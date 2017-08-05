All the news from the fifth & final day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Saturday, August 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

EARLY GOING NEWS & NON-RUNNERS ON FIFTH DAY OF THE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

The going for the fifth and final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Saturday, August 5, has changed to:

Soft, Good to Soft in places

(from Soft yesterday)

GoingStick reading: 6.7 at 9.00am today

(comparted to Friday 6.3, Thursday, 5.8, Wednesday 7.4 & Tuesday 7.2)

Stalls

Straight Course: Stands’ Side

Round Course: Inside, except 1m4f which is outside.

Today’s forecast is for dry conditions, with sunny spells.

NON-RUNNERS

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

10 SECONDO (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Coughing)

15 BELLEDESERT (Self Certificate, Lame)

18 INTIBAAH (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

21 ARCHIMEDES (IRE) (Self Certificate, Other)

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup

14 POLYBIUS (Going)

27 HOOFALONG (Self Certificate, Going)

4.10pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

1 AMAZING ROCK (SWI) (Going)

3 BODIE AND DOYLE (Going)

5.20pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap

17 SURREY HOPE (USA) (Vet’s Certificate, Rash)

BUCKLEY GLAD TO SEE GLORIOUS WEATHER

Seamus Buckley, Clerk of the Course at Goodwood Racecourse, welcomed the warmer weather this morning and revealed that the ground continues to dry.

He changed the going description to Soft, Good to Soft in places (from Soft) after dry conditions overnight. A dry day with sunny spells is forecast.

He said: “The GoingStick average reading at 9.00am came to 6.7 as against 6.3 yesterday at the same time, which indicates the course is drying as expected following the deluge on Wednesday.

“I am happy with the condition of the course and it is lovely to see this weather and long may it last.

“I would have given a lot to be at this point on Wednesday afternoon!”

The Good to Soft places are on the round course.

He revealed the GoingStick readings across the straight course, also made at 9am, were:-

Saturday Friday Thursday

Far side 6.6 6.4 6.0

Middle 6.5 6.2 5.6

Stands’ side 6.4 6.1 5.5

Buckley added: “The GoingStick shows that the ground is slightly faster on the far side of the straight, but the difference is not as marked as it was yesterday and on Thursday when we opened up the fresh strip of ground on the far side.”

He is retiring after 23 years as Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course at the end of the Sussex course’s Flat season, which concludes on October 15, and so the 65-year-old is presiding over his final Qatar Goodwood Festival day.

NEW CHALLENGE FOR TURNER

Hayley Turner announced on today’s ITV Opening Show, ahead of the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2017, that she will be returning to the saddle to take advantage of the 2kg (4.4lbs) allowance for women riders in France.

Hayley revealed to Oli Bell this morning: “I had a pretty quiet winter lined up so I thought I would head out there and ride.

“Once I’ve finished with ITV this Flat season, I am going to head out to France. I might come and go between now and the end of October, and then base myself over there for the winter.

“I am looking to use Herve Naggar, who is an agent in France (Naggar currently acts for six jockeys including French champion Pierre-Charles Boudot and Frankie Dettori when he rides in France), he is going to take me on. He hasn’t got any female jockeys on his books so that will be handy for me.

“I will probably ride out a little bit for Francis Graffard, who I’ve ridden out for already, and I will base myself with him and then ride for whoever wants me.

“I am really excited about it, I like having something to get my teeth into.

“My French is rubbish so I will need to work on that!”

STEWARDS’ ENQUIRIES AS PRESS ASSESS THE BIG RACE

It is the Saturday when racing provides a puzzle to rival the Lottery – finding the winner of the Qatar Stewards’ Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Twenty-six horses, 26 jockeys, infinite imponderables about the draw, the going and the place to find the pace, creates a conundrum to test the combined brains of Erno Rubik and Leonardo Da Vinci.

Once again the Racing Post’s front page sums up the big race, combining a photo of last year’s contest – depicting the runners being led home by Dancing Star – with the headlines, ‘Here comes the cavalry’ and ‘It’s trappy and Glorious’. Tony McFadden, teeing up matters in a Racing Post column, writes: “With some of Britain’s best known sprinters hurtling headlong down one of the fastest six-furlong courses in the world, the [Qatar] Stewards’ Cup rarely fails to provide an exciting spectacle.”

Tipsters’ views cover multiple options. Mark Winstanley’s ‘View from the Couch’ in the Daily Star has noted the good form shown by Andrew Balding’s runners at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, and nominates Donjuan Triumphant, who is also the selection of the Racing Plus’s Nick Robson. Newsboy of the Daily Mirror comes down in favour of Perfect Pasture, while ‘Rau power’ is The Sun’s headline above Templegate’s column which selects Raucous. The same horse finds favour with Sam Turner of the Daily Mail, although The Guardian’s Greg Wood and in-form tipster Rob Wright of The Times select Shanghai Glory. Wright’s Qatar Goodwood Festival selections from the first four days show a profit of 18.5 points.

Top-weight Danzeno ‘can overcome a penalty’ says i, and Mick Appleby’s horse is also popular at Racing Plus, which runs the front-page headline ‘Lord of the Danz’. Pricewise, Tom Segal of the Racing Post, opts for Sir Dancealot.

One of the big-race’s leading candidates, Projection, from Roger Charlton’s Wiltshire stable, is ridden by the latest hot young jockey, Kieran Shoemark, 21, who features in a two-page Daily Mirror spread. Shoemark, whose first win on terrestrial TV came as recently as June, reflects on riding for some of Britain’s leading trainers in an interview with reporter David Yates, and says: “When you’re riding for the likes of them, other people think, ‘He must be doing something right’.”

Projection is napped by The Scout of the Daily Express, and the same horse is the lead element in Marcus Armytage’s column in The Daily Telegraph. Having considered Projection’s draw in stall 27, Armytage concludes: “The key to the race, however, is not so much far side, stands’ side or middle, but where the pace is, and most fancied horses are drawn high alongside Projection.” It seems Projection’s trainer, Roger Charlton, needs Armytage’s assurance on the matter, for he is quoted in the Racing Post saying: “I’d be unsure about his draw, although I’m not sure anyone knows where the best place to be is.”

Reflections on yesterday’s action gravitate to the G2 Qatar King George Stakes, which confirmed Battaash as a contender for the season’s leading sprinter award. Writing in the Daily Star, Chris Goulding describes the colt as, “the new Usain Bolt of the sprinting division”, while The Sun’s racing pullout front-page headline is, ‘Like a Batt outta hell . . . ‘. The Daily Mail’s Marcus Townend reckons Battaash’s likely Nunthorpe Stakes clash at York with US filly Lady Aurelia will be a “blink-and-you-miss-it moment”, and jockey Jim Crowley is quoted in i comparing the colt to a motorbike.

Whether Aidan O’Brien first coined the phrase ‘natural speed’, or simply had more horses to whom that compliment applied, it has now become part of racing vernacular. Greg Wood of The Guardian and Marcus Armytage of The Daily Telegraph are among reporters who quote Crowley saying the Charlie Hills-trained Battaash is blessed with the quality, although he is not blessed with reproductive organs, having been gelded last year. That was a ‘ballsy decision’ according to a headline writer in the Racing Post, whose Peter Scargill talks to Angus Gold, Sheikh Hamdan’s representative, about the operation. Gold is quoted saying: “He [Battaash] was not a nice person to deal with or be around before we did it.”

Profitable, trained by Clive Cox, finished second to Hills’ runner, but gets headline recognition alongside a photograph of cheering racegoers on page 10 of The Daily Telegraph. The caption, headlined ‘Profitable (for some)’, adds: ‘After a washout on Thursday [sic, it was Wednesday], not a brolly was in sight yesterday as spectators turned out in their thousands.’

Final chapters are invariably tinted with a little sadness at conclusion, and so it will be today on the Sussex Downs, when Goodwood clerk of the course Seamus Buckley is in charge of the turf for the final time at the Festival meeting. After 23 years he stands down at the season’s end, leaving his replacement, Ed Arkell, with huge shoes, and occasionally flippers, to fill.

Buckley will be missed by all members of the press for his affable politeness and unfailing willingness to answer questions, fulfil interview requests and generally be an ally at one of the world’s great race meetings. Alan Tyers of The Daily Telegraph reflects on Buckley’s career, and reveals his retirement plans include spending more time following Leinster Rugby Club and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Tyers writes: “He [Buckley] has vowed to make his first visit as a spectator [to Goodwood] armed with ‘a picnic, a lot of champagne, and my mates’.” If all the ‘mates’ turn up, it should be a sell-out crowd.

A WONDERFUL WEEK OF RACING ON THE SUSSEX DOWNS

The Qatar Goodwood Festival meeting endured a mixed week weather-wise, but as always the racing shone through (unlike the sun) with some excellent sport of the highest class.

The highlight of the week has to be Winter’s dominating victory in the Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes. Going into Thursday’s race, the three-year-old filly needed to answer a number of questions – she was racing for the first time on soft ground, against older fillies and over a two-furlong further trip. She was not found wanting. It was the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly’s fourth Group One success in a row and her victory at Goodwood surely identifies her as this year’s leading mile / 10-furlong filly in Europe.

She was ridden by Ryan Moore, who enjoyed a fabulous 52/1 three-timer in the first three races on Friday, but the most successful jockey on a single day’s racing this week was Andrea Atzeni, who rode an 8,344/1 four-timer on Tuesday. Atzeni’s successes included a memorable victory in the Group One Qatar Goodwood Cup on Stradivarius, the three-year-old stepping up to Group One class for the first time after his Queen’s Vase (G2) victory at Royal Ascot. Big Orange, a recognised fast-ground lover, put in a big effort to finish second in his attempt for a third consecutive Qatar Goodwood Cup victory.

Atzeni was also aboard the exciting juvenile colt and Group Two Qatar Vintage Stakes winner Expert Eye, trained by Sir Michael Stoute. The son of Acclamation, owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, has the Prix Morny (G1) at Deauville later this month as his next target, and is already installed as an early favourite for 2018’s QIPCO 2,000 Guineas.

As always the Goodwood meeting has seen a number of juveniles produce Group class performances of note, including the Karl Burke-trained Havana Grey in the Group Three Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes, and the Brian Meehan-trained Barraquero, winner of the Group Two Qatar Richmond Stakes on Thursday. The colt is owned by the Sam Sangster-managed Manton Thoroughbreds and carries the recognisable silks once owned by Robert Sangster, Sam’s father. Both two-year-old colts have also been earmarked for the Prix Morny on August 20th.

Barraquero was ridden by William Buick, who has also partnered four winners at the meeting and is in a three-way tie at the top of the jockey standings with Moore and Atzeni. As we go into the final day’s racing, if things remain as they are, Buick will be crowned winner on placed rides count-back. He is riding at Doncaster today.

Battaash is another colt taking himself tor the top of his division, his Group Two Qatar King George Stakes success yesterday forming an important building block as he climbs the sprinting ladder. The three-year-old Charles Hills-trained, Sheikh Hamdan-owned sprinter was imperious in the five-furlong event and now has a date pencilled in at York on August 25 in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes where he will take on the US-trained speedster Lady Aurelia.

At the alternative end of the age spectrum, Wednesday’s mile Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) produced its oldest-ever winner with the ground conditions after the day-long deluge of rain playing to the strengths of the soft-ground-loving seven-year-old Here Comes When, trained by Andrew Balding. The victory gave owner Fitri Hay a first winner in her own right at the highest level.

Qatar’s Al Shaqab Racing, connected with the sponsorship of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, gained a deserved success with its Goodwood and seven furlong specialist, the four-year-old filly Al Jazi. The daughter of Canford Cliffs won yesterday’s Group Three L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes for the second year in succession, proving her love for the trip and undulating course. She was ridden by Al Shaqab’s jockey, the irrepressible Frankie Dettori. It was a first winner at this year’s meeting for Dettori, so close earlier in the week on Big Orange.

First-time winners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival meeting included Josephine Gordon (Cool Sky), Hector Crouch (Thechikldren’strust, the 100/1 and the longest-priced winner of the week so far), 3lb claiming apprentice Hollie Doyle (Billesdon Bess) and 5lb claimer George Buckell. He rode Quench Dolly, a first Glorious meeting winner for trainer John Gallagher, the speedy daughter of Hellvelyn sbred by his wife Rebecca.

The meeting’s leading trainers’ title is wide open as we head into day five – Andrew Balding, Charles Hills, Mark Johnston, Richard Hannon, Sir Michael Stoute, Charlie Appleby, Michael Bell and David Simcock all on two winners apiece. Balding and Hills currently tie at the top courtesy of three third placings each. Balding has three runners today, while Hills has just Shanghai Glory (14/1) in the Stewards’ Cup.

After the downpour on Wednesday, weather described as the worst in living memory for a race meeting at Goodwood (indeed some believed that it was the worst ever experienced for a day’s Flat racing), all thanks must go to the sterling efforts put in by the Goodwood ground staff, in particular to the retiring Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley, to ensure racing continued through the week.

Buckley, Clerk at Goodwood for 23 years, is leaving some big “treading-in” shoes for his successor Ed Arkell to fill.

BETTING NEWS

Betfred reports the following market movers ahead of the fifth and final day of racing at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

First race: Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

No.7 Goodwood Crusader 10/1/ from 12/1

No.17 Scorching Heat 5/1 from 7/1

Second race: Qatar Summer Handicap

No.7 Saigon City 7/1 from 8/1

Third race: Qatar Gordon Stakes

No.2 Crystal Ocean 5/4 from 7/4

Fourth race: Qatar Stewards’ Cup

No.2 Growl 7/1 from 9/1

No.24 Al Qahwa 12/1 from 16/1

No.26 Sir Dancealot 6/1 from 10/1

Fifth race: Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

No.5 Dee Ex Bee 11/4 from 4/1

Sixth race: Qatar Handicap

No.5 Mazyoun 8/1 from 14/1

Seventh race: Qatar Apprentice Handicap

No.12 Born To Be Alive 11/4 from 7/1

BALDING’S TEAM IN SCORCHING FORM, AND TURNING UP THE HEAT

Andrew Balding is enjoying a memorable Qatar Goodwood Festival, and moved to the head of the leading trainer award when Scorching Heat won the Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap and became his third winner of the week – he also has three seconds on the scoreboard.

Loudly cheered by racegoers enjoying a sunny interlude in what is likely to be a showery day, the 9/2 favourite burst into the lead inside the final furlong and won by three-quarters of a length from Tommy G (14/1) and Son Of Africa (12/1). Royal Brave (25/1) was fourth, and those studying the result with the draw and today’s Qatar Stewards’ Cup in mind will be confused by the finishing order – Scorching Heat came from stall 12, Tommy G 18, Son Of Africa 3 and Royal Brave 2.

The first four finished in the middle of the track, and Oisin Murphy, who rode the winner in the colours of Qatar Racing, said: “I didn’t know where the best ground would be, but when I cantered to the start I noticed tyre tracks or something similar in the middle, as though Jeeps had been there, and I just thought any divots that would be there might have been knocked down.

“I’ve no idea if that’s the best place to be, but that’s where I went.

“It’s great to ride a winner for Qatar Racing [he is retained as that organisation’s first-choice rider] and also for Andrew Balding. It’s a big team effort, and the staff put up with times when the horses are running good and bad – it’s fantastic they are being rewarded with winners during this big meeting.”

Balding said: “He’s a decent horse, but I’m delighted we even got into the race – I didn’t for a minute think we would. This is his sort of ground. He needs a strongly-run race, and it’s difficult to believe we haven’t been able to get cover for him before today. He won, and he needs things to fall right for him – the faster they go in front the better. Everything fell right for him today.

“These are difficult conditions on which to make up any ground, but if you are there with a chance with a furlong to go you are going to be difficult to get past.

“I should think he could be an Ayr Silver Cup horse this year, and, hopefully, a [Qatar] Stewards’ Cup and Ayr Gold Cup horse next year.”

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

1 Scorching Heat (Qatar Racing Limited) Andrew Balding 3-8-09 Oisin Murphy 9/2 Fav DRAW 12

2 Tommy G (Johnnie Delta Racing) Jim Goldie 4-8-00 David Egan (5) 14/1 DRAW 18

3 Son Of Africa (One Too Many Partners) Henry Candy 5-9-08 Martin Harley 12/1 DRAW 3

4 Royal Brave (James Edgar & William Donaldson) Rebecca Bastiman 6-9-02 Danny Tudhope DRAW2

5 Stellarta (Vincent Ward) Michael Blanshard 6-9-06 David Probert 33/1 DRAWN 9

16 ran

Time: 1m 13.17s Distances: ¾, 1, hd, nk

Breeder: Dukes Stud & Overbury Stallions Ltd

Breeding: b c Acclamation – Pink Flames (IRE) (Redback)

Tote Win £5.30 Places: £1.80, £3.80, £3.30, £4.70 Exacta: £55.60

Andrew Balding – 33 Goodwood winners (13 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Oisin Murphy – 9 Goodwood winners (2 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

PLACED HORSES IN STEWARDS’ SPRINT HANDICAP FROM LOW AND HIGH DRAWS

Jim Goldie, a former winning trainer of the Qatar Stewards’ Cup, trained today’s runner-up Tommy G in the opening Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap.

The Scotsman, after washing down the horse himself, said: “He finished third last time at Ascot and second here now, we can’t complain about that.

“The plan was to come up the middle and I think that was the right decision. I have been following apprentice David [Egan’s] career so I was delighted to put him up and he gave Tommy G a lovely ride.

“The horse coped with the ground well, and with another half furlong we might have got to the winner, but then again another horse might have got to us!

“I am amazed with the ground, I couldn’t believe how good it was when I walked it this morning – they have done a fabulous job, all credit to the staff here.”

Henry Candy, trainer of the third-placed Son Of Africa, said: “He’s run well and we are delighted, he has to be held up like that and come with a run. He’s got through the ground, I think that bit of rain at lunchtime has helped loosen things up.”

The two horses were drawn on different sides of the track: Tommy G (14/1) in 18, and Son Of Africa (12/1) in three.

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Oisin Murphy, rider of the 9/2 favourite and winner Scorching Heat, said: “It is opening up quite a bit now, it is riding quite soft – it is a bit like French ground, that is the only way I can describe it. It is going to be hard work later. I imagine the times will be slow”

David Egan, partner of the three quarters of a length second Tommy G, said: “Soft.”

Martin Harley, on board third home Son Of Africa, said: “It is soft – the rain has helped open it up.”

Connor Murtagh, rider of The Wagon Wheel, said: “The rain has helped them get through it.”

Steve Drowne, rider of Lightning Charlie, said: “It is very hard work.”

Ryan Moore, partner of Gin In The Inn, said: “Soft, good to soft.”

Finley Marsh, on board Goodwood Crusader, said: “It is worse than I thought it would be. Very soft.”

David Allan, rider of Rasheeq, said: “Very soft. The rain has done it some good.”

Silvestre de Sousa, partner of Lucky Beggar, said: “Tacky, soft and gluey.”

Daniel Tudhope, jockey of Royal Brave, said: “The rain has opened it up a lot.”

John Fahy, rider of Goring, said: “Gluey and deep.”

Hector Crouch, jockey of Pettochside , reported: “Tacky.”

Tony Hamilton, rider of Six Strings, said: “Dead.”

Andrea Atzeni, jockey of Manshood, said: “It is on the slow side.”

SEAMUS BUCKLEY REFLECTS

Following 51 years in racing – he started out as a jockey but injury curtailed that career – and 23 at Goodwood Racecourse, Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley is retiring at the end of Goodwood’s 2017 Flat season which concludes on Sunday, October 15.

He recalled some of the best times at the Qatar Goodwood Festival: “The Duel on the Downs between Frankel and Canford Cliffs made the hairs on the back on my neck stand up – very unusually the horses were clapped going to the start and it was very emotional to see how people were so devoted to them.

“The other race that stands out for me is Double Trigger’s third Goodwood Cup victory (1998)- he fought back and hung on to win in the last 110 yards. The way the racegoers rushed down from the March Stand to the winner’s enclosure to welcome him was remarkable.”

He lives in the village of Singleton, just a mile and a half away from the track, and is not planning to move away. However, he will let his successor, Ed Arkell, get on with the job, though being available to provide advice if asked.

Buckley remarked: “Goodwood have been very loyal and given me a wonderful life. I want to go out on a high.

“In retirement, I might go and learn how to play golf properly, I love my garden, and I will get around a little bit – I am not a great traveller and don’t fly too well. But I would like to see more of this wonderful country and visit people I have not seen for years.”

He outlined a normal working day: “I am always in work by 7am on a non-raceday and I can do a lot in an hour on the computer, answering emails and so on. Then Sean Martin, the head groundsman, comes in, we chat about the work for the day and then it all happens. I am in charge of nine permanent staff, plus up to 30 casual staff working on a raceday.

“The racecourse is 700 feet above the sea and you never know whether the rain will fall there. I live down in the valley in Singleton and sometimes when it is raining there, it is not at the racecourse.”

Prior to joining Goodwood, he worked as head groundsman at Epsom Downs Racecourse, home of the Derby.

“I was probably lucky as the make-up of the two racecourses are almost identical. The ground is on a chalk base and dries very quickly so I knew what I was up against at Goodwood.

“Epsom was not the easiest racecourse to look after and I had 13 or 14 Derbys there and managed the training grounds too when there 500 to 600 horse in training. I knew that going to Goodwood that I would be doing the same thing – trying to keep moisture in the ground.

“I was very fortunate to work at with my friend Rod Fabricius, who brought me down to Goodwood. He headhunted me. I wasn’t clerking at Epsom and it was a wonderful career move to come to Goodwood.”

One of his conditions before he agreed to join Goodwood was the introduction of a new watering system, with the boom spraying Upton Irrigator replacing pop-up sprinklers. He also introduced a new mix of harder grasses to the course and changed fertiliser treatments after detailed soil analysis.

“I was proud to get my diploma in turf management 20-odd years ago after a year and a half of studying at a college near Pulborough one day a week – it wasn’t easy going back to school, but it has proved very helpful.

“In today’s world, it is very important to produce good ground. The days of firm ground are over, because people will not run their horses on it. Horse are trained on an artificial surface so they are used to an easier surface and my job has been to produce ground without jar in it.

“Having two bends does spread the load. When I first came, we only had the one Group One race (the Sussex Stakes) and now we have three, which is a great feather in Goodwood’s cap and the higher prize money has helped enormously.

“I have always wanted the Lennox Stakes to be promoted to Group One, but people are a bit cold about having a seven-furlong Group One as well as a Group One mile race. They say the same horses will want to run in both races, which I think is a load of rubbish. It would give a horse who does not get a mile an opportunity over seven furlongs to win a Group One. I think we will get it eventually as there is no a Group One seven-furlong race in Britain.”

MARK JOHNSTON GETS THIRD WINNER OF THE WEEK

As soon as trainer Andrew Balding bagged a third winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the day five opener, Mark Johnston matched the achievement with Soldier in Action (11/1) in the mile and six furlongs Qatar Summer Handicap, the horse getting up on the line to beat Blakeney Point (12/1) by a head.

Johnston, who always likes to target this meeting with runners, said: “What a fantastic finish to have so many involved, it happens so often at this track. This race is over a mile and six, and you get a more exciting finish than you will see in a sprint.

“It is a bit sad that these middle-distance sires go off to the jumping game, there are so very few of them about. The [middle-distance bred] horses we’ve had have all been tough and consistent; I wish I could buy more of them!

“It wasn’t planned to win a head, and I thought with a furlong and a half to go he’s going to come and win this, and then I thought he isn’t as the others in front of him seemed to be picking up again. He’ll probably go for the Ebor next.

“I had no worries about the ground – someone said to me beforehand that he’s best on firm ground, and I said I didn’t think we thought that. We actually thought the ground was a plus.”

Solider In Action had a hurdling campaign with Nicky Henderson through the winter and was successful at Doncaster, but finished down the field in the Triumph Hurdle. According to Johnston, it has taken the Alan Spence-owned horse a little time to come back to form for a Flat season

“He took a wee while to recover from a hurdling campaign [in the winter],” said the trainer, adding: “But he’s having a great season now.”

Asked of his week, Johnston said: “We had a couple of blank days and a lot of rain and conditions that we wouldn’t think normally would suit us, but it’s been a great week.”

Although Johnston, a 10-time leading trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, matched Balding with a third winner this week, the Hampshire-based Balding is still ahead on count back.

DO SOUSA MARCHING THROUGH NERVOUS NINETIES LIKE A SOLDIER IN ACTION

Former champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa rode his first winner at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, but his 92nd for the season, when partnering Soldier In Action to success in the Qatar Summer Handicap over a mile and three-quarters.

Well clear of last year’s champion jockey, Jim Crowley, who lies second with 65 winners in the race for this year’s Stobart-sponsored crown, De Sousa appears to have a stranglehold on a title he won for the first time in 2015.

He demonstrated some of his repertoire on the Mark Johnston-trained four-year-old Soldier In Action (11/1), saving ground by sticking to the rail turning for home, and then showing typical strength on the Alan Spence-owned winner, who scored by a head from Blakeney Point (12/1), with Getback In Paris (11/2 favourite) a short-head beind in third.

De Sousa said: “They went a good gallop, and because I was on the top-weight I thought I’d just bide my time. He came home strongly, and although it was tight at the finish it’s nice to win like that.

“I had plenty of horse under me turning for home, and I took every chance of staying on the inside, but when I had to pull out he found plenty. I was happy to come wide. He just took a bit of time to organise.

“The way he was coming – I was three or four off the fence when I pulled him out – and I could feel that he was giving me his best. I knew that it would be a tight finish.

“He is a doer. He has been very busy in his life but is never laid-back.”

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap

1 Soldier In Action (Alan Spence) Mark Johnston 4-9-10 Silvestre De Sousa 11/1

2 Blakeney Point (Axom LX) Roger Charlton 4-8-13 Kieran Shoemark 12/1

3 Getback In Paris (Mr G B & G H Firmager) Richard Hughes 4-8-10 Shane Kelly 11/2 Fav

Time: 3m 10.25s

Distances: hd, sh

Breeder: Randolf Peters

Breeding: ch g Soldier Of Fortune (IRE) – Ripley (GER) (Platini (GER))

Tote Win: £11.50 Places: £3.30, £3.90, £2.10 Exacta: £209.60

Mark Johnston – 128 Goodwood winners (73 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre De Sousa – 18 Goodwood winners (8 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

DOUBLE DISAPPOINTMENT FOR BLAKENEY

Building on a brace of fourths, the tough and consistent Blakeney Point finished a head second too Soldier In Action (11/1), in the Qatar Summer Handicap at the 2017 Goodwood Festival.

Roger Charlton, the Sir Percy gelding’s trainer, was left with a feeling of frustration at the end of the race.

“I am pleased, but frustrated to be mugged at the end.” said Charlton.

“Had he won he would probably got into the Ebor and now I don’t think he will – so double frustration.

“At least we picked up good prize money for second. He has run another good race.”

Jockey Kieran Shoemark, who rode the 12/1 chance, added: “He ran very well. They didn’t go particularly quick which suited him. He got away with the ground but he would be more effective on better ground. I didn’t really want to hit the front too soon – I was probably there a fraction early and he idled a little bit in front.”

SIR MICHAEL’S TENTH QATAR GORDON STAKES WINNER IS A REAL GEM

Crystal Ocean put clear water between himself and four rivals to run out an impressive winner of today’s G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes.

He became the tenth winner of the famous race for trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who won it last year with Ulysses. A measure of the standard required to take the contest can be gleaned from the previous two winners, for Ulysses – who this year has won the G1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes and was second to brilliant Enable in the G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes – was preceded by multiple Group One winner Highland Reel in landing the Qatar Gordon Stakes.

Crystal Ocean, who is owned by Sir Evelyn Rothschild and was bred at his family’s Southcourt Stud, has to go some to match their record, but he holds an entry in the G1 St Leger, and is clearly well-regarded by his trainer.

After the son of Cape Cross had beaten Khalidi (9/4) by three and a half lengths, with Mount Moriah (100/30) back in third, Sir Michael said: “We have loved this horse from early days – he’s a lovely stamp of a horse with a good mind. He goes on soft ground – we know that because he did so in the Dante – but today’s going was a big concern being among the worst you can get after such phenomenal rain.

“He handled it really well, but he’s a good athlete, which helps. I said before the Dante that I didn’t consider him to be a Derby horse because you have to be more mature than he was at that time.

“We will look at the St Leger, and I have mentioned it to Evelyn in the past, but I wouldn’t say definitely. I very much think he’s a 12-furlongs horse, but we might do a Conduit [who in 2008 won the Qatar Gordon Stakes and the St Leger for Sir Michael’s stable] and have a one-off fling [at the St Leger] which could be nice for the man who pays the bills.”

Crystal Ocean, who was cut to 6/1 from 14/1 for the Doncaster Classic by Paddy Power, holds an entry in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last this month, but Sir Michael said: “He won’t go there – we’ll take our time.”

MOORE LEADING JOCKEY AFTER SUCCESS IN THE GROUP 3 GORDON STAKES

Ryan Moore goes to the top of the Racing UK leading jockeys’ award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with five winners after success aboard the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean (6/4f) in the Qatar Gordon Stakes (G3), a recognised trial for the St Leger.

“Crystal Ocean is a lightly-raced colt,” said Moore. “He is progressive and will get better as the year goes on and next year. It was very smooth and he would have learned plenty.

“I was a bit concerned about this sort of ground because he is a good-moving horse, but that race would have done him the world of good. It was a nice race and he will build on this.

“He will stay the Leger trip, but I don’t think that he is a mile-and-six horse. He has got plenty of ability and will get better next year. I don’t know whether he is a Leger horse or not – that will be for Sir Michael to decide and he has got a couple of months to get there yet.

“Sir Michael’s record has been extraordinary for the last 40 years. He is great with this type of horse, but he is great with all horses. People say his horses get better [with age], but that is because they are horses bred with the future in mind.”

Crystal Ocean has entries in August’s Great Voltigeur Stakes (G2) at York and the St Leger at Doncaster.

Chasing Moore for the leading jockeys’ award on four winners is Andrea Atzeni and William Buick. Buick can’t add to his score today as he is riding at Doncaster not Goodwood, while Atzeni has just one ride, Perfect Pasture for Michael Easterby in the Qatar Stewards’ Cup. He is a 33/1 chance, and drawn in 17.

3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

1 Crystal Ocean (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 Ryan Moore 6/4 Fav

2 Khalidi (Nizar Anwar) John Gosden 3-9-01 Frankie Dettori 9/4

3 Mount Moriah (Norman Brunskill) Ralph Beckett 3-9-01 Harry Bentley 100/30

Six ran

Time: 2m 42.94s

Distances: 3½, 1

Breeder: Southcourt Stud

Breeding: b c Sea The Stars (IRE) – Crystal Star (Mark Of Esteem (IRE))

Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.30, £1.50 Exacta: £5.30

Sir Michael Stoute – 183 Goodwood winners (78 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore – 128 Goodwood winners (41 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

KHALIDI ST LEGER BOUND

The two horses with entries for the world’s oldest Classic, the St Leger, finished one two in the Group Three Qatar Gordon Stakes, run over one mile and four furlongs, on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Khalidi, the charge of trainer John Gosden, was sent off a 9/4 chance behind market leader Crystal Ocean (6/4f) who came home three and a half lengths to the better.

Thady Gosden, John Gosden’s son, who was representing the trainer, said: “We are very pleased with Khalidi’s run – though he really doesn’t like the ground.

“The plan is to freshen him up and then go to the St Leger.”

Frankie Dettori, who rode the son of High Chaparral, added: “He didn’t handle the ground.”

Ralph Beckett, trainer of the third home Mount Moriah (100/30), commented on his Mount Nelson gelding’s performance: “He has run very well, but he wants further.

“He is a half-bother to a Dark Angel horse who gets a mile and a half! This is on the sharp side for him.

“He has run very creditably. The two ahead of him in the market had to really underperform for him to have had a chance of winning. They didn’t, so he didn’t.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

LANCELOT A FIRST STEWARDS’ CUP AND QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL WINNER FOR IVORY

Hertfordshire trainer Dean Ivory saddled his first Qatar Goodwood Festival winner today, and in one of the meeting’s feature races.

Victory for the Ivory-trained Lancelot Du Lac (25/1) in the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup over six furlongs was a second win in the contest for jockey Frankie Dettori, who succeeded on Magical Memory in 2015. Dettori made plenty of use of seven-year-old Lancelot Du Lac, keeping clear of bunching before coaxing his partner home three-quarters of a length ahead of runner-up Aeolus (16/1). Upstaging (25/1) was a further nose behind in third, a head in front of fourth-placed Growl (7/1). The 5/1 favourite Sir Dancealot was soon at the back of the 26-strong field, and finished 22nd. The starting stall positions for the first four horses were, in order: 15, 12, 7 and 8.

Dettori is not a regular rider of Ivory’s horses, in contrast to Robert Winston, but the last-named jockey partnered Stake Acclaim who finished 15th, putting up a better show than his finishing position suggests. Explaining the jockey bookings, Ivory said: ““Adam Kirby was going to ride ‘Lance’, but was booked by Clive Cox to ride at Newmarket, and since Frankie was available I rang Ray Cochrane [Dettori’s agent] and said ‘there’s a spare ride here’. Ray said ‘Dean, I’d love him to ride the horse’. Robert was due to ride Tropics in the race, but we had to take him out on account of the soft ground, and Robert was keen to save the horse in any case. I had already booked Frankie for ‘Lance’, and I explained that to Robert when Tropics came out, so he accepted the ride on Stake Acclaim.”

Lancelot Du Lac carried the colours of Michael and Heather Yarrow, who keep “a dozen to 14 horses” with Ivory and are among his most loyal owners, but were absent from Goodwood after booking a holiday. Ivory said: “I’m thrilled for the horse and thrilled for the owners, who really deserve to win a nice race. I always thought he had a decent race in him and I’m delighted it’s this one today. I thought the ground might be a little bit too soft for him, but that rain has just freshened it all up a bit and it wasn’t tacky ground.

“He did it the hard way, even though the ground wasn’t perfect for him – he got a bit tired towards the end, but Frankie had guided him to the [far] rail and he kept pulling a little more out of the bag. It’s wonderful to see the horse win. It wasn’t the idea to jump handy, it was to get a lead, but once he got there he stayed there, and with the hood on it helped keep him up to his work.

“We’ll sit tight with him now, and I’ll speak to Mr and Mrs Yarrow, but we might decide after a race like that we’re in no hurry. Let’s put a bit back into the horse. There is the Ayr Gold Cup, and having seen him jump out and travel so well it’s good to know he can do that and keep out of trouble in these big races. I know it sounds daft, but even at his age I’m still learning a bit about the horse, and being a son of Shamardal he’s getting better with age.

“It’s been a difficult year, and Librisa Breeze [Ivory’s best horse] got into a bit of trouble [when unplaced in Tuesday’s Qatar Lennox Stakes] earlier in the week, so there’s a bit of a downer in the yard, but the team pulls through. We’re not the biggest of yards but our horses always come first, and there’s a great atmosphere among everyone that works there.”

FRANKIE DETTORI WINS QATAR STEWARDS’ CUP

Frankie Dettori gets a second win at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival in the £250,000 feature race of day five, the Qatar Stewards’ Cup Heritage Handicap over six furlongs, aboard 25/1 chance Lancelot Du Lac. It is a second suiccess in the big handicap sprint for Dettori following Magical Memory’s win two years ago.

“Dean Ivory was very sweet on the horse. Lancelot Du Lac had boiled over at Ascot so the trainer put the hood on today and it made a big difference, he was very calm today,” reported Dettori. “And perhaps the wet conditions really suited him.

“I was there to be shot at, but in fairness he put his head down and galloped to the line. I didn’t have to do much. Usually in this kind of handicap you are all out to the line, but I was able to have a look around and punch the air! They came close, but I could feel underneath he was giving me plenty, and never at any moment did I think they were going to get past. He was in a good rhythm; he had his head down and galloped to the line.”

Lancelot Du Lac was drawn in the middle of the big field in 15, but nevertheless Dettori, who made nearly all on the horse, was able to tack over to the far rail, the plan to come down the rail was made by Dettori mid-race.

“At first I was going to go in the middle as I didn’t think I was be able to get across with 15 other horses on my right, “ he said, “but he jumped so good and I had plenty of daylight I thought well I can get there. He had bags of speed, I was able to come across slowly without burning too much petrol, and the rest is history.”

This was the first time Dettori has ridden the horse. The ride was booked by Dettori’s agent Ray Cochrane, whom Dettori explained is good friends with the trainer.

“Dean tries really hard,” smiled Dettori. “I’ve known him a long time and it means a lot to him to win a big race like this. Jumping off after (flying dismount), well it’s a bit of fun, and after all this is still a big race. Dean does not run a big operation, but he does it well and I know how much it means to him.”

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup Heritage Handicap

1 Lancelot Du Lac (Michael & Heather Yarrow) Dean Ivory 7-9-05 Frankie Dettori 25/1 DRAWN 15

2 Aeolus (Andrew Buxton) Ed Walker 6-9-04 Pat Cosgrave 16/1 DRAWN 12

3 Upstaging (HRH Sultan Ahmed Shah) Paul Cole 5-8-11 David Egan (5) 25/1 DRAWN 7

4 Growl (Dr Marwan Koukash) Richard Fahey 5-9-03 Connor Murtagh (7) 7/1 DRAWN 8

5 Shanghai Glory (Fitri Hay) Charlie Hills 4-9-02 Fran Berry 14/1 DRAWN 3

26 ran

Time: 1m 12.28s

Distances: ¾, nose, hd, ¾

Breeder: Elektra Di Fausto Martellozzo & C SAS

Breeding: b g Sharmardal (USA) – Dodie Mae (USA) (Capote (USA))

Tote Win:£28.10 Places:£5.80, £5.20, £5.40, £2.60 Exacta:£762.20

Dean Ivory – 7 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Frankie Dettori – 196 Goodwood winners (67 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

WALKER GUTTED

The Pat Cosgrave partnered Aeolus, who was fourth in a Group Three on the Tapeta at Newcastle last time out, came home two to the better when finishing three quarters of a length second to Lancelot Du Lac (25/1) and ridden by Frankie Dettori in the feature race of the day the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

Sent off at 16/1, the son of Araafa pleased his trainer Ed Walker with the performance if leaving him feeling less than happy.

Walker said: “I am bit gutted.

“We were just unlucky, he has run an absolute blinder. The plan was the Wolkingham Handicap all year but the ground was too quick. This was plan B.

“Everything went right baring a few seconds of daylight when it was needed. He has made up a lot of ground on the winner – who has won well in the end.

“Second is tough – second is first loser isn’t it?

“I am just a seriously bad loser.”

Pat Cosgrave, rider Aeolus, added: “He ran a nice race. We got stopped a little when I wanted to go but I couldn’t fault him. That Dettori is always in the way!”

Paul Cole, whose Upstaging (25/1) filled the third place, a nose further back, commented: “We thought he was going to win it! He has run an amazing race – that is all you can hope for in a race like this, it is so competitive.

“He got interfered with a little bit otherwise we might have been second.”

MARK JOHNSTON SEALS HIS 11TH LEADING TRAINER AWARD WITH EXCITING MAIDEN WINNER DEE EX BEE

Mark Johnston takes the leading trainer award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with four winners. It is the 11th time that the Middleham-based trainer has been the most successful trainer at the five-day meeting.

“It means a lot to me to be leading trainer here,” said Johnston. “We always throw a lot of darts at the board, but we didn’t have as many runners as some people here this year as we were a bit thin on the ground – it is a big relief to get four winners. I was very worried about the rain, but the week has worked out well, better than expected.”

Johnston’s fourth winner of the week came courtesy of Dee Ex Bee, a Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum-owned and Godolphin-bred son of Farhh from the family of Dubai Millennium, who won the seven-furlong Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden in good style by two and a quarter lengths in 1m 28.62s.

“He is a very, very good looking horse and has been working very well at home. He was a little bit green, as you would expect first time out. Silvestre asked me beforehand if he needed a lead and I said: ‘What would he need a lead for?’

“We don’t tend to bring them down here unless they are going well at home, certainly first time out. It’s great to have three first time out two-year-old runners this week and two winners. It has been difficult ground, so it is really nice to see a two-year-old win like that.

“Maybe it wasn’t the strongest race, but he’s won it well in difficult conditions, he was green as you would expect a two-year-old to be, particularly on sticky ground like that, but I am very pleased.

Looking to the future, Johnston said: “His sire went on soft ground, so who knows? He is a big, scopey horse and when you have a horse such as him and he wins a nice meeting like this at this time of year, you start dreaming about the end of the season. He will certainly cope with the soft ground at the end of the season.

“He is in the (G2) Champagne Stakes (at Doncaster next month over seven furlongs), but I wouldn’t rule out going a bit further.”

Silvestre de Sousa said: “He is still a bit green, but nice horse, beautifully bred. He’s a big scopey horse, he’ll go places.”

4.10pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

1 Dee Ex Bee (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Silvestre De Sousa 5/2 Jt Fav

2 BathshebaBay (Michael Geoghegan) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/2 Jt Fav

3 Capital Flight (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 2-9-00 Fran Berry 16/1

11 ran

Time: 1m 28.62s

Distances: 2¼, 4½

Breeder: Godolphin

Breeding: b c Farhh – DubaiSunrise (USA) (Seeking The Gold (USA))

Tote Win:£3.20 Places:£1.40, £1.30, £4.50 Exacta:£9.00

Mark Johnston – 129 Goodwood winners (74 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre De Sousa – 19 Goodwood winners (9 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

HANNON PLEASED

The two 5/2 joint favourites in the seven-furlong Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden, Dee Ex Bee and Bathsheba Bay, came home one two, a margin clear of the third placed Capital Flight.

Bathsheba Bay, the two and a quarter length second, pleased his trainer Richard Hannon with the performance, who said: “I am delighted, he has run a lovely race. I thought he was going to go there and win but he just got a little bit tired in the ground.

“We are entered for the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction race and I think we will go there.”

Ryan Moore, the son of Footstepsinthesand’s jockey, added: “I would say the winner is quite good.”

Paul Cole, the trainer of the third, Capital Flight who was a further four and a half lengths back, said; “He never got into the race. He just got bumped and knocked over and stopped and this that and the other.

“He is a nice horse, very nice. We will try and win a maiden with him in about three and a half weeks.

“He is a big scopey horse with a pedigree and he has managed to finish third despite everything!

“He should go on from here and he would be one to follow.”

DE SOUSA SPOILS HAYLEY’S DAY WHEN BRINGING UP A 188/1 TREBLE

Champion jockey-elect Silvestre De Sousa rode a 188/1 treble on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2017, completing the set on Battered in the Qatar Handicap over seven furlongs.

The William Haggas-trained winner (7/2) inched ahead near the line to defeat long-time leader Sir Titan (7/1) by a head, with Medahim (7/2) back in third. De Sousa had to be at his strongest to get Battered home in front – the gelding wore blinkers for the first time, yet looked slightly reluctant to take the lead in the closing stages – but the jockey’s effort denied his colleague, Hayley Turner, on the runner-up.

Turner, who earlier today announced plans to ride in France, where she can take advantage of a 2kg allowance given to women riders, has ridden little in public in recent years after retiring at the end of the 2015, but has been tempted back for a number of brief returns.

She looked as stylish and strong as ever against former champion jockey De Sousa, who has a big lead in the current Stobart-sponsored jockeys’ title race. It will be a surprise if French trainers and those visiting from Britain do not use her services through the winter given the bonus of a weight advantage.

Following the Qatar Handicap she smiled and simply said: “It would have been nice to have won,” while De Sousa said: “I have been lucky to have three good rides today. The first-time blinkers worked out well [on Battered].

“He is a bit tricky and was wandering around approaching the enclosures. He has the talent but it is just about time he put the effort in.”

4.45pm Qatar Handicap

1 Battered (Brian Haggas) William Haggas 3-8-09 Silvestre De Sousa 7/2

2 Sir Titan (Wedgewood Estates) Marcus Tregoning 3-8-02 Hayley Turner 7/1

3 Medahim (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Hannon 3-9-04 Frankie Dettori 7/2

Time: 1m 28.20s

Distances: hd, 2¾

Breeder: Coln Valley Stud

Breeding: b g Foxwedge (AUS) – Swan Wings (Bahamian Bounty)

Tote Win: £3.80 Places: £2.30, £2.90 Exacta: £35.80

William Haggas – 41 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre De Sousa – 20 Goodwood winners (10 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

“IT HAS BEEN A CHALLENGING WEEK”

Adam Waterworth, the Goodwood Estate Sports Managing Director, reflected on a challenging week at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival. The five-day meeting experienced a deluge of over two inches of rain on Wednesday, but that was dealt with, racing continued and the week has ended on a high with the sun shining.

“I think it has been the hardest meeting that I have ever been involved with,” said Waterworth. “I have never had a day as bad as Wednesday, ever. And, obviously, two inches of rain falling in 12 hours then caused its problems for the next day so Thursday was also really hard.

“The groundstaff did a tremendous job keeping us on, and going, on Wednesday, and then Sarah Bullen and the operations team were unbelievable in keeping the show on the road on Thursday. The concerns on the Thursday moved more to the customer side, getting people in, dealing with the car parks, and a little less then about the horses. The ops team did a pretty spectacular job to keep us going on Thursday.

“Then, on Friday and Saturday, the sun has come out, we had a little blip when Storm Katy came through, but the meeting has finished on a real high. Friday and today are what Goodwood is all about – great racing, great weather, and a fantastic atmosphere.

“We had some pretty determined racegoers on Wednesday, but the week has finished on an absolute high and at least no one drowned on Wednesday! It is a fabulous testament to our racegoers their determination to come to racing at Goodwood.”

Moving on to pay tribute to the retiring Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley, Waterworth was full of praise and just thankful that Buckley was still in situ to deal with this year’s challenges.

“The biggest tribute I can give Seamus Buckley is Wednesday and Thursday. When I walked the course on Thursday morning it was an absolute mess, and I was thinking we’d be in trouble with it, but Seamus would hear none of it. He and his team got to work on it, and sure enough, proved that I was stupid to worry.

“That is when you appreciate how good he is, on a day such as Wednesday. And also, thank god, that he decided this would be his final year and not last year, as there is no one I would rather have had on my side!

“We came into the meeting with the ground in such good nick, Seamus had the track in such good condition and the grass covering was unbelievable, that is reason why we got away with it. Of course, he has been doing the job long enough to know how much ground to keep up his sleeve and when to play that card.

“But from an unbelievably difficult hand, he played it beautifully – it is a great testament to him and the team.

“I have said to the whole Goodwood team that if they could cope with this year, they could deal with anything!”

BUBBLY, THEN BACK TO WORK FOR BUCKLEY

Seamus Buckley, the consummate professional in his role as Goodwood’s clerk of the course, was planning a glass of bubbly after officiating at his final Qatar Goodwood Festival today.

After 23 years at the Sussex track he retires later this year, yet after the afternoon’s final race there was no sign of him taking the foot off his going stick or swapping the racecourse’s verdant swathe for a little light gardening. Instead, he said: “There are another six days’ racing here at Goodwood before the season’s end, so I’m not thinking about retirement.”

Looking back over one of the most challenging race meetings, one which started in bright sunshine on Tuesday, but deteriorated into a mud bath with 50mm of rain on Wednesday, and ground that was soft or near soft for the rest of the week, Buckley said: “I am relieved now because it’s been a very trying week due to all the rain we had on Wednesday.

“We got through it and I believe it’s been another successful Qatar Goodwood Festival, with some wonderful racing and some great horses. The number of non-runners due to the weather was a little disappointing, but we were able to keep the show on the road, and things could have been a lot worse.

“I’m so proud of the groundstaff for the work they put in to keep things going and to keep the course fit for racing.

“The change to the programme which meant we had a Group One race on each of the first three days [the Qatar Goodwood Cup switched to Tuesday, and the Qatar Nassau Stakes was moved to Thursday from Saturday] worked fine, although it usually takes about three years before things settle down. The Qatar Nassau Stakes has been a little overshadowed on occasions by the Qatar Stewards’ Cup, which is now worth £250,000, and so it is nice that it now has its own day.

“Winter, who won the Nassau, was very impressive and one of the nicest fillies we have seen here in recent years – although Minding [trained like Winter by Aiden O’Brien] was very special a year ago. It’s a top-class race now and one that owners and breeders want to win.

“I suppose this year’s Qatar Sussex Stakes will be looked back on as a little disappointing, because Churchill didn’t run and the weather conditions were so horrible, but what can we do? And Here Comes When was a brave winner.

“It was very satisfying for me and everyone at Goodwood that the Qatar Goodwood Cup was given Group One status for the first time this year. Stradivarius won another wonderful running of the race on the first day, beating Big Orange, but at nearly a stone difference in the weights. Will he beat him next year at levels?”

Buckley then added: “I’ll be joining other members of staff for a glass of champagne before we go home, and will reflect on a good week without too many mishaps – that’s all I’m thinking about now. I’m very glad it’s gone so well.”





QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

RYAN MOORE CAPTURES FOURTH RACING UK TOP JOCKEY AWARD

Ryan Moore, who gained his fifth winner of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival on Crystal Ocean in the G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes this afternoon, finished the five-day meeting as the Racing UK Top Jockey.

It was the fourth time that the rider has headed the jockey standings at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, following on from 2015 (eight winners), 2009 (five winners) and 2007 (five winners).

Moore is donating the £1,000 for charity he wins to the Stephen Yarborough Just Giving fund. Stall handler Yarborough died in an accident at Haydock Park Racecourse on July 21.

The jockey also won a subscription to Racing UK and a deluxe Goodwood hamper.

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Racing UK Top Jockey Award at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival – final standings

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

RYAN MOORE 5 2 1

William Buick 4 3 1

Andrea Atzeni 4 1 2

Silvestre De Sousa 3 1 -

Frankie Dettori 2 2 1

Jim Crowley 2 1 1

James Doyle 1 4 3

Oisin Murphy 1 3 3

Harry Bentley 1 2 3

Jamie Spencer 1 1 3

Danny Tudhope 1 1 2

Sean Levey 1 1 -

Hollie Doyle 1 - 2

George Buckell 1 - -

Hector Crouch 1 - -

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Josephine Gordon 1 - -

Edward Greatrex 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Adam Kirby 1 - -

PJ McDonald 1 - -

David Egan - 2 2

David Probert - 2 1

Martin Harley - 1 1

Pat Cosgrave - 1 -

John Fahy - 1 -

Noel Garbutt - 1 -

Clifford Lee - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

Kieran Shoemark - 1 -

Hayley Turner - 1 -

Luke Morris - - 2

Fran Berry - - 1

John Egan - - 1

Tony Hamilton - - 1

Shane Kelly - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

Paddy Pilley - - 1

George Wood - - 1

Leading trainers at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival – final standings

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

MARK JOHNSTON 4 2 2

Andrew Balding 3 3 -

Sir Michael Stoute 3 2 1

Richard Hannon 2 3 2

Charlie Hills 2 3 -

Charlie Appleby 2 1 1

Michael Bell 2 1 1

David Simcock 2 – 1

John Gosden 1 2 -

Karl Burke 1 1 -

Roger Varian 1 - 2

David Elsworth 1 - 1

William Haggas 1 - 1

James Bethell 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

David Griffiths 1 - -

Dean Ivory 1 - -

Brian Meehan 1 - -

Gary Moore 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Francois Rohaut FR 1 - -

Ian Williams 1 - -

Roger Charlton - 2 -

Richard Fahey - 1 2

Henry Candy - 1 1

Eve Johnson Houghton - 1 1

David O’Meara - 1 1

Hugo Palmer - 1 1

Peter Chapple-Hyam - 1 -

Clive Cox - 1 -

Ed Dunlop - 1 -

Jim Goldie - 1 -

David Menuisier - 1 -

Laura Mongan - 1 -

Hughie Morrison - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Marcus Tregoning - 1 -

Ed Walker - 1 -

Ralph Beckett - - 2

Paul Cole - - 2

Simon Crisford - - 2

Richard Hughes - - 2

Mick Channon - - 1

Robert Cowell - - 1

Scott Dixon - - 1

James Fanshawe - - 1

Ed de Giles - - 1

James Given - - 1

Jamie Osborne - - 1

Sir Mark Prescott - - 1

Nigel Twiston-Davies - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 – WINNERS

Tuesday, August 1

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap - Fabricate (The Queen) Michael Bell 5-9-04 Adam Kirby 20/1

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) - Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 7/4 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) - Breton Rock (John Cook) David Simcock 7-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 50/1

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-8-08 Andrea Atzeni 6/1

4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden - Thechildren’Strust (Ashley Head) Gary Moore 2-9-00 Hector Crouch 100/1

4.45pm New & Lingwood Handicap - El Astronaute (Ross Harmon & Mrs S Quinn) John Quinn 4-8-08 Jason Hart 33/1

5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap - Shenanigans (Ann Black, M Al Qatami & K M Al Mudhaf) Roger Varian 3-8-11 Andrea Atzeni 15/2

Wednesday, August 2

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap - Cool Sky (Norte Sur Partnership) Ian Williams 8-8-02 Josephine Gordon 25/1

2.25pm Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap - Londinium (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-00 Joe Fanning 9/1

3.00pm Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) - Havana Grey (Global Racing Club & Elaine Burke) Karl Burke 2-9-01 P J McDonald 7/2

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Here Comes When (Fitri Hay) Andrew Balding 7-9-08 Jim Crowley 20/1

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden - Threading (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 William Buick 12/1

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap - Billesdon Bess (Pall Mall Partners & Partners) Richard Hannon 3-8-02 Hollie Doyle (3) 7/1

5.20pm Qatar International Stakes (G1 Purebred Arabians) - Tayf (H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin K Al Thani) Alban de Mieulle QTR 5-9-08 Olivier Peslier 7/2

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap - Truth Or Dare (J A Tabet) James Bethell 6-9-04 Danny Tudhope 6/1

Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 3

1.20pm Magnolia Cup (The Goodwood Charity Ladies’ Race presented by Swarovski) – Duck And Dumplings (Simon & Louise Chappell) Scott Dixon – Dido Harding

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap – Good Omen (Mrs Q J Quo) David Simcock 3-9-01 Jamie Spencer 8/1

2.25pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) - Endless Time (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-06 William Buick 5/2 Fav

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) – Barraquero (Manton Thoroughbreds II) Brian Meehan 2-9-00 William Buick 4/1

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Winter (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-13 Ryan Moore 10/11 Fav

4.10pm The Telegraph Nursery - Billesdon Brook (Pall Mall Partners & the late Bob McCreery) Richard Hannon 2-9-03 Sean Levey 100/30 Fav

4.45pm Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden – Roulette (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 2-9-00 James Doyle Evens Fav

5.20pm Tatler Handicap – Quench Dolly (Quench Racing Partnership) John Gallagher 3-9-02 George Buckell (5) 100/30F

Friday, August 4

1.50pm Betfred Glorious Stakes (Group 3) - Poet’s Word (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-01 Ryan Moore 7/4 Fav

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) – Beat The Bank (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 3-9-01 Ryan Moore 7/4 Fav

3.00pm Betfred Mile Handicap – Master The World (K Quinn/C Benham) David Elsworth 6-9-07 Ryan Moore 6/1

3.35pm Qatar King George Stakes (Group 2) – Battaash (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 3-8-13 Jim Crowley 9/2

4.10pm Betfred Mobile Nursery – Red Roman (John Grant & The Hon R J Arculli) Charlie Hills 2-8-06 Harry Bentley 11/2

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) – Al Jazi (Al Shaqab Racing) Francois Rohaut FR 4-9-03 Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap – Walton Street (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-01 William Buick 7/2

Saturday, August 5

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap – Scorching Heat (Qatar Racing Limited) Andrew Balding 3-8-09 Oisin Murphy 9/2 Fav

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap – Soldier In Action (Alan Spence) Mark Johnston 4-9-10 Silvestre De Sousa 11/1

3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) – Crystal Ocean (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 Ryan Moore 6/4 Fav

3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup Heritage Handicap – Lancelot Du Lac (Michael & Heather Yarrow) Dean Ivory 7-9-05 Frankie Dettori 25/1

4.10pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden - Dee Ex Bee (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Silvestre De Sousa 5/2 Jt Fav

4.45pm Qatar Handicap – Battered (Brian Haggas) William Haggas 3-8-09 Silvestre De Sousa 7/2

5.20pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap – Storm King (Eros Bloodstock) David Griffiths 8-9-08 Edward Greatrex 25/1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

SATURDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:50pm. QATAR STEWARDS’ SPRINT HANDICAP

The Stewards gave permission for LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE), trained by David C Griffiths, to go early and be led to post. The Starter reported that L C SALOON, trained by David C Griffiths, refused to enter the stalls. The trainer’s attention was drawn to the restriction incurred under Rule (B)44 and informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference approaching the final furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Connor Murtagh, interfered with LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa. Being a 7lb claimer, Murtagh was accompanied in the enquiry. The Stewards found Murtagh in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he allowed his mount to drift right-handed for a number of strides, without sufficient, timely correction. They suspended him for 3 days as follows: Saturday 19,Sunday 20 and Monday 21 August 2017. The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why Silvestre De Sousa, the rider of LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE), placed seventh, beaten by ¾ length for sixth, had appeared to stop riding on the run to the line. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race they noted his explanation that the gelding was hanging left-handed after suffering interference, which he reported at Scale. As he was mindful of not interfering with the horse on his inside, he stopped riding to ensure LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) did not hang any further.

Race 2 – 2:25pm QATAR SUMMER HANDICAP

The Stewards gave permission for PLATITUDE, trained by Sir Micheal Stoute, and CARNTOP, trained by

Ralph Beckett, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. The Stewards noted that GETBACK IN PARIS (IRE), trained by Richard Hughes, had entered the Parade Ring after the signal to mount had been given. Being satisfied that this was due to the gelding being difficult to saddle, they took no further action. Ryan Moore, the rider of MAINSTREAM, unplaced, reported that the gelding was slowly away. F M Berry, the rider of FELIX MENDELSSOHN (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was never travelling. The representative of Sir Michael Stoute, the trainer of SHRAAOH (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was unsuited by the Soft, Good to Soft in places going, and would prefer a faster surface.

Race 3 – 3:00pm QATAR GORDON STAKES

Nothing to report.

Race 4 – 3:35pm. QATAR STEWARDS’ CUP (HERITAGE HANDICAP)

The Stewards gave permission for PROJECTION, trained by Roger Charlton, to go early to post and be mounted on the course, for LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY), trained by Dean Ivory, and POYLE VINNIE, trained by Michael Appleby, to go early to post, and further noted that POYLE VINNIE would wear earplugs. The Stewards noted that approaching the final furlong, GROWL, placed fourth, shifted left-handed and, as a consequence, took EASTERN IMPACT (IRE), STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE), CLASSIC SENIORITY, and GO FAR, all unplaced, off their intended lines, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it neither involved a riding offence, nor improved GROWL’s placing. They further noted that inside the final furlong, CLASSIC SENIORITY shifted left-handed, causing the rider of GO FAR to have to take a check, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence. The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference approximately 2 furlongs out. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that the winner, LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY), ridden by Frankie Dettori, had interfered with HOOF IT, placed sixth, ridden by Nathan Evans, which in turn interfered with SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE), placed fifth, ridden by F M Berry. The Stewards found Dettori in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he allowed his mount to drift towards the rail

when not sufficiently clear of HOOF IT, taking the gelding off its intended line and leaving SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) short of room up against the rail, and caught on heels for a number of strides. They suspended him for 4 days as follows: Saturday 19, Sunday 20, Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 August 2017. Martin Harley, the rider of OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding lost action. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding revealed it to be stiff behind. Ryan Moore, the rider of SIR DANCELOT (IRE), unplaced, reported that the colt was slowly away. Daniel Tudhope, the rider of AL QAHWA (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run. The Veterinary Officer reported that DANZENO, unplaced, trained by Michael Appleby, had lost its rightfore shoe. The Veterinary Officer reported that GROWL, placed fourth, trained by Richard Fahey, had lost its left-hind shoe. The Veterinary Officer reported that MOBSTA (IRE), unplaced, trained by Mick Channon, had lost its rightfore shoe. F M Berry, the rider of SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE), placed fifth, reported that the gelding suffered interference in running.

Race 5 – 4:10pm – QATAR EBF STALLIONS MAIDEN

The Stewards gave permission for ROGUE, trained by Richard Hannon, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. The Starter reported that KING OF THE SAND (IRE), trained by Gary Moore, refused to enter the stalls. The trainer’s attention was drawn to the restriction incurred under Rule (B)44 and informed that the colt could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference approaching two furlongs out. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that GALLOPING HOGAN (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Martin Dwyer, became unbalanced and shifted quickly left-handed, interfering with RUSTANG (FR), unplaced, ridden by Shane Kelly, which leaned onto PREACHER MAN (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Dougie Costello. PREACHER MAN (IRE), then rolled back towards RUSTANG (FR), which then took GALLOPING HOGAN (IRE) off its intended line and left CAPITAL FLIGHT (IRE), placed third, ridden by F M Berry, short of room against the rail. They found the interference was accidental. F M Berry, the rider of CAPITAL FLIGHT (IRE), placed third, reported that the colt was denied a clear run.

Race 6 – 4:45pm. QATAR HANDICAP

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference approximately two furlongs out. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that the winner, BATTERED, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, had interfered with COLONEL FRANK, placed sixth, ridden by Joey Haynes, which in turn interfered with MEDAHIM (IRE), placed third, ridden by Frankie Dettori. The Stewards found De Sousa in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he was slow to take corrective action when his horse hung right-handed away from the whip. They cautioned him as to his future conduct in races.

Race 7 – 5:20pm QATAR APPRENTICE HANDICAP STAKES

The Stewards gave permission for MAGIC CITY (IRE), trained by Michael Easterby, to be mounted in the chute. The Stewards noted that STORM KING, drawn 16, had anticipated the start and accelerated the gate at the same moment as the race had been started, thereby enabling the gelding to break quickly. Being satisfied that it was not caused through a faulty action of the starting stalls, they took no further action.

ATTENDANCE FIGURES AT THE 2017 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

2016 2017 +/-

Tuesday 13,195 13,394 +199

Wednesday 17,010 16,582 -428

Thursday 23,332 22,023 -1,309

Friday 23,010 24,134 +1,124

Saturday 25,000 (sold out) 25,000 (sold out) -