All the news from first day of 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival

GOING NEWS AT 9AM

The going for the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival has changed this morning to

Good, Good to Firm in places

from Good watered, but rain is expected.

GoingStick Readings

7.8 at 8:30am

7.5 yesterday at 9:30am

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course; Stands’ Side

Round Course; 1m3f & 1m4f Outside,

Rest; Inside

Bends

The top and bottom bends and full length of the straight are dolled out.

Weather: forecast

Windy today with scattered showers (two to six millimetres).

Full report from Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, to follow.

NON-RUNNERS AT 9.30AM

1.50pm UNIBET HANDICAP

no3. MORDIN Vet’s Certificate (Bruised Foot)

3.35pm QATARGOODWOOD CUP

no3. RAA ATOLL Vet’s Certificate (Knocked Joint)

4.10pm EUROPEAN BREEDERS FUND MAIDEN

no9. PHUKET POWER Going

ARKELL TALKS GROUND AHEAD OF QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

Goodwood Racecourse’s Clerk of the Course, Ed Arkell, discussed ground conditions ahead of day one of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The official going for day one of the five-day meeting is Good, Good to Firm in places, from Good (watered).

Arkell, speaking at 9.30am this morning said: “We are very pleased with the state of the track. It has dried back a little bit overnight with the wind, so we are now good, good to firm in places. The GoingStick reading is 7.8.

“It is forecast to be quite windy today and then there are scattered showers, potentially heavy at times, right through from now until around 5:00/6:00pm this evening.

“We had a nice drop of rain on Friday night into Saturday (seven millimetres). The team has been working really hard, we have done a lot of watering and we are really pleased with how the track looks.

“It is meant to be dry and sunny after tonight. Temperatures are gently rising throughout the week and we could get up to around the mid 20s throughout the week.

“The top and bottom bends and full length of the straight are dolled out for the first two days. Fresh ground will be provided on the straight from Thursday onwards and Friday onwards on the top and bottom bends.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing Stradivarius in the Qatar Goodwood Cup today. It is brilliant to have a superstar like him on show. It will be fascinating to see how the Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter performs against him, along with Dee Ex Bee and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Southern France – it is sure to be a great race.”

DECLARED RUNNERS FOR LADIES' DAY – THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

1:50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

1 (4) Walkinthesand (IRE) 3 9 7 Richard Hannon Mr Saeed Suhail Ryan Moore

2 (11) Wargrave (IRE) 3 8 12 J. A. Stack Ireland Cayton Park Stud/Mrs John Magnier Jamie Spencer

3 (7) Sinjaari (IRE) 3 8 7 William Haggas Mr Mohammed Jaber P. J. McDonald

4 (10) Victory Command (IRE) 3 8 7 Mark Johnston KINGSLEY PARK 10 Franny Norton

5 (3) Fox Premier (IRE) 3 8 6 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

6 (8) Almania (IRE) 3 8 6 Sir Michael Stoute Mr Saeed Suhail Andrea Atzeni

7 (6) Coolagh Forest (IRE) 3 8 5 Richard Fahey Mr Alan Harte Sean Davis (3)

8 (1) Korcho 3 8 4 Hughie Morrison M Kerr-Dineen, M Hughes & W Eason David Egan

9 (5) Forest of Dean 3 8 4 John Gosden H. R. H. Princess Haya of Jordan Harry Bentley

10 (2) The Trader (IRE) 3 8 3 Mark Johnston Mr Ali Saeed Joe Fanning

11 (9) Dalaalaat (IRE) 3 8 0 William Haggas Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Hayley Turner

2:25pm £200,000 Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f

1 (6) Don’t Stop Dancing (IRE) 2 9 0 Ronald Harris Mr John McCoy P. J. McDonald

2 (4) Dream Shot (IRE) 2 9 0 James Tate Mr Saeed Manana Jamie Spencer

3 (12) Fleeting Prince (IRE) 2 9 0 Charles Hills Mrs Susan Roy James Doyle

4 (5) Golden Horde (IRE) 2 9 0 Clive Cox AlMohamediya Racing Adam Kirby

5 (9) Guildsman (FR) 2 9 0 Archie Watson Qatar Racing Limited Oisin Murphy

6 (11) King Neptune (USA) 2 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

7 (13) Maxi Boy 2 9 0 Michael Bell Amo Racing Limited Frankie Dettori

8 (8) Misty Grey (IRE) 2 9 0 Mark Johnston Barbara & Alick Richmond Joe Fanning

9 (10) Royal Commando (IRE) 2 9 0 Charles Hills Mr Ziad A. Galadari Kieran Shoemark

10 (7) Royal Dornoch (IRE) 2 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

11 (3) Symbolize (IRE) 2 9 0 Andrew Balding Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum David Probert

12 (1) Threat (IRE) 2 9 0 Richard Hannon Cheveley Park Stud Tom Marquand

13 (2) Volatile Analyst (USA) 2 9 0 Keith Dalgleish Mr A. F. O’Callaghan Daniel Tudhope

3:00pm £175,000 Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y

1 (7) Constantinople (IRE) 3 9 4 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Ryan Moore

2 (2) Spanish Mission (USA) 3 9 4 David Simcock Honorable Earle Mack & Team Valor LLC Jamie Spencer

3 (1) Cap Francais 3 9 1 Ed Walker John Pearce Racing Ltd Andrea Atzeni

4 (3) Dal Horrisgle 3 9 1 William Haggas St Albans Bloodstock Limited Daniel Tudhope

5 (8) Floating Artist 3 9 1 Richard Hannon Mr Michael Pescod Pat Dobbs

6 (4) Jalmoud h 3 9 1 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

7 (5) Leo de Fury (IRE) 3 9 1 Mrs J. Harrington Ireland Zhang Yuesheng Shane Foley

8 (6) Nayef Road (IRE) 3 9 1 Mark Johnston Mr Mohamed Obaida Silvestre De Sousa

9 (9) Technician (IRE) 3 9 1 Martyn Meade Team Valor 1 Oisin Murphy

3:35pm: £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y

1 (4) Deirdre (JPN) 5 9 7 Mitsuru Hashida Japan Mr Toji Morita Oisin Murphy

2 (6) Nyaleti (IRE) 4 9 7 Mark Johnston 3 Batterhams and a Reay Joe Fanning

3 (9) Rawdaa 4 9 7 Sir Michael Stoute Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah Daniel Tudhope

4 (1) Sun Maiden 4 9 7 Sir Michael Stoute Mr K. Abdullah James Doyle

5 (8) Channel (IRE) 3 8 13 Francis-Henri Graffard France Samuel De Barros Pierre-Charles Boudot

6 (5) Hermosa (IRE) 3 8 13 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Ryan Moore

7 (7) Just Wonderful (USA) 3 8 13 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Wayne Lordan

8 (2) Maqsad (FR) 3 8 13 William Haggas Mr Hamdan Al Maktoum Jim Crowley

9 (3) Mehdaayih 3 8 13 John Gosden Emirates Park PTY Ltd Frankie Dettori

4:10 pm: £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap 7f Weights raised 5lb

1 (10) Full Verse (IRE) 2 9 7 Charlie Appleby Godolphin James Doyle

2 (7) Fred 2 9 4 Mark Johnston The Burke Family Franny Norton

3 (1) Toro Strike (USA) 2 9 2 Richard Fahey Al Shaqab Racing Tony Hamilton

4 (8) Xcelente 2 9 1 Mark Johnston Jane Newett and Dougie Livingston Joe Fanning

5 (16) Picture Frame 2 9 1 Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin Oisin Murphy

6 (5) Governor of Punjab (IRE) 2 9 0 Mark Johnston Mr Rob Ferguson Ryan Moore

7 (6) Indian Creak (IRE) 2 8 11 Mick Channon Peter Taplin & Susan Bunney David Probert

8 (11) When Comes Here (IRE) 2 8 11 Andrew Balding Mrs Fitri Hay Jim Crowley

9 (15) Rich Belief 2 8 11 James Bethell Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sean Davis (3)

10 (9) Stone Circle (IRE) 2 8 11 Michael Bell The Fitzrovians 3 Daniel Tudhope

11 (13) Sword Beach (IRE) 2 8 10 Eve Johnson Houghton HP Racing Sword Beach Tom Marquand

12 (14) Iva Reflection (IRE) p 2 8 9 Tom Dascombe British Racing Club Jane Elliott (3)

13 (2) Dragon Command v 2 8 9 George Scott The Black Dragon Silvestre De Sousa

14 (4) Insania p 2 8 7 K. R. Burke Titanium Racing Club P. J. McDonald

15 (3) Willa 2 8 5 Richard Hannon J Palmer-Brown, N Woodcock, Rachel Hood Martin Dwyer

16 (12) London Calling (IRE) 2 8 2 Richard Spencer Mr Jonny Allison & Mr Phil Cunningham David Egan

17 (17) Pitcher 2 8 1 Richard Hannon Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes Jimmy Quinn

4:45pm £25,000 Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden 7f

1 (7) African Swift (USA) 2 9 0 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Franny Norton

2 (11) Al Dawodiya (IRE) 2 9 0 Richard Hannon Al Shaqab Racing Sean Levey

3 (12) Craylands 2 9 0 Michael Bell W. J. and T. C. O. Gredley Frankie Dettori

4 (15) Diva Rock 2 9 0 George Baker FTP Equine Holdings Ltd Shane Kelly

5 (4) Dontcallmejunior (IRE) 2 9 0 Richard Hannon Yi Thai Partnership Tom Marquand

6 (13) Good Reason 2 9 0 Saeed bin Suroor Godolphin Oisin Murphy

7 (6) Hold Fast (IRE) 2 9 0 Andrew Balding Mildmay Racing & D. H. Caslon David Probert

8 (9) Incognito (IRE) 2 9 0 Mick Channon Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership Andrea Atzeni

9 (14) Isayalittleprayer 2 9 0 Gary Moore Heart of the South Racing 117 Gerald Mosse

10 (2) Lady Pendragon 2 9 0 Martin Smith Sunville Rail Limited Eoin Walsh

11 (5) Moondance 2 9 0 Gary Moore Shark Bay Racing Syndicate Jim Crowley

12 (8) Phantom Bride (IRE) 2 9 0 K. R. Burke Ontoawinner 14 James Doyle

13 (10) Ruby Power (IRE) 2 9 0 Richard Hannon King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

14 (3) Salsa (IRE) 2 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Ryan Moore

15 (1) Tulip Fields 2 9 0 Mark Johnston Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum P. J. McDonald

16 (16) Vividly 2 9 0 Charles Hills Mr K. Abdullah Kieran Shoemark

5:20pm £ 25,000 Tatler Handicap 5f

1 (6) Concierge (IRE) bl 3 9 7 George Scott Bartram,Kilburn & Ware Harry Bentley

2 (8) Top Breeze (IRE) 3 9 7 Richard Hughes Life’s A Breeze Shane Kelly

3 (7) Jungle Speed (FR) ts 3 9 6 Fabrice Chappet France Roy Racing Ltd Pierre-Charles Boudot

4 (15) Dancing Warrior 3 9 4 William Knight Mr G. Roddick Jim Crowley

5 (12) Tinto 3 9 3 Amanda Perrett D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley Pat Dobbs

6 (14) Blame Roberta (USA) p 3 9 3 Robert Cowell Mr Khalifa Dasmal Joe Fanning

7 (10) Lufricia 3 9 3 Roger Varian Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Andrea Atzeni

8 (3) Glory Fighter 3 9 2 Charles Hills KIR (HK) Ltd & Dr Johnny Hon Gerald Mosse

9 (17) Amplify (IRE) 3 9 0 Brian Meehan Manton Thoroughbreds III Oisin Murphy

10 (1) Alfie Solomons (IRE) ts, p 3 8 13 Richard Spencer Rebel Racing Premier Sean Levey

11 (5) Get The Rhythm 3 8 12 Richard Fahey P. Timmins & A. Rhodes Haulage Sean Davis (3)

12 (4) Pass The Gin 3 8 12 Andrew Balding Kingsclere Racing Club William Cox (3)

13 (13) Pink Flamingo 3 8 11 Michael Attwater Dare To Dream Racing David Probert

14 (11) Whataguy p 3 8 11 Paul Nicholls Heal, Nicholls & Osborne Megan Nicholls (3)

15 (2) Good Luck Fox (IRE) bl 3 8 10 Richard Hannon King Power Racing Co Ltd Silvestre De Sousa

16 (9) Celsius (IRE) h,ts 3 8 9 Tom Clover J. Collins, C. Fahy & S. Piper P. J. McDonald

17 (16) Mercenary Rose (IRE) ts 3 8 5 Paul Cole Mr Frank Stella David Egan

COUNTER BACKED TO BEAT STRADIVARIUS

Unibet, official betting partner of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival, have reported brisk business ahead of the first day of the five-day meeting.

The John Gosden-trained Stradivarius is bidding to emulate Mark Johnston’s Double Trigger (1995, 1997 & 1998) by winning three renewals of the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup (3.35pm). The son of Sea The Stars, successful in the last two editions of the two-mile contest is unbeaten in his last seven races following a second victory in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month. The five-year-old is the 8/11 favourite with Unibet. Godolphin’s Melbourne Cup hero Cross Counter finished fourth to Stradivarius at Royal Ascot, but will be suited by today’s drop back in trip, a factor which has seen his price constrict to 11/4 from 7/2 with Unibet.

In the opening race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £75,000 Unibet Handicap (1.50pm, 1m 2f), the locally-trained Soto Sizzler is the one for each-way at 10/1 from 14/1 with the sponsor. William Knight’s charge, a dual winner this term and has proven course form, having won at this meeting last year.

The £200,000 G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes (2.25pm, 7f) has attracted a small, but select field of seven, which boasts formidable strength in-depth. Godolphin are represented by the unbeaten Pinatubo (6/4 favourite), who extended his winning sequence to three when accounting for Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y Fernandez in the Listed Chesham Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot in June. However, it is the Ballydoyle representative who has received support this morning at 5/1 from 6/1 with Unibet, despite having over three lengths to find with Charlie Appleby’s charge.

Talented filly Pretty Baby won the G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes at last year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival and has been backed to capture today’s G2 £300,000 Qatar Lennox Stakes (3.00pm, 7f). Trained by William Haggas, the daughter of Orpen disappointed when stepped up to a mile in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal Meeting, but is an 11/2 shot from 12/1 with Unibet for the seven-furlong event.

The John Quinn-trained Cobra Eye finished a promising second on his debut at Haydock earlier this month and is a solid favourite for the £25,000 European Breeders Fund Ebf Maidden Stakes (4.10pm, 6f). The two-year-old son of Kodiac, cost owners Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited €150,000 as a yearling and is the 6/4 market leader from 15/8 with Unibet.

Veteran sprinter Muthmir captured the 2015 renewal of the G2 Qatar King George Stakes and the nine-year-old is targeting another success at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the £30,000 Chelsea Barracks Handicap (4.45pm, 5f). Trained by William Haggas, Muthmir finished a creditable fifth on his first start this year in the Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap at Epsom Downs and is 5/1 from 13/2 with Unibet.

In the concluding £25,000 Unibet Fillies’ Handicap (5.15pm, 1m), the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Layaleena, a winner at Nottingham in May, is 8/1 from 10/1 with the sponsor.

Unibet Market Movers:

1.50pm – Cross Counter

RACING TV BACKS TOP JOCKEY AWARD FOR 10TH YEAR CONSECTIVE YEAR

Racing TV is sponsoring the Top Jockey Award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for the 10th year in succession in 2019.

The leading jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival is judged on the number of wins over the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with countback on the number placed horses in the event of a tie.

The winner receives a subscription to Racing TV, a £1,000 donation to the charity of his or her choice and a deluxe Goodwood har.

Ryan Moore is bidding for his fourth award in a row, having partnered five winners in 2018, and sixth in total, having also taken the honours in 2007 and 2009. Last year Moore donated his award to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Overall, Moore is the second most successful current jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with 46 victories.

Frankie Dettori is out in front at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with 69 victories going into 2019.

The 48-year-old, fresh from another memorable success on Enable in Saturday’s G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, has been leading jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on five occasions, with his most recent award coming in 2015 when he rode six winners.

QATAR SUSSEX STAKES FIELD IS TOO DARN GOOD!

An outstanding renewal of the £1,059,250 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, the highlight of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, is in prospect as a top-class field of eight goes to post for the mile contest at 3.35pm tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, July 31.

Heading the market at 6/5 with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, is the John Gosden-trained Too Darn Hot (Frankie Dettori). The 2018 European champion two-year-old endured a tumultuous start to his 2019 campaign with placed efforts in the G2 Dante Stakes (2nd), G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas (2nd) and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes (3rd), but returned to winning ways in the G1 Prix Jean Prat when dropped to seven furlongs at Deauville on July 7.

His chief threat in the betting is the Aidan O’Brien-trained Circus Maximus (Ryan Moore), who defeated Too Darn Hot in the G1 St James’s Palace at the Royal Meeting in June. Supplemented for the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at a cost of £70,000 last week, the three-year-old son of Galileo, who finished sixth in the Investec Derby, relished the drop back to a mile and the application of headgear at Royal Ascot. He is a 9/4 shot with Unibet to provide O’Brien with a sixth Qatar Sussex Stakes success following on from Giant’s Causeway (2000), Rock of Gibraltar (2002), Henrythenavigator (2008), Rip Van Winkle (2009) and The Gurkha (2016). The master of Ballydoyle also deploys 33/1 shot I Can Fly, the mount of Donnacha O’Brien.

Phoenix Of Spain (Charlie Hills/Jamie Spencer) was a devastating winner of the G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas on his first start of the season at the Curragh in May, but disappointed when only sixth in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes last time out. He is next in the betting at 5/1 with Unibet.

The David O’Meara-trained Lord Glitters (Danny Tudhope) finally tasted success at G1 level in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and the six-year-old son of Whipper, a fast-finishing third in the 2018 edition of the Qatar Sussex Stakes, is a 9/1 chance with Unibet.

G1 Prix d’Ispahan winner Zabeel Prince (Roger Varian/Andrea Atzeni, 14/1) and 2018 G1 Queen Anne Stakes scorer Accidental Agent (Eve Johnson-Houghton/Charles Bishop, 28/1) add further spice to the mix, whilst King Power Racing Ltd’s Happy Power (Andrew Balding/Silvestre De Sousa, 40/1) completes the field of eight for the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Unibet representative Brett Williams said: “There has been plenty of movement already in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and the favourite, Too Darn Hot heads the betting at 6/5 in what is still a competitive betting heat.

“Phoenix Of Spain is now 5/1 from 6/1 under Unibet ambassador Jamie Spencer and Queen Anne winner Lord Glitters has also been popular at 9/1 from 11/1.”

Qatar Sussex Stakes, Unibet odds: 6/5 Too Darn Hot; 9/4 Circus Maximus; 5/1 Phoenix of Spain; 9/1 Lord Glitters; 14/1 Zabeel Prince; 28/1 Accidental Agent; 33/1 I Can Fly; 40/1 Happy Power

DETTORI IS TOP JOCKEY FAVOURITE

Frankie Dettori has enjoyed a tremendous 2019 season already, highlighted by the brilliance of racing’s superstar Enable and his tally of seven winners at Royal Ascot in June.

His superb form could continue this week as he is the favourite to scoop the Racing TV Top Jockey Award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The 48-year-old racing legend is the 11/10 market leader with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. His rides on the opening day of the meeting include 8/11 jolly Stradivarius in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup.

Ryan Moore, number one jockey for Aidan O’Brien is next in at 2/1 and his mounts this afternoon are headed by the consistent Southern France in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup.

James Doyle can call upon the firepower of Godolphin and William Haggas this week and he rides hot favourite Pinatubo in the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes this afternoon. He is a 5/1 chance with Unibet to be crowned the leading rider at the meeting.

Jim Crowley (10/1) and title-chasing duo Danny Tudhope (12/1) and Oisin Murphy (14/1) have also been quoted by Unibet.

The bookmaker has not created a market for the Top Trainer Award.

Racing TV Top Jockey Award, Unibet odds: 6/5 Frankie Dettori; 2/1 Ryan Moore; 5/1 James Doyle; 10/1 Jim Crowley; 12/1 Danny Tudhope; 14/1 Oisin Murphy; 16/1 Andrea Atzeni; 25/1 Silvestre De Sousa, Joe Fanning

STRADIVARIUS MAKES AN INDELIBLE PRINT

Strike up the band, it’s Stradivarius time once again on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Bjorn Nielsen’s fabulous stayer bids to win the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup for a record third successive time – Double Trigger won it three times, but not in succession – and that is all the press needs for an angle on which to pin today’s coverage. Throw in that five-year-old Stradivarius is trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori – two legends of racing – and you have a package to entice aficionados and once-a-year racegoers.

A large-scale photo of Stradivarius, super-imposed upon a shot of Goodwood’s famous downland racecourse, fills the cover of the Racing Post. ‘Encore!’ is its headline, a view that will be shared by many as the runners canter to post.

The same paper gives a breakdown of ‘Stradivarius’s winning streak’, revealing he is now unbeaten in his seven most recent starts, and during that purple patch has won £2,465,953.50 in prize money – including a million smackers for landing last year’s inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Bonus. He has also raced for 14 miles, four and a half furlongs, which gives an insight to his popularity. While most racehorses dazzle briefly, a stayer like Stradivarius gives fans of racing plenty of time for acquaintance.

‘Dettori can hit high note again with Stradivarius’ was last night’s headline in the Evening Standard, while The Sun, taking a description of the horse from Gosden, opts for ‘One Cool Dude’. ‘Strad for it!’ is the Daily Star’s racing pull-out headline, and ‘Stradivarius not ready to play second fiddle’ is the Daily Express’s take, but the Charlie Appleby-trained Cross Counter is tipped to twang Stradivarius’s strings by a number of tipsters.

Newsboy of the Daily Mirror is one, Rob Wright of The Times is another, while Sam Turner of the Daily Mail concurs, the headline alongside his tipping column being ‘Counter Attack’. Jon Freeman of i says ‘Stradivarius may be forced to play second fiddle to Cross Counter’, and that is also the view of The Guardian’s Greg Wood. As an interesting aside to today’s on-course action, Wood writes: “Over 400 of Great Britain’s roughly 450 licensed jockeys have yet to win a single race at Group One level. Frankie Dettori, by contrast, has won nine since the end of May.’

‘Horses for courses’ is a phrase that has emerged from racing vernacular into everyday use, but ‘trainers for courses’ is applicable only in turf circles. On that theme, Sir Michael Stoute remains the king of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with 80 winners at the meeting, but only two more than his younger rival, Mark Johnson. The last-named trainer goes into this week’s meeting in sparkling form, and he broke the British record for winners in a calendar month when, at Ayr yesterday, Makyon became his 48th success during July, a feat picked up by the Racing Post’s Matt Butler and Marcus Armytage of The Daily Telegraph.

Johnston may be a Scot who trains in Yorkshire, but he has been leading trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for the last three years and 12 in total, which makes him a familiar theme in today’s racing pages.

He tells the Daily Express’s Chris Goulding that Royal Ascot and ‘Glorious Goodwood’ are the only two meetings for which, “We do a spreadsheet in advance and pencil in all the possible horses”, adding: “We won races early on at Goodwood and that really started our relationship with the racecourse. Double Trigger’s three Goodwood Cup wins helped. I have owners now who first decided to send me a horse after Double Trigger won at Goodwood.”

Double Trigger ignites debate about the qualities needed to become ‘a horse of the people’. Dettori recently bestowed ‘people’s horse’ honours on Stradivarius, but Johnston resolutely defends Double Trigger’s place in that pantheon. Quoted by Callum Jamieson of The Sun, Johnston says: “Am I being naïve if I think Double Trigger was more of a people’s horse? Because of longevity, colour and his running style, he could be.”

One of Johnston’s many contributions to racing is his willingness to engage with the media, which in turn filters to the paying public, providing them with insight to the racing world. However, he may raise a little confusion by a quote given to David Yates of the Daily Mirror, in which he ponders Goodwood success and says: “I think it is complicated tracks we do well at because we don’t complicate them.” Make of that what you will.

Few know Goodwood better than Johnston, although clerk of the course Ed Arkell can lay a claim. Chichester Observer reporter Nicholas O’Leary recently spent a race day tracking Arkell, and discovered that in a sport where the unexpected can happen at any time his subject is unwilling to talk of a successful day until “after the seventh”.

With 35 thoroughbred races, the Magnolia Cup charity race and one for Arab horses on the Sussex Downs this week, Arkell must have a distant goal, after the 37th, on Saturday evening.

Tu8.

Stradivarius (IRE) Factfile

5 ch h Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering (GB))

Born: February 28, 2014

Breeder: Bjorn Nielsen

Owner: Bjorn Nielsen

Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 541/121133/11111-11

*Going for a record third straight victory in today’s £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup. Double Trigger (1995, 1997 & 1998) is the only triple winner of the two-mile highlight, but had a gap in his record.

*Posted arguably his best performance to date when landing his second successive G1 Gold Cup last month at Royal Ascot, in which he defeated Dee Ex Bee, Master Of Reality and Cross Counter. Takes on the second and fourth again today.

*His seven-race winning streak over the last two years also includes two G2 Yorkshire Cup triumphs and the G2 Lonsdale Cup.

*Won the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million in 2018, with its £1-million bonus, a feat he could repeat in 2019 if he wins the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and G2 Lonsdale Cup at York’s Ebor Festival.

*Champion stayer last year – Cartier Stayer 2018 – and is set to take the accolade again this year.

Race record: Starts: 16; Wins: 11; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,991,031

Bjorn Nielsen

Background: Although now based primarily in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA, Bjorn Nielsen was born in August, 1957, in Cape Town, South Africa, and grew up in Epsom, where he attended Glyn Grammar School and was a frequent visitor to the racecourse. He subsequently attended Old Dominion University, Virginia, USA on a tennis scholarship. He went on to enjoy a highly successful career in the finance world, firstly serving as a clerk on the London Metals Exchange and then as trader on the COMEX in New York, both for Drexel Burnham Lambert. In 1988 he joined Tudor Investment Corporation as a trader and then partner, remaining with the company until 2017. He is a hedge fund trader and investor. Racing Interests: Nielsen has been interested in racing since childhood, with photographs of racehorses in South Africa’s Cape Argus newspaper and radio commentaries among his earliest memories. Nielsen has been a major investor at horse sales for many years, using agents such as Jeremy Brummitt, Tom Goff and Charlie Gordon-Watson. He now breeds most of his horses. Nielsen was represented in the 1992 Derby by the Richard Hannon-trained Assessor, who finished ninth behind Dr Devious and went on to win the G1 Prix Royal-Oak and G1 Prix du Cadran in France. Other flagbearers have included the Roger Charlton-trained Tante Rose, who he bought for 350,000 guineas at Wafic Said=s dispersal in 2003 and won the following year’s G1 Sprint Cup at Haydock. Masked Marvel gave Nielsen a British Classic success in 2011 when taking the St Leger. His current superstar is Stradivarius, who went through 2018 unbeaten and collected the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers Million following wins in the G2 Yorkshire Cup, G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. He ended 2018 with success in the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot and is now unbeaten in his last seven outings, having begun 2019 with repeat wins in the Yorkshire Cup and Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. In 2009, Nielsen bought the Kingsdown training centre in Lambourn, from where first David Lanigan and now Ed Walker train. His other trainers in Britain are John Gosden and Roger Charlton. Nielsen has a band of around 14 broodmares boarding at Lord & Lady Lloyd-Webber’s stud farms in Britain and Ireland.

John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket)

Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951 Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, based in California for nine years, sending out more 502 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned to Britain in 1989, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road, where he continues to train from. Many of his horses come from long-time owner/breeders. Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood – they met at Cambridge University. She is a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and is the current Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015 & 2018-?).

The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus, who is assistant trainer to his father. Hood founded (in 2007) and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm proposed building development, and wants to protect the town as the home of horseracing. In May, 2017, she was elected to Suffolk County Council as a Conservative councillor and is also a Newmarket Town councillor. Accolades: British champion trainer three times – 2012, 2015 and 2018. Responsible for US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. He has trained four of the last five winners of the (European) Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards – Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015), Enable (2017) and Roaring Lion (2018). Oversaw the career of Cracksman, who was crowned the world’s joint-best horse in 2018 alongside Australian mare Winx. Awarded an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year Honours List. Winners: He has won more than 3,500 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. His best British total was 178 wins in 2018, with prize money of over £8.5 million. There have been 49 Royal Ascot successes He has sent out the winner of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times in the last four years – (2015-Golden Horn) (2017-Enable) (2018-Enable). Enable, with 12 wins from 13 starts, is unbeaten in two G1s this year, capturing the 10-furlong Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 6 and then following up in the 12-furlong King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot on July 27. Gosden has a strong association with jockey Frankie Dettori, who is enjoying a fabulous 2019 at the age of 48. British Classic wins (10): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna; QIPCO 1,000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel. Irish Classic wins (7): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable, 2019 Star Catcher; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh.

Goodwood record: Gosden has trained 154 winners at Goodwood, including 36 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. His first winner at the track was Thakib on August 4, 1990.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1993 Sonus, 2017 & 2018 Stradivarius)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2012 The Fugue, 2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (2014 Kingman)

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden approaching 3,200 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. He is enjoying a most amazing 2019, with nine G1 winners in 57 days – the latest of which was Enable in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, July 27. He has missed out in riding Stradivarius in the last two Goodwood Cups – he was suspended last year. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 67 successes, including a week-topping seven this year. He has been crowned the world’s best jockey in both 2018 and 2015. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit).

Goodwood record: Dettori has ridden 201 winners at Goodwood, including 69 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First winner at the track was Lizzy Hare on June 9, 1987.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti)

RACE 1

First race – Unibet Handicap

Quotes

TUDHOPE ARRIVES ON TIME

Danny Tudhope showed southern racegoers why he is a key challenger for this year’s Stobart Jockeys’ Championship when landing the first race at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Tudhope teamed up with trainer David O’Meara to land the £75,000 Unibet Handicap with 25/1 shot Fayez, who received a skilful ride from the saddle. Second-last of the 16 runners who turned into the home straight, Tudhope came briefly off the rail before nipping back onto it and driving Fayez to victory.

The partnership scored by half a length from Jazeel (8/1), with Setting Sail (5/1jt-fav) and Ventura Knight (16/1) taking the next two places, beaten a neck and one and a half lengths. Soto Sizzler, who was unplaced, was the other joint-favourite.

Mud-spattered Tudhope, who is based in Thirk, Yorkshire, has now ridden 83 winners this season, one behind current leader Oisin Murphy. Tudhope said of Fayez: “He needs a bit of luck and is a tricky horse to win with, but he has a lot of talent. Things need to fall right for him, and he needs a bit of cover from other horses.

“I was told to stay on the rail and not come wide, because that suits him – if we had been beaten, so be it, but he runs better that way. If you pull him out wide he doesn’t run so well. I had enough horse to get the gaps when they came.

“It’s not very nice out there [with the wind and rain], but I was covered up and didn’t notice it. The ground is a bit loose and they are getting into it, but it’s still nice ground.”

Tu10.

Race One – Unibet Handicap – Winning Trainer Quotes

FAYEZ FLIES TO FIRST

25/1 shot Fayez captured the opening race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £75,000 Unibet Handicap, with a dramatic victory in the 10-furlong handicap.

Second-last entering the home straight, Fayez, trained by David O’Meara, had to wait for a gap to appear on the rail, but managed to thread a passage in the closing stages under a superb ride by Danny Tudhope, who is chasing his first jockeys’ championship success this season, to score by a half-length. The Jedd O’Keeffe-trained Jazeel (8/1) was back in second.

North Yorkshire-based O’Meara said: “Fayez likes to be dropped in and go to sleep in his races and then burrow a way through.

“The run he made on the rail was one of those! It worked and that was great, but if it hadn’t have worked, it would not have mattered as there were other races for him.

“Danny went out there with no pressure. If he got stopped, it is not the end of the world, but the plan was ride from the back, take our time and try to burrow a way through.

“We went out with no huge expectations today. This horse has been doing a lot of his winning at Ripon and it is almost as if that track brings out the best in him.

“He has been in great form all year and it was lovely to also see him win away from Ripon. The track here at Goodwood is also right-handed and that suited him.”

Jedd O’Keeffe was delighted with the performance of second-placed Jazeel. He said: “Jazeel is a fantastic horse. He always comes and runs his race. They did not go especially fast today and he could do with being in a race where they go a real good gallop and that would see him to great effect!

“We are delighted with the performance and we will get him back home before making a plan.”

1.50pm Unibet Handicap, 1m 1f 197y

1 Fayez (Northern Lads & Nawton Racing) David O’Meara 5-8-12 Danny Tudhope 25/1

2 Jazeel (Quantum) Jedd O’Keeffe 4-8-11 Jamie Spencer 8/1

3 Setting Sail (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-07 James Doyle 5/1jf

4 Ventura Knight (Middleham Park Racing) Mark Johnston 4-8-13 16/1

5/1jf Soto Sizzler (9th)

16 ran

Time: 2m 9.26s

Distances: ½, nk, 1½

Tote Win: £35.80 Places:£5.30, £2.50, £1.60, £3.10 Exacta: £329.00

Breeding: b g Zoffany (IRE) – Gems (GB) (Haafhd (GB))

Breeder: Siobhan Ryan

David O’Meara – 2nd Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Danny Tudhope – 3rd Goodwood winner (2nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

First race, 1.50pm: Unibet Handicap

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Danny Tudhope, rider of 25/1 chance and winner Fayez, said: “Good.”

Jamie Spencer, partner of the half-length second Jazeel (8/1), said: “Good ground, but loose on top.”

James Doyle, rider of third-placed 5/1 joint favourite Setting Sail, said: “Beautiful ground, but getting softer.”

Ryan Moore, partner of fourth home Ventura Knight, said: “It is just on the slow side of good, but it will change.”

Cieren Fallon, on board Mountain Hunter, said: “Good to soft.”

Sean Levey, partner of Master The World, said: “On the slow side.”

Franny Norton, jockey of Aquarium, said: “It is a bit loose on top – but firm underneath, that will change as the rain continues.”

Andrea Atzeni, partner of Beringer, said: “On the slow side.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Johnny Drama, said: “It is getting in.”

Gerald Mosse, jockey of First Sitting, said: “It is good to yielding.”

Pat Cosgrave, rider of Exec Chef, said: “Good, good to soft.”

PJ McDonald, on board Plutonian, said: “It is loose on top and we have opened it up [further].”

Jimmy Quinn, on board Lunar Jet, said: “It is loose on top, but still firm underneath

Stevie Donohoe, rider of Bless Him, said: “Good ground”

Tom Marquand, jockey of Nicklaus, said: “It is getting into the ground.”

Tu12.

GOING CHANGE AFTER FIRST RACE

The going was officially changed by Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, after the first race to

Good

following rain and showers. The ground had been previously described as Good, Good to Firm in places.

Tu13.

Second race – Qatar Vintage Stakes

Winning trainer quotes

PINATUBO SHOWS PURE CLASS

IN VINTAGE STAKES

Pinatubo had claims to be the season’s leading two-year-old to this point, and he can be regarded as the clear no.1 after a spectacular triumph in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

Bred by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation, and trained for it by Charlie Appleby, Pinatubo followed up his victory in Royal Ascot’s Listed Chesham Stakes with a runaway victory on the Sussex Downs, beating a classy field hollow. Sent off the 6/4 favourite he won by five lengths and five lengths from the Clive Cox-trained Positive (12/1) and Lope Y Fernandez (9/2), from Aidan O’Brien’s stable. Pinatubo, who is a son of Darley stallion Shamardal [who won this race in 2004], beat Lope Y Fernandez by three and a quarter lengths at Royal Ascot, so to increase that margin three-fold was highly impressive.

After a post-race debrief from winning jockey James Doyle, Appleby said: “You can see from watching him walk around that he’s a laid-back character. He’s like an old horse.

“I said to Giuseppe, who rides him every day, ‘Will he be alright on this ground?’ and he said ‘No problem’. You really can’t get excited watching him on the gallops in the mornings, but it’s what he does in the afternoons on the racecourse that is so special.

“As James said, “I just wheeled him out there [to take up the running], and when I did he came sharply back on the bridle and just wanted to go forward, so I let him”. We’ve seen acceleration on his three most recent starts – when you think of what he did at Epsom, when a horse got loose on the front end and was always going to come back, but he showed great acceleration that day and again at Royal Ascot.

“Going forward I’ll speak to His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed, about plans, and we thought we might have been a bit bold coming here, but the [G1] National Stakes [at the Curragh, September 15] is probably a likely target, and from what we’ve seen today that should be okay.

“He’s a horse who takes his racing so well, so I wouldn’t want to put a bar to say that after the National we’d pull up, or that we might run him again in the Dewhurst Stakes. We’ll take one step at a time, but after retiring Blue Point [who landed a G1 sprint double at Royal Ascot and is now set for a career as a Darley stallion] I’ve been looking for another good one, and may have found him.

“On the dam’s side there’s plenty of stamina – she’s a Dalakhani mare – and one thing I said to James today was ‘Keep it simple, let’s not be clever and think we’ve got gears, and just let him roll along’. Box-seat him was the plan, and if they drop away let him go on, because I’m sure this horse will get a mile. He’s got a good head, he relaxes and gets into a lovely rhythm.”

Pinatubo is a good-looking horse and well put together, but he’s not the biggest. Appleby said: “I’d rather have a good little’un than a big bad’un. Seriously, there will be some class horses out there who haven’t been seen on the racecourse yet – backward, scopier types – but he has good shoulders on him and a big back end. I see no reason why he shouldn’t be a three-year-old.”

Tu14.

Race Two – Qatar Vintage Stakes – Winning Jockey Quotes

PINATUBO ERUPTS AT GOODWOOD

Godolphin’s QIPCO 2,000 Guineas favourite Pinatubo cemented his position at the top of the market for the 2020 mile Classic with a devastating success in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

The two-year-old, who is trained by Charlie Appleby and was returned the 6/4 favourite, travelled sweetly throughout the seven-furlong contest and extended his unbeaten sequence to four victories with a blistering turn of foot in the home straight.

The son of 2004 Qatar Vintage Stakes scorer Shamardal, Pintaubo readily came clear to score five lengths from the Clive Cox-trained Positive (12/1) in second.

James Doyle, who has ridden Pinatubo to success on all four of his career starts, said: “That was a pretty spectacular performance from Pinatubo.

“We did not go all that quick and he surprised me with how well he got into a rhythm and settled.

“Pinatubo is just a wonderful horse with a great nature. He is very quick. When you ask him to go and stretch, he really drops down and accelerates – he really showed that today.

“We were just interested to see today how Pinatubo coped with a small bit of ease in the ground and he did it very nicely. He really let down well, Charlie has brought him along nicely. Hopefully he can go on to bigger and better things and I’m sure he will.”

Discussing the prospect of stepping up to a mile, Doyle continued: “He is vey fast, but he galloped all the way to the line today. Trip-wise, I’m sure he would see out a mile no problem. These top horses need a turn of foot and even if they are going up to a mile, they still need to be able to accelerate and he has that turn of pace that a good horse should possess.

“Pinatubo is not overly tall, but he has a bit of scope and range about him. I think he is a top-level horse. He started life off at Wolverhampton, but he even got us excited that day.

“He never really shows that much at home, but when he gets to the track, he brings his A game. He is a horse to be excited about and all of the top races towards the end of the season will be on his radar I imagine.

“You dream to ride horses like this and he is pretty special all right.”

Unibet make Pinatubo the 7/2 favourite from 8/1 for next year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas (Saturday, May 2)

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2), 7f

1 Pinatubo (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-01 James Doyle 6/4 fav

2 Positive (Alan Spence) Clive Cox 2-9-01 Adam Kirby 12/1

3 Lope Y Fernandez (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 9/2

7 ran

Time: 1m 27.03s

Distances: 5, 5

Tote Win: £2.00 Places: £1.20, £4.20 Exacta: £15.40

Breeding: b c Shamardal (USA) – Lava Flow (IRE) (Dalakhani (IRE))

Breeder: Godolphin

Charlie Appleby – 24th Goodwood winner (9th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

James Doyle – 36th Goodwood winner (15th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Tu15.

Second race, 2.25pm: Qatar Vintage Stakes

COX POSITIVE ABOUT POSITIVE

Lambourn trainer Clive Cox was upbeat about the run of Positive (12/1) run in the G2 £200,000 Qatar Vintage Stakes, despite the Dutch Art colt coming home five-lengths adrift of the 6/4 favourite and winner Pinatubo.

Cox commented: “It is the start of his journey, we have not hurried him at all. It is a huge step up from Salisbury to here, and he has confirmed our hopes that he had progressed from that run.

“He is a horse that we are excited for the future.

“Where next? We will see how he comes back first. I don’t think we are in any hurry. He is a horse that we would be very keen on the Dewhurst for, but it will all depend on how he comes back from here.”

Jockey Adam Kirby, added: “Obviously I am gutted to have bumped into one. I think the winner is a freak.

“I think my horse ran a great race, and he is only going to get better with time, I am absolutely delighted with him.”

Ryan Moore, on board the third-placed Lope Y Fernandez, a half-brother to last year’s winner, Dark Vision, said: “He ran a good race.”

Tu16.

Race Three – Qatar Lennox Stakes – Winning Trainer Quotes

SIR DANCEALOT FOXTROTS TO SUCCESS

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot (6/1) became the second horse to win back-to-back renewals of the £312,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes with a smooth success in the seven-furlong contest.

Ridden by Gerald Mosse, the five-year-old quickened up smartly to by a length from the James Tate-trained 5/2 favourite Hey Gaman in second.

Sir Dancealot is just the second horse after Nayyir (Gerard Butler, 2002 and 2003) to win multiple renewals of the G2 event (it was upgraded to G2 status in 2003).

Newmarket trainer Elsworth said: “It is lovely to win this race again with Sir Dancealot. He was pretty good today. He took up a furlong out and didn’t look like getting caught.

“Sir Dancealot has contested all the six and seven furlongs races over the last couple of years. He won the Rockingham as a two-year-old and has always been a very good horse.

“The trainer has been a bit over ambitious and pushed him a little bit to reach his true heights. He won this race last year and then went on to win the Hungerford Stakes. He will probably go back to Newbury for the Hungerford Stakes again now.

“That is our first winner since April [Dandhu, G3 Fred Darling Stakes, Newbury, April 13]. It has been a bit of a famine for everyone in the yard, but one or two horses have been running alright.

“We haven’t lost our nerve and it is great for these owners to have another big winner. We are all cock-a-hoop and we are going to get pissed.

“It is a well-worn cliché that you say “it is down to the staff and everything,” but it really is. It is full credit to them because they have been fantastic. We only win Group races anyway!”

Tu17.

Race Three – Qatar Lennox Stakes – Winning Jockey Quotes

SIR DANCEALOT PROVES DANCE-FLOOR KING

Frenchman Gerald Mosse steered 6/1 shot Sir Dancealot to successive victories in the £312,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes for Newmarket trainer David Elsworth.

The son of Sir Prancealot showed a smart turn of foot in the closing stages to land the seven-furlong event by a length from 5/2 favourite Hey Gaman in second.

Mosse also rode the five-year-old in the 2018 renewal of the G2 event and he was delighted to record another big-race success on Sir Dancealot.

He said: “When you have a horse as good as Sir Dancealot, it makes your ride look much easier and better.

“I had the best horse in the race and the trainer told me to ride him how I feel. He did not want to give me instructions from an inside draw.

“They went a good gallop and I took my time. Last year’s race was a little more complicated, but today I wanted to give him more room and in three strides he went by them. He was playing with them.”

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2), 7f

1 Sir Dancealot (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 5-9-03 Gerald Mosse 6/1

2 Hey Gaman (Sultan Ali) James Tate 4-9-03 Frankie Dettori 5/2 fav

3 Suedois (George Turner & Clipper Logistics) David O’Meara 8-9-03 Danny Tudhope 8/1

9 ran

Time: 1m 28.1s

Distances: 1, 1

Tote Win: £6.70 Places: £2.00, £1.20, £2.30 Exacta: £20.30

Breeding: b g Sir Prancealot (IRE) – Majesty’s Dancer (IRE) (Danehill Dancer (IRE))

Breeder: Vincent Duignan

David Elsworth – 78th Goodwood winner (19th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Gerald Mosse – 8th Goodwood winner (2nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Tu18.

Third race, 3.00pm: Qatar Lennox Stakes

GAMAN A GAME SECOND

The James Tate-trained 5/2 favourite Hey Gaman came home a length adrift of the winner, 6/1 chance Sir Dancealot, in the G2 £312.000 7 furlong Qatar Lennox Stakes.

Tate was pleased with his charge, saying: “Everything seemed to go well except that we were second.

“I thought he got a clean run at it. We let the leader go, but he seemed to be in a good rhythm through the race he just got beat by a very good horse who is particularly good at Goodwood.

“We will keep campaigning him at this level, the obvious targets are the Hungerford, the Prix de la Foret and the Park Stakes.

“We definitely want to go for the Foret – Longchamp is his favourite track. He is a smashing horse.

“After that he may well get a little stud job or we will keep him in training.”

Adam Kirby, rider of the third, Suiedos (8/1), said: “The pace was strong and he settled nicely. He took me into the race well.

“I thought the race was going to open up a little bit more than it did, unfortunately that backfired and I had to switch him which probably cost us a clear cut second.”

Tu19.

Race Four – Qatar Goodwood Cup – Winning Trainer Quotes

STRADIVARIUS HITS HIGH NOTE TO WIN THIRD GOODWOOD CUP

Stradivarius (4/5 favourite) emulated Double Trigger (1995, 1997 & 1998) by recording a third victory in the Qatar Goodwood Cup.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden, the superstar stayer extended his unbeaten sequence to eight wins with a vintage display in the two-mile contest.

The five-year-old travelled powerfully into contention in the home straight and displayed his customary turn of foot to win eased down by a neck from the Mark Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee (11/2) in second.

Stradivarius’ illustrious win record now features three Qatar Goodwood Cups, two Gold Cups, two Yorkshire Cups, a Lonsdale Cup and a QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup success.

He will win the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million Bonus for the second year running if he lands the G2 Lonsdale Cup at York’s Ebor meeting next month.

Discussing the stayer after the race, Newmarket trainer Gosden said: “Stradivarius is a gorgeous horse. He followed Cross Counter and that is proper horse. Frankie followed the right horse, pounced at the right time, timed it beautifully and then overdid the waving at the crowd.

“I was not comfortable where he was early on in the race, but from halfway I was happy with his position. We discussed what we thought would happen in the race and then you leave Frankie alone to decide during the race.

“Stradivarius has won his race and then our great hero started waving to the crowd. I must say that is a little dangerous because Stradivarius is a pro and when you say ‘well that’s enough’, he says ‘OK, I’ll put the brakes on’ and it was lucky Frankie didn’t go over the handle bars I thought!

“It is great to emulate Double Trigger who was a great horse of Mark Johnston’s. Stradivarius is a little street fighter and he just puts it in when he has to. That is the great thing about this horse.

“He was in the yard roaring like a bull at 5.15am this morning telling everyone that he was ready. We were all thrilled with that and he is just a real pro.

“He is a very unique horse. They are not meant to have four white socks and a white face and be on the neat side. I would never call him small, he’s neat.

“Stradivarius knows how to win. We never overwork him at home and always let him do what he enjoys doing. He is just a grand horse and it is wonderful to have a horse like him win three Goodwood Cups.

“Bjorn Nielsen bred him, owns him, and I think to him that is profoundly fulfilling to him to have bred the horse.

“We are lucky to have horse like this in the stable. We have fantastic staff, whether it be assistants, riders, yard people, head people.

“It is still good ground. The rain has come, but it has been blasted through and is not sitting over us. He probably would have won in good to soft, but that is not his favourite. He can quicken and a horse that can quicken wants top of the ground – that is the great weapon they have. If you take that away, then you have blunted them.”

Tu20.

Fourth race – Qatar Goodwood Cup

Quotes

DETTORI’S FABULOUS RUN CONTINUES

ON STAYING HERO STRADIVARIUS

Frankie Dettori was clearly humming with excited relief after riding Bjorn Nielsen’s Stradivarius to victory in the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup.

It was a historic triumph, for the five-year-old became the first horse to win the famous two-mile race three years in a row. He became Dettori’s 10th Group One winner since May, and is now one win away from landing the £1m bonus given by Weatherbys Hamilton Insurance for any horse who can win a sequence of four staying races. Stradivarius, who has now won 12 of 16 races, and his last eight in a row, landed the Yorkshire Cup in May, the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, and now today’s big prize. He needs to win the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on August 23 to land the bonus again.

The John Gosden-trained Stradivarius (4/5f) beat Dee Ex Bee (11/2) by a neck, but Dettori was celebrating before the line and the winner could have won by half a length or perhaps more. In third was Cross Counter (3/1).

Dettori laughed when he said: “It’s not good for the heart – after winning the King George on Saturday [on Enable] and now this on the two most popular and precious horses in training, and with the following of people they both have.

“I had the perfect race, and followed the one I thought would be the biggest threat [Cross Counter]. He took me into the race, and it was great to be behind him, otherwise I would have had to make my move earlier. As always, my horse showed he is a stayer with a turn of foot. He passed the others very easily, but when he got to the front and had the race won I probably celebrated a stride too early. Everyone is panicking, but I’ve been here before and know where the winning post is.

“He’s an amazing horse who wastes very little energy, is mentally tough and is never going to be flash and win by ten lengths, but he gets the job done. All I have to do is put him in the race and he does the rest. He’s a perfect partner.

“It’s important for the public to have a horse who stays in training for so long and keeps delivering and with Stradivarius you know what you are going to get – a fight. Which is why people love him.

“It’s nerve-wracking and exciting, but I work for a great trainer in John Gosden, who puts it on a plate for me. He and the staff should have all the credit.”

Tu21

Qatar Goodwood Cup – winning owner quotes

Nielsen – “I am very lucky”

Owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen full of praise for his Stradivarius after the five-year-old son of Sea The Stars landed the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup for the third year in succession.

Nielsen said: “Stradivarius is an amazing horse.

“He obviously has a great will to win and is such a cool horse mentally. He is so relaxed and I think that is why he is as good as he is, together with having an unbelievable trainer and brilliant jockey.

“This gets more nerve-racking as you go on because you start to realise that it is becoming historic, like winning three Goodwood Cups in a row.

“ I am actually more nervous now – I must have checked the weather forecast 100 times last night – as compared to a year or two ago.

“A horse like Stradivarius comes along for very few people. I am very lucky.”

Tu22.

Fourth race, Qatar Goodwood Cup (British Champions Series)

SECOND FIDDLE AGAIN FOR DEE EX BEE

‘Ever the bridesmade, never the bride’, a phrase that trainer Mark Johnston must know well after Dee Ex Bee came home a neck second to Stradivarius, who was completing an historic hat trick of victories in the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, the feature race on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, 2019.

Johnston commented: “We were a bit closer to Stradivarius this time, partly because Frankie [Dettori] dropped his hands, but we were a margin closer anyway, even before he dropped his hands.

“Dee Ex Bee sticks on so well, there is no doubt that today was great. Wells Farhh Go did nothing for us, he was too far in front, but the other horse [third-placed Cross Counter] worked well for us. But then there is that little bit where he hits the front and he definitely idles a little bit. It doesn’t have to be much at this level to give it away.

“The Prix du Cadran and the Doncaster Cup are probably the next ones for him. That is not shirking Stradivarius, but the chances are he won’t meet Stradivarius in those.

“Whether he stays in training next year will be up to the owners. I think it would be surprising if he didn’t stay in training next year.”

Asked about Stradivarius matching Double Trigger’s record of three wins in the Qatar Goodwood Cup Johnston replied: “I wish he hadn’t! But all credit to him, he has done it in style. Stradivarius can thank Dee Ex Bee and Cross Counter – people won’t say he has done the treble in a weak division. You can’t take it away from the winner, these are good Goodwood Cups.”

Jockey Silvestre de Sousa added: “He ran well. We got beaten by the horse we thought might beat us. We got a bit closer this time.”

Tu23.

Qatar Goodwood Cup third Cross Counter going after second G1 Melbourne Cup

Cross Counter, ridden by James Doyle, hit the front in the 2019 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup with over a furlong to race, but could not hold Stradivarius and Dee Ex Bee who both beat him in last month’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

He was beaten a neck and a length and three quarters, but Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby was pleased with Cross Counter’s performance.

Appleby commented: “I am pleased because, at the end of the day, when you go out there and try and beat Stradivarius you know you are punching high.

“Cross Counter has gone and run a very creditable race – when he travelled into contention from the three-furlong marker to the two, I thought we were in the right position to be able to serve it up to Stradivarius, but he is just too good.

“Someone standing next me said he wished the race was a furlong further – I replied that we tried four furlongs further at Ascot and we still couldn’t beat Stradivarius, who is a supreme champion. It was a great race to watch and great for racing.”

Cross Counter won the G1 Melbourne Cup for Godolphin at Flemington in November and will now attempt to carry off the race that stops Australia again.

The trainer said: “We always had it in the back of our minds that we could hopefully go back to the Melbourne Cup with him, and that is still firmly there.

“We will see how Cross Counter comes out of this race and we might take in the Irish St Leger (G1, 14f, the Curragh, September 15) before returning to Melbourne.

“You won’t see these class of stayers all over the world, so for Cross Counter to be mixing it with Stradivarius and Dee Ex Bee shows that he still holds his ability and his enthusiasm.

“He has strengthened this year. He was a well-handicapped horse when winning last year’s Melbourne Cup.”

Doyle added: “Cross Counter has run a good race again. He stays well, but Stradivarius is too good, while Dee Ex Bee is a fair horse as well. The right three horses finished in the top three.”

Tu24.

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (Group 1), 2m

1 Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-09 Frankie Dettori 4/5 fav

2 Dee Ex Bee (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 4-9-09 Silvestre de Sousa 11/2

3 Cross Counter (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-09 James Doyle 3/1

8 ran

Time: 3m 29.11s

Distances: nk, 1¾

Tote Win: £1.50 Places: £1.10, £1.60, £1.30 Exacta: £6.40

Breeding: ch h Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering (GB))

Breeder: Bjorn Nielsen

John Gosden – 155th Goodwood winner (37th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Frankie Dettori – 202nd Goodwood winner (70th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

More from winning owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen

“I thought it was a very good field. The three-year-olds were getting 15lb, which is a lot of weight, and you worry about everything when you come into a race like that. And there were the horses from the Gold Cup – Dee Ex Bee is a great stayer and Cross Counter sat a long way off in the Gold Cup and I thought that he would sit a lot closer to us. I was surprised that he actually led us.

“I thought it was the perfect position for Frankie to able to sit there and pick them off because with this horse, the horses in front of him aren’t going to beat him. While he is enthusiastic and healthy, he is going to pick anything off because he is very competitive.

“He wants to win and he doesn’t expend any energy beforehand. He is walking around like ‘Oh, I have got to do this again, what’s the big deal?’ because he is unbelievably relaxed.

“I have no plans to retire him. It depends obviously on what happens the rest of this year. Those horses [Le Moss, Sagaro and Ardross] were great horses and legends in their own right. You can’t really compare Stradivarius to them at this stage – everyone is going to want to at the end of his career and who knows? They are legends no matter what he does. If he stays healthy and enthusiastic, I am assuming that he will continue racing next year.”

Tu25.

Fifth race – European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden

Quotes

COBRA SNAKES UP ON RIVALS FOR DEBUT WIN

On a day of high-class action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival a young horse for the future emerged from the European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden.

Cobra Eye (15/8f), a two-year-old son of stallion Kodiac, became a second winner on the card for Frankie Dettori (completing a 4.18/1 double), who nursed his mount to a short-head victory over runner-up Fuwayrit (8/1), the mount of Ryan Moore. Lost In Time (9/2) finished third, a further one and a half lengths back, and 10 ran.

The winner is trained by Yorkshire’s John Quinn for owners Phoenix Thoroughbreds, who bought him as a yearling for €150,000 at a sale in France. He made his debut at Haydock Park recently when finishing second.

At the conclusion to a closely-run race Quinn said: “I knew two strides from the line he was second, but on the line I wasn’t sure. That man [Dettori] got him home in front. He’s probably the best jockey in the world and we’ve had great luck together – he won the [G1] Prix Morny for us on The Wow Signal and last year he won the [G2] Prix Robert Papin on Signora Cabello. He’s always very welcoming when we ring him to ride, but on this occasion he rang us, or at least Ray Cochrane [Dettori’s agent] rang us. Well done Ray. We were so pleased.

“He’s a very nice horse, a little bit raw but we won’t rush him, and he has a nice pedigree. He could probably do with another furlong now. I’m delighted, because as you know there’s a huge difference between winning by a short-head and being beaten that far.

“He only made his debut 11 days ago, and after going to Haydock and back, and then all the way down here he’s taken it all very well. He was drawn one and yet in he went and stood in there very well.

“I’m very pleased for Phoenix Thoroughbreds, who bought the filly [Signora Cabello] off us last year and after that sent us some very nice horses, including some nice two-year-olds.”

Tu26.

Race Five – European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes – Winning Jockey Quotes

COBRA SNAKES HIS WAY TO SUCCESS

Frankie Dettori recorded a quickfire 4.18/1 double after 15/8 favourite Cobra Eye captured the European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes.

Trained by John Quinn, the two-year-old son of Kodiac knuckled down gamely under Dettori to repel the challenge of 8/1 shot Fuwayrit by a short-head in the six-furlong event.

Dettori, who now leads the Racing TV Top Jockey standings having steered Stradivarius to success in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, said: “At the furlong marker, Cobra Eye had a bit of a speed wobble as he is not mature enough, so I thought I would just keep riding him with hands and heels and then he would get the job done.

“In the last 50 yards, I knew I was always in control. I had cover during the race and I was able to really get him going without using him too much – it worked out well.

“I love the horse. He has lots of potential, but he is not there yet. I told John to give the horse a chance and let him develop.”

Tu27.

Fifth race, 4.10pm: European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden

SECOND RUNNER-UP FOR JOHNSTON

“Second sucks” said trainer Mark Johnston after coming a short head second in the EBF Maiden with 8/1 chance Fuwayrit behind 15/8 favourite Cobra Eye. This followed on from a second in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup with Dee Ex Bee.

Johnston went on: “Second again, but it was a great run from the horse. The first and third [Lost In Time] have both had a run and it always makes a difference. He has run really, really well. You can’t take it away from him and he has gone down by a short head.

“We will see how he is and then go for another maiden or novice race somewhere.”

Ryan Moore, rider of the Gutaifan colt, added: “He has run a good race for first time out.”

Oisin Murphy, on board the third, Godolphin’s Lost In Time (9/2), said: “I am happy with the run. I think it was a strong race. The first three home are nice horses.”

Tu28.

TODAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS SO FAR

1:50pm UNIBET HANDICAP

Inside the final half furlong, SETTING SAIL, placed third, edged marginally right-handed making brief contact with the winner, FAYEZ (IRE) which then lugged left-handed away from the whip before being corrected by the rider, taking SETTLING SAIL momentarily off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved.

Following the race, Andrea Atzeni reported that BERINGER, placed fifth, was denied a clear run, and Franny Norton reported that AQUARIAM, unplaced, was denied a clear run. Gerald Mosse reported that FIRST SITTING, unplaced, hung right-handed; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding revealed he had spread a plate.

2:25pm QATAR VINTAGE STAKES (Group 2)

The performance of MYSTERY POWER (IRE), which finished sixth of seven runners was considered. Richard Hannon’s explanation that the colt was unsuited by the Good ground in this higher class of race, and that quicker ground would be preferable, was noted.

Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that MYSTERY POWER (IRE), placed sixth, was never travelling.

3:00pm QATAR LENNOX STAKES (Group 2)

Permission was given for DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) and HEY GAMAN to wear hoods in the Parade Ring. ZAAKI wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

An enquiry was held to consider interference approaching the final half furlong when HEY GAMAN, placed second, ridden by Frankie Dettori, interfered with DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa. Dettori was suspended for 4 days for careless riding for allowing his mount to drift right-handed towards the rail when insufficiently clear, causing DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT to be tightened for room with De Sousa having to check for several strides.

Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE), unplaced, ran too free.

3:35pm QATAR GOODWOOD CUP STAKES (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

In order to make up time due to delays to the first two races, permission was given for the runners to Parade out of racecard order.

WELLS FARHH GO (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

Following the race, David Allan reported that WELLS FARHH GO (IRE), unplaced, ran too free.

4:10pm EUROPEAN BREEDERS FUND EBF MAIDEN

Approximately 2 furlongs out BOWLING RUSSIAN (IRE), placed fifth, edged left-handed taking IMPRESSOR (IRE), placed fourth, marginally off its intended line and causing it to make contact with CHEAT (IRE), unplaced, resulting in all three horses becoming unbalanced in the process and causing CHEAT (IRE) to shift left turning the quarters of WADI AL SAIL (IRE), unplaced. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.

Following the race, Pat Cosgrave reported that BOWLING RUSSIAN (IRE), placed fifth, hung left-handed, and P J McDonald reported that MR WILTON (IRE), unplaced, was slowly away.

Tu29.

Race Six – Chelsea Barracks Handicap – Winning Trainer Quotes

GALLGHER HAS GOT THE POWER

Trainer John Gallagher was “buzzing” with the success of 16/1 shot Green Power in the £30,000 Chelsea Barracks Handicap over five furlongs.

Ridden by PJ McDonald, the four-year-old son of Kheleyf ran on strongly to snatch victory close home, defeating 33/1 shot Poyle Vinnie by a head.

A delighted Gallgher said: “That was a good performance by Green Power. We wanted to try him over five furlongs, so we decided to run him here and see how he get on.

“We have the Shergar Cup in mind for him next and he won at that meeting last year.

“He is such a lovely horse and everything fell right for him. Once he gets into stride, he is a very good horse.

“PJ gave him a lovely ride as he was very patient. He has such a good jockey brain on him and when the gaps appeared he was there to take advantage!

“That is my second winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival as Quench Dolly won the Tatler Handicap here in 2017. I’m buzzing!”

Tu30.

Quotes

McDONALD PRODUCES POWER ON THE LINE

With 13 runners the Chelsea Barracks Handicap over five-furlongs was likely to produce a close finish, and let no one down.

Green Power (16/1), the mount of PJ McDonald, beat Poyle Vinnie (33/1) and Maygold (7/2f) by a head and a head, and there was another neck back to fourth-placed Duke Of Firenze.

McDonald, who rode the winner for Cotswolds trainer John Gallagher, said: “We were always going to have to ride him for a bit of luck, and drawn 14 was not ideal. He’s not the quickest into his stride, but we felt that if we could keep tabs on the other runners early on and get a bit of luck we would have a chance. Things worked out perfectly.

“I was able to drift off the rails slowly, and poor old Jimmy [Sullivan, on the runner-up], I rode his race and followed him everywhere and nicked his pocket on the line.

“At halfway I was a little worried, because there was a bit of congestion, but I could see Jimmy was going well and I knew he would be playing his cards late, so it was just a matter of getting out with enough time to pick him up.

“Thankfully, everything went well. He’s got ability and when things go right he’s a good sprinter. You could run that race again tomorrow and it would work out differently, but today was our day.”

Tu31.

Race Seven – Unibet Fillies’ Handicap – Winning Trainer Quotes

MAID GETS UP IN TIME

12/1 shot Maid For Life provided Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes with victory in the concluding race on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £25,000 Unibet Fillies’ Handicap over a mile.

Ridden by PJ McDonald, the three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel edged ahead close home to score by a half-length, defeating the Mark Johnston-trained Warning Fire (8/1) in second.

Fellowes said: “Maid For Life is a rule unto herself! She has her own ideas about the game, but she is very talented.

“We have taught her to settle and now she is really starting to get there.

“She is bred to be a turf filly so that was never an issue and I was delighted to see some rain as she does not want it rattling quick.

“They went a good clip, she got into a good rhythm and she stayed on well.

“The first two furlongs are so important with her. If she relaxes then we are OK and we did that perfectly today.

“She showed a nice attitude today and hopefully we can go on from here.”

PJ McDonald was completing a 220/1 double on the day, following Green Power’s 16/1 victory in the Chelsea Barracks Handicap.

He commented: “It went well. She switched off which was the main thing.

“I thought I was going to be a little bit unlucky in the finish because Franny’s horse [Warning Fire (8/1)] drifted a little bit and I had to switch back into the right of her. However, my filly was gutsy and she will probably get further.”

Tu32.

DRYING CONDITIONS AHEAD AT

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

Goodwood Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell is expecting a dry day for visitors who attend the Qatar Goodwood Festival tomorrow.

A damp start with drizzle and gusting winds was not the best way to open the five-day meeting, but the racing which unfolded was a perfect blend of high-class performance and close-finish action.

Arkell, who is in charge of his second Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “We only had 2.2 millimetres of rain this morning, so nothing much, but when the wind gets behind drizzle it looks like torrential rain. In fact it was nothing like as bad as that.

“We knew a bit of rain before racing was probably going to make a small difference to the going and we changed it from ‘good, good to firm in places’ to ‘good’.

“The wind is forecast to drop away tonight, and while there is just the risk of a shower until 3am that risk is decreasing all the time. We may have another millimetre or two, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t get any rain.

“Tomorrow we are forecast a dry day with sunny spells, and that looks settled for the rest of the week.”

Arkell said there are will be no changes to the course layout overnight, and, reflecting on the opening day’s action, he said: “Stradivarius was wonderful again in the Qatar Goodwood Cup, and the Godolphin two-year-old, Pinatubo, was hugely impressive in the Qatar Vintage Stakes. His time was a second and a bit quicker than that achieved by Sir Dancealot in the Qatar Lennox Stakes, which says much about his performance.

“It was also a thrill to see John Gallagher win the five-furlong handicap, the Chelsea Barracks Handicap, with Green Power. One thing we are really keen on is to provide a programme which gives winning opportunities for trainers with smaller yards, and owners who only have one or two horses or even shares in a horse. There are not always opportunities for small operators at other big meetings, and it is something we are keen on – and delighted by today’s result.”

LAST TWO RESULTS & STEWARDS’ REPORTS FOR LAST TWO RACES

4.45pm Chelsea Barracks Handicap, 5f

1 Green Power (Nino’s Partnership) John Gallagher 4-8-13 P J McDonald 16/1

2 Poyle Vinnie (Formulated Polymer Products Ltd) Ruth Carr 9-8-04 James Sullivan 33/1

3 Maygold (Farleigh Racing) Ed Walker 4-8-04 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2 fav

13 ran

Time: 58.72s

Distances: hd, hd, nk

Tote Win: £20.80 Places: £4.90, £11.20, £1.80 Exacta: £594.70

Breeding: b g Kheleyf (USA) – Hakuraa (IRE) (Elnadim (USA))

Breeder: Crossfields Bloodstock Ltd

John Gallagher – 11th Goodwood winner (2nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

P J McDonald – 8th Goodwood winner (4th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

5.15pm Unibet Fillies’ Handicap, 1m

1 Maid For Life (Normandie Stud Ltd) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-06 P J McDonald 12/1

2 Warning Fire (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-12 Franny Norton 8/1

3 Chaleur (Khalid Abdullah) Ralph Beckett 3-9-08 Harry Bentley 8/1

11 ran

Time: 1m 40.92s

Distances: ½, ½, ¾

Tote Win: £13.00 Places: £3.40, £2.50, £3.10 Exacta: £115.70

Breeding: b f Nathaniel (IRE) – Dream To Be Maid (GB) (Oasis Dream (GB))

Breeder: Normandie Stud Ltd

Charlie Fellowes – 2nd Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

P J McDonald – 9th Goodwood winner (5th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Race 6 – 4:45pm – Chelsea Barracks Handicap

Permission was given for POYLE VINNIE to go early and be led to post. BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start.

Josephine Gordon, the rider of HARRY HURRICANE, drawn 6, was slow to remove the blindfold. Gordon explained that she had been unable to remove the blind on the first attempt as HARRY HURRICANE had put his head forward, but she had managed to remove it on the second attempt. Her explanation was noted.

Following the race, Cieren Fallon reported that SAAHEQ, unplaced, suffered interference inside the final furlong, and Josephine Gordon reported that HARRY HURRICANE, unplaced, suffered interference in running.

Race 7 – 5:15pm – Unibet Fillies’ Handicap

PATTIE, drawn 9, anticipated the start and accelerated the gate at the same moment as the race had been started. Being satisfied that it was not caused through a faulty action of the starting stalls, no further action was taken.

David Egan, the rider of AL MESSILA, unplaced, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip without giving his mount time to respond inside the final furlong.

Following the race, Cieren Fallon reported that INFANTA ISABELLA, placed fourth, hung left-handed.

Tu34.

RACING TV LEADING JOCKEY AWARD – STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 2 1 -

PJ McDonald 2 - -

James Doyle 1 - 2

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Danny Tudhope 1 - -

Adam Kirby - 1 1

Ryan Moore - 1 1

Silvestre de Sousa - 1 1

Franny Norton - 1 -

Jamie Spencer - 1 -

James Sullivan - 1 -

Harry Bentley - - 1

Oisin Murphy - - 1

LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Charlie Appleby 1 - 2

David O’Meara 1 - 1

David Elsworth 1 - -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Mark Johnston - 3 -

Ruth Carr - 1 -

Clive Cox - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Ralph Beckett - - 1

Aidan O’Brien IRE - - 1

Saeed bin Suroor - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019 – WINNERS

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FAYEZ (Northern Lads & Nawton Racing) David O’Meara 5-8-12 Danny Tudhope 25/1

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f

PINATUBO (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-01 James Doyle 6/4 Fav

3.00 £312,000 Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f

SIR DANCEALOT (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 5-9-03 Gerald Mosse 6/1

3.35pm £500,000 Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-09 Frankie Dettori 4/5 Fav

4.10pm £25,000 European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden 6f

COBRA EYE (Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited) John Quinn 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 15/8 Fav

4.45pm £30,000 Chelsea Barracks Handicap 5f

GREEN POWER (Nino’s Partnership) John Gallagher 4-8-13 P J McDonald 16/1

5.15pm £25,000 Unibet Fillies’ Handicap 1m

MAID FOR LIFE (Normandie Stud Ltd) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-06 P J McDonald 12/1

