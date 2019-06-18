All the news from first day of Royal Ascot 2019 Posted by racenews on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2019 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18 GOING NEWS AT 10.00AM The going news for the first day of Royal Ascot 2019, Tuesday, June 18, is: Straight Course: Good Round Course: Good, Good to Soft in places It was dry overnight. There was two millimetres of rain over the weekend. It has been dry since Sunday morning. Thundery showers are possible from late morning today through to tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19. The remainder of the week is due to be generally drier, with the risk of occasional showers. Temperatures through the week are expected to be between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius. GoingStick readings at 8.30am today: Stand side: 8.9 Centre: 8.9 Far Side: 8.7 Round: 7.4 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre. Round Course: Inside The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until Thursday. NON-RUNNER TODAY 5.00pm Ascot Handicap 20 THE CASHEL MAN (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame) NON-RUNNER TOMORROW 5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup 5 CRAZY HORSE (Self Certificate, Lame) Set to be replaced by first reserve: R31 (20) WAR GLORY (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 13lb (5lb ex) Sean Levey ROYAL ASCOT 2019 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18 FACTFILES FOR TODAY’S INTERCONTINENTAL CHALLNGERS IN THE G1 KING’S STAND STAKES Enzo’s Lad (AUS) 6 b g Testa Rossa (AUS) – Sheerama (AUS) (Catbird (AUS)) Born: July 31, 2012 Breeder: Reavill Farm Management Owner: Noel Beban, Phil Bentley, Keith Bradley, Steve Grant, John Jacobsen, Philip Murphy, Michael Pitman, Ian & Leigh Vibert Trainer: Michael & Matthew Pitman NZ Jockey: David Egan Form: 14/071216052/35232217/1903717-179 *Set to be only the second New Zealand-trained horse to run at Royal Ascot following Seachange, who finished 12th in the 2008 G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f). Runs in today’s King’s Stand Stakes and could also run in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, June 22. Based in England at Abington Place, Newmarket, the yard of Jane Chapple-Hyam. *Seven-time winner in New Zealand, headed by back-to-back victories in the G1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph Stakes over six furlongs at Trentham. Scored by a head in 2018 and got up on the line for a nose verdict in January. All five other wins have been at Riccarton Park. *Raced keenly and faded to last of nine under James McDonald on his latest appearance, when racing outside of New Zealand for the first time in the six-furlong G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on April 28. *Was purchased for just NZ$15,000 (around £7,750) by his trainer Michael Pitman at the Magic Millions National Yearling Sale in Queensland, Australia, in 2014. Race record: Starts: 29; Wins: 7; 2nd: 5; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £206,405 Noel Beban, Phil Bentley, Keith Bradley, Steve Grant, John Jacobsen, Philip Murphy, Michael Pitman, Ian & Leigh Vibert Enzo’s Lad was purchased for just NZ$15,000 by his trainer Michael Pitman at the Magic Millions National Yearling Sale in Queensland, Australia, in 2014. Pitman decided to put together a syndicate for the horse, with Ian and Leigh Vibert, who run an engineering company in Wellington, owning 40 per cent of Enzo’s Lad and the rest of the group taking between 5 and 10 per cent. Pitman said of the group: “They are just average, hard-working people who have a nice horse and are enjoying it.” Most of the syndicate will be travelling over to the UK to watch Enzo’s Lad race at Royal Ascot. Michael & Matthew Pitman (Christchurch, New Zealand) Michael Pitman, born 4 March 1955, hails from a racing background. His grandmother was sister to jockeys Noel and Bubs Eastwood, while his uncle was a stipendiary steward. Both his parents were keen racegoers at Riccarton Park when Michael was a child. He worked as a sales manager for leading golf brand PGF after leaving school and caddied for Stuart “The Emperor” Jones, one of New Zealand’s greatest ever amateur golfers. Michael’s brother Geoff is a professional golfer and PGA member. Michael managed a sports store in Christchurch for Ian Ballinger, who represented New Zealand at shooting and won a bronze medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics. He took out a public licence to train aged 22 after Ballinger purchased two horses and asked Pitman to train them one of them. Shortly after receiving his licence, Pitman was severely injured in a car accident that saw him hospitalised for six months and left him with a prosthetic limb after his left leg was amputated below the knee. He was still recovering in a wheelchair when he recorded his first winner, Ben Ahee at Hokitika in 1979. He trains from his home Yaldhurst, Christchurch, and at Riccarton Park racecourse in partnership with his son Matthew, 31, who has shared the licence since 2014, while his wife Diane is also an integral part of the business. Michael and Diane lost their other son Jonny, 28, to suicide, in November, 2013 – there is a J on Enzo’s Lad’s colours to honour his memory. Michael was diagnosed with bowel cancer in May, 2018, but was given the all clear earlier this month following surgery, radiation treatment and chemotherapy. This is his first visit to the UK. Racing Highlights: Has sent out more than 1,800 winners, including 105 in a season – the second-highest total by a trainer in New Zealand. Became the first South Island-based trainer to win the New Zealand Premiership for more than three decades in 2008, and has since gone on to win the title a further two times. His best horses have included dual G1 winner Savvy Coup, who was seventh behind Winx in the 2018 Cox Plate. The filly subsequently transferred to Chris Waller and was sold to Coolmore for AUS$1 million at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale in May, 2019. Big Race Wins Include: Thorndon Mile (1992 Just Tommy), Livamol Classic (2018 Savvy Coup), NZ Oaks (2018 Savvy Coup), Telegraph Stakes (2018 & 2019 Enzo’s Lad) No previous Royal Ascot runners David Egan Born: June 19, 1999 Background: A son of G1-winning jockey John Egan, who is still riding and has partnered four Royal Ascot winners headed by Les Arcs in the 2006 Golden Jubilee Stakes. His mother is former trainer Sandra Hughes, making him a grandson of legendary jockey and trainer Dessie Hughes (who died in 2014) and a nephew of champion jockey turned trainer Richard Hughes. Egan junior rode ponies from a young age in Ireland and began pony racing at the age of 13. From around the age of 11, he used to ride out for Dessie Hughes at his training base near the Curragh where he was taught how to canter on the gallops and do his first bits of work. Egan was determined to become a Flat jockey and at 14, he began to ride out most weekends and in the summer holidays for Willie McCreery, who also trains near the Curragh. When he came over on his holidays to England, Egan would also ride out for David Elsworth. He moved permanently to England when he turned 16 and spent a month at the British Racing School, before joining trainer Roger Varian as his apprentice jockey. Egan was crowned Stobart Champion Apprentice in England in 2017, amassing 53 winners. In 2018, he recorded his most victories to date, with 72 successes and won over £1 million in prize money. So far in 2019 (as of June 17), he has ridden 31 winners. Egan’s jockey coach is Classic-winning jockey Michael Hills and in 2016 he spent a winter working for Jose Corrales at Laurel Park, Maryland, in America. Away from racing, Egan enjoys playing golf, squash and going swimming. First winner: Etienne Gerard, Windsor, July 4, 2016. Career highlights: Egan’s first Group success came aboard Pilaster in the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in August, 2018. Other big-race successes include the Listed Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes (2018 Rasima), the G3 Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (2018 Qabala) and the Listed Newmarket Stakes (2018 UAE Jewel). No previous Royal Ascot wins

Houtzen (AUS) 5 b m I Am Invincible (AUS) – Set To Unleash (AUS) (Reset (AUS)) Born: September 25, 2014 Breeder: N Leckie Owner: Aquis Farm Trainer: Toby Edmonds AUS Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy Form: 1/11153179/31602561-0 *Runs in the £500,000 G1 King’s Stand Stakes (5f) today. *Won the lucrative Listed Magic Millions 2yo Classic (6f) at Gold Coast in January, 2017, as a two-year-old. *Dual G3-winning sprinter in Australia over six furlongs, landing the Scarborough Stakes at Moonee Valley in 2017 and the P J Bell Stakes at Randwick in April, 2018. *Met trouble in running near the line on most recent attempt at G1 level when sixth (btn 1.75l) in the G1 Manikato Stakes at Mooney Valley on October 26. *Last raced when 10th, having been sent off favourite, in a G3 event at Gold Coast on January 10. *Has since been purchased by Aquis Farm. *Arrived in Britain on March 28 with travelling and work companion Acqume, stabled at Abington Place in Newmarket and worked under Oisin Murphy at Ascot on May 20. *Kerrin McEvoy is set to take the ride at Royal Ascot. Race record: Starts: 18; Wins: 7; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,168,377 Aquis Farm Background: Aquis Farm is part of Aquis Australia, a tourism, property and gaming focused asset group which is owned by the Hong Kong-based Fung family. The company’s Chairman, Tony Fung, has more than 40 years’ experience in global financial services and investments, including more than 15 years as an active investor in Australia. He has managed the family’s financial services business Sun Hang Kai & Co until its sale in 1985 and since then has operated as a private investor in Hong Kong commercial property and other property-linked investments. His development experience includes the Asia World-Expo exhibition centre at Hong Kong International Airport. In Australia, Aquis controls a number of high-profile development sites on the Gold Coast. Major projects include a $400 million luxury hotel on the The Esplanade in Surfers Paradise which received Development Approval in mid-2017. The Fung family also owns and operates Casino Canberra in the Australian Capital Territory. The company has interests across a range of economic sectors including entertainment, real estate and horse racing. It controls a number of operating businesses and is developing plans for a range of exciting new developments. Racing interests: Aquis Farm was established in Canungra, Queensland, in 2015, following the amalgamation of the Wadham Park racing facility with three surrounding properties to create one of Australia’s finest integrated racing and breeding operations. In 2017, Aquis Farm expanded further by taking over the management of Emirates Park’s Murrurundi facility in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales. Since its inception, Aquis Farm has spent over AUD$30 million acquiring bloodstock publically and privately with the aim of becoming ‘Australia’s leading breeding operation and pre-training facility’. Aquis Farm has 165 horses in training, supplemented by a 16-strong stallion rooster and 186 broodmares across three stud farms. No previous Royal Ascot runners Toby Edmonds (Australia) Born: October 4, 1965. Background: entered the racing industry in his teens and had spells with renowned handlers Neville Begg and Peter Snowden. Began training in his own right in 1988 with a team of six horses. Moved to the Gold Coast in 1994 where he was based successfully for six years before taking up an opportunity to train privately for Pedrille Thoroughbreds. Relocated to Sydney’s Warwick Farm in 2003 for five years. Following a break, in early 2011 he restarted his training career a stone’s throw from the Gold Coast Racecourse. Since then, Edmonds has sent out over 500 winners at a strike rate of almost 20 per cent, and his operation is now one of the largest in Queensland. His most lucrative victory to date came courtesy of Houtzen in the Listed Magic Millions 2yo Classic at Gold Coast in January, 2017. No previous Royal Ascot runners Kerrin McEvoy Born: October 24, 1980 in South Australia. Background: grew up in Streaky Bay, a small fishing community six hours west of Adelaide. Father Phil was a jockey, as were his uncles Peter and Tony, who is also a successful trainer. He started out as an apprentice to his grandfather Bill Holland in March, 1997. Moved to Adelaide in 1998 where he was apprenticed to Russell Cameron before switching to Peter Hayes’ Lindsay Park stable. In 1999, he transferred to Hayes’ Flemington operation. The following year, at of the age of 20 and in his first season as a senior rider, McEvoy became the second youngest jockey to win the Melbourne Cup on the Michael Moroney-trained Brew. He did well in Victoria and earned a stint in Dubai in 2003 which was extended to six week’s at Godolphin’s request after he finished third in the 2002 Melbourne Cup on Beekeeper. He returned to Dubai in January, 2004 and signed on as number two jockey (behind Frankie Dettori) for Godolphin in March. He rode 44 winners in his first season in England, headed by an excellent front-running ride on Rule Of Law in the 2004 St Leger at Doncaster. He rode in Britain for the next four seasons before returning to Australia permanently in 2008 to be the number one rider for Sheikh Mohammed’s Darley operation. He went freelance in September, 2014. Married to former jockey Cathy (Payne – sister of Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne) and they have four children. Career highlights: 2003 Scobie Breasley Medal winner, which recognises excellence in race riding at Melbourne tracks (won the 2002/03 Victorian Metropolitan Jockeys’ Premiership). Has gained three wins in the Melbourne Cup – Brew (2000), Almandin (2016) and Cross Counter (2018). He has taken part in jockeys’ contests, notably in Hong Kong where he won the 2013 event, and also participated in the 2015 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, partnering one winner, a second and a fourth, coming back for the Ascot jockeys’ event in 2017 when he had two seconds and a third. He has enjoyed three winners at Royal Ascot, headed by Shamardal’s success in the 2005 St James’s Palace Stakes (run at York), and has had a total of 323 British winners, of which 13 have been at Ascot, with his best year coming in 2007 (93 wins). He rode his first winner in the UK since 2015 when scoring on Godolphin’s Sacred Dance at Doncaster on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He gained his 75th G1 success on Trekking in the Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm, Australia, on June 8, 2019. His two most recent visits to Ascot have been at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in 2015 and 2017. Kerrin McEvoy (3 Royal Ascot wins ) 05/14/06 St James’s Palace Stakes SHAMARDAL Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 7/4F 08/18/06 Sandringham Handicap FESTIVALE John Dunlop Prince A A Faisal 10/1 08/19/06 Hamton Court Stakes COLLECTION William Haggas Highclere Thoroughbred Racing 13/2

Imprimis (USA) 5 bb g Broken Vow (USA) – Shoppers Return (USA) (Put It Back (USA)) Born: February 9, 2014 Breeder: Craig Wheeler Owner: Breeze Easy LLC Trainer: Joe Orseno USA Jockey: Frankie Dettori Form: 1111614-11 *Prolific sprinter who has won on seven of his nine starts, all on turf. *Holds entries at Royal Ascot in both the G1 King’s Stand Stakes (June 18), in which Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride, and the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (June 22). *Arrived in the UK on June 2 and is staying at the historic Manton training centre in Wiltshire. *Heads to Royal Ascot on the back of a neck victory over last season’s G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes third Bound For Nowhere in the extended five-furlong G2 Shakertown Stakes at Keeneland on April 6 – his biggest win to date. *Sixth on only previous G1 appearance in the six-furlong Highlander Stakes at Woodbine, Canada, in June, 2018, when he was hampered on the inside rail. *Imprimis will be the first runner in Britain for trainer Joe Orseno. Race record: Starts: 9; Wins: 7; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: US$382,338 Breeze Easy LLC Breeze Easy LLC is a relatively new partnership which was set up in 2016 by Michael Hall and Samuel Ross, the former owners of drilling company Bluestone Energy Partners. The duo sold the West Virginia-based fracking company to Antero Resources Corporation in December, 2010 for a reported $93 million, keeping equity in the business as part of the deal. Racing Interests: Breeze Easy LLC recorded its first winner at Presque Isle Downs in the summer of 2016 and the ownership has enjoyed significant success, headed by Wesley Ward-trained Shang Shang Shang’s victory in the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2018. Due to be represented at the Royal Meeting again this year by Imprimis, winner of the G2 Shakertown Stakes at Keeneland on April 6. Light Night Pow Wow has carried the Breeze Easy LLC colours to victory twice at G3 level and came third in the G1 Madison Stakes at Keeneland in April. Breeze Easy LLC has been prominent at a number of sales, with its most notable purchase being Glacier, a son of Broken Vow, for $1.2-million at Ocala, Florida, in April, 2016. Breeze Easy LLC has horses in training with a number of handlers in both America and Canada. They include Wesley Ward, Joseph Orseno, Mark Casse and Peter Walder. Former California-based trainer Mike Mollica is the operation’s racing manager. Royal Ascot wins: 2018 Shang Shang Shang (Norfolk Stakes) Joe Orseno (USA) Born: October 4, 1955 in Philadelphia, USA Background: Accompanied his father to the races when he was a child. Worked across the road from the now closed Garden State Park racecourse in New Jersey, while at high school, parking cars for restaurant diners. Started working at the barns as a hot-walker during weekends before becoming assistant trainer to Chuck Spina. Took out his own licence in 1977 and sent out his first winner, Mr Tiffany, at Atlantic City the same year. Was sent six horses by Frank Stronach in 1997 and became a private trainer for the leading owner in 1999. Returned to a public licence in July, 2002. Joe is married to Michelle, a veterinarian. Racing Highlights: Has gained leading trainer titles at Atlantic City, Garden State, Meadowlands and Delaware Park. Enjoyed a stellar 2000, winning the Preakness Stakes with Red Bullet, as well as gaining two victories at the Breeders’ Cup with Macho Uno in the Juvenile and Perfect Sting in the Filly & Mare Turf. Those victories helped Orseno accrue over $6.6 million in prize money and saw the trainer receive the CV Whitney Achievement Award from the NY Turf Writers. The year before he sent out Golden Missile to finish third in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Classic. He has been responsible for 1,845 winners from 13,202 runners (up to June 10, 2019). For nearly 40 years, Orseno spent his summers at Monmouth Park, New Jersey, but then switched to Gulfstream Park, Florida, where he trains around 35 horses. Big Race Wins Include: Gazelle Handicap (1998 Tap To Music), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (1999 Perfect Sting, 2000 Collect The Cash), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2000 Perfect Sting), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2000 Macho Uno), Preakness Stakes (2000 Red Bullet), Pimlico Special Handicap (2000 Golden Missile) No previous Royal Ascot runners Frankie Dettori Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership – the latest being in the 2019 Investec Oaks with Anapurna on May 31. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna (2019) was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 60 successes. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit). Other major wins include: Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Breeders’ Cup Turf (1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2006 Red Rocks, 2018 Enable), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1994 Barathea, 2018 Expert Eye), Dubai World Cup (2000 Dubai Millennium, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1995 Lammtarra, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen, 2017 Enable), Japan Cup (1996 Singspiel, 2002 Falbrav, 2005 Alkaased), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee, 2002 Marienbard, 2017 & 2018 Enable), Gold Cup (1992 & 93 Drum Taps, 1998 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision, 2018 Stradivarius), St James’s Palace Stakes (1997 Starborough, 2016 Galileo Gold, 2018 Without Parole), King’s Stand Stakes (1994 Lochsong), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1995 So Factual, 2015 Undrafted), Queen Anne Stakes (1990 Markofdistinction, 1997 Allied Forces, 1998 Inktikhab, 2003 Dubai Destination, 2004 Refuse To Bend, 2007 Ramonti), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 & 2018 Cracksman)

Frankie Dettori (60 Royal Ascot wins) 90/19/06 Queen Anne Stakes MARKOFDISTINCTION Luca Cumani Gerald Leigh 7/1 92/18/06 Gold Cup DRUM TAPS Lord Huntingdon Yoshio Asakawa 7/4F 93/17/06 Gold Cup DRUM TAPS Lord Huntingdon Yoshio Asakawa 13/2 94/15/06 Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap MASTER CHARLIE Ian Balding David R Watson 10/1 94/17/06 King’s Stand Stakes LOCHSONG Ian Balding Jeff Smith 10/3F 95/22/06 Ribblesdale Stakes PHANTOM GOLD Lord Huntingdon H M The Queen 5/1 95/22/06 Norfolk Stakes LUCKY LIONEL Richard Hannon snr Antonio Balzarini 11/1 95/22/06 Diamond Jubilee Stakes SO FACTUAL Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/2 97/17/06 Queen Anne Stakes ALLIED FORCES Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 10/1 97/17/06 St James’s Palace Stakes STARBOROUGH David Loder Sheikh Mohammed 11/2 97/19/06 Chesham Stakes CENTRAL PARK Paul Cole Fahd Salman 7/1 97/19/06 King George V Handicap HERITAGE John Gosden Highclere Thoroughbred Racing 15/2 98/16/06 Queen Anne Stakes INTIKHAB Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/4F 98/16/06 Britannia Handicap PLAN-B John Gosden Sheikh Mohammed 8/1 98/17/06 Queen Mary Stakes BINT ALLAYL Mick Channon Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum 2/1F 98/18/06 Ribblesdale Stakes BAHR Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 13/8F 98/18/06 Gold Cup KAYF TARA Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 11/1 98/18/06 Chesham Stakes RHAPSODIST John Gosden Sheikh Mohammed 6/1 98/19/06 Queen Alexandra Stakes DOVEDON STAR Anthony Kelleway Michael Whatley 12/1 99/15/06 Ascot Handicap HIGH AND MIGHTY John Gosden Sheikh Mohammed 10/1 99/17/06 Ribblesdale Stakes FAIRY QUEEN Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 8/1 99/17/06 Norfolk Stakes WARM HEART John Gosden Sheikh Mohammed 7/2 99/18/06 King Edward VII Stakes MUTAFAWEQ Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 4/1 01/20/06 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes FANTASTIC LIGHT Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 10/3 01/20/06 Royal Hunt Cup SURPRISE ENCOUNTER Ed Dunlop Ahmed Buhaleeba 8/1 01/20/06 Chesham Stakes SEBA David Loder Sheikh Mohammed 3/1F 02/19/06 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes GRANDERA Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 4/1 02/21/06 Queen’s Vase MAMOOL Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/1 03/17/06 Queen Anne Stakes DUBAI DESTINATION Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/2 03/21/06 Sandringham Handicap HOLD TO RANSOM Ed Dunlop Khalid Buhaleeba 11/1 03/21/06 Wokingham Handicap RATIO John Hammond FR Mrs John Davall 14/1 04/15/06 Queen Anne Stakes REFUSE TO BEND Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 12/1 04/16/06 Jersey Stakes KHELEYF Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 6/1 04/17/06 Ribblesdale Stakes PUNCTILIOUS Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/2 04/17/06 Gold Cup PAPINEAU Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 5/1 04/18/06 Queen’s Vase DUKE OF VENICE Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/2 04/19/06 Hardwicke Stakes DOYEN Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 6/5F 06/23/06 Albany Stakes SANDER CAMILLO Jeremy Noseda Sir Robert Ogden 4/1F 07/19/06 Queen Anne Stakes RAMONTI Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 5/1 08/20/06 King Edward VII Stakes CAMPANOLOGIST Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/1 09/18/06 Ribblesdale Stakes FLYING CLOUD Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 5/1 10/16/06 Royal Hunt Cup INVISIBLE MAN Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 28/1 10/17/06 Ribblesdale Stakes HIBAAYEB Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 4/1JF 10/18/06 King Edward VII Stakes MONTEROSSO Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum 7/2 11/15/06 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes REWILDING Mahmood Al Zarooni Godolphin 17/2 12/21/06 Gold Cup COLOUR VISION Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 6/1 12/23/06 Chesham Stakes THA’IR Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin 9/2 14/17/06 Coventry Stakes THE WOW SIGNAL John Quinn Al Shaqab Racing 5/1JF 14/19/06 Norfolk Stakes BAITHA ALGA Richard Hannon Al Shaqab Racing 8/1 15/17/06 Sandringham Handicap OSAILA Richard Hannon Al Shaqab Racing 13/2 15/18/06 Hampton Court Stakes TIME TEST Roger Charlton Khalid Abdullah 15/8F 15/20/16 Diamond Jubilee Stakes UNDRAFTED Wesley Ward USA Wes Welker & Sol Kumin 14/1 16/14/06 St James’s Palace Stakes GALILEO GOLD Hugo Palmer Al Shaqab Racing 6/1 16/15/06 Queen Mary Stakes LADY AURELIA Wesley Ward USA Stonestreet Stables/G Bolton/P Leidel 2/1F 16/15/06 Sandringham Handicap PERSUASIVE John Gosden Cheveley Park Stud 11/4F 16/17/06 King Edward VII Stakes ACROSS THE STARS Sir Michael Stoute Saeed Suhail 7/1 18/19/06 Coventry Stakes CALYX John Gosden Khalid Abdullah 2/1F 18/19/06 St James’s Palace Stakes WITHOUT PAROLE John Gosden John & Tanya Gunther 9/4F 18/19/06 Wolferton Stakes MONARCHS GLEN John Gosden Khalid Abdullah 8/1 18/21/06 Gold Cup STRADIVARIUS John Gosden Bjorn Nielsen 7/4JF

ROYAL ASCOT 2019, RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18 DECLARED RUNNERS FOR THIRD DAY – THURSDAY, JUNE 20





2:30pm £100,000 Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

1 (9) A’Ali (IRE) 2 9 1 Simon Crisford Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Frankie Dettori

2 (8) Air Force Jet 2 9 1 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Qatar Racing Limited Oisin Murphy

3 (7) Cool Sphere (USA) 2 9 1 Robert Cowell The Cool Silk Partnership James McDonald

4 (3) Dubai Station 2 9 1 K. R. Burke Ahmad AlShaikh & Co Jamie Spencer

5 (6) Expressionist (IRE) 2 9 1 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

6 (2) Firepower (FR) 2 9 1 Clive Cox Mrs Michelle Morgan Adam Kirby

7 (1) King Neptune (USA) 2 9 1 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Donnacha O’Brien

8 (5) Maven (USA) bl,ts 2 9 1 Wesley A. Ward USA Mr Richard Ravin Tyler Gaffalione

9 (14) Misty Grey (IRE) 2 9 1 Mark Johnston Barbara & Alick Richmond Silvestre De Sousa

10 (13) Mount Fuji (IRE) 2 9 1 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Ryan Moore

11 (12) Real Appeal (GER) bl 2 9 1 M. Palussiere France Mr Zhang Yuesheng Antoine Hamelin

12 (4) Strive For Glory (USA) 2 9 1 Robert Cowell Mr T. W. Morley Richard Kingscote

13 (10) Sunday Sovereign 2 9 1 P. Twomey Ireland King Power Racing Co Ltd W. J. Lee

14 (11) Ventura Rebel 2 9 1 Richard Fahey Mr Abdullah Menahi Paul Hanagan

15 (15) Emten (IRE) 2 8 12 Jamie Osborne Melbourne 10 Racing Nicola Currie

3:05pm £90,000 Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 1f 212y

1 (14) Arthur Kitt 3 9 0 Tom Dascombe Chasemore Farm Richard Kingscote

2 (5) Buckhurst (IRE) 3 9 0 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Mr Lloyd J. Williams Donnacha O’Brien

3 (1) Cape of Good Hope (IRE) 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Ryan Moore

4 (2) Cap Francais 3 9 0 Ed Walker John Pearce Racing Ltd Jamie Spencer

5 (9) Eightsome Reel 3 9 0 Michael Bell The Queen James McDonald

6 (4) Fox Chairman (IRE) 3 9 0 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

7 (12) Getchagetchagetcha 3 9 0 Clive Cox Paul & Clare Rooney Adam Kirby

8 (3) Global Spectrum 3 9 0 Gay Kelleway Dr Johnny Hon Gerald Mosse

9 (10) Great Scot 3 9 0 Tom Dascombe Empire State Racing Partnership Jim Crowley

10 (7) Headman 3 9 0 Roger Charlton Mr K. Abdullah Jason Watson

11 (11) Kick On 3 9 0 John Gosden Qatar Racing Limited Oisin Murphy

12 (6) King Ottokar (FR) 3 9 0 Charlie Fellowes Mrs Susan Roy James Doyle

13 (15) Old Glory (IRE) 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Zayat Stables/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/DSmith Seamie Heffernan

14 (13) Roseman (IRE) 3 9 0 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni

15 (8) Sangarius ts 3 9 0 Sir Michael Stoute Mr K. Abdullah Frankie Dettori

3:40pm £215,000 Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y

1 (1) Altair (IRE) p 3 9 0 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Mrs C. C. Regalado-Gonzalez Donnacha O’Brien

2 (3) Fanny Logan (IRE) 3 9 0 John Gosden HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing Andrea Atzeni

3 (9) Fleeting (IRE) 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Ryan Moore

4 (4) Frankellina 3 9 0 William Haggas Mr A. E. Oppenheimer James Doyle

5 (11) Fresnel 3 9 0 Jack W Davison Ireland Mrs Clodagh McStay Gary Halpin

6 (10) Love So Deep (JPN) 3 9 0 Jane Chapple-Hyam Love So Deep Syndicate John Egan

7 (2) Peach Tree (IRE) 3 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Seamie Heffernan

8 (8) Queen Power (IRE) 3 9 0 Sir Michael Stoute King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

9 (7) Shambolic (IRE) 3 9 0 John Gosden Duke of Devonshire & Duke of Roxburghe Robert Havlin

10 (5) Sparkle Roll (FR) 3 9 0 John Gosden Kin Hung Kei, Qatar Racing & L Dassault Oisin Murphy

11 (6) Star Catcher 3 9 0 John Gosden Mr A. E. Oppenheimer Frankie Dettori

4:20pm £500,000 Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3f 210y

1 (1) Called To The Bar (IRE) ts 5 9 2 Mrs P. Brandt France Fair Salinia Ltd/Pia Brandt Maxime Guyon

2 (7) Capri (IRE) 5 9 2 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Donnacha O’Brien

3 (6) Magic Circle (IRE) 7 9 2 Ian Williams Dr Marwan Koukash Jim Crowley

4 (2) Stradivarius (IRE) 5 9 2 John Gosden Mr B. E. Nielsen Frankie Dettori

5 (3) Thomas Hobson 9 9 2 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mrs S. Ricci Andrea Atzeni

6 (4) Cross Counter 4 9 1 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

7 (11) Cypress Creek (IRE) p 4 9 1 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Seamie Heffernan

8 (8) Dee Ex Bee 4 9 1 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Silvestre De Sousa

9 (5) Flag of Honour (IRE) 4 9 1 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Ryan Moore

10 (9) Master of Reality (IRE) 4 9 1 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Lloyd J Williams Syndicate W. M. Lordan

11 (10) Raymond Tusk (IRE) 4 9 1 Richard Hannon Middleham Park Racing XXXI & K Sohi Jamie Spencer





5:00pm £120,000 Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m

1 (1) Dark Vision (IRE) 3 9 7 Mark Johnston Godolphin Jamie Spencer

2 (4) Motafaawit (IRE) 3 9 5 Richard Hannon Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

3 (22) Turgenev 3 9 4 John Gosden H. R. H. Princess Haya of Jordan Frankie Dettori

4 (27) Beatboxer (USA) h,ts 3 9 4 John Gosden H. R. H. Princess Haya of Jordan Robert Havlin

5 (9) Beat Le Bon (FR) 3 9 3 Richard Hannon Sullivan B’stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm Pat Dobbs

6 (30) Dunkirk Harbour (USA) bl 3 9 3 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Ryan Moore

7 (32) Dunkerron 3 9 2 Alan King Ron Sullivan & Kingston Stud David Egan

8 (26) Pogo (IRE) 3 9 2 Charles Hills Gary and Linnet Woodward Kieran Shoemark

9 (11) Certain Lad 3 9 0 Mick Channon Mr C. R. Hirst R. P. Whelan

10 (10) Dubai Legacy (USA) 3 9 0 Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin Pat Cosgrave

11 (31) Numerian (IRE) 3 9 0 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Long Wait Two Partnership

12 (18) Fanaar (IRE) bl 3 9 0 William Haggas Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Dane O’Neill

13 (12) Eclipse Storm 3 9 0 J. A. Stack Ireland Mr I. Hartono C. D. Maxwell (3)

14 (14) Glorious Lover (IRE) 3 9 0 Ed Walker KIR (HK) Ltd & Dr Johnny Hon Gerald Mosse

15 (33) Hot Team (IRE) v 3 8 13 Hugo Palmer Mr Lit Lung Lee James McDonald

16 (23) Masaru 3 8 13 Richard Hannon Michael Daniels & Jonathan Palmer-Brown Tom Marquand

17 (7) Velorum (IRE) 3 8 12 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

18 (25) Hero Hero (IRE) 3 8 11 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

19 (19) Dark Jedi (IRE) 3 8 11 Charles Hills Mr Chi Un Fred Ma Jason Watson

20 (5) Awe 3 8 10 William Haggas China Horse Club International Limited Kerrin McEvoy

21 (16) King Ademar (USA) p 3 8 9 Martyn Meade Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Oisin Murphy

22 (13) Tulfarris 3 8 9 Charlie Fellowes Dahab Racing Stevie Donohoe

23 (29) Biometric 3 8 8 Ralph Beckett Mr K. Abdullah Harry Bentley

24 (20) Aweedram (IRE) 3 8 8 Alan King McNeill Family & Niall Farrell Andrea Atzeni

25 (3) Victory Command (IRE) 3 8 8 Mark Johnston KINGSLEY PARK 10 Franny Norton

26 (17) Athmad (IRE) 3 8 7 Brian Meehan ARAAM Martin Dwyer

27 (21) Sameem (IRE) 3 8 7 James Tate Mr Sultan Ali P. J. McDonald

28 (28) Finoah (IRE) v 3 8 7 Tom Dascombe Alan & Sue Cronshaw & Peter Birbeck Jane Elliott (3)

29 (2) Mordred (IRE) 3 8 7 Richard Hannon Mr Martin Hughes Thore Hammer Hansen (5)

30 (15) Davydenko 3 8 6 Sir Michael Stoute Cheveley Park Stud David Probert

R31 (24) Migration (IRE) 3 8 6 David Menuisier Gail Brown Racing (IX)

R32 (6) Barristan The Bold 3 8 6 Tom Dascombe Chasemore Farm & Mr Kevin Costello Richard Kingscote

R33 (8) Allmankind 3 8 5 Michael Bell W. J. and T. C. O. Gredley John Egan

5:35pm £90,000 King George V Handicap 1m 3f 211y

1 (18) Constantinople (IRE) 3 9 7 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Ryan Moore

2 (13) Antilles (USA) 3 9 2 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Tabor/Smith/Mrs Magnier/Flaxman Stables Donnacha O’Brien

3 (20) Persian Moon (IRE) 3 9 2 Mark Johnston Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds X Franny Norton

4 (4) Leroy Leroy 3 9 0 Richard Hannon Middleham Park Racing II Tom Marquand

5 (9) Kuwait Currency (USA) ts 3 9 0 Richard Hannon Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Pat Dobbs

6 (22) Sinjaari (IRE) 3 8 13 William Haggas Mr Mohammed Jaber James Doyle

7 (2) Fox Premier (IRE) 3 8 12 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

8 (7) Good Birthday (IRE) 3 8 12 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Oisin Murphy

9 (21) Almania (IRE) 3 8 11 Sir Michael Stoute Mr Saeed Suhail James McDonald

10 (3) Summer Moon 3 8 11 Mark Johnston The Originals P. J. McDonald

11 (5) Questionare ts, p 3 8 10 John Gosden Lady Bamford Frankie Dettori

12 (10) Sir Ron Priestley 3 8 10 Mark Johnston Mr Paul Dean Andrea Atzeni

13 (12) Kaloor 3 8 10 Brian Meehan Mr B. J. Meehan Thomas Greatrex (5)

14 (8) South Pacific 3 8 9 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Seamie Heffernan

15 (15) Severance h 3 8 8 Mick Channon Mr J Turner & The Megsons R. P. Whelan

16 (16) Great Example 3 8 7 Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin David Egan

17 (1) Babbo’s Boy (IRE) 3 8 7 Michael Bell Amo Racing Limited Jason Watson

18 (19) Eminence (IRE) 3 8 7 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor W. M. Lordan

19 (14) Majestic Dawn (IRE) 3 8 6 Paul Cole Green & Norman David Probert

R20 (6) War Tiger (USA) 3 8 6 Richard Fahey Mrs Richard Henry Paul Hanagan

R21 (11) Gantier bl 3 8 5 John Gosden Mr K. Abdullah

R22 (17) Allmankind 3 8 5 Michael Bell W. J. and T. C. O. Gredley Sean Davis (3)





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CARRIAGE LIST FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 18

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The King of the Netherlands

The Queen of the Netherlands

The Duke of York

2nd Carriage

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

3rd Carriage

The Princess Royal

The Lord de Mauley

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

4th Carriage

Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy

The Rt. Hon. Edward Young

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Eugenie of York





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

ROYAL ASCOT TUESDAY 2019 LANDMARKS

John Gosden is three winners away from 50 victories at Royal Ascot.

Eve Johnson-Houghton is the only woman to train the winner of the G1 Queen Anne Stakes. She bids to do so again today with Accidental Agent, who got her on the scoreboard in this contest 12 months ago.

Accidental Agent bids to become the first horse since Dean Swift (1906 & 1907) to win multiple renewals of the G1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Olmedo would become the seventh winner of the G1 Queen Anne Stakes trained in France – the most recent was Solow in 2015.

There have been two winners of the Queen Anne Stakes aged six or older since 1946. Lord Glitters and Stormy Antarctic are two six-year-olds running today.

Aidan O’Brien is the most successful trainer in the history of the G2 Coventry Stakes with eight winners. The master of Ballydoyle has four runners in today’s renewal of the six-furlong contest – Arizona, Fort Myers, King Of Athens and Royal Lytham.

Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore and Jamie Spencer have all ridden two winners of the G2 Coventry Stakes. If victorious, they will become the joint most successful jockey since 1977. Dettori rides Light Angel, Moore partners Arizona and Spencer is aboard Maxi Boy. Walter Swinburn, Mick Kinane and Richard Hughes all partnered three winners.

The most recent winning favourite of the King’s Stand Stakes came 10 years ago when Scenic Blast won at 11/4. The Charlie Hills-trained Battaash is likely to head the market for today’s renewal.

The Michael Pitman-trained Enzo’s Lad is just the second New Zealand-trained runner at Royal Ascot. He runs in the King’s Stand Stakes.

American raider Imprimis bids to become the second horse from the USA to win the King’s Stand Stakes after Lady Aurelia in 2017. Houtzen would be the fifth Australian-trained winner of the race (2009 Scenic Blast, 2007 Miss Andretti, 2006 Takeover Target and 2003 Choisir).

Godolphin’s Blue Point will become the 12th horse to win the G1 King’s Stand Stakes twice if landing the five-furlong event this afternoon.

The last filly to win both the Queen Mary Stakes and the King’s Stand Stakes was the Wesley Ward-trained Lady Aurelia (2017). Signora Cabello (2018 Queen Mary winner), trained by John Quinn, is bidding to match her today.

The King’s Stand Stakes oldest winners since 1977 were aged seven – The Tatling (2004), Takeover Target (2006) and Sole Power (2014). Judicial, trained by Julie Camacho, attempts to match that feat today.

Equiano won the King’s Stand Stakes in 2008. Today, his son Equilateral, trained by Charlie Hills, attempts to do the same.

Kingman won the St James’s Palace Stakes in 2014. Today, his sons King Of Comedy (John Gosden) and Bell Rock (Andrew Balding) bid to follow up.

Shamardal won the St James’s Palace Stakes in 2005. His sons Shaman (Carlos Laffon-Parais) and Skardu (William Haggas) join today’s line-up.

Phoenix Of Spain (Charlie Hills) will become the 13th horse to achieve the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace double since 1946 if successful this afternoon.

Aidan O’Brien is targeting an eighth victory in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes. He saddles Circus Maximus, The Irish Rover and Van Beethoven.

Willie Mullins will become the joint most successful trainer of the Ascot Handicap since 1977 with Martin Pipe if successful this afternoon. The Closutton handler, who has enjoyed four winners since 2012, saddles Buildmeupbuttercup in today’s renewal.

Irish-trained horses have won the last five runnings of the Ascot Handicap and six of the last seven renewals. There are six Irish-trained runners today.

Ryan Moore will become the most successful jockey in the Ascot Handicap since 1977 if successful on Buildmeupbuttercup. He has three wins to his name in the race.

Gay Kelleway is the only woman to ride a winner at Royal Ascot, her coming victory coming on Sprowston Boy in 1987 in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. Hollie Doyle bids to emulate Kelleway aboard Yabass in the Ascot Handicap. Meanwhile, Kelleway who is now a trainer, runs Cosmelli in the same race.

John Gosden, with four wins, is the most successful trainer in the history of the Listed Wolferton Stakes. The Newmarket trainer saddles Star Of Bengal in the 10-furlong contest.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

LESTER PIGGOTT STATUE UNVEILED AT ASCOT

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott had a statue unveiled at Royal Ascot this morning in his honour.

Epsom Downs was the first racecourse to reveal one of nine life-size Lester Piggott statues on Derby Day earlier this month and the statues will be located at courses around the country, sculpted by William Newton. These have been created in celebration of champion jockey Lester Piggott’s astonishing nine Derby wins, 65 years since his first on Never Say Die (1954).

Piggott recorded a record 116 victories at Royal Ascot. His first win came at the meeting in the 1952 Wokingham aboard the Walter Nightingall-trained Malka’s Boy. “The Longfellow” won the Gold Cup a record 11 times, which included three successive victories aboard Sagaro (1975, 1976, 1977).

Speaking at the unveiling, Piggott said: “It is a fantastic statue and it has a great likeness to me – William has done a very good job with it.

“I have enjoyed some great days at Royal Ascot. Everybody looked forward to this meeting. To win the Gold Cup once is special and I was very lucky to win the race on 10 occasions.

“I rode some brilliant horses in the race including Sagaro, but probably the best was a filly called Gladness. It has been a very lucky course for me.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

DARN PROVING HOT TO TROT WITH PUNTERS

Amidst a summer featuring a Cricket World Cup, the latest instalment of Love Island and the upcoming Wimbledon tennis Championships, Royal Ascot once again takes centre-stage this week as the five-day extravaganza begins with a bang at the Berkshire venue this afternoon.

Today’s six-race card features three G1 races, which includes the opening £600,000 G1 Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm). Lockinge winner Mustashry, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, is the 5/1 joint-favourite with Betfred, official bookmaker of Ascot, along with Aidan O’Brien’s Le Brivido, who finished fifth in the G1 mile contest at Newbury last month. Godolphin’s Barney Roy, winner of the 2017 St James’s Palace Stakes has attracted each-way money, constricting in price to 11/2 from 6/1 with Betfred following a game Listed win at Longchamp on May 23.

The £150,000 G2 Coventry Stakes (3.05pm) looks thoroughly competitive and the market is headed by 3/1 shot Arizona, who scored by eight lengths for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh last time out. British representation is headed by the unexposed Threat (10/3), who recorded a smooth success on his debut at Newmarket on May 4 for Richard Hannon. Archie Watson has an excellent record with two-year-olds and he saddles Guildsman, a five-length winner at Goodwood on his first start earlier this month. The son of Wootton Bassett is a 6/1 shot from 7/1 with Betfred, whilst Monoski (Mark Johnston), successful on his second start at Pontefract, is 8/1 from 10/1 with Betfred for the six-furlong event.

The £500,000 G1 King’s Stand Stakes (3.40pm) looks a fascinating renewal as last year’s 1-2 Blue Point (Charlie Appleby/James Doyle) and Battaash (Charlie Hills/Jim Crowley) lock horns once again. The former was unbeaten in three starts in Meydan over the winter and is the 5/2 market leader with Betfred, whilst Battaash (11/4), produced a stylish performance to win the G2 Temple Stakes at Haydock on his return to action in May. Imprimis (Joe Orseno/Frankie Dettori) is bidding to become the second American-trained horse to win the five-furlong contest following Lady Aurelia in 2017 and is a 9/1 shot from 12/1 with Betfred, having captured the G2 Shakertown Stakes at Belmont at Keeneland on April 6.

Too Darn Hot has endured a tumultuous start to his three-year-old campaign, but he bids to return to the winner’s enclosure in today’s £538,750 G1 St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20pm). Second in the Dante stakes at York after an injury-troubled preparation, the son of Dubawi was second to Phoenix Of Spain (Charlie Hills/Jamie Spencer, 5/2) in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh 10 days later. John Gosden’s charge, who is the mount of Frankie Dettori, has been the best-backed horse today with Betfred and heads the market for the mile contest at 9/4 from 5/2.

Willie Mullins is targeting a fifth victory in this afternoon’s £90,000 Ascot Handicap (5.00pm) and he saddles Betfred’s 13/2 joint-favourite Buildmeupbuttercup in the two miles and four furlong event. He heads the betting along with the Alan King-trained Coeur De Lion (Thore Hammer Hansen), who finished sixth in this race last year and was a ready five-length winner at Chester on his latest start. At bigger prices the Ian Williams-trained pair Time To Study (Jim Crowley) and The Grand Visr (Richard Kingscote) are 14/1 shots from 16/1 with Betfred.

In the concluding Listed Wolferton Handicap (5.35pm), 2018 Irish Derby winner Latrobe (Joseph O’Brien) is a 7/1 shot from 9/1 with Betfred. The four-year-old son of Camelot has struggled so far this term, finishing last of four runners on his latest start in G2 company at the Curragh in May.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “Too Darn Hot is, by far, the horse punters want to be with on the first day of Royal Ascot, shortening into 2/1 from an industry top 5/2 this morning. Plenty though will be on weather watch throughout the day and the markets may change significantly later this afternoon.”

Betfred Market Movers

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes – Barney Roy 11/2 from 6/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes – Guildsman 6/1 from 7/1 & Monoski 8/1 from 10/1

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes – Imprimis 9/1 from 12/1

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes – Too Darn Hot 9/4 from 5/2

5.00pm Ascot Handicap – Time To Study & The Grand Visr 14/1 from 16/1

5.35pm Wolferton Handicap – Latrobe 7/1 from 9/1

QUEEN’S HAT SET TO BE BLUE

Blue is the 11/10 favourite to be the colour of choice for Her Majesty The Queen’s hat on day one of Royal Ascot 2019. Blue was backed into 11/10 this morning from 11/8 overnight with Betfred, official bookmaker at Royal Ascot following sustained support. Pink is next best at 7/2, green at 5/1 and yellow at 7/1. It is 8/1 bar.

In terms of the race to be crowned the QIPCO Top Jockey and Top Trainer at this year’s Royal Meeting, Ryan Moore is a solid 4/5 favourite for the leading jockey award ahead of Frankie Dettori at 9/4.

In the QIPCO Top Trainer category, Aidan O’Brien is a warm 4/9 favourite to win the award with John Gosden (9/2) and Charlie Appleby (6/1) his closest rivals.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “The biggest mover has been James Doyle who was 8/1 last week when the book opened, but the news of Masar aiming for the Hardwicke, releasing him to ride Sea Of Class and his treble at Windsor last night see have seen him halved in price”

The Scoop6 is also up for grabs at Royal Ascot on Tuesday after the pot rolled over from Saturday’s racing. The win fund will begin the highest profile meeting of the summer worth £57,692, while the bonus fund was a cool £298,920 before the pools opened on Tuesday.

Hulmes continued: “All eyes turn to Royal Ascot on Tuesday and more than a glance will be made at a big sized pot in the Scoop6. With a win fund estimated to be worth £125,000 and a bonus fund ballooning to £325,000, punters can feast on the best horse racing action, fashion and fine dining alongside the opportunity to scoop a royal fortune for just £2 stake.”

Top Jockey Betfred Bet: 4/5 Ryan Moore, 9/4 Frankie Dettori, 4/1 James Doyle, 20/1 Jim Crowley, 25/1 Donnacha O’Brien, Silvestre De Sousa, 33/1 Oisin Murphy, 50/1 Jamie Spencer, 66/1 Andrea Atzeni, others on request

Top Trainer Betfred Bet: 4/9 Aidan O’Brien, 9/2 John Gosden, 6/1 Charlie Appleby, 12/1 Sir Michael Stoute, 25/1 William Haggas, Mark Johnston, 33/1 Charlie Hills, Roger Varian, 40/1 Richard Hannon, 50/1 Wesley Ward, 66/1 Andrew Balding, others on request

Colour of the Queen’s Hat on Tuesday: 11/8 Blue, 7/2 Pink, 5/1 Green, 7/1 Yellow, 8/1 Purple, 12/White, 14/1 Orange, 40/1 Brown, Red, 100/1 St George Cross.





NEWSPAPERS TEE UP FIVE FABULOUS DAYS

As Irving Berlin’s song lyric says, ‘There may be trouble ahead’, but no matter what the weather or a train strike may throw at Royal Ascot over the next few days, ‘Let’s Face the Music and Dance’.

Conducting the band for the first number is the press, which provides its usual mix of interviews, tips and photographs to get the party started. Jon Freeman writes in his i column, “It will take a lot to put a dampener on this famous midsummer show. Five days of fashion and tradition, but above all a gathering of the world’s equine elite racing for a record £7.33m prize money.”

Royal Ascot facts and stats are liberally found among the column inches. Did you know that in 1711, when the event took place for the first time, all horses carried 12st? Read the Daily Mirror’s ‘famous five’ column for that and other vignettes relating to the great meeting. Cannot make it to the races? Watch the action on ITV Racing, and read the tips of lead presenter Ed Chamberlin in today’s The Daily Telegraph. Chamberlin writes: “With 30 races live on our main channel it is a monster to present.” However, he concludes: “It is my favourite working week of the year.”

‘Saddle up – an epic five days live on ITV starts here’, is the Racing Post’s front-cover headline, and the paper’s Lee Mottershead writes: “. . . nowhere do races carry the priceless prestige of those held annually across an extension to the Queen’s back garden.”

In a Daily Express article headlined ‘Entertainers saddle up to steal the show’ reporter Chris Goulding puts the spotlight on Frankie Dettori and John Gosden, two men who are bound to feature this week. “Over the years there have been some tremendous double acts in racing,” writes Goulding, “but none have entertained and rewarded quite like Gosden and Dettori.” That may be true, and in Stradivarius the trainer/jockey combination are involved with the horse who could provide the highlight of the week with a repeat win in Thursday’s G1 Gold Cup. A shot of Dettori leaping from the horse after last year’s Royal Meeting success makes for a striking complement to Goulding’s article.

However, Lambourn trainer Charlie Hills could well provide a double act of his own today when saddling likely favourites Battaash and Phoenix Of Spain in the G1 King Stand Stakes and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes respectively. ‘Batt out of hell!’ is the Daily Mail headline on its four-page Royal Ascot pullout, in which correspondent Marcus Townend chats with Hills about the chances of the two horses.

Assessing ‘fiery’ Battaash, Hills tells Townend: “It is quite stressful because you never quite know how he will take the preliminaries,” adding “but this year he seems much more at ease with himself”. Hills believes Battaash’s front-running effort in last year’s King’s Stand Stakes “set the race up for [winner] Blue Point”. Jockey Jim Crowley has the difficult task of getting a good start, but preventing Battaash from racing with four hooves on the accelerator pedal.

‘Spain & Glory’ is the Daily Mirror’s racing pull-out cover headline, while the Daily Star’s ‘Bow for the queen’ is not a reference to etiquette at the Royal Meeting, but a pointer to equine superstar Laurens, who bids to win the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, the card’s opening contest.

Apart from The Queen the most watched person at this week’s Royal Meeting will be Dettori, who is in irrepressible form during a chat with David Yates in today’s Daily Mirror. “On the Tuesday my hair stands up like [boxing promoter] Don King,” says Dettori, still excited about this week’s work after three decades. Yet The Sun believes he will be upstaged by weighing room colleague James Doyle. ‘James the First’ is the paper’s headline above a column by Tom Pepper, who writes: “Doyle has enjoyed some memorable days in the royal blue of Godolphin, but he has never had a better chance of being crowned Royal Ascot top jockey,” a result of the illness which has sidelined fellow Godolphin rider William Buick.

The Guardian’s Greg Wood, one of the most thought-provoking members of racing’s press rooms, steers away from the glitterati of the Royal Meeting to ponder the impact of a successful week for punters, which would in turn be bad news for bookies, and therefore the finances which they pay to racing from a cut of their profits. Wood writes that racing lost out on £17m because bookies endured a bad run of results at Cheltenham and Aintree earlier this year, and while such as Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, Dettori and Gosden are likely to reward their followers at some point this week, he adds: “Those in charge of the sport’s cash flow may be hoping for an upset or two – or even four or five – to ease the pressure.”

Tyler Gaffalione is not a name with which many British racegoers will be familiar – an American jockey who recently won the G1 Preakness Stakes, he makes his Royal Ascot debut this week on horses trained by his countryman Wesley Ward – you can learn more about him in today’s The Times.

CAN STRADIVARIUS PLAY ANOTHER GOLDEN TUNE?

The Gold Cup (4.20pm, Thursday, June 20) is one of the world’s most historic and celebrated races. Run over a distance of nearly two and a half miles, the £500,000 Group One contest is the greatest test of stamina and class that a racehorse can face.

Eleven horses will line up in the 2019 Gold Cup. They are headed by last year’s winner, the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius, unbeaten in his past six runs and the inaugural winner of the £1-million WH Stayers’ Million bonus. Ridden again by Frankie Dettori, who is looking for a seventh Gold Cup success, the five-year-old son of Sea The Stars is odds-on to become the first horse to win back-to-back Gold Cups since Yeats, who took the race four times (2006-2009).

Aidan O’Brien – already the most successful trainer in the race since 1946 with seven wins to date – has three runners. Ryan Moore rides four-year-old Flag Of Honour, winner of the G1 Irish St Leger in 2017 and beaten by the O’Brien-trained filly Magical, who runs in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes, on all three of his starts over a mile and two furlongs this season. O’Brien’s son Donnacha will be on board the 2017 Doncaster St Leger hero Capri, and Seamie Heffernan – successful in the Derby at Epsom earlier this month – takes the ride on Cypress Creek, who finished last of nine in the G1 Coronation Cup at Epsom over a mile and a half on May 31.

Joseph O’Brien, son of Aidan and elder brother of Donnacha, trains Master Of Reality (Wayne Lordan). The four-year-old son of Frankel won the 14-furlong G3 Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan in April, but was only fourth on his most recent outing in a Listed race over the same trip at Leopardstown in May. Joseph O’Brien won the Gold Cup as a jockey in 2014 on Leading Light, trained by his father.

Yorkshire trainer Mark Johnston knows what it takes to win a Gold Cup – he was victorious in 1995 with Double Trigger and again in both 2001 and 2002 with Royal Rebel. This year he sends out Dee Ex Bee, second in last year’s G1 Derby at Epsom and winner of both his G3 starts this season – the Longines Sagaro Stakes over two miles at Ascot in May and the Henry II Stakes over the same trip at Sandown later that month. Champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa will be in the saddle, seeking a first Gold Cup success.

The Willie Mullins-trained Thomas Hobson (Andrea Atzeni) finished runner-up to Stradivarius in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October 2018, and was second again in his only start since, a German G2 over two miles in May. The nine-year-old took the Ascot Handicap over two miles, four furlongs at Royal Ascot in 2017.

Cross Counter, winner of the G1 Melbourne Cup in November and of the G2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan for Charlie Appleby in March, provides Stradivarius and Dee Ex Bee with serious opposition. James Doyle, who captured the 2017 Gold Cup on Big Orange, takes the ride.

French trainer Pia Brandt bids to become the first woman trainer to collar this race since Rosemary Lomax (Precipice Wood) in 1970. She saddles Called To The Bar, a three-length winner of a Longchamp G2 over one mile, seven furlongs in May. Maxime Guyon is the jockey.

Richard Hannon and Jamie Spencer are represented by Raymond Tusk, a three and a quarter-length second to Dee Ex Bee in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May and winner of a G2 over a mile and a half in Italy in October. Spencer won the Gold Cup with Fame And Glory, trained by Aidan O’Brien, in 2011.

The field is completed by the Ian Williams-trained Magic Circle (Jim Crowley). Winner of the 2018 Chester Cup and the G3 Henry II Stakes that year, he was 16th out of 24 in the Melbourne Cup behind Cross Counter, and a well-beaten third in the G3 Ormonde Stakes at Chester on his only outing this season.

UPDATED CARRIAGE LIST FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 18

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The King of the Netherlands

The Queen of the Netherlands

The Duke of York

2nd Carriage

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

3rd Carriage

The Princess Royal

The Lord de Mauley

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

4th Carriage

Vice Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt (replacing Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy)

The Rt. Hon. Edward Young

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Eugenie of York





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CHRIS STICKELS BEFORE RACING

The current official going description on the first day of Royal Ascot 2019 is Good on the Straight Course and Good, Good to Soft in places on the Round Course.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels said: “The weather conditions were dry from Sunday morning until this morning. We had some drying conditions on Sunday and Monday and the track is actually bordering on getting a little bit quicker.

“We were forecast some light showers in the late morning today, developing into some thundery showers in the afternoon. We’ll see if they arrive or not before considering a going change.

“The prediction for later in the week is for a wet morning on Wednesday and then it should clear in the afternoon. Thursday, Friday and Saturday look a little drier with only occasional showers forecast.”

MULRENNAN PRESENTATION

Before racing started, jockey Paul Mulrennan was presented with a saddlecloth with the number 1,000 on it to commemorate the fact that he rode his 1,000th winner on Camacho Chief at Doncaster on Sunday.

Mulrennan said: “It’s been an unbelievable week for me. It’s something I’m very proud of, riding 1,000 winners. I’m hoping for another one here today on Mabs Cross [trained by Michael Dods] in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes. She’s in great form and we’re expecting a really big run out of her. It’s a great privilege to be riding at this meeting.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

GLITTERS LORDS IT UP IN QUEEN ANNE

The David O’Meara-trained Lord Glitters (14/1) captured the opening race of Royal Ascot 2019, the G1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Second to Accidental Agent in the straight mile contest in 2018, the son of Whipper went one place better this time around, producing a game performance under Daniel Tudhope to defeat the Andrew Balding-trained Beat The Bank (20/1), to win the £600,000 event by a neck.

Yorkshire-based O’Meara, registering his fourth and biggest winner at Royal Ascot, said: “Lord Glitters always run well here as he loves the track.

“He is not that easy a horse, he can be quite strong and keen. That’s what happened in the Lockinge, when he over-raced with no cover. Today, as soon as jumped, Danny got him across and got cover. From there on, it all looked like it went pretty well.”

“I thought Danny gave him a lovely ride this afternoon and it was brilliant from the word go.

“Watching the race, it was one of the easiest Royal Ascot runners we’ve had to watch as he never looked in trouble.

“My assistant Jason Kelly bought this horse and he deserves a mention too.

“We will follow a pretty similar path with him to last year and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood is probably next up.

“It’s super for the yard, not just me. I am just a small cog in what I do – I haven’t even ridden out for the last six or seven weeks. The lads have done a great job and it has all come together nicely today.”

Nick Turnbull, son of owners Geoff & Sandra Turnbull, commented: “This victory means everything. My Dad has been in this game for 20 years and to win at Royal Ascot is the pinnacle.”

Last year’s winner Accidental Agent, trained by Eve Johnson-Houghton, refused to come out of the stalls when they opened, before eventually consenting to race, but was several hundred yards behind the other runners. The stewards deemed him to have been a runner in the contest, but some bookmakers are refunding stakes on the horse.

The winning time was 1m 37.4s, which was 1.1s outside the course record set by Ribchester in 2017.

TUDHOPE’S FAITH PAYS OFF

Danny Tudhope scored his third Royal Ascot winner – and his first at Group One level – by coming from last to first to take the opening race of the 2019 Royal Meeting, the £600,000 G1 Queen Anne Stakes, aboard Lord Glitters.

The David O’Meara-trained six-year-old grey, who finished second to Accidental Agent in this race last year, was a 14/1 chance. Beat The Bank was second by a neck at 20/1.

Thirty-three-year-old Tudhope, who recently enjoyed his 1,000th British winner – at Thirsk on June 4 – said: “Lord Glitters deserved to land a big one like this. He is a super horse, and when things fall right for him, he is very good.

“You can forget about his last race, it just wasn’t run to suit. We knew he was better than that, as he proved last year when he was second in this race.

“David told me to ride him as cold as I can and to be brave. If there is anywhere you can do it, it is this track because that last furlong is a long, long way. I got a lovely split and the race just panned out perfectly.”

“We had a lot of faith in this horse. We knew he was very talented; things just need to fall right for him. That’s the way he needs to be ridden so you need luck on him.

“Three years in a row now I’ve had a Royal Ascot winner, so we’re getting there! Hopefully, there are more to come. This is where you want to be, riding in all the big ones. I’ve got one in the bank, anyway.

“David O’Meara has had a lot of faith in me. I’ve been there a good few years and we’ve had some big winners. He’s stood by me through thick and thin. I’m delighted for the owners, Geoff and Sandra Turnbull, they are here today and they are great supporters. I’m over the moon for them and they can enjoy this day.”

BANK JUST FAILS TO BEAT GLITTERS IN CLOSE FINISH

A neck and three-quarters of a length separated the first three in a thrilling finish to the £600,000 Group One Queen Anne Stakes, the opening race at Royal Ascot 2019.

Lord Glitters (14/1), narrowly beaten when second to Accidental Agent in the contest last year, went one better, holding off spirited challenges from runner-up Beat The Bank and third-placed One Master. Barney Roy was the 5/1 favourite who finished eighth of the 16 runners.

Andrew Balding, who trains the Silvestre De Sousa-ridden Beat The Bank for King Power Racing, said of the gelding: “I’m delighted with that – I have no idea what went wrong at Newbury [when Beat The Bank was unplaced in the G1 Lockinge Stakes] but that was more like him today. The winner is a good horse and there has never been much between them when they’ve run against each other [Lord Glitters beat Beat The Bank by a neck in last year’s G2 Summer Mile at Ascot] and it’s a pretty good standard.

“We’re quite keen to try him over a mile and a quarter and we might look at the Eclipse Stakes next.”

William Haggas, who trains the filly One Master for Lael Stables, said: “I’m not sure she quite got home, and that’s what the jockey [Pierre-Charles Boudot] thought. She ran a great race, travelled well and I’m delighted with her.

“She came to win, but just flattened out the last bit, and in this company doesn’t quite get the mile. She ran a commendable race, and I knew she would come forward from her run in Ireland, where she became very tired.

“There’s only one Group One race over seven furlongs and she won it [last year’s Prix de la Foret], so she is saddled with a Group One penalty. That will come off at some point in time, which will help.”

Strongly-fancied Laurens (11/2) finished sixth, and her trainer, Karl Burke, said: “The first two-thirds of the race seemed to be going great but she just didn’t quicken. I don’t know whether we need to think of a step back up in trip.

“P J [McDonald] said that she just couldn’t get away from the pack. She did lengthen and quicken once, but they were on her tail and she never got away from them.

“We will get her home, review the race and go from there. As long as she is alright, she lives to fight another day.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Danny Tudhope, rider of the 14/1 winner Lord Glitters, said: “Good ground.”

Silvestre de Sousa, partner of the 20/1 neck second Beat The Bank, said: “On the easy side of good.”

Pierre-Charles Boudot, rider of third One Master (20/1), said: “Good.”

Billy Lee, rider of fourth Romanised, said: “It is on the easy side.”

Christophe Soumillon, jockey of Dream Castle, said: “Good to soft.”

James Doyle, rider of Barney Roy, said: “On the dead side of good.”

Frankie Dettori, on board Hazapour, said: “Beautiful – good ground.”

Ryan Moore, partner of Le Brivido, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Oisin Murphy, jockey of Matterhorn, said: “On the dead side of good.”

Jim Crowley, rider of Mustashry, said: “Good.”

Kerrin McEvoy, on board Mythical Magic, said: “Good.”

Cristian Demuro, partner of Olmedo, said: “Good to soft.”

Andrea Atzeni, jockey of Sharja Bridge, said: “Good ground.”

Gerald Mosse, partner of Stormy Antarctic, said: “Good.”

P J McDonald, on board Laurens, said: “Good. Beautiful ground.”

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), 1m straight

1 Lord Glitters (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 6-9-00 Danny Tudhope 14/1

2 Beat The Bank (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 5-9-00 Silvestre de Sousa 20/1

3 One Master (Lael Stable) William Haggas 5-8-11 Pierre-Charles Boudot 20/1

5/1 fav Barney Roy (8th)

16 ran

Time: 1m 37.4s

Distances: nk, ¾

Tote Win: £11.70 Places: £3.05, £8.25, £9.10 Exacta: £389.50

Breeding: gr g Whipper (USA) – Lady Glitters (FR) (Homme De Loi (IRE))

Breeder: S C A Elevage De Tourgeville Et Al

David O’Meara – 4th Royal Ascot winner

Danny Tudhope – 3rd Royal Ascot winner

Tu16.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

ARIZONA IS THE ROUTE TO 66 FOR O’BRIEN

Arizona’s success in the £150,000 G2 Coventry Stakes over six furlongs was trainer Aidan O’Brien’s 66th Royal Ascot winner.

The No Nay Never juvenile scored by half a length from Threat under Ryan Moore. He was the 15/8 favourite.

O’Brien said: “I’m delighted with him and Ryan gave him a great ride. He was very green first time out, and then won very easily next time, but probably didn’t learn a lot because of that, so this is the first day that he has had to learn. He was a little bit slow away and a little bit lost through the race, but came home really well.

“Obviously, he has loads of speed, or he wouldn’t be able to win like that, but we always thought he would be a horse who would have no problem getting seven furlongs. He could sharpen up a lot from that, but even if he does, seven furlongs should be fine. He’s a fine, big horse and we’ll look forward to next year.

“You’d imagine he will be a miler next year. He’s probably quicker than he lets on, because he’s still a baby, but you’d always think he’d have no problem getting seven. After he won at the Curragh, if he was eligible for the Chesham Stakes [over seven furlongs] we’d have had no problem running him in it. Often that type of horse can get quicker when they learn; he was very babyish today and still came home so well.”

MOORE FINDS RIGHT ‘TEMPO’ FOR ARIZONA

It did not take Ryan Moore long to ride his first winner at this year’s Royal Ascot, his initial success coming in the second race on day one.

Arizona, the 15/8 favourite and trained by Aidan O’Brien, provided Moore with victory in the G2 Coventry Stakes for two-year-olds. The jockey had to push his young partner along from soon after leaving the stalls, but the son of stallion No Nay Never finished impressively and was pulling away from his rivals as he hit the line. Threat (4/1) and Guildsman (6/1) took the next two places, beaten half a length and a neck.

Moore, who has been QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey in each of the past five years, and nine in total, said: “Arizona has impressed me on all his starts. I think he is a high-class colt.

“He has a super attitude, but is not fully switched on yet and will probably benefit when he steps up in trip.

“He has come out of a maiden, so this was a different tempo, and you would have to be pleased with what he has done today.”





DE SOUSA HANDED SEVEN-DAY BAN

Jockey Silvestre De Sousa was handed a seven-day ban and fined £1,050 after his ride on runner-up Beat The Bank in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes.

De Sousa was found guilty of using his whip above the permitted level in the final two furlongs.

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f

1 Arizona (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 15/8 fav

2 Threat (Cheveley Park Stud) Richard Hannon 2-9-01 Tom Marquand 4/1

3 Guildsman (Qatar Racing Limited) Archie Watson 2-9-01 Oisin Murphy 6/1

17 ran

Time: 1m 13.02s

Distances: ½, nk

Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.30, £1.95, £2.60 Exacta: £13.40

Breeding: b c No Nay Never (USA) – Lady Ederle (USA) (English Channel (USA))

Breeder: Stephen Sullivan

Aidan O’Brien – 66th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 54th Royal Ascot winner

ARIZONA THWARTS THREAT

Richard Hannon was magnanimous in defeat following Threat’s (4/1) second-placed finish to 15/8 favourite Arizona in the G2 Coventry Stakes.

Threat, ridden by Tom Marquand, ran on strongly in the closing stages of the six-furlong event, finishing a half-length behind the winner.

Hannon commented: “We came here today to learn if he was a very good horse and that is exactly what we learned.

“He is a good colt and we can’t wait for the rest of the year with Threat. He saw the trip out well.

“Threat is the sort of horse who will come out of the race fine. He is strong and mature.

“Hopefully, we can win a G1 with him at some stage this season.”

Marquand reported: “Threat has run a great race. He has proven he is the horse we thought he was at home.

“It’s a delight to see how good he is. We’ve got plenty of battles to fight yet and we’re looking forward to the next day with him already.”

The Archie Watson-trained Guildsman (6/1) was a further neck behind in third and the Lambourn handler said: “I was delighted with Guildsman.

“They have probably gone very quick in front and they have set the race up for the closers. I thought Threat’s run in second was full of merit on the other side of the track, but I couldn’t be happier with my lad.

“There is a very defined path for horses like him. He is a ready-made two-year-old and we will be looking for races like the July Stakes and the Richmond with him – I don’t need to be very clever with him.”

Oisin Murphy, rider of Guildsman, said: “It was a super run and I had a great run through. Everything happened the way I wanted it to, but he was just unfortunately not quite good enough.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

BLUE MAKES AN EMPHATIC POINT

Blue Point proved the king of the sprinters with victory in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes, holding off the 2/1 favourite Battaash for the second year running.

Trained for Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, Blue Point (5/2) scored by one and a quarter lengths from Battaash, with Soldier’s Call (16/1) a further one and a half lengths back in third, and just a nose ahead of fourth home Mabs Cross, who had finished third last year.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “That has given me a lot of pleasure. When you win a Group One, you are very happy. Blue Point was in Dubai during the winter and the weather there helped him. He came here a stronger horse.

“It is very good to get a winner at Royal Ascot. Everybody wants a horse that is able to run at Royal Ascot.”

William Buick, who won on Blue Point 12 months ago, is currently sidelined following a case of concussion and so James Doyle stepped in for the ride today. Appleby said of Buick: “He’s here today, he’s in the gym regularly and he’s looking great. With the way things are going, I would expect to see him back by the end of July. Having said that, he pushes himself so hard and if he told me next week he was ready to come back it wouldn’t surprise me. It is William’s call.”

Blue Point, who has now four races from five starts at Ascot, a track which brings out the best in him, had run in three sprints at Meydan since the turn of the year, winning them all, including the G1 Al Quoz Sprint. Appleby said: “During the winter he did nothing but impress us with the way he matured both mentally and physically. When William won on the horse on his first start this year he said we’re dealing with a different horse now. In training we could see that.

“Coming into today’s race, I knew he was in the form of his life. Physically he looks the real deal. Two weeks ago James rode the horse in a bit of work and came back saying ‘the ground is a bit loose’ and all the usual excuses you come up with when a gallop doesn’t go quite according to plan, but I hoped the horse would come forward for that.

“Then last Wednesday he rode him again and the horse was electric. James got off him and said, ‘That’s the fastest horse I’ve ridden’, and we saw what he meant today.

“There’s no getting away from it that we were concerned about the rain and the ground – he has good form on slower ground, but not at this level. I stood alongside William during the race and said, ‘What do you think – are we happy?’ and he replied, ‘Yes, watch him, watch him’. We could see James just starting to get going on him, and Battaash was travelling so well and likely to put a killer punch in, but once they locked horns I knew our horse would see it out.

“He’ll probably have a little break now. We know the stiff five furlongs suits him, so the Flying Five [at the Curragh] is a possible. He ran in the [G1] Nunthorpe Stakes last year and he was under the pump from half way, although I’m not saying he won’t go there.

“I would say it’s probably unlikely he would go back for the [G1] July Cup again over six furlongs, but it will be an interesting discussion and one we will have with Sheikh Mohammed. William got off him last year and said the track didn’t suit him – they get running a bit quick, then down into the dip, which is not like the dip in the Rowley Mile, but it’s there and he likes to finish strongly on a stiffer track.

“Stepping up to six furlongs doesn’t worry me because he has won the Al Quoz over six and he has held the track record here over six in the past, but we will think about running plans.”

Asked if Australia’s Everest, a sprint race worth $13m might be a consideration, Appleby said he doubted it due to the frenetic build up to the race, which he felt was not suitable for an entire five-year-old. He said: “Predominantly I take geldings to race in Australia for that reason. Our horses are not mentally adapted to that style of pre-race. It’s hard for colts with horses walking round in front of them for three hours before a race. It’s quite challenging for most colts, and it would be especially so for Blue Point.”

“For His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the Royal Family to be here is marvellous – the one thing we talk about all winter is Ascot, Ascot, Ascot. Once this meeting finishes on Saturday, we’ll start planning for next year. It’s a team effort and to get the horses here in the condition of their lives is all down to the team behind me, and for which I am very grateful. To get a winner is what it’s all about, and even better on the first day.”

BLUE IS ON POINT FOR GODOLPHIN

Godolphin’s Blue Point became the 12th dual winner of the £500,000 G1 King’s Stand Stakes with a gutsy display in the five-furlong contest.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by James Doyle, 5/2 shot Blue Point was always prominent and ran on strongly to deny old adversary Battaash (2/1 favourite), trained by Charlie Hills, by a length and a quarter.

Blue Point has now won four of his five starts at Ascot and remains unbeaten this year, having won all three of his races in Meydan during the winter.

A delighted Doyle, recording his 11th victory at Royal Ascot, said: “It gives me immense satisfaction that I didn’t mess it up because I have ridden Blue Point twice before and it didn’t really work out.

“William [Buick] gets on so well with him, so we did plenty of homework. Charlie actually told me a hop on Blue Point a couple weeks ago, just to get to know him because he is tricky.

“The race couldn’t have gone much smoother, to be honest. He is a real, tough warrior and I had to do most of the running on my own, which is never easy, but it just shows what a classy sprinter he is.

“That is why Charlie is the great trainer he is. He thinks about all of the little things that on the big day need to come together.

“Blue Point has beaten Battaash each time they have met. I was not really worried about him, I was more worried about the rain coming down. Luckily, it only drizzled and hasn’t really effected the ground for now.

“He was very tough – he was out on his own. Battaash drew alongside me but he was six or seven horse-widths away from me, so was never really in my sights. They have met a few times and Blue Point has always come off best. There is no disputing that.”

Reflecting on William Buick missing the ride, due to an enforced lay-off from concussion, Doyle continued: “It is real team effort and I am very grateful that in a situation like this I can pick the reins. It is very tough on William, who is here today, and I know how he feels missing big winners because I have been there myself, but I think it softens the blow that is one of his best mates riding the winners and looking after his horses for him while he’s off.”

BATTAASH HAS TO SETTLE FOR SECOND AGAIN

Battaash finished second to Blue Point in the G1 £500,000 King’s Stand Stakes over five furlongs for the second consecutive year. The 2/1 favourite was beaten a length and a quarter – half a length less than in 2018.

The Dark Angel five-year-old was ridden by Jim Crowley and trained by Charles Hills.

Hills said: “He probably just got a little bit outstayed again today, really. It’s got to have tested his stamina a bit; he was drawn wide and unfortunately the horse we thought we’d follow early on into the race slipped coming out of the stalls, and we got a bit detached from the race, maybe. He’s run a really good race, though.”

Jim Crowley said: “”He ran a super race, a great race. The winner is a very good horse. I rode him a bit differently this year, and still got beaten. I think the track doesn’t play to his strengths.”

Third was front-running three-year-old Soldier’s Call, trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Danny Tudhope. He finished a length and a half behind Battaash at 16/1 and a nose ahead of last year’s third, Mabs Cross.

Watson said: “He’s run a huge race. He’d run against these horses at two, which very few horses do, and I’m delighted with him. That’s the way to ride him. He showed a lot of speed today. He ran a very good race at York and he’s taken a big step forward today. I know he’s good enough to win one of these.

“Goodwood was the one place where he didn’t like the track last year so we won’t be going there. All roads probably lead to the Group Ones at the end of the season.”

Danny Tudhope said: “It was a great run. I think he is back to his best now.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1), 5f

1 Blue Point (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-04 James Doyle 5/2

2 Battaash (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-04 Jim Crowley 2/1 fav

3 Soldier’s Class (Clipper Logistics) Archie Watson 3-8-09 Danny Tudhope 16/1

12 ran

Time: 58.53s

Distances: 1¼, 1½,

Tote Win: £3.30 Places: £1.30, £1.30, £4.15 Exacta: £8.40

Breeding: b h Shamardal (USA) – Scarlett Rose (GB) (Royal Applause (GB))

Breeder: Oak Lodge Stud

Charlie Appleby – 7th Royal Ascot winner

James Doyle – 11th Royal Ascot winner

KEY SECTIONALS

TOP SPEEDS

BLUE POINT – 43.2mph

BATTAASH – 44.8mph

TIME TO 2f OUT

BLUE POINT – 35.81s

BATTAASH – 35.80s

FINAL 2f

BLUE POINT – 22.71s

BATTAASH – 22.89s

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CIRCUS MAXIMUS PROVES KING OF ASCOT

Circus Maximus (10/1) became the first horse since Dawn Approach (2013) to run in the 12-furlong Investec Derby before winning the £538,750 G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile.

Supplemented at a cost of £45,000, Circus Maximus, trained by Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, held on gamely in the closing stages of the mile contest to score by a neck, denying the fast-finishing King Of Comedy (4/1), trained by John Gosden, in second.

Too Darn Hot, the 2/1 favourite and also trained by Gosden, was a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Circus Maximus was a creditable sixth in the 12-furlong Investec Derby at Epsom Downs on June 1, but the drop back to a mile and the addition of blinkers proved the right combination this afternoon.

O’Brien was registering his 67th winner at the Royal Meeting and a 30.62/1 double today following Arizona’s win in the G2 Coventry Stakes.

This was also the master of Ballydoyle’s eighth win in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes and first since Gleneagles in 2015.

O’Brien said: “Maria (Niarchos-Gouaze), Derrick Smith, John Magnier and Michael Tabor [owners] all decided at 11.45am at the six-day stage that they were going to supplement Circus Maximus for this race and we just ran with it.

“It is hard to believe, but we are just privileged to be a small part of it.

“It is a big challenge for the horse to drop back down in trip. That’s why we put the blinkers on him as he didn’t have much time to learn how to race back at a mile, so that helped him.

“We were worried about the pace of the race for Circus Maximus back over a mile having raced over a mile and a half, so we are delighted really.”

GOING CHANGE

The going has been changed at Royal Ascot following three millimetres up to 4.30pm today. The going is now Good to Soft on both the Straight and Round courses.

It was previously Good on the Straight course and Good, Good to Soft in places on the Round course.

MOORE TURNS ASCOT INTO A CIRCUS

Circus Maximus’s 10/1 victory in the G1 £538,750 St James’s Palace Stakes handed jockey Ryan Moore a 55th Royal Ascot winner. It was his second success in the race – he took it in 2015 on Gleneagles, again for today’s winning trainer, Aidan O’Brien.

The Galileo colt was supplemented for the race at a cost of £45,000 six days ago. He finished sixth in the G1 Derby at Epsom when ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Circus Maximum held off 4/1 chance King Of Comedy, second for trainer John Gosden and jockey Adam Kirby, to win by a neck. Gosden also trained Too Darn Hot, the 2/1 favourite, who finished third.

Moore, for whom this was a 30.62/1 double – he won the Coventry Stakes aboard Arizona earlier in the afternoon – said: “Circus Maximus has plenty of speed. The mare [Duntle, Circus Maximus’s dam] was good and won a couple of races here.

“Circus Maximus has been a little bit slow coming to himself and learning about it all.

“He showed plenty at two and ran a good race at Doncaster at the end of the year, which gave him a chance, plus the rain helped.

“When Too Darn Hot got to me, he did not go by me, and I knew this horse would keep going.

“Fair play to Aidan because he phoned me up on Monday morning to speak about putting him in the race and I said, ‘when you supplement them, they have to win!’

“Aidan knew this horse had a bit of talent and he ran a good race in the Derby, but he didn’t stay.”

GOSDEN COMES HOME SECOND AND THIRD

King Of Comedy, sent off at 4/1, and Too Darn Hot, 2/1 favourite, came home a neck second and three quarters of a length third in the £538,750 G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile during Royal Ascot’s first day.

John Gosden, who trains both the colts in Newmarket, commented: “One ran out of track and the other found that it was a little too stiff a mile.

“King Of Comedy just ran out of track and he ran a blinder. He needed another 25 yards. He is a horse that in the end will go a mile and a quarter.

“Adam (Kirby) said it was a pity he had to come round and through them.”

He went on to speak of the third Too Darn Hot, saying: “Too Darn Hot has run a very good race. He has come to win his race, got in front.

“It is just stamina. It wasn’t for him today. It is a stiff mile here and it just caught him out. He is a very powerfully built horse – he looks like a sprinter/miler. Frankie said he feels like a Jersey (7f) horse, and that is what he is. He was a champion two-year-old, who won the Dewhurst in great style.

“He needs seven furlongs or an easy mile. The G1 Sussex Stakes (mile, Goodwood, Wed, July 31.) will be next for him.”

His rider Frankie Dettori added: “He ran a good race. He came there to win, but perhaps the stiff mile was too far for him.”

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m round

1 Circus Maximus (Flaxman Stables/Sue Magnier/Tabor/Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 10/1

2 King Of Comedy (Lady Bamford) John Gosden 3-9-00 Adam Kirby 4/1

3 Too Darn Hot (Lord Lloyd-Webber) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 2/1 fav

11 ran

Time: 1m 39.9s

Distances: nk, ¾

Tote Win: £12.05 Places: £3.25, £1.70, £1.30 Exacta: £58.50

Breeding: b c Galileo (IRE) – Duntle (IRE) (Danehill Dancer (IRE))

Breeder: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd

Aidan O’Brien – 67th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 55th Royal Ascot winner

KEY SECTIONALS

Top speeds (mph)

Circus Maximus – 40.1

King Of Comedy – 40.2

Too Darn Hot – 40.3

Time to 3f out

Circus Maximus – 94.34

King Of Comedy – 94.96

Too Darn Hot – 94.62

Final 3f

Circus Maximus – 35.62

King Of Comedy – 35.08

Too Darn Hot – 35.38

Distance travelled

Circus Maximus – 1613.6 m

King Of Comedy – 1619.0 m

Too Darn Hot – 1614.9 m

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

ELLIOTT’S GRAND VISION FOR VISIR GOES FLAT

Bloodstock agent Alex Elliott had a race at Cheltenham in mind for The Grand Visir when he bought him for 170,000gns at Tattersalls’ Horses In Training Sale in Newmarket last year.

Elliott, who became part of the team who own the horse, was therefore shocked and emotional after the five-year-old son of Royal Ascot legend Frankel, grabbed a race at Royal Ascot, namely the Ascot Handicap over two and a half miles. The Grand Visir (12/1) stayed on strongly to hold off Buildmeupbuttercup (7/1), Time To Study (16/1) and Fun Mac (11/1) by one and a quarter lengths, three and a half lengths and two and a quarter lengths.

Ian Williams trains the winner – who was the mount of Richard Kingscote – and also third home, Time To Study.

Elliott said of the day he bought The Grand Visir: “I thought he was the best horse in the sale and a half-a-million pound horse, but he failed the scope [veterinary inspection of the horse’s airways], despite having won a race the week before.

“We just had to ask ourselves how much the scope could stop him – we thought he was a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle or even Champion Hurdle horse. That didn’t quite go to plan [the horse unseated once and was then unplaced over hurdles] and here we are now. Quite unbelievable.

“Ian is the master of this type of horse – the best in the country if not the world, which is why I and two friends, my best friends who have done a lot for me, chose Ian to do the training.” Other partners in the syndicate include Sky Sport Racing television presenter Gina Bryce.

Williams said: “The hurdling career is not finished, but it is open to interpretation. We ran him back on the Flat at Newbury last month and fortunately he dropped a pound in the handicap which enabled him to get in here, albeit carrying top weight.

“We weren’t sure he would stay the trip, but Richard gave him a lovely patient ride which enabled him to get into the race. Turning for home I thought there was only two who were travelling well, The Grand Visir and Time To Study. The winner stayed all the way to the line, but Time To Study probably didn’t quite get the trip.

“It’s great for Alex who bought him and also has a good share in him, and it’s wonderful to have a winner at Royal Ascot. For a son of Frankel to win a race over this distance is pretty unusual, but if anyone can make his progeny slow it’s me!”

Williams was then congratulated by his old boss, Martin Pipe, and during a selfie session with the former master of Jump racing, he declared: “When I worked for him he always said I was deaf.”

Williams hopes to pull off a stamina-laden, Royal Ascot double this week, for he will saddle Dr Marwan Koukash’s Magic Circle in Thursday’s G1 Gold Cup.





THE GRAND VISIR PROVES BEST

Top-weight The Grand Visir (12/1) captured the £90,000 Ascot Handicap for trainer Ian Williams.

Ridden by Richard Kingscote, the five-year-old son of Frankel ran on strongly in the home straight to take the lead entering the final furlong.

The Grand Visir kept on well all the way to the line to deny 7/1 chance Buildmebuttercup, who stayed on to take second for Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore.

Kingscote, recording his sixth victory at Royal Ascot, said: “The Grand Visir settled beautifully and I never had to get after him round there.

“I know it’s only June, but a winner at Royal Ascot make a bad year a good year so I’m pleased to get a winner on the board.

“My lad has form on soft ground which helped and we were getting through the ground fine.

“Ian Williams is a dual-purpose trainer, but a very good one at that. I’ve had some good winners for Ian and it is great to have another one for him.”

PLENTY TO BUILD ON FOR BUTTERCUP

Buildmeupbuttercup, trained by Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins, finished second by a length and a quarter to The Grand Visir in the £90,000 Ascot Handicap.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the five-year-old chestnut mare was a 7/1 chance.

Patrick Mullins, the amateur jockey son of the trainer, said: “We’re delighted. Ryan gave her a fabulous ride, and thought she just didn’t quite stay, so it was a great run.

“I’ll be trying to get her for the amateur maiden in Galway, but it’s more likely to be something like the Ebor [at York]. She should get in at the bottom of the weights for those nice staying handicaps. The first and second were a good way clear of the third. We might just come back a bit in trip.”

Moore agreed: “It was a good run,” he said.

The third-placed horse, Time To Study (Jim Crowley), was trained by Ian Williams, who was responsible for the winner, The Grand Visir. Time To Study finished three and a half lengths behind Buildmeupbuttercup.

“He ran great,” said Crowley.

5.00pm Ascot Handicap, 2m 4f

1 The Grand Visir (CLXX) Ian Williams 5-9-10 Richard Kingscote 12/1

2 Buildmeupbuttercup (J Turner) Willie Mullins IRE 5-9-01 Ryan Moore 7/1

3 Time To Study (K Sohi) Ian Williams 5-9-06 Jim Crowley 16/1

4 Fun Mac (Angela McAlpine & Partners) Hughie Morrison 8-9-01 P J McDonald 11/1

13/2 fav Mancini (7th)

19 ran

Time: 4m 28.34s

Distances: 1¼, 3½, 2¼

Tote Win: £14.00 Places: £2.45, £2.55, £5.05, £2.20 Exacta: £123.00

Breeding: b g Frankel (GB) – Piping (IRE) (Montjeu (IRE))

Breeder: Qatar B’Stock, Ecurie Monceaux & Skymarc

Ian Williams – 1st Royal Ascot winner

Richard Kingscote – 6th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

ADDEYBB RELISHES THE RAIN

Addeybb’s impressive success in the £100,000 Wolferton Stakes was trainer William Haggas’ ninth Royal Ascot victory, and his first in the 10-furlong Listed race.

The 5/1 chance, a five-year-old son of Pivotal, was eased down to beat 9/2 favourite Magic Wand (Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore) by two and a half lengths under Danny Tudhope.

Haggas said: “We thought Addeybb was in really good nick, the ground came right for him, and he has won well. I know it was only a Listed race, and he’s a Group Two winner in a Listed race, but it was a strong field for the grade.

“He has just been really well these last two weeks and that combined with the cheekpieces and the ground – it all just came right for him today.

“He has won a Group Two on soft ground, but the most important thing for us is that he is back to himself and even better is that in his next race he will only have a Listed penalty. He will be going up to Group class now, but he does need this ground and I think he needs this trip too.”

“His owner Sheikh Ahmed is a good supporter of mine and I’m delighted to win with this horse. We lost him a bit last year with the dry ground, but it was like it was written in the stars today.”

Asked about Sea Of Class, who runs in tomorrow’s G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, he said: “I don’t want to bottom her at this stage of the season. She’s in great form and looks amazing. It’s a fabulous race, but all the races she is going to run in are fabulous races. We just want to do right by her. I must stress, I’m keen to run, but I’m not keen to bottom her.”

ADDEYBB PROVES A DAB HAND AT ASCOT

The William Haggas-trained Addeybb (5/1) bounced back to form to land the Listed Wolferton Handicap.

Racing on his favoured soft ground, the five-year-old son of Pivotal pulled clear stylishly in the closing stages to record a over the Aidan O’Brien-trained Magic Wand (9/2f) in second.

Tudhope was registering an 89/1 double on day one of the Royal Meeting following Lord Glitters’ 14/1 victory in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes and a seventh victory overall at Royal Ascot.

He said: “I was very lucky to get on Addeybb at the right time.

“He loves soft ground and he was in a different league in this grade.

“These sort of conditions really suit and I was delighted when the rain came.

“I was travelling so well and had so much horse under me – it was just a matter of when to push the button – I’m very grateful to be on board.

“I’ve had a few winners for William Haggas this year and I was very grateful to get the ride on him. I work hard and every day is a tough day.

“You have your ups and downs, but these sort of days make it worthwhile.”

AIDAN DELIGHTED WITH MAGIC RUN

Magic Wand, trained by Aidan O’Brien, and sent off the 9/2 favourite, came home two and a half lengths second to Addeybb (5/1) in the final race of day one at Royal Ascot, the Listed Wolferton Stakes over a mile and two furlongs.

O’Brien commented: “I am delighted, she ran a great race. She prefers better ground, but I am delighted by her run.

“I think she could go to Belmont or somewhere like that next.”

Jockey Ryan Moore added: “She ran a super race – I would say the ground just blunted her speed.”

Mark Johnston trained the third home, 5/1 chance Elarqam, who was beaten a nose by the runner-up. Johnston said: “The ground is soft and he has clearly handled it perfectly well, but has run out of petrol coming to the line.

“I said turning for home the danger is behind, and Ryan [Moore, on Magic Wand] was stalking us.

“We have no complaints, I think the horse is in great form and has run a great race – these conditions have just found him out.

“It has taken us a while to decide between a mile and a quarter or a mile, and this tells us that a mile and a quarter is the limit of where he can go. A mile and a quarter on good ground would be his ideal.”

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed), 10f

1 Addeybb (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) William Haggas 5-9-03 Daniel Tudhope 5/1

2 Magic Wand (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 9/2 fav

3 Elarqam (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 4-9-06 Jim Crowley 5/1

16 ran

Time: 2m 6.90s

Distances: 2½, nse

Tote Win: £6.00 Places: £2.05, £1.95, £2.10 Exacta: £31.60

Breeding: ch g Pivotal (GB) – Bush Cat (USA) (Kingmambo (USA))

Breeder: Rabbah Bloodstock Limited

William Haggas – 9th Royal Ascot winner

Daniel Tudhope – 4th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

STICKELS EXPECTING MORE RAIN OVERNIGHT

AND TOMORROW MORNING

Showers and longer periods of rain could not dampen spirits at Royal Ascot today, although they did lead to two changes in the going during the afternoon – the first to Good to Soft after the fourth race and then to Soft after the fifth contest.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “We had five millimetres (up to 5.15pm)=[‘;po9ooof rain today, which changed the going from ‘good’ on the straight course and ‘good, good to soft in places’ on the round course, to ‘soft’ all round after race five.

“We are forecast further showers this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning. It is difficult to predict how much, but anything between four millimetres and eight millimetres.”

That might be worrying news for racegoers who have invested in summer fashions and chic shoes, but Stickels sounded a note of optimism when he said: “The latest information I have is that it does look better from lunchtime tomorrow, although the forecast is changing daily.

“It certainly looks better from Thursday onwards, with just occasional showers and generally a drier outlook.

“There won’t be any rail movements this evening, but the plan is to move rails from the nine-furlong point to the home straight tomorrow, after racing, to provide fresh ground for Thursday’s card.”

TODAY’S ATTENDANCE

Today’s crowd came to 45,135 as against 46,773 last year.





MORE REACTION FROM THE G1 ST JAMES’S PALACE STAKES

Adam Kirby, the rider of the neck runner-up King Of Comedy, remarked: “I am really pleased with King Of Comedy.

“He settled beautifully and the pace was good. I did not get away that great so I a was length further back than I wanted to be.

“Coming into the straight, I said I would pull out and have a run at them. Had I stayed on the fence, maybe it would have opened up, but hindsight is a marvellous thing.”

James Doyle, who partnered the William Haggas-trained fourth Skardu, commented: “I thought it was a nice run again from Skardu.

“His performances have been very solid since the Craven. I thought today was more like his English Guineas form than his Irish Guineas form.

“I had a nice trip around, but the ground was a bit on the easy side for him, and I am sure he will be better on quicker ground. He is holding his form at a high level, so we are pleased.”

Charlie Hills, trainer of Phoenix Of Spain, said: “Turning into the straight, I was getting quite excited, but I think Phoenix Of Spain just flattened out – the race in Ireland probably took its toll.

“We will test him, get him all checked out and see whether there is anything more to take from it. He just ran a bit flat, really.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

QIPCO LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ryan Moore 2 2 -

Danny Tudhope 2 - 1

James Doyle 1 - -

Richard Kingscote 1 - -

Jim Crowley - 1 2

Adam Kirby - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Silvestre de Sousa - 1 -

Pierre-Charles Boudot - - 1

Frankie Dettori - - 1

Oisin Murphy - - 1

QIPCO LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 2 1 -

Ian Williams 1 - 1

Charlie Appleby 1 - -

David O’Meara 1 - -

William Haggas 1 - 1

John Gosden - 1 1

Andrew Balding - 1 -

Richard Hannon - 1 -

Charlie Hills - 1 -

Willie Mullins IRE - 1 -

Archie Watson - - 2

Mark Johnston - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 18

ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 2 1 -

CLXX 1 - -

Godolphin 1 - -

Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum 1 - -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull 1 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 1 1

Lady Bamford - 1 -

Cheveley Park Stud - 1 -

King Power Racing - 1 -

J Turner - 1 -

Clipper Logistics - - 1

Lael Stable - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

K Sohi - - 1

Lord Lloyd Webber - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2019 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 18

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m £600,000

LORD GLITTERS (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 6-9-00 Danny Tudhope 14/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f £150,000

ARIZONA (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 15/8 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f £500,000

BLUE POINT (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-04 James Doyle 5/2

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 7f 213y £538,750

CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Flaxman Stables, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 10/1

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 3f 210y £90,000

THE GRAND VISIR (CLXX) Ian Williams 5-9-10 Richard Kingscote 12/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 1f 212y £100,000

ADDEYBB (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) William Haggas 5-9-03 Danny Tudhope 5/1