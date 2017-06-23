All the news from the fourth day of Royal Ascot 2017 Posted by racenews on Friday, June 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Early going news & non-runners on day four

The going for the fourth day of Royal Ascot 2017, Friday, June 23, remains:

Good to Firm (watered)

following watering last night, with four millimetres put on the whole course after racing. Five millimetres of irrigation was applied to the whole course after racing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ascot Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels commented this morning: “It is more breezy than it has been during the earlier part of the week. We put four millimetres of water on overnight. It is Good to Firm watered ground; it’s nice ground with a bit of moisture on top.

“There was a headwind yesterday and a tailwind the first two days, so that would have made a difference to the times. There a headwind today up the straight course.

“I still believe that it is a fairly fair track (straight course). I don’t think you want to be racing up the middle, but if you are within 12 metres of either rail, I think you are in a good place. There is no way to determine that one rail is better than the other by walking it.

“As the week goes on, if the ground on one side of the track gets more worn than the other, you get less purchase when the track has been used a bit. People have commented to me this morning that the pace was on the far side yesterday.

“Today’s Commonwealth Cup is really a race to savour with Caravaggio coming back to Royal Ascot a year on from his Coventry Stakes victory – a mouthwatering contest.”

GoingStick readings at 8.15am today:

Straight Course – Stands’ side: 9.0 (9.1 yesterday, 8.7 Wednesday; 8.6 Tuesday)

Centre: 8.3 (8.6 yesterday; 8.4 Wednesday; 8.3 Tuesday)

Far side: 8.6 (9.0 yesterday; 8.5 Wednesday & Tuesday)

Round Course: 7.4 (7.9 yesterday; 7.9 Wednesday; 7.7 Tuesday)

Stalls

Straight Course: Centre; Round Course: Inside

Running Rail

The running rail on the round course, which was positioned three yards out from its innermost position from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight, has been removed, providing fresh ground on the inner.

Forecast

Conditions have been dry for the past 15 days. The forecast is for cooler and breezier weather today and on Saturday, largely dry with possible occasional showers.

Non-runners today at 9.45am

2.30pm ALBANY STAKES

20 TIME FOR WINE (IRE) Vet’s Certificate (Girth Gall)

3.05pm KING EDWARD VII STAKES

13 WOLF COUNTRY Vet’s Certificate (Lame)

5.35pm DUKE OF EDINBURGH HANDICAP

8 KNIGHTS TABLE Self Certificate (Swelling)

Non-runner tomorrow

5.00pm WOKINGHAM HANDICAP

27 CULTURATI Vet’s Certificate (Lame)

The first reserve Captain Colby, trained by Ed Walker and ridden by Thomas Brown, gets into the race.





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

FOUR CHANCES FOR A ROYAL WINNER IN 2017

The Queen is due to have four runners over the last two days of Royal Ascot 2017, two of which hold favourite’s chances of adding to her Royal Ascot-winning record of 23.

Representing Her Majesty on today’s card is Call To Mind in the King Edward VII Stakes (3.05pm) and Mainstream in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap (5.35pm).

Call To Mind is a three-year-old Royal homebred by super sire Galileo out of Memory, a winner of the Listed Albany Stakes here in 2010. He won his first start at Newbury in April, before going on to finish third in the Listed Fairway Stakes at Newmarket last month. He holds an 18/1 each-way chance for Royal backers.

Mainstream was a good runner-up last time out at Newmarket behind Frontiersman, form which is looking strong ¬– the winner went onto finish second in the G1 Coronation Cup at Epsom behind this week’s G1 Prince Of Wales hero Highland Reel. Mainstream, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, is the morning favourite. The Queen won the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap in 1999 with Blueprint.

On day five tomorrow, Learn By Heart is due to appear in the opening Chesham Stakes (2.30pm), with Dartmouth bidding to win the G2 Hardwicke Stakes (3.40pm) for the second year in succession.

Learn By Heart, a two-year-old Frankel half-brother to Call To Mind, has run once when third at Haydock and he will be bidding to get the day off to a flying start for the Royal party. The Queen enjoyed success in the Chesham in 2008 with Free Agent.

Dartmouth must surely be one of The Queen’s favourite racehorses – a brave and consistent horse, he has won eight races from 16 starts, hardly ever finishes out of the placings and has picked up over £620,000 in prize money.

A winner of the Hardwicke last year ahead of form yardstick Highland Reel, he then finished four lengths behind the same horse when third in the G1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, sponsored by Qipco, here in July (Wings Of Desire second). Dartmouth rounded off a great 2016 with two runner-up spots, most notably in the G1 Canadian International Stakes.

This year, the five-year-old has already been on the winners’ board with victory over Simple Verse in one mile and six furlong G2 Yorkshire Cup.

Moore, who is bidding to kick home his third Royal winner at the Royal Meeting, rides. He has most to fear from the Aidan O’Brien-trained Idaho (sixth in the G1 Coronation Cup) and Wings Of Desire, who is from this week’s successful Michael Bell yard.

The Queen has won the Hardwicke Stakes three times – 1954 with Aureole, in 1968 with Hopeful Verse, and Dartmouth in 2016.





FRIDAY LANDMARKS

*Ryan Moore is bidding to be crowned QIPCO Leading Jockey at Royal Ascot for the seventh time in eight years. With three wins in the bag, he currently heads the 2017 standings from James Doyle, William Buick and Jamie Spencer, who have two winners each. Moore has a full book of six rides today including Coronation Stakes favourite, Winter.

*USA trainer Mark Casse has a 100% record at Royal Ascot having taken the Queen Anne Stakes with his debut runner Tepin in 2016. He brings La Coronel for today’s G1 Coronations Stakes with Florent Geroux in the saddle.

*The great Frankel, winner of the 2011 St James’s Palace Stakes and the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes, sired his first Royal Ascot winner yesterday when the Roger Charlton-trained Atty Persse won the concluding race, the King George V Handicap. Today Frankel is doubly represented by the Mark Johnston runner Frankuus in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes and Andrew Balding’s Count Octave in the G2 Queen’s Vase.

*Could America’s Wesley Ward make it a Royal Ascot hat-trick today? Having already won this week with Lady Aurelia (King’s Stand Stakes) and Con Te Partiro (Sandringham Handicap), Ward runs both Fairyland and Princess Peggy in today’s opener, the G3 Albany Stakes, and Bound For Nowhere, who he also owns, in the G1 Commonwealth Cup.

*The past two runnings of the G1 Coronation Stakes have gone to France with trainer Jean-Claude Rouget sending out Ervedya in 2015 and Qemah last year to win the mile event. Fabrice Chappet hopes to emulate his fellow countryman with 10/1 chance Precieuse (Olivier Peslier).

*Also bidding for a Royal Ascot treble is Aidan O’Brien, who heads the QIPCO Leading Trainer Award standings after the third day. He sends out a grand total of 11 runners this afternoon.

*Sir Michael Stoute shares the title as Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer with the late Sir Henry Cecil; both have 75 Royal Ascot triumphs to their names. Today, Stoute could claim the crown to himself if Crystal Ocean could stick his nose in front in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes or Mainstream could be first past the post in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at 5.35pm.

*Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Jessica Harrington runs the two-year-old fillies Whitefountainfairy and market leader Alpha Centauri in today’s opener, the 6f G3 Albany Stakes. Could one of them be the Irish trainer’s first Royal Ascot winner?

*This year’s Queen Vase (G2) will take place over a mile and six furlongs, having previously been run at two miles, and has been upgraded to G2 status for the first time. Aidan O’Brien has a lively chance to make it three on the trot with his two runners Belgravia, with Ryan Moore in the saddle, and Wisconsin, who has Seamie Heffernan on board.

*Sir Michael Stoute is the most successful trainer in today’s concluding race, The Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap with six wins (Greek Palace, 1998; Blueprint, 1999; Notable Guest, 2005; Sugar Ray, 2008; Opinion, 2013 and Arab Spring, 2014). This year he sends out The Queen’s Mainstream, one of two runners to appear in the royal silks today, along with Call To Mind (King Edward VII Stakes).





CARAVAGGIO LOOKS PICTURE PERFECT IN COMMONWEALTH CUP CRACKER

Aidan O’Brien is looking forward to a mouth-watering renewal of the G1 Commonwealth Cup (3.40pm), in which he saddles 10/11 favourite Caravaggio.

Introduced in 2015, the six-furlong event has proved a major success in reigniting the three-year-old sprinting division, with this year’s contest again boasting superb strength in depth.

Godolphin, looking for a sixth success of the week, is doubly represented courtesy of Clive Cox’s Harry Angel (3/1) and Charlie Appleby’s Blue Point (6/1), whilst American handler Wesley Ward, looking for his third winner of the week, saddles Bound For Nowhere (10/1). A total of 12 horses go to post.

O’Brien rates Caravaggio highly and the son of Scat Daddy returns to Royal Ascot a year on from his emphatic two and a quarter-length victory in the G2 Coventry Stakes.

Successful in a G3 event at Naas by four and three-quarter lengths on his seasonal return, the US-bred colt remains unbeaten in five starts and O’Brien said: “I was delighted with Caravaggio’s comeback victory last time and I have been very happy with him since – I’m looking forward to seeing him run again.

“He never suggested to us that he wouldn’t stay longer than six furlongs, but he is just so quick that we were afraid that by Royal Ascot, I thought stretching him over a mile at racing pace, might take away the brilliance that he has.

“Obviously, when we knew we had Churchill (English & Irish 2000 Guineas winner), it became a risk we didn’t have to take with him, but he has plenty of pace.

“The Commonwealth Cup is a great race and I think it was a great idea. It’s a good race to bring into the calendar and we are looking forward to the race.

“Caravaggio was super in the Coventry Stakes last year and he had to quicken a few times there under Ryan [Moore, jockey] and we were delighted with that performance, because you need a horse who has pace, but can also stay and travel in those races.”

O’Brien’s son Joseph, who is also a trainer, remarked: “Caravaggio has always been a horse held in high regard.

“He was impressive last year [Coventry] as the ground was probably not that suitable for him. He is very fast and had a nice win at Naas to start his season off. This is by far his biggest test.”





BLUE LOOKS TO OUTPOINT COMMONWEALTH RIVALS

Godolphin’s Blue Point looks to provide the operation with a sixth success of the week at Royal Ascot in the G1 Commonwealth Cup (3.40pm).

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the three-year-old son of Shamardal was a three-length winner of the G2 Gimcrack Stakes at York last term and returned to action this season with a length and a half victory in a G3 event over course and distance in April.

Clive Cox’s Harry Angel, also owned by Godolphin, was second that day and Appleby recognises the threat from the Dark Angel colt and Aidan O’Brien’s 10/11 favourite Caravaggio.

Appleby said: “We are very positive about Blue Point’s chances and we are looking forward to the day, but we do respect Caravaggio, Harry Angel and Wesley Ward’s horse [Bound For Nowhere].

“I’m very happy with Blue Point. I was delighted with his first start of the season here, when he broke the track record [ran the six furlongs in 1m 11.05s] and you can’t beat track experience.

“The guys at home have done a great job with him and he’s in good form.

“The Commonwealth Cup will be a proper face focused on speed – it’s what the race deserves and it’s good to have this opportunity for Group One sprinters to compete at Group One level. I’m excited going into it.

“I’ve always believed in Blue Point. He has always been the best work horse I have had and I stand by that.

“He dined at the top table every time last year and he has never disappointed us. He has done well from two to three as we saw on his reappearance and we are very positive.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST

Friday, June 23, 2017

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

Captain David Bowes-Lyon

Mr. Erik Penser

Mr. Thomas van Straubenzee

2nd Carriage

The Hon. Peter Stanley

The Hon. Mrs. Stanley

Mr. John Warren

The Lady Carolyn Warren

3rd Carriage

Mr. John Gosden

Ms Rachel Hood

Mr. Nicholas Wingfield Digby

Mrs. Nicholas Wingfield Digby

4th Carriage

Wing Commander Sam Fletcher

Mrs. David Bowes-Lyon

Mr. Charles Butter

Mrs. Charles Butter





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Factfiles for US-trained challengers on day four of Royal Ascot

Bound for Nowhere – Commonwealth Cup

Breeding: 3 b c The Factor (USA) – Fancy Deed (USA) (Alydeed (CAN))

Breeder: Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster

Born: May 4, 2014

Owner: Wesley Ward

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: David Flores

Form: -11

*Unbeaten in two starts, both this year.

*Won a six-furlong dirt maiden by six lengths at Turfway Park in January.

*Made it two from two in a turf allowance race at Keeneland on April 20, when going four and a quarter lengths clear by the line.

Race record: Starts: 2; Wins: 2; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: $54,300

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first season, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now nine. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Reigh Count, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had over 1,550 North American winners. Royal Ascot Record: 9 winners

2009 STRIKE THE TIGER (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), JEALOUS AGAIN (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Yogaroo (9th Norfolk Stakes), Aegean (9th Albany Stakes), Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes)

2010 Metropolitan Man (9th Windsor Castle Stakes)

2011 Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes), Italo (23rd Coventry Stakes), Gentlemans Code (4th Windsor Castle Stakes), Gypsy Robin (7th Queen Mary Stakes), Everyday Dave (11th Norfolk Stakes)

2013 NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes)

2014 HOOTENANNY (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes), To Be Determined (9th Norfolk Stakes), Sunset Glow (2nd Albany Stakes), Cordero (6th Chesham Stakes), Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes)

2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), ACAPULCO (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Laxfield Road (15th Albany Stakes), Hootenanny (11th Commonwealth Cup), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), UNDRAFTED (WON DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES)

2016 Silvertoni (9th Coventry Stakes), Big City Dreamin (16th Windsor Castle Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes), Create A Dream (4th Norfolk Stakes), Undrafted (6th Diamond Jubilee Stakes)

2017 Arawak (12th Coventry Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON KING’S STAND STAKES), Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes), Happy Like A Fool (2nd Norfolk Stakes), CON TE PARTIRO (WON SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP), McErin (7th Norfolk Stakes)

David Flores

Born: February 5, 1968, Tijuana, Mexico. Flores is married to Dawn and has four daughters – Cinthya, Natalya, Priscilla and Tayler. The family live in Beverley Hills, California. Working in league with his friend Jim Loya, Flores hosts a popular charity golf tournament each summer at Del Mar. Background: Flores’ father was a jockey in Tijuana and later an exercise rider in Southern California. Inspired by his dad, Flores began riding match races in Tijuana at age 8. He won his first race on March 3, 1984, aboard Swift Doc at Agua Caliente, where he set an apprentice record that year with 61 wins. Flores has been riding in Southern California since 1989. He recorded his 3,000th career win on May 20, 2007, aboard Time to Get Even in the Lazaro S. Barrera Memorial Stakes at Hollywood Park, the site of many of his career milestones. Flores won his first Grade 1 race aboard Marquetry in the 1991 Hollywood Gold Cup and later won the 1996 edition with Siphon and more recently in 2010 with the durable gelding Awesome Gem. His total number of winners now exceeds 3,600 and his mounts have earned over $150 million. Won the 2013 Prix Morny at Deauville for trainer Wesley Ward on No Nay Never. Godolphin: Flores rode extensively for Godolphin in the early part of the century. Eoin Harty, a Godolphin trainer in the US, was previously assistant to Bob Baffert, for whom Flores regularly rode. Flores recorded notable victories for Godolphin on Tempera (2001 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies) , Express Tour (2001 UAE Derby) and Festival Of Light (Godolphin Mile). Ascot: Flores is riding for the first time at the Royal Meeting this week but is no stranger to riding at Ascot having participated at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in both 2001 and 2002. In 2001, he partnered two winners – Orientor (for Jim Goldie) and Steenberg (for Mark Tompkins).

Royal Ascot Record: 2017 McErin (7th Norfolk Stakes)

F8.

La Coronel (USA) – Coronation Stakes

Breeding: 3 bb f Colonel John (USA) – Listen (USA) (Chester House (USA))

Breeder: Kim Nardelli, Rodney Nardelli et al

Born: March 2, 2014

Owner: John Oxley

Trainer: Mark Casse USA

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Form: 45116-211

*Four wins from six turf starts, most recently when beating stable companion Dream Dancing by half a length in G3 Edgewood Stakes over an extended mile at Churchill Downs on May 5.

*Also twice successful in G3 races at Keeneland, readily taking mile Appalachian Stakes on April 13 and also scoring at course in extended-mile Jessamine Stakes in October.

*Sixth on only previous G1 appearance in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m) at Santa Anita in November – a race that also featured European runners Cavale Doree (3rd), Roly Poly (9th), Intricately (11th) and Hydrangea (14th).

Race Record: Starts: 8; Wins: 4; 2nd: 1; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: US$345,175

John Oxley

Born: January 24, 1937, in Tulsa, Oklahoma Background: John “Jack” Oxley is a former polo player, who was inducted to the Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame for in February, 2005 following a glittering career that saw him win virtually every major tournament in the USA. He also served as president and chairman of the United States Polo Association and co-owns the Royal Palm Polo Sports Club in Florida, which was founded by his father John T Oxley. Away from polo, Oxley founded Oxley Petroleum in 1962 and built the company into one of the leading privately-owned natural gas companies in Oklahoma prior to its sale to Chesapeake Energy in 2003. Racing Interests: Purchased his first racehorse Port Everglades in 1972 but increased his involvement after marrying Louisville native Debby in 1994. Saw his colours carried to victory by Gal In A Ruckus in the 1995 Kentucky Oaks and recorded a first Triple Crown race success in the 2001 Kentucky Derby with Monarchos. Both horses were trained by John Ward, who also trained the six-time G1 scorer and Eclipse Award winner Beautiful Pleasure for Oxley. Transferred his horses to Mark Casse following the retirement of Ward in 2012 and the pair have enjoyed notable success with Canadian Horse of the Year Uncaptured, G1 winners Noble Bird and Spring In The Air. Classic Empire, also trained by Casse, provided Oxley with a first Breeders’ Cup success when winning the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the colt has gone on to finish fourth in the Kentucky Derby and be the head second in the Preakness Stakes this year.

No previous Royal Ascot runners

Mark Casse USA (Ocala, Florida & Ontario, Canada)

Born: February 14, 1961, Indianapolis, USA. Background: Son of Norman Casse, one of the leading figures in Florida breeding and sales prior to his death in March, 2016. Norman, who started breeding in his native Indiana, helped set up the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company in 1974 and served as its chairman until 2006 – he also ran Cardinal Hill Farm and corda van company, and also bred the 1980 Melbourne Cup winner Beldale Ball. All three of Norman’s sons are involved in the racing industry, with Mark training, Justin running a pinhooking and sales operation and John selling equine insurance as well as being an owner. Mark developed an interest in racing after going to Louisville with his father in 1973 to watch Secretariat win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Moved with his father from Indiana to Ocala and started running Cardinal Hill Farm at the age of 15. Took out his own licence aged 17 and sent out his first official winner, Joe’s Coming, at Keeneland on April 14, 1979. Was private trainer to Harry Mangurian between 1998 and 1999, when the owner downsized his racing interests, and operates as a public handler. Continues to train at Ocala but set up a second stable in Woodbine, Canada, in 1998 to take advantage of the Canadian season, which runs from April to December. Recorded his 2,000th winner at Gulfstream Park on May 14, 2016. Mark and his wife Tina have seven children – Cheryl, Norman (his assistant trainer), Joel, Alex, Camille, Kyle and Colby. Accolades: Inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall Of Fame in April, 2016. Leading trainer at Woodbine on 11 occasions and has won leading trainer titles at Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Turfway Park. Responsible for the Canadian Horse of the Year four times – Sealy Hill (2007 – the only filly to win the Canadian Triple Tiara), Uncaptured (2012), Lexie Lou (2014), Catch a Glimpse (2015). Six-time recipient of Sovereign Award for Outstanding Trainer. He ended 2016 as the third-ranked trainer in North America with earnings of US$17.9 million, and has enjoyed more than 2,250 successes in total. His first Royal Ascot runner, Tepin last year, won the G1 Queen Anne Stakes. Breeders’ Cup Wins (3): Breeders’ Cup Mile (2015 Tepin), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (2015 Catch A Glimpse), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2016 Classic Empire) Other Big Race Wins include: Selene Stakes (2001 Dark Ending), Metropolitan Handicap (2001 Exciting Story), Stephen Foster Handicap (2011 Pool Play), Alcibiades Stakes (2012 Spring In The Air, 2013 My Conquestadory), First Lady Stakes (2015 Tepin), Stephen Foster Handicap (2015 Noble Bird), Just A Games Stakes (2015 Tepin), Jenny Wiley Stakes (2016 Tepin), Belmont Oaks (2016 Catch A Glimpse), Breeders’ Futurity (2016 Classic Empire), Woodbine Mile (2016 Tepin), Arkansas Derby (2017 Classic Empire)

Royal Ascot Record: 2016 TEPIN (won Queen Anne Stakes)

Florent Geroux

Born: July 16, 1986, Argentan, Normandy, France Background: Father Dominique Geroux was a jockey and trainer. Entered jockey school aged 13 and began race riding aged 17. His first winner came on Chopyluz on May 6, 2004, at Longchamp. Leading apprentice in France in 2005. Moved to California in 2007, working for Patrick Biancone, but after two serious injuries and visa problems he went to work at Coolmore Stud in Ireland for six months. Returned to the USA in 2009. He is married to Kasey Spindler, daughter of late Chicago-based jockey Louis Spindler, and has two daughters – Olivia and Celine. His North American record is over 1,110 winners, who have earned over $50 million. Big-Race Wins Include: Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2014 Work All Week), Arlington Million (2015 The Pizza Man), Cotillion Stakes (2015 I’m A Chatterbox), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2015 Her Emmynency), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (2015 Catch A Glimpse), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2015 Mongolian Saturday), Ogden Phipps Stakes (2016 Cavorting), United Nations Stakes (2016 World Approval), Belmont Oaks Invitational (2016 Catch A Glimpse), Delaware Handicap (2016 I’m a Chatterbox), Secretariat Stakes (2016 Beach Patrol), Beverly D Stakes (2016 Sea Calisi), Natalma Stakes (2016 Victory to Victory, 2015 Catch A Glimpse), Spinster Stakes (2016 I’m A Chatterbox), EP Taylor Stakes (2016 2016 Al’s Gal), Clark Handicap (2016 Gun Runner), La Troienne Stakes (2017 2017 Big World), Stephan Foster Handicap (2017 Gun Runner)

Royal Ascot Record: 2016 Mongolian Saturday (9th King’s Stand Stakes)





Fairyland (USA) – Albany Stakes

Breeding: 2 ch f Scat Daddy (USA) – Dame Ursula (GB) (Elusive Quality (USA))

Breeder: Runnymede Farm Inc. & Peter J Callahan

Born: February 4, 2015

Owner: Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier

Trainer: Wesley Ward USA

Form: 1

*Impressive three and a quarter length winner of her only start over four and a half furlongs on dirt at Keeneland, USA, on April 7.

*$375,000 yearling from the family of high-class Japanese performer Agnes Digital.

Race record: Starts 1; Wins 1; 2nd -; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: $36,000

Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier & Derrick Smith

Derrick Smith – Background: Former Ladbrokes trading director, now based in Barbados with wife Gay. Currency trading helped him to be worth £561 million in 2017 Sunday Times Rich List. Business interests include, with his racing partners, Barchester nursing homes, pub group Mitchells & Butlers and the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Built the largest house on Barbados, at a cost of £30 million. Racing interests: In 2004, joined Coolmore as an investor and his purple silks with white seams, purple and white striped sleeves and purple cap have become a common sight atop such horses as Investec Derby winners Camelot (2012), Australia (2014) and Wings Of Eagles (2017) and Investec Oaks heroines Minding (2016), who also won the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, G1 Pretty Polly Stakes, G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in 2016, and Was (2012). Others to sport his silks include 2016 French 2,000 Guineas and Qatar Sussex Stakes winner The Gurkha, 2016 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes & Breeders’ Cup Turf victor victor Highland Reel, 2011 Breeders’ Cup Turf and triple Investec Coronation Cup victor St Nicholas Abbey, Ascot Gold Cup winner Fame And Glory, Simply Perfect, Mastercraftsman and the 2010 Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner Cape Blanco as well as Australian import So You Think. Gay Smith has owned a number of jumpers including Holywell, a dual winner at the Cheltenham Festival. Their son Paul owned 2014 St Leger hero Kingston Hill, trained by Roger Varian.

Sue Magnier – Background: Born October, 1953, daughter of legendary trainer Vincent O’Brien. Husband John Magnier (born in County Cork on February 10, 1948) has changed the bloodstock world since teaming up with Robert Sangster and Vincent O’Brien to buy Coolmore in the 1970s. Purchased potential stallions as yearlings, early successes included Alleged, Be My Guest, El Gran Senor, Golden Fleece, Sadler’s Wells and Storm Bird. Magnier subsequently bought out partners and now owns Coolmore, its American and Australian offshoots, and the Ballydoyle training centre. Worth £783 million according to 2016 Sunday Times Rich List. Myriad other business interests include stakes in Barchester nursing homes and the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Formerly had stake in Manchester United. Homes in Ireland, Spain and Switzerland. Racing interests: Sue Magnier has had a share in all of Aidan O’Brien’s best horses. Those to have carried the Magnier dark blue silks include Investec Derby winners Galileo, Pour Moi and Ruler Of The World. Other flagbearers include King Of Kings, Hawk Wing, Giant’s Causeway, Imagine, George Washington, Duke Of Marmalade, Dylan Thomas, Henrythenavigator, Rip Van Winkle and four-time Ascot Gold Cup scorer Yeats.

Michael Tabor – Background: Born October 28, 1941, in East London. Trained as hairdresser and built up Arthur Prince bookmaking chain before selling to Coral in 1995. Married to Doreen and has homes in Barbados and Monaco. Son Ashley founded Global Radio, Europe’s largest commercial radio group, with backing from his father. Michael Tabor’s fortune grew through currency dealing and his many business interests include ownership of online bookmaker BetVictor and the Sandy Lane Hotel. Valued at £625 million in 2017 Sunday Times Rich list. Racing interests: Joined forces with John Magnier after his Thunder Gulch won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 1995. Previously best known for owning jumpers such as the Neville Callaghan-trained Royal Derbi. Best horses to carry his colours include Montjeu, High Chaparral, Hurricane Run, Entrepreneur, Desert King, Johannesburg, Stravinsky, Starspangledbanner, Lillie Langtry, Peeping Fawn, Misty For Me, Gleneagles, Found and 2007 Belmont Stakes heroine Rags To Riches. Churchill, winner of the 2017 QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas this season, sported Tabor’s silks.

62 Royal Ascot wins for Coolmore partnerships including Albany Stakes with Brave Anna (2016)





Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first season, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now nine. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Reigh Count, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had over 1,550 North American winners. Royal Ascot Record: 9 winners

2009 STRIKE THE TIGER (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), JEALOUS AGAIN (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Yogaroo (9th Norfolk Stakes), Aegean (9th Albany Stakes), Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes)

2010 Metropolitan Man (9th Windsor Castle Stakes)

2011 Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes), Italo (23rd Coventry Stakes), Gentlemans Code (4th Windsor Castle Stakes), Gypsy Robin (7th Queen Mary Stakes), Everyday Dave (11th Norfolk Stakes)

2013 NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes)

2014 HOOTENANNY (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes), To Be Determined (9th Norfolk Stakes), Sunset Glow (2nd Albany Stakes), Cordero (6th Chesham Stakes), Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes)

2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), ACAPULCO (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Laxfield Road (15th Albany Stakes), Hootenanny (11th Commonwealth Cup), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), UNDRAFTED (WON DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES)

2016 Silvertoni (9th Coventry Stakes), Big City Dreamin (16th Windsor Castle Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes), Create A Dream (4th Norfolk Stakes), Undrafted (6th Diamond Jubilee Stakes)

2017 Arawak (12th Coventry Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON KING’S STAND STAKES), Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes), Happy Like A Fool (2nd Norfolk Stakes), CON TE PARTIRO (WON SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP), McErin (7th Norfolk Stakes)

Donnacha O’Brien

Born: July 22, 1998. Background: From a family steeped in racing. Father Aidan has become Ireland’s most successful trainer since taking over from Vincent O’Brien (no relation) at Ballydoyle in 1996. Apprentice jockey Donnacha made his debut in the 2014 Irish Flat season and enjoyed his first winner on September 7, 2014 aboard Quartz, trained by his father, in a maiden at Dundalk. His elder brother Joseph was a very successful jockey, winning the Investec Derby twice on Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) before taking up training in 2016 because of increased weight. Donnacha was crowned champion apprentice in Ireland in 2016 with 48 winners and enjoyed a first G1 success aboard Intricately, trained by Joseph, in the 2016 Moyglare Stud Stakes. He rode against his sister Ana in the 2017 Investec Derby. Major Wins include: Moyglare Stud Stakes (2016 Intricately), Irish Cesarewitch (2014 El Salvador), Irish St Leger Trial (2016 Order Of St George), Saval Beg Stakes (2015 Kingfisher).

No Royal Ascot wins





Princess Peggy (USA) – Albany Stakes

Breeding: 2 b f Scat Daddy (USA) – Peggy Jane (USA) (Kafwain (USA))

Breeder: Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC

Born: February 4, 2015

Owner: Stonestreet Stables LLC

Trainer: Wesley Ward USA

Jockey: David Flores

Form: 1

*Scored by five and a quarter lengths on debut to take a five-furlong dirt maiden at Belmont Park on May 25. Her only start to date.

Race record: Starts 1; Wins 1; 2nd -; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: $50,000

Stonestreet Stables LLC

Stonestreet Stables was established by the late Jess Stonestreet Jackson jnr in 2003. Jackson founded Jackson Family Wines in 1982, which, under the Kendall-Jackson brand, has since become one of the most popular labels in the US. Jackson died in 2011, with the wine and racing businesses now managed by his wife of 25 years Barbara Banke. Forbes estimated his net worth $1.85 billion. Stonestreet has three properties in the bluegrass region of Kentucky totalling 1,800 acres, and a further 1,700 acres in Florida, including the Stonestreet Training & Rehabilitation Center near Ocala. Notable runners for Stonestreet include Curlin, American Horse Of The Year in 2007 and 2008, and Rachel Alexandra, who took the same honour in 2009 after becoming the first filly in 85 years to win the Preakness Stakes during a memorable campaign. In partnership with George Bolton and Peter Leidel, Stonestreet own Lady Aurelia, outstanding winner of the 2016 Queen Mary Stakes and 2017 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot record: 2016 LADY AURELIA (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES); 2017 LADY AURELIA (WON KING’S STAND STAKES) – owned by Stonestreet Stable, George Bolton, Peter Leidel

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first season, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now nine. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Reigh Count, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had over 1,550 North American winners. Royal Ascot Record: 9 winners

2009 STRIKE THE TIGER (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), JEALOUS AGAIN (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Yogaroo (9th Norfolk Stakes), Aegean (9th Albany Stakes), Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes)

2010 Metropolitan Man (9th Windsor Castle Stakes)

2011 Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes), Italo (23rd Coventry Stakes), Gentlemans Code (4th Windsor Castle Stakes), Gypsy Robin (7th Queen Mary Stakes), Everyday Dave (11th Norfolk Stakes)

2013 NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes)

2014 HOOTENANNY (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes), To Be Determined (9th Norfolk Stakes), Sunset Glow (2nd Albany Stakes), Cordero (6th Chesham Stakes), Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes)

2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), ACAPULCO (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Laxfield Road (15th Albany Stakes), Hootenanny (11th Commonwealth Cup), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), UNDRAFTED (WON DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES)

2016 Silvertoni (9th Coventry Stakes), Big City Dreamin (16th Windsor Castle Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes), Create A Dream (4th Norfolk Stakes), Undrafted (6th Diamond Jubilee Stakes)

2017 Arawak (12th Coventry Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON KING’S STAND STAKES), Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes), Happy Like A Fool (2nd Norfolk Stakes), CON TE PARTIRO (WON SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP), McErin (7th Norfolk Stakes)

David Flores

Born: February 5, 1968, Tijuana, Mexico. Flores is married to Dawn and has four daughters – Cinthya, Natalya, Priscilla and Tayler. The family live in Beverley Hills, California. Working in league with his friend Jim Loya, Flores hosts a popular charity golf tournament each summer at Del Mar. Background: Flores’ father was a jockey in Tijuana and later an exercise rider in Southern California. Inspired by his dad, Flores began riding match races in Tijuana at age 8. He won his first race on March 3, 1984, aboard Swift Doc at Agua Caliente, where he set an apprentice record that year with 61 wins. Flores has been riding in Southern California since 1989. He recorded his 3,000th career win on May 20, 2007, aboard Time to Get Even in the Lazaro S. Barrera Memorial Stakes at Hollywood Park, the site of many of his career milestones. Flores won his first Grade 1 race aboard Marquetry in the 1991 Hollywood Gold Cup and later won the 1996 edition with Siphon and more recently in 2010 with the durable gelding Awesome Gem. His total number of winners now exceeds 3,600 and his mounts have earned over $150 million. Won the 2013 Prix Morny at Deauville for trainer Wesley Ward on No Nay Never. Godolphin: Flores rode extensively for Godolphin in the early part of the century. Eoin Harty, a Godolphin trainer in the US, was previously assistant to Bob Baffert, for whom Flores regularly rode. Flores recorded notable victories for Godolphin on Tempera (2001 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies) , Express Tour (2001 UAE Derby) and Festival Of Light (Godolphin Mile). Ascot: Flores is riding for the first time at the Royal Meeting this week but is no stranger to riding at Ascot having participated at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in both 2001 and 2002. In 2001, he partnered two winners – Orientor (for Jim Goldie) and Steenberg (for Mark Tompkins).

Royal Ascot Record: 2017 McErin (7th Norfolk Stakes)





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

PUNTERS IN THE GROOVE WITH SIXTIES

Punters are looking to exact their revenge on day four of Royal Ascot 2017 following a good day for the bookmakers at Royal Ascot yesterday.

The narrow defeats of 5/6 favourite Order Of St George in the G1 Gold Cup and Mori (2/1 favourite) in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes, coupled with Bless Him’s 25/1 success in the Britannia left punters licking their wounds.

In the opening race of day four, the G3 Albany Stakes (2.30pm), Aidan O’Brien’s Snowflakes, who was 13th on her racecourse debut, has attracted each-way support and is 12/1 from 25/1 with Bet Victor and 12/1 from 20/1 with Betway.

The Sylvester Kirk-trained Salouen, who had a luckless run in the G1 Investec Derby at Epsom last time, has been trimmed into 15/2 from 10/1 with Bet Victor in a fascinating renewal of the G2 King Edward VII Stakes (3.05pm). Mark Johnston’s Dante winner Permian, who was 10th in the Derby, is 13/2 from 15/2 with Betway.

The Commonwealth Cup (3.40pm) is one of two G1 events at Royal Ascot today and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Caravaggio is a solid 10/11 favourite. His stable companion Intelligence Cross has been nibbled in the market into 33/1 from 40/1 with Bet Victor following steady each-way support.

Winter is a warm order to follow up her dual English & Irish 1000 Guineas victories in the G1 Coronation Stakes (4.20pm) at 4/9. However, Bet Victor have cut French raider Precieuse, trained by Fabrice Chappet, into 10/1 from 11/1. The three-year-old daughter of Tamayuz won the French 1000 Guineas at Deauville last time.

The John Gosden-trained Stradivarius has attracted good support in the G2 Queen’s Vase (5.00pm). A half-length second at Chester last time, the three-year-old son of Sea The Stars has been cut into 8/1 from 12/1 with Bet Victor. Aidan O’Brien has trained five winners of this event, including the last two victors and Belgravia is a solid 5/1 favourite from 6/1 with Betway for the master of Ballydoyle.

In the concluding race of the day, the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap (5.35pm), Jeremy Noseda’s Sixties Groove is a strongly supported 9/2 favourite from 7/1 with both Bet Victor and Betway. He steps up to 10 furlongs following a creditable seventh-placed finish over an extended mile at Epsom last time.

Reflecting on yesterday’s action, Charlie McCann, representative for Bet Victor, said: “Yesterday was obviously a good day as befits any meeting where you do not have a winning favourite, although it would be wrong to describe it as a bloodbath with Benbatl [G3 Hampton Court Stakes winner] and Big Orange popular.”

Betway’s Alan Alger commented: “Yesterday was very good for us with no winning favourites. Order Of St George was a big bullet dodged and a number of the other races were hard for punters. Sixties Groove is the best backed horse today and a lot of money has come for the O’Brien leading fancies including Winter and Caravaggio.”

Today’s Market Movers:

2.30pm: G3 Albany Stakes – Snowflakes (12/1 from 25/1 Bet Victor and 12/1 from 20/1 Betway)

3.05pm: G2 King Edward VII Stakes – Salouen (15/2 from 10/1 Bet Victor) and Permian (13/2 from 15/2)

3.40pm: G1 Commonwealth Cup – Intelligence Cross (33/1 from 40/1 Bet Victor)

4.20pm: G1 Coronation Stakes – Precieuse (10/1 from 11/1 Bet Victor)

5.00pm: G2 Queen’s Vase – Belgravia (5/1 from 6/1 Betway) and Stradivarius (8/1 from 12/1 Bet Victor)

5.35pm: Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap – Sixties Groove (9/2 from 7/1 Betway and Bet Victor).

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

BIG ORANGE GETS THE PIPS

The brilliance of the Gold Cup on day three of the Royal Meeting, the most competitive and thrilling race run at the meeting so far and won by the globe-trotting and popular racehorse Big Orange, has captured the imagination of the scribes.

“Big Orange digs deep to land Gold Cup”, writes Marcus Armtyage in The Daily Telegraph with an across-the-spread picture.

“Clockwork Orange as Doyle times it right”, adds the Daily Express giving jockey James Doyle the plaudits for a superb ride aboard the Michael Bell-trained runner, while Graham Clark in the i calls the win “colossal”.

The Times shouts out that Big Orange “Battles for gold”, alongside a story that the “New regime brings hope for Godolphin” with details regarding the confirmation of Joe Osborne as new CEO for Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin as it enjoys its best run of form at a big meeting for some years.

It is a similar layout in the Daily Mail: Marcus Townend reports on “Orange Zest”, the photo caption writing that Order Of St George was “pipped”, while the page’s secondary story by Jonathan McEvoy’s reports that a “Revived Godolphin is smiling again”.

Townend also picks out a few of the day’s highlights, including Atty Persse’s victory in the King George V Stakes giving sire Frankel a first Royal success.

The Guardian repeats the Orange-Godolphin theme: Greg Wood calls Big Orange the “most popular horse in training”, while Chris Cook claims that the “Sheikh’s team is riding high”.

The Daily Mirror’s Royal Ascot pull-out headlines G1 Commonwealth Cup hope Caravaggio with a photo of him winning the G2 Coventry Stakes last year, the Big Orange report on page 6 comes under the header “Big Dipper”, a reference to the tight head-bobbing finish at the end of the marathon race.

The main Daily Mirror report on Gold Cup day fashion, run on page 11, goes with a reference to “glad hatters” and that Royal Ascot women are “staying ahead of the field” as they go the “extra furlong” with a stunning variety of hats and outfits on what is traditionally the fashion peak of the week.

The Sun’s Royal Ascot 2017 section front page goes again with Big Orange, while inside Jamie Spencer relives his Britannia success on Bless Him. Big Orange heads Steve Jones’s page 4 and 5 spread, the “pipped” reference appearing in his opening sentence.

Jockey Oisin Murphy’s first Royal victory heads a side bar written by Jones on the day three debutant Royal winners: Murphy, fellow jockey Kieran Shoemark, the rider of Atty Persse, and sire Frankel all enjoying first victories through Royal week.

The Daily Star’s Starform pull-out features Winter on the front under the headline “A Winter Warmer” ahead of the day four Coronation Stakes, with a side bar taster reviewing the Gold Cup under “Golden Orange Sweet Success”. Page 2 and 3 maintains the fruity theme with… yes you’ve guessed it… “Orange pips King George in Classic”.

The Daily Star’s main paper runs a celebrity Piers and Susanna Morgan story on page 9, alongside a report that bookies had made pink their favourite for The Queen’s outfit on day three. Although the colour was officially described as fuschia, the bookies paid out and many were left “badly out of pocket”, according to William Hill’s spokesman Rupert Adams.

On page 21 the Daily Star has run a cartoon of horses and ladies with the caption “And you thought the jockeys wore funny outfits”. Bizarrely, the “joke” is set within a story about the cladding on tower blocks.

The Daily Express dedicates its page 3 to summer festivals: a three-quarter page feature on the elegant fashion at Royal Ascot headlines a secondary story on the fun times ahead as revellers gather at Glastonbury. The two stories are tempered with a story and photo of The Queen’s bodyguard carrying a gun for her protection, continued from a taster photo on the front page.

The Racing Post’s front page dovetails the Commonwealth Cup big three of Harry Angel, Caravaggio and Blue Point with Big Orange’s “brilliant” victory.

The paper’s first 24 pages are dedicated to previewing today’s action and reviewing day three, with a colour piece written by Peter Thomas on pages 18 and 19.

Lee Mottershead’s opening spread on page 2 and 3 runs with a photo of the Big Orange and Order Of St George battle, under the headline “Light the blue touch paper” referencing to what he hopes will be a thrilling Commonwealth Cup.

Winter, Mainstreeam and Caravaggio get the tips in The Daily Telegraph, Winter and Caravaggio in the Daily Express.

Anita Chambers goes against the sway of opinion arguing the case for Blue Point in the Commonwealth Cup, whilst The Times sides with Caravaggio.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

LEAGUE A DIFFERENT CLASS IN THE ALBANY

Different League lived up to her name in the G3 Albany Stakes when winning the juvenile fillies’ race by neck, having made all. She and the second raced on the far side.

“I was confident of a very good run, to win I didn’t know,” said Matthieu Palussiere, trainer of the filly, a 20/1 chance. “I left the race plans up to the jockey, we hoped to be in the first four or five.

“I was a little worried as she jumped out, but she has a great temperament and is very professional. After two or three furlongs I was confident – the jockey knows her well.

“Her first start was just an educational, but her performance at Angers on her second start was exceptional. We were always going to come here for this.

“She has many options now, we have a few ideas in our heads,” added Matthieu Palussiere, who spent 18 years in Ireland, four with the Aga Khan Studs, four with trainer Michael Halford and rest working for himself, pre-training and also sending out 18 winners. He is now based at Maisons-Laffitte, France.

“It means everything to me, I have always wanted to win a big one in England – at Royal Ascot or Cheltenham as I have a few jumpers too,” he added, before smiling: “I am supposed to be going home with my wife tonight, I am not sure we will make it now!”

The filly is owned by Theresa Marnane of Bansha House Stables in Ireland.

“We picked her up for eight grand (euros), but we couldn’t sell her as a yearling – we had her in at Doncaster Sales last year but couldn’t sell her. Nobody wanted her but I am glad they didn’t – she’s an absolute beauty,” said Con Marnane, husband of Theresa.

Marnane is better known as a breeze-up consignor, selling under his Bansha House Stables banner. However, he and his wife own a number of racehorses based in France in order to take advantage of the lucrative owners’ premiums.

Marnane was a little more bullish than his trainer regarding the filly’s future plans.

“We’d love to put her away for the Breeders’ Cup, if failing that returning after the summer for some of the autumn Group Ones,” he smiled as celebrations for the Irish contingent with him got underway.

DIFFERENT IN LEAGUE OF HER OWN

Jockey Antoine Hamelin registered his first success in Britain and at the Royal Meeting courtesy of the Matthieu Palussiere-trained Different League’s (20/1) game victory in the first race of day four of Royal Ascot 2017, the G3 Albany Stakes.

The two-year-old daughter of Dabirism led throughout on the far side and kept on tenaciously in the closing stages to fend off the sustained challenge of the well-backed 2/1 favourite Alpha Centauri, trained by Jessica Harrington, by a diminishing neck.

Jeremy Noseda’s Take Me With You (20/1) ran on well to finish a further three lengths behind in third, the first of the stands’ side group of runners.

A delighted Hamelin said: “It was a very good performance and it is a great feeling. I love this filly and all is good for the team today. The track is good and the distance, it’s great.

“It was an excellent success. I wanted to ride her in about fourth or fifth before the race to relax behind other horses but after the start, she was doing it easily and very quickly in front – she is a very good filly.

“It’s amazing to win here and get my first victory at Royal Ascot. It’s the best public and many people. It’s perfect, a dream for me.”

Paddy Power make Different League, who was bought for just €8,000, a 25/1 shot for next year’s 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

2.30pm Albany Stakes

1 Different League (Theresa Marnane) Matthieu Palussiere FR 2-9-00 Antoine Hamelin 20/1

2 Alpha Centauri (Niarchos Family) Jessica Harrington IRE 2-9-00 Colm O’Donoghue 2/1 Fav

3 Take Me With You (Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited) Jeremy Noseda 2-9-00 Gerald Mosse 20/1

Time: 1m 14.60s

Distances: nk, 3

Tote Win: £28.80 Places: £7, £1.40, £7.80 Exacta: £103.10

PLACED HORSES IN THE ALBANY STAKES

Finishing a neck behind the winner in Friday’s Albany Stakes, finishing on the far side of the track, was the Jessica Harrington-trained 2/1 favourite Alpha Centauri (Colm O’Donoghue).

Harrington said: “The other filly just got first run on her. She’s never had to race that hard before, she’s done everything very easily. The further she was going, the more she was putting her head down. Another couple of strides, she might have got it.”

The Mastercraftsman filly’s jockey O’Donoghue added: “She ran a great race.”

Three lengths behind in third, leading the pack on the near side, was Jeremy Noseda’s Take Me With You, owned by Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited and bought earlier this year for £800,000.

Noseeda said: “Ï’m just infuriated by watering policies. Why are they watering this gound? Why 4mm of water last night? The whole bias of the track has changed. The watering in this country has become absurd and ridiculous. And I’m frustrated.

“I’ve never encouraged anyone to water the track. Watering of these racecourses has come to a point where it’s absolutely ridiculous. If the Clerk of the Course, by his watering, wants to make results, then make results. But watering is changing results, it’s not natural. Watering is not creating fair racing.”

The Scat Daddy filly’s jockey Gerald Mosse said: “She outran her odds.”





GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Colm O’Donoghue, rider of second, 2/1 favourite Alpha Centauri, described the going as: “Perfect”

Gerald Mosse, rider of third Take Me with You, said: “Good.”

Dougie Costello, partner of Armum, said: “It is good to firm but the top is riding a little dead.”

Shane Foley, on board Whitefountainfairy, said: “It is nearly as quick as yesterday but with no jar.”

Colin Keane, rider of Black Sails, said: “It is good quick ground.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of Clemmie, said: “Similar to yesterday.”

Tom Queally, rider of Electric Landlady, said: “Quick safe ground.”

Pat Cosgrave, rider of Ertiyad, said: “Nice fast ground.”

Donnacha O’Brien, on board Fairyland, said: “Good to firm with no jar.”

Andrea Atzeni, rider of Madeline, said: “It is the same as yesterday.”

Graham Lee, jockey of Miss Bar Beach, said: “Quick ground.”

Jim Crowley, rider of Mistress Of Venice, said: “Good to firm.”

Oisin Murphy, partner of Natural, said: “Fast.”

David Flores, on board Princess Peggy, said: “Great ground.”

Seamie Heffernan, partner of Snowflakes, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Silvestre de Sousa, rider of Starlight Mystery, said: “Good to firm.”

Olivier Peslier, on board Summer Shamal, said: “Good.”

THE QUEEN’S OUTFIT ON FRIDAY

The Queen arrived at the fourth day of Royal Ascot in an elegant muted jade ensemble designed by Stewart Parvin with a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

Friday’s Royal outfit consists of a cloque A line coat with an asymmetric net fastening and feature buttons at the cuffs, worn over a floral silk dress in shades of grey, jade and dusty pink.

She accessorised with black handbag and matching shoes with white gloves.

The Band of the Grenadier Guards welcomed the Royal procession by playing the National Anthem and the Royal procession received a rapturous welcome to the parade ring, which was packed full of enthusiastic racegoers on Friday.





JUMPING FOR THE QUEEN ALEXANDRA STAKES

Royal Ascot’s finale on Saturday, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, run over an extended 2m 5f, has long been a happy hunting ground for Jump trainers in recent years including Gordon Elliott (Commissioned, 2016), Gary Moore (Bergo, 2010) and Nicky Henderson (Caracciola, 2009).

Ireland’s champion jump trainer Willie Mullins has won two of the past five runnings of the race (Pique Sous in 2014 and Simenon, 2012, both with Ryan Moore in the plate). Mullins is hoping to repeat the Royal Ascot double he achieved with Simenon five years ago by running Tuesday’s 2m 4f Ascot Handicap victor Thomas Hobson again in Saturday’s contest. The pre-race favourite has Martin Harley booked to ride.

Barbury Castle handler Alan King sends out two of the 20 declared runners, both of whom finished unplaced in the race last year. Grumeti carries 9st 2lb for jockey Fergus Sweeney and First Mohican is the ride of Josephine Gordon, who could become the first female jockey since Gay Kelleway in 1987 to land a Royal Ascot winner. Kelleway won the 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes on Sprowston Boy.

Arthur McBride is the representative of two-time Grand National-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who hopes to add a race at the Royal Meeting to his illustrious roll of honour.

Heading to Royal Ascot’s longest race from Jackdaws Castle is the as yet unraced on the Flat His Dream, trained by Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by Jamie Spencer. The four-year-old won a National Hunt Flat race at Down Royal on May 1 when trained by Ellmarie Holden.

Dual purpose trainer Mick Channon saddles 100/1 shot October Storm, with former Jump jockey Graham Lee taking the reins.

Bottom weight Soiesauvage makes her debut for the Gloucestershire trainer Sophie Leech, and Hampshire handler Paul Henderson trains Medburn Cutler, the ride of John Egan.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

PERMIAN CROWNED KING

The Mark Johnston-trained Permian (6/1) showed the guts and determination traditionally associated with the Middleham handler’s string to land the G3 King Edward VII Stakes.

Ridden by William Buick following Wolf Country’s defection, the three-year-old son of Teofilo kept on tenaciously in the closing stages after making most of the running to land the spoils by half-a-length from the fast finishing Khalidi (10/1), trained by John Gosden. Both the winner and the second ran in the British Classic, the G1 Investec Derby, previously after being supplemented.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Crystal Ocean, the well supported 9/4 favourite, travelled well into the race but faded late on to finish a further length and a quarter behind in third.

Johnston, registering 40th winner at the Royal Meeting, was delighted with the colt’s performance just 20 days on from his 10th in the G1 Investec Derby at Epsom, which followed victory in the G2 Dante Stakes at York.

He said: “I’m enormously pleased with him. The Dante is a great race and going to the Derby with a Dante winner, you obviously go there with high hopes. We were fairly sure it wasn’t his running in the Derby and we took a gamble coming here but it paid off.

“There was disappointment in his Derby run as a lot of people said don’t come and try again here at Royal Ascot, so I had a lot of days thinking over that – it was only a late decision.

“We had a blank year at Royal Ascot last year, one of three since 1994, so it was a bit of a relief to get on the scoresheet – that was the main thing as I was dreading the idea of another blank year.

“Some people said he didn’t stay in the Derby, so there were doubts coming into this race about the trip, but he showed a good turn of foot two furlongs from home and kept on well despite a diminishing margin at the line.

“William [Buick, jockey] said he would stay all day. We’ve taken a slight step back in grade by coming to this race after the Derby, but his next run now has to be in G1 company – he needs that G1 tag on his neck. We will just have a think about where we go next.”

Paddy Power make Permian 16/1 from 33/1 for the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) back at Ascot at the end of July.

3.05pm King Edward VII Stakes

1 Permian (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnson 3-9-00 William Buick 6/1

2 Khalidi (Nizar Anwar) John Gosden 3-9-00 Olivier Peslier 10/1

3 Crystal Ocean (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 9/4F

Time: 2m 30.10s

Distances: ½, 1¼

Tote Win: £6.50 Places: £2.30, £3.10, £1.40 Exacta: £68.00

40th Royal Ascot win for trainer Mark Johnston

19th Royal Ascot win for jockey William Buick





WINNING JOCKEY OF THE KING EDWARD VII STAKES

William Buick secured a half-length victory in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes on the Mark Johnston-trained Permian. He only took the ride on the Teofilo colt after his intended mount Wolf Country was taken out of the race the day before due to lameness.

Buick, celebrating his third Royal Ascot success this week, said: “Today he’s won that really well. He’s stayed very well. Mark and the team have brought him in tremendous shape. They show they can run horses and bring them to the top table. I think he [Permian] has improved all the way along.

“Mark gave me a lot of confidence before the race in the sense that he just wanted this horse to go forward and get across. He wanted me to go forward without asking the horse too much and Permian did exactly that.

“You don’t want to be travelling too wide round here, so we got a nice pitch and steadied the tempo down.

“I know Mark and the team were surprised how badly he ran in the Derby and I wasn’t any help because I had no explanation really. He certainly felt like a much better horse today. It was a good performance.

“It has been so far, so good this week and we will keep going. We still have today and tomorrow left, so we have to keep on the ball.”

GOSDEN AND STOUTE DELIGHTED WITH PLACES

IN KING EDWARD VII

Khalidi bounces back from a down-the-field run (14th) in the Epsom Derby, into which he was supplemented, to finish second in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes, beaten just a half length. He was sent off a 10/1 chance.

Owned by Nizar Anwar, the son of High Chaparral is trained by John Gosden and has had five runs already this season.

“He ran a great race, I am thrilled with him,” said Gosden. “He’s had a lot of racing, as has the winner – both have run exceptional races for horses who have been so busy.

“From here we’ll see where we are and where we go, but he’s a real tough cookie.

“It was difficult in the race for Olivier to get where he wanted to get and the winner had first run on us, but Khalidi has run his heart out and done nothing wrong at all, it was a great performance.”

Olivier Peslier said: “He’s run well, we just could not get there and the line came too soon!”

Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of the 9/4 favourite Crystal Ocean, was happy with the repeat of the G2 Dante Stakes (10f) result of Permian first and his charge in third.

“It was a good run and it shows he is consistent. He is a horse with a lot of scope and he will progress,” he commented.

Andrea Atzeni, who rode the Sea The Stars colt, added: “It was good run and he is improving. The pace was a bit to slow. He is a horse for the future.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

ARTISTIC PERFORMANCE FROM CARRAVAGGIO IN COMMONWEALTH

The Aidan O’Brien-trained and well-backed 5/6 favourite Caravaggio produced a spellbinding performance comprising speed and stamina to land the third running of the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Settled in mid-division early on by jockey Ryan Moore under a furious gallop set by Clive Cox’s Harry Angel (11/4) in the six-furlong event, the three-year-old son of Scat Daddy, stayed on tenaciously in the closing stages to master Cox’s charge by three-quarters of a length, with Charlie Appleby’s Blue Point (9/2), who like Harry Angel is owned by Godolphin, a further half-length behind in third in a pulsating finish .

The master of Ballydoyle, registering his 58th victory at the Royal Meeting and third success of the week, has always rated Caravaggio highly and he was effusive in his praise of the US-bred colt.

O’Brien said: “I’m delighted – we were treating it as a second stage race as he had a lovely race at Naas when he won last time.

“He was racing against three-year-olds again today and after that, we thought he would be stepping up against older horses.

“He was just ready for his next step today. The lads had it in their mind to come here and then maybe somewhere like the July Cup and then somewhere else after that.

“The lads have a plan in their mind that he might go to Australia for the Everest [G1, six furlongs, Randwick Racecourse, October 14, 2017], so we have to be very conscious now if we want him to last for the autumn.

“I was very nervous today as he was just ready to come through today, so I’m delighted that it all went well.

“Ryan was super confident on him and put him to sleep in the race. He said he would have a look at halfway where everybody was and that is what he did.

“He had plenty to do at halfway behind two good horses and he only raced for two and a half-furlongs.

“He was very relaxed in himself before the race – he was very natural and there was no edge to him. He is a natural free sweater anyway, but I was surprised by how cool he was – he is a very calm horse.

“He is very quick, I would be happier at two furlongs than six furlongs with this fella! He is the fastest horse we have ever had.

“He’s an absolutely brilliant horse. We felt that, because it was his second run back, we were afraid to do too much because we didn’t want to lose that brilliance that he has.

“Ryan gave him a brilliant ride and his change of pace is unbelievable. He is just an unbelievably quick horse.”

Caravaggio is 6/4 with Betway for the July Cup at Newmarket on July 15.





CARAVAGGIO WINS A COMMONWEALTH CUP HAILED

AS AN “EXCEPTIONAL RACE” BY MOORE

Caravaggio maintained his unbeaten record (six from six) in the G1 Commonwealth Cup, but, for the first time in his life, the son of Scat Daddy, had to work to get to his win.

By the line, the 5/6 favourite had asserted his dominance and was the clear three-quarters of a length winner.

“I think that was a fairly exceptional race and he beat two very good horses. There’s quite a headwind and it has been hard to make up ground today and yesterday. They made him work, but he picked them up well in the end,” said winning jockey Ryan Moore.

“I think it was a very good race, they are two very good colts who were leading him. Caravaggio was very good here, it is the first time he has ever been asked a serious question so he was a bit unsure when he got the message, but he’s responded very well. I think there is some more improvement in him.

“I had two very good horses in front of me and they weren’t stopping. It was a very good performance and these horses have a serious amount of talent. He is a very, very good colt and that was a very good race.

“He reared in the stalls before the starter let them go, but soon got into a good rhythm.”

Coolmore boss John Magnier, whose wife Sue is a joint owner of Caravaggio, said: “Every time we get a winner here, it always means something. We were unlucky to lose Scat Daddy a few years ago and this horse is his fourth winner at Royal Ascot this year. Hopefully, this fellow will take his place [at stud].

“Aidan has always said that Caravaggio was one of the quickest that he ever had. He is unbeaten so far, so fingers crossed. He is a better racehorse than Scat Daddy and it is a cross that we need. It’s just fortunate for us that he has come at the right time, like the cavalry.”

The three-year-old colt has now won twice at Royal Ascot having won the G2 Coventry Stakes as a juvenile. This is Caravaggio’s second G1 win after victory in the Phoenix Stakes last summer.

CLIVE COX THRILLED WITH RUNNER-UP IN THE COMMONWEALTH CUP

Godolphin runners filled the placings in the G1 Commonwealth Cup behind the winner Carvaggio, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore.

Clive Cox trained the runner-up, Harry Angel, a relatively new purchase for Godolphin. The Dark Angel colt burst out of the stalls under Adam Kirby to take the lead for much of the six-furlong race, but was worn down in the closing stages to finish three-quarters of a length behind.

Cox said: “It was a great run, a great horse race. He wore his heart on his sleeve a little bit there but when you take the blindfold off them and they jump that quick there’s not a lot you can do about it.

“Adam [Kirby] has given him a great ride and it was a very, very special race.

“It was close; he [Carvaggio] had to work to get us. So I don’t think there’s any doubt. Second in a Group One – I don’t think it will be long before he takes his revenge in a Group One race.”

Cox said of the Dark Angel colt’s future plans: “We’ll see how he comes back from this race [as to where we go next], but just very pleased with this.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

3.40pm £400,000 Commonwealth (Group 1)

(British Champions Series)

Six Furlongs

1 (5) CARAVAGGIO (USA) AIDAN O’BRIEN, IRELAND 9ST 3LB RYAN MOORE 5/6 FAV

2 (7) Harry Angel (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 3lb Adam Kirby 11/4

3 (10) Blue Point (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 9/2

4 (3) Bound For Nowhere (USA) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 3lb David Flores 10/1

5 (9) Mr Scarlet Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland 9st 3lb Pat Smullen 80/1

6 (4) Tis Marvellous (Tongue Strap) Clive Cox 9st 3lb Gerald Mosse 33/1

7 (8) Straight Right (FR) C. Ferland, France 9st 3lb Olivier Peslier 66/1

8 (2) Visionary (IRE) Robert Cowell 9st 3lb Jamie Spencer 50/1

9 (1) Intelligence Cross (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Seamie Heffernan 25/1

10 (12) Legendary Lunch (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 3lb Tom Marquand 50/1

11 (11) Victory Angel (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 3lb Silvestre De Sousa 66/1

12 (6) Yalta (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 3lb James Doyle 50/1

Winner owned by Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith

Time: 1m 13.49s

Distances: ¾, ½, 3, 2, ½, ¾, 1¾, ¾, 5, 4½, 6

Breeder: Windmill Manor Farms Inc Et Al

Breeding: gr c Scat Daddy(USA) – Mekko Hokte (USA) (Holy Bull)

Tote Win: £1.80 Places: £1.10, £1.40, £1.70 Exacta: £3.80

58th Royal Ascot winner for Aidan O’Brien

46th Royal Ascot winner for Ryan Moore

F19.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

WINTER LEAVES RIVALS IN THE COLD WITH CORONATION ROMP

Winter confirmed her superiority in the three-year-old fillies’ mile division with a decisive victory in the G1 Coronation Stakes, providing trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore with a quickfire G1 double following Caravaggio’s success in the Commonwealth Cup.

The three-year-old daughter of Galileo, the 4/9 favourite, was always travelling sweetly under Moore and when asked to deliver her challenge in the home straight, she found plenty for pressure to quicken away from the field in the closing stages to score by two and a quarter-lengths.

Stable companions Roly Poly (12/1), ridden by Seamie Heffernan and Hydrangea (16/1), partnered by Padraig Beggy, finished second and third, with a neck separating the pair.

Winter’s dam Laddies Poker Two also recorded success at Royal Ascot, having won the Wokingham Handicap in 2010.

The master of Ballydoyle was registering his 59th victory at the Royal Meeting and fourth success of the week. He paid tribute to the filly’s quality, commenting: “Winter is getting relaxed. She was a little bit lazy early on in the race, but she galloped on strongly at the end.

“She is doing well and is a big powerful horse now and we are delighted with her.

“She is a filly that is thriving from race to race. She travelled well – Ryan had her in a lovely position – and she comes home very well, which is a massive thing. She gets the trip really well and is thriving.

“She is very classy. She is a great traveller and, when you ask her, she picks up and gallops out strong. Physically, she is thriving. David always thought the world of her last year but she is thriving from race to race.”

Winter was completing a tremendous G1 treble having already landed the English and Irish 1000 Guineas this year, with O’Brien continuing: “All these G1 races are hard to win and I don’t ever think about it, so we just go from one race to another.

“She is obviously a very good filly to make it happen. She was very good at Newmarket and the Curragh and did it well again here today.”

As for future plans, O’Brien suggested a tilt at the G1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on July 14, for which she is 5/4 favourite with Paddy Power, could be next on the agenda.

He said: “We might head to the Falmouth in three weeks’ time, but we will see how she is as she has had four quick races in not a lot of time.”

Reflecting on the runs of Roly Poly and Hydrangea, O’Brien added: “We’re delighted with them both – they have run crackers.”





“SHE’S GOT A LOT OF CLASS”: THE WINNING JOCKEY’S VERDICT AFTER THE CORONATION STAKES

Spearheading a one-two-three for Aidan O’Brien in the G1 Coronation Stakes was the Classic double winner, Winter, with Ryan Moore in the saddle.

The filly landed the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket with Wayne Lordan up, before taking the Irish equivalent at the Curragh with Moore riding. The pair made it two wins on the trot at Royal Ascot.

Moore said of the daughter of Galileo: “Those three races back-to-back, she’s come a long way in a very short space of time. It wasn’t a big field but there was plenty of quality and she did what she had to do. Hopefully, she’ll keep on doing what she’s doing.

“She’s got a lot of class.

“She is only doing what she has to do, really. She travelled beautifully through the race and is getting very professional – just doing what she has to do.

“It is hard thing to do, win two Guineas and then come here. Attraction was the last to do it and it is very hard.

“She is a very good filly and has beaten some good horses from France and America. It’s a strong piece of form and she is a high-class filly.”

ROLY POLY AND HYDRANGEA FILL THE CORONATION PLACINGS FOR BALLYDOYLE

Completing the Aidan O’Brien-trained trifecta in the mile G1 Coronation Stakes were Roly Poly (second) and Hydrangea (third).

A 12/1 shot, Roly Poly is a daughter of War Front and it is the second time she has followed home Winter in a Group One – she finished second behind the grey daughter of Galileo in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh in May. She was beaten then by four and three-quarter lengths, and today Roly Poly closed the distance down to two and a quarter lengths.

Roly Poly’s jockey Seamie Heffernan said: “It was a good run. They are three really good fillies.”

Jockey Padraig Beggy, who enjoyed his biggest career moment on a racecourse a month back at Epsom when winning the G1 Derby on Wings Of Eagles, found himself back on the big stage again today after riding 16/1 Hydrangea into third, a neck behind Roly Poly.

“She’s run a cracker, she does not know how to run a bad race,” said Beggy, adding: “She always tries her best, it’s a good result. I got a little outpaced on that ground, but she tries her best it doesn’t matter what the ground is. On that surface, she’d get a mile and a quarter.”





4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series)

One Mile

1 (7) WINTER (IRE) AIDAN O’BRIEN, IRELAND 9ST 0LB RYAN MOORE 4/9 FAV

2 (2) Roly Poly (USA) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 12/1

3 (5) Hydrangea (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Padraig Beggy 16/1

4 (3) Dabyah (IRE) John Gosden 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 13/2

5 (6) La Coronel (USA) Mark Casse, USA 9st 0lb Florent Geroux 25/1

6 (4) Tomyris Roger Varian 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 33/1

7 (1) Precieuse (IRE) F. Chappet, France 9st 0lb Olivier Peslier 8/1

Winner owned by Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith

Time: 1m 39.39s

Distances: 2¼, nk, 1, 1¾, ¾, nk

Breeder: Laddies Poker Two Syndicate

Breeding: 3 gr f Galileo (IRE) – Laddies Poker Two (IRE) (Choisir)

Tote Win: £1.40 Places: £1.10 £4.60 0 Exacta: £7.80

59th Royal Ascot winner for Aidan O’Brien

47th Royal Ascot winner for Ryan Moore

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

STRADIVARIUS HITS RIGHT NOTE FOR GOSDEN

The John Gosden-trained Stradivarius set up a tilt at the St Leger at Doncaster in September with a gutsy victory in the G2 Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, the three-year-old son of Sea The Stars came with a withering run in the home straight and after hitting the front inside the final furlong, responded well to Atzeni’s urgings to score by a neck from Ralph Beckett’s Count Octave (8/1) in second.

The well-backed 11/2 shot was a fine second at Chester last time and Newmarket handler Gosden, registering his 43rd victory at the Royal Meeting and second success of the week, felt the chestnut colt had learnt plenty from that run.

He said: “It did get quite tight at the bend on the first circuit and it got a bit rough. He has run great, he got a beautiful ride and managed to get from stall 9 to the rail before getting through a gap at the end.

“I’ve always said, if you run round Chester it is like having three races so you learn a lot and he is still learning and still green.

“There is not a lot of him and I didn’t want to give him another run between Chester and Ascot as I wanted to come here fresh and the plan has worked.”

Gosden immediately suggested that the St Leger would be the target for the colt, who is an 8/1 chance for the Classic on Town Moor with Paddy Power.

Gosden continued: “He has run a grand race getting through at the end and he has enjoyed it. He enjoyed the distance and all being well, we will point him to the St Leger.

“I think he might just have one more run before the St Leger. I want to keep him fresh and he is a light-framed horse.

“He doesn’t need over-racing so he can just have a prep run and then go.”

5.00pm G2 Queen’s Vase

1 Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 11/2

2 Count Octave (Qatar Racing Limited) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 8/1

3 Secret Advisor (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-00 William Buick 10/1

5/1 Fav Belgravia (4th)

Time: 3m 01.47s

Distances: nk, 2

Tote Win: £6.20 Places:£2.10, £3.40, £3.40 Exacta:£65.00

43rd Royal Ascot win for trainer John Gosden

2nd Royal Ascot win for jockey Andrea Atzeni





ATZENI BRINGS STRADIVARIUS TO A CRESENDO IN THE QUEEN’S VASE

Jockey Andrea Atzeni gets his first winner of the Royal week aboard Stradivarius in the mile and six furlongs G2 Queen’s Vase.

“Stradivarius travelled very well into the race,” reported Atzeni of the colt by Sea The Stars, a 11/2 fancy. “The horse is still learning, he hasn’t got much experience, and in fact was hanging into the rail most of the way. I had to go for the inside as he was hanging that direction.

“There was half a gap to go through and the horse went through well, he was very good to go through and he was always going to win his race.

“He will get better as the year goes on as he is still learning, and is an immature horse.

“It rode like a nice race, and we went a nice gallop. It had been a bad week up to this winner.”

This was a second Royal Ascot victory for the rider who got off the mark on Cursory Glance in the 2014 Albany Stakes.

THE ST LEGER A POSSIBLE TARGET FOR THE QUEEN’S VASE RUNNER-UP COUNT OCTAVE

The G2 Queen’s Vase went to the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius, with Count Octave, trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Oisin Murphy, a neck behind in second.

The colt began the season with a win at Wolverhampton, following up with a fifth in the Chester Vase before coming to Royal Ascot for this 1m 6f race.

Balding enthused: “We’re delighted. Obviously this is only his fourth career start so he’s still learning. He’s a horse for the future really, a lovely stayer going forward. He might just be a Leger horse this year – we were just debating because he wouldn’t want the ground too soft. He’s a top of the ground horse.”

Balding explained that the Voltigeur could be the next target for Qatar Racing’s Frankel colt: “I think York would suit him very well as a track. Obviously we’ve got to discuss it with Sheikh Fahad but to me it would be the obvious place for him.”

Murphy said: “He travelled round like he was the winner and Andrew’s done a great job preparing him for the race and he just got worn out of it in the last 100 yards. But he stayed on to the line and there’s more horse to come.”

ADVISOR ONE FOR THE FUTURE

Secret Advisor, the Charlie Appleby-trained Dubawi colt pleased his trainer with solid third in the mile and six furlong G2 Queens Vase on the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

Appleby commented: “I am delighted with that.

“We always felt that this horse would improve with stepping up in trip. We weren’t intending to come for this race but had gone for the King George V Handicap but didn’t get in.

“He is a nice horse for the future. This is only the fourth race of his career and he should improve more.

“Staying is going to be his game, that is what he is bred to do.”

Jockey of the 10/1 chance, William Buick, added “It was a good run. He wasn’t really travelling early on so I had to settle at the back. They didn’t go a great gallop. He made up great ground at the end and is one for the future.”

More reaction from race three – the G1 Commonwealth Cup

APPLEBY DELIGHTED

The second and third were taken up by Godolphin in the G1 Commonwealth Cup, with Blue Point following home Harry Angel and the unbeaten Caravaggio.

Charlie Appleby, who trains the third placed Shamardal colt, said: “I am delighted with him. The race was billed to be a race between three great sprinters and that is what we saw.

“William [Buick] said ‘Blue Point is a machine – a Group One horse in waiting’.

“The race is a great credit to everyone – it is one of the features of the week and it has not let anyone down.

“Blue Point has had a hard race and we will have to see where he goes next but he will be in every major sprint.

“In an ideal world, we would like to dodge each other but that may not happen so when we do meet next lets hope the others have a chink in their armour.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

RARE FINDS HIS RHYTHM

Charlie Appleby’s 20/1 shot Rare Rhythm provided Godolphin with a sixth victory of the week following his impressive success in the concluding race of day four of Royal Ascot 2017, the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.

The five-year-old son of Dubawi was eighth in this race last year, but after suffering a small tissue injury, has been off the track for 371 days since then.

However, racing for just the sixth time, he returned to form in taking fashion under William Buick, registering a decisive two and a quarter-length victory in the mile event.

A delighted Appleby registering his second winner of the week and fourth success at the Royal Meeting, said: “He has been off a long time, but we knew we had got him right.

“I was confident coming into this race last year coming off another layoff but it didn’t pan out for us as it was a bit of a messy race.

“I thought the ground was key for this horse and that he would like decent ground.

“He met with a soft tissue injury and it knocked us out of running him in the November Handicap at Doncaster last year.

“He has twice been to Chelmsford for a gallop and he has also been gelded which has helped him get fitter.

“It was a great performance from the team and it is a big team effort – these are the days we are all here for, we haven’t thought of any races for him beyond this stage.”

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap

1 RARE RHYTHM (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-02 William Buick 20/1

2 Appeared (Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 5-9-06 Andrea Atzeni 13/2

3 Star Storm (Mohammed Obaida) James Fanshawe 5-9-08 George Wood (3) 14/1

4 Top Tug (Elite Racing Club) Alan King 6-9-10 Pat Smullen 8/1

4/1 Fav Wadigor (16th)

Time: 2m 31.15s

Distances: 2¼, 1, nk

Tote Win: £27.10 Places: £5.00, £2.20, £3.90, £1.90 Exacta:£202.70

4th Royal Ascot win for trainer Charlie Appleby

20th Royal Ascot win for jockey William Buick





FOURTH WINNER OF THE ROYAL MEETING FOR WILLIAM BUICK IN THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH STAKES

William Buick racked up his fourth winner, his second double of the week, at this year’s Royal Ascot when 20-1 shot Rare Rhythm landed the closing race on Friday, the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.

The Godolphin-owned son of Dubawi, trained in Newmarket by Charlie Appleby, was prominent before kicking on in the straight to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths from second placed Appeared and Star Storm in third.

Buick said after the 1m 4f race: “This was a very good training performance. He [Rare Rhythm] has always had the engine but he got gelded and it’s ended up lighting the horse up a little bit. He just seems more athletic after it.

“He was fit and well coming in to the race and they didn’t go an awfully strong gallop either so I suppose we were in the right place.

“Everyone wanted to get a good position but it didn’t look as though anyone wanted to go and make the running. It’s a hard place to go from the front and win round here but it worked out nicely today and he won well in the end, so he was probably a very deserved winner.

“It’s been a great week, but it’s five days – it’s day by day. I’m in a very fortunate position to ride nice horses every day at Royal Ascot.”

VARIAN RUNNER-UP IN THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH

Trainer Roger Varian achieved his best result so far through Royal week 2017 with Appeared’s second in today’s concluding one mile and four furlong Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap, the five-year-old gelding ridden by Andrea Atzeni.

“He’s run a great race,” said Varian. “The winner won fair and square and we’ve run a good race in second.”

James Fanshawe, trainer of tomorrow’s G1 Diamond Jubilee strong fancy The Tin Man, lined his team up for tomorrow’s Group One target with a third placing, courtesy of Star Storm ridden by three pound claimer George Wood.

“They are very competitive these races!” said Fanshawe. “Star Storm’s galloped all the way to the line, and he’s run well – he lost a shoe before the race which probably did not help.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

NO WATERING OVERNIGHT

Ascot Clerk of the Course, Chris Stickels, who inspected the course after racing on the fourth day of Royal Ascot, has decided to not water before the final day of Royal Ascot 2017.

The going will remain the same GOOD TO FIRM overnight.

Stickels said: “I have just looked at the track and there is still plenty of moisture in the ground.

“The forecast tomorrow is for overcast weather. We may get a shower tonight and there may be a bit of rain in the morning with the odd shower in the afternoon.

“As a consequence, I am not going to water tonight, and will leave the description going the same.”

FOURTH DAY CROWD

Today’s attendance on the fourth day of Royal Ascot 2017 came to 69,556, while the corresponding figure in 2016 was 69,809.





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

QIPCO Leading Jockey Award – standings after fourth day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ryan Moore 5 4 2

William Buick 4 1 2

James Doyle 2 2 2

Jamie Spencer 2 - -

Andrea Atzeni 1 2 2

Adam Kirby 1 2 -

Oisin Murphy 1 1 1

Stevie Donohoe 1 1 -

Olivier Peslier 1 1 -

Gregory Benoist 1 - -

Pierre-Charles Boudot 1 - -

Martin Dwyer 1 - -

Antoine Hamelin 1 - -

Kieran Shoemark 1 - -

John Velazquez 1 – -

Jim Crowley - 2 3

Donnacha O’Brien - 2 -

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Pat Cosgrave - 1 1

Colm O’Donoghue - 1 -

Seamie Heffernan - 1 -

Pat Smullen - 1 -

Daniel Tudhope - 1 -

Padraig Beggy - - 1

Harry Bentley - - 1

Shane Kelly - - 1

P J McDonald - - 1

Tom Marquand - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Gerald Mosse - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Christophe Soumillon - - 1

George Wood - - 1

QIPCO Leading Trainer Award – standings after fourth day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 4 6 3

Charlie Appleby 2 3 2

John Gosden 2 1 3

Wesley Ward USA 2 1 -

Clive Cox 1 2 -

Michael Bell 1 1 -

Roger Charlton 1 1 -

Mark Johnston 1 - 2

Andre Fabre FR 1 - 1

Richard Hannon 1 - 1

Saeed bin Suroor 1 - 1

Richard Fahey 1 - -

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - -

Matthieu Palussiere FR 1 - -

Amanda Perrett 1 - -

Jean-Claude Rouget FR 1 - -

David Simcock 1 - -

Richard Spencer 1 - -

William Haggas - 2 1

Sir Michael Stoute - 1 3

Andrew Balding - 1 -

Marco Botti - 1 -

Declan Carroll - 1 -

Charlie Fellowes - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Roger Varian - 1 -

James Fanshawe - - 1

Richard Hughes - - 1

Alan King - - 1

Laura Mongan - - 1

Jeremy Noseda - - 1

Sir Mark Prescott - - 1

George Scott - - 1

F37.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Leading Owner Award – standings after fourth day

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Godolphin 6 5 4

Coolmore 4 7 3

Bill & Tim Gredley 1 1 1

Qatar Racing Limited 1 1 1

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum 1 - 2

Al Shaqab Racing 1 - -

Denford Stud 1 - -

John Connolly & Odile Griffith 1 - -

Hat Creek Racing 1 - -

HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled 1 - -

Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache 1 - -

Theresa Marnane 1 - -

Bjorn Nielsen 1 - -

Rebel Racing 1 - -

Susannah Ricci 1 - -

Stonestreet Stables/George Bolton/Peter Leidel 1 - -

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar - 2 -

Khalid Abdullah - 1 1

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 1 1

Niarchos Family/Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd - 1 1

Nizar Anwar - 1 -

Ray Flegg, John Bousfield & Steve Ryan - 1 -

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum - 1 -

The Royal Ascot Racing Club - 1 -

Saffron House Stables & K Sohi - 1 -

Biddestone Racing Partnership XVII - - 1

Jackie Cornwall - - 1

Elite Racing Club - - 1

5 Hertford Street Racing Club - - 1

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - - 1

HRH Princess Haya Of Jordan - - 1

HP Racing Who Dares Wins - - 1

Mohammed Obaid - - 1

Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited - - 1

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild - - 1

F38.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Royal Ascot 2017 – winners

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

G1 Queen Anne Stakes – RIBCHESTER (Godolphin) Richard Fahey 4-9-00 William Buick 11/10 Fav

G2 Coventry Stakes – RAJASINGHE (Rebel Racing) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Stevie Donohoe 11/1

G1 King’s Stand Stakes – LADY AURELIA (Stonestreet Stables/G Bolton/P Leidel) Wesley Ward USA 3-8-09 John Velazquez 7/2

G1 St James’s Palace Stakes – BARNEY ROY (Godolphin) Richard Hannon 3-9-00 James Doyle 5/2

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – THOMAS HOBSON (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-9-10 Ryan Moore 4/1 Fav

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes – SOUND AND SILENCE (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 16/1

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

G3 Jersey Stakes – LE BRIVIDO (HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled) Andre Fabre FR 3-9-01 Pierre-Charles Boudot 2/1 Fav

G2 Queen Mary Stakes – HEARTACHE (The Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – QEMAH (Al Shaqab Racing) Jean-Claude Rouget FR 4-9-00 Gregory Benoist 5/2 Fav

G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – HIGHLAND REEL (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 5-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/4

Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) – ZHUI FENG (John Connolly & Odile Griffith) Amanda Perrett 4-9-00 Martin Dwyer 25/1

Listed Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) – CON TE PARTIRO (Hat Creek Racing) Wesley Ward USA 3-9-05 Jamie Spencer 20/1

Thursday, June 22, 2017

G2 Norfolk Stakes – SIOUX NATION (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 14/1

G3 Hampton Court Stakes – BENBATL (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 9/2

G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – CORONET (Denford Stud) John Gosden 3-9-00 Olivier Peslier 9/1

G1 Gold Cup – BIG ORANGE (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 6-9-02 James Doyle 5/1

Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – BLESS HIM (Qatar Racing Limited) David Simcock 3-8-09 Jamie Spencer 25/1

King George V Stakes (Handicap) – ATTY PERSSE (Godolphin) Roger Charlton 3-8-10 Kieran Shoemark (3) 7/1

Friday, June 23, 2017

G3 Albany Stakes – DIFFERENT LEAGUE (Theresa Marnane) Matthieu Palussiere FR 2-9-00 Antoine Hamelin 20/1

G2 King Edward VII Stakes – PERMIAN (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-00 William Buick 6/1

G1 Commonwealth Cup – CARAVAGGIO (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien 3-9-03 Ryan Moore 5/6 Fav

G1 Coronation Stakes – WINTER (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 4/9 Fav

G2 Queen’s Vase – STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 11/2

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) – RARE RHYTHM (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-02 William Buick 20/1

F39.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 23

FRIDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

2:30pm ALBANY STAKES (CLASS 1) (Group 3)

The Stewards noted that shortly after the start there was interference between MISS BAR BEACH (IRE), unplaced, and ERTIYAD, unplaced, as the riders changed direction, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards noted that approaching the final furlong, ELECTRIC LANDLADY (IRE), unplaced, shifted right-handed at the same time as PRINCESS PEGGY (USA), unplaced, shifted left-handed and as a consequence STARLIGHT MYSTERY (IRE), unplaced, had to be eased, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards gave permission for FAIRYLAND (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, to be ponied to the start.

PRINCESS PEGGY (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, was examined by the Veterinary Officer prior to this race following her minor accident on Tuesday 21 June, and was deemed fit to race.

3:05pm KING EDWARD VII STAKES (Group 2)

Pat Smullen, the rider of INTERN (IRE), unplaced, reported that the colt ran too free.

The Stewards ordered BEST SOLULTION (IRE), unplaced, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, to be routine tested. Following the race, the trainer’s representative reported that the colt was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground, and would prefer an easier surface.

3:40pm COMMONWEALTH CUP (Group 1)

The Stewards gave permission for BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, to be ponied to the start, and for HARRY ANGEL (IRE), trained by Clive Cox, to go early to post.

4:20pm CORONATION STAKES (Group 1)

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference just inside the final furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that ROLY POLY (USA), placed second, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, had interfered with PRECIEUSE (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Olivier Peslier. The Stewards found Heffernan in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he had allowed his mount to drift right-handed away from the whip when not sufficiently clear, causing Peslier to have to take a significant check, causing him to lose considerable momentum and ground. They suspended him for 5 days as follows: Friday 7, Saturday 8, Sunday 9, Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 July 2017.

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Padraig Beggy, the rider of HYDRANGEA (IRE), placed third, inside the final 1 ½ furlongs. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Beggy for 2 days as follows: Friday 7 and Sunday 9 July 2017.

The Stewards gave permission for PRECIEUSE (IRE), trained by F Chappet, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

5:00pm QUEEN’S VASE (Group 2)

The Stewards noted that running into the first bend, when trying to establish their positions, HARIPOUR (IRE), unplaced, was left short of room and had to be checked when WISCONSON (JPN), unplaced, moved slightly left-handed, moving ALQAMAR, unplaced, slightly left, at the time same as MISTER MANDURO (FR), unplaced, had tacked right-handed. After viewing a recording of the incident, they were satisfied it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why Mark Johnston, the trainer of MISTER MANDURO (FR), had declared the colt to run at Ascot on 23 June in the Queen’s Vase on ground described as Good to Firm, having made the colt a non-runner the previous day in the King George V Stakes with the reason given as ‘Going’ when the ground was also Good to Firm. They noted the trainer’s explanation that he declared MISTER MANDURO (FR) to run in the King George V Stakes, in the hope that the forecast thunderstorms would arrive as he felt the colt might benefit from some give in the ground, and when the storm didn’t arrive he made the horse a non-runner. He further explained that he had declared MISTER MANDURO (FR) to run in the Queen’s Vase as he believed the ground would be less of a factor over 1m6, than it would over 1m4, which was the distance for the King George V Stakes.

Seamie Heffernan, the rider of WINSCONSIN (JPN), unplaced, reported that the colt hung badly left-handed in the first half of the race.

5:35pm DUKE OF EDINBURGH HANDICAP

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference inside the final two furlongs. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that SIXTIES GROOVE (IRE), placed fifth, ridden by Adam Kirby, had interfered with WADIGOR, unplaced, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, which in turn interfered with PETITE JACK, unplaced, ridden by Jack Mitchell. The Stewards found Kirby in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he had steered his mount to his left causing considerable interference to the two horses on his outside. They suspended him for 5 days as follows: Friday 7, Saturday 8, Sunday 9, Monday 10, and Tuesday 11 July 2017.

The Stewards gave permission for STAR STORM (IRE), trained by James Fanshawe, to be mounted in the chute. STAR STORM (IRE) had to be re-plated after losing a shoe on the way to the start, causing a delay to the start of the race.

Kieren Fox, the rider of EDDYSTONE ROCK (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run.

F36.