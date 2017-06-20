All the news from the first day of Royal Ascot 2017 Posted by racenews on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20 Early going news, non-runners & jockey changes The going for the first day of Royal Ascot 2017, Tuesday, June 20, is: Good to Firm, Good in places (watered) GoingStick readings at 8.00am today: Standside: 8.6; Centre:8.3; Far Side: 8.5, Round: 7.7 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre; Round Course: Inside The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from its innermost position from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight. This rail will remain in place until Friday. Consequent changes in race distances for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are: Old Mile (St James’s Palace Stakes): An increase of five yards. 1m 2f, 1m 4f & 2m 4f Starts: An increase of 11 yards. Conditions have been dry for the past 12 days. It is a generally dry and warm forecast, with high pressure dominating. There is a risk of possible showers from Thursday There was watering on the round course on Sunday night. The straight course was watered on Monday morning, finishing at 1.00pm. Watering may take place after racing today depending on track condition and forecast. Non-Runners today 3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes 10 ORNATE (Vet’s Certificate, Lame) 5.00pm Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 17 GAVLAR (Self Certificate, Going) 5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes 4 BLACK ORANGE (Self Certificate, Other) Non-Runners tomorrow 3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes 3 ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) (Self Certificate, Knocked Joint) 4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes 8 NEZWAAH (Self Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal) Frankie Dettori out of Royal Ascot 2017 Frankie Dettori, the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 56 winners, is set to miss this year’s meeting due to a persistent arm injury sustained at Yarmouth last week. Dettori told the Racing Post this morning: “I’ve been trying so hard to get fit for today but had to accept this morning it wasn’t going to happen. “I’ve got to have physio and get it properly looked after so won’t be at Ascot this week. For me that’s soul destroying as it’s the most important week of the year. “I’ll be counting down the days until next year.” Jockey Changes Due to Frankie Dettori’s injury, there are the following jockey changes today: 2.30pm – Queen Anne Stakes – 1 AMERICAN PATRIOT (USA) – now ridden by JOHN VELAZQUEZ 3.05pm – Coventry Stakes - 7 DENAAR (IRE) – now ridden by PAT SMULLEN 3.40pm – King’s Stand Stakes – 18 LADY AURELIA (USA) – now ridden by JOHN VELAZQUEZ 5.35pm – Windsor Castle Stakes – 22 ELIZABETH DARCY (USA) – now ridden by EDGAR PRADO; 24 NOOTKA SOUND (USA) now ridden by JOHN VELAZQUEZ ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20 THURSDAY’S DECLARED RUNNERS

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f – 18 runners 1 (7) Billy Dylan (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 1lb Sean Levey 2 (15) Cardsharp Mark Johnston 9st 1lb James Doyle 3 (6) Consequences (IRE) David O’Meara 9st 1lb Daniel Tudhope 4 (3) Frozen Angel (IRE) Tom Dascombe 9st 1lb Richard Kingscote 5 (11) Gift In Time (IRE) James Given 9st 1lb Joe Doyle 6 (14) Havana Grey K. R. Burke 9st 1lb P. J. McDonald 7 (5) It Dont Come Easy (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 1lb Paul Hanagan 8 (18) Koditime (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 1lb Adam Kirby 9 (10) McErin (USA) (Blinkers) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 1lb John R. Velazquez 10 (9) New Empire Peter Chapple-Hyam 9st 1lb Martin Harley 11 (4) Nine Below Zero Ralph Beckett 9st 1lb Pat Smullen 12 (12) Pilkington David O’Meara 9st 1lb Paul Mulrennan 13 (1) Rock of Estonia (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 1lb Jamie Spencer 14 (16) Santry (IRE) Declan Carroll 9st 1lb Jim Crowley 15 (2) Sioux Nation (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 16 (17) True Blue Moon (IRE) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Donnacha O’Brien 17 (13) Viscount Loftus (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 18 (8) Poorauldjosephine (Blinkers) David Flood 8st 12lb 3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) (Formerly The Tercentenary Stakes) 1m 1f 212y – 16 runners 1 (2) Larchmont Lad (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 4lb Pat Dobbs 2 (9) Bay of Poets (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 0lb William Buick 3 (6) Benbatl (Tongue Strap) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 4 (5) Gold Spinner (IRE) G. M. Lyons, Ireland 9st 0lb Colin Keane 5 (11) Grey Britain John Ryan 9st 0lb Gerald Mosse 6 (4) Irishcorrespondent (IRE) M. Halford, Ireland 9st 0lb Shane Foley 7 (8) Jake’s Hill Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 0lb Charles Bishop 8 (7) Kings Gift (IRE) Michael Dods 9st 0lb Paul Mulrennan 9 (3) Mirage Dancer Sir Michael Stoute 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 10 (12) Mucho Applause (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 11 (14) Orderofthegarter (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 12 (15) Rodaini (USA) (Blinkers) Simon Crisford 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 13 (13) Savile Row (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Mrs E. Mader, Germany 9st 0lb Martin Harley 14 (16) Speedo Boy (FR) Ian Williams 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 15 (10) Taj Mahal (IRE) (Blinkers) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 16 (1) Tamleek (USA) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb Jim Crowley Eliminations: Emenem, Meteor Light (IRE) 3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y – 12 runners 1 (4) Alluringly (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 2 (9) Apphia (IRE) Hugo Palmer 9st 0lb James Doyle 3 (2) Astronomy’s Choice John Gosden 9st 0lb William Buick 4 (3) Coconut Creme William Haggas 9st 0lb Pat Cosgrave 5 (1) Coronet John Gosden 9st 0lb Olivier Peslier 6 (6) Gracious Diana (Tongue Strap) John Gosden 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 7 (8) Hertford Dancer John Gosden 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 8 (10) Mori Sir Michael Stoute 9st 0lb Pat Smullen 9 (7) Naughty Or Nice (IRE) (Blinkers) John M. Oxx, Ireland 9st 0lb Declan McDonogh 10 (12) Rich Legacy (IRE) Ralph Beckett 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 11 (11) Serenada Roger Varian 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 12 (5) The Sky Is Blazing (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) William Haggas 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 4.20pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3f 210y – 14 runners 1 (7) Big Orange (Sheepskin C/P) Michael Bell 9st 2lb James Doyle 2 (12) Nearly Caught (IRE) Hughie Morrison 9st 2lb Adam Kirby 3 (13) Order of St George (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 2lb Ryan Moore 4 (9) Quest For More (IRE) (Blinkers) Roger Charlton 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 5 (3) Sheikhzayedroad (Hood) David Simcock 9st 2lb Martin Harley 6 (1) Torcedor (IRE) Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 9st 2lb Colm O’Donoghue 7 (2) Trip To Paris (IRE) Ed Dunlop 9st 2lb Andrea Atzeni 8 (5) Harbour Law Laura Mongan 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 9 (11) Harrison Mick Channon 9st 0lb Graham Lee 10 (14) Prince of Arran Charlie Fellowes 9st 0lb Tom Queally 11 (6) Endless Time (IRE) Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick 12 (8) She Is No Lady Ralph Beckett 8st 13lb F. M. Berry 13 (4) Simple Verse (IRE) Ralph Beckett 8st 13lb Oisin Murphy 14 (10) Sweet Selection Hughie Morrison 8st 13lb Silvestre De Sousa 5.00pm Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m – 30 runners 1 (25) Rusumaat (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 10lb Dane O’Neill 2 (19) Leshlaa (USA) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 8lb Silvestre De Sousa 3 (7) Tricorn (IRE) John Gosden 9st 4lb James Doyle 4 (15) Masham Star (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 4lb Adam Kirby 5 (23) Executive Force William Haggas 9st 3lb Pat Cosgrave 6 (21) Medieval (IRE) (Blinkers) Paul Cole 9st 3lb F. M. Berry 7 (33) Omran Marco Botti 9st 3lb Daniel Muscutt 8 (4) Sea Fox (IRE) David Evans 9st 1lb John Egan 9 (5) Capezzano (USA) Charlie Appleby 9st 1lb William Buick 10 (26) Hyde Park John Gosden 9st 1lb Graham Lee 11 (24) Naval Warfare (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 0lb Joshua Bryan (7) 12 (1) Ronald R (IRE) Michael Bell 9st 0lb Daniel Tudhope 13 (22) Medahim (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Gregory Benoist 14 (20) Son of The Stars Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 15 (2) Leader’s Legacy (USA) (Tongue Strap) Saeed bin Suroor 8st 13lb Gerald Mosse 16 (17) City of Joy Sir Michael Stoute 8st 13lb Ryan Moore 17 (14) Thomas Cranmer (USA) Mark Johnston 8st 12lb Richard Kingscote 18 (30) Sabador (FR) Ed Walker 8st 12lb P. J. McDonald 19 (8) Sultan Baybars (Hood) Roger Varian 8st 12lb Harry Bentley 20 (32) Colibri (IRE) Hugo Palmer 8st 12lb Pat Smullen 21 (31) Keyser Soze (IRE) Richard Spencer 8st 12lb Stevie Donohoe 22 (10) Afaak Charles Hills 8st 11lb Jim Crowley 23 (18) Moritzburg (Sheepskin C/P) M. Halford, Ireland 8st 11lb Shane Foley 24 (12) The Grape Escape (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 11lb Pat Dobbs 25 (27) Indian Dandy (IRE) (Hood) Marco Botti 8st 11lb Tom Queally 26 (11) Gilgamesh George Scott 8st 11lb Jamie Spencer 27 (6) Senator Richard Fahey 8st 10lb Paul Hanagan 28 (9) Lightening Fast G. M. Lyons, Ireland 8st 10lb Colin Keane 29 (28) Via Serendipity (Tongue Strap) Hugo Palmer 8st 9lb Josephine Gordon 30 (13) Maths Prize Roger Charlton 8st 9lb Kieran Shoemark (3) Reserves R31 (29) Horroob Roger Varian 8st 9lb Andrea Atzeni R32 (3) Bless Him (IRE) (Hood) David Simcock 8st 9lb Martin Harley R33 (16) Naseem (IRE) (Visor) John Gosden 8st 9lb Robert Tart Eliminations: Prost (GER), Morning Suit (USA), Century Dream (IRE), High Acclaim (USA), Town Charter (USA), Areen Heart (FR), Me Too Nagasaki (IRE), Devil’s Bridge (IRE), Marzouq (USA), Rebel de Lope, Private Mission, Tai Sing Yeh (IRE), Andok (IRE), Auckland (IRE), Fire Brigade, I’vegotthepower (IRE), Gloriosus (USA), Rumpole, Poetic Force (IRE) 5.35pm King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 3f 211y – 19 runners 1 (16) Homesman (USA) (Blinkers) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 7lb Ryan Moore 2 (20) Sofia’s Rock (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 3 (1) Twin Star (IRE) Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland 9st 2lb R. P. Whelan 4 (13) Utah (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Seamie Heffernan 5 (15) Master Singer (USA) (Sheepskin C/P) John Gosden 8st 13lb Andrea Atzeni 6 (4) Majoris (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Hugo Palmer 8st 12lb Pat Smullen 7 (6) Tartini (USA) John Gosden 8st 12lb Graham Lee 8 (19) Good Omen David Simcock 8st 10lb Jamie Spencer 9 (18) First Nation Charlie Appleby 8st 10lb William Buick 10 (5) Bin Battuta (Visor) Saeed bin Suroor 8st 10lb Pat Cosgrave 11 (7) Drochaid Andrew Balding 8st 10lb Oisin Murphy 12 (22) Atty Persse (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Roger Charlton 8st 10lb Kieran Shoemark (3) 13 (2) Shymkent David O’Meara 8st 8lb Harry Bentley 14 (11) Reachforthestars (IRE) David O’Meara 8st 8lb Shane Foley 15 (14) Mister Manduro (FR) Mark Johnston 8st 7lb Silvestre De Sousa 16 (21) Janszoon (Blinkers) Charlie Appleby 8st 7lb Mickael Barzalona 17 (9) Oasis Charm Charlie Appleby 8st 7lb Colm O’Donoghue 18 (12) Never Surrender (IRE) Charles Hills 8st 5lb Paul Hanagan 19 (10) Bear Valley (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 5lb P. J. McDonald Reserves R20 (17) Daawy (IRE) William Haggas 8st 5lb Gregory Benoist R21 (3) Weekender John Gosden 8st 4lb Josephine Gordon R22 (8) Monticello (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 4lb Richard Kingscote Eliminations: Gino Severini (IRE), Secret Advisor (FR), On To Victory, Emenem, Meteor Light (IRE), Cross Step (USA), Maghfoor, Redicean, Amlad (IRE), Alfarris (FR), Here And Now, Londinium, Bristol Missile (USA), Wefait (IRE) Tu3.





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST

TUESDAY, June 20, 2017

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH

The Duke of York

The Lord Vestey

2nd Carriage

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Eugenie of York

3rd Carriage

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

4th Carriage

Mr Peter Phillips

Mrs Peter Phillips

The Lord Fellowes

The Lady Jane Fellowes





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Minute’s silence before racing

In light of recent tragic events around Britain, Ascot Racecourse announces that Royal Ascot will open with a mark of respect.

Following the arrival of Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Party in the Parade Ring today, a minute’s silence will be observed across the racecourse at approximately 2.10pm.

Ascot Racecourse is making a donation of £100,000 to The British Red Cross UK Solidarity and London Fire Relief Funds and Local Charities, to support those affected.

Exit collections on all five days of Royal Ascot will be available to enable racegoers to contribute.

Johnny Weatherby, Chairman of Ascot Racecourse, said: “We have all been deeply saddened by recent tragic events around the country. At the beginning of this important week for racing, we at Ascot Racecourse wish to pay our respects to the victims and offer support to the families who have been so terribly affected.”

Tu7.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

LEICESTER CITY BOSS BUYS FIVE ROYAL ASCOT RUNNERS

Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who has been the owner of Leicester City FC since 2010, bought five Royal Ascot runners at an auction of racehorses in Britain’s capital city yesterday.

At Goffs’ London Sale, an annual event held on the eve of Royal Ascot, Srivaddhanaprabha bought tomorrow’s Sandringham Handicap prospect Tisbutadream (£400,000) from David Elsworth’s stable, and Twin Star (£260,000), the Sheila Lavery-trained gelding who runs in Thursday’s King George V Handicap. He also purchased three horses who will line up on Friday, namely Jessica Harrington’s Albany Stakes hopeful Whitefountainfairy (£300,000), the Michael O’Callaghan-trained Queen’s Vase contender Night Of Glory (£340,000), and Straight Right (£450,000), who will tackle the Commonwealth Cup for trainer Christophe Ferland.

Of the 19 horses offered at the event, 12 changed hands and Srivaddhanaprabha bought half, for he also added the broodmare Baldovina, the dam of Royal Ascot winner Ceiling Kitty. Baldovina was offered by Betfair founder Andrew Black of Chasemore Farm who sold her with a filly foal by Commonwealth Cup winner Muhaarar and carrying a foal by Le Havre.

When Baldovina’s £300,000 sale was added to Srivaddhanaprabha’s purchases, his total spend came to £2,050,000, which compares to overall turnover at the event of £4,525,000. Head of the King Power Group, which operates duty free shops, his horses run in the name of Abudiencia Co Ltd, and include the Andrew Balding-trained Beat The Bank, who has been declared for tomorrow’s Gr.3 Jersey Stakes

Quoted in today’s European Bloodstock News, Alastair Donald, a bloodstock agent who acted for Srivaddhanaprabha, said of his client: “He’s looking to build up his stable, and was attracted by the Royal Ascot element of this sale. He likes horses in general, is very keen on polo, and spends a lot of time in Britain – he’s enjoyed being at this sale and getting involved.

“His purchases today will stay with their trainers for this week and then decisions will be made about their futures.”

The top lot proved to be the William Haggas-trained Lockheed, who was bought by Australian bloodstock agent Chris McAnulty on behalf of a Hong Kong client, but the buyer said the three-year-old colt would not take up his entry in Thursday’s Hampton Court Stakes.

Also bound for Hong Kong is Born To Play, who had entries at Royal Ascot on Thursday for Joseph Murphy’s stable, but will not run. He was bought for £500,000 by another Australian agent, Justin Bahen.

UNIQUE, BUT SOMETHING FOR ALL

Royal, but definitely an occasion for all the people, this week’s sporting highlight at Ascot is one of Britain’s most dazzling sporting jewels.

As such it is a magnet for the press. Lee Mottershead, writing in today’s Racing Post, describes Royal Ascot as “gloriously unique”, adding: “[it is] a vignette of England as it once was and as it seemingly remains.” Ed Chamberlin, ITV racing’s front man, and a guest columnist in today’s The Daily Telegraph, writes: “Like nowhere else, is how Royal Ascot describes itself, and I wholeheartedly agree . . . it all adds up to the ultimate staying test for a presenter. I cannot wait.”

The Times’ Giles Smith ponders what lies ahead for ITV in its first taste of Royal Ascot broadcasting, and the accompanying headline sums up a conundrum: ‘ITV’s braved monsoons and gales, but now the real test: top hats in a heatwave’.

Reflecting on the head-to-head clashes that will illuminate the action, Mottershead adds: “The St James’s Palace showdown should be a humdinger,” a reference to the clash between 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill and runner-up Barney Roy. ‘Churchill’s finest hour,’ is the Daily Star’s take on the front of its Royal Ascot special racing pullout. The paper’s Patrick Weaver writes: “It should be another V for victory moment for Churchill.” The colt’s jockey, Ryan Moore, gives his views via a Betfair-sponsored column in the Daily Express, in which he says: “He is one of those horses that make it easy for a jockey.”

Rob Wright of The Times reckons Barney Roy will gain revenge, writing: “Still open to plenty of improvement after just three starts, he can reverse the Guineas form.” Sam Turner of the Daily Mail agrees, although colleague Marcus Townend sides with Churchill – the Daily Mail’s racing coverage goes slightly off-piste in a colourful spread of photos of HM The Queen under the headline, ‘How about hat then?’. Each shot is accompanied by Ladbrokes’ odds of the colour the monarch will choose for her opening-day hat – blue is 2/1, orange 16/1, black 20/1 and a crown 1,000/1.

The Guardian’s Greg Wood had The Queen in mind when penning his column, although it centres on Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin organisation. Wood quotes Her Majesty recently speaking of the “very sombre national mood” following a sequence of shocking and sad events. In light of such despair a race meeting is inconsequential, says Wood, but he concludes: “But if it is a distraction, too, albeit briefly, The Queen is not the only one who will be grateful for that.”

The Sun uses day one of the Royal Meeting to launch a new column, so herald The Tipstress, which the paper says is ‘Sunracing’s racy new tipster, ready to whip the bookies this week . . . let’s hit the layers where it hurts.’ Churchill is one Tipstress tip, while her suggestion that T For Tango can take the closing Windsor Castle Stakes is based on the premise that: “He looked a real red-blooded lad on debut.”

Feisty Michelle Payne, the Australian jockey who gained as much fame from her comments following the 2015 Melbourne Cup as she did from winning it, rides Kaspersky in today’s opening Queen Anne Stakes. Her presence gives the media a welcome, opening-day angle, and she gives a revealing interview to Oliver Brown in The Daily Telegraph.

Being the youngest of 10 children, and losing her mother when she was six months old, undoubtedly shaped Payne, but her race-aftermath announcement that critics of women jockeys should ‘get stuffed’ was one of spontaneity. She tells Brown: “It’s nothing I regret. Watching female jockeys ride, the good ones are so beautifully balanced. I can’t understand how trainers don’t see that.”

The Daily Star also devotes space to Payne, although the liberal coverage of her British racing debut raises a question of accuracy in the paper’s assertion that its interview is an ‘exclusive’ by reporter Chris Goulding. The I’s Payne profile includes her words: “It made a lot of people realised we can compete with the boys at the top level, but I still feel there’s a long way to go.”

Payne also features in a David Yates interview in the Daily Mirror, in which she speaks of being a role model for young people. Another female star, the American sprinter Lady Aurelia who runs in today’s King’s Stand Stakes, features in Yates’ other guise as the Daily Mirror’s tipster Newsboy. ‘First Lady’ is the headline on the front of the paper’s racing pullout.

The Racing Post’s bloodstock writer James Thomas brings news of a non-runner at Royal Ascot. Reporting from Goffs London Sale, held yesterday evening at Kensington Palace, he tells how the William Haggas-trained Lockheed topped the event with a £900,000 price tag, although the Hong Kong buyer intended to rest his purchase before flying him to the Far East. On a Lockheed-engined jet, perhaps?





TUESDAY LANDMARKS

*Either Michelle Payne or Megan Nicholls could today become only the second woman to ride a Royal Ascot winner. Melbourne Cup heroine Payne rides Kaspersky for Jane Chapple-Hyam in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm), while Megan Nicholls will be aboard High Secret, trained by her father, 10-time champion National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls, for whom this is a first Royal Ascot runner. The only female jockey to score at Royal Ascot so far is Gay Kelleway, who rode Sprowston Boy to victory in the Queen Alexandra Stakes in 1987.

*Aidan O’Brien jointly holds the record for the most winners at the meeting (seven, 2016) with the late Sir Henry Cecil (seven, 1987). O’Brien has nine runners at Royal Ascot today, commencing with Cougar Mountain and Deauville in the opening Queen Anne Stakes at 2.30pm.

*The strength of the American challenge at Royal Ascot is greater than ever. There are six US-trained runners today: American Patriot (Todd Pletcher, Queen Anne Stakes), Miss Temple City (Graham Motion, Queen Anne Stakes), Arawak (Wesley Ward, Coventry Stakes), Lady Aurelia (Wesley Ward, King’s Stand Stakes), Elizabeth Darcy (Wesley Ward, Windsor Castle Stakes) and Nootka Sound (Wesley Ward, Windsor Castle Stakes).

*If Godolphin secures a Royal Ascot winner today, it would be an appropriate way to mark 40 years to the day since Sheikh Mohammed’s first success as an owner (Hatta, Brighton, June 20, 1987). Ten runners will carry the Godolphin royal blue silks today.

*If Churchill takes the St James’s Palace Stakes today, the Galileo colt will become the fourth horse trained by Aidan O’Brien to win the 2000 Guineas, Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes, following Rock Of Gibraltar (2002), Henrythenavigator (2008) and Gleneagles (2015).

*Sir Michael Stoute could become Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer tomorrow. He and the late Sir Henry Cecil currently hold the record with 75 Royal Ascot successes apiece. Sir Michael has five runners declared for Wednesday (June 21).

*Australian trainers have won the King’s Stand Stakes four times since 2003 (Choisir, 2003, Takeover Target 2006, Miss Andretti 2007, Scenic Blast 2009), but today Wesley Ward attempts to be the first American trainer to take the five-furlong Group One with Lady Aurelia, who won the 2016 Queen Mary Stakes over the same distance.

ASCOT FALLS SILENT IN REMEMBRANCE

Flanked by the Duke of Edinburgh and Johnny Weatherby, Her Majesty’s Representative at Ascot, The Queen stood in the parade ring and joined racegoers in a minute’s silence to remember and pay tribute to the victims of the recent terror attacks and the fire at the Grenfell Tower.

Wearing a lime green crepe coat by Stuart Parvin and a lime green dress with a floral design, with a hat to match by Rachel Trevor Morgan, The Queen had previously taken part in the traditional Royal procession down Ascot’s straight mile which forms part of each day’s racing during Royal Ascot.

The band of the Grenadier Guards played the National Anthem as the four Royal carriages travelled down the track, applauded by the crowds. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were joined in the first carriage by the Duke of York and Lord Vestey.

Tomorrow The Queen will attend the State Opening of Parliament but is expected to be at Ascot for the racing.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

2.30pm £685,000 Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series)

One Mile (Straight)

1 (1) RIBCHESTER (IRE) RICHARD FAHEY 9ST 0LB WILLIAM BUICK 11/10 FAV

2 (9) Mutakayyef William Haggas 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 5/1

3 (6) Deauville (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 12/1

4 (13) Spectre (FR) Markus Munch, France 8st 11lb Stephane Pasquier 50/1

5 (3) Kaspersky (IRE) Jane Chapple-Hyam 9st 0lb Michelle Payne 66/1

6 (2) Dutch Connection Charles Hills 9st 0lb James Doyle 25/1

7 (7) Cougar Mountain (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 33/1

8 (15) Oh This Is Us (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Pat Dobbs 33/1

9 (14) Lightning Spear David Simcock 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 11/2

10 (12) Jallota Charles Hills 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 40/1

11 (16) American Patriot (USA) (Blinkers) Todd Pletcher, USA 9st 0lb John R. Velazquez 20/1

12 (8) Kool Kompany (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Pat Smullen 50/1

13 (4) Miss Temple City (USA) (Tongue Strap) H. Graham Motion, USA 8st 11lb Edgar S. Prado 20/1

14 (10) Toscanini (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 0lb Paul Hanagan 150/1

15 (11) Ennaadd Roger Varian 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 16/1

16 (5) Dutch Uncle (Sheepskin C/P) Robert Cowell 9st 0lb Martin Harley 200/1

Winner owned by Godolphin

Time: 1m 36.60s (new course record)

Distances: 1¼, nk, 1, 3¼, nk, nk, 1½, hd, 5, 1, sh, ¾, 1, nk, 36

Breeder: A Thompson & M O’Brien

Breeding: 4 b c Iffraaj – Mujarah (IRE) (Marju)

6th Royal Ascot winner for Richard Fahey

17th Royal Ascot winner for William Buick

8th Queen Anne Stakes win for Godolphin following Charnwood Forest (1996), Allied Forces (1997), Intikhab (1998), Cape Cross (1999), Dubai Destination (2003), Refuse to Bend (2004), Ramonti (2007)

Tu15.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

RIBCHESTER FAHEY’S BEST AFTER QUEEN ANNE SUCCESS

Trainer Richard Fahey described Ribchester as the best horse he has ever trained after the Godolphin-owned colt landed the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, the first race of Royal Ascot 2017, in a track record time of 1m 36.60s

Settled in fifth in the early stages of the mile contest by William Buick under a stern gallop set by Ribchester’s pacemaker Toscanini, the four-year-old son of Iffraaj ran on resolutely when hitting the front over a furlong out to fend off the challenge of William Haggas’ Mutakayyef (5/1), who was a length and a quarter behind in second, with a neck back to Aidan O’Brien’s Deauville (12/1) in third.

Despite taking a slight drift in the market, the 11/10 favourite found plenty for pressure to register his third success at Group One level, whilst simultaneously providing Fahey with his sixth success at the Royal Meeting.

A delighted Fahey said: “I’m just delighted he has won. You can never be confident but everything dropped into place there. He has huge gears and he is never in trouble. He gets the trip and that makes him a good horse.

“It wasn’t really the plan to go that quick with Toscanini [pacemaker] and I did tell Paul [Hanagan, jockey] to bounce out this time. He more or less took off and probably didn’t lead Ribchester far enough.

“Look Ribchester is just an exceptional horse. He has to be the best horse I have ever trained. He broke the track record here today and that’s not being disrespectful to the others, but he is just exceptional.

“It was a good pressure coming into the race as he was the right horse to have the pressure on. I was quietly confident that he would win as everything was good with him before the race – I’m in a happy place.

“He gets lonely out in front sometimes. I don’t think it is pressure and he just went walkabouts.

“William doesn’t feel that the tank is empty with him and that he is getting stronger the whole time. Mentally, he is also getting better which is a great attitude to have in a racehorse – he is starting to think he is good.”

Fahey suggested a tilt at the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood is next on the agenda for the colt, who is now 6/5 with Paddy Power for the race.

Fahey commented: “The Sussex Stakes is where he has to go really. The French race [Prix Jacques Le Marois] which he won last year is only 10 days after the Sussex so we can’t go to both. I was always hoping that he would stay further but at the moment, I don’t need to go further.”

RIBCHESTER STAMPS CLASS FOR GODOLPHIN

The Godolphin-owned colt Ribchester registered a convincing length and a quarter success in a new course record time in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes over the straight mile, the first race of this year’s Royal Meeting.

The four-year-old son of Iffraaj always travelled kindly under jockey William Buick and kept on strongly in the closing stages to record his third success at Group One level.

William Haggas’ Mutakayyef (5/1) was second, with a neck back to Aidan O’Brien’s Deauville (12/1) in third.

Sheikh Mohammed, Godolphin’s founder, was delighted with the performance of the 11/10 favourite and said: “Ribchester was always travelling well with the field. He is a good horse.

“Iffraaj is a very good stallion. He is one of our best stallions and has produced this one [Ribchester].

“Hatta was my first horse and people were surprised when she beat the favourite at Brighton (40 years ago today). From that day, we have moved forward and we are really enjoying it.

“In life there is no winning post. You have to keep going otherwise the rest will catch up with you.

“Royal Ascot is a great place to win. It is very difficult to win because everybody comes from America, Australia and all over the world to Royal Ascot.”

‘BEST MILER I’VE RIDDEN,” SAYS BUICK OF RIBCHESTER

Ribchester may have been a slight drifter in the betting on the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, but he rewarded those who kept the faith with an emphatic victory in a course-record time of 1m 36.60s.

Godolphin’s four-year-old colt, ridden by William Buick for Richard Fahey, was sent off the 11/10 favourite having been a shade of odds-on earlier this morning, yet he was always in a good position and had no difficulty holding off runner-up Mutakayyef (5/1) and third-placed Deauville (12/1) by one and a quarter lengths and a neck.

Buick said: “We were worried about the draw [in stall one], but we knew we had the best horse in the race, and that always makes things easier. There is no substitute for that, and as I said after Newbury [where he won the Lockinge Stakes] he is getting more versatile. I heard he broke the track record, but I believe he has more to give.

“He’s a pretty awesome horse, he travels so well and sees it out so well, and Richard and Sheikh Mohammed have done so well with him. He’s a joy to ride and always gives his best. He is a jockey’s dream. This is the biggest week in our sport, and to wear the royal blue of Godolphin for Sheikh Mohammed here is fantastic.

“I got a nice tow into the race from Miss Temple City, but I knew we were going hard and she would fall away quickly – I didn’t want to break his stride, so knew I would get there quite quickly and I expected him to look at the big stands. There’s a lot going on today, but he always keeps going.

“He’s the best miler I’ve ridden, and as good as any that are out there at the moment.”

He added: “The ground is going to get a lot quicker. I suppose it will be near firm by the end of the day.”

MUTAKAYYEF PLEASES CROWLEY

Mutakayyef finished second to 11/10 favourite Ribchester in Royal Ascot’s opening race, the Queen Anne Stakes, while Deauville took third place.

The William Haggas-trained Mutakayyef, a 5/1 shot, was a length and quarter behind the Richard Fahey-trained winner, with Deauville, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, a neck further back.

Jim Crowley, rider of Mutakayyef and the current champion jockey, said: “That was a good run – he just couldn’t get to the winner.”

Dr Jim Hay, part-owner of Deauville, said: “That was a fantastic run. He is a very flexible horse; probably nine furlongs is his perfect distance. But he needs it like today – he needs firm going, and he doesn’t get it very often. No doubt Aidan [O’Brien] and the rest of the lads will have a chat and work out where to go next.”

Deauville was dropping back in trip after finishing third in the 10-furlong Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last time out.

There was a stewards’ enquiry into the placing of the second and third horses, but the result remained unaltered.

Munch enjoys the Spectre of a first Royal Ascot place

Trainer Markus Munch, a German national who played football for Bayern Munich, but is now based in France, enjoyed a memorable Royal Ascot debut with his filly Spectre.

She finished fourth, and Munch said: “She’s sensational. Against this tough opposition and a mix of colts and fillies she has been amazing.

“It’s a nice feeling to finish fourth, but we came here to try and do this. People asked ‘Why are you going to Ascot?’, but after the Breeders’ Cup we gave her a long break, and I knew she was improving. I was really confident today.

“She was close to Ribchester at Deauville last year and again today – he’s the horse to beat, but she’s run so well. If she’s in good condition she will run next in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.”





GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Jim Crowley, jockey of the length and a quarter second, Mutakayyef, said: “Fast.”

Ryan Moore, on board third home Deauville, said: “Beautiful fast ground.”

Stephane Pasquier, partner of fourth Spectre, said: “Fast.”

John Velazquez, rider of American Patriot, said: “Fast.”

Donnacha O’Brien, rider of CougarMountain, said: “It is quick but safe.”

James Doyle, partner of Dutch Connection, said: “Fast.”

Martin Harley, on board Dutch Uncle, said: “Absolutely beautiful ground.”

Andrea Atzeni, jockey of Ennaadd, said: “Fast.”

Silvestre De Souza, partner of Jallotta, said: “Good to firm.”

Michelle Payne, on board Kaspersky, said: “Good to firm.”

Pat Smullen, rider of Kool Kompany, said: “Fast.”

Jamie Spencer, rider of Lightning Spear, said: “Fast.”

Pat Dobbs, on board Oh This Is Us, said: “Beautiful good to firm ground.”

Paul Hanagan, rider of Toscanini, said: “Nice good to firm ground.”

Edgar Prado, on board Miss Temple City, said: “Nice ground.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

SPENCER HITS THE BIG TIME WITH RAJASINGHE

Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer, in just his second-season with a licence, saddled his first Royal Ascot runner – and winner – when Rajasinghe landed the Gr.2 Coventry Stakes in course-record time.

Spencer, a former point-to-point rider, stable groom and assistant trainer, was given his big chance by Phil Cunningham, the racehorse owner who bought a yard and stud in Newmarket and gave the now 28-year-old a chance to train from his base. The two men teamed up with agent Bobby O’Ryan to buy Rajasinghe as a yearling for £85,000 at Doncaster sales last year, when the consignor was Paul and Sara Thorman’s Trickledown Stud.

They had sold Cunningham the subsequent dual Classic winner Cockney Rebel at the same venue in 2005. The Thormans offered Rajasinghe at the sale on behalf of Douglas Pryde, who had bought him as a foal for €65,000 – Pryde was a joint-owner in 2013 Grand National winner Aurora’s Encore.

Spencer, who showed his versatility at Easter when training his own horse, Aptly Put, to win a point-to-point at Kimble in Oxfordshire, was today saddling just his ninth winner under Rules, having sent out his first runner in April last year. He said of Rajasinghe: “Words can’t describe how I feel, but he’s a top horse and we’ve liked him from day one. We sent him to Newcastle [for his only previous run] and thought he would take a lot of beating, and he wasn’t cooked for that run.

“He’s going to stay further – my assistant Johnny Bailey has been asking that they extend [the Newmarket gallops] Warren Hill and Long Hill because every day he rides him the horse just tanks. He’s great natured, and tough.

“We have 23 horses at home, and a lovely bunch of owners at a great location. I cannot thank Phil Cunningham enough for giving me the opportunity. Two years ago I broke my back in a hunters’ chase fall at Warwick, so from that to be standing here is just amazing.

“I’d like to thank people who have helped me along the way. I was a stable lad with Peter Bowen at 16 and learned a lot there, and then worked for Barry Hills, becoming his assistant. I stayed there for seven years, which says it was a good job, eventually working for Barry’s son Charlie. The lads there were amazing – people like Kevin Mooney were so helpful – and then I went to Michael Bell’s to complete my training.”

Spencer went to school in Worcestershire, but did not enjoy education, and when telling his family he wanted to leave he was told he had better find a job, so he headed to Bowen’s Pembrokeshire stables. His father, Gerald, rode in point-to-points, but he attributes his interest in racing to his grandmother, who kept a few horses with Martin Pipe, but none of significance.

FIRST ROYAL WINNER FOR DONOHOE AND SPENCER

Rajasinghe, 11/1 winner of the G2 Coventry Stakes, was a first Royal Ascot triumph for jockey Stevie Donohoe and trainer Richard Spencer. The Choisir colt beat Headway by a head in a thrilling finish, with Murillo a further neck back in third.

The time of 1:12.39 was a two-year-old Ascot record for six furlongs.

Donohoe said: “He’s been impressing at home and he won with some authority on his only start at Newcastle, and it rode a good race. He’d done everything right. All the statistics about me as jockey and Richard having his first runner at Royal Ascot probably hindered his chances on price. This is one of the highlights of my career – just having a ride on the big days is hard enough, let alone a winner.

“About 100 yards from the line I thought I had won, but the others were actually closer than I thought. You want to make sure you hear that number before you think you’ve won. It was a relief, really. I was in the middle and I thought maybe I had got there a stride too soon.

“He’s very tough. It was about keeping him chilled beforehand and relaxed. He’ll stay further; he loved the ground – he’s actually pretty versatile on ground – and he’s got a great mind. He’s got a good handler in Richard.

“We’re just delighted he has won in the manner he did. I would have loved some cover but it just wasn’t there so he’s done it all on his own.

“For the lower lads who work hard all winter, it’s nice to prove we can do it on the big days.”

CHANGE IN OFFICIAL GOING DESCRIPTION

The going at Royal Ascot today changed to Good to Firm just before the second race from Good to Firm, Good in places.

HEADWAY NEARLY FANTASTIC

Third time out, and another visit to the winner’s enclosure for 33/1 shot Headway, albeit in second-place behind the head winner Rajasinghe (11/1) in the G2 Coventry Stakes.

It took a course record performance to beat the impressive Havana Gold colt and trainer William Haggas, was suitably pleased by the Royal Ascot Racing Club-owned two-year-old.

“He ran very well,” he reflected. “We expected a good run and he did. It was nearly fantastic.

“I don’t know where we will go next; he has had a hard race today. It was a fantastic race.”

Harry Herbert, spokesman for the owners, the Royal Ascot Racing Club, added: “He has run a fantastic race, you just can’t crab him.

“We thought he would run a good race. The signals William [Haggas] was giving out was that he was really pleased with him at home.

“He was very impressive at Chester, and this was a terrific run.

“We are just thrilled that the horse has run so well, though to be beaten a head in a race at Royal Ascot and of this calibre was agony as well.

“It took a course record to beat him. It is a fantastic result for the Royal Ascot Racing Club as they only have five horses in training.

“There was this horse today and there is Projection in the Wokingham on Saturday. It is a great thrill to have a shout here at Royal Ascot.”

“We will be happy to take on the winner again, but Headway has had a hard race today, and it is a very hot day. We will have to see how he comes out of the race and William won’t rush him back.

“He is a horse with a future, he has enough scope.”

O’BRIEN PLEASED WITH MURILLO

Aidan O’Brien was pleased with the performance of 8/1 shot Murillo who made up excellent late ground to finish third in the G2 Coventry Stakes, the second race of Royal Ascot 2017.

Held up towards the rear of the field by Ryan Moore early on in the six-furlong contest, the two-year-old son of Scat Daddy made good headway in the closing stages to finish a neck behind second-placed Headway (33/1), trained by William Haggas, with a further head to the 11/1 winner, Richard Spencer’s Rajasinghe.

The master of Ballydoyle said: “I’m delighted with him – he has run a great race.”

Jessica Harrington was similarly delighted with 4/1 favourite Brother Bear, who was a neck behind Murillo in fourth.

The two-year-old son of Kodiac travelled stealthily into the contest but was just run out of things late on.

Harrington commented: “I’m very happy with him. The race sort of broke up around him and he had to race on his own.

“However, it’s only the third run of his career and he has run really well.”

3.05pm G2 Coventry Stakes

1 Rajasinghe (Rebel Racing) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Stevie Donohoe 11/1

2 Headway (The Royal Ascot Racing Club) William Haggas 2-9-01 Pat Cosgrave 33/1

3 Murillo (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 8/1

4/1 Fav Brother Bear (4th)

Time: 1m 12.39s (new two-year-old track record)

Distances: hd, nk

Tote Win: £14.60 Places: £4.30, £10.40, £2.90 Exacta: £461.60

1st Royal Ascot winner for Richard Spencer

1st Royal Ascot winner for Stevie Donohoe

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

LADY REIGNS SUPREME WITH KING’S STAND DEMOLITION

Wesley Ward’s speedster Lady Aurelia (7/2) produced a devastating display in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes to land her second race in succession at Royal Ascot, following her victory in last year’s Queen Mary Stakes and simultaneously provide her American handler with his eighth victory at the Royal Meeting.

Having broken alertly from the stalls under super-sub John Velazquez, who replaced the injured Frankie Dettori, the three-year-old daughter of Scat Daddy travelled powerfully throughout the five-furlong contest before unleashing a blistering turn of foot, which took her clear of the rest of the field in a matter of strides to register a facile success.

Last year’s winner Profitable (14/1), trained by Clive Cox stayed on well to finish three lengths behind the runaway winner in second, with a head back to Sir Mark Prescott’s Marsha, the well-backed 11/4 favourite, in third. The victory was also .01 outside the course record.

Lady Aurelia became the first horse from Wesley Ward’s stable to win twice at Royal Ascot and the trainer expressed his delight and admiration for his star filly.

Ward said: “That was awesome. Lady Aurelia is a very special filly.

“You never know [what will happen]. This is a Group One with some of the fastest horses in the world, and to duplicate what she did last year, she is a once in a lifetime horse.

“She loves it over here. We look forward to a really big summer and then the Breeders’ Cup. The owners are so excited. It is wonderful for American racing.”

“All the team have done a fantastic job with her and she really is something special.

“I feel so bad for my Frankie. I feel really happy for John so if you watching Frankie, you’re with us.

“She has immense talent and immense speed. Hopefully, with the experience she has now, she should get better and better.”

Ward suggested that a tilt at the G1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August is next on the agenda for the US-bred filly, for which she is an Even money favourite with Paddy Power and Ladbrokes.

“This is a once in a lifetime horse and I need to sit down with the owners but I would like to go the Nunthorpe Stakes at York with her next.

“We’ll get her home just like we have one the other times and hopefully she can run like she did today. She is very exciting.”

Ward also hinted that the filly could remain in training as a four-year-old, adding: “The owners are sportsmen and sportswoman and I would say that as long as she keeps sound, she will carry on racing.”

LADY GIVES VELASQUEZ A GREAT FEELING

Lady Aurelia’s superlative win in the King’s Stand Stakes was a third Royal Ascot success for jockey John Velasquez, who only picked up the ride on the Wesley Ward-trained filly after Frankie Dettori announced this morning that he would miss the meeting through injury.

Dettori rode Lady Aurelia to take the Queen Mary Stakes at last year’s Royal Ascot.

The three-year-old, a daughter of Scat Daddy, started at 7/2 and won by three lengths from 14/1 shot Profitable, who captured the 2016 King’s Stand Stakes on soft ground.

Velasquez said: “It makes my job a lot easier when they do it like that. All I was worried about was her just using up too much energy in the first part of the race. What a feeling, when you ask a horse to run and they respond like that. You feel so comfortable and know they are running as fast as they can.

“It worked out really well; she settled in the first part of the race and when I asked her she responded right away with a great turn of foot – very quick. It was a great feeling. When a horse is travelling so beautifully and responds right away when you ask, you can’t get better than that. She’s definitely very fast. To come back here for a second time and do what she did today, she’s got to be a special horse.”

Asked when he found out that he was to ride Lady Aurelia, he replied: “I got off the plane [he was travelling to Ascot to ride Elizabeth Darcy, who runs today in the Windsor Castle Stakes] and was in customs, the phone was ringing and ringing but I couldn’t answer it, but as soon as I was out I picked up the phone and that’s when I found out I was riding her. For me this is a blessing – not to take anything away from Frankie, he’s a good friend of mine and I feel really bad for him.”

PROFITABLE IN SILVER MEDAL POSITION

A high class renewal of the King’s Stand Stakes was no disappointment, with brilliant filly Lady Aurelia coming home three lengths ahead of last year’s winner, Profitable.

In third was the 2016 Prix de l‘Abbaye heroine Marsha, who was a head further back as the 11/4 favourite.

Profitable didn’t disappoint the Godolphin charge’s handler, Clive Cox, who said: “He is a proven Group One performer, and he has rubber stamped that today. It would have been nicer if we had been drawn a bit closer together [with Lady Aurelia], but fair play to her.”

James Doyle, who partnered the 14/1 chance, added: “The winner was drawn away from us. To be fair the better horses were all drawn high and I was drawn one and I had nothing to take me into it. He is a horse that only does enough when he gets there. I think if things had gone our way we could have been a little bit closer to the winner – but she is very good.”

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Marsha, said: “She got beaten a head by last year’s winner, and, of course, then there is Lady Aurelia.

“You know how fast this filly is and she was never on the bridle. It shows what a great race it was.

“She will just run in the Group Ones and Twos from here. We cannot just wait for the l’Abbaye – we were quite lucky to get fast ground for that race last year – but we will run her somewhere before.

“Being a filly of course every time she gets black type it enhances her value, if she was a colt and I had got her beaten today it would have knocked a million quid off the value!

“It is a lot less worry training these fillies.

“I don‘t think Goodwood would quite suit her, but if she were in good knick we might go.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

3.40pm £400,000 King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series & Global Sprint Challenge)

Five Furlongs

1 (18) LADY AURELIA (USA) WESLEY A. WARD, USA 8ST 9LB JOHN R. VELAZQUEZ 7/2

2 (1) Profitable (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 4lb James Doyle 14/1

3 (9) Marsha (IRE) Sir Mark Prescott Bt 9st 1lb Luke Morris 11/4 Fav

4 (2) Muthmir (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) William Haggas 9st 4lb Jim Crowley 16/1

5 (11) Take Cover David C. Griffiths 9st 4lb David Allan 66/1

6 (14) Alpha Delphini (Visor) Bryan Smart 9st 4lb Connor Beasley 20/1

7 (16) Cotai Glory Charles Hills 9st 4lb Silvestre De Sousa 28/1

8 (13) Signs of Blessing (IRE) Francois Rohaut, France 9st 4lb Stephane Pasquier 5/1

9 (3) Final Venture (Hood) Paul Midgley 9st 4lb Pat Dobbs 40/1

10 (12) Goldream (Sheepskin C/P) Robert Cowell 9st 4lb Martin Harley 12/1

11 (5) Ardhoomey (IRE) (Tongue Strap) G. M. Lyons, Ireland 9st 4lb Colin Keane 20/1

12 (7) Priceless Clive Cox 9st 1lb Adam Kirby 11/1

13 (4) Willytheconqueror (IRE) William Muir 9st 4lb Martin Dwyer 125/1

14 (10) Gracious John (IRE) David Evans 9st 4lb John Egan 80/1

15 (17) Washington DC (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 4lb Ryan Moore 8/1

16 (15) Medicean Man (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Jeremy Gask 9st 4lb Andrea Atzeni 66/1

17 (8) Just Glamorous (IRE) Ronald Harris 9st 4lb Shane Kelly 100/1

Non-Runner: Ornate . (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

Winner owned by Stonestreet Stables/George Bolton/Peter Leidel

Time: 57.45s

Distances: 3, hd, ½, 1¼, sh, nk, nk, 1½, 1¼, nk, nse, nse, 1¼, 2¾, ½, 25

Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC

Breeding: 3 b f Scat Daddy(USA) – D’Wildcat Speed (USA) (Forest Wildcat)

8th Royal Ascot winner for Wesley Ward

3rd Royal Ascot winner for John Velazquez

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

BARNEY THE BOY FOR GODOLPHIN AND HANNON

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation enjoyed a second winner on day one of Royal Ascot when Barney Roy landed the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

The win followed up success in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes for Godolphin’s Ribchester, and in another course-record time – of 1m 37s – the third of the afternoon.

James Doyle rode the Richard Hannon-trained Barney Roy, a 5/2 shot, who emphatically turned the tables on Churchill, his conqueror in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Today Churchill (1/2 favourite)could do no better than fourth, as Barney Roy beat Lancaster Bomber and another Godolphin runner, Thunder Snow, by one length and a head.

Hannon said: “We felt he was unlucky in the Guineas [when stumbling in the dip], and if he was unlucky he would win today, and so it proved. We have massive respect for Churchill, and I don’t think he has run his true race today, but we were there to take advantage.

“I was frustrated after the Guineas because he was a little inexperienced – that was what beat him. He nodded going into the dip, lost his stride, and I thought he had broken down. To his credit he quickened up against horses that were already quickening, while Churchill got a lovely run, which was well executed by them. I felt that a flatter track here, without any undulations, would play to his strengths. James came down and rode him around a right-hand bend at Kempton last week, and he worked brilliantly on Sunday, and it’s all paid off.

“I’m sure our horse will get further – he’s in the Eclipse Stakes [10 furlongs] and the Arc [12 furlongs] – he takes time to pick up and he’s very relaxed, but a horse having just his fourth race, and to beat a Guineas winner, is very good.

“We’ll take him home, see how he is, and talk to Sheikh Mohammed. He’s done nothing wrong over a mile, so don’t get me wrong, but he will get further.

“You don’t get another crack at the Guineas, but the season rolls on and he’ll have a few chances along the way. We brought him here as a fresh horse, so didn’t go to the Irish Guineas or anywhere else. That was what Sheikh Mohammed wanted, and he was dead right.

“It means everything to win this – we’ve had a lot of good milers through our hands, horses like Toronado, Olympic Glory and Sky Lantern, and when they leave there is a big hole in the yard, so we are frantically searching for the next one. We thought we had one, and after the Guineas we knew we had one – we just had to get the best out of him.”





ROY PRODUCES BARNSTORMING PERFORMANCE IN ST JAMES’S PALACE

A jubilant James Doyle was delighted to register another Group One victory after he partnered the Richard Hannon-trained Barney Roy (5/2) to a game success in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Second to Aidan O’Brien’s Churchill in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last time, the three-year-old son of Excelebration reversed that form in no uncertain terms with a game length-victory in the mile event, with Churchill, the 1/2 favourite, trailing in a disappointing fourth.

Always well positioned by Doyle, the Godolphin-owned colt swooped to the lead inside the final furlong as he eventually mastered O’Brien’s other runner in the contest, Lancaster Bomber (12/1), who finished a creditable length second.

Thunder Snow (6/1), trained by Saeed Bin Suroor and also owned by Godolphin, was a head further back in third.

Doyle was confident coming into the race that Barney Roy would improve for the experience gleaned from his 2000 Guineas run, and he was pleased with the colt’s performance, who also broke the track record in a time of 1.37.22s.

He said: “That is only the fourth run of his life and he is still learning. In my mind, I just wanted to give him plenty of time to pick up and allow for that inexperience to kick in and he straightened up well and galloped all the way to the line.

“He has learnt a lot from the 2000 Guineas. We’ve done a few bits with him at home. I sat on him a couple of weeks ago at the Hannons’ and then we took him to Kempton, more for the experience really.

“He is very babyish, but he is learning all the time and he has come out on top at the line. I knew that given a bit of time and some room, he would be motoring and he proved that today.

“I knew we could draw a line through the 2000 Guineas as that race was a complete mess. We knew he had an engine and it was just about channelling that in the right direction.

“I think he will learn so much that he will sharpen up with racing. He is going to get quicker and I am sure he is going to stay a mile and a quarter no doubt, but he is a pretty good miler at the minute.

“It has been an up-and-down season, but when I knew I got the ride on this fella, I was pretty excited.

“He felt good at Newbury and then things did not go our way in the Guineas, but he proved there what a tough horse he is.

“The tack slipped a bit today which was a bit of a worry. I sat still for a bit and was able to get it back up there. It is bit never-racking because you can never tell how far it has gone back.

“I committed him off of the turn and he stuck at it really well. It was great. I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed it.”

Doyle is an integral part of the Godolphin operation which was registering a double on the day following the victory of Richard Fahey’s Ribchester in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, and he was delighted to provide Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed with another big-race success.

He continued: “Today means everything. This is why I joined the team to ride big winners like this. To get one on a day like today with Sheikh Mohammed here makes me feel very proud. It’s very important and there’s a great sense of pride to ride him a proper Group One winner at Royal Ascot.

“Looking at Churchill’s replays again and again, trying to find a chink in his armour, it did not look like there was. I thought he was either an outstanding horse who only does enough or he is just a good horse. Luckily, he is just a good horse and we have got one a bit better.”





CHURCHILL BOMBS FOR O’BRIEN

Lancaster Bomber, trained by Aidan O’Brien – also trainer of the beaten odds-on (1/2) favourite, Churchill, who finished fourth – was second in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes, a length behind winner Barney Roy. The son of War Front was sent off at odds of 12/1.

His jockey Donnacha O’Brien said: “The lad ran well – he loved the ground.”

Aidan O’Brien added: “He ran very well – that looked like it was his form. He ran a very solid race.

“Churchill [winner of both the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish 2000 Guineas] ran very well, but there we are. I don’t think the ground was an issue. I don’t have any plans for him.”

Churchill was beaten four and a half lengths.

Ryan Moore, Churchill’s jockey, said: “He was never comfortable. I’m not sure why.”

Third, a head behind Lancaster Bomber, was Thunder Snow, winner of the UAE 2000 Guineas and Derby, trained by Saeed bin Suroor and ridden by Christophe Soumillon. The Helmet colt started at 6/1

Bin Suroor said: “I’m happy with him – he ran really well. I think he would be better with easy ground, but I’m happy with the way he ran.”

4.20pm £400,000 St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series)

One Mile (Round)

1 (4) BARNEY ROY RICHARD HANNON 9ST 0LB JAMES DOYLE 5/2

2 (1) Lancaster Bomber (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 12/1

3 (2) Thunder Snow (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb C. Soumillon 6/1

4 (5) Churchill (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 1/2 Fav

5 (6) Forest Ranger (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 0lb Tony Hamilton 33/1

6 (7) Rivet (IRE) William Haggas 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 16/1

7 (3) Mr Scaramanga Simon Dow 9st 0lb Harry Bentley 66/1

8 (8) Peace Envoy (FR) (Hood, Blinkers) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 33/1

Winner owned by Godolphin

Time: 1m 37.22s (new course record)

Distances: 1, hd, 3¼, 3½, nk, 2¼, 43

Breeder: Eliza Park International Pty Ltd

Breeding: 3 b c Excelebration (IRE) – Alina (IRE) (Galileo)

5th Royal Ascot winner for Richard Hannon

7th Royal Ascot winner for James Doyle

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

HOBSON’S NEXT CHOICE IS MELBOURNE

Thomas Hobson will target the Melbourne Cup after winning the Ascot Handicap for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Ryan Moore. It is the third time the pair have teamed up to take the two miles, four furlongs contest.

The seven-year-old Halling gelding was the 4/1 favourite and beat Endless Acres, trained by Charlie Fellowes, by six lengths.

“Melbourne is the endgame,” said Mullins, Ireland’s champion jumps trainer. “We got around with firm ground today. Maybe he’s more mature, maybe he will take running on firm ground, but it opens up more opportunities for us, including Melbourne. I spoke to John Gosden last night [who trained Thomas Hobson in the early part of his career] and he said he didn’t enjoy ground like this as a young horse, but maybe he’s more mature.

“’We have only got one runner this week, although I had five or six entered. I was just a bit worried about the ground.

“We will see how Thomas Hobson comes out of it before deciding if he runs again on Saturday [in the Queen Alexandra Stakes]. The only thing is that this was a record time and the ground is only going to get faster all week.

“The Melbourne Cup would be the first thing on my mind. To me, that performance is good enough to go there, but there is probably another race or two to go before then.

“It’s fantastic to have a winner at a festival like this – it’s magic.”

Ryan Moore, who was riding his first winner at this year’s Royal Meeting, said: “I felt it was a strong pace and let Thomas Hobson warm in to it. At Swinley Bottom they were slowing down every step of the way and it was about giving him a clear run at that stage. He has won very easily.

“Turning in I was thinking, ‘just get a clear run and he’ll win from here’. Like all Willie’s horses, he stays very well and is very fit.”

“It is a remarkable experience. Thomas Hobson looked very fit to me and I thought he would do himself justice,” said winning owner Rich Ricci, who owns many of Mullins’ best jumps horses.

“I was not sure about the ground, but he was very, very good today. This isn’t our game but it’s great to be part of it.”

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR ACRES

Young trainer Charlie Fellowes is looking forward to the future with Endless Acres (10/1), who finished a fine second in the Ascot Handicap to impressive winner Thomas Hobson, the well-backed 4/1 favourite, trained by Willie Mullins.

The four-year-old son of Champs Elysees was always well positioned under Stevie Donohoe but could not match the winner’s finishing kick in the closing stages, who spread-eagled the field to score by six lengths.

Alan King’s Who Dares Wins (5/1), who led the field into the home straight kept on tenaciously to finish one and three-quarter lengths behind in third, with a further two and a half-lengths back to his stable companion Rainbow Dreamer (20/1) in fourth.

Fellowes said: “We were beaten by the better horse on the day but he has run his race. That was a superb effort and he has absolutely run his heart out.

“He is a real superstar for us. He is a nice stayer taking on older horses today and that makes him a young horse to look forward to.

“He has had a very hard race today, it was a warm day and we will give him a good break after this.

“We will probably look to campaign him over two miles or two and a half miles and something like the Cesarewitch could be a possible route to go down but I am really proud of him.

Stevie Donohoe, rider of the second Endless Acres, said: “I thought we ran a really strong race. My horse stays well and the winner is obviously OK. We just rode a good staying race.”

Alan King, trainer of third and fourth Who Dares Wins and Rainbow Dreamer, said: “They have both run very well. They have run their races and I am thrilled with them.

“To come here and be competitive is a real thrill.

“We will have to see what we do next. Rainbow Dreamer probably wants to come back in trip and I don’t know what we will do with Who Dares Wins.”

5.00pm Ascot

1 Thomas Hobson (Mrs Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins 7-9-10 Ryan Moore 4/1f

2 Endless Acres (Saffron House Stables and K. Sohi) Charlie Fellowes 4-9-4 Stevie Donohoe 10/1

3 Who Dares Wins (HP Racing Who Dares Wins) Alan King 5-9-3 Tom Marquand 5/1

4 Rainbow Dreamer (The Maple Street Partnership) Alan King 4-9-1 Andrea Atzeni 20/1

Time: 4m 17.62s

Distances: 6, 1¾, 2½

Tote Win: £4.50 Places: £1.60, £3.90, £1.60, £2.80 Exacta: £56.90

5th Royal Ascot winner for Willie Mullins

43rd Royal Ascot winner for Ryan Moore

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

SOUNDS OF JOY FOR GODOLPHIN

Sound And Silence completed a 123.95/1 treble for Godolphin on the first day of Royal Ascot when winning the Windsor Castle Stakes by a neck from stable-mate Roussel at odds of 16/1. The pair are both trained by Charlie Appleby.

William Buick was aboard Sound And Silence, a son of Exceed And Excel. Buick also rode Ribchester to win the Queen Anne Stakes earlier in the day. It was a 34.7/1 double for the jockey.

Buick said: “I came there to win my race and he’s a real fast horse – five furlongs is his absolute maximum – and he probably had to dig deep into the basement in the last 50 yards, which he really did for me. The second horse is going to improve a lot – it’s only his second run. They are two nice horses, two fast two-year-olds, and it was a great result for Charlie [Appleby]. It’s obviously lovely to win but in the Godolphin silks and for Charlie, it’s particularly special.

“We’ve always thought a lot of Sound And Silence at home; he showed up early; a real natural horse and a lovely mover. He won very well at Newmarket first time and he wasn’t really tuned to win first time – he did it through quality – and it confused me when he got beat at Sandown. But a fast-run race today really suited him.”

Asked what it meant to ride a double on the first day of Royal Ascot, Buick replied: “You come into this week and the mood changes in the house the week before. It’s really special and it has an effect on you. It’s such a prestigious meeting and to get on the board here means everything for everyone involved.”

SILENCE ROARS TO WINDSOR CASTLE SUCCESS

The Charlie Appleby-trained Sound And Silence (16/1) provided owners Godolphin with their third winner of the day, a 123.95/1 treble, following his gutsy success in the concluding race of the day, the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes.

The two-year-old son of Exceed And Excel engaged in a pulsating battle with stable companion Roussel (12/1) in the closing stages but just gained the upper hand under William Buick to score by a neck.

James Garfield (25/1), trained by George Scott, stayed on well to finish a further length and a quarter behind in third.

A delighted Appleby, registering his third winner at the Royal Meeting, said: “The two-year-olds have been in great order. The team have done a fantastic job.

“We’ve been lucky with the way the horses have been coming into the meeting at home and I couldn’t have been any happier with the way they looked.

“With Sound And Silence, I was disappointed with him last time in the National Stakes [Sandown, finished fourth] where he just emptied out there but he had a dirty scope that day.

“I put the cheekpieces on him today as I thought it is a big day and there are lots of horses, so let’s not take any chances and let’s keep the horses honest.

“William [Buick, jockey] said that they just couldn’t go quick enough for me and was travelling so well, that he had to take him back.

“I’m pleased with the second horse Roussel as well. He came from the breeze-ups and we’ve eased him off on since he won at Leicester.

“I’m just delighted to get a winner on the board. It’s been a fantastic day for Godolphin.”

James Doyle, rider of the second Roussel, said: “He ran a good race. I travelled almost too well and I was getting there quite easily.

“William [Buick, on the winner Sound And Silence] came to me quickly and to be fair to my mount he stuck his head out and rallied again.

“They have been working quite closely at home so it was about the right result. It is a good day for the team – I can’t complain.”

5.35pm Listed Windsor Castle Stakes

1 Sound And Silence (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 16/1

2 Roussel (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 James Doyle 12/1

3 James Garfield (Bill & Tim Gredley) George Scott 2-9-03 Harry Bentley 25/1

13/8 Fav Declarationofpeace (USA) (13th)

Time: 59.20s

Distances: nk, 1¼

Tote Win: £19.50 Places:£4.90, £3.20, £8.50 Exacta:£208.10

3rd Royal Ascot winner for Charlie Appleby

18th Royal Ascot winner for William Buick





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

STICKELS BIDS TO MAINTAIN GOOD TO FIRM GROUND WITH OVERNIGHT WATERING

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels is ready to undertake overnight watering and to apply 5mm of water ahead of day two of the Royal Meeting.

Having given a going update after the first race today – switching from ‘good to firm – good in places’ to ‘good to firm’ all round – Stickels now aims to maintain the turf in that condition.

He said: “I am going to put on 5mm of water overnight. It was hot today and it’s going to be hot tomorrow – the idea is to maintain the moisture lost today and to maintain good to firm ground.”

Three races were won in track-record time today, but a combination of top-class horses and a tail wind were factors, said Stickels. He added: “Everything has gone smoothly, and the measures in place to ensure all the runners were given plenty of water to drink and be cooled down after their races has worked well.

“It’s hard to pick out a highlight on a day of such high-quality racing. The three Group Ones were exceptional, and to see three track records broken, even with a following wind, is a mark of the standard we have seen today.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

QIPCO Leading Jockey Award – standings after first day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

William Buick 2 - -

James Doyle 1 2 -

Stevie Donohoe 1 1 -

Ryan Moore 1 - 2

John Velazquez 1 - -

Pat Cosgrave - 1 -

Jim Crowley - 1 -

Donnacha O’Brien - 1 -

Harry Bentley - - 1

Tom Marquand - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Christophe Soumillon - - 1

QIPCO Leading Trainer Award – standings after first day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Charlie Appleby 1 1 -

Richard Fahey 1 - -

Richard Hannon 1 - -

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - -

Richard Spencer 1 - -

Wesley Ward USA 1 - -

William Haggas - 2 -

Aidan O’Brien IRE - 1 2

Clive Cox - 1 -

Charlie Fellowes - 1 -

Alan King - - 1

Sir Mark Prescott - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Saeed bin Suroor - - 1

Leading Owner Award – standings after first day

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Godolphin 3 2 1

Rebel Racing 1 - -

Susannah Ricci 1 - -

Stonestreet Stables/George Bolton/Peter Leidel 1 - -

Coolmore Partnerships (Magnier, Smith, Tabor, Hay etc.) - 1 2

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 1 -

The Royal Ascot Racing Club - 1 -

Saffron House Stables & K Sohi - 1 -

Elite Racing Club - - 1

Bill & Tim Gredley - - 1

HP Racing Who Dares Wins - - 1

Royal Ascot 2017 – winners

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

G1 Queen Anne Stakes – RIBCHESTER (Godolphin) Richard Faley 4-9-00 William Buick 11/10 Fav

G2 Coventry Stakes – RAJSINGHE (Rebel Racing) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Stevie Donohoe 11/1

G1 King’s Stand Stakes – LADY AURELIA (Stonestreet Stables/G Bolton/P Leidel) Wesley Ward USA 3-8-09 John Velazquez 7/2

G1 St James’s Palace Stakes – BARNEY ROY (Godolphin) Richard Hannon 3-9-00 James Doyle 5/2

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – THOMAS HOBSON (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-9-10 Ryan Moore 4/1 Fav

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes – SOUND AND SILENCE (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 16/1

Tu39.

OYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 20

TODAY’S CROWD

The attendance on the first day of Royal Ascot came to 44,235 as against 47,629 in 2016.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Communications at Ascot Racecourse, commented: “It has been a fantastic day’s racing and was very much Godolphin’s day.

“It was also tremendous to see Wesley Ward bring back Lady Aurelia for a second course and distance success.

“Nearly 45,000 racegoers attended today in what were very hot conditions. We took the decision early in the day, in the light of the hot weather, not to enforce the jackets rule after entry – common sense was applied.”





TUESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 2:30pm QUEEN ANNE STAKES

The Stewards noted that COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE), trained by Aidan O’Brien, reared coming through the underpass, unseating the rider, Donnacha O’Brien. Upon arrival at the start, the horse was examined by the Veterinary Surgeon, the rider was examined by the doctor, and both were deemed fit to race.

The Stewards held an enquiry under Rule (B)11.6 into possible interference just inside the final furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that MUTAKAYYEF placed second, ridden by Jim Crowley, had interfered with DEAUVILLE (IRE), placed third, ridden by Ryan Moore and that the interference had not improved MUTAKAYYEF’s placing, as the second always appeared to be holding the third which was taken off its intended line but appeared to lose no momentum. They ordered the placings to remain unaltered. The Stewards found Crowley in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he allowed his mount to drift left-handed away from the whip for several strides before taking corrective action. They cautioned him as to his future conduct in races.

The Stewards noted that SPECTRE (FR), trained by Markus Munch, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start. The Starter gave permission for Craig Witheford to remove the blind from KASPERSKY, ridden by Michelle Payne.

Race 2 – 3:05pm COVENTRY STAKES

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by William Buick, the rider of AQABAH (USA), placed fifth, inside the final two and a half furlongs. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Buick for 4 days as follows: Tuesday 4, Wednesday 5 July, Thursday 6 and Friday 7 July 2017.

The record of vaccinations in the passport of BROTHER BEAR (IRE), trained by Mrs J Harrington, did not comply with the Rules of Racing. The Stewards found the trainer in breach of Rule (E)18 and fined her £140.

The Stewards gave permission for RAJASINGHE (IRE), trained by Richard Spender, to go early to post.

Pat Smullen, the rider of DENAAR (IRE), unplaced, reported that the colt was free to post.

Race 3 – 3:40pm KING’S STAND STAKES

The Stewards held an enquiry into two possible incidents of interference Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that, in the first incident, approaching the final furlong, TAKE COVER, placed fifth, ridden by David Allan, had interfered with FINAL VENTURE, unplaced, ridden by Pat Dobbs. The Stewards found Allan in breach of careless riding in that he had allowed his mount to drift right-handed without sufficient correction, causing Dobbs to have to take a check. They cautioned him as to his future conduct in races. In the second incident, inside the final furlong, they found that PROFITABLE (IRE), placed second, ridden by James Doyle, had interfered with TAKE COVER. The Stewards found Doyle in breach of careless riding in that he had allowed his mount to drift left-handed taking TAKE COVER off its intended line. They cautioned him as to his future conduct in races. They Stewards further noted that approximately 2 furlongs out, there was interference between ALPHA DELPHINI, placed sixth, and COTAI GLORY, unplaced, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it neither involved a riding offence, nor improve COTAI GLORY’s placing.

The record of vaccinations in the passport of ARDHOOMEY (IRE), trained by G M Lyons, had been altered. The Stewards found the trainer in breach of Rule (E)19.5 and fined him £80.

The Stewards gave permission for COTAI GLORY, trained by Charles Hills, and for PRICELESS, trained by Clive Cox, to go early to post, and for FINAL VENTURE, trained by Paul Midgley, to go early to post and be mounted on the track. They further gave permission for LADY AURELIA (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, to be ponied to the start, and noted that WILLYTHECONQUEROR (IRE), trained by Aidan O’Brien, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

David Allan, the rider of TAKE COVER, placed fifth, reported that the gelding hung right-handed.

Race 4 – 4:20pm ST JAMES’S PALACE STAKES

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by James Doyle, the rider of the winner, BARNEY ROY, inside the final furlong and a half. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Doyle for 2 days as follows: Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 July 2017.

The Veterinary Officer reported that FOREST RANGER (IRE), placed fifth, trained by Richard Fahey, had lost its left-fore shoe.

Race 5 – 5:00pm ASCOT STAKES (HANDICAP)

The Stewards ordered GALIZZI (USA), unplaced, ridden by Daniel Muscutt, to be routine tested. The rider subsequently reported that the gelding stopped quickly, and the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Iain Jardine, the trainer of SHREWD, unplaced, reported that the gelding was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground, and would prefer an easier surface.

The Stewards ordered BEYOND CONCEIT (IRE), trained by Nicky Henderson, to be routine tested. The trainer subsequently reported that the gelding was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground, and would prefer an easier surface.

5:35pm WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES

The Stewards noted that 3 furlongs out, ELIZABETH DARCY (IRE), placed sixth, hung left-handed taking ROUSSEL (IRE), placed second, off it’s intended line and causing DRAGONS TAIL (IRE), unplaced to have to be checked. They further noted that approximately 2 furlongs out, LAST PAGE, placed fifth, hung right-handed at the same time as ROUSSEL (IRE), hung left-handed, as a consequence, NOOTIKA SOUND (USA), unplaced, had to be eased by the rider, but having viewed a recording of the incident they were satisfied that neither involved a riding offence, nor improved the placing of any horse.

The Stewards ordered DECLARATIONOFPEACE (USA), unplaced, trained by Aidan O’Brien, to be routine tested. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt revealed it to have lost its right-hind shoe.