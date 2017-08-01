All the news from the first day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 EARLY GOING NEWS AND NON-RUNNERS The going for the first day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1, is: Good (Good to Soft in places on Straight Course) The GoingStick reading at 10.00am today was 7.2 (compared to 6.8 at 3.00pm yesterday). Stalls Straight Course: stands’ side Round Course: inside The lower bend has been dolled out five yards at the six-furlong marker to the winning post. The top bend has been dolled out three yards. Race distances for 2m and 1m 2f races are increased by 10 yards. 7f and 1m races are increased by 15 yards. It was dry overnight and a dry day is forecast. Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley, presiding over his 23rd Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “I am delighted with the condition of the course. “The ground has dried nicely since the rain at the weekend and we start the Festival on going which is on the slightly slower side of Good generally, while there are some Good to Soft areas on the Straight Course. “We are forecast dry and mostly sunny weather today and racegoers should experience pleasant conditions.” NON-RUNNERS TODAY 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 3 MASTER CARPENTER (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bruised Foot) 16 ERIK THE RED (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot) 3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes 3 COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Temperature) 3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup 2 DAL HARRAILD (Vet’s Certificate, Lame) 13 SIMPLE VERSE (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Pulled Muscle) NON-RUNNER TOMORROW 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap 2 COSMELLI (ITY) (Self Certificate, Not Sound) QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 Factfile for Big Orange – attempting to win G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup for third successive time today Breeding: 6 b g Duke of Marmalade (IRE) – Miss Brown to You (IRE) Fasliyev (USA) Breeder: Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs Born: February 14, 2011 Owner: Bill and Tim Gredley Trainer: Michael Bell Jockey: Frankie Dettori Form:46/214115/471175/2311030-411 * Made all to win the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on June 22, beating Order of St George in a tremendous finish by a short-head. *Bidding to become the second three-time winner of the Qatar Goodwood Cup today, Tuesday, August 1. The only other horse to do so was Double Trigger (successful in 1995, 1997 & 1998). * Beat Quest For More by a neck in the 2015 renewal and in 2016 running beat Pallastor by a length and a quarter, both then G2 contests. *Successful twice (2015 and 2016) in G2 Princess of Wales Stakes over a mile and a half at Newmarket. *Contested last two renewals of G1 Melbourne Cup, Flemington, Australia, finishing fifth in 2015 and 10th in 2016. Race record: Starts: 24; 1st: 9; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,142,586 Bill Gredley & Tim Gredley Born: March 14, 1933 Background: A major supporter of racing for many years, Bill Gredley, 84, was born in the East End of London, the son of a dock worker. Due to the Blitz, he was evacuated to Wales at the age of six before moving back to London in the Blitz and then to his grandmother’s house in Essex. He encountered horses for the first time during his stay with his grandmother, via the local gypsies. After National Service with the Air Ministry at West Drayton, Gredley moved into the property business and founded the Unex Group. Initially based in London’s Mayfair district, Gredley moved the Unex Group to Stetchworth, just outside Newmarket, where he also established his breeding operation at Stetchworth Park Estate in the 1970s. He keeps up to 20 broodmares at the stud. Along with son Tim (age 31) and daughter Pollyanna (Polly) (30), Gredley’s wealth was estimated at £194 million in the 2017 Sunday Times Rich List. He currently serves as chairman of the Unex Group with Tim acting as a director and Polly a non-executive director. Polly’s engagement to trainer George Scot was announced recently and Gredey snr has plans to develop a six-acre site in Newmarket into a magnificent new training yard for the couple. Racing Interests: Bill Gredley had his biggest moments in racing in 1992 when the homebred User Friendly, trained by Clive Brittain and ridden by George Duffield, won four Group One races – the Oaks, St Leger, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks. She was also the neck runner-up in the 1992 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and landed the 1993 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. Other top-class performers owned by Gredley include the 1991 Eclipse Stakes winner, the grey Environment Friend, and G2 Royal Whip Stakes scorer Chancellor. His current star is Big Orange, winner of the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot this year. Big Orange is attempting to become only the second triple winner of the Qatar Goodwood Cup at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival on Tuesday, August 1. He has some 15 horses in training, jointly owned with his son Tim Gredley who is a show jumper. He represented Great Britain on 13 occasions, most notably competing at Aachen World Games in 2006. During his career, he won the Grand Prix from 2* up to 5* levels and also won the FEI Team Gold and Individual Silver medals at the 2004 Junior European Championships. He also rode the winner of the 348th Newmarket Town Plate aboard Bivouac on July 13 this year. Previous Qatar Goodwood Cup winners: 2015 & 2016 BIG ORANGE Michael Bell (Fitzroy House, Newmarket) Born: October 10, 1960, Bristol Background: Michael Bell caught the racing bug when at Stowe School, spending part of a holiday working for trainer Henry Candy, with whom his parents had horses. After school, he prepared yearlings at the Haras d’Etreham in Normandy and then spent three years in the Life Guards, during which time he began riding as an amateur – winning five races, including aboard Ten Cherries at Sandown’s Grand Military meeting. He spent two and a half years as assistant trainer to Mercy Rimell and three years in the same role with Paul Cole. In 1988, the Cole-trained Pass The Peace – carrying the colours of Brian Bell, Michael’s father – won the G1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. He took out his own licence in 1989, with Pass The Peace his first winner in the 1989 Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury. He has enjoyed significant success throughout his career, headed by the victory of Motivator in the 2005 Derby. British Classic Wins (2): Investec Derby (2005 Motivator), Investec Oaks (2009 Sariska) Other major wins include: Gold Cup (2017 Big Orange), Matron Stakes (2006 Red Evie), Lockinge Stakes (2007 Red Evie), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2009 Art Connoisseur), Irish Oaks (2009 Sariska), Nunthorpe Stakes (2011 Margot Did), Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (2011 & 2012 Wigmore Hall) GOODWOOD RECORD: Has trained 26 winners at Goodwood, 10 of which have come at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First Goodwood winner: Blockade (South Coast Radio Nursery, October 4, 1991) Major Goodwood Wins: Qatar Goodwood Cup (2015 & 2016 Big Orange) Betfred Mile Handicap (2016 Franklin D) Betfred Conqueror Stakes (2006 Nantyglo) Markel Height Of Fashion Stakes (2009 Moneycantbuymelove) Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes (1994 Hoh Magic) L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (2006 Red Evie) Qatar Richmond Stakes (2002 Revenue) Previous Qatar Goodwood Cup winners: 2015 & 2016 BIG ORANGE Speaking at a Goodwood Racecourse-organised event on July 24, Bell said: “Big Orange is defending his Qatar Goodwood Cup crown and long may he reign over it. He would be the first horse to win the race three times on the trot – Double Trigger had a year’s gap in his three. “Obviously, Double Trigger was an extremely popular horse and it would be nice for Big Orange to join him in winning three Goodwood Cups. “He is a worthy favourite and provided the ground remains on the fast side, he should have a great chance. “Big Orange is six now but for a stayer that means he is just coming into his prime. He is a young horse and has only run 24 times – he is not exactly over-raced. “We keep his training simple – he goes up Warren Hill once a week on his own to work – on Saturdays usually and over seven furlongs on the peat-moss gallop when it is open. He trains on his own which is unusual for a stayer. “We wanted to run him in the Gold Cup last year but had to abort because of the weather – this year was the first time he ran in that race and it was a very good Gold Cup as he and Order Of St George drew six lengths clear of the best stayers around. There was complete elation, relief and pride after he won that race. To come out the right side of such an epic horse race was amazing. Aidan O’Brien was so gracious in defeat – it was a very happy day. “There has been a nice gap between the Gold Cup and the Qatar Goodwood Cup, while all his races this year have been spread out. He has not missed a day’s training and everything has been well with him. “He is a fine horse. Most of the time training Flat horses is like a revolving door – they come and go but when you have a gelding you have a chance of hanging onto them and they needed to be owned by a rich man who does not get tempted by offers. “It is unusual for them to stay around – under different circumstances he probably would have been sold to Australia, but obviously (owners) Bill and Tim (Gredley) are very attached to him. He will end up back at Stetchworth and they will never sell him, so we are lucky. “He is very sound but even he soundest of horses can go wrong. Touch wood it has all been plain sailing so far and he does have very good timber and clean limbs, so long may that continue. “Every time I have had a good horse, I have really tried to enjoy them. Pressure is the wrong word, they increase expectation and maybe levels of concentration! “He is the first horse we have had that has been really popular – packets of polos in the post for him, texts, emails – it is great. He is such a charming horse, with enormous ears and eyes – everything about him is engaging. He is a gentle giant. “He is getting used to the attention and is a real character. The stables here are right in the centre of town and I was struggling to decide whether we would open again for the Newmarket Open Day but I feel duty bound to with Big Orange. “I think it is his style of racing, his physique and other factors which have endeared him to the public and he has a very good win to run ratio.” Big Orange is by Duke Of Marmalade and is very tall – over 17 hands. Bell continued: “Good stayers need to have speed – Order Of St George placed in an Arc and Big Orange won the G2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes twice over 12 furlongs. The high-class stayers have the mmmspeed to be competitive over a mile and a half – they are not just plodders. “He won’t be going back to the Melbourne Cup this year because he will have too much weight – it is a handicap and he is rated 121 and so he would be giving lumps of weight away – mission impossible. “He will go on racing for at least a couple more years if possible. Stayers are just coming into their own at six and there is no reason why he should not be as good as he is for the next couple of years. “Big Orange has just filled his frame now – he is 17 hands and has come to himself. Good stayers like Double Trigger, Persian Punch and Further Flight were going on until they were 10. He is a very good horse and a pleasure to train.” Frankie Dettori Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and became retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani in July, 2013, whose horses run under the Al Shaqab Racing banner. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. Career highlights: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. Has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain, with his best total in a season – 233 – coming in 1994 GOODWOOD RECORD: 193 winners (65 at Qatar Goodwood Festival) – leading current jockey at Goodwood & the Qatar Goodwood Festival First Goodwood winner: Lizzy Hare (Birdless Grove Handicap, June 9, 1987) Major Goodwood Wins: Betfred Mile Handicap (2004 Ancient World) Betfred Glorious Stakes (1990 Hajade, 1995 Midnight Legend, 1998 Sabadilla, 2015 Dubday) Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll) Qatar Gordon Stakes (1992 Bonny Scot, 1995 Presenting, 1998 Nedawi, 2006 Sixties Icon) Qatar King George Stakes (1993 & 1994 Lochsong) Qatar Lennox Stakes (2006 Iffraaj) Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (2011 Meeznah) Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board) L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (1998 Beraysim, 2006 Red Evie) Qatar Richmond Stakes (1999 Bachir, 2015 Shalaa, 2016 Mehmas) Qatar Stewards’ Cup (2015 Magical Memory) Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti) Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (1999 Slip Stream, 2011 Neebras, 2012 Archbishop) Qatar Vintage Stakes (1998 Aljabr, 2001 Naheef, 2007 Rio De La Plata, 2008 Orizaba, 2015 Galileo Gold)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 DECLARED RUNNERS FOR LADIES’ DAY – THURSDAY, AUGUST 3





1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y (18 runners) 1 (17) Euginio (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 7lb Andrea Atzeni 2 (14) Kings Gift (IRE) Michael Dods 9st 5lb Paul Mulrennan 3 (7) Grey Britain John Ryan 9st 4lb Gerald Mosse 4 (10) Twin Star (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Andrew Balding 9st 2lb David Probert 5 (11) Good Omen David Simcock 9st 1lb Jamie Spencer 6 (16) Mutarabby (IRE) Saeed bin Suroor 8st 13lb Jim Crowley 7 (2) Leader’s Legacy (USA) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Saeed bin Suroor 8st 13lb Martin Lane 8 (1) Mukalal Marcus Tregoning 8st 12lb Dane O’Neill 9 (13) Addeybb (IRE) William Haggas 8st 12lb Ryan Moore 10 (15) Archetype (FR) Simon Crisford 8st 10lb Oisin Murphy 11 (6) Emenem Simon Dow 8st 8lb John Egan 12 (12) Monticello (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 7lb Joe Fanning 13 (3) Morning Suit (USA) Mark Johnston 8st 7lb P. J. McDonald 14 (5) Hold Sway (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 8st 6lb Silvestre De Sousa 15 (18) Frontispiece Sir Michael Stoute 8st 4lb David Egan (5) 16 (8) Ray’s The Money (IRE) (Visor) Michael Bell 8st 2lb Aaron Jones (3) 17 (4) Rumpole Hughie Morrison 8st 0lb Kieran O’Neill 18 (9) Society Red Richard Fahey 8st 0lb Patrick Mathers Eliminations: Mister Blue Sky (IRE), Hajaj (IRE) 2.25pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) 1m 6f (12 runners) 1 (9) Alyssa Ralph Beckett 9st 6lb Pat Dobbs 2 (5) Dawn Horizons William Haggas 9st 6lb Pat Cosgrave 3 (7) Diamonds Pour Moi Ralph Beckett 9st 6lb David Probert 4 (4) Dubka Sir Michael Stoute 9st 6lb Andrea Atzeni 5 (1) Endless Time (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 9st 6lb William Buick 6 (2) Harlequeen Mick Channon 9st 6lb Silvestre De Sousa 7 (3) Lucy The Painter (IRE) Ed de Giles 9st 6lb Dougie Costello 8 (8) Natural Scenery (Sheepskin C/P) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 6lb Jim Crowley 9 (11) Aljezeera Luca Cumani 8st 9lb Frankie Dettori 10 (10) Melodic Motion (IRE) Ralph Beckett 8st 9lb Oisin Murphy 11 (12) Rich Legacy (IRE) Ralph Beckett 8st 9lb Harry Bentley 12 (6) Wild Irish Rose (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 9lb 3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f (10 runners) 1 (2) Cardsharp Mark Johnston 9st 3lb James Doyle 2 (3) Barraquero (IRE) Brian Meehan 9st 0lb William Buick 3 (10) Bullington Bandit (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Jane Chapple-Hyam 9st 0lb Stevie Donohoe 4 (6) Etefaaq (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Frankie Dettori 5 (7) Grand Koonta (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 6 (4) Green Power John Gallagher 9st 0lb B. A. Curtis 7 (9) Headway William Haggas 9st 0lb Pat Cosgrave 8 (5) Invincible Army (IRE) James Tate 9st 0lb Martin Harley 9 (1) Nebo (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 10 (8) U S Navy Flag (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y (9 runners) 1 (9) Blond Me (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 7lb Oisin Murphy 2 (5) Nezwaah Roger Varian 9st 7lb Andrea Atzeni 3 (7) Queen’s Trust Sir Michael Stoute 9st 7lb Jim Crowley 4 (3) So Mi Dar John Gosden 9st 7lb Frankie Dettori 5 (4) Hydrangea (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Seamie Heffernan 6 (1) Shutter Speed John Gosden 8st 13lb Pat Smullen 7 (2) Sobetsu Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb James Doyle 8 (6) Winter (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Ryan Moore 9 (8) Wuheida Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick 4.10pm Telegraph Nursery 7f (18 runners) 1 (5) Gold Town (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 9st 7lb William Buick 2 (11) Tangled (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 4lb Ryan Moore 3 (4) Billesdon Brook Richard Hannon 9st 3lb Sean Levey 4 (6) Starlight Mystery (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 5 (3) Poetic Steps (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb P. J. McDonald 6 (12) Jedi Master (IRE) Richard Fahey 8st 12lb Adam McNamara (3) 7 (7) Veejay (IRE) Mick Channon 8st 11lb Rob Hornby 8 (15) Royal Household Richard Hannon 8st 10lb Hollie Doyle (3) 9 (2) Barbarianatthegate (Blinkers) Brian Meehan 8st 9lb Oisin Murphy 10 (16) Poet’s Prince Mark Johnston 8st 9lb Joe Fanning 11 (1) Cosmopolitan Queen David Elsworth 8st 8lb David Egan (5) 12 (17) Central City (IRE) Hugo Palmer 8st 8lb Josephine Gordon 13 (9) Chai Chai (IRE) Andrew Balding 8st 4lb Jimmy Quinn 14 (8) She Believes (IRE) Sylvester Kirk 8st 4lb 15 (13) Cheeky Rascal (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 3lb Kieran O’Neill 16 (14) Alifax Jamie Osborne 8st 2lb Patrick Mathers 17 (10) Devil’s Cowboy (IRE) Charles Hills 8st 0lb Royston Ffrench 18 (18) Lucifugous (IRE) Stuart Williams 8st 0lb Aaron Jones (3) 4.45pm Victoria Racing Club Ebf British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden 7f (8 runners) 1 (6) Ann Without An E Mick Channon 9st 0lb John Egan 2 (2) Magical (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 3 (4) Miss Paris Charles Hills 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 4 (3) Ripley (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 0lb William Buick 5 (7) Rotherhithe Robyn Brisland 9st 0lb George Wood 6 (1) Roulette Michael Bell 9st 0lb James Doyle 7 (5) Titchy Digits Michael Attwater 9st 0lb David Egan 8 (8) Zilara (IRE) Ralph Beckett 9st 0lb Pat Dobbs 5.20pm Tatler Handicap 5f (13 runners) 1 (8) Quench Dolly John Gallagher 9st 7lb George Buckell (5) 2 (2) Major Jumbo Kevin Ryan 9st 5lb David Egan (5) 3 (6) Evergate Robert Cowell 9st 5lb James Doyle 4 (12) Carlton Frankie Michael Easterby 9st 4lb Silvestre De Sousa 5 (13) Megan Lily (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 3lb Adam McNamara (3) 6 (7) Poet’s Society Mark Johnston 9st 2lb William Buick 7 (10) Intense Romance (IRE) Michael Dods 9st 0lb (6lb ex) Callum Rodriguez (5) 8 (3) Merry Banter Paul Midgley 8st 13lb Paul Mulrennan 9 (11) Super Julius (Sheepskin C/P) Eve Johnson Houghton 8st 12lb Hollie Doyle (3) 10 (4) Maakaasib (Eyeshields) Simon Crisford 8st 12lb Oisin Murphy 11 (5) Fair Cop Andrew Balding 8st 7lb David Probert 12 (1) Fethiye Boy Ronald Harris 8st 7lb 13 (9) Yorkshiredebut (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Paul Midgley 8st 6lb Josephine Gordon

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE FIRST DAY, TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 The Magnolia Cup, presented by Swarovski – Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 3 12 fearless women, 40mph racehorses & the world’s most beautiful racecourse – there can be only one winner. Now in its seventh year, this renowned charity event presents riders who are leading women from a variety of industries, some with little or no experience of racing, to take part in the opening race of Ladies’ Day, at one of the most exciting and glamorous horse racing events in the world. Sporting stunning bespoke silks designed especially for the occasion by prominent female fashion designers, this event taking place on Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 3, is as exhilarating as it is stylish. Raising money this year for Place2Be, this highly anticipated race has already raised over £1 million for charity from the previous six runnings. The female riders are all inspirational women form a variety of different backgrounds and industries such as sport, business and journalism. None of the riders are licensed jockeys and in some cases are learning to ride a horse from scratch making this achievement that extra bit special. The riders in 2017 are: Emily Baxendale, Shadi Halliwell, Dido Harding, Izzy Taylor, Victoria Gray, Alby Bailey, Camilla Swift, Charlotte Hogg, Sarah Ayton, Georgie Lane-Godfrey, Aly Vance & Clare Salmon. Sporting Silks: The Fashion Designers Every year the competition for the most attractive silks adds a high dose of glamour to the event, with renowned fashion designers adding flair to the riders’ outfits which are designed especially for this race. The silks have to cover some thick body protectors, so the challenge is to produce an outfit that is loose, yet looks suitably chic. This year’s silk designers are Amanda Wakeley, Annoushka, Bella Freud, Ellie Lines, Featherstone Frocks, Tabitha Webb, Kate Halfpenny, Olivia Von Halle, Suzannah, Mercy Delta, Radish and Celicia Wilson. Place2Be – Our chosen charity for 2017 Place2Be are the UK’s leading children’s mental health charity providing in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional well-being of pupils, families, teachers and school staff. Founded in 1994, they have school-based teams across England, Scotland and Wales and are now working in over 280 schools reaching a school population of approximately 116,000 children across some of the most disadvantaged areas of the UK. Place2Be provide a ‘whole-school’ approach with a flexible menu of services that support pupils, families, teachers and school staff. This includes one-to-one counselling, a self-referral service and group work to meet the individual needs of children aged 4-14, helping them to cope with wide-ranging and often complex social issues including bullying, bereavement, domestic violence, family breakdown, neglect and trauma. They also provide a range of high quality professional qualifications for those seeking to enhance their skills or to become a children’s counsellor as well as well-respected training for professionals working with children and families. If you would like to donate to the charity and support all of the excellent work that they are doing then please visit the Virgin Money Donations Page and help us make this year’s total the highest yet. A special thanks goes to our presenting partner, Swarovski, and our racehorse sponsors BGC, Brit Insurance, Bowers & Wilkins, Harrods, L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, P J Brown, QiO, Wirsol Energy, Tess Turner and the Materna Foundation who are supporting the race and the charity this year.

Clash of generations in the Duel on the Downs

The £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1), part of the QIPCO British Champion Series, once again promises to provide us with a pivotal race of the British Flat racing season, and a fantastic “Duel on the Downs”.

Inaugurated in 1841, in recent years the Sussex Stakes has produced brilliant performances and duels, the best of which includes three-year-old Canford Cliffs overcoming four-year-old Rip Van Winkle by a neck in 2010, before suffering defeat the following year at the hands of the brilliant superstar colt Frankel.

In 2012, Frankel maintained his unbeaten record beating his opponents by daylight and six lengths.

The 2013 renewal saw a clash of top class three-year-old form between Toronado and Dawn Approach, with Toronado coming out on top, the colt then beaten the following year by the three-year-old Kingman.

This year’s race not only brings us a clash of the generations – the dual 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill taking on the year older leading four-year-old colt and three-time Group One winner Ribchester ­– but also a battle between the two major global racehorse ownership battalions of Coolmore (Churchill) and resurgent Godolphin (Ribchester).

Ribchester, a close third in the Qatar Sussex Stakes last year behind The Gurkha and 2016’s QIPCO 2,000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, has been in superb Group race form since registering his first Group One success in the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville last August.

The Richard Fahey-trained son of Iffraaj rounded off last season at Ascot’s British Champions Day with a second behind the brilliant filly Minding in the Queen Elizabeth II (G1), before reappearing this year at Meydan when third in the 1m1f Dubai Turf (G1).

In May, back on home ground, he took Newbury’s Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (G1) by an easy three lengths, following up in the Queen Anne Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot in a track record time. Trainer Richard Fahey said post-race that he believes Ribchester to be “exceptional”. The colt appears to go on all types of ground and is happy to either make the pace or take a lead.

Churchill, an Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Galileo, suffered a rather unexpected defeat last time out at Royal Ascot, and connections will be very keen to see that loss put right.

Churchill was named the European Champion Two-Year-Old in 2016 after a juvenile season which saw him win the Group Three Tyros Stakes, the Group Two Futurity Stakes, the Group One National Stakes and the Group One Dewhurst Stakes.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien took the son of Galileo straight to Newmarket for the 2,000 Guineas, the first Classic of the year, and Churchill did not disappoint, coming home victorious a length clear of the Richard Hannon-trained Barney Roy. Some questioned the dominance of that victory, especially as Barney Roy looked as though he would come on for the run, but a follow-up success for Churchill in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (G1) at the end of May from Thunder Snow (subsequent Prix Jean Prat (G1) winner) confirmed him a colt of the highest order.

The Coolmore-Churchill bandwagon lost its way in Royal Ascot’s St James’s Palace Stakes when he finished fourth, four lengths adrift of the race winner Barney Roy with Lancaster Bomber and Thunder Snow in second and third. Churchill did not look comfortable for much of the Group One for three-year-olds, but his trainer and jockey Ryan Moore were subsequently at a loss to explain the defeat. The race possibly came too soon after The Curragh or the very fast ground, a hot day and morning travel from Ireland to Ascot all providing a combination of negative factors. Connections will be keen to avenge that defeat.

In the run-up to the Qatar Goodwood Festival, both O’Brien and Fahey have reported to be very happy their challengers, and if Churchill is back to his best, we will have a race to saviour. Bookmakers have currently priced Ribchester the 10/11 favourite ahead of Churchill at 7/4.

Others to note in the race include Churchill’s ever reliable stable-mate Lancaster Bomber (14/1), the Al Shaqab-owned

2016 Prix Jean Prat winner and Jean Claude Rouget-trained Zelzal (8/1), a son of Sea The Stars, and the Goodwood course and distance Group 2 winner Lightning Spear (16/1).

BIG AND BRIGHT START TO PRESS COVERAGE

A big yellow ball in the sky over the Sussex Downs, and Big Orange about to gallop across them – what better way to start the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival?

Big Orange, the Michael Bell-trained six-year-old who tackles the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, could run in snow or monsoon and still draw a crowd, his racing performances having seen him become the latest cult for fans of the sport. If he can become the first horse to win the famous race three years in a row, ridden on this occasion by the even-more famous Frankie Dettori (and in brilliant sunshine), expect the cheers to be heard in Chichester.

That would give a heads-up to staff at the Chichester Observer, which has once again produced a 64-page glossy magazine dedicated to the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and being given away at outlets in the town and on the racecourse.

Big Orange is the go-to theme for the national racing press as reporters set about assessing the first of five days’ racing at Goodwood. ‘This is Big’ is the front-page headline on the Racing Post, while Mark Souster of The Times, writes: “The racing public and beyond have gravitated towards the son of Duke Of Marmalade because of his bravery and bold, front-running style.” Nick Robson, writing in i, reminds readers that Big Orange “does not have to shoulder a penalty for his Ascot [Gold Cup] win” because the Qatar Goodwood Cup has been upgraded to the same level, i.e. it is now a Group One contest. Marcus Townend of the Daily Mail quotes Bell recalling his first encounter with the horse, and saying: “He was a big, backward ugly brute and had been gelded. There were no stallion aspirations for him . . . his mother was an average mile maiden winner.” Further appraisal of the horse’s anatomy is given to the Chichester Observer’s Steve Bone by Bell, who says: “He is very clean winded and has a great lung capacity,” while the Racing Post’s Peter Scargill quotes the trainer saying: “He’s going in on the crest of a wave and, while it’s never easy to make history, I really hope he does.” So do racing reporters and editors.

Prize money earnings of more than £1.1m are a clue to Big Orange’s ability, and Patrick Weaver of the Daily Star reckons he will add the winner’s cut of today’s £500,000-plus race to his tally – the paper’s headline is ‘Orange ripe for more Cup glory’.

If Goodwood and its sponsors wanted a headline horse to launch this week’s meeting they have one, and they also have Frankie Dettori, who takes the reins. Frankie frequently takes racing to an audience beyond the racecourse, and is at it again today, his picture appearing on page 3 of The Daily Telegraph, albeit the photo in which he appears is dominated by son Rocco leaping off a pony in the style of his dad. Dettori Snr tells the paper’s Alan Tyers that 12-year-old Bambino Dettori has the racing bug, and adds: “I have to carry on riding for four years – then I can race against my son.”

However, according to the press, Dettori is not guaranteed to win the 14-runner Qatar Goodwood Cup. Sam Turner of the Daily Mail reckons Qewy can ‘put the squeeze on Big Orange’. The Sun’s tipster Steve Jones urges readers to, “Be brave in the Qatar Goodwood Cup,” adding: “Wicklow Brave has only three and a half lengths to make up on Big Orange on his fourth last year . . . and easier going holds no fears.” Newsboy of the Daily Mirror is another who says there are better betting options in the race, writing: “Sheikhzayedroad [third last year] is the value alternative to Big Orange . . . and makes considerable appeal at considerably bigger odds.” The Racing Post’s Richard Birch and Tom Segal are Sheikhzayedroad fans, and The Times’ Rob Wright opts for Stradivarius.

The 10-year sponsorship deal of Goodwood’s major race meeting by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club is lifting the event to new heights, writes Greg Wood in The Guardian. After referring to the upgrade to today’s staying race, Wood informs readers: “With the Nassau Stakes switched from Saturday to Thursday, the first three afternoons now have a Group One event.”

He adds: “The driving force behind Goodwood’s rapid progress in recent seasons is fairly simple: money,” and it could better “if, or when, today’s Lennox Stakes finally makes the step up to Grade One level.” That, writes Wood, “would edge Goodwood ahead of the Ebor meeting at York this month in terms of the number of Group One races it stages, and give it a claim, at least, to stand second only to Royal Ascot in the hierarchy of the British Flat season’s major meetings.”

WINNER FOR THE QUEEN AFTER FABRICATE FINISHES SECOND

The Qatar Goodwood Festival opened with a winner for Her Majesty The Queen, but only after lots of drama and a stewards’ enquiry.

Her horse, Fabricate, a 20/1 shot trained by Michael Bell, was beaten a head by bottom-weight Dark Red (12/1), but the last-named horse veered to his left in the closing stages and bumped the runner-up. Adam Kirby, who rode Fabricate, was convinced the result would be reversed, and that proved to be the case. Third-placed Khairaat (7/1) was beaten a further three-quarters of a length.

Victory for Fabricate was a good omen for the chances of his stablemate, Big Orange, in today’s big race, the Qatar Goodwood Cup, but Bell was keen to heap the praise on the Queen’s horse. He said: “I’m delighted for The Queen. This horse has been a real trial for us to keep right and credit to my team at home.

“I spoke to The Queen this morning, and said going downhill might be an issue for him, but I said ‘Ma’am, the ground is going to be lovely for him’. Adam has given him a lovely ride and he is a very experienced jockey who was sure he would get the race and I am glad the stewards agreed with him. The stewards have taken the view he was coming with a winning run and was knocked off his stride.

“Fabricate didn’t appear to get home in the Old Newton Cup, and this was an experiment to drop him back in trip. It’s paid off. I said to John Warren [The Queen’s racing advisor] that we could stay at a mile and a half and finish fourth or fifth again, or we could try this. In hindsight he’s been crying out for it, and he’s always looked like he’s had the speed.

“It was unexpected and I don’t think either me or The Queen expected Fabricate to win today. I am so pleased for the horse – it is a great result. This has settled us down [ahead of Big Orange], but this is about Fabricate, who deserved to win a good prize.”

Adam Kirby said: “Fabricate got a right bump and had the wind knocked out of him. He changed his legs and got unbalanced. I was unable to use my stick because he got unbalanced. I had to put it down to let him gather himself up again. I felt if we had run straight for the line, we would definitely have won. There are rules and if you don’t ride to them you get punished. Unfortunately, Oisin is doing his best – he didn’t lose any momentum but I did.”

Angus Gold, representing Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, who owns Khairaat, said of the Sir Michael Stoute-trained runner: “Being drawn on the wide outside did not help, but I don’t want that to sound like sour grapes. Jim [Crowley] thought he might have been closer with a better draw, but it was a better run that that at [Royal] Ascot.”

Stewards’ Report

The Stewards held an enquiry under Rule (B)11.6 into possible interference inside the final half furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that the winner, DARK RED (IRE), ridden by Oisin Murphy had interfered with GARCIA, unplaced, ridden by Ryan Moore, which in turn interfered with FABRICATE, placed second, ridden by Adam Kirby, and, as a consequence, UAE PRINCE (IRE), placed fourth, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, and KHAIRAAT (IRE), placed third, ridden by Jim Crowley, had been taken off their intended lines in behind runners. They considered that the interference had improved DARK RED (IRE)’s placing over FABRICATE, as FABRICATE had been taken off its intended line for number of strides, causing the gelding to lose momentum, before rallying close to the line to be beaten by only a head. They therefore placed FABRICATE, first, and DARK RED (IRE), second. The Stewards found Murphy in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he allowed his mount to hang left-handed without sufficient correction causing considerable interference to those horses on his outside. They suspended him for 8 days as follows: Tuesday 15 to Tuesday 22 August 2017, inclusive. The Stewards held a further enquiry into possible interference approximately 1 ½ furlongs out. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that DARK RED (RED), placed second, ridden by Oisin Murphy, had interfered with SPEED COMPANY (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Jason Hart, which in turn interfered with BAYDAR, unplaced, ridden by Josephine Gordon. They found the interference was accidental as DARK RED (IRE), had shifted marginally right-handed before being corrected by Murphy.

Result

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 2f

1 Fabricate (The Queen) Michael Bell 5-9-04 Adam Kirby 20/1

2 Dark Red (The Hon R J Arculli) Ed Dunlop 5-8-08 Oisin Murphy 12/1

3 Khairaat (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-05 Jim Crowley 7/1

4 UAE Prince (Sheik Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 4-8-13 Andrea Atzeni 6/1

After a stewards’ enquiry, first past the post Dark Red was demoted to second and the Fabricate, who was second past the post, was awarded the race.

9/2 Fav Garcia (7th) Time: 2m 07.79s

Distances (as the field past the post): hd, ¾, 1¼ Breeder: The Queen Breeding: b g Makfi – Flight Of Fancy (Sadler’s Wells (USA)) Tote: Win: £22.00 Places: £3.80; £2.60; £2.10; £1.80 Exacta: £270.20

Michael Bell – 27 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Adam Kirby – 32 Goodwood winners (6 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Dark Red demoted to second after stewards’ enquiry

After a lengthy stewards’ enquiry into the result of the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap, the opening race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2017, the placings were reversed after it was found that Dark Red, first past the post by a head, was found to have caused interference in the closing stages. Her Majesty The Queen’s Fabricate was promoted to first, with Dark Red placed second.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of bottom-weight Dark Red (12/1), said before the change in result: “I’ll be very honest, this was not the plan to come here as we didn’t think we’d get in, so we ran him on Saturday (third at Newmarket)

“I don’t normally run horses three days later, but perhaps I should with this horse, Dark Red is a five-year-old gelding. He ran very well at Newmarket, but I have a love affair with Goodwood and I spoke with the owner Ronnie Arculli, and he said ‘Why not, he is a five-year-old, let’s run him again if he is OK’.

“Interestingly, Dark Red left home yesterday a kilo heavier than at Newmarket on Saturday.

“He has to have a little ease in the ground, I think that is why he lost his way a bit before. I understand it was on the just easy side of good, and he loves that – he is by Dark Angel and they do like give in the ground.”

Of the route taken by Dark Red in the straight, Dunlop said (ahead of the enquiry): “Oisin [Murphy] said he did everything to keep him straight, but when he hit the front he came off the straight line.”

After the stewards’ verdict, he added: “It’s always a tough one. I wasn’t privy to the enquiry but, watching it, Oisin didn’t keep a straight line. Whether Oisin could have done anything different, I don’t know.

“Would the horse have gone straighter if the stick had been down, I simply don’t know. We have wiped out most of the field but I think it harsh to blame the jockey – the horse did it.”

Murphy, who gets an eight-day ban, said before the change in result: “I am not surprised [about calling an enquiry]. They have to have stewards’ enquiries when a horse drifts off a line.

“Dark Red hit the front and had a look around. I had my stick in my left hand and tried to keep him straight. I actually had to put my stick down towards the line. He won easy – it is just a shame he looked for company.

“I can’t tell the horse to go straight. All I can do is ask him. I asked him and did everything in my power to keep him straight.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Adam Kirby, rider of the winner Fabricate, said: “On the slow side of good.”

Oisin Murphy, jockey of the 12/1 second Dark Red, said: “On the slow side.”

Jim Crowley, jockey of the third Khairaat, said: “On the slow side of good.”

Andrea Atzeni, partner of fourth home UAE Prince, said: “It is on the slow side of good.”

James Doyle, on board Murad Khan, said: “On the easy side of good.”

Frankie Dettori, partner of Abdon, said: “It is on the slow side of good.”

Lukle Morris, on board Tha’ir, said: “On the easy side.”

Daniel Tudhope, rider of Bravery, said: “On the slow side of good.”

Pat Dobbs, jockey of Eye Of the Storm, said: “It is on the slow side.”

Kieran Fox, partner of Eddystone Rock, said: “Good.”

Callum Shepherd, rider of Noble Gift, said: “On the easy side of good.”

Jason Hart, on board Speed Company, said: “On the easy side of good.”

Ryan Moore, rider of Garcia, said: “It is on the slow side of good.”

Jamie Spencer, partner of Oasis Fantasy, said: “Dead.”

STOUTE CASTS AN EXPERT EYE OVER HIS HUGELY IMPRESSIVE 2YO WINNER

It is rare that Sir Michael Stoute uses such words as ‘exciting’ and ‘promising’ about one of his two-year-olds, but he slipped in a couple following victory for Expert Eye in the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

Expert Eye (7/4 favourite), owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, romped to an easy win, scoring by four and a half lengths and three-quarters of a length from Zaman (8/1) and Mildenberger (7/2). The winner was making his second appearance having won on debut at Newbury in June.

Sir Michael, who had just trained his 181st Goodwood winner, and his 76th at the Qatar Festival, said: “He’s an exciting horse, and while I don’t know where we will go next we’ll be ambitious. I’d like to go the next step before talking about Classics.

“We’ve only run 10 of our two-year-olds and there may be others who are better than him, but I don’t know. He’s very mature and strong, and will certainly get a mile.

“Ryan [Moore] has ridden him since Newbury, and he was impressed with him then and since. We came here hoping to win and he did it very easily.

“It’s the beginning of August in his two-year-old season, but he ticks a lot of boxes because he’s well balanced and well made, and with a good mind.

“He’s still a baby. I’m excited about him – he’s brimful of promise.”

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes 7f

1 Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 7/4 Fav

2 Zaman (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-01 William Buick 8/1

3 Mildenberger (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-01 James Doyle 7/2

Time: 1m 26.97s

Distances: 4½, ¾

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms Ltd

Breeding: b c Acclamation – Exemplify (Dansili)

Tote Win: £2.60 Places: £1.20, £2.30, £1.60 Exacta: £15.50

Sir Michael Stoute – 181 Goodwood winners (76 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Andrea Atzeni – 21 Goodwood winners (7 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Top races could be on the agenda for Expert Eye

Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager for Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms, was understandably delighted with the impressive performance put in by the juvenile colt Expert Eye to win the Group TWO Qatar Vintage Stakes. There is the hope of some big targets ahead for the progressive homebred colt, a son of Acclamation, unbeaten in two starts to date.

“He ought to get a mile, he’s out of a mare by Dansili,” said Grimthorpe. “The family has got plenty of speed, but I would think he ought to be up to a mile on that performance and in good time.

“He is in the Champagne Stakes [seven furlongs, Doncaster] and that looks like a possibility, and then all being well he will go on to smarter things, the Dewhurst if we are lucky enough.

“I don’t think the ground is an issue for him, there is some ease today, but it is not specialist ground today.”

Winning jockey Andrea Atzeni said: “They really like Expert Eye and speaking to Ryan [Moore] before the race he felt it would take a good horse to beat him today. He was right.

“Expert Eye settled nicely, but we went slowly. When I pulled him out in the straight and gave him a bit of daylight, he took off and I ended up getting there way too soon. But to be fair to the horse, when I picked him up, he galloped out really well. I got there too soon really, but he quickened up really well when I asked him. He’s a nice colt and he’ll get a mile.

“I don’t think I have ever sat on a two-year-old as good as this at the moment. He is pretty good, I think.

“The ground is on the slow side of good.”

HEAD GEAR HELPS ZAMAN

8/1 chance Zaman, a two-year-old Dutch Art colt trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, came home a four and a half-lengths second behind the 7/4 favourite, Expert Eye, in today’s G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

But despite being beaten, his trainer was upbeat, saying: “I thought we would be running for a place but that was a good second. The winner is impressive – in a different league.

“It was the first time Zaman has worn blinkers and it has certainly helped him to travel better. We didn’t see that flat spot that he has had previously. I am very happy with that.

“Personally, I think he deserves a little bit of a break now and then we might look at the Champagne Stakes or the Flying Scotsman (Doncaster).”

Jockey William Buick added: “He ran well.”

ROCK RACES TO VICTORY, AT 50/1

Breton Rock came fast and very late to mow down his rivals and land the G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes at 50/1 for trainer David Simcock and owner John Cook.

Jockey Andrea Atzeni, completing a 139/1 double initiated in the previous race on Expert Eye, overcame an outside draw by sitting in behind his rivals and then asking Breton Rock to accelerate wide in the final furlong. The response was electric as the horse went from first to last, finishing with such power that he won by half a length and a short-head from Home Of The Brave (4/1) and Suedois (25/1).

The winning trainer said: “He’s won two Group Twos previously, but God, did we expect that? No we didn’t!

“Last year he won the Criterion Stakes and Park Stakes, so he’s very useful, but we’ve looked after him and never run him on ground with the word ‘firm’ in the going description. He’s a favourite at home and the lad who looks after him, Irkin, absolutely worships him. He had a little daughter the other day and he will come back in with the biggest smile on his face.

“It’s brilliant for John Cook, who was my very first owner 13 years ago. He buys a yearling every year, and he bought Breton Rock for £20,000 and has gained so much fun from the horse. This horse has given John, and the yard, so much pleasure, and has taken us to some wonderful meetings over the years. He doesn’t let us down.”

Cook, who lives in Wellingborough, and visits Simcock’s Newmarket yard once a month to see his horses, said: “He races when he wants to. That was so exciting – I was watching the finish thinking he’s coming, he’s coming – then YES!

“When you own a horse that cost £20,000, and you take on the big boys and win it’s some achievement.

“I’ve owned this one since he was a yearling – I picked him out in the Doncaster sales catalogue, but expected him to make £60,000. Then Jenny [Simcock’s wife] rang me and said David and [bloodstock agent Richard Brown] had bought him for £20,000 and I said ‘He’s mine’. It’s a fairytale. My grandson is called Brett, and he lives in Brittany, so is a Breton, and the horse is out of a Rock Of Gibraltar mare, hence the name.

“My latest two-year-old is called Imperial Court by Zoffany. I don’t think he will run this year, but the trainer might tell you differently.”

ATZENI BAGS GROUP TWO DOUBLE ON FIRST DAY OF GLORIOUS GOODWOOD

Jockey Andrea Atzeni has got his Glorious Goodwood week off to a great start – after victory in race two, the Group Two Qatar Vintage Stakes on the 7/4 favourite Expert Eye, he quickly doubled up in race three, the Group Two Qatar Lennox Stakes aboard Breton Rock, a 50/1 shot.

After the race, Atzeni said: “That was great. I did not expect it at all – none of us did really. David [Simcock] told me to take my time and try and pick up the pieces; I came back in and said ‘we picked them all up!’

“But it’s really good, coming into the race with the likes of Home Of The Brave and Limato running, they are good horses and we had a bad draw, and I didn’t think the ground was soft enough for him,” said Atzeni.

“I dropped him out, I thought they went quick early on like they usually do because everyone is trying to get a position.

“Then they steadied it up at the top of the hill, but here they can get racing a long way out and that is what they did today. The pace picked up at the three pole and that suited me nicely. When I pulled him out, I thought then I am going to win the race because he picked up so well.

“David was very keen for me to get one clear run on the outside – I wish I’d done that in the first race – but it worked out good here.”

Atzeni has now ridden Breton Rock five times, winning twice on him, added: “He is a gentleman of a horse, I am very lucky to be part of him. I won on him at Doncaster last year and he ran well when third in the Lockinge.

“He’s an older horse, but he’s great for the owners and he keeps picking up prize money – on his day he’s not a bad horse at all. It is great for David and the owners because they are lovely people and very supportive.”

BRAVE SHOWING FROM HOME OF THE BRAVE

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Home Of The Brave, who was sent off a 4/1 chance for the G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes, was very happy with the brave showing his charge made, coming home a half length second to 50/1 chance Breton Rock.

“It was a great race from Home Of The Brave” Palmer said. “”James [Doyle, jockey] was incredulous coming in, Home Of The Brave had fought back against Limato (3/1 favourite) and beaten him off, and then still lost the race.

“Credit it to the winner, he has had to come past them all with a furlong to go.

“We know Breton Rock is at his best when he can get his toe in the ground and that tells you the truth about the ground today. It is nice good ground but they are getting their toe in.

“There is no excuse for my horse. He won his race.

“The plan was always three runs in England and then we would look overseas. He has done nothing there today to suggest that it should change.

“I think he would be very competitive in a Breeders Cup Mile (G1, Del Mar, November 4) or something similar. He likes time between his races. The obvious thing is to give him a nice break and take him to California.

James Doyle, jockey of Starspangledbanner entire, added: “I couldn’t fault him. He won his race with Limato, but Breton Rock has come down the middle of the track and done us all.’’

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes 7f

1 Breton Rock (John Cook) David Simcock 7-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 50/1

2 Home Of The Brave (Godolphin) Hugo Palmer 5-9-03 James Doyle 4/1

3 Suedois (George Turner & Clipper Logistics) David O’Meara 6-9-03 Daniel Tudhope 25/1

3/1 Fav Limato (4th)

Time: 1m 26.62s

Distances: ½, sh

Breeder: George Kent

Breeding: Bahamian Bounty – Anna’s Rock (IRE) (Rock Of Gibraltar (IRE))

Tote Win: £51.60 Places: £12.10, £1.80, £5.70 Exacta: £480.60

David Simcock –23 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Andrea Atzeni – 22 Goodwood winners (8 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

STRADIVARIUS MAKES MOST OF THREE-YEAR-OLD ALLOWANCE

TO TAKE GROUP ONE GOODWOOD CUP

Stradivarius, with a 13lb weight allowance from the older horses, wins the Group One Qatar Goodwood Cup for trainer John Gosden and owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen.

Trainer John Gosden said: “Frankie controlled the race on Big Orange, he came up the middle, he didn’t want to be attacked hard down the rail. It was clever of him, but our fella stays well.

“Andrea was very confident beforehand, I asked him if that was because he got in a muddle in the first and got the next two right?! He said no!

“But it is full marks to Peter Shoemark, our racing office manager, he was the one who suggested the entry to me, I said are you mad?

“But I thought about it and thought hang on, actually he has to give weight with the Group Two penalty from the Queen’s Vase win, and running in anything else such as the Voltigier or a handicap he’s have the penalty. So, I thought you’re right to come here and this is Peter’s victory not mine.

“I did say good luck to everyone going in, Big Orange has got a huge heart and has run with credit again, but he was running into a three-year-old now and not the older horses, who is getting 13lb from him.

“Yes, last year, it would have been 16lb so it has changed, but full marks to the horse and owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen, who has put an awful lot into this game to get nice moments such as this, which don’t come along very often.

“We go to the St Leger, which is a race that I love and it is one mile and six and a half furlongs around Donnie, which is probably a similar test as it is an open galloping track whereas here is all zig zags and bends.

“I am always frightened when you take on the older horses with a three-year-old in a race like this, I thought he’d run well and I could see him in the frame but not necessarily winning. He has a good turn of foot, which is a good weapon in a two-mile race.

“I don’t think the three-year-olds have an enormous advantage – Enable is a brilliant filly and this is a proper stayer, you can’t come and do it without a proper horse.

“He goes straight to Donnie, goes there nice and fresh.”

ATZENI IN UNSTOPPABLE FORM AND BRINGS UP 981/1 TREBLE

Jockey Andrea Atzeni was beginning to make the Qatar Goodwood Festival his own after bringing up a stakes-race treble on the opening day.

After wins on Expert Eye and Breton Rock in Group Two contests, he went a stage further by landing the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on three-year-old Stradivarius. Victory on the 6/1 shot meant the treble rewarded punters, who were lucky enough to back it, at odds of 981/1.

Stradivarius beat the 6/4 favourite Big Orange by one and three-quarters of a length, with Desert Skyline (14/1) another three and a half lengths back in third.

Atzeni thought that he should have won the opening race too – he finished fourth on UAE Prince – saying: “I wish the first race had been the last race and I would have won that as well. There is a good race in him [UAE Prince]. Winning races is all about confidence, and in the first race you are trying to do well and it didn’t quite work out.

“This horse [Stradivarius] was getting a lot of weight off Big Orange and is still improving. I don’t think he knows how good he is – he’s a little immature and still learning. He’ll be better next year. He doesn’t know he’s a racehorse. The main plan was to keep away from Big Orange – you can’t get near him because he’s a fighter. You have to race away from him. At the two-furlong marker, he was ahead of me but not going away and I knew I had him.

“I got a great run up the rails and he picked up really well – it’s lovely to win a Group One.

“I’m very lucky to work for very good people, especially Roger [Varian] and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, and when I’m not riding for them I’m fortunate to ride for people like Sir Michael [Stoute] and John Gosden.”

Qatar Goodwood Cup victory delights owner-breeder

Owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen was delighted with his three-year-old Stradivarius, who has come on from winning the G2 Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot to capture the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup from favourite Big Orange.

He said: “I was hoping he would run well rather than expecting him to – I didn’t know how he would get on against older horses.

“He ran well in the G2 at Royal Ascot and we didn’t want to run against the three-year-olds, having picked up a 5lb penalty, so John thought that this was the place to come.

“John knew that Stradivarius was a handy horse and he would stay the trip, so this is where we came as a prep for the St Leger (the final British Classic of the year at Doncaster on September 16).

“Stradivarius was on and off the bridle early on, and Big Orange had an easy lead, so I said that it would be tough to catch him. This horse stays and he wants to win.

“If he comes out of this race well, I expect he will go to the St Leger.”

BIG ORANGE SECOND

Big Orange, despite battling bravely, couldn’t add a third G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup to his illustrious record.

The six-year old son of Duke Of Marmalade came home one and three quarter lengths second to the 6/1 chance Stradivarius.

Michael Bell, trainer of the 6/4 favourite, said after the race: “Interestingly enough, the weight-for-age scale has been altered this year and it is slightly less than it would have been this time last year, so give the winner a lot of credit.

“I am very proud with how Big Orange ran. He laid it down there, looked like winning and then the three-year-old came and got him. He has run his heart out on ground that is softer than ideal for him. Had it been rattling firm or summer fast ground, who knows? We are talking hypothetically.

“I am really proud because he gave his all and was beaten on the day by a horse that handled conditions better and arguably could one day be a better horse. Full credit to the winner, but I am equally proud of Big Orange.

“We wanted to make history and the horse is so well in himself. He has basically done everything but win – he was beaten by an unexposed three-year-old who won well at Royal Ascot. Let’s meet him on level weights next year and see what happens.

“Big Orange is in the Irish Leger but I will talk to the Gredleys. He has had a hard race today – he looked tired. When he came in after Ascot, he didn’t look tired but it is sapping ground today. The Irish St Leger is not until September 10 but I am not sure.”

Frankie Dettori, added: “The ground maybe wasn’t quite fast enough for him but he has run a great race.

Third home was the David Elsworth-trained Desert Skyline and the trainer said: “We were pleased or even relieved he ran so well. The weight allowance helped, but he is a progressive little staying horse and we felt it would be great fun to be here. The owners entered into the spirit of things – he had to be supplemented – and were justifiably rewarded.”

3.35pm £523,000 Qatar Goodwood Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Two Miles

1 (5) Stradivarius (IRE) John Gosden 3yo 8st 8lb Andrea Atzeni 6/1

2 (11) Big Orange (Sheepskin C/P) Michael Bell 6yo 9st 7lb Frankie Dettori 6/4 Fav

3 (13) Desert Skyline (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David Elsworth 3yo 8st 8lb David Probert 14/1

4 (7) Wicklow Brave W. P. Mullins, Ireland 8yo 9st 7lb Jim Crowley 8/1

5 (10) She Is No Lady Ralph Beckett 5yo 9st 4lb James Doyle 33/1

6 (9) Pallasator Sir Mark Prescott Bt 6yo 9st 7lb Oisin Murphy 25/1

7 (12) Sheikhzayedroad (Hood) David Simcock 8yo 9st 7lb Martin Harley 10/1

8 (16) Us Army Ranger (IRE) (Hood) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 4yo 9st 7lb Ryan Moore 8/1

9 (8) Sweet Selection (Blinkers) Hughie Morrison 5yo 9st 4lb Adam Kirby 33/1

10 (3) Prince of Arran Charlie Fellowes 4yo 9st 7lb Stevie Donohoe 33/1

11 (14) Higher Power James Fanshawe 5yo 9st 7lb Tom Queally 20/1

12 (1) High Jinx (IRE) Tim Easterby 9yo 9st 7lb David Allan 66/1

13 (4) Qewy (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 7yo 9st 7lb William Buick 16/1

14 (2) Oriental Fox (GER) Mark Johnston 9yo 9st 7lb Joe Fanning 50/1

14 ran

Non-Runners: DAL HARRAILD (Vet’s Certificate, Lame), SIMPLE VERSE (Vet’s Certificate, Pulled Muscle)

Winner owned by Bjorn Nielsen

Time: 3m 25.47s

Distances: 1¾, 3½, 3½, ¾, ¾, ½, ½, 3¼, 1, 3¼, 5, 2, 30

Breeder: Bjorn Nielsen

Breeding: ch c Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering)

Tote Win: £6.20 Places: £2.20, £1.10, £4.60 Exacta: £18.10

John Gosden -145 Goodwood winners (35 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Andrea Atzeni – 23 Goodwood winners (9 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

MOORE AMAZED BY THECHILDREN’STRUST’S 100/1 WIN

Dual purpose trainer Gary Moore wouldn’t be easily surprised by what can happen in racing, but even he had to admit he was shocked as anyone at Thechildren’strust’s victory in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing six furlong Maiden. Trained by Moore, the son of Society Rock making his racecourse debut, was sent off a 100/1 chance and came home the short-head winner.

“Absolutely stunned, I am amazed,” smiled Moore. “He has been working nicely at home, but nothing out of the ordinary, but he knows his job. I looked at the race beforehand, and his pedigree, he’s got a mixed pedigree , I always think that horses take 75 per cent after the dam’s side and she won over two miles!

“He doesn’t show massive amounts of speed at home, and I just said to Hector I want him to run well, but the horse did it very smoothly.

“He has taken the day well – to saddle him it was like saddling a three-mile chaser – there was not a bead of sweat; this racecourse can get to horses but he didn’t give a monkeys!

“I think we’ll need to reassess what he might need distance-wise, I think he ought to stay a bit further, but I’ll speak to Hector. Like I said, he never shows masses of speed at home, but he jumped good, knew his job and he always held a nice position.

“It is fair play to Russell McNabb, he bought the horse at the end of May from Goresbridge Breeze Up. He didn’t clock a very fast time that day, but he is just a nice-looking horse, he’s a very big horse, it’s fair play too to Ashley [Head] for buying him.”

“It was pretty amazing to be honest” said a delighted Hector Crouch, jockey of the winner Thechildren’strust “I am pretty shocked really. He jumped well and travelled nicely and was very tough.”

Crouch has been on something of a roll – he rode a four-timer at Lingfield on Saturday

4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden 6f

1 Thechildren’Strust (Ashley Head) Gary Moore 100/1 Hector Crouch

2 Rebel Streak (Jeff Smith) Andrew Balding 4/1 David Probert

3 Bombastic (The Philistines) Ed de Giles 12/1 Danny Tudhope

Time: 1m 12.88s

Distances: sh, hd

Breeder: N Bradley

Breeding: br g Society Rock (IRE) – Estemaala (IRE) (Cape Cross (IRE))

Tote Win: £58.90 Places: £16, £1.70, £3.30 Exacta: £913.00

Gary Moore – 58 Goodwood winners (7 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Hector Crouch – 5 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

REBEL AND BOMBASTIC CAN’T DENY THECHILDREN’STRUST

Outsider Thechildren’strust, a 100/1 shocker for punters, landed the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden in a head-bobbing finish.

He won by a short-head and a head from Rebel Streak (4/1) and Bombastic (12/1), denying owner/breeder Jeff Smith another Goodwood victory. His star filly, Lochsong, won a memorable Stewards’ Cup here in 1992, and she then took the G3 King George Stakes twice in the following two years.

Lochsong was trained by Ian Balding, while Rebel Streak is handled by Balding’s son Andrew. Smith said: “I’ve got to be pleased, but I’m also a little disappointed not to win when going down so narrowly. It was a funny result – we beat the favourite [Tribal Quest, who was eighth], but didn’t win the race.”

Trainer Ed De Giles, who is based near Ledbury in Herefordshire, was pleased with Bombastic, a colt he holds in some regard. He admitted: “I ambitiously gave him an entry for the Champagne Stakes this morning, but he would have to win a race before we committed him to that. If he’d won today I would have looked stupid not to have made an entry.

“The way the race was run I’m very pleased. There wasn’t enough pace and he was too keen as a result.

“He can win a race over six furlongs, but there is big improvement to come over seven furlongs. His half-brothers won over that trip and this horse is by a better sire in Raven’s Pass.”

EL ASTRONAUTE COMES GOOD IN QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL ATMOSPHERE

Big-priced winners kept coming on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, when El Astronaute won the New & Lingwood Handicap at 33/1.

The winner, ridden by Jason Hart for Yorkshire trainer John Quinn, scored by a short-head and one length from A Momentofmadness (7/1) and Green Door (22/1).

Quinn was absent, but his daughter, Kelly Blades, said of the winner: “I am absolutely delighted for Ross Harmon, the horse’s joint owner.

“The horse travelled really well and Jason gave him a great ride. His last race wasn’t so great but that wasn’t him and he’s been unlucky on a couple of times, being drawn on the wrong side of the track and things like that.

“Being dropped in the handicap by another pound since his last run obviously just helped.”

Hart, who had just ridden his first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “I spoke to the boss this morning and we made up our minds up that it [going to the rail] was the right thing to do.

“El Astronaute is a horse who enjoys getting on and doing his own thing. He has got so much raw speed that there is no point taking that away from him. He can burn them off in the first few furlongs and he keeps going as well.

“He sometimes edges left, but he edged right today. At halfway, I was thinking for God’s sake, but it all worked out in the end.

“Today was very similar to when he won at Newmarket in that he got headed and then battled back. He has got a good attitude this horse and is on an upward curve.”

4.45pm New & Lingwood Handicap

1 El Astronaute (Ross Harmon & Mrs S Quinn) 4-8-08 Jason Hart 33/1

2 A Momentofmadness (Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer) Charlie Hills 4-9-09 Harry Bentley 7/1

3 Green Door (Fitri Hay) Robert Cowell 6-9-01 Jamie Spencer 22/1

Time: 57.47s

Distances: sh, 1

Breeder: T Jones

Breeding: ch g Approve (IRE) – Drumcliffe Dancer (IRE) (Footstepsinthesand)

Tote Win: £38.30 Places: £9.90, £3, £6.90 Exacta: £385.80

John Quinn –3 Goodwood winners (2 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jason Hart – 1 Goodwood winner (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

A MOMENTOFMADNESS JUST MISSES OUT ON SPRINT HANDICAP SUCCESS

“I thought he was in front at one point,” said a rueful trainer Charles Hills after A Momentofmadness missed out on victory in the New & Lingwood Handicap Stakes over five furlongs by a short head to El Astronaute.

“I think the rail helped the winner, but take nothing away from the pair of them, they both tried really hard.”

“I am not sure if I was ahead at all, but my horse has run a really good race,” added jockey Harry Bentley.

The four-year-old son of Elnadim last won at Kempton in April and has finished in the first four on his subsequent five starts.

ATZENI GRABS A 8,344/1 DAY ONE FOUR-TIMER

“It’s nice to get a winner for Roger after the trouble in the first,” said Andrea Atzeni, after winning the last on today’s card, the Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap, on 15/2 chance Shenanigans for trainer Roger Varian. The jockey had finished fourth in the day’s first race on the Varian-trained UAE Prince after meeting trouble in running when Dark Red came across the field in the last furlong and was subsequently demoted from first to second.

Atzeni was celebrating a Day One, 8,344/1 four-timer, victories which included a Group Two double, and success in the day’s feature, the Group One Qatar Goodwood Cup, on Stradivarius. With better luck in the day’s opener, it could easily have been five winners on the card for the jockey.

“We had a good draw in this and we went a good gallop,” added 26-year-old Atzeni of his concluding winning ride. “Shenanigans came off the bridle early enough, but when I pulled her out and she saw daylight she picked up. She is very game and she galloped out nicely in the end.

“She is a filly that enjoys a bit of cut in the ground, I think the ground is key to her. She’s got a great mind and she’s getting better.”

Looking ahead to rest of the week, Atzeni said: “I’ve got some nice rides this week– so many rides this week I can’t think off the top of my head! I am also off to Ffos Las on Thursday evening.”

Varian, the winning trainer of Shenanigans, said: “That was nice – we were unlucky in the first so it’s nice to win the last. The horses are running well, and this victory fantastic for the owners, I am delighted for them.

“Shenanigans was well drawn, she liked the ground, and she had good solid form coming into the race. She had not won this year so it is nice to get that today.”

Daniel Tudhope, jockey of the 12/1 second, Lincoln Rocks, said: “He ran a blinder. He gave a lot of weight away. It was a good run.”

5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap 1m

1 Shenanigans (Ann Black, M Al Qatami & K M Al Mudhaf) Roger Varian 3-8-11 Andrea Atzeni 15/2

2 Lincoln Rocks (Peter Smith, PC Coaches Limited) David O’Meara 4-10-03 Danny Tudhope 12/1

3 Hadeeqa (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-08 Harry Bentley 20/1

13 ran

Time: 1m 39.54s

Distances: 1 1/4, 1/2

Breeder: Ringfort Stud

Breeding: b f Arcano (IRE) – Ladylishandra (IRE) (Mujadil (USA))

Tote Win: £8 Places: £2.60, £3.90, £5.90 Exacta: £84.80

Roger Varian– 9 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Andrea Atzeni – 24 Goodwood winners (10 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

OVERNIGHT TIDY UP BEFORE DAY TWO OF THE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

Goodwood’s groundstaff are in for a relatively quiet evening ahead of day two of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

With no need for watering or running rail changes, the team will be doing a little light tidying up, said Seamus Buckley, Goodwood’s long-serving clerk of the course.

Buckley, who retires at the end of Flat turf season, said: “Today went extremely well, and I didn’t hear one complaint about the ground from trainers or jockeys. The going rode on the slower side of good, and the times back that up.

“There were some big-priced winners, but perhaps they were just waiting for some Goodwood turf!

“There has been recent rain, but our biggest headache this year has been the dryness and heat in midsummer – 12 or 13 days with temperatures around 30 degrees made life tough for the grass.

“We have no need to water tonight, and rain is forecast for tomorrow. I’m just hoping it will steady up and not reach us until late in the afternoon – some people are saying it will be here by 5pm, others by 3pm, but I’m hoping we can run at least a couple of races before it arrives.

“There is a band of rain forecast and it could bring five to six millimetres of water.

“There will be no rail movements tonight, and the course will just be tidied up and trimmed while it’s dry.”

Racing UK Leading Jockey Award at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival – standings after first day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Andrea Atzeni 4 - -

Hector Crouch 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Adam Kirby 1 - -

Danny Tudhope - 1 2

Harry Bentley - 1 1

James Doyle - 1 1

David Probert - 1 1

William Buick - 1 -

Frankie Dettori - 1 -

Oisin Murphy - 1 -

Jim Crowley - - 1

Jamie Spencer - - 1

Leading trainers at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival –

standings after first day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Michael Bell 1 1 -

Sir Michael Stoute 1 - 1

John Gosden 1 - -

Gary Moore 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

David Simcock 1 - -

Roger Varian 1 - -

David O’Meara - 1 1

Charlie Appleby - 1 -

Andrew Balding - 1 -

Ed Dunlop - 1 -

Charlie Hills - 1 -

Hugo Palmer - 1 -

Robert Cowell - - 1

Simon Crisford - - 1

David Elsworth - - 1

Ed de Giles - - 1

Mark Johnston - - 1





TUESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:50pm MATCHBOOK BETTING EXCHANGE HANDICAP

The Stewards gave permission for MURAD KHAN (FR), trained by Hugo Palmer, and NOBLE GIFT, trained by William Knight, to go early to post. The Stewards held an enquiry under Rule (B)11.6 into possible interference inside the final half furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that the winner, DARK RED (IRE), ridden by Oisin Murphy had interfered with GARCIA, unplaced, ridden by Ryan Moore, which in turn interfered with FABRICATE, placed second, ridden by Adam Kirby, and, as a consequence, UAE PRINCE (IRE), placed fourth, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, and KHAIRAAT (IRE), placed third, ridden by Jim Crowley, had been taken off their intended lines in behind runners. They considered that the interference had improved DARK RED (IRE)’s placing over FABRICATE, as FABRICATE had been taken off its intended line for number of strides, causing the gelding to lose momentum, before rallying close to the line to be beaten by only a head. They therefore placed FABRICATE, first, and DARK RED (IRE), second. The Stewards found Murphy in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he allowed his mount to hang left-handed without sufficient correction causing considerable interference to those horses on his outside. They suspended him for 8 days as follows: Tuesday 15 to Tuesday 22 August 2017, inclusive. The Stewards held a further enquiry into possible interference approximately 1 ½ furlongs out. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that DARK RED (RED), placed second, ridden by Oisin Murphy, had interfered with SPEED COMPANY (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Jason Hart, which in turn interfered with BAYDAR, unplaced, ridden by Josephine Gordon. They found the interference was accidental as DARK RED (IRE), had shifted marginally right-handed before being corrected by Murphy. Kieren Fox, the rider of EDDYSTONE ROCK (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run.

Race 2 – 2:25pm QATAR VINTAGE STAKES

The Stewards held an enquiry following a report from the Veterinary Officer that, CURIOSITY, trained by

Hugo Palmer, appeared to be suffering from ringworm and the trainer did not have a Certificate of NonContagiousness. Having heard his evidence, they found him in breach of Rule (C)31.1 and fined him £140. The Stewards further ordered skin scrapings to be taken and sent to the Animal Health Trust. Frankie Dettori, the rider of SALLAB (IRE), unplaced, reported that his saddle slipped.

Race 3 – 3:00pm QATAR LENNOX STAKES

The Stewards gave permission for HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE), trained by Hugo Palmer, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA), trained by Aidan O’Brien, did not wear a speed sensing device as required in the Conditions of this race. They interviewed the trainer’s representative. Having heard his evidence, they accepted his explanation that the pocket for housing the speed sensing equipment was placed at the front of the number cloth and, having folded the number cloth back underneath the saddle, it would have sat in an uncomfortable position under the saddle. Frankie Dettori, the rider of ACLAIM (IRE), placed sixth, reported that the colt was denied a clear run.

Race 4 – 3:35pm. QATAR GOODWOOD CUP STAKES

Due to his previous known unruly behaviour, PALLASATOR, trained by Sir Mark Prescott, Bt, was given permission to go out of order in the Parade, and for the gelding to be mounted in the chute.

Race 5 – 4:10pm IRISH THOROUGHBRED MARKETING EBF MAIDEN

Nothing to report

Race 6 – 4:45pm NEW & LINGWOOD HANDICAP

The Stewards gave permission for POYLE VINNIE, trained by Michael Appleby, A MOMENTOFMADNESS, and LOVE ON THE ROCKS (IRE), both trained by Charles Hills, to go early to post. They further gave permission for BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) trained by Tony Carroll, to go early to post and be mounted in the chute, and for VIBRANT CHORDS, trained by Henry Candy, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. The Stewards considered the apparent improvement in form of the winner, EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE), ridden by Jason Hart and trained by John Quinn, compared with its previous run at Ascot on 15 July 2017 where the gelding finished sixteenth, beaten by 14 lengths. They noted the trainer’s representative could offer no explanation for the gelding’s improved form. They ordered EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE) to be routine tested. Sam Hitchcott, the rider of UNION ROSE, unplaced, reported that the gelding hung right-handed.

Race 7 – 5:15pm SMARTER BETS WITH MATCHBOOK BETTING EXCHANGE FILLIES’ HANDICAP

Oisin Murphy, the rider of SOUL SILVER (IRE), unplaced, reported that the filly stumbled leaving the stalls. Tom Queally, the rider of TRIBUTE ACT, unplaced, reported that the filly hung badly left-handed in the final 4 furlongs. James Fanshawe, the trainer, reported that the filly was unsuited by Goodwood and would prefer a flatter track. The Stewards ordered TRIBUTE ACT to be routine tested.