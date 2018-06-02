All the news from Investec Derby Day 2018 Posted by racenews on Saturday, June 2, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Factfile for yesterday’s Investec Oaks winner

Forever Together (IRE)

Breeding: 3 b f Galileo (IRE) – Green Room (USA) (Theatrical (IRE))

Breeder: Vimal and Gillian Khosla

Born: May 25, 2015

Owner: Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien IRE

Jockey: Donnacha O’Brien

Form: 4-321

*Broke maiden tag in fine style winning yesterday’s £500,000 G1 Investec Oaks at 7/1. Stayed on well for ready four and a half-length success over 5/2 favourite Wild Illusion. Became the first maiden to win the Investec Oaks since Sun Princess in 1983.

*Was a sixth Investec Oaks for Coolmore partnerships following: 1998 Shatoush (Diane Nagle & Sue Magnier), 2001 Imagine (Diane Nagle & Sue Magnier), 2006 Alexandrova (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith), 2012 Was (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor), 2016 Minding (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor).

*Handed a seventh Investec Oaks success to trainer Aidan O’Brien following: 1998 Shatoush, 2001 Imagine, 2006 Alexandrova, 2012 Was, 2015 Qualify & 2016 Minding. Was Aidan O’Brien’s 31st British Classic success.

*Proved a first Investec Oaks success for jockey Donnacha O’Brien. A second British Classic success for the jockey following Saxon Warrior’s success in the 2018 QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

*On penultimate appearance, was a running-on three and a half-length second to stable companion Magic Wand in the Listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester on May 9.

*Previously finished third in a Leopardstown maiden over a mile in October on soft ground, having started her career with a fourth-placed effort over a mile at Naas earlier the same month.

*Sold for €900,000 as a yearling and is a half-sister to G1 winner Lord Shanakill.

Race record: Starts 4; Wins 1; 2nd 1; 3rd 1; Win & Place Prize Money: £301,614

Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier

Derrick Smith – Background: London-born. A former Ladbrokes trading director – he worked for the bookmakers for 24 years – now based in Barbados with his wife Gay. Currency trading helped him to be worth £561 million according to the 2018 Sunday Times Rich List. Business interests include, with his racing partners, the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, as well as property. He built a large house on Barbados, reportedly at a cost of £30 million, next to the hotel and invested in a super yacht. Racing interests: Joined Coolmore as an investor in 2004 and his purple silks with white seams, purple and white striped sleeves and purple cap have become a common sight on such top horses as Investec Derby winners Camelot (2012), Australia (2014) and Wings Of Eagles (2017), plus Investec Oaks heroine Minding (2016), who also won the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, G1 Pretty Polly Stakes, G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in 2016. The latest Classic winners to race in his silks is the 2018 2000 Guineas hero Saxon Warrior. Others to sport his silks include 2016 French 2,000 Guineas and Qatar Sussex Stakes winner The Gurkha, 2016 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Breeders’ Cup Turf, dual Hong Kong Vase and Investec Coronation Cup victor Highland Reel, 2011 Breeders’ Cup Turf and triple Investec Coronation Cup winner St Nicholas Abbey, Gold Cup hero Fame And Glory, Mastercraftsman and the 2010 Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner Cape Blanco as well as Australian import So You Think. Gay Smith has owned a number of leading jumpers including Holywell, a dual winner at the Cheltenham Festival. Their son Paul owned 2014 St Leger hero Kingston Hill, trained by Roger Varian.

Sue Magnier – Background: Born in October, 1953, daughter of legendary trainer Vincent O’Brien. Husband John Magnier (born in County Cork on February 10, 1948) has changed the bloodstock world since he teamed up with Robert Sangster and Vincent O’Brien to buy Coolmore in the 1970s. Purchased potential stallions as yearlings, early successes included Alleged, Be My Guest, El Gran Senor, Golden Fleece, Sadler’s Wells and Storm Bird. Magnier subsequently bought out partners and now owns Coolmore, its American and Australian offshoots, and the Ballydoyle training centre. Worth £967 million according to 2018 Sunday Times Rich List. Myriad other business interests include the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Formerly had stake in Manchester United. Homes in Ireland, Spain and Switzerland. Racing interests: Sue Magnier has had a share in all of Aidan O’Brien’s best horses. Those to have carried her dark blue silks include Investec Derby winners Galileo, Pour Moi and Ruler Of The World. Other flagbearers include King Of Kings, Hawk Wing, Giant’s Causeway, Imagine, George Washington, Duke Of Marmalade, Dylan Thomas, Henrythenavigator, Rip Van Winkle and four-time Ascot Gold Cup scorer Yeats.

Michael Tabor – Background: Born October 28, 1941, in East London. Enjoyed going greyhound racing and betting. Trained as hairdresser and built up Arthur Prince bookmaking chain after starting out with two shops before selling to Coral for £27 million. Married to Doreen and has homes in Barbados and Monaco. Son Ashley founded Global Radio, Europe’s largest commercial radio group, with backing from his father. Michael Tabor’s fortune grew through currency dealing and his many business interests include ownership of online bookmaker BetVictor and the Sandy Lane Hotel. Valued at £625 million by the 2018 Sunday Times Rich list. Racing interests: Joined forces with John Magnier after his Thunder Gulch won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 1995. Previously best known for owning jumpers – started out with Tornado Prince, while his best known one was the Neville Callaghan-trained Royal Derbi. Best horses to carry his colours include Montjeu, High Chaparral, Hurricane Run, Entrepreneur, Desert King, Johannesburg, Stravinsky, Starspangledbanner, Lillie Langtry, Peeping Fawn, Misty For Me, Gleneagles, Found, 2007 Belmont Stakes heroine Rags To Riches plus 2018 Investec Oaks heroine Forever Together.

Previous Investec Oaks Wins: 1998 SHATOUSH (Diane Nagle & Sue Magnier), 2001 IMAGINE (Diane Nagle & Sue Magnier), 2006 ALEXANDROVA (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith), 2012 WAS (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor), 2016 MINDING (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor); 2018 FOREVER TOGETHER (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier)

Aidan O’Brien IRE

Born: County Wexford on October 16, 1969. One of six children of Stella and Denis O’Brien. Background: Won Irish jump amateur riders’ title in 1993/94. Worked for P J Finn, then spent three years with Jim Bolger before assisting now wife Annemarie and her father Joe Crowley. The O’Briens and Crowley have around 20 mares at Carriganog Stud in Co Kilkenny (breeding as Whisperview Trading) and bred Rock Of Gibraltar, Kingsbarns, Beethoven, King Torus, Ishvana and Qualify. The O’Briens’ eldest son Joseph rode the 2012 & 2014 Investec Derby winners Camelot (first father/son partnership to achieve this) and Australia. Joseph’s weight became too troublesome and he is now training at Piltown, saddling the 2017 Melbourne Cup winner Rekindling, who ran in the 2017 Investec Derby. Their other children Sarah, Ana and Donnacha have all ridden winners. Ana was doing very well before suffering major injuries in a Killarney fall on July 18, 2017, while Donnacha has taken over Joseph’s mantle and partnered Saxon Warrior to victory in the 2018 QIPCO 2000 Guineas. O’Brien has won the Investec Derby six times in all – (Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), 2012 Camelot, 2013 Ruler Of The World, 2014 Australia and 2017 Wings Of Eagles). If successful in 2018, he would join Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling as the most successful trainer of all time in the premier Classic. Has won the Investec Oaks seven times and the Investec Coronation Cup a record eight times. Training Record: Ireland’s most successful trainer since taking out licence at Piltown in County Kilkenny in 1993. First winner was Wandering Thoughts at Tralee on June 7, 1993. Took over from the unrelated Vincent O’Brien at John Magnier’s Ballydoyle stables in County Tipperary in 1996.

Accolades: Champion Irish jump trainer five times: 1993/94, 1994/95, 1995/96, 1996/7, 1997/98. Champion Irish Flat trainer 20 times: 1997 and from 1999 to 2017. Champion British Flat trainer six times: 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2016 and 2017. First trainer to have three consecutive Investec Derby wins with Australia (2014), following on from Ruler Of The World (2013) and Camelot (2012). Saddled a record 28 G1 winners across the world in 2017, beating the previous record of 25 set by late US trainer Bobby Frankel.

British Classic wins (31): Investec Derby (2001 Galileo, 2002 High Chaparral, 2012 Camelot, 2013 Ruler Of The World, 2014 Australia, 2017 Wings Of Eagles), Investec Oaks (1998 Shahtoush, 2001 Imagine, 2006 Alexandrova, 2012 Was, 2015 Qualify, 2016 Minding, 2018 Forever Together), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (2005 Virginia Waters, 2012 Homecoming Queen, 2016 Minding, 2017 Winter), QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1998 King Of Kings, 2002 Rock Of Gibraltar, 2005 Footstepsinthesand, 2006 George Washington, 2008 Henrythenavigator, 2012 Camelot, 2015 Gleneagles, 2017 Churchill, 2018 Saxon Warrior), William Hill St Leger (2001 Milan, 2003 Brian Boru, 2005 Scorpion, 2013 Leading Light, 2017 Capri).

His 39 Irish Classic winners include Irish Derby (1997 Desert King, 2001 Galileo, 2002 High Chaparral, 2006 Dylan Thomas, 2007 Soldier Of Fortune, 2008 Frozen Fire, 2009 Fame And Glory, 2010 Cape Blanco, 2011 Treasure Beach, 2012 Camelot, 2014 Australia, 2017 Capri).

His 61 Royal Ascot winners include Yeats, who captured an unprecedented four Gold Cups (2006-2009).

Other major wins include: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2001 Johannesburg), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2002 and 2003 High Chaparral, 2011 St Nicholas Abbey, 2013 Magician, 2015 Found, 2016 Highland Reel), Cox Plate (2014 Adelaide), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2001 Galileo, 2007 Dylan Thomas, 2008 Duke Of Marmalade, 2016 Highland Reel), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2007 Dylan Thomas, 2016 Found), Hong Kong Vase (2015 & 2017 Highland Reel)

Investec Oaks Record: 1998-1 SHAHTOUSH, 1999-6 Sunspangled, 1999-8 Crystal Downs, 2001-1 IMAGINE, 2002-2 Quarter Moon, 2002-4 Starbourne, 2002-11 Kournakova, 2002-12 Maryinsky, 2003-2 Yesterday, 2003-PU L’Ancresse, 2004-2 All Too Beautiful, 2004-4 Necklace, 2004-7 Kisses For Me, 2005-4 Virginia Waters, 2005-5 Silk And Scarlet, 2005-9 Mona Lisa, 2006-1 ALEXANDROVA, 2007-2 Peeping Fawn, 2007-3 All My Loving, 2007-5 Cherry Hinton, 2007-12 Nell Gwyn, 2008-2 Moonstone, 2008-8 Savethisdanceforme, 2008-13 Sail, 2008-14 Tiffany Diamond, 2008-15 Adored, 2008-16 Ice Queen, 2009-10 Perfect Truth, 2010-2 Remember When, 2010-10 Awe Inspiring, 2010-12 Cabaret, 2011-2 Wonder Of Wonders, 2011-5 Misty For Me, 2011-8 Eirnin, 2011-12 Why, 2012-1 WAS, 2012-5 Maybe, 2012-8 Betterbetterbetter, 2012-10 Devotion, 2012-11 Twirl, 2013-4 Moth, 2013-10 Say, 2014-6 Marvellous, 2014-7 Palace, 2014-14 Dazzling, 2015-1 QUALIFY, 2015-4 Diamondsandrubies, 2015-7 Together Forever, 2016-1 MINDING, 2016-4 Somehow, 2016-6 Seventh Heaven; 2017-2 Rhododendron, 2017-3 Alluringly, 2017-7 Pocketfullofdreams; 2018-1 FOREVER TOGETHER , 2018-3 Bye Bye Baby, 2018-4 Magic Wand, 2018-5 Flattering; 2018-8 I Can Fly

Donnacha O’Brien

Born: July 22, 1998. Background: From a family steeped in racing. Father Aidan has become Ireland’s most successful trainer since taking over from Vincent O’Brien (no relation) at Ballydoyle in 1996. His mother Annemarie was Ireland’s champion Jump trainer the in 1992/93 season. Donnacha made his riding debut in the 2014 Irish Flat season and enjoyed his first winner on September 7, 2014 aboard Quartz, trained by his father, in a maiden at Dundalk. His elder brother Joseph was a very successful jockey, winning the Investec Derby twice on Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) before taking up training in 2016 because of increased weight. Donnacha was crowned champion apprentice in Ireland in 2016 with 48 winners and enjoyed a first G1 success aboard Intricately, trained by Joseph, in the 2016 Moyglare Stud Stakes. He rode against his sister Ana (The Anvil) in the 2017 Investec Derby when partnering Venice Beach (12th) – the first brother and sister to do so. Has enjoyed the two biggest wins of his career to date in Britain, taking the 2018 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas on Saxon Warrior and the 2018 Investec Oaks on Forever Together. British Classic Wins (2): QIPCO 2000 Guineas (2017 Saxon Warrior), Investec Oaks (2018 Forever Together) Major Wins include: Moyglare Stud Stakes (2016 Intricately), Champagne Stakes (2016 Seahenge), Ballysax Stakes (2017 Nelson), Killavullan Stakes (2017 Kenya), Diamond Stakes (2017 War Decree), Debutante Stakes (2017 Magical), Willis Towers Watson Champions Juvenile Stakes (2017 Nelson), Irish Cesarewitch (2014 El Salvador), Irish St Leger Trial (2016 Order Of St George), Saval Beg Stakes (2015 Kingfisher).

Investec Oaks Record: 2017-7 Pocketfullofdreams; 2018-1 FOREVER TOGETHER

Factfile for yesterday’s Investec Coronation Cup winner

Cracksman

Breeding: 4 b c Frankel – Rhadegunda (Pivotal)

Breeder: Hascombe And Valiant Studs

Born: April 9, 2014

Owner: Anthony Oppenheimer

Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 1-132111-11

*Made to work hard as 2/7 favourite when getting up close home to defeat front-running 33/1 outsider Salouen by a head in yesterday’s G1 £420,000 G1 Investec Coronation Cup over a mile and a half at Epsom Downs.

*Was a first Investec Coronation Cup success for owner Anthony Oppenheimer & for trainer John Gosden.

*Handed jockey Frankie Dettori a fifth Investec Coronation Cup following Swain (1996), Singspiel (1997), Daylami (1999) & Mutafaweq (2001).

*Returned to action this season with a comfortable four length success in the G1 Prix Ganay over an extended 10 furlongs under regular jockey Frankie Dettori.

*Followed up easy win in the G2 Prix Niel at Chantilly in September, 2017 by obliterating the field in the QIPCO Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day in October, 2017. Cracksman finished 2017 with a rating of 130 and was the best three-year-old in the world in the Longines World Thoroughbred Rankings.

*Finished a neck second to Capri in the Irish Derby at the Curragh in July 2017, before spread-eagling the field to score by six lengths in the G2 Great Voltigeur Stakes at York in August, 2017.

*Landed the Investec Derby Trial at Epsom Downs in April 2017, before finishing a staying-on third to Wings Of Eagles when 7/2 favourite in the 2017 Investec Derby.

*Successful on his only start of 2016, when taking a Newmarket maiden (1m) on October 19, when ridden by Robert Havlin.

*From first crop of Frankel and out of Listed winner Rhadegunda. Half-brother Fantastic Moon won the G3 Solario Stakes (7f) at Sandown Park in 2012.

Race record: Starts 9; Wins 7; 2nd 1; 3rd 1.; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,894,584

Anthony Oppenheimer

Born: June 11, 1937 Background: Anthony Oppenheimer is on the board of the De Beers Consolidated Mines. A cousin of the former De Beers chairman and billionaire Harry Oppenheimer, Anthony was previously the President of De Beers Central Selling Organisation until he retired from the post in 2002. Racing Interests: He inherited his love of racing from his father, Sir Philip Oppenheimer, who bought Hascombe Stud at Cheveley, Newmarket & merged it with his Valiant Stud (named after his children Valerie and Anthony) in 1965. Sir Philip owned and bred 1,000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner On The House. Oppenheimer senior was also responsible for breeding 1997 Coronation Stakes winner Rebecca Sharp, although the filly won in Anthony’s colours due to Sir Philip’s death in two years earlier. In 1996 the stud decided to sell its colts as yearlings, and horses sold include 2,000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes victor Summoner. The stud also bred Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Rose Gypsy and 2011 E P Taylor Stakes heroine Miss Keller. The fillies that Oppenheimer has retained include Coronation Stakes winner Balisada and Prix Saint-Alary heroine Marotta. The greatest horse to have run in Oppenheimer’s colours is Golden Horn, trained by John Gosden and winner of the Investec Derby, Coral-Eclipse, Irish Champion Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2015. Cracksman, also trained by Gosden, has established himself as another top-class colt owned by Oppenheimer as he finished 2017 as the world’s best three-year-old in the Longines World Thoroughbred Rankings, following a dazzling seven-length victory in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot in October. Cracksman is undefeated in his two G1 starts in 2018, taking the 10-furlong Prix Ganay at Longchamp and the 12-furlong Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs. Oppenheimer usually has 10 to 15 horses in training in Britain, with his trainers besides John Gosden including Roger Charlton, Charlie Fellowes, William Haggas and Ed Vaughan. Golden Horn was a first runner in the Investec Derby, although his father owned Pelerin, fourth to Henbit in 1980, and his mother Lady Oppenheimer owned Mystic Knight, sixth in 1996. Golden Horn was a supplementary entry to the 2015 Investec Derby because the owner/breeder thought the colt unlikely to stay a mile and a half, but he changed his mind after Golden Horn won the G2 Dante Stakes impressively. British Classic Wins (1): Investec Derby (2015 Golden Horn) Other big-race wins: Coral-Eclipse (2015 Golden Horn), Irish Champion Stakes (2015 Golden Horn), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2015 Golden Horn), Great Voltigeur Stakes (2017 Cracksman), Prix Niel (2017 Cracksman), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 Cracksman), Prix Ganay (2018 Cracksman), Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes (Precious Ramotswe), Coronation Stakes (1997 Rebecca Sharp, 1999 Balisada) Jockey Club Stakes (2009 Bronze Cannon), Hardwicke Stakes (2009 Bronze Cannon), Investec Coronation Cup (2018 Cracksman)

Investec Coronation Cup Wins: 2018 CRACKSMAN

John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket)

Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951 Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, where he trained with success for nine years, sending out more than 500 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned to Britain in 1988, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road. He was champion Flat trainer for the first time in 2012, with his horses earning more than £3.7 million in prize money in Britain, and again took the title in 2015 when he became the first trainer to break the £5-millon barrier. He saddled the first and second, Golden Horn and Jack Hobbs, in the 2015 Investec Derby. He was second to Aidan O’Brien in the 2016 and 2017 championships. Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood, a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015). The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus. Hood founded and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm development, Accolades: Trained US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. British champion trainer in 2012 and 2015. He has trained the last three of the last four winners of the Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards, Enable (2017), Golden Horn (2015) and Kingman (2014). Award an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List. Winners: He has won more than 3,000 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. There have been 43 Royal Ascot successes. British Classic wins (9): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable; QIPCO 1000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel. Irish Classic wins (6): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh. Other major wins include: Arlington Million (2010 Debussy), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1984 Royal Heroine), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2008 Donativum, 2009 Pounced), Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Coral-Eclipse (2012 Nathaniel, 2015 Golden Horn), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2002 Malhub), Coronation Stakes (2006 Nannina, 2012 Fallen For You), Dubai Sheema Classic (2010 Dar Re Mi, 2017 Jack Hobbs), Haydock Sprint Cup (1993 Wolfhound), Falmouth Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2013 Elusive Kate), Grosser Preis Von Baden (1992 Mashaallah), Irish Champion Stakes (1993 Muhtarram, 2013 The Fugue, 2015 Golden Horn), July Cup (2003 Oasis Dream), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2011 Nathaniel, 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable), Lockinge Stakes (1994 Emperor Jones, 2009 Virtual), Matron Stakes (2009 Rainbow View), Nassau Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2012 The Fugue, 2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina), Nunthorpe Stakes (2003 Oasis Dream), Pretty Polly Stakes (1994 Del Deya, 2009 Da Re Mi, 2012 Izzi Top), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (1994 & 1995 Muhtarram, 2014 The Fugue), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2015 Golden Horn, 2017 Enable), Prix Jacques Le Marois (2014 Kingman), Qatar Sussex Stakes (2014 Kingman), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (2000 Observatory, 2008 Raven’s Pass, 2017 Persuasive), QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2016 Journey); San Antonio Handicap (1983 Bates Motel, 1986 Hatim), Santa Anita Handicap (1983 Bates Motel), St James’s Palace Stakes (2014 Kingman), Yorkshire Oaks (2009 Da Re Mi, 2013 The Fugue, 2017 Enable), Prix de l’Abbaye (1991 Keen Hunter), Prix de la Foret (1992 Wolfhound, 2001 Mount Abu), Prix d’Ispahan (2001 Observatory), Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1999 Valentine Waltz, 2002 Zenda), Prix Jean Prat (1995 Torrential), Prix Lupin (1995 Flemensfirth), Prix Maurice de Gheest (2002 May Ball), Prix Rothschild (2012 & 2013 Elusive Kate), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 Cracksman), Prix Ganay (2018 Cracksman), Investec Coronation Cup (2018 Cracksman)

Investec Coronation Cup Record: 2009-4 Duncan; 2009-7 Expresso Star; 2010-3 High Heeled; 2012-3 Masked Marvel; 2017-5 Journey; 2018-1 CRACKSMAN

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and became retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani in July, 2013, whose horses run under the Al Shaqab Racing banner. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain. Accolades/achievements: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 56 successes. British Classic Wins (17): QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized. 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit). Big-Race Wins include: Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Dubai World Cup (2000 Dubai Millennium, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1995 Lammtarra, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen, 2017 Enable), Japan Cup (1996 Singspiel, 2002 Falbrav, 2005 Alkaased), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee, 2002 Marienbard, 2017 Enable), Gold Cup (1992 & 93 Drum Taps, 1998 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision), St James’s Palace Stakes (1997 Starborough, 2016 Galileo Gold)), King’s Stand Stakes (1994 Lochsong), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1995 So Factual, 2015 Undrafted), Queen Anne Stakes (1990 Markofdistinction, 1997 Allied Forces, 1998 Inktikhab, 2003 Dubai Destination, 2004 Refuse To Bend, 2007 Ramonti), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 Cracksman), Investec Coronation Cup (1996 Swain, 1997 Singspiel, 1999 Daylami, 2001 Mutafaweq, 2018 Cracksman)

Investec Coronation Cup Record: 1990-4 Roseate Tern; 1994-9 Talented; 1995-2 Only Royale; 1996-1 SWAIN; 1997-1 SINGSPIEL; 1998-2 Swain; 1999-1 DAYLAMI; 2001-1 MUTAFAWEQ; 2002-6 Kutub; 2003-2 Highest; 2004-2 Doyen; 2006-2 Ouija Board; 2007-7 Sixties Icon; 2008-6 Red Rocks; 2009-6 Eastern Anthem; 2010-5 Cavalryman; 2017-5 Journey; 2018-1 CRACKSMAN

GOING CHANGE AT EPSOM DOWNS THIS MORNING

The going has changed this morning, after it was dry overnight, to Good to Soft, Good in places at Epsom Downs ahead of the Investec Derby, Britain’s richest race and premier Classic at 4.30pm.

It was Good to Soft, Soft in places after racing yesterday, while Investec Ladies’ Day started with Soft, Good to Soft in places going.

GoingStick Readings

Overall Home Straight Stands’ Side Home Straight Far Side

Saturday 7am 6.2 5.9 5.6

Friday 10.30am 5.8 5.9 5.5

Thursday 7am 5.7 5.5 5.0

Wednesday 7am 5.5 5.3 5.0

Stalls

5f – Stands’ side

6f – Outside

1m 4f – Centre

Remainder – Inside

Rail

The inner rail, which was dolled out yesterday by about four yards from just after the mile pole to the winning post, is back on its original lines so there is fresh ground on the inner today, Saturday, Investec Derby Day.

Forecast

Today, Saturday – Investec Derby Day – a warm dry day is expected after a cloudy start – temperatures are due to reach 24/25 degrees Celsius.

Non-runner

3.10pm Investec Diomed Stakes no 1. AROD – Going.

WARRIOR ODDS-ON AHEAD OF INVESTEC DERBY

Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, dangled a carrot to punters on Thursday by offering 11/10 about Saxon Warrior after the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was drawn in stall one for the Investec Derby but any odds-against about the QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner has long gone, with the son of Deep Impact now odds-on across the board for Britain’s richest race, with £1.5-million on offer.

The three-year-old colt is now the red-hot favourite at 5/6 ahead of this afternoon’s premier Classic and Unibet make it 10/1 bar any other horse winning the Investec Derby at 4.30pm.

Chester Vase winner Young Rascal is a 10/1 shot, while Roaring Lion, successful in the Dante Stakes at York, is next in the market at 11/1.

One horse who has been trimmed this morning is Saxon Warrior’s stablemate Delano Roosevelt (ridden by Seamie Heffernan) and the son of Galileo is now 12/1 (from 14/1), having been tipped by Pricewise in the Racing Post.

Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial victor Hazapour has been chalked up at 12/1, while Masar, the runaway winner of Newmarket’s Craven Stakes and third behind Saxon Warrior in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, is an 18/1 chance.

O’Brien saddles five in the race and, apart from Saxon Warrior and Delano Roosevelt, he also runs The Pentagon (33/1), Zabriskie (100/1) and Kew Gardens, a 33/1 shot ridden by his son Donnacha, who landed yesterday’s Investec Oaks for his father on Forever Together.

Dee Ex Bee, who finished runner-up behind Young Rascal in the Chester Vase, is 28/1 with Unibet, while Lingfield Derby Trial winner Knight To Behold is 25/1. The 12-strong field is completed by 50/1 shot Sevenna Star, who won the Classic Trial at Sandown back in April.

Investec Derby – Unibet bet: 5/6 Saxon Warrior; 10/1 Young Rascal; 11/1 Roaring Lion; 12/1 (from 14/1) Delano Roosevelt; 12/1 Hazapour; 18/1 Masar; 25/1 Knight To Behold; 28/1 Dee Ex Bee; 33/1 Kew Gardens; 33/1 The Pentagon; 50/1 Sevenna Star; 100/1 Zabriskie.

1/5 1-2-3

AMATO CHOOSE ROARING LION FOR INVESTEC DERBY GLORY

The Amato Inn, located at Chalk Lane in Epsom, has once again provided its Investec Derby verdict ahead of the 2018 running.

In a tradition stretching back to the 1800s, the name of a Derby runner is chalked onto the pub’s well ahead of the race.

This is believed to be a gypsy tradition which dates back centuries and the prediction has enjoyed considerable success in recent years.

This year, Roaring Lion, winner of the Dante Stakes at York on his latest start, has been etched onto the iconic well as he bids to provide trainer John Gosden with a third victory in the premier Classic at 4.30pm following the victories of Benny The Dip in 1997 and Golden Horn in 2015.

The Amato Inn is named after the 1838 Derby winner Amato, who was bred in Epsom and trained by local handler Ralph Sherwood.

Amato never raced before or after the Derby and was buried in the grounds of The Durdans where the horse’s owner Sir Gilbert Heathcote lived.

HACKS FOCUS ON ULTIMATE WARRIOR

Much has been written about the Investec Derby’s place in the public consciousness since it moved from its traditional Wednesday slot to Saturday in 1995, but the premier Classic remains a huge draw for the general public and this fact has not been lost on the newspapers, with plenty of the major publications producing pull-outs dedicated to Britain’s richest race.

The Sun’s ‘Favourite’ supplement runs with the headline ‘Let’s Talk About Sax Baby’ and the front page is peppered with shots of Saxon Warrior, his trainer Aidan O’Brien and big-race jockey Ryan Moore.

The current odds-on favourite is the selection of Steve Jones, while there is also an interview with trainer Harry Dunlop, who saddles his first runner in the shape of Lingfield Derby Trial winner Knight To Behold. The Sun’s picture desk has also been busy, photoshopping Dunlop’s head on to the body of John Travolta. ‘Saturday Knight Fever’ is the pun-tastic caption.

The Daily Mirror’s award winning pull-out ‘Mirror Racing’ leads with David Yates’ headline selection, Hazapour, and Newsboy thinks Dermot Weld’s colt has the ‘weaponry to down hot favourite Saxon Warrior’ in today’s feature. Yates also interviews Oisin Murphy, who rides Dante Stakes winner Roaring Lion in the Investec Derby, and the young jockey expresses his desire to not only ride his first Group One winner in Britain, but also how much he would like to do it in the ‘maroon and gold’ of his employers, Qatar Racing.

Patrick Weaver, writing in the Daily Star’s ‘Starform’, is another in the Saxon Warrior camp, while Chris Goulding speaks to trainer William Haggas, who saddles Chester Vase victory Young Rascal, a horse who runs in the colours of Investec Managing Director Bernard Kantor.

The Daily Telegraph has an ‘essential eight-page guide’ to this afternoon’s Investec Derby and their main feature sees a panel of four discuss the candidates for the honour of being ‘the best Investec Derby winner of all time’.

Racing broadcaster Clare Balding, Derby historian Michael Church, the Telegraph’s racing correspondent Marcus Armytage and ITV Racing presenter Francesca Cumani all give their take on the history of the race, as well as giving their selections for the best-ever winner of the premier Classic. Although the panel agreed that Nijinsky (1970) should take the honour, they all had differing personal views as to their favourite Derby winner. Balding surprisingly had her father’s (Ian) Investec Derby winner Mill Reef (1971) at number two behind John Oxx’s Sea The Stars (2009), while Armytage plumped for Sea-Bird (1965). Church was firmly in the Pinza (1953) camp and Cumani’s favourite was Shergar in 1981.

Looking ahead to this afternoon’s running, Armytage thinks Saxon Warrior can add his name to the illustrious roll of honour, while ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin thinks Chester Vase runner-up Dee Ex Bee can provide a shock for Yorkshire trainer Mark Johnston and give the north its first Investec Derby winner since Dante won for Middleham trainer Matthew Peacock in 1945.

The Times also has a Derby supplement and its racing writer, Mark Souster, is another who nails his colours firmly to Saxon Warrior, while Rob Wright, the paper’s main tipster, thinks Young Rascal is a solid each-way alternative to the favourite. There is also an interesting piece by Paddy Von Behr as to why backing Frankie Dettori (who rides Hazapour) could prove to be costly in the Investec Derby. It also features the Investec Derby Festival on its front page.

Sam Turner (Britain’s No1 Tipster), writing in the Daily Mail’s pull-out, agrees with Wright and is another to fancy the chances of Young Rascal, while racing correspondent Marcus Armytage chats to Harry Dunlop about the chances of Knight To Behold.

Finally, in the pull-out stakes at least, the Daily Express not only leads with Saxon Warrior’s chances, but it also has a piece about Aidan O’Brien and, on the back page, leads with Donnacha O’Brien’s victory on Forever Together in yesterday’s Investec Oaks.

No separate supplement in the Guardian, but racing writer Greg Wood focuses on Saxon Warrior’s possible tilt at racing’s Triple Crown, an achievement that ‘his owners crave’ and just failed to achieve with Camelot in 2012, after the horse finished second in the St Leger at Doncaster, having won the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Investec Derby in the same season.

The Racing Post, the industry’s trade paper, has every angle covered ahead of Investec Derby Day, from Alastair Down setting the scene in the big race itself to Steve Dennis talking to Caspian Prince’s owner Stephen Louch ahead of his horse’s attempt to land an incredible fourth victory in the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’.

New kid on the block, The Racing Paper (only £1.90), has a piece on how Frankie Dettori will ride Hazapour in the Investec Derby, while TV’s very own Robert Cooper takes a left-field view on the day, opining that it is actually the Investec Dash, rather than the Investec Derby itself, that gets his juices flowing on the first Saturday in June.

It wouldn’t be the Investec Derby Festival though without the news pages getting all giddy about the celebrities that flocked to Epsom Downs yesterday on Investec Ladies’ Day.

‘Neighed In Chelsea’ is a pretty good effort from The Sun, which focuses on reality stars Georgia Toffolo and Binky Felstead who ‘wowed in floral dresses’ and who, if they had won big at the races, could have been ‘paid in Chelsea’.

It was a Made In Chelsea-laden day at Epsom yesterday, as Investec Derby Festival ambassador and ‘pregnant model’ Vogue Williams was escorted to the races by her fiancé, Chelsea legend Spencer Matthews.

She features in the majority of the news coverage and, in turn, Matthews did his bit by bringing along his brother, James, who is married to Pippa Middleton. It really is a small world in celebrity circles.

Other well-known figures to appear on Ladies’ Day included Good Morning Britain stars Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, as well as Love Island ‘babe’ Olivia Atwood.

The Daily Express was clearly impressed. Its style expert states that we should all take our ‘hats off to the Epsom celebrities’ who got is sartorially spot on with ‘florals being a style staple for race day’. Apparently though, ‘the fit was key, so avoiding anything too short or too tight was vital’. Who knew?

GOOD, GOOD TO SOFT GROUND PREDICTED FOR INVESTEC DERBY BY ANDREW COOPER

Andrew Cooper, Clerk of the Course at Epsom Downs, said of the ground this morning ahead of the 239th running of the Investec Derby: “We walked the course at 6am this morning and we were done by about 6.45am and there was no Soft in it all.

“I thought the ground a mix of Good to Soft and Good, and it is drying all the time. It is Good ground from the Derby start to the mile pole, and then it is a mixture of Good and Good to Soft – just on the slower side.

“The GoingStick reading is coming out somewhere in the low to mid six’s, which indicates Good to Soft ground or just on the slow side of Good ground.

“I think it will keep drying as we’re due a nice dry day ahead, with temperatures possibly a degree or so warmer than yesterday.

“By the time we run the Investec Derby at 4.30pm, it might be Good, Good to Soft in places – that is where I’d throw my dart at the moment.

“This is such an amazing course, even I forget that sometimes. We’ve had no rain here since the 22 millimetres on Tuesday, and I walked it on Thursday thinking it is on the slow side, but yesterday’s temperatures of 22 and 23 degrees with a bit of breeze, just helped get the moisture away so quickly.

“If we could choose a ground to walk into on Investec Derby day morning, it would be something like this – just on the slower side of Good, which can afford to dry through the day and still basically be Good ground at half past four. There will be no excuses today due to the ground.

“The inner rail has been moved back to full width from the mile pole to the winning post and we’ve opened up five yards of fresh ground, but due to the way the races were run yesterday we’ve actually seem to have opened up a strip of about 20 yards of fresh ground!

“As we are at full width, it means the distance to get across from the corner is at full maximum and, walking it, I am not finding a great deal of difference between this strip and the top side.

“Someone might head to the stands’ side early in the day to try it out, but, quite frankly, as the day proceeds I will be amazed if all the action is not down the far side, apart from the ‘Dash’ of course.

“As for the ‘Dash’, there is a four-yard strip from the stands’ rail which is a little bit sounder, then it gets a wee bit slower, but it is minor degrees only. Of course, it is just that little a bit more poached and worn on that top side after yesterday’s racing.

“So yes, it is probably still an advantage to be drawn high in the ‘Dash’, but I don’t think those drawn low are necessarily wasting their time.”

INVESTEC DERBY FACTS

The Investec Derby is the richest race in Britain, with total prize money of £1.5million.

The 2018 Investec Derby is the 239th running of the premier Classic. Diomed was the first winner in 1780.

The race was named after the 12th Earl of Derby, who took the 1787 Derby with Sir Peter Teazle.

The Investec Derby has been won by the favourite or joint-favourite 42 times since 1900, most recently by Golden Horn, the 13/8 favourite, in 2015

If the hot favourite Saxon Warrior wins the 2018 renewal, he will become the 38th horse to take both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Investec Derby. The most recent was Camelot, also trained by Aidan O’Brien, in 2012.

Irish trainers have won the Investec Derby 10 times since 2000 (Aidan O’Brien 2001, 2002, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017; John Oxx 2000, 2009; Jim Bolger 2008; Dermot Weld 2016).

If Harry Dunlop, for whom Knight To Behold is a first Investec Derby runner, wins today, he will add to his family’s Epsom Classic pedigree. His father John won the Investec Derby with Erhaab in 1994 and Shirley Heights in 1978, while brother Ed has two Investec Oaks victories to his credit: Snow Fairy in 2010 and Ouija Board in 2004.

Twelve horses go to post in the 2018 Investec Derby, the same number as in six of the runnings of the Classic since 2000. The smallest field since 2000 was nine in 2012; the largest was 20 in 2003.

Galileo, who took the 2001 Investec Derby for Aidan O’Brien, has sired the winner three times: New Approach in 2008, Ruler Of The World 2013 and Australia 2014. He is sire of three of the 2018 runners (Delano Roosevelt, Kew Gardens and The Pentagon), and grandsire or broodmare sire of five more (Masar, Saxon Warrior, Sevenna, Young Rascal and Zabriskie).

The Deep Impact-sired Saxon Warrior is the first Japanese-bred horse to run in the Investec Derby, and as a result the race will be shown live for the first time on Japanese television.

Saxon Warrior is drawn in stall one. Just three horses have won the Investec Derby from stall one since starting stalls were introduced in 1967: Oath in 1999, Roberto in 1972 and Blakeney in 1969.

Investec, the backer of the Investec Derby Fesival since 2009, celebrates a 10th year of sponsorship.

Winning-most trainers: Aidan O’Brien, with six wins from 72 runners since 1998 (2001 Galileo, 2002 High Chaparral, 2012 Camelot, 2013 Ruler Of The World, 2014 Australia, 2017 Wings Of Eagles). John Gosden, trainer of Roaring Lion and Sevenna Star, has won the Investec Derby twice (Benny The Dip, 1997 and Golden Horn, 2015). Dermot Weld (Hazapour) and William Haggas (Young Rascal) are the other two trainers with runners this year to have won the premier Classic before. Weld scored with Harzand in 2016, while Haggas took glory with Shaamit – his first Investec Derby runner – in 1996.

Oldest trainer: Dermot Weld (Hazapour), 69

Dermot Weld (Hazapour), 69 Youngest trainer: Harry Dunlop (Knight To Behold), 42

Derby debutant: Harry Dunlop is the only trainer having his first Investec Derby runner (Knight To Behold) this year.

Winning-most jockey: both Ryan Moore, who rides the favourite Saxon Warrior, and Frankie Dettori, who will be aboard Hazapour, have won the Investec Derby twice. Moore took it in 2010 with Workforce and in 2013 with Ruler Of The World, while Dettori’s victories came courtesy of Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn in 2015.

Oldest jockey: Frankie Dettori, 47

Frankie Dettori, 47 Youngest jockey: Donnacha O’Brien (Kew Gardens), 19

Donnacha O’Brien (Kew Gardens), 19 Most experienced jockey: Frankie Dettori, with 22 previous rides in the race.

Frankie Dettori, with 22 previous rides in the race. First-timers: Richard Kingscote (Knight To Behold) and Robert Havlin (Sevenna Star), who have both received Investec Derby caps to mark the occasion.

Oldest horse: Kew Gardens, born January 20, 2015

Kew Gardens, born January 20, 2015 Youngest horse: Dee Ex Bee, born May 3, 2015

Most successful owners: The Coolmore partnership (Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith and Michael Tabor), with five runners in this year’s Investec Derby (Delano Roosevelt, Saxon Warrior, Kew Gardens, The Pentagon, Zabriskie), have owned all or part of the six of trainer Aidan O’Brien’s winners of the race, plus the 2011 victor Pour Moi, trained by Andre Fabre. The Aga Khan, owner of Hazapour, has owned five Investec Derby winners to date: Shergar in 1981, Shahrastani in 1986, Kahyasi in 1988, Sinndar in 2000 and Harzand in 2016.

A sponsor’s dream: Bernard Kantor, owner of the William Haggas-trained Young Rascal, is Managing Director of Investec, sponsor of the Derby Festival.

DERBY MARKET ALL ABOUT WARRIOR

There is only one horse that punters want to be on in this afternoon’s Investec Derby according to Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, and that is the red-hot favourite Saxon Warrior.

The three-year-old colt will have to defy stall one if he is to win the premier Classic and only one horse, the Henry Cecil-trained Oath, has managed to do this in the last 45 years. However, this has not stopped punters piling on the Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Japanese stallion Deep Impact and Saxon Warrior has consolidated his position at the head of the market and is now 5/6 (from even money). There has also been solid each-way support for the Mark Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee, who is now 28/1 (from 33/1).

“This year’s Investec Derby betting picture is quite simple really – if Saxon Warrior justifies favouritism, then it will be a nightmare result for the bookmakers,” said Unibet spokesman Brett Williams.

Elsewhere on the card, Court House (6/1 from 15/2) and Book Of Dreams (11/1 from 18/1) have been backed in the opening Investec Private Banking Handicap (2.00pm), while Stage Name has been all the rage in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec) (2.35pm) and is now 7/1 (from 9/1).

Love Dreams, the mount of Silvestre De Sousa in the Group Three Investec Diomed Stakes (3.10pm), has been supported into 5/1 (from 13/2). Harry Hurricane has been the pick of the punters in the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap (3.45pm) and the George Baker-trained six-year-old is now 14/1 (from 20/1). Unibet also report solid money for Eddystone Rock (11/1 from 18/1) in the Investec Out Of the Ordinary Handicap (5.15pm) and Teruntum Star (10/1 from 11/1) in the closing Investec Asset Management Handicap (5.50pm).

Unibet Market Moves

2.00pm: Investec Private Banking Handicap

Court House – 6/1 (from 15/2); Book Of Dreams – 11/1 (from 18/1)

2.35pm: Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec)

Stage Name – 7/1 (from 9/1)

3.10pm: Investec Diomed Stakes

Love Dreams – 5/1 (from 13/2)

3.45pm: Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap

Harry Hurricane – 14/1 (from 20/1)

4.30pm: Investec Derby

Saxon Warrior – 5/6 (from Evens); Dee Ex Bee – 28/1 (from 33/1)

5.15pm: Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap

Eddystone Rock – 11/1 (from 18/1)

5.50pm: Investec Asset Management Handicap

Teruntum Star – 10/1 (from 11/1)

CHEERING CROWDS GREET THE QUEEN’S ARRIVAL

TO INVESTEC DERBY DAY

Her Majesty The Queen arrived at Epsom Downs racecourse for Investec Derby Day at 1.00pm today.

She was accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy and was greeted by Julia Budd, Chairwoman of Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Today’s Royal party includes Mr John and the Lady Carolyn Warren, The Lord & Lady Vestey, Sir Michael and the Lady Angela Oswald, Colonel and Mrs Toby Browne (Crown Equerry), The Lady Susan Hussey (Lady in Waiting) and Lt. Col. Charles Richards (Deputy Master of the Royal Household).

Colonel Browne was responsible for organising the carriage procession through Windsor at the recent Royal wedding.

As tradition dictates Royal racegoers were driven down the straight course, The Queen in a maroon Bentley – Bentley has been the Official Luxury Car Partner of The Jockey Club since 2015 ­– and was welcomed in front of The Queen’s Stand, with the National Anthem played by The Band of the Royal Logistics.

The crowd applauded Her Majesty’s arrival and she is wearing a lavender frock coat and matching hat over a floral dress.

The Queen is a keen supporter of horseracing and has only missed two Investec Derby Days since ascending to the throne in 1953.

She has owned racehorses since 1949 and twice won the Investec Oaks ­– in 1957 with Carrozza, who was ridden by Lester Piggott, and with Dunfermline in 1977, her Silver Jubilee year, under Willie Carson. Unfortunately, she has not enjoyed success in the Investec Derby yet – her best-placed finishers being Aureole, second in 1953, just four days after her Coronation, and Carlton House, who finished third in 2011. Carlton House was her latest runner in the Premier Classic.

Although Investec Derby victory has eluded Her Majesty, she has enjoyed success on Derby Day: in 1993 Enharmonic won the Group 3 Diomed Stakes and in 1997 Arabian Story took the Paknet Rated Stakes. Both horses were ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by Lord Huntingdon.

DERBY FEVER DESCENDS ON EPSOM

An English tradition. That is how many would describe today’s Investec Derby Day which once again has seen Derby fever descend on Epsom Downs.

One of the major components of the Investec Derby Festival is Epsom’s iconic Hill which helps add to the excitement and intrigue associated with the Surrey track. It is common land with free entry.

As always, the Hill is abuzz with racing-themed amusement rides, musical acts and full to the brim of expectant racegoers looking forward to a thrilling afternoon of racing on the track. The Hill continues to retain its iconic lustre which has drawn the public here time and time again since 1780 for Derby Day.

Epsom Downs continues to boast open-top buses, deck-chairs and much more for all the family to enjoy, showing why racing and the Investec Derby in particular, transcends sport and encompasses traditional values of family and the community.

John, a Derby regular on the Hill, sums up the experience: “At no other sporting event do you get this many people descending on one hill. I think people enjoy the spectacle of the Derby as the history surrounding the race is like nothing else.”

Another of Epsom’s famous sights is Tattenham Corner, the downhill left-hand turn that the runners make on their way into the home straight which tests the balance, agility, speed and stamina of the thoroughbred; there is simply no other test like it.

Tattenham Corner also offers historical importance in the field of universal suffrage following the death of Emily Davison in 1913. Davison, one of the leading figures of the suffragette movement in Britain, was fatally injured after coming onto the track and being hit by the King’s horse, Anmer. A memorial plaque commemorates the political, cultural and social impact that fateful day had on modern-day Britain and contemporary politics.

Ultimately, it is action on the track which takes centre-stage and Britain’s premier Classic, the 239th running of the UK’s richest-ever race with a prize fund of £1.5 million, crucially retains the verve, vigour and vivacity it has consistently been associated with.

Today one colt from the 12-runner line-up has the chance to etch their name into Derby folklore and join the likes of Shergar, Sea The Stars, Diomed and Nijinsky on racing’s greatest roll of honour and in the process provide everyone present with a memory they will never forget.

Non-runners update at 1.15pm

3.10pm Investec Diomed Stakes no 1. AROD – Going.

5.15pm Investec Out Of The Ordinary no 8 TWIN STAR – Going

Going

The going description remained Good to Soft, Good in places at 11.30am, but the GoingStick Readings were updated and show that the ground is continuing to dry.

GoingStick Readings

Overall Home Straight Stands’ Side Home Straight Far Side

Saturday 11.30am 6.5 6.4 6.0

Saturday 7am 6.2 5.9 5.6

Friday 10.30am 5.8 5.9 5.5

Thursday 7am 5.7 5.5 5.0

Wednesday 7am 5.5 5.3 5.0

Overweight in the first race

Martin Dwyer puts up 1lb overweight on no 7. Macaque at 8st 3lb in the first race today, the Investec Private Banking Handicap (2.00pm).

HOOD GETS COX CONNECTED

Connect, trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Adam Kirby, took the first race of Investec Derby Day, the £50,000 Investec Private Banking Handicap.

The Roderic O’Connor-sired three-year-old Connect was sent off at 12/1 and beat top-weight Court House by a length and a half in the 10-furlong race.

The 11 runners spread themselves over the width of the course, with only Poet’s Prince, trained by Mark Johnston, coming over to the stands’ side rail.

Cox said: “He didn’t settle at all at Newbury – to be fair, the ground was too quick for him and he pulled far too hard – and the hood [which Connect wore for the first time] was an experiment, but with the atmosphere you’re going to get on Derby Day I’m glad we put it on. I think it made a huge difference and Adam was able to get his hands on his neck and relax early.

“Because of the ground yesterday, everybody very kindly moved off the rail for us turning in, and when you are behind you are going to take the best way clear and that was it. He did a good job.

“To be perfectly honest, [owner] Alan Spence deserves all the credit, because he phoned me on Monday morning and said it is pouring down here – I’m walking the dog and I’m soaked. We’d better be in that race on Saturday. Fair play to Alan – I said he probably ought to train him in his garden at home; he’d do a better job than me!

“If Connect relaxes, I think we are going to see the best of him and hopefully today has proved he can relax a bit better. We’ll take it a step at a time, but I’m thrilled.”

CONNECT TO THE FORE

The Clive Cox-trained Connect benefitted from a difference of opinion as to which side to go down the Epsom straight when running out the commanding one-and-a-half length winner of the £50,000 Investec Private Banking Handicap.

The field spread out when they hit the straight in the one mile, two furlong contest, but jockey Adam Kirby, on board the 12/1 winner, stuck to the inside rail as the leaders drifted over to the middle of the course and, in one case, to near the stands’ side rail. This proved to be the decisive move as it enabled the pair to move from last to first in a race-winning move.

Kirby thought that the application of a hood helped Connect deal with the unique atmosphere of Investec Derby Day.

“It’s alright walking the course beforehand but you are best off cantering on it,” said the jockey.

“I cantered down, had a feel of both sides and thought that there was nothing wrong with the inside rail – it seems a long way across to be complicating things.

“I had to put Connect to sleep really as he has been known to overreach. The first part was to get him relaxed but I was aware that I was further back than I wanted to be. Sometimes you have to give away position though to help them relax. Luckily, it helped him relax and the gap opened up like the Red Sea.

“The ground has dried out a lot – it’s completely different to yesterday. It’s a matter of opinion – who wants to go where – but it opened up nicely for me on the day and it was perfect. He wants cut in the ground, it doesn’t have to be bottomless but he just wants cut. It’s on the easy side of Good – definitely in the straight anyway.

“I am always full of praise for Clive (Cox – trainer) and he is the best person that I have ever ridden for. He’s a great horseman and sometimes he can see things that I can’t. Putting a hood on this horse has made him relax. I was struggling to hold him the last day, so fair play to Clive.”

Following the race, Kirby was handed a four-day ban by the Epsom Downs stewards for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final two furlongs. The jockey will miss June 16, 17, 18 and 24.

COURT HOUSE RUNNER-UP IN THE OPENER

The John Gosden-trained Court House has never finished out of the first two in his six career starts and the son of Dawn Approach maintained the form when second (his third in a row) in the opening one mile and two furlong Investec Private Banking Handicap Stakes. He was beaten a length and a half by Connect.

The field opened up as they came into the straight with Indomeneo opting for the stands’ side rail, slightly impeding Court House, ridden by Rob Havlin.

“I didn’t expect them to come across and I got carried into the middle, which wasn’t the plan,” reported Havlin. “It cost me a little bit but didn’t cost me the win.

“He stuck at it well and he was only a few lengths away from the winner – he gave me much better feel on this easier ground. He has run well.

“I think the ground is riding dead and holding, and think the far side rail is the place to be.”

ALL GOOD IN THE HOOD FOR MALUNE

Jockey Gabriele Malune was pleased with the performance of Ian Williams’ Shuhood (11/1) who finished a two length third to the Clive Cox-trained Connect (12/1) in the opening race on Investec Derby Day, the 10-furlong Investec Private Banking Handicap.

5lb claimer Malune said: “Shuhood ran well. It was a good run as he is still a green horse who doesn’t know much about his races.

“He was a bit one-paced and you have to build him up through the race gradually.

“I think he will stay bit further, but it was a good performance.”

2.00pm Investec Private Banking Handicap 1m 2f 17y

1 Connect (Alan Spence) Clive Cox 3-9-07 Adam Kirby 12/1

2 Court House (HRH Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 3-9-07 Robert Havlin 5/1

3 Shuhood (Sohi & Sohi) Ian Williams 3-7-09 Gabriele Malune (5) 11/1

Distances: 1½, ½

Time: 2m 07.01s

Tote Win: £16.00 Places: £4.70; £2.10; £3.60

Breeder: D J Weston

Breeding: b c Roderic O’Connor (IRE) – Robema (Cadeaux Genereux)

GOING CHANGE

After the first race of Investec Derby Day at Epsom Downs, the Investec Private Banking Handicap, the ground has been changed to Good, Good to Soft in places.

The ground was previously Good to Soft, Good in places.

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Adam Kirby, rider of the 12/1 one and a half length winner Connect, said: “It is just on the easy side of good. It has dried up no end.”

Robert Havlin, on board second placed 5/1 chance Court House, said: “It is dead and holding.”

Gabriele Malune, rider of third home 11/1 Shuhood, said: “Good.”

Joe Fanning, partner of fourth and the 4/1 favourite Poet’s Prince, said: “It is slow and dead.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Book Of Dreams, said: “Good ground. It has dried out a lot.”

John Egan, on board Ship Of The Fen, said: “It is just on the easy side of good.”

Paddy Mathers, partner of Indomeno, said: “Good.”

Martin Dwyer, rider of Macaque, said: “It is nearly good ground.”

James Sullivan, jockey of Westbrook Bertie, said: “It is on the easy side of good.”

Nicky Mackay, partner of Corazon Espinado, said: “It has dried out and is now good.”

WILAMINA GETS DESERVED FIRST GROUP 3 SUCCESS

The extended mile G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec) went to Wilamina, a daughter of Zoffany and trained at Manton by Martyn Meade. She won by three-quarters of a length from Anna Nerium.

A delighted Meade, who only recently moved from Newmarket, said: “She has just been knocking on the door all the time. It was disappointing in her last run in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes – she put in a fantastic time at Newmarket and was still second [to Wuheida], but now it has all come good.

“I am so thrilled for her she is such a trier, she was in her element, she seemed to love the whole thing today. She is a lovely filly. She knew it was the time she had to get her head in front – and she did it.

“We’ll give her a time and see if she is good enough to step up to a Group 2, or maybe find a Group 1 in France later in the year. She is easy to get fit.”

Although Wilamina is entered in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, Meade discounted any possibilities of heading there, feeling it would come too soon.

“I like to take my time, I think if you go to the well too often with the horses, you end up getting them disappointed – having said that she is jumping out of her skin at the moment! But I don’t like to do too much with them,” added Meade who moved training yards earlier this spring from Sefton Lodge in Newmarket to the Manton Estate, near to Marlborough.

“This is a tremendous success – to be here from the new yard, is wonderful,” he smiled. “Moving yards takes a lot of settling in, horses and staff. Everyone has been fantastic and supportive and to win a prize like this makes it all worthwhile for everybody.’’

WILA FORTUNE

Jockey Frankie Dettori treated racegoers to one of his trademark flying dismounts after Wilamina romped to victory in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom Downs this afternoon.

The official winning distance of three-quarters of a length masked the ease with which the Martyn Meade-trained mare won as the 7/2 joint-favourite was always travelling sweetly for her jockey and put three to four lengths between her and field when asked for her effort two furlongs from home.

Runner-up Anna Nerium made late headway in the final furlong but Wilamina was always going to hold on and there was a further length and three-quarters back to Shenanigans (the other 7/2 joint-favourite) in third.

Dettori was full of praise for Wilamina after the race.

“I was drawn eight and I was worried but I got a good pitch,” said the jockey.

“Some horses handle the track and she went round Tattenham Corner like it was flat. When I asked her to quicken, she quickened really well and it was never in doubt. She won really well.

“She’s a gentle ride and did everything I asked of her. I didn’t really have to ask too much of her. She’s certainly up to Group Two level – she’s got a good temperament and a big heart. Hopefully she’s on an upward curve.”

Dettori also wanted to quash rumours that he is to retire soon.

“There was a rumour that I was going to retire after the Derby – I am not! I’m definitely not retiring – I’m going to go on for at least five more years!”

The ebullient Italian also had news of his Investec Derby mount Hazapour.

“I think the favourite (Saxon Warrior) is a superstar but, if he doesn’t stay, I’ve got a definite chance. There is a chance Saxon Warrior won’t stay – the way he travelled in the (2000) Guineas, I thought ‘God’ and there’s another four furlongs to go. Plenty of horses haven’t stayed in the Derby. I think my horse (Hazapour) will stay though so I’m hopeful.”

HANNON HAS CORONATION IN MIND FOR ANNA

The Richard Hannon-trained Anna Nerium finished well to take second in the £90,000 Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec), three-quarters of a length behind the winner, Wilamina.

The three-year-old Dubawi filly was ridden by Tom Marquand and started at odds

of 4/1.

Hannon said: “She was a little bit unlucky. She was taking on older fillies for the first time, and she’s come from a long way back. She’s run a super race and we’re very pleased with her. As soon as she gets this ground, she’s very capable.

“We’ll think about the Coronation Stakes [the mile Group One for three-year-old fillies at Royal Ascot]. She’s a very good filly. When she gets her toe in, she’s a stone better. Trip-wise, a mile is perfect. She might well get further in time, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

SHENANIGANS SHOWS GROUP FORM FOR VARIAN

Newmarket trainer Roger Varian is targeting Group glory with Shenanigans (7/2 joint-favourite) after her creditable third-placed finish to Martyn Meade’s Wilamina (7/2 joint-favourite) in the £90,000 G3 Princess Margaret Stakes at Epsom Downs.

The four-year-old daughter of Arcano travelled well in the extended mile contest but could not match the potent turn of foot displayed by the winner.

Varian, who saddled Ajman King to victory in yesterday’s Investec Wealth & Investment Handicap, said: “That was a good performance from Shenanigans. She is very admirable because she is so consistent.

“It didn’t quite go her way today as she is a filly who likes clear ground to open up her stride and she was just stuck for room at a crucial moment.

“The winner won well, but our filly is very consistent and has now been placed at Group level.

“I think she is good enough to win a G3 event or at least a race at Listed level.

“She turns up and never disappoints us. We love having her in the stable.

“There are a few options for her, but we’ll see how she comes out of this race before making any future plans.”

2.35pm Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Investec) (Group 3) 1m 113y

1 Wilamina (The Snailwell Stud) Martyn Meade 5-9-06 Frankie Dettori 7/2 Jt Fav

2 Anna Nerium (Mrs R J McCreery) Richard Hannon 3-8-11 Tom Marquand 4/1

3 Shenanigans (Ann Black, M Al Qatami & K M Al Mudhaf) Roger Varian 4-9-06 Ryan Moore 7/2 Jt Fav

Distances: ¾, 1¾

Time: 1m 44.30s

Win: £4.00 Places: £1.50, £1.60, £1.30 Exacta: £15.70

Breeder: John Boden and Willie Kane

Breeding: b m Zoffany (IRE) – Tropical Lake (IRE) (Lomond (USA))

PART OF CRISFORD’S DERBY DREAM COMES TRUE

Simon Crisford stood in the winner’s enclosure at Epsom Downs many times in his years as Godolphin’s racing manager, but today he was there as the trainer of Investec Diomed Stakes hero Century Dream.

The four-year-old Cape Cross colt was the 11/4 favourite for the £90,000 Group Three race, and came home two and a quarter lengths ahead of second-placed Gabrial. He was ridden by William Buick.

Crisford said: “I think races are always incredibly difficult to watch if you are closely connected, and I really take my hat off to people who have got runners in the Derby and the Oaks and races like that, and when I used to do that for Godolphin I could never watch the races. Afterwards I would watch them 100 times – where did we go wrong, where did we go right – but in this instance it was easy to watch because he never looked like getting beaten at any stage. It was great.

“I think William felt the ground suited this horse – obviously he is ground-dependent and he doesn’t want it too quick, so when it rained we were absolutely delighted. It played to his strengths and he won really well. We will monitor world-wide weather forecasts for the next few months. He has got an entry in the Royal Hunt Cup [at Royal Ascot] but I don’t think it is his type of race.

“As a small boy I dreamed about standing in this winner’s enclosure on Derby Day, but I did not have the Diomed Stakes in mind at the time!”

GABRIAL SECOND AGAIN ON 80th RUN

Richard Fahey was full of praise for Gabrial (11/2) who finished a fine second in the £90,000 G3 Investec Diomed Stakes on his 80th career start.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the popular nine-year-old son of Dark Angel kept on well in the closing stages to finish two and a quarter lengths behind Simon Crisford’s 11/4 favourite Century Dream in the extended mile contest at Epsom Downs.

Gabrial also finished second in the 2017 renewal of the Investec Diomed Stakes and was also third in the 2013 edition.

Malton handler Fahey said: “Gabrial is a brilliant horse. He is so tough and ultra-consistent.

“Frankie gets on really well with him and this horse seems to like Epsom as well.

“He’s been second in this race for last two years now – he’s a legend.

“Gabrial is a privilege to train and he’s run another great race today.

“He is in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and we will go there. He would like some cut in the ground and we’re looking forward to going.”

TRUE PLEASES MURPHY

Jockey Oisin Murphy was pleased with the performance of 6/1 shot True Valour, who finished third behind 11/4 winner Century Dream and 11/2 runner-up Gabrial in the Group Three Investec Diomed Stakes at Epsom Downs this afternoon.

Murphy, who switched to ride True Valour after his original mount, Arod, was declared a non-runner this morning because of the going, had every chance on the four-year-old but he couldn’t quite match the finishing kick of the front two, staying on past last year’s winner Sovereign Debt to claim third, just a neck behind Gabrial.

“I’m pleased with that,” said Murphy of the Johnny Murtagh-trained Kodiac colt.

“He’s come on a bit from his last run and I think he will progress again.”

3.10pm Investec Diomed Stakes (Group 3) 1m 113y

1 Century Dream (Abdullah Saeed) Simon Crisford 49-06 William Buick 11/4 Fav

2 Gabrial (Dr Marwan Koukash) Richard Fahey 9-9-06 Frankie Dettori 11/2

3 True Valour (Qatar Racing Ltd) Johnny Murtagh, Ireland 4-9-06 Adam Kirby 6/1

Distances: 2¼, nk

Time: 1m 43.57s

Win: £3.30; Places: £1.90, £2.60; Exacta: £17.50

Breeder: Rabbah Bloodstock Limited

Breeding: b c Cape Cross (IRE) – Salacia (IRE) (Echo of Light)

NO DEBT WITH SOVEREIGN

Sovereign Debt (8/1), the grand old stager from Ruth Carr’s Stillington yard, ran a good race when finishing fourth to 11/4 favourite Century Dream in the £90,000 G3 Investec Diomed Stakes.

This is a race that the nine-year-old won by a neck last year, from Gabrial, who filled the second berth once again this year.

Carr said of her stable favourite: “He is a superstar, and he knows it. He will happily pose for photographs. He is such a nice looking horse and a great type of grey with his dapples.

“He didn’t run well at Windsor [last time out when seventh of seven] but this was much better.

“We didn’t quite get the tow we wanted, but he stayed on well.

“I think he will get a Listed or maybe a little Group Three race this year.

“He will tell us when he is ready to retire, he owes nobody anything.”

The Dark Angel gelding’s jockey, James Sullivan, added: “I am very happy with the run, he travelled very well.

“The Johnston horse [Love Dreams] didn’t take me as far I thought it would. But he kept galloping.

“He just got a little tired at the end.

“That is more like him.”

TANASOQ TOUGHS IT OUT FOR MIDGLEY

Paul Midgley recorded his second victory in the £100,000 Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap following the victory of 12/1 shot Tanasoq in the five-furlong event, which attracted the maximum field of 20.

Ridden by James Sullivan, the five-year-old daughter of Acclamation kept on well on the stands’ side rail to take the lead close home and score by a length and three-quarters.

Midgley captured the ‘Dash’ in 2015 with Desert Law and was delighted to register another victory in the contest.

Midgley, based in Westow, North Yorkshire, said: “Everybody drifted off the stands’ side rail and we probably had too good a run if that makes sense!

“From a long way down, you could see he was going to win as he was always just doing enough – he’s a nice horse.

“I’m not sure how good he could be at this stage as he just does what he has to do in his races – he’s really professional and has a good engine.

“We have lots of sprinters and lucky enough we have a few good ones now and everybody who has sprinters wants to win the ‘Dash so it is a race we target.

“Everybody wants to be here and I never thought we would be winning this race again, so it’s great.

“It’s a great team effort and I’m delighted for everyone. I’m not allowed to sit on him too many times and that’s probably why he’s winning!”

3.45pm Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap 5f

1 Tanasoq (F Brady & J S Morrison) Paul Midgley 5-8-00 (7lb ex) James Sullivan 12/1

2 Pettochside (P Cook) John Bridger 9-8-12 Hollie Doyle 33/1

3 Just That Lord (Mrs S Teversham) Michael Attwater 5-8-03 (1lb ow) John Egan 16/1

4 Blue de Vega (Qatar Racing Ltd) Robert Cowell 5-8-13 Oisin Murphy 8/1

11/2 Fav Dark Shot (5th)

Distances: 1¾, ½, 1¾

Time: 54.96s

Tote Win: £15.70 Places:£3.30, £8.60, £4.20, £2.70 Exacta:£634.70

Breeder: Mountarmstrong Stud

Breeding: b g Acclamation (GB) – Alexander Youth (IRE) (Exceed And Excel (AUS))

SULLIVAN HAPPY WITH TANASOQ

The Paul Midgley-trained Tanasoq produced a smart performance to land the five-furlong £100,000 Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap by a length and three-quarters at Epsom Downs this afternoon.

The 12/1 shot was always travelling sweetly for his jockey Jimmy Sullivan and, although the pair had a charmed passage through on the rail, they fully took advantage of it, powering clear in the final furlong to record a commanding victory.

Sullivan explained that everything had gone entirely to plan during the race.

“The race went every well for me,” said the jockey.

“When I got to the rail, no one else was going for it so I took the opportunity. The horse travelled very well and came back on the bridle after I got my position. He quickened well when I asked him and won well.

“The plan was to get cover early on and then try manoeuver my way around them. I couldn’t believe it really when I got the gap up the rail – it was fairly easy.

“He looks like a smart horse – you need one to win this. Potentially he could progress beyond handicaps into Group company. Paul (Midgley – trainer) does well with this type of horse so there’s no reason why not.

“He did everything I asked for today – I’m delighted to get another winner on a day like this (Sullivan won the Investec Diomed Stakes last year on the Ruth Carr-trained Sovereign Debt).”

PETTOCHSIDE DASHED TO THE LINE UNDER DOYLE

33/1 chance Pettochside, who has previously won and been placed at Epsom over six furlongs, ran a great race to finish second over a furlong shorter in the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap under jockey Hollie Doyle.

The John Bridger-trained nine-year-old was a length and three-quarters behind the race winner Tanasoq, and half a length ahead of the third-placed Just That Lord (16/1).

“To be honest he was flat out through the first quarter of the race,” said Doyle of the son of Refuse To Bend. “He only started to pick up in the last couple of furlongs. I managed to angle over to the rail, and then he was running for me but I had nowhere to go.

“Once I had some space he has run on well, he gave me a great ride.”

Just That Lord, locally-trained by Michael Attwater, was prominent throughout and jockey John Egan, who put a pound overweight, said: “He’s run an absolute cracker, but the draw beat me.”

GROUND DENIES PRINCE

7/1 chance Caspian Prince, who has won three out of the last four renewals of the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap could manage only 13th this year.

Trained in Langham, Rutland, by Mick Appleby, the nine-year-old has been a faithful servant to connections amassing over £600,000 in prize money.

Appleby commented: “The ground just didn’t dry up enough for him really.

“He got squeezed out a bit but the ground just wasn’t quick enough.

“He seems alright afterwards, and he has run alright considering and might have finished a lot closer if he hadn’t been squeezed up.

“He is one of them that as soon as he gets stopped he gives up. It has all got to go his way in front.

“If the ground is quicker at Mussleburgh next Saturday, we will be going there.”

Adam Kirby “He is a beautiful horse and he still has all of his ability, but for me the ground was a small bit on the easy side, and I don’t think it is in his favour.

“I think that when he gets the top of the ground he gets away from them and kills horses off with his speed.

“Unfortunately today that didn’t really happen.

“He lives to fight another day and I look forward to next time.”

4.30pm £1.5 million Investec Derby (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y – Result

1 (10) MASAR (IRE) (GODOLPHIN) CHARLIE APPLEBY 3-9-00 WILLIAM BUICK 16/1

2 (6) Dee Ex Bee (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-00 Silvestre De Sousa 20/1

3 (5) Roaring Lion (USA) (Qatar Racing Ltd) John Gosden 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 6/1

4 (1) Saxon Warrior (JPN) (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 4/5 Fav

5 (3) Hazapour (IRE) (H H Aga Khan) Dermot Weld, Ireland 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 12/1

6 (4) Delano Roosevelt (IRE) (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 3-9-00 Seamie Heffernan 16/1

7 (9) Young Rascal (FR) (Bernard Kantor) William Haggas 3-9-00 James Doyle 17/2

8 (11) The Pentagon (IRE) (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 3-9-00 Wayne Lordan 33/1

9 (12) Kew Gardens (IRE) (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 3-9-00 Donnacha O’Brien 16/1

10 (7) Sevenna Star (IRE) (Gestut Ammerland) John Gosden 3-9-00 Robert Havlin 50/1

11 (2) Knight To Behold (IRE) (Neil Jones) Harry Dunlop 3-9-00 Richard Kingscote 14/1

12 (8) Zabriskie (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Padraig Beggy 66/1

12 ran

Time: 2m 34.93s

Distances: 1½, ½, 2½, 2½, 4½, 5, ½, 10, 1, 4½, 15

Tote: Win: £15.90 Places: £3.00; £4.70, £2.20 Exacta: £253.60

Breeder: Godolphin

Breeding: ch c New Approach (IRE) – Khawlah (IRE) (Cape Cross (IRE))

FIRST INVESTEC DERBY SUCCESS FOR THE BLUE GODOLPHIN SILKS (the 1995 winner Lammtarra was owned by Saeed Maktoum Al Maktoum and trained by Saeed bin Suroor – Godolphin claims this success)

FIRST INVESTEC DERBY SUCCESS FOR TRAINER CHARLIE APPLEBY

FIRST INVESTEC DERBY SUCCESS FOR JOCKEY WILLIAM BUICK

FIRST INVESTEC DERBY WINNER FOR STALLION NEW APPROACH (WINNER OF THE 2008 INVESTEC DERBY)

DAM KHAWLAH WON 2011 G2 UAE DERBY AT MEYDAN

FINISHED THIRD IN THE QIPCO 2000 GUINEAS LAST TIME OUT – THE SAME ROUTE TAKEN TO INVESTEC DERBY SUCCESS BY AUSTRALIA IN 2014

MASAR LANDS THE DERBY

Charlie Appleby was wreathed in smiles as he became the first trainer to provide Godolphin with an Investec Derby victory in their blue colours after Masar stormed to victory in Epsom Downs this afternoon.

The 16/1 shot was always travelling kindly under jockey William Buick and the pair loomed ominously two furlongs from home, as they challenged leader Hazapour (ridden by Frankie Dettori – 5th) and eventual runner-up Dee Ex Bee (20/1), with the third placed Roaring Lion (6/1) still travelling well behind that trio.

Appleby couldn’t quite believe the result immediately after the Britain’s richest race, worth £1.5-million.

“That was absolutely amazing,” said Appleby.

“All I could think of in the last furlong was that I wanted to be the first trainer to win the Derby in the Godolphin blue. It was a fantastic team effort. Brett Doyle (former jockey) rides him every day and has been so sweet on him since the 2000 Guineas (where Masar finished third behind today’s 4/5 favourite Saxon Warrior, who finished 4th). We just wanted to get him to switch off and we thought he’d stay. William’s given him a brilliant ride but the last 100 yards seemed a long time!

“It’s such a special day with the Royal family being here. This season, we’ve just been knocking on the door and it was the same story yesterday (when 5/2 favourite Wild Illusion was beaten into second in the Investec Oaks). Obviously, I went home a bit disappointed, and it was a long drive home, but that’s the great thing about His Highness (Sheikh Mohammed – owner of Godolphin), he told me not to worry and that we’d try next year.

“So I came here today very relaxed and just wanted the horse to do his best. It’s been so good. It still hasn’t sunk in and it probably won’t for days or even weeks. I was always just hoping the door was going to open for us this season and, to be honest, I did think it was going to be yesterday.

“The great thing about the team around me, especially His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, is that they are so supportive. I’m a realist – I’ve been in this game all my life and we were beaten fair and square yesterday. You’ve just got to take it on the chin and take the positives out of it.

“Today was another day though. He put up a great performance in the Guineas and it was always going to be the best trial I thought.

“I’m very lucky to have been given this position and all I wanted to do when I got it was to win the Derby for the team. Each year, I’ve watched it go by without having a winner but you’ve got to keep trying.”

BUICK GRABS RACING’S HOLY GRAIL

William Buick’s victory in the 2018 Investec Derby aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained Masar, owned and bred by Godolphin, was his first in the £1.5 million Classic.

The 16/1 chance had a good run through the race and crossed the line a length and a half ahead of Dee Ex Bee, trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Silvestre de Sousa. Roaring Lion finished third, with the 4/5 favourite Saxon Warrior fourth under Ryan Moore.

Masar, the Craven Stakes winner and third in the 2000 Guineas, is a son of the 2008 winner New Approach out of Khawlah, who took the UAE Oaks and the UAE Derby at Meydan in 2011.

Buick, who had finished second in the Investec Derby on two occasions – with Jack Hobbs in 2015 and Libertarian in 2013 – said: “I am not going to explain myself very well but it’s huge, it’s massive.

“I have had a few rides in the race and come close a couple of times. I think this is my seventh or eighth Derby ride [it was his eighth] and I know some people have ridden more Derbys without winning, but there were a couple of times when I was thinking “is my time ever going to come?”

“To do it for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his family in the famous royal blue – they are very loyal supporters of me and I am just very, very happy to be part of it.

“He stayed the trip and travelled beautifully today. The Guineas didn’t happen for him but he is a very good horse and the team believed in him. I am just very pleased.

“I have dreamed of this since I wanted to be a jockey. This is everything.

“I knew before the race that he would be a straightforward ride in the Derby. Charlie was very confident that this horse would stay and convinced me he would stay.

“It is something really special. It’s the pinnacle of our sport, the Holy Grail, the be-all and end-all of everything.”

THE FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT FOR DEE EX BEE AND ROARING LION

The 239th renewal of the Investec Derby lived up to its billing producing a superb winner in Masar (16/1) and great efforts by the two placed horses – with both sets of connections looking forward to exciting futures with them.

20/1 chance Dee Ex Bee, trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, finished the length and a half runner-up, with the John Gosden-trained Roaring Lion, ridden by Oisin Murphy, a half-length behind in third.

Dee Ex Bee also finished second in the Group 3 Chester Vase in May and Johnston said: “Second sucks! I thought with one and a half furlongs to go that he’s run a great race and we’re going to be in the first four. I think there was only a very brief moment I thought we might get back up and win.

“Franny Norton, who rode him at Chester, said he’s not really an Epsom horse, he’s too big for this track and he did struggle – he rolled into one on the inside, he struggled a little on the track.”

Johnston added of the colt by young sire Farhh: “It all bodes well for the future!”

The third-placed horse Roaring Lion, a son of the US-based stallion Kitten’s Joy, has been on improving curve this spring – after finishing third in the Craven Stakes, he was fifth in the 2,000 Guineas, and then went on to win the Group 2 Dante Stakes impressively at York.

Trainer John Gosden said: “Roaring Lion is growing up a lot and he’s still improving, and he stayed straight as an arrow today. Take nothing from the winner, we were following him, but he outstayed us. Our horse really is a mile and a quarter horse.”

Qatar Racing’s Racing and Bloodstock Manager David Redvers said: “He does us proud, my heart is still a flutter. To see a horse travel that well in a field like that, we always had a doubt that this would be a step too far and in this ground and it has been proven thus. We’re goíng to have a fun summer though!

“We’ll aim now towards something like the Eclipse; Mr Gosden and Oisin [Murphy] are both thrilled with him and if it had been fast ground today – who knows we might have been able to hold on. He’s a machine!’’

Oisin Murphy added: “He’s a very exciting horse going forward. He travelled very well, he behaved well and we had a nice run through, he just didn’t finish out the race.”

WARRIOR OUTBATTLED IN DERBY

The Aidan O’Brien-trained 4/5 favourite Saxon Warrior could only finish fourth in the G1 Investec Derby behind Godolphin’s Masar (16/1) at Epsom Downs.

Breaking from stall one, the three-year-old son of Deep Impact had every chance in the home straight, but “failed to pick up” according to jockey Ryan Moore.

O’Brien was gracious in defeat after the race, commenting: “I’m over the moon for Sheikh Mohammed, Godolphin and Charlie Appleby for Masar’s win.

“I wouldn’t be making excuses for Saxon Warrior. We’ll take him home and see how he is.

“Everything out there today at Epsom might just have been new to them and it would have been a big shock to him coming to this track, but I don’t know.

“I’ve seen it happen to horses where they leave a run here behind them very quick.

“When Ryan dropped down him, he just kept on going without really showing a turn of foot.

“It was a whole new experience with him and I suppose he found everything a bit different. He is a baby horse and it is only his fifth run – we’ll look forward to the next time.

“We’ll see how he is but we could head to the Irish Derby. He has run on very easy, uncomplicated tracks and this is the first uncomplicated track he has had to handle.

“Saxon Warrior might have just got in awe of everything, but I wouldn’t take anything away from the winner – he just didn’t fire. His next run might tell us a lot.

“Stall one was probably not ideal, but I couldn’t use it as an excuse.”

Saxon Warrior’s rider Ryan Moore, said: “He just didn’t pick up. Maybe it was the track or the ground but I just don’t think he fired.

“These races are always tight – the winner got first run and I followed him through so I can’t have too many excuses.”

JOCKEY’S THOUGHTS AFTER THE INVESTEC DERBY

William Buick, on the one and a half-length winner of the premier Classic, 16/1 Masar, said: “It is unbelievable. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Silvestre de Sousa, on 20/1 second Dee Ex Bee, said: “We just got beaten by a better one.”

Oisin Murphy, on the 6/1 third Roaring Lion, said: “He relaxed well and travelled through the race nicely. I felt he could win at the bottom of the straight but he didn’t stay a mile and a half oh this ground.”

Ryan Moore, on the 4/5 favourite and fourth placed Saxon Warrior, said: “It is disappointing. I don’t think he was running well. I don’t know if it was the track or the ground.”

Frankie Dettori, on the fifth home Hazapour (12/1), said: “I had a lovely trip, sat in third but he didn’t get home.”

Seamie Heffernan, on sixth Delano Roosevelt (16/1), said: “Not good enough.”

James Doyle, on seventh Young Rascal, said: “It was very disappointing, I couldn’t really get into the race from our draw.”

Wayne Lordan, on eighth The Pentagon (33/1), said: “I got a nice position and travelled well but just felt the ground a little bit too slow for him.”

Donnacha O’Brien, on ninth Kew Gardens (16/1), said: “I got a grand trip round, he just wants further.”

Robert Havlin, on 10th Sevenna Star (50/1), said: “I jumped quite well but he didn’t really have the speed to hold his position. I got roughed up a little bit going up the hill so we ended up further back than we wanted. We then travelled OK but fell down the hill. He is a big horse.”

Richard Kingscote, on 11th Knight To Behold (14/1), said: “I thought he just didn’t really enjoy the track, especially on the downhill run”

Padraig Beggy, on 12th Zabriskie (66/1), said: “He just didn’t handle the track.”

Masar (IRE) – Factfile for the 2018 Investec Derby Winner

Breeding: 3 b c New Approach (IRE) – Khawlah (IRE) (Cape Cross (IRE))

Breeder: Godolphin

Born: April 16, 2015

Owner: Godolphin

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Form: 13136-0131

*Won the 2018 G1 Investec Derby by a comfortable length and a half from Dee Ex Bee. Returned at 16/1.

*Was a first Investec Derby success for the blue Godolphin silks (the 1995 winner Lammtarra was owned by Saeed Maktoum Al Maktoum and trained by Saeed bin Suroor – Godolphin claims this success)

*Provided trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick with a first Investec Derby success.

*Was a first Investec Derby winner for stallion New Approach (winner of the 2008 Investec Derby).

*Previously finished third, beaten a length and three-quarters, when 5/2 favourite for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas behind the Aidan O’Brien-trained Saxon Warrior, who was fourth in today’s Classic. Masar follows in the footsteps of Australia (2014) by finishing third at Newmarket before winning at Epsom Downs.

*Had earlier registered an impressive nine-length success in the G3 Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April on return to Britain following disappointing effort on dirt at Meydan in March.

*Finished last season with a sixth-placed finish to Mendelssohn in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf stateside at Del Mar in November.

*Readily landed the G3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on September 2, 2017, before coming home third to Happily in the G1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Chantilly in October.

*Productive two-year-old campaign began with Goodwood success on debut in May 2017, before finishing third to September in the Listed Chesham Stakes.

*Dam Khawlah beat the colts when landing the 2011 G2 UAE Derby at Meydan, Dubai.

Race record: Starts 9; Wins 4; 2nd 0; 3rd 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,021,395

Godolphin

Background: Godolphin is the racing entity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and other members of the ruling Maktoum family of Dubai. He founded Godolphin as an expression of his lifelong passion for horses and racing. Its aim is to win races worldwide. The experiment began on a small scale in the winter of 1992. The Godolphin operation was formally established in 1994, with Hilal Ibrahim as trainer, when Balanchine won the Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs and Irish Derby at the Curragh. The following year, Saeed bin Suroor was appointed as the official trainer. Sheikh Mohammed’s passion for horses grew into a major investment in bloodstock and has resulted in the growth of the world’s largest and most global racing team, Godolphin, as well as the successful stallion operation, Darley. Today some of Godolphin’s horses winter in Dubai, to prepare for the Dubai World Cup Carnival, while Godolphin contests races on four continents, with bases in Dubai, Europe, America and Australia, and has won over 250 Group/Grade One races in 12 countries worldwide. Sponsors Stud & Stable Staff Awards in the UK, Ireland and Australia. Principal Trainers: Godolphin’s British-based horses are handled primarily by Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby, along with John Gosden and other trainers including Richard Fahey, Roger Charlton, Charlie Hills and Clive Cox. Andre Fabre and Henri-Alex Pantall train for Godolphin in France, while the US runners are overseen by Kiaran McLaughlin, Eoin Harty, Tom Albertrani, Michael Stidham and Bob Baffert. Jim Bolger, Willie McCreery and Mick Halford are the main trainers for the Godolphin horses in Ireland. Mahmood Al Zarooni, who previously trained for Godolphin at Moulton Paddocks in Newmarket, was banned for eight years by the BHA in April, 2013. A total of 22 of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids and were unable to race for six months. There has also been a significant Godolphin presence in Australia since August, 2014, with the majority of their horses under the responsibility of James Cummings while Godolphin enjoyed a first G1 success in Japan earlier in 2018 when Fine Needle landed the Takamatsunomiya Kinen. Godolphin’s current retained riders are William Buick, James Doyle and Mickael Barzalona. John Ferguson became Godolphin’s Chief Executive and Racing Manager in December, 2015 but resigned in June of last year. He was replaced by Joe Osborne. Osborne returned to his position as head of Godolphin in Ireland in March, 2018, and the role of Chief Executive has been abolished.

Champion Owner in Britain (12 times): 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

British Classic Wins (16): Investec Derby (2018 Masar), QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2013 Dawn Approach), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliche, 1998 Nedawi, 1999 Mutafaweq, 2004 Rule Of Law, 2009 Mastery and 2012 Encke). Godolphin claims Investec Derby success with Lammtarra, who carried the colours of Saeed Maktoum Al Maktoum to victory in 1995.

Big Race Wins Include: Over 250 Group/Grade One wins in 12 countries around the globe including Dubai World Cup (1999 Almutawakel, 2000 Dubai Millennium, 2002 Street Cry, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist, 2012 Monterosso, 2014 African Story, 2015 Prince Bishop, 2018 Thunder Snow), Irish 2000 Guineas (2000 Bachir, 2005 Dubawi), French 2000 Guineas (2000 Bachir, 2005 Shamardal), Irish Derby (1994 Balanchine, 2015 Jack Hobbs), Irish Oaks (2011 Blue Bunting), Eclipse (1995 &1996 Halling, 1998 Daylami, 2004 Refuse To Bend), Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (1998 Faithful Son, 2000 Dubai Millennium, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), Juddmonte International (1995 & 1996 Halling, 2001 Sakhee, 2004 Sulamani), Gold Cup (1996 Classic Cliche, 1998 & 2000 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision), Breeders’ Cup Turf (1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2017 Talismanic), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2001 Tempera), Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2017 Wuheida), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1997 & 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen), Irish Champion Stakes (1994 Cezanne, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera), Arlington Million (2003 Sulamani), Prix du Jockey Club (2005 Shamardal), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2009 Vale Of York), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2013 Outstrip), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee and 2002 Marienbard), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2013 Farhh), July Cup (2017 Harry Angel)

Investec Derby Record: Godolphin claims the 1995 Derby winner LAMMTARRA who carried the colours of Saeed Maktoum Al Maktoum, 1995-6 Vettori; 1997-9 Bold Demand; 1998-2 City Honours, 1998-9 Cape Verdi; 1999-9 Dubai Millennium, 1999-13 Adair; 2000-4 Best Of The Bests, 2000-6 Hatha Anna, 2000-11 Inchlonaig, 2000-12 Broche; 2001-3 Tobougg; 2002-3 Moon Ballad, 2002-7 Naheef; 2003-8 Graikos; 2004-2 Rule Of Law, 2004-7 Snow Ridge; 2005-3 Dubawi; 2008-7 Rio De La Plata; 2009-9 Kite Wood; 2010-3 Rewilding, 2010-6 Al Zir, 2010-8 Buzzword; 2011-11 Ocean War; 2013-12 Dawn Approach; 2014-7 True Story, 2014-14 Pinzolo, 2014-15 Sudden Wonder; 2015-2 Jack Hobbs; 2016-8 Cloth Of Stars, 2016-16 Moonlight Magic; 2017-5 Benbatl; 2017-8 Best Solution; 2017-11 Dubai Thunder; 2018-1 MASAR

Charlie Appleby (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Born: July 5, 1975, in Southampton Background: Brought up with horses. Involved with point-to-pointers at Anne and Peter Hext’s stables when 12 and rode work for trainers Angela Knight and Jackie Retter, where he met Mick Fitzgerald. Appleby was keen to become a jockey and embarked on a nine-week course at the British Racing School in Newmarket at the age of 16. Joined Susan Piggott’s yard but had to scrap ambitions of being a jockey after struggling with his weight. He became Piggott’s travelling head lad but, upon her retirement, joined David Loder in 1995. Loder was renowned for his handling of two-year-olds and became a private trainer for Godolphin in late 1998, beginning Appleby’s association with the global operation. Appleby held a number of important roles under Loder, Saeed bin Suroor and Mahmood Al Zarooni before being announced as Godolphin’s second main trainer on July 25, 2013. His first winner was Expressly in a maiden at Ascot on July 28, 2013. Trains from Moulton Paddocks in Newmarket during the summer and at Godolphin Marmoom Stables, Dubai. British Classic Wins (1): Investec Derby (2018 Masar) Major wins include: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2013 Outstrip), Middle Park Stakes (2014 Charming Thought), Jebel Hatta (2016 Tryster, 2018 Blair House)), Champagne Stakes (2013 Outstrip, 2015 Emotionless), Coral-Eclipse (2016 Hawkbill), Prix Marcel Boussac (2016 Wuheida, 2017 Wild Illusion), Sydney Cup (2017 Polarisation), Prix Saint-Alary (2017 Sobetsu), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2017 Wuheida), Al Quoz Sprint (2018 Jungle Cat), Dubai Sheema Classic (2018 Hawkbill)

Investec Derby record: 2014-14 Pinzolo, 2014-15 Sudden Wonder; 2018-1 MASAR

William Buick

Born: July 22, 1988, in Norway. Background: Fluent in Norwegian, Danish and German as well as English. Announced as a Godolphin retained jockey on November 9, 2014. He is first jockey for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby. Hails from a family with lots of equestrian background. His mother Maria became a showjumper and dressage rider, while his father Walter enjoyed a long career as a jockey, being champion jockey eight times in Denmark and once in Norway. William Buick rode out for his father in Germany and for Norwegian champion trainer Wido Neuroth. He would get up in the middle of winter and ride work in sub-zero temperatures before heading to school for his studies. During the holidays, he would travel over to Britain to ride work for Reg Hollinshead, Marcus Tregoning and Andrew Balding. Returned to Balding’s yard at Kingclere, Berkshire, to become an apprentice jockey after leaving school at the age of 16. First ride came in August, 2006, and his first victory came on Bank On Benny at Salisbury on September 27. Following a working holiday in Florida, USA, he returned to Britain at the start of 2007 and soon earned a reputation as one of the country’s most exciting apprentices. The jockey gained a first Royal Ascot success on Dark Missile in the Wokingham Handicap, one of the most competitive races in the calendar, in June, 2007, and the first Group victory came on Buccellati in the G3 St Simon Stakes at Newbury in October, 2008. Ended 2008 as joint-champion apprentice and was appointed stable jockey to John Gosden in January, 2010, despite never having ridden for the Newmarket handler before. He became a Godolphin retained rider in 2015. Accolades: Joint champion apprentice (with David Probert) in 2008. 20 Royal Ascot winners. British Classic wins (3): Investec Derby (2018 Masar), St Leger (2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel). Other major wins include: Arlington Million (2010 Debussy), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2017 Wuheida), Dubai Sheema Classic (2010 Dar Re Mi, 2016 Jack Hobbs, 2018 Hawkbill), Dubai World Cup (2015 Prince Bishop), Eclipse (2012 Nathaniel, 2016 Hawkbill), Haydock Sprint Cup (2011 Dream Ahead), Irish Champion Stakes (2013 The Fugue), Irish Derby (2015 Jack Hobbs), Irish Oaks (2012 Great Heavens), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2011 Nathaniel), Nunthorpe Stakes (2012 Ortensia), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2014 The Fugue), Prix Jacques Le Marois (2016 Ribchester), Yorkshire Oaks (2013 The Fugue)

Investec Derby Record: 2010-10 Azmeel; 2011-8 Masked Marvel; 2012-4 Thought Worthy; 2013-2 Libertarian; 2014-6 Western Hymn; 2015-2 Jack Hobbs; 2017-10 Permian; 2018-1 MASAR

MASAR PROVIDES GODOLPHIN WITH FIRST INVESTEC DERBY SUCCESS

Owner Godolphin landed their first £1.5 million G1 Investec Derby following Masar’s 16/1 success in the premier Classic at Epsom Downs.

Ridden by William Buick, the three-year-old son of New Approach, winner of the 2008 Investec Derby, was always well positioned in the mile and a half G1 and ran on resolutely in the closing stages to fend off the challenge of Mark Johnston’s Dee Ex Bee (20/1) to score by a length and a half, with a half-length back to the John Gosden-trained Roaring Lion (6/1) in third.

Saxon Warrior, the 4/5 favourite, could only finish fourth for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Speaking at the press conference after the race, winning jockey Buick commented: “I knew before the race that Masar would be a straightforward ride which is what you want in the Derby and that was how it worked out.

“Other horses I’ve ridden in the Derby have lacked the practical gears required and the pace for an ideal Derby horse.

“Charlie was confident he would stay and it was just a case of getting him into a nice rhythm. He jumped well and came back lovely up the hill.

“He travelled well through the race and he handled Tattenham Corner well. I pulled him out and it was just a matter of timing my run. He quickened up well and put the race to bed.

“Winning the Derby is really special. It is the pinnacle of our sport – it’s the Holy Grail, the be all and end all and its means everything.

“It’s lovely for Charlie, Sheikh Mohammad and his family and I’m delighted to win the race.

“The fact he won a Craven and has now won a Derby shows what a class horse he is.

“The race didn’t work out for him in the 2000 Guineas as they raced on two sides and there was no real cover or anything for him to aim at.

“He was bred for the job and Charlie assumed he would stay – he did it really well.”

MASAR IS MAGIC FOR APPLEBY

Trainer Charlie Appleby, jockey William Buick and owner Godolphin registered their first success in the Investec Derby following the success of 16/1 shot Masar in the premier Classic at Epsom Downs.

The three-year-old son of New Approach, winner of the 2008 Investec Derby, travelled kindly throughout the mile and a half contest under Buick and ran on gamely in the closing stages to score by a length and a half from the Mark Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee (20/1) in second.

A delighted Appleby said: “It’s still not sunk in yet. I am delighted for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, firstly for giving me the position and opportunity to be here. I have always said since I started this job that all I wanted to do was to be the first person to have the Derby winner in Godolphin blue.

“I thank my team at home. Brett Doyle has done a fantastic job with this horse, the whole team have. Brett has been sweet on him since the 2000 Guineas and said this horse would stay.

“William has given him the perfect ride around there and I am just delighted for His Highness and the whole Royal family to be here. It’s a day for dreams.

“Every year the Derby would go by and I just wanted to be the first person to train a winner of the race in the Godolphin blue for His Highness.

“It’s a fantastic team effort. The last 100 yards were a long way, but Godolphin has a Derby winner which is fantastic.

“He was third in the 2000 Guineas and we were hopeful that he would run well. We came in relaxed today and it’s lovely that is has paid off.

“Wild Illusion was second in the Oaks yesterday and I was a little bit disappointed but Sheikh Mohammad told me not to worry and it’s worked out today.”

MASAR DELIVERS INVESTEC DERBY GLORY FOR GODOLPHIN

Sheikh Mohammed was delighted with Masar’s 16/1 success in the G1 Investec Derby, providing his Godolphin operation with a first success in the premier Classic at Epsom Downs.

Ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, the three-year-old son of 2008 Investec Derby winner New Approach won by a length and a half from Dee Ex Bee.

Sheikh Mohammed commented: “It’s amazing to win the Derby. We have tried to win the Derby so many times and to finally win the race is very special.

“William gave him a lovely ride and horses are my blood so it is a special moment to win the Derby.

“It’s not easy to win the Derby but we have won it and we are pleased to be here. He is a very good trainer and the horse came from Dubai – it’s been a good year for Godolphin.

Sheikh Mohammed’s wife Princess Haya added: “I am so happy for Sheikh Mohammed, who so deserved it. Everyone in the team has worked so hard for this.”

MASAR IS MARVELLOUS FOR APPLEBY

Trainer Charlie Appleby, jockey William Buick and owner Godolphin registered their first success in the Investec Derby following the success of 16/1 shot Masar in the premier Classic at Epsom Downs.

The three-year-old son of New Approach, winner of the 2008 Investec Derby, travelled kindly throughout the mile and a half contest under Buick and ran on gamely in the closing stages to score by a length and a half from the Mark Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee (20/1) in second.

A delighted Appleby said in the press conference after the race: “His homework had been very good at home and kept on improving.

“His Craven win was impressive and in the 2000 Guineas, there were two separate races and he lost nothing in defeat there.

“We noticed that he had become more of a man coming into today’s race. He has had plenty of racing and we were confident coming into the race. I said to William to just get him a bit of cover in the first part of the race and the second part is up to you.

“It still hasn’t sunk in yet. I’ve been with Godolphin for 20 years now and I’ve seen plenty of things come and go.

“When I was appointed a Godolphin trainer five years ago, the aim was to have a Derby winner in the Godolphin blue. I’m delighted to be here and a big thanks must go to all the team in racing and indeed everyone at home.

“When he won the Solario as a two-year-old, from then onwards, I think stepping up to a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half would suit. I ran him in Dubai on the dirt as we had nothing to lose as it put the manners back on him.

“His work has been very good and he is a very good traveller. He has always been a very strong galloper. Last Saturday, I got confidence as he did a lovely piece of work with two good lead horses on the limekilns gallops and he wasn’t stopping.

“I was very hopeful that he would get the mile and a half – it will take a few days for this victory to sink in I think.

“Going into the winter of this year, I thought we had a good team. The two-year-olds last year were the highlight of our season and I felt this year, we had a good team and that gave me confidence.

“We didn’t lose anything in the 1000 and 2000 Guineas and I thought stepping up in trip would suit Wild Illusion and Masar.

“It was becoming a bit of a conundrum to work out how to beat Ballydoyle so it was nice to win today. We’ll enjoy today and let the horse tell us when he’s ready to go again.”

MASAR GIVES HIS SIRE NEW APPROACH A FIRST DERBY

Masar, winner of the 2018 Investec Derby, is a first winner of the premier Classic for his sire, New Approach, who took the Derby himself in 2008 for his trainer and breeder Jim Bolger and owner HRH Princess Haya of Jordan.

New Approach, a five-time Group One winner, has proved successful at stud and currently stands at Sheikh Mohammed’s Dalham Hall Stud for a fee of £30,000. He is a son of the 2001 Investec Derby winner Galileo out of the Ahoonora mare Park Approach.

Before Masar’s Investec Derby triumph, the best of New Approach’s offspring so far has been Dawn Approach, who took two Group Ones as a two-year-old and then collared the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in his three-year-old campaign. However, despite being sent off the 5/4 favourite for the 2013 Investec Derby, the Jim Bolger-trained Dawn Approach finished last of 12.

New Approach has enjoyed Classic success at Epsom before: his daughter Talent won the 2013 Investec Oaks for trainer Ralph Beckett and jockey Richard Hughes.

New Approach is also sire of Libertarian, second in the 2013 Investec Derby when ridden by William Buick – the 2018 Derby-winning jockey.

Masar’s dam, the Cape Cross mare Khawlah, won both the Group Two UAE Derby and the Group Three UAE Oaks in 2011. Masar is her first foal.

Masar’s grandma Villarrica is herself a daughter of Melikah, a half-sister to two Investec Derby winners in Galileo (2001) and Sea The Stars (2009).

UNIBET TOAST MASAR VICTORY

Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, was toasting the victory of 16/1 shot Masar in the Investec Derby after the Godolphin-owned colt, ridden by William Buick, romped to a length and half success over 20/1 shot Dee Ex Bee.

All the talk before the race had surrounded the red-hot favourite Saxon Warrior, who started the 4/5 market leader, but the Aidan O’Brien-trained three-year-old had to settle for fourth place, saving the bookmaking industry a multi-million pound payout.

“Masar’s victory in the Investec Derby was a great result,” said Unibet spokesman Ed Nicholson.

“He was relatively untouched in the ante-post market after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas and wasn’t the most popular horse in the day of the race market either.

“Saxon Warrior was very a very well-backed horse, especially in the hour leading up to the race, and, given that Aidan O’Brien didn’t even have a placed horse in the race, it was a big result for us.”

DASH OF SPICE IS SOMETHING OUT OF THE ORDINARY

The David Elsworth-trained four-year-old Dash Of Spice was the impressive six-length victory in the Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap, the race following the Investec Derby, and over the Classic distance of a mile and four furlongs.

Owner-breeder Jeff Smith said of the11/4 winning favourite: “Ít is great to have a Derby Day winner – it is only one race out! He won like a proper favourite should do.

“He has kept on bumping into Ajman King of Roger Varian’s – that was two seconds for us! He had another second at Kempton well last time, and that something of a fiasco of a race.

“Royal Ascot might be a possibility, we’ll see what the handicapper does – but he is not going to like this is he!

“Yes, Dash Of Spice does like Epsom, but Silvestre reckons he is better on a more regular track.”

Jockey Silvestre de Sousa added: “He is a big horse and he just struggled at Kempton to get into his stride [last time]. He flew home today. I am very happy I won today.”

ACE DAY FOR SILVESTRE DE SOUSA

Trainer Ian Williams has only had six-year-old Aces in his yard to run for him since May – the horse having previously been in France ­– and after a mid-field run at Ascot first time out for the Alvechurch-based trainer, the son of Dark Angel galloped to a length and a quarter victory in today’s concluding race, the Investec Asset Management Handicap Stakes over six furlongs.

“This horse has similar owners to Reshoun who ran in the penultimate race today and he was very disappointing, so I was quite anxious about this fella!” said Williams.

“I don’t see any reason why he won’t step up to seven furlongs. We haven’t had him long, and he is probably a good bit better than his mark today – he is something to look forward to!”

Jockey Silvestre de Sousa said: “He ran well. They went very hard up front so I bided my time for my run.’’

It has been a great day for De Sousa – he rode a 23.38/1 double and also finished second in the Investec Derby on Dee Ex Bee. He ends the Investec Derby Festival as leading jockey with three victories.

Leading Trainers at the 2018 Investec Derby Festival

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Charlie Appleby 1 2 -

Richard Fahey 1 1 -

John Gosden 1 1 1

Mark Johnston 1 1 1

Paul Midgley 1 1 -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 – 1

Roger Varian 1 – 1

Ian Williams 1 - 1

Clive Cox 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Peter Hedger 1 – -

Martyn Meade 1 - -

Jedd O’Keeffe 1 – -

Richard Hannon - 1 1

Andrew Balding – 1 -

John Bridger - 1 -

Richard Hughes - 1 -

Sylvester Kirk – 1 -

David O’Meara – 1 -

George Scott – 1 -

Stuart Williams – 1 -

Michael Attwater - - 1

Ed Dunlop – – 1

Charlie Hills - - 1

Hughie Morrison – – 1

Markus Klug GER – – 1

Brian Meehan – – 1

Johnny Murtagh IRE - - 1

Jason Ward – – 1

Leading Jockeys at the 2018 Investec Derby Festival

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Silvestre de Sousa 3 2 -

Frankie Dettori 2 2 -

William Buick 2 2 -

Adam Kirby 1 - 1

P J McDonald 1 – 1

Andrea Atzeni 1 – -

Jack Garritty 1 – -

Franny Norton 1 – -

Donnacha O’Brien 1 – -

James Sullivan 1 - -

Oisin Murphy – 1 3

Wayne Lordan – 1 1

James Doyle – 1 -

Hollie Doyle - 1 -

Cam Hardie - 1 -

Robert Havlin - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

David Probert – 1 -

Ryan Moore – – 3

Charlie Bennett – – 1

Ben Curtis – – 1

John Egan - - 1

Gabriele Malune - - 1

Adrie de Vries – – 1

The 2018 Investec Derby Festival – Winners

Investec Ladies Day – Friday, June 1

2.00pm Investec Woodcote EBF Race 6f 3y

COSMIC LAW (John Dance) Richard Fahey 2-9-05 P J McDonald 10/1

2.35pm Investec Click & Invest Mile Handicap 1m 113y

MEDBURN DREAM (Eddie Evans) Peter Hedger 5-8-13 Franny Norton 5/1

3.10pm Investec Coronation Cup (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y

CRACKSMAN (Anthony Oppenheimer) John Gosden 4-9-00 Frankie Dettori 2/7 Fav

3.45pm Investec Wealth & Investment Handicap 1m 2f 17y

AJMAN KING (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 4-9-06 Andrea Atzeni 5/4 Fav

4.30pm Investec Oaks (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y

FOREVER TOGETHER (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Donnacha O’Brien 7/1

5.15pm Investec Surrey Stakes (Listed Race) 7f 3y

LAKE VOLTA (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-00 Silvestre de Sousa 3/1

5.50pm Investec Zebra Handicap 7f 3y

SHARED EQUITY (Caron & Paul Chapman) Jedd O’Keeffe 7-9-07 Jack Garritty 9/1

Investec Derby Day – Saturday, June 2

2.00pm Investec Private Banking Handicap 1m 2f 17y

CONNECT (Alan Spence) Clive Cox 3-9-07 Adam Kirby 12/1

2.35pm Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Investec) (Group 3) 1m 113y

WILAMINA (The Snailwell Stud) Martyn Meade 5-9-06 Frankie Dettori 7/2 Jt Fav

3.10pm Investec Diomed Stakes (Group 3) 1m 113y

CENTURY DREAM (Abdullah Saeed) Simon Crisford 4-9-06 William Buick 11/4 Fav

3.45pm Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap 5f

TANASOQ (F Brady & J S Morrison) Paul Midgley 5-8-00 James Sullivan 12/1

4.30pm Investec Derby (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y

MASAR (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-00 William Buick 16/1

5.15pm Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap 1m 4f 6y

DASH OF SPICE (Jeff Smith) David Elsworth 4-8-04 Silvestre de Sousa 11/4 Fav

5.50pm Investec Asset Management Handicap (For The Tokyo Trophy) 6f 3y

ACES (The Tuesday Syndicate & Michael Watt) Ian Williams 6-8-07 Silvestre de Sousa 11/2 Jt Fav

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 2:00pm – Investec Private Banking Handicap

Permission was given for SHUHOOD (IRE) to go early to post. POET’S PRINCE wore earplugs which were removed at the start. SHUHOOD (IRE) ran freely to post. Having been checked by the Veterinary Surgeon at the start, the gelding was deemed fit to race. The winner, CONNECT, appeared to show improved form compared with its previous run at Newbury on 19 May 2018, where the gelding finished eleventh of 11, beaten by 21 ½ lengths. Clive Cox explained that the colt had settled better in the first-time hood and had appreciated more ease in the ground having run on Good to Firm at Newbury. His explanation was noted. Adam Kirby, the rider of the winner, CONNECT, was suspended for 4 days for using his whip above the permitted level from inside the final two furlongs. An enquiry was held to consider interference shortly after turning in when INDOMENEO, unplaced, ridden by Paddy Mathers, interfered with MACAQUE, unplaced, ridden by Martin Dwyer. Mathers was cautioned for careless riding as in wanting to make his way to the nearside rail he had taken MACAQUE off its intended line for a couple of strides. Following the race, Hollie Doyle reported that GEORGE (IRE), placed sixth, hung left-handed and Silvestre De Sousa reported that BOOK OF DREAMS (IRE), unplaced, was never travelling; the gelding was routine tested.

Race 3 – 3:10pm – G3 Investec Diomed Stakes

Permission was given for CENTURY DREAM (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. The performance of LOVE DREAMS (IRE), which finished unplaced, was considered. Mark Johnston explained that he did not consider it to be a poor performance from the colt.

Race 4 – 3:45pm – Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap

Permission was given for BOOM THE GROOM (IRE), HARRY HURRICANE, and LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) to go early to post. The Starter reported that BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) was the subject of a third criteria failure. Tony Carroll was informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. An enquiry was held to consider interference inside the final furlong when BLUE DE VEGA (GER), placed fourth, ridden by Oisin Murphy, interfered with DUKE OF FIRENZE, placed sixth, ridden by David Allan, and then EQUIMOU, unplaced, ridden by Robert Winston. Murphy was suspended for 4 days for careless riding as he had switched left-handed causing Allan to take a check and then taking EQUIMOU off its intended line with Winston also having to check for several strides. Approximately 2 furlongs out, SUPER JULIUS, unplaced, hung left-handed clipping the heels of VERNE CASTLE, unplaced, and in doing so, it took TARBOOSH, unplaced, and in turn, BOOM THE GROOM (IRE), unplaced, off their intended lines. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, Gabriele Malune reported that SUPER JULIUS, unplaced, became unbalanced and stopped quickly. The Veterinary Officer reported that SUPER JULIUS had bled from the nose.

Race 5 – 4:30pm – G1 Investec Derby

Approximately 1 furlong after the start, SEVENNA STAR (IRE), unplaced, was left short of room when the winner, MASAR (IRE), shifted marginally left-handed at the same time as ROARING LION (USA), placed third, was taken slightly right-handed by HAZAPOUR (IRE), placed fifth. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of any horse.

Race 6 – 5:15pm – Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap

Permission was given for LORELINA to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

Following the race, William Buick reported that RESHOUN (FR), unplaced, was never travelling, David Probert reported that MELTING DEW, placed fourth, ran wide on bend, and Hollie Doyle reported that ODEN, unplaced, was never travelling. The Veterinary Officer reported that the winner, DASH OF SPICE, had bled from the nose.

Race 7 – 5:50pm – Investec Asset Management Handicap

Permission was given for RUSSIAN REALM to go early to post. On the final bend, BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE), unplaced, ran wide taking WATCHABLE, and in turn, REPUTATION (IRE) and GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE), all unplaced, off their intended lines. In addition, in the final furlong, MANSHOOD (IRE), unplaced, shifted marginally left-handed taking AL QAHWA (IRE), placed fifth, off its intended line. Then, inside the final half furlong, SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE), placed third, was left short of room when RUSSIAN REALM, placed second, edged right-handed. Following the race, Daniel Tudhope reported that AL QAHWA (IRE), placed fifth, was denied a clear run, and Gabriele Malune reported that GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE), unplaced, hung left-handed in the straight.