Geraghty 8/1 2016 3rd Bobs Worth David Bass 33/1 2016 8th Whisper Nico de Boinville 9/1 Alan King – Yanworth 2002 6th Spendid Warren Marston 20/1 2004 3rd Crystal DAinay Robert Thornton 8/1 2005 PU Crystal DAinay Robert Thornton 10/1 2006 12th Crystal DAinay Wayne Hutchinson 33/1 2006 1st My Way De Solzen Robert Thornton 8/1 2007 3rd Blazing Bailey Robert Thornton 8/1 2008 4th Blazing Bailey Ruby Walsh 13/2 2008 5th My Way De Solzen Robert Thornton 15/2 2009 8th Blazing Bailey Robert Thornton 28/1 2010 11th Katchit Robert Thornton 14/1 2010 4th Karabak A P McCoy 15/2 2012 3rd Smad Place Robert Thornton 20/1 2013 3rd Smad Place Wayne Hutchinson 9/1 2014 7th Medinas Wayne Hutchinson 25/1 Neil King – Lil Rockerfeller 2017 2nd Lil Rockerfeller Trevor Whelan 33/1 Willie Mullins IRE – Augusta Kate, Bacardys, Let’s Dance, Penhill 2004 5th Holy Orders Ruby Walsh 33/1 2005 3rd Rule Supreme David Casey 4/1 2006 15th Davenport Milenium David Casey 200/1 2006 PU Holy Orders Davy Condon 150/1 2008 14th Ebaziyan Davy Condon 66/1 2009 13th Shakervilz Paul Townend 50/1 2010 8th Cousin Vinny Paul Townend 25/1 2011 3rd Mourad Paul Townend 8/1 2011 8th Fiveforthree David Casey 12/1 2012 4th Thousand Stars Paul Townend 8/1 2012 6th Mourad Ms Katie Walsh 33/1 2012 9th So Young David Casey 16/1 2012 PU Mikael D’Haguenet Davy Condon 50/1 2013 9th So Young Paul Townend 20/1 2013 PU Zaidpour David Casey 25/1 2014 2nd Annie Power Ruby Walsh 11/8F 2015 16th Abbyssial Ruby Walsh 14/1 2015 8th Zaidpour Paul Townend 66/1 2017 1st Nichols Canyon Ruby Walsh 10/1 2017 6th Clondaw Warrior Ms Katie Walsh 33/1 2017 PU Shaneshill Paul Townend 16/1 Paul Nicholls – Old Guard 2007 7th Natal Ruby Walsh 16/1 2009 1st Big Buck’s Ruby Walsh 6/1 2009 7th Mobaasher Christian Williams 33/1 2010 1st Big Buck’s Ruby Walsh 5/6F 2011 1st Big Buck’s Ruby Walsh 10/11F 2012 1st Big Buck’s Ruby Walsh 5/6F 2012 10th Five Dream Ryan Mahon 100/1 2013 2nd Celestial Halo Daryl Jacob 40/1 2013 8th Wonderful Charm Ruby Walsh 12/1 2014 4th Zarkandar Noel Fehily 14/1 2014 5th Big Bucks Sam Twiston-Davies 7/2 2014 9th Salubrious Nick Scholfield 25/1 2014 10th Celestial Halo Daryl Jacob 20/1 2015 2nd Saphir Du Rheu Sam Twiston-Davies 5/1F 2015 3rd Zarkandar Noel Fehily 6/1 2016 5th Aux Ptits Soins Nick Scholfield 16/1 2016 6th Saphir Du Rheu Sam Twiston-Davies 11/1 2017 7th Zarkandar Harry Cobden 25/1 Fergal O’Brien – Colin’s Sister No previous runners Jedd O’Keeffe – Sam Spinner No previous runners Nigel Twiston-Davies – The New One, Wholestone 1997 11th Ocean Hawk Carl Llewellyn 7/1 1997 14th Wisley Wonder David Walsh 66/1 1998 3rd Ocean Hawk Carl Llewellyn 5/1 1999 10th Ocean Hawk Chris Maude 66/1 1999 8th Kerawi Carl Llewellyn 50/1 2000 5th Mister Morose Carl Llewellyn 11/1 2004 9th Redemption Carl Llewellyn 150/1 2006 17th Mistanoora Carl Llewellyn 100/1 2008 15th Redemption David England 250/1 2009 11th Pettifour Paddy Brennan 66/1 2017 PU Ballyoptic Sam Twiston-Davies 14/1



Records of jockeys with declared rides in the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle





Callum Bewley – Donna’s Diamond No previous rides Paddy Brennan – Colin’s Sister 2006 10th Its Just Harry (Charles Egerton) 33/1 2007 1st Inglis Drever (Howard Johnson) 5/1 2008 PU Special Envoy (Peter Bowen) 50/1 2009 11th Pettifour (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 66/1 Harry Cobden – Old Guard 2017 7th Zarkandar (Paul Nicholls) 25/1 Aidan Coleman – Wholestone No previous rides Joe Colliver – Sam Spinner No previous rides Noel Fehily – Unowhatimeanharry 2007 11th Fire Dragon (Jonjo O’Neill) 50/1 2008 11th Sonnyanjoe (Tom Hogan) 50/1 2014 4th Zarkandar (Paul Nicholls) 14/1 2015 3rd Zarkandar (Paul Nicholls) 6/1 2017 3rd Unowhatimeanharry (Harry Fry) 5/6F Barry Geraghty – Yanworth 2002 5th Bounce Back (Martin Pipe) 40/1 2003 2nd Iris’s Gift (Jonjo O’Neill) 7/1 2004 1st Iris’s Gift (Jonjo O’Neill) 9/2 2005 PU Emotional Moment (Tom Taaffe) 16/1 2006 9th Ambobo (Arnaud Chaille-Chaille) 17/2 2008 3rd Kazal (Eoin Griffin) 12/1 2009 2nd Punchestowns (Nicky Henderson) 100/30 2010 PU Sentry Duty (Nicky Henderson) 12/1 2011 12th Zaynar (Nicky Henderson) 12/1 2012 5th Oscar Whisky (Nicky Henderson) 4/1 2013 PU Oscar Whisky (Nicky Henderson) 9/4F 2014 1st More Of That (Jonjo O’Neill) 15/2 2015 5th Whisper (Nicky Henderson) 8/1 2016 PU At Fishers Cross (Rebecca Curtis) 33/1 Adrian Heskin – The Worlds End 2016 7th Martello Tower (Mags Mullins) 14/1 Daryl Jacob – L’Ami Serge 2013 2nd Celestial Halo (Paul Nicholls) 40/1 2014 10th Celestial Halo (Paul Nicholls) 20/1 2015 11th Reve de Sivola (Nick Williams) 20/1 Jack Kennedy – Apple’s Jade No previous rides Danny Mullins – Let’s Dance No previous rides David Mullins – Augusta Kate No previous rides Robbie Power – Supasundae 2017 8th Jezki (Jessica Harrington) 15/2 Paul Townend – Penhill 2009 13th Shakervilz (Willie Mullins) 50/1 2010 8th Cousin Vinny (Willie Mullins) 25/1 2011 3rd Mourad (Willie Mullins) 8/1 2012 4th Thousand Stars (Willie Mullins) 8/1 2013 9th So Young (Willie Mullins) 20/1 2015 8th Zaidpour (Willie Mullins) 66/1 2017 PU Shaneshill (Willie Mullins) 16/1 Sam Twiston-Davies – The New One 2014 5th Big Bucks (Paul Nicholls) 7/2 2015 2nd Saphir Du Rheu (Paul Nicholls) 5/1F 2016 6th Saphir Du Rheu (Paul Nicholls) 11/1 2017 PU Ballyoptic (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 14/1 Ruby Walsh – Bacardys 1998 6th Commanche Court (Ted Walsh) 9/1 2002 UR Brother Joe (Philip Hobbs) 12/1 2003 8th Brother Joe (Philip Hobbs) 14/1 2004 5th Holy Orders (Willie Mullins) 33/1 2006 6th Emotional Moment (Tom Taaffe) 22/1 2007 7th Natal (Paul Nicholls) 16/1 2008 4th Blazing Bailey (Alan King) 13/2 2009 1st Big Bucks (Paul Nicholls) 6/1 2010 1st Big Bucks (Paul Nicholls) 5/6F 2011 1st Big Bucks (Paul Nicholls) 10/11F 2012 1st Big Bucks (Paul Nicholls) 5/6F 2013 8th Wonderful Charm (Paul Nicholls) 12/1 2014 2nd Annie Power (Willie Mullins) 11/8F 2015 16th Abbyssial (Willie Mullins) 14/1 2017 1st Nichols Canyon (Willie Mullins) 10/1 Trevor Whelan – Lil Rockerfeller 2017 2nd Lil Rockerfeller (Neil King) 33/1

Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate facts & figures

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

The first running, which resulted in a dead-heat between Slender (7/1) and Canford (100/8), took place at Cheltenham in April, because the last two days of the 1951 Festival were abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable sponsored for the first time in 2015.

FIELD SIZE

The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stables Plate has a safety limit of 24 and a maximum field lined up in 2006, 2010 and 2017. Just seven runners went to post in 1974 and 1977.

WEIGHTS

The 1952 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Mont Tremblant defied 12st 7lb in 1955, while Uncle Bing carried 12st 5lb to glory in 1977. At the other end of the scale, Mr Peapock (1983), New Halen (1990) and Old Bridge (1996) all struck off 9st 7lb.

MULTIPLE WINNERS

There have been two dual winners in The Tsarevich (1985 and 1986) and Elfast (1992 and 1994).

MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER

Three trainers have won the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate four times. Bobby Renton struck with Tudor Line (1954), Caesar’s Helm (1958), Siracusa (1959) and Merry Court (1968), while Martin Pipe sent out Terao (1997), Majadou (1999), Dark Stranger (2000) and Blowing Wind (2002). Nicky Henderson sent out his fourth winner, Non So, in 2006 to add to the victories of The Tsarevich (1985 and 1986) and Liberthine (2005).

MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY

Fred Winter partnered three winners – Slender (1951, dead-heat), Sy Oui (1953) and Caesar’s Helm (1958).

Four current jockeys have enjoyed two winners – Timmy Murphy on Terao (1997) and Tikram (2004) plus Richard Johnson on Dark Stranger (2000) and Young Spartacus (2003), Tom Scudamore on Salut Flo (2012) and Ballynagour (2014) and Bryan Cooper on Empire Of Dirt (2016) and Road To Respect (2017).

OVERSEAS-TRAINED WINNERS

The Irish have a poor record in the race, with only three winners – Doubleuagain in 1982, Empire of Dirt in 2016 and Road To Respect in 2017.

BETTING

Majadou is the shortest-priced winner, rewarding favourite backers at odds of 7/4 in 1999. Only five other market leaders have succeeded – Salut Flo (2012), The Tsarevich (1985), Political Pop (1981), Siracusa (1959) and Mont Tremblant (1955). Two horses have struck at odds of 66/1 – New Halen (1990) and 11-year-old Mister McGoldrick in 2008.

DID YOU KNOW?

The fastest time for the winning horse is 4m 49.60s by Dark Stranger in 2000, beating the 4m 58.5s of New Halen in 1990.

Red Rum, the only triple winner of the Grand National (1973, 1974 and 1977), finished fourth in the 1971 renewal.

Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Roll Of Honour

Year Winner Age/Wt Jockey Trainer Owner SP Ran

2017 Road To Respect 6-10-13 Bryan Cooper Noel Meade IRE Gigginstown House Stud 14/1 24

2016 Empire Of Dirt 9-10-11 Bryan Cooper Colm Murphy IRE Gigginstown House Stud 16/1 22

2015 Darna 9-10-11 David Bass Kim Bailey Julie & David Martin 33/1 23

2014 Ballynagour 8-10-09 Tom Scudamore David Pipe Allan Stennett 12/1 23

2013 Carrickboy 9-10-05 Liam Treadwell Venetia Williams Trevor Hemmings 50/1 22

2012 Salut Flo 7-10-10 Tom Scudamore David Pipe Allan Stennett 9/2F 22

2011 Holmwood Legend 10-10-06 Keiran Burke Pat Rodford Brian Derrick 25/1 20

2010 Great Endeavour 6-10-01 Danny Cook David Pipe David Johnson 18/1 24

2009 Something Wells 8-10-07 William Biddick Venetia Williams Favourites Racing XVIII 33/1 23

2008 Mister McGoldrick 11-11-07 Dominic Elsworth Sue Smith Richard Longley 66/1 22

2007 Idole First 8-10-07 Alan O’Keeffe Venetia Williams D and J Racing 12/1 23

2006 Non So 8-11-03 Mick Fitzgerald Nicky Henderson ROA Dawn Run Partnership 14/1 24

2005 Liberthine 6-10-01 Mr Sam Waley-Cohen Nicky Henderson Robert Waley-Cohen 25/1 22

2004 Tikram 7-10-00 Timmy Murphy Gary Moore Mike Charlton and Rodger Sargent 12/1 16

2003 Young Spartacus 10-10-09 Richard Johnson Henry Daly Bart Hellyer 16/1 19

2002 Blowing Wind 9-10-09 Ruby Walsh Martin Pipe Peter Deal 25/1 21

2001 No Race (Foot and Mouth)

2000 Dark Stranger 9-10-03 Richard Johnson Martin Pipe Terry Neill 14/1 18

1999 Majadou 5-11-00 Tony McCoy Martin Pipe Chris, Basil & Rosie Batterham II 7/4F 18

1998 Super Coin 10-10-00 Norman Williamson Richard Lee George Brookes 7/1 14

1997 Terao 11-10-07 Timmy Murphy Martin Pipe Brian Kilpatrick 20/1 13

1996 Old Bridge 8-9-07 Gary Crone Andrew Turnell K C B Mackenzie 14/1 13

1995 Kadi 6-10-04 Norman Williamson David Nicholson Jim Brown 11/2 12

1994 Elfast 11-11-04 Graham McCourt John Webber John Webber 8/1 18

1993 Sacre D’Or 8-11-00 Graham McCourt Nigel Tinkler Isobel Wright 7/1 11

1992 Elfast 9-11-00 Martin Lynch John Webber John Webber 10/1 19

1991 Foyle Fisherman 12-11-00 Eamon Murphy Josh Gifford J N Hutchinson 33/1 15

1990 New Halen 9-9-07 Eamon Tierney Paul James Sally Siviter 66/1 14

1989 Paddyboro 11-10-07 Richard Rowe Josh Gifford Captain F Tyrwhitt-Drake 9/2 10

1988 Smart Tar 7-10-02 Carl Llewellyn Mark Wilkinson Hermione Courage 11/1 15

1987 Gee-A 8-9-10 Miss Gee Armytage Geoff Hubbard Geoff Hubbard 33/1 18

1986 The Tsarevich 10-11-05 John White Nicky Henderson Major Ivan Straker 8/1 16

1985 The Tsarevich 9-11-07 John White Nicky Henderson Mrs Judy Henty 5/1F 16

1984 Half Free 8-11-06 Richard Linley Fred Winter Sheikh Ali Abu Khamsin 16/1 16

1983 Mr Peapock 7-9-07 Leslie Bloomfield Trevor Hallett Mrs B Collins 20/1 15

1982 Doubleuagain 8-10-00 Frank Berry Andy Geraghty IRE P McBennett 11/1 13

1981 Political Pop 7-10-00 Robert Earnshaw Michael Dickinson Mrs A Starkie 15/8F 12

1980 Snowshill Sailor 8-10-04 Andy Turnell Bob Turnell Snowshill Farms and Stud Ltd 8/1 14

1979 Brawny Scot 9-10-00 Ridley Lamb George Fairbairn Mrs M Corrie 10/1 15

1978 King Or Country 7-10-09 Paul Leach David Barons Brook Hire Ltd 7/1 16

1977 Uncle Bing 8-12-05 John Francome Richard Head Mrs J Mildmay-White 9/2 7

1976 Broncho II 7-11-01 Michael Dickinson Tony Dickinson Frank Tyldesley 7/2 14

1975 Summerville 9-10-13 Andy Turnell Bob Turnell Jim Joel 4/1 13

1974 Garnishee 10-10-10 David Mould Tom Jones James Goldsmith 9/2 7

1973 Vulgan Town 7-10-00 Johnnie Haine Toby Balding Brigadier-General Preston Gilbride 9/2 15

1972 Mocharabuice 9-10-07 Graham Thorner Tim Forster Mrs Plum Carew Pole 11/2 17

1971 Hound Tor 7-10-02 Macer Gifford Guy Harwood John Tilling 14/1 10

1970 Verona Forest 7-11-00 Gerry Scott Neville Crump Lord Cadogan 25/1 19

1969 Specify 7-11-02 Bob Davies Denis Rayson F W Rogers 5/1 8

1968 Merry Court 7-10-03 Josh Gifford Bobby Renton Lurline Brotherton 20/1 14

1967 French March 7-9-09 Mr Ben Hanbury Tom Hanbury Mrs Tom Hanbury 25/1 14

1966 Tibidabo 6-10-04 Jeff King Arthur Freeman Mrs A M Gibson 7/1 12

1965 Snaigow 6-10-03 Johnny Lehane Verly Bewicke Lord Cadogan 100/6 15

1964 Take Plenty 8-10-01 Ron Vibert Tim Forster Hugh Summer 100/9 12

1963 Milo 8-10-04 Josh Gifford Herbert Blagrave Herbert Blagrave 11/2 19

1962 Spring Greeting 7-10-06 Johnny Lehane Verly Bewicke Brigadier A E V Brumell 100/8 19

1961 Malting Barley 6-10-04 Owen McNally Toby Balding Bruce Turner 5/1 8

1960 Devon Customer 8-10-04 Joe Guest Syd Bowler Lady Gunter 100/7 12

1959 Siracusa 6-10-12 Jumbo Wilkinson Bobby Renton Mrs E Truelove 9/4F 12

1958 Caesar’s Helm 7-11-06 Fred Winter Bobby Renton Jim Joel 9/2 14

1957 Madras 7-10-02 Johnny Bullock Michael Marsh Michael Marsh 100/7 12

1956 Pondapatarri 7-11-00 Rene Emery George Beeby Late Lord Bicester 100/6 21

1955 Mont Tremblant 9-12-07 Dave Dick Fulke Walwyn Dorothy Paget 11/2F 19

1954 Tudor Line 9-10-12 George Slack Bobby Renton Mrs E Truelove 11/4 11

1953 Sy Oui 8-10-03 Fred Winter Ryan Price P Hatvany 100/8 17

1952 Portarlington 7-10-08 Ken Mullins Willie Stephenson Willie Stephenson 8/1 10

1951DH Slender 9-10-11 Fred Winter Ryan Price W Harris 7/1 9

1951DH Canford 9-12-02 Glen Kelly Ivor Anthony Mrs E du Pont Weir 100/8 9

Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle facts & figures

BACKGROUND INFORMATION The Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices Hurdle was introduced to The Festival in 2016 to give more opportunities to fillies and mares. It is the second race for female horses at The Festival, following on from the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle. There was a place on the third day, St Patrick’s Day Thursday, following the decision to cease running the charity Flat race.

FIELD SIZE There were 16 runners in both 2016 and 2017, while the maximum number of runners allowed is 22. MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER Willie Mullins has won both renewals with two mares owned by Susannah Ricci – Limini (2016) and Let’s Dance (2017). He runs Laurina, Cut The Mustard, Pietralunga and Salsaretta this year. MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY Ruby Walsh partnered both Limini (2016) and Let’s Dance (2017) to victory. His mount this year is Lurina. BETTING Both favourites have been successful including Limini, who was sent off at odds of 8/11.

Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Roll Of Honour

Year Winner Age/Wt Owner Trainer Jockey SP Ran

2017 Let’s Dance 5-11-07 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE Ruby Walsh 11/8F 16 2016 Limini 5-11-07 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE Ruby Walsh 8/11F 16

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase facts & figures

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

The Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Chase was introduced to the National Hunt Meeting in 1946 by Mrs Evan Williams, sister of Kim Muir, a young cavalry officer who lost his life in the early years of the Second World War.

The addition of Fulke Walwyn to the title of the race occurred in 1991, reflecting the career of Cheltenham’s then most successful trainer. Walwyn trained 211 winners at Cheltenham and 40 at The Festival – his haul included four Gold Cups, two Champion Hurdles and seven Cathcart Challenge Cups. His total was a record until Nicky Henderson surpassed the mark in 2012.

FIELD SIZE

The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase has a safety limit of 24 and a maximum field has gone to post in eight of the past 10 renewals. The highest number of runners was 26 in 1989, while six horses lined up in 1949.

WEIGHTS

Arctic Gold defied 12st 3lb in 1954, while Jack Tatters (1949) and Lochroe (1958) scored off 12st 2lb. More recently, both Character Building (2009) and Ballabriggs (2010) carried 11st 12lb to victory. In Truth won under 9st 9lb in 1998.

MULTIPLE WINNERS

There have been two dual winners – Chu-The (1967 and 1968) and Glyde Court (1985 and 1986).

MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER

Fred Rimell saddled four winners – Mighty Fine (1951), Gay Monarch II (1955), Nicolaus Silver (1961) and Double Negative (1977). Nicky Henderson is the most successful current handler with three wins to his name – Master Bob (1990), The Bushkeeper (2002) and Juveigneur (2005). Sugar Baron represents Henderson this year.

MOST SUCCESSFUL RIDER

Jamie Codd is the most successful jockey with four wins – Character Building (2009), Junior (2011), The Package (2015) and Cause Of Causes (2016). He rides Sqouateur in 2018.

OVERSEAS-TRAINED WINNERS

Irish-trained horses have prevailed on seven occasions, the most recent being Cause Of Causes in 2016.

BETTING

Lochroe won at odds of 10/11 in 1958, while Maximize (2004) and Domesday Book (2017) both scored at 40/1.

DID YOU KNOW?

Most of the top amateur riders appear in the winners’ list, including some subsequently well-known professional jockeys and trainers. Gay Kindersley, John Oaksey, Nick Gaselee, Roger Charlton, Michael Dickinson, Ridley Lamb, Ted Walsh, Jim Wilson, Simon Sherwood, Gee and Marcus Armytage, Robert Thornton and Adrian Maguire.

Cool Ground (1989) is the only horse to have progressed from winning this handicap to a Cheltenham Gold Cup victory.

Nicolaus Silver (1961) and Ballabriggs (2010) both subsequently won the Grand National after success in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase.

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase Roll Of Honour

Year Winner Age/Wt Jockey Trainer Owner SP Ran

2017 Domesday Book 7-11-04 Miss Gina Andrews Stuart Edmunds J Humberstone 40/1 24

2016 Cause Of Causes 8-11-09 Mr Jamie Codd Gordon Elliott IRE J P McManus 9/2 22

2015 The Package 12-11-04 Mr Jamie Codd David Pipe The Johnson Family 9/1 24

2014 Spring Heeled 7-11-08 Mr Robbie McNamara Jim Culloty IRE Dr Ronan Lambe 12/1 23

2013 Same Difference 7-11-00 Mr Ryan Hatch Nigel Twiston-Davies Mrs R Vaughan 16/1 24

2012 Sunnyhillboy 9-11-11 Mr Alan Berry Jonjo O’Neill J P McManus 13/2F 23

2011 Junior 8-11-06 Mr Jamie Codd David Pipe Middleham Park Racing 100/30F 24

2010 Ballabriggs 9-11-12 Mr Richard Harding Donald McCain Trevor Hemmings 9/1 24

2009 Character Building 9-11-12 Mr Jamie Codd John Quinn Mrs E Wright 16/1 24

2008 High Chimes 9-10-10 Mr James Tudor Evan Williams William & Angela Rucker 14/1 24

2007 Cloudy Lane 7-10-11 Mr Richard Burton Donald McCain Trevor Hemmings 15/2F 24

2006 You’re Special 9-10-12 Mr Richard Harding Ferdy Murphy Diane O’Rourke 33/1 21

2005 Juveigneur 8-11-07 Mr Richard Burton Nicky Henderson Trevor Hemmings 12/1 24

2004 Maximize 10-10-06 Mr Darren Edwards Martin Pipe David Johnson 40/1 22

2003 Royal Predica 9-10-13 Mr Saul McHugh Martin Pipe Peter Deal, J Dale, Allan Stennett 33/1 23

2002 The Bushkeeper 8-11-02 Mr David Crosse Nicky Henderson Brian Stewart-Brown 9/2F 23

2001 No Race (Foot and Mouth)

2000 Honey Mount 9-9-12 Mr Robert Walford Robert Alner Paul Green 8/1 23

1999 Celtic Giant 9-10-00 Mr Bruce Gibson Len Lungo Richard Gilbert 20/1 22

1998 In Truth 10-9-09 Mr Seamus Durack Steve Gollings Mrs E Houlton 20/1 14

1997 King Lucifer 8-11-05 Mr Robert Thornton David Nicholson A J Davies 7/2 11

1996 Stop The Waller 7-9-11 Mr Ken Whelan Ferdy Murphy Ray Burgan & Nicky Tanner 16/1 22

1995 Flyers Nap 9-9-10 Mr Peter Henley Robert Alner Jim Tory 11/1 16

1994 Fighting Words 8-10-00 Mr Tim McCarthy Josh Gifford Pell-Mell Partners 9/2F 15

1993 Strong Beau 8-9-08 Mr Tom Jenks David Nicholson Jenny Mould 6/1 12

1992 Tug Of Gold 7-10-02 Mr Marcus Armytage David Nicholson Jenny Mould 11/1 19

1991 Omerta 11-9-13 Mr Adrian Maguire Martin Pipe Jim & Dermot McMorrow 11/1 19

1990 Master Bob 10-10-01 Mr John Berry Nicky Henderson Ian Wills 20/1 17

1989 Cool Ground 7-10-00 Mr Anthony Tory Richard Mitchell Whitcombe Manor Racing Stables 7/2F 26

1988 Golden Minstrel 9-11-01 Mr Tom Grantham Josh Gifford Edward Gale 7/1 13

1987 The Ellier 11-10-05 Miss Gee Armytage Nigel Tinkler Full Circle Thoroughbreds Plc 16/1 16

1986 Glyde Court 9-11-00 Mr John Queally Fred Winter Chris Cronin 13/2 20

1985 Glyde Court 8-10-05 Mr Simon Sherwood Fred Winter Chris Cronin 11/1 18

1984 Broomy Bank 9-11-04 Mr Jim Wilson John Edwards Capt. J M G Lumsden 16/1 18

1983 Greasepaint 8-11-05 Mr Colin Magnier Michael Cunningham IRE Mrs N Todd 8/1 16

1982 Political Pop 8-12-00 Mr Dermot Browne Michael Dickinson Mrs A Starkle 15/2 18

1981 Waggoners Walk 12-10-03 Mr Chis Cundall Caroline Mason George Mason 7/1 20

1980 Good Prospect 11-10-12 Mr Jim Wilson John Edwards Mrs John Edwards 9/2 12

1979 Redundant Punter 9-9-12 Mr D Jackson Tim Forster Lady Dalverton 14/1 20

1977 Double Negative 7-10-09 Mr Peter Brookshaw Fred Rimell Mrs M Power 11/2 16

1976 Prolan 7-11-07 Mr Ted Walsh Edward O’Grady IRE Michael Cuddy 3/1 14

1975 Quick Reply 10-11-01 Mr Ridley Lamb Harry Bell W Thyne 15/2 17

1974 Castleruddery 8-10-05 Mr Ted Walsh Peter McCreery IRE Mrs K Harper 14/1 19

1973 Hinterland 7-10-07 Mr Bill Foulkes Tim Forster Mrs Robert Henriques 5/2F 22

1972 The Ghost 7-11-11 Mr John Mead Vernon Cross Lt. Col. V Le Marchant 5/2F 15

1971 Black Baize 6-10-06 Mr John Lawrence Bill Shand Kydd Bill Shand Kydd 13/8F 9

1970 Rainbow Valley 7-10-12 Mr Michael Dickinson Tony Dickinson Tony Dickinson 10/1 20

1969 Pride Of Kentucky 7-10-04 Mr Roger Charlton Edward Courage Edward Courage 100/8 13

1968 Chu-The 9-10-06 Mr David Crossley-Cooke Ken Cundell Mrs M McMeekin 3/1F 8

1967 Chu-The 8-10-08 Mr Nick Gaselee Ken Cundell Mrs M McMeekin 9/2 11

1966 Jimmy Scot 10-10-09 Mr John Lawrence Fulke Walwyn Mrs Dermot Daly 6/1 14

1965 Burton Tan 10-11-03 Mr Robin Collie Robin Collie Robin Collie 10/1 15

1964 Jim’s Tavern 7-10-04 Mr Giles Pitman John Hicks Mrs Pat Colvin 10/1 11

1963 Centre Circle 8-10-12 Mr Basil Ancil Derek Ancil W L Pilkington 6/1 18

1962 Carrickbeg 6-9-12 Mr Giles Pitman Don Butchers Gay Kindersley 7/1 10

1961 Nicolaus Silver 9-10-05 Mr Bill Tellwright Fred Rimell C Vaughan 10/1 11

1960 Solray 6-11-03 Mr Nick Upton F Cliffe F Cliffe 7/1 9

1959 Irish Coffee 9-10-13 Mr Gay Kindersley Charlie McCartan IRE J A Hale 100/30 12

1958 Lochroe 10-12-02 Mr Edward Cazalet Peter Cazalet Mrs John White 10/11F 11

1957 Mighty Apollo 8-10-13 Mr Bobby Brewis David Machin Mrs A Holmes 25/1 16

1956 Filon D’Or 9-10-10 Mr Danny Moralee Horace Cousins Major T E Jesson 20/1 11

1955 Gay Monarch II 9-11-03 Mr R Watson Fred Rimell J R Roberts 100/8 15

1954 Arctic Gold 9-12-03 Mr Ted Greenway Gerald Balding John Hay Whitney 6/1 11

1953 Crudwell 7-11-11 Mr Atty Corbett Frank Cundell Mrs D M Cooper 5/4F 10

1952 Menzies 10-10-11 Mr Peter Chisman Syd Mercer J R Gilman 4/1F 9

1951 Mighty Fine 9-11-11 Mr Peter Chisman Fred Rimell Len Chugg 2/1F 9

1950 Morning Cover 9-10-10 Mr A Parker Gerry Wilson Mrs E G Williams 6/1 6

1949 Jack Tatters 11-12-02 Lord Mildmay Fulke Walwyn Dorothy Paget 4/1F 11

1948 Double Bridge 7-10-10 Mr J Gale Bay Powell M L Dalton 20/1 16

1947 No race (Abandoned because of snow and frost)

1946 Astrometer 8-10-13 Captain Denis Baggallay Charlie Rogers IRE Dorothy Paget 5/4F 14

THE FESTIVAL, 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

MIGHT IT BE ANOTHER GOLD CUP FOR HENDERSON?

Might Bite showed both his immense talent and his propensity for quirkiness when winning the G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase in 2017. The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding virtually pulled himself up after the final fence, but ran on again to snatch victory.

Since then he hasn’t shown any outward signs of temperament, and took the G1 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day on his last outing. Can he progress again to triumph in Friday’s G1 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup under Nico de Boinville – already a winner of the race aboard Coneygree in 2015? The markets think so – although he has drifted a little to around 4/1 since it became apparent that the ground conditions at Cheltenham this week would be very soft.

Seventeen horses will oppose Might Bite on Friday. Native River, trained by Colin Tizzard, has crept closer to sharing favouritism with Might Bite – he was third in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup last year behind Sizing John, beaten only two and three-quarter lengths. Going conditions should suit him and he has the champion jockey, Richard Johnson, in the plate.

Minella Rocco was second in the 2017 renewal for Jonjo O’Neill and runs once again. He hasn’t come close to that form since, however, and fell on his last outing in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. Mark Walsh takes the ride.

The winner of that Leopardstown race on February 4 was Edwulf, who beat Outlander (Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy) by a neck. If the Joseph O’Brien-trained nine-year-old is victorious at Cheltenham, it will be a real fairy story, as Edwulf collapsed here in the National Hunt Chase last year and spent two weeks at a local veterinary hospital recovering. He is ridden by the top-class amateur rider Derek O’Connor, who bids to join Sam Waley-Cohen (Long Run, 2011) in the brief list of Gold Cup-winning amateur jockeys.

Our Duke, representing last year’s Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning team of Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power, is a leading fancy for the 2018 race at odds of around 7/1. He won the 2017 Irish Grand National and is proven on heavy ground.

Willie Mullins has four runners: Killultagh Vic (Ruby Walsh, 9/1), Total Recall (Paul Townend, 14/1), Bachasson (33/1) and Djakadam (33/1). Astonishingly, Mullins – the winning-most trainer in Festival history – has yet to conquer the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, despite finishing second six times.

Paul Nicholls does know what it is like to win this peak of the Jump racing season – he has four victories under his belt (See More Business, 1999, Kauto Star 2007 and 2009, Denman 2008). This year he runs Saphir De Rheu, partnered by Sam Twiston-Davies.

Definitly Red showed he relished course, distance and conditions when winning the BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase here in January, and Brian Ellison’s charge will be a popular choice with punters at odds of around 10/1. Danny Cook takes the ride.

Second that day was the Harry Fry-trained American, who was supplemented into this race on Saturday at a cost of £27,500, and jockey Noel Fehily will attempt to go one better this time.

Road To Respect may only be seven years old but the Noel Meade-trained winner of the Brown Advisory and Merribelle Stable Place Handicap Chase at the 2017 Festival has a progressive profile and won a Grade One over three miles at Leopardstown at Christmas. Sean Flanagan will be on board once more.

The Irish squad is rounded off by Tony Martin’s Anibale Fly, a 25/1 chance who has the advantage of Barry Geraghty, who has twice ridden the winner of the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, in the saddle.

Nick Williams’ Tea For Two exited at the second fence in last year’s Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, but made amends by taking the G1 Betway Bowl at Aintree three weeks later. He is unlikely to enjoy the ground, but jockey Lizzie Kelly’s confidence will be high following her success on Coo De Sivola in the Ultima Handicap Chase on Tuesday.

Shantou Flyer finished a close second to Coo De Sivola on Tuesday, but Richard Hobson has declared him for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, for which he is the outsider of the field at 100/1. James Bowen will be on board for the second time within four days.

The field is completed by Double Shuffle (Tom George and Adrian Heskin), who has finished second on all three of his outings this season and who got to within a length of Might Bite in the King George.

FRINGE AND PACHA BACK FOR MORE IN ST JAMES’S PLACE FOXHUNTER

Twenty-four horses have been declared for Friday’s St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase, including dual winner On The Fringe and last year’s victor Pacha Du Polder.

The last-named, having carried novice Victoria Pendleton into fifth spot two years ago, and given Bryony Frost a Festival first in 2017, will be partnered by Harriet Tucker, 22, a groom who works for trainer Paul Nicholls. Tucker has ridden just once under Rules, on Pacha Du Polder when the pair were third to Warden Hill (also declared) at Doncaster, and she is still eligible for novice riders’ races on the point-to-point circuit.

Her mount is one of four runners for Nicholls – the others being last year’s runner-up Wonderful Charm, Virak and Unioniste – while Rose Loxton, one of his senior members’ of staff, trains Caid Du Berlais, who will be partnered by six-time British point-to-point champion and Festival-winning rider Will Biddick.

The first six from last year’s running of hunter chasing’s greatest prize are back to try again, including the Phil Rowley-trained, third-placed Barel Of Laughs, who was a 100/1 shot on that occasion. On The Fringe was fourth last year, one place ahead of Balnaslow – who went on to land Punchestown’s Champion Hunters’ Chase – and two in front of Minella For Value.

Nina Carberry renews her association with On The Fringe, while Jamie Codd, who rode the horse last year, replaces Rob James on the ante-post favourite Burning Ambition, a seven-year-old from Pierce Power’s Irish stable.

Young Hurricane, who downed better-fancied rivals when landing last season’s Stratford Champion Hunters’ Chase – the third leg of the sport’s triple crown – runs for the Yorkshire stable of Guy Brewer, while Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer bids for the rare double of a Royal Ascot winner and one at The Festival inside 12 months. Having won the Coventry Stakes with Rajasinghe he saddles Sir Jack Yeats.

On BHA assessment the top-rated horse is Volnay De Thaix, the mount of Jack Andrews, who can turn to big sister Gina for advice on how to ride the track. She won last year’s Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Chase on Domesday Book.

KELLY WALKING ON AIR IN THE PRESS

Buveur D’Air’s second Unibet Champion Hurdle victory yesterday was the top equine performance on day one of The Festival, but Lizzie Kelly’s Ultima Chase win stole media hearts.

Her success on Coo Star Sivola provides today’s newspapers with a wealth of joy-grabbing photos and quotes that get to the heart of Jump racing’s highs and lows. Kelly does not hold back in speaking of her emotions, but the Daily Mail’s Marcus Townend spots something of factual interest to racing historians and followers of women’s sport when writing: “Lizzie Kelly made history when she became the first professional female jockey to win at The Festival,” the other 11 having been amateurs. The headline above his article is ‘Lizzie’s a star’, which is matched in the Daily Star.

A trio of photos in The Times’ racing special is headlined ‘Kelly beats her demons to fall back in love with The Festival’, and The Daily Telegraph prints a similar homage to the heroine alongside a Paul Hayward-written testament.

Kelly’s joy was, in part, a reaction to the knocks she endured last year, when missing a winning ride on Flying Tiger and unseating in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup. Jack Haynes’ Racing Post report of her win quotes her saying: “Someone said to me Cheltenham is tips, tickets and disappointments. How could anyone think something so beautiful is so desperate? I knew what they meant by the end of last year.”

The Daily Mail headline ‘Fall comes before pride for Lizzie the Cheltenham champ’ sums up Kelly’s two Festivals, and the same paper joins other tabloids (Daily Mirror, Daily Star, The Sun) in claiming jockeys Bryony Frost and Harry Cobden will ‘make history’ as rivals in a Festival race, today’s RSA Chase. The paper quotes ‘A source’ for this revelation, but given that a woman first rode a winner at the meeting 35 years ago their knowledge of weighing room trysts in subsequent seasons is remarkable.

A photo of Kelly, her hand planted across a disbelieving face, dominates the front cover of the Western Daily Press, which headlines the shot ‘Queen Lizzie’s tears of joy’. The same picture makes it into the Racing Post, which also runs a photo that captures a female groom from Amy Murphy’s stable screaming home narrowly-defeated Kalashnikov in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Why humans imagine vocal encouragement will make any difference to a horse race remains a mystery, but we have all done it.

Noel Fehily is not the sort of man to leap around when triumphant, but after winning yesterday’s opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle he told the Daily Express’s Chris Goulding: “It makes the difference between a good season and a bad season.”

Buveur D’Air’s victory deserves the space it receives in large and colourful photos in The Guardian and on the front of The Times’ and The Sun’s racing supplements. ‘D’Air to dream’ is The Sun’s headline above the sub-head ‘Hendo wants to do an Istabraq’, and win the race three times with the same horse, although he has already done it with See You Then (1984, ’86, ’87).

Racing Post writer Alastair Down summarises the opening blows from yesterday, and then adds: “Welcome back to Wonderland.” The quantity of high-class horses, stunning performances and outstanding human achievements, performed in front of a shoulder-to-shoulder and eclectic mix of spectators, and set against the backdrop of Cleeve Hill, does generate a sense of wonder.

Today’s racing maintains the five-star theme, headed by Samcro in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and Altior in the Sky Bet Queen Mother Champion Chase. Looking for value against Samcro, the Racing Post’s Paul Kealy and Tom Segal suggest each-way bets on Black Op and Duc Des Genievres. Altior fan Newsboy of the Daily Mirror reckons ‘Alt on his own’, but Chris Cook of The Guardian opposes the favourite with Min, who “loves testing ground”, and the same horse is tipped by Michael Verney in The Irish Independent. That paper’s focus of day one was not Lizzie Kelly or Buveur D’Air, but Ruby Walsh, who rode two winners. Writer Vincent Hogan quotes trainer Willie Mullins saying: “Ruby is a bit like [Irish rugby great] Johnny Sexton – he’s one in a million.” As if England needed reminding of the threat to the national side at Twickenham on Saturday.

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

SAMCRO STEALS SHOW WITH BALLYMORE ROMP

The talking horse of this year’s Festival, the Gordon Elliott-trained Samcro justified the hype with a scintillating performance in the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, the first race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 8/11 favourite was always well positioned throughout the two and a half mile contest and despite wandering towards the stands’ side rail up the Cheltenham hill, the six-year-old son of Germany responded willingly to Jack Kennedy’s urgings to score by two and three-quarter lengths over Tom George’s Black Op (8/1) in second.

The Willie Mullins-trained Next Destination (4/1) stayed on strongly to finish a further five lengths behind in third.

Deemed the Irish banker of the week, there was plenty of pressure on Samcro and winning trainer Gordon Elliott was visibly delighted that he had lived up to the hype.

Elliott said: “With horses like this, there is lots of pressure on them delivering, but Samcro did it well and we can enjoy this now.

“We are very lucky to have him and I wouldn’t be afraid to bring him back in trip. He has loads of pace and he only comes awake when the race starts to get going.

“Jack Kennedy said when got to the front, he pulled up again. It’s great to have horses like this and I’m delighted for Michael O’Leary and all of our staff who work so hard.

“He’s proved his class today and I do think he has the class and speed to stay over hurdles.

“Shane McCann rides Samcro out every day and knows him – he does all the work with him and I only train him. He does all the hard work. This is a big team effort that I have at home and it worked out great.

“There was a lot of pressure today – for Jack, for me and for the whole team – so I am delighted. He’s a big idle devil and just does what he has to do.”

“Michael likes having chasers so we’ll have a chat before making any decision. He was bought to be a chaser but we’ll talk about it.

“We had a rough day yesterday with Apple’s Jade running below par and Mossback sadly losing his life, but in this game, you just have to pick your head up and go again.”

Winning owner Michael O’Leary commented: “That was a brilliant ride from Jack Kennedy – he had him in the right place the whole way round – and a brilliant training performance from Gordon. That gets Gordon on the board for today. It is wonderful.

“There is still too much hype, but at least he has won in Cheltenham and is going the right way.”

Samcro is 4/1 with Betway for the 2019 G1 RSA Chase and 16/1 for the 2019 Gold Cup. Paddy Power make Samcro 4/1 for the 2019 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase.

LAID-BACK KENNEDY GETS FAST RIDE

Jack Kennedy had just won the Gr1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on the fabulously-promising Samcro, but his demeanour was that of a jockey who had just landed a race at Plumpton or Listowel.

Asked about his no-frills style, the 18-year-old said: “I don’t know – it’s just something that’s in me. All the family are pretty laid-back. I didn’t have any butterflies. I’m always happy to be on the best horse.”

Now unbeaten in six races, 8/11 favourite Samcro won more or less as predicted by two and three-quarter lengths and five lengths from Black Op 8/1 and Next Destination (4/1).

Kennedy said: “The horse is very good – my only worry was whether any other horse would take me to the final hurdle, because he idles a bit in front. He’s very relaxed and straightforward, but in the second half of the race horses can’t lead him and he ends up in front too soon. He’s a little bit lazy.

“I wasn’t always happy with my position in the race, but that was my fault for being a little bit wide, and then I hit the front too soon, but it was okay in the end.”

The jockey was beaten on odds-on Apples Jade in yesterday’s OLBG Mares’ Hurdle, although she was said to be in season. Kennedy said: “There was pressure today, but that comes with riding the best horse in the race – I definitely wouldn’t change it. He keeps improving every time and who knows when he will stop.

“I have never ridden a [Timico] Gold Cup horse, so I would not know, but he is definitely a chaser in the making. I wouldn’t mind what he does in future, but I would love to ride him over a fence. I’ve not ridden many good ones, but he’s the best.

“Any Cheltenham Festival winner is great. I can’t find the words to describe winning here, it’s just great.”

BLACK OP THE BEST THIS SIDE OF THE IRISH SEA

Black Op finished second in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, beaten two and three-quarter lengths by the winner, odds-on favourite Samcro.

Black Op, an 8/1 chance, was trained by Tom George, who is enjoying a great Festival so far with one winner (Summerville Boy, Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle), a second place (Black Op) and a third (Rocklander in the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase).

George said: “I’m delighted. Black Op has bumped into an exceptional horse and he’s the best this side of the Irish Sea, anyway! I’m very pleased with him and he’s run a great race. I don’t know if we will run him again this season; we’ll have to see how he comes out of this.

“He has galloped all the way to the line and is going to make an unbelievable chaser next year. I think he has a big future. Roger Brookhouse has given me some lovely horses to train and we have two smashing horses in him and Summerville Boy.

“Noel [Fehily] said that he couldn’t have changed anything and was beaten by a better horse on the day but he has put in a great run.”

Jockey Noel Fehily said: “He ran a blinder and was beaten by a very good horse. If you’d said coming into the race that he would run that well and would only be beaten by Samcro, you’d have been happy.”

Willie Mullins trained the third- and fourth-placed horses, Next Destination, who was ridden by Ruby Walsh, and Scarpeta (Danny Mullins).

He said: “I haven’t spoken to Ruby yet, but I wonder did Next Destination lose his action? He and Scarpeta have both run fantastic races, though. Scarpeta really stayed on and was just very unlucky to get chinned on the line by Ruby and Next Destination.

“Samcro will be very hard to beat wherever he goes next.”

1.30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 SAMCRO (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-07 Jack Kennedy 8/11 fav

2 BLACK OP (Roger Brookhouse) Tom George 7-11-07 Noel Fehily 8/1

3 NEXT DESTINATION (Malcolm Denmark) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-07 Ruby Walsh 4/1

Distances: 2¾, 5

Tote Win: £1.60 Places: £1.10, £1.70, £1.40 Exacta: £7.90

Gordon Elliott – 15th winner at The Festival

Jack Kennedy – 2nd winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after eight races

Great Britain 4

Ireland 4

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Jack Kennedy, rider of the 8/11 and two and three-quarter length winner Samcro, said: “Dead.”

Noel Fehily, rider of 8/1 second Black Op, said: “Dead”

Ruby Walsh, jockey of the third, 4/1 Next Destination, said: “Dead and hard work.”

Danny Mullins, on board Scarpeta, said: “Sticky.”

James Corbett, on board Ahead Of The Curve, said “It is very tacky.”

Conor Shoemark, partner of Aye Aye Charlie, said: “Dead.”

David Mullins, jockey of Brahma Bull, said: “It is soft, tacky and gluey.”

Paddy Brennan, partner of Coolanly, said: “It is very holding.”

Mark Grant, jockey of Diablo De Rouhet, said: “Dead.”

Paul Townend, on board Duc Des Genievres, said: “Very dead.”

Daryl Jacob, rider of Gowiththeflow, said: “Very dead.”

Harry Skelton, partner of Knight In Dubai, said: “It is very heavy and very hard work.”

Davy Russell, jockey of Mind’s Eye, said: “Testing.”

Robbie Power, jockey of Vision Des Flos, said: “Very dead.”

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

REYNOLDS IN RAPTURE WITH PRESENTING PERCY

The well supported 5/2 favourite Presenting Percy recorded back-to-back victories at the Cheltenham Festival with a facile victory in the G1 RSA Chase.

Trained by Patrick Kelly, the seven-year-old son of Sir Percy was confidently ridden towards the back of the field by Davy Russell, before making steady headway approaching the home straight.

A superb leap at the last sealed victory for Presenting Percy, who went on to score by seven lengths from Henry de Bromhead’s Monalee (10/3) in second.

Elegant Escape (9/1), trained by Colin Tizzard, was a further seven lengths back in third.

Winning owner Philip Reynolds, registering his third victory at The Festival following Mall Dini (2016 Pertemps Network Final) and Presenting Percy (2017 Pertemps Network Final), said: “I am actually speechless. “I was hoping that Presenting Percy was a Graded horse and was so thrilled for him when we won the Galmoy at Gowran Park because he has got a bit of a slagging about being a handicap horse.

“I knew that he was a Graded horse but, to come here and do what he did, is mind-blowing. It means so much to me, it’s incredible and I am in pieces.

“You need to be really, really tough to win an RSA and you need to stay more than three miles. Pat wanted to get to the bottom of both those. He wanted to know if he stayed more than three miles, which is why he ran in the Porterstown, and he also wanted to know that he could be tough, which is why we ran him in open company twice.

“Pat Kelly [trainer] is an absolute genius. Davy Russell had a very, very hard decision to make. He could have ridden Monalee and the two of them were lying up upside each other coming to the last. I owe my life to those two guys and it’s fantastic.”

Presenting Percy is 8/1 with Betway for the 2019 G1 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

2.10pm RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

1 PRESENTING PERCY (Philip Reynolds) Patrick Kelly IRE 7-11-04 Davy Russell 5/2 fav

2 MONALEE (Barry Maloney) Henry de Bromhead IRE 7-11-04 Noel Fehily 100/30

3 ELEGANT ESCAPE (J Romans) Colin Tizzard 6-11-04 Harry Cobden 9/1

Distances: 7, 7

Tote Win: £3.00 Places: £1.40, £1.50, £2.20 Exacta: £10.80

Patrick Kelly – 3rd winner at The Festival

Davy Russell – 19th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after nine races

Ireland 5

Britain 4

RUSSELL IS PRESENT AND CORRECT

Presenting Percy’s victory in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase was a 19th Festival win for jockey Davy Russell. Trained by Patrick Kelly, Presenting Percy was the 5/2 favourite for the Grade One contest. He beat Monalee by seven lengths.

Russell said: “I have underestimated this horse all along. I felt he had to prove it. He has now and he’s the Grade One winner we hoped he would be. People have really latched on to him. He was unimpressive to me, but by God he is some horse. All credit goes to [owner] Philip Reynolds and Pat Kelly – what a master. The man is training in Co Galway and nobody recognises the small man, yet he has gone and broke through. He is a brilliant trainer.

“Pat does everything – I’ve never schooled the horse. I’ve never sat on him apart from on the racecourse. I’ve nothing to do with it – it’s all him. What a route to take to the RSA – one graded race over fences.

“Mum was the most outstanding mum. She reared six kids and a business along with my dad. They will be in floods of tears at home. She was a great woman.

“Every Cheltenham winner is special and to get another is fantastic. We will enjoy this success before thinking about what Presenting Percy’s future targets will be.”

WALSH STOOD DOWN FOR THE REST OF THE DAY

Ruby Walsh, whose mount, Al Boum Photo, came down at the second-last fence, has been stood down by the doctor for the rest of the day. The horse rolled on Walsh, who was down on the ground for a while. He was then supported into the ambulance by his father Ted and his sister Katie. He has been taken to Gloucester Royal Hospital for X-rays concerning a possible injury to his right leg.

Walsh returned to race-riding last week after spending four months on the sidelines with a broken leg.

Amateur jockey Patrick Mullins will take the ride on Douvan – trained by Patrick’s father Willie – in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

MONALEE SECOND FOR THE SECOND YEAR

Monalee, who was second in the G1 Albert Bartlet Novices’ Hurdle twelve months ago, followed up this year with a second to a rising star in Presenting Percy in the G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

Monalee, a seven-year-old Milan gelding who was sent off at 100/30, is trained by Henry de Bromhead, and came home seven lengths adrift of the 5/2 favourite and winner Presenting Percy, but delighted his trainer none-the-less

De Bromhead, said: “He ran a cracker and I am delighted with him, though it is obviously disappointing not to win.

“We think he is a very good horse – but the winner is as well.

“Fair play to the lads (Patrick Kelly, trainer and Philip Reynolds, Owner), I am delighted for them, if we couldn’t win it I am delighted they could.

“Possibly if he had switched off a little bit more – but I don’t think it would have made any difference to the result.

“I would like him to switch off a little more but he will learn to do that.

“We are very happy… well happy at least.”

Noel Fehily added: “I think he ran an absolute stormer. We were beaten by a very good horse.”

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

BERRY FRUITFUL IN CORAL CUP AS MULLINS PONDERS RUBY

Bleu Berry became Willie Mullins’ fourth winner at The Festival 2018 when landing the Coral Cup, but any further success will come without his no.1 rider, Ruby Walsh.

The brilliant jockey, who broke his leg in the autumn and returned to action only last week, suffered a fall on the Mullins-trained Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase, and the trainer said: “Ruby has gone to hospital for X-rays, and it looks like the same injury again. It is very disappointing for Ruby and everyone else.

“It’s the same leg in the same place – he is very sore at that point. It could be a fracture has reopened, but you say that and five hours later you learn the X-rays are clear. Ruby just couldn’t get his leg out the way when the horse rolled over. It looked a simple fall and I thought Ruby would just roll off, so I was amazed when people said to me ‘He’s still on the ground’.

“We’re fine, I’ve got a good team of riders, and when you have jockeys like Mark Walsh on the sidelines, I know we’ll be alright.”

Following Walsh’s first jockey shuffle, Paul Townend switched to Max Dynamite, and Walsh was called up for Bleu Berry (20/1), who beat Top Of The Game (9/1), Barra (16/1) and William Henry (8/1 jt fav) by a neck, one and a quarter lengths and the same.

Mullins said of Bleu Berry, who is owned by Luke McMahon: “He’s another winner for Lucky Luke, who won the Grade One at Christmas [with Whisky Sour] when everything else fell or ran out. This was the plan for this horse, a big handicap, if we could get him right.

“Paul switched to Max Dynamite, and when I heard Mark was available I snapped him up. That’s Mark’s first Festival winner – he said the horse travelled well all the way and when a horse does that the gaps open up. He had a dream run and the horse stayed on up the hill.”

TRUE BLEU FOR WALSH

Irish jockey Mark Walsh recorded his first winner at the Cheltenham Festival following Bleu Berry’s 20/1 success in the G3 Coral Cup, the third race on day two, Ladies Day, of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Willie Mullins, recording his fourth winner of the meeting, Walsh produced the seven-year-old son of Special Kaldoun to challenge Topofthegame (9/1) after the final flight and Bleu Berry responded willingly to Walsh’s urgings to score by a neck.

Gordon Elliott’s Barra (16/1) was a length and a quarter back in third, with the same distance back to Nicky Henderson’s William Henry (8/1jf) in fourth.

Bleu Berry was originally the mount of Paul Townend, but following Ruby Walsh’s suspected right leg injury following a fall aboard Al Boum Photo in the G1 RSA Chase, Townend switched to 8/1 joint-favourite Max Dynamite (finished last of the 22 finishers), leaving Walsh to claim his first success at The Festival.

Walsh said: “It’s great but you don’t want to ride winners like that. Paul would have rode him before he swapped onto Ruby’s horse. I was just delighted to get the call up from Willie.

“At this meeting last year in the first race on the Wednesday, I got a fall in that race and was out for two months afterwards so it’s swings and roundabouts – it was frustrating but that’s racing and I can’t complain too much now.

“Paul Townend told me how to ride him. He said ‘take your time, ride him for luck and if they go quick enough and stop, it should suit him.’ They went a nice gallop and everything worked out to plan.

“The second horse gave me a battle all the way to the line, but luckily everything fell right for this lad. We got the splits, he winged the last and then had enough left in the tank.”

Winning owner Luke McMahon said: “It was all traffic problems from the third last but when he jumped the last I thought he would get there, then the other horse fought back. Fair play to Mark Walsh because he gave him a great ride – it wasn’t easy.

“Bad luck on Paul [Townend] because he switched onto the stable number one and missed a winner. Poor Ruby has gone to hospital and that is the ups and downs of racing.

“I thought he would run well. He needed the run the last day and is a horse we have always thought a bit of. He had some interruptions at the start of the season but is fantastic now.”

2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 BLEU BERRY (Luke McMahon) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-02 Mark Walsh 20/1

2 TOPOFTHEGAME (Chris Giles and Mr & Mrs Paul Barber) Paul Nicholls 6-11-09 Sam Twiston-Davies 9/1

3 BARRA (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-10-10 Jack Kennedy 16/1

4 WILLIAM HENRY (Walters Plant Hire Ltd) Nicky Henderson 8-11-07 James Bowen (3) 8/1JF

8/1JF Max Dynamite (22nd)

Distances: nk, 1¼, 1¼

Tote Win: £35.10 Places: £7.00, £2.40, £4.10, £2.30 Exacta: £413.30

Willie Mullins – 58th winner at The Festival

Mark Walsh – 1st winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 10 races

Ireland 6 Britain 4

NICHOLLS HAS A TOP CHASER IN THE MAKING

The Paul Nicholls-trained Topofthegame was a valiant second in the Coral Cup under Sam Twiston-Davies. The big chestnut son of Flemensfirth, a 9/1 shot, finished a neck behind the winner, 20/1 chance Bleu Berry.

Nicholls said: “It was a really exciting run because Topofthegame jumped brilliantly today, which is something that he hasn’t done – he has got better and better. He was beaten a neck and all he has done is stay.

“This track is probably sharp enough for him over two miles and five. He has gone up 8lb and run of 150 there and God knows what he could end up over fences because he is going to be a really, really smart chaser.

“He won’t run again and that will be it for the season. We will probably give him a school or two over fences at home and then novice chasing in the autumn. He is still immature and has learnt a lot today. He will be more wise next year and a really exciting horse to go to war with. I can’t wait.”

Sam Twiston-Davies said “We did everything we could to win, and being beaten by small margins is always tough to swallow. I look forward to Topofthegame jumping fences next season, though.”

Third by a length and a quarter was 16/1 chance Barra, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy.

Elliott said: “I thought she ran a very good race. I am very happy.”

Kennedy added: “The mare ran a cracker; I am delighted.”





THE FESTIVAL, 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

ALTIOR IN HIGHEST ALTITUDE

Nicky Henderson’s brilliant Altior proved himself the king of two-milers when running out an emphatic winner of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Ridden by Nico De Boinville for owner Patricia Pugh, the eight-year-old even-money winner beat Min (5/2) and Gods Own (40/1) by seven lengths and 11 lengths. Fancied Douvan fell four fences from the finish when travelling well in the lead, and while Altior had been under pressure running down the hill he produced a turbo surge and ran away from his rivals in the home straight.

Altior needed a wind operation earlier this season, then had a slight touch of lameness two days ago, but following his 60th Festival winner, Henderson said: “If we had been beaten I wouldn’t have used a sore foot as an excuse. It’s been a tough season and he’s been missing out on races, but he’s so good – he’s just got gears, and Nico was great because they were going a good gallop and he kept calm.

“To watch the horse do that, well, he was electric. In behind he wasn’t doing that much, but getting lots of cover and getting a very cool ride. For a second he looked in trouble and I thought ‘This isn’t going to happen’, but as soon as he saw daylight he knew where he was going.

“To find those gears in that ground off that pace, you have to be pretty good. It was a great race on paper, and I’m glad to hear that Douvan and also Charbel [who fell] are alright.

“We’ve been lucky enough to be down this road many times and it’s 90 per cent relief and 10 per cent joy.”

No trainer has saddled the winners of the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Timico Cheltenham Gold at one Festival, but Henderson has the last-named race’s ante-post favourite in Might Bite.

He said: “It’s funny how champions come around in the same breath, but I feel they help each other – if you have good horses they make good horses. But everyone at home has worked so hard this season during all the weather – I’ve got a really good team who have done everything.

“It’s strange that Altior has come around so soon after Sprinter Sacre [who won two Betway Queen Mother Champion Chases]. This horse is very, very good, and I always said he had very big shoes to fill, but each time he wins he gets closer to doing that. We will never forget Sprinter, who tugged at heartstrings in a way this horse might never do, but if he wins again he might. Sprinter was such a show-off and a swank, and he won this race by a distance, although I’m not sure he beat horses as good as the runners in today’s race.”

‘ALTIOR IS A FREAK’, SAYS DE BOINVILLE

Altior’s dramatic victory in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase was the Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old’s third consecutive success at The Festival, and on each occasion he has been ridden by Nico de Boinville.

In 2016 the pair took the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, and in 2017 it was the Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase. All roads this season have led to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and the two-mile chase crown, but Altior, a son of High Chaparral, has had to overcome various obstacles along the way.

Wind surgery meant that Altior did not run this season until February 10, when he took the Betfair Exchange Chase at Newbury by eight lengths. And on Monday this week it was announced that he was lame with pus in the foot, but the problem was swiftly resolved.

Today it looked as though evens favourite Altior and de Boinville might be beaten, but they rallied up the hill to record a remarkable seven-length victory over the Willie Mullins-trained Min. Second-favourite Douvan, ridden by Patrick Mullins after an injury to Ruby Walsh in the second race of the day, fell but both horse and jockey were unhurt.

It was de Boinville’s second Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase win – he was successful aboard Sprinter Sacre, also trained by Henderson, in 2016 – and his seventh Festival triumph in total.

He said: “That was a sensational performance. I was in serious trouble the whole way round. He was hating the ground. This ground would be the worst he has ever had – it is so dead and tacky – and would not be his ground at all.

“They’ve gone a true gallop and it was a true test. They kicked on and I had to sit in behind and wait, and he is some horse to get me out of trouble.

“His jumping kept him in the race. He is exceptional and the best of the best. That was just sensational. What a superstar he is, and boy, am I lucky to ride him. I know that he has those gears at the end of a race. He’s a freak.”

Asked to compare Altior and Sprinter Sacre, de Boinville said: “He and Sprinter Sacre are very different horses. Sprinter always did the best of his work between three out and two out, whereas Altior does it at the end, so you can afford to hold on a bit longer with him. But I just love the way he goes straight to the line there. It’s quite hard to peg them back in ground like this but with his turn of foot, he’s done it like a hot knife through butter.

“You could step him up to two and a half and he would still be winning. We will have to see how he has come out of the race because he has had a hard race there – I think they all have.

“That was a great training performance to come back from the scare two days ago. I am very lucky to be associated with the stable I am.”

ALTIOR REACHES SUMMIT

The Nicky Henderson-trained Altior (Evens favourite) became the fifth horse to win three different races in succession at the Cheltenham Festival following a remarkable performance in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Pushed along at certain stages throughout the two-mile championship showpiece, the eight-year-old son of High Chaparral jumped the final fence in second, but under jockey Nico de Boinville, Altior responded wilfully under pressure to master the Willie Mullins-trained Min (5/2) with a devastating turn of foot up the Cheltenham hill to score by seven lengths, with Tom George’s God’s Own (40/1) was a further 11 lengths back in third.

Altior was reported to be lame on Monday morning, but showed no ill effects in today’s event with a superb jumping display. Henderson was registering his 60th victory at the Cheltenham Festival and his second winner of this year’s Festival, following Buveur D’Air’s success in the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle on Tuesday.

Seven Barrows maestro Henderson, landing a fifth Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, said: “I thought at the top of the hill Altior was going well and they have gone a good gallop. Coming down the hill, he wasn’t going as well as he has done in the past, like when he cruised up to Politologue at Newbury. Here, he had a fight on his hands but his jumping stood up well.

“He was tucked behind four horses, but when Nico pulled him out, he was right to as there was no point waiting for a gap, he’s come round. As soon as he’s seen that daylight, Altior was up and gone very quickly. He was always going to win as soon as he picked the bridle up from there. The anxieties had gone and you knew he wasn’t going to get caught after he quickened clear.

“This ground is testing and tacky and as much as he’s gone in soft ground we’ve always had reservations about soft ground. That today was the first time he’s come back and said ‘I do not like that ground, I like quicker ground’, but he’s got those gears.

“Mind you, how far will he stay? It seems the further he goes up that hill, the better he is. He was just going away and it looks like he wants further if anything. He had to get into a fight. I think we’re in ground that doesn’t lend to these classy horses just being able to do those great gear chances and split-second movements – it’s not easy when the ground is like this. We haven’t seen anyone dominate a race this week. There have been lots of good winners but nothing’s cantered away with a race as I don’t think you can do it in the conditions.

“They are all brave horses and when their class has been eliminated a little bit because of it, they have got to show they are brave as well and I think he and Buveur D’Air were. Our team deserve a lot of credit as they have all been brave this winter. We’re very lucky that we have great facilities and a great team. His foot problem on Monday was zero to him, but a real shock to us. If you saw how lame he was at that particular moment, he would have been doubtful for this, but luckily our farrier Mick was in there and he found the problem in seconds as did our vet Dave Mathieson – they were on it in a flash.

“The last two days was an abnormal run-in, but it didn’t interfere. We’ve only just said goodbye to Sprinter Sacre, the best I’ve seen, and it’s extraordinary that a horse in our yard has come on the scene to try and take over his mantle – we’re incredibly lucky to be honest.

“To find an Altior as soon as you said goodbye to Sprinter Sacre is unbelievable really. I can’t believe we’ll go further as why change things when you can keep winning things like that, but he would stay. It is amazing when you see a horse is appreciated like that. We had those wonderful days with Sprinter Sacre and he became a very public horse. Some of the scenes we saw here with him, you have to say the scenes today were reminiscent and you can’t believe so soon after he retired that you can find something creeping towards his aura.

“It was interesting looking at the graph in the Racing Post this morning. There has been very little between Sprinter Sacre and Altior the whole way through. You couldn’t and wouldn’t compare them. I always said Sprinter was one of the greatest horses I have ever seen and those scenes here when he won the second time are unforgettable. If we get to that again, we will be very lucky.

“We’ve got more to work to do, but we’ll enjoy this success. Nico gave him a great ride – in big races he has never let us down. Nico has a great temperament and he’s a top man. He’s a very good horseman and he’s got a good head. What is lovely about Cheltenham is that people appreciate good horses – this place is everything to everybody, it’s totally unique and it’s humbling.”

MIN RUNS INTO A MONSTER

Willie Mullins, trainer of the second home 5/2 chance Min, who lost nothing in a seven-length defeat to the evens favourite Altior, was upbeat after the race.

Mullins said: “I am delighted with him, he came with what I thought was a winning run but Altior found another gear when I thought he looked beaten as they came down the hill.

“I was surprised to see Altior coming back around horses – he flew up the hill and we were going away from the third horse. It was a huge performance from the winner.

Mullins also trained Douvan, who fell earlier in the race: “He crashed out early enough.

“I thought he had done enough to show that he was back to himself. He was absolutely cantering, jumping great and I thought he was jumping so well and then he over-jumped and just caught the top of it.

“I thought it was a huge positive from my point of view looking at it [the way he ran].

“I think both horse and rider (son Patrick) are fine, I saw them both walking back.

“Maybe there will be Punchestown for him.”

Rich Ricci, owner of both the Walk In The Park geldings, Min and Douvan, reflected: “The winner is exceptional – the race was over in three strides, yet he (Nico de Boinville) had been niggling at him down the back. Earlier in the race he had to hit him down the shoulder.

“Talking to Paul (Townend) he thought he had it as well, he came swinging and cruising, my horse ran a fantastic race but my god what a monster the winner is. We use that word a lot but he really is something special. A spectacular winner.

“Douvan was going well.”

Paul Townend, rider of Min, added: “I am disappointed.”

Paul Nicholls, who trained the fourth home Politologue, said: “I thought we were going to finish third. He just finished a bit weak for my liking. I am a bit disappointed he didn’t gallop from the back of the last and finish third.

“He never seems to run that well around this track, I think he gets a bit stressy before the race and uses up a lot of energy. It might be that this is his level – it is all food for thought.

“He has run really well but I don’t think it is his best run by a long way. It might be that he wants better ground and that he might get that at Aintree over two and a half miles.

“This place just might not suit him, three years this has happened, it might be spring ground suits him better.”

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

Result – 3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y £400,000

1 ALTIOR (IRE) NICKY HENDERSON 11ST 10LB NICO DE BOINVILLE EVENS FAV

2 Min (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Paul Townend 5/2

3 God’s Own (IRE) Tom George 11st 10lb Paddy Brennan 40/1

4 Politologue (FR) Paul Nicholls 11st 10lb Sam Twiston-Davies 12/1

5 Ordinary World (IRE) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 10lb Davy Russell 40/1

FELL 6TH Charbel (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Kim Bailey 11st 10lb David Bass 28/1

FELL 4 OUT Douvan (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Mr Patrick Mullins 9/2

PU Special Tiara Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 10lb Noel Fehily 25/1

PU Ar Mad (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Gary Moore 11st 10lb Joshua Moore 50/1

Winner owned by Patricia Pugh

9 ran

Distances: 7, 11, 5, 12

Breeder: Paddy Behan

Breeding: b g High Chaparral – Monte Solaro (Key Of Luck)

Tote Win: £1.80 Places: £1.10; £1.30; £4.20 Exacta: £4.20

Nicky Henderson

60th winner at The Festival

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase winners (5) – 1992 Remittance Man, 2012 Finian’s Rainbow, 2013 & 2016 Sprinter Sacre, 2018 Altior

Nico de Boinville

7th winner at The Festival

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase winners (2) – 2016 Sprinter Sacre, 2018 Altior

Altior landmarks

Altior is the 12th horse to follow up victory in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase with success in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The Nicky Henderson-trained runner is unbeaten at The Festival, having won the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2016, the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase in 2017 and the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase this year.

Altior became one of a select group of five horses by winning three different races at The Festival in consecutive years. Flyingbolt, Bob’s Worth, Vautour and Cause Of Causes are the four other horses who have already achieved the feat.

No trainer has won the biggest three races at The Festival in the same year. Nicky Henderson has started off well this year, sending out Buveur D’Air in Tuesday’s G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle and Altior in today’s G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. He has the ante-post favourite Might Bite for Friday’s G1 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

More from Race 2

Black Corton could have been third – trainer

Black Corton, ridden by Bryony Frost, trained by Paul Nicholls and owned by the Brooks & Stewart Families and Jeremy Kyle finished fifth and last in the second race, the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

Nicholls said: “Black Corton gets in a bit tight (to his fences), but he is really clever.

“He is not a massive, big, scopey horse that you can keep going long. He was always doing a bit too much in front in a better race and the ground is not ideal for him.

“If we had ridden him to be third, we would have finished third, but we rode him to win and he finished fifth. He has done plenty and is an amazing horse.

“I would never have dreamt at the start of the season that we would finish fifth in an RSA Chase and we might find one more race for him on faster ground.”

Kyle told Radio 5 Live before the race: “After my children being born, this is the best day of my life.”

THE FESTIVAL, 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES’ DAY, MARCH 14

TREBLE-TOP TIGER STAYS ON HIS FESTIVAL ROLL

Remarkable Tiger Roll landed his third victory at The Festival when taking today’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Victory for the 7/1 winner, who was ridden by Keith Donoghue for trainer Gordon Elliott in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, followed on his successes in the 2014 JCB Triumph Hurdle and last year’s National Hunt Chase – three jockeys have enjoyed those triumphs, with Davy Russell and Lisa O’Neill joining Donoghue on the horse’s roll of honour.

Today he won by two lengths and 11 lengths from Urgent De Gregane (12/1) and The Last Samuri (11/4 fav). The first and third, showing signs of tiredness after the race, did not return to the winner’s enclosure, but were taken straight back to the racecourse stables.

Michael O’Leary of Gigginstown House Stud said: “We thought the ground was against him today and he’s not the only horse who finished very tired. The Irish Grand National is a possible race for him, but it might come a little bit quickly. He’s got to the stage where we mind him a bit. I should think he deserves a good, long holiday.”

Elliott said: “To win three different races at The Cheltenham Festival is brilliant – he’s been a great servant to us. I’m delighted for Keith, too, who is an important part of our team and who shed 7lb this morning in order to ride the horse.”

The Elliott-trained Cause Of Causes, who was sent off at 100/30 in a bid to win a fourth Festival race, was never in contention and pulled up in the final half mile. Elliott said: “Jamie [Codd] said he was never travelling in that ground and it just never happened. He might be a bit sore, but we’ll see.”

IT’S A TREBLE FOR TIGER AND ONE FOR DONOGHUE

Tiger Roll’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase victory was the third at The Festival for the Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old, but a first for jockey Keith Donoghue.

Donoghue, 24, said: “I’ve really struggled with my weight, and I missed the ride on Labaik [who won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle] here last year because I couldn’t do the weight. That was very hard to take. But this definitely makes up for it. I’ve given up [race-riding] three or four times because of my weight, but Gordon always pulls me back and gives me rides where I can do the weight. If it wasn’t for Gordon, I wouldn’t be standing here. This day last year I was twelve and a half stone; today I’m eleven stone two.”

Tiger Roll won by two lengths from Urgent De Gregaine at odds of 7/1. He was taken straight from the finish back to the stables without coming back into the winner’s enclosure, but Donoghue assured spectators that Tiger Roll was simply tired after a demanding race.

He said: “He’s ok, just a little tired after the race. He’s had plenty of water and is ok.”

Donoghue continued: “I was travelling so well – too well – all the way. It’s a dream come true. He comes to life round here; he loves it. I rode him round here [the cross country course] in December and he ran well, and we brought him back over and schooled him again. There’s no better man to set them up for this than Gordon.

“I thought he would win – my only worry was the ground, and he went ok on it.”

URGENT SECOND

The Truth Or Dare 10-year-old, Urgent De Gregaine, justified the boat ride over from France when he came home two lengths adrift of the winner, 7/1 chance Tiger Roll.

Urgent De Gregaine has proved himself a master of the unusual race as he was second in this seasons Velka Pardubicka and having run in cross-country races in his native land.

Felix de Giles, who rode the 12/1 chance said: “He gave me a lovely spin round and jumped very well.

“We managed to get the rail nearly everywhere but we were just beaten by a better horse.”

Kim Bailey, who trains locally, was pleased with his Randox Health Grand National hope, The Last Samuri, who was sent off the 11/4 favourite for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, and finished third.

Bailey said: “I am delighted – it was always going to be a National prep.

“It is a bit different to carrying top-weight in a handicap.”

The Last Samuri didn’t come into the winner’s enclosure and Bailey explained: “The horse always gets very tired afterwards. He is a horse that is marked out by the vets in all of his races.

“The vets are very happy with him – I am quite used to it now.”

RESULT

4.10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

1 TIGER ROLL (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 8-11-04 Keith Donoghue 7/1

2 URGENT DE GREGAINE (Arnaud Rasquier) Emmanuel Clayeux FR 10-11-04 Felix de Giles 12/1

3 THE LAST SAMURI (Paul & Clare Rooney) Kim Bailey 10-11-04 David Bass 11/4 fav

Distances: 2, 11

Tote Win: £7.20 Places: £2.30, £4.10, £1.60 Exacta: £113.60

Gordon Elliott – 16th winner at The Festival

Keith Donoghue – 1st winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 12 races

Ireland 7

Great Britain 5

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

ELLIOTT WILL BE CELEBRATING HIS TREBLE TONIGHT

Veneer Of Charm’s victory in the Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle gave trainer Gordon Elliott a 468.8/1 Ladies Day treble – and takes him to a total of 17 Festival winners.

The 33/1 shot, who was ridden by Jack Kennedy, beat Style De Garde by three lengths.

Elliott said: “It’s been a brilliant day – I can’t believe it.

“Veneer Of Charm has been a great servant; we bought him as a fun horse on the advice of [journalist] Ryan McElligott – so all thanks go to him. We struggled to get an owner for him for a bit and Martin Wasylocha bought him.

“It’s great for him – he’s been an owner with me since I started and is one of the owners who has been with me the longest, except for Stephen O’Connor who owns Bless The Wings. This is something Martin dreams about so to give him a Cheltenham winner is unbelievable.

“I thought the ground, being so tacky, might not suit the horse, to be honest. We thought Mitchouka was the main one, but he got badly hampered. Jack got a lovely position on Veneer Of Charm. The horse looked a bit green but even if he never wins again, it is job done. He’s well enough handicapped on the Flat so he could be a horse you see on the Flat for a bit of craic this summer.”

Asked how it felt to have a Festival treble, Elliott replied: “Last night I was trying to get a Ryanair flight home [after a winnerless day], and I was in bed by half past nine. It won’t be the same tonight!”

VENEER LAUNCHES CHARM OFFENSIVE FOR KENNEDY

Jack Kennedy registered his second victory on day two of the Cheltenham Festival following 33/1 shot Veneer Of Charm’s impressive success in the G3 Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, registering a 468.8/1 treble on the day (Sacmro, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle & Tiger Roll, Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase), the four-year-old son of Fast Company quickened up smartly after the final flight to score by three lengths from the Nicky Henderson-trained Style De Garde (12/1) in second.

15/2 favourite Nube Negra, trained by Dan Skelton was a length behind in third, with Colin Tizzard’s Padlyourowncanoe (33/1) a further two and three-quarter lengths behind in fourth.

Kennedy landing a 57.1/1 double following Samcro’s (8/11 favourite) victory in the the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (8/11 favourite), was landing his third winner at The Festival in total and commented: “I thought I was on the second string (Mitchouka pulled up) but the yard thought this lad had a chance.

“He had a look at the final flight and was running around, so he probably had a bit left.

“I thought we went very hard early on, my lad was going as fast he could early on without me forcing him and he jumped well. He got into a nice position down the back straight and has done it well.

“He has a turn of foot and that definitely played into his hands – I’m delighted.”

4.50pm Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 VENEER OF CHARM (Martin Wasylocha) Gordon Elliott IRE 4-11-00 Jack Kennedy 33/1

2 STYLE DE GARDE (Highclere Thoroughbred Racing) Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville 12/1

3 NUBE NEGRA (T Spraggett) Dan Skelton 4-11-06 Harry Skelton 15/2 fav

4 PADLEYOUROWNCANOE (Kevin Corcoran, Aaron Pierce, Chris Weare) 4-11-03 Tom Scudamore 33/1

Distances: 3, 1, 2¾

Tote Win: £46.30 Places: £7.70, £4.60, £2.20, £5.60 Exacta: £642.10

Gordon Elliott – 17th winner at The Festival

Jack Kennedy – 3rd winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after 13 races

Ireland 8

Britain 5

NICO AND HARRY LIKE THEIR BOODLES BEAUTIES

Ireland’s winning run on day two of The Festival continued when Veneer Of Charm completed a 468/1 treble for trainer Gordon Elliott.

The 33/1 winner scored by three lengths, a length and two lengths from Style De Garde (12/1) and Nube Negra (15/2 f), with Padleyourowncanoe (33/1) in fourth.

Nico De Boinville, who rode the runner-up for trainer Nicky Henderson, wore the colours of Highclere Racing. De Boinville said: “I would say the winner was slightly better handicapped than us, but our horse has run well off that weight [11st 8lb]. He’s run a fine race, and probably back to the form he showed when winning at Newbury in December.

“He handles that ground, which is nice to know, and he’s going to be some horse next season.”

Harry Skelton, who rode Nube Negra for his trainer/brother Dan, was similarly enthusiastic about the horse’s prospects. He said: “He travelled really well, and probably too well, but the problem was that they didn’t go quite quick enough. He’s a really nice horse and one for next season – he’ll have a summer out at grass, and has the size to make him a horse to look forward to.

“The ground may have blunted his chances, but it was the same for everyone, and he’s certainly run well.”

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

NEW RECORD CROWD FOR SECOND DAY OF THE FESTIVAL

A new record crowd of 58,932 for the second day of The Festival (since the meeting went to four days in 2005) attended Ladies Day at Cheltenham today.

This was 1,251 more racegoers than the previous record, 57,681, seen last year.

The 2016 attendance came to 57,093, up 1,734 on the 55,359-strong crowd in 2015.

Yesterday’s crowd of 66,109 was the second highest-ever on the opening day of The Festival.

Ian Renton, Regional Director of The Jockey Club South West, commented: “Ladies Day has really developed over the last few years and it is very pleasing to have a new record attendance.

“The racing has been superb again, with the Irish dominating except in the in feature Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase in which Altior once again showed his tremendous class at The Festival.

“We look forward to the final two days of The Festival when the action switches to the New Course.

“Those who have not booked tickets for tomorrow can turn up on the day and purchase them at the gates, though Gold Cup Day on Friday is sold out and will be attended by 70,000 racegoers.”

THE FESTIVAL, 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES’ DAY, MARCH 14

NEW COURSE UNWRAPPED ON DAY THREE OF THE FESTIVAL

Cheltenham’s groundstaff are preparing to ready the New Course ahead of tomorrow’s third day at The Festival.

Some rain is forecast overnight, but drier weather should prevail by the time racing gets underway at 1.30pm.

Clerk of the course, Simon Claisse said: “The weather forecast says we could get half an inch of rain, or up to 12 millimetres, later this evening and mid-morning tomorrow, and then a dry and mostly-bright afternoon with the occasional shower.

“The New Course is currently ‘soft, heavy in places’, but only just – the heavier places are at the back of the two-mile start, so [Affecting races] over two and a half. It’s nearly good to soft, but there’s no point changing the going at this stage with the rain that is forecast.

“It’s quite often a quarter or half a point less slow on the New Course because it dries out that little bit better. We’re doing all the rail moves overnight and the team will put back today’s track, so they have a busy evening ahead.”

Reflecting on today’s action, Claisse said: “Altior was absolutely magic and had the stands on their feet. It’s great that the three-timer of wins by one stable at the same Festival in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup is still on [for trainer Nicky Henderson]. We like that.”





THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

RELEGATE WINS FOR WALSH

Willie Mullins registered his fifth victory of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival and his second success on day two of The Festival with 25/1 shot Relegate’s victory in the G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Ridden by experienced amateur Katie Walsh, the five-year-old daughter of Flemensfirth kept on powerfully up the Cheltenham hill to defeat stable companion Carefully Selected (6/1) by a neck.

14/1 chance Tornado Flyer, also trained by Mullins, was three and a quarter lengths behind in third, providing Mullins with a 1-2-3 in the two-mile contest.

This is not the first time Mullins has saddled a 1-2-3 in a race at The Festival. Faugheen led home stable companions, Arctic Fire and Hurricane Fly in the 2015 Champion Hurdle.

Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Mullins, landing his 59th winner at The Festival commented:

“We had planned to bring Relegate to Sandown but the owners wanted to give her a run in this race so we came here.

“I thought she was going to be an also ran but Katie Walsh just steered her and she thought the further she went, the better she went as her stamina kicked on.

“It’s great for Katie to have her third winner at The Festival. Relegate has a lovely pedigree and we’ve hit the jackpot with this one. It is my owner Paul McKeon’s first Festival runner and winner.

“The placed horses all ran crackers, not in the order I thought they would, but you come here and you find out. It depends on the run of the race, but I’m delighted with how they have run.

Danny Mullins, jockey of Carefully Selected, said: “it was a great run. he is a lovely horse.”

Paul Townend, rider of the third home, Tornado Flyer, said: “He ran a cracker. he is a bit inexperienced but he is a smashing horse.”

5.30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

1 RELEGATE (Paul McKeon) Willie Mullins IRE 5-10-12 Katie Walsh 25/1

2 CAREFULLY SELECTED (Miss M Masterson) Willie Mullins IRE 5-11-05 Danny Mullins 6/1

3 TORNADO FLYER (T F P) Willie Mullins IRE 5-11-05 Paul Townend 14/1

9/2fav Acey Milan (4th)

Distances: nk, 3¼

Tote Win: £28.40 Places: £6.10, £3.10, £4.80 Exacta: £229.50

Willie Mullins – 59th winner at The Festival

Katie Walsh – 3rd winner at The Festival

KATIE MAKES HER MARK ON LADIES DAY

It has been a day of tremendous highs and lows for the Walsh family. Ruby was taken to hospital for X-rays on his leg after a fall in the second race, but his sister Katie provided the upturn in the family fortunes by riding the winner of the final race of the day, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Katie was aboard the diminutive Flemensfirth mare Relegate, trained by Willie Mullins – for whom it was second winner of the day and a fifth of The Festival 2018 so far. The pair took the race by a neck at 25/1 from long-time leaders Carefully Selected and Danny Mullins, with Tornado Flyer (Paul Townend) back in third. The second- and third-placed horses were also trained by Willie Mullins.

It was Katie’s third Festival winner, following Poker De Sivola in the 2010 National Hunt Chase and Thousand Stars in the 2010 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

She said: “She [Relegate] won the mares’ race at the Dublin Racing Festival and she was good there when ridden handy. I’ve ridden in this race a couple of times for Willie and have been handy and it hasn’t worked out for me. She’s not over-big and I knew she wanted a bit of room, and I just felt that if I was in amongst them, we’d be carried along, and I said we’d chance our arm and, thankfully, it all worked out.

“I was flat to the boards everywhere, to be honest. The further I was going the better I was going, and I knew she would finish well because she stays well. I’ve been in the van here and I’ve been off them coming down the hill, and horses get around you, and I just haven’t finished. I said this year I was going to try something different.

“Down the back I was struggling and I thought, ‘I’m going to run bad here’, but it was too late to do anything about it and I had to sit and suffer. When I went down the hill she started to pass a couple, and when she met the rising ground she took off, thankfully.

“She’s hard as nails, a tough filly.”

Asked how it felt to win, given the injury to her brother earlier, Katie’s eyes filled with tears. She said: “I’m torn a bit. I’m a very emotional person anyway. I really appreciate days like this but I just feel sorry for Ruby. Once we were round the corner behind the screens and he was up and talking to me, that’s the main thing. It’s not as bad as it first seems, I think – he’ll be back. But yes, my heart is torn a bit.”

Katie’s sister Jennifer, Ruby Walsh’s agent, confirmed: “Unfortunately, Ruby has aggravated his recent leg injury. He will see his consultant next week in Dublin for further assessment.”

HONEYBALL DENIES MULLINS A CLEAN SWEEP

Acey Milan, the 9/2 favourite and subsequent fourth was the only horse to get into the winner’s enclosure that was not trained by Willie Mullins.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of the Milan four-year-old was nonetheless delighted with his charge’s run in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Honeyball said: “I am delighted, but when it came to the punch, and they quickened he was a bit flat-footed.

“He did everything, but then that last little gear they found, he didn’t have.

“When they quickened he just looked a little bit like a boy amongst men, but he stayed on in the last 50 yards.

“He shows speed on this ground but it will interesting to see what he is like on better ground next season. Whether it is in championship class races…

“We thought we would never get a better Festival to run him at than this.

“It maybe that next season we are crying out for good to soft ground because we have found out that he is even better on that.

“We think that maybe a race like the Challow (Novices’ Hurdle, Newbury) in the middle of the season may be for him.”

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award –

standings after Ladies Day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Jack Kennedy 2 - 3

Ruby Walsh 2 - 1

Nico de Boinville 1 2 -

Noel Fehily 1 2 -

Davy Russell 1 1 2

Keith Donoghue 1 - -

Barry Geraghty 1 - -

Brian Hughes 1 - -

Lizzie Kelly 1 - -

Mr Patrick Mullins 1 - -

Ms Katie Walsh 1 - -

Mark Walsh 1 - -

Paul Townend - 2 1

Mr William Biddick - 1 -

James Bowen - 1 -

Felix de Giles - 1 -

Jeremiah McGrath - 1 -

Danny Mullins - 1 -

Jack Quinlan - 1 -

Sam Twiston-Davies - 1 -

David Bass - - 1

Paddy Brennan - - 1

Harry Cobden - - 1

Danny Cook - - 1

Adrian Heskin - - 1

Mr Barry O’Neill - - 1

Harry Skelton - - 1

W40.



THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award –

standings after Ladies Day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Willie Mullins IRE 5 3 2

Gordon Elliott IRE 3 - 4

Nicky Henderson 2 3 -

Tom George 1 1 2

Mick Channon 1 - -

Pat Kelly IRE 1 - -

Nick Williams 1 - -

Henry de Bromhead IRE - 1 1

Emmanuel Clayeux FR - 1 -

Richard Hobson - 1 -

Anthony Honeyball - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

Amy Murphy - 1 -

Paul Nicholls - 1 -

Colin Tizzard - - 2

Kim Bailey - - 1

Dan Skelton - - 1

Sue Smith - - 1

W41

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

NetJets Leading Owner Award –

standings after Ladies Day

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Gigginstown House Stud 2 - 4

Roger Brookhouse 1 1 -

Susannah Ricci 1 1 -

Babbit Racing 1 - -

Ronnie Bartlett 1 - -

Paul McKeon 1 - -

Luke McMahon 1 - -

J P McManus 1 - -

Simon Munir/Isaac Souede 1 - -

Patricia Pugh 1 - -

Tim Radford 1 - -

Philip Reynolds 1 - -

W Wasylocha 1 - -

Michael Buckley - 1 -

M R Chapman - 1 -

Mrs J Donnelly - 1 -

Chris Giles & Mr & Mrs Paul Barber - 1 -

Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - 1 -

Carl Hinchy - 1 -

Barry Maloney - 1 -

Miss M A Masterson - 1 -

Matt & Laura Morgan - 1 -

Paul Murphy - 1 -

James & Jean Potter - 1 -

A Rasquier - 1 -

Crossed Fingers Partnership - - 1

Malcolm Denmark - - 1

Trevor Hemmings - - 1

G P Mahoney - - 1

D O’Donohoe, J Cavanagh, S Nelson - - 1

Ann & Alan Potts Limited - - 1

J P Romans - - 1

Paul & Clare Rooney - - 1

T Spraggett - - 1

T.F.P. - - 1

W42.

THE FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

CHELTENHAM, LADIES DAY, MARCH 14

Winners – The Festival 2018

Champion Day, Tuesday, March 13

1.30pm G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

SUMMERVILLE BOY (Roger Brookhouse) Tom George 6-11-07 Noel Fehily 9/1

2.10pm G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase

FOOTPAD (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-04 Ruby Walsh 5/6 Fav

2.50pm G3 Ultima Handicap Chase

COO STAR SIVOLA (Babbit Racing) Nick Williams 6-10-10 Lizzie Kelly (3) 5/1 Fav

3.30pm G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle

BUVEUR D’AIR (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 7-11-10 Barry Geraghty 4/6 Fav

4.10pm G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

BENIE DES DIEUX (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-05 Ruby Walsh 9/2

4.50pm G2 National Hunt Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase

RATHVINDEN (Ronnie Bartlett) Willie Mullins IRE 10-11-06 Mr Patrick Mullins 9/2

5.30pm Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase

MISTER WHITAKER (Tim Radford) Mick Channon 6-11-02 Brian Hughes 13/2

Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14

1.30pm G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

SAMCRO (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-07 Jack Kennedy 8/11 Fav

2.10pm G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase

PRESENTING PERCY (Philip Reynolds) Pat Kelly IRE 7-11-04 Davy Russell 5/2 Fav

2.50pm G3 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

BLEU BERRY (Luke McMahon) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-02 Mark Walsh 20/1

3.30pm G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

ALTIOR (Patricia Pugh) Nicky Henderson 8-11-10 Nico de Boinville Evens Fav

4.10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

TIGER ROLL (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 8-11-04 Keith Donoghue 7/1

4.50pm G3 Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

VENEER OF CHARM (Martin Wasylocha) Gordon Elliott IRE 4-11-00 Jack Kennedy 33/1

5.30pm G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper

RELEGATE (Paul McKeon) Willie Mullins IRE 5-10-12 Ms Katie Walsh 25/1

BetBright Cup Standings after Ladies Day

Great Britain 5

Ireland 9

W43.