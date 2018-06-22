All of the news from the fourth day of Royal Ascot 2018 Posted by racenews on Friday, June 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

GOING NEWS ON THE MORNING OF THE FOURTH DAY

The going for the fourth day of Royal Ascot remains Good to Firm.

The straight and round courses were watered after racing yesterday, with four millimetres put on all over. It was dry overnight.

Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, reported at 9am: “We put four millimetres of water on after racing yesterday, while it was dry overnight.

“It is going to be two degrees (Celsius) warmer today than yesterday, but with much less breeze. It was the breeze that dried the ground yesterday – we had three and a half millimetres of evapotranspiration yesterday, more than any other day so far this week.

“There is moisture in the track, with the water we put on last night and the dew this morning, though it is still quick ground.

“We had over 70,000 racegoers attend yesterday – a big crowd having fun in the nice weather and watching the fantastic racing.”

GoingStick Readings

Day Stands’ side Centre Far side Round

Friday at 08.15 8.6 8.6 8.6 8.2

Thursday at 08.15 8.6 8.6 8.7 8.0

Wednesday at 08.15 8.5 8.5 8.7 7.9

Tuesday at 08.30 8.6 8.8 8.7 7.8

Monday at 08:15 8.3 8.3 8.2 7.4

Sunday at 08:00 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.0

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course: Centre

Round Course: Inside

Rails’ Position

The temporary inner running rail on the round course, three yards out, from approximately the nine-furlong pole to the start of the home straight was taken down on Wednesday night.

Forecast

Friday – a dry and sunny day.

A generally dry, warm and breezy week is forecast.





NON-RUNNERS TODAY

4.20pm Coronation Stakes

6 CAPLA TEMPTRESS (IRE) (Self Certificate, Heat in Leg)

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap

12 TERZETTO (IRE) (Self Certificate, In Season)

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap

7 GREY BRITAIN (Vet’s Certificate, Heat in Leg)

18 PLUTONIAN (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

NON-RUNNER TOMORROW

3.05pm Hardwicke Stakes

5 RARE RHYTHM (Self Certificate, Fracture)

Factfiles for international challenger on fourth day

Stillwater Cove (USA) – Albany Stakes

Breeding: 2 b f Quality Road (USA) – Celibateire (USA) (Broken Vow (USA))

Breeder: Lofts Hall Stud & Ben Sangster

Born: February 15, 2016

Owner: Dermot Ryan, David O’Loughlin, William Franz

Trainer: Wesley Ward USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Form: 1

*Runs in today’s G3 Albany Stakes (6f, 2.30pm) at Royal Ascot.

*Quickened up smartly to win on debut over an extended four furlongs on dirt at Keeneland on April 8.

*Led out unsold at $45,000 at the Keeneland 2017 September Yearling Sale.

*Previously raced for Marcus Stables LLC before transferring to current owners on June 16.

Race record: Starts 1; Wins 1; 2nd -; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £26,667

Dermot Ryan, David O’Loughlin, William Franz

Dermot Ryan is the manager of Ashford Stud, the American division of Coolmore Stud. A native of County Tipperary, Ireland, Dermot graduated from the Irish National Stud Thoroughbred Breeding Course before taking a position with Coolmore Stud in Ireland. Following eight years working for Coolmore in Ireland, he relocated to Coolmore America in 1993. Among the current stallions at Ashford Stud are 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and Shanghai Bobby, sire of yesterday’s G2 Norfolk Stakes winner Shang Shang Shang. David O’Loughlin is director of sales for Coolmore Stud in Ireland, home of great stallions such as Sadler’s Wells, Danehill, Montjeu and Galileo. Along with former jockey Mick Kinane, O’Loughlin was part-breeder of the 2007 Derby winner Authorized. William (Billy) Franz is based in Kentucky and works in the stallion division at Ashford Stud.

No previous Royal Ascot runners

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had close to 1,700 North American winners.

Royal Ascot Wins (10)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA )

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG)

Joel Rosario

Born: January 14, 1985 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Background: Grew up on a farm and attended jockey school at the age of 13. After six months, he turned professional and was the leading rider in the Dominican Republic on four occasions, before moving to California in 2006. Enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2009, partnering 284 winners and amassing earnings of US $13,073,777, the fifth best in North America. Has continued among the top six riders by earnings every year since. Accolades: Rode six winners in a day at Hollywood Park on December 11, 2009. Only equalled by Hall of Fame riders Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay and Kent Desormeaux. Married to wife Briana, one daughter, Jasmine and one son, Jason. Has ridden 2,500 North American winners, earning close to US $172 million. US Triple Crown Wins (2): Kentucky Derby (2013 Orb), Belmont Stakes (2014 Tonalist) Breeders’ Cup Wins (7): Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2010 Dakota Phone), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2009 Dancing In Silks, Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (2015 Wavell Avenue), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten, 2017 Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Mile (2016 Tourist) Other Big Race Wins include: Dubai World Cup (2013 Animal Kingdom), Alabama Stakes (2010 Blind Luck), Blue Grass Stakes (2011 Brilliant Speed), Jockey Club Gold Cup (2012 Flat Out, 2014 Tonalist), Pacific Classic (2012 Dullahan), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2010 Harmonius), Mother Goose Stakes (2013 Close Hatches), EP Taylor Stakes (2013 Tannery), Donn Handicap (2014 Lea), Ashland Stakes (2014 Rosalind), Apple Blossom Handicap (2014 Close Hatches), Man o’ War Stakes (2014 Imagining), Ogden Phipps Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Belmont Oaks (2014 Minborette), Personal Ensign Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Matriarch Stakes (2010 Gypsy’s Warning, 2014 La Tia, 2017 Off Limits), Wood Memorial Stakes (2015 Frosted), Belmont Derby (2015 Force The Pass), Metropolitan Handicap (2013 Sahara Sky, 2016 Frosted), Whitney Stakes (2016 Frosted), Fourstar Dave Handicap (2014 Seek Again, 2016 Tourist), Beldame Stakes (2016 Forever Unbridled), Champagne Stakes (2016 Practical Joke), Malibu Stakes (2016 Mind Your Biscuits), Gulfstream Park Handicap (2017 Almanaar), Dubai Golden Shaheen (2017 Mind Your Biscuits), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (2017 Beach Patrol), Arlington Million (2017 Beach Patrol) Royal Ascot Wins (2): Norfolk Stakes (2013 No Nay Never, 2018 Shang Shang Shang)

Royal Ascot Record: 2013 Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Red Avenger (13th Britannia Handicap); 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), Luck Of The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), Quick Defence (7th Britannia Handicap); 2017 Long On Value (12th Diamond Jubilee Stakes); 2018 Hemp Hemp Hurray (13th Jersey Stakes), SHANG SHANF SHANG (WON NORFOLK STAKES)





Gidu (IRE) – Commonwealth Cup

Breeding: 3 ro/g c Frankel – Manerbe (USA) (Unbridled’s Song (USA))

Breeder: Ecurie Des Monceaux

Born: March 13, 2015

Owner: Zayat Stables Ltd

Trainer: Todd Pletcher USA

Jockey: john Velazquez

Form: 21-211

*Runs in today’s G1 Commonwealth Cup (6f, 3.40pm) and left the USA on Monday, June 11. Has been stabled at Paul Cole’s stables in Whatcombe.

*Landed non-graded Paradise Creek Stakes over seven furlongs on turf (all his races have been on grass) at Belmont Park on May 26 last time out.

*Gained a comfortable length and three-quarter victory at Tampa Bay Downs in non-graded Columbia Stakes over a mile on March 10.

*Head second on first start of 2018 over a mile in G3 Dania Beach Stakes at Gulfstream Park on February 3.

*Second on debut in August as a two-year-old before landing five-furlong maiden at Gulfstream Park in December.

Race record: Starts 5; Wins 3; 2nd 2; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £125,984

Ahmed Zayat

Background: Born August 31, 1962, Ahmed Zayat is an Egyptian-American entrepreneur who is described by the New York Times as “one of the most successful and flamboyant owners in thoroughbred racing.” Born in Cairo, Zayat learned to ride horses at his local country club, competing in showjumping and winning national titles as a child. Zayat moved to the United States at 18 where, after college, he earned an undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University and procured a master’s degree in business and public health from Boston University. Zayat originally settled down in New York working in commercial real estate before returning to Egypt to run the Al Ahram Beverages Company, which he purchased whilst heading an investment group in 1997. The company was bought by Heineken in 2002 for $280 million in what was then the largest corporate buyout in Egyptian history. He returned to the US in 2007 and made Zayat stables his main focus. Zayat lives in Teaneck, New Jersey, with his wife Joanne. They have four children: Ashley, Justin, Benjamin and Emma. Zayat still has other business interests in Egypt, including being the majority shareholder of Misr Glass Manufacturing, which is Egypt’s largest maker of glass containers. Racing interests: Established Zayat stables in 2005. Zayat Stables has owned up to 200 horses at any one time and often finished in the top 10 of America’s leading owners by prize money from 2006. In 2008, Zayat was North America’s leading owner by earnings. Zayat’s broodmares and stallions are based mainly in Kentucky, whilst his horseracing operation is in Hackensack, New Jersey. Zayat has horses in training with Bob Baffert, Mark Casse, D Wayne Lukas, Todd Pletcher and Dale Romans among others. Zayat is the owner of American Pharoah, who in 2015 became the first horse to win the American Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978, capturing the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. American Pharoah also went on to land the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic. Zayat has also owned 2012 Haskell Invitational victor Paynter, three-time G1 winner Zensational, 2012 Arkansas Derby winner Bodemeister, 2009 Santa Anita Derby victor Pioneerof The Nile, 2010 Wood Memorial winner Eskendereya and 2017 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile scorer Solomini. Zayat Stables has had over 760 North American winners in its own colours, with more coming through partnerships.

No previous Royal Ascot runners





Todd Pletcher (New York)

Born: June 26, 1967, Dallas, Texas. Background: One of North America’s leading trainers. Father Jake trained both thoroughbreds and quarter horses and Pletcher was hot walking horses at age seven. While studying at college, Pletcher spent his summers working for trainers Henry Moreno, D Wayne Lukas and Charlie Whittingham. On graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in animal science, he went to work for D Wayne Lukas in New York, initially as a foreman before becoming an assistant trainer in 1991. During his seven years with Lukas, he worked on the East Coast and was associated with champions such as Thunder Gulch, Harlan, Serena’s Song, A Wild Ride and Flanders.

Training career: He took out his own licence in December, 1995, with seven horses and enjoyed a first winner with Majestic Number in February, 1996 at Gulfstream Park, Florida. The first major success came with Ashado in the 2004 Kentucky Oaks and the filly subsequently won the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and took the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Three-Year-Old Filly in 2004. In 2005, Pletcher enjoyed 10 G1 victories and set a single season earnings’ record of $20,867,842. However, that record lasted just one year when Pletcher topped it in 2006 with earnings of $27,670,243. That year, he trained a record 93 stakes winners, made up of 52 graded successes and 17 G1 victories. In 2007, he gained a first Triple Crown race victory with Rags To Riches, who became the first filly to win the Belmont Stakes since 1905. He has sent out over 4,570 winners in North America and his horses have earned more than $361 million.

Triple Crown race wins (5): Kentucky Derby (2010 Super Saver, 2017 Always Dreaming); Belmont Stakes (2007 Rags To Riches, 2013 Palice Malice, 2017 Tapwrit).

Accolades: Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014). Pletcher has a team of over 200 horses with his main base being at Belmont Park and he lives in Garden City, New York. He employs assistants in New York, Florida, the Midwest and New Jersey. He is married to Tracy and they have two sons, Payton and Kyle and a daughter Hannah. His first runner in Britain, Starfish Bay, finished unplaced in the G2 King George Stakes (5f) at Glorious Goodwood in 2010.

Royal Ascot record: 2011 Bridgetown (12th King’s Stand Stakes), More Than Real (11th Coronation Stakes); 2017 American Patriot (11th Queen Anne Stakes)

John Velazquez

Born: November 24, 1971, Carolina, Puerto Rico. Background: Learnt his trade in Puerto Rico, recording his first winner there in January, 1990. Moved to New York State the same year. Breakthrough season in 2001 when he became the leading rider in New York. Set a Saratoga record when he won six races on September 3 that year. His father-in-law is trainer Leo O’Brien and brother-in-law is former jockey Keith O’Brien. His wife Leona and he have two children, Lerina and Michael. He has ridden over 5,900 winners and his mounts have earned over US$386 million. His long-time agent is leading former jockey Angel Cordero. Accolades: He is the leading jockey of all-time in the USA by earnings surpassing Pat Day’s record of $297,914,839 at Belmont Park on October 13, 2013. Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey (2004, 2005), inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2012. He has had 15 Breeders’ Cup winners. American Triple Crown Wins (4): Kentucky Derby (2011 Animal Kingdom, 2017 Always Dreaming), Belmont Stakes (2007 Rags To Riches, 2012 Union Rags). Big Race Wins include: Breeder’s Cup Turf (2007 English Channel, 2014 Main Sequence), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (2004 Ashado, 2017 Forever Unbridled), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2002 Starine, 2011 Perfect Shirl), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2010 Uncle Mo), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2000 Caressing, 2002 Storm Flag Flying), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Marathon (2010 Eldaafer, 2017 Destin), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1998 Da Hoss, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2004 Speightstown), Dubai World Cup (2005 Roses In May), EP Taylor Stakes (2004 Commercante, 2005 Honey Ryder, 2011 Miss Keller), Florida Derby (2009 Quality Road, 2013 Orb, 2017 Always Dreaming, 2018 Audible), Haskell Invitational Stakes (2006 Bluegrass Cat), Travers Stakes (2005 Flower Alley), Woodbine Mile (2000 Riviera, 2005 Leroidesanimaux, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Cigar Mile (2001 Left Bank, 2015 Tonalist), Donn Handicap (2003 Harlan’s Holiday, 2010 Quality Road, 2012 Hymn Book, 2016 Msawish), Wood Memorial Stakes (2010 Eskendereya, 2013 Verrazano, 2016 Outwork), Man O’War Stakes (2013 Boisterous, 2016 Wake Forest, 2017 Zhukova), Hollywood Derby (1998 Vergennes, 2017 Mo Town), Jenny Wiley Stakes (2018 Sistercharlie)

Royal Ascot Wins (3):

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA)





HARRY FACES THE WARRIOR IN DIAMOND JUBILEE

Clive Cox’s dual G1 winner Harry Angel (Adam Kirby) headlines a stellar field of 12 for Royal Ascot’s most prestigious sprint contest, Saturday’s £600,000 G1 Diamond Jubilee (4.20pm) over six furlongs.

Successful in the G1 Darley July Cup (6f) at Newmarket and the G1 32Red Sprint Cup Stakes (6f) at Haydock last season, the four-year-old son of Dark Angel was a ready winner of the G2 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes (6f) at York on his seasonal return in May. However, the Godolphin-owned colt is yet to win in three starts at Ascot, which included a second-placed finish in the 2017 G1 Commonwealth Cup. Harry Angel is the general 11/4 favourite for Saturday’s G1 event.

Australia’s one and only runner of the week, top sprinter Redkirk Warrior (David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig/Frankie Dettori, 9/2), bids to become the third Australian-trained winner of the G1 Diamond Jubilee following the victories of Black Caviar in 2012 and Choisir in 2002. The seven-year-old son of Notnowcato has captured the G1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes over five furlongs and the G1 Lexus Newmarket Handicap over six furlongs at Flemington this year, in which Merchant Navy (7/2), who made a winning debut for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore at the Curragh in May, was third. Redkirk Warrior began his career with Newmarket trainer William Haggas and landed a 10-furlong handicap at Ascot in July 2014.

2017 Diamond Jubilee winner The Tin Man (Tom Queally, 8/1) bids to become first dual winner winner of the race since Right Boy in 1958 & 1959, having beaten Tasleet by a neck in last year’s renewal. James Fanshawe’s six-year-old was a comfortable winner on his return to action in a six-furlong Listed contest at Windsor, defeating Godolphin’s D’bai (Charlie Appleby/William Buick, 33/1).

Wesley Ward registered his 10th victory at the Royal Meeting with victory of Shang Shang Shang in Thursday’s G2 Norfolk Stakes and the US trainer seeks his second success (Undrafted 2015) in the G1 Diamond Jubilee with Bound For Nowhere (Joel Rosario, 10/1). Fourth in last year’s G1 Commonwealth Cup, three and a half-lengths behind Harry Angel. The Factor colt has won his last two starts, which included a four-length victory of King’s Stand Stakes fifth Bucchero at Keeneland over an extended five furlongs in April.

French raider City Light (Stephane Wattel/Christophe Soumillon, 12/1) is unbeaten in three starts this year, which included a smart success in the All-Weather Sprint Championships on Polytrack at Lingfield Park (6f) on Good Friday. The four-year-old son of Siyouni is a 12/1 shot for tomorrow’s contest and annexed a five-furlong G3 race at Longchamp in May on his latest start. City Light would become the first French-trained winner of the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Dean Ivory’s Librisa Breeze (12/1) relished soft conditions when plundering the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint under regular jockey Robert Winston on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot in October. The six-year-old Mount Nelson gelding, owned by Brighton & Hove Albion Chairman Tony Bloom, was a creditable two and a quarter-length fourth to The Tin Man in the 2017 G1 Diamond Jubilee.

Along with Merchant Navy, Aidan O’Brien saddles G2 winner Spirit Of Valor (Donnacha O’Brien, 33/1) and G3 scorer Intelligence Cross (Seamie Heffernan, 125/1).

Projection (Roger Charlton/Kieran Shoemark, 25/1) and Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth/Sean Levey, 40/1) complete the field of 12 for the six-furlong G1 event.





FRANKEL LEADING THE SIRES’ TITLE WITH THREE WINNERS

Stallions from global operations as well as smaller commercial stud farms have enjoyed success at Royal Ascot 2018, but it could be a father and son who will be battling for leading honours come the meeting’s end at 5.35pm on Saturday.

Record-breaking sire Galileo has secured two winners so far this week with Kew Gardens, winner of the G2 Queens Vase and Magic Wand, successful in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes, however his wonderful unbeaten son Frankel, who collected five success at Ascot himself, including the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes and the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, is currently superseding Dad with three winners, including Without Parole, hero of the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

His further two winners are Monarchs Glen (Listed Wolferton Stakes) and Baghdad (King George V Handicap). The Juddmonte sire might be the most successful stallion at Royal Ascot 2018 so far, but both stallions have strong chances of adding to their totals in many of the 12 races left to run over the final two days of the meeting.

The only other stallion with more than one winner so far at Royal Ascot 2018 is Darley Stud’s Shamardal, courtesy of his G1 King’s Stand Stakes winner Blue Point and Aljazzi, successful in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Darley has also enjoyed further successful efforts by its stallions, headed by New Approach who got the Britannia Stakes winner Ostilio. Sadly, the stud’s sires Delegator and Poet’s Voice whose progeny have picked up two G1 victories this week ­– Accidental Agent in the Queen Anne Stakes and the Poet’s Word in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes ­– are both deceased.

Plenty of young stallions have had their chances to shine: Juddmonte’s Kingman, winner of the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes in 2014 and whose first crop are two-year-olds this year, hit the heights on day one with the impressive Calyx, successful in the G2 Coventry Stakes, while Coolmore’s Camelot, who has his first crop of three-year-olds running this year, has been successfully represented by Hunting Horn, winner of the G3 Hampton Court Palace Stakes. Coolmore’s young US-based sire Shanghai Bobby, an undefeated dual G1-winning juvenile, gained his first Group level success in the northern hemisphere with the trailblazing G2 Norfolk Stakes winner Shang Shang Shang, trained by Wesley Ward.

The Aga Khan Stud’s stallion Sea The Stars, the five-time G1 winner and Epsom Derby hero, achieved his eighth career G1 winner courtesy of Stadivarius’s wonderful Gold Cup victory on Thursday. The son of Cape Cross stands in Ireland and is currently priced at £135,000, his highest nomination fee yet.

At the other end of the fee scale, Camacho, who stands at Yeomanstown Stud, Ireland for €7,500, got off the mark for the week with Signora Cabello’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes success. Her victory was an important success for the racing and bloodstock worlds – she was part-purchased just two weeks ahead of Royal Ascot by the emerging and ambitious ownership group, Phoenix Thoroughbreds.

Camacho has great chances of another winner today in the G1 Coronation Stakes with his G1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches queen Teppal. She takes on two further 1,000 Guineas winners – Alpha Centuri (Mastercraftsman), winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas, and the Newmarket Classic winner Billesdon Brook, a daughter of Champs Elysees. He is a former Juddmonte stallion who now stands at Castle Hyde Stud in Ireland predominately as a NH sire at a fee of €6,500.

Coolmore’s Mastercraftsman also has another favourite’s chance today with Agrotera (11/2) in the mile Sandringhan Handicap. She is owned and was bred by Stradivarius’s owner and breeder Bjorn Nielsen.

Of interest in the opening G3 Albany Stakes for two-year-olds is second-favourite Fairyland (3/1) – she is the most expensive yearling sold so far by Tally-Ho Stud’s sire Kodiac (950,000gns at the Tattersalls October Book 1 Sale). She is trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by John Magnier’s mother Mrs Evie Stockwell, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith.

POSSIBLE LANDMARKS ON FOURTH DAY OF

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

It is all to play for in the race for the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey Award. Frankie Dettori leads the way from Ryan Moore going into the fourth day. Dettori has ridden four winners so far this week, and reached the landmark of 60 Royal Ascot winners yesterday when Stradivarius landed the G1 Gold Cup. Moore has ridden three winners so far at Royal Ascot 2018 and passed the landmark of 50 winners at the Royal Meeting when riding a double yesterday (his Royal Ascot total now stands at 51 winners). Both jockeys have a full book of six rides today. Dettori has gained the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey Award five times, most recently in 2004, while Moore has taken the honours seven times (every year from 2010 to 2017, except 2013). Andrea Atzeni and William Buick have both ridden two winners so far at Royal Ascot 2018. Buick has six rides today, while Atzeni has four.

Similarly, it is close in the race for the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Trainer Award. John Gosden has saddled four winners so far this week, while Aidan O’Brien has enjoyed three successes. Gosden has five runners today, compared to 12 for O’Brien. Gosden has lifted the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Trainer Award once before (2012), while O’Brien has taken the award eight times, including in each of the last three years. Sir Michael Stoute, Royal Ascot’s most successful trainer ever with 77 wins, is the only other trainer to have saddled more than one winner so far this week, courtesy of a double on Wednesday. He has four runners today.

The G1 Coronation Stakes (4.20pm) sees a meeting of the English (Billesdon Brook), French (Teppal) and Irish (Alpha Centaurti) 1,000 Guineas winners. The last time the individual winners of these three Classics met in the Coronation Stakes was in 2009, when Newmarket heroine Ghanaati was successful. Longchamp winner Elusive Wave was fourth with Irish 1,000 Guineas scorer Again coming home seventh. Winter won both the English and French 1,000 Guineas in 2017 and followed up with success in the Coronation Stakes, while French 1,000 Guineas scorer Precieuse was last of the seven participants.

Her Majesty The Queen could have a 24th Royal Ascot winner today with Elector in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes (3.05pm). The Queen has enjoyed success twice previously in the King Edward VII Stakes, with Restoration (1958) and Pindari (1959).

Gay Kelleway, successful on Sprowston Boy in the 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes, is the only female jockey to have ridden a winner at Royal Ascot. Josephine Gordon has the chance to become the second with two rides today, while Hollie Doyle has one mount.





TODAY’S CARRIAGE LIST

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The Earl of Snowdon

Mr. Peter Troughton

Mr. John Warren

2nd Carriage

Sir Nicholas Bacon

Lady Bacon

The Hon. Edward Tollemache

The Hon. Mrs. Edward Tollemache

3rd Carriage

Mr. William Wyatt

Mrs. William Wyatt

The Lady Carolyn Warren

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Richards

4th Carriage

Lieutenant Colonel James Gaselee

Mrs. James Gaselee

Mr. Nicholas Henderson

Mrs. Nicholas Henderson

GIANT LEAP FOR FRANKIE IS MEDIA GOLD

A Frankie Dettori winner at Royal Ascot, his 60th in total, and in the Gold Cup no less – it’s the go-to story across the British racing press today.

Dettori could win a three-legged race around a pub pool table and bring a smile to onlookers, so when he does it before 70,000 happy racegoers enjoying perfect summer weather the occasion is electrified. And in Stradivarius, his winning mount in the Gold Cup, he had a partner who is creating his own brand of popularity. Stradivarius is small, has four white feet and matching blaze, and after yesterday’s win we learned his stable name at John Gosden’s yard is Mighty Mouse, the sort of soubriquet that will resonate with racegoers as he chases down the £1m W H Stayer’s Million at Goodwood and York.

Or will he? Stuart Riley’s Racing Post report quotes owner Bjorn Nielsen saying: “People ask if we’re focused on the bonus, and I say ‘No, not at all’.” That may be true, but as a breeder he will appreciate the bonus’s role among initiatives designed to encourage the production of stayers, and should his horse attempt to win it the publicity would aid that cause.

Today’s press coverage of Royal Ascot is also helped by more media-friendly words from the winner’s trainer, John Gosden, who is quoted by Marcus Armytage in The Daily Telegraph, saying of the colt: “He looks like mini Trigger. You can see Wyatt Earp riding into town on him. People love staying races. They can have a drink, go back to the bar, order another drink, come out and the race is still going on.” If only all trainers could ginger up a tenth of that imagery in post-race interviews, especially at racing’s gala festivals.

Tom Jenkins’ photograph in The Guardian captures the Gold Cup’s close finish – it is one of many great Gold Cup shots found in today’s press, and could be described as up-nostril. ‘Dettori orchestrates adoring crowd . . . ’ is The Guardian’s headline above Greg Wood’s report, in which he writes: “ . . . every big-race success [for Dettori] now offers another reminder of what the sport will lose when he retires.”

And what Dettori will lose – he is quoted by Chris Goulding in the Daily Express saying: “It was thrilling to win a Gold Cup in front of that crowd,” and he tells David Yates of the Daily Mirror: “It was mental and I was loving it.” Nothing will replace that buzz when he quits the saddle, unless one of his five children rides a Gold Cup winner. ‘Long to reign over us’, is the Daily Mail’s view, a reference not to The Queen, but to ‘King of Ascot Frankie’, while Steve Jones of The Sun, writes: “Dettori is box office.”

‘Dazzling Dettori plays Stradivarius to perfection’ is the i’s summary, and Peter Thomas’s Racing Post reflections include: “ . . . if he [Dettori] looked a little hot and red-faced yesterday , it was likely from the exertion of carrying British racing’s PR campaign on his shoulders.”

Today’s Royal Meeting card features a pair of Group One contests, including the Coronation Stakes, which has drawn three Classic-winning fillies. Despite the presence of Billesdon Brook, Teppal and Alpha Centauri, Rob Wright of The Times picks Coeur De Beaute, and Paul Kealy and Tom Segal of the Racing Post choose Threading. Those who think one of the Classic winners will come through include The Sun’s Matt Chapman, who nominates Alpha Centauri, as does City A.M.’s Bill Esdaile, while The Guardian’s Chris Cook, and Patrick Weaver of the Daily Star, opt for Billesdon Brook.

Sunshine brings out the best in fashion and gives photographers opportunities to depict it. The Times captures the colour coordination achieved by one husband and wife – her multi-coloured dress is matched by his waistcoat – while ‘Happy and glorious, a right royal day at the races,’ is the Daily Express’s headline above a spread of shots. The Daily Mail’s coverage is headlined ‘Ascot hats knock ’em down with a feather’, and the Daily Star’s spread portrays the many ways in which racegoers embrace the occasion. The Sun’s selection has the sub-headline ‘Ladies all win by a head’. ‘Ladies’ Day is gust perfect,’ is a Daily Mirror headline above a shot of a racegoer who is in danger of being swallowed by her multi-feathered millinery.

Finding an angle can be the key to quintessential Royal Ascot photographs, and Edward Whitaker’s hip-height shot of racegoers by the paddock deserves high marks, but for simple impact a picture by Paul Grover on The Daily Telegraph’s cover takes some beating. ‘Royal Ascot in full bloom’ is the headline above Grover’s shot of a racegoer, resplendent in a sunflower hat and with matching dress and shawl, and her reflection in a glass door – a newspaper’s front cover is suddenly filled with sunlight.

“AGRO’S ON FIRE, BOOKMAKERS ARE TERAFIED”

Bookmakers described day three of Royal Ascot 2018 as a “score draw” following Stradivarius’ thrilling success for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori in the G1 Gold Cup. The 7/4 joint-favourite, backed in from 2/1, held off the challenge of French raider Vaziribad to provide Gosden and Dettori with their fourth winner of this year’s Royal Meeting. 2016 G1 Gold Cup Order Of St George, the other 7/4 joint-favourite, was well supported in the hour before the race, but could only muster a fourth-placed finish, leaving bookmakers and punters all square heading into the penultimate day of the Royal Meeting.

In today’s opening contest, the six-furlong G3 Albany Stakes (2.30pm), Ballydoyle handler Aidan O’Brien has a strong hand with Curragh maiden winner Just Wonderful, the 9/4 favourite from 11/4 with Sky Bet and the mount of Ryan Moore, as well as Fairyland, who captured a Listed contest at the Curragh under today’s rider Seamie Heffernan. The two-year-old daughter of Kodiac is 10/3 from 7/2 with Betway, Ladbrokes and William Hill. Angel’s Hideaway has attracted each-way support for the potent combination of Dettori and Gosden into 11/1 from 14/1 with Ladbrokes.

O’Brien saddles three runners in the King Edward VII Stakes (3.05), a race he has won just once courtesy of Five Dynasties in 2004. Investec Derby sixth Delano Roosevelt is a solid 5/2 favourite from 3/1 with Paddy Power, Ladbrokes, Betway and William Hill. Dante sixth Wells Farrh Go, trained by Tim Easterby, has trimmed into 9/1 from 10/1 with Betway for the 12-furlong event.

The six-furlong G1 Commonwealth Cup (3.40pm) is the first of two G1 contests on day four and another O’Brien runner, recent G3 winner Sioux Nation is the horse attracting money. The three-year-old son of Scat Daddy won the G2 Norfolk Stakes at the 2017 Royal Meeting and is 7/2 from 9/2 with Ladbrokes and William Hill, whilst Betway go 100/30 from 4/1. James Tate’s Invincible Army, successful in a G3 contest over course and distance in May has been backed into 7/1 from 8/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

The winners of the Irish [Alpha Centauri, 3/1], British [Billesdon Brook, 6/1] and French [Teppal, 15/2] 1000 Guineas meet in a mouth-watering renewal of the G1 Coronation Stakes (4.20pm) over a mile. However, it’s recent Listed scorer Threading, trained by Mark Johnston, who is 7/1 from 10/1 with Paddy Power and Ladbrokes and 8/1 from 11/1 with William Hill, as she attempts to upstage the Classic heroines.

The ultra-competitive Sandringham Handicap (5.00pm) is currently a one-horse race in the betting markets with the Ed Walker-trained Agrotera “the best backed horse of the week” with some firms. The three-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman was a ready winner of a Windsor maiden in May and has been punted off the board having been tipped up by renowned shrewdies including At The Races’ Hugh Taylor. Owned by Bjorn Nielsen, successful with Stradivarius in yesterday’s G1 Gold Cup, Agrotera is 5/1 from 10/1 with Ladbrokes, Sky Bet and Paddy Power, whilst the Jamie Spencer-ridden filly is as short as 9/2 with William Hill, Unibet and Coral for the 23-runner mile contest.

The concluding race on day four, the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap (5.35pm) is proving a tricky puzzle for punters to solve with a number of horses being well supported. David Menuisier’s ultra-progressive Thundering Blue, successful in an extended 10-furlong handicap event at York in May, steps up to 12 furlongs for the first time and has constricted in price into 6/1 from 7/1 with Sky Bet. Course and distance winner Appeared, trained by Roger Varian, is 9/1 from 12/1 with Ladbrokes and Paddy Power, whilst Godolphin’s Eynhallow has been nibbled into 9/1 from 12/1 with William Hill.

Punters have correctly predicted the colour of The Queen’s hat for the first three days of the meeting and green is a warm favourite for day four at Evens from 3/1 with William Hill.

Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady commented: “Agrotera is the best backed horse of the week with us. She has been tipped up by those in the know. Ryan Moore could also cause a lot of damage today. He’s got very strong claims in the first four races, so we’ll be desperate to get some of them beat.”

MOORE & AOB REMAIN FIRM FAVOURITES FOR TOP JOCKEY & TRAINER AWARDS

Frankie Dettori and Newmarket trainer John Gosden currently lead the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer and Top Jockey Awards, with four wins apiece heading into day four of the Royal Meeting.

The pair have struck so far this week with Calyx [G2 Coventry Stakes], Without Parole [G1 St James’s Palace Stakes], Monarchs Glen [Listed Wolferton Stakes] and Stradivarius [G1 Gold Cup], but endured the disappointment of 2/5 favourite Cracksman mustering only a second-placed finish in Wednesday’s G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Dettori is 6/4 with Betway, 6/5 with Paddy Power and 5/4 with Sky Bet to be crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey, an award he has won five times [1997, 1998, 1999, 2003 & 2004]. Gosden, who was crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer in 2012, is 6/4 with Betway, Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Gosden and Dettori team up today with Angel’s Hideaway [G3 Albany Stakes], Raa Atoll [G2 King Edward VII Stakes] and Emblazoned [G1 Commonwealth Cup]. Gosden also saddles Aims Of Artemis [G1 Coronation Stakes] and Perfection [Sandringham Handicap]. Dettori also rides Veracious [Sir Michael Stoute, G1 Cor0nation Stakes], Betty F [Jeremy Noseda, Sandringham Handicap] and Thundering Blue [David Menuisier, Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap].

Looming in the rear-view mirror are the potent combination of Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien. The pair drew a blank on day one of the Royal Meeting, but have registered three victories in the last two days courtesy of Kew Gardens [G2 Queen’s Vase], Hunting Horn [G3 Hampton Court Stakes] and Magic Wand [G2 Ribblesdale Stakes]. They hold a strong hand on day four courtesy of Just Wonderful [G3 Albany Stakes], Delano Roosevelt [G2 King Edward VII Stakes], Sioux Nation [G1 Commonwealth Cup], Clemmie [G1 Coronation Stakes], Hence [Sandringham Handicap] and Clear Skies [Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap].

O’Brien also saddles Fairyland [G3 Albany Stakes], Rostropovich & Giuseppe Garibaldi [King Edward VII Stakes], Actress & Fleet Review [G1 Commonwealth Cup] and Broadway [Sandringham Handicap].

Moore, who has been crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey seven times in the past eight years, which included a new post-war record of nine winners for a single Royal Ascot meeting in 2015, is a solid 1/2 favourite with Betway, 4/7 with Sky Bet and 4/6 with Paddy Power to retain the award.

Ballydoyle handler O’Brien, who has won the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award on eight occasions, is 1/2 with Betway and 4/7 with both Paddy Power and Sky Bet to retain his award.

Sir Michael Stoute, who became the winning-most trainer in Royal Ascot history with 77 winners earlier this week, has recorded two successes already at Royal Ascot 2018 courtesy of Poet’s Word [G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes] and Expert Eye [G3 Jersey Stakes]. The Freemason Lodge handler is 14/1 with Paddy Power, 20/1 with Betway and 25/1 with Sky Bet to be crowned the Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award for the seventh time [1991, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2014].

Stoute saddles The Queen’s Elector [G2 King Edward VII Stakes], Eqtidaar [G1 Commonwealth Cup], Veracious [G1 Coronation Stakes] and Desert Diamond [Sandringham Handicap] this afternoon.

HUGE APPLAUSE FOR DETTORI

Day four’s racing proceedings got underway today with Rupert Bell’s customary Presentation of Jockeys at 13.50pm.

Oisin Murphy, winner of Wednesday’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes, led out the seven riders which included this week’s G1 Queen Anne Stakes-winning rider Charlie Bishop and two visiting American jockeys ¬– John Velazquez, who rides Gidu in the G1 Commonwealth Stakes, and Joel Rosario, who won the G2 Norfolk Stakes yesterday on Shang Shang Shang for trainer Wesley Ward and rides Stillwater Cove for Ward in today’s G3 Albany Stakes.

Accompanying them in the line up was the New Zealand-born jockey James McDonald. He is looking forward to today’s ride on the Charlie Hills-trained Equilateral in the G1 Commonwealth Cup having already ridden Expert Eye to victory in the G3 Jersey Stakes, as well as German jockey Andrasch Starke, rider of Merry Go Round in the G3 Albany Stakes.

Last to join the presentation and welcomed by a huge cheer from the crowd was Frankie Dettori, and the jockey was all smiles after his G1 win on Stradivarius in yesterday’s Gold Cup.

“It was very special to receive the trophy from Her Majesty,” said Dettori.

He has a full book of rides today and nominated his final ride of the day Thundering Blue (13/2) in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap (5.35) as his best chance.

JOHNSTON GETS OFF TO A FLYER IN THE ALBANY

Trainer Mark Johnston started day four of Royal Ascot 2018 as he finished day three – with a winner, Main Edition (7/1) coming late to win the G3 Albany Stakes for the Middleham-based trainer.

“We came here knowing that she is a useful – she had two runs and two wins by her name. We have not got as many two-year-old fillies as colts for some reason this year, but we’re very strong in the two-year-old fillies’ department and this is one in the leading bunch,” said Johnston. “It is great to get her off the mark in a Group race and it says a lot for the others as well.”

Johnston, winning the Albany for the first time and recording his 43rd victory at Royal Ascot, discounted any thoughts regarding future Classic aspirations for the daughter of Zoffany.

“It is very early days to talk abut the 1,000 Guineas,” he said, before adding: “Though we were joking with the owner before this race that we’ll be back for the Coronation Stakes after she’s won the Guineas!

“The bookies will all start talking about that [Guineas] now, but there are a lot of big two-year-old races to think about before we come to that. Let’s get this year out of the way and see where we stand.

“We’ll take one step at a time, we are only in June and obviously we’ll think about the CheveleyPark at the end of the year, but there will be other races before then; we’ll just get her home first.”

Charlie Johnson, son of the winning trainer and assistant at the yard, added: “Our strongest chances were weighted towards the end of the week, so to have got Baghdad on the board yesterday knowing that we had this filly, Threading and Natalie’s Joy tomorrow still to come…yes we’re over the moon, looking forward to the rest of the day.”

EDITION PROVES THE MAIN LADY

The Mark Johnston-trained Main Edition (7/1) provided jockey James Doyle with his second victory of the week at Royal Ascot 2018 in the G3 Albany Stakes to maintain her unbeaten record.

The two-year-old daughter of Zoffany ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a neck in the six-furlong contest, with Doyle registering his tenth victory overall at the Royal Meeting.

Godolphin’s La Pelosa (12/1) was second, with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Fairyland (5/2), a half-length back in third.

Doyle, who rode Poet’s Word to victory in Wednesday’s G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, said: “It wasn’t easy for Main Edition from our draw [15 of the 18 runners]. I went straight up where the carriages came down earlier.

“It was just where I found myself and, with the pressure going on to the ground, it must be quicker anyway.

“That was the only advantage I could get as I had nothing to race with and had to do it all on my own.

“I had such a willing partner today – she was so brave late on. Full credit to everyone at Mark Johnston’s and the whole team.”

Doyle picked up a two-day ban for using the whip above the permitted level in the last furlong and a half.

Bruce Raymond, Racing Manager to owner Rabbah Bloodstock, which includes today’s owner Saif Ali and also to Saeed Suhail, who owned G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes victor Poet’s Word, commented: “It’s lovely to have two winners here this week. Poet’s Word obviously had a good chance as I felt he had less to beat compared to Main Edition

“We thought it was between Poet’s Word and Cracksman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and that is how it turned out.

“Main Edition is a very tough filly who stays very well. She was in the firing line and she was never going to stop – she won nicely there.”

Main Edition is 16/1 with Betway and Paddy Power and 33/1 with Ladbrokes for the 2019 QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

LA PELOSA JUSTIFIES DECISION TO BUY HER AT THE SALES

La Pelosa is rewarding the faith placed in her when bought at Tattersalls’ Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April.

It took a 280,000gns investment to secure her for Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation, but she is worth a good bit more than that following her excellent neck second place- under William Buick – in the G3 Albany Stakes. The daughter of Dandy Man (12/1) was beaten a neck by the Mark Johnston-trained winner Main Edition (7/1), and she finished half a length clear of third-placed Fairyland (5/2) from Aidan O’Brien’s stable. O’Brien’s Just Wonderful was sent off the 2/1 favourite, but could finish only 14th of 18 runners.

Charlie Appleby, who trains La Pelosa, said: “The winner had run twice, so had a bit more experience than our filly, but as William just said we have had a peach of a run.

“A furlong down I thought we were going to pick the winner up because James [Doyle, on the winner] had gone for his filly. She found for him, and while our filly picked up too she couldn’t quite find the extra half a length that was needed.

“I’m pleased because she’s going to be a fun filly for the summer, and I’m sure that stepping up in trip is going to be our next step forward. I would not imagine the Cherry Hinton would for her – we will see some of those Queen Mary types stepping up for that – and La Pelosa is a nice scopey filly who looks like she will handle further.

“She’s a lovely, well-bred filly and you can see why the team decided to buy her at the Craven Sale. She has substance and a great head on her, and I’m hoping she can add to the black type she has earned today – hopefully winning black type next time.”

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3)

1 Main Edition (Saif Ali) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 James Doyle 7/1

2 La Pelosa (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-00 William Buick 12/1

3 Faryland (Evie Stockwell, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-00 Seamie Heffernan 5/2

2/1 fav Just Wonderful (14th)

Distances: nk, ½

Time: 1m 13.67s

Tote Win: £7.70 Places: £2.70, £3.70, £1.40 Exacta: £100.40

Mark Johnston – 43rd Royal Ascot winner

James Doyle – 10th Royal Ascot winner

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

James Doyle, on the neck winner Main Edition (7/1), said: “It is fast.”

William Buick, jockey of 12/1 second placed La Pelosa, said: “The same, good to firm.”

Seamie Heffernan, partner of third home Fairyland (5/2), said: “It is a bit quicker than yesterday.”

Frankie Dettori, partner of Angel’s Hideaway, said: “The same as yesterday Good to firm, perfect ground.”

Mickael Barzalona, rider of Byron Bay, said: “It is good ground, they have put plenty of water on it.”

Colm O’Donoghue, jockey of Chicas Amigas, said: “Fast and nice.”

Charles Bishop, on Cotubanama, said: “It is on the fast side and very safe.”

James McDonald, rider of Hawayel, said: “Safe fast ground.”

Richard Kingscote, on Jensue, said: “Beautiful summer good to firm ground.”

Ryan Moore, partner of Just Wonderful (2/1 favourite), said: “The same as yesterday.”

Andrasch Starke, partner of Merry Go Round, said: “Perfect ground.”

Dougie Costello, jockey of Nakakande, said: “It is on the quick side of good.”

Olivier Peslier, rider of No More Regrets, said: “Fast.”

Jim Crowley, on Octave, said: “They have maintained it beautifully – it is the same as yesterday.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Pretty Pollyanna, said: “Good to firm.”

Oisin Murphy, rider of Response Exacte, said: “Beautiful ground. There is no firm in it.”

Joel Rosario, jockey of Stillwater Cove, said: “Fast.”

PERSIAN FLOORS KING EDWARD VII STAKES RIVALS

Godolphin’s good week continued – as did that of Darley Stud – when Old Persian, a son of Dubawi, won the G2 King Edward VII Stakes.

The Charlie Appleby-trained winner (9/2) was given a fine ride by in-form William Buick, beating Rostropovich (7/1) and Giuseppe Garibaldi (15/2) by one and three-quarters of a length and a neck.

Appleby: “We had a great team of two-year-olds last year, and I felt they all wintered well and came into the spring in great nick. This horse has done nothing but progress through the spring, and we felt this was the right race for him and that stepping up in trip would suit.

“We were confident and I told Will to go forward with him, and if someone wanted to take the lead, then we would be delighted.

“You saw William make a great manoeuvre after the first two or three furlongs. He just sat on Frankie’s quarters because we know Frankie on the front end is always dangerous, and when he looked through his legs and had everyone stacked up behind I knew William was in the right place.

“I was so pleased half a mile out with the way he was travelling and once this horse hit the front I was confident he would see it out well given the pace they had gone. He had shown a turn of foot over a mile and a quarter so I knew what he could do.

“He’s a typical son of Dubawi – he’s improved from two to three and I’m sure he will progress from three to four. We wanted to mind him because we liked him and felt he had the scope to become a good horse. It’s still a building stage. [Ex-jockey] Oscar Urbina rides him every day now, but Jen, who led him up, rode him as a two-year-old but happily held her hands up and said he had become too much for her between two to three so Oscar popped on and it’s worked out well and produced him for today – it’s a real team effort.”

Asked if the William Hill St Leger could figure in Old Persian’s plans, Appleby said: “William said it could be something to keep an eye on, but I’m happy to stay at a mile and a half given the pace he has shown at shorter trips. I’ve put him in the Grand Prix de Paris [run in July], and that is one for option.

“I am delighted for the whole team. This is what Royal Ascot is all about.”





OLD PERSIAN STEPS UP IN TRIP TO SCORE IN THE KING EDWARD VII STAKES

William Buick rode his third winner of the week and his 23rd at Royal Ascot when steering Godolphin’s Old Persian (9/2) to a length and three-quarters victory in the one mile four furlong G2 King Edward VII Stakes. It was the first time the son of Dubawi has run over the middle distance trip.

“The pace was slow and I moved up a position halfway down the back, down the hill, just because I knew my horse would benefit from the extra two furlongs,” reported Buick. “Charlie has always said that Old Persian wants a mile and a half and this was his first time over the trip. We hoped he would improve for it and he did.

“I wanted to make sure that stamina came into play, I wanted to be in a position that I could do something about it in the straight. As you could see his last furlong was his strongest so it is a very, very pleasing performance.

“I had to take it up because he has such a big, lovely stride, and I did not want it turning into too much of a sprint. He was a willing partner and saw it out well to the line. He is a lovely horse for the future.”

Buick certainly views the horse as Classic prospect and said: “Yes I think he is a St Leger horse – obviously Sheikh Mohammed and Charlie [Appleby] will discuss it, but if I was asked the question I would certainly agree.”

Of the ground, Buick said: “It is good to firm, beautiful ground, Chris [Stickels] has done a great job.”

ROSTROPOVICH FAILS TO CONDUCT OLD PERSIAN

Rostropovich (7/1) and Giuseppe Garibaldi (15/2) finished second and third for trainer Aidan O’Brien and owners Coolmore behind Godolphin’s Old Persian (9/2) in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes.

O’Brien’s duo had every chance in the home straight, but were unable to reel in the winner, who was trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick in the 12-furlong event.

Rostropovich, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, was one and three-quarter lengths behind the winner in second, with a neck back to his stable companion, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, in third.

O’Brien also trained the well supported 5/2 favourite Delano Roosevelt, who finished fifth.

Britain and Ireland’s champion Flat trainer said: “All three of them ran well.

“They all had chances and they all ran very well. Rostropovich ran a very good race as we were a bit disappointed with him in France [ninth, French Derby].

“This is his first run over a mile and a half, so you would have to be very happy with that.

“Giuseppe Garibaldi is still improving, and Ryan’s [Moore] horse [Delano Roosevelt] will improve with time. Ryan said he ran well and he was happy with him.”

3.05pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

1 Old Persian (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-00 William Buick 9/2

2 Rostropovich (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Markus Jooste) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Donnacha O’Brien 7/1

3 Giuseppe Garibaldi (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Seamie Heffernan 15/2

5/2 fav Delano Roosevelt (5th)

Distances:

Time: 2m 29.95s

Tote Win: £4.60 Places: £1.70, £2.20, £2.20 Exacta: £38.30

SIR MICHAEL’S THIRD WINNER OF THE WEEK COMES IN THE FORM OF EQTIDAAR

Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Shadwell operation landed its second G1 Commonwealth Cup since the race’s inception in 2015, when Eqtidaar won the latest edition for trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

Eqtidaar followed in the hoofprints of Shadwell’s Muhaarar, who stepped up from his Royal Ascot victory in 2015 to become champion sprinter, unbeaten in a further three Group One contests, and now regarded as a very promising young sire at the Sheikh’s Shadwell Stud in Norfolk. His first crop will appear as two-year-olds in 2019.

A home-bred, by the stallion Invincible Spirit, Eqtidaar has some way to go to match Muhaarar’s feats, but he is on his way following victory over his 21 rivals in today’s sprint. A 12/1 shot, ridden by Jim Crowley, he beat Sands Of Mali (15/2) and Emblazoned (12/1) by half a length and one length.

Sir Michael was not shocked by the victory, although Eqtidaar had not won on his three previous starts, following a winning debut as a two–year-old.

The trainer said: “We have always liked this horse. I thought things just didn’t go quite right for him the first time he ran here in the Pavilion Stakes. Then at Newbury last time, he was on the wrong side of the track and at halfway was too far out of his ground.

“He worked very well the other weekend under Jim Crowley, so we were hopeful.

“He just showed how talented [a sprinter] he is. We have had some good ones like Marwell, Ajdal, and Green Desert. He is progressing nicely.”

Eqtidaar was given a quote of 16/1 for the G1 Darley July Cup, but Sir Michael said he would have to discuss options with the Sheikh before making a plan for the colt.

EQTIDAAR SCORES FOR CROWLEY

Jim Crowley registered his first victory at Royal Ascot 2018 and his fourth success at the Royal Meeting overall, following Eqtidaar’s 12/1 win in the G1 Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, recording his third winner at Royal Ascot 2018 and 78th success overall, the three-year-old son of Invincible Spirit held on gamely in the closing stages despite lugging towards the stands’ side rail, to fend off the late challenge of the Richard Fahey-trained Sands Of Mali (15/2) by a half-length.

Crowley, who has ridden three seconds this week, said: “Eqtidaar was one of my best rides of the week and it’s great he could pull it off. He is trained by a master and just keeps on improving.

“Things did not pan out last time as we were on the wrong part of the track, whereas today we got a lovely tow into the race. It went like clockwork really.

“I knew his potential. He had been working unbelievably well, and you could make excuses for his last two starts. We knew coming here today that he would have a great chance.”

Jim Crowley is retained jockey to Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, who owned the 2015 G1 Commonwealth Cup winner Muharrar. Trained by Charlie Hills, Muharrar went on to win the G1 Darley July Cup, G1 Prix Maurice De Gheest and the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, becoming the European Champion Sprinter for 2015.

STRONG PLACED PERFORMANCES IN THE COMMONWEALTH CUP

Paul Hanagan, rider of the fast-finishing G1 Commonwealth Stakes half-length runner-up Sands Of Mali (15/2), who was gaining his first G1-placed form, said: “They went a really nice place my side, which suited me, he was able to drop his head and he was relaxed and he came home.

“The ground might just have been a shade too quick for my lad, maybe he was just feeling it and not letting himself down completely, but to finish second, beaten just half a length in a Group 1, he’s run a great race.”

Of his draw in 22 on the stands’ side, Hanagan did not feel that it made any difference to the result.

“I was always happy because if you get the pace on your side, then there are no excuses,” he said. “I walked the track and felt that there was no difference when I walked it.

“There is not any excuses I can say. I have been beaten by a very good horse, but I think it was the ground a little bit.”

Third-placed Emblazoned (12/1) finished two and a quarter lengths third to Sands Of Mali in the G2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time out in May. He improved on that today to finish a length behind the same horse.

Frankie Dettori, rider of Emblazoned, said: “My horse has run a superb race, he’s run a great race, he’s improved and I was closer to the Fahey horse than at Haydock. He is a nice horse, it was a good third.”

Emblazoned’s trainer John Gosden said: “I am very pleased with that. It was not the plan to be so forward, but the horse took himself there. The form is rock solid.”

GIDU SIXTH BUT VELAZQUEZ HAPPY TO BE HERE

Overseas visitor Gidu, trained by Todd Pletcher in New York State, came home a creditable sixth in the third race on the card, the £500,000 G1 Commonwealth Cup for three-year-olds over six fiurlongs.

Pletcher was not in attendance, but jockey John Velazquez, who rode the grey Frankel colt, commented: “I thought he went and ran well.

“It was a good effort. It was a tough race.

“I love to be here! You love to win. Winning is the most important bit but as long as they run and try hard, you can’t beat that. Especially here.”





3.40pm £500,000 Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

(British Champions Series) 6f (3YO)

1 (3) Eqtidaar (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 12/1

2 (22) Sands of Mali (FR) Richard Fahey 9st 3lb Paul Hanagan 15/2

3 (11) Emblazoned (IRE) John Gosden 9st 3lb Frankie Dettori 12/1

4 (10) Stone of Destiny Andrew Balding 9st 3lb Oisin Murphy 50/1

5 (1) Hey Jonesy (IRE) Kevin Ryan 9st 3lb Kevin Stott 40/1

6 (17) Gidu (IRE) Todd Pletcher, USA 9st 3lb John R. Velazquez 40/1

7 (8) Heartache Clive Cox 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 28/1

8 (18) Fighting Irish (IRE) Harry Dunlop 9st 3lb Ioritz Mendizabal 100/1

9 (16) Invincible Army (IRE) James Tate 9st 3lb James Doyle 9/2

10 (19) Unfortunately (IRE) (Visor) Karl Burke 9st 3lb Tony Piccone 50/1

11 (21) Roussel (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 25/1

12 (2) Equilateral Charles Hills 9st 3lb James McDonald 6/1

13 (7) Cardsharp Mark Johnston 9st 3lb Silvestre De Sousa 25/1

14 (13) Speak In Colours (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Donnacha O’Brien 25/1

15 (20) Fleet Review (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Wayne Lordan 16/1

16 (15) Sioux Nation (USA) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 11/4 Fav

17 (5) Actress (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 40/1

18 (4) Laugh A Minute Roger Varian 9st 3lb Andrea Atzeni 33/1

19 (6) Main Desire (IRE) Michael Bell 9st 0lb Daniel Tudhope 20/1

20 (12) Enjazaat Owen Burrows 9st 3lb Dane O’Neill 80/1

21 (9) Now You’re Talking (IRE) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 50/1

22 (14) Abel Handy (IRE) Declan Carroll 9st 3lb Tom Eaves 100/1

Winner owned & bred by Hamdan Al Maktoum

22 ran

Time: 1m 12.12s

Distances: ½, 1, hd, hd, ½, sh, hd, 1¼, ½, hd, 1¾, nk, nk, 1¼, hd, ¾, 1¼, ½, ¾, ½, ¾

Tote Win: £17.40 Places: £4.80; £3.00; £3.90 Exacta: £163.20

Breeding: 3 b c Invincible Spirit (IRE) – Madany (IRE) (Acclamation)

Breeder: Shadwell Estate Company Limited

78th Royal Ascot win for trainer Sir Michael Stoute – the most successful trainer of all time at Royal Ascot

4th Royal Ascot win for jockey Jim Crowley

ALPHA CENTAURI WINS CORONATION STAKES IN COURSE RECORD

Trainer Jessica Harrington broke her Royal Ascot maiden tag in style today, her Mastercraftsman filly Alpha Centauri, owned and bred by the Niarchos family, winning the G1 Coronation Stakes by six lengths and in a course record time of 1m 35.89s from the Mark Johnston-trained Threading.

Winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas, she was one of three Guineas winners coming into the race, and on paper it looked a hugely competitive renewal of the race over Ascot’s round mile. Alpha Centauri loomed upsides the leaders coming into the home straight and jockey Colm O’Donoghue kicked early, the pair put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

A beaming Alan Cooper, racing manager to the Niarchos family, said: “We always been happy with the filly and Jessie lets the horses do the talking, and there was nothing negative ahead of the race. She does the training and said everything was good and so you just have to take the chance. Going into the race we were very nervous, looking at the form of the others, but we’ve shown them all today.

“I don’t need to tell you anything about Jessie – her record and her achievements tell you everything. I saw the filly on Saturday and she looked wonderful. She travelled well and what happened today was amazing. It’s the Niarchos family’s third Coronation win and it is fabulous for our broodmares.”

Harrington, also a successful Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer, said: “First, I am relieved; I definitely was very nervous today as I know she is a great filly. It was rather nice going into the Irish 1,000 Guineas as we were very much under the radar, she hadn’t run well on soft ground two runs before that – today we were there to be shot at.

“I suppose we were very disappointed when we were beaten here with Alpha Centauri last year when she was second in the Albany Stakes – but that’s racing, some things happen and some things don’t happen – it’s great when it does all come together.

Of the filly’s preferences, Harrington explained: “The ground is the key to her. As you see there, she is a very big filly – she weighs 520kg – and I think when she is on soft ground she physically can’t get her feet out of the ground. She just floats on top of the ground. What she wants is good ground, what she doesn’t want is heavy ground.

“Colm was very confident on her, she jumped well and settled great and when Colm turned in I thought ‘jeepers, he has gone very soon,’ but the further she went the quicker she went.”

Of training her first Royal Ascot winner, Harrington said: “I have a lot of good people behind me and a lot of very nice owners who give me nice horses. It’s very special [to have a Royal Ascot winner]. I have had Ascot winners but never Royal Ascot winners – it is absolutely fantastic. I had sort of been getting to the stage – with Torcedor going very near yesterday – of thinking ‘will it ever happen?’ She was my last runner this week, so I said to myself that it was now or never.

“I was getting more and more nervous because it was a very good race. She has a fantastic temperament and is very easy to train. Probably the key for her is that she is so relaxed – Colm said that was only doing a half-speed going up the hill. She is a big-striding filly and Colm didn’t want to break her stride at all.

“She only ever works on the bridle at home, but she did that sort of run in the Irish Guineas, when she had to go and catch the horse in front of her and then stayed on.”

As for future race plans, Cooper said: “I have to talk to Jessie and Maria and Electra, but there is a race at Deauville in the middle of August that the family sponsors, it might be an option.”

Harrington added: “I really have to sit down and talk to Alan and Colm, and try and make the right decisions for her. We can dream, plan and see where the owners would like to take her.”

When comparing the feeling of a top level success jumping compared with on the Flat, Harrington said: “Any winner is a great winner, and to have a Grade 1 winner over jumps or a Group 1 winner on the Flat, it is the same feeling, it is fantastic.

“Flat racing is over quicker, which is great, jumping you’ve got to go three miles and two furlongs and over fences and it’s an awful lot of time and you’ve got to have an awful lot of heart jumping out of the mud.

“My yard is now about fifty-fifty jumping horses to Flat horses. I have a great team and lots of family work for me – both daughters work for me and I am about to get my son in law too. I hope we’ll get on well together!”

ALPHA CENTAURI IS OUT OF THIS WORLD

Colm O’Donoghue registered his first success at Royal Ascot 2018 and his second victory at the Royal Meeting overall, following the Jessica Harrington-trained Alpha Centauri’s (11/4 favourite) scintillating performance in the G1 Coronation Stakes.

The Irish 1000 Guineas winner tracked the leaders in the early stages of the mile contest and showed a dazzling turn of foot at the two-furlong pole to spread-eagle the field and score by six lengths in a new course record time for the round mile of 1m 35.89s (previous record 1m 37.22s), with Mark Johnston’s Threading (7/1) back in second.

The three-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman was second in the G3 Albany Stakes at last year’s Royal Meeting and relished today’s fast conditions.

O’Donoghue, a long-time member of Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle team, highlighted by his success aboard Sword Fighter for O’Brien in the 2016 Queen’s Vase, became Harrington’s first jockey in 2016 and he was effusive in his praise of the trainer and Alpha Centauri.

He said: “Alpha Centauri was awesome. Obviously, she has shown us all the potential before and we came into the race full of confidence on the back of the Guineas win.

“She travelled beautifully and moved great during the race. It am just very grateful to be riding her.

“I was very proud and privileged to work with Aidan [O’Brien], everyone in Ballydoyle, Mr Magnier and all the team, and I rode some fabulous horses. But this is my girl now!

“Alpha Centauri has a lot of pace and is a top-class filly at a mile. She has a high cruising speed and can quicken off of that, as you saw today in beating the track record.

“I see all the work Jessie has put in and how hard she has worked over the years and she deserves this.

“Jessie gives me the responsibility to go out there and do my job, so when it comes off, it is very satisfying.”

EARLY-SEASON SETBACKS, BUT PLACED FILLIES NOW SHAPING UP

Threading and Veracious, who chased home the hugely impressive G1 Coronation Stakes victress Alpha Centauri, were not disgraced given they both suffered disruptions in the spring.

Threading ran very poorly first time and missed the Qipco 1000 Guineas, while Veracious suffered a bruise and had not run this season until today. In the circumstances, with Classic winners Billesdon Brook and Teppal behind them in fourth and ninth respectively, the placed fillies are worth following wherever they run next.

Alpha Centauri, the 11/4 favourite, broke the track record as she raced clear to win by six lengths from Threading, (7/1), with Veracious (14/1) a further one and three-quarters of a length behind.

Trainer Mark Johnston expects to be taking on the winner in the future, even if that means going back to Newmarket, where Threading has been beaten twice, albeit on the Rowley Mile course, not the July Course. He said: “You cannot run away from one horse. I never pigeonhole horses on one or two runs, and I’m not going to blame Newmarket for her defeats, given that it could have been something else – the Falmouth Stakes [on the July Course] will have to be considered.

“She’s not a really shiny, muscly horse at any time of the year, even now in midsummer, so in the winter and spring we couldn’t look at her and say she was taking time to come to herself. She was a very smart two-year-old, and then produced a disappointing run in the spring. We simply put a line through it.”

Jockey William Buick, said: “She ran huge! They went very quick and broke the track record. That is her best run to date so I am very happy.”

Sir Michael Stoute had warned before the race that it would probably be a step too far for Veracious on her seasonal debut, and he said: “I am thrilled. She had a hold up before the Guineas and it hasn’t been a very thorough preparation, so I am very delighted.”

Owned and bred by Patricia and David Thompson’s Cheveley Park Stud, Veracious is a daughter of Infallible, who was second in the Coronation Stakes and Falmouth Stakes in 2008.

The stud’s managing director, Chris Richardson, said of Veracious, who led the field into the home straight: “It was her first run of the year so Sir Michael decided to let her use her stride, and I’m delighted she’s run so well. I’m sure that stepping her up in trip will mean we will see even more improvement.

“We were concerned that it would be too much for her today, but she was in cracking form for the Guineas until suffering a setback – she suffered a bone bruise – and she has a high level of ability.”

Frankie Dettori, who rode Veracious, said: “She ran a super race given it was her first run in eight months. She is a nice filly – the winner was very impressive.”





4.20pm £538,750 Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series) 7f 213y (3YO)

1 (9) Alpha Centauri (IRE) Jessica Harrington, Ireland 9st 0lb Colm O’Donoghue 11/4 Fav

2 (5) Threading (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb William Buick 7/1

3 (11) Veracious Sir Michael Stoute 9st 0lb Frankie Dettori 14/1

4 (6) Billesdon Brook Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Sean Levey 9/2

5 (1) Clemmie (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 4/1

6 (12) Coeur De Beaute (FR) Mauricio Delcher Sanchez, France 9st 0lb Stephane Pasquier 10/1

7 (13) Aim Of Artemis (IRE) John Gosden 9st 0lb James Doyle 33/1

8 (10) Anna Nerium Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Tom Marquand 20/1

9 (2) Teppal (FR) David Simcock 9st 0lb Olivier Peslier 7/1

10 (7) Nkosikazi Brian Meehan 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 100/1

11 (8) Whitefountainfairy (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 0lb David Probert 50/1

12 (4) Adorable (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 20/1

Winner owned & bred by Niarchos Family

12 ran

Non-Runner: Capla Temptress (Self Cert (Heat in Leg))

Time: 1m 35.89s (new track record)

Distances: 6, 1¾, 1¾, 2½, ½, 1½, nk, nk, 5, 1½, 17

Tote Win: £3.70 Places: £1.50; £2.20; £3.00 Exacta: £24.70

Breeding: 3 gr f Mastercraftsman (IRE) – Alpha Lupi (IRE) Rahy (USA))

1st Royal Ascot win for trainer Jessica Harrington

2nd Royal Ascot win for jockey Colm O’Donoghue

WALKER MAKES THE ROYAL ASCOT BREAKTHROUGH, THANKS TO AGROTERA

Lambourn trainer Ed Walker gained a well-deserved first Royal Ascot success in his eighth season with a licence when Agrotera romped home in the Sandringham Handicap.

The filly became a second winner this week for racehorse owner and breeder Bjorn Nielsen, who owns the Kingsdown Stables where Walker is based, and who yesterday enjoyed the thrill of a G1 Gold Cup victory with another home-bred horse, Stradivarius. Agrotera (11/2 favourite) won a good bit more easily than that colt, scoring by two and three-quarter lengths from Ortiz (66/1), and there was another length and a neck to Escape The City (66/1) and fourth-placed Desert Diamond (10/1).

Now in his second season at Nielsen’s base, having started his career in Newmarket, Walker, who trains about a dozen horses for his landlord, said: “That’s epic. We’ve been hitting the crossbar in the past three weeks, left, right and centre, with lots of fancied horses getting beaten. We’ve run 30-odd horses without a winner coming into this meeting, and it’s been dreadful.

“As a trainer you are a constant worrier, and it doesn’t do your confidence any good coming here to take on the world’s best. However, we knew we had a very good filly and she was on a very good mark of 88, and she proved that today. I was full of confidence about her, even though the horses had been running well but not winning, which was almost worst.

“She got a bit hot in the preliminaries today, and that worried me a bit, but she was fine. That will be her last handicap run, but I don’t know what her next target will be.

“Bjorn Nielsen is a great guy and it’s a wonderful set-up. He’s been a great supporter of ours over the past 18 months; he breeds magnificent horses like this filly and Stradivarius, and while he’s a relatively small breeder he’s very good at it and thinks about it a lot. He’s got a great team working with him and advising him.

“Every year my assistant says, ‘What’s the target this year?’ and I always say a Group One winner and a Royal Ascot winner. This means everything. The whole world is watching and it’s so hard to win here.

“I remember it took Ralph [Beckett] 17 years to gain his first Royal winner, and Marco Botti is a great trainer who has been around a while and only trained his first winner yesterday. It’s tough, because everyone is trying their hardest and bringing their best horses.”

5.00pm Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)

1 Agrotera (Bjorn Nielsen) Ed Walker 3-8-07 Jamie Spencer 11/2 fav

2 Ortiz (Paul Jacobs) Henry Candy 3-8-01 Hollie Doyle 66/1

3 Escape The City (MNC Racing) Hughie Morrison 3-8-00 Kieran O’Neill 66/1

4 Desert Diamond (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-8-09 Josephine Gordon 10/1

Distances: 2¾, 1, nk

Time: 1m 38.69s

Tote Win: £5.50 Places: £2.00, £28.50, £14.40, £3.30 Exacta: £810.70

Ed Walker – 1st Royal Ascot winner

Jamie Spencer – 25th Royal Ascot winner

“AGRA’S ON FIRE, BOOKMAKERS ARE TERAFIED”

The Ed Walker-trained Agrotera (8st 7lb) landed an almighty gamble in the Sandringham Handicap under an ice-cool ride by Jamie Spencer.

Generally available at 10/1 or bigger last night, the three-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman went off the 11/2 favourite after sustained support from punters and duly obliged with a facile two and three-quarter length success in the straight mile contest.

Spencer, registering his 25th victory at the Royal Meeting and first of Royal Ascot 2018, settled the filly at the back in the early stages of the 23-runner contest, but scythed through the field in stylish fashion to take the lead in the final furlong to score readily from Henry Candy’s 66/1 shot Ortiz, ridden by Hollie Doyle, in second.

Spencer has a fine record in the Sandringham Handicap, with this win being his fourth in the mile event following the victories of Con Te Partiro (2017), Moneycantbuymelove (2009) and Red Evie (2006).

He said: “The form was there and Agrotera did a really good time at Windsor. The only concern before the race was that she got lit up in the preliminaries, but when I got her on the track, she went to post beautifully and settled down in the stalls.

“The race was very smooth and I could see a lot of them were struggling at the three-furlong pole. I ended up going early enough to the lead and I got left a bit in no-man’s land in the middle of the track.

“Agrotera is a good filly and I think she would have won with 9st 7lb on her back – I wouldn’t have had to waste for a few days!”

Agrotera’s success was a second winner of the week for owner Bjorn Nielsen following the victory of Stradivarius in yesterday’s G1 Gold Cup, with the owner revealing that the John Gosden-trained colt lost a shoe during the two mile and four furlong contest.

Nielsen also owns Kingsdown Stables in Upper Lambourn, the yard in which Walker trains.

He commented: “Agrotera got quite lit up in the preliminaries which tempered my enthusiasm a little bit. However, she was a different gear there today really.

“She came from last to first and Jamie gave her a great ride. This filly hasn’t been in this big a field yet and having to come through them like she did, despite having a bit of hand, you never really know how they are going to handle things. Once she hit the front, it was easier viewing!

“It’s a big thrill for Ed [Walker, trainer]. This is her first Royal Ascot winner and it’s a huge deal for him to win here – congratulations to him as he has done a great job.”

Reflecting on yesterday’s Gold Cup victory, Nielsen added: “It was a great day and whilst he lost a shoe, we know the heart he has and we knew he was going to dig in.”





JACOBS OVERJOYED BY ORTIZ

Paul Jacobs, owner of the second placed Ortiz, and also owner of the multiple G1 winning Limato, expressed his delight at his 66/1 chance’s endeavour under Hollie Doyle behind winner Agrotera (11/2 favourite).

Jacobs said: “It is the first time I have had a second at 213/1 on the Tote! That is in 28 years of ownership. It was absolutely fantastic.

“We knew she was a nice filly but to be second in a Royal Ascot race is beyond my wildest dreams. I would safely say this is the happiest and best second I have ever had in my life.

“And, second only to Limato winning races, this is probably the best Flat performance I have ever had, which is saying something.

“She was a lovely filly from the start and we knew she had ability, she had only run on the All-Weather apart from her first start last season. We were hopeful but then you see the calibre of this field and you think gosh should we even be in the race, let alone have even the faintest chance.

“Luckily Henry [Candy, trainer] and I stuck to the courage of our convictions.

“Henry unfortunately had a bad accident, he was kicked by a horse a couple of weeks ago and it has seriously damaged his foot. It is infected. He was in hospital last week.

“He is out now and he came racing yesterday but he couldn’t really get here today; my thoughts are with him. He not only bought the horse but trains the horse and it is ironic that he isn’t here on such a glorious day.

“We will have to tell him to stay away more often! I don’t really have any thoughts on what next we will just have to see how she comes out of it.

“Before this race, I thought there was no need to look ahead but after this race I really will but not yet. Live the day!”

Hollie Doyle, rider of the Havana Gold three-year-old, added: “She gave me a great ride. I think she is a better filly on the grass on a straight track. She has only ever really run on the All-Weather and didn’t really handle the bends very well.”

ELSWORTH AND SMITH ROLL BACK THE YEARS

WITH DASH OF SPICE:

An emotional David Elsworth, with a few tears behind his dark glasses, welcomed the 7/2 favourite Dash Of Spice back to the winners’ enclosure after victory in the concluding Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap. The four-year-old son of Teofilo is the trainer’s 16th Royal Ascot winner and first since 2007 – his first-ever winner coming in 1980.

Elsworth said: “Despite the hike in the weights since Epsom and going up 11 pounds, Dash Of Spice seems to be ahead of the handicapper. I thought he was a certainty - I’d have been pissed off if he did not win today!

“No, really one only hopes as it’s a tough place to come and win. He has pleased us, and it seems a few years since I last had a winner here. He got across from the outside draw and got a kick in the belly from Silvestre and won well.

“Dash Of Spice has only run seven times, but he is a good horse, a lovely horse, he is still very lightly-raced.

“It is great for Jeff Smith, who is a top supporter. He puts 15 or 20 horses in training every year and it is good for him to win here. I think it is only about our fourth winner at Royal Ascot together. With increasing years, I thought that was it! It’s nice to win for someone who supports you so well.

“You need someone to support you as Jeff does, he says ‘whatever you think Elsie, I am with you’;

I can’t tell you how important that is when training horses. Jeff is a great man to have on your side and he’s had horses with me for about 20 or 30 years.

“The Ebor or the John Smith’s Cup are considerations, this is an improving horse and would suit. I’d love to win the Ebor, I am not a Yorkshire man, but to win the Ebor again would be great.

“Then, of course, and you have to be rated 100 or something, but if the gods are shining on old Elsie and Jeff, well we went to Melbourne with Persian Punch a couple of times, and if it could happen, we’d love to take this horse to Melbourne.

“But I think I am galloping away with emotion, this is only a handicap win after all!”

An equally emotional owner-breeder Jeff Smith said: “That was Royal Ascot winner number nine – and I must be 109 now! This is a good horse and to win at Epsom and then come here, it is wonderful. He has just taken a long time to come to hand, but we know the family backwards, we’ve had lots of success with it.”

Of Desert Skyline, who disappointed in the Gold Cup yesterday, Elsworth said: “That was not his running, he blew the house down after and did not finish his race out. We’ve taken bloods today, but he was working well with this horse beforehand.”





DASH ADDS EXTRA SPICE FOR SDS

Silvestre de Sousa registered his second success of Royal Ascot 2018 and fifth victory overall at the Royal Meeting following as 7/2 favourite Dash Of Spice, trained by David Elsworth, landed the concluding Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.

The four-year-old son of Teofilo responded willingly to de Sousa’s urgings to take the lead in the final furlong and ran on strongly to score by two and a quarter-lengths in the 12-furlong contest.

De Sousa, the reigning Stobart Champion Flat Jockey, said: “Thanks to Mr Elsworth and Jeff Smith [owner], they have been great to me through the years.

“Dash Of Spice is a lovely horse. You could see when he got to the front that he was wandering around and is still a bit green.

“It is only his second time on the big stage after winning at Epsom. He won very well today and delivered nicely, but there is a lot more to come from him.

“It means everything when ride a winner at a big meeting. It just proves if I get more opportunity in the big races, I will deliver.”

SIR CHAUVELIN DASHED BY SPICE

Jim Goldie, trainer of the second placed Sir Chauvelin (33/1), who went down to the winner, 7/2 favourite Dash Of Spice, by two and a quarter lengths, was nonetheless delighted by his horse.

Goldie said of his Authorized six-year-old gelding’s run: “I think I would have had him as a six or seven to one shot. If you ran the Zetland Gold Cup 100 yards, we would have won that and if you ran this over another 50 yards, we would have won.

“Sir Chauvelin is a hold up horse and you need a clean run. He is a class horse.

“We could do with him going up a bit [in the handicap] so we can get into the Ebor [Handicap, York, Aug 25]. Not too much mind.

“The Northumberland Plate is never run to suit him so we came here thinking we would probably get the gallop and we did. We knew he would run well but it is the dead wood you have to get past as he is a hold up horse.

“The winner is a nice horse, a paddock picker, our horse is a serious horse mind. Though I am quite biased as I have two full brothers and they are probably as good as one another. I could do with a few more by Authorized, they are very talented horses.

“We are in the John Smith’s Cup [York, July 14] so we might go there, and if he gets a fast pace in that… It will depend on what the handicapper does. We missed the Ebor by a pound last year. If we get in this year, we will go for Melbourne [Cup].”

Jockey Danny Tudhope, added: “A cracking run, I am very happy. You could say we were unlucky, if we had had a clear passage, we would have been closer.”

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

1 Dash Of Spice (Jeff Smith) David Elsworth 4-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2 fav

2 Sir Chauvelin (J Fyffe, Mrs M Craig, G Thomson) Jim Goldie 6-9-02 Daniel Tudhope 33/1

3 Walton Street (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-04 William Buick 7/1

4 Appeared (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 6-9-08 Andrea Atzeni 8/1

Distances: 2¼, 1, ¾

Time: 2m 27.76s

Tote Win: £4.50 Places: £1.50, £5.60, £2.20, £2.30 Exacta: £121.40

David Elsworth – 16th Royal Ascot winner

Silvestre de Sousa – 5th Royal Ascot winner





FABULOUS RACING IN SUNNY WEATHER, SO SPRINKLERS GET ANOTHER AIRING

Another cracking day’s racing at Royal Ascot included a track-record time by Alpha Centauri and numerous compliments from jockeys who praised the course for producing excellent midsummer going.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels says he will check the track before carrying out further watering, but expects to continue his policy of putting on four millimetres to maintain the official going of ‘Good to Firm’.

Perfect and consistent weather throughout the week has been a boon for competitors and racegoers, and comes ahead of what could be a heatwave.

Stickels said: “We are going to put four millimetres onto the straight course, and also on the bend turning into the home straight, and the bend turning away.

“It was a wonderful performance by Alpha Centauri to win the Coronation Stakes and she is clearly an exceptional filly who was very impressive.

“It’s been a terrific week’s racing so far and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s final day and some more top-class racing. The weather is set to be lovely, and possibly a degree warmer, and I am not sorry to miss the heatwave which is predicted to arrive next week.”

TODAY’S CROWD FIGURE

Today’s attendance on day four at Royal Ascot 2018 was 69,087, down slightly from 69,556 on the fourth day in 2017.

Thursday’s attendance came to 70,046 (68,320 in 2017).

Wednesday’s attendance came to 41,495 (40,108 in 2017).

Tuesday’s attendance came to 46,773 (44,285 in 2017).





QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING JOCKEY AWARD -

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 4 1 4

William Buick 3 3 2

Ryan Moore 3 - 3

Silvestre De Sousa 2 2 -

James Doyle 2 - 1

Andrea Atzeni 2 - -

Jim Crowley 1 3 -

Jamie Spencer 1 2 -

Oisin Murphy 1 1 1

James McDonald 1 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue 1 - 1

Charles Bishop 1 - -

Billy Lee 1 - -

Joel Rosario 1 - -

Donnacha O’Brien - 3 1

Seamie Heffernan - 1 2

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Adam Kirby - 1 1

Hollie Doyle - 1 -

Paul Hanagan - 1 -

Robert Havlin - 1 -

Christophe Soumillon - 1 -

Daniel Tudhope - 1 -

Pat Dobbs - - 1

John Egan - - 1

Sean Levey - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Kieran O’Neill - - 1

Robert Winston - - 1

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

John Gosden 4 2 3

Aidan O’Brien IRE 3 4 6

Sir Michael Stoute 3 - 3

Charlie Appleby 2 2 2

Mark Johnston 2 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE 1 - 1

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - 1

Marco Botti 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Eve Johnson Houghton 1 - -

David Marnane IRE 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Ed Walker 1 - -

Wesley Ward USA 1 - -

Charlie Hills - 2 -

Richard Hannon - 1 1

Martyn Meade - 1 1

Hughie Morrison - 1 1

Henry Candy - 1 -

Robert Cowell - 1 -

Alain De Royer-Dupre FR - 1 -

Richard Fahey - 1 -

James Fanshawe - 1 -

Jim Goldie - 1 -

William Haggas - 1 -

Karen McLintock - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

Hugo Palmer - 1 -

Jane Chapple-Hyam - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Michael Dods - - 1

Henri-Alex Pantall FR - - 1

David Simcock - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 3 4 6

Khalid Abdullah 3 1 2

Godolphin 2 2 3

Bjorn Nielsen 2 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum 1 2 1

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar 1 1 -

Phoenix Thoroughbreds Ltd 1 1 -

Saif Ali 1 - -

Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya 1 - -

Breeze Easy LLC 1 - -

John Donohue 1 - -

John & Tanya Gunther 1 - -

Gaie Johnson Houghton 1 - -

McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey 1 - -

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum 1 - -

Niarchos Family 1 - -

Jeff Smith 1 - -

Saeed Suhail 1 - -

The Cool Silk Partnership - 1 -

Elite Racing Club - 1 -

J Fyffe, Mrs M Craig & G Thompson - 1 -

Paul Jacobs - 1 -

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum - 1 -

M Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen - 1 -

H H Aga Khan - 1 -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - 1 -

Tom Morley - 1 -

H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins - 1 -

Anthony Oppenheimer - 1 -

Paul & Clare Rooney - 1 -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull - 1 -

Ahnad Alotaibi - - 1

Te Akau Torcedor (Mngr David Ellis) - - 1

David Armstrong - - 1

Cheveley Park Stud - - 1

Miss A Jones - - 1

Tony Bloom - - 1

HRH Princess Haya of Jordan - - 1

Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst - - 1

MNC Racing - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

The Snailwell Stud - - 1

Julie Wood - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Straight)

Accidental Agent (Gaie Johnson Houghton) Eve Johnson Houghton 4-9-00 Charles Bishop 33/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

Calyx (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 2-9-01 Frankie Dettori 2/1 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f

Blue Point (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-04 William Buick 6/1

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Without Parole (John & Tanya Gunther) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 4f

Lagostovagas (John Donohue) Willie Mullins IRE 6-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 10/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 2f

Monarchs Glen (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 4-9-08 Frankie Dettori 8/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 20

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Signora Cabello (Phoenix Thoroughbreds & Zen Racing) John Quinn 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 25/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y

Kew Gardens (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (Straight)

Aljazzi (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Marco Botti 5-9-00 William Buick 9/2

4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y

Poet’s Word (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 James Doyle 11/2

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (Straight)

Settle For Bay (McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey) David Marnane IRE 4-9-01 Billy Lee 16/1

5.35pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 James McDonald 8/1

Third Day – Thursday, June 21

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Shang Shang Shang (Breeze Easy LLC) Wesley Ward USA 2-8-12 Joel Rosario 5/1

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

Hunting Horn (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/1

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Magic Wand (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Markus Jooste) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

4.20pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 4f

Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 4-9-01 Frankie Dettori 7/4 Jt Fav

5.00pm Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m (Straight)

Ostilio (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-09 Silvestre de Sousa 10/1

5.35pm King George V Handicap 1m 4f

Baghdad (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 3-8-12 Andrea Atzeni 9/1

Fourth Day – Friday, June 22

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

Main Edition (Saif Ali) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 James Doyle 7/1

3.05pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Old Persian (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-00 William Buick 9/2

3.40pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f

Eqtidaar (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-03 Jim Crowley 12/1

4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Alpha Centauri (Niarchos Family) Jessica Harrington IRE 3-9-00 Colm O’Donoghue 11/4 Fav

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap 1m (Straight)

Agrotera (Bjorn Nielsen) Ed Walker 3-8-07 Jamie Spencer 11/2 Fav

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap 1m 4f

Dash Of Spice (Jeff Smith) David Elsworth 4-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2 Fav





FRIDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

2.30pm ALBANY STAKES (Group 3)

The Stable Inspecting Officer reported that a kit bag belonging to Yan Durepaire, the trainer of BYRON BAY (FR), had been brought into the racecourse stables containing a number of substances including Twydil electrolyte and an Arnica gel. The Stable Inspecting Officer, the Veterinary Officer and trainer were interviewed in the presence of a translator. The trainer explained that there had been a breakdown in communication between himself and his stable staff, who had mistakenly brought the products into the racecourse stables. Being satisfied that the filly had received only normal food and water by mouth on the day of racing, the Stewards allowed BYRON BAY (FR) to run, and informed Durepaire that the filly would be routine tested post-race. They further confiscated the substances, informed him that they may be tested, and referred the matter to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority. Permission was given for ANGEL’S HIDEAWAY (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring and to be mounted in the chute, for PRETTY POLLYANNA to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for STILLWATER COVE (USA) to be ponied early to post. James Doyle, the rider of the winner, MAIN EDITION (IRE), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final furlong and a half. The performance of JUST WONDERFUL (USA), which started favourite and finished unplaced, was considered. Aidan O’Brien could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of JUST WONDERFUL (USA) during routine testing, failed to reveal any abnormalities.

3.05pm KING EDWARD VII (Group 2)

Permission was given for HIGHBROW to wear a hood in Parade Ring. An enquiry was held to consider interference inside the final two furlongs when the winner, OLD PERSIAN, ridden by William Buick, interfered with RAA ATOLL, placed fourth, ridden by Frankie Dettori. Buick was cautioned for careless riding as he had allowed his mount to drift right-handed when not sufficiently clear, causing Dettori to have to take a slight check. Approximately 1 furlong out, GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI (IRE), placed third, lugged marginally right-handed causing the rider of ELECTOR, unplaced, to take a precautionary check. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI (IRE). Following the race, David Allan reported that WELLS FARHH GO (IRE), placed sixth, ran too free.

3.40pm COMMONWEALTH CUP (Group 1)

Permission was given for CARDSHARP to be mounted in the chute, for GIDU (IRE) to be ponied early to post, for LAUGH A MINUTE to go early to post, for STONE OF DESTINY to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for MAIN DESIRE (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring and be mounted in the chute. An enquiry was held to consider why a Stalls Handler appeared to throw water at INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) which was reluctant to go behind the stalls. The Stalls Handler, the Stalls Handler Team Leader, a representative from Racetech and a Starter were interviewed. The Stalls Handler explained that INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) had been reluctant to go behind the stalls and he had thrown a small amount of water towards the colt to encourage it forwards. He further added that the water had not made contact with INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE), and that he was unaware he was unable to throw anything in the form of encouragement. The Stewards ordered that a report be forwarded to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration. Shortly after the start, the winner, EQTIDAAR (IRE), shifted quickly left-handed causing the rider of ACTRESS (IRE), unplaced, to take a check. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of EQTIDAAR (IRE). An enquiry was held to consider interference on the run to the line when the winner, EQTIDAAR (IRE), ridden by Jim Crowley, interfered with EMBLAZONED (IRE), placed second, ridden by Frankie Dettori. Crowley was cautioned for careless riding as he had allowed his mount to drift left-handed away from the whip when it had already shown a tendency to do so, taking EMBLAZONED (IRE) marginally off its intended line. Following the race, James Doyle reported that INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE), unplaced, hung left-handed under pressure, and Seamie Heffernan reported that ACTRESS (IRE), unplaced suffered interference in running.

4.20pm CORONATION STAKES (Group 1)

Permission was given for AIM OF ARTEMIS (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring and be mounted in the chute. VERACIOUS wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

5.00pm SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP

Permission was given for DATHANNA (IRE) and CEILIDHS DREAM to wear hoods in the Parade Ring. QAYZNA (IRE), wore earplugs during the race, and GANAYEM (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Approaching the final two furlongs, DESERT DIAMOND, placed fourth, shifted marginally right-handed taking WHY WE DREAM (IRE), unplaced, momentarily off its intended line. At the same time, ERTIYAD, unplaced, which was dropping back quickly, made contact with BUBBLE AND SQUEAK, unplaced, causing BROADWAY (IRE), unplaced, which was running keenly behind to clip heels. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of any horse. The Clerk of the Scales reported that Jamie Spencer, the rider of the winner, AGROTERA (IRE), had weighed in with an anti-slip pad with which he had not weighed out. Spencer and Ed Walker, the trainer, were interviewed. Walker was fined £140 for adding equipment to the saddle after the rider had weighed out. Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that DARK ROSE ANGEL (IRE), unplaced, had no more to give, David Probert reported that MUSICAL ART (IRE), unplaced, was crowded approximately 5 furlongs out, and Donnacha O’Brien reported that BROADWAY (IRE), suffered interfered in running. Daniel Tudhope reported that ERTIYAD, unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the filly failed to reveal any abnormalities.

5.35pm DUKE OF EDINBURGH HANDICAP

Permission was given for CLEAR SKIES to go early and be led to post, and for NEWLANDS (AUS) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, go early to post and be mounted in the course. NAYEL (IRE) lost a shoe prior to this race and had to be re-plated. The Veterinary Officer examined the colt at the start and deemed it fit to race. Following the race, Charles Bishop reported that COUNT CALABASH (IRE), unplaced, weakened quickly turning in having made the running; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding during routine testing, failed to reveal any abnormalities. The Veterinary Officer reported that CARBON DATING (IRE), unplaced, had lost its left-hind shoe.