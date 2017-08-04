All the news from the fourth day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Friday, August 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

SOFT GROUND FOR FOURTH DAY

The going for the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 4, is:

Soft

(from Soft, Heavy in places yesterday)

Stalls

Straight Course: Stands’ Side

Round Course: Inside, except 1m 3f and 1m 4f which are outside.

There has been two millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours.

Today’s forecast is for a dry and breezy day, with sunny spells.

There is fresh ground on the lower bend today.

NON-RUNNERS TODAY

1.50pm Betfred Glorious Stakes

2 FRONTIERSMAN (Going)

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

1 TRAIS FLUORS (Going)

6 LA RAV (IRE) (Going)

8 MR SCARAMANGA (Going)

9 RONALD R (IRE) (Going)

3.00pm Betfred Mile Handicap

1 HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) (Self Certificate, Other)

4 ARCANADA (IRE) (Going)

12 BELGIAN BILL (Going)

14 EL VIP (IRE) Going)

4.10pm Betfred Mobile Nursery

4 LUIS FERNANDEZ (USA) (Going)

11 MILTON ROAD (Going)

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes

1 MIX AND MINGLE (IRE) (Self Certificate, Going)

3 ASHADIHAN (Going)

4 BUYING TROUBLE (USA) (Going)

9 DABAN (IRE) (Going)

12 CLASSICAL TIMES (Going)

13 CRISTAL FIZZ (IRE) (Going)

15 SIBILANCE (Going)

5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap

6 ME TOO NAGASAKI (IRE) (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

14 NESHMEYA (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW

5.20pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap

17 SURREY HOPE (USA) (Vet’s Certificate, Rash)

BUCKLEY LOOKING TOWARDS GOOD TO SOFT IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER FOR TOMORROW

Seamus Buckley, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, has changed the going for today to Soft (from Soft, Heavy in places) and, if the forecast for continuing dry weather is correct, is anticipating the introduction of Good to Soft into the going description in some way for tomorrow, the fifth and final day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

He said at 10am: “The ground is improving all the time.

“If the drying conditions continue, we will not be far off introducing Good to Soft into the going description by the time of racing tomorrow.

“The GoingStick reading at 9.00am came to 6.3, as against 5.8 yesterday at the same time, and shows the extent of the drying which will continue today, overnight and tomorrow morning if the forecast is right.

“There is fresh ground, about six yards wide, on the lower bend after we took the temporary running rail down after racing yesterday.

“We look forward to another excellent day of racing today.”

Buckley, 65, is officiating at his 23rd and final Qatar Goodwood Festival before retiring at the end of Goodwood’s 2017 season.

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ATTENDANCES

2016 2017 +/-

Tuesday 13,195 13,394 +199

Wednesday 17,010 16,582 -428

Thursday 23,332 22,023 -1,309

Friday 23,010

Saturday 25,000 (sold out)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 – WINNERS

Tuesday, August 1

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap - Fabricate (The Queen) Michael Bell 5-9-04 Adam Kirby 20/1

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) - Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 7/4 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) - Breton Rock (John Cook) David Simcock 7-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 50/1

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-8-08 Andrea Atzeni 6/1

4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden - Thechildren’Strust (Ashley Head) Gary Moore 2-9-00 Hector Crouch 100/1

4.45pm New & Lingwood Handicap - El Astronaute (Ross Harmon & Mrs S Quinn) John Quinn 4-8-08 Jason Hart 33/1

5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap - Shenanigans (Ann Black, M Al Qatami & K M Al Mudhaf) Roger Varian 3-8-11 Andrea Atzeni 15/2

Wednesday, August 2

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap - Cool Sky (Norte Sur Partnership) Ian Williams 8-8-02 Josephine Gordon 25/1

2.25pm Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap - Londinium (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-00 Joe Fanning 9/1

3.00pm Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) - Havana Grey (Global Racing Club & Elaine Burke) Karl Burke 2-9-01 P J McDonald 7/2

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Here Comes When (Fitri Hay) Andrew Balding 7-9-08 Jim Crowley 20/1

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden - Threading (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 William Buick 12/1

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap - Billesdon Bess (Pall Mall Partners & Partners) Richard Hannon 3-8-02 Hollie Doyle (3) 7/1

5.20pm Qatar International Stakes (G1 Purebred Arabians) - Tayf (H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin K Al Thani) Alban de Mieulle QTR 5-9-08 Olivier Peslier 7/2

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap - Truth Or Dare (J A Tabet) James Bethell 6-9-04 Danny Tudhope 6/1

Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 3

1.20pm Magnolia Cup (The Goodwood Charity Ladies’ Race presented by Swarovski) – Duck And Dumplings (Simon & Louise Chappell) Scott Dixon – Dido Harding

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap – Good Omen (Mrs Q J Quo) David Simcock 3-9-01 Jamie Spencer 8/1

2.25pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) - Endless Time (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-06 William Buick 5/2 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) – Barraquero (Manton Thoroughbreds II) Brian Meehan 2-9-00 William Buick 4/1

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Winter (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-13 Ryan Moore 10/11 Fav

4.10pm The Telegraph Nursery - Billesdon Brook (Pall Mall Partners & the late Bob McCreery) Richard Hannon 2-9-03 Sean Levey 100/30 Fav

4.45pm Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden – Roulette (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 2-9-00 James Doyle Evens Fav

5.20pm Tatler Handicap – Quench Dolly (Quench Racing Partnership) John Gallagher 3-9-02 George Buckell (5) 100/30F

HATS, WIND AND WINTER BAG THE PRESS HEADLINES

Ladies’ Day on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Magnolia Cup and the blustery weather helped take racing copy (mainly via photo montages) off the back pages and into the main editorial sections of a number of today’s papers. Those photo montages are generally images of ladies hanging on to their hats as the yesterday’s blustery winds tried to whip them away.

Katie Houghton from Ascot, seen posing in front of Elisabeth Frink’s bronze horse, in a bright yellow dress and hat with pink accessories, caught the eye of most of the picture editors. She features on page 2 of The Daily Telegraph, and on page 6 of The Times, alongside further images of ladies in mackintoshes and struggling with umbrellas.

Houghton also appears on page 29 in the Daily Mirror, alongside another two ladies in pink, all holding on to their hats and fascinators with the headline “One more gust and they’re off!”

The Racing Post goes with front page headline “Hang On to Your Hats” theme and photo, but dovetails that with the speedsters running in the day four feature race, the five-furlong Group Two Qatar King George Stakes. The paper’s pages 16 and 17 featured a number of photos of women with “Hats come under attack”, as well as a photo of June and Ray Bareham on deckchairs on Trundle Hill. Jack Hayes’s accompanying editorial, includes chats to a number of racegoers on the Hill and in the Richmond Enclosure, all discussing their differing racing experiences, their enjoyment of the day and their individual efforts (or not) on the fashion front.

The Magnolia Cup makes its way into The Times Business section, with a head-on shot of Dido Harding, mouth wide open as she wins the charity race for female riders. She is captioned under her formal name of Baroness Harding of Winscombe with the sentence that she “may no longer be at the reins of a FTSE company but the former chief executive of Talk Talk stormed to victory yesterday at the Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival”.

Harding’s victory also gets itself a quarter page of editorial in The Daily Telegraph with the quote that Harding felt riding in the race beat owning a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner. There is also mention of the charity supported by this year’s race riders, Place2Be, which provides counselling services to schools, and of fellow rider Sarah Ayton, the double Olympic sailing gold medallist. She enjoyed the experience so much that she vows to continue riding.

In the Racing Post, Harding’s Magnolia Cup victory gets photo treatment – she is pictured with Lord March on page 6 – and a story on page 18. In six years of trying it is Harding’s first victory in the Magnolia Cup, with the story also referencing to her Gold Cup-owning success with Cool Dawn in 1998.

Racing page stories all revolve around Winter’s victory in the Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes, the win by the Aidan O’Brien-trained superstar three-year-old filly providing yet more weather-related headlines.

The Sun’s front page pull-out goes even further with snow flake graphics, alongside the header “Winter Wonderland”. The Express has three paragraphs of editorial under the headline “Winter hot in Nassau”, the Daily Star has Winter “sizzling”, while The Daily Telegraph’s double page has Winter “powering through the mud”. Even the i manages “Winter continues hot streak”, though unfortunately for its preview of today’s racing the i’s lead horse Frontiersman was declared a non-runner this morning.

The Guardian avoided the weather for its headline with its “Winter of content as O’Brien does it again”, Greg Wood writing that the filly answered all the questions thrown at her with the assurance of a “Mastermind finalist”. She brushed aside doubts about her coping with the 10-furlong trip, the soft ground and taking on older horses for the first time.

The Racing Post devotes the best part of a full page to Winter’s Nassau victory under “Winter Rules”. Her victory gave jockey Ryan Moore his 100th Group 1 winner, an achievement given decent second story space on the same page.

Profitable, amongst others, gets many of the tips for today’s Group Two Qatar King George Stakes – the Daily Mail and The Times selecting the Clive Cox-trained sprinter, while The Guardian opts for the Charles Hills-trained Battaash.

STEWARDS AND GORDON ON THE MENU TOMORROW

The £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup, one of the most famous handicaps in the calendar, is the feature race tomorrow, Saturday, August 5, the final day of 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Inaugurated in 1840, the Cup has thrown up many stories and this year will be no different. The rain-soaked course, which experienced some of its worst weather ever on Wednesday, made the draw ceremony even more important with connections choosing their stalls position on Thursday.

Projection, 7/1, who comes into the six-furlong handicap off a third in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot on good to firm ground, currently heads the market and the Roger Charlton-trained four-year-old has a draw of 27, putting him on the stands’ side.

Top-weight Danzeno is looking to build on his win over five furlongs at Ascot last month, when he saw off fellow Qatar Stewards’ Cup contender Polybius by three quarters of a length. Drawn 16, he has options to come up the middle or to go left or right and it will be interesting to see where jockey Silvestre de Sousa decides to place the Michael Appleby-trained gelding.

Polybius, a 9/1 chance and drawn 25 on the stands’ side, arrives in good form after his fourth in the Wokingham and second to Danzero over a furlong shorter on July 15. His trainer David Simcock has had two winners so far this week and will be hoping for a good run from the son of Oasis Dream.

Mick Easterby has two runners this year, the 2011 winner Hoof It, who won the consolation race, the Qatar Stewards’ Sprint, the first race on the card on Saturday, last year. This year Hoof It has had a single run in the Scottish Steward’s Cup at Hamilton over six furlongs on July 21, where the 10-year-old came home 12th of 14 runners. Easterby’s second contender, after Hoofalong was taken out because of the going, is Perfect Pasture, a son of Pastoral Pursuits, who has a Listed win on good ground at Windsor and two runs in Group Three races as his build up. Easterby choose the far side through stall four for Hoof It and 17 for Perfect Pasture.

Sir Dancelot represents the yard of David Elsworth and the veteran trainer will have a plan in place for his three-year-old son of Sir Prancealot. Elsworth opted for a high draw for his charge (24), who will run on the soft for the first time in his career. Sir Dancealot is a three-time winner and comes into the race off the back of a second in the furlong-longer Bunbury Cup at Newmarket in July. Ryan Moore takes the ride.

The Qatar Gordon Stakes is a Group Three, over 12-furlongs is a race, named after the Dukedom of Gordon, one of the titles held by the Duke of Richmond, owner of Goodwood Estate. The contest often offers pointers for the St Leger, held at Doncaster in September, and this year’s line-up contains two runners who hold entries for worlds’ oldest Classic, Crystal Ocean and Khalidi.

Crystal Ocean, third in the King Edward VII Stakes (1m 4f) at Royal Ascot and the Group Two Dante Stakes (York, 1m 2½f), looks to add to his win in a maiden at Nottingham at the start of the year. Trained by Sir Michael Stoute in Newmarket, he is a 6/4 chance and currently heads the market.

Khalidi, a four-time winning son of High Chaparral, is trained by John Gosden who knows a thing or two about success in both this race (Presenting 1995) and the St Leger, which he has annexed four times, most recently with Masked Marvel in 2011.

Khalidi has run 10 times but has encountered soft ground only once, his first run, in a novice event at Newmarket. This year he was second in the Group Two King Edward VII at Royal Ascot and is a 9/4 chance.

The other berths in the race are filled by Jakes Hill, 12/1, trained by Eve Johnson Houghton. The three-year-old is a winner of a maiden over 10 furlongs at Sandown in June and third in a Listed event last time out in July.

Mount Moriah, trained by Ralph Beckett, comes into the Qatar Gordon Stakes having won his last three outings, the most recent of which was a handicap at Ascot in July.

Across Dubai has run three times and never been out of the places with two wins and a second. The son of Cape Cross is trained by Wiliam Haggas and arrives at Goodwood on the back of a handicap victory at Haydock, July 8.

BETTING NEWS

Betfred report the following market movers ahead of the fourth day of racing at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival and Saturday’s Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

First race: Betfred Glorious Stakes

No.5 Poet’s Word 15/8 from 9/4

Second race: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

No.2 Beat The Bank 9/4 from 3/1

Third race: Betfred Mile Handicap

No.6 Master The World 7/1 from 8/1

No.8 Birchwood 14/1 from 18/1

No.9 Blair House 11/2 from 13/2

Fourth race: Qatar King George Stakes

No.5 Profitable 2/1 from 5/2

No.11 Marsha 6/1 from 7/1

Fifth race: Betfred Mobile Nursery

No.3 Carouse 11/2 from 7/1

No.5 Gift In Time 7/2 from 11/2

No.9 Quayside 7/1 from 10/1

Seventh race: Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap

No.8 Londinium 5/2 from 7/2

No.10 See Of Rome 10/1 from 16/1

Saturday’s Qatar Stewards’ Cup Handicap market movers

No.2 Growl 10/1 from 33/1

No.7 Projection 7/1 from 8/1

Up to £200,000 to be won on the Scoop6 with four legs staged on final day of Qatar Goodwood Festival

A single winner of Saturday’s totescoop6 could be in line to pocket nearly £200,000 if successful in the bonus race next weekend.

Three mystery Scottish punters failed to solve the bonus race last week which means there is £50,738 in the bonus pool. The Scoop6 itself went begging as well leaving a £50,584 rollover in the win fund.

Tomorrow’s Scoop6 races will all be shown live on ITV, with four legs from Glorious Goodwood accompanied by two from Newmarket.

Betfred boss Fred Done is also offering a £100,000 bonus if there is a single winner from one of the following qualifying channels – Betfred shops, betfred.com and mobile, totesport.com and mobile, or at the racecourse with totepool.

totepool spokesman Andrew Griffiths said: “It’s been a tough week for punters at Goodwood, but a £200,000 Scoop6 could provide a glorious finale for one lucky winner.”

The opening six races at Goodwood make up the totejackpot on Saturday, while the Qatar Summer Handicap (2:25 Goodwood) will be the totetrifecta rollover race.

totescoop6 races – 05/08/2017

Leg 1: 1:50 Goodwood – Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

Leg 2: 2:05 Newmarket

Leg 3: 2:25 Goodwood – Qatar Summer Handicap

Leg 4: 2:40 Newmarket

Leg 5: 3:00 Goodwood – Qatar Gordon Stakes

Leg 6: 3:35 Goodwood – Qatar Stewards’ Cup

totescoop6 rollovers – 05/08/2017

Win: £50,584

Bonus: £50,738

totejackpot – 05/08/2017

Leg 1: 1:50 Goodwood – Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

Leg 2: 2:25 Goodwood – Qatar Summer Handicap

Leg 3: 3:00 Goodwood – Qatar Gordon Stakes

Leg 4: 3:35 Goodwood – Qatar Stewards’ Cup

Leg 5: 4:10 Goodwood – Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

Leg 6: 4:45 Goodwood – Qatar Handicap

totetrifecta rollover race – 05/08/2017

2:25 Goodwood – Qatar Summer Handicap

MOORE AND STOUTE WIN GLORIOUS FOR SECOND SUCCESSIVE YEAR

Ryan Moore and Sir Michael Stoute combined to win the G3 Betfred Glorious Stakes over 12 furlongs for the second year running with four-year-old Poet’s Word. They were successful with Kings Fete in 2016.

Moore was always going well on 7/4 favourite Poet’s Word, racing in fourth before taking up the running just inside the final furlong, and won readily by a length and a half in 2m 42.60s from Second Step who held off Scarlet Dragon by a neck for second.

Moore was impressed by the winner. The jockey, who was celebrating his second success of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival following his G1 victory on Winter in yesterday’s Qatar Nassau Stakes.

He said: “Poet’s Word jumped out very smoothly and was very relaxed, but it was one of those races that didn’t exactly go how I would have really liked.

“This horse has a lot of ability and a great attitude. He has handled that ground well today.

“Sir Michael has had to be patient with him and I think he has the makings of a proper horse.”

Asked whether the horse would contest either the G1 Juddmonte International at York next month or the G1 Irish Champion Stakes, in which he is entered, Moore replied: “I think he will be [Group One class] yes, but they [Juddmonte International & Irish Champion Stakes] might come too soon.

“Poet’s Word is lightly-raced and can only get better. He won the handicap at this meeting last year. He does everything right and will hopefully keep progressing.”

POET’S STICKS TO HIS WORD IN THE GLORIOUS STAKES

Poet’s Word, who had not run since finishing second in the Group Three Huxley Stakes at Chester in May, made his first venture over a mile and a half a winning one when taking the Betfred Glorious Stakes (G3) by a length and a half from Second Step. He was sent off the 7/4 favourite.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager for winning owner Saeed Suhail, said: “I expected him to run like that, Sir Michael and Ryan were a little bit apprehensive about the ground. He is out of a Nashwan mare and I thought he’d handle it.

“He seemed to labour a bit in the last two furlongs, but I felt if Ryan had given him a whack he’d have picked up.”

When asked why the horse had not run since May, Raymond said: “There has not really been anything, a minor problem, but nothing really. We wanted to try to pick races for him, Sir Michael wanted to go for the Eclipse, but Saeed didn’t like the Eclipse, he felt the mile and a half is his distance.”

Looking forward, Raymond has eyes on a possible trip overseas.

“I think the Grade One Canadian International could be the race for him, I don’t know what Sir Michael’s plans are for him now, but he is the ideal horse for something like that.”

It is a race that Saeed Suhail, Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore have been successful in before with Cannock Chase in 2015. That horse also won the Huxley Stakes in the preceding spring.

SECOND A STEP BEHIND

100/30 Chance Second Step, a tough and consistent Dalakhani gelding, who has won and been placed in Listed contests on his latest two starts, showed his abilities in good fashion when staying on well to gain second, a length and a half behind the 7/4 favourite, Poet’s Word in the opener, the Group Three Betfred Glorious Stakes over a mile and a half.

Roger Charlton, the trainer, commented on the six-year-old after the race: “I am really pleased actually. We weren’t sure about the ground, he has never run on ground like this.

“They got racing a long way out and the one thing he did was keep battling and staying on. For an old horse, it was encouraging.

“There are no plans for where we might go next with him, I will have a look at the programme book.”

Jamie Spencer, jockey, added: “He ran well. I would say he ran into a smart horse today.

“We quickened to win and I was surprised how easily Ryan [Moore] got by me.

“It was very tacky out there.”

1.50pm Betfred Glorious Stakes (Group 3)

1 Poet’s Word (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-01 Ryan Moore 7/4 Fav

2 Second Step (Merry Fox Stud Limited) Roger Charlton 6-9-01 Jamie Spencer 100/30

3 Scarlet Dragon (HP Racing Scarlet Dragon) Eve Johnson Houghton 4-9-01 Hollie Doyle 9/2

6 ran

Time: 2m 42.60s

Distances: 1½, nk

Breeder: Woodcote Stud Ltd

Breeding: b c Poet’s Voice – Whirly Bird (Nashwan (USA))

Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.40, £2.00 Exacta: £7.20

Sir Michael Stoute – 181 Goodwood winners (77 at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Ryan Moore – 124 Goodwood winners (38 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Ryan Moore, riding the winner of the race Poet’s Word, said: “Bad.”

Jamie Spencer, on board second placed Second Step, said: “It’s very tacky ground.”

Hollie Doyle, jockey of the third placed Scarlet Dragon, said: “It’s slow and a little tacky.”

Oisin Murphy, on board Majeed, said: “The ground is holding and tacky.”

P.J McDonald, partner of Lord Yeats, said: “It’s soft but very holding.”

David Allan, who rode Snoano, said: “It’s very soft.”

BEAT THE BANK JUSTIFIES FAVOURITISM IN THE BONHAMS THOROUGHBRED STAKES

Beat The Bank gives jockey Ryan Moore a quick fire 6.5/1 double on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and maintains the good form for trainer Andrew Balding with success in the Group Three mile Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Balding has enjoyed a great Qatar Goodwood Festival week with a Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes victory for Here Comes When and a Group One second with Blond Me in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

“He’s looked very smart at home, and he looked very good at Newmarket. I was worried about the ground today, but he got a fantastic ride,” said Balding of the son of Paco Boy, sent off the 7/4 favourite and the three-length winner from Make Time.

“We will have ambitions for him in time, he’s just won a Group Three so we’ll look for a Group Two or something else. It’s exciting because the owners are really enthusiastic and I am pleased we have a good horse for them.”

“He is only a three-year-old and is going to be around for a while, I hope,” added Balding. “I am not very good at watching races so I need to see it again. It was always going to be tactical, but as soon as they went a good gallop I was not worried and he seemed to cope with the ground. I am very pleased.”

The owner, who races Beat The Bank under the name King Power Racing Co Ltd, is Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha,

the Thai-based owner of Leicester City Football Club.

“He is the best horse I have had so far,” said the owner who has a dozen horses in training with Balding.

RYAN MOORE AGAIN

Ryan Moore, successful in the first race on Poet’s Word, doubled up in the second contest, the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes for three-year-olds over a mile on the Andrew Balding trained Beat The Bank.

Both horses started 7/4 favourite and the double came to 6.5/1.

Beat The Bank was held up in fourth and came to challenge approaching the final furlong, with Moore finding a narrow gap between horses and power away to win by three lengths from 5/2 chance Make Time who held off Forest Ranger by a neck for third. The winning time was 1m 40.83s.

Moore reported: “I have been impressed with Beat The Bank every time I have seen him – he was impressive at the Craven meeting and was impressive at the July meeting.

“He handled the ground OK, travelled very well and has a very good turn of foot – horses that can produce a good turn of foot off a strong pace are good horses.

“I am sure that he has a big future and that Andrew will find the right way with him.”

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3)

1 Beat The Bank (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 3-9-01 Ryan Moore 7/4 Fav

2 Make Time (Gail Brown Racing VII) David Menuisier 3-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 5/2

3 Forest Ranger (Mrs H Steel) Richard Fahey 3-9-01 Tony Hamilton 13/2

6 ran

Time: 1m 40.83s

Distances: 3, nk, 1¼, ¾, 8

Breeder: A S Denniff

Breeding: b g Paco Boy (IRE) – Tiana (Diktat)

Tote Win: £2.30 Places: £1.60, £1.60 Exacta: £6.40

Andrew Balding – 32 Goodwood winners (12 at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Ryan Moore – 125 Goodwood winners (39 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

MAKE SECOND

Make Time made second for trainer David Menuisier and connections, in the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes over a mile.

A Listed winner last time out, the three-year-old Makfi colt put up a good show to be three lengths second to the 7/4 favourite, Beat The Bank, ridden by Ryan Moore, and a neck in front of the third home Forest Ranger.

Menuisier, who trains locally, said: “I thought it was a good run. It took him a bit of time to quicken, but once he quickened he secured second place well.

“I am very pleased – or as pleased as you can be when you finish second.

“We have definitely put his previous Group Three [seventh of 10, G3 Greenham} run behind us. But I am not walking on my head just yet.

“He has always felt like a nice horse that is why we gave him an easy task last time.

“I don’t think the ground was much of a problem today, it just takes him a bit of time to quicken. It could be a bit of greenness as well.

“I think the winner looks a very smart horse.

“We will take it slowly from here and look for our next option. There is a Group Three at Salisbury.

“We just have to see how he comes out of the race.

“We might have some options in France. He may need some cut in the ground so France could be it.

“I am proud of him he is going up.”

Andrea Atzeni, who rode the 5/2 chance, added: “He ran a very nice race. He arrived there to win the race but the winner just quickened up a little bit better.

“He is a horse that is probably still learning his way. He will improve.”

MASTER ON TOP OF THE WORLD IN THE BETFAIR MILE HANDICAP

Master Of The World made it one place better this year in the Betfred Mile, today’s £150,000 feature handicap, having finished second in 2016. Sent off the 6/1 second favourite, he won by three quarters of a length from Tony Curtis.

Winning trainer David Elsworth said: “Yes, I think if I were speaking on behalf of the horse, I wouldn’t even talk to you!

“People talk about stats, but he’s won three races out of I don’t know how many races (40), and he’s been beaten noses and short-heads in race such as the Cambridgeshire and in this race last year.

“He’s won a lot of money and beaten a lot of horses to do it. He’s been in wonderful form and we hoped he could win. You need a bit of luck in a race like this – and it transpired it went our way for a change!

“He’s got tons of ability, he really has, horseracing is a very complex and difficult thing to understand, and I don’t really understand it and have been doing it for a few years now!

“He has considerable ability, he is Group Three class or even a Group Two horse, but when you get these handicaps, old professionals, and they duck and dive, it is hard work out there.

“People don’t understand they are running as fast as hard as they can and it hurts sometimes and they get stopped, and they get disenchanted and things. It is nice he had his day in the sun.”

When asked about jockey Ryan Moore, Elsworth said: “Ryan’s the man you want in your corner, I feel sorry for Pat Dobbs, who rode him last year and would have ridden him, but is unfortunately suspended so we had to make do with Ryan!”

Chris Benham, part-owner, said: “We are part-time racehorse owners and we own a construction company. Master Of The World has been so unlucky. Our company is called HG Construction and sometime we say it’s ‘Have a Go’, well, Master Of The World always has a go.

“Today he was lucky, but he had Ryan Moore on board, who absolutely is the best.

“But we are delighted. Kevin [Quinn] and I have owned him for a long time and we love him. We are totally committed to this sport and we love the enjoyment, but it is lovely to win.”

The excitement hasn’t ended yet at the Qatar Glorious Goodwood meeting for the Benham and Quinn – they have Sir Dancealot running in tomorrow’s £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

3.00pm £150,000 Betfred Mile Handicap

1 Master The World (K Quinn/C Benham) David Elsworth 6-9-07 Ryan Moore 6/1

2 Tony Curtis (Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez) Richard Hannon 4-9-06 Sean Levey 14/1

3 Birchwood (Godolphin) Richard Fahey 4-9-06 Jamie Spencer 16/1

4 Withernsea (Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner) Richard Fahey 6-9-01 Tony Hamilton 12/1

17 ran

Time: 1m 41.34s

Distances: ¾, sh, ¾

Breeder: A Hanahoe

Breeding: gr g Mastercraftsman (IRE) – Zadalla (Zaha (CAN))

Tote Win: £6.80 Places: £1.80, £3.30, £4.90, £3 Exacta: £92.00

David Elsworth – 74 Goodwood winners (17 at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Ryan Moore – 126 Goodwood winners (40 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

MOORE 52/1 TREBLE

Ryan Moore is proving unbeatable today and gained his third victory in as many races on grey Master The World in the £150,000 Betfred Mile, the feature handicap on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. The treble came to 52/1.

Moore, who held up his mount, did not get the clearest of runs before the straight and dropped back but retained his cool and found a way through bang on the crowded far rail to gain the upper hand well inside the final furlong to triumph by three quarters of a length from Tony Cutis who mugged Birchwood for second by a short-head.

Six-year-old Master The World , who finished second in the Betfred Mile last year, is handled by master trainer David Elsworth and started at 6/1 among the 17 strong field for the valuable handicap. His winning time came to 1m 41.34s.

Moore commented: “You need a bit of luck.

“Master The World actually jumped out very well and I was in a lovely spot three back on the fence, but the pace was slow and, after going 300 metres, the race started going and got very rough. It was not a nice race from the six down to the four.

“Because they were getting away from him, he hit a flat spot when we turned in but once he passed one, he started to go and won well. He stopped when he got there and had to go again.

“The trainer deserves all credit. He is a brilliant trainer and really fancied him today. It is a good performance to get the horse here. He was second last year and he has brought him back again. Fair play to him.”

CURTIS NOT FAR OFF

Tony Curtis, trained by Richard Hannon for Chelsea Thoroughbreds, pleased connections with his three quarter length second to 6/1 chance Master Of The World in the £150,000 Betfred Mile.

Sent off at 14/1, the four-year-old Rock Of Gibraltar gelding dug deep to deny third home Birchwood (16/1) by a short-head. Last of seven in a Listed event on his seasonal debut, he was fourth in the Bunbury Cup over seven furlongs on his only other start this year.

Hannon commented after the race: “The horse is back to his best, it was a super run.

“The owners are here and are all happy, so I am happy.”

Richard Morecombe, founder, chairman and racing manager of Chelsea Thoroughbreds, said: “He ran one of the best races of his life. He’s always been a horse with a bit of class, he was fourth last time out in the Bunbury Cup and the favourite here has won the race.

“He’s a good horse, you need to be a Group horse to win these races and he’s not far off that. He’s settled better than he ever has done today. Sean (Levey) gave him a great ride.”

Sean Levey added: “I am happy – the horse has done no wrong. He’s taken another step forward and I’m delighted with him.”

Richard Fahey, trainer of Godolphin’s Birchwood, declared: “It is just nice to see Birchwood run a race really.

“I would just love him to win one of them.

“There are two or three big handicaps left and the Balmoral would be one of them. I would imagine we would get slower ground then and that would suit him.”

Jamie Spencer, Birchwood’s rider, said: “He ran well.”

BATTAASH LOOKS SPRINTER OF HIGHEST ORDER IN QATAR KING GEORGE STAKES

Battaash took himself into the leading ranks of sprinters with a convincing two and a quarter length success in the Group Two five-furlong Qatar King George Stakes.

Sent off a 9/2 chance, he is trained by Charlie Hills and was ridden by Jim Crowley, retained jockey for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

TrainerCharlesHills said: “I was delighted with his performance today. It is drying ground but he seemed to handle it no problem at all. I was really impressed with him.

“Battaash is a three-year-old who is improving now and going through the ranks.

“It was a Group Two today, A Group Three last time and a Listed race the time before. He is progressing certainly the right way and was up against some proper sprinters there. He just travelled with such ease.”

When the Lambourn handler was asked if this three-year-old son of Dark Angel compared in any way Muhaarar, the former champion sprinter trained by Hills for Sheikh Hamdan, he said: “This horse is a serious speedball whereas Muhaarar I am sure would have got further. He won over seven furlongs and I am sure he would have got a mile had we gone that way.

“It will be the Nunthorpe (G1, 5f, York , August 25) next for Battaash, all being well. The five furlongs at York should really suit him.

“Obviously, we have got the American horse Lady Aurelia to contend with there, which should make it a good race.”

NEW SPRINTING STAR IN BATTAASH

Three-year-old Battaash extended his unbeaten run this season to three when the impressive winner of the G2 Qatar King George Stakes over five furlongs on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival today.

The Dark Angel gelding, who started at 9/2, beat the 9/4 market leader Profitable by two and a quarter lengths under Jim Crowley in 58.51s.

Crowley commented: “I don’t think I have ridden a better sprinter. I rode Battaash work at Charlie’s (Hills) 10 days ago and it was like riding a motorbike up the gallops.

“He is very fast and, although you have to keep a lid on him in the race, he does everything and takes you into it lovely.

“I was a little bit [worried about the ground] but Charlie wasn’t to be fair. He was quite adamant that he would go on the ground. A few horses in his pedigree have gone with a bit of cut. He will probably be even better on better ground.

“He jumped very well from the stalls. Take Cover is a very fast horse, a seasoned campaigner, I was just taking a toe off him. In the end, I got dragged into the race, he got there very easily at the two-pole.

“I could not believe how well I was going and I was just hoping on that going that he’d keep going. I never felt like I was in trouble at any stage, he has just so much natural speed.

“He can be little bit hot, but the horse is growing up with every run and is a lot more relaxed now.

“The stalls are stands’ side and we ended up on the far rail which is a lot of ground to cover but it is the freshest part of the track. The lead horse took me over there – it was a great performance.

“It is not until they go and do it at Group One level that you want to pump them up too much. He could only do what he has done so far.”

When asked what he thought of a clash with Lady Aurelia in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes on August 25 at York over the same trip, Crowley, the retained jockey for owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, was not cowed, smiling, he said: “Bring it on!”

Of the level of talent that this horse is showing Crowley he added: “I am just so pleased to have one like this for the boss!”

3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (Group 2)

1 Battaash (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 3-8-13 Jim Crowley 9/2

2 Profitable (Godolphin) Clive Cox 3-8-13 James Doyle 9/4 Fav

3 Marsha (Elite Racing Club) Sir Mark Prescott 4-8-13 Luke Morris 9/2

11 ran

Time: 58.51s

Distances: 2¼, ¾

Breeder: Ballyphilip Stud

Breeding: b g Dark Angel (IRE) – Anna Law (IRE) (Lawman (FR))

Tote Win: £5.30 Places: £2.00, £1.20, £1.60 Exacta: £17.20

Charlie Hills – 10 Goodwood winners (5 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jim Crowley – 56 Goodwood winners (9 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

PROFITABLE ADDS TO THE BANK

Profitable was in the money again when second to Battaash in the Group Two £312,000 Qatar King George Stakes over five furlongs, the fourth on the card on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Clive Cox-trained Invincible Spirit five-year-old was second last time out in the Group One Kings Stand Stakes, with today’s third, Marsha also third that day.

Cox said: “He has run his race and I am really pleased with him. All credit to the winner – simple as that really.

“I don’t know where we will go next.”

James Doyle, who partnered the 9/4 favourite Profitable, said: “I’m very happy with him, he travelled into the race nicely, we got a little bit tight and Battaash [the winner] crossed us, but when we switched out he plugged away nicely.

“It was probably just the ground, it is very hard work.”

Third home Marsha’s trainer, Sir Mark Prescott, commented: “She ran very well. She was a bit squeezed for room when it mattered.

“I thought that she and Profitable would finish within inches of one another [three quarters of a length] but I don’t think we would have beaten the winner who looked very good.

“She has run a great race, she and Profitable there is absolutely nothing between them, they are marvellous. How can they be so consistent? There is never more than a couple of foot between them.

“If she is alright, though it is up to the owners, I thought we might go for the Nunthorpe [G1 5f York, August 25].

“She is going to go to the Tattersalls December sales which is a sadness for us.

“She will run in the Prix de l’Abbaye if she can.”

Luke Morris, jockey of 9/2 chance Marsha, said: “She coped with the ground fine but would probably be better suited to a quicker surface.”

A QUICKFIRE DOUBLE FOR TRAINER CHARLES HILLS

Trainer Charles Hills enjoyed a quick day four Qatar Goodwood Festival 34.75/1 double, with the Lambourn-based trainer following up in the six-furlong Betfred Mobile Nursery with Red Roman after Baataash’s impressive victory in the Group Two Qatar King George Stakes.

“It’s been a pretty good five minutes!” joked Hills after Red Roman, 11/2, won the nursery by a length and a quarter. “Red Roman had a pretty soft lead there, which was handy, but he handles that soft ground.

“We’ve always thought a bit of him – we ran him in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and he was only beaten five lengths.

“I think we can build off this now. We’ll see what the handicapper does with him this week. He is still pretty lightly raced so he’ll come on from today and we’ll draw up a plan, but he does enjoy this ground.”

Of further future plans, Hills said: “I am sure there will be ground conditions like this again this season so we’ll continue and, if we can, we’ll look for another nursery.

“He has an entry in the valuable Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy and that could be a possible.”

Red Roman was ridden by Harry Bentley, enjoying a first winner at this week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Bentley said: “It was a good run as it was really nice and smooth.

“He got an easy lead out in front. He slightly idled in the last furlong. I pulled my stick through and he straightened up and put the race too bed well.

“He was in front a long time – there is nothing wrong with his attitude. He appreciates a bit of cut in the ground.”

4.10pm Betfred Mobile Nursery

1 Red Roman (John Grant & The Hon R J Arculli) Charlie Hills 2-8-06 Harry Bentley 11/2

2 New Empire (Fitri Hay) Peter Chapple-Hyam 2-7-11 Noel Garbutt (3) 66/1

3 Gift In Time (The Cool Silk Partnership) James Given 2-8-03 Luke Morris 3/1J

Time: 1m 14.42s

Distances: 1¼, ½

Breeder: Mrs F S Williams

Breeding: b c Holy Roman Emperor (IRE) – Domitia (Pivotal)

Tote Win: £5.90 Places: £2.00, £9.80, £1.50

CharlieHills – 11 Goodwood winners (6 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Harry Bentley – 11 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

AL JAZI WINS L’ORMARINS QUEENS PLATE OAKS TREE STAKES FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

For the second year in succession, Al Shaqab Racing’s Al Jazi wins the Group Three seven-furlong L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes. She is trained in France by Francois Rohaut and was sent off the 9/4 favourite.

Harry Herbert, racing manager for Al Shaqab, said: “She’s a specialist at this trip and at this racecourse, coming back to win this for the second year running.

“For Francois Rohaut this is his treble up for Al Shaqab – he also won with Amy Eria three years ago. So it’s very special and good to get a win on the board.

“This is a really important week for us, and, apart from the weather, it has just gone so well. The atmosphere on this racecourse is so incredible.

“For Charles March and his team to have got through the dreadful Wednesday, and to have got the weather they deserve today and apparently tomorrow, is just fabulous.

“For Al Shaqab, of course, it is hugely important, and for Qatar, to have this win. Al Jazi was our best chance of the week and thankfully she’s gone and done it.

“It is Frankie’s first win of the week so far. It’s great, the reaction he gets from the racing public is so unique and so special and of course he feeds off that, and those scenes in the unsaddling enclosure is what it is all about. It’s good for Frankie, he’s a superstar. Gregory Benoist would have ridden the filly, but he’s hurt his neck and has been off for a few months.”

Looking ahead, the four-year-old Canford Cliffs’ filly, who previously ran in the Group One six-furlong Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, will probably return to top level company.

“I have not yet spoken with Francois about plans,” said Herbert, “but I’d imagine she’d go for the Foret, or something really good like that. When they are specialist over seven furlongs, there are not a huge number of options, and you get temped like at Royal Ascot to go back in trip for the Diamond Jubilee.

“She actually ran very well at Ascot, but a race over six is over before it has begun for her; she does all her best work at the end. Here you can see how special she is, and physically she’s doing really well. So, there is no plan yet, but it will be a Group One of some sort. She might come back and have another go next year, but I think the guys at Bouquetot Stud Farm may want her for covering purposes!

“She is such a good-looking filly by Canford Cliffs at some point she will have to head off and be covered by some fantastic stallion, but for now we’ll enjoy it and everyone can celebrate the treble.”

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

1 Al Jazi (Al Shaqab Racing) Francois Rohaut FR 4-9-03 Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

2 Eternally (Cheveley Park Stud) John Gosden 4-9-03 James Doyle 9/2

3 Tomyris (Nurlan Bizakov) Roger Varian 3-8-11 Andrea Atzeni 7/1

Time: 1m 29.29s

Distances: 1¼, hd

Breeder: Skymarc Farm

Breeding: b f Canford Cliffs (IRE) – Rainbow Crossing (Cape Cross (IRE))

Tote Win: £2.80 Places: £1.30, £1.70, £2.10 Exacta: £13.20

Francois Rohaut – 3 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Frankie Dettori – 195 Goodwood winners (66 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

DETTORI FLYING AFTER AL JAZI

An ebullient Frankie Dettori performed a flying dismount after registering his first winner of the week on the 9/4 favourite Al Jazi, in the Group Three L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes.

Detorri has had a torrid time with a shoulder injury and a stop start return to riding, but his season after victory at the weekend in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Enable followed by this success, has hit full stride.

“I would like to dedicate this race to Sheikh Joaan.” said the Italian as he spoke to the press after the race.

“Al Jazi won easy, travelled well, quickened and is uncomplicated.

“She has got a stride on her and for Goodwood that is ideal.

“She has a good cruising speed and a good kick. She put the race to bed straightaway.

“Friday and I have finally got on the score sheet.

“Qatar have sponsored the meeting and it is nice to get a winner on the board for my boss – I am happy now.

“It has been six weeks since my shoulder injury and I have been working hard at it – it is back to where it was now.”

ETERNALLY PLEASES

Following 11 months off the track, 9/2 shot Eternally, partnered by James Doyle, made a good impression coming second on her return to the racecourse.

She finished a length and a quarter behind Al Jazi, the winner for the second year running in the G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes on the fourth day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

John Gosden, trainer, said: “She ran a great race. She hasn’t run this year and I’m really happy with her.

“That filly [Al Jazi] won it last year and wins it again this year. We’re more than happy with Eternally’s performance.”

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud which owns Eternally, said: “She ran very well,though she took a bit of time getting used to the ground.

“She almost jumped too well, like a sprinter and found herself in front but she travelled nicely.

“She deserves to be in that level of company.”

STEWARDS REPORTS SO FAR TODAY

Race 1 – 1:50pm BETFRED GLORIOUS STAKES (Group 3)

Jedd O’Keeffe, the trainer of LORD YEATS, placed fifth, reported that the gelding was unsuited by the track, and would be better suited to a flatter, more galloping course.

David Simcock, the trainer of MAJEED, placed sixth, reported that the gelding was unsuited by the Soft ground and would prefer a faster surface.

Race 2 – 2:25pm BONHAMS THOROUGHBRED STAKES (Group 3)

Jim Crowley, the rider of ZAINHOM (USA), placed sixth, reported that the colt stopped quickly. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt during routine testing, failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 3 – 3:00pm BETFRED MILE HANDICAP

The Stewards noted that ZHUI FENG (IRE), trained by Amanda Perrett, had entered the Parade Ring after the signal to mount had been given. Being satisfied that this was due to the colt needing its near-fore shoe re-positioning, they took no further action.

The Stewards noted that approaching 4 furlongs out, WITHERNSEA (IRE), placed fourth, had to be checked when BIRCHWOOD (IRE), placed third, lugged left-handed at the same time as GOSSIPING, unplaced, lugged right-handed, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference inside the final furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that ONE WORD MORE (IRE), placed fifth, ridden by David Allan, interfered with GM HOPKINS, unplaced, ridden by Andrea Atzeni. The Stewards found Allan in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he switched to his left when not sufficiently clear, causing Atzeni to momentarily ease. They cautioned him as to his future conduct in races.

The Stewards gave permission for TONY CURTIS, trained by Richard Hannon, to go early to post, and noted that MASHAM STAR (IRE), trained by Mark Johnston, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

James Doyle, the rider of G K CHESTERTON (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding lost action approximately 2 furlongs out. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Andrea Atzeni, the rider of GM HOPKINS, unplaced, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run.

Martin Harley, the rider of GREENSIDE, unplaced, reported that the gelding ran too free and was denied a clear run in the early stages.

David Allan, the rider of ONE WORD MORE (IRE), placed fifth, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run.

Gary Moore, the trainer of GOSSIPING, unplaced, reported that the gelding ran too free in its first-time visor.

Race 4 – 3:35pm QATAR KING GEORGE STAKES (Group 2)

The Stewards gave permission for FINAL VENTURE, trained by Paul Midgley, to go early to post and be mounted in the chute, for TAKE COVER, trained by David C Griffiths, to go early and be led to post, for KYLLANG ROCK (IRE), trained by James Tate, to go early to post and be mounted in the chute, and for BATTAASH (IRE), trained by Charles Hills, to go early to post.

WALTON STREETS AHEAD

Walton Street, who opened his racecourse campaign as a three-year-old, having missed his juvenile year, at Pontefract in June with an easy victory over a mile and two furlongs on good to soft, continued his winning ways to land the final race of day four at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap over 11 furlongs.

Alex Merriam, assistant to Walton Street’s trainer Charlie Appleby, commented on the 7/2 chance’s victory, saying: “It was only his second run so he is entitled to be a bit on the green side.

“You can never be too sure but he won his Pontefract maiden very easily so it is hard to judge that form really. He is a nice stamp of a horse and he pleased us at home so we were quietly confident.

“We were never sure because of that ground, you are never sure if they can handle it. We will get him home and see how he is and Charlie will make a decision over where we go next.

“He is a big raw horse so he won’t want too much racing. We will treat him with a bit of respect.”

William Buick who rode the impressive three-year-old, said “He was green when he won his maiden at Pontefract last time, his first start, and he probably didn’t learn a lot that day.

“He was drawn on the inside today and he never jumped. For the first half of the race, he didn’t have a clue.

“He kind of got the hang of it turning into the straight, I had to switch him out onto the worse ground and he really stuck at it well.

“He showed a bit of a turn of foot and a bit of class today – he is still pretty green and pretty raw but there is plenty to work with.”

He won by two-lengths from Londinium the 2/1 favourite, who was trying to complete a Qatar Goodwood Festival double after winning the Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap on Wednesday.

5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap

1 Walton Street (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-01 William Buick 7/2

2 Londinium (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-07 Oisin Murpohy 2/1 Fav

3 See Of Rome (John & Jordan Lund) Richard Hughes 3-9-01 Jamie Spencer 10/1

Time: 2m 29.81s

Distances: 2, 2¼

Breeder: Darley

Breeding: b g Cape Cross (IRE) – Brom Felinity (AUS) (Encosta de Lago (AUS))

Tote Win: £4.70 Places: £1.90, £1.30, £2.90 Exacta: £13.90

Charlie Appleby – 18 Goodwood winners (6 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

William Buick – 58 Goodwood winners (18 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

GROUND FOR THE FINAL DAY HEADING TOWARDS GOOD TO SOFT

After a fully dry day for day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with the sun making a first lengthy appearance of the week, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley reported there may be a change in the going for the final day, which features the big-field sprint handicap, the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

“It’s been a fabulous day’s racing today, and Ryan Moore was at his best, winning down the far rail where I said the best of the ground as,” said Buckley

“I can’t move any rails tonight – they isn’t any ground left! We had to move the rails earlier in the week and that helped us keep the racing going; if I hadn’t been able to move the rail then, the whole meeting could have been in jeopardy.

“We are delighted with what we have done, and the team has worked extremely hard to keep the standards up.

“The ground now is what it is because of the weather we have had, there is nothing we can do about it, but it has been a drying day today. I walked the track at 4pm, and the ground is heading, at least along the top, towards good to soft. The ground is what it is down the straight, and the team will be busy treading in tonight and tomorrow morning.

“Let tonight be dry and tomorrow be dry and we will be heading to good to soft.”

L’ORMARINS BEST DRESSED COMPETITION

To celebrate the fourth year of L’Ormarins partnership with the Qatar Goodwood Festival, including today’s Group 3 Queen’s Plate Stakes, L’Ormarins have given a prize for today’s best dressed lady, Elena Rowland (below).

Elena was announced as the winner of the best dressed competition in the parade ring prior to the running of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Oak Tree Stakes and was chosen by an independent panel of judges and representatives from L’Ormarins.

The prize for Elena and her chosen companion consists of the flight from London to Cape Town, five nights in a luxury hotel, a wine tasting at L’Ormarins wine estate and Drakenstien Stud at Franschhoek, a day at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate meeting at Kenilworth Racecourse on January 6 2018 and lunch at the Grande Café and Beach in Cape Town.

In order for racegoers to have had a chance of winning the competition they had to be wearing the signature L’Ormarins colours of light blue and white.

The judges looked for ladies who were dressed elegantly and expressed originality. The judges took into account the entire outfit; dress, shoes, hat and accessories.

MOORE HAPPY WITH WINTER

Ryan Moore spoke to ITV Racing earlier today about the star filly Winter, who won her fourth G1 race in yesterday’s 10-furlong Qatar Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

He said: “Winter is a filly who is very talented – she has won two Guineas and a Coronation Stakes as well as yesterday’s race.

“She has been impressive on all her starts this year and her work at home has been very good. She does everything right in her races and is a hard filly to fault at the moment.

“We are very lucky to have her and for me to be riding her.

“It was a little bit of a messy start and we did not go quick – she is used to running in mile races.

“The distance was not too much of an issue for us. The ground, the way it is this week, was, horses just don’t perform to the level they can.

“She is probably used to going two or three strides quicker really but she had them covered the whole way. It was fairly straightforward and routine in the end.

“On this ground, it is important to try and look after horses. I had enough in hand to not kill her but I was harder on her than I would have liked to have been.

“Sobetsu got an easy lead and William (Buick) was able to control the pace and go for home when he wanted to. He had plenty left when I came to him but my filly has outclassed her rivals in the end. She has just powered away.

“She was very impressive at the Curragh in a strongly-run mile and she saw out the 10 furlongs yesterday no problem. She is getting more and more experienced and is very professional. I don’t know what her perfect conditions are. So far, she knows how to race and how to win. She handles all conditions the same at the moment.”

LATER STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 5 – 4:10pm BETFRED MOBILE NURSERY HANDICAP

Ryan Powell, the rider of ICONIC KNIGHT (IRE), unplaced, reported that the colt hung left-handed.

Race 6 – 4:40pm L’ORMARINS QUEENS PLATE OAK TREE STAKES (Group 3)

The Stewards gave permission for SAME JURISDICTION (SAF), trained by Ed Dunlop, to go early to post, and noted that BLETCHLEY, trained by Ralph Beckett, would wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

Jim Crowley, the rider of SAINTED, placed sixth, reported that the filly was denied a clear run.

Race 7 – 5:15pm BETFRED SUPPORTS JACK BERRY HOUSE HANDICAP

The Stewards noted two incidents of interference. In the first incident, approximately 2 furlongs out, RESHOUN (FR), placed sixth, hung quickly left-handed away from the whip, causing OPINIONATE, unplaced, to have to be checked. In the second incident, approximately half a furlong out, SHYMKENT, placed fourth, lugged left-handed before being quickly corrected, giving OPINIONATE a slight nudge. After viewing a recording of both incidents, they were satisfied that neither involved a riding offence nor improved the placing of any horse.

James Doyle, the rider of CROSS STEP (USA), unplaced, reported that the gelding stopped quickly. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Pat Cosgrave, the rider of TUFF ROCK (USA), unplaced, reported that the colt ran too free.





Racing UK Leading Jockey Award at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival – standings after fourth day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

William Buick 4 3 1

Andrea Atzeni 4 1 2

Ryan Moore 4 1 1

Jim Crowley 2 1 1

James Doyle 1 4 3

Harry Bentley 1 2 2

Jamie Spencer 1 1 3

Danny Tudhope 1 1 2

Frankie Dettori 1 1 -

Sean Levey 1 1 -

Hollie Doyle 1 - 2

George Buckell 1 - -

Hector Crouch 1 - -

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Josephine Gordon 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Adam Kirby 1 - -

PJ McDonald 1 - -

Oisin Murphy - 3 3

David Probert - 2 1

David Egan - 1 1

John Fahy - 1 -

Noel Garbutt - 1 -

Martin Harley - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

Silvestre De Sousa - 1 -

Luke Morris - - 2

John Egan - - 1

Tony Hamilton - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

George Wood - - 1

Leading trainers at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival –

standings after fourth day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Andrew Balding 2 3 -

Charlie Hills 2 3 -

Mark Johnston 2 2 2

Richard Hannon 2 2 1

Sir Michael Stoute 2 2 1

Charlie Appleby 2 1 1

Michael Bell 2 1 1

David Simcock 2 - 1

John Gosden 1 1 -

Roger Varian 1 - 2

David Elsworth 1 - 1

James Bethell 1 - -

Karl Burke 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

Brian Meehan 1 - -

Gary Moore 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Francois Rohaut FR 1 - -

Ian Williams 1 - -

Richard Fahey - 1 2

Eve Johnson Houghton - 1 1

David O’Meara - 1 1

Hugo Palmer - 1 1

Henry Candy - 1 -

Peter Chapple-Hyam - 1 -

Roger Charlton - 1 -

Clive Cox - 1 -

Ed Dunlop - 1 -

David Menuisier - 1 -

Laura Mongan - 1 -

Hughie Morrison - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Simon Crisford - - 2

Ralph Beckett - - 1

Mick Channon - - 1

Robert Cowell - - 1

James Fanshawe - - 1

Ed de Giles - - 1

James Given - - 1

William Haggas - - 1

Richard Hughes - - 1

Jamie Osborne - - 1

Sir Mark Prescott - - 1

Nigel Twiston-Davies - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FOURTH DAY, FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

ATTENDANCE UP ON FOURTH DAY OF QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

A terrific crowd of 24,134 today enjoyed the great racing on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and there will be another sold-out attendance of 25,000 tomorrow for the final day.

Today’s crowd figure was up 1,124 on the 2016 attendance for the comparable day.

