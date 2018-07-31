All the news from first day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, JULY 31 GOING CHANGE Following 4.8 millimetres of rain overnight, the going for the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival has changed to Good, Good to Soft in places on the straight course (from Good, Good to Firm places on the round course). The GoingStick Reading at 8.30am came to 6.3 (6.7 at 2pm yesterday) Stalls’ Position Straight Course: Stands’ Side. Round Course: 1m3f & 1m4f Outside Rest: Inside Rails The top and bottom bends and the far side of the straight have been dolled out, with the plan being to provide fresh ground in the straight on Thursday and for the top and bottom bends on Friday. This will make the following races slightly longer. 13:50 +10 yards 14:25 +10 yards 15:00 +10 yards 15:35 +14 yards 17:15 +10 yards Rainfall 5mm rain Friday evening/overnight. 18.3mm rain Sunday. 1.1mm rain early Monday morning 4.8mm overnight Forecast Looking warm, dry and sunny for the week now.

NON-RUNNERS TODAY 4.10pm Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden 10 SERENGETI SONG (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Other) 4.45pm Chelsea Barracks Handicap 14 OUTRAGE (Going) NON-RUNNER TOMORROW 5.55pm Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap 18 DARK PROFIT (IRE) (Self Certificate, Stiff) DECLARED RUNNERS FOR LADIES’ DAY – THURSDAY, AUGUST 2





1.50pm £75,000 Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y

1 (2) Zaman (Blinkers) Charlie Appleby 9st 7lb William Buick

2 (11) Ventura Knight (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 6lb P. J. McDonald

3 (6) Global Giant Ed Dunlop 9st 1lb Gerald Mosse

4 (4) Communique (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 13lb Silvestre De Sousa

5 (7) Completion (IRE) William Haggas 8st 12lb James Doyle

6 (9) Rock Eagle Ralph Beckett 8st 7lb Harry Bentley

7 (8) Al Jellaby Clive Cox 8st 5lb Luke Morris

8 (5) Crownthorpe Richard Fahey 8st 4lb Paul Hanagan

9 (3) Maverick Officer (Hood) David Simcock 8st 4lb Kieran O’Neill

10 (12) New Show (IRE) Michael Bell 8st 3lb Hayley Turner

11 (1) Bathsheba Bay (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Richard Hannon 8st 3lb David Egan

12 (10) Sing Out Loud (IRE) Gary Moore 8st 1lb Jimmy Quinn

2.25pm £300,000 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) 1m 6f

1 (2) Dance The Dream Marcus Tregoning 9st 6lb Hayley Turner

2 (1) God Given Luca Cumani 9st 6lb Ryan Moore

3 (10) Isabel de Urbina (IRE) Ralph Beckett 9st 6lb Harry Bentley

4 (4) Jet Streaming (IRE) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Ian Williams 9st 6lb Shane Kelly

5 (11) Maid To Remember William Haggas 9st 6lb James Doyle

6 (8) Precious Ramotswe (Tongue Strap) John Gosden 9st 6lb Frankie Dettori

7 (7) Star Rock Hughie Morrison 9st 6lb P. J. McDonald

8 (5) White Chocolate (IRE) David Simcock 9st 6lb William Buick

9 (12) Flattering (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 9lb

10 (6) Lady of Shalott (Hood) David Simcock 8st 9lb Tom Marquand

11 (9) Lubinka (IRE) Peter Chapple-Hyam 8st 9lb Oisin Murphy

12 (13) Maid Up Andrew Balding 8st 9lb Rob Hornby

13 (3) Pilaster Roger Varian 8st 9lb David Egan

3.00pm £200,000 Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f

1 (8) Charming Kid Richard Fahey 9st 0lb Luke Morris

2 (9) Cool Reflection (IRE) Paul Cole 9st 0lb P. J. McDonald

3 (6) Konchek Clive Cox 9st 0lb Adam Kirby

4 (1) Land Force (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb

5 (2) Marie’s Diamond (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa

6 (5) Neverland Rock Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Frankie Dettori

7 (3) Sabre Richard Fahey 9st 0lb Paul Hanagan

8 (7) Shine So Bright Andrew Balding 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy

9 (4) Sporting Chance Simon Crisford 9st 0lb James Doyle

3.35pm £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y

1 (4) Rhododendron (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 7lb

2 (2) Urban Fox William Haggas 9st 7lb Daniel Tudhope

3 (3) Wilamina (IRE) Martyn Meade 9st 7lb Oisin Murphy

4 (5) Billesdon Brook Richard Hannon 8st 13lb Tom Marquand

5 (1) Veracious Sir Michael Stoute 8st 13lb Frankie Dettori

6 (6) Wild Illusion (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick

4.10pm £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap 7f

1 (3) Shaybani (IRE) Richard Hughes 9st 7lb Shane Kelly

2 (10) More Than This Richard Fahey 9st 5lb Paul Hanagan

3 (15) James Watt (IRE) Michael Bell 9st 5lb Hayley Turner

4 (16) Cupboard Love Mark Johnston 9st 5lb Joe Fanning

5 (13) Revich (IRE) Richard Spencer 9st 2lb Tom Queally

6 (18) No More Regrets (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 1lb Ryan Moore

7 (8) Barristan The Bold Tom Dascombe 8st 13lb Richard Kingscote

8 (9) Water Diviner (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 13lb

9 (6) Forseti (Hood) Andrew Balding 8st 12lb Oisin Murphy

10 (11) Indian Viceroy Hughie Morrison 8st 10lb P. J. McDonald

11 (1) Hieronymus Seamus Durack 8st 9lb David Egan

12 (2) Greenback Boogie (IRE) Brian Meehan 8st 9lb Harry Bentley

13 (17) Two Blondes (IRE) Mick Channon 8st 8lb Silvestre De Sousa

14 (12) Artistic Rifles (IRE) Charles Hills 8st 6lb

15 (19) Reddiac (IRE) Ed Dunlop 8st 2lb Josephine Gordon

16 (14) Chonburi Richard Hannon 8st 2lb Thore Hammer Hansen (7)

17 (4) Nayslayer (IRE) Sylvester Kirk 8st 2lb Jimmy Quinn

18 (7) Mohogany Peter Chapple-Hyam 8st 0lb Noel Garbutt (3)

19 (5) St Ouen (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 0lb Kieran O’Neill

4.45pm £25,000 Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden 7f

1 (5) Accordance Mark Johnston 9st 0lb P. J. McDonald

2 (11) Black Medick Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Tom Marquand

3 (6) Deira Surprise Hugo Palmer 9st 0lb Josephine Gordon

4 (4) Furious David Simcock 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy

5 (1) Incharge Charles Hills 9st 0lb Paul Hanagan

6 (8) Lady Cosette (FR) Jeremy Noseda 9st 0lb William Buick

7 (9) Mehdaayih John Gosden 9st 0lb Frankie Dettori

8 (7) Red Archangel (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 0lb Joe Fanning

9 (2) Rux Power Andrew Balding 9st 0lb Rob Hornby

10 (12) Stellar Comet (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Ryan Moore

11 (10) Summer Skies Marcus Tregoning 9st 0lb Hayley Turner

12 (13) Sweet Jemima (USA) (Tongue Strap) William Muir 9st 0lb Richard Kingscote

13 (3) Wingreen (IRE) William Haggas 9st 0lb James Doyle

5.20pm £25,000 Tatler Handicap Stakes 5f

1 (4) Green Power John Gallagher 9st 9lb Gabriele Malune (5)

2 (5) Marnie James (Tongue Strap) Iain Jardine 9st 7lb Joe Fanning

3 (7) Kick On Kick On Clive Cox 9st 7lb Adam Kirby

4 (10) Helvetian Mick Channon 9st 5lb James Doyle

5 (12) Embour (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 1lb Ryan Moore

6 (8) Cowboy Soldier (IRE) Robert Cowell 9st 0lb P. J. McDonald

7 (9) Lord Riddiford (IRE) John Quinn 9st 0lb Jason Hart

8 (6) Count Otto (IRE) (Hood, Blinkers) Amanda Perrett 8st 12lb Lewis Edmunds (3)

9 (3) Dragon Moon (USA) Richard Hannon 8st 10lb Thore Hammer Hansen (7)

10 (13) Jack Taylor (IRE) (Blinkers) Richard Hughes 8st 7lb Shane Kelly

11 (2) Porchy Party (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Tom Dascombe 8st 3lb Hayley Turner

12 (1) Iconic Knight (IRE) Ed Walker 8st 2lb David Egan

13 (11) Dahik (IRE) Michael Easterby 8st 2lb Nathan Evans

Ryan Moore warm favourite to claim fifth Racing UK Qatar Goodwood Festival Top Jockey Award

Racing UK is delighted to renew its sponsorship of the Qatar Goodwood Festival Top Jockey Award, for which Ryan Moore is 11/10 favourite with Bet365.

The leading jockey over the five-day festival, which starts today, Tuesday, July 31, will receive a subscription to Racing UK, a £1,000 donation to the charity of his/her choice, and a deluxe Goodwood hamper.

Moore will be bidding for his third award in a row – having partnered five winners last year and eight in 2016.

Moore has been the leading jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival four times previously – 2007, 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Seb Vance, Racing UK’s Director of PR & Communications, said: “This will be the ninth consecutive year Racing UK has sponsored the Qatar Goodwood Festival Top Jockey Award, one of the most prestigious jockey awards of the season.

“We are always delighted to support the jockeys whenever we can, given they are the real ambassadors of the sport.”

Bet365 bet: 11/10 Ryan Moore, 7/2 James Doyle, 4/1 Andrea Atzeni, 8/1 William Buick, 10/1 Silvestre De Sousa, 25/1 Frankie Dettori, 33/1 Jim Crowley, Joe Fanning, Tom Marquand, Oisin Murphy, PJ McDonald, 66/1 David Probert

Racing UK (Sky 426, Virgin 536 and 411, BT TV, TalkTalk, Freeview and YouView 261) is the only channel to see all 37 races live from the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and all in stunning HD.

CLERK OF THE COURSE ED ARKELL

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, is officiating at his first Qatar Goodwood Festival after taking over from Seamus Buckley, who retired at the end of last season.

He has had to cope with a very dry spell for nearly two months, from the beginning of June until Friday evening, without hardly any rain. This led to lots of watering and the groundstaff team have worked around the clock to keep the track in optimum condition.

The welcome rain finally came on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday, with five millimetres falling, and then there was the deluge on Sunday which delivered another 18.3 millimetres. There was 1.1 millimetres early on Monday and rather more than expected overnight, 4.8 millimetres.

Arkell reported this morning: “The rain this morning stopped by 5am – we thought we might get a bit more but it did not materialise which was great. We had been expecting a shower overnight, possibly 1 or 2 millimetres, but we got almost five. It is now warm and breezy.

“All the good to firm bits on the round course have gone and it is Good, with the last three and a half furlongs of the straight course being a bit easier.

“We stopped watering on Saturday when it was nailed on that we would get heavy rain on Sunday. We have been so run around by forecasts that say rain is going to fall and it doesn’t come!

“We are starting off on ideal ground conditions in view of the forecast temperatures – up to very high 20s Celsius and even 30s on Saturday. If we have to water again, it will be at the very end of the week and we hope that we would not have to. Watering during a meeting is not ideal, but equally we don’t want to see absolutely rattling ground by Saturday.

“It is amazing what a difference a bit of rain makes. The course has picked up considerably from yesterday to today. We cut the course yesterday and it could almost do with another cut today.

“We will give across the course GoingStick readings for the Unibet Stewards’ Cup draw on Thursday, when the dolled out rail, by about five yards, on the far side of the straight comes down to provide fresh ground on the inner. Both sides of the course are probably quicker between the six-furlong start and the four-furlong pole because we are not watering more than necessary.

“The top and bottom bends are dolled out by a similar amount and both will be removed ahead of racing on Friday.

“I always like Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (14 furlongs, Thursday) as a race and it has been lifted to G2 status this year. The L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (G3, 7f, Friday) is a fascinating race, with plenty of overseas entries, while the Qatar Sussex Stakes, the Qatar Nassau Stakes and the Qatar Goodwood Cup are wonderful.”

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TODAY

4.10pm Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden

10 SERENGETI SONG (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Other)

4.45pm Chelsea Barracks Handicap

4 LINE OF REASON (IRE) (Going)

14 OUTRAGE (Going)

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW

2.25pm Move Over To Matchbook Handicap

5 DESERT WIND (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bad Scope)

5.55pm Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap

18 DARK PROFIT (IRE) (Self Certificate, Stiff)

PAROLE LOOKING TO TAKE NO PRISONERS IN QATAR SUSSEX STAKES THRILLER

Without Parole headlines eight declared runners for the £1,059,250 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35pm), one of Europe’s premier all-aged mile races at Goodwood on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Wednesday, August 1. First run in 1841, this year’s renewal of the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is the richest ever.

Without Parole (John Gosden/Andrea Atzeni) maintained his unbeaten record with a comfortable success in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot, defeating Gustav Klimt (Aidan O’Brien IRE/Ryan Moore) by a half-length. The three-year-old son of Frankel bids to provide Newmarket handler Gosden with his second success in the Qatar Sussex Stakes following Kingman’s 2014 victory.

Fresh from saddling the first and second in Saturday’s King George & Queen Elizabeth VI Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO), Sir Michael Stoute is targeting his fourth victory in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and first since 1998 courtesy of supplementary entry Expert Eye (James Doyle). Owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah, the joint winning-most owner in the race’s history with six victories, the three-year-old son of Acclamation returned to form with a scintillating four and a half-length victory in the G3 Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot. Expert Eye, supplemented at a cost of £70,000 for Wednesday’s contest, plundered the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes in great style at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The battalion of older horses is headed by Beat The Bank (Andrew Balding/Jim Crowley), who defeated Lord Glitters (David O’Meara/Daniel Tudhope) by a neck in the G2 Summer Mile at Ascot on July 14. Beat The Bank, winner of the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at last year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, represents Kingsclere handler Balding, who captured the 2017 Qatar Sussex Stakes with Here Comes When.

Lord Glitters, one of two potential runners for Yorkshire-based David O’Meara, was second in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and could be joined by stable companion So Beloved (Adam Kirby), who finished second in a G2 contest at the Curragh earlier this month and is declared to run in today’s G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs.

Dual G2 Celebration Mile winner Lightning Spear (David Simcock/Oisin Murphy) is yet to score in G1 company but filled the runner-up position in the 2018 G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes and finished a close third in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Unexposed three-year-old French challenger Orbaan (Andre Fabre FR/Silvestre de Sousa), successful on his last two starts at Maisons-Lafitte and latterly in Listed company at Saint-Cloud on July 1, completes the eight declared runners.

The Qatar Sussex Stakes is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

STRADIVARIUS’S CUP RUNNETH OVER IN THE PRESS

No fewer than 88 runners were declared for the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, but for large sections of the sporting press it is a one-horse show.

Stradivarius, a four-year-old chesnut colt with the nickname ‘Mighty Mouse’, is the go-to performer, the horse who has at least two, or maybe three, of his four white socks firmly around the neck of the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup. He faces six rivals, but after an impressive win in the race last year, and a recent victory over Europe’s leading stayers in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, this is a Mouse to bring down the house.

During a period of sporting excellence for Britain, headed at the weekend by victories for cyclist Geraint Thomas and motor racing’s Lewis Hamilton, racing needs a star to wrest publicity back to the racecourse. Enter Stradivarius, place him on the unique sporting stage provided by the Sussex Downs, give him a major racing festival at which to perform and spice the moment with the lure of a £1m bonus.

That bait, named the WH Stayers’ Million and designed to encourage the breeding, buying and racing of stamina-endowed horses, can be won by any horse that lands four races from a designated group. Stradivarius’s position is currently two down, two to go. The Guardian’s headline above a Chris Cook preview of the day’s action is, ‘Stradivarius back in tune to chase £1m at Goodwood’.

He may not be ridden by suspended Frankie Dettori, which would have gilded the publicity cake, but Andrea Atzeni won the Qatar Goodwood Cup on the horse last year and is a worthy substitute.

‘Jewel on the Downs’ is the Racing Post’s front-page homage to Stradivarius, while the Sussex Post’s preview of the Qatar Goodwood Festival includes a quote that in part explains the colt’s growing appeal. Trainer John Gosden’s son and assistant, Thady, is reported to say: “He is not a big horse, but he has a very big heart.”

The i headline ‘Atzeni ready to take his chance in a million’, refers to the cash carrot and the replacement jockey’s booking, and a report by the paper’s Jon Freeman includes Atzeni’s quote: “On what he’s done this year he’s the best horse in the race.” Rob Wright of The Times concludes that Stradivarius will win for John Gosden’s stable, but adds: “. . . perhaps Call To Mind can chase him home.”

Newsboy of the Daily Mirror pictures a different outcome, believing ‘the Mouse’ will be doing the chasing, not being chased. In siding with Torcedor, Newsboy argues: “Stradivarius finished a length in front of my selection, who came home in third, when landing the Gold Cup . . . but Torcedor finished ahead [of Stradivarius] when the pair chased home Order Of St George at Ascot in October.”

The Racing Post’s Tom Segal and The Sun’s Sirius column are also fans of Torcedor. Sirius’s compiler writes: “Jessica Harrington’s raider is sure to go close and looks the value,” but the Daily Star’s Starform column is unequivocal when assessing the day’s featured race. “This is best left to Stradivarius,” it claims, a view shared by Sam Turner of the Daily Mail.

Turner writes: “Stradivarius was an impressive winner of this event 12 months ago and should produce a robust defence of the trophy.”

Marcus Armytage of The Daily Telegraph sets the scene for a week of fascinating racing action at Goodwood, underlining the quintessential appeal of a racecourse which cannot fail to impress inveterate and first-time visitors. Armytage writes: “. . . the view north across the course of the rolling downs of rural Sussex will have changed very little in 110 years and there are not many places in England you could say that about.

“The essence of the meeting is the same too; linen suits, Panama hats, a less formal atmosphere than Royal Ascot, but nevertheless high class.”

Qatar’s sponsorship of the five-day meeting has given it added monetary value, too, and Armytage points out that the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup is now worth the same as Royal Ascot’s G1 Gold Cup.

The Racing Post’s Jon Lees is another scene-setter, but adds: “Don’t forget Galway,” and after referring also to today’s racing at Yarmouth, Beverley, Worcester and Perth he writes: “It’s no average Tuesday.” Few would disagree.

GOFFS UK STAGES FIRST GOODWOOD BLOODSTOCK SALE

‘Boutique sales’ of racehorses are the thing, it seems, nowadays and Goffs UK, which has regular sales at its Doncaster Racecourse venue, is holding the inaugural Goodwood Sale after racing on the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The company also stages a similar sale at Aintree during the Grand National meeting, while its sister company, Goffs, stages the London Sale at St James’s Palace on the eve of Royal Ascot. Tomorrow’s catalogue comprises 13 lots.

A possible sale topper is Lot 4, Marie’s Diamond. He is a two-year-old colt by the stallion Footstepsinthesand, and is currently in training at the Middleham yard of Mark Johnston, who has been leading trainer at this meeting 11 times, including three of the last four years. Marie’s Diamond is a three-time winner, including the Gr3 Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh last time out.

Learned Friend (Lot 3) is a Seeking The Gold mare, covered by the leading sire Dark Angel. She was placed in France and has bred two winners, including the Gr3 winner Inns Of Court. She hails from the family of Lune D’Or and Luth Enchantee.

Lot 10 is the recent G2 July Stakes third, Charming Kid. Offered from Ricahrd Fahey’s Yorkshire stable, the two-year-old son of Charm Spirit has run three times, opening his score with a win at York, finishing a disappointing eighth of 10 in the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, and then returning to form at Newmarket’s July Meeting.

Weeping Wind (Lot 12) is a seven-year-old mare with a Harzand colt foal at foot, and being offered by Luke Lillingston’s Mount Coote Stud. She comes from the family of sire Poliglote and the Australian G1 Randwick Stakes winner He’s Your Man/I’m Your Man.

Richard Ryan, Goffs UK’s Horses-In-Training agent, who has been responsible for sourcing some of the lots, commented: “I think the London Sale sets a benchmark, quite a high benchmark.

“Obviously, a new sale is something you have to put to people, but it has been very well received, with the venue, the Qatar Goodwood Festival, being the central fact in that. There is also the timing of the Australian Autumn Carnival and the new licenses in Hong Kong. It therefore fills a unique spot.

“To a large degree, I see this as an opportunity for international buyers, especially for the horses-in-training section. For the breeding prospects, the dates are not as important, but it stills leaves the opportunity for fillies or mares that are not in foal to be covered to southern hemisphere time in Europe and then shipped out.

“When I have contacted trainers and owners about the sale some doors were very welcoming and some not so, but you have to roll with that. No trainer wants to lose a smart horse from their yard, and you have to be sympathetic to that. But equally you try and guide them to the commercial aspect.

“Owners are grateful to trainers who do that [guide them when to sell], and equally some trainers are welcoming to us. The bigger issue is conveying that to a wider number of trainers, who would rather hang on to their horse and aren’t too worried about its profile commercially.

“Obviously, Goffs UK is an established international auctioneer and has a huge client list. We have targeted specific people for some of these horses, and have been keeping them updated about the lots so they know what is here on offer. It also means keeping people aware of ratings and other changes to the lots.

“There are quite a few I like in the sale. Obviously Marie’s Diamond is a very smart two-year-old who looks progressive. He could go all the way and could even be a real Guineas horse. That is a rare thing to find in an auction. I would like to think the bigger players internationally would be foolish to ignore him.

“Trainer Jim Bolger was supportive of the idea and likes Goodwood, and he has put in a really handy filly in Sometimesadiamond (Lot 13). She is as tough as teak and progressive as well. I think she will find a good new home.

“We are selling a life-time breeding right in Whitsbury Manor Stud’s stallion Showcasing, which shows the flexibility, and diversity of the sale. Ed Harper of Whitsbury Manor is a very forward thinking man, as is his father Chris. They run a very successful farm and they thought it was the perfect moment for their marketing. I can see other following in their footsteps. Showcasing is very well accepted by the industry and it is an easy sell.”

Tony Williams, managing director of Goffs UK, added: “Goffs UK is delighted to be working with the Goodwood team. Our first Goodwood Sale catalogue speaks for itself in quality and clearly indicates the vendor support – the international and domestic buying interest in this sale is extremely satisfying and we are looking forward to strong competition at tomorrow evening’s sale, which kicks off at 6.30pm, in the winner’s enclosure. This sale adds yet another exciting dimension to the Qatar Goodwood Festival.”

HAGGAS SLOTS HOME A ONE-THREE

Newmarket trainer William Haggas saddled the first and third in the opening race at the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Haggas’s Alfaaris (13/2), the mount of Jim Crowley, won the £75,000 Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap by half a length from Plutonian (20/1), who was three-quarters of a length ahead of Original Choice (9/1) – the last-named will be back in action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Friday, said his trainer.

Asked if cheekpieces had been the making of Alfaaris, Haggas replied: “No, he’s just grown up. He’s been a very different horse this year – last year he had a very high testicle which was bothering him and it required a big operation to get it out.

“He’s matured a lot since then, but things haven’t always gone his way. We had to delay his debut and then he was just beaten at Sandown last time out, but today’s it has all come right.

“Jim knows he is a horse who can pull up in front, and we felt he might have done that at Sandown, but he didn’t appear to do that today. Jim felt he got there a little too early today, but he won anyway. He will probably go to York next – he seems to like the northern air as much as does his trainer – but I fancy putting him up in grade at some time as I think he’s quite smart.

“This is his trip – we tried a mile and a half last year, but this is his trip and ground.”

Haggas said of Original Choice: “He ran well and is staying down here to run on Friday in the Golden Mile. He’s a lovely horse, who loved the bit of rain and I hope it doesn’t dry out too much later in the week.”

CROWLEY OFF THE MARK WITH ALFARRIS

Jim Crowley landed the first race of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival aboard the well-backed 13/2 favourite Alfarris, trained by William Haggas.

The four-year-old son of Shamardal made stylish headway towards the outside of the field in the home straight of the 10-furlong contest and ran on well despite idling in the closing stages, to score by a half-length from the Charlie Hills-trained Plutonian (20/1) in second.

Alfarris’ stable companion Original Choice (9/1) was a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Winning rider Crowley, who also had the choice of riding the fast-finishing fourth Afaak, said: “It’s nice to have had the choice [of Alfarris and Afaak]. Mr Haggas had told me Alfarris had been working very well and when Mr Haggas says that, you take heed, but Afaak is a decent horse too and it was a tough decision. I just felt the 9lb difference between them really helped.

“Today, Alfarris came into contention so well and you can’t really see what is going on at the rail as we were coming from the outside. He is a big baby still and he always knew he was just doing enough in the final furlong.

“At Goodwood, you don’t want to go too wide because you give away so much ground, but on the other hand, you want to get a clear run and that is not always the case down the inside.

“I think he has to try Pattern company as he is always just doing enough, which makes you think there is plenty more in the locker.

“He has some maturing to do mentally, but hopefully he will progress.

“It is good ground. Considering they had a lot of rain last, it will dry out and be beautiful ground tomorrow. I thought it was a touch on the slower side of good.”

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

1 Alfarris (Hamdan Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Jim Crowley 13/2

2 Plutonian (Fitri Hay) Charlie Hills 4-9-02 P J McDonald 20/1

3 Original Choice (A Goodman) William Haggas 4-9-02 Danny Tudhope 9/1

15 ran

Time: 2m 8.5s

Distances: ½, ¾

Tote Win: £7.10 Places: £2.40, £6.30, £4.10Exacta: £151.00

William Haggas – 46 Goodwood winners (12 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jim Crowley – 65 Goodwood winners (10 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

PLUTONIAN FINDS ALFARRIS ON ANOTHER PLANET

Jockey P J McDonald was pleased with the performance of 20/1 shot Plutonian, who finished a half-length second to the well-backed 13/2 favourite Alfarris, trained by William Haggas, in the opening race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the 10-furlong Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap.

Always prominent, the Charlie Hills-trained Plutonian kept on gamely in the closing stages, but could not match the turn of foot displayed by the winner.

McDonald said: “Plutonian has run an absolute blinder. I’m gutted he got beat as he didn’t deserve to.

“We got a great position from a bad draw and he was very brave. He kept on galloping all the way to the line. Unfortunately, on the day he just found one too good for him.”

Winning trainer Haggas also saddled Original Choice (9/1), who was a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Jockey Daniel Tudhope remarked: “I’m very pleased with Original Choice – it was a good run.

“I was behind the winner the whole way and he had a perfect position. I had to wait until the winner went. Original Choice has run a good race.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Jim Crowley, partner of the 13/2 favourite and winner Alfarris, said: “It is good, maybe a touch on the slow side.”

P J McDonald, rider of the half length second Plutonian (20/1), said: It is on the slow side.”

Danny Tudhope, jockey of the third home Original Choice (9/1), said: “Good.”

Dane O’Neill, partner of fourth Afaak, said: “Good ground.”

Joe Fanning, on Rainbow Rebel, said: “It is on the slow side of good,”

William Buick, rider of Dark Red, said: “On the slow side of good.”

Andrea Atzeni, on board Appeared, said: “It is on the slow side.”

Oisin Murphy, rider of Pivoine, said: “It is as described.”

Jason Watson, partner of Silver Line, said: “Good.”

Adam Kirby, rider of Not So Sleepy, said: “Good to soft.”

Paul Hanagan, on Society Red, said: “Good to firm.”

Nathan Evans, partner of Thomas Cranmer, said: “It is lovely ground.”

Silvestre de Sousa, rider of Medrano, said: “On the slow side of good.”

VISION OF LOVELINESS FOR KINGSLEY PARTNERSHIP

If the promoters of racing need an example of successful racehorse syndication they found one at the Qatar Goodwood Festival today.

Dark Vision (100/30f), who won the £200,000 G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes for two-year-olds, scored impressively under Silvestre De Sousa, beating Dunkerron (9/1) and Confiding (8/1) by one and three-quarters of a length and one and a quarter lengths. There is no doubt the winner and two of his stable companions at Mark Johnston’s Middleham yard in Yorkshire are fulfilling the dreams of their 19-strong syndicate.

Known as Kingsley Park 10, the members invested £7,000 each to become the owners of three juvenile colts, their payment also including training fees for the year. All three colts have won this season, today’s victory being the peak to date.

Dark Vision cost 15,000gns, a small sum in racehorse terms, but his very large size would have counted against him when he was offered for sale in October last year, while Victory Command, who won a Listed race at Ascot on Saturday for the same owners, cost just 6,000gns. Ironically both horses were entered in nurseries, handicaps for two-year-olds, at this meeting, yet each has proven to be some way above that class.

Johnston said of Dark Vision, who got away to a slow start in today’s race: “I never really thought that when I sent Dark Vision to Yarmouth that he would be coming to a Group Two race. Basically, when he is a massive horses and when he missed the break today I thought it was all over. I was just thinking that I have got to go home and teach this horse to come out of the stalls, and, at that stage, if he had come fourth, I would have said I had a really nice horse on my hands. I did not think until a furlong out that we had any chance of winning. He has obviously got a lot of ability, because he doesn’t know what he’s here for yet. Keeping the owners’ feet on the ground is the difficult thing at the moment. I haven’t thought ahead because we wanted to take little steps, but they can’t win races standing in their stable.

“Everybody thinks every winner of the Vintage Stakes is a potential Guineas horse, but this is the first race of the year which leads to thoughts of Newmarket next spring, and I’m not a great believer in planning for May while we have yet to reach August. This victory puts me in a fantastic mood.

“We had him [Dark Vision] and Victory Command entered in nursery handicaps and thought they would be good things, but we chose to take Victory Command to Ascot, and while I wasn’t sure about running Dark Vision in a Group Two race it proved to be the right decision.

“The owners in this syndicate have come into it in different ways. Some were involved in syndicates last year and are now in this, and I had a syndicate with three fillies which was over-subscribed so we created this syndicate with three colts we had left on the shelf, unsold. So some of the owners have been with us for some time, some are new.”

Dark Vision is now a very valuable commodity, which could prove a conundrum for his owners and trainer. Johnston said: “It is one of the nightmares. A couple of years ago I had a big offer for a filly in a Kingsley Park partnership, and at the time the rules said a unanimous decision was needed before selling – you can’t get a unanimous decision with 19 owners. I changed the rules and it’s now my decision, but inexperienced owners new to the game can get carried away with the dream of it and you have to be sensible. In Britain you cannot win big sums in prize money – and there are times when it could be said I wasn’t acting in the owners best interests by not selling. They have now gone from gambling with £7,000 to potentially hundreds of thousands of pounds. We had a really good horse last year and were offered £750,000 after he won his first race, but he was beaten next time and that’s hundreds of thousands of pounds lost.”

Johnston’s son and assistant, Charlie, said: “Victory Command has won four races, this horse has won three and Seductive Moment (the third horse in the syndicate) won first time out at Windsor, but has been on the backburner since with a little problem. We bought Dark Vision at Tattersalls’ October Sale Book 2 from John O’Connor of Ballylinch Stud and I remember it as if was yesterday. There are so many horses to see that we divide up which ones we look at and he was in my half of the draw. He was not the best-looking horse and still has a big, old plain head. He was a lump at that stage, well north of 500 kilos, and that would have put people off.

“Strangely enough, I watched him in the paddock today and it was the first time I thought this horse is finally fit – he’s improved each time he has run.”

VISION ENTERS GUINEAS RECKONING

The well-supported 10/3 favourite Dark Vision earned quotes of between 14/1 and 20/1 for next year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas following his impressive display in the seven-furlong G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

The two-year-old son of Dream Ahead was last entering the home straight, but made eyecatching headway in the final furlong towards the outside of the field to take the lead.

Ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, Dark Vision ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a length and three-quarters from the Alan King-trained Dunkerron (9/1) in second.

A delighted De Sousa was effusive in his praise of the powerfully-built colt. He said: “I wanted to be with the leaders, or just behind them, but they went a bit quick early on and Dark Vision is such a big horse that he was slowly into stride.

“I got a shuffled back a bit further than a wanted but he has galloped out well from four furlongs out. I was always happy with what he was doing during the race.

“He is such a big horse and the other runner was half-trying to intimidate him. When he got his neck in there, he said “I’m going” and put the race to bed very quickly.

“Cantering down, he didn’t give me any feel at all – he never picked the bridle up – and he surprised me on the way back. I know he was favourite but needed to do a lot, when you look at the size of him on this track – it is such a sharp track, especially for two-year-olds over seven furlongs.

“Dark Vision did marvellous because he is such a big horse and he put the race to bed very quickly. He is a lovely horse and I am sure that he will improve.”

Dark Vision is 14/1 with Bet Victor, 16/1 with Betfred, bet365, Sky Bet, William Hill and Ladbrokes, whilst Paddy Power, Coral and Betfair all go 20/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May 2019.

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

1 Dark Vision (Kingsley Park 10) Mark Johnston 2-9-01 Silvestre de Sousa 100/30 fav

2 Dunkerron (Ron Sullivan & Kingston Stud) Alan King 2-9-01 Martin Harley 9/1

3 Confiding (Manton Estate Racing) Martyn Meade 2-9-01 Callum Shepherd 8/1

12 ran

Time: 1m 28.23s

Distances: 1¾, 1¼

Tote Win: £3.50 Places: £1.50, £2.90, £2.80 Exacta: £33.30

Mark Johnston – 141 Goodwood winners (75 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre de Sousa – 24 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

DUNKERRON THRILLS KING

Alan King was thrilled by Dunkerron’s second-placed run in the seven-furlong G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes. Sent off a 9/1 chance, the bay colt led coming into the closing stages of the race before being passed by Dark Vision (100/30 favourite), who came with a wet sail to take the prize by a length and three quarters.

King said: “At the furlong pole, I thought we had it! That was smashing – I am really, really thrilled. Martin [Harley - jockey] said he was surprised with the way Dunkerron quickened between the two and the one [furlong pole]. I wished he had maybe held onto him for a little bit longer but…

“I think time will probably tell as to whether the winner is a proper horse.

“Dunkerron is in the Gimcrack and going back to six shouldn’t be a problem. He is in the Champagne [Stakes, Doncaster] as well. He will be going for those types of races.

“I don’t think for a minute we will go a yard beyond seven furlongs – it is new world for us.”

Harley, jockey of the Kuroshio two-year-old, added: “He picked up real good.

“I followed William Buick [on Blonde Warrior] for a long time. When I asked my horse quickened, I thought whatever comes past me now is a good horse.

“I didn’t think I was going to be second, but Silvestre is the real deal. My lad has run a cracker and he has improved again. I think seven furlongs has done him no harm.”

SIR PROVES HE’S THE GREATEST DANCER FOR ELSWORTH

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot, the 5/1 joint-favourite, got up in the shadows of the post to land the G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes.

The four-year-old son of Sir Prancealot endured a troubled passage throughout the home straight in the seven-furlong contest under Gerald Mosse, but once finding room a furlong from home, the bay gelding showed a tremendous turn of foot to score by a short-head from David O’Meara’s Suedois (7/1) in second.

The David Simcock-trained Breton Rock (20/1), the 2017 winner, was head behind in third.

Newmarket trainer Elsworth said: “He got into more trouble than I get into down the pub on a Saturday night after I have had a few. Sir Dancealot would have been a very unlucky loser.

“I describe Sir Dancealot to the owners as like a tennis ball. He is bouncing up, going up, and I just wondered if he had reached the point of equilibrium – whether he had stopped or was even coming down. His level of form has been very good, which gave him a very good chance today.

“Four was a difficult draw for a horse who needs to be taken back a little bit and relaxed – he wants to do his running in the second half of the race. Gerald had a problem getting organised and everyone is trying to win. Whether the gaps materialise – a lot of good luck and good fortune is involved.

“We got lucky in the end but I feel he would have been an unlucky loser. We better be gracious in victory and say that it was a scramble.

“We had a crack at a G1 with him the other day and there are lots of races open to him. I put him in the Hungerford Stakes today.

“He is gelded now – he seemed to hang a little under pressure last year and, whether the gelding has helped because his undescended testicle seemed to cause him some discomfort. He is going very straight this year and I am sure it has helped him enormously.

“Winners gave every trainer satisfaction and it’s nice to be associated with good horses.”

MOSSE DANCING ON AIR THANKS TO SIR

French jockey Gerald Mosse described Sir Dancealot (5/1 joint-favourite) as “a magnificent animal” after his last-gasp success in the G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes.

The four-year-old son of Sir Prancealot met trouble in running throughout the home straight, but managed to find room in the final furlong and displayed a potent turn of foot to snatch victory on the line by a short-head from David O’Meara’s Suedois (7/1) in second.

In a thrilling finish, the David Simcock-trained Breton Rock (20/1), the 2017 winner, was a head behind in third.

Mosse, registering his first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “I hit the line on the right stride and, although it was tight, I felt I had got there.

“I really trust Sir Dancealot and wanted to ride him confidently. He is really good horse and the best way to make him hit the line is to sit in and take my time. I can count on him – I know when I press [the button], he will answer.

“He is for me definitely a G1 horse. It is not even a question. He needs things on his side a little bit when he races, but he has a great turn of foot. He is a magnificent animal and a dream to be on board.”

SUEDOIS TAKES SECOND IN PHOTO-FINISH

The seven-furlong G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes saw Sir Dancealot, the 5/1 joint favourite, take the spoils, after a four-way photo-finish with SuedoIs, a 7/1 chance called second, last year’s winner Breton Rock (20/1) placed third, and Donjuan Triumphant fourth.

David O’Meara, trainer of the second home Suedois, said: “He has run a blinder – there isn’t really much more to add.”

Danny Tudhope, rider of the seven-year-old, added: “That was another good run. He has taken a step forward – he always takes a step forward at this time off year.”

David Simcock, trainer of the third Breton Rock, commented: “I’m delighted with the way he ran. For an old boy, he’s run his heart out. He doesn’t let us down very often and for a moment we thought he might win but we’re very pleased with third place.”

Martin Harley, the third’s jockey, added: “I’m very pleased with the way he ran – he ran a good race. He obviously likes it here at Goodwood. I would have preferred to follow someone for a little bit longer, I tried to sit on him for as long as I could because I didn’t want to get their too soon, but he deserves a lot of credit. He’s not getting any younger, but he’s still got it.”

Result

3.00pm QatarLennox Stakes (Group 2)

1 Sir Dancealot (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 4-9-03 Gerald Mosse 5/1 jfav

2 Suedois (George Turner & Clipper Logistics) David O’Meara 7-9-03 Danny Tudhope 7/1

3 Breton Rock (John Cook) David Simcock 8-9-03 Martin Harley 20/1

Tip Two Win 5/1 jfav (12th)

12 ran

Time: 1m 27.08s

Distances: sh, hd

Tote Win: £5.00 Places: £2.00, £2.20, £6.70 Exacta: £38.00

David Elsworth – 76 winners at Goodwood (18 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Gerald Mosse – 5 winners at Goodwood (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

3.35pm £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup 2m

(Part of the QIPCO British Champions Series)

1 (6) Stradivarius (IRE) John Gosden 4-9-09 Andrea Atzeni 4/5 Fav

2 (3) Torcedor (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Jessica Harrington, Ireland 6-9-09 Colm O’Donoghue 100/30

3 (7) Idaho (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 5-9-09 Ryan Moore 8/1

4 (2) Dal Harraild (Blinkers) William Haggas 5-9-09 Paul Hanagan 25/1

5 (4) St Michel (Blinkers) Sir Mark Prescott Bt 5-9-09 Luke Morris 40/1

6 (1) Desert Skyline (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David Elsworth 4-9-09 Silvestre De Sousa 14/1

PU (5) Call To Mind William Haggas 4-9-09 James Doyle 12/1

Winner owned & bred by Bjorn Nielsen

7 ran

Time: 3m 30.56s

Distances: ½, 6, 1¾, ½, ¾

Breeding: 4 ch c Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering)

Tote Win: £1.60 Places: £1.10; £1.50 Exacta: £3.80

John Gosden – 148 Goodwood winners (36 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Andrea Atzeni – 27 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

GOSDEN PAYS TRIBUTE TO PUSH-BUTTON STRADIVARIUS

Stradivarius took another big stride towards the season’s leading stayer award – and an unrelated £1m bonus – when landing today’s £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup over two miles.

Gaining his third win of the season, the John Gosden-trained four-year-old repeated his win in the race of last year, and was again ridden by Andrea Atzeni, standing in for suspended Frankie Dettori. Stradivarius (4/5f) wore down his market rival, pace-setting Torcedor (100/30), to win by half a length, although he looked capable of extending that advantage had it been his jockey’s choosing.

Gosden said of the Bjorn Nielsen-owned-and-bred Stradivarius: “We had a great horse race on Saturday in the King George, and another great horse race today – two really brave horses who both had a tough race at Royal Ascot [in the Gold Cup]. Colm [O’Donoghue, who rode Torcedor] rode a clever race in front today and did everything right, but our horse battled hard.

“The pace was a little stop-go, which you would expect at Goodwood when someone is in front and making the running to suit themselves, and to that extent we had work to do to get past him. With the Aga Khan’s horse [Vazirabad] not coming for this race, and Order Of St George absent too, Torcedor became the obvious danger, and when Jessie [Harrington] left him in at the six-day stage I thought ‘Oh, oh, we’re in for a battle’, but it proved to produce a fabulous race.

“It wasn’t quite the test of Ascot [where Stradivarius won the Gold Cup over an additional half a mile] but he got the job done. This is not a track where you want to give a rival too much rope, but all’s well that ends well. Congratulations to the second for making it such a fantastic race.

“They have long criticised chesnut horses with four white socks and a white face, or at least they did until The Minstrel came along in the 1970s and won Derbys and King Georges, and this horse is the same. He has a lot of heart and Andrea said he had the race under control in the last half a furlong.

“I’ve just ticked him over since Royal Ascot. He’s the most charming horse to be around – a real gentleman. He’s a little bit like a motorbike; he can go out there and do a little bit on his own or a bit in company. You press the button and off he goes, you flick the switch and he pulls up. He’s a lovely ride.”

Stradivarius now stands on the cusp of winning the WH Stayers’ Million, a bonus put up by Weatherbys Hamilton Insurance and designed to encourage the breeding, buying and racing of staying horses. Nielsen’s homebred has now won three of the required four legs, and needs to land York’s G2 Lonsdale Cup next month to secure the payout.

Gosden said: “The Lonsdale Cup is the next stop and we’ll have to do everything we can to try and win it. We have three and a half weeks which should be all right. Andrea did not give the horse a hard race today because he was thinking ahead – which was nice of him, and Frankie will be grateful! – and we know horses have to be in top order for such a test.”

Stradivarius has an entry in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October, and Gosden said: “You have to make a plan for the autumn. Do you go for the Melbourne Cup, carry top-weight and find yourself giving the guts of a stone to a three-year-old in November, which is tough, or do you go for the Arc which is a massively difficult task? In the Arc you need tactical speed, agility and luck, so I think we will get past York first before thinking about huge fences like that.”

Newmarket-based Gosden has now won three Qatar Goodwood Cups, twice with Stradivarius and also with Sonus, who scored under the late Pat Eddery in 1993. Gosden said: “I’m very pro the staying races and I like everything they have done to promote fillies’ and mares’ races, including upgrading the [G2] Lillie Langtry Stakes here on Thursday. I’m terrified of racing becoming one-dimensional, for instance one turn and six furlongs, and while I love sprinters you don’t want to watch eight sprints a day. You need these long races, and I noticed during the Gold Cup how much the public loved the race, and witnessing the spectacle of horses going past the grandstand and out into the back straight. There was so much shouting and cheering.

“We understand the commercial world needs a certain amount of precocity and speed, but I think it’s gone too far that way, and the owner/breeder that produces horses like this is now a rare species. We’re trying to bring that back.”

STRADIVARIUS AWAITS DATE WITH £1-MILLION DESTINY

Stradivarius retained his £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup crown with a tremendous half-length success over Jessica Harrington’s Torcedor in a thrilling renewal of the two-mile contest.

The four-year-old son of Sea The Stars is chasing the WH Stayers’ Million, a bonus of £1 million offered by Weatherbys Hamilton which goes to the horse who wins one of four prep races in May followed by the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and the G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes at York on August 24.

Gosden’s charge captured a prep race, the 14-furlong G2 Yorkshire Cup at York in May, before landing a thrilling renewal of the G1 Gold Cup at the Royal Meeting in June.

Today’s victory means Stradivarius must win the G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on August 24 to land the £1-million bonus.

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni for the second successive year, Stradivarius tracked the steady pace set by Torcedor (100/30) throughout the two-mile event. However, despite the best efforts of Torcedor’s jockey Colm O’Donoghue, Stradivarius picked up well in the closing stages to master Jessica Harrington’s charge to score a shade comfortably, whilst simultaneously surviving a marked drift in the betting, returning the 4/5 favourite, having opened up this morning at 8/13.

Reflecting on the success, Atzeni, who rode Stradivarius to victory in last year’s renewal, commented: “Stradivarius is a different horse compared to last year. I remember when I won on him last year, he was quite narrow.

“He has done a tremendous job as a four-year-old. I remember at York on his first run this year, I walked into the paddock and didn’t recognise him because of how well he had done.

“I am in a very lucky position to be here. Unfortunately, Frankie is suspended, but he has been very helpful. This is what it’s all about, these big days.

“Colm rode a very good race from the front. The only problem today was that I had to get around James Doyle’s horse, who pushed me wide, whereas Colm had a nice run up the rail. I felt I always had Colm covered, and the last thing I wanted to do today was give Stradivarius a hard race.

“He can only get better this fella. He is a very good four-year-old as he has shown already. He might even be better as a five-year-old but how much better can he get really? He has done nothing wrong so far. He is definitely the best stayer around.”

STRADIVARIUS HITS RIGHT NOTE FOR NIELSEN

Stradivarius cemented his position as one of the world’s leading stayers and defended his G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup crown with a game half-length victory over the Jessica Harrington-trained Torcedor (10/3) in the G1 event.

Stradivarius, owned and bred by Bjorn NielseN, is now just one win away from securing WH Stayers’ Million a bonus of £1 million offered by Weatherbys Hamilton which goes to the horse who wins one of four prep races in May followed by the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and the G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes at York on August 24.

Gosden’s charge captured a prep race, the 14-furlong G2 Yorkshire Cup at York in May, before landing a thrilling renewal of the G1 Gold Cup at the Royal Meeting in June.

Today’s victory means Stradivarius must win the G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on August 24 to land the £1-million bonus.

Stradviarius is the 1/2 favourite with Paddy Power for the Lonsdale Cup at York on August 24, with Torcedor a 6/1 shot with the same firm.

Reflecting on today’s victory under Andrea Atzeni, who also rode Stradivarius to victory in last year’s renewal of the Qatar Goodwood Cup, Nielsen said: “It was harder than I thought it would be. Andrea said they didn’t go that quick and it was harder for him to pick up off a slow pace.

“He prefers [the ground] on top really, but he has a lot of heart. Once he got rolling, he was always going to get there.

“Torcedor was always going to try and lead us, and steal it two furlongs out. We were going to have to come catch him.

“Breeding is game of trial and error, and you are mainly making mistakes all the time, but with a large slice of luck, you come up with a good horse.”

CALL TO MIND RETURNING TO NEWMARKET

The William Haggas-trained Call To Mind was pulled up in the straight by his jockey James Doyle who immediately dismounted. Vets were quickly on-hand to assess the situation.

Call To Mind was taken to the racecourse stables in a horse ambulance. He is in a stable condition and is already on the way back to William Haggas’ Newmarket yard.

TORCEDOR SECOND FIDDLE TO STRADIVARIUS

Game runner-up Torcedor, sent off a 100/30 chance in the feature race of the day, the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, over two miles, which went to 4/5 favourite Stradivarius, pleased his Irish-based trainer Jessie Harrington, having her first Goodwood runner, who said: “We might have another go at York, we will see how he comes out of this. It looks like he will – already I can see he is in good form.

“We have got the Irish St Leger as well. Whether we wait for that or go to York, I don’t know?

“He will be put in everything, we might go for the Prix du Cadran [Longchamp] and then Ascot {Champions Day]. He might as well earn his keep this year.

“He really tries and is beautifully balanced. He deserves to get a Group One somewhere along the line. He is very near it now.”

Colm O’Donnoghue, jockey of the Fastnet Rock six-year-old, beaten half a length and clear of the third, added: “Obviously, no one likes losing! I thought Jessie [Harrington] had him in unbelievable condition today.

“He moved well and was so agile on the bends. That bit of juice in the ground allowed him to really let down and quicken.

“He is a solid, game, tough Group One campaigner.”

WATAN PROVES THE MAN

Watan, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, captured the six-furlong Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden Stakes on his debut.

Trained by Richard Hannon, the 6/1 shot made stylish headway under Ryan Moore to swoop to the lead and found plenty under pressure to score by two lengths from stable companion Dirty Rascal (11/4) in second.

Watan is a son of Toronado, who was also trained by Richard Hannon and won the 2013 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Hannon said: “This is a great victory as he is by Toronado who was owned by Al Shaqab and Watan was bred at Sheikh Joaan’s Haras De Bouquetot stud so it’s a very special winner to have.

“I thought Watan would run well, but I didn’t really think he would win like that.

“He has always shown a fair bit, but he had sore shins so we had to wait with him. As time went on, I thought we would target him for Goodwood and it worked well.

“Ryan [Moore] was very happy with him and he thinks he will get seven furlongs in time.

“We’ll take things step-by-step with him, get him home and have a few days off.

“I think he could get a mile in time and he is fully decent. Hopefully, he is a good one as Sheikh Joaan is due a good one.”

Hannon also saddled Dirty Rascal, who was two lengths back in second.

He commented: “Dirty Rascal ran a really good race in second. He has loads of ability and that was a fine run. Sometimes that is just the way it goes as owners want to come to big meetings, but it was a good run.”

RASCAL FINDS ONLY HIS STABLEMATE THE BETTER

Second-placed 11/4 chance Dirty Rascal, trained by Richard Hannon, who also trained the two-length winner, 6/1 chance Watan, pleased his rider Tom Marquand, who commented on the Acclamation two-year-old’s run in the fifth race of the day, the six-furlong Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden: “He is a lovely horse and he was a little bit unlucky to run into one of our nice horses [Watan].

“They both work well at home and we know they are both nice horses.

“This is a good effort to be placed second.”

Roger Varian, trainer of the third home, Enough Already (25/1), a nose back, said: “It was a pleasing run. He ran very green first time up.

“He ran like he had never seen a blade of grass before in fact, I was embarrassed by the way he ran, but that was more like it.

“He is not a star but he is a talented horse – he will win races.

“We will go the novice route and try and get his head in front.”

Result

4.10pm Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden

1 Watan (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 6/1

2 Dirty Rascal (Charlie Rosier & Mrs Julia Rosier) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Tom Marquand 11/4

3 Enough Already (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 2-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 25/1

2/1 fav Al Mureib (5th)

11 ran

Time: 1m 12.65s

Distances: 2, ns

Tote Win: £7.00 Places: £2.20, £1.30, £6.60 Exacta: £28.40

Richard Hannon – 41 Goodwood winners (12 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore – 129 Goodwood winners (42 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival)

FROM UNDER THE COVERS AND OVER THE BOUNDARY FOR ANOTHER WELSH WINNER

A memorable week for sport in Wales – headed by Geraint Thomas’s stunning Tour De France win – now includes a winner for the country at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Under The Covers (16/1), bred in Carmarthenshire by David Hodge’s Llety Farms, and trained near Chepstow by Ron Harris, won the Chelsea Barracks Handicap under P J McDonald, beating El Astronaute (11/2) by three lengths, with Boom The Groom (14/1) back in third of the 13 runners.

Hodge, who bred this year’s Royal Ascot winner Soldier’s Call, said: “We bred and still own this mare, but lease her to Ron’s racing club. The plan is to try and win some black type with her and then bring her back to the stud. She is the best her mother produced, and her mother won the Rous Stakes, while a win at a meeting like this helps her profile. This is our 25th winner of the year and it’s been fantastic.”

Harris said: “I felt she was in here with a nice weight and I knew she had improved all year, but we’ve been waiting for nice ground [after a very dry period with fast going]. That’s why there’s been such a gap since she won at the start of the season.

“We took our chance today, fearing it would still be too quick, because she’s a very fast filly if she can get her toe into the ground.

“P J said that when he pulled her out and got a bit of daylight she took off, and he felt he got to the front too soon, but it doesn’t matter now.

“The plan is to try and get some black type in her form line, and we entered her all over the place, including in Germany, in a bid to do that, but we’ve been beaten by firm ground. This was the first chance of safe ground and now we have to look to the autumn – that has been the plan all the way through.”

John Quinn, the trainer of second-placed El Astronaute, said: “He did really well. I think he might go to the Ebor Meeting next. I am delighted. The winner was the one horse who hadn’t shown much form for a year but could do – and she did today.”

UNDER THE COVERS PLAYS STRAIGHT BAT TO SCORE

The Ron Harris-trained Under The Covers (16/1) captured the five-furlong Chelsea Barracks Handicap under jockey P J McDonald.

The five-year-old Stimulation mare ran on strongly to register an impressive three-length success.

McDonald said: “The plan was to be a little bit handier, but I got squeezed out early so we had to sit off the pace.

“However, Under The Covers switched off really nicely and when I pulled her out, she quickened up well and was very strong all the way to the line.

“The way the race unfolded, I had to go wide and I was quite happy throughout. I probably got to the front too soon but it was enough.

“The ground is probably on the easy side of good and for a filly that wants a bit of cut underfoot, it just allowed her to let herself down on it.

“It’s brilliant to get a winner on the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival as you can now relax a little bit and enjoy the rest of it.

“We will still be keeping our feet on the floor, but it does take the pressure off.”

5.45pm Chelsea Barracks Handicap

1 Under The Covers (Ridge House Stables Ltd) Ron Harris 5-8-08 P J McDonald 16/1

2 El Astronaute (Ross Harmon Racing) John Quinn 5-9-02 Jason Watson (5) 11/2

3 Boom The Groom (B Millen) Tony Carroll 7-8-10 Ben Curtis 14/1

7/2 fav Copper Knight (5th)

13 ran

Time: 57.52s

Distances: 3, 3¾

Tote Win: £17.20 Places: £4.70, £2.20, £4.10 Exacta: £125.40

Ron Harris – 11 winners at Goodwood (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

P J McDonald – 5 winners at Goodwood (2 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

MOVE SWIFTLY LIVES UP TO NAME TO LAND FINALE

Newmarket trainer William Haggas completed a 40.25/1 double on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival after Move Swiftly, the 9/2 favourite, captured the Matchbook Time To Move Over Fillies’ Handicap.

The three-year-old daughter of Farhh ran on strongly to take the lead in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter.

Haggas also saddled 13/2 favourite Alfarris to win today’s opening Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap.

Maureen Haggas, assistant trainer to her husband, said: “Moved Swiftly had a pretty troubled passage, but once she got going, she moved fairly swiftly and I thought she did very well.

“She is improving and is a funny, gassy filly. She is definitely heading in the right direction and she has stepped up again on her form. James [Doyle] liked her and he was lucky that he got out and that she quickened up like she did.”

james Doyle added: “It was a very messy race. From our draw, I didn’t have much of an option to drop in. Luckily a few of the weakening horses meant it was possible to get out.”

5.15pm Matchbook Time To Move Over Fillies’ Handicap

1 Move Swiftly (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-8-12 James Doyle 9/2 fav

2 Hateya (Inside Track Racing Club) Jim Boyle 3-9-02 Pat Cosgrave 13/2

3 Rebel Assault (Christine Budden & Partners) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Joe Fanning 10/1

15 ran

Time: 1m 40.2s

Distances: 1¼, 1½

Tote Win: £4.60 Places: £2.10, £2.60, £3.90 Exacta: £46.20

William Haggas – 47 Goodwood winners (13 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

James Doyle – 34 Goodwood winners (14 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

CALL TO MIND “ABSOLUTELY FINE” BUT RETIRED WITH TENDON INJURY

Maureen Haggas revealed that Call To Mind has been retired, having sustained a tendon injury during today’s G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup.

Owned by Her Majesty The Queen, the four-year-old son of Galileo landed the Listed Goodwood Revival March Stakes at Goodwood in August last year as well as the G2 Belmont Gold Cup Invitiational Stakes at Belmont Park, USA in June.

Haggas explained: “Call To Mind has been retired. Hopefully, he will be able to be a stallion. He is a Group winner, but he suffered a very nasty tendon injury in today’s race so he won’t race again.

“He is very much alive. He never came down and it could have been a lot worse. James [Doyle] pulled him up in plenty of time and he’s fine.

“Call To Mind is a very sensible horse and he sat quietly whilst they bandaged him up – it’s very sad as you don’t want to lose horses to racing like that.

“He is coming home, but it is obviously going to take time for the leg to heal and be comfortable for him to walk around on. Essentially, he is no danger, but he won’t race again.”

ARKELL REFLECTS ON MEMORABLE FIRST DAY

Ed Arkell will never forget the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, his first as Clerk of the Course, and he has a fabulous horse on which to hang the memory.

Arkell’s predecessor, Seamus Buckley, completed 23 years in the role, and witnessed some giants of the turf strut their stuff on his beloved Sussex Downs, and the new man’s tenure has coincided with a huge performance by Stradivarius in today’s G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup. The John Gosden-trained colt could win a £1m bonus next time he runs, which would go some way to cementing his place as another Goodwood great.

Arkell said: “It’s been a great day for me and I’m really pleased – one down and four to go. Stradivarius’s success was memorable and we were lucky to see him win here today – I should think he is on his way to becoming one of the great stayers.

“You always remember the great horses, and when tying that in with Goodwood we have been lucky to see such legends as Frankel and Yeats, along with many others, running here. Maybe Stradivarius is one to add to the list.”

Looking ahead to plans for the racecourse ahead of tomorrow’s action, Arkell said: “I’m very pleased with the way the track has ridden today, with the ground just on the soft side of good – which has been borne out by the times of races.

“We won’t be doing any watering tonight and I should think we will be back to good ground tomorrow. The jockeys have been happy with the going, and it’s been a warm, breezy day, so the ground will just have tightened up a little.”

TUESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1.50pm MATCHBOOK BETTING EXCHANGE HANDICAP

On the run to the line, APPEARED, unplaced, shifted marginally left-handed taking PIVOINE (IRE), placed sixth, off its intended line which in turn took SOCIETY RED, unplaced and, in turn, DARK RED (IRE), unplaced, off their intended lines. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, Oisin Murphy reported that PIVOINE (IRE), unplaced, was denied a clear run, Adam Kirby reported that NOT SO SLEEPY, unplaced, was denied a clear run, and Nathan Evans reported that THOMAS CRANMER (USA), unplaced, ran too free in the early stages. Silvestre De Sousa reported that MEDRANO, unplaced, was slowly away; the Veterinary Officer reported that the gelding had finished with a twisted right-fore shoe which was subsequently removed. The Veterinary further reported that SILVER LINE (IRE), unplaced, had lost his left-hind shoe.

2.25pm QATAR VINTAGE STAKES (Group 2)

Permission was given for BLONDE WARRIOR (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. Approximately one and half furlongs out, CONFIDING, placed third, lugged left-handed taking the winner, DARK VISION (IRE) off its intended line which in turn took MORDRED (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line. In addition, inside the final furlong, CONFIDING, placed third, shifted right-handed taking FEDERAL LAW (CAN), unplaced, off its intended line causing it to take BLONDE WARRIOR (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of both incidents, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of any horse. Martin Harley, the rider of DUNKERRON, placed second, was suspended for 2 days (August 14 & 15) for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final 2 furlongs. Following the race, Richard Kingscote reported that DROGON (IRE), unplaced, hung left-handed, and Ryan Moore reported that VAN BEETHOVEN (CAN), placed fifth, was denied a clear run.

3:00pm QATAR LENNOX STAKES (Group 2)

Permission was given for DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. An enquiry was held to consider interference approaching two furlongs out when D’BAI (IRE), placed fifth, ridden by William Buick, interfered with the winner, SIR DANCEALOT (IRE), ridden by Gerald Mosse. Buick was cautioned for careless riding as he had switched right-handed when not sufficiently clear causing Mosse to have to take a slight check against the rail. Martin Harley, the rider of BRETON ROCK (IRE), placed third, was suspended for 2 days (August 16 & 17) for using his whip above the permitted level from approximately one and a half furlongs out. Following the race, William Buick reported that D’BAI (IRE), placed fifth, was denied a clear run. David Probert reported that TIP TWO WIN, unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt during routine testing failed to reveal any abnormalities. Phillip Makin reported that SO BELOVED, unplaced, anticipated the start and hit its head on the stalls, causing the colt to be slowly away; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of SO BELOVED failed to reveal any abnormalities.

3:35pm QATAR GOODWOOD CUP (Group 1)

Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that CALL TO MIND, which was pulled up, was lame on its right-fore leg.

4:10pm NGINIOUS! SWISS GIN EBF MAIDEN

Nothing to report

4:45pm CHELSEA BARRACKS HANDICAP

Permission was given for A MOMENTOFMADNESS to go early and be led to post, and for PETTOCHSIDE and BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) to go early to post. An enquiry was held to consider interference approaching the final furlong when EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE), placed second, ridden by Jason Watson, interfered with POYLE VINNIE, placed fourth, ridden by James Sullivan. Watson was suspended for 2 days (August 14 & 15) for careless riding as he had failed to take sufficient action when his mount was hanging right-handed, taking POYLE VINNIE off its intended line for a number of strides. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that JUST GLAMOROUS (IRE), unplaced, had bled from the nose. Hollie Doyle reported that PETTOCHSIDE, unplaced, was denied a clear run, and Fran Berry reported that DUKE OF FIRENZE, unplaced, was denied a clear run.

5:15pm MATCHBOOK TIME TO MOVE OVER FILLIES’ HANDICAP

Permission was given for DANCE ON THE DAY (IRE) and LABREGA to wear a hood in the Parade Ring, and for LABREGA and CAVATINA to go early to post. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that DANCE ON THE DAY (IRE), unplaced, was struck into on its right-hind leg. Gerald Mosse reported that ELIZABETH BENNET (IRE), unplaced, ran too free in the early stages.

RACING UK LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

PJ McDonald 1 1 -

Andrea Atzeni 1 - 1

Ryan Moore 1 - 1

Jim Crowley 1 - -

James Doyle 1 - -

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Silvestre De Sousa 1 - -

Martin Harley - 1 1

Pat Cosgrave - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue - 1 -

Danny Tudhope - 1 -

Jason Watson - 1 -

Ben Curtis - - 1

Joe Fanning - - 1

Callum Shepherd - - 1

Danny Tudhope - - 1

LEADING TRAINERS AT THE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL –

STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

William Haggas 2 - 1

Richard Hannon 1 1 -

Mark Johnston 1 - 1

David Elsworth 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

Ron Harris 1 - -

Jim Boyle - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Charlie Hills - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

John Quinn - 1 -

Tony Carroll - - 1

Martyn Meade - - 1

Aidan O’Brien IRE - - 1

David Simcock - - 1

Roger Varian - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2018 – WINNERS

Tuesday, July 31

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y

ALFARRIS (Hamdan Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Jim Crowley 13/2 Fav

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f

DARK VISION (Kingsley Park 10) Mark Johnston 2-9-01 Silvestre De Sousa 100/30 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f

SIR DANCEALOT (C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn) David Elsworth 4-9-03 Gerald Mosse 5/1 Jt Fav

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 4-9-09 Andrea Atzeni 4/5 Fav

4.10pm Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden 6f

WATAN (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 6/1

4.45pm Chelsea Barracks Handicap 5f

UNDER THE COVERS (Ridge House Stables Ltd) Ron Harris 5-8-08 P J McDonald 16/1

5.15pm Matchbook Time To Move Over Fillies’ Handicap 1m

MOVE SWIFTLY (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-8-12 James Doyle 9/2 Fav