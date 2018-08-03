All the news from the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2018 Posted by racenews on Friday, August 3, 2018 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

GOING CHANGE ON FOURTH DAY –

NOW GOOD TO FIRM, GOOD IN PLACES

The going for the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 3, has changed this morning to:

Good to Firm, Good in places

(from Good, Good to Firm in places).

The course was watered overnight. Eight millimetres was applied to the bends and field side (from the 10-furlong start to the bottom bend).

The overall GoingStick reading at 8.30am today came to 7.4 (7.0 at 8.30am yesterday, 6.7 at 8.30am on Wednesday, 6.3 at 8.30am on Tuesday and 6.7 at 2pm on Monday).

GoingStick – Goodwood straight at 8.30am today

Stands’ side – 6.8 (6.5 at 8.30am yesterday)

Centre – 6.7 (6.2 at 8.30am yesterday)

Far side – 6.9 (6.3 at 8.30am yesterday)

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course: Stands’ Side.

Round Course: 1m 3f & 1m 4f Outside

Rest: Inside

Rails

The temporary railing on the top and bottom bends has been taken down to provide fresh ground today.

Rainfall

5mm rain Friday evening/overnight.

18.3mm rain Sunday.

1.1mm rain early Monday morning

4.8mm overnight Monday into Tuesday

None since

Forecast

Looking warm, dry and sunny for the week now.

NON-RUNNERS TODAY

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

2 CURIOSITY (IRE) (Self Certificate, Other)

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile Heritage Handicap

1 ZHUI FENG (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame)

Replaced by first reserve:

21 (7) POET’S SOCIETY Mark Johnston 8st 11lb (3lb ex) Frankie Dettori

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

11 COULD IT BE LOVE (USA) (Vet’s Certificate, Temperature)

18 SHEPHERD MARKET (IRE) (Going)

5.15pm Maltsmiths Handicap

1 JUNEAU (IRE) (Self Certificate, Other)

RALSTON READY TO ROAR ON TIGRE

7lb apprentice Sophie Ralston has the biggest ride of her career in Saturday’s £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap aboard the Tony Carroll-trained Oeil De Tigre and is aiming to continue her 2018 unbeaten record at Goodwood Racecourse.

Ralston has won three times on the seven-year-old son of Footstepsinthesand this year, with all three victories coming at Goodwood.

The pair teamed up to land a handicap over six furlongs on May 24, before scoring readily over the same course and distance on June 8. Dropped back to five furlongs just 48 hours later, Ralston and Carroll’s charge quickened up smartly to win by a length and a half.

In total, Ralston has won five times on Oeil De Tigre from eight rides. The pair have been allotted stall 3 in Saturday’s £75,000 event, which has pleased the Epsom-based jockey given the horse’s tendency to veer towards the far-side rail in all three of his races at Goodwood this season.

Oeil De Tigre is a general 12/1 shot for the 23-runner £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap over six furlongs at 1.50pm. Ralston’s career record at Goodwood is four rides, resulting in three wins and a third.

Irish-born Ralston, who has had 13 winners resulting in total [eight this year] and is apprenticed to Epsom trainer Pat Phelan, said: “Oeil De Tigre is a fantastic horse and has helped really put me on the map.

“I’m so happy to have kept the ride on him so far this year as plenty of other jockeys have ridden him, but something just seems to click with us.

“I’m so privileged to ride him. Oeil De Tigre has an interesting style of running as he drifts off towards the far-side of the track.

“I think he just freewheels down the hill and wheel-spins off to the right.

“I think six furlongs is probably his best trip and I think he probably stays a bit further.

“It would be incredible to have a winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. I’ve had a couple of big rides at Ascot and the atmosphere of riding there has stood me in good stead for riding this week.”

Discussing her career so far, Ralston, who can ride at 7st 7lb, explained: “I’m from Galway in Ireland and I don’t come from a racing background, but I’ve always been passionate about racing.

“I started out at a riding school in Galway and by the time I was 11, I knew I wanted to be a jockey. I did some horse and pony racing and really enjoyed that. When I finished school, I went through the the Racing Academy and Centre for Education before moving to England.

“I’ve been based with Pat Phelan in Epsom for six years and Pat is great person to work for. It’s very special to work at the home of the Derby.

“My first winner was aboard Baby Dottie [6f apprentice handicap, January 16, 2013] at Lingfield Park. It was really special and a really foggy day and I emerged from the fog to score.

“I’ve had 13 winners and need another seven winners to move down to a 5lb claim. I’m getting a lot of outside rides – my agent Russ James does a great job.”

IVORY BIDDING TO BACK UP IN THE QATAR STEWARDS’ CUP

The final day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival is all primarily about speed – the day kicking off with the six-furlong Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, the consolation race for the day’s feature, the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup – but stamina is also on show in the one mile and six furlong Qatar Summer Handicap and the one mile and four furlong Group 3 Qatar Gordon Stakes. Here are some markers to look out for.

1.50pm £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) The consolation sprint was won by a three-year-old last year off an official rating of 84 and from stall 12. There are four from the age group this time, including last-time-out winner Militia, rated 83 and drawn in 14. The Jim Goldie-trained Tommy G, a three-quarter length second from stall 18 last year under David Egan, then claiming five pounds, has the services of Silvestre De Sousa this year. Goldie also runs Golden Steps, drawn 16.

2.25pm £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap. The 1m6f handicap has been a Mark Johnston benefit race, the Middleham-based trainer having won the valuable staying handicap five times since a first victory with Scott’s View in 2002. He was successful last year with Solider In Action, who is aiming to repeat the feat. The son of Solider Of Fortune was ridden last year by Silvestre De Sousa and the partnership is maintained this time around, with De Sousa bidding for a third success in a row having also won on the Mick Channon-trained Elidor in 2016. Johnston has five runners, and all the other trainers with runners (Amanda Perrett with two) are trying to win the race for the first time.

3.00pm £150,000 G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes Sir Michael Stoute is easily the most successful trainer in the race with 10 victories to his name, including in 2016 with Ulysses and last year with the subsequent St Leger (G1) runner-up, Royal Ascot Hardwicke Stakes (G2) hero and King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) second, Crystal Ocean. This year he runs the well-bred and lightly raced Sun Maiden, who is by Frankel (whose half-brother Noble Mission won this in 2012) and is a half-brother to another of Prince Khalid Abdullah’s former Group 1 stars, Midday.

A strong trial for the St Leger (in recent times six winners have gone on to add the final British Classic to their CVs) and Mark Johnston (two previous race wins) is represented by this year’s St Leger current ante-post third favourite, Dee Ex Bee, runner-up in the Investec Derby (G1) and third in July’s Grand Prix de Paris (G1) at ParisLongchamp.

3.40pm £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup Handicap The 2015 and 2016 winners, Dancing Star and Magical Memory, were both successful as three-year-olds – this year three from the age group are due to contest the big sprint, including Eirene, trained by last year’s successful handler, Dean Ivory. Ivory is also running last year’s winner Lancelot Du Lac (in stall 15 as last year) and the Stewards’ Cup was last won two years in succession by Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968, and by the same trainer in 1990 and 1991 when Richard Hannon won with Knight Of Mercy and then Notley.

Draw 11 has been the most successful stall position with two wins since 2007 – the Peter Hedger-trained Silent Echo, the 12/1 joint third favourite, is in the spot this time around.

The Andrew Balding-David Probert combination was successful in 2016 with Dancing Star, and the combination team up again with this season’s three-time winner Foxtrot Lady, 8/1 second favourite. Richard Fahey, who is due to saddle Growl, won the race with Superior Premium in 1998 (ridden by Robert Winston), and he, Ivory, Balding and David Barron (Coastal Bluff, 1996 and Gunmetal this year) are previous winning trainers. Fahey also runs the 14/1 chance George Bowen (sixth in the consolation race last year) under five-pound apprentice Sebastian Woods. The last apprentice-ridden winner was in 2010 – Billy Cray on the late Dandy Nicholls-trained Evens And Odds.

The only previous winning Stewards’ Cup jockeys in the race this year are Probert and Winston.

With the likely fast ground conditions, the six-furlong course record of 1m9.81s – set in September 2009 by Tamagin in the Listed Starlit Stakes – could be under threat.

4.15pm £30,000 Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden Ryan Moore, the second-most successful current jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival (on 44 winners behind Frankie Dettori’s 67) was the meeting’s leading jockey at the Festival for the last two years. He rides the debut runner, the King Power-owned Fox Power, trained by Richard Hannon, who was the leading Qatar Goodwood Festival trainer in 2015. Hannon also runs Glory, ridden by Martin Harley.

Mark Johnston, leading Qatar Goodwood Festival trainer for the last two years and leading trainer 11 times in all, runs two colts who are also making their career debuts – Sky Defender and West End Charmer.

LADY LOOKS TO FOXTROT WAY TO UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP GLORY

8/1 joint-favourites Foxtrot Lady and Spring Loaded head 28 runners in tomorrow’s feature contest, the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (3.40pm), on day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Saturday, August 4.

Sponsored by Unibet for the first time, the six-furlong handicap has attracted an excellent field full of unexposed progressive types, proven handicappers and veteran sprinters. The Unibet Stwards’ Cup roll of honour includes subsequent G1 scorers Lochsong, Borderlescott and Magical Memory.

The market for this year’s renewal is headed by the Andrew Balding-trained Foxtrot Lady and Paul D’Arcy’s Spring Loaded. Foxtrot Lady (drawn in stall 9) represents Balding, jockey David Probert and owner Jeff Smith, who combined to land the 2016 renewal of the Qatar Stewards’ Cup with Dancing Star. Foxtrot Lady won by a nose at on her latest start at Newmarket on July 12, her third win of the season.

Spring Loaded (stall 19) is ridden for the first time by Ryan Moore in Saturday’s contest. The six-year-old finished a creditable ninth in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot before landing a five-furlong handicap at the Berkshire venue on July 14.

Last year’s winner Lancelot Du Lac (Dean Ivory/Robert Winston) is once again drawn in stall 15 as he bids to become the first dual winner of the six-furlong contest since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968. He is joined by stable companion Eirene (Charles Bishop, stall 17, 22/1) who steps down to handicap company for the first time this season after creditable efforts in three G3 contests.

The Hugo Palmer-trained Gifted Master is likely to be one of the key pace setters in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup,, with the Newmarket handler picking stall 25 at Thursday’s draw. Palmer has booked leading 5lb claimer Jason Watson to partner the five-year-old speedball.

Richard Fahey won the 1998 renewal of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup with Superior Premier and he is triple-handed in this year’s renewal. The Malton handler saddles Growl (Paul Hanagan, 10, 12/1), an unlucky fourth in last year’s contest, George Bowen (Sebastian Woods 5lb, 12, 12/1), a dual winner this term and 33/1 shot Marie Of Lyon (Connor Murtagh 5lb, 6, 28/1)

Adam Kirby and Clive Cox team up with Tis Marvellous (7, 10/1), while Peter Hedger, who turns 80 next year, saddles his first runner in the £250,000 event with Silent Echo (Joe Fanning, 11, 11/1), a fine fifth in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Rosie Margarson chose stall 13 for 14/1 shot Gunmetal (Ben Curtis), who has thrived since his switch to David Barron this season. The five-year-old has landed competitive handicaps at Thirsk and Newmarket as well as finishing third in the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh last time out.

Local trainer William Knight has already tasted success at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival with Soto Sizzler in the Move Over To Matchbook Handicap and the Angmering Park handler has a live contender in Saturday’s contest courtesy of 18/1 shot Solar Flair (William Cox 5lb, 4), who finished eighth in the 2017 renewal of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup.

Other leading contenders include Glenamoy Lad (Michael Wigham, Silvestre De Sousa, 2, 14/1), Aeolus (Ed Walker, Gerald Mosse, 21, 20/1) and Haddaf (James Tate, William Buick, 14, 20/1).

John Bridger did not turn up to yesterday’s draw ceremony and his nine-year-old Pettochside (John Bridger, Hollie Doyle, 20/1) was allotted stall 1, the final number available. Pettochside seeks to record a sixth success at the scenic Sussex venue from the far-side draw. Atletico (Roger Varian, 20, 22/1) will be partnered by Japanese rider Yuga Kuwada, Japan’s latest riding star, who has five rides at Goodwood tomorrow.

Justanotherbottle (Declan Carroll, Ger O’ Neill 5lb, 7, 22/1), Open Wide (Amanda Perrett, Hayley Turner, 16, 28/1) and Tupi (Richard Hannon, Harry Bentley, 26, 28/1) are other eyecatching contenders in tomorrow’s £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup

Updated Unibet Stewards’ Cup betting: 8/1 Spring Loaded & Foxtrot Lady; 11/1 Tis Marvellous & Growl; 14/1 George Bowen; 16/1 Gifted Master & Silent Echo; 18/1 Lancelot Du Lac, Aeolus, Gunmetal & Muscika; 20/1 Watchable; 22/1 Justanotherbottle, Haddaf, Glenamoy Lad; 28/1 Tupi, Eirene, Marie Of Lyon, Atletico, Open Wide; 33/1 Solar Flair, Poyle Vinnie, Swift Approval; 40/1 Pettochside; 50/1 Barrington, Reputation, Merhoob; 80/1 Quench Dolly.

HOLD ME CLOSE NOW TINY DANCER SAY PUNTERS

Punters enjoyed another fruitful day on the Sussex Downs yesterday with a number of well-backed horses doing the business on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Communique (7/2f, Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap), Pilaster (11/4, G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes), Land Force (5/2f, G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes) and More Than This (4/1 joint-favourite, Telegraph Nursery Handicap) were all perfect tonics for racegoers on another warm day at the scenic Sussex venue.

In today’s opening race of the day, the Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes (1.50pm), Mirage Dancer is a solid 13/8 favourite from 2/1 with Unibet, official betting partner of the last two days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, to provide Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute with a sixth success in the 12-furlong contest.

The Mark Johnston-trained Threading captured a maiden a six-furlong maiden on debut at last year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival and finished a creditable second to the sparkling Alpha Centauri at Royal Ascot in the G1 Coronation Stakes. The three-year-old daughter of Exceed And Excel disappointed in the G1 Falmouth Stakes, but is the solid 13/8 favourite from 7/2 with Unibet for the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25pm) over a mile.

In the now 19-runner Unibet Golden Mile (3.00pm), Her Majesty The Queen’s Seniority is the talking horse, heading the market at 4/1 from 11/2 with Unibet. The four-year-old son of Dubawi was eighth when favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time out. Qatar Racing captured the week’s feature race, the G1 Sussex Stakes on Wednesday with Lightning Spear and South Seas has attracted each-way support for Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding at 8/1 from 12/1. Unibet are 1/4 odds each-way for the first five places.

A G1 event in all but name the G2 King George Qatar Stakes (3.35pm) is an excellent renewal with the 2017 winner Battaash heading the market at 5/6 from 6/5 with Unibet. Second in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the four-year-old son of Dark Angel is bidding to become the eighth dual winner of the G2 contest. The Richard Fahey-trained Mr Lupton is the one for each-way money, constricting in price to 16/1 from 20/1 with Unibet.

In the G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (4.40pm) over seven furlongs, the Andre Fabre-trained Sequilla, a Listed winner on her latest start at Maisons-Lafitte, is 4/1 from 5/1 with Unibet. William Haggas’ Pretty Baby, is the 3/1 market leader from 4/1.

The Mark Johnston-trained Hibernicus is the one for money in the concluding Maltsmiths Handicap (5.15pm. unbeaten in two starts, the three-year-old son of Sea The Stars is a 9/2 shot from 11/2 with Unibet. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Baritone heads the market at 9/4 from 4/1.

Today’s market movers with Unibet:

1.50pm Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes – Mirage Dancer 13/8 from 2/1.

2.25pm Bohams Thoroghbred Stakes – Threading 13/8 from 7/2

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile – Seniority 4/1 from 11/2 & South Seas 8/1 from 12/1

3.35pm King George Qatar Stakes – Battaash 5/6 from 6/5 & Mr Lupton 16/1 from 20/1

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queen Plate Oak Tree Stakes – Pretty Baby 3/1 from 4/1 & Sequilla 4/1 from 5/1

5.15pm Maltsmiths Handicap – Baritone 9/4 from 4/1 & Hibernicus 9/2 from 11/2

Additional Non-Runner:

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile

14 ZWAYAN (Vet’s Cert, Lame)

ALL OPTIONS OPEN FOR MIRAGE DANCER

The victory of Mirage Dancer in the one mile and four furlong Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes (G3) was a sixth race victory for trainer Sir Michael Stoute and a third in succession following on from Kings Fete in 2016 and Poet’s Word in 2017. This year Poet’s Word is a dual Group 1 winner of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Stoute is not at Goodwood today, but Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, said: “It was a very pleasant race to watch, the good thing is Mirage Dancer settled really well. We had a good idea that he’d be at home here as he won at Goodwood earlier this year, but the race today went very smoothly.

“I think Ryan wanted to kick on earlier than he would have liked to as they were going a tad too slow for him, but the way he did it was nice and Mirage Dancer went on and ran well to the line. I think he is at last coming to the horse that we have hoped that he would make into.

“It is an interesting race all round if you look at the previous winners! The horse does fit a typical Sir Michael Stoute profile. I think we can raise our sights a little bit and it will be looking to see where the best opportunities are ­- races such as the Canadian International, the Northern Dancer Stakes all come into the spectrum. I don’t think we’d rule out the Melbourne Cup, but I think after today the handicapper might think a bit too harshly.

“We’ll have to speak to Michael – the horse was quite happy on the ground, and wouldn’t mind a bit of cut either. The main point is that he is furnishing and improving both mentally and physically. He has got a big enough frame to take him forward.

“We are very pleased – and it is another Group winner for Frankel, which always helps!”

On reflection, Grimthorpe added: “You always have to put Melbourne in the mix, but I don’t think it will be on the cards – we’ll have to see how it goes.”

DANCER PUTS BEST FOOT FORWARD FOR MOORE

Mirage Dancer was backed as if defeat was out of the question in the opening G3 Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes and he duly delivered in emphatic style for Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore.

Available at 2/1 last night, the four-year-old son of Frankel returned the 6/5 favourite with a comfortable success by three and a half-lengths from Ed Dunlop’s 6/1 shot Red Verdon in second.

Mirage Dancer was Stoute’s sixth winner of the race, whilst Moore has now won the 12-furlong contest for the last three years (Poet’s Word 2017 & King’s Fete 2016).

Moore now leads the Racing UK Leading Jockey Award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with four victories. His other three successes at the scenic Sussex venue this week have come aboard Watan in the Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden, Medahim in the Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap and Land Force in the G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes.

Moore said: “Mirage Dancer has been slowly getting better. He won on debut as a two-year-old and had to go for a few races early on as a three-year-old.

“We have always liked him. He deserved to win his Group race and he has won well today. He is getting stronger.”

VERDON FINDS ONE TOO GOOD AGAIN

The Ed Dunlop-trained Red Verdon ran another fine race in defeat as he finished three and a half-lengths adrift of the impressive 6/5 favourite Mirage Dancer, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, in the opening race on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £100,000 G3 Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes.

The five-year-old Lemon Drop Kid horse has now filled the runner-up position on his last four starts after keeping on well in the home straight under James Doyle in the 12-furlong contest at the scenic Sussex venue.

Dunlop remarked: “Red Verdon’s run very well again. Hopefully, all being well after a discussion with Mr Arculli (owner), Australia is where we go next.

Doyle said: “It was a bit messy, obviously not a very big field so it was a bit of a muddling pace at times and hard to get cover but he’s run another good race.”

The Roger Charlton-trained Second Step (7/2) is a model of consistency and he was a further length behind in third under Andrea Atzeni.

Charlton commented: “I though Second Step just looked a bit sluggish today. He was never really travelling that smoothly but in the end he’s stayed on well and he might of run a length or two lengths behind his best form so you can’t complain.”

Andrea Atzeni, rider of Second Step remarked: “He ran a good race, the winner is a very good horse and the second horse travelled well into the race. The horse (Second Step) was just a little bit sluggish out of the stalls but he ran his race, he’s tough and he tries.

Charlton also saddled Blakeney Point (20/1), who was a further length and three-quarters back in fourth

“Blakeney Point ran very well”, said Charlton. “I think he ran a good Ebor Trial and that’s where he’ll head to.

1.50pm Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes (Group 3)

1 Mirage Dancer (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-01 Ryan Moore 6/5 fav

2 Red Verdon (The Hon Ronald Arculli) Ed Dunlop 5-9-01 James Doyle 6/1

3 Second Step (Merry Fox Stud Limited) Roger Charlton 7-9-01 7/2

7 ran

Time: 2m 33.69s

Distances: 3½, 1

Tote Win: £1.90 Places: £1.30, £2.50 Exacta: £7.30

Sir Michael Stoute – 185 Goodwood winners (79 Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore – 132 winners at Goodwood (45 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Oisin Murphy, partner of Blakeney Point, said: “Beautiful ground. As described.”

Colm O’Donoghue, on Eminent, said: “Beautiful.”

Ryan Moore, partner of Mirage Dancer, said: “It is on the quick side.”

James Doyle, jockey of Red Verdon, said: “Fast.”

Jim Crowley, rider of Scotland, said: “It has livened up.”

Andrea Atzeni, partner of Second Step, said: “Fast.”

Martin Harley, jockey of Top Tug, said: “Good to firm.”

GROUP RACE DOUBLE FOR STOUTE AS REGAL REALITY TAKES THE BONHAMS

Sir Michael Stoute gets a quick double on the card with Regal Reality’s one and three-quarter length victory in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (G3) for owner-breeder Cheveley Park Stud. The three-year-old Intello colt was sent off a 10/1 chance.

Chris Richardson, racing and stud manager for Cheveley Park Stud, said: “Today we were very much on a fact-finding mission. He is a lovely horse, and exciting prospect, we stand the stallion Intello and we took a commitment five years ago to have the horse brought to England [from France] for breeders. He is a stallion we have confidence in.

“This horse was very impressive at Yarmouth on his first start, and he got loose on the gallops after and just tweaked his neck, that’s why he had a little bit of break. All is fine now. He worked nicely the other day and he is a very exciting prospect ­- today was the day that we’d find out what he is. We will talk with Sir Michael, but it looks like he’d get a bit further.

“Cheveley Park is having a little bit of a purple patch, we’ve won four Group races in 12 days; it puts Cheveley Park back on the map!”

Regal Reality is a homebred out of the Group 2 winner Regal Realm, a grand-daughter of Cheveley Park’s Group 1 winner (of the farm’s own sponsored race at Newmarket) Regal Rose.

“Regal Realm won twice here – the Group Three Prestige Stakes and the Group Three Oak Tree Stakes, so maybe the family like Goodwood!,” laughed Richardson, who added that there was to be a little extra race day expense for the owners. “The horse struck out and caught the lad’s trousers as we were saddling – I did promise him that we’d replace his suit!”

DETTORI BACK TO REALITY WITH REGAL WIN

Ever the showman, Frankie Dettori treated racegoers to his trademark flying dismount following the 10/1 shot Regal Reality’s impressive length and three-quarter victory in the £100,000 G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes for trainer Sir Michael Stoute, registering a day four 23.2/1 double following Mirage Dancer’s (6/5) success in the G3 Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes.

Ostilio (4/1) and Chief Ironside (20/1) set a fierce gallop in the mile contest, but Italian jockey Dettori, produced an ice-cool ride, pouncing on his rivals at the furlong pole to score comfortably at the scenic Sussex venue.

The three-year-old son of Intello was sixth to subsequent G1 St James’s Palace Stakes scorer Without Parole in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May and Dettori was impressed with the colt’s performance in today’s £100,000 event.

Dettori returned to race-riding on Thursday following a six-day ban for careless riding at Newmarket in July.

Dettori said: I thought I might have overdone it, but Regal Reality has some serious gears. It took him about four or five strides to really get down and race, and then he took off.

“The gallop they went in front, I thought they can’t keep that up. The main thing is to get him to settle and he settled well.

“I didn’t want to go after the pace and I followed James Doyle on Threading early on. Two and a half-furlongs out, I knew I had to start making my move as he wasn’t taking me further.

“I was told he had a good turn of foot and I thought for the first five strides, he didn’t pick it up like I thought he would. However, when the turbo kicked in, I thought I was going to get there easily and I won easily in the end.

“He is definitely smart and Sir Michael was very keen on him when I spoke to him.

“Regal Reality put some nice horses to bed today and he has a bright future. I’m not sure where he will go next but he has many options. I’ll leave that to Sir Michael and the Cheveley Park team.”

Today’s victory was Sir Michael Stoute’s 80th Qatar Goodwood Festival winner.

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3)

1 Regal Reality (Cheveley Park Stud) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 Frankie Dettori 10/1

2 Ostilio (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 4/1

3 Chief Ironside (Clive Washbourn) William Jarvis 3-9-01 Fran Berry 20/1

9/4 fav Threading (6th)

6 ran

Time: 1m 36.79s

Distances: 1¾, sh

Tote Win: £6.50 Places: £3.40, £2.00 Exacta: £44.00

Sir Michael Stoute – 186 Goodwood winners (80 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Frankie Dettori – 198 Goodwood winners (68 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

OSTILIO FINDS REALITY TOO GOOD

4/1 chance Ostilio found one too good in the G3 Bonhams Thorughbred Stakes, in the shape off one and three quarter length winner Regal Reality (10/1), but nonetheless delighted his trainer Simon Crisford.

Crisford said: “I am delighted with his effort. I thought it was a supreme effort. He tried his hardest, but met one too good on the day.

“We will keep him in this sort of pond at the moment but I think next year he will be a better horse. We may find a Listed race for him next.”

Andrea Atzeni, jockey, added: “I am very happy with the run. It was a big step up in grade from a handicap. He was very tough and ran all the way to the line.”

Newmarket handler William Jarvis’s charge Chief Ironside (20/1) was a short-head further back in third.

Jarvis commented: “I’m delighted with him, though I thought he was overpriced. I didn’t think he deserved to be that price. I think he’s a lovely horse.

“He’s a horse with a big future, he’ll be a very very nice horse next year. “

Fran Berry, jockey of Chief Ironside, added: “He ran a superb race, it was a step up in class but he ran well.”

WILD THE MAIN TOPIC IN TODAY’S NEWSPAPERS

Four of today’s national newspapers feature some aspect of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on their front pages.

The Times has a Max Mumby photo of a smiling Francesca Cumani in a splendidly stylish hat, with the caption reading ‘Keeping a cool head – Francesca Cumani, 35, the ITV presenter, attends Ladies’ Day at the Glorious Goodwood festival in West Sussex. The event, which Edward VII called ‘a garden party with racing tacked on’, ends tomorrow’.

Not to be outdone, The Daily Telegraph features a bigger Paul Grover photo of a Goodwood racegoer in a more elaborate hat with feathers and a wide brim. The caption for this one is ‘Hats were more than just fashion accessories as racegoers kept the sun at bay on Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood yesterday. The five-day event, which runs until tomorrow at Goodwood House in Sussex, prides itself on being ‘smart but not stuffy’.’

More prosaically, both The Sun and the Daily Mirror have put the Goodwood Qatar Festival in the top right corner of their front pages. The former is pointing to its Glorious Goodwood Favourite pull-out which devotes eight pages to the racing at the beautiful West Sussex racecourse, while the latter points to ‘Glorious Goodwood, all tips..all the silks..all the form’ over four pages within the main sports’ section.

Such front-page attention boosts horseracing which increasingly is being squeezed for editorial space within the sports’ pages.

Rob Wright, racing editor of The Times, manages to cover both the gutsy victory of Godolphin’s Wild Illusion in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes and have a short preview of today’s Qatar Goodwood Festival action in half a page. His report on yesterday’s racing starts ‘Charlie Appleby added further gloss to what has been a breakthrough year by saddling Wild Illusion to land the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood yesterday’, while he tips favourite Battaash to win the G2 King George Qatar Stakes for the second successive year.

The Times has a full page obituary of John Dunlop, whose life has also been recalled in the Goodwood racecard each day this week. Dunlop, a celebrated racehorse trainer who had more than 3,500 winners, including two in the Epsom Derby, but shunned the limelight according to The Times, died aged 78 on July 7. He sent out 205 winners at Goodwood, including 42 at Glorious Goodwood, and was a long-time director of Goodwood Racecourse. He is quoted in the racecard saying ‘This place (Goodwood) is close to my stable and close to my heart. I have raced all over the world and I think it is the most beautiful racecourse in the world’.

Marcus Armytage, racing correspondent of The Daily Telegraph, reviews yesterday’s action. His first paragraph begins ‘This is the season that has marked Godolphin’s return to the top….’ And that theme is echoed in other papers such as the Racing Post, with Lee Mottershead writing ‘What was once normal service has again been resumed. In the old days, back when the Conservative politicians used to argue bitterly about Europe, Sheikh Mohammed kept winning major races with horses ridden by jockeys dressed in blue’.

Jon Freeman in the i opened his third day report: ‘A great year for owners Godolphin, trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick, highlighted by Masar’s Derby triumph, got better still at Goodwood yesterday when Wild Illusion led from pillar to post in the Nassau Stakes’. The Guardian’s Greg Wood says that it feels like a matter of time before Appleby challenges for the British trainers’ championship. He wrote: ‘Wild Illusion’s victory showed that Appleby now has the strength in depth to roll with the punches and stay competitive’. Chris Goulding of the Daily Star called Appleby’s season ‘stellar’, while Marcus Townend in the Daily Mail begins ‘The golden year for Charlie Appleby continued……’ and the Daily Express’s headline to its short article is ‘ Appleby’s a Wild One’.

SENIORITY TAKES THE GOLDEN MILE FOR THE QUEEN

Her Majesty The Queen enjoyed her second winner in successive years at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – Fabricate, trained by Michael Bell, won the opening race in 2017 (finished second but was awarded the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap in the stewards’ room), while today Seniority won the Unibet Golden Mile, trained by William Haggas.

Haggas said: “That was good. It was a rough race, but as with a lot of the races here, if you are travelling, you have half a chance. And this horse was always travelling really well – when the gaps come here you have to take your opportunity – if you are hesitant and take a bit time, then you invariably don’t. He showed a smart turn of foot and, in the end, won not exactly cosily, but by a not bad half length.”

The son of Dubawi finished eighth last time out at Royal Ascot in the Royal Hunt Cup, and Haggas reported: “Royal Ascot came a bit quick. We didn’t think the horse would get in the race – he won at Chelmsford and got his penalty, but Ascot was only a week later.

“He is a smart horse and he likes a fast pace and a big handicap like this suits him. We’ll get him home and have a chat – there are no plans as yet.”

SENIORITY PROVES TOP OF THE CLASS FOR MOORE

Ryan Moore registered 11.1/1 double on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival following the impressive success of 9/2 joint favourite Seniority, owned by Her Majesty The Queen and trained by William Haggas, in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.

In a race full of hard-luck stories, Moore produced the four-year-old son of Dubawi to perfection inside the final furlong, with Seniority displaying a potent turn of foot to score going away by a half-length.

Moore extended his lead at the top of the Racing UK Leading Jockey Award standings at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with his fifth victory of the week. He partnered 6/5 favourite Mirage Dancer to success in today’s opening £100,000 G3 Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes and was also successful earlier in the week aboard Watan in the Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden, Medahim in the Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap and Land Force in the G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes.

Moore said: “Seniority won nicely today. It was a lovely race to win and he is a really well-bred horse. William has done a super job getting him here today and luckily we got a good draw (stall 3) and he kept on well at the end.

“Seniority was always travelling well in behind them and he only had a length to find when the gap came. He picked up well when the gap opened and he lengthened nicely to the line.”

Her Majesty The Queen, registering her first success at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, won the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap last year after Fabricate was awarded the race in the stewards’ room. Her Majesty also owned Call To Mind, who was pulled up in Tuesday’s G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and retired after the race, having sustained a tendon injury.

John Warren, Her Majesty the Queen’s Racing Manager, remarked: “That was a really big effort from Seniority. Ryan gave him a beautiful ride. He wanted to ride for a bit of luck today.

“There was a bit of trouble in front of him with a furlong to run, but Seniority has cut through them really well and showed today what we thought he might do at Ascot.

“It came a bit quick for him at Ascot, having run six days beforehand. It was an exciting race and Ryan was towards the back of the field, so he had to pass a lot of horses which made it exciting to watch.

“Seniority is a very good horse and it was nice to see him at this amazing meeting which is so well sponsored by Qatar.

“Seniority upped his level again today. He has shown he is a Group class horse today. He is very well-bred and we will now put him into a Group race and give Her Majesty a lot of fun watching him run.

“I can’t be sure Her Majesty is watching now but no doubt she will be watching it pretty shortly. I never quite know what she has got on. She was really fascinated to watch the horse run today. It was a competitive field and really big effort from the horse. Her Majesty The Queen watches every race, so she will watch the race with tremendous interest and will be very grateful for the support Qatar has given this race meeting.

“There a few important focal points on the calendar and Goodwood is one of the most important meetings and it has gained tremendous prestige with the support of the Qatar Royal Family. For the status of a horse, it is so important to win a race at a prestigious track.”

SOCIETY RUNS AND RUNS

Poet’s Society, who was having the 54th run of his career for Middleham handler Mark Johnston, showed what a tough and consistent type he is with his half-length second to Seniority in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap.

Johnston said: “It was incredible. Poet’s Society, who ran 48 hours ago, was having the 54th run of his career and his 23rd of this year.

“He has won two races this year where he had run the day before. One of them he won the day before and one of them he was beaten the day before.

“Today is probably his biggest prize this year. He has just been phenomenal.

“I said to the syndicate members that the horses are ready to run – you get what is says on the tin, ready to run. It is fantastic.”

Frankie Dettori, rider of the second, said: “He ran very well.”

James Doyle, jockey of third home Original Choice (12/1), said: “He went brilliantly. I was pleased with my fellow and the race couldn’t have worked out any better.”

Result

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile Handicap

1 Seniority (The Queen) William Haggas 4-9-02 Ryan Moore 9/2jf

2 Poet’s Society (Kingsley Park 9) Mark Johnston 4-8-11 Frankie Dettori 12/1

3 Original Choice (A Goodman) William Haggas 4-9-01 James Doyle 12/1

4 Cape Byron (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 4-9-02 Andrea Atzeni 12/1

9/2jf Escobar (8th)

17 ran

Time: 1m 36.63s

Distances: ½, nk, nk

Tote Win: £4.60 Place: £1.60, £2.70, £3.50, £3.90 Exacta: £52.50

William Haggas – 49 Goodwood winners (14 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore – 133 winners at Goodwood (46 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

BRILLIANT BATTAASH BLITZES RIVALS

The brilliant Battaash (8/11 favourite) produced one of the finest sprinting performances of recent times with a sensational blitzkrieg in the £312,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes.

The Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old travelled with menace throughout the five-furlong event and displayed a potent turn of foot to put the race to bed in a matter of strides, winning readily by four lengths under Jim Crowley.

The son of Dark Angel was an easy two and a quarter-length winner of the race last year and became the eighth horse in history to win the G2 event on two occasions.

Lambourn handler Hills described the performance by Battaash, who had to carry a 3lb penalty for his G1 success in last year’s Prix De L’Abbaye, as “a career best” as he toyed with his rivals. A return to G1 company now beckons for the speed machine with Paddy Power making Hills’ charge the Evens favourite from 7/4 for the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York on August 24. Battaash won in a time of 56.50s – he was 0.49 seconds outside the Goodwood five-furlong record.

The delighted trainer said: “Battaash broke well and got a nice lead to the first furlong, but he just wanted to go faster and Jim just had to let him go. He is an exceptional horse and I think that could well be a career-best. It was also the best he has behaved in the preliminaries. He has had plenty more racing now and I think he is learning with every run. That was pretty special – he is some horse. Jim always looked in control. It was not ideal that the race split a bit but he just a class above really. Today was probably a career-best by Battaash. He had to carry a penalty there but won so impressively – I’m delighted with him.

“He has been training a lot better at home and we have a lot to look forward to. Ground doesn’t matter to him. He has the most amazing action, is so light on his feet and is a real athlete. Battaash is the kindest horse to have at home and I just think things got to him at York in the Nunthorpe last year when he was fourth. Things didn’t go to plan at York last year, but this time around, we might saddle him in the stables and then bring him over, but I don’t think Battaash was right at York. I think something was on his mind and it all got on top of him.”

Regarding future targets, Hills revealed: “Battaash will probably have three more races this year, the Nunthorpe at York, then the G1 Derrinstown Flying Five Stakes [September 16] at the Curragh and then back to France for the Prix De L’Abbaye again. There is good timing of three weeks between those three races, so the schedule will suit. I think if he went for the Everest it would stop him running in a lot of races here. America and the Breeders’ Cup is potentially something we might think about – travelling won’t be an issue.”

Battaash is owned by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, who also owned the brilliant Dayjur. In his final race, the 1990 Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Belmont Park, he famously jumped a dark shadow cast over the track, denying him victory by a neck. When asked about a potential tilt at the Breeders Cup on November 2 & 3 at Churchill Downs, Hills explained: “It’s up to Sheikh Hamdan if he wants to run in America. We will just take every race as it comes at the moment. I don’t think the Everest will be on the agenda. Hopefully, Battaash will stay in training as a five-year-old.”

Hills also trained Muharrar, the 2015 European Champion Sprinter, with the trainer believing Battaash will also be a “champion.” He continued: “I think Battaash is going to be another champion and it’s difficult to compare two champions. I am just so pleased about the way he is behaving as well. He is more of a man, and the more racing he has had, the better. He is improving.

“I’ve never really been happy with Battaash at the start of the season as he even had a winter coat at Royal Ascot. His summer coat has just come through in the last few weeks. Racing does horses so much good. He has got confidence now with all the people that look after him. [His groom] Bob has done a fantastic job at home and they have a great relationship together. Michael Murphy, who rides him most mornings, and Louis have all done a great job.”

3.35pm King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2)

1 Battaash (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 4-9-05 Jim Crowley 8/11 fav

2 Take Cover (Norcroft Park Stud) David Griffiths 11-9-02 Andrea Atzeni 20/1

3 Muthmir (Hamdan Al Maktoum) William Haggas 8-9-02 Dane O’Neill 16/1

11 ran

Time: 56.5s

Distances: 4, ½

Tote Win: £1.50 Place: £1.10, £4.50, £3.60 Exacta: £20.90

Charlie Hills – 15 Goodwood winners (7 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jim Crowley – 67 Goodwood winners (12 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

BATTAASH BACK TO THE TOP WITH UNTROUBLED SPRINT WIN

After defeat at Royal Ascot last time out, leading sprinter Battaash got back to winning ways in the Group Two five-furlong King George Qatar Stakes, a second win in succession in the race. Owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoun was at Goodwood to see the impressive winning performance.

Sent off the 8/11f, Battaash came home the four-length winner from Take Cover in a fast 56.50s, just 0.49s outside the track record.

Hamdan Al Maktoum said: “Battaash is a very fast horse. He was under shadow at Ascot. He was right today. I hope that he will keep sound and healthy.”

Asked about a possible campaign aimed at the Breeders’ Cup, Hamdan added: “In Europe, all the sprints are straight whereas in America, they have turns.

“Dayjur missed the break, then he came to the turn and pulled up. Then he came again to win his race and jumped the shadow.”

Jockey Jim Crowley was understandably delighted with the victory.

“He was a lot more relaxed than last year. I was a bit conscious not to let him wing out of the stalls like last time, I wanted to get a lead,” said the winning jockey. “Even Take Cover couldn’t lead him and when I saw the race developing over on the left side, I switched across.

“It worked out fine, he is equally adept on soft ground and on fast ground. This year I’ve noticed he is a bigger horse, he has filled out – last year he was quite narrow.”

Looking back at the defeat at Ascot, Crowley said: “Last time it didn’t work out, but Ascot is Ascot and I don’t think he was in the same form as today. He didn’t quite finish it out at Ascot – today he galloped out past the line.”

When asked of plans, Crowley reported: “The Nunthorpe would be perfect. Last year we got to the start too early and it blew his brain.”

This impressive success will certainly help the Dark Angel colt, rated 123 on the Longines World Rankings last year, the highest for any horse who had raced over five furlongs, retain his crown.

Crowley said: “I have been lucky to ride some great sprinters in Dubai. I think he tops the lot.”

TAKE COVER DELIGHTS CONNECTIONS

David Griffiths, who trains near Bawtry, South Yorkshire, was delighted with the four-length second place of 20/1 chance backed from 33/1 Take Cover to the 8/11 favourite Battaash in the five-furlong £312,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes. This was 11-year-old Take Cover’s fifth appearance in the race and his record now reads two wins, two seconds and a fourth.

Griffiths said: “I’m delighted, the winner is seriously good, one of the best sprinters in Europe I would think. We’ve run an absolute cracker.

“I said to a few people who’d backed us he’s pretty much at his best. They wrote him off a little bit today which is fine by us.

“He was on his own a little bit, if he’d had a little bit more company… but the winner is seriously good. Four lengths he’s won by, but we’re best of the rest, so we’re delighted, chuffed to bits.

“Take Cover has still got his own sparkle. I think the quicker ground and this track – he just love it here, his stats here are amazing. He’s in the Nunthorpe and in the Flying Five on Champions weekend at the Curragh, so hopefully he’s back to his best and we can keep going. You would think this would be his last season, 11 is quite old isn’t it but we’ll discuss that at the end of the year.”

Andrew Hollis, Take Cover’s owner, added: “Take Cover is unbelievable at 11, he doesn’t owe me anything. He’s won at Goodwood twice been placed and even last year on soft ground he performed to finish fourth. He always tries so hard and obviously David Griffiths knows what he’s doing with him and he’s got him right for today, he’s run brilliant and he loves it here.

“He’s a smashing horse (Battaash) isn’t he. We’re happy with the second to him.”

Take Cover’s jockey Andrea Atzeni said: “That was a good run, the horse that beat us is obviously a very good horse. Take Cover loves it here and he’s run a blinder.”

William Haggas, trainer of the third Muthmir (16/1), said: “He ran great. I thought he would run a good race.

“It was very messy, they went all over the place. He did very well – the winner is a good horse. I think where we were drawn it was a particularly good effort.”

Dane O’Neil, the jockey, added: “Muthmir has run a solid race and we would have liked a bit more cover and something to take us into the race. Having said that, the winner is a machine and we never going to beat no matter what we did. He is an eight-year-old gelding and a credit to William and his team for having him in tip top form.”

PROGRESSIVE JUVENILE DON ARMADO TAKES NURSERY

Don Armado (11/1), trained by Newmarket-based Stuart Williams who was enjoying his first Qatar Goodwood Festival victory, has now run six times in his young career, winning last time at Nottingham and backing that up today in the six-furlong Unibet Nursery.

Winning jockey Harry Bentley said: “He’s a progressive colt. I thought he did everything right when he won last time at Nottingham – then he was a bit green throughout the early strides, but the penny really dropped in the final furlong there.

“Coming into the race today, I was pretty confident of a good run and was happy on his handicap mark of 85 – I actually won this race last year on Red Roman who was on the same mark.

“Through the race I stuck to my draw in four, I think the ground is slightly fresher ground down there. There was plenty of pace and Stuart said if you are niggling along, then they are going strong enough up front.

“That’s what happened and I managed to get him on the back to follow through the right horses.”

Of the future, Bentley said of the Camacho colt: “He’ll get seven, and he’s growing up with every run now and that will help him get the seven.”

Result

4.10pm Unibet Nursery Handicap

1 Don Armado (Tom Morley) Stuart Williams 2-8-12 Harry Bentley 11/1

2 Alfie Solomons (Rebel Racing Premier) Richard Spencer 2-8-08 Martin Dwyer 20/1

3 Ballistic (Fitri Hay) Robert Cowell 2-8-00 Raul Da Silva 33/1

11/8 fav Leading Spirit (6th)

14 ran

Time: 1m 11.37s

Distances: 1¼, 1

Tote Win: £13.10 Place: £3.40, £5.60, £11.20 Exacta: £245.50

Stuart Williams – 8 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Harry Bentley – 16 Goodwood winners (4 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

SOLOMONS IN THE MONEY AGAIN

Richard Spencer sent out 20/1 Alfie Solomons to finish the one and a quarter-length second to Don Armado (11/1) in the Unibet Nursery Handicap, the fifth race on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. This was Alfie Solomons sixth run of the year and he has recorded a win and a second before today.

Newmarket-based Spencer said: “He ran well. The ground was just on the quick side for him. He has run well and stepped up on his last few runs which is great. He is definitely a horse who will win plenty of races between now and the end of the year, and next year.

“He has had a lot of racing, but he has taken it well – he is thriving on it so we will keep him running while he is fit and healthy.

“He is in a sales race at York and a sales race at Doncaster. He may go to one of those, maybe both of them. It would be a nice pay day.

“We will see where we go after that.”

Martin Dwyer, jockey of the Acclamation two-year-old, declared: “I was really pleased with him – he ran a blinder. I just wonder if the ground might have been a little bit fast for him, but he has run a great race.”

BABY PROVES PRETTY FOR HAGGAS

Newmarket trainer William Haggas registered a 21/1 double on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with the narrow success of 3/1 favourite Pretty Baby in the G3 £80,000 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes.

Ridden by Dane O’Neill, the three-year-old daughter of Orpen displayed a smart turn of foot in the closing stages to hold off the challenge of the fast-finishing 7/1 shot Dancing Star by a neck.

Haggas, also saddled Seniority, the 9/2 joint-favourite, to victory for Her Majesty The Queen in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.

Haggas is currently the leading trainer at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival with four victories. Move Swiftly (Matchbook Time To Move Over Fillies’ Handicap) and Alfarris (Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap) have also tasted success so far this week. It was also Haggas’ 50th winner at Goodwood.

He said: “Dane O’Neill said the saddle went forward at the top of the bend. He rode a beautiful race on Pretty Baby, but it was not as smooth as he would have liked. It was her first time at seven furlongs and we always thought she might appreciate the step up in trip, so it was good.

“Eva Moscrop rides her every day at home and she used to ride professionally – she has been telling me for a while that the filly has been in great form. Pretty Baby hoofed someone in the pre-parade ring who got too close to her, but he was lucky.

“Pretty Baby is tough and that is her nature. She has always been feisty. Pretty Baby will go up in grade. She could go for the City of York or the Hungerford. We will campaign her boldly now over seven furlongs.

Haggas was also delighted with the performance of Muthmir, who finished a fine third to the impressive Battaash in the £312,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes.

He said: “Muthmir ran a great race. He plugged on really well and is in a rich vein of form. The ground is right up his street and I think he has a big win in him. Battaash looked fantastic today and we won’t be taking him on again!”

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

1 Pretty Baby (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) 3-8-11 Dane O’Neill 3/1 fav

2 Dancing Star (Jeff Smith) Andrew Balding 5-9-03 Oisin Murphy 7/1

3 Indian Blessing (P K Siu) Ed Walker 4-9-06 Gerald Mosse 20/1

16 ran

Time: 1m 15.42s

Distances: nk, ½

Tote Win: £3.90 Places: £1.80, £3.00, £7.30 Exacta: £28.50

William Haggas – 50 Goodwood winners (15 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Dane O’Neill – 67 Goodwood winners (8 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

O’NEILL SURVIVES SLIPPING SADDLE TO WIN ON PRETTY BABY

Pretty Baby, who came into today’s race with three wins and two runner-up results by her name from her five career starts, gained her first Group Three success in the seven-furlong G3 L’Órmarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes.

The three-year-old Orpen filly had finished second last time out in York’s G3 Summer Stakes over six furlongs, and was ridden then and today by Dane O’Neill.

“She appreciated this step up in trip,” said O’Neill of the William Haggas-trained filly sent off the 3/1 favourite. “She was unlucky last time – she hit a flat spot and the winner had kicked and took two lengths out of the race.

“No disrespect to the winner, but I felt we were just unlucky that day and we finished ahead when we’d gone passed the post.

“William was of a similar mind – and luckily it has all worked out well today. She is a smashing filly and a credit to William. Arguably she is unlucky to have been beaten, she was green on her first start and as I said was unlucky last time.”

As O’Neill explained, he had to deal with a slipping saddle mid-race: “Just as she turned into the straight she just got a bit of a knock and it set her alight and, as we cornered, I could feel the saddle just go forward.

“It meant that by no means did we look fancy in the straight, but still we got the job done. I just wanted to get past the post – it was just one of those things.”

A ROUGH RACE FOR STAR

The Andrew Balding-trained Dancing Star (7/1) finished a fast-finishing second to 3/1 favourite Pretty Baby following a troubled passage in the £80,000 G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes over seven furlongs.

The five-year-old Aqlaam mare, who won the Stewards’ Cup at the 2016 Qatar Goodwood Festival, struggled in vain to locate a clear run in the home straight and once finding room flew home to finish a neck behind the winner.

Balding said: “I think Dancing Star probably would have gone very close if she hadn’t been stopped a couple of times.

“It is nice to see her back to somewhere near her best and she obviously stays seven furlongs so that gives us options going forward.

“Maybe the City Of York Stakes (York, 7f, August 25) could be an option next. It would suit her well as she jumps and travels. There is a Group Three back here over seven, so there are lots of options.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Dancing Star, added: “I should have won. Apologies to Mr Smith, he is a lovely owner/breeder and it would have been nice to ride him a Glorious Goodwood winner today.”

Owner Jeff Smith commented: “Unlucky is one way of putting it. I think Oisin was unkind to himself in saying it was his fault. Let’s just say it was a rough race – if you ran it 10 times, we would win nine.”

Ed Walker saddled 20/1 chance Indian Blessing, who was a further half-length back in third. He said: “I am very happy apart from her behaviour. If she just behaved better, she’d give herself more of a chance – she’s a bit keen and it is frustrating, but she’s run great.”

Gerald Mosse, jockey of Indian Blessing, said: “She ran very well considering she was a bit keen early on.

“She still gave me a lovely run in the straight and really pressed on – she tried her best. We got a penalty and she was a bit keen early on but she still ran her race.”

PATH LEADS THE WAY FOR PERRETT

Local trainer Amanda Perrett landed the concluding race on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Maltsmiths Handicap after the 12/1 success of Desert Path in the 11-furlong event.

The three-year-old son of Champs Elysees ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a length and three-quarters under Frankie Dettori, who was registering a 142/1 double on the day following 10/1 shot Regal Reality’s victory in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Perrett, who trains at Coombelands Stables in Pulborough, West Sussex, said: “Desert Path is a big, long striding horse.

“He has done really well in his career so far to win round the likes of Windsor and here at Goodwood with the undulations.

“It’s such a pleasure to have Frankie Dettori aboard and he gave the horse a fabulous ride. That was the first time he rode him and he provided some magic on him.

“They went a nice gallop and that really suited him. He was in amongst them today and it’s great to win.

“Today was very much the plan in a better class of race to see how he got on. He’s done really well to win and we’ll see how he comes out the race now before making any future plans.

“We might go to York with him, but we’ll talk to Lord Grimthorpe and Khalid Abdullah and then go from there.”

5.15pm Maltsmiths Handicap

1 Desert Path (Khalid Abdullah) Amanda Perrett 3-9-03 Frankie Dettori 12/1

2 Sergio Leone (Chelsea Thoroughbreds – A Few Dollars More) Richard Hannon 3-8-11 Tom Marquand 12/1

3 Baritone (Michael Tabor) Sir Michael Stoute 3-8-13 Ryan Moore 3/1 fav

13 ran

Time: 2m 23.5s

Distances: 1¾, sh

Tote Win: £9.90 Place: £3.10, £3.20, £1.60 Exacta: £184.30

Amanda Perrett – 73 Goodwood winners (8 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Frankie Dettori – 199 Goodwood winners (69 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

PATH PROVES PERFECT FOR DETTORI ON 199 AT DETTORI

Frankie Dettori recorded a 142/1 double on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival following 12/1 shot Desert Path’s comfortable success in the concluding race, the 11-furlong Maltsmiths Handicap, to give the jockey his 199th Goodwood winner

Trained locally by Amanda Perrett near Pulborough, West Sussex, the three-year-old son of Champs Elysees kept on well to score by a length and three-quarters.

Dettori was also successful today on 10/1 shot Regal Reality, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Dettori enjoying his 199th winner at Goodwood overall said: “It was very straightforward. They went very fast and it suited Desert Path. He won well.”

Owner Khalid Abdullah was registering a 27.6/1 double following Mirage Dancer’s success in the opening G3 Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes.

Lord Grimthorpe, Racing Manager to owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah, said: “It was a very solid run from Desert Path. Frankie got him in a good position and he travelled well in behind horses. When the gap came, he went through it and won nicely.

“I don’t see why York could not be next.”

Tom Marquand rode the Richard Hannon-trained Sergio Leone, who finished second by a short-head from 3/1 favourite Baritone. Marquand said: “He ran a cracker, he relaxed beautifully in stepping up in trip.

“Everything went to plan. We had nice splits when they came but we just struggled to get to Frankie (on winner Desert Path) in the last 100 yards. But going forward he’s a nice horse and we’ll have fun with him.”

Freddie Morley, representing syndicate Chelsea Thoroughbreds, who own the three-year-old son of Acclamation, said: “We’re very pleased, it’s always nice to have a runner at Goodwood and Sergio Leone has run a cracker.

“When he ran at Newbury the other day he was just touched off and the idea was to step him up another furlong today and he’s run a great race. All credit to the winner obviously, but we couldn’t really be happier.”

NO WATERING OVERNIGHT AHEAD OF DAY FIVE

After a great day’s racing on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, on ground described as Good to Firm, Good in places, Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell, having put eight millimetres on selected areas on the track through Thursday night, reports that there will not be any additional watering through Friday night.

“It was a warm day today and I should think we will probably be good to firm tomorrow morning,” said Arkell. “Today’s times, apart from the King George, have suggested that we haven’t hit standard times, so we are going to leave the ground as it is tonight.”

FRIDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1.50pm BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GLORIOUS STAKES (Group 3)

Approximately one and a half furlongs out, EMINENT (IRE), placed fifth, when dropping back had edged slightly right-handed causing the rider of SCOTLAND (GER), unplaced, to have to take a momentary check. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of EMINENT (IRE).

2.25pm BONHAMS THOROUGHBRED STAKES (Group 3)

Permission was given for OSTILIO to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. The performance of THREADING (IRE), which started favourite and finished last of six runners, was considered. Mark Johnston could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance, other than he felt it was a messy race. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of THREADING (IRE) during routine testing, failed to reveal any abnormalities. Following the race, Andrea Atzeni reported that OSTILIO, placed second, lugged right-handed into the rail. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of THREEANDFOURPENCE (USA), placed fifth, revealed the colt to be lame on its left-fore leg.

3.00pm UNIBET GOLDEN MILE HANDICAP

A query was raised with Andrew Balding to consider why there was a delay in declaring ZWAYYAN a non-runner in this race. Balding explained that his secretary had tried to declare the gelding a non-runner on the Racing Admin Site after the Vet Cert had been issued that morning, but had inadvertently failed to complete the process and the error had not been discovered until Balding had arrived at the course. As Weatherbys were able to verify that an attempt had been made to declare the horse a non-runner, no further action was taken. Permission was given for BORDERFORCE (FR) to go early to post. Just inside the final furlong MYTHICAL MADNESS, placed fifth, edged right-handed causing HAYADH, unplaced, to have to be checked. After this, C NOTE (IRE), unplaced, edged right-handed taking ESCOBAR (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line, at the same time as MYTHICAL MADNESS edged left-handed and as a consequence MASHAM STAR (IRE), unplaced, was left short of room and had to be checked by the rider. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of any horse. Following the race, Richard Kingscote reported that REPURCUSSION, unplaced, ran too free, Daniel Tudhope reported that ESCOBAR (IRE), unplaced, was denied a clear run, and Robert Havlin reported that SHADY MCCOY (USA), unplaced, was denied a clear run.

3.35pm KING GEORGE QATAR STAKES (Group 2)

Permission was given for BATTAASH (IRE) to be mounted in the chute, for TAKE COVER to go early and be led to post, and for STONE OF DESTINY and MAIN DESIRE (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. Inside the final half furlong, MR LUPTON (IRE), placed fourth, edged left-handed causing the rider of HEARTACHE, unplaced, to take a momentary check. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of MR LUPTON (IRE).

4.40pm L’ORMARINS QUEENS PLATE OAK TREE STAKES (Group 3)

Permission was given for ONE MASTER to go early to post. An enquiry was held to consider possible interference inside the final two furlongs when there was interference between DANCE DIVA, unplaced, ridden by Paul Hanagan, and DANCING STAR, placed second, ridden by Oisin Murphy. After hearing the evidence and viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no interference had taken place and that DANCING STAR had been denied a clear run having never had a sufficient gap to go through. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that DAN’S DREAM, unplaced, was suffering from mild heat stress post-race.

5.15pm MALTSMITHS HANDICAP

Following the race, the representative of Charles Hills reported that GROVEMAN, unplaced, was unsuited by coming down the Goodwood hill.

RACING UK LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AT THE END OF FOURTH DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ryan Moore 5 1 3

Silvestre De Sousa 3 2 -

Andrea Atzeni 2 2 2

PJ McDonald 2 2 2

Frankie Dettori 2 1 1

Jim Crowley 2 1 -

James Doyle 1 2 1

William Buick 1 1 1

Oisin Murphy 1 1 1

Pat Cosgrave 1 1 -

Gerald Mosse 1 - 2

Harry Bentley 1 - 1

Dane O’Neill 1 - 1

David Egan 1 - -

Paul Hanagan 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Tom Queally 1 - -

Jimmy Quinn 1 - -

Danny Tudhope - 2 4

Joe Fanning - 2 1

Rob Hornby - 2 -

Tom Marquand - 2 -

Ben Curtis - 1 1

Martin Harley - 1 1

Hector Crouch - 1 -

Martin Dwyer - 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue - 1 -

Jason Watson - 1 -

Fran Berry - - 1

Adam Kirby - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Callum Shepherd - - 1

Raul Da Silva - - 1

Hayley Turner - - 1

LEADING TRAINERS AT THE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL -

STANDINGS AT THE END OF FOURTH DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

William Haggas 4 1 3

Mark Johnston 3 3 2

Richard Hannon 2 3 -

Sir Michael Stoute 2 1 2

Charlie Appleby 1 1 -

Charlie Hills 1 1 -

John Quinn 1 1 -

Richard Spencer 1 1 -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 - 1

David Simcock 1 - 1

Roger Varian 1 - 1

George Baker 1 - -

Mick Channon 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Richard Fahey 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

Ron Harris 1 - -

Neil King 1 - -

William Knight 1 - -

Amanda Perrett 1 - -

Stuart Williams 1 - -

Andrew Balding - 3 1

Hughie Morrison - 2 1

Roger Charlton - 1 1

Ed Dunlop - 1 1

David O’Meara - 1 1

Jim Boyle - 1 -

Karl Burke - 1 -

Simon Crisford - 1 -

David Griffiths - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Iain Jardine - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

Gary Moore - 1 -

Robert Cowell - - 2

James Bethell - - 1

Tony Carroll - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Luca Cumani - - 1

William Jarvis - - 1

Martyn Meade - - 1

Brian Meehan - - 1

Jeremy Noseda - - 1

Marcus Tregoning - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

Archie Watson - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2018 – WINNERS

Tuesday, July 31

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y – ALFARRIS (Hamdan Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Jim Crowley 13/2 Fav

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f- DARK VISION (Kingsley Park 10) Mark Johnston 2-9-01 Silvestre De Sousa 100/30 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f – SIR DANCEALOT (C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn) David Elsworth 4-9-03 Gerald Mosse 5/1 Jt Fav

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m – STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 4-9-09 Andrea Atzeni 4/5 Fav

4.10pm Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden 6f – WATAN (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 6/1

4.45pm Chelsea Barracks Handicap 5f – UNDER THE COVERS (Ridge House Stables Ltd) Ron Harris 5-8-08 P J McDonald 16/1

5.15pm Matchbook Time To Move Over Fillies’ Handicap 1m – MOVE SWIFTLY (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-8-12 James Doyle 9/2 Fav

Wednesday, August 1

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap 2m 4f 134y – LIL ROCKERFELLER (Davies Smith Govier & Brown) Neil King 7-8-13 Silvestre De Sousa 11/4 Fav

2.25pm Move Over To Matchbook Handicap 1m 3f 218y – SOTO SIZZLER (Ian Heseltine) William Knight 3-8-00 Jimmy Quinn 20/1

3.00pm Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) 5f – RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE (Rebel Racing Premier) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Tom Queally 5/1

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m – LIGHTNING SPEAR (Qatar Racing Limited) David Simcock 7-9-08 Oisin Murphy 9/1

4.10pm Victoria Racing Club Fillies’ Maiden 6f – FEEL GLORIOUS (Turf Club 2016) George Baker 2-9-00 Pat Cosgrave 125/1

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap 1m 1f 197y – CARAVELA (Jon & Julia Aisbitt) Mick Channon 4-8-09 Andrea Atzeni 11/1

5.20pm Qatar International Stakes (Group 1 – Purebred Arabians) 1m – MURAAQIB (HH Sheikh Hamadan Bin Al Maktoum) Francois Rohaut FR 6-9-08 Jim Crowley 5/2

5.55pm Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap 7f – MEDAHIM (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Hannon 4-9-12 Ryan Moore 7/1

Thursday, August 2

1.10pm Magnolia Cup (presented by Swarovski in support of Cancer Research UK) (Charity Race) – HARRY HURRICANE (Thurloe Thoroughbreds Xliii) George Baker Katie Forrest

1.50pm Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y – COMMUNIQUE (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-13 Silvestre De Sousa 7/2 Fav

2.25pm Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) 1m 6f – PILASTER (Cheveley Park Stud) Roger Varian 3-8-09 David Egan 11/4

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f – LAND FORCE (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/2 Fav

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y – WILD ILLUSION (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-8-13 William Buick 4/1

4.10pm Telegraph Nursery Handicap 7f – MORE THAN THIS (John Rhodes & Peter Timmins) Richard Fahey 2-9-05 Paul Hanagan 4/1 Jt Fav

4.45pm Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden 7f – ACCORDANCE (Kirsten Rausing) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 P J McDonald 9/2

5.20pm Tatler Handicap 5f – LORD RIDDIFORD (The JAM Partnership) John Quinn 3-9-00 Jason Hart 6/1

Friday, August 3

1.50pm Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y – MIRAGE DANCER (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-01 Ryan Moore 6/5 Fav

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) 1m – REGAL REALITY (Cheveley Park Stud) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 Frankie Dettori 10/1

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile Handicap 1m – SENIORITY (The Queen) William Haggas 4-9-02 Ryan Moore 9/2 Jt Fav

3.35pm King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) 5f – BATTAASH (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 4-9-05 Jim Crowley 8/11 Fav

4.10pm Unibet Nursery Handicap 6f – DON ARMADO (Tom Morley) Stuart Williams 2-8-12 Harry Bentley 11/1

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) 7f – PRETTY BABY (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-8-11 Dane O’Neill 3/1 Fav

5.15pm Maltsmiths Handicap 1m 3f 44y – DESERT PATH (Khalid Abdullah) Amanda Perrett 3-9-03 Frankie Dettori 12/1