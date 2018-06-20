All the news from the second day of Royal Ascot 2018 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 · Leave a Comment

GOING NEWS ON THE MORNING OF THE SECOND DAY The going for the second day of Royal Ascot remains Good to Firm. The straight and round courses were watered after racing yesterday, with four millimetres put on all over. It was dry overnight. GoingStick Readings Day Stands' side Centre Far side Round Wednesday at 08.15 8.5 8.5 8.7 7.9 Tuesday at 08.30 8.6 8.8 8.7 7.8 Monday at 08:15 8.3 8.3 8.2 7.4 Sunday at 08:00 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.0 Stalls' Position Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside Rails' Position The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from approximately the nine-furlong pole to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until Thursday, when fresh ground on the inner is available. Consequent changes in race distances for Wednesday are: 1m 2f, 1m 6f and 2m 4f Starts- an increase of 11 yards. Forecast Wednesday morning. Overcast and misty, with sunny spells expected later. A generally dry, warm and breezy week is forecast. NON-RUNNERS TODAY AT 10AM 5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup no3 MUBTASIM (IRE) (Vet's Certificate, Lame) Replaced by second reserve SENIORITY no30 WAHASH (IRE) (Vet's Certificate, Lame) Replaced by first reserve SURREY HOPE 5.35pm Jersey Stakes no3 NEBO (IRE) (Going) no16 ST PATRICK'S DAY (USA) (Going) STICKELS TALKS GROUND FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT WATERING The ground for day two of Royal Ascot remains Good to Firm following four millimetres of watering overnight. Ascot's Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels revealed: "The evapotranspiration was about three millimetres. It dried out throughout the afternoon and last night was the first time we had watered since early Sunday morning. With the dry forecast, we felt we had to put some moisture in the ground to keep it good to firm. "We watered four millimetres in the end. It's a misty morning and there's about 3% more moisture in the ground. This will burn off and it will be good to firm later." Regarding a potential track bias on the straight course, Stickels continued: "I think it's too early to tell as we've only had a few races to gauge an opinion as to whether there is a bias on the straight course. "There doesn't feel any when you walk it and the TurfTrax GoingStick doesn't give any significant bias – I won't jump to conclusions just yet and we'll see how it pans out."

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 POSSIBLE LANDMARKS ON SECOND DAY Jockey Frankie Dettori, the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot, took his total number of winners at the Royal Meeting to 59 yesterday courtesy of a 86.75/1 treble on Calyx (Coventry Stakes), Without Parole (St James’s Palace Stakes) and Monarchs Glen (Wolferton Stakes). The 47-year-old has a full book of rides today as he chases his 60th Royal Ascot winner. Among Dettori’s rides today are Cracksman, the warm favourite for the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (4.20pm) and the Wesley Ward-trained Chelsea Cloisters, a leading hope for the opening G2 Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm). Frankie Dettori still has a way to go until he reaches Lester Piggott’s total of 116 Royal Ascot successes. Dettori’s three winners on the first day were all trained by Newmarket-based John Gosden, who has now saddled 46 winners at the Royal Meeting. That makes Gosden third amongst current trainers behind Sir Michael Stoute (75 winners) and Aidan O’Brien (61 winners). Gosden is seeking to win the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award for the second time, having taken the honours previously in 2012 when he had five victories. Sir Michael Stoute was out of luck on the first day of Royal Ascot, and is currently tied with the late Sir Henry Cecil on 75 winners at Royal Ascot. Stoute has a pair of chances to secure a record 76th winner today, with Poet’s Word in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4.20pm) and Expert Eye in the G3 Jersey Stakes (5.35pm). Also out of luck on the first day was Ryan Moore, who has taken the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award for seven of the past eight years. Moore is second only to Dettori among current jockeys at Royal Ascot, with a total of 48 winners. Moore has a ride in all of today’s six races with the pick looking to be Hydrangea, market leader for the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (3.40pm). Gay Kelleway created history in 1987 when becoming the first, and to date only, woman to ride a winner at Royal Ascot when she partnered Sprowston Boy to success in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. Today, Kelleway saddles outsider Global Goddess in the opening G2 Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm) as she seeks a first winner at the Royal Meeting as a trainer. Pioneering American handler Wesley Ward is attempting to take his total winners at Royal Ascot to double figures today. Ward trained the first of nine winners in 2009 with Strike The Tiger (Windsor Castle Stakes) and Jealous Again (Queen Mary Stakes). Ward saddles three runners today as he chases a 10th Royal Ascot winner – Chelsea Cloisters (Queen Mary Stakes), Master Merion (Royal Hunt Cup) and Hemp Hemp Hurray (Jersey Stakes). Given what a competitive handicap it is, it is perhaps not surprising that Royal Hunt Cup (5.00pm) has only had one dual winner – Master Vote (1947, 1948). Top-weight Zhui Feng, successful in the contest 12 months ago, is attempting to become the second dual winner today. Her Majesty The Queen will be represented in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00pm) by Seniority, who got into the heritage handicap after being second reserve. The Queen has enjoyed 23 winners in total at the Royal Meeting, most recently with Dartmouth in the 2016 G2 Hardwicke Stakes. The Royal Hunt Cup has been a good race for The Queen. Choir Boy won the contest in 1953, providing The Queen with her first Royal Ascot winner, while Her Majesty subsequently enjoyed success with Alexander (1956) and Colour Sergeant (1992). ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 Factfiles for international challengers on second day of Royal Ascot Chelsea Cloisters (USA) – Queen Mary Stakes Breeding: 2 b f First Samurai (USA) – Postulant (USA) (Pulpit (USA)) Breeder: Alastar Thoroughbred Co Born: March 1, 2016 Owner: Hat Creek Racing Trainer: Wesley Ward USA Jockey: Frankie Dettori Form: 1 *Runs in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes (5f, June 20) at Royal Ascot. *Impressive winner of an extended four-furlong dirt maiden at Keeneland on April 19, quickening up smartly in the straight to win by eight lengths. Race record: Starts 1; Wins 1; 2nd -; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £26,667 Hat Creek Racing Background: Syndicates managed by bloodstock agent Gatewood Bell. He is the son of Darley/Godolphin USA chairman Jimmy Bell and set up Cromwell Bloodstock in 2011. The syndicate’s first runner, Sweet Emma Rose, won by nine lengths at Keeneland in April, 2013 and went on to finish second in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. Hat Creek Racing achieved its first success at Royal Ascot in 2017 with Con Te Partiro in the Sandringham Handicap. Royal Ascot Record: 2013 Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes); 2014 Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes); 2015 Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes); 2016 Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes); 2017 Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes), CON TE PARTIRO (WON SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP) Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now nine. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had close to 1,700 North American winners. Royal Ascot Wins (9) 2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN) 2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER) 2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY) 2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED) 2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA ) 2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO) Frankie Dettori Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and became retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani in July, 2013, whose horses run under the Al Shaqab Racing banner. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain. Accolades/achievements: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 59 successes after a treble on the first day of Royal Ascot 2018. British Classic Wins (17): QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized. 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit). Big-Race Wins include: Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Dubai World Cup (2000 Dubai Millennium, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1995 Lammtarra, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen, 2017 Enable), Japan Cup (1996 Singspiel, 2002 Falbrav, 2005 Alkaased), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee, 2002 Marienbard, 2017 Enable), Gold Cup (1992 & 93 Drum Taps, 1998 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision), St James’s Palace Stakes (1997 Starborough, 2016 Galileo Gold)), King’s Stand Stakes (1994 Lochsong), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1995 So Factual, 2015 Undrafted), Queen Anne Stakes (1990 Markofdistinction, 1997 Allied Forces, 1998 Inktikhab, 2003 Dubai Destination, 2004 Refuse To Bend, 2007 Ramonti), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 Cracksman) 59 Royal Ascot wins (most successful current jockey) Master Merion (USA) – Royal Hunt Cup Breeding: 4 b g Quality Road (USA) – High Maintenance (Danehill (USA)) Breeder: Lynch Bages & Edgeridge Ltd Born: April 27, 2014 Owner: Vivienne Day & Kate Rose Trainer: Wesley Ward USA Jockey: Ryan Moore Form: 22/2321111-24 *Runs in in the Royal Hunt Cup Heritage Handicap, 1m str, June 20 at Royal Ascot. Carries 9st 7lb. *Last seen out when finishing fourth on dirt in a G3 mile contest at Arlington Park, USA, on May 12. *Four career victories have all been on turf, the latest of which was in the non-graded Let It Ride Stakes over mile at Del Mar in November. *Proved versatility when scoring on a yielding turf track at Keeneland in September. Race record: Starts 11; Wins 4; 2nd 5; 3rd 1; Win & Place Prize Money: £287,700 Vivienne Day & Kate Rose Kate Rose is married to golfer Justin Rose MBE, who won the 2013 US Open and the gold medal for the United Kingdom in the inaugural men’s individual tournament at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rose has also finished second in both the 2015 and 2017 Masters at Augusta. Kate Rose was born in the UK and attended Godolphin and Latymer Upper School for Girls as a child before going to the University of Sussex. The couple have two children, a son Leo, born in February, 2009 and a daughter Lottie, born in January, 2012. Kate was an international gymnast and the pair married in December 2006. The American connection stems from the couple having a house in Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. Kate also used to work as an assistant at IMG, the firm that represents Justin, following her retirement from gymnastics in the early 2000s. Kate is the President of the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation, which aims to help disadvantaged children and their families. The foundation provides food, education and life experiences for those in need. Vivienne Day is married to husband Chris. Her brother Paul Smith owned 2013 St Leger winner Kingston Hill. Day’s father, Derrick Smith, forms part of the Coolmore triumvirate alongside Michael Tabor and John/Sue Magnier. No previous Royal Ascot runners Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) See above Ryan Moore Born: September 18, 1983. Background: From a family steeped in racing. His late grandfather Charlie was a trainer, dad Gary, a former jump jockey, is a trainer under both codes, while mum Jayne was an accomplished amateur rider, as was his aunt Candy Morris. Older brother Jamie is a successful jump jockey, while his sister Hayley, a broadcaster with At The Races, has also ridden winners as an amateur and his youngest brother, Joshua, has followed the others into a riding career and is a jump jockey. Moore’s career began over hurdles, when making a winning debut as an amateur on Mersey Beat at Towcester on May 15, 2000, but he soon concentrated on the Flat. First major success on the Flat came as a 5lb claimer when he captured the 2002 Cesarewitch at Newmarket on the Martin Pipe-trained Miss Fara. Appointed first rider to Sir Michael Stoute in November, 2007 and became first jockey for Coolmore-owned runners at the start of the 2015 season. He is one of the leading international jockeys and travels the world to ride in big races. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 2003 (59 winners); British champion jockey three times – 2006 (182 wins), 2008 (192), 2009 (178). Has twice won the Longines World Best Jockey Award (2014 & 2016). Has had 48 Royal Ascot winners. British Classic Wins (10): Investec Oaks (2010 Snow Fairy, 2016 Minding), Investec Derby (2010 Workforce, 2013 Ruler Of The World), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (2012 Homecoming Queen, 2015 Legatissimo, 2016 Minding), QIPCO 2000 Guineas (2015 Gleneagles, 2017 Churchill), William Hill St Leger (2017 Capri). Other Major Wins Include: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2011 Wrote, 2012 George Vancouver, 2015 Hit A Bomb, 2017 Mendelssohn), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2008 & 2009 Conduit, 2013 Magician, 2015 Found), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2013 Dank), Hong Kong Cup (2010 Snow Fairy, 2016 Maurice), Hong Kong Vase (2015 & 2017 Highland Reel), Hong Kong Mile (2015 Maurice), Coral-Eclipse (2007 Notnowcato), King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2009 Conduit, 2016 Highland Reel), Japan Cup (2013 Gentildonna), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2010 Workforce, 2016 Found), Dubai Sheema Classic (2014 Gentildonna), Dubai Turf (2016 Real Steel), Prix du Jockey-Club (2014 The Grey Gatsby), Irish Champion Stakes (2014 The Grey Gatsby), Cox Plate (2014 Adelaide), Melbourne Cup (2014 Protectionist), Canadian International (2013 Joshua Tree, 2014 Hillstar, 2015 Cannock Chase), Yorkshire Oaks (2014 Tapestry), Prix Marcel Boussac (2014 Found, 2015 Ballydoyle), Beverly D Stakes (2013 Dank, 2014 Euro Charline), Secretariat Stakes (2014 Adelaide), Falmouth Stakes (2014 Integral, 2016 Alice Springs, 2017 Roly Poly), Sun Chariot Stakes (2014 Integral, 2016 Alice Springs, 2017 Roly Poly), Irish 1,000 Guineas (2017 Winter), Irish 2,000 Guineas (2015 Gleneagles, 2017 Churchill), Dewhurst Stakes (2009 Beethoven, 2015 Air Force Blue, 2016 Churchill, 2017 U S Navy Flag), Mile Championship (2015 Maurice), French 2000 Guineas (2016 The Gurkha) Coronation Stakes (2014 Rizeena, 2017 Winter), Hardwicke Stakes (2010 Harbinger, 2011 Await The Dawn, 2012 Sea Moon), Coventry Stakes (2011 Power, 2016 Caravaggio), Gold Cup (2013 Estimate, 2016 Order Of St George), King Edward VII Stakes (2013 Hillstar), St James’s Palace Stakes (2015 Gleneagles), Ribblesdale Stakes (2016 Even Song), Pretty Polly Stakes (2016 Minding), Qatar Sussex Stakes (2016 The Gurkha), Tenno Xho (2016 Maurice) , Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Minding), Fillies’ Mile (2016 Rhododendron), Nassau Stakes (2016 Minding, 2017 Winter), Investec Coronation Cup (2011 St Nicholas Abbey, 2017 Highland Reel), Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (2017 Highland Reel), Commonwealth Cup (2017 Caravaggio), Phoenix Stakes (Sioux Nation), Irish St Leger (2017 Order Of St George), Cheveley Park Stakes (2017 Clemmie), British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes (2017 Hydrangea), Racing Post Trophy (2017 Saxon Warrior), Champions Cup (2017 Gold Dream) 48 Royal Ascot wins – second most successful current jockey after Frankie Dettori

Hemp Hemp Hurray (CAN) – Jersey Stakes Breeding: 3 b c Artie Schiller (USA) – Druidess (USA) (Malibu Moon (USA)) Breeder: Bernard & Karen McCormack Born: February 26, 2015 Owner: Kenneth & Sarah Ramsey Trainer: Wesley Ward USA Jockey: Joel Rosario Form: 1120-41 *Goes for the G3 Jersey Stakes (7f, June 20). *Two starts so far in 2018, both over an extended six furlongs, the latest of which was a near 12-length victory in a minor contest on Polytrack at Turfway Park, USA, on March 31. *Neck second in the G2 Summer Stakes at Woodbine over a mile in September 2017, before finishing last of 14 behind Mendelssohn in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m) at Del Mar in November. *Started career with wide-margin victories in minor turf contests at Belmont Park and Monmouth in July (6f) and August (5f 110y) respectively last year. Race record: Starts 6; Wins 3; 2nd 1; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £119,506 Kenneth & Sarah Ramsey Both Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey grew up in Artemus, Kentucky. After graduating from the University Of Kentucky, Kenneth worked for several trucking firms before trying his hand as an estate agent. Disillusioned with selling houses, he started setting up his own franchises specialising in mobile phones in the late 1980s and soon had a string of stores throughout north-eastern Georgia and south-eastern Kentucky. He sold the business for around $38 million in 1994 and decide to return to his hobby of horseracing. Kenneth had previously had a limited interest in racing, having claimed a horse called Red Redeemer at Louisville in 1969 and briefly held a trainer’s licence before deciding to concentrate on his business interests. In 1994, Kenneth and Sarah purchased the historic Almahurst Farm, birthplace of 1918 Kentucky Derby winner Exterminator, and renamed it Ramsey Farm. The couple have since gone on to enormous success as owners and breeders, headed by the home-bred pair of Kitten’s Joy and Roses In May. Many of the Ramsey’s horses have the suffix “Kitten” – Ken gave his wife the nickname while they were first dating. Racing Awards: Eclipse Award for Outstanding Owner (2004, 2011, 2012. 2013, 2014), Eclipse Award for Outstanding Breeder (2013, 2014), 12 leading owner titles at Churchill Downs (a record); leading owner titles at Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, and Turfway Park and Saratoga. They have owned over 2,000 winners in North America. Big Race Wins Include: Whitney Handicap (2004 Roses In May), Secretariat Stakes (2004 Kitten’s Joy, 2013 Admiral Kitten), Shadwell Turf Mile (2004 Nothing To Lose), Dubai World Cup (2005 Roses In May), Breeders’ Futurity (2005 Dawn Of War, 2013 We Miss Artie), John C Mabee Handicap (2007 Precious Kitten), Matriarch Stakes (2007 Precious Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2009 Furthest Land), Alcibiades Stakes (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Just A Game Stakes (2013 Stephanie’s Kitten), United Nations Stakes (2013 Big Blue Kitten), Sword Dancer Invitational (2013 Big Blue Kitten), Arlington Million (2013 Real Solution), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2013 Kittern’s Dumplings), Manhattan Stakes (2014 Real Solution), Flower Bowl Stakes (2014 & 2015 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten), EP Taylor Stakes (2016 Al’s Girl), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2015 Stephanie’s Kitten), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (2015 Big Blue Kitten), United Nations Stakes (2015 Big Blue Kitten) Royal Ascot Record: 2009 Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes); 2011 Honey Of A Kitten (23rd Britannia Handicap), Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes); 2012 Hyper (9th Wolferton Handicap), Big Blue Kitten (10th Prince Of Wales’s Stakes); 2014 Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes); 2015 Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), Luck Of The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes) Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) See above Joel Rosario Born: January 14, 1985 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Background: Grew up on a farm and attended jockey school at the age of 13. After six months, he turned professional and was the leading rider in the Dominican Republic on four occasions, before moving to California in 2006. Enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2009, partnering 284 winners and amassing earnings of US $13,073,777, the fifth best in North America. Has continued among the top six riders by earnings every year since. Accolades: Rode six winners in a day at Hollywood Park on December 11, 2009. Only equalled by Hall of Fame riders Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay and Kent Desormeaux. Married to wife Briana, one daughter, Jasmine and one son, Jason. Has ridden 2,500 North American winners, earning close to US $172 million. US Triple Crown Wins (2): Kentucky Derby (2013 Orb), Belmont Stakes (2014 Tonalist) Breeders’ Cup Wins (7): Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2010 Dakota Phone), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2009 Dancing In Silks, Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (2015 Wavell Avenue), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten, 2017 Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Mile (2016 Tourist) Other Big Race Wins include: Dubai World Cup (2013 Animal Kingdom), Alabama Stakes (2010 Blind Luck), Blue Grass Stakes (2011 Brilliant Speed), Jockey Club Gold Cup (2012 Flat Out, 2014 Tonalist), Pacific Classic (2012 Dullahan), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2010 Harmonius), Mother Goose Stakes (2013 Close Hatches), EP Taylor Stakes (2013 Tannery), Donn Handicap (2014 Lea), Ashland Stakes (2014 Rosalind), Apple Blossom Handicap (2014 Close Hatches), Man o’ War Stakes (2014 Imagining), Ogden Phipps Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Belmont Oaks (2014 Minborette), Personal Ensign Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Matriarch Stakes (2010 Gypsy’s Warning, 2014 La Tia, 2017 Off Limits), Wood Memorial Stakes (2015 Frosted), Belmont Derby (2015 Force The Pass), Metropolitan Handicap (2013 Sahara Sky, 2016 Frosted), Whitney Stakes (2016 Frosted), Fourstar Dave Handicap (2014 Seek Again, 2016 Tourist), Beldame Stakes (2016 Forever Unbridled), Champagne Stakes (2016 Practical Joke), Malibu Stakes (2016 Mind Your Biscuits), Gulfstream Park Handicap (2017 Almanaar), Dubai Golden Shaheen (2017 Mind Your Biscuits), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (2017 Beach Patrol), Arlington Million (2017 Beach Patrol) Royal Ascot Wins (1): Norfolk Stakes (2013 No Nay Never) Royal Ascot Record: 2013 Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Red Avenger (13th Britannia Handicap); 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), Luck Of The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), Quick Defence (7th Britannia Handicap); 2017 Long On Value (12th Diamond Jubilee Stakes)

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 MATCH MADE IN MEDIA HEAVEN It was the match that racing’s greatest marketing brains could not create – Royal Ascot presents ‘Frankie and Meghan’, in a blockbuster that would be the talk of every top hat and fashion follower. The British press, free from the shackles of an England football match at the World Cup, has latched on, giving ample coverage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s first Royal Ascot appearance, an entrance that threatened to overshadow Frankie Dettori’s treble on day one of the world’s greatest Flat race meeting. To clear up any confusion, headlines such as ‘Harry out of this World’ (Daily Star) and ‘Everyone loves Harry’ (Daily Mirror), are references to England footballer Harry Kane, not the Duke of Sussex – although some might ponder which Harry is the most enviable. If you are a people watcher, or reader of the Daily Mail, the Duchess – but still Meghan Markle to many – is the biggest talking point from day one, but if you are a fan of racing, or reader of the Racing Post, it is the great jockey’s three-timer (and seven-day ban) which will linger longest. ‘Frankie fever’ is the Racing Post’s front-page headline above a trademark pose by the Italian jockey, one reminiscent of those footballers who run to the touchline television camera, eyes bulging and mouths wide, as if set to assault the viewers and swallow the lens. The Meghan files are led by the Daily Mail, which devotes a chunk of its front page to a shot of the smiling Duchess and the headline ‘Harry’s Fair Lady, a winner at Royal Ascot’. The coverage continues across pages 2 and 3, which includes a picture of Frankie stooping to kiss the Royal hand following his win on Without Parole in the St James’s Palace Stakes. It is followed by a photo of the Duke Of Sussex stepping forward to administer an admonishing finger in the jockey’s direction. Protocol dictates that you should never touch a Royal unless they offer a hand first, but Frankie gets away with it, and will be riding at the Royal Meeting on day two, not languishing in the Tower of London. The Daily Express gets in on the theme with the headline ‘Harry reins in Frankie for cheeky Meghan kiss’. It is odds-on that Frankie will be back among the winners today when riding hot favourite Cracksman in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes. The Daily Mail’s racing pullout leads on that angle with the headline ‘Frankie’s out to crack it!’, and a report by Marcus Townend includes a quote from the jockey saying: “It’s fantastic to have young royals presenting the trophy. I’m humbled.” The Daily Express places the Duchess on its front cover with a photo headlined ‘One’s got the royal wave down to a T’. ‘Royal Rapture at Ascot’ is an i headline alongside a shot of the Sussexes arriving in a royal carriage, while the paper’s Jon Freeman turns to Accidental Agent’s 33/1 win in the opening Queen Anne Stakes, and quotes trainer Eve Johnson Houghton saying: “Luckily, I had a tiny bit on each-way to pay for the party.” Marcus Armytage of The Daily Telegraph writes: “Eve Johnson Houghton provided the first-day fairy tale.” The Times is one of the few papers not to print a shot of the Duchess of Sussex on its cover, although a photo of two women racegoers standing before a large Union Jack is no less colourful, and it devotes much of page 7 to Royal Meeting coverage under the headline ‘Duchess is a clear favourite with Royal Ascot crowds’. The Sun’s colourful Royal-watch spread is headlined ‘Meg’s hot to trot’ with the sub-headline ‘Comes first in glam stakes’, while it’s racing pull-out also leads with Accidental Agent’s victory, headlining a Steve Jones report, ‘Would you Adam ‘n Eve it?’. Jones, in common with several other racing reporters, tells his readers that Frankie’s treble carried him to 59 Royal Ascot winners, third in the all-time list, but some way behind the 116 achieved by Lester Piggott. They say you should never compare champions from different eras, but few facts about Piggott’s brilliance and dominance convey it more than that figure. Daily Mirror readers might not all be unwavering monarchists, and its headline ‘Racing certs’, placed alongside a shot of Harry and Meghan that is captioned, ‘Newlyweds were greeted by applause’, is less rapturous than some red-top headlines, but entirely accurate. So too is the paper’s racing pull-out headline of ‘It’s three and easy for Frankie’. The Daily Star’s ‘Meghan the mane event’, qualifies for worst pun of the day, although its racing headline of ‘Crack on!’ is a clear reference to Cracksman’s run in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Anyone sensing Royal overkill might opt to buy today’s edition of The Guardian, which is a Meghan-free zone. Its front-page photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas of women racegoers outside the racecourse making adjustments to their friends’ hats deserves to be considered Royal Ascot’s shot of the day – the subjects seem oblivious to the photographer’s presence, which adds to its quality – while further shots on page 7 include a picture of a police dog, trained to detect drugs, eyeing a racegoer’s trousers. The headline, ‘Not to be sniffed at’, is pretty good, too.

CAN HILLS EQUALISE IN THE COMMONWEALTH CUP? All three trainers who have previously won the Group One Commonwealth Cup – inaugurated in 2015 – have good chances of taking the six-furlong contest for three-year-olds for a second time on Friday (June 22). Charlie Hills was victorious in the first running of the £500,000 race in 2015 with Muhaarar, and his Equilateral is one of the market leaders this year. The Khalid Abdullah-owned son of Equiano, who will be ridden by New Zealand-born James McDonald, won his first start of 2018 at Doncaster by a highly impressive eight lengths. Karl Burke won the 2016 Commonwealth Cup with Quiet Reflection; he runs the 2017 G1 Prix Morny winner Unfortunately (Tony Piccone) this year. Cheveley Park Stud’s son of Society Rock could only finish seventh of eight behind Sands Of Mali – who has a serious chance for trainer Richard Fahey and jockey Paul Hanagan in this race – on his seasonal debut in the G2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park last month. Aidan O’Brien, who took the 2017 renewal with Caravaggio, is represented by Sioux Nation (Ryan Moore), Fleet Review (Wayne Lordan) and Actress (Seamie Heffernan) in 2018. Sioux Nation took the 2017 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and followed up with victory in the G1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. The Scat Daddy colt won a six-furlong G3 at Naas last time out, beating Fleet Review by a length and a quarter. O’Brien’s son Joseph rode six Royal Ascot winners as a jockey, and will be hoping that either Speak In Colours (Donnacha O’Brien), who took a six-furlong Listed race at Doncaster in October, or Dundalk maiden winner Now You’re Talking can get him off the Royal Meeting mark as a trainer. American challenger Gidu, a three-time winner, is tackling six furlongs for the first time. The Frankel colt, who will be ridden by John Velazquez, is trainer Todd Pletcher’s only runner at Royal Ascot this year and is owned by Zayat Stables, owner of American Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. James Tate’s Invincible Army (James Doyle) is a leading Commonwealth Cup fancy. He took the G3 Merriebelle Stable Pavilion Stakes over course and distance in May, beating the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Eqtidaar, and was only beaten a nose by Sands Of Mali on his last outing. Fourth in the Pavilion Stakes that day was Laugh A Minute, who represents Roger Varian and Andrea Atzeni once again tomorrow. John Gosden and Frankie Dettori enjoyed a superb first day of the 2018 Royal Meeting with three winners, and they team up again with dual winner Emblazoned, third in the Sandy Lane, in the Commonwealth Cup. Clive Cox and Adam Kirby have a chance with Heartache, last year’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes heroine, and Michael Bell will be hopeful of a huge run from the unbeaten High Chaparral filly Main Desire (Danny Tudhope), who is stepping up to six furlongs for the first time. Derby-winning trainer Charlie Appleby runs Roussel (William Buick), second by a neck in the 2017 Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and successful at six furlongs on his seasonal debut at Doncaster on May 5. The large field also comprises Abel Handy (Declan Carroll/Tom Eaves), Cardsharp (Mark Johnston/Silvestre de Sousa), Enjazaat (Owen Burrows/Dane O’Neill), Fighting Irish (Harry Dunlop/Ioritz Mendizabal), Hey Jonesy (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Stott) and Stone Of Destiny (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy). The 22 runners are more than seen in the three runnings to date – 18 was the previous highest in 2015.

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 BLUE IS THE COLOUR, CHELSEA IS THE NAME Punters and bookmakers head into battle on day two of Royal Ascot with honours even after yesterday’s score draw. Frankie Dettori’s opening day treble, which included victories aboard 2/1 and 9/4 favourites Calyx (G2 Coventry Stakes) and Without Parole (G1 St James’s Palace Stakes) respectively were welcome winners for punters. However, the bookies fought back in no part thanks to the 33/1 success of Accidental Agent in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, in which the well supported 11/4 favourite Benbatl was out of the money. In the opening race of the day, the G2 Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm), US handler Wesley Ward bids to record his fourth success in the five-furlong contest with Chelsea Cloisters. The daughter of First Samurai was one of 10 two-year-old winners for Wesley Ward at Keeneland’s spring meeting in April and heads the market for the day two curtain-raiser. However, Chelsea Clositers is weak in the market this morning, with Betway pushing the filly out to 10/3 from 9/4. Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Jessica Harrington is seeking a first success at Royal Ascot and her Naas scorer Servalan is the each-way pick for punters at 8/1 from 10/1 with Paddy Power, William Hill, Betfred and bet365. Aidan O’Brien holds a strong hand in the Queen’s Vase (3.05pm) over a mile and six furlongs with Investec Derby ninth Kew Gardens and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial sixth Nelson sharing favouritism with Betway at 7/2, with the latter being the best backed horse in the race with the firm. The G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.40pm) is another puzzle for punters to solve with Aidan O’Brien’s Hydrangea, second on her reappearance in a G2 contest at the Curragh, the market leader. However, Ryan Moore’s mount is another weak favourite and is 7/4 from 13/8 with William Hill. William Haggas’ Urban Fox has attracted each-way support into 8/1 from 10/1 with bet365 and 7/1 from 9/1 with Ladbrokes, whilst Martyn Meade’s Wilamina is 7/1 from 9/1 with Ladbrokes. For bookmakers, the most important race of the day is the 10-furlong G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4.20pm). The John Gosden-trained Cracksman, unbeaten in his last five starts, ended 2017 as the world’s highest rated three-year-old, achieving a rating of 130 following a devastating seven-length victory in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes over the same course and distance on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot in October. The four-year-old son of Frankel is 4/7 from 8/13 with bet365 and Paddy Power, 8/15 with William Hill and Betfred, whilst Coral and Ladbrokes go 4/9. The ultra competitive Royal Hunt Cup Heritage Handicap (5.00pm) is always a lively betting heat and Irish raider Saltonstall, owned by Godolphin, has been well punted this morning into 9/1 from 12/1 with Betfred and William Hill. Betway, who are paying seven places (1/5 odds) in the mile event, have shortened Kynren into 16/1 from 20/1 The concluding race on day two, the G3 Jersey Stakes (5.35pm) is another trappy affair for punters to sort out, but Aidan O’Brien’s Could It Be Love is solid in the market at 4/1 from 5/1 with William Hill. Frankie Dettori, John Gosden and Khalid Abdullah teamed up to win the final race yesterday with Monarchs Glen (Wolferton Stakes) and Newmarket scorer Purser is a market mover with Betfred and Betway into 12/1 from 16/1. Betway spokesman Ben Cleminson said: “Frankie had a great day yesterday but getting Mirage Dancer beat in the last meant we still ended up ahead as he was the best backed horse of the day. “Cracksman is of course the horse we need to get beat today and if he is beaten, then we will be in profit again.” Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady commented: “Frankie fever has swept the nation. All of his mounts today are popular and if they all win, we won’t be here tomorrow.”

. ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 SIGNORA IS LEADING LADY The John Quinn-trained 25/1 shot Signora Cabello swooped late under Oisin Murphy to capture the first race on day two of Royal Ascot, the G2 Queen Mary Stakes. The two-year-old daughter of Camacho travelled well throughout the five-furlong contest and ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a short-head from the Aidan O’Brien-trained Gossamer Wings (25/1) in second, with the same distance back to the well supported Shades Of Blue (5/1), trained by Clive Cox, in third. Quinn, registering his third victory at the Royal Meeting, was delighted with the filly’s performance on the back of a Listed victory at York last time out. The North Yorkshire handler said: “Signora Cabello was a huge price given how on top she was at the line at York last time out [won by a length and a quarter]. She didn’t know what price she was and all she’s done is improve all along. “Signora Cabello is very laid back but she does help you. Even today, she was very relaxed. She has a very good mind and she has plenty of ability. “We thought she would finish in the top six and she was in good nick coming into the race – she did the rest.” Signora Cabello was originally owned by the Zen Racing partnership made up of Ross Sankey and Chris Edwards, who bought the filly at Book 3 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale for 20,000 guineas. However, the pair now own 25% of Quinn’s charge following Phoenix Thoroughbred’s decision to snap up a 75% stake in her. Discussing the filly’s ownership, Quinn said: “Phoenix Thoroughbreds enquired about the filly two weeks ago and bought her a week ago. “Ross and Chris have a 25% stake now and are currently in Barbados watching the cricket! This is the first horse we have bought for them and my son Sean [bloodstock agent] bought the filly for them at Newmarket as he loved the pedigree. “Signora Cabello is in everything, but we’ll see how she comes out of this before making a definitive plan.” SIGNORA IS SWEET FOR MURPHY Jockey Oisin Murphy’s victory in the opening G2 Queen Mary Stakes on Signora Cabello was his second at Royal Ascot – his first came at last year’s meeting, when he rode Benabtl to take the Hampton Court Stakes. Signora Cabello, a daughter of Camacho trained by Malton-based John Quinn, took the G2 Queen Mary Stakes by a short-head in a photo-finish with Gossamer Wings, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien. Both the first two fillies were 25/1 shots. Murphy said: “Fran Berry’s filly [Kurious] jumped [from the stalls] very well at Sandown when she made all on her first stgart, and I was able to get a tow off her through today’s race. I only hit the front with about 50 yards to go and was always vulnerable to one flying late. I didn’t know I had won until the photo was called and it was pure relief. “This is the Olympics of Flat racing, the most important week in British Flat racing for sure, and to ride a winner here is a dream come true. “I came agonisingly close yesterday in these colours on Advertise [second in the Coventry Stakes]. I would just like to thank John Quinn, Dermot Farrington, and all of the Phoenix Thoroughbred operation for letting me ride their horses at the moment. It is a dream come true. They have a very exciting bunch of horses. “That was five furlongs on a filly who wants fast ground. The ground is Good to Firm.” 2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 1 Signora Cabella (Phoenix Thoroughbred & Zen Racing) John Quinn 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 25/1 2 Gossamer Wings (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-00 Donnacha O’Brien 25/1 3 Shades Of Blue (Miss A Jones) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1 100/30 fav Chelsea Cloisters (11th) Distances: sh, sh Time: 1m 0.65s Tote Win: £34.10 Places: £7.30, £7.70, £2.10 Exacta: £789.40 John Quinn – 3rd Royal Ascot winner Oisin Murphy – 2nd Royal Ascot winner COX NOT BLUE AFTER FILLY IS SHADED OUT OF VICTORY Two short-heads covered the first three fillies in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs as victory went to the John Quinn-trained Signora Cabello. The 25/1 winner just held 25/1 chance Gossamer Wings from Aidan O’Brien’s stable, while the Clive Cox-trained Shades Of Blue (5/1) took third ahead of another O’Brien runner, So Perfect. O’Brien said he was happy with the performance of his two fillies, although he had no defined plans for their future races. Cox, who won the Queen Mary Stakes last year with Heartache, said Shades Of Blue, a daughter of stallion Kodiac, would be trained as if this season would be her optimum. He said: “She’s very strong and a proper two-year-old. I don’t think there’s any doubt she’s all speed, and we won’t be experimenting by going any further up in trip. There’s no need for that. “It was a great run and fair play to the first two – she deserved to be bang up there. She’s been beaten two short-heads, and while it is not an excuse it would have been nice not to have been drawn on the wing [in stall 22 of the 22 runners]. She’s run a really solid race. “Last year we took Heartache to the [Prix Robert] Papin after she won here, but there are all sorts of options for this filly. I would hope she might stay six furlongs by the end of the season, but she is all speed at this stage.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST Donnacha O’Brien, jockey of the 25/1 short-head second Gossamer Wings, said: “Lovely ground.” Adam Kirby, rider of third placed Shades Of Blue, said: “It is on the quick side of good.” Frankie Dettori, on board Chelsea Cloisters, said: “It is perfect.” Tom Marquand, on Come On Leicester, said: “It is perfect going. It is not as quick as it could have been.” Silvestre de Sousa, rider of Daphinia, said: “Good to firm.” P J McDonald, jockey of Deia Glory, said: “It is lovely going.” Antoine Hamelin, rider of Forever In Dreams, said: “It is good to soft on the outside of the track and firmer in the middle.” Gerald Mosse, on board Global Goddess, said: “It is proper ground and not too quick.” Trevor Whelan, on Haats Off, said: “Good to firm.” Fran Berry, on board Kurious, said: “Lovely good to firm ground.” Ben Curtis, rider of Little Kim, said: “Lovely ground.” Luke Morris, partner of Luchador, said: “It is good to firm, very similar to yesterday.” Danny Tudhope, jockey of Red Ballons, said: “It is lovely.” Colm O’Donoghue, rider of Servalan, said: “Beautiful ground. The same as yesterday.” Edward Greatrex, partner of Shumookhi, said: “It is no quicker than yesterday.” Stevie Donohoe, on board Snazzy, said: “It is not as quick as you would imagine – the watering has helped it.” Niall McCullagh, rider of Yolo Again, said: “It is good. They have put plenty of water on.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 GARDEN BLOOMS FOR O’BRIEN Aidan O’Brien completely dominated the G2 Queen’s Vase, taking the first three places with KewGardens, Southern France and Nelson. It was the Irish trainer’s 62nd Royal Ascot winner, his sixth victory in the Queen’s Vase and his first success of the 2018 Royal Meeting. KewGardens, a son of Galileo, won easily by four and a half lengths at 100/30. He was ridden by Ryan Moore, for whom it was a 49th Royal Meeting triumph. O’Brien said: “We always thought KewGardens would stay, and he loves fast ground. We were very happy with him all the time and, even though he was a bit disappointing in Epsom [he was ninth of 12 in the Derby], we have been very happy with him since then. “Donnacha [O’Brien’s younger son, a jockey] thought after riding him in Epsom that maybe we rode him too forward and that taking your time on him a bit more would suit him. Ryan did that today and it worked out lovely. “I am delighted with the other two. It was Nelson’s first run back for a long time while Southern France is still a big baby who is going to improve a lot as the year goes on. We thought all three would stay beyond a mile and a half – that’s what they are bred to do, really. “KewGardens can do a lot things. He can go back for the Irish Derby or have a little rest and be trained for the St Leger. The St Leger is a long way away but in the autumn it would be a lovely race for him. But he came out of Epsom very well and if he comes out of this as well, he could well go for the Irish Derby; it’s always a race we consider with these horses. We’ll see how he is.” MOORE ON KEW FOR VASE VICTORY Kew Gardens could be heading for an end-of-season Classic run following his emphatic win in the G2 Queen’s Vase. The race was run over over one mile and six furlongs, similar to the G1 William Hill St Leger, which would appear to be a logical target for the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner. He made little impression when running in the G1 Investec Derby on his previous start, but after today’s romp bookmakers went between 11/1 and 5/1 for Doncaster’s Classic, and jockey Ryan Moore seemed happy that Kew Gardens had the tools for that job. Moore, riding his 49th Royal Ascot victor, said: “He’s a lovely horse, the trip suited him, and hopefully he can go on from there. He won the Zetland Stakes last year and ran two good races before the Derby. He was slightly disappointing at Epsom but that can happen, as we know. “We thought this trip would suit him. He has got a very good mind, as Aidan said to me, and he gets the trip fine. “He appreciates nice, level tracks. Doncaster would suit him well.” Kew Gardens (100/30) led home an O’Brien-trained one-two-three, beating his stablemates Southern France (9/2) and Nelson (9/2) by four and a half lengths and a neck.

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1 Kew Gardens (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30 2 Southern France (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Seamie Heffernan 9/2 3 Nelson (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Donnacha O’Brien 9/2 5/2 fav Stream Of Stars (7th) Distances: 4½, nk Time: 3m 0.89s Tote Win: £4.10 Places: £1.60, £1.60, £1.60 Exacta: £19.80 Aidan O’Brien – 62nd Royal Ascot winner Ryan Moore – 49th Royal Ascot winner FRANCE AND NELSON FILL THE PLACINGS Aidan O’Brien recorded his 62nd victory at the Royal Meeting after Kew Gardens (10/3) led home a 1-2-3 for the master of Ballydoyle in the G2 Queen’s Vase, a contest O’Brien was winning for the sixth time. It was also a first success of Royal Ascot for O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot 2016. The three-year-old son of Galileo, ninth in the Investec Derby last time, made steady headway in the home straight to take the lead entering the final furlong and ran on strongly to score decisively by four and a half-lengths under Ryan Moore in the mile and six furlong event. Stable companion Southern France (9/2) stayed on well under Seamie Heffernan in the closing stages to fill second, with a neck back to long-time leader and stable companion Nelson (9/2), ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, in third. Winning trainer O’Brien discussing his placed duo, said: “I am delighted with the other two. It was Nelson’s first run back for a long time, while Southern France is still a big baby who is going to improve a lot as the year goes on.” Heffernan commented: “I would say that is his best run so far – and it is only his fourth run. We need more mile and six furlong and two-mile races, the shorter distances are all about luck!” Donnacha O’Brien said: “He ran really well and will be a lovely stayer. He just wants two miles plus. His stride never shortened at all – he just kept galloping all the way to the line.” Betway make Kew Gardens an 8/1 shot for the St Leger at Doncaster, whilst Paddy Power make O’Brien’s charge their 5/1 joint-favouritefor the final British Classic of the season.

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 BOTTI GAINS FIRST ROYAL ASCOT WINNER THANKS TO ALJAZZI Newmarket trainer Marco Botti trained his first Royal Ascot winner when Aljazzi turned the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes into a procession. The result was a triumph for the five-year-old mare’s owner/breeders, Imad Al Sagar and Saleh Al Homaizi, who raced Investec Derby winner Authorized, and also for their racing manager and breeding advisor Tony Nerses, who bought the filly’s granddam, Majestic Sakeena, at the December Sale 12 years ago. Aljazzi (9/2), by Shamardal, beat Tribute Act (10/1) and Wilamina (11/2) by three and three-quarters of a length and a neck, becoming another Royal Ascot winner for in-form jockey William Buick, who has now ridden a career total of 22 winners at the meeting. Botti said: “We have been so close here so many times with horses like Dandino, Excelebration andEuro Charline and it is just nice to finally get one on the board. I am really delighted, and I have to thank the owners for keeping Aljazzi in training. “William gave her a great ride and she showed a good turn of foot. Last year, she came here as an outsider ( finished second at 40/1) whereas today she was a shorter price. She winds herself up a bit before races and takes a little bit out of herself so we tend to space her races out. This year the plan was to have one run at Sandown and then to come straight here. Everything went to plan. “There is a month until the Falmouth Stakes [run at Newmarket’s July Course] and I would think that will fit in very well. This is why we wake up in the morning, we all want to have winners here. It is job done and I am really pleased for everybody.” Al Sagar said: “We now know the family well and they all flourish with age – she has done really well from four to five. At one point in time, we thought she might be good enough for the 1000 Guineas, but after that race we realised she wasn’t quite ready.” Nerses said: “She’s a very special mare. Her dam is now in foal to another very good horse we owned, Decorated Knight, and she has a Golden Horn foal at foot.” 3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1 Aljazzi (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Marco Botti 5-9-00 William Buick 9/2 2 Tribute Act (Elite Racing Club) James Fanshawe 4-9-00 Adam Kirby 10/1 3 Wilamina (The Snailwell Stud) Martyn Meade 5-9-00 Frankie Dettori 11/2 7/4 fav Hydrangea (8th) Distances: 3¾, nk Time: 1m 40.53s Tote Win: £5.30 Places: £1.60, £2.80, £2.10 Exacta: £51.30 Marco Botti – 1st Royal Ascot winner William Buick – 22nd Royal Ascot winner

ALJAZZI HITS THE RIGHT NOTE The Marco Botti-trained Aljazzi (9/2) registered a striking success in the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes to provide William Buick with his second winner at Royal Ascot 2018 and a 22nd success at the Royal Meeting overall. The five-year-old daughter of Shamardal relished the fast conditions and quickened up stylishly in the closing stages of the mile contest, spreadeagling the field to win by three and three-quarter lengths from James Fashawe’s Tribute Act (10/1) in second. Aljazzi finished second in this race at 40/1 last year to Qemah and Buick, successful aboard Godolphin’s Blue Point in yesterday’s G1 King Stand Stakes, was effusive in his praise of the mare. He said: “The race worked out perfectly and this is a track which she excels at. The races at Ascot can develop for a closer at times and she is a mare who warms up into her race. “When I hit the halfway mark, she really came alive underneath me and she is a mare who gives you a lot of confidence throughout the race. “She ran well when third at Sandown last time on very soft ground, but she relishes this ground. She needs fast ground and let’s hope she can get an elusive G1 next to her name.” Reflecting on riding his second winner at this year’s meeting, Buick remarked: “You just have to do what you’ve got to do. “Today was a new day and so is tomorrow – it’s just how it is. You have to be very positive in this game and when you ride horses like this, it makes the job much easier.” TRIBUTE ACTS HER PART Tribute Act, who was supplemented for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at a cost of £15,000, justified her trainer James Fanshawe’s faith by finishing second in the G2 to the Marco Botti-trained Aljazzi and gaining just over £40,000 in prize-money. 10/1 shot Tribute Act, who is owned and also bred by the Elite Racing Club, was ridden by Adam Kirby. They were beaten three and three-quarter lengths by Aljazzi. Fanshawe said: “She ran really well. She’s always looked good at home, and last year she wasn’t quite right. She has really thrived since she was second in the fillies’ handicap here in May and I rang [Elite Racing’s] Tony Hill and Dan [Downie] and said, ‘Can we supplement her?’ They were game on and it has paid off. She’s a beautiful filly. “I thought for a minute we might have got it, then suddenly Marco’s filly came out of the clouds from behind us.” Adam Kirby said: “I am really pleased, she is a lovely filly. She took into the race really well and when I asked her to quicken she did so really well. To be honest, I thought she had put it to bed, but we just met one [better] today. “She is a special filly and ran a lovely race.” Frankie Dettori, a neck further back third on the Martyn Meade-trained Wilamina, said: “She ran a very honest race and was a good third.”







ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 POET PROVES PERFECT FOR ROYAL ASCOT KING STOUTE Sir Michael Stoute became the winning-most trainer at Royal Ascot after Poet’s Word (11/2) provided the Newmarket trainer with his 76th victory at the Royal Meeting, getting the better of 2/5 favourite Cracksman in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Ridden by James Doyle, Poet’s Word stalked Cracksman in the early stages of the 10-furlong contest and unleashed a potent turn of foot in the straight to score comfortably by two and a quarter-lengths. Stoute, who trained his first Royal Ascot winner back in 1977 with Etienne Gerard in the Jersey Stakes, was tied on 75 victories at the Royal Meeting with the late Sir Henry Cecil. Discussing the achievement Stoute said: “It is relief because we were stuck on 75 last year. As I said the other night, Henry did most of his training when it was a four-day meeting, so I have had an advantage. Nobody respected him greater than I did as a trainer. “Cracksman beat Poet’s Word a long way here last time [in the Champion Stakes]. Maybe Cracksman is not at his very best now but we have beaten the others comprehensively. “Poet’s Word is a very consistent, brave, sound horse. That’s what he is. A huge well done to all the staff because they have put a lot of work into a horse like this. “I was delighted for Poet’s Word. He’s been in at the deep-end in G1s and has been running well in them, so it’s great for him to win one. “I think Royal Ascot is very special to any trainer. We have been very lucky in that we have brought a lot of nice horses here over the years. “We’re very glad it’s happened and it’s great for all the staff. The G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes is a Breeders’ Cup win and you’re in contest with Poet’s Word guaranteed a place in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs in 2018. The G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes also forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

STOUTE BECOMES WINNING-MOST TRAINER AT ROYAL ASCOT Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute (born 22 October 1945) became the winning-most trainer in Royal Ascot history following the success of Poet’s Word (11/2) in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes. The 11/2 shot travelled ominously into contention under James Doyle in the home straight having tracked the John Gosden-trained Cracksman, the 2/5 favourite, in the early stages of the 10-furlong contest and ran on strongly to score by two and a quarter lengths. Stoute, whose first Royal Ascot winner came back in 1977 courtesy of Etienne Gerard in the Jersey Stakes, was tied with the late Sir Henry Cecil on 75 winners at the Royal Meeting, with his last success at the meeting coming back in 2016 with Dartmouth in the Hardwicke Stakes before Poet’s Word’s success today. Reflecting on the achievement, Stoute said: “Henry’s record was formidable, because he accumulated those numbers when there were four days of Royal Ascot for most of his career and the five-day meeting hasn’t been implemented for that long. “We are very glad it has happened and it is a great reflection on the staff. Last year at Royal Ascot, we had plenty of runners and had five beaten favourites, so I’m pleased to just win any race as we only needed one winner! I love the game and we have great staff and very supportive owners, so I’d like to keep going for a little while more. “Certain horses that stick out include, of course, Etienne Gerard who was our first winner and Shareef Dancer, who was a very expensive 1981 yearling and won the King Edward VII Stakes in 1983. Shareef Dancer was the first horse Shiekh Maktoum Al Maktoum gave me. Shareef Dancer went on to win the Irish Derby beating the French and English Derby winners Caerleon and Teenoso – he was a decent horse. “Poet’s Word has been performing creditably in G1s and I am delighted for him to win one. We’ll take our time with him before deciding on future plans, but he could go for the Coral-Eclipse [Sandown Park, July 7th] or the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes [Sponsored by QIPCO, Ascot, July 28th]. “There are a lot of options with him, as I think he is equally effective over 10 and 12 furlongs and there are not many that are. Anybody would love training this horse as he is so sound and honest. We couldn’t be too confident coming into today because of the way in which Cracksman beat him by seven lengths in the QIPCO Champions Stakes, so we just came here with hope which is often a good way to come into these events.”

DOYLE IN PERFECT HARMONY WITH POET James Doyle played his own part in history when riding Poet’s Word to claim the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes and in the process making Sir Michael Stoute the winning-most trainer in Royal Ascot history with 76 victories. The 11/2 chance Poet’s Word, a five-year-old son of Poet’s Voice owned by Saeed Suhail, beat the 2/5 favourite Cracksman (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori) into second by two and a quarter lengths. Doyle, for whom it was a ninth Royal Ascot winner, said: “They went a hell of a pace all the way. I could see Cracksman even after going a furlong was under pressure to hold his pitch. I thought, ‘I am going easy,’ and from Swinley Bottom to the home turn I was travelling all over him. “It was just a case of hanging on and in the back of my mind I knew this horse stays a mile and a half, so I still wanted to press the button early enough. He is so tough and fair play to everyone at Sir Michael’s. Also a shout out to Bruce Raymond [racing manager], who was hoping to be here today but couldn’t make it, unfortunately. “Sir Michael is a master trainer, isn’t he? With horses like this he is just very patient with them. It is nice to ride him a big winner and particularly a landmark winner like this. I rode a fair bit for him when I was with Juddmonte and learnt a fair bit from him.” He added: “I have ridden him [Poet’s Word] before in the Irish Champion Stakes [he finished second to Decorated Knight]; he travelled super that day and showed a nice turn of foot so I was pretty confident today. I had a nice position. I had a chat with Sir Michael before the race and he said, ‘look, just keep it nice and smooth’. After a couple of furlongs I thought, ‘this is pretty smooth!’ “Cracksman was having to be kept up to his work to hold his position and we were travelling very easily and from the turn to the straight when I asked him to go, he was very responsive.”

CRACKSMAN SECOND Sent off the 2/5 favourite, Cracksman, last year’s highest rated three-year-old in the world, came home a two and a quarter length second to Poet’s Word (11/2) in the £750,000 Gr 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. John Gosden, trainer of the Frankel four-year-old colt said: “His run wasn’t too dissimilar to Epsom. I noticed going up the hill at Epsom that he wasn’t really travelling, even on good to soft ground “He is a clever horse and to that extent, as I said earlier before the race, he was welcoming all the fillies that were walking back from the Duke Of Cambridge on the way back to the stables. I think we need to concentrate his mind, as we know the ability is there. “I make absolutely no excuses whatsoever. The other horse [Poet’s Word] had him covered from two out. To my mind, he is just playing around a little bit. He did it at Epsom, but he didn’t do it first time out at Longchamp. “At no stage today was he travelling or carrying Frankie [Dettori]. “To that extent we will get him home and sharpen him a little bit. We might look into the King George (G1, Ascot, 1½ miles, July 28). “The ability was there but I didn’t feel he was being exactly generous with it today. You did notice from a long way out that Frankie was having to nudge and nudge him.” Anthony Oppenheimer, owner of Cracksman, reflected: “That’s racing – you never can expect anything. “He was never really going that well unfortunately today. I don’t know why. “Maybe he has had enough racing or perhaps he is still feeling the effects of Epsom. “We will run him in the King George and I think we might just try cheek-pieces on him. “We will see.” Cracksman’s jockey Frankie Dettori added: “Obviously, he is not the same horse that I was riding in the spring. “He was very lethargic, and was never travelling at any stage. “I gave him every chance. Usually when he turns for home, the turbo kicks in but today it was very one paced. It was not his run.”

HAWKBILL BACK ON TRACK, SAYS APPLEBY Godolphin’s marvellous globetrotter and money-earner Hawkbill added to his CV when taking third in the £750,000 G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes over one and a quarter miles. Hawkbill, who wore blinkers for the first time, had run disappointingly when fifth in the 12-furlongs G1 Investec Coronation Cup last time out, but today finished much closer to Cracksman, who was the winner on that occasion. The last-named was sent off the 2/5 favourite for today’s race, but was under pressure from a long way and had to settle for second, beaten two and a quarter lengths by Poet’s Word, who became Sir Michael Stoute’s 76th winner at the Royal Meeting, a record for a trainer. Trainer Charlie Appleby said of Hawkbill: “I’m pleased with today’s run, because after a disappointing effort in the Coronation Cup I feel he got himself back on track there. They went a good gallop, and while coming back in trip was not going to suit us there should be full credit to the winner and second. “William [Buick] felt the ground is quick enough out there – it’s good to firm and lovely summer ground, but our horse has won on good and it was fast enough for him. William also said he felt the blinkers were the way forward and to keep them on him – he felt he had every opportunity to lose interest coming into the straight, but he kept on, was honest and that gained us third place. “The Juddmonte International [at York] looks like being his forte – it’s easier to get on the lead in a race like that, rather than having to dictate it yourself as you do overseas.” Asked about Godolphin’s Investec Derby winner Masar, Appleby said: “He came out of the race very well, has had an easy 10 days and is just beginning to wind back up again. We’re now working towards the Coral-Eclipse Stakes [at Sandown].”



4.20pm £750,000 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y 1 (1) Poet’s Word (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 0lb James Doyle 11/2 2 (5) Cracksman John Gosden 9st 0lb Frankie Dettori 2/5 Fav 3 (3) Hawkbill (USA) (Blinkers) Charlie Appleby 9st 0lb William Buick 11/1 4 (2) Cliffs of Moher (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 10/1 5 (4) Eminent (IRE) Martyn Meade 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 16/1 6 (7) Royal Julius (IRE) Jerome Reynier, France 9st 0lb Gerald Mosse 66/1 7 (6) Desert Encounter (IRE) (Hood) David Simcock 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 40/1 Winner owned by Saeed Suhail 7 ran Time: 2m 03.51s Distances: 2¼, 8, ¾, 2¼, 2¼, 16 Tote Win: £6.60 Places: £2.00, £1.10 Exacta: £9.80 Breeding: 5 b h Poet’s Voice – Whirly Bird (Nashwan (USA)) Breeder: Woodcote Stud Ltd 76th Royal Ascot win for trainer Sir Michael Stoute – now the most successful trainer of all time at Royal Ascot. Was previously tied on 75 Royal Ascot winners with the late Sir Henry Cecil 9th Royal Ascot win for jockey James Doyle





MARNANE WON’T SETTLE FOR SECOND

Trainer David Marnane struggled to contain his emotions after Settle For Bay won the £175,000 Royal Hunt Cup; it was only his second-ever Royal Ascot success (after Dandy Boy’s 2012 Wokingham Handicap victory) and Settle For Bay has overcome a broken pelvis to win today.

The Rio De La Plata four-year-old was ridden by Billy Lee and beat Afaak by two and a quarter lengths at 16/1 in the highly competitive mile handicap.

“We knew all the way through last year that he was this sort of class; he progressed all along,” said Marnane. “It’s one thing to have it [class], another to get him here. He broke his pelvis last year, taking a step out of the stalls on his second run as a three-year-old, so it is a remarkable recovery. Thankfully the vets have done a great job.

“We knew he was a Group horse. You might have 10lb [in hand] but sometimes you need more. We’ve had this race in mind for a long time, and it’s come off. He’s won and we are delighted. When you train 20 horses, and you’ve won a Wokingham and now a Royal Hunt Cup, it’s very special.”

LEE SETTLES FOR A WINNER

Jockey Billy Lee rode his second career winner at Royal Ascot when four-year-old Settle For Bay pulled away from his rivals to win the Royal Hunt Cup like a well-handicapped horse.

Lee, whose first success came in the 2013 Britannia Handicap on the Joanna Morgan-trained Roca Tuma, teamed up with another Irish trainer, David Marnane, for today’s success. Settle For Bay (16/1) won by two and a quarter lengths from Afaak (10/1), who was a head and a neck in front of Circus Couture (100/1) and What’s The Story (33/1).

Before jumping in his car for a spin around the M25 to ride at Chelmsford this evening, Lee said: “They went a lovely gallop and my horse settled into a rhythm very quickly. He was asleep for the first half of the race, and I had to just give him a little squeeze three furlongs out to get him into stride and onto the bridle.

“David had said ‘Don’t get there too soon’, and I probably missed that slightly and was in front plenty early enough, but he kept going well to the line – I had them stretched and I knew he would stay. You wouldn’t see a horse win a big, competitive handicap like that any easier.

“David always had a lot of faith in him, and I was delighted when I got the call to ride him because I knew he was a horse who looked to have plenty of potential. He looked like he could step up to Listed and Group races, and he showed there that he most likely will.

“I’ve been lucky here, and while I have to be at Chelmsford this evening and don’t have much time for celebrating I’m delighted.

“Gary Halpin and his missus lost a child during the week, and I just want to say that we are all thinking of them at this time.”

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

1 Settle For Bay (Mcgettigans Management Jlt/M Casey) David Marnane IRE 4-9-01 Billy Lee 16/1

2 Afaak (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charles Hill 4-9-05 Jim Crowley 10/1

3 Circus Couture (Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hurst) Jane Chapple-Hyam 6-9-08 John Egan 100/1

4 What’s The Story (Weldspec Glasgow Ltd) Keith Dalgleish 4-9-00 Fran Berry 33/1

7/1 fav Seniority (8th)

Distances: 2 ¼, hd, nk

Time: 1m 39.42s

Tote Win: £24.30 Places: £5.60, £3.50, £31.60, £11.30 Exacta: £309.50

David Marnane – 2nd Royal Ascot winner

Billy Lee – 2nd Royal Ascot winner





AFAAK SETTLES FOR SECOND

Charlie Hills was pleased with the run of 10/1 shot Afaak who finished second to 16/1 chance Settle For Bay, trained in Ireland by David Marnane, in the Royal Hunt Cup Heritage Handicap, the fifth race on day two of Royal Ascot 2018.

Ridden by Jim Crowley, Afaak ran on well in the closing stages but could not match the winner’s impressive turn of foot as he scored by two and a quarter lengths.

Hills said: “It is fantastic. Afaak ran a really good race and Jim [Crowley] gave him a really good ride in the right position.

“I think we will step him up in trip from now on – we might go for the Magnet Cup at York next.”

Jane Chapple-Hyam was delighted with the run of 100/1 shot Circus Couture, ridden by John Egan, who finished a head behind Afaak in third.

She said: “Well we believed in the horse and if you look at his race when he ran here at Ascot on May 2 the horse two spots in front was Eve Johnson-Houghton’s (Accidental Agent), so I was glad to see that win yesterday.

“We came here with a little bit of confidence even though that was a heavy track.

“My assistant Abbey has done a wonderful job and he has run a corker.

“We are going to see if we can go to South Korea and run in the Korea Cup next.

“I went there the first year that they ran it and they were very good to us and I would love to go back there again.”

STOUTE CASTS AN EXPERT EYE OVER ASCOT

No sooner had Sir Michael Stoute created a new record by training a total of 76 winners at Royal Ascot with Poet’s Word’s G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes victory than he took the crown further out of his rivals’ reach with a 77th success.

This came courtesy of Expert Eye, ridden by James McDonald, who took the seven-furlong G3 Jersey Stakes impressively by four and a half lengths from Society Power.

Expert Eye, a son of Acclamation, was odds-on favourite for the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes last autumn after winning the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood by four and a half lengths, but flopped at Newmarket, finishing ninth of nine behind US Navy Flag. After an encouraging second in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April, he could only finish 10th in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Stoute said: “This horse was such a good two-year-old and then things went wrong in the Dewhurst. I am just so thrilled to see him back in this sort of form.

“It’s very pleasing; a lot of work has gone into this horse, by James Savage, my head man, who rides him out every morning, in particular, and a lot of stalls work has been done with Gary Witheford and his son. That was his problem, going down – that’s what happened in the Dewhurst; he went down on the floor when the gate opened.

“I was happy today but I still hadn’t seen convincing homework like we did last year. But it doesn’t matter now, does it?

“He won’t be going back to the Rowley Mile [Newmarket] again, for sure.

“It is great for the stable [breaking the winners’ record]. Aidan O’Brien goes on and names everybody, but I haven’t got a brain as retentive as that, because it is great teamwork.”

Asked which of his 77 Royal Ascot winners had been his favourite, Stoute replied: “I’d have to say the first, Etienne Gerard in the 1977 Jersey Stakes. And Estimate was a great pleasure, winning the Gold Cup for The Queen in 2013, because she loves the race. And Shareef Dancer [winner of the King Edward VII Stakes in 1983] was very special because I was paid a lot of money for him and then things went wrong.”





EXPERT PROVES APPLE OF MCDONALD’S EYE

New Zealand-born jockey James McDonald recorded his first success at Royal Ascot following the devastating success of the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Expert Eye (8/1) in the concluding race on day two of Royal Ascot 2018, the G3 Jersey Stakes.

Stoute, the winning-most trainer in Royal Ascot history with 77 wins, was registering a 57.5/1 double on the day, following the victory of Poet’s Word (11/2) in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the race in which he broke the record.

Expert Eye settled nicely in the seven-furlong contest and ran on strongly entering the furlong pole, displaying a potent turn of foot to score easily by four and a half-lengths.

Expert Eye was an impressive winner of the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood in July but disappointed when only ninth, having pulled hard, in the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October.

The three-year-old son of Acclamation was 10th in the G1 QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his latest start and McDonald was effusive in his praise of the colt.

Reflecting on his first victory at Royal Ascot, Australian-based McDonald, a former Godolphin retained jockey, who returned to race-riding in May following an 18-month ban for betting, the 26-year-old said: “He felt like a rocket-ship out there. He settled further back than I would have liked, but he travelled kindly and past the three-furlong pole, he picked up really good.

“I could see Ryan Moore on Could It Be Love in front of me and I knew he was going to pick her up very quickly – he was impressive.

“Full credit must go to the horse and Sir Michael, who has just become the winning-most trainer at Royal Ascot and is a true legend.

“I can’t put it into words how much this means. This is what it is all about. I never thought 18 months ago that I would be at Royal Ascot. It is an absolute pleasure and I have a lot of people to thank for that.”





SOCIETY SECOND TO EXPERT

Society Power (8/1) came home four and a half lengths adrift to winner and 8/1 chance Expert Eye, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, in the G3 Jersey Stakes, the final race of the second day of Royal Ascot 2018.

William Haggas, trainer of the second, said: “Society Power ran well. The third horse (Could It Be Love, 11/2) was second in the Irish 1000 Guineas and Expert Eye has always promised to do what he did today, so I am thrilled to bits.

“He has probably run a career best – he is clearly an improving horse.

“As to where we run next we will see how he comes out of the race.”

Jamie Spencer, jockey of the Society Rock colt, added: “He ran well. It was a bit messy early on, a few of them were getting tight in front of me which wasn’t ideal.

“He ran a good race to be second and I think he is an improving sort who could stay a mile in time.”

5.35pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

1 Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 James McDonald 8/1

2 Society Power (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-9-01 Jamie Spencer 8/1

3 Could It Be Love (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-12 Ryan Moore 11/2

4/1 fav Emaraaty (16th)

Distances: 4½l, nk, ¾

Time: 1m 26.25s

Tote Win: £10 Places: £3.70 £2.90 £2.40 Exacta: £91.10

CROWD UP AGAIN

Today’s attendance on day two of Royal Ascot 2018 was 41,495, up from 40,108 on the second day in 2017.

Yesterday’s first day attendance came to 46,773 (44,285 in 2017).

LOVELY WEATHER CONTINUES, AND THE SPRINKLERS COME OUT AGAIN

Warm weather and more to come means the sprinklers will be turned on at Royal Ascot this evening to replace any moisture lost through evaporation and to maintain the Good to Firm going.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “I’m really pleased with how the ground has played out today and I’ve had good reports again from all involved.

“We are going to be putting four millimetres of water on again this evening to replace any moisture that has evaporated.

“We are also going to remove the false rail from the nine-furlong marker to the home straight tonight to provide some fresh ground on the inner for tomorrow.

“The forecast is for more of the same weather for the rest of the week – it will be another dry day on Thursday, probably breezy and with sunny spells, and with temperatures of around 21 degrees.”

WEDNESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

2.30pm QUEEN MARY STAKES (Group 2)

Permission was given for CHELSEA CLOISTERS (USA) to go early and be ponied to the start, for SECOND GENERATION to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for SNAZZY (IRE) to go early to post. The Starter reported that COME ON LEICESTER (IRE) was the subject of a third criteria failure. Richard Hannon was informed that the filly could not run until the day after passing a stalls test.

3.05pm. QUEEN’S VASE (Group 2)

LYNWOOD GOLD (IRE) wore earplugs in the Parade Ring only. Rounding the first bend, JEREMIAH, unplaced, which was running keenly, clipped the heels of SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE), placed second. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE). Following the race, Oisin Murphy reported that JEREMIAH, unplaced, ran too free.

3.40pm DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE STAKES (Group 2)

The performance of HYDRANGEA (IRE), which started favourite and finished unplaced, was considered. The representative of Aidan O’Brien could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance. HYDRANGEA (IRE) was routine tested. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that LINCOLN ROCKS, unplaced, had lost her left fore shoe. Hollie Doyle reported that BILLESDON BESS, unplaced, lugged left-handed throughout.

4.20pm PRINCE OF WALES’S STAKES (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Following the race, Frankie Dettori reported that CRACKSMAN, placed second, was never travelling; the colt was routine tested.

5.00pm. ROYAL HUNT CUP (HERITAGE HANDICAP)

Permission was given for MASTER MERION (USA) to go early and be ponied to the start, for MUKALAL to go early to post, for KEYSER SOZE (IRE) to be mounted in the chute, and for CIRCUS COUTURE (IRE) to wear over-reach boots to the start.

5.35pm JERSEY STAKES (Group 3)

Permission was given for ARBALET (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. HEADWAY and SOCIETY POWER (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Approximately 1 furlong out, GLORIOUS JOURNEY, unplaced, lugged quickly right-handed, taking ARABIAN COAST (IRE), unplaced, marginally off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. Jamie Spencer, the rider of SOCIETY POWER (IRE), placed second, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final furlong and a half. Following the race, Jim Crowley reported that EMARAATY, which started favourite and finished unplaced, stopped quickly; the colt was routine tested.

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING JOCKEY AWARD -

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 3 1 1

William Buick 2 - 1

Oisin Murphy 1 1 1

Ryan Moore 1 - 2

Andrea Atzeni 1 - -

Charles Bishop 1 - -

James Doyle 1 - -

Billy Lee 1 - -

James McDonald 1 - -

Donnacha O’Brien - 2 1

Jim Crowley - 2 -

Silvestre De Sousa - 2 -

Jamie Spencer - 2 -

Adam Kirby - 1 1

Seamie Heffernan - 1 -

Mickael Barzalona - - 1

John Egan - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Robert Winston - - 1

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

John Gosden 3 1 1

Sir Michael Stoute 2 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 3 3

Charlie Appleby 1 - 1

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - 1

Marco Botti 1 - -

Eve Johnson Houghton 1 - -

David Marnane IRE 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Charlie Hills - 2 -

Martyn Meade - 1 1

James Fanshawe - 1 -

William Haggas - 1 -

Richard Hannon - 1 -

Karen McLintock - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

Jane Chapple-Hyam - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Michael Dods - - 1

Henri-Alex Pantall FR - - 1

David Simcock - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Khalid Abdullah 3 - -

Coolmore 1 3 3

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar 1 1 -

Phoenix Thoroughbreds Ltd 1 1 -

Godolphin 1 - 2

John Donohue 1 - -

John & Tanya Gunther 1 - -

Gaie Johnson Houghton 1 - -

McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey 1 - -

Saeed Suhail 1 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 2 1

Elite Racing Club - 1 -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - 1 -

Anthony Oppenheimer - 1 -

Paul & Clare Rooney - 1 -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull - 1 -

David Armstrong - - 1

Miss A Jones - - 1

Tony Bloom - - 1

Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

The Snailwell Stud - - 1





ROYAL ASCOT 2018 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Straight)

Accidental Agent (Gaie Johnson Houghton) Eve Johnson Houghton 4-9-00 Charles Bishop 33/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

Calyx (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 2-9-01 Frankie Dettori 2/1 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f

Blue Point (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-04 William Buick 6/1

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Without Parole (John & Tanya Gunther) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 4f

Lagostovagas (John Donohue) Willie Mullins IRE 6-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 10/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 2f

Monarchs Glen (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 4-9-08 Frankie Dettori 8/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 20

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Signora Cabello (Phoenix Thoroughbreds & Zen Racing) John Quinn 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 25/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y

Kew Gardens (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (Straight)

Aljazzi (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Marco Botti 5-9-00 William Buick 9/2

4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y

Poet’s Word (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 James Doyle 11/2

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (Straight)

Settle For Bay (McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey) David Marnane IRE 4-9-01 Billy Lee 16/1

5.35pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 James McDonald 8/1