All the news from fourth day of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Friday, August 2, 2019 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

GOING NEWS AT 9AM

The going for the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival has changed to

Good, Good to Firm in places from Good after another dry night.

GoingStick Readings

8.3 Friday, 8.30am

7.9 Thursday, 8am

7.7 Wednesday, 8am

7.8 Tuesday, 8:30am

7.5 Monday, 9:30am

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course; Stands’ Side

Round Course; 1m3f & 1m4f Outside

Rest; Inside

Bends

The top and bottom bends both have fresh ground for three yards on the inside after the dolling out was taken down after racing last night.

Weather: forecast

Warm and sunny with a breeze.

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, reported at 8.45am: “The ground has dried and I have changed the going to Good, Good to Firm in places, 8.3 on the GoingStick. The forecast is for a sunny and warm day, with the cloud here at the moment clearing through. There is fresh ground on both bends.”

NON-RUNNERS FOR TODAY AT 10AM

1.50pm THEO FENNELL OAK TREE STAKES

no4. DAN’S DREAM (Going)

no19. TAPISSERIE Self Certificate (Sore)

2.25pm BONHAMS THOROUGHBRED STAKES

no7. KING OTTOKAR (Going)

no10. TURGENEV Self Certificate (Not Eaten Up)

3.35pm KING GEORGE QATAR STAKES

no7. INTENSE ROMANCE Self Certificate (Bruised Foot)

no11. LITTLE KIM (Going)

4.10pm UNIBET NURSERY HANDICAP

no14. SIR ARTHUR DAYNE (Going)

5.15pm TDN AUSTRALIA HANDICAP

no2. COUNTRY(Going)

F1.

BATTAASH BIDS FOR A ROYAL TREBLE

When Battaash powered to a highly impressive four-length victory in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes last year, he set a new track record for five furlongs at Goodwood, recording a time of 56.50s. The Charlie Hills-trained son of Dark Angel was named the best five-furlong campaigner anywhere in the world in the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings for 2017, when he landed his first King George Qatar Stakes.

Today five-year-old Battaash bids to set a new record in becoming the first horse to win the King George Qatar Stakes, the highlight of today’s card at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, three times.

Battaash started his season with a comfortable victory in the G2 Temple Stakes at Haydock, before finishing a gallant second to Blue Point in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Hills has high hopes of his charge today, saying: “It would be an achievement and to get the record would be great; I can’t see why it shouldn’t happen.

“I am not sure why, but Battaash does seem to love Goodwood and in his two previous runs there he has behaved very well; maybe the contours of the track help him?

“He is a tremendously fast horse – I think at Ascot he clocked 47mph between the three-furlong and two-furlong markers. If we get fractions right, he will be a hard horse to beat.

“He does really come alive at Goodwood. He is quite small, quite nimble and maybe he does just handle the track better than some of those bigger sprinters.

“Last year we were never 100 per cent happy with him, he took a long time to come in his coat and he was always a little a bit on edge in his training.

“Ever since he has been back in training this year, he has been a different horse, a pleasure to train and to be around. He is beautifully relaxed, cantering up there with his ears pricked and seems to be taking everything in and enjoying himself.”

There have eight dual winners of the King George Qatar Stakes. Before Battaash, the last horse to win the contest twice was Take Cover in 2014 and 2016.

F2.

KHAADEM HEADS BETTING IN OPEN UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP

Overnight gamble Khaadem will bid to give trainer Charlie Hills a second win in the last five runnings of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup, a race Hills’s father Barry never won in a long and highly distinguished career.

The three-year-old, who will be partnered by Jim Crowley, is now clear 8/1 favourite for the race with the sponsor Unibet, who are the meeting’s official betting partner, punters perhaps latching on to what many will perceive as a favourable draw in stall 3, close to the far rail, and a G3 second to German raider Waldpfad at Newbury since the weights were published.

Hills, who won the race with Magical Memory in 2015 and also saddles top weight Vanbrugh (Kieran Shoemark, stall 16), has always rated Khaadem highly and fancied him for the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, though he finished only seventh behind Advertise.

Magical Memory was the first three-year-old winner of the Stewards Cup in 18 years, but another came along just 12 months later when Dancing Star won for Andrew Balding. Khaadem is joined by Cosmic Law (22) and True Mason (14) in a select band of three runners of that age bidding to continue the trend.

Frankie Dettori, who rode Magical Memory and won two years later on Lancelot Du Lac, partners the in-form Arecibo (21) for David O’Meara, who also saddles Summerghand (Ryan Moore, 6) and Gulliver (Gerald Mosse, 5). In a surprising quirk, Dettori, who is enjoying a sensational summer and has already had two G1 winners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, is the only jockey riding in this year’s Unibet Stewards Cup who has won the race before.

Roger Varian, who won the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot with Cape Byron, has live chances with dual Newmarket winner Flavius Titus (Andrea Atzeni, 11) and last month’s good Newmarket seven-furlong fourth Spanish City (David Egan, 13), who will be blinkered for the first time tomorrow.

Richard Fahey, who won in 1998 with Superior Premium, is another trainer with a strong team. He runs George Bowen (Tony Hamilton, 25), Cosmic Law (PJ McDonald, 22), Aljady (Tom Greatrex, 28) and Growl (Callum Shepherd, 4).

The Declan Carroll-trained Justanotherbottle (James Doyle, 9), runner-up in 2018 but down the field twice at York this year, is attractively handicapped on his best form and Unibet’s second favourite at 10/1.

Unibet Stewards’ Cup, Unibet odds: 8/1 Khaadem; 10/1 Justanotherbottle; 11/1 Flavius Titus;, 12/1 Spanish City, Gunmetal; 14/1 Summerghand, Arecibo; 16/1 Vanbrugh, Cosmic Law; 18/1 Gulliver, Growl, 20/1 Baron Bolt, Open Wide; 22/1 Raucous, Air Raid, Lake Volta, Soldier’s Minute; 25/1 Embour; 28/1 Ornate, George Bowen, Stone Of Destiny, True Mason, Kimifive; 33/1 Sir Maximilian, Aljady, Buridan; 40/1 El Hombre, Hyperfocus,

Each-Way 1/5 – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

F3.

ARKELL ON THE ‘MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION’

When asked whether he had any plans to water the track tonight ahead of Saturday, the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, replied that that was “the million-dollar question.”

“We’ll see what the times look like today and what the jockeys say, and I will probably have a quick walk after racing,” he said. “If we can avoid putting any water on, that would be fantastic, but equally we don’t want jockeys coming back after the first tomorrow and saying that it is absolutely rattling ground and having a spate of non-runners.

“Equally, we know what happens if you water overnight if you aren’t careful.”

The grass on Goodwood’s track is in particularly fine order this year, and Arkell said: “We’ve cut it every day. We cut the round course last night when we took the rail down – it’s really holding up well.

“The ground has quickened up a bit, obviously, but it was a warm, breezy day yesterday, so we’ve gone Good, Good to Firm in places. You’d have thought that if it stays as warm as it did yesterday, we’ll probably tighten it up again, maybe, during the day or certainly by tomorrow.

“There is no rain forecast between now and the close of play tomorrow. Tomorrow’s weather is due to be like this, maybe just a degree cooler.”

MORE MONEY FOR MOJITO IN UNIBET GOLDEN MILE

Favourite Mojito continues to shorten in the Unibet Golden Mile (3.00pm), the day’s big betting race, and he is in to 100/30, from 4/1, with the sponsor. The five-year-old overcame an absence of 21 months when making all at Sandown last month under a superb front-running ride from Frankie Dettori, and despite a 3lb penalty he is officially 3lb well in. Dettori rides again.

Unibet, the Qatar Goodwood Festival’s official betting partner, has also seen good support for easy York winner Escobar, also 3lb well in and in to 7/1 from 10/1, and lightly-weighted Game Player, who is 6/1 from 15/2.

Last year’s QIPCO 1,000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook is 11/1 from 14/1 with Unibet for the opening G3 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes (1.50pm). Richard Hannon’s filly avoids a penalty and has a great record at Goodwood, having won two of her four starts at the track and been fourth in last year’s G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes over a trip that stretches her stamina. The Oak Tree market continues to be dominated by Jubiloso, who was third in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and is Unibet’s even money favourite.

Newmarket Listed winner Duke Of Hazzard is 3/1 from 4/1 for the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25pm), in which Frankie Dettori’s mount Turgenev is a significant non-runner. Biometric, who saved the day for many bookmakers when catching Turgenev late on in the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot, has attracted strong support and is 5/1 from 8/1.

There has been no significant movement in the win market on the G2 King George Qatar Stakes (3.35pm), betting on which is dominated by hat-trick seeking Battaash. Unibet make John Quinn’s El Astronaute their 7/4 favourite in their ‘betting without Battaash’ market, with French challenger Big Brothers Pride next best at 3/1.

In a separate market Battaash is 13/8 to win by a margin up to and including three lengths, and 6/4 to win by further than three lengths.

The Hannon-trained Weatherbys Super Sprint sixth Separate is 9/1 from 12/1 for the Unibet Nursery (4.10pm), in which Ed Walker’s less exposed Dark Silver is also popular and now into 11/1 from 14/1.

Unibet’s last mover of the day is last-month’s all-the-way Pontefract maiden winner Harrovian in the TDN Australia Handicap (5.15pm). The colt must defy top weight of 9st 7lb on his handicap debut but enjoys two priceless assets in that he is trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori.

F5.

DETTORI LEADS THE JOCKEYS’ RACE

Frankie Dettori has excelled on all the biggest stages so far this summer, and he has a narrow lead in the Racing TV Leading Jockey Award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Dettori has ridden three winners so far this week – Stradivarius in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, Too Darn Hot in the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes and Cobra Eye in the European Breeders’ Fund EBF Maiden Stakes.

PJ McDonald is also on three winners, courtesy of Green Power in the Chelsea Barracks Handicap, Maid For Life in the Unibet Fillies’ Handicap and Celsius in the Tatler Handicap. However, Dettori has ridden three second-placed horses to McDonald’s one, and is therefore in front in the jockeys’ standings.

McDonald has six chances to Dettori’s five rides to take the lead today, possibly headed by Eton College in the Unibet Nursery Handicap at 4.10pm.

Ryan Moore is in third place with one winner and four second places – one runner-up spot ahead of champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

In the Leading Trainer Award, Mark Johnston is on top with four winners. Yesterday Johnston became the winning-most trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with 82 victories in total over the years, taking the Middleham handler two clear of Sir Michael Stoute. Johnston has won the Leading Trainer Award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival 12 times, including for each of the last three years.

His 2019 quartet so far has comprised Sir Ron Priestley in the Unibet Handicap, Mrs Bouquet in the European Breeders’ Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes, Nayef Road in the G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes and Governor of Punjab in the Telegraph Nursery Handicap. Johnston has 10 runners today at Goodwood.

John Gosden has captured G1s at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival with Stradivarius and Too Darn Hot, and Forest Of Dean also scored in Thursday’s Unibet Handicap to give the Newmarket trainer a treble and second place in the trainers’ rankings for the meeting, ahead of John Quinn, who has had two successes so far from just three runners.

F6.

MELLAH STARS AGAIN

Khadijah Mellah, the 18-year-old from Peckham in South London, dominated newspaper coverage yesterday as the first woman to wear a hijab in a race – Goodwood’s all-female charity race, the Magnolia Cup In Support of Wellbeing of Women, the first contest on Goodwood’s Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1.

And she has dominated today’s newspapers by thrillingly winning from 11 rivals, all of them more experienced riders, over five and a half furlongs. The Times is the only national newspaper, besides the Racing Post, to have Mellah on its front page, but all the other have prominent reports in their news pages. The Times told her inspiring story on page nine, while the i mentioned her on page two, with its report and picture on page five, entitled ‘GLORIOUS VICTORY FOR HIJAB-WEARING TEENAGE JOCKEY AT GOODWOOD’.

Mellah, introduced in her early teens to riding at the Ebony Horse Club charity in Brixton, first sat on a racehorse in April, with her full story related by Greg Wood on nearly all of page seven of The Guardian. The Daily Telegraph put a big picture of the triumphant winning rider on page three and a full page report in its sports section by Alan Tyers, who wrote: “…there was a deluge of interest in her here yesterday, and a film coming up on ITV in the autumn called Riding A Dream. A bright, impressive woman, who plans to study engineering at university, she appears to relish her new role. ‘From a young age, I have wanted to be the person that people look up to, and I have already been receiving other messages from Muslim girls. It makes me really happy to hear from all these people that I’m affecting positively’.”

The Daily Express devoted almost all of page three, with the second paragraph of David Pilditch’s report stating “Student Khadijah Mellah, 18, wept tears of joy after storming to victory in front of a crowd of 25,000 jubilant spectators”, while the Daily Mail gave more than half of page nine to her exploits,

She was on page six of The Sun with the headline ‘HIJAB JOCKEY IS A WINNER’, the Daily Star’s page nine version being ‘GOODWOOD FAIRYTALE – TEEN KHADIJAH IN SHOCK WIN’ and the Daily Mirror’s ‘HIJAB-WEARING JOCKEY WINS’ on page 12.

Mellah and her mother are pictured on the front page of the Racing Post, which gave a double-page spread (pages 16 & 17) to what happened when the new jockey partnered the Charlie Fellowes-trained Haverland. There are stories from James Stevens and Mark Storey, while Lee Mottershead has two pieces. Stevens’ report, which revealed that Haverland was the 25/1 outsider with Ladbrokes, quoted Mellah talking about her winning move “She said: “There was still a line of horses in front of me – it was like a brick wall and the kickback was flying in my face so I thought I would pull out and see what happens”.” Mottershead wrote in his first paragraph: ‘Very little that happens in our parish really matters but this did. It mattered because it reached out of the parish. When Khadijah Mellah finished the Magnolia Cup in front, an image was painted not just of what racing should be but of what racing can be. It was a beautiful picture on a beautiful day.’

The big story from the regular racing came from the Japanese-trained mare Deirdre, who has enjoyed being in Newmarket for the past three months, winning the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at 20/1 with Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time. She was only the second horse from Japan to win a British G1.

The Daily Telegraph’s headline to Marcus Armytage’s report summed up the situation accurately ‘DEIRDRE STRIKES HISTORIC VICTORY FOR JAPAN TO END DETTORI’S DREAM RUN’. Jon Freeman started his i report with “The whole of Japan, plus I daresay a fair number of Corrie fans, was in raptures yesterday when Deirdre downed the best of the English and Irish fillies in the Nassau Stakes. This was supposed to be a private scrap between Mehdaayih, attempting to give John Gosden and Frankie Dettori their third Group One of the week, and the dual 1,000 Guineas winner Hermosa.”

The Coronation Street connection is in the three racing pull-outs – the Daily Mirror’s eight-page one has the headline IT’S DEIRDRE BY A STREET’, the Daily Star’s take is ‘DEIRDRE WINS BY A STREET’ and the 12-page Favourite section of The Sun went ‘DEAR DEIRDRE’.

Marcus Townend in the Daily Mail also highlighted that Yorkshire-based trainer Mark Johnston became the winning-most trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival yesterday, with his 81st and then 82nd successes.

F7.

RACE 1

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Race 1: Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes

Winning quotes

CLASSIC HEROINE WINS AGAIN AT HER FAVOURITE TRACK

Billesdon Brook, the 66/1 winner of the 2018 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, took the G3 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival for trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Sean Levey.

The four-year-old filly broke the Goodwood track record for seven furlongs in the process in a time of 1min 23.75s. It was Billesdon Brook’s third win from five starts at Goodwood, and her jockey said: “She’s 10lb better here than anywhere else – she loves it.”

A 12/1 chance, she beat Perfection by a neck, with evens favourite Jubiloso another three-quarters of a length back in third.

Hannon said: “She’s such a lovely filly. She’s always there when you need her. She has a big group of fans, syndicate members and Jeanette McCreery who bred her. She’s been a star for us, and people have started to forget that – there was no fluke in her Guineas win. There was no fluke in the way she won it; she never looked like getting beat. Sometimes I feel – I don’t want to say she doesn’t get the respect she deserves…

“She’s just hard and tough, and also extremely talented, and she showed them there. They went very quick – we were originally, I said to Sean, ‘You’re presumably going to want to ride her handy because she’s only going seven [furlongs]’. He couldn’t go and luckily he had the sense to leave her alone, and she found her feet and if they go quick like that and she’s off the bridle, you know they are going too quick. All of a sudden she’s on the bridle and she has the speed to get in places where she wouldn’t normally get.

“She loves it round here – I don’t know if anyone has seen the video of her winning the nursery here [in 2017]. That was not normal. She looked like a sort of monster. She won the Group Three here – twice now, she won the Guineas, she’s a star. She’s just a really sweet filly.

“It was disappointing that Threat got beaten yesterday and that was sore – he is a very good horse but he got beaten and that’s what happen. These good horses get beaten and they come back. All of a sudden, you are rolling again.

“She was a big price but I thought she had more chance today than in the Guineas. All these guys are having the time of their life and that is what we are here for. Regardless of whether or not I am disappointed about yesterday – it’s irrelevant because I am pleased now. Today is another day.”

Levey added: “To be fair to her, she has done nothing wrong this year. She got beat at Pontefract last time and was a bit unlucky with one of them coming over the top late on, and I thought she didn’t stay the mile that day. She is a credit to the owners – they kept her in training and she does not owe them anything. She is 10lb better here than anywhere else. She loves getting into bits of trouble here and there, and getting there late. She just loves it here.”

F8.

Race 1: Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

FURTHER FRUSTRATION FOR RYAN MOORE AS JUBILOSO SUFFERS TROUBLED PASSAGE

Day four of what has so far been a largely frustrating Qatar Goodwood Festival for Ryan Moore got off to a poor start when Evens favourite Jubiloso, third in the G1 Coronation Stakes on her previous start, could finish only third behind last year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook (Sean Levey, 12/1) in the G3 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes.

Jubiloso had no luck in running and although she finished well once extricated to the wide outside she passed the post a length behind the winner.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to the filly’s owner Khalid Abdullah, summed up the passage Jubiloso suffered when he said: “It was one of those races when nothing went right. She got a bump and was then carved up, and she couldn’t get in a decent position after that.

“She couldn’t get out after that but such is life. We’ll take it on the chin and hope that there’s another opportunity for her somewhere along the way. I don’t think that a mile is any problem, so that gives us options.”

While Moore and Grimthorpe were understandably left frustrated, connections of neck runner-up Perfection (Silvestre De Sousa, 14/1) were delighted with their filly, though they too admitted a degree of frustration at getting caught so late.

Trainer David O’Meara said: “We are delighted with how she ran, but it’s frustrating she got nabbed. She’s been placed now in three Group races for us without winning one, but she’s very consistent and she takes her racing well. I need to go back and look at the programme book, as we are just taking it race by race at the moment.”

Frankie Dettori had a scare when unseated from front-running Royal Intervention upon pulling up, but he walked back to the weighing room unaided and told reporters: “I’m fine”.

1.50pm Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3), 7f

1 Billesdon Brook (Pall Mall Partners & Jeanette McCreery) Richard Hannon 4-9-03 Sean Levey 12/1

2 Perfection (Cheveley Park Stud) David O’Meara 4-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 14/1

3 Jubiloso (Khlaid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-8-11 Ryan Moore Evs fav

17 ran

Time: 1m 23.75s

Distances: nk, ¾

Tote Win: £14.50 Places: £3.00, £3.80, £1.20 Exacta: £179.60

Breeding: ch f Champs Elysees (GB) – Coplow (GB) (Manduro (GER))

Breeder: Stowell Hill Partners

Richard Hannon – 48th Goodwood winner (15th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Sean Levey – 14th Goodwood winner (2nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

F9.

First race, 1.50pm: Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Sean Levey, on board the 12/1 winner Billesdon Brook, said: “Good to firm.”

Silvestre de Sousa, partner of second-placed 14/1 Perfection, said: “It is quick – good to firm.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of evens favourite and third Jubiloso, said: “Nice ground.”

Jim Crowley, on board fourth Rocques (25/1), said: “It is good today, but will be good to firm by tomorrow.”

Jamie Spencer, rider of Pretty Baby, said: “It has dried up since yesterday.”

Harry Bentley, partner of Blizzard, said: “It has tightened from yesterday.”

David Probert, jockey of Foxtrot Lady, said: “It is on the quick side.”

Pat Dobbs, jockey of Island Of Life, said: “Quick.”

Tom Marquand, jockey of Solar Gold, said: “Lovely – beautiful ground.”

Frankie Dettori, on board Royal Intervention, said: “Good to firm.”

Robert Havlin, rider of Angel’s Hideaway, said: “Quick, good to firm.”

James Doyle, jockey of Beyond Reason, said: “Good to firm.”

PJ McDonald, on board Devant, said: “It is a bit quicker than yesterday – good to firm.”

Rob Hornby, partner of Lyzbeth, said: “Lovely, fast ground.”

Andrea Atzeni, jockey of Mot Juste, said: “It is on the quick side of good.”

Danny Tudhope, partner of Stage Play, said: “Good to firm – it is quick enough.”

GOING CHANGE

Following the first race, the going has changed to:

Good to Firm, Good in places

(from Good, Good to Firm in places).

F10.

RACE 2

Race 2: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3)

UPWARDLY MOBILE DUKE OF HAZZARD SCORES AGAIN

Paul Cole enjoyed a welcome return to the Qatar Goodwood Festival winner’s enclosure when Duke Of Hazzard (3/1 favourite, PJ McDonald) came from off the pace to beat Turjomaan by half a length in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Only a handful of trainers have saddled more Goodwood winners than Cole, whose first at the track was in 1973, and Duke of Hazzard was his 37th winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. He is not quite such a regular these days, although he won a maiden on the final day last year with Duke Of Hazzard.

Cole said: “He’s like Too Darn Hot – he’s a cover up and pounce ride – and for me he was just get going at the end there. He’s tough and has got a great turn of foot. He’d have been unlucky to lose.

“There’s a bit of controversy in most races here – you get a run, you don’t get a run – but it’s great to have a good horse again and [owner] Jim Hay has been a wonderful owner for me.”

He added: “He was going to go for a Group 3 in Deauville and that may still be on the cards and it may not. These things need discussing, but it will be good prize money and he’s a horse who can handle anything. He’s extremely tough and nothing fazes him. He doesn’t go unsound, although he did have a seedy toe which he was feeling. It was when we found that out that he sprung into form.

“I think he’s on the upgrade because he takes everything so well. It’s a team effort though, as always, and what the team have done for him is absolutely fantastic.”

F11.

Race 2: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

Winning jockey’s quotes

MCDONALD TAKES THE JOCKEYS’ LEAD FROM DETTORI

PJ McDonald’s victory aboard Duke Of Hazzard in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes means that he has overtaken Frankie Dettori in the Racing TV Leading Jockey Award, with four wins at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival to Dettori’s three.

McDonald came with a fast, late run on the Paul Cole-trained 3/1 favourite Duke Of Hazzard to beat Turjomaan by half a length.

McDonald said: “I think the last couple of years have been my best times down here; I’ve been riding for the right people and getting the right opportunities, which is what you need. Coming down here when you haven’t got the ammunition is not a nice place to be – it can be very disheartening.

“Nothing really went right for me in the race. I managed to get him dropped in, which was always the plan, but the pace wasn’t great me for me and you could see up the straight that everybody was tight on top of each other. The good thing was that my horse was travelling so well that when the gap came, I was able to take that opportunity to quicken, and he saw the trip out lovely.

“He’s a horse who has just found himself again now, probably. He’s always promised to be very good and I just hope he’s on the right track now.

“It was a horrible race to ride in. I was always going to take my time, but this lad over-raced with me a bit today. I did not feel we went that quick and he was travelling so well up the straight that he was taking me into gaps that I did not want to be going in. You are just trying to manoeuvre yourself through the race as safely as possible and when you are that tight, there is not much point in shouting because there is nothing anybody can do.

“I like the way this horse picked when I switched him – he really found a leg for me and has got himself out of trouble.”

F12.

Second race, 2.25pm: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

Placed quotes

TURJOMAAN SECOND TO THE DUKE

The Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned Turjomaan (15/2) was the half-length second to 3/1 favourite Duke Of Hazzard in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Turjomaan’s last two runs were on the All-Weather, but the change in surface didn’t inconvenience the War Front colt with his trainer Roger Varian reflecting: “He ran a good race. It was his biggest test so far and he showed his inexperience, but he is a bright prospect for the future.”

Jockey Jim Crowley added: “He ran very well.”

RESULT

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), 1m

1 Duke Of Hazzard (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 3-9-01 P J McDonald 3/1 fav

2 Turjomaan (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 3-9-01 Jim Crowley 15/2

3 Momkin (Prince A A Faisal) Roger Charlton 3-9-01 Oisin Murphy 6/1

9 ran

Time: 1m 35.7s

Distances: ½, 2

Tote Win: £3.60 Places: £1.40, £2.70, £2.00 Exacta: £28.90

Breeding: b c Lope De Vega (IRE) – With Your Spirit (FR) (Invincible Spirit (IRE))

Breeder: Runnymede Farm Inc & Catesby W Clay

Paul Cole – 108th Goodwood winner (37th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

P J McDonald – 11th Goodwood winner (7th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

F13.

RACE 3

Race 3: Unibet Golden Mile Handicap

Winning trainer’s quotes

BON BEATS THE CLOCK

Beat The Bon’s victory at 17/2 in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap gave trainer Richard Hannon the second leg of a 122.5/1 double, following Billesdon Brook’s success in the opening G3 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes.

The three-year-old Wootton Bassett colt, ridden by Pat Dobbs, broke the course record for a mile in 1min 35.28s – the second record set this afternoon after Billesdon Brook took the seven-furlong record. He finished a length ahead of 25/1 chance Vale Of Kent.

Hannon said: “He got the mile lovely and Pat suits him. You have got to give a lot of credit to [former Jump jockey] Timmy Murphy, who is a big man riding out in a lot of outfits. He is a little bit different, he got this horse to relax and, now he is relaxed, I would say that he would get a Gold Cup trip. He obviously won’t, but Timmy gets them switched off.

“I don’t know where Dobbsy was going up the inside but he won very well. I have always told [owners] Jared Sullivan and Charlie Noell that I thought that he was a good horse, but they said ‘don’t give us that flannel!’ They are going to have to take it back now because I am right and they are wrong for a change.

“He is entered in the Celebration Mile [G2, Goodwood, August 24] and I think it will be something like that. I definitely think handicaps are over now and he is a lovely horse for next year

“Ross Doyle bought him as a yearling in Deauville and always talked a lot about him and how good he is, and slowly he’s starting to look like that horse.”

F14.

Race 3: Unibet Golden Mile (Handicap)

DOBBS GIVES CREDIT TO MURPHY AS BEAT LE BON DELIVERS SECOND BIG GOODWOOD WIN

Winning rider Pat Dobbs gave much of the credit to former Jump jockey Timmy Murphy after steering well-backed Beat Le Bon (15/2) to a length victory over Vale Of Kent in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap.

It was the fourth win of the season for Richard Hannon’s progressive three-year-old, who benefitted from an inside draw in stall 3 and broke Spectait’s 13-year-old course record of 1m 35.38s. It was his second big handicap success this year at Goodwood, with the three-year-old Wootton Bassett colt having taken the seven-furlong £100,000 Betfair Each-Way Edge Handicap on May 25.

Dobbs said: “Timmy Murphy rides him at home and he’s done a brilliant job. He’s switched him right off and he’s all the better for it. He was very keen at home and now he’s the opposite, and he’s filling out because he’s enjoying his training more and getting better in his head.

“Richard doesn’t get stuck into him and lets Timmy tip away with him. He’s a horse who needs keeping sweet. And he doesn’t need much work.”

Dobbs added: “I didn’t have much option from where I was drawn. I was following Tom Marquand but he was on and off the bridle, so I didn’t want to follow him for much longer. I went to go earlier and the gap closed a little bit but, once it opened up, he quickened up super.

“I think Ryan came and tightened up Andrea as I went by but my horse showed a great turn of foot. That is the best he has felt, so he is obviously on the way up.

“I always said to Richard that he wanted a mile. The last day at Haydock, he switched off a bit too well with me and I got a bit too far back but he did well to get me out of trouble and get up and win.

“He’s got a serious turn of foot and got me there in five strides. He’s obviously improving. I won a £100,000 handicap on him six weeks ago, so he’s been good to me.”

F15.

Third race, 3.00pm: Unibet Golden Mile Handicap

Placed quotes

DRAW DEFEATS KENT

The Mark Johnston-trained 25/1 chance Vale of Kent came home a length second to 17/2 winner Beat Le Bon in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father Mark, commented: “The draw (17) is what has beaten us. You watch the winners run round, and Beat Le Bon has saved every inch of space, every step of the way. We have had to use up quite a lot of petrol in the first furlong and a half to get across from where we were drawn.

“It is a bit insulting really to go off at 25/1, as the horse won the Bunbury Cup a few weeks ago. He didn’t like the soft ground at Ascot last weekend, but he has shown he is in real rude health this summer.

“We know he is ideally a seven furlong horse, but we thought that on this turning track and fast ground we might get away with it. I think we would have done with a better draw – when Mr Hannon’s were drawn three and four, and we were drawn 17 and 19, I thought there was a bit of local favouritism!

“He has run a monster race from where he was drawn.

“The Judmonte International meeting at York might be next. York is another track where he might just get away with a mile – he can race aggressively there and still get home. On the right track, on the right ground, he can just get way with a mile.”

Jockey Franny Norton added: “He has run a good race, but he will be better when he comes back in trip. He has run a bit keen early and that has taken a bit of juice out of him. We had a difficult draw, but we have run well.”

Result

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile Handicap, 1m

1 Beat Le Bon (Sullivan B’Stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm) Richard Hannon 3-8-13 Pat Dobbs 17/2

2 Vale Of Kent (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 4-9-03 Franny Norton 25/1

3 Escobar (Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited) David O’Meara 5-9-03 David O’Meara 10/1

4 Seniority (Her Majesty The Queen) William Haggas 5-9-03 Ryan Moore 10/1

100/30 fav Mojito (6th)

20 ran

Time: 1m 35.28s (course record)

Distances: 1, 1, ½

Tote Win: £11.50 Places: £2.90, £5.40, £2.00, £3.00 Exacta: £282.60

Breeding: b c Wootton Bassett (GB) – Frida La Blonde (FR) (Elusive City (USA))

Breeder: Gestut Zur Kuste Ag

Richard Hannon – 49th Goodwood winner (16th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Pat Dobbs – 53rd Goodwood winner (3rd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

F16.

RACE 4

Race 4: King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2)

BATTAASH HEADING TO YORK AGAIN AFTER RECORD-BREAKING KING GEORGE HAT-TRICK

Battaash (1/4, Jim Crowley) will try once again to leave previous disappointments at York behind after a record-breaking third successive win in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes, in which he recorded a time just 0.19s outside the course record of 56.01s set by Rudi’s Pet in the corresponding race 20 years ago.

The winning margin over former Australian speedster Houtzen (16/1) was just three-quarters of a length, but it was another impressive performance from the Charlie Hills-trained gelding, who never looked in much danger and whose busy schedule through the second half of the season could ultimately take him to the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita, via York, the Curragh and Longchamp.

Hills said: “It is such a pleasure to be involved in a horse like this. To win three King George Stakes, I think it is the first time it has ever been done. I am quite emotional – he is a special horse. Jim just said he seemed to be idling there in front, which is good because he is taking his racing much better and there are a good few races now we can target towards the end of the year.

“Sheikh Hamdan is keen to go to York next. He has not won there before, but I still scratch my head because there is no reason why he would not handle a track like that. Then we will probably go to Ireland after that, all being well.

“There are only so many Group 1s over five furlongs, so he’s got to go back to York. He was only beaten a couple of lengths last year. In the past though we’ve driven him up the night before, and I think this time we’ll take him up on the morning of the race.”

He added: “Bob [Grace, the groom] and Battaash are a marriage made in heaven, they get on so well. I am so pleased for Bob. He has been in this game a long time and looked after Battaash’s sire Dark Angel. Then we had Battaash’s dam as well in our yard. It is lovely teamwork and it is just a pleasure to have a wonderful horse like him.”

Hills, who pointed out that Houtzen had some very good form in Australia, has big plans for Battaash this autumn.

Looking ahead he said: “After York there’s the Flying Five, and then we’ll go to France for the Abbaye [which Battaash won two years ago when it was run at Chantilly].He’s very lightly raced really and is taking everything in his stride. He’s much less stressed at the races.

“There are [at least] three more races for him this year and then hopefully the Breeders’ Cup, although we will have to talk to Sheikh Hamdan about that. It’s five furlongs again and it’s a lot of prize money. We don’t want to be too greedy, but last year he had very little racing.”

Battaash becomes the first horse to win the £312,000 King George Qatar Stakes three times. Seven horses have won the contest twice.

F17.

Race 4: King George Qatar Stakes

Winning jockey’s quotes

BATTAASH BATTLES TO THE TREBLE

Battaash justified his position as the 1/4 favourite for the G2 King George Qatar Stakes, winning the five-furlong contest for the third year in a row – something which has never been done before.

The Charlie Hills-trained, Jim Crowley-ridden five-year-old son of Dark Angel, owned by Hamdan Al Maktoum, didn’t manage the four-length triumph of 2018, but held off 16/1 chance Houtzen by three-quarters of a length.

Crowley said: “He’s brilliant. Obviously he was not as visually impressive today as last year; he wasn’t doing a lot in front and to be fair, I never used my stick on him today, just hands and heels. Maybe if I had given him a reminder he would have gone on and been more impressive, but I really didn’t want him to go on and win by five or six lengths and have a harder race than he had to. We’ve got other races for him this year and I’d love it to be third time lucky in the [G1] Nunthorpe at York.

“He’s a special horse. He’s all speed and he probably only just gets five furlongs. If there were four and a half furlong races around he’d be unbelievable. Ascot just finds him out a little bit; it’s almost like six furlongs there, but he loves it here. Hopefully it’s third time lucky for the Nunthorpe.

“He was quite on it early on. We went very quick, as you would imagine. The horse who led me along couldn’t take me any further. There just aren’t many horses around quick enough to lead him. It was a great performance; fair play to Charlie [Hills] and all the team. He’s settling down a bit – he was much better going out and going down to the start today, and he’s growing up a lot.

“Goodwood is my local track and it’s fantastic to win here. It’s a pleasure to be associated with this horse.”

F18.

Fourth race, 3.35pm: King George Qatar Stakes

Placed quotes

Plans for second Houtzen and third Ornate

Martyn Meade, trainer of the second-placed Houtzen (16/1), who was three quarters of a length behind the hot favourite and winner Battaash, was delighted with the ex-Australian mare’s run in the G2 £312,000 King George Qatar Stakes.

Meade commented: “I am thrilled to bits. She has really lived up to her reputation. The great thing is that when they do it at home then they come to the track and you end up saying what has gone wrong, but she has really showed every bit of ability she has at home on the track today.

“I think she gave Battaash a bit of a fright and I thought that she was going to get up there for one second. I think the big problem in the race was that Houtzen had to switch, that might have cost her the race. We were bumped and Ryan [Moore] has had to pull her round. I think if the race was run again, under a different set of circumstances – it must have cost her a length.

“She is a lovely mare and we have only had her for a short period of time, but she has adapted well. She is one of those horses that have been trained on the track in Australia and I think that maybe being in a different sort of environment has helped her. She has thrived on it. She was in Newmarket for a short time – how she was going to cope with the wide-open spaces of Manton and the different set-up was a question. She has absolutely flourished on it and I couldn’t be more pleased.

“I think I will have to persuade the owners Aquis Farm, who are a big Australian stud, to keep her in training rather than put her in foal. They brought her over specifically to win the King’s Stand (at Royal Ascot in June), and when that didn’t work they decided to give her another go. I have trained horse for them before.

“She is a five-furlong horse – I think she was getting to the end of her tether there. She is very quick. I will have to twist there arm and see how convincing I can be and get the old champagne out and hope for the best.”

David Griffiths, trainer of the third home, 33/1 chance Ornate, declared: “I am over the moon. I thought he was very over-priced. Obviously, the winner is exceptional and the second horse has run a blinder, but we were best of the rest. We are chuffed to bits.

“We gave him six weeks off after Beverley and then he needed the run at Ascot. That just tightened him up and he likes fast tracks like Epsom and Goodwood. I think he will improve again on whatever he does this year as he is only six, and I think that is quite young for a sprinter.

“We will he see how is – if he is OK tonight, if he eats up and everything – and make a decision in the morning. He has run a lot better than his handicap mark there, and the Stewards’ Cup is a possibility. We are delighted today and will see about tomorrow.”

F19.

SHEIKH HAMDAN – EVERY YEAR BATTAASH IS DIIFERENT

Owner Hamdan Al Maktoum was delighted to see Battaash win the £312,000 G2 King George Stakes for the third year in succession and become the first triple winner of the five-furlong contest.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Every year, he runs in a different way. The first year he ran very fast from the beginning, the second year was alright but this year he idled a lot.

“The first year he ran at York, a dog came and barked behind him and he got nervous a lot. The second year, they held him like they did at Ascot last time. When they hold him, he gives up. I hope he is going to York this year and he will run better.

“There is no tactic – you should just let him run with the horses. He doesn’t need to be put in behind or anything because it is a short distance.

“I am enjoying it, particularly because it is the third time here and Goodwood is a very nice racecourse.”

3.35pm King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), 5f

1 Battaash (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-05 Jim Crowley 1/4 fav

2 Houtzen (Aquis Farm Pty Ltd) Martyn Meade 5-8-13 Ryan Moore 16/1

3 Ornate (Kings Road Racing Partnership) David Griffiths 6-9-02 Phil Dennis 33/1

9 ran

Time: 56.2s

Distances: ¾, 2½

Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.10, £4.00, £7.20 Exacta: £9.80

Breeding: b g Bahamian Bounty (GB) – Adorn (GB) (Kyllachy (GB))

Breeder: Cheveley Park Stud Ltd

Charlie Hills – 18th Goodwood winner (9th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jim Crowley – 68th Goodwood winner (12th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

RACE 5

Race 5: Unibet Nursery Handicap

Winning quotes

HOMESPIN IS NUMBER FIVE FOR JOHNSTON

Homespin’s victory in the Unibet Nursery Handicap was a fifth of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival for trainer Mark Johnston, and means Johnston has now trained a record 83 winners at the meeting in total over the years. He is two winners clear of John Gosden in this year’s Leading Trainer Award.

7/1 Homespin, a son of Speightstown, was ridden by James Doyle and finished a length and a quarter in front of Dylan De Vega.

Johnston said: “I think attitude was what is was all about today. He was a dream – apparently he was quite difficult first time out at Wolverhampton, and today he was just quiet as a lamb, easy to saddle, and James said very straightforward throughout the preliminaries, whereas Eton College probably ran his race beforehand and Praxeology was just a bit too keen and fast down the hill, so it was all temperament and attitude that saw this horse win the day.

“To be honest, I was a little bit hesitant in bringing three such nice horses here. I know it is a £25,000 race, but they all deserve to be running here on their own or in something bigger, so I said to the jockeys beforehand, ‘Nobody can blame me for not giving them the right horse’, because I couldn’t say which one was the best. This horse has been very straightforward.

“We don’t have anything else mapped out for him yet.”

Doyle said: “I’ve never sat on him before, but everyone seemed happy with him beforehand. He behaved himself quite well, which is half the battle here when it is quite busy with the young horses, and he did it really well. Broke well, led all the way pretty much – it was a good performance.

“He was on a decent mark for what he had achieved and has obviously improved since his last start.”

F21.

Fifth race, 4.10pm: Unibet Nursery

Placed Quotes

York a possibility for runner-up Dylan De Vega

The Richard Fahey-trained 14/1 chance Dylan De Vega found Homespin (7/1) a length and a quarter too good in the £25,000 Unibet Nursery.

Fahey commented after the six-furlong race: “He ran well, but the winner went too fast and wouldn’t wait for us. I think maybe a nursery on Ebor day at York will be next, but we will see how he is.”

Tony Hamilton, rider of Dylan De Vega, added: “I went to pick up Mark Johnston’s horse [Homespin] and he went again.”

4.10pm Unibet Nursery Handicap, 6f

1 Homespin (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) 2-9-03 James Doyle 7/1

2 Dylan De Vega (Smarden Thoroughbreds) Richard Fahey 2-9-06 Tony Hamilton 14/1

3 Born To Destroy (William & Camilla Haines & Phil Cunningham) Richard Spencer 2-8-11 Harry Bentley 16/1

3/1 fav Praxeology (4th)

14 ran

Time: 1m 11.17s

Distances: 1¼, 1½

Tote Win: £7.40 Places: £2.60, £4.30, £5.90 Exacta: £121.20

Breeding: ch c Speightstown (USA) – Vaguely Familiar (USA) (A.P. Indy (USA))

Breeder: Godolphin

Mark Johnston – 152nd Goodwood winner (83rd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

James Doyle – 37th Goodwood winner (16th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

F22.

RACE 6

Race 6: L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3)

CANADA ON AGENDA AGAIN FOR ‘SMALL FIELD BULLY’ DESERT COUNTER

David Simcock is looking forward to returning to Canada in a bid to win the G1 Pattison Canadian International for a second time after Desert Encounter (15/2, Jamie Spencer) was produced late to beat Mirage Dancer (4/6, Ryan Moore) readily by two and a quarter lengths in the G3 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes over a mile and a half.

Simcock said: “That was fun to watch. You don’t have to give Jamie too many instructions. He surprised us slightly at Newmarket, but we knew he was getting to his time of year. We pretty much knew he was there today and so we were quietly confident. We’ve always said August, September and October are his time of year.

“He’s been asked to dance some pretty tough dances in King Georges and so on, and he’s very quick to say ‘no’ if it’s too tough. You could almost call him a small field bully, or a Group 3 bully, but with no three-year-olds in the race, and everything exposed, it was quite good for him today.

“Jamie enjoyed riding him and it’s nice to see a jockey like that ride a horse like that. We didn’t let Jamie ride him until today this season, when we felt we were getting really close to where we wanted to be.”

Desert Encounter beat Thundering Blue at Woodbine last October, and that’s where he is headed again. Simcock said: “We’ll probably go down a similar route and we’ll go Windsor then Newbury, or possibly just Newbury and then Canada. He should go there with a good chance I should think.”

F23

Race 6: L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes

Winning jockey’s quotes

DESERT ENCOUNTER IS ‘CHERRY-RIPE’ FOR SPENCER

Desert Encounter, ridden by Jamie Spencer and trained by David Simcock, was a good winner of the 12-furlong G3 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes, beating Mirage Dancer, the 4/6 favourite, by two and a quarter lengths.

The seven-year-old son of Halling was a 15/2 chance.

Spencer said: “He has always taken a few races to get cherry-ripe, and on his last start, in the G2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket, he was half a length behind the favourite today. So maybe the odds didn’t reflect our chances because we felt our horse was coming forwards again. Jenny, David’s wife, has been riding him and she was very happy with him.

“If you try and put him in amongst them early, he does too much and won’t finish; he is seven years of age and this is his style of running. He still wears a hood and can over-race if things don’t go right. We didn’t go crazy early but we got racing four furlongs out. I kept filling him up and he was happier and happier as the race progressed. I pulled him out and he quickened really well.

“I enjoyed it. We were tracking last year’s winner [Mirage Dancer] and he came off the bridle earlier than I expected; I thought I had him covered, and I was always just a little worried, with a Mark Johnston horse on the rail – you don’t want to give him too much rope, so I was keeping an eye on Frankie [on Baghdad, third].

“The race worked out perfectly for Desert Encounter and he came here in tip-top shape.”

F24.

MIRAGE FINDS DESERT TOO GOOD

Mirage Dancer (4/6 favourite) found one too good in the form Desert Encounter (15/2) in the sixth race, the £100,000 G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Glorious Stakes.

Trained in Newmarket by Sir Michael Stoute and owned by Khalid Abullah, the five-year-old Frankel horse didn’t overly disappoint Judmonte’s racing manager Lord Grimthorpe, who said: “The pace was a little bit muddling, but he was travelling well enough. He was produced with every chance and just found one too good. We will have a think about where we go next.”

Result

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes, 1m 3f 218y

1 Desert Encounter (Abdulla Al Mansoori) David Simcock 7-9-01 Jamie Spencer 15/2

2 Mirage Dancer (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-01 Ryan Moore 4/6 fav

3 Baghdad (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 4-9-01 Frankie Dettori 5/2

5 ran

Time: 2m 34.75s

Distances: 2¼, 1½

Tote Win: £7.90 Places: £2.30, £1.10 Exacta: £13.70

Breeding: b g Halling (USA) – La Chicana (IRE) (Invincible Spirit (IRE))

Breeder: Tally-Ho Stud

David Simcock – 29th Goodwood winner (6th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jamie Spencer – 62nd Goodwood winner (15th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

F25.

RACE 7

Race 7: TDN Australia Handicap

Winning trainer’s quotes

AKTAU GETS THE HANG OF IT FOR VARIAN

Trainer Roger Varian got off the mark for the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival when Aktau landed a gamble and won the TDN Australia Handicap under Andrea Atzeni.

The Teofilo gelding, sent off the 5/2 favourite, beat Sapa Inca by a length and three-quarters.

Varian said: “He’s a little bit green; he’s a big, raw horse who is looking better with every run. I thought he came into it well; a bit slow away, sluggish to get into his stride, but the further the race unfolded the better went. Hopefully this horse’s best days are still ahead of him. We like him quite a lot and he’s getting the hang of the job now.

“He had a little physical issue where we had to give him time, and, turning a negative into a positive, he’s a big-framed horse and the time has only helped him. Hopefully that little midsummer break will set him up for a good autumn.

“I know this is only 11 furlongs, but I think he will stay well and maybe we will look at something like the Melrose at York if he comes out of this well. He’d love the track; we’ll see, we might not need to go that far yet. We’ve got loads of options. I don’t think he’d like soft ground, so I’m glad the ground dried up for him. We’re pleased with today.”

RESULT

5.15pm TDN Australia Handicap, 1m 3f 44y

1 Aktau (Nurlan Bizakov, Keith Allen, Gerald Moss) Roger Varian 3-9-02 Andrea Atzeni 5/2 fav

2 Sapa Inca (China Horse Club International Limited) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Franny Norton 14/1

3 Harrovian (HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing) John Gosden 3-9-07 Frankie Dettori 4/1

13 ran

Time: 2m 23.4s

Distances: 1¾, ½

Tote Win: £3.60 Places: £1.70, £3.80, £1.70 Exacta: £43.80

Breeding: b g Teofilo (IRE) – Rare Ransom (GB) (Oasis Dream (GB))

Breeder: Hesmonds Stud Ltd

Roger Varian – 14th Goodwood winner (5th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Andrea Atzeni – 31st Goodwood winner (13th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

F26.

ARKELL TO WATER IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN CONDITIONS

Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell is to water selectively in order to maintain conditions as they were on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Arkell said: “We went ‘good to firm, good in places’ (from good, good to firm in places) after race one, and that’s what I would expect us to start on again tomorrow. It was a warm day and it has obviously dried back during the day. I was actually quite surprised at how far it has dried back from Thursday to Friday, considering how well the track had been holding its moisture during the week.”

He added: “The forecast for Saturday is pretty much the same – maybe slightly more overcast and maybe a degree or two cooler – and we are going to put some water on this evening on the straight and the bends, just to replace the water we’ve lost over the last 24 hours.

“I’m not trying to change the ground. I just want to hold it where we are at the end of today.”

RACING TV LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

PJ McDonald 4 1 2

Frankie Dettori 3 3 3

James Doyle 2 - 3

Ryan Moore 1 6 3

Silvestre de Sousa 1 4 2

Franny Norton 1 3 1

Adam Kirby 1 2 1

Tom Marquand 1 2 -

Jamie Spencer 1 1 1

Jim Crowley 1 1 -

Harry Bentley 1 – 2

Oisin Murphy 1 - 2

Andrea Atzeni 1 - 1

Danny Tudhope 1 - 1

Pat Dobbs 1 - -

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Sean Levey 1 - -

Luke Morris 1 - -

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Megan Nicholls 1 - -

Kieran Shoemark 1 - -

David Egan - 1 1

Donnacha O’Brien - 1 1

Tony Hamilton - 1 -

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

James Sullivan - 1 -

Phil Dennis - - 1

Tony Hamilton - - 1

Wayne Lordan - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Mark Johnston 5 5 2

John Gosden 3 1 1

Richard Hannon 3 1 -

Charlie Hills 2 - 1

John Quinn 2 - -

Clive Cox 1 2 -

David Simcock 1 1 1

Roger Varian 1 1 1

Charlie Appleby 1 - 2

David O’Meara 1 - 1

Tom Clover 1 - -

Paul Cole 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

Mitsuru Hashida JAPAN 1 - -

Sir Mark Prescott 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE - 2 4

Richard Fahey - 2 2

Sir Michael Stoute - 2 2

David O’Meara - 1 1

Andrew Balding - 1 -

Michael Bell - 1 -

Ruth Carr - 1 -

Paul Cole - 1 -

Eve Johnson Houghton - 1 -

William Knight - 1 -

Martyn Meade - 1 -

Joseph O’Brien IRE - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Roger Charlton - - 2

William Haggas - - 2

Ralph Beckett - - 1

David Griffiths - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Richard Spencer - - 1

Saeed bin Suroor - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019 – WINNERS

First Day, Tuesday, July 30

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FAYEZ (Northern Lads & Nawton Racing) David O’Meara 5-8-12 Danny Tudhope 25/1

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f

PINATUBO (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-01 James Doyle 6/4 Fav

3.00 £312,000 Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f

SIR DANCEALOT (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 5-9-03 Gerald Mosse 6/1

3.35pm £500,000 Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-09 Frankie Dettori 4/5 Fav

4.10pm £25,000 European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden 6f

COBRA EYE (Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited) John Quinn 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 15/8 Fav

4.45pm £30,000 Chelsea Barracks Handicap 5f

GREEN POWER (Nino’s Partnership) John Gallagher 4-8-13 P J McDonald 16/1

5.15pm £25,000 Unibet Fillies’ Handicap 1m

MAID FOR LIFE (Normandie Stud Ltd) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-06 P J McDonald 12/1

Second Day, Wednesday, July 31

1.50pm £50,000 Unibet Goodwood Handicap 2m 4f 134y

TIMOSHENKO (Middleham Park Racing XXXVI) Sir Mark Prescott 4-8-00 Luke Morris 9/1

2.25pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 3f 218y

SIR RON PRIESTLEY (Paul Dean) Mark Johnston 3-9-04 Franny Norton 6/1

3.00pm £75,000 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) 5f

LIBERTY BEACH (Philip Wilkins) John Quinn 2-8-12 Jason Hart 11/8 Fav

3.35pm £1,059,250 Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m

TOO DARN HOT (Lord Lloyd-Webber) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori Evens Fav

4.10pm £50,000 European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race 5f

MRS BOUQUET (Garrett Freyne) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Joe Fanning 3/1

4.45pm £30,000 British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap 1m 1f 197y

MANNAAL (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-13 Megan Nicholls (3) 12/1

5.20pm £400,000 Qatar International Stakes (Group 1, Purebred Arabians), 1m

EBRAZ (HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Julian Smart QATAR 6-9-08 Maxime Guyon 5/2

5.55pm £25,000 New & Lingwood Handicap 7f

DIRTY RASCAL (Charlie & Julia Rosier) Richard Hannon 3-8-11 Tom Marquand 7/1

Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1

1.10pm Magnolia Cup In Support of Wellbeing of Women 5½f (Charity Race)

HAVERLAND (Mr & Mrs Graham Mills) Charlie Fellowes – ridden by Khadijah Mellah

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FOREST OF DEAN (H R H Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 3-8-04 Harry Bentley 4/1 Jt Fav

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f

GOLDEN HORDE (Al Mohamediya Racing) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 15/2

3.00pm £175,000 Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y

NAYEF ROAD (Mohammed Obaida) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Silvestre de Sousa 9/1

3.35pm £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y

DEIRDRE (Toji Morita) Mitsuru Hashida JAPAN 5-9-07 Oisin Murphy 20/1

4.10pm £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap 7f

GOVERNOR OF PUNJAB (Rob Ferguson) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/2 Fav

4.45pm £25,000 Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden 7f

VIVIDLY (Khalid Abdullah) Charlie Hills 2-9-00 Kieran Shoemark 16/1

5.20pm £25,000 Tatler Handicap 5f

CELSIUS (J Collins, C Fahy & S Piper) Tom Clover 3-8-09 P J McDonald 11/2

Fourth Day, Friday, August 2

1.50pm £80,000 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) 7f

BILLESDON BROOK (Pall Mall Partners & Jeanette McCreery) Richard Hannon 4-9-03 Sean Levey 12/1

2.25pm £100,000 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) 1m

DUKE OF HAZZARD (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 3-9-01 P J McDonald 3/1 Fav

3.00pm £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap 1m

BEAT LE BON (Sullivan Bloodstock/Merriebelle Irish Farm) Richard Hannon 3-8-13 Pat Dobbs 17/2

3.35pm £312,000 King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) 5f

BATTAASH (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-05 Jim crowley 1/4 Fav

4.10pm £25,000 Unibet Nursery Handicap 6f

HOMESPIN (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-03 James Doyle 7/1

4.40pm £100,000 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y

DESERT ENCOUNTER (Abdulla al Mansoori) David Simcock 7-9-01 Jamie Spencer 15/2

5.15pm £25,000 TDN Australia Handicap 1m 3f 44y

AKTAU (Nurlan Bizakov, Keith Allen, Gerald Moss) Roger Varian 3-9-02 Andrea Atzeni 5/2 Fav

FRIDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

After Race 1, the going changed to Good to Firm, Good in places (from Good, Good to Firm in places)

1:50pm THEO FENNELL OAK TREE STAKES (Group 3)

Permission was given for ANGEL’S HIDEAWAY (IRE), and MOT JUSTE (USA) to wear hoods in the Parade Ring. ROYAL INTERVENTION (IRE) wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start.

Inside the final furlong, PERFECTION, placed second, ducked quickly left-handed before being corrected by the rider causing ROCQUES (FR) to have to be checked. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of PERFECTION.

Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that PERFECTION, placed second, hung left-handed.

2:25pm BONHAMS THOROUGHBRED STAKES (Group 3)

Ian Williams was fined £80 as the sponsorship in relation to I COULD DO BETTER (IRE) did not comply with the Sponsorship Code of Conduct.

An enquiry was held to consider interference approximately one and a half furlongs out when FIFTH POSITION (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, interfered with ART DU VAL, unplaced, ridden by James Doyle, which in turn interfered with MOMKIN (IRE), placed third, ridden by Oisin Murphy. Atzeni was suspended for 4 days for careless riding for allowing his mount to drift left-handed without sufficient correction causing it to make contact with ART DU VAL and take the colt off its intended line, and in turn make contact with MOMKIN (IRE) whose quarters were turned causing it became unbalanced which resulted in ART DU VAL having to be significantly checked by the rider.

Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that ART DU VAL, unplaced, had sustained a laceration to its gum.

3:00pm UNIBET GOLDEN MILE HANDICAP

Permission was given for ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

GOSSIPING wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start.

The Starter reported that ESCOBAR (IRE) was the subject of a third criteria failure. The representative of David O’Meara was informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. As it was the second occasion within the previous 12 months that ESCOBAR (IRE) had been reported, a further report within the same period would mean the gelding would be prevented from having a stalls test for 6 months.

Approximately two furlongs out ZHUI FENG (IRE), unplaced, hung left-handed taking INDEED, unplaced, off its intended line which caused WHAT’S THE STORY, unplaced, to have to be checked. In response to ZHUI FENG (IRE) hanging left-handed, the rider corrected his mount and as a consequence the gelding lugged right-handed taking SENIORITY, placed fourth, which was making a run up its inside off its intended line, causing GAME PLAYER (IRE), unplaced, to have to be checked against the rail. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved.

Pat Dobbs, the rider of the winner, BEAT LE BON (FR), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip in an incorrect place on the run to the line.

Following the race, Gerald Mosse reported that SO BELOVED., unplaced, was slowly away and denied a clear run, Tom Marquand reported that WHAT’S THE STORY, unplaced, was denied a clear run, and P J McDonald reported that HISTORY WRITER (IRE), unplaced, was denied a clear run. David Barron reported that CLON COULIS (IRE), placed sixth, lost both front shoes. The Veterinary Officer reported that INDEED, unplaced, had bled from the nose.

3:35pm KING GEORGE QATAR STAKES (Group 2)

Permission was given for BATTAASH (IRE) to be mounted in the chute, and for JUDICIAL (IRE), and REBECCA ROCKS, to go early and be led to post.

EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE), drawn 3, anticipated the start and accelerated the gate at the same moment as the race had been started. Being satisfied that it was not caused through a faulty action of the starting stalls, no further action was taken.

4:10pm UNIBET NURSERY HANDICAP

Following the race, P J McDonald reported that ETON COLLEGE (IRE), which finished unplaced, boiled over in the preliminaries; the colt was routine tested.

4:40pm

L’ORMARINS QUEEN’S PLATE GLORIOUS STAKES (Group 3)

Permission was given for BAGHDAD (FR) to be mounted in the chute; the colt wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. MIRAGE DANCER wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start.

5:15pm TDN AUSTRALIA HANDICAP

Permission was given for HIGH COMMISSIONER (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for AKTAU to wear a hood in the Parade Ring and be mounted in the chute. SAPA INCA (IRE) wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start.

Approaching the final furlong the winner, AKTAU, shifted quickly right-handed causing HARROVIAN, placed third to shy away to his right, and as a consequence HIGH COMMISSIONER (IRE), placed fifth, had to be checked off heels. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of the AKTAU.





F27.