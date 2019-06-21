All the news from fourth day of Royal Ascot 2019 Posted by racenews on Friday, June 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

GOING NEWS ON FOURTH DAY

The going for the fourth day of Royal Ascot 2019, Friday, June 21, remains:

Straight Course: Good to Soft

Round Course: Good to Soft, Soft in places

GoingStick Readings at 8.15am today:

Stand side: 7.4, Centre: 7.6, Far Side: 7.4. Round: 6.0

(Thursday GoingStick readings Stand side: 7.0, Centre: 7.0, Far Side: 7.0. Round: 5.7)

(Wednesday GoingStick readings Stand side: 8.2, Centre: 8.4, Far Side: 8.2. Round: 7.2)

(Tuesday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 8.9, Centre: 8.9, Far Side: 8.7, Round: 7.4)

It has been dry since racing on Wednesday. There was 10 millimetres of rain on Wednesday. The forecast is for generally dry conditions with the risk of occasional showers. Temperatures for the remainder of the week are predicted to be between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to racing this afternoon and through to Saturday, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels is expecting the weather to remain dry, the going to quicken up with the possibility of a going change later today.

He said at 8.30am today: “We have a dry sunny day forecast so I expect a change in the going later to reflect that. A great forecast for tomorrow as well. A dry sunny day so we should see the ground quicken up a little bit.”

Stalls:

Straight Course: Centre

Round Course: Inside

The false rail on the round course from nine furlongs out to the home bend was removed to open ahead of racing on Thursday.

NON-RUNNERS TODAY

2.30pm Albany Stakes

21 PAPER STAR (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

4.20pm Coronation Stakes

7 MOT JUSTE (USA) (Going)

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap

23 GALLIC (Going)

5.35pm Duke of Edinburgh Handicap

4 SEA THE LION (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

WINNING LINE TECHNOLOGY IN USE AT ROYAL ASCOT

Following extensive trials earlier this year, RaceTech is delighted to announce its reverse angle photofinish camera, in use at Royal Ascot 2019, has been given official authorisation by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

Working with the BHA and its RCA stakeholders, RaceTech has been developing the technology to supplement the existing photofinish cameras. The new reverse angle pictures capture a clearer image of the horses from the nearside and will be used in conjunction with the mirror image.

Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot Racecourse, said: “We have been keen to use this technology at Ascot and have assisted RaceTech in developing it over the past few months.

“We are delighted it has been fully approved and officially launched during Royal Ascot this week. It is particularly useful on a wider track, with bigger fields and when the horses come up the stand side.”

Winning Line Technology has been trialled across several tracks including at the Cheltenham Festival and at earlier Ascot fixtures.

Nick Bostock, Judging Team Principal at the BHA, commented: “It really does make a difference on the wider tracks when the horses come up the nearside, giving a far clearer image. I have used it on numerous occasions in trials and found it very helpful.”

The reverse angle images are posted on the BHA website following each race as part of the official photofinish along with the standard mirror image.

John Bozza, CEO at RaceTech, said: “RaceTech is delighted to have worked with the BHA and our racecourse stakeholders to develop this new informative technology, supporting our vision to be the technical service provider of choice for UK racing.

“It is especially pleasing to have been given official approval during Royal Ascot.”

The BHA is continuing to collaborate with the RCA on how a phased introduction of this technology can progress across the racecourse network.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Factfiles for US-trained challengers on fourth day, Friday, June 21

Chili Petin (USA) – Albany Stakes

Breeding: 2 b f City Zip (USA) – Cat’s Claw (USA) (Dynaformer (USA))

Born: March 21, 2017

Breeder: Double K LLC & Helen C Alexander

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owner: Hat Creek Racing

Form: 1

*Runs in today’s G3 Albany Stakes (6f, 2.30pm).

*Won by two and three-quarter lengths over 4.5 furlongs at Keeneland under John Velazquez on April 17 at Keeneland on dirt.

*Cost $32,000 at Keeneland as a yearling.

Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £28,346

Hat Creek Racing

Background: Syndicates managed by bloodstock agent Gatewood Bell. He is the son of Darley/Godolphin USA chairman Jimmy Bell and set up Cromwell Bloodstock in 2011. The syndicate’s first runner, Sweet Emma Rose, won by nine lengths at Keeneland in April, 2013 and went on to finish second in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. Hat Creek Racing achieved its first success at Royal Ascot in 2017 with Con Te Partiro in the Sandringham Handicap. Hat Creek Racing has enjoyed 48 winners in the USA in its own right with more in partnerships. Gatewood Bell said: “Royal Ascot is one of the great festivals of international racing and literally has everything to offer. The racing is second to none, the pageantry, the spectacle of it all, the hospitality, the car park, the history – I could go on and on. It’s a truly special place and sharing that experience with good friends is tough to beat whether you win or lose.”

Royal Ascot wins: 2017 CON TE PARTIRO (SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP)

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup).

Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019).

Royal Ascot Wins (10)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA)

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG)

John Velazquez

Born: November 24, 1971, Carolina, Puerto Rico. Background: Learnt his trade in Puerto Rico, recording his first winner there in January, 1990. Moved to New York State the same year. Breakthrough season in 2001 when he became the leading rider in New York. Set a Saratoga record when he won six races on September 3 that year. His father-in-law is trainer Leo O’Brien and brother-in-law is former jockey Keith O’Brien. His wife Leona and he have two children, Lerina and Michael. He has ridden over 6,000 American winners and his mounts have earned almost US$405 million. Singapore Trader gave him his 6,000th American winner when successful at Aqueduct on November 30, 2018. His long-time agent is leading former jockey Angel Cordero. Accolades: He is the leading jockey of all-time in the USA by earnings surpassing Pat Day’s record of $297,914,839 at Belmont Park on October 13, 2013. Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey (2004, 2005), inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2012. He has had 16 Breeders’ Cup winners. American Triple Crown Wins (4): Kentucky Derby (2011 Animal Kingdom, 2017 Always Dreaming), Belmont Stakes (2007 Rags To Riches, 2012 Union Rags). Big Race Wins include: Breeders’ Cup Turf (2007 English Channel, 2014 Main Sequence), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (2004 Ashado, 2017 Forever Unbridled), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2002 Starine, 2011 Perfect Shirl, 2018 Sistercharlie), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2010 Uncle Mo), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2000 Caressing, 2002 Storm Flag Flying), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Marathon (2010 Eldaafer, 2017 Destin), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1998 Da Hoss, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2004 Speightstown), Dubai World Cup (2005 Roses In May), EP Taylor Stakes (2004 Commercante, 2005 Honey Ryder, 2011 Miss Keller), Florida Derby (2009 Quality Road, 2013 Orb, 2017 Always Dreaming, 2018 Audible), Haskell Invitational Stakes (2006 Bluegrass Cat), Travers Stakes (2005 Flower Alley), Woodbine Mile (2000 Riviera, 2005 Leroidesanimaux, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Cigar Mile (2001 Left Bank, 2015 Tonalist), Donn Handicap (2003 Harlan’s Holiday, 2010 Quality Road, 2012 Hymn Book, 2016 Msawish), Wood Memorial Stakes (2010 Eskendereya, 2013 Verrazano, 2016 Outwork), Man O’War Stakes (2013 Boisterous, 2016 Wake Forest, 2017 Zhukova), Hollywood Derby (1998 Vergennes, 2017 Mo Town), Jenny Wiley Stakes (2018 Sistercharlie)

Royal Ascot Wins (3):

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA)

Nayibeth (USA) – Albany Stakes

Breeding: 2 b f Carpe Diem (USA) – Le Relais (USA) (Coronado’s Quest (USA))

Born: March 30, 2017

Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Owner: Merriebelle Stables & Dr Ramon Tallaj

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Form: 1

*Runs in the G3 Albany Stakes (6f, June 21, 2.30pm) today.

*Recorded an impressive success when scoring over 4.5 furlongs at Keeneland on April 17 by four and a quarter-lengths on dirt.

*Half-sister to high-class two-year-old Soldat.

Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £28,346

Merriebelle Stable/Dr Ramon Tallaj

Background: Established in 2012, Merriebelle combines the racing interests of American business partners – John Moores (born 1944) and Charles Noell (born 1953). Moores, a computer specialist for Shell, then helped set up BMC Software in 1980 and became involved in Peregine Systems in 1989. He is one of America’s richest men. Noell, who attended Havard Business School, was previously a banker with involvement in technology firms. The pair co-founded venture capital firm JMI Equity in 1992 – an investment company specialising in software companies. Moores sold Major League Baseball team San Diego Padres for $800m in 2012, having purchased an 80 percent stake for $80m in 1994. There was speculation in late 2015 that Noell was interested in purchasing Everton FC, a British football Premiership club, along with partners but nothing came of it. Racing/bloodstock interests: Moores and Noell have been involved with US racing and breeding for many years – they were major shareholders in leading sire Kingmambo. They have raced Flat horses and steeplechasers and recently became more involved in breeding. They bought the 120-acre Ardbraccan House near Navan in Co Meath, Ireland, for €4.9m in 2013, and also acquired stud farms in Kentucky and Maryland. There are some 15 mares in the US and 10 in Ireland. They bought the 30-strong stock of Ireland’s Kilfrush Stud privately in July, 2013, including top-class racemare Immortal Verse, who later that year was knocked down for 4.7-million guineas at Tattersalls, a European record for a broodmare. They have horses in training in Europe, US and Australia, and notable runners they have been connected with include Tiggy Wiggy, the neck runner-up in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and winner of the G1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, UK, in 2014, and G2-winning stayer Pale Mimosa, while in the US, steeplechaser Makari won a G1 in 2014, and Renown and Reporting Star took G3s on the Flat in 2016. They have sponsored the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate, a handicap chase at Britain’s Cheltenham Festival in March, since 2015 alongside Brown Advisory. Dr Ramon Tallaj was born in the Dominican Republic in 1956 and is a medical physician. He is the founder of SOMOS Community Care, a network of 350,00 healthcare providers serving 650,000 patients, largely from the Asian and Hispanic communities, across New York City.

No previous Royal Ascot wins

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019).

Royal Ascot Wins (10)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA)

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG)

Joel Rosario

Born: January 14, 1985 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Background: Grew up on a farm and attended jockey school at the age of 13. After six months, he turned professional and was the leading rider in the Dominican Republic on four occasions, before moving to California in 2006. Enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2009, partnering 284 winners and amassing earnings of US $13,073,777, the fifth best in North America. Has remained among the top six riders by earnings every year since. Accolades: Rode six winners in a day at Hollywood Park on December 11, 2009. Only equalled by Hall of Fame riders Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay and Kent Desormeaux. Married to wife Briana, one daughter, Jasmine and one son, Jason. Has ridden 2,705 North American winners (as of June 20), earning close to US $200 million. US Triple Crown Wins (3): Kentucky Derby (2013 Orb), Belmont Stakes (2014 Tonalist, 2019 Sir Winston) Breeders’ Cup Wins (9): Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2010 Dakota Phone), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2009 Dancing In Silks), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (2015 Wavell Avenue), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten, 2017 Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Mile (2016 Tourist), Breeders’ Cup Classic (2018 Accelerate), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2018 Game Winner), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (2018 Jaywalk) Other Big Race Wins include: Dubai World Cup (2013 Animal Kingdom), Alabama Stakes (2010 Blind Luck), Blue Grass Stakes (2011 Brilliant Speed), Jockey Club Gold Cup (2012 Flat Out, 2014 Tonalist), Pacific Classic (2012 Dullahan, 2018 Accelerate), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2010 Harmonius), Mother Goose Stakes (2013 Close Hatches), EP Taylor Stakes (2013 Tannery), Donn Handicap (2014 Lea), Ashland Stakes (2014 Rosalind), Apple Blossom Handicap (2014 Close Hatches), Man o’ War Stakes (2014 Imagining, 2019 Channel Maker), Ogden Phipps Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Belmont Oaks (2014 Minborette), Personal Ensign Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Matriarch Stakes (2010 Gypsy’s Warning, 2014 La Tia, 2017 Off Limits), Wood Memorial Stakes (2015 Frosted), Belmont Derby (2015 Force The Pass), Metropolitan Handicap (2013 Sahara Sky, 2016 Frosted), Whitney Stakes (2016 Frosted), Fourstar Dave Handicap (2014 Seek Again, 2016 Tourist), Beldame Stakes (2016 Forever Unbridled), Champagne Stakes (2016 Practical Joke), Malibu Stakes (2016 Mind Your Biscuits), Gulfstream Park Handicap (2017 Almanaar), Dubai Golden Shaheen (2017 Mind Your Biscuits), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (2017 Beach Patrol), Arlington Million (2017 Beach Patrol) Royal Ascot Wins (2): Norfolk Stakes (2013 No Nay Never, 2018 Shang Shang Shang)

Royal Ascot Wins (2): 2013 NO NAY NEVER (NORFOLK STAKES); SHANG SHANG SHANG (NORFOLK STAKES)





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST FRIDAY

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

Mr. Peter Phillips

Mr. Timothy Taylor

The Lady Helen Taylor

2nd Carriage

Mr. Mark Etherington

The Lady Alexandra Etherington

Mr. John Warren

The Lady Carolyn Warren

3rd Carriage

The Hon. William Vestey

The Hon. Mrs. William Vestey

Mr. Luca Cumani

Mrs. Luca Cumani

4th Carriage

Major General Benjamin Bathurst

Mrs. Benjamin Bathurst

The Hon. Dame Annabel Whitehead

Major Nana Twumasi-Ankrah

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

HERMOSA THE HEROINE FOR PUNTERS?

Racing’s greatest showman, 48-year-old jockey Frankie Dettori stole the show on day three of Royal Ascot with a 449/1 four-timer, which left bookmakers reeling. Dettori’s quartet of winners was headed by the mighty Stradivarius who became the first horse since Yeats (2006-2009) to win back-to-back renewals of the G1 Gold Cup when justifying Even-money favouritism. However, bookmakers’ blushes were spared when Turgenev, a 16/1 shot yesterday morning, was narrowly denied in the Britannia Handicap, having been backed into 7/2 favouritism as he sought to give Dettori a memorable fifth winner on the day. Bookmakers are fearing a similar bloodbath this afternoon as another superstar jockey, Ryan Moore, has the opportunity to record a short-priced treble at the Berkshire venue which has firms diving for cover.

In the opening race on day four of Royal Ascot 2019, the £90,000 G3 Albany Stakes (2.30pm), the Roger Varian-trained Daayeh, ridden by David Egan, has been the subject of significant support in the build-up to the contest and remains the solid 9/2 market leader with Betfred, official bookmaker of Ascot, for the six-furlong event. However, Frankie Dettori factor is in full swing and his mount, the Simon Crisford-trained Last Surprise, a comfortable winner at Lingfield earlier this month, is a 6/1 chance from 9/1 with Betfred. Kevin Ryan’s Galadriel, an eye-catching fourth at York on debut is 9/1 from 12/1 with the same firm.

The first of Moore’s short-priced contenders is in the £225,000 G2 King Edward VII Stakes (3.05pm) with Aidan O’Brien’s Investec Derby third Japan. The three-year-old son of Galileo was a half-length behind stable companion Anthony Van Dyck in Britain’s premier Classic and is an 11/8 shot with Betfred, who took a £20,000 bet on the colt this morning. The unexposed Pondus, trained by James Fanshawe, has won his last two starts, latterly scoring by five lengths at Sandown in May and is 4/1 shot from 5/1 with Betfred.

O’Brien and Moore team up with hot favourite Ten Sovereigns in the £500,000 six-furlong G1 Commonwealth Cup (3.40pm) and the three-year-old son of No Nay Never is a solid 5/4 market leader with Betfred. Ten Sovereigns has won all three of his starts over six furlongs and finished a creditable fifth in the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas over a mile on his seasonal debut. Each-way support has come for Martyn Meade’s Advertise, who disappointed in the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but has won three of his four starts over six furlongs. The three-year-old son of Showcasing is a 6/1 chance from 8/1 with Betfred.

The final leg of the O’Brien/Moore treble which could have the bookmakers in meltdown is dual Guineas heroine Hermosa, who is Betfred’s 5/6 favourite for the £500,000 G1 Coronation Stakes (4.20pm). The three-year-old daughter of Galileo backed up a length victory in the QIPCO 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, with a convincing four-length success in the Irish equivalent on May 26. Her stable companion Happen, who captured a G3 event over seven furlongs last time out, is an each-way mover, constricting in price to 16/1 from 20/1 with Betfred.

Lambourn trainer Ed Walker captured the 2018 renewal of the £90,000 Sandringham Handicap (5.00pm) with Agrotera and he has another live chance this time around with the well-supported Hotsy Totsy, the 11/2 market leader from 7/1 for the straight mile contest following facile victories at Salisbury and Kempton. Coral Beach, another contender for Moore and O’Brien this afternoon, is an 11/1 chance from 12/1 with the same firm.

In the concluding £90,000 Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap (5.35pm), the Mark Johnston-trained and Moore-ridden Baghdad, winner of the King George V Stakes at last year’s Royal Meeting, is Betfred’s 9/2 market leader from 11/2 for the 12-furlong event. Each-way money has come for Roger Varian’s Fujaira Prince (11/2 from 13/2 with Betfred), the John Gosden-trained Ben Vrackie (15/2 from 10/1) and Godolphin’s Secret Advisor (11/1 from 14/1).

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “Frankie Fever is gripping Royal Ascot once again as all his mounts have come in for support. However, punters may play up yesterday’s gains on that man Ryan Moore who has a strong book of rides including the three hottest favourites of the day. The Japan, Ten Sovereigns, Hermosa treble is just a shade over 9/1 at present and he has the well backed jolly, Baghdad in the lucky last. We may be watching the later races this afternoon through our fingers for the second successive day!”

Betfred Market Movers:

2.30pm G3 Albany Stakes – Last Surprise (6/1 from 9/1) & Galadriel (9/1 from 12/1)

3.05pm G2 King Edward VII Stakes – Pondus (4/1 from 5/1)

3.40pm G1 Commonwealth Cup – Advertise (6/1 from 8/1)

4.20pm G1 Coronation Stakes – Happen (16/1 from 20/1)

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap – Hotsy Totsy (11/2 from 7/1) & Coral Beach (11/1 from 12/1)

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap – Baghdad (9/2 from 11/2), Fujaira Prince (11/2 from 13/2), Ben Vrackie (15/2 from 10/1) & Secret Advisor (11/1 from 14/1).

ROYAL ASCOT DAY FOUR LANDMARKS

Newmarket trainer John Gosden could register his 50th winner at Royal Ascot this afternoon. He has eight runners, headed by Private Secretary and Humanitarian in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes. Gosden has enjoyed two victories this week bringing his total to 49 courtesy of Stradviarius (G1 Gold Cup) and Star Catcher (G2 Ribblesdale Stakes).

Jamie Spencer is the winning-most jockey in the G3 Albany Stakes with four victories. He rides the Fozzy Stack-trained Back To Brussels in this afternoon’s renewal.

Permian (2017) was the last horse to run in the Investec Derby, before going on to win the G2 King Edward VII Stakes. Japan (Aidan O’Brien), Humanitarian (John Gosden) and Bangkok (Andrew Balding) bid to do the same this afternoon.

Aidan O’Brien (Caravaggio 2017) or Charlie Hills (Muhaarar 2015) will become the most successful trainer in the G1 Commonwealth Cup if they win today’s edition of the six-furlong event. O’Brien saddles hot favourite Ten Sovereigns and Hills runs Khaadem.

There have been 11 French-trained winners of the G1 Coronation Stakes. Castle Lady (Henri-Alex Pantall) and Watch Me (Francis-Henri Graffard) bid to make it win number 12 this afternoon.

Five fillies have completed the 1,000 Guineas/Coronation Stakes double in the 21st Century (Winter 2017, Sky Lantern 2013, Ghanaati 2009, Attraction 2004 and Russian Rhythm 2003). The Aidan O’Brien-trained Hermosa bids to join that list this afternoon.

Jamie Spencer has won four renewals of the Sandringham Handicap, including the last two editions of the race. He teamed up with Ed Walker to land the 2018 contest with Agrotera and the pair are represented by Hotsy Totsy this afternoon.

The Mark Johnston-trained Baghdad won the King George V Stakes last year and attempts to win the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap this afternoon. He would become the first horse to win both races since the Roger Charlton-trained Source Of Light (1992 & 1993).

Gay Kelleway is the only woman to ride a winner at Royal Ascot, her coming victory coming on Sprowston Boy in 1987 in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. Nicola Currie bids to emulate Kelleway aboard Seraphinite in the G3 Albany Stakes (2.30pm). Hollie Doyle (Concello), Josephine Gordon (California Love) and Hayley Turner (Thanks Be) all have rides in the Sandringham Handicap (5.00pm).

DETTORI A DARLING FOR THE PRESS

It might seem an unfair fight, but five foot four inches of Frankie Dettori is more than a match for six foot three inches of Andy Murray when it comes to columns in today’s press.

Murray’s successful return to competitive action at Queen’s Club would have put tennis front, back and centre of the sports’ pages on any other Friday, but Frankie’s triumphant four-timer at Royal Ascot, including a Gold Cup win on Stradivarius, means racing wins two sets to one.

“The sport’s only truly bankable star,” is Greg Wood’s summary of Dettori in his column in The Guardian, while ‘Fantastic Frankie’ is the Racing Post’s cover headline. With the jockey’s seven-timer at this course in September, 1996, in mind, Jon Freeman of i writes: “There was some serious twitching in the [betting] ring when Stradivarius gave his all to land the day’s main event.”

Great sports people tend to capitalise on any surge in form, and The Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage writes: “With Dettori the first snowball should always be followed by an avalanche warning.” His colleague, Alan Tyers, reflects on Dettori’s second-place finish on Turgenev in the fifth race, the Brittania Handicap and writes: “Look out next year for a bookmaker-funded statue of [jockey] Harry Bentley, who just beat Dettori.”

The Racing Post follows up with the headline, ‘It takes a Bentley to stop the Ferrari’, above a report on the race by Kitty Trice. She quotes the 48-year-old Dettori saying: “Twenty years ago I’d have won that!” Such modesty, real or merely good for the cameras, is part of Dettori’s appeal to the public, as are tales of the caning he gives bookmakers when stringing together doubles, trebles and four-timers.

Or does he? Chris Cook of The Guardian entered the betting ring ahead of the Brittania to find it “eerily quiet”. Cook writes: “The seismic change since Dettori’s magnificent seven in 1996 is the advent of betting exchanges.”

Capturing an unusual image of racing’s most photographed personality is a challenge for the hundreds of men and women who make a living behind the lens, but Andy Watts has captured a cracker for The Times. It depicts Dettori, arcing backwards, howling to the heavens, the Gold Cup raised aloft, and the Nielsen family who own Stradivarius standing smiling in the background. It was Dettori’s day, and we were all in the background, even Stradivarius, whose second successive Gold Cup win under any other jockey would have gained greater recognition.

The Daily Mirror combines the skills of photographers and editors to capture ‘Dettori Day’ by creating a montage of cut-outs of the jockey leaping from his four winners. ‘Four he’s a jolly good fellow,’ is the Daily Mail’s headline, and the Daily Star spells out ‘Frankie 4, Bookies 0’. In the same paper Chris Goulding’s review is headlined ‘A four-ce of nature’, while The Sun carries a shot of Dettori and The Queen headlined ‘Ma’am A Mia!’.

Every newspaper carries Royal Ascot coverage in news pages, in addition to their racing pullouts or general sports sections, and the Daily Express’s coverage on pages 2 and 3 captures the essence of a great sporting and fashion spectacle – and Dettori at his impish best during the Gold Cup presentation by The Queen. ‘Comedy Gold Cup! Queen has Frankie in stitches’, runs the paper’s headline, while the Daily Star focuses on the fashions in a spread of photos and the headline ‘The lady thrillers’.

Today’s Royal Ascot card offers two Group One races, namely the Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes. Tom Segal, Pricewise of the Racing Post, opts for French raider Watch Me in the Coronation Stakes as does Chris Cook of The Guardian, although The Times’ Rob Wright sides with Castle Lady, Sam Turner of the Daily Mail picks Hermosa and the Daily Star’s Jason Heavey sides with Main Edition. The Daily Mirror tips Jubiloso.

Segal’s colleague, Paul Kealy, selects Hello Youmzain in the Commonwealth Cup, but Jon Freeman of i opposes that tip with Ten Sovereigns, nominated also by The Scout in the Daily Express. The Tipstress, a column in The Sun entitled ‘Hot tips to lash the bookies’, is another fan of Ten Sovereigns. By the way, he’s ridden by Ryan Moore, not Frankie Dettori.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

DETTORI REFLECTS ON HIS FOUR-TIMER

Frankie Dettori has been reflecting on the four-timer he achieved at Royal Ascot yesterday, including Stradivarius in the G1 Gold Cup.

Interviewed on Sky Sports Racing, he compared it to his Magnificent Seven, achieved 23 years ago at Ascot, but at the September meeting.

Dettori said: “I started off in the first race for a good friend of mine in Simon Crisford aboard A’Ali [G2 Norfolk Stakes]. It was very emotional and I was so pleased for him. Then I knew I had a chance in the second race aboard Sangarius [G3 Hampton Court Stakes]. I had a good pitch and had a good run through. I expected Star Catcher [G2 Ribblesdale Stakes] to run well and when she won, I was just hoping that I hadn’t used all my luck up! At that point I was in a good place and I could feel the adrenaline pumping. I could feel the people getting behind me and everybody wanted Stradivarius to win – it was magical. I can’t lie, I was nervous before the race, but the Gold Cup went to plan. I had a good spot and looking at the replay I know why people were worried, but I thought I was fine as I knew everything that was going on! When I crossed the line, everyone went mad – it was great. I haven’t experienced anything like it at Royal Ascot. We got over 66,000 people here yesterday and a lot of them won’t know much about racing, but they got to experience something really special. To see a gutsy performance from Stradivarius is good for the sport and I was so pleased to be a part of it.

“Stradivarius has become the people’s favourite. His style of racing and the way he conducts himself is marvellous. He has a tremendous will to win and it is so obvious for people to see. It is a privilege for me to ride him obviously, for people in the grandstand and people at home, it is magical to see a horse like that – Stradivarius is a wonderful horse. Stradivarius is so tiny and they dwarf him! His heart is bigger than his body.

“The Magnificent Seven was special, but it was such a long time ago I forgot about it! Yesterday was so special and I could feel everything. After the Magnificent Seven, this is my second biggest day – I cannot put it into words.

“My knees are alright, though the ankles were a bit sore this morning, I needed to jump in the cold bath last night. I spoke to my dad and typical Dad, he said I should have won the fifth race [aboard Turgenev in the Britannia Handicap] – one mistake out of six is not bad.

“Today I’ve got bit and bobs. Ryan Moore could do today what I did yesterday. He has a tremendous book of rides if they turn up. Hermosa [G1 Coronation Stakes] is very good and if Japan [G2 King Edward VII Stakes] runs like he did in the Derby, he should be tough to beat. My fella Private Secretary [G2 King Edward VII Stakes] is improving so I don’t know what to expect. Advertise [G1 Commonwealth Cup] has a squeak on last year’s form… who knows. The way things are going, I am not going to rule anything out.”

King Power Racing eyeing a poignant first Royal Ascot success

King Power Racing was established in 2017 by the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The Thai billionaire, who built his fortune through his King Power travel retail group, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash outside Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on October 27, 2018.

At the time of his death, Srivaddhanaprabha had a reported worth of US$4.9 billion.

He is survived by a wife and four children and his son Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, a talented polo player, is now the CEO and Chairman of King Power, as well as the Chairman of Leicester City Football Club.

The first of three horses purchased, included Beat The Bank who provided King Power Racing with its first winner in a conditions race at Newmarket on April 18, 2017.

Later that year, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and bloodstock agent Alastair Donald, who acts as King Power’s racing manager, made a splash on the eve of Royal Ascot at the Goffs London Sale by buying six lots for a total outlay of just over £2 million.

Later that summer, Beat The Bank went onto win the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Subsequently, King Power Racing continued to invest heavily, and bought a large number of yearlings that autumn, in particular at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2017, Srivaddhanaprabha and Donald spending around £16 million on yearlings.

In 2018, Donald repeated at the Goffs London Sale, buying another six horses for just over £2.1 million ahead of Royal Ascot, before that autumn buying yearlings at all the major sales for another seven-figure spend.

A week after the 2018 Tattersalls October yearling sales had concluded, Srivaddhanaprabha was killed.

The decision was taken by the family to continue with its racing interests and King Power now as a string of over 90 horses, many with Kingsclere trainer Andrew Balding, while others are handled by Tim Easterby, Ralph Beckett, Sir Michael Stoute, Tom Dascombe, David Elsworth, Richard Hannon and Karl Burke.

Flagship runners for King Power Racing include Beat The Bank, who is now a multiple Group 2-winning miler, and Bangkok. The three-year-old colt is due to run in today’s King Edward V Stakes having finished 12th of 14 in the Derby. Balding reported that the son of Australia failed to handle the unique undulations of the Epsom course

Britain’s champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa is retained by King Power Racing, an agreement which began earlier this year, de Sousa has now ridden 26 winners for King Power. King Power has had 29 winners through 2019 so far.

The Royal Meeting was always a hugely important target for Srivaddhanaprabha, and King Power has yet to have a winner at Royal Ascot. It would be poignant if that success could come this year.

Ahead of day four, at this year’s meeting King Power has had 11 runners with two best-placed seconds – Fox Champion in the Hampton Court Stakes (G3) and Beat The Bank in the Queen Anne Stakes (G1).

The owner has three runners today, with the best chance looking to be with Bangkok (12/1) in the King Edward V Stakes and Johnny Drama (11/1) in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.

On day five tomorrow, King Power has eight runners, with representatives in all six races. Happy Power (6/1) in the Jersey Stakes and Cleonte (5/1) in the week’s finale, Queen Alexandra Stakes are the best priced of the octet.

King Power’s runners at Royal Ascot day four:

3.05 King Edward VII Stakes (G2) Bangkok 12/1

5.00 Sandringham Handicap Aim Power 50/1

5.35 Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap Johnny Drama 11/1 and Pivoine 28/1

King Power’s runners at Royal Ascot day five:

2.30 Chesham Stakes (L) Sun Power 12/1

3.05 Jersey Stakes (G3) Bye Bye Hong Kong 10/1 and Happy Power 6/1

3.40 Hardwicke Stakes (G2) Morando 12/1

4.20 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) Donjuan Triumphant 40/1

5.00 Wokingham Handicap Stone Of Destiny 25/1 and Straight Right 20/1

5.35 Queen Alexandra Stakes Cleonte 5/1

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

DAAYEH DELIVERS

The well-supported 4/1 favourite Daayeh captured the opening race on day four of Royal Ascot 2019, the £90,000 G3 Albany Stakes.

Trained by Roger Varian, recording his third victory at Royal Ascot and his first this year, the two-year-old daughter of Bated Breath ran on strongly to win the six-furlong event by a length and a half, with Ken Condon’s 25/1 shot Celtic Beauty back in second.

Varian won the Albany Stakes back in 2014 with Cursory Glance, whilst rising star David Egan was registering his first victory at Royal Ascot.

Newmarket trainer Varian said: “Daayeh won nicely today. She has always worked like a horse who could be quite nice.

“It was lovely to see her do it like that. Today was the first time she was in a scrap, but at the line, she looked a good winner.

“She is promising looking ahead to the future and it looks like she’ll stay seven furlongs on the back of that – she got the trip really well.

“David is making good strides, has a good on his shoulders and is one of the best young riders around.

“He is not the finished article yet, but he has not done much wrong today. The owners have been loyal to David as he rode the horse first time out.

“David will get his chances throughout the year and he took it today.”

EGAN LANDS FIRST ROYAL ASCOT WINNER, THANKS TO DAAHYEH

David Egan rode his first Royal Ascot winner when favourite Daahyeh landed the G3 Albany Stakes.

Egan, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Wednesday, has a racing pedigree, for he is the son of jockey John Egan and former trainer Sandra Hughes – he is also a nephew of former champion jockey-turned-trainer Richard Hughes and a grandson of top Jump trainer, the late Dessie Hughes.

Egan Snr has ridden four Royal Ascot winners, headed by a victory in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Les Arcs in 2006, his most recent success at the Royal Meeting. His son, the 2017 champion apprentice when he rode 53 winners, said: “I’m sorry, I’m getting a bit emotional, but I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s a big step in my career.

“Everyone has worked hard for me through my whole life and it is great to thank them on these big days. I followed my dad’s footsteps and he’s been a huge influence on my career.”

The Roger Varian-trained Daahyeh (4/1) beat Celtic Beauty (25/1) and Aroha (100/1) by one and a half lengths and one length.

She had won her sole race before today, heading Raffle Prize in a maiden race at Newmarket last month. The runner-up went on to land yesterday’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Egan said: “She didn’t jump [exit the stalls] so well first time out, but she did today and we soon settled into a good position. Approaching the two-furlong marker, I could see things were getting a bit tight in front of me and I was glad I just took her back and then to the outside to get her to pick up. She had to battle inside the final furlong, but when I picked up my whip she really battled and hit the line strong. She’s a very nice filly and will definitely stay further.

“I knew on this ground she wouldn’t do anything instantly; the ground is probably just a bit dead for her today, but she’s done it well.

“I felt pressure before the race, but once I was on her it was just like another race. I would like to thank the owners and Mr Varian for giving me these opportunities on the big stages. This could be at the top of my career for now. I think Daayeh is very talented. She won very impressively first time out at Newmarket, as we all know, and she came here today as the favourite. For someone young like myself coming to ride a favourite in a fancy race at Royal Ascot, it is a big deal. I am just delighted I can repay the loyalty of the owners and my trainer. I think I have improved a lot this season and I have been getting some chances in nice races. I would just like to thank the people for giving me these chances. My grandfather Dessie Hughes was a big person in my life and this one is for him.”

EXCITING OPTIONS FOR ALBANY STAKES PLACED FILLIES

The one-two of the Albany Stakes (G3) was fought out between two game fillies and it was Daahyeh who took the length and a half success from Celtic Beauty.

Billy Lee, rider of the second-placed filly, a daughter of No Nay Never, was a little disappointed to have been beaten, but still pleased with the performance.

“She has run a great race, travelled beautifully into the race and took me there on the bridle. We went to win the race, but we were beaten by a very good filly. I am very happy,” he said of the 25/1 chance.

Her Irish-based trainer Ken Condon added: “She has been coming forward with every run, she is by a very good sire, the ground drying out helped us, I would say if it was even drier she might have lasted home. She has a lot of pace and natural ability and unfortunately didn’t last home. She has run with great credit.

“We are delighted with her, she is lovely filly and the first two had the race between them. There are lots of options going forward, she will be entered up in all the big races, we will see how she comes out of it, but there is more to come.”

Jockey Harry Bentley, who denied Frankie Dettori his five-timer yesterday when winning the Britannia Handicap on Biometric, rode the third-placed Aroha, who was sent off 100/1 chance.

“I am pleased with her, we were on the wrong side as the race has unfolded on the stands’ side, but we were drawn three and it was always going to happen,” he said.

Trainer Brian Meehan declared: “I took her to Bath and she came back from there very off colour and she had a good ten days off. She wasn’t herself at all. We had gone to Bath thinking she would win easily and the target was always to come here so we stuck with our guns. I am really pleased that we have, we can plan a wonderful campaign for her for the rest of the year – I think if she had been on the stands’ side she might have won.

“It is a month since she has run, and I will stick to that. The Lowther Stakes or the Cheveley Park comes to mind. She has the biggest of hearts”.

GOING AFTER THE FIRST RACE

David Egan, jockey of the 4/1 favourite and winner Daahyeh, said: “It felt good on her, but we won. It is probably a little bit dead.”

Billy Lee, jockey of the 25/1 one and a half-length second-placed Celtic Beauty, said: “Nice ground – it is a small bit dead in places.”

Harry Bentley, rider of the 100/1 third Aroha, said: “Lovely ground.”

Adam Kirby, on board fourth Alabama Whitman, said: “It is on the slow side of good.”

Jamie Spencer, partner of Back To Brussels, said: “Just on the slow side of good.”

Tony Hamilton, on board Exceptional, said: “A little bit dead.”

James McDonald, partner of Fleeting Princess, said: “Dead.”

Luke Morris, on board Get The Look, said: “Good ground.”

Charles Bishop, rider of Graceful Magic, said: “Dead and a bit tacky.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of JM Jackson, said: “It is drying out.”

Pat Dobbs, on board Kemble, said: “It is on the slow side of good.”

Robert Colgan, jockey of Lil Grey, said: “Lovely going – just on the easy side of good.”

Liam Roche, partner of Lorelei Rock, said “Lovely ground.”

Barry McHugh, on board Moon Of Love, said: “Dead and a bit tacky.”

Joel Rosario, rider of Nayibeth, said: “I would say it was good. It is lovely condition.”

Ryan Moore, partner of Precious Moment, said: “It is better than yesterday.”

Sean Levey, jockey of Separate, said: “On the slow side of good and drying.”

James Doyle, partner of Silent Wave, said: “A bit tacky.”

Donnacha O’Brien, on board So Wonderful, said: “It is a little bit dead.”





Queen in the pink for Royal Ascot day four

The Queen, arriving at Royal Ascot on a gorgeous summer day, is wearing an Angela Kelly outfit and hat.

Her coat is in raspberry pink bouclé wool with buttons to the front. After the last button there is a cutaway detail to show the dress.

Her dress is made of raw silk with a summer flower print in shades of green, pink and orange.

The hat is an Angela Kelly hat to match the same raspberry pink and is adorned with matching dyed ostrich feathers.

The brooch is the diamond star brooch.

The Queen has one runner today – Magnetic Charm in the Sandringham Handicap (5.00). The three-year-old daughter of Exceed And Excel is trained by William Haggas. She has run and won once this season, taking a mile Listed race at York in May and carries top-weight of 9st 7lb.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

JAPAN TAKES THE KING EDWARD IN STYLE

Day four of the Royal Meeting 2019 had been widely predicted to be a strong day for Aidan O’Brien, Coolmore and Ryan Moore – the second race has proved initial predictions correct – the King Edward VI Stakes was won by four and a half lengths by the O’Brien-trained and Moore-ridden Japan (6/4f), who had finished third in the G1 Derby last time out.

“The Derby was a very good race, I don’t think anyone realised what a good race it was – we can see what happened to Circus Maximus earlier in the week. They were all there together – it was a very high-class race,” said O’Brien, the QIPCO leading trainer of the week with five wins.

“This is a very smart horse and he is coming forward lovely all the time, who knows but we couldn’t be happier.

“He had a lovely run in the Dante, and he was just ready to go again, and came forward for the Derby. Wayne was delighted with him in the Derby, Wayne rides him in all his work. Everything has been right with him all the time and progressing all the time.”

Lead owner Derrick Smith said: “It was as you would expect him to win really, he was third in the Derby, I reckon he is the best of the lot, this wasn’t a surprise. The surprise was the price!”

Japan is a son of Galileo and is out of Shayste (Danehill). He is a brother to the Oaks runner-up Secret Gesture and the Group 3 winner Sir Isaac Newton.

He was bred by Newells Park Stud, and bought by MV Magnier/Mayfair/P&R Doyle for 1.3 million guineas at Tattersalls October Book 1 Yearling Sale in 2017.

SUN IS RISING ON JAPAN, SAYS MOORE

Ryan Moore clawed one back on Frankie Dettori in the QIPCO leading jockey award when riding Japan to victory ion the G2 King Edward VII Stakes.

Moore, partnering his fourth winner of the week, rode Japan (6/4f) from off the pace, but there was no mistaking his superiority at the finish, as he swept past his rivals to win by four and a half lengths from Bangkok (10/1), with Eagles By Day (25/1) a further neck behind in third. It was the third time this week that the King Power Racing team and trainer Andrew Balding had finished in the runner-up spot – they were also second in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes with Beat The Band and with Fox Chairman in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Moore said: “This is a high-class colt and he put the race to bed very easily there. We went a pretty good pace. I was happy where I was rounding the home turn, as I was on the best horse.

“He is more than a St Leger horse, no disrespect to the race. This is a good horse and he will be a very effective mile and-a-half horse going forward.”

Japan, who is trained by Aidan O’Brien, had finished a close third in the Investec Derby on his previous start. Asked if today’s performance was an improvement on that effort, Moore said: “Possibly.”

BANGKOK DENIED BY JAPAN

Andrew Balding was pleased with the performance of 10/1 chance Bangkok, who finished a four and a half-length second to impressive winner Japan, the 6/4 favourite, in the £225,000 G2 King Edward VII Stakes.

Ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, Bangkok travelled well throughout the 12-furlong contest, but was outstayed by Japan, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, who won readily.

Bangkok was bitterly disappointing in the Investec Derby on June 1, but Balding was delighted that the three-year-old son of Australia had returned to form.

Balding said: “There are no excuses – we’ve just been beaten by the better horse. It’s a relief to see Bangkok perform better than he did in the Derby.

“He has always looked like a talented horse at home and the Derby run something we could not explain, so it’s good to see him return to form here. We finished a lot closer to Bangkok than we did at Epsom.

“We will look at all our options, but we might look at the American turf races there a they have a new series there which might suit.

“You never know until you try, but hopefully he would be fine with the travelling. You never know till you try, but I couldn’t see why not.”

The Michael Bell-trained Eagles By Day (25/1) stayed on strongly to finish third, a neck behind Bangkok and Bell commented: “Eagles By Day has stayed on really well to the line. He is a raw horse who is still inexperienced, but he stays well and ran on strongly to the line.

“He is a horse with a lot of ability, and they are such fun horses to train – he hopefully has a big future and the Bahrain Trophy (Newmarket, July Festival) could be next for him.”8

ALBANY STAKES RESULT

First race, 2.30pm: Albany Stakes (Group 2), 6f

1 Daayeh (HH Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa) Roger Varian 2-9-00 David Egan 4/1 fav

2 Celtic Beauty (David Kelly) Ken Condon IRE 2-9-00 Billy Lee 25/1

3 Aroha (Anna Sundstrom & Robert Sinclair) Brian Meehan 2-9-00 Harry Bentley 100/1

25 ran

Time: 1m 14.05s

Distances: 1½, 1

Tote Win: £4.90 Places: £2.40, £7.00, £44.20 Exacta: £155.90

Breeding: ch f Bated Breath (GB) – Affluent (GB) (Oasis Dream (GB))

Breeder: D J & Mrs Deer

Roger Varian – 3rd Royal Ascot winner

David Egan – 1st Royal Ascot winner

KING EDWARD VII STAKES RESULT

Second race, 3.05pm: King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), 1m 4f

1 Japan (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 6/4 fav

2 Bangkok (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Silvestre de Sousa 10/1

3 Eagles By Day (Clipper Logistics) Michael Bell 3-9-00 Danny Tudhope 3-9-00 25/1

8 ran

Time: 2m 29.16s

Distances: 4½, nk

Tote Win: £1.95 Places: £1.01, £3.05, £6.45 Exacta: £16.20

Breeding: b c Galileo (IRE) – Shastye (IRE) (Danehill (USA))

Breeder: Newsells Park Stud

Aidan O’Brien – 70th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 57th Royal Ascot winner





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

MEADE THRILLED WITH FIRST ROYAL SUCCESS

After Advertise beat only one home in the 2,000 Guineas, Martyn Meade shut his stable down for a month due to concerns about the health status of his team, but that was put behind today by Meade as Advertise 8/1) regained winning form back over six furlongs to win the Commonwealth Cup (G1) by a length and a quarter.

It was the Manton Estate-based trainer’s first Royal success.

“He was pretty special over six furlongs last year, but the problem was I had trained him to run the mile and getting him switched off we thought how do we jazz him up again so maybe put the blinds on, just so he knows he has to sprint,” said Meade. “Luckily, it did the job as he jumped and went. Clearly that demonstrates that this is his distance, if we can step him up a bit then clearly we will.

“It has been a difficult year, the horses were running very flat to start with, a good example was Advertise in the Guineas – it was so disappointing as we went here with high hopes. We were always a little bit worried whether he would get the mile or not, but certainly we thought he would run better. Then you’ve got to pull up stumps, but it is really difficult with a yard full of horses.

“It shows we are back! From our point of view we had a couple of really good runners, then you have confidence going again, inevitably you have a few who don’t run to expectations, the main thing you have to target these things go for it and hope everything works out on the day.

“Coming into today we had absolutely nil confidence, you never know despite how well they are working at home!

“It’s huge elation – to win a G1 at Royal Ascot, it doesn’t get much better than that – but there is certainly relief because the horses have been a little but under par. It’s brilliant, brilliant, brilliant.

“He only had one bad run in all fairness, in the Guineas, but it is very easy today – everybody writes horses off pretty quickly and think “he has run poorly, maybe he didn’t train on” and all that sort of thing.

“I have always had great faith in him. I thought let’s go back to basics, where we were before over six furlongs. We know that he is brilliant at that, so if I can just reproduce what he was doing as a two-year-old, that shouldn’t be a problem.

“Getting Frankie back on board was not too difficult – he knows how good the horse is. It was just lucky that he was available to ride him.

“I did think “what is Frankie doing now?” because I thought he hit the front too soon, but this is Frankie – he knows exactly what he is doing and what sort of horse he has underneath him. Clearly he had the confidence that all was going well. I am thrilled to bits about it.

“We might step him up a little and go to France for the Maurice de Gheest. Maybe seven furlongs but I like to take baby steps – maybe he would get a mile one day, who knows? At this stage will keep him around six and we have a few options now. At least he is back on everybody’s radar and we can look and see where the best place to send him is.”

DETTORI ADVERTISES BRILLIANCE IN COMMONWEALTH CUP

Everything he seems to touch this week has turned to gold and that was the case again for Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot this afternoon as he registered his seventh victory of the Royal Meeting aboard 8/1 shot Advertise in the £500,000 G1 Commonwealth Cup.

Trained by Martyn Meade, the three-year-old son of Showcasing captured the fifth running of the six-furlong sprint by a length and a half over the Aidan Fogarty-trained Forever In Dreams (20/1) in second.

Dettori, the 48-year-old racing legend, rode a 449/1 four-timer at Royal Ascot yesterday and was narrowly denied a fifth win in the Britannia Handicap. His winners this week have been Raffle Prize (G2 Queen Mary Stakes), Crystal Ocean (G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes), A’Ali (G2 Norfolk Stakes), Sangarius (G3 Hampton Court Stakes), Star Catcher (G2 Ribblesdale Stakes), Stradivarius (G1 Ascot Gold Cup) and now Advertise.

Dettori, recording his 67th winner at the Royal Meeting overall, said: “I am so pleased for Martyn, he has been having a tough time.

“Advertise ran a stinker in the Guineas and he decided to close his stables for a month as he knew his horses weren’t right. It has paid dividends.

“He was patient and it’s very hard when you have horses and you can’t run them. We came here hoping, we weren’t so sure that we were out of the woods, but Advertise put up a tremendous performance.

“I was always in control and travelled like the winner. When I kicked, he went and it was brilliant. He is back to his best.

“Advertise always relaxed in his races for me and he has gone a little the other way, that’s is why he has got blinkers, just to keep him focused. He was a very good two-year-old and I am pleased for all the connections.

“This morning, when I woke up, I felt he had a chance on last year’s form but it has been a long time since that form was franked. I am pleased that he has put that to bed today and won.”

Betfred make Advertise a 10/1 shot from 25/1 for the July Cup at Newmarket.

PHOENIX LADIES IN DREAMLAND

A filly who was bought for £430,000 at Goffs’ London Sale on Monday evening proved that was money well spent when Forever In Dreams finished second in the G1 Commonwealth Cup for three-year-olds over six furlongs.

Her valuation is now well ahead of that purchase price, but no less importantly she provided the fledgling Phoenix Ladies’ Syndicate with a fabulous entrée to European racing. Created last year, as a division of Phoenix Thoroughbreds, it enjoyed success in Dubai during the winter, and decided it was ready to spread its wings outside of the Emirates.

The syndicate is headed Pamela Cordina, who was born in Malta and lives in Dubai. Ironically, the horse who beat Forever In Dreams (20/1) today, Advertise (8/1), is owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, the brainchild of Amer Abdulaziz. He won by one and a half lengths, and there was a further head back to third-placed Hello Youmzain (6/1). In fourth was the evens-favourite Ten Sovereigns.

Forever In Dreams was bred by Con Marnane, and raced by him until Monday evening. Initially his filly was trained by Matthieu Palussiere in France, and she was seventh in last year’s Windsor Castle Stakes, but only a length and a quarter behind the winner. She was then switched to Aidan Fogarty’s stable in the spring, and he saddled her to win the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes before her sales’ ring appearance.

Fogarty, who is based in Bansha, between Cashel and Tipperary town, said: “That was brilliant – my first Royal Ascot runner. I’m delighted for myself and the Phoenix teams who own this filly and the winner.

“It suited me when Con asked me to train her – I’m a Jump trainer who has some pointers, and a few Flat horses, but nothing else as good as this filly. She was fifth in a Listed race at Cork on her first start for me, and then she won at Haydock. I’ve had just two runners in Britain, and she was both of them.

“It would be lovely to keep her, but it will be up to her new owners.”

Ms Cordina said: “It’s a pinch-me moment. I’m in a daze and very happy. I was at the sale on Monday – we had studied her page, and noticed there was a lot of black type in her family and a lot of sprinters.

“The Phoenix Ladies were looking for a horse like this and I’m so glad we bought her. This was the first horse to race outside of Dubai, and what a place to start.”

Bruce Raymond, representing Jaber Abdullah, the owner of Hello Youmzain, said: “He’s still maturing and there is a lot more to come, including races like the Haydock Sprint Cup. He’s better on soft ground and he wants taking care of, because I think he’s going to be an even better four-year-old, when he will be fully mature.”

Aidan O’Brien, the trainer of Ten Sovereigns, said: “I’m pleased with that because it was his first run since the Guineas and he ran well given that he was dropping back in trip. The July Cup is a possible.”

His jockey, Ryan Moore, said “It was Ten Sovereigns’ first run back at six. I think he will come forward for the run. It was a bit messy for him, but he will go the right way from that.”

COMMONWEALTH CUP RESULT

Third race, 3.40pm: Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), 6f

1 Advertise (Phoenix Thoroughbreds Limited) Martyn Meade 3-9-03 Frankie Dettori 8/1

2 Forever In Dreams (Phoenix Ladies Syndicate) Aidan Fogarty IRE 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 20/1

3 Hello Youmzain (Jaber Abdullah) Kevin Ryan 3-9-03 Kevin Stott 6/1

Evs fav Ten Sovereigns (4th)

9 ran

Time: 1m 11.88s

Distances: 1½, hd

Tote Win: £8.75 Places: £2.20, £4.30, £1.90 Exacta: £152.90

Breeding: b c Showcasing (GB) – Furbelow (GB) (Pivotal (GB))

Breeder: Cheveley Park Stud Ltd

Martyn Meade – 1st Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 67th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

GRAFFARD CAN TRULY SAY ‘WATCH ME’ AFTER TWO TOP-GRADE VICTORIES

An amazing few days in the career of French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard began with a victory in the G1 Prix De Diane, the French Oaks, and was completed by a first Royal Ascot win.

Watch Me’s 20/1 success in the G1 Coronation Stakes was a fabulous follow-up to Channel’s win in Sunday’s big race at Chantilly. Graffard can claim to train two of the top fillies in Europe, and there was no mistaking Watch Me’s superiority in today’s one-mile test for three-year-old fillies.

Ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot she won by one and a half lengths from the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Hermosa (evens favourite), with Jubiloso (9/2) a further one length back in third.

Graffard said: “It’s a week you dream of. As I was saying on Sunday, you get up every morning to do this job and to be part of the game at this level.

“That’s why I set up in Chantilly – I wanted to win Classics and big races. It happened on Sunday, which was a big day for a Frenchman, in France, and I was confident today again. I trusted in my filly, and she has worked well, which gave me confidence.”

Watch Me was luckless in running during the Poule d’Essai Des Pouliches (French 1,000 Guineas), in which she finished sixth, and Graffard said: “I thought we had to put that race in the Guineas behind us, because everything went against her, and today we were 20/1, which was good for me with the owner. I was able to say to them ‘Enjoy yourself, we are an outsider and there is no pressure’.

“It’s a fantastic result. She travelled very nicely, and while I have to watch the race again she did it very well. After the Guineas Olivier Peslier told me to run her in the Prix de Diane, but after bad luck in that race I didn’t want to change everything [by stepping her up in trip] and so I said let’s stay with the first plan and go to Ascot.”

WATCH ME IS THE QUEEN FOR BOUDOT

French raider Watch Me caused a 20/1 shock in the mile £500,000 G1 Coronation Stakes for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard and jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot.

The three-year-old daughter of Olympic Glory travelled powerfully into contention and swept past the Aidan O’Brien-trained Even-money favourite Hermosa to record a length and a half-success.

Watch Me is the 12th French-trained winner of the G1 Coronation Stakes and first since Qemah in 2016.

Boudot was registering his second victory at Royal Ascot, having steered Le Brivido to success in the 2017 running of the G3 Jersey Stakes.

Boudot said: “Today’s race went perfectly for Watch Me. She was very unlucky in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

“I broke well and she settled nicely. I was behind Hermosa travelling very well, very easy, and then she gave me a really nice turn of foot.

“Watch Me did it very easily today. She has a big heart and is very courageous – she’s a very good filly.

“It is a big day for me. It is my first Group One at Royal Ascot. I’m a lucky boy and it is very important to have winners like this – it’s a good week!”

NO EXCUSES FOR HERMOSA

The 1,000 Guineas and Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Hermosa, sent of Evens favourite, came home a length and a half second to 20/1 the French raider Watch Me in the £500,000 G1 Coronation Cup on the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

Her trainer Aidan O’Brien commented on her run after the race.

O’Brien said: “There are no excuses. We will get her back home and see how she is before we decide on any plans for her, including if we try further in distance. Her half-sister got a mile and a half. We are never confident, though always hopeful about these things.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of the Galileo filly, said: “She ran well – she has had a hard couple of races.”

GOING CHANGE

The going was changed to Good on the straight course and Good, Good to Soft in places on the round course after the third race.

The fourth day of Royal Ascot commenced with the ground described as Good to Soft (straight course) and Good to Soft, Soft in places (round course).

JUBILOSO: PROMISING PERFORMANCE IN THE CORONATION

Jubiloso (9/2), owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah and trained by Sir Michael Stoute, put in a fine performance to finish third, beaten two and a half lengths by the winner Watch Me, in the Coronation Cup (G1). Previously unbeaten, it was Jubiloso’s first start out of maiden and novice company.

“She probably just lacked a little bit of experience, but we have to very pleased with that and we hope she is going to turn into the filly we hope she will be,” said Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager for Prince Khalid. “She is in the Falmouth, but we will have to see how she is.”

“She has acquitted herself very pleasingly,” added Stoute.

“She gave me a lovely ride, she had her chance and finished off really well,” said jockey James McDonald.

CORONATION STAKES RESULT

Fourth race, 4.20pm: Coronation Stakes (Group 1), 1m round

1 Watch Me (Alexander Tamagni) Francis-Henri Graffard FR 3-9-00 Pierre-Charles Boudot 20/1

2 Hermosa (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore Evs fav

3 Jubiloso (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 James McDonald 9/2

9 ran

Time: 1m 39.61s

Distances: 1½, 1

Tote Win: £3.35 Places: £5.15, £1.05, £1.75 Exacta: £82.10

Breeding: b f Olympic Glory (IRE) – Watchful (IRE) (Galileo (IRE))

Breeder: Mme A Tamagni & Cocheese Bloodstock Anstalt

Francis-Henri Graffard – 1st Royal Ascot winner

Pierre-Charles Boudot – 2nd Royal Ascot winner

MORE ON THE COMMONWEALTH CUP

Phoenix Thoroughbreds eyeing a stallion career for Commonwealth Cup winner Advertise

“We thought he has been working well beforehand and we were very happy with him,” said Phoenix Thoroughbreds CEO Amer Abdulaziz after Advertise won the Commonwealth Cup (G1).

“He is a champion, he is a Group 1 winner last year, he is a stallion in the making, he is by a good stallion in Showcasing, as well. You look at his conformation, he is a beautiful horse in the ring. He didn’t fail us today.

“He is a second stallion in Europe for Phoenix, we have some stallions in the US. He will definitely be a future stallion for Phoenix. We work together with the Irish stud or the National Stud in the UK.

“We have not decided yet whether we will stand him or what his plans are, I am sure they will start knocking on our doors!”

Phoenix Thoroughbreds also got the third home in the Commonwealth Cup, this time it was one for the girls –Forever In Dreams finishing third for Phoenix Ladies’ Syndicate, bought for £430,000 at the Goffs London Sale on Monday.





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

HAYLEY TURNER BECOMES SECOND FEMALE

TO RIDE A ROYAL ASCOT WINNER

It has been a much-talked about target for female riders at Royal Ascot – to ride a winner at the Royal Meeting and so break the winning drought for females riders since Gay Kelleway’s success on Sprowston Boy in 1987.

Hayley Turner brought that void to an end on the 33/1 chance and Charlie Fellowes-trained Thanks Be by just a neck from The Queen’s Magnetic Charm.

“She was a little bit keen but the strong mile suited her,” said Turner. “She settled really well and I was able to tack over from the outside draw and get in amongst them. She just cruised through them.

“I had a nice, light weight. I didn’t have breakfast, lunch and dinner but it was worth it! I had a sweat here at the races too.

“It’s a great performance from Charlie as well. Weirdly, even though she was big price, he was quite confident this morning. He said that everything was perfect for her – the big field, the strong pace, the ground – and she was not without a chance.

“It means quite a lot because, though we all love Royal Ascot, we have to listen to Gay every year – fair play to her, but I can take those bragging rights off her now! Well done to her because it is a great achievement and it was nice to have to have that goal to aim for as well.

“Hopefully, the standard of girls has risen so much that they will just keep coming and coming now. I think it will be more common now and I think in 10 years the girls will be having winners more often here, it won’t be something discussed.”

Turner announced her retirement in November 2015, and spent some time as an ITV presenter, but the lure back to riding was too strong and has been back full-time riding again since 2018.

“I think I needed the break to recharge,” she explained. “I have come back keener than ever and am enjoying it more than ever. It is going so well this year, I have got a lot of new support as well as old support, I love my job – I enjoy it so much.

“I just recently started riding out for Charlie Fellowes, I know him quite well as he was assistant to James Fanshawe, and I rode out for him a lot. I know how Charlie likes his horses ridden and he trains in a very similar way to James as well. We do get on quite well.

“I went into the weighing room today and there are five girls there. We know each other really well as we are racing every day and the standard of girls jockeys has risen so much. We all get on so well, Hollie and Josephine waited to congratulate me as we pulled up today. We all wanted one of us to have a winner – it is nice that it was me!

.

“I was going to keep on trying – if it hadn’t been this year I was going to try next year. I have been second in the Albany and third in one of the handicaps so I’ve been knocking on the door before.”

Turner was the first female jockey to ride a 100 winners in Britain (2008) and has also ridden two Group 1 winners and one Grade 1 winner – in 2011 on Dream Ahead in the July Cup and Margot Did in the Nunthorpe Stakes, and on I’m A Dreamer in the Beverly D. Stakes in 2012.

While she was keen for any girl to have been successful winner this week, she admitted that she did want it to be her!

And despite those Group 1 wins, this Royal Ascot victory is a career highlight.

“Royal Ascot is different class! I have have had winners all over the world and it is a buzz, but Royal Ascot is so unique, it has so much history and has done for years and will continue to do so – just to be part of it is wonderful! I feel bad for beating Her Majesty, but I am sure she will understand!”

THANKS BE MAKES HISTORY

Hayley Turner became the second woman to win a race at Royal Ascot and the first since 1987 as 33/1 shot Thanks Be, the bottom-weight, won the 27-runner Sandringham Handicap.

Trained by Charlie Fellowes, registering his first Royal Ascot success, the three-year-old daughter of Mukhadram came from the rear with a strong run to lead inside the final furlong of the straight mile contest to defeat her Majesty The Queen’s Magnetic Charm (7/1), the top-weight, by a neck.

Fellowes, who is now based at Bedford Lodge Stables in Newmarket [which used to be owned by Luca Cumani] said: “First and foremost, I am so happy for these owners. Tom Wilson, who owns the horse and is Emma’s [Capon] father, lost his mother last week. They have had a really rough year and they deserve this so much. “The guys at home all work so, so hard, so I hope this goes a small to putting a smile on his face.

“Thanks Be is wonderful. I just felt like today would really suit her. I am so happy for the owners and delighted for the yard. They work so hard and without them I am nothing. To get a winner on the big stage like this means so much.

“What Hayley has done for this sport is phenomenal. She is the best female jockey that has ever ridden. Hayley rang me up two weeks ago and said can I come and ride out for you two days a week. She had ridden a winner for me at Newmarket earlier in the year, so I said good idea. It is purely because of that that she picked up this ride.

“We have always got on well and she has ridden for me a bit. She wanted to come and ride out regularly – two or three days a week – and I said let’s do that. The ride on Thanks Be came purely though that because there are not many people that can do 8st and she rode her beautifully. Hayley is a very good rider and I am so pleased for her.”

“Thanks Be didn’t stay last time out and I really felt that a big-field would really enable her to settle and get into a rhythm, so this race looked beforehand as if it would suit.

“Did I think she would win a Sandringham? No I didn’t. But I did think she would run well and that conditions would really suit her. It’s very special to have a winner at Royal Ascot. The main feeling is relief if I’m honest. We’ve hit the post a few times in big races and I was starting to think after King Ottokar got no luck in the Hampton Court Stakes yesterday that every time we go for a big race, is luck not going to come our way? But thankfully today it did.

“I thought the race would really suit her. When I saw the rain, I was delighted – I had three runners this week and all wanted cut in the ground. Then we got drawn on the other side and everything was winning this side.

“Then I didn’t think Mr Haggas was going to declare The Queen’s horse, I thought they were going to go for the Coronation, so, instead of running off our real weight, we ran out of the weights. I thought everything had gone against us.

“They all came in the middle, we got a lovely position and she just travelled through the race beautifully. Hayley gave her the most lovely ride – she let the filly find her feet – and the rest is history, I guess.

“She has a very good pedigree and is a really good-looking filly, so the next plan will be trying to get some black type with her.”

EMOTIONAL VICTORY AS THANKS BE WINS SANDRINGHAM

The Charlie Fellowes-trained bottom-weight Thanks Be (33/1) created history at Royal Ascot this afternoon as her rider Hayley Turner became the the second woman to win a race at Royal Ascot and the first since 1987.

The victory in the straight-mile contest was an emotional one for owners Simon and Emma Capon, with Emma’s grandmother passing away last week.

Simon Capon said: “I was Charlie’s assistant for six months and we have had horses with Charlie for a good while now since he started training. It is a brilliant result, though with mixed emotions with Emma’s grandmother passing and my sister today was diagnosed with breast cancer. This win is for her. Thank you to all the team at Charlie’s, they are amazing.”

Emma Capon added: “We have always been involved in horses. My father Tom Wilson, his mother, my grandmother, passed away last week which is why he is not here today to share in this delight with us. It is a wonderful day and the filly ran exceptionally. Hayley gave her a fantastic ride.”

Hayley Turner Factfile

Born: January 3, 1983, Nottingham Background: Hayley Turner, the joint champion UK apprentice in 2005, is the most successful female jockey in British racing history. Turner was taught to ride by her mother, a riding instructor. She started riding out for local trainer Mark Polglase, who supplied her first winner, Generate, at Pontefract on June 4, 2000. She attended the Northern Racing College, and then was apprenticed to Michael Bell in Newmarket. She spent 13 years riding for Bell until a split happened in June, 2013. She announced her retirement from race riding in November, 2015, following more than 760 successes in the UK and abroad. She took up a career as a television pundit, including for ITV Racing. She returned to the saddle the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and resumed race riding on occasions in 2017 (five British winners). Turner announced that she would ride in France (10 winners in 2017) over the winter where she was able to take advantage of the 2kg (4.4lb and for 2018 reduced to 1.5kg, 3.3lb) allowance for female jockeys, but this did not happen on a regular basis because of a three-month ban from December (2017) to March (2018) for betting. Turner partnered 45 winners in the UK in 2018, including a G3 success in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket, and was the leading riding at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, partnering one winner and gaining the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, thus helping The Girls team to win the competition. Accolades: Turner became the first woman to be crowned Britain’s champion apprentice when partnering 44 winners during the 2005 Flat season, sharing the title with Saleem Golam. She also became only the fourth woman in Britain to ride out her apprentice claim, after Emma O’Gorman, Alex Greaves and Lisa Jones. Her success during the 2005 season led to Turner being awarded a Lester for apprentice jockey of the year, the first woman ever to gain that accolade. In 2008, she became the first female jockey to partner 100 winners in a calendar year in Britain. She was awarded an OBE in The Queen’s Birthday honours list in June, 2016, for services to horse racing. She holds the record for the number of Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup appearances – 12.

Big-Race Wins include: Turner’s first G1 victory came in July, 2011, aboard the David Simcock-trained Dream Ahead in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket and she enjoyed further G1 success when the Bell-trained Margot Did captured the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York the following month. She became only the second woman to have a G1 winner in Britain and the first to win one outright as Alex Greaves’ success came when her mount Ya Malak dead-heated with Coastal Bluff for the 1997 Nunthorpe Stakes. In 2012, she gained a G1 victory on the international stage when the Simcock-trained I’m A Dreamer landed the Beverly D Stakes at Arlington, USA.

Royal Ascot: On day four of Royal Ascot 2019, Friday, June 21, Turner became only the second female jockey to ride a winner at Royal Ascot, following on from Gay Kelleway in 1987, when successful on 33/1 shot Thanks Be in the Sandringham Handicap. It was her 12th success of 2019.

SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP RESULT

Fifth race, 5.00pm: Sandringham Handicap, 1m straight

1 Thanks Be (Emma Capon) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-00 Hayley Turner 33/1

2 Magnetic Charm (Her Majesty The Queen) William Haggas 3-9-07 James Doyle 7/1

3 Hotsy Totsy (Dean Reeves & Raymond Hill) Ed Walker 3-8-06 Jamie Spencer 7/1

4 Coral Beach (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-02 Ryan Moore 10/1

5 Model Guest (John Guest Racing) George Margarson 3-8-07 Barry McHugh 50/1

11/2 fav Desirous (7th)

27 ran

Time: 1m 39.61s

Distances: nk, 1¼, hd, 1

Tote Win: £49.95 Places: £8.85, £2.30, £2.15, £2.70 Exacta: £349.50

Breeding: ch f Mukhadram (GB) – Out Of Thanks (IRE) (Sadler’s Wells ( USA ))

Breeder: Deveron Limited

Charlie Fellowes – 1st Royal Ascot winner

Hayley Turner – 1st Royal Ascot winner

CHARM RUNS A BIG RACE IN THE QUEEN’S COLOURS

There were torn loyalties for impartial observers during the closing stages of the Sandringham Handicap.

Two fillies drew clear – topweight Magnetic Charm, who would have been a Royal Ascot winner for The Queen, and Thanks Be, who was ridden by Hayley Turner. Could she become just the second woman to ride a winner at the Royal Meeting following Gay Kelleway’s triumph 32 years ago on Sprowston Boy in the 1987 Queen Alexandra.

Turner won, creating a first Royal Ascot success for herself and trainer Charlie Fellowes, as Thanks Be (33/1) beat Magnetic Charm (7/1) by a neck, with Hotsy Totsy (7/1) a further one and a quarter lengths behind in third. Model Guest (50/1) was a head behind in fourth.

John Warren, The Queen’s racing and bloodstock advisor, said of Magnetic Charm: “To carry topweight was difficult, and she had to give 21lb to the winner. We debated running her in the Coronation Stakes, and the form of Twist ‘N’ Shake, who she beat at York [and was fourth in today’s Coronation Stakes] suggests we were right to think that way, but she is an admirable filly, she’s run a huge race, and she will go on and win Group races on the back of that now. She’s a beautiful filly with a lovely temperament.”

William Haggas, who trains Magnetic Charm, said: “She ran a great race. I haven’t got a plan yet, but she will certainly be going for Group races next. I’m not using the ground as an excuse for defeat, and it was okay today, but she prefers top of the ground.”

Ed Walker, the trainer of Hotsy Totsy, was nursing a sore throat, but managed to say: “She’s been sold and will now run in America from Christophe Clement’s yard. I’m sure she will do very well there.”

More on the Coronation Stakes

MORE FROM THE WINNING TRAINER

Francis-Henri Graffard, who enjoyed his first Royal Ascot winner with Watch Me in the G1 Coronation Stakes, commented: “She had a lovely trip through the race and, when she quickened, she quickened very nicely and took the lead the quite early.

“The run last time was a bit unlucky, so we didn’t see the real Watch Me. I kept my faith in the filly and the owners trust me – they let me do my job properly. I told them that she was in very good form and that I wanted to go to Ascot with her, so they said “let’s go and have fun”.

“I did the (Darley) Flying Start course – I was in the first group between 2003 and 2005 – and, after the course, I spent three years at Newmarket being a racing representative for Darley. I went to every trainer that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed had and learned a lot from them.

“I got a lot of very good souvenirs and went racing everywhere in England, representing the owners. To have my name at this meeting now, it’s very good. I always knew that I wanted to go back and train in Chantilly, but this is very special.

“We were 20/1, but I knew that my filly was well. We tried and it worked, so it’s fantastic.

“Pierre-Charles and I are from the same small town in Burgundy. I was riding during my school holidays and we are a very good team. I like the way he rides my horses and my horses enjoy it.

“We have a lot of confidence and I never gave him any orders. We walked the course, we knew what we were going to do and it worked out very well.

“We will see how she comes back and enjoy it. Obviously, we will compete in G1 races and she can probably go to Deauville for the Prix Rothschild this summer. If not, we can wait for the autumn.

“The owner Antoinette Tamagni is a breeder, so she will be delighted to have her back on the farm. My job is done now and anything else is a bonus.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

BAGHDAD DOES THE DOUBLE

The Mark Johnston-trained Baghdad justified favouritism with a game success in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the four-year-old son of Frankel fended off the fast-finishing Ben Vrackie (7/1), trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, to score by a diminishing short-head.

Baghdad won the King George V Stakes at last year’s Royal meeting and he became the first horse since Source Of Light (1992 & 1993) to back up a victory in that race with success in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.

Johnston, registering his second winner of the week (Raffle Prize, Queen Mary Stakes, being the first) and 45th Royal Ascot victory overall said: “It is fantastic for Baghdad. He fractured a cannonbone when winning the King George V Stakes last year.

“Baghdad has only had two runs back this year and I have to say that we saved him for this a bit. Had he gone up a bit more in the handicap, he would not have got in. We wanted to wait for this before going on to bigger things.”

“I was worried in the closing stages and Mr. Dettori was coming very fast!

“We had to go wide on the home bend, so I don’t think Ryan was totally happy with his position. But he had to commit on the outside to make sure he got a clear run.

“Ryan rode a brilliant race and it is wonderful to see him have another winner here this week.”

Ryan Moore was recording his fifth victory of the week and a 10.25/1 double today following the victory of Japan in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes. He is now two winners behind Frankie Dettori who heads the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award standings with seven winners.

DUKE OF EDINBURGH HANDICAP RESULT

Sixth race, 5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap, 1m 4f

1 Baghdad (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 4-9-08 Ryan Moore 7/2 fav

2 Ben Vrackie (HRH Princess Haya of Jordan ) John Gosden 4-9-08 Frankie Dettori 7/1

3 Fujaira Prince (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 5-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 4/1

4 Corgi (Martin Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen) Hughie Morrison 4-9-03 Jim Crowley 7/1

19 ran

Time: 2m 30.57s

Distances: sh, 1½, 1¼

Tote Win: £4.70 Places: £1.60, £2.45, £1.70, £1.75 Exacta: £32.90

Breeding: b c Frankel (GB) – Funny Girl (IRE) (Darshaan (GB))

Breeder: S C E A Haras De Saint Pair Et Al

Mark Johnston – 45th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 58th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

DRYING GROUND AS PLEASANT WEATHER CONTINUES AT ROYAL ASCOT

A warm and pleasant day at Royal Ascot, following another dry night, resulted in a slight going change after the third race, the Commonwealth Cup.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels said: “The ground was changed to ‘Good’ on the straight course, and ‘Good, good to soft in places’ on the round course.

“There has been no rain since Wednesday and we are expecting a dry night and more dry weather tomorrow for the final day of this year’s Royal Meeting.

“Temperatures could rise slightly tomorrow, the track is riding really well and the Clerk of the Course is very happy.”

TODAY’S CROWD

Today’s attendance came to 66,507, as against 69,087 for the fourth day last year.

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 2:30pm G3 Albany Stakes – An enquiry was held to consider why Richard Hannon was running KEMBLE (IRE) here at Ascot on going described as Good to Soft, having declared the filly a non-runner at Ascot on 19 June 2019 on ground with the same official description. The trainer’s representative stated that the filly had been made a non-runner on Wednesday on the basis of the forecast rain. However, with an intervening dry day and with the ground continuing to dry out, they were happy for KEMBLE (IRE) to take her chance on this occasion. Permission was given for CHILI PETIN (USA) to be ponied early to post. LORELEI ROCK (IRE) wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. An enquiry was held to consider why CHILI PETIN (USA), trained by Wesley Ward, had gone to the start behind 21 of the other runners, contrary to the ‘Ponying of Horses to the Start’ protocol which states that all horses to be ‘ponied’ should go down early and at a normal pace, so as not to delay the other runners at the start. After being interviewed, Ward was informed that any future failure to comply with the protocol may result in the privilege of having his horses ponied to the start removed. Following the race, Frankie Dettori reported that LAST SURPRISE (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the filly failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 2 – 3:05pm – G2 King Edward VII Stakes – Permission was given for HUMANITARIAN (USA) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. An enquiry was held to consider interference on the final bend when PRIVATE SECRETARY, placed fourth, ridden by Franki Dettori, interfered with HUMANITARIAN (USA), unplaced, ridden by Robert Havlin, which in turn interfered with PABLO ESCOBARR (IRE), placed fifth, ridden by James Doyle. Dettori was suspended for 3 days for careless riding for manoeuvring to his left when insufficiently clear o HUMANITARIAN (USA), causing Havlin to have to take a check and shift the gelding left-handed and, as a consequence, PABLO ESCOBARR (IRE) was taken off its intended line. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that EAGLES BY DAY (IRE), placed third, had lost its left-fore shoe, and Oisin Murphy reported that PONDUS, placed sixth, ran too free.

Race 3 – 3:40pm G1 Commonwealth Cup - Permission was given for KHAADEM (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring and be mounted in the chute. ROYAL INTERVENTION (IRE) wore earlpugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. Upon leaving the stalls RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE (IRE), drawn 7, jumped right-handed at the same time as FOREVER IN DREAMS (IRE), drawn 5, jumped left-handed and as a consequence they made brief contact. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved.

Race 4 – 4:20pm G1 Coronation Stakes – The Starter reported MAIN EDITION (IRE) was the subject of a third criteria failure. Mark Johnston’s representative was informed that the filly could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. As it was the second occasion within the previous 12 months that MAIN EDITION (IRE) had been reported, a further report within the same period would mean the filly would be prevented from having a stalls test for 6 months. MAIN EDITION (IRE), drawn 7, jumped right-handed leaving the stalls making brief contact with JUST WONDERFUL (USA), drawn 6, which in turn made contact with JUBILOSO, drawn 5. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. The Stewards wished to hold an enquiry into the Running and Riding of JUST WONDERFUL (USA) but were unable to do so as Aidan O’Brien had left the course. They adjourned their enquiry to Ascot on 22 June 2019.

Race 5 – 5:00pm – Sandringham Handicap – Permission was given for INVITATIONAL and LAYALEENA (IRE) to wear hoods in the Parade Ring. Hayley Turner, the rider of the winner, THANKS BE, was suspended for 9 days and fined £1,600 for using her whip above the permitted level inside the final 1 ½ furlongs. James Doyle, the rider of MAGNETIC CHARM, placed second, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip in an incorrect place on the run to the line. The performance of NONCHALANCE, which finished unplaced, was considered. John Gosden’s explanation that the filly may be suited by a return to 7 furlongs was noted. The performance of LAYALEENA (IRE), which finished unplaced, was considered. Sir Michael Stoute could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance.

Race 6 – 5:35pm – Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap – Permission was given for SPARK PLUG (IRE) to be mounted in the chute and go early to post. BAGHDAD (FR) wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. The performance of JOHNNY DRAMA (IRE), which finished unplaced, was considered. G M Lyons’ explanation that the gelding may be have unsuited by the step up in trip was noted; JOHNNY DRAMA (RE) was routine tested.





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 21

QIPCO LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 7 3 1

Ryan Moore 5 6 1

Danny Tudhope 3 - 2

Jim Crowley 1 1 2

Oisin Murphy 1 1 2

James Doyle 1 1 1

Pierre-Charles Boudot 1 - 2

Harry Bentley 1 - 1

Richard Kingscote 1 - -

Seamie Heffernan 1 - -

David Egan 1 - -

Hayley Turner 1 - -

Silvestre de Sousa - 4 -

Jamie Spencer - 1 2

Wayne Lordan - 1 2

Christophe Soumillon - 1 1

Adam Kirby - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

John Velazquez - 1 -

Paul Hanagan - 1 -

Billy Lee - 1 -

Andrea Atzeni - - 2

Nicola Currie - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’NeilL - - 1

Kevin Stott - - 1

James McDonald - - 1





QIPCO LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 5 6 2

John Gosden 2 3 2

William Haggas 2 1 2

Mark Johnston 2 1 2

Sir Michael Stoute 2 1 1

Andrew Balding 1 3 -

Charlie Hills 1 1 -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - 1

Roger Varian 1 - 1

Ian Williams 1 - 1

Charlie Appleby 1 - -

David O’Meara 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

Ralph Beckett 1 - -

Martyn Meade 1 - -

Francis-Henri Graffard FR 1 - -

Saeed bin Suroor - 1 1

David Barron - 1 -

Richard Hannon - 1 -

Willie Mullins IRE - 1 -

Richard Fahey - 1 -

Wesley Ward USA - 1 -

Ken Condon IRE - 1 -

Aidan Fogarty IRE - 1 -

Archie Watson - - 2

Keith Dalgleish - - 1

Andre Fabre FR - - 1

Jamie Osborne - - 1

Karl Burke - - 1

Joseph O’Brien - - 1

Brian Meehan - - 1

Michael Bell - - 1

Kevin Ryan - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1





ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 5 6 2

Khalid Abullah 2 - 1

Hamdan Al Maktoum 1 1 2

Godolphin 1 1 1

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum 1 1 -

CLXX 1 - -

Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum 1 - -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum 1 - -

Mick & Janice Mariscotti 1 - -

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild 1 - -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull 1 - -

Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa 1 - -

Anthony Oppenheimer 1 - -

Bjorn Nielsen 1 - -

HH Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa 1 - -

Phoenix Thoroughbred Ltd 1 1 - -

Alexander Tamagni 1 - -

Emma Capon 1 - -

Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya 1 - -

King Power Racing - 3 -

HRH Princess Haya of Jordan - 2 -

Lady Bamford - 1 -

CheveleyPark Stud - 1 -

Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah - 1 -

Ten Broeck Farm Inc - 1 -

J Turner - 1 -

Collette Twomey - 1 -

Abdullah Menah - 1 -

David Kelly - 1 -

Phoenix Ladies Syndicate - 1 -

Her Majesty The Queen - 1 -

Clipper Logistics - - 2

Gestut Ammerland/Newsells Park - - 1

Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner - - 1

Lael Stable - - 1

Mohammed Obaida - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

K Sohi - - 1

Lord Lloyd Webber - - 1

Weldspec Glasgow Limited - - 1

Ahmad Alshaikh & Co - - 1

Susan Roy - - 1

Kin Hung Kei, Qatar Racing & L Dassault - - 1

Lloyd J Williams Syndicate - - 1

Anna Sundstrom & Robert Sinclair - - 1

Jaber Abullah - - 1

Dean Reeves & Raymond Hill - - 1

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2019 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 18

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m £600,000

LORD GLITTERS (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 6-9-00 Danny Tudhope 14/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f £150,000

ARIZONA (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 15/8 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f £500,000

BLUE POINT (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-04 James Doyle 5/2

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 7f 213y £538,750

CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Flaxman Stables, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 10/1

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 3f 210y £90,000

THE GRAND VISIR (CLXX) Ian Williams 5-9-10 Richard Kingscote 12/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 1f 212y £100,000

ADDEYBB (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) William Haggas 5-9-03 Danny Tudhope 5/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f £110,000

RAFFLE PRIZE (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 18/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y £225,000

DASHING WILLOUGHBY (Mick & Janice Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 6/1

3.40pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y £750,000

CRYSTAL OCEAN (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 Frankie Dettori 3/1

4.20pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m £175,000

MOVE SWIFTLY (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Danny Tudhope 9/1

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m £175,000

AFAAK (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-03 Jim Crowley 20/1

5.35pm WindsorCastle Stakes (Listed Race) 5f £90,000

SOUTHERN HILLS (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-03 Ryan Moore 7/1

Third Day – Thursday, June 20

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f £100,000

A’AlLI (Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa) Simon Crisford 2-9-1 Frankie Dettori 5/1

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 1f 212y £90,000

SANGARIUS (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-0 Frankie Dettori 13/2

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y £215,000

STAR CATCHER (Anthony Oppenheimer) John Gosden 3-9-0 Frankie Dettori 4/1

4.20pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3f 210y £500,000

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-2 Frankie Dettori Evs Fav

5.00pm Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m £120,000

BIOMETRIC (Khalid Abdullah) Ralph Beckett 3-8-8 Harry Bentley 28/1

5.35pm King George V Handicap 1m 3f 211y £90,000

SOUTH PACIFIC (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-9 Seamie Heffernan 22/1





Fourth Day – Friday, June 21, 2019

2.30pm: Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f £90,000

DAAHYEH (HH Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa) Roger Varian 2-9-0 David Egan 4/1 Fav

3.05pm: King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y £225,000

JAPAN (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien Ire 3-9-0 Ryan Moore 6/4 Fav

3.40pm: Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f £500,00

ADVERTISE (Pheonix Thoroughbred Limited 1) Martyn Meade 3-9-3 Frankie Dettori 8/1

4.20pm: Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 7f 213y £500,000

WATCH ME (Alexander Tamagni) Francis-Henri Graffard FR 3-9-0 Pierre-Charles Boudot 20/1

5.00pm: Sandringham Handicap 1m str £90,000

THANKS BE (Emma Capon) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-0 Hayley Turner 33/1

5.35pm: Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap 1m 3f 211y £90,000

BAGHDAD (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 4-9-8 Ryan Moore 7/2 Fav