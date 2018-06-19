All the news from the first day of Royal Ascot 2018

“Last Sunday we put down five millimetres of water, and the Friday before that we put down eight millimetres. We’ve generally been putting between eight and 10 millimetres of water every other day, apart from last Sunday.”

He added: “The forecast is generally dry for the week and breezy. We might have to replace some of the moisture lost during the day by watering a little bit overnight. If it clouds over we won’t lose so much, but if it is bright and sunny we will lose quite a bit through evapotranspiration.

“It’s been dry overnight, and it’s a fairly breezy morning with sunny spells,” he said. “I am therefore anticipating the ground drying up a little bit before racing, and it will probably end up becomiung Good to Firm, or at least Good to Firm on the straight.”

This morning, the first day of Royal Ascot 2018, Ascot Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels suggested that the current going description of Good to Firm, Good in Places may change before racing starts.

The Queen has a runner today with Fabricate (Michael Bell/James Doyle) lining up in the Listed Wolferton Stakes (5.30pm) while later in the week her Elector (Sir Michael Stoute) holds an entry in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes (Friday, June 22).

The Queen has enjoyed 23 winners in total at the Royal Meeting, most recently with Dartmouth in the 2016 G2 Hardwicke Stakes. The Royal Hunt Cup has been a good race for The Queen. Choir Boy won the contest in 1953, providing The Queen with her first Royal Ascot winner, while Her Majesty subsequently enjoyed success with Alexander (1956) and Colour Sergeant (1992).

Two of the three reserves for the race over Ascot’s straight mile have now been utilised, with Surrey Hope replacing Wahash, who was taken out of the race yesterday.

The four-year-old son of Dubawi, trained by William Haggas and successful on both his starts this season over a mile on Polytrack at Chelmsford City, is now among the 30 runners after the defection of his stable companion Mubtasim earlier this morning because of lameness. James Doyle will be in the saddle.

The Queen will be represented in tomorrow’s Royal Hunt Cup (5.00pm) by Seniority, who gets into the famous mile heritage handicap after being second reserve.

Born: November 24, 1971, Carolina, Puerto Rico. Background: Learnt his trade in Puerto Rico, recording his first winner there in January, 1990. Moved to New York State the same year. Breakthrough season in 2001 when he became the leading rider in New York. Set a Saratoga record when he won six races on September 3, that year. His father-in-law is trainer Leo O’Brien and brother-in-law is former jockey Keith O’Brien. He and his wife Leona have two children, Lerina and Michael. He has ridden over 5,900 winners and his mounts have earned over US$386 million. His long-time agent is leading ex-jockey Angel Cordero. Accolades: He is the leading jockey of all-time in the USA by earnings surpassing Pat Day’s record of $297,914,839 at Belmont Park on October 13, 2013. Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey (2004, 2005), inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2012. He has had 15 Breeders’ Cup winners. American Triple Crown Wins (4): Kentucky Derby (2011 Animal Kingdom, 2017 Always Dreaming), Belmont Stakes (2007 Rags To Riches, 2012 Union Rags). Big Race Wins Include: Breeder’s Cup Turf (2007 English Channel, 2014 Main Sequence), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (2004 Ashado, 2017 Forever Unbridled), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2002 Starine, 2011 Perfect Shirl), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2010 Uncle Mo), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ (2000 Caressing, 2002 Storm Flag Flying), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Marathon (2010 Eldaafer, 2017 Destin), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1998 Da Hoss, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2004 Speightstown), Dubai World Cup (2005 Roses In May), EP Taylor Stakes (2004 Commercante, 2005 Honey Ryder, 2011 Miss Keller), Florida Derby (2009 Quality Road, 2013 Orb, 2017 Always Dreaming, 2018 Audible), Haskell Invitational Stakes (2006 Bluegrass Cat), Travers Stakes (2005 Flower Alley), Woodbine Mile (2000 Riviera, 2005 Leroidesanimaux, 2012 Wise Dan, 2017 World Approval), Cigar Mile (2001 Left Bank, 2015 Tonalist), Donn Handicap (2003 Harlan’s Holiday, 2010 Quality Road, 2012 Hymn Book, 2016 Msawish), Wood Memorial Stakes (2010 Eskendereya, 2013 Verrazano, 2016 Outwork), Man O’War Stakes (2013 Boisterous, 2016 Wake Forest, 2017 Zhukova), Hollywood Derby (1998 Vergennes, 2017 Mo Town), Jenny Wiley Stakes (2018 Sistercharlie)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now nine. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had close to 1,700 North American winners.

Stonestreet Stables was established by the late Jess Stonestreet Jackson jnr in 2003. Jackson founded Jackson Family Wines in 1982, which, under the Kendall-Jackson brand, has since become one of the most popular labels in the US. Jackson died in 2011, with the wine and racing businesses now managed by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Banke. Forbes estimated his net worth $1.85 billion. Stonestreet has three properties in the bluegrass region of Kentucky totalling 1,800 acres, and a further 1,700 acres in Florida, including the Stonestreet Training & Rehabilitation Centre near Ocala. Notable runners for Stonestreet include Curlin, American Horse Of The Year in 2007 and 2008, and Rachel Alexandra, who took the same honour in 2009 after becoming the first filly in 85 years to win the Preakness Stakes during a memorable campaign. Peter Leidel is an energy investor based in New York. He is a founder and partner at private equity and venture capital firm Yorktown Partners LLC.

*Unbeaten in first three starts as two-year-old, which included a devastating seven-length victory in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes (5f) at Royal Ascot in 2016.

*Beaten a nose by the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Marsha in the G1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (5f) at York in August 2017, before disappointing on final three-year-old start when 10th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar in November.

*Produced a breath-taking performance to capture the G1 King’s Stand Stakes (5f) by three lengths under John Velazquez at the 2017 Royal Meeting.

*Finished second on her comeback this year in the Listed Giant’s Causeway Stakes, a contest she won in 2017, over an extended five furlongs at Keeneland on April 14.

*One of the finest sprinters in the world who is going for her third successive victory at Royal Ascot. Runs in today’s King’s Stand Stakes, a race she won in 2017. Won G2 Queen Mary Stakes in 2016.

Born: October 2, 1993 in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Background: Ortiz’ grandfather, named Irad Ortiz, was a jockey, as was his uncle Ivan Ortiz. Along with his older brother Irad, Jose fostered an interest in horseracing from a young age and the brothers were encouraged by a family friend, Efraim Rosa, and mentored by Hall of Fame rider Angel Cordero Jr, who registered 7,057 career victories and became the first Puerto Rican jockey to be inducted into the American Hall of Fame and to be successful in all three of the American Triple Crown races, though not in the same year. Ortiz attended Puerto Rico’s Escuela Vocacional Hípica, a school for prospective jockeys, then moved to the United States in 2012 to join Irad, who had already become a leading jockey. Jose made an instant impact registering 98 winners from 697 rides in his first season despite suffering multiple injuries, including a punctured lung. His first victory came aboard his first mount, Corofin on March 21, 2012. Jose registered his first G1 victory during 2013 on Strong Mandate in the Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga Springs and between 2013 and 2015 consistently averaged over 200 winners. Ortiz’ career continued an upwards trajectory in 2016 with 351 wins, making him the leading jockey in North America by numbers and third by earnings. In 2016, he also gained his 1,000th career win aboard Moonlight Song in the John Morrissey Stakes at Saratoga (July 28, 2016), captured the Saratoga riding title, won his first Breeders’ Cup contest (Juvenile Turf aboard Oscar Performance) and plundered his first New York Racing Association (NYRA) year-end title with 319 wins at Aqueduct, Belmont Park and Saratoga throughout the year. Ortiz enjoyed a stellar 2017, winning his first Triple Crown contest aboard Tapwrit in the G1 Belmont Stakes and finished the year as the leading jockey in the United States by earnings ($27,318,875). He also won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey and registered his second Breeders’ Cup win courtesy of Good Magic in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Since moving to the US, Ortiz has ridden over 1,540 winners and amassed more than $110 million in prize money. Jose’s brother Irad is another top-class jockey and the pair made headlines on January 20, 2013 when they won the first seven races on Aqueduct’s card. He finished third to his brother in the National Earnings List for Jockeys in America in 2017 and has also enjoyed lots of top-level success. Jose has not ridden in England before, while Irad finished second in the 2015 G1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Acapulco, trained by Wesley Ward, on his only British mount.

Born: November 3, 1968, Evansville, Indiana Background: Tim Glyshaw finished Harrison High School in 1987, before graduating from Indiana University. Glyshaw became a teacher in Illinois for two years but, unhappy with his career, decided to enter horseracing. Glyshaw had grown up watching races at nearby Ellis Park but had not previously contemplated working in the racing industry. However, he saw a 1995 commercial for Kentucky-based Taylor Made Farm’s internship programme and applied. After finishing the internship, Glyshaw became a hot walker for trainer Robert Holthus at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky and found himself grooming horses. Glyshaw became Holthus’s assistant trainer and took 12 horses under his care to Hoosier Park, as well as looking after horses racing at Turfway Park and Ellis Park. In 2002, Glyshaw became assistant trainer in 2002 to Cole Norman, a prominent handler on the southwest circuit. In 2002, the stable had 266 winners and 290 the following year. Glyshaw started training in 2004 at Churchill Downs Racecourse, Louisville, Kentucky and his racing philosophy is “if you take care of the horses; they’ll take care of you.” Glyshaw is married to Natalie, whose Louisiana-based father Ronald Ardoin rode as a jockey for 30 years and enjoyed 5,226 victories. Natalie attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston before becoming a track photographer at Louisiana Downs, Lone Star Park, Ellis Park and Churchill Grounds. She also worked as an assistant to trainer Lou Hodges Jr. Glyshaw had his best year numerically with 58 winners (earning $1,348,000) in 2015, while having 32 victories ($1,154,000) in 2016 and 32 successes ($1,571,000) in 2017. He has had nine winners so far in 2018 (up to June 12).

Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC has owned horses since 2007. Ironhorse “prides itself on efficiently managing their horses to not only allow its partners to enjoy the thrill of horse racing but also the goal of a self-sustaining business.” Ironhorse has horses with Tim Glyshaw, who trains mainly at Churchill Downs Racecourse in Louisville, Kentucky, and Michael Trombetta, who trains around 100 horses at Fair Hill, Laurel Park and Gulfstream Park in South Florida. Harlan Malter is the managing partner of Ironhorse Racing. He was brought up in Boston and his father would take him to Saratoga Racecourse each summer. He went to university and law school in New York City. He is a founding partner and now president of Saposh & Malter, a financial planning firm which started in 1998 and has offices in New York and California. Ironhorse describes Malter as “bringing the business and financial management tools needed to run an efficient racing stable with the target of financial sustainability.” Along with G2 winner and Royal Ascot entry Bucchero, other notable horses owned by Ironhorse include Skyphos, a full-sister to Bucchero and one of six horses Ironhorse has in training

*His dam, Meetmeontime, was rescued by the Marion County Humane Society in the summer of 2009 when she was found among 33 neglected horses on a farm in Ocala, Florida. Brought back to full health, she went on to produce five foals, the second of which was Bucchero.

*Was named the 2016 Older Indiana-Bred Horse of the Year and the 3YO Indiana-Bred Colt of the year in 2015.

*Joined trainer Tim Glyshaw in 2016 after starting his career with Michael Trombetta, winning two contests at Parx, and also had a spell with Heather Hall when winning over an extended mile on dirt at Indiana Grand in November, 2015

*Won three starts in succession during 2017, including Indiana Grand’s Brickyard Stakes (6f) for a second successive year, before capturing the G2 Woodford Stakes (5f 110y) at Keeneland when a 26/1 chance in October.

*Runner-up to fellow Royal Ascot hope Bound For Nowhere (Wesley Ward) in G2 Shakertown Stakes over an extended five furlongs at Keeneland on April 7.

*Placed in all three starts this year, the latest of which came when third in a five-furlong G3 contest at Churchill Downs on May 4.

*Goes in today’s G1 King’s Stand Stakes (5f, 3.40pm) at Royal Ascot. Has been staying at Abington Place Stables in Newmarket.

Born: July 29, 1953, Mobridge, South Dakota Background: Son of veterinarian Dr Tom Mott. He grew up surrounded by horses and trained his first winner My Assets, purchased for him by his father for US$320, at the age of 15. Worked for local trainers Ray Geohring and Keith Asmussen (father of jockey Cash) before a three-year stint with Omaha handler Jack Van Berg. Started training under his own name in 1978. Racing Accolades: Became the youngest ever trainer to be inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame when aged 45 in 1998. Has trained seven US champions – Ajina (1987 Three-Year-Old Filly), Theatrical (1987 Turf Male), Paradise Creek (1994 Turf Male), Cigar (1995 & 1996 Horse of the Year), Escena (1998 Older Female), Royal Delta (2011 Three-Year-Old Filly, 2012 & 2013 Older Female) and Close Hatches (2014 Older Female). Responsible for 10 Breeders’ Cup winners include two victories in the Breeders’ Cup Classic – Cigar (1995) and Drosselmeyer (2011). Cigar won a record-equalling 16 consecutive races, including the inaugural Dubai World Cup in 1996, while Drosselmeyer provided the trainer with a first (and so far only) Triple Crown race success when taking the 2010 Belmont Stakes. He has won three top trainer Eclipse Awards (1995, 1996 & 2011) and is responsible for over 4,800 winners and prize money of more than $256 million. Currently has a stable of approximately 100 horses, based primarily in New York and Kentucky. He is assisted by his son Riley.

SF Racing LLC represents the racing interests of the Soros Fund, founded by Hungarian-American investor George Soros. It has owned horses in America for a number of years, entering into a number of partnerships with horses including Bob Baffert’s Triple Crown winner Justify, Yoshida, Graded winners Quip, One Liner, Audible, Good Samaritan, American Anthem, Illuminant and National Flag as well as Smashing Serena, Miminegash, and Hedge Fund. SF Racing LLC have been involved in partnerships with groups such as Sol Kumin’s Head of Plains Partners, China Horse Club, Winstar Farm LLC, Al Shaqab Racing, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Kumin’s Madaket Stables, St. Elias Stable, Baccari Racing Stable LLC and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC.

has helped form six racing partnerships including Sheep Pong Group, which purchased subsequent 2014 Breeders’ Cup Fillies’ Juvenile Turf victor Lady Eli in 2014. Other partnerships formed include: Beacon Hill Partners, Great Point Stables, Madaket Stables and Nantucket Thoroughbred Partners. Under Head of Plains Partners, Kumin has ownership interests in around 65 horses including 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, Audible, Yoshida, 2016 Preakness winner Exaggerator, and 2015 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint winner Wavell Avenue. Kumin has used an array of trainers including Chad Brown, Richard Baltas, David Jacobson, Bill Mott, Jeff Mullins, Doug O’Neill, Todd Pletcher, Rudy Rodriguez and Wesley Ward. Kumin and his wife have three children, a daughter Corey and two sons, Sam and Jax.

Background: Head of Plains was set up by Solomon Kumin (born May 13, 1975 in Boston). Kumin’s wife Elizabeth is listed as part owner of 2015 Diamond Jubilee Stakes winner Undrafted, co-owned with former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker. Kumin is the founder and CEO of Folger Hill Asset Management, an equity hedge fund launched in 2014. Prior to launching Folger, Kumin spent 10 years with SAC Capital advisors as their chief operating officer. Kumin is a graduate of John Hopkins University in Baltimore, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government; he now serves on the board of John Hopkins’ school of arts and sciences. Kumin bought his first horse in 2014 and registered his first win with Madaket Millie at Gulfstream Park. During his time in racing, Kumin

The China Horse Club (CHC) aims to bring thoroughbred racing to mainland China. Established five years ago, it has a membership of around 200, with members primarily drawn from mainland China. The club’s most familiar face is Teo Ah Khing, chairman of Desert Star Holdings Ltd and managing director of Teo A Khing Design Consultants (TAK). TAK designed and built Meydan racecourse in Dubai. The club has enjoyed significant success, with G1 wins in Australia, Britain, France, Ireland, Singapore and the USA. Most of its horses are owned in partnership, with the biggest victories coming with Justify, winner of the 2018 US Triple Crown. Teo Ah King was also part owner of Australia, the 2014 Derby winner at Epsom Downs.

Accolades: Eclipse Award for Outstanding Owner (2010), Eclipse Award for Outstanding Breeder (2016) Notable homebred runners/winners: Colonel John (2008 Haskell Invitational), Well Armed (2009 Dubai World Cup), Super Saver (2010 Kentucky Derby), Drosselmeyer (2010 Belmont Stakes & 2011 Breeders’ Cup Classic), Creator (2016 Belmont Stakes), Tourist (2016 Breeders’ Cup Mile). WinStar Farm has also bred and sold 15 future G1 scorers, notably 2003 Kentucky Derby & Preakness Stakes hero Funny Cide and the Aidan O’Brien-trained One Cool Cat.

Background: Based near Versailles, Kentucky, USA, WinStar Farm was established in 2000 by long-standing racehorse owners and business partners Kenny Troutt and Bill Casner. Troutt and Casner dissolved their partnership in 2010, leaving Troutt as the sole owner. Dallas-based Troutt founded Excel Communications in 1988, which he later sold to Teleglobe for $3.5 billion. The farm comprises more than 2,400 acres, having started out with 400 acres in 2000, and currently houses 21 stallions. They include Distorted Humor, inherited from the site’s previous owner Prestonwood Farm, Tiznow, the farm’s first major stallion acquisition in 2002, and Speightstown.

*A second runner at Royal Ascot for legendary trainer Bill Mott. Long On Value represented the NY handler in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at last year’s Royal Meeting (finished 12th).

*Finished second at Saratoga in August (G2) and September (G3), 2017, having previously been fifth in the G1 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (1m 2f) at Belmont Park in July, 2017.

*Victorious in the Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes (1m 1f) by three quarters of a length on officially yielding turf at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky on his reappearance on May 5 under Jose Ortiz.

The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until Thursday.

Given the current weather forecast, it is likely that watering after racing will take place through the week to replace moisture lost through evapotranspiration.

The course was watered on Sunday morning to maintain the current going for today.

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

ROYAL CARRIAGE LIST FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 19

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The Princess Royal

The Duke of York

The Lord Vestey

2nd Carriage

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Eugenie of York

3rd Carriage

The Duke of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

4th Carriage

Prince Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent

The Lord de Mauley

The Lady de Mauley

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

GOING NOW GOOD TO FIRM

There is a change at 1.50opm to the going before racing on the first day of Royal Ascot 2018.

The going is now:

GOOD TO FIRM

(from Good to Firm, Good in places)

Non-Runners today

3.05pm Coventry Stakes

10 FOX CHAMPION (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame)

5.00pm Ascot Handicap

4 CAYIRLI (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Pulled Shoe Off)

Non-Runners tomorrow

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup

3 MUBTASIM (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

Replaced by second reserve SENIORITY

30 WAHASH (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

Replaced by first reserve SURREY HOPE

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

GOFFS SELLS POTENTIAL ROYAL ASCOT WINNERS AT LONDON SALE

Racehorse owners hoping to buy a Royal Ascot runner were given a catalogue of options at Goffs’ London Sale, held in Kensington Palace Gardens yesterday evening.

For the second year running Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, whose horses run under the name of King Power Racing, took advantage to buy five horses who could be in action this week, starting with Shine So Bright, who runs in today’s G2 Coventry Stakes (3.05).

Bloodstock agent Alastair Donald, who advises and buys horses for Srivaddhanaprabha – who is also known as the owner of Leicester City FC – paid £375,000 for Shine So Bright, heading interest from the underbidder, Karl Burke, who is the colt’s trainer. Burke was attempting to buy the colt back for some members of the syndicate who owned him when he won at Nottingham, although they were prepared to let him go at Donald’s decisive bid.

Other Donald purchases on behalf of his Thai client included Vintage Brut from Tim Easterby’s stable for £280,000 – he will be among fancied runners in Thursday’s Norfolk Stakes – Junius Brutus, who was bought for £300,000 out of Matthieu Palussiere’s stable in France and is likely to run in Saturday’s Windsor Castle Stakes, and Main Street, who also cost £300,000 and runs from John Gosden’s yard in Thursday’s Hampton Court Stakes.

No More Regrets, also from Palussiere’s stable, was added to Donald’s haul with a bid of £130,000 – she is entered in the Albany Stakes – while the agent’s business partner, Ed Sackville, accounted for the sale’s top-priced horse, the mare Belle Josephine, who was offered in foal to the France-based stallion Siyouni and with a Pivotal colt foal at foot.

The mare, her foal on the ground and the one in the womb, were knocked down for £720,000, also bound for Srivaddhanaprabha’s ownership.

Belle Josephine was put on sale by John Dance, who owns Sunday’s Prix de Diane winner Laurens, and also Cosmic Law, a runner in today’s Coventry Stakes for Richard Fahey’s stable. Meanwhile, Belle Josephine will be represented at Royal Ascot by her son Mildenberger, who was runner-up in York’s Dante Stakes and holds an entry in Friday’s King Edward VII Stakes.

On a sultry London evening the sale turned over £3,740,000 from the sale of 13 horses, although that represented just 43 per cent of the 30 who were offered to the market. The average price was £287,692.

Other horses who made notable sums included the 14-year-old mare Miss Beatrix, winner of the Moyglare Stakes during her racing days, and sold last night for £400,000 to an undisclosed Irish stud owner, and Marathon Man, a progressive four-year-old colt from Carlos Lerner’s yard in France. He made £380,000 to a bid from New Zealand bloodstock agent Paul Moroney, who said the horse would be shipped to Australia in October to run in Melbourne’s Spring Carnival.





ROYAL ASCOT MAKES PRESSING CLAIMS

There might be a major sporting event in Russia and an entrée to the world’s greatest tennis tournament at Queen’s, but Royal Ascot is more than a match in terms of UK media interest.

Great racing, outstanding horses and jockeys, admirable feats of training and all the colour, pageantry and scenes of emotion you could hope to find this side of Moscow make the Royal Meeting a sporting highlight that transcends any other day at the races. England’s win against Tunisia in the team’s opening game at the World Cup may have given English racegoers a sense of joie de vivre, but Royal Ascot is very much an international race meeting, at which the heroes are horses, no matter which nationality their owners, trainers or jockeys.

Global competition is encapsulated in today’s G1 King’s Stand Stakes, in which the betting market is headed by the brilliant filly Lady Aurelia, trained by American Wesley Ward and ridden by Puerto Rican John Velazquez, and Battaash, trained in Britain by Charlie Hills, ridden by former champion jockey Jim Crowley, and owned by Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum. The Racing Post puts the two horses squarely on its front page alongside the headline ‘Match of the day’ and the sub-head ‘The World Cup of racing gets under way . . . ’.

The Daily Mirror exclaims ‘Lady is a champ’, adding ‘Hat-trick seeking Aurelia looks set to be crowned Queen in King’s’, a reference to the filly’s bid to win at the Royal Meeting for a third time. ‘A classy Lady’ is the Daily Star’s view on the filly, with tipster Patrick Weaver tipping her for glory, while David Yates, Newsboy of the Daily Mirror, gives readers four more ‘Royal rumbles’ to enjoy this week, including Order Of St George against Stradivarius in Thursday’s G1 Gold Cup.

Jon Freeman of i focuses on the likely success awaiting Irish stables this week – in Aidan O’Brien they have one of the all-time greats in their midst, and it is his US Navy Flag that Rob Wright of The Times expects to win the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes. That colt will be ridden by Ryan Moore, an enigma for the media, being revered for his skills but rarely a man they turn to for an imaginative quote.

Moore is featured in a double-page interview with Mark Souster of The Times, in which the jockey is true to his no-nonsense style. When asked about social media, he says: “I don’t do any of it. I don’t have to go on there to get rides. There is no benefit to me to be on there.” If only some Facebook users were so savvy.

The St James’s Palace Stakes offers a chance for Roger Teal to shine, and while his name may not be familiar to many outside the corridors of Flat racing he could well train Tip Two Win to win. ‘Two are ya?’ is The Sun’s headline on the front of its racing special.

The colt was runner-up in the G1 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, and, in Marcus Armytage’s column in The Daily Telegraph, described by his trainer as “a smidgen over 15 hands”. That is small in racehorse terms, and, as Armytage puts it, another opportunity for David to slay Goliath. Rivals include Romanised, who graces the front of the Daily Express’s racing pull-out, and while Teal may not have the horsepower of Messrs O’Brien, Gosden and others that should not put punters off, suggests Chris Goulding in the Daily Star.

Cast your mind back 12 months and the colt Rajasinghe became a first runner and first winner at the Royal Meeting for trainer Richard Spencer, who enjoyed the thrill of winning the G2 Coventry Stakes with Rajasinghe. Spencer runs through his hopefuls this week with Goulding, and says he hopes Alfie Solomons can provide him with back-to-back Coventry Stakes successes.

The Daily Mail’s Sam Turner tips Lord Glitters to win the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, in which Tom Segal, Pricewise of the Racing Post, sides with Benbatl, and colleague Paul Kealy suggests Accidental Agent.

It is 31 years since Gay Kelleway became the first, and so far only woman to ride a Royal Ascot winner, and she reflects on that triumph in an interview shared with jockey Josephine Gordon and printed in The Guardian. Kelleway, now a trainer, tells journalist Anna Kessel of the difficulties faced by women jockeys at a time when they were regarded as a novelty, and, in some cases, unsuited to the profession. Kelleway says: “My dad said I was 10 years too soon. More like 25. You’re accepted now.” That much is true, although another Royal Ascot victory for a woman jockey would add to that sense of female acceptance.

PUNTERS HEAD INTO ROYAL ASCOT BATL

Bookmakers have reported brisk business this morning ahead of day one of Royal Ascot with the stellar six-race card headed by three G1 events. In the opening race of the Royal Meeting, the G1 Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm), Godolphin’s Benbatl has been well supported for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, who is seeking his eighth victory in the mile contest. The four-year-old son of Dubawi, winner of the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, is 7/2 from 9/2 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power and 10/3 from 4/1 with Betway. The Simon Crisford-trained Century Dream, supplemented for the G1 event for £55,000 earlier this week, is 16/1 from 28/1 with Unibet and 16/1 from 22/1 with William Hill.

Aidan O’Brien is the leading trainer in the G2 Coventry Stakes (3.05pm) with eight victories and has two live contenders for this year’s renewal. The master of Ballydoyle’s duo are headed by Listed winner Sergei Prokofiev who is 11/4 from 3/1 with Unibet. However, the Scat Daddy colt is weak with Betway, having been pushed out to 3/1 from 11/4. O’Brien’s other contender, Newbury maiden winner The Irish Rover has attracted each-way support into 11/1 from 14/1 with Unibet. The John Gosden-trained Calyx made a striking impression with a five-length success on debut at Newmarket. He is challenging Sergei Prokofiev at the head of the market for the five-furlong contest and is 5/2 from 3/1 with Sky Bet. Martyn Meade’s Advertise has been nibbled into 12/1 from 16/1 with the same firm and Paddy Power.

The Wesley Ward-trained Lady Aurelia headlines a mouth-watering renewal of the G1 King’s Stand Stakes (3.40pm) as she bids to record a second successive victory in the five-furlong sprint. The daughter of Scat Daddy is the clear market leader with Sky Bet who make the dual Royal Ascot winner their 13/8 market leader from 9/4. Conversely, Betway take a different view pushing Lady Aurelia out to 2/1 from 7/4 in the wake of support for her market rival Battaash (5/2 from 11/4 with Betway). Charlie Hills’ charge was ranked the world’s best five-furlong sprinter in 2017 and returned to action with a narrow victory at Haydock in May in the G2 Temple Stakes. The Michael Dods-trained Mabs Cross is the one for each-way money at 16/1 from 20s with Sky Bet, whilst Godolphin’s Blue Point is 15/2 from 9/1 with William Hill.

Punters are struggling to solve one of today’s most fascinating contests, the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20pm) in which the unbeaten and unexposed Without Parole, trained by John Gosden, heads the market for the mile contest. The son of Frankel annexed the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown on his latest start but is on the slide with both Unibet and William Hill who go 3/1 from 11/4. The best backed horse in the race is Aidan O’Brien’s U S Navy Flag, who chased home Ken Condon’s Romanised in the Irish 2000 Guineas in May. U S Navy Flag is 5/1 from 6s with Betway, William Hill, Sky Bet and Unibet.

The Ascot Handicap (5.00pm) is another competitive betting heat with Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins saddling five runners in the two mile and four furlong event. The Closutton handler’s quintet are headed by market leader Chelkar, who is the mount of Ryan Moore. The five-year-old son of Azamour is having his first start for Mullins, having scored on his final start for Jean-Claude Rouget back in October 2016. Chelkar is 11/2 from 7/1 with Paddy Power, whilst Betway go 11/10 that Mullins wins the race. Karen McLintock’s Dubawi Fifty has the services of Silvestre De Sousa and has been solid in the market also morning into 9/1 from 12/1 with Sky Bet and 8/1 from 10/1 with Betway and William Hill.

In the concluding race of the day, the Listed Wolferton Stakes, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Mirage Dancer is the strong 4/1 favourite from 6/1 with Unibet, Sky Bet and Betway, having captured a Listed contest at Goodwood by three lengths in May. He is ridden by New Zealand-born jockey James McDonald who recently returned to race-riding following an 18-month ban for a betting offence. Aidan O’Brien’s Yucatan, sixth in the Investec Coronation Cup earlier this month. is 8/1 from 9/1 with Paddy Power, whilst the same firm has seen Andrew Balding’s Morando nibbled into 11/1 from 12/1.

ORDER OF ST GEORGE GOES FOR GOLD AGAIN

Order Of St George may have been beaten by a short-head by Big Orange in a thrilling Gold Cup in 2017, but Aidan O’Brien’s six-year-old is fancied to repeat his 2016 victory on Thursday in one of the Royal Meeting’s most prestigious and historic races.

If successful, Order Of St George would be a record eighth winner of the £500,000 two-and-a-half mile Group One for O’Brien and a third for his jockey, Ryan Moore, who rode Order Of St George to take the 2016 Gold Cup and The Queen’s Estimate in 2013. Order Of St George has proved himself in good form this season by winning both his starts – the Group Three Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan in April and the Listed Saval Beg Stakes at Leopardstown in May.

The Gold Cup forms the first leg of the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million with a bonus of £1 million awarded to the connections of a horse which, having won one of four recognised prep races in May – the Longines Sagaro Stakes (Ascot), Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes (Chester), Yorkshire Cup (York) or the Matchbook Henry II Stakes (Sandown Park) – then goes on to win the Gold Cup, the Qatar Goodwood Cup in July and the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York in August.

The Michael Bell-trained Big Orange is sidelined with an injury at present, but 7/4 favourite Order Of St George faces strong opposition among the remaining eight runners.

Stradivarius, trained by John Gosden, won the Group Two Queen’s Vase at last year’s Royal Ascot and followed up with victory in the Group One Goodwood Cup. Beaten into third by Order Of St George on ground that may have been unsuitably soft in the QIPCO British Champions Series Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October, he started his 2018 campaign with a comfortable success in the Group Two Yorkshire Cup, a recognised prep race for the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million in May. Stradivarius, currently available at around 15/8, will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

There is a serious French challenger in the form of 5/1 chance Vazirabad (Christophe Soumillon), winner of the Group One Prix du Cadran on soft ground in October. The Alain de Royer-Dupre-trained six-year-old took the two-mile Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, and won a Longchamp Group Two over a mile and seven furlongs last month.

Jessica Harrington is hoping that Torcedor and Colm O’Donoghue can give her a first Royal Ascot triumph. The six-year-old Fastnet Rock gelding had a useful warm-up for the Gold Cup when winning the Group Three Longines Sagaro Stakes, a recognised prep race for the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million over two miles at Ascot in May and is priced around 10/1 at present. He twice finished second to Order Of St George last year.

Veteran trainer David Elsworth sends out the 2017 Group Two Doncaster Cup victor Desert Skyline. The Tamayuz four-year-old, who will be ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, finished second to Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup last time out and is available at 12/1.

The David Simcock-trained nine-year-old Sheikhzayedroad (25/1) has run in the Gold Cup for the past three years, finishing third to Order Of St George in 2016. His last victory was in the Group Two QIPCO British Champions Series Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October 2016 under today’s jockey Martin Harley.

Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins is no stranger to Royal Ascot victory – he has trained five winners of long-distance races at the Royal Meeting since 2012 – and 25/1 shot Max Dynamite (William Buick) has an outside chance of giving him a first Ascot Group One triumph. In 2015, the now-eight-year-old finished second by a length in the Melbourne Cup.

Mount Moriah is a 50/1 shot for Ralph Beckett and Harry Bentley, while Scotland (Andrew Balding/Jim Crowley), is the outsider of the field at odds of 100/1.





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

EVE’S ACCIDENTAL G1 WINNER IS BEYOND HER WILDEST DREAMS

Accidental Agent’s victory in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes was a first Group One and a first Royal Ascot triumph for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton.

The four-year-old, who was bred by Johnson Houghton’s mother Gaie, was a surprise 33/1 winner who came late to beat the David O’Meara-trained Lord Glitters by half a length. He was a first Royal Ascot winner and a first Group One winner for jockey Charlie Bishop.

Johnson Houghton, whose father Fulke trained 10 Royal Ascot winners between 1965 and 1988, said: “Unbelievable! I still can’t believe it. I haven’t slept for two nights. I dreamt that he would be third. My mum bred Accidental Agent – we have got the mare in the field – but nobody wanted to buy him and we bought him back for eight grand.

“I thought I was tilting at windmills. I dreamt about finishing third and then watching it I said ‘oh my god, we are going to place.’

“The poor people sitting in front of me and my Mum – I apologise to them – they will definitely be deaf because there was an awful lot of screaming going on. It is just ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous.

“You might need to man the lifeboats as there are a lot of tears! Group One winner… I’ve never trained a Royal Ascot winner, let alone a Group One winner at Royal Ascot!

“And my mother bred him. What a legend she is – I’m so proud of her. And luckily I had a tiny bit each-way at 50/1 to pay for the party – come on!

“He loves Ascot and had a chance. He is the first foal out of the mare [Roodle], by Delegator. No-one wanted him. It’s great – something unbelievably, ridiculously that I dreamt of. I can’t believe it has happened, and for it to happen for my Mum is incredible. The horse is named after my grandfather, John Goldsmith, who wrote the book [Accidental Agent: Behind Enemy Lines with the French Resistance] and was in the SOE [Special Operations Executive] and an incredibly brave man. He was a trainer as well.

“This horse takes so much getting ready and getting fit. I knew he wasn’t fully fit first time out [when third in a Listed race at Ascot in May] and then second time out [in the Group One Lockinge Stakes at Newbury] we just had tiny set-backs. I did say to Mum, ‘whatever happens, I have got him here as well as he can be. He is the best horse he can be. If he’s good enough he’s good enough; if he’s not he’s not.’

“Charlie [Bishop] and the horse have grown together. I said ‘just go and enjoy it’, and he said that he was going to so I said could he please make sure I did too. He certainly did.”

Gaie Johnson-Houghton added “I just can’t believe it. I am thrilled. Eve knew she had Accidental Agent as well as he has ever been. It is the first time she has got him to a race this year with a clear run. We had little hiccups on the way to the others. I own and bred Eve’s first Royal Ascot winner! Doesn’t it sound wonderful? It is what dreams are made of.”





BISHOP’S HARD WORK PAYS OFF – AND IT’S NOT BEEN ACCIDENTAL

Jockey Charlie Bishop entered the big time when riding Accidental Agent to victory in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes.

The Eve Johnson-Houghton-trained winner, a 33/1 shot, became Bishop’s first success at Group One level and was also his initial win at the Royal Meeting. His mount, who was quoted at just 8/1 for Glorious Goodwood’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes by Paddy Power, won by half a length and a neck from Lord Glitters (20/1) and Lightning Spear (10/1).

Bishop, who was born and raised in Herefordshire near the town of Ledbury, said: “I’m glad I’m getting the opportunities and am good enough to deliver – to get a Group One winner, let alone a Royal Ascot winner, is incredible.

“I’ve been riding out at Eve’s for quite a few years, and when I first went there she said she couldn’t promise me rides, but thought I should stick my head down and see what happens. From there she got some better horses and things took off. Hopefully, there are a lot more to come. I never dreamt I could come this far.

“Along the way I’ve had a bit of belief in myself, but you have to just keep grafting and hoping for the best. It was great to ride my first winner, then to lose my claim, and while it went a bit quiet for a while I kept working away and hoping for the best. Luckily things have taken off again.”

Of today’s victory he said: “It’s been a great team effort by everyone at Eve’s – it’s unbelievable. Eve has done a fantastic job with him and she was the one who wanted to come here. It was a brave shout but it has paid off. I thought at the furlong pole he might finish in the frame, which was what we dreamt of, and then he quickened up again. It’s massive for Eve, whose mum [Gaie] bred the horse.”

GLITTER FAILS TO MATCH AGENT’S SPARKLE

David O’Meara was delighted with the performance of 20/1 chance Lord Glitters who finished a half-length second to 33/1 shot Accidental Agent in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, the first race of Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old son of Whipper made eyecatching headway in the closing stages of the mile contest under Jamie Spencer, but was caught late on by Accidental Agent, trained by Eve Johnson-Houghton.

Yorkshire-based O’Meara said: “I’m delighted with Lord Glitters. He has a huge engine and I think like a lot of the horses in the race, he would have preferred a stronger gallop, but I’m delighted with him.

“He was the lowest-rated horse in the race and we were thinking about this race or the Royal Hunt Cup, but he’s run a blinder.

“He really likes it at this track and he always seems to run well here, but I don’t know where we will go next – we’ll talk to the owners.”

The David Simcock-trained Lightning Spear (10/1) ran another fine race in defeat in G1 company, finishing a neck behind Lord Glitters in third under Oisin Murphy.

Newmarket handler Simcock commented: “Lightning Spear has run really well again, but he does seem to sometimes flatten up the hill here as he hasn’t sustained his run.

“He hit the front, but found it a long way home. I’m very proud of him and he’s run very well.

“I think the other two horses came from off the pace which helped them but I’m very pleased.

“We’ll go for the Sussex Stakes with him now.”

American challenger Yoshida, trained by Bill Mott, travelled well into contention before flattening out to finish a creditable fifth in the mile contest.

Jose Ortiz, having his first ride at Royal Ascot, added: “It was a great run and I thought at one stage that he might have a chance of winning. He travelled really well and I’m pleased with the performance.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Charles Bishop, on board the 33/1 winner Accidental Agent, said: “Beautiful good to firm ground.”

Jamie Spencer, on board the half a length second Lord Glitters, said: “Good fast ground. It is lovely, beautiful.”

Oisin Murphy, partner of third home Lightning Spear, said: “As it is described, fast.”

William Buick, jockey of fourth home Century Dream, said: “It is lovely beautiful good fast ground.”

Jose Ortiz, partner of fifth Yoshida, said: “It is good ground and fast.”

Jim Crowley, partner of sixth Beat The Bank, said: “It is nice good to fast ground.”

Cristophe Soumillon, rider of unplaced 11/4 favourite Benbatl, said: “Fast.”

Tom Marquand, partner of Oh This Is Us, said: “It is lovely summer ground – like a carpet.”

Donnacha O’Brien, rider of Deauville, said: “It is beautiful. Good fast ground.”

James Doyle, jockey of Limato, said: “Fast.”

Olivier Peslier, rider of Recoletos, said: “It is perfect.”

Phillip Makin, jockey of So Beloved, said: “It is fast summer-racing ground.”

Danny Tudhope, on board Suedois, said: “It is lovely fast ground.”

Adam Kirby, rider of Zonderland, said: “Lovely ground.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of Rhododendron, said: “Beautiful fast ground.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

2.20pm £647,500 Queen Anne Stakes, One Mile (Straight)

1 (4) Accidental Agent Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 0lb Charles Bishop 33/1

2 (6) Lord Glitters (FR) David O’Meara 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 20/1

3 (5) Lightning Spear David Simcock 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 10/1

4 (12) Century Dream (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Simon Crisford 9st 0lb William Buick 20/1

5 (13) Yoshida (JPN) William Mott, USA 9st 0lb Jose Ortiz 11/1

6 (11) Beat The Bank Andrew Balding 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 22/1

7 (1) Recoletos (FR) C. Laffon-Parias, France 9st 0lb Olivier Peslier 6/1

8 (8) So Beloved (Hood) David O’Meara 9st 0lb Phillip Makin 100/1

9 (14) Rhododendron (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 11lb Ryan Moore 100/30

10 (7) Benbatl (Tongue Strap) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb Christophe Soumillon 11/4 Fav

11 (9) Oh This Is Us (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Tom Marquand 66/1

12 (10) Deauville (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 16/1

13 (3) Limato (IRE) Henry Candy 9st 0lb James Doyle 12/1

14 (2) Suedois (FR) David O’Meara 9st 0lb Daniel Tudhope 33/1

15 (15) Zonderland Clive Cox 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 40/1

Winner owned & bred by Gaie Johnson Houghton

15 ran

Time: 1m 38.85s

Distances: ½, nk, nose, ½, ½, 1½, 1¼, ½, hd, sh, nk, 4, 2¾, 4

Tote Win: £42.40 Places: £10.10, £5.30; £3.00 Exacta: £974.00

Breeding: 4 b c Delegator – Roodle (Xaar)

First Royal Ascot win for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton

First Royal Ascot win for jockey Charles Bishop

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

CALYX BLOOMS IN COVENTRY

Newmarket trainer John Gosden registered his 44th winner at the Royal Meeting after Calyx justified the hype and 2/1 favouritism to provide his sire Kingman, also trained by Gosden, with a first Group success in the G2 Coventry Stakes.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, recording his 57th triumph at Royal Ascot, the two-year-old took up the lead in isolation towards the stands’ side rail and kept on well in the closing stages of the six-furlong contest to score by a length from the fast-finishing Advertise (10/1), trained by Martyn Meade, in second.

Gosden was effusive in his praise of Calyx following the race, describing the colt as “a horse that makes you get up in the morning.” Calyx made his debut just 10 days ago when making a winning debut at Newmarket by five lengths under Robert Havlin.

Gosden said: “Calyx is very talented. His father was exceptionally talented and Calyx has all of those attributes. I think the high draw might not be the best draw. In the Queen Anne, low numbers were first, second and third. The high draw was a disadvantage and I couldn’t believe that Calyx hung on like he did. It was a tough ordeal for him to race on his own on just his second start. If he had horses to race with him, I think that would have been better. It was a big achievement for him to win having raced on his own and he is worth more than the winning margin of a length to say the least.

“We’ve won this race before but he does make you get up in the morning. Calyx has had to race on his own for the last two furlongs with a huge crowd screaming. That is a big ordeal for him and I think he did amazingly to win. I could have easily seen him getting distracted with nothing to race with.

“Frankie said ‘I have to go now, there is nothing carrying me into the race, I have got to go.’ In that respect, it was marvellous and he is probably value for more than the winning distance. Calyx is a bit of show-off. I had to give him a bit of time. His father never ran until July whereas this boy has been out in June.”

Asked if Calyx is a 2000 Guineas horse, Gosden added: “I don’t see why not. He is rateable and was relaxed enough early, but at the moment let’s see if we can win a Prix Morny with him and then we will think about stepping up a bit later on. We’ll freshen him up and go for the Prix Morny. He has done a lot of racing in 10 days.

“He has got a good bit of scope and is a lovely horse to be around. He is a bit full of himself, but I was just very impressed that he could take the running up because nothing was left on his side.

“I don’t put Frankie on two-year-olds first time out ahead of Royal Ascot as I did it to him last year at Yarmouth and he injured his shoulder and missed this meeting. He’s ridden him at home but just not on his debut!”

Calyx is the 5/1 favourite from 16/1 with Paddy Power and the 8/1 favourite from 18s with Betway for the 2019 QIPCO 2000 Guineas.





DETTORI IMPRESSED BY ‘SPECIAL’ CALYX

Calyx’s victory in the Group Two Coventry Stakes was jockey Frankie Dettori’s 57th Royal Ascot winner, and trainer John Gosden’s 44th.

The first-crop son of Kingman was the 2/1 favourite for the first major two-year-old contest of the year, and won by a length from Advertise, trained by Martyn Meade.

Dettori said: “My two lead horses kind of ran out of petrol, and Calyx was going so easily that I had to make my own way home because it is very hard to judge how close the other side are [the race split into two groups]. I thought I was about three lengths clear with a furlong to go, and he was getting a little bit tired. To be able to put the race to bed between the three [furlong pole] and the one [furlong pole] is pretty spectacular.

“I was in the race at Newmarket [Calyx’s debut on June 9, which he won by five lengths] and was ultra-impressed. He’s pretty special. He’s still a bit green, a bit quirky, but he has a real natural talent. To do that second time out in the Coventry, you’ve got to be pretty special. He’s a horse with a great cruising speed and a good kick – for them you want top of the ground.”

Asked where Calyx would stand in the pantheon of top juveniles Dettori has ridden, he answered: “Lady Aurelia over five furlongs was sensational, but over six furlongs he is right up there.”

FINE ADVERTISEMENT FOR MEADE’S TALENTS

Khalid Abdullah’s homebred Calyx ran out an impressive winner of the G2 Coventry Stakes, storming up the stands’ side of Royal Ascot’s straight, across the course from the placed horses.

To do that in isolation was a credit to the winner, but you could not blame trainer Martyn Meade, who saddled the runner-up Advertise, from wondering whether his horse might have been a bigger danger to the winner had they raced upsides.

Advertise (10/1), a son of stallion Showcasing, was beaten a length by the John Gosden-trained 2/1 favourite Calyx, but he finished a neck in front of Sergei Prokofiev (3/1) from Aidan O’Brien’s stable, with Vange in fourth.

Meade said of his runner: “He’s run a fantastic race, because he’s a horse for another day. It’s a bonus to be able to run him so early in the summer, and he will have learned a lot from that.

“Whether he was drawn on the right side or not doesn’t matter now, but it’s quite difficult if the runners split and you are racing away from the horse who is making the running. When it came to the race on our side of the track he did it well.

“He showed a bit of greenness, but what he did is the sign of a good horse – he’s not just a two-year-old who came here for a day in the sun, but is a horse with a future.

“I’m quite a believer in taking things slowly, but we’ll see how he is at home – maybe the way he went here suggests we should go again [Advertise has entries in Ireland’s G2 Railway Stakes and G1 Phoenix Stakes], and we will certainly consider it. Touch wood we are having a good season, but we have some nice horses.”

Oisin Murphy, who rode Advertise, said: “It was a great run. When the group split you need luck on your side and we were drawn away from the winner. This is a very good horse. I have liked him from the beginning and they [Martyn Meade and team} have done a very good job with him.”





3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

1 Calyx (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 2-9-01 Frankie Dettori 2/1 fav

2 Advertise (Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited) Martyn Meade 2-9-01 Oisin Murphy 10/1

3 Sergei Prokofiev (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 3/1

Distances: 1, nk

Time: 1m 13.51s

Tote Win: £2.70 Places: £1.40, £3.60, £1.80 Exacta: £28.40

John Gosden – 44th Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 57th Royal Ascot winner





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

APPLEBY IS TRUE BLUE

Fresh from the success of Masar in the Investec Derby, owner Godolphin, trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick teamed up to land the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot with 6/1 shot Blue Point.

The four-year-old son of Shamardal travelled kindly throughout the five-furlong contest and ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a length and three-quarters from 9/4 shot Battaash, trained by Charlie Hills, who had made the running.

Blue Point finishing third in the Commonwealth Cup at the 2017 Royal Meeting, but was a disappointing ninth on his latest start at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, in the G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize in April. Blue

Appleby, registering his fifth success at the Royal Meeting, said: “Full credit has to go to the team at home who have done a fantastic job with Blue Point and getting him back to where he is. I couldn’t have been happier with his preparation in the last two weeks and I felt he was back at a level where he could compete after he did a great piece of work the other week.

“To have a Derby winner and then have a winner at Royal Ascot is great and coming into today, I don’t think I could have had Blue Point in any better nick. Sheikh Mohammed is a great man and coming into today, there was no pressure on us following Epsom as he just wanted to enjoy the week.

“I think the stiff five furlongs and strong pace has suited him here. I have always thought a lot of this horse and he ran really well in the Commonwealth Cup last year. For whatever reason, he brings his A game here. I was delighted with him at the start of the year in Dubai and whilst things didn’t materialise on Dubai World Cup night, we went on to learn a lot in Hong Kong and taught us a few matters. The horse had a torrid time on his way back from Hong Kong, but we gave him a nice break after that and I’m delighted with him.”

Sheikh Mohammed, Godolphin’s owner, said: “Blue Point was following the fast pace and was travelling very well. He hit the rise and gave more. I think that he is a very good horse. We raced him in Dubai and he was sweating very much but today he was very, very good. Charlie has been with us for a long time and he knew what we want – we always talk to each other about things. William is a very good jockey. They are two very good people. After Masar and the Derby, we are taking it very easy. We are enjoying ourselves and Royal Ascot – whoever wins, we will clap for them. We are relaxing now, but we have some ammunition for the rest of the week.”

Blue Point is 5/1 with Paddy Power for the July Cup at Newmarket.

BUICK GETS TO THE POINT WITH KING’S STAND STAKES VICTORY

Blue Point, trained for Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, spoilt the perceived showdown between Battaash and 2/1 favourite Lady Aurelia when running out a relatively easy winner of the G1 King’s Stand Stakes.

Battaash made much of the running, and had the American filly in trouble approaching the furlong-marker – she eventually faded into seventh – but the William Buick-ridden winner emerged from the pack to chase down the leader and pull clear in the final 5o metres for victory by one and three-quarters of a length. Blue Point started at 6/1, runner-up Battaash was sent off at 9/4, while third-placed Mabs Cross started at 20/1.

Buick said: ““This means a lot to Charlie, Sheikh Mohammed and the whole team at home at Moulton Paddocks.

“Everyone stuck their neck out about Blue Point as a two-year-old. Things have not gone his way in a lot of races, whereas today everything fell right and to make him a Group One winner is very satisfying. I am pleased for the horse most of all because he deserves it more than anyone. Last time out [at Sha Tin] we got it wrong and it was a race we had to put a line through – there was no point judging him on that and he’s been in great form since.

“He is a very quick horse, and I was always very comfortable where I was and I knew he would see the race out better than Battaash. I knew my horse would see the race out as well as any because he’s proven at six furlongs. It was just a case of whether I would be close enough where it mattered.

“We always look to get better and win more races. There is another race in 40 minutes time.

“Things are going very well at the moment, I’m enjoying it and I’m not going to hide that. Everyone is working very hard, but it is important to look forward and there are a lot more important races to come this week for important horses.

“No one puts more pressure on me than myself, because I want to do well and win races. We are led by Sheikh Mohammed who has got to where he is by setting very high standards, and he expects that from everyone around him.”

HILLS: ‘IT LOOKED LIKE WE HAD IT WON’

Battash, the 9/4 second favourite, finished second to Group One King’s Stand Stakes winner Blue Point by a length and three-quarters.

The Charlie Hills-trained Dark Angel four-year-old had his head in front in the closing stages of the race under jockey Jim Crowley, but was passed in the last seconds by Blue Point, trained by Charlie Appleby, and William Buick.

Hills said: “He ran a great race – a really good race, and it looked like we had it won. We didn’t really want to be making the running but he broke so well that we had no choice. The winner’s a very good horse.

“If we’d won we might have given six furlongs a go in the July Cup, but I think we’ll stick to five now. There’s a race in Ireland on Champions’ Weekend that might be an option. We’ll have a look.”

Crowley said: “I didn’t expect him [Battash] to jump so fast – he missed the kick last time, and I left it to him today and he was like a bullet out of a gun. He’s an extremely fast horse and when he breaks like that, there’s not much you can do. After that – he’s not the sort of horse you pull around, you just sit, and he just got tired the last 50 yards. It’s a hard track to make the running on as you are always there to be shot at.

“He’s run a super race and he’s still a very good horse; it just didn’t go his way today.”

Third by a neck at 20/1 was the Dutch Art filly Mabs Cross, trained by Michael Dods and ridden by Paul Mulrennan.

Dods said: “Maybe we’ve dropped a clanger because we haven’t got her in the July Cup; we might have to think about that. But obviously the Nunthorpe will the next target unless we decide to get into the July Cup at a later stage.

“I do think she is still improving – they opened up to the fourth horse. It was a big step up but every time we have asked her to step up, she has answered. I’m delighted with her.”

LADY AURELIA SEVENTH

Lady Aurelia, last year’s winner, was sent of the 2/1 favourite but came back in seventh place in the G1 Kings Stand Stakes (British Champions Series).

John Velazquez, rider of the American challenger, reported: “We broke really well but when I asked her quicken she stayed really flat today. She didn’t have the kick that she normally does.

“She seemed to handle the ground well – she just didn’t fire.”

Wesley Ward, trainer of the Scat Daddy four-year-old filly, added: “I think Johnny (Velazquez) summed it up, we were right there. She trained beautifully coming into the race. She is older and seasoned so I just don’t know. She gave us some great moments.

“We will get back to the barn and see if she is alright. She looked like she came back good and sound. We will scope her and see what that gives us.”

The other American to run in the race, 40/1 chance Bucchero, ran well in fifth and his jockey Jose Ortiz, said: “It went grand. I broke really well out of the gate. I wanted to keep an eye on Lady Aurelia who was in front of me.

“When I felt I wanted to go he gave me a good run. We just got beat for fourth which is painful but… I cannot complain, he gave me a good run.

“It was a very good job by the trainer. It was a great opportunity that they gave me, to ride the horse.

“I have never been here and I have never ridden the horse before and they trusted me.

“I have loved being here and I am already looking forward to coming back. I would like to ride here every year – we will have to see if I can make it happen.”





3.40pm £ 538,750 King’s Stand Stakes, Five Furlongs

1 (10) Blue Point (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 4lb William Buick 6/1

2 (9) Battaash (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 4lb Jim Crowley 9/4

3 (8) Mabs Cross Michael Dods 9st 1lb Paul Mulrennan 20/1

4 (12) Finsbury Square (IRE) Mauricio Delcher Sanchez, France 9st 4lb Olivier Peslier 16/1

5 (5) Bucchero (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Timothy Glyshaw, USA 9st 4lb Jose Ortiz 40/1

6 (4) Different League (FR) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 9lb Ryan Moore 16/1

7 (7) Lady Aurelia (USA) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 1lb John R. Velazquez 2/1 Fav

8 (2) Washington DC (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 4lb Donnacha O’Brien 12/1

9 (6) Kachy Tom Dascombe 9st 4lb Richard Kingscote 12/1

10 (3) Gifted Master (IRE) (Blinkers) Hugo Palmer 9st 4lb James Doyle 33/1

11 (1) Battle of Jericho (USA) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 12lb Seamie Heffernan 50/1

12 (13) Ornate David C. Griffiths 9st 4lb Oisin Murphy 100/1

13 (14) Primo Uomo (IRE) (Tongue Strap) G. O’Leary, Ireland 9st 4lb N. G. McCullagh 100/1

14 (11) Declarationofpeace (USA) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 12lb Wayne Lordan 66/1

Winner owned by Godolphin

14 ran

Time: 58.14s

Distances: 1¾, nk, 2¾, nose, hd, nk, 3, nk, 2¾, ¾, 2¼, 7, nk

Tote Win: £7.80 Places: £2.30, £1.40; £5.00 Exacta: £24.70

Breeding: 4 b c Shamardal (USA) – Scarlett Rose (Royal Applause)

Breeder: Oak Lodge Bloodstock

5th Royal Ascot win for trainer Charlie Appleby

21st Royal Ascot win for jockey William Buick





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

WITHOUT PAROLE JUSTIFIES EVERYONE’S FAITH

Trainer John Gosden’s St James’s Palace Stakes victory with Without Parole was his 45th Royal Ascot winner, his second in the mile Group One race for three-year-olds (Kingman took it in 2014) and his second of the day, following Calyx’s G1 Coventry Stakes success.

Without Parole, a son of Frankel and ridden by Frankie Dettori, was the 9/4 favourite and beat the fast-finishing Gustav Klimt by half a length. He is owned and bred by John and Tanya Gunther, who bred American Triple Crown winner Justify.

Gosden said: “US Navy Flag had gone, and Frankie said, ‘I had to go after him – I was frightened he had got three lengths, and in the end I went a bit soon’. Then of course with Aidan [trainer of both US Navy Flag and Gustav Klimt] there is another arrow at your back – there always is another arrow.

“But look, Without Parole is a grand horse. There were no hiding places in that race. It was proper, proper Group One pace. I think he is still on the up and still learning. At the moment he has a bigger middle than me, which is not a good thing in a racehorse!

“I think he could stay at a mile or go up. I think he was green on the bend and Frankie was having to say, ‘come on old boy, come on old boy’. He’s so lazy at home. I’ve never seen a horse eat and sleep like it, which is a great, great thing in a racehorse. I think he will improve, he’ll get sharper and I think he will get a little further too.”

Owner/breeder John Gunther said: “It is a dream come true. In all the 20 years I have been coming to Royal Ascot, my dream was just to have a horse run at Royal Ascot. Then we start in a Group One and do it; I don’t know what to say.

“This does mean more [than breeding Triple Crown winner Justify] and always will. This was the most important and means everything to me. To be able to mate the mare to Frankel and Juddmonte giving me that nomination even though the mare was unproven. To go through all that and then watch Without Parole being raised as a yearling was so special.

“The mare had not proven herself but, after we bred her to Frankel, she got her G1 winner [Tamarkuz] and proved herself. Juddmonte allowing me to bred that mare to Frankel meant everything, believe me, because I love Frankel so much.

“John Gosden and Frankie. What a team! They are unbelievable.”

WITHOUT PAROLE LAYS DOWN LAW TO RIVALS

Jockey Frankie Dettori recorded his 58th success at the Royal Meeting after 9/4 favourite Without Parole, trained by John Gosden, maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive victory in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

The son of Frankel took the lead over a furlong out in the mile contest after Ryan Moore had most of the running on the Aidan O’Brien-trained U S Navy Flag.

Without Parole responded well to Dettori’s urgings to fend off the late challenge of Gustav Klimt (8/1), also trained by O’Brien, to score by a half-length.

Dettori, registering an 8.75/1 double following the victory of Calyx, also trained by Gosden, in the G2 Coventry Stakes, said: “I had to move because Ryan Moore in front is always very dangerous and then when I got to him, I looked up and thought ‘oh, I still have a furlong to go, I’m a sitting duck here.’

“In fairness, Without Parole answered every call of mine. He has only run four times and to do what he did was great. Without Parole is a lovely horse with a big future.

“The guys who watched him going to the start will have seen that he moves so good [on fast ground].

“Without Parole travelled well but a furlong and a half out I was out in front on my own with no-one to help me.

“I wish I had somebody to keep me company, but that race made a man of him and what a horse he is – this is the first proper race he has had.

“To have a double was great. It is something you dream of. They were two really good rides and when you win on one you are happy, but to win on both is a great start for the Gosden team.”

Dettori rides hot favourite Cracksman in tomorrow’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes and the Italian rider added: “I’m looking forward to riding him and he seems in good form at home.”

PAROLE TAKES NO PRISONERS

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden teamed up for to land their second winner on day one of the 2018 Royal Meeting when Without Parole proved too good for his rivals in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

The winning 9/4 favourite reeled in pace-setter US Navy Flag as they straightened for home and stayed on doggedly to hold off Gustav Klimt (8/1) and Wootton (8/1) by half a length and three and a quarter lengths. The third came from well off the pace and just caught Tip Two Win near the line to snatch the minor placing.

Tip Two Win promised to be one of the fairytale horses of the meeting, having finished runner-up in the Qipco 2000 Guineas for the relatively small stable of Roger Teal.

Disappointed, but not downbeat, Teal said: “The race didn’t quite go to plan and we were further back than we wanted to be, and he had a lot of ground to make up. We were mindful of the stiffer mile here at Ascot and David [Probert] gave him a bit of cover to help him to settle, but they went a crazy early pace which did not help.

“The winner is a good horse and we take nothing away from him, but we still have a nice horse of our own – he was only touched off for third in the shadow of the post. It was disappointing, but we’ll dust ourselves off. We might drop him back to seven furlongs, but we’ll have to see.

Wootton was ridden by Mickael Barzalona in the colours of Godolphin and trained by Henri-Alex Pantall, who said of the colt: “He was rather tense and too keen early on. He had a few little traffic problems, but it didn’t help with the way he raced.”

Barzalona confirmed he had not got the best of runs during the race, and added: “However, I would not have beaten the winner.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

4.20pm £ 538,750 St James’s Palace Stakes, One Mile (Round)

1 (2) Without Parole John Gosden 9st 0lb Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

2 (3) Gustav Klimt (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 8/1

3 (9) Wootton (FR) H. Pantall, France 9st 0lb Mickael Barzalona 8/1

4 (8) Tip Two Win Roger Teal 9st 0lb David Probert 11/2

5 (4) Kings Shield (USA) John Gosden 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 33/1

6 (5) Gabr Sir Michael Stoute 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 20/1

7 (6) Romanised (IRE) (Tongue Strap) K. J. Condon, Ireland 9st 0lb Shane Foley 6/1

8 (7) Threeandfourpence (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 20/1

9 (10) U S Navy Flag (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 5/1

10 (1) Chilean Martyn Meade 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 25/1

10 ran

Time: 1m 38.64s

Distances: ½, 3¼, hd, 1¼, ½, ½, hd, nk, 3¾

Tote Win: £3.00 Places: £1.40, £2.40; £2.70 Exacta: £20.30

Breeding: 3 b c Frankel – Without You Babe (USA) (Lemon Drop Kid (USA)

Breeder: John Gunther

45th Royal Ascot win for trainer John Gosden

58th Royal Ascot win for jockey Frankie Dettori

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

MULLINS MOPS UP IN ASCOT STAKES PARADE LED BY LAGOSTOVEGAS

Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins saddled his sixth Royal Ascot winner, and his fourth in the Ascot Handicap, when Lagostovegas won the 2018 running of the staying handicap.

The six-year-old mare, a 10/1 shot carrying the colours of owner John Donohue, beat Dubawi Fifty (6/1) from Karen Mclintock’s stable by a length, and that pair were followed home by three more Mullins-trained runners, with Stratum (10/1) in third, Chelkar (5/1 jt fav) in fourth and his fellow joint-favourite, Whiskey Sour, in fifth.

Lagostovegas is not entered in Saturday’s Queen Alexandra Stakes, and she might not have been at Royal Ascot today had Donohue’s phone call to Mullins not convinced the trainer it was not up for discussion. Mullins said: “She had probably done the fastest work of the five ahead of the race, and that made me doubt whether she would get the trip. I spoke to John, and expressed my doubts about running, but he said his wife and two daughters were in town shopping for outfits to wear, so I said ‘John, I’ll see you on Tuesday’.

“That is why the mare is here – you could say the owner was keen to come. However, it looked a slow gallop and the pace-setter [Dubawi Fifty] finished second, which suggested it wasn’t a great pace, so it played into her hands.

“Stratum was caught wide and was given a terrific ride by Robert [Winston] from that position, while Chelkar was very free with Ryan [Moore] and used himself up too much, but both horses were staying on at the line. They will have to win handicaps each to get into the top handicaps, but I’m not too worried about going back to jumping for any of them. If they can pay their way on the Flat that is what they will do, and now there is more money in staying races we will try to capitalise.

“After Punchestown we look at which horses could run in France, which ones could go on the Flat and which ones to turn out to grass. The Flat-bred ones are fairly obvious and so we take a chance on whether they will go on the ground. The owners of this mare love their racing and wherever we can find a race for her they will be keen to go.”

5.00pm Ascot Handicap

1 Lagostovegas (John Donohue) Willie Mullins IRE 6-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 10/1

2 Dubawi Fifty (Paul & Clare Rooney) Karen McLintock 5-9-07 Silvestre de Sousa 6/1

3 Stratum (Tony Bloom) Willie Mullins IRE 5-9-02 Robert Winston 10/1

4 Chelkar (O T I Racing) Willie Mullins IRE 5-9-06 Ryan Moore 5/1 jf

5/1 jf Whiskey Sour (5th)

Distances: 1, 1¼, nk

Time: 4m 31.75s

Tote Win: £13.70 Places: £2.70, £2.10, £3.10, £1.80 Exacta: £93.90

Willie Mullins – 6th Royal Ascot winner

Andrea Atzeni – 3rd Royal Ascot winner





VIVA LAS VEGAS FOR ATZENI

Andrea Atzeni recorded his third victory at the Royal Meeting after Closutton trainer Willie Mullins captured his fourth Ascot Handicap following the success of 10/1 shot Lagostovegas.

Ridden prominently throughout the two mile and four furlong contest, the daughter of Footstepsinthesand quickened up well in the home straight to lead inside the final furlong, keeping on well to score by a length from Karen McLintock’s Dubawi Fifty (6/1) in second.

Mullins also trained Stratum (10/1), who finished third, Chelkar (5/1 joint-favourite) in fourth and Whiskey Sour (5/1 joint-favourite) in fifth.

Atzeni said: “We had a lovely draw in stall 1 and we were always well positioned. Lagostovegas picked up well in the closing stages and I always thought we were going to get there.

“Mr Mullins said that she did a good bit of work the other morning and just not to get there too soon. She travelled beautifully and won quite cosily. She idled a little bit, but she got the job done which is the main thing.

“It’s nice to have a winner on day one of Royal Ascot.”

MCLINTOCK SO PROUD OF DUBAWI FIFTY

Only Northumberland-based trainer Karen McLintock could disrupt Willie Mullins’ domination of the Ascot Handicap. Mullins had the winner Lagostovegas, the third-placed horse Stratum, the fourth, Chelkar, and the fifth, Whiskey Sour – but McLintock took second place with Dubawi Fifty.

Five-year-old Dubawi Fifty, who is owned by Paul and Clare Rooney, finished a length behind Lagostovegas under jockey Silvestre de Sousa at odds of 6/1.

McLintock said: “I’m immensely proud of him – he’s such a star. For a small yard like us it is just lovely to have a quality horse like him in the yard and he keeps us all going. We’re very proud of him. He ran a terrific race.”

Asked what it was like watching the final furlong of the race [Dubawi Fifty was in front but was passed near the post by Lagostovegas], she replied: “Painful! I was just willing the line to come. But then I thought if the other horse had come to Dubawi Fifty sooner, he might have outbattled him – he’s a real battler and doesn’t give in.”

“The plan is probably the Northumberland Plate [at Newcastle on June 30].”

Silvestre de Sousa, rider of Dubawi Fifty, said: “He ran well. He picked up nicely but we just got beaten by a better horse.”

Robert Winston, rider of the third home, 10/1 chance Stratum, said: “They possibly didn’t go quick enough for him. He was quite keen for most of the way. It is a very creditable third. I have come widest of all down the straight and he was staying on lovely. It was a very good run and I am very pleased with him.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

GOSDEN AND DETTORI REIGN ON DAY ONE

Monarchs Glen’s Wolferton Stakes win capped a fantastic day for trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori – it was their third success on the opening day of the 2018 Royal Meeting following victories with Calyx in the G2 Coventry Stakes and Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

Monarchs Glen, owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah, was also a second win for Frankel, also sire of Without Parole. The four-year-old beat Euginio by a length at odds of 8/1.

Gosden, for whom it was a 46th Royal Ascot winner, said: “He’s run a great race. Frankie was tucked away in a pocket on the inside but got out – it isn’t easy to get out. He hasn’t lost it yet, the old boy!

“He’s a little bit wild, this horse. Everyone at home, my fantastic staff, has worked hard with this horse. It didn’t work out in Dubai [he finished 14th of 15 in the G1 Dubai Turf in March] but we came back and we’ve done lots of sensible stuff with him and haven’t overworked him.

“He could yet go up in grade as long as he settles enough in his mind. He wants to do everything in a hurry, but we’re thrilled with him today.”

“I was clear in my mind that if we didn’t win the Coventry and the St James’s Palace Stakes then it was going to be a very long week, because they were two horses just coming absolutely to perfection. All three are owner-breeder horses, and we are lucky enough to train them. It’s been a very fulfilling day.

“Tomorrow we run Cracksman [in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes] – I’m very happy with him. Things didn’t quite go to plan at Epsom [he narrowly won the G1 Coronation Cup but had to work hard to do so] but the ground here is genuinely good to firm and we’re hopeful of a huge run.”

FRANKIE REIGNS SUPREME ON MONARCH

Frankie Dettori recorded a 86.75/1 treble on day one of Royal Ascot and his 59th victory overall at the Royal Meeting, where is the leading current jockey following the impressive success of 8/1 shot Monarchs Glen, trained by John Gosden, also landing a treble on the day, in the concluding Listed Wolferton Stakes.

Dettori, who scored aboard Calyx in the G2 Coventry Stakes and Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes, was delighted to register his third winner of the day.

Monarchs Glen was having his first run in Britain since disappointing in the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan in March and ran on strongly on the far rail to score by a length.

Dettori said: “I took a chance by going on the inside rail and it worked out – I didn’t expect Monarchs Glen to win.

“It opened up really nicely on the rail and I got a clear run through. When I got to the front, I was half shaking my head thinking I can’t believe this has happened to me – it’s a fantastic day.

“Three rides, three winners at Ascot is special. I missed the meeting last year and I’m making up for it here.

‘To have three winners in a week is amazing, but to have three winners in one day at Royal Ascot is unbelievable.

“I love Ascot. It has been so lucky for me and it’s been a great team effort – John Gosden is on fire. When the outsider even wins, you know you’ve had a good day.

“I have some great rides still to come – I didn’t expect three today and I’m looking forward to riding Cracksman [Prince of Wales’s Stakes] tomorrow.”

Dettori picked up a seven-day ban for whip use above the permitted level from two furlongs aboard Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes and was fined £4,300.

Dettori has been the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey five times (1997, 1998, 1999, 2003 & 2004), with his best total being seven winners in 1998.

EUGINIO HITS THE BAR

33/1 chance, Euginio, delighted his connections with a length second to Monarchs Glen (8/1) in the last, the £100,000 Listed Wolferton Stakes.

Tony Nerses, racing manager to the Fastnet Rock four-year-old colt’s owners, Saleh Al Homaizi and Imad Al Sagar, said: “I was delighted with that performance. He is a tough genuine horse.

“The draw wasn’t ideal but he overcame it. He was ridden to perfection by Silvestre (de Sousa).

“We are very happy. There is still better to come from him.

“Everything is open to him from here.”

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

1 Monarchs Glen (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 4-9-08 Frankie Dettori 8/1

2 Euginio (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Richard Hannon 4-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 33/1

3 Muntahaa (Hamdan Al Maktoum) John Gosden 5-9-03 Dane O’Neill 33/1

7/2 fav Mirage Dancer (5th)

Distances: 1, 1

Time: 2m 3.71s

Tote Win: £7.90 Places: £2.90, £9.80, £9.90 Exacta: £311.30

John Gosden – 46th Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 59th Royal Ascot winner





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

LOVELY ROYAL ASCOT WEATHER SO SPRINKLERS WILL BE TURNED ON TONIGHT

Blissful weather for racegoers at Royal Ascot on day one means the sprinklers will be turned on ahead of day two.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels, who changed the official going to ‘Good to Firm’ before today’s first race, said: “I’m very pleased with the way the track has been today, and we’ve had good reports back from jockeys and trainers saying it has been nice, fast ground.

“Given the forecast – which is for generally a dry week, and probably a little overcast and humid tomorrow – we are going to put four millimetres of water on tonight. That will be about the evaporation rate and the plan is just to replace any moisture that has been lost.

“It has been another marvellous day’s racing at Royal Ascot, and great to see Frankie Dettori back and riding a treble after he missed out on the meeting last year [because of a shoulder injury].”

TODAY’S CROWD FIGURE

Today’s crowd figure at Royal Ascot came to 46,773, up from the 2017 first-day crowd which was 44,285.





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 19

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING JOCKEY AWARD -

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 3 - -

Andrea Atzeni 1 - -

Charles Bishop 1 - -

William Buick 1 - -

Silvestre De Sousa - 2 -

Oisin Murphy - 1 1

Jim Crowley - 1 -

Donnacha O’Brien - 1 -

Jamie Spencer - 1 -

Mickael Barzalona - - 1

Ryan Moore - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Robert Winston - - 1

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

John Gosden 3 - 1

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - 1

Charlie Appleby 1 - -

Eve Johnson Houghton 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE - 1 1

Richard Hannon - 1 -

Charlie Hills - 1 -

Karen McLintock - 1 -

Martyn Meade - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

Michael Dods - - 1

Henri-Alex Pantall FR - - 1

David Simcock - - 1