All the news from fifth day of Royal Ascot 2019

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 22

GOING NOW GOOD, GOOD TO FIRM IN PLACES

The going for the fifth day of Royal Ascot 2019, Saturday, June 22, has changed to:

Good, Good to Firm in places

(from Good on the straight course and Good, Good to Soft in places on the round course at the end of Friday)

It has been dry since racing on Wednesday. There was 10 millimetres of rain on Wednesday. A dry and sunny day is forecast, with temperatures up to 22 degrees Celsius.

Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, said at 9.00am: “It is a lovely, bright, dry and sunny morning. We have now been dry since Wednesday and the track is drying out really nicely.”

GoingStick Readings at 8.15am today:

Stand side: 8.2, Centre: 8.4, Far Side: 8.1. Round: 6.7

(Friday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 7.4, Centre: 7.6, Far Side: 7.4. Round: 6.0)

(Thursday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 7.0, Centre: 7.0, Far Side: 7.0. Round: 5.7)

(Wednesday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 8.2, Centre: 8.4, Far Side: 8.2. Round: 7.2)

(Tuesday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 8.9, Centre: 8.9, Far Side: 8.7, Round: 7.4)

Stalls

Straight Course: Centre

Round Course: Inside

NON-RUNNERS

2.30pm Chesham Stakes

3 DARK KRIS (IRE) (Going)

10 MOHICAN HEIGHTS (IRE) (Going)

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes

9 LAH TI DAR (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

5.00pm Wokingham Heritage Handicap

14 MERHOOB (IRE) (Going)

25 ALBA POWER (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

28 RECON MISSION (IRE) (Going)

5.35pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

8 LE MAITRE CHAT (USA) (Going)

THE WEEK SO FAR

TUESDAY

The best day of the week for aficionados, with three cracking G1s. The weather got worse as the afternoon progressed, but the racing was as fabulous as ever.

The much anticipated rematch between Blue Point and Battaash in the King’s Stand was the highlight for many.

The result was the same, but the manner in which it was achieved was quite different, for Godolphin’s Blue Point, who arrived late last year, was always forcing it this time. He reappears in today’s Diamond Jubilee in a bid to emulate Choisir, whose double in 2003 opened the floodgates for Australian challengers.

There was drama in the opening Queen Anne when last year’s winner Accidental Agent planted himself in the stalls, leaving his connections – and backers – wondering what might have been, as Lord Glitters, whom he had beaten in 2018, came from last to first for David O’Meara and Danny Tudhope.

It was a minor shock when the supplemented Derby sixth Circus Maximus beat King Of Comedy and last year’s champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot in the St James’s Palace Stakes, but Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, who had already won the G2 Coventry with Arizona, didn’t seem too surprised.

WEDNESDAY

Frankie Dettori and Sir Michael Stoute lit up a miserably wet afternoon when CrystalOcean took the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, but there was disappointment for William Haggas and Blue Point’s rider James Doyle when last year’s Arcrunner-upSea Of Class failed to handle conditions and trailed in a well-beaten fifth.

Compensation awaited for Haggas when Move Swiftly took the G2 Duke Of Cambridge, ridden by Tudhope, who had also ridden the stable’s Listed Wolferton Stakes winner Addeybb on Tuesday and so moved briefly to the top of the jockeys’ standings.

THURSDAY

As memorable a Royal Ascot afternoon as many could remember, with the sun shining at last and Frankie Dettori putting on a bravura show that for a while threatened to eclipse even his ‘Magnificent Seven’ at the late September meeting of 1996.

With an increasing sense of inevitability Dettori won race after race – on A’Aili in the G2 Norfolk, Sangarius in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes, Star Catcher in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes and Stradivarius in the G1 Gold Cup.

The ‘awesome foursome’ combined at odds of 449/1 and had bookmakers running for cover, and while Harry Bentley came to their rescue when 28/1 chance Biometric beat Dettori’s mount Turgenev in the Britannia, the Italian gave them a huge scare by leading until well inside the final furlong.

If the excitement over Dettori overshadowed Stradivarius’ achievement as a back-to-back Gold Cup winner it shouldn’t have done. In overcoming traffic problems to beat Dee Ex Bee, the five-year-old confirmed himself one of the great stayers of modern times.

FRIDAY

Hayley Turner stole a big slice of Dettori’s limelight when her 33/1 win on Thanks Be in the Sandringham Handicap bridged a 32-year chasm for females since Gay Kelleway won the Queen Alexandra on Sprowston Boy.

There was no keeping Dettori out of the news however, as his G1 Commonwealth Cup success on Martyn Meade’s Advertise took him to seven winners for the week, equalling his previous best of 1998 with a day to go.

There was no fluke about the 20/1 success of Watch Me in the G1 Coronation Stakes, as she beat dual 1,000 Guineas winner Hermosa in style for Francis-Henri Graffard and former French champion Pierre-Charles Boudot.

She was impressive, but not quite so impressive as Derby third Japan for O’Brien and Moore in the G2 King Edward VII Stakes. Japan could be the best three-year-old colt we’ve seen this season and looks a worthy contender for next month’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes back at Ascot.





Factfiles for intercontinental challenges on fifth day of

Royal Ascot 2019

Joker On Jack (USA) – Chesham Stakes

Breeding: 2 ch c Declaration Of War (USA) – Aventure Love (FR) (Orpen (USA))

Born: April 18, 2017

Breeder: Wesley Ward

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: Ice Wine Stable

Form: 17

*Runs in seven-furlong Chesham Stakes, the opening race today Saturday, June 22.

*Made winning debut in four and a half-furlong maiden on dirt at Keeneland on April 18.

*Made British debut in six-furlong conditions event at Newbury on May 18, but could only finish seventh of the eight runners.

*Sire Declaration Of War won 2013 G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and G1 Juddmonte International at York.

*Dam was Listed-placed over five furlongs in France.

Race record: Starts: 2; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £28,346

Ice Wine Stable

Background: Ice Wine Stable is the racing entity of Dave Reid and family plus Frank Antonaaci. It is named after the Finger Lakes region of New York State where ice wine is one of the regional specialties. Reid has a degree in animal sciences from State University of New York at Morrisville, having been raised on a dairy farm. Reid is based near Briarcliff Manor in New York State. He has been involved prominently with Standardbred (quarter) horses for many years before introducing thoroughbreds around a decade ago, having met Wesley Ward at Saratoga Racecourse. Frank Antonaaci is owner of Lindy Farms in Connecticut, which also originated as a standardbred operation before thoroughbreds were added in 2007. Ice Wine Stable has owned 85 American winners and more in partnership. Big-Race success: Ice Wine Stable enjoyed its first graded stakes winner with Final Mesa, who won Gulfstream Park’s G2 Old Hat Stakes in 2011. Royal Ascot success: In partnership with Linda Shanahan, Ice Wine Stable owned 2013 G2 Norfolk Stakes winner No Nay Never, who went on to success in the G1 Prix Morny and is now a Coolmore stallion.

Royal Ascot Wins: NO NAY NEVER (2013 Norfolk Stakes, in partnership with Linda Shanahan)

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019).

Royal Ascot Wins (10)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA)

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG)

Tyler Gaffalione

Born: September 12, 1994 in Davie, Florida. Background: third generation jockey. Father Steve Gaffalione rode over 800 winners in a career spanning 20 years. Tyler grew up around the racetrack and spent his summer holidays galloping horses in Ocala. Racing career: Graduated from school in 2013 and rode his first winner at Gulfstream Park on September 7, 2014, aged 19. The following year, he won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey after riding 217 winners. Has ridden at least 200 winners in each of the three subsequent seasons, including 294 in 2017. On July 4, 2017, he matched Jerry Bailey’s long-standing recrd by winning seven races on a single racecard at Gulfstream Park. First top level success came courtesy of Salty, trained by Mark Casse, in the G1 La Troienne Stakes at Churchill Downs in May, 2018. Teamed up with same trainer earlier this year to win his first Classic on War Of Will in the G1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on May 18. He has had 1,097 American winners up to June 18. Royal Ascot: Made his UK debut at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2019, with two rides for Wesley Ward (both unplaced).

No previous Royal Ascot wins

Bound For Nowhere (USA) – Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Breeding: 5 b h The Factor (USA) – Fancy Deed (USA) (Alydeed (USA))

Born: May 4, 2014

Breeders: Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Owner: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Form: 1140/11310-2

*Runs in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, 4.20pm, today, June 22).

*Only older horse in Ward’s 2019 raiding party.

*Runs at Royal Ascot for the third time.

*Fourth to Caravaggio in the 2017 G1 Commonwealth Cup (6f), before finishing a close third behind Merchant Navy in last year’s G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f).

*Good return to action when neck second to Imprimis, who was sixth in Tuesday’s G1 King’s Stand Stakes, over 5.5 furlongs in the G2 Shakertown Stakes on firm turf at Keeneland on April 6.

*Captured a Listed contest over a mile at Keeneland in September.

*Raced between five furlongs and a mile during his 10 starts.

Race record: Starts: 10; Wins: 5; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 1; Win & Place Prize Money: £599,409

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019).

Royal Ascot Wins (10)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA)

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG)

Tyler Gaffalione

Born: September 12, 1994 in Davie, Florida. Background: third generation jockey. Father Steve Gaffalione rode over 800 winners in a career spanning 20 years. Tyler grew up around the racetrack and spent his summer holidays galloping horses in Ocala. Racing career: Graduated from school in 2013 and rode his first winner at Gulfstream Park on September 7, 2014, aged 19. The following year, he won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey after riding 217 winners. Has ridden at least 200 winners in each of the three subsequent seasons, including 294 in 2017. On July 4, 2017, he matched Jerry Bailey’s long-standing record by winning seven races on a single racecard at Gulfstream Park. First top level success came courtesy of Salty, trained by Mark Casse, in the G1 La Troienne Stakes at Churchill Downs in May, 2018. Teamed up with same trainer earlier this year to win his first Classic on War Of Will in the G1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on May 18. He has had 1,097 American winners up to June 18. Royal Ascot: Made his UK debut at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2019, with two rides for Wesley Ward (both unplaced).

No previous Royal Ascot wins





Enzo’s Lad (AUS) – Diamond Jubilee Stakes

6 b g Testa Rossa (AUS) – Sheerama (AUS) (Catbird (AUS))

Born: July 31, 2012

Breeder: Reavill Farm Management

Owner: Noel Beban, Phil Bentley, Keith Bradley, Steve Grant, John Jacobsen, Philip Murphy, Michael Pitman, Ian & Leigh Vibert

Trainer: Michael & Matthew Pitman NZ

Jockey: Fergus Sweeney

Form: 14/071216052/35232217/1903717-1790

*Finished 11th of 12 behind Blue Point in Tuesday’s G1 King’s Stand Stakes (5f), when ridden by David Egan.

*Is only the second New Zealand-trained horse to run at Royal Ascot following Seachange, who finished 12th in the 2008 G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f). Based in England at Abington Place, Newmarket, the yard of Jane Chapple-Hyam.

*Seven-time winner in New Zealand, headed by back-to-back victories in the G1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph Stakes over six furlongs at Trentham. Scored by a head in 2018 and got up on the line for a nose verdict in January. All five other wins have been at Riccarton Park.

*Raced keenly and faded to last of nine under James McDonald when racing outside of New Zealand for the first time in the six-furlong G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on April 28.

*Was purchased for just NZ$15,000 (around £7,750) by his trainer Michael Pitman at the Magic Millions National Yearling Sale in Queensland, Australia, in 2014.

Race record: Starts: 30; Wins: 7; 2nd: 5; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £206,405

Noel Beban, Phil Bentley, Keith Bradley, Steve Grant, John Jacobsen, Philip Murphy, Michael Pitman, Ian & Leigh Vibert

Enzo’s Lad was purchased for just NZ$15,000 by his trainer Michael Pitman at the Magic Millions National Yearling Sale in Queensland, Australia, in 2014. Pitman decided to put together a syndicate for the horse, with Ian and Leigh Vibert, who run an engineering company in Wellington, owning 40 per cent of Enzo’s Lad and the rest of the group taking between 5 and 10 per cent. Pitman said of the group: “They are just average, hard-working people who have a nice horse and are enjoying it.” Most of the syndicate will be travelling over to the UK to watch Enzo’s Lad race at Royal Ascot.

No previous Royal Ascot winners

Michael & Matthew Pitman (Christchurch, New Zealand)

Michael Pitman, born 4 March 1955, hails from a racing background. His grandmother was sister to jockeys Noel and Bubs Eastwood, while his uncle was a stipendiary steward. Both his parents were keen racegoers at Riccarton Park when Michael was a child. He worked as a sales manager for leading golf brand PGF after leaving school and caddied for Stuart “The Emperor” Jones, one of New Zealand’s greatest ever amateur golfers. Michael’s brother Geoff is a professional golfer and PGA member. Michael managed a sports store in Christchurch for Ian Ballinger, who represented New Zealand at shooting and won a bronze medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics. He took out a public licence to train aged 22 after Ballinger purchased two horses and asked Pitman to train them one of them. Shortly after receiving his licence, Pitman was severely injured in a car accident that saw him hospitalised for six months and left him with a prosthetic limb after his left leg was amputated below the knee. He was still recovering in a wheelchair when he recorded his first winner, Ben Ahee at Hokitika in 1979. He trains from his home Yaldhurst, Christchurch, and at Riccarton Park racecourse in partnership with his son Matthew, 31, who has shared the licence since 2014, while his wife Diane is also an integral part of the business. Michael and Diane lost their other son Jonny, 28, to suicide, in November, 2013 – there is a J on Enzo’s Lad’s colours to honour his memory. Michael was diagnosed with bowel cancer in May, 2018, but was given the all clear earlier this month following surgery, radiation treatment and chemotherapy. This is his first visit to the UK. Racing Highlights: Has sent out more than 1,800 winners, including 105 in a season – the second-highest total by a trainer in New Zealand. Became the first South Island-based trainer to win the New Zealand Premiership for more than three decades in 2008, and has since gone on to win the title a further two times. His best horses have included dual G1 winner Savvy Coup, who was seventh behind Winx in the 2018 Cox Plate. The filly subsequently transferred to Chris Waller and was sold to Coolmore for AUS$1 million at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale in May, 2019. Big Race Wins Include: Thorndon Mile (1992 Just Tommy), Livamol Classic (2018 Savvy Coup), NZ Oaks (2018 Savvy Coup), Telegraph Stakes (2018 & 2019 Enzo’s Lad)

No previous Royal Ascot winners

Fergus Sweeney

Born: April 7, 1978 in Belfast Background: Rode his first winner aboard Pharsical at Brighton on June 6, 1995. He enjoyed the biggest victory of his career aboard Twilight Son in the G1 Haydock Sprint Cup in 2015. During 2018, he rode extensively overseas with spells in India, Singapore and Mauritius. Having ridden a lot for Henry Candy, he has been a freelance since returning to the UK at the end of 2018. He has partnered nearly 950 British winners.

Previous Royal Ascot Wins: Buckingham Palace Handicap (2010 Treadwell)

Lim’s Cruiser (AUS) – Diamond Jubilee Stakes

7 b g Casino Prince (AUS) – Hope Downs (AUS) (Good Journey (USA))

Born: October 4, 2012

Breeder: Patinack Farm

Owner: Lim’s Stable

Trainer: Stephen Gray SIN

Jockey: Vlad Duric

Form: 53/1221131/11346553/3117-22

*Singapore challenger who runs in today’s £600,000 G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, 4.20pm, June 22). He left Singapore on June 8 and has been stabled at Abington Place in Newmarket.

*Champion sprinter in Singapore thanks to back-to-back victories in the local G1 Lion City Cup (6f) at Kranji in 2017 and 2018.

*Formerly trained in Australia, his only start overseas since moving to Stephen Gray saw him make late headway to finish seventh of the 11 runners in the G1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (6f) at Sha Tin in December.

*Warmed up for Royal Ascot when second twice – going doing narrowly both times – in the local G3 Rocket Man Sprint (6f) at Kranji on May 5 and then when attempting to win the Lion City Cup for the third time at Kranji on May 25.

*Raced initially in Australia before moving to Singapore in late 2015.

Race record: Starts: 23; Wins: 8; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 5; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,120,752

Lim’s Stable

Background: Lim’s Stable is headed up by Lim Siah Mong, the founder and Chairman of Lubritrade Trading Pte Ltd. Lubitrade, established in 1986, is a sales and distribution company for consumer goods, with its headquarters in Singapore and subsidiaries all across Asia. Racing interests: Lim’s Stable had its first runners in 1999 & by the mid-2000s, with former Australian champion jockey Mick Dittman as racing manager, was a dominant player in Singapore racing. Won many of Kranji’s flagship races, including back-to-back renewals of the Singapore Derby with Lim’ Prestige (2007) & Top Spin (2008). Crowned champion owner in 2008 & 2009.

No previous Royal Ascot runners

Stephen Gray (Singapore)

Date of birth: November 9, 1964. Background: Racing career started in 1985. Assistant trainer to Brian Deacon for two years before going into partnership with his father Kevin. They built up one of the leading training operations in New Zealand and finished consistently among the top 10 in the New Zealand Trainers’ Premiership. Stephen relocated to Singapore in 2000 at the age of 35 following an invitation from the Singapore Turf Club. He quickly established himself as one of the country’s leading trainers with a string of big-race victories, including the 2007 Singapore Derby. Saddled his only runner to date in Britain in October, 2015, when Emperor Max finished a creditable seventh behind Muhaarar in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot.

No previous Royal Ascot runners

Vlad Duric

Born: 1977 in Nar Nar Goon, Australia, about 50 miles south-east of Melbourne, of German and Serbian parentage, Background: Dual champion jockey in Singapore who hails from Australia, where he was Victoria’s champion apprentice in 1995. He rode primarily at country meetings, but enjoyed a breakthrough 2007 as he gained a first G1 success (of five) on Bon Hoffa in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes in September and won the G1 Caulfield Cup on Master O’Reilly the following month. Moved to Singapore initially in 2009 and was runner-up to Joao Moreira in the jockeys’ championship in both 2010 and 2011. He also won the Singapore Triple Crown on Gingerbread Man in 2011. Duric returned to Australia in 2012 and enjoyed further G1 glory in 2015 on Mourinho in the Underwood Stakes and Flamberge in the Goodwood Handicap. Headed back to Singapore in 2016, when runner-up in the jockeys’ championship again, and was crowned champion jockey for the first time in 2017, before retaining his crown by two from Michael Rodd in 2018. He partnered his 400th Singapore winner in June of 2018 and has had over 1,400 successes in Australia. His total came to 1,881 winners (up to June 10, 2019). He currently heads the standings for this Singapore season despite missing several weeks following leg surgery. Duric has also ridden in New Zealand, Dubai, Macau and Mauritius, but will be making his UK debut at Royal Ascot. He rode Starspangledbanner, winner of the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes and G1 Darley July Cup in 2010, on the horse’s first three racecourse appearances. He is married to Storm and they have three children – Lily, Sage and Audrey.

Royal Ascot Record – No previous rides





ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 22

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The Duke of York

The Hon. William Vestey

Mr. John Warren

2nd Carriage

General Sir Adrian Bradshaw

Lady Bradshaw

Sir Peter Vela

Lady Vela

3rd Carriage

Mr. Ben Case

Mrs. Ben Case

Mr. Clive Webb-Carter

Mrs. Clive Webb-Carter

4th Carriage

Mr. Mark Etherington

The Lady Alexandra Etherington

Mr. Chris Waller

Mrs. Chris Waller





ROYAL ASCOT 2019 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 18

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m £600,000

LORD GLITTERS (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 6-9-00 Danny Tudhope 14/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f £150,000

ARIZONA (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 15/8 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f £500,000

BLUE POINT (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-04 James Doyle 5/2

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 7f 213y £538,750

CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Flaxman Stables, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 10/1

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 3f 210y £90,000

THE GRAND VISIR (CLXX) Ian Williams 5-9-10 Richard Kingscote 12/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 1f 212y £100,000

ADDEYBB (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) William Haggas 5-9-03 Danny Tudhope 5/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f £110,000

RAFFLE PRIZE (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 18/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y £225,000

DASHING WILLOUGHBY (Mick & Janice Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 6/1

3.40pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y £750,000

CRYSTAL OCEAN (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 Frankie Dettori 3/1

4.20pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m £175,000

MOVE SWIFTLY (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Danny Tudhope 9/1

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m £175,000

AFAAK (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-03 Jim Crowley 20/1

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race) 5f £90,000

SOUTHERN HILLS (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-03 Ryan Moore 7/1

Third Day – Thursday, June 20

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f £100,000

A’AlLI (Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa) Simon Crisford 2-9-1 Frankie Dettori 5/1

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 1f 212y £90,000

SANGARIUS (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-0 Frankie Dettori 13/2

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y £215,000

STAR CATCHER (Anthony Oppenheimer) John Gosden 3-9-0 Frankie Dettori 4/1

4.20pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3f 210y £500,000

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-2 Frankie Dettori Evs Fav

5.00pm Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m £120,000

BIOMETRIC (Khalid Abdullah) Ralph Beckett 3-8-8 Harry Bentley 28/1

5.35pm King George V Handicap 1m 3f 211y £90,000

SOUTH PACIFIC (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-9 Seamie Heffernan 22/1

Fourth Day – Friday, June 21, 2019

2.30pm: Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f £90,000

DAAHYEH (HH Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa) Roger Varian 2-9-0 David Egan 4/1 Fav

3.05pm: King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y £225,000

JAPAN (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien Ire 3-9-0 Ryan Moore 6/4 Fav

3.40pm: Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f £500,00

ADVERTISE (Pheonix Thoroughbred Limited 1) Martyn Meade 3-9-3 Frankie Dettori 8/1

4.20pm: Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 7f 213y £500,000

WATCH ME (Alexander Tamagni) Francis-Henri Graffard FR 3-9-0 Pierre-Charles Boudot 20/1

5.00pm: Sandringham Handicap 1m str £90,000

THANKS BE (Emma Capon) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-0 Hayley Turner 33/1

5.35pm: Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap 1m 3f 211y £90,000

BAGHDAD (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 4-9-8 Ryan Moore 7/2 Fav

WILLOUGHBY WELCOMES ROYAL ASCOT’S NEW SECTIONAL TIMING DATA

Expert race times analyst James Willoughby has given a big thumbs up to Ascot’s sectional timing system, which is available for the first time this year at the Royal Meeting.

Willoughby is a regular face on Racing TV and his wisdom has earned him 17.6k followers on Twitter, where he can be followed as Prof_Hindsight. He is a long-time advocate of sectional timing and the edge that it offers to race analysts.

Welcoming its availability at Royal Ascot he said today: “We’ve seen throughout the week that the way that races are run varies considerably and can have a profound impact on important races. Every section of a race requires, in theory, equal effort from the horse, but that’s not the way races are run. Races are run in a manner that some parts are run much more strongly than others, and horses who gain lengths in those sections need to be upgraded against those who gain their lengths when the pace is slow.

“The difference between the two things is impossible to tell with the eye. The final time of a horse race is fairly pointless, but sectionals help us to understand them to a point where we can catch lightning in a bottle.”

Willoughby is still analysing this week’s data but said: “I think Laurens, though only sixth in the Queen Anne, ran an absolute screamer, and that the St James’s Palace winner Circus Maximus should be rated as having won by much further, whereas some analysts believe runner-up King Of Comedy was unlucky.

“The St James’s Palace was slowly run early, but they ran very hard round the bend and into the straight and Circus Maximus put in a huge amount of effort to burn off Too Darn Hot and make it easier for the second and fourth-placed Skardu to close on him. The sectionals for the Norfolk were interesting too, and I believe the winner A’Ali, put in the fastest single furlong so far.”

Ascot’s sectional timing system was installed last year and underwent rigorous testing before being launched for the first time at Royal Ascot. There were teething problems still on day one, owing to a frequency issue, but these were soon ironed out. The data was captured nevertheless and is available on line.

Will Aitkenhead, Ascot’s Industry Affairs Manager, has project managed it all and said: “The system is operated by Swiss Timing on behalf of Longines and, working through a chip in the saddlecloth and GPS, is accurate to within 5cm. We are pretty happy with the data it is producing and the graphics that are up on the screen.”

Pinpointing data that has caught his eye, Aitkenhead added: “Stradivarius’ final three furlongs in the Gold Cup were quicker than anything else that day apart from the Norfolk. They didn’t go slow, but it was steadily run and he has such a turn of foot that as soon as the gap opened he could go through it. His sectionals were very similar to Champions Day here last October in a similar type of race. He’s a phenomenal horse.

“Friday’s data showed that the distance travelled by King Edward VII winner Japan was nearly 17 metres further than Bangkok, yet he still won by four and a half lengths, so you can upgrade that by as much as you like.”

Data from the first four days is all online now. It can be found at www.ascot.co.uk/longines-sectional-timing-at-royal-ascot

MURPHY LOOKS FORWARD TO TODAY’S RIDES

Oisin Murphy, who has a full book of six rides today, Saturday, the final day of Royal Ascot 2019, reflected on some of his mounts on this morning’s The Opening Show on ITV.

Murphy has one win, one second and two third-places to his name so far this week and looks to build on that.

Murphy said: “It was great to get on the score sheet on Wednesday, particularly for Andrew Balding [G2 Queens Vase, Dashing Willoughby], it was a massive team effort.

“I have got some really nice rides to look forward to today. I ride Heaven Forfend [Sir Michael Stoute] in the first race, the Chesham [2.30pm], and it would be nice to kick off the day with a winner.

“In the G1 Diamond Jubilee [4.20pm], I ride The Tin Man [James Fanshawe], and I hope he is the right horse. Six of the last ten winners of this race have come into it on the back of one run that year, so I think I am on the right horse. He has been trained for this race and he certainly knows how to win at Ascot. He is a fantastic horse and has been there and done it and James has probably had this race in mind since he was fourth last year.

“Salouen [Sylvester Kirk] goes in the G2 Hardwicke. He likes to go forward and unfortunately he may have to do so [because of his draw, six]. But if I can jump well and cross across the track and runners early, I will. Then I will try and slow it up a little bit, but this isn’t an exact science – it comes with experience. Salouen has finished in front of G1 winners, and, although he has been very consistent at G1 level, he hasn’t hit the target yet. He is a tough little horse and this is a proper opportunity and we will give our best shot. This is a wide open race.

“I ride Gunmetal [David Barron] in the Wokingham [5.00pm], it is super to be booked for this guy. He ran a huge race at York last time out over an inadequate distance of five furlongs. He is practically on a career high mark [BHA rating of 103] but he is in the form of his life. He is trained by one of the shrewdest men and I am delighted to get a leg up on him. He will like the ground and I think he has a super chance.

“I have a really strong book of rides, I like Gunmetal in the Wokingham and I can’t wait to get on The Tin Man in the Diamond Jubilee. We will give it our best shot.”

Murphy’s rides: First race, Chesham Stakes, No 6, Heaven Forfend; Second race, G3 Jersey Stakes, No 2, Bye Bye Hong Kong; Third race, G2 Hardwicke Stakes, No 7, Salouen; Race four G1 Diamond Jubilee, No 16, The Tin Man; Race five, Wokingham Handicap, No 11, Gunmetal; Race six, Queen Alexandra, No 1, Pallasator.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 22

BLUE OUT TO MAKE A POINT FOR PUNTERS

Bookmakers dominated day four of Royal Ascot as the much feared Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore short-priced treble failed to materialise. The duo teamed up with Japan (6/4f, G2 King Edward VII Stakes), Ten Sovereigns (Even-money favourite, G1 Commonwealth Cup) and Hermosa (Even-money favourite, G1 Coronation Stakes), but it was just Japan who came out on top, which left bookmakers in raptures. Frankie Dettori recorded his seventh victory of the week aboard 8/1 shot Advertise in the G1 Commonwealth Cup, but punters head into the fifth and final day of the Royal Meeting licking their wounds.

O’Brien and Moore link up again with 5/4 favourite Lope Y Fernandez in the opening £90,000 Listed Chesham Stakes (2.30pm) over seven furlongs. The two-year-old son of Lope De Vega was an impressive three and three-quarter length winner on his debut at the Curragh earlier this month and is the Even-money favourite from 11/10 with Betfred. Paul Cole has won the Chesham Stakes on four occasions and Highland Chief, successful on debut at Newbury in April is an 11/1 shot from 14/1 with Betfred. The Johnston-trained Rose Of Kildare, the mount of Dettori, is another each-way mover at 9/1 from 12/1 with the firm.

The O’Brien-trained So Perfect (also ridden by Moore), won a G3 contest at Naas in May and is the principal market mover in the £90,000 G3 Jersey Stakes (3.05pm, 7f) at 4/1 from 11/2 with Betfred. The Roger Charlton-trained Momkin, 10th last time out in the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, is 15/2 from 10/1 with Betfred, whilst Mark Johnston’s Marie’s Diamond is a 11/1 shot from 14/1 with the bookmaker.

Godolphin’s 2018 Derby winner Masar makes his first start since capturing Britain’s premier Classic and is Betfred’s 3/1 favourite for the £225,000 G2 Hardwicke Stakes (3.40pm). However, another O’Brien and Moore hope Southern France, a three-quarter length second to subsequent G1 Gold Cup winner Stradivarius at York last time out, is a 4/1 shot from 5/1 with Betfred.

Godolphin’s Blue Point bids to become the first horse since Choisir in 2003 to complete the £500,000 G1 King’s Stand Stakes (5f) and £600,000 G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm, 6f) and he is the subject of sustained support in the betting offices. The five-year-old son of Shamardal, who took his record at Ascot to four victories from five runs in Tuesday’s five-furlong sprint, is the 7/4 favourite from 9/4 with Betfred for this afternoon’s G1 event over six furlongs. O’Brien’s Le Brivido was fifth in Tuesday’s G1 Queen Anne Stakes and the 2017 Jersey Stakes winner is an 11/1 shot from 12/1 with Betfred for the Diamond Jubilee. Dettori and John Gosden team up with the unexposed Emblazoned. Third in last year’s G1 Commonwealth Cup, he was second on his return to action over six furlongs at Haydock and is a 12/1 chance from 18/1 with Betfred.

The £175,000 Wokingham Handicap (5.00pm) is one of the biggest betting races of the week and ante-post favourite Cape Byron, trained by Roger Varian, has continued to prove popular this morning. The five-year-old son of Shamardal won the seven-furlong Victoria Cup at Ascot earlier this season and is the 9/2 market leader from 8/1 with Betfred for this afternoon’s six-furlong contest. The Michael Appleby-trained Danzeno bounced back to form with a ready success at Nottingham last time out and has the services of Dettori in the valuable handicap. He is 7/1 from 9/1 with Betfred, whilst Kevin Ryan’s Hey Jonesy is 12/1 from 16/1 with the firm.

King Power Racing is still seeking a first winner at Royal Ascot and six-year-old Cleonte, trained by Andrew Balding, has been backed to triumph in the concluding race of the Royal Meeting, the Queen Alexandra (5.35pm). Sixth in the Chester Cup last time out, Cleonte, the mount of Silvestre de Sousa, is the 7/2 favourite with Betfred from 5/1. Cheltenham Gold Cup winning trainer Kim Bailey is targeting a first Royal Ascot success with Younevercall . The eight-year-old son of four-time Gold Cup winner Yeats won his latest start over hurdles in G2 company at Sandown in April and is a 9/2 chance from 13/2 with Betfred.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said “We’re getting a feeling of Déjà vu and Thursday heroics from Frankie appear to have a precedent as four of his five remaining rides today have been the subject of good support. Punters are also keeping faith with Blue Point to score a second success of the week and emulate Choisir, who completed the sprint double in 2003.”

Betfred Market Movers:

2.30pm Listed Chesham Stakes – Lope Y Fernandez (Even-money from 11/10), Highland Chief (11/1 from 14/1) & Rose Of Kildare (9/1 from 12/1)

3.05pm G3 Jersey Stakes – So Perfect (4/1 from 11/2), Momkin (15/2 from 10/1), Marie’s Diamond (11/1 from 14/1)

3.40pm G2 Hardwicke Stakes – Southern France (4/1 from 5/1)

4.20pm G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes – Blue Point (7/4 from 9/4), Le Brivido (11/1 from 12/1) & Emblazoned (12/1 from 18/1)

5.00pm Wokingham Handicap – Cape Byron (9/2 from 8/1), Danzeno (7/1 from 9/1) & Hey Jonesy (12/1 from 16/1)

5.35pm Queen Alexandra – Cleonte (7/2 from 5/1) & Younevercall (9/2 from 13/2).

DETTORI 1/6 TO BE CROWNED TOP JOCK

Frankie Dettori’s love affair with Royal Ascot is set to continue this afternoon as Betfred, official bookmaker of Ascot, make him the 1/6 favourite to be land the 2019 QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award.

The 48-year-old racing legend has registered seven victories, equalling his best total achieved in 1998, at this year’s Royal Meeting, which included a memorable 449/1 four-timer on Thursday, June 20, headlined by the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius, who became the first horse since Yeats (2006-2009) to win back-to-back renewals of the G1 Gold Cup.

Dettori has five rides this afternoon, which include the unexposed Emblazoned in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes and second-favourite Corelli in the concluding Queen Alexandra.

The Italian-born jockey has been crowned the Royal Meeting’s leading rider on five occasions.

Dettori’s nearest pursuer is Ryan Moore, an eight-time winner of the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award, including the last five years. He has entered the winner’s enclosure five times this week and has a full book of rides this afternoon, including hot favourite Lope Y Fernandez in the opening Listed Chesham Stakes.

Moore is a 7/2 shot with Betfred to be crowned the leading rider at the Royal Meeting for a ninth time.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “Although Frankie has been the star of the show this week, the QIPCO Top Jockey Award still isn’t done and dusted. Ryan Moore has had many near misses and if equalling Frankie at the end of the day, he would be miles clear on countback [Moore has had six seconds this week and Frankie three seconds].”

Frankie Dettori’s rides today:

2.30pm Listed Chesham Stakes – Rose Of Kildare

3.05pm G3 Jersey Stakes – Marie’s Diamond

4.20pm G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes – Emblazoned

5.00pm Wokingham Handicap – Danzeno

5.35pm Queen Alexandra – Corelli

Ryan Moore’s rides today:

2.30pm Listed Chesham Stakes – Lope Y Fernandez

3.05pm G3 Jersey Stakes – So Perfect

3.40pm G2 Hardwicke Stakes – Southern France

4.20pm G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes – Le Brivido

5.00pm Wokingham Handicap – Cenotaph

5.35pm Queen Alexandra – Max Dynamite

QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award. Betfred Bet: 1-6 Frankie Dettori, 7-2 Ryan Moore

BOOKMAKER REACTION TO AN INCREDIBLE WEEK

The five-day extravaganza that is Royal Ascot comes to a close today and bookmakers have rated the week so far as a score-draw with punters.

Day one of the Royal Meeting saw just one winning favourite as Arizona (15/8f) captured the G2 Coventry Stakes. However, punters were left reeling by the defeats of Battaash, (2/1f) and Too Darn Hot (2/1f) in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

There was not a single winning favourite on day two with 13/8f Magical turned over by the ultra-consistent Crystal Ocean (3/1) in the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

However, punters took revenge on the bookmakers on day three as racing’s greatest showman, Frankie Dettori stole the limelight with a sensational 449/1 four-timer. Dettori was successful aboard A’Ali (5/1 Norfolk Stakes), Sangarius (13/2 Hampton Court Stakes), Star Catcher (4/1 Ribblesdale Stakes) and Stradivarius (Gold Cup), with the latter backed into Even-money favouritism, putting a huge dent in the bookies coffers. The 48-year-old superstar was narrowly denied a fifth win aboard Turgenev, who was backed into 7/2 favouritism from 16/1 in the Britannia Handicap.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “It has been an incredible week once again and proved just why Royal Ascot is so special.

“All was going well until Frankie lit up the place on Thursday and emptied our satchels in the process to the delight of the punters. However, we should be counting our blessings as it could have been far worse.

“With Dettori and Moore riding half the winners between them over the first four days, it has been a cracking punter v bookie battle and while we were nervous for a few hours on Gold Cup Day, I think both parties can be satisfied with the results and you can never put a price on the publicity such stories bring to this fantastic sport.”

Royal Ascot day five: landmarks

• Frankie Dettori is at the top of the QIPCO Leading Jockey Award on seven winners, numerically matching his best-ever Royal Ascot of 1998. He has won the leading jockey award five times, compared to Ryan Moore’s eight. Moore holds the modern-record for the number of winners ridden at one Royal Meeting – he was successful nine times in 2015. Dettori has ridden 67 Royal Meeting winners, ahead of Moore on 58.

• The QIPCO Leading Trainer this week is Aidan O’Brien on five winners, ahead of John Gosden, William Haggas, Mark Johnston and Sir Michael Stoute who have all have had two. O’Brien has now trained 70 winners at the Royal Meeting, behind Sir Michael Stoute’s 81. O’Brien has been leading trainer nine times, and he, alongside Sir Henry Cecil, hold the post-war record of seven winners trained in one year.

• John Gosden has now trained 49 Royal winners. He has three runners today – Angel’s Hideaway (3.05), Emblazoned (4.20) and Corelli (5.35).

• Today’s Chesham Stakes (L) has always been restricted to the produce of stallions who won over at least a distance of a mile and a quarter, but for the first time this year that qualification has been extended to the dams too.

• Aidan O’Brien and Paul Cole are the joint most successful trainers of the Chesham since 1977 – the pair have won the race four times apiece. Cole runs Highland Chief, who has run once and won once. He is a son of first-season sire Gleneagles, whose son Southern Hills won the Windsor Castle Stakes earlier this week.

• Since 1990 four fillies have won the seven-furlong Jersey Stakes (G3), including Ishvana (2012), trained by Aidan O’Brien, and Satin Flower (1991), trained by John Gosden. Both have fillies running for them today: O’Brien runs So Perfect and Fire Fly, and Gosden is represented by Angel’s Hideaway.

• The only jockeys riding in the race this year who have won the race before are Seamie Heffernan (2012), Ryan Moore (2010) and Frankie Dettori (2004).

• Five six-year-olds have won the Hardwicke Stakes (G2) since 1977, the only representative from the age group this year is the King Power Racing-owned Morando. Four-year-olds have won the last 11 renewals of the race: Communique, Masar and Southern France are the four-year-olds in this year’s renewal.

• The Hardwicke Stakes has been something of a Sir Michael Stoute benefit since 1977 – the Newmarket-based trainer has trained 11 winners of the race. This year he has Mirage Dancer, who was third in the Hampton Court Stakes in 2017, and fifth in the Wolferton Stakes last year.

• Nagano Gold from the Czech Republic runs in the Hardwicke Stakes – he is trained by Vaclav Luka Jr. The horse won the Czech St Leger in 2017. He has been running in France since and is a Listed winner, as well as Group 3 and Group 2 placed. There have been two French-trained winners since 1977: Montcontour (1978) and Scorpio (1980).

• Idaho was the last Derby-placed runner to win the Hardwicke Stakes – in 2017 he finished third at Epsom behind Harzand and US Army Ranger and enjoyed success in the race the following year.

• It is very unusual for a Derby winner to run in the Hardwicke Stakes. The last Derby winner to win the Hardwicke Stakes was Sir Paddy – he won the Derby in 1960 and took the Hardwicke the following year. Last year’s Derby winner Masar takes part this year.

• In 2003, the Australian-trained Choisir was the first horse to win the King’s Stand Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in the same year since Diadem in 1920 (the Diamond Jubilee then called Cork & Orrery). This week’s Godolphin-owned King’s Stand Stakes winner Blue Point is attempting to repeat the feat.

• Wesley Ward is the most successful US-based trainer at Royal Ascot with 10 winners. He has been out of luck so far this week, but previously won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2015 with Undrafted. He runs last year’s third-placed Bound For Nowhere.

• The Tin Man has run eight times at Ascot, winning three times, including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2017 in a time of 1m12.02s, the fastest running of the race since 2006. He was fourth in the race last year.

• Last year’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes winner Merchant Navy is not here this year, but the second, third, fourth and fifth placed from 2018 all reoppose today.

• Singapore is represented for the first time in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, courtesy of Lim’s Cruiser. He was second in a local Singapore Group 1 last time out and seventh in the Hong Kong Sprint (G1) at Sha Tin last December.

• Only Selhurstpark Flyer (1997 and 1998) has won Wokingham Handicap two years in succession. Last year’s winner Bacchus aims to emulate him today – but he has to overcome top-weight of 9st 10lb.

• Paul Cole has trained three winners of the Wokingham (1977, 1980 and 1987) – he has Baron Bolt this year. Since Selhurstpark Flyer, who was trained by Jack Berry, no trainer has won the race more than once.

• The Wokingham’s highest-winning weight since 1990 has been 9st 8lb carried by the David Marnane-trained Dandy Boy in 2012. He was also one of the longest-priced winners at 33/1. Only 10 favourites have won the race in the last 58 runnings.

• Cuff Link (1994 and 1995) and Cover Up (2002 and 2003) are the only successive winners of the Queen Alexandra since 1977. Pallasator aims to add his name to that list this year. The Mark Johnston-trained Oriental Fox won the race twice, but with a year’s gap in between (2015 and 2017).

• If Pallastor were to win, it would be a third victory in the race for trainer Gordon Elliott. Fellow leading Irish NH trainer Willie Mullins has also won the race twice – he has Max Dynamite this year. The Cotswolds-based NH trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has had 13 Flat winners since 2015. He got off the mark for this year with his only Flat runner of 2019 so far – Paddys Motorbike, who is his runner today.

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS AT 1.55pm

2.30pm Chesham Stakes

3 DARK KRIS (IRE) (Going)

8 JOKER ON JACK (USA) (Going)

10 MOHICAN HEIGHTS (IRE) (Going)

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes

9 LAH TI DAR (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

5.00pm Wokingham Heritage Handicap

14 MERHOOB (IRE) (Going)

25 ALBA POWER (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

28 RECON MISSION (IRE) (Going)

5.35pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

8 LE MAITRE CHAT (USA) (Going)

RECORD TIME FOR PINATUBO IN THE CHESHAM

The Godolphin trained juvenile colt Pinatubo (3/1) took his unbeaten record to three when collecting the day five opener, the Chesham Stakes (L). It was an impressive three and a quarter length victory achieved in a juvenile course record time of 1m25.73s

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “He was very impressive. He was two from two coming here and he surprised us when he won first time out at Wolverhampton, to be honest. But he learnt plenty that day.

“When he went to Epsom I was confident, you need a bit of race ‘nous’ around there and what he learnt on his first start was enough going into that race.

“At Epsom there was a decent gallop set by Frannie [Norton] that day, and James though he got there too soon in the end. I thought it was a good performance and felt that stepping up to seven furlongs would produce a bit more improvement.

“Today was one of those nice races to watch. I was quite confident throughout the race that we were going to be there at the business end.

“He is a lovely horse to have around as you don’t know he is in the string. He is one of those lovely horses who does himself well. You would not see him in the string because he goes out there and does his job.

“The team at home do a fantastic job with these horses and that is why they are here this week in the condition they are in.”

Looking at options through the rest of the summer, Appleby said: “Going forward, a race such as the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwod would suit him – he has the experience around Epsom and the undulations at Goodwood can catch these juveniles out, but he seems like a very professional horse.

“He travels which is what you need in this style of races, on those sort of tracks you need to be able to travel. That seems to be one of his attributes.”

PINATUBO ERUPTS IN THE CHESHAM

Godolphin’s Pinatubo (3/1) maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive success in the first race on day five of Royal Ascot, the £90,000 Listed Chesham Stakes.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by James Doyle, the two-year-old ran on strongly to easily beat Aidan O’Brien’s 5/4 favourite Lope Y Fernandez and score by three and a quarter-lengths in the seven-furlong event.

Pinatubo has now won all three of his starts and is a 10/1 shot for next year’s QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket with Betfred.

The Shamardal colt broke the seven-furlong two-year-old track record at Ascot with today’s victory coming in a time of 1m 25.73s. The previous record was 1m 26.55s (Malabar, July 25, 2014).

Doyle, recording his second victory of the week [Blue Point, G1 King’s Stand Stakes] and 12th winner at the Royal Meeting overall, said: “I’m delighted with Pinatubo. He is quite a sleepy horse at home, but he travelled fantastic today.

“He shows up nicely in his work without setting the world alight, but he is just getting better and better.

“The second [Oh Purple Reign] and third [Misty Grey] from Epsom were very disappointing here this week, so we were a little bit concerned about that, but Pinatubo is just a very good horse.

“It was just a case of keeping a lid on him today and he has improved again for his experience at Epsom [won the Listed Woodcote Stakes].

“I had to hold onto him and save his energy. Then once we got a bit of room, he quickened up very well late on and put it to bed nicely.

“I can see Pinatubo getting another furlong. There are plenty of options over seven furlongs for the moment. He’s not slow by any means and I’m sure he’ll get a mile.”

This could be the start of a good day for Doyle as he partners the next three favourites Space Blues [G3 Jersey Stakes], Masar [G2 Hardwicke Stakes] and Blue Point [G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes]

O’BRIEN PLEASED WITH RUNNER-UP LOPE Y FERNANDEZ

Aidan O’Brien’s hopes of a fifth win in the Listed Chesham Stakes, and a third in four years, were dashed when 5/4 favourite Lope Y Fernandez and Ryan Moore were no match for Godolphin’s Pinatubo (3/1 James Doyle) in the closing stages and were beaten three and a quarter lengths in a new track record for juveniles of 1m 25.73s.

O’Brien was pleased with the Lope de Vega colt nevertheless and said: “You would have to be happy with that. He only had his first run two weeks ago.

“He ran well and I think the trip looks good for now, although he will probably stay further in time. He’s only a baby and I’d be thinking we might give him a bit of time before he runs again.”

Paul Cole is another trainer with a good record in the Chesham with four wins, the latest being Berkshire in 2013. His Newbury winner Highland Chief (14/1, Raul Da Silva) ran well in third and did best of eight runners who only qualified under new relaxed race conditions, which allow runners to qualify through the dam, and not just the sire, having won over at least 1m 2f.

Cole said: “He’s a horse you can’t overdo at home and he was seriously lacking a bit of race experience. He went sideways once, and was pushed another time, but when he got out he stayed on very strongly. We wanted to wait for seven furlongs, and he’s bred for further.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

James Doyle, rider of the 3/1 winner Pinatubo, said: “Beautiful ground. It has dried out a lot.”

Raul da Silva, on board third-placed 14/1 chance Highland Chief, said: “It is very good, beautiful ground – perfect!”

Ryan Moore, rider of the three and a quarter length second and 5/4 favourite Lope Y Fernandez, said: “It is getting faster.”

Tony Hamilton, on board Ardenlee Star, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Daniel Tudhope, rider of Clay Regazzoni, said: “Good.”

Edward Greatrex, on board Dramatic Sands, said: “Good.”

Donnacha O’Brien, jockey of Harpocrates, said: “It is on the quick side of good.”

Oisin Murphy, partner of Heaven Forfend, said: “It is on the quick side.”

David Probert, partner of Montanari, said: “On the quick side.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Sun Power, said: “Good.”

Wayne Lordan, rider of United Front, said: “Beautiful. Really good ground.”

Seamie Heffernan, partner of Year Of The Tiger, said: “On the quick side.”

Frankie Dettori, jockey of Rose Of Kildare, said: “Good to firm, it is drying up race by race.”

James McDonald, on board Zmile, said: “On the quick side.”

CHESHAM STAKES RESULT

2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed), 7f

1 Pinatubo (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 James Doyle 3/1

2 Lope Y Fernandez (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-03 Ryan Moore 5/4 fav

3 Highland Chief (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 2-9-03 Raul Da Silva 14/1

14 ran

Time: 1m 25.73s

Distances: 3¼, 1¼

Tote Win: £3.90 Places: £1.35, £1.20, £3.75 Exacta: £8.80

Breeding: b c Shamardal (USA) – Lava Flow (IRE) (Dalakhani (IRE))

Breeder: Godolphin

Charlie Appleby – 8th Royal Ascot winner

James Doyle – 12th Royal Ascot winner

IT’S MUTED LIME GREEN FOR THE FINAL DAY

On the last day of Royal Ascot 2019, Her Majesty The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly outfit – dress, matching coat and matching hat – in muted lime green and white summer tweed.

The broach is The Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s diamond shell broach with a mother of pearl centre.

FOURTH WINNER OF THE WEEK FOR TUDHOPE

Danny Tudhope has enjoyed a fabulous week and today kicked home his fourth Royal Ascot winner. The jockey has not been at Royal Ascot every day this week – yesterday he was at Ripon for four rides, one of which was a winner.

Seemingly he can win on anything at the moment, and today brought home the unfancied 25/1 chance Space Traveller to a head victory from the 5/2 favourite Space Blues.

Tudhope, who has ridden the Richard Fahey-trained Space Traveller in all of his nine career starts bar one, said: “To be honest, he didn’t travel great, he never felt like a horse who was going to pick up and go and win the race. He was a bit lazy at halfway so I had to make his mind up – when he got out in the clear, he ran on nice.

“Take nothing away from this horse, he has a tremendous amount of ability, he has been consistent without winning. I think he is a bit tricky to win with, but I am glad he has done it here today on the biggest stage.

“Steve Parkin [owner Clipper Logistics] said to drop him in today and tip away, it is all down to him – I am just delighted, it is great to win again in these colours.

“It has been an amazing week for me. I can’t really put it into words, I am just thankful to everybody who has helped me.”

Tudhope is third in the QIPCO Leading Jockeys’ award behind Frankie Dettori (7) and Ryan Moore (5). They are the only three jockeys this week to have ridden more than one winner at Royal Ascot.

OWNER PARKIN CREDITED FOR SPACE TRAVELLER’S 25/1 SHOCK

Richard Fahey gave much of the credit to absent owner Steve Parkin of Clipper Logistics after 25/1 chance Space Traveller (Danny Tudhope) gave him a second success in the G3 Jersey Stakes, which he also won in 2016 with subsequent four-time Group 1 winner Ribchester.

After Space Traveller had come from off the pace to beat Godolphin’s 5/2 favourite Space Blues (James Doyle) by a head he said: “Steve never gets involved in instructions, but I had a long chat with him this morning and he wanted to ride him cold. He said drop him right out and ride him for luck and it’s paid off. He came on the outside and flew home.

“When you win a race like this the Lennox Stakes (G2 at Goodwood) looks the obvious race, but I’ve got to sit down with Steve and the team at Clipper. It’s a shame Steve isn’t here, but he had a very important meeting and had to go home. I’m sure he’ll be delighted.”

Fahey, enjoying his first strike of the week and his seventh in all, added: “You would have to say it was a surprise but we did like him last year and he’s bounced back to what we thought he might be. He was very disappointing, but he’s got himself back on track now and I’m sure the seven furlongs has helped. He might even get a bit further.

“We sent him to France a fortnight ago, trying to find an easy option for a confidence booster, and it was a very messy race. I don’t think he was beaten a length and a quarter but he got struck into and knocked over, and so was probably unlucky.

“It’s brilliant for Danny. He’s riding out of his skin and this is great for us poor little Northern trainers.”

SPACE DENIED BY SPACE

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby was pleased with the performance of 5/2 favourite Space Blues who finished second to 25/1 winner Space Traveller in the £90,000 G3 Jersey Stakes.

Ridden by James Doyle, the three-year-old son of Dubawi was a head behind the Richard Fahey-trained winner in the seven-furlong contest.

Appleby said: “I think we’ll end up coming back down in trip with Space Blues.

“He just has an abundance of pace. He quickened up there and I thought he was going to put the race to bed.

“We can take nothing away from the winner as he has outbattled us. James said that Space Blues still galloped out to the line, but I think a drop back in trip will be the plan now.

“Something like the Prix Maurice De Gheest [G1 deauville, 6f 110y, Sunday, August 4] could be an option.”

Cheveley Park Stud racing manager Chris Richardson was delighted with the John Gosden-trained Angel’s Hideaway (14/1), who finished a further length and a half behind in third.

He said: “That was a fantastic performance from Angel’s Hideaway. She is a filly that thrives on racing.

“She is her own character and she did everything right today. She jumped as she did in the 1,000 Guineas and if she wants to do, she’ll do it.

“Angel’s Hideaway is hugely talented and seven furlongs seems to be ideal for her. We’ll see where we go from here, but I’m thrilled she has put in the effort today.”

GOING CHANGE

The going for the fifth day of Royal Ascot 2019, Saturday, June 22, has changed to Good to Firm on the straight course and remains Good, Good to Firm in places on the round course (from Good, Good to Firm in places all over).

JERSEY STAKES RESULT

3.05pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3), 7f

1 Space Traveller (Clipper Logistics) Richard Fahey 3-9-01 Danny Tudhope 25/1

2 Space Blues (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-01 James Doyle 5/2 fav

3 Angel’s Hideaway (Cheveley Park Stud) John Gosden 3-8-12 Robert Havlin 14/1

18 ran

Time: 1m 24.57s

Distances: hd, 1½

Tote Win: £48.35 Places: £11.00, £1.45, £5.80 Exacta: £202.70

Breeding: b c Bated Breath (GB) – Sky Crystal (GER) (Galileo (IRE))

Breeder: El Catorce Partnership

Richard Fahey – 7th Royal Ascot winner

Danny Tudhope – 6th Royal Ascot winner





DEFOE GETS ON THE SCORESHEET

The Roger Varian-trained Defoe justified 11/4 favouritism to capture the £225,000 G2 Hardwicke Stakes.

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, the five-year-old defeated Czech raider Nagano Gold (25/1) by a half-length in the 12-furlong event.

Defoe was successful in the Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs on May 31 and Newmarket trainer Varian believes the gelded son of Dalakhani has improved this season.

Varian, registering his second victory of the week [Daahyeh, G3 Albany Stakes] and fourth Royal Ascot victory overall, said: That was a good performance from Defoe, who has took his form forward from Epsom.

“It is always nice when they back up a victory like that in their next race. I thought it was a tough performance.

“Defoe is a lovely horse to train and I’m very grateful to have him. I’m pleased for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum to get a winner on the scoresheet as well as Andrea.

“He is such a straightforward horse who just tries for you and is getting better with age – he is a joy to train.

“Before Epsom, he had been placed at G1 level and had looked very good in G2s and G3s. I thought he was capable of mixing it with the best and the horse is warming up to the season very nicely.

“Hopefully, we can bring him back for the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes next month. That race has to be on the radar now. He’ll have a break now and we will look forward to running there.

“I’ve got a high opinion of the horse and he is backing that up with his performances – we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.

“Defoe always had a good attitude as a colt and it was the owner’s decision to geld him. As a result, that will probably elongate his career.

“Before this year, he had showed a very good level of form and he has just improved a little bit.

Defoe is everybody’s favourite horse [at home] – he is hard not to like and a gentleman of a horse, very straightforward.

Defoe is a 6/1 shot with Betfred for the G1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes back at Ascot on Saturday, July 27.

ATZENI HAILS ‘DREAM HORSE’ DEFOE AFTER FIRST WIN OF WEEK

Andrea Atzeni was full of praise for Defoe (11/4 favourite) after the recent G1 Coronation Cup winner came from off the pace and held Czech-trained 25/1 chance Nagano Gold (Christophe Soumillon) by half a length in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes, with Masar (3/1) only fifth on his return from the injury he suffered after winning last year’s Derby.

Atzeni, enjoying his fifth and most important Royal Ascot success, and his first of the week, said: “It’s great to get one. It’s a tough week obviously and very hard to ride winners. You come into the week thinking you have nice rides, but you need good horses like Defoe who can get you out of trouble and quicken. If anything I probably got to the front too soon, which isn’t really his style. It’s great for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who is here today having been ill all week.”

He added: “Defoe is very straightforward and he’s actually a dream horse to ride. He’s very cool beforehand, and he jumped and travelled well. We didn’t go very quick, and then turning into the straight Masar came to me fairly easily, but to be fair to him he picked up nicely and fought all the way to the line.

“He’s a five-year-old now, but maybe the gelding operation improved him. He’s always been very consistent, but he’s obviously turned a corner this year. We were taking on a Derby winner, so we couldn’t be sure, but Defoe has done nothing wrong this year and he was very impressive in the Coronation Cup.

“Ground wise he’s very versatile. We actually thought he was a soft-ground horse but Sheikh Mohammed Obaid always said he was a fast-ground horse and he was right. It’s not fast out there, but it’s definitely on the quick side and he enjoyed it.”

CZECH CONNECTIONS DELIGHTED, BUT ASKING ‘WHAT IF?’

The Czech horse Nagano Gold, a 25/1 chance, put in a superb performance in the Hardwicke Stakes (G2) – a fast-finishing second, he was beaten by just a half-length. The horse, a son of Sixities Icon, was hampered at the start when leaving the stalls by Masar and jockey Christophe Soumillon said “it has cost me the race”.

Tomas Janda, representative for the owner-trainer Vaclav Luka, said: ““We are happy with the run, but it was close, Christophe said he had problem at the start and then again in the straight, he couldn’t run really – we are happy, but of course when you are so close you always think what might have been!

“A lot of people were watching the race at home, it will help racing in Czech – even people who don’t watch racing in Czech knew about this.”

As Janda explained, it has been a long-term plan by connections, who are based about 100km from Prague, to come to run at Royal Ascot.

“Through the winter we came up with this plan after he had won a Listed race in France. He ran in Group 2 race in France, but the pace of the race is always very slow,” said Janda. “Even though he finished two lengths from the winner, he was pulling, he was very keen, he needs a faster pace – we thought the style of racing in England would suit better.

“This horse will now run mainly in England or Germany – we have entered him for a Group 1 in Germany in August, then we would like to run in the Arc.”

According to connections, there has been one other Czech runner at Royal Ascot, the year the meeting was held at York.

Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager for Prince Khalid Abdullah, said of the third-placed Mirage Dancer (6/1): “He has run a really good race, we are very pleased with him, he travelled very well in the race, we couldn’t have been happier turning for home. He just did not find enough to finish it off, but he has run a blinder.”

Last year’s Derby winner Masar, having his first run since that Epsom success, finished fifth.

Jockey James Doyle said: “Masar stood in the stalls like normal, then as they opened I am not really sure what happened but his nose disappeared. Luckily, when he came back up, he hit me in the chest and put me back in the saddle. It is not the start you want in a big race like that, but what can you do.

“We planned on being a bit handier, as he is proven at the trip, so we ended up a bit far back and they did not go that quick. We got caught for a bit of speed in the straight, but he ran good on his first start for over a year.”

HARDWICKE RESULT

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2), 1m 4f

1 Defoe (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 5-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 11/4 fav

2 Nagano Gold (Vaclav Luka Jnr) Vaclav Luka Jnr 5-9-01 Christophe Soumillon 25/1

3 Mirage Dancer (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-01 Pat Dobbs 6/1

8 ran

Time: 2m 31.09s

Distances: ½, 1

Tote Win: £3.30 Places: £1.15, £6.25, £2.00 Exacta: £68.70

Breeding: gr g Dalakhani (IRE) – Dulkashe (IRE) (Pivotal (GB))

Breeder: Darley

Roger Varian – 4th Royal Ascot winner

Andrea Atzeni – 5th Royal Ascot winner

BLUE POINT DOES THE GROUP 1 ROYAL ASCOT SPRINT DOUBLE

Blue Point (6/4 favourite), this week’s winner of the King’s Stand Stakes (G1, 5f), became the first King’s Stand winner since Choisir in 2003 to double up in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1, 6f).

The five-year-old Shamardal horse cruised to the front under James Doyle, but was all out on the line to hold on by a head from 12/1 chance Dream Of Dreams.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “We thought about it the week before – he put in a very good piece of work ahead of the King’s Stand and High Highness came into town a bit early.

‘We were walking around looking at the Royal Ascot runners and I said ‘Sir, if you are happy we will leave him in the horse in on the Saturday, let’s just dream we can win the King’s Stand and give ourselves a position to go and have crack at the Diamond Jubilee’.

“Blue Point is going to retire this year – he’s a superstar.

“The lads at home have done a fantastic job, he has been with us since a juvenile – he won a Gimcrack, he’s been phenomenal, coming to Ascot he’s really brought his A game, full credit to the team, getting him back to this has been amazing.

“Thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed – I am just the lucky person in this position, he’s made the call for this, as long as we were happy with the horse and all I can do is give him the information on the horse.

“It is so sporting of His Highness to being this horse back and Masar too – that’s what sport is all about, entertainment and seeing good horses and allowing to seeing horses run at four.”

A clearly emotional Appleby added: “None of us can do this without the horse – what sets him apart is what we saw today, he is a class animal.

“We saw him develop from four to five into what we always felt was the real deal. I don’t want to sound like I am trying to be too clever here, but when I saw him win his first start at Meydan in February, I just felt he was the finished article and that this was going to be his year.

“If good horse such as this doesn’t encourage you or give you get a buzz, you might look at a different sport! His Highness is so enthusiastic about his racing, that is why we have seen the likes of Blue Point and Masar running today.

“He enjoys his racing, he is a true horseman, but more importantly he is a great supporter of the game. I thought it was very sporting of him to take on this challenge.”

Of plans for Blue Point, Appleby said: “We will let the dust settle, this was always going to be his last year, win lose or draw. We’ll enjoy this moment and let the horse have a rest – he probably needs it for a couple of weeks.”

BLUE POINT EMULATES CHOISIR

Godolphin’s Blue Point (6/4 favourite) became the first horse since Australian superstar Choisir in 2003 to win both the G1 King’s Stand Stakes (5f) and the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f) in the same year with a sensational performance this afternoon.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the five-year-old son of Shamardal ran out a head winner of the £600,000 six-furlong contest, defeating the fast-finishing Dream Of Dreams (12/1), trained by Sir Michael Stoute, by a head.

Doyle was registering his third winner of the week [Blue Point, G1 King’s Stand Stakes] and a 9/1 double on the fifth and final day of the Royal Meeting following Pinatubo’s 3/1 success in the Listed Chesham Stakes

This was Doyle’s 13th winner at the Royal Meeting and he paid tribute to Blue Point, who has now won five of his six starts at Ascot.

Blue Point went close to breaking his own six-furlong track record at Ascot in today’s contest, with a time of 1m 11.42s. His track record, set on May 3, 2017, is 1m 11.05s.

Doyle said: “Blue Point is a horse you only dream about having. He has really learnt what his job is about and he has got better and better with each race.

“He went down to the start today like an ultimate professional. He jumps, travels and does everything he wants you to do.

“Blue Point gave me an unbelievable feeling. I said to Charlie after his last piece of work before the King’s Stand that I thought he was the quickest horse I have ever ridden, and he certainly is that.

“It got a little bit hairy late on. The other day I was able to do things by myself without any pressure, but obviously today Kachy [finished third] went a hell of a pace and this fella is so genuine that all he wanted to do was chase him down.

“I was at pains to give Kachy five lengths and tried to give him more, but I could not restrain Blue Point any longer. He just got a bit lonely out in front, but when he felt the other horse come, he stuck his next out – he’s an amazing horse.

“I have never met a horse as tough as this, he is unbelievable. We definitely went quicker today than in the King’s Stand and must have posted some serious fractions.

“Blue Point is a real star and has certainly stamped his stallion credentials now. What he has done is nigh on impossible and only two horses had done it. Today earmarks him as a real champion.”

“It is incredible for him to win two races at Royal Ascot in a week. He is a highly trained athlete and when they are at the top of their game, they are capable of performances like this. To be fair to the horse, he did not have a real gut-buster of a race on Tuesday.

“The ground definitely dried out and that was in his favour. Full credit must go to Charlie and his team. It’s disappointing for William Buick [fellow jockey] to miss out, but it’s great to have him here today.”

Godolphin’s owner Sheikh Mohammed: “Blue Point is a very good horse. After he won on the first day, we said we would bring him back and see. For me, it was an easy decision because he is going to stud. I thought he was marvellous today. Good horses always give you great pleasure.”

JULY CUP NEXT FOR RUNNER-UP DREAM OF DREAMS

Sir Michael Stoute is eyeing the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on July 13 for his improving five-year-old Dream Of Dreams (12/1, Danny Tudhope) after he failed by only a head to catch 6/4 favourite Blue Point and deny the Godolphin horse a double last completed by Choisir in 2003.

Dream Of Dreams had won a conditions race at Chelmsford and a Listed race at Windsor on his only previous starts this year, but in finishing two and a half lengths ahead of front-running Kachy he was running a clear personal best.

Stoute agreed and said: “It would have been nicer if there had been one more stride but we are delighted – it’s his best performance. He’s been progressing all year and he’s in a good place. He’ll go for the July Cup now.”

He added: “He was running very well in Group races last year without winning one, but he’s improved. He’s become calmer and he’s saving his energy. I’m a big fan of the jockey.”

Tom Dascombe was thrilled with Kachy (33/1), who has run many of his best races on the all-weather but was second in the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot three years ago.

Dascombe said: “I’m delighted. He’s been a super horse all winter on the all-weather but we were all disappointed with his fifth in the Temple Stakes. We couldn’t really pinpoint why, but I think he was probably trying to go too fast over the five furlongs, so this was the plan, although we weren’t really sure how he would run after that.

“He’s run an absolute blinder and he’s a lot happier when he’s just left alone – by Richard [Kingscote], not the other horses. He jumped out two lengths in front like a Wesley Ward horse. He’s so fast into his stride and after a furlong he’s four lengths clear. Over six he’s got so much early speed that they almost just let him go, whereas over five they are all with him.”

Dascombe, who is likely to keep Kachy at six furlongs now, finished with words of praise for the winner and his connections. He said: “Blue Point is simply a better, so congratulations to Godolphin. What a fantastic feat for Charlie Appleby, and it’s wonderful for James Doyle too, but you’ve got to feel sorry for William Buick.”





DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES RESULT

4.20pm Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1), 6f

1 Blue Point (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-03 James Doyle 6/4 fav

2 Dream Of Dreams (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-03 Danny Tudhope 12/1

3 Kachy (David Lowe) Tom Dascombe 6-9-03 Richard Kingscote 33/1

17 ran

Time: 1m 11.42s

Distances: hd, 2½

Tote Win: £2.10 Places: £1.15, £5.25, £14.30 Exacta: £34.20

Breeding: b h Shamardal (USA) – Scarlett Rose (GB) (Royal Applause (GB))

Breeder: Oak Lodge Bloodstock

Charlie Appleby – 9th Royal Ascot winner

James Doyle – 13th Royal Ascot winner

Race Four – Diamond Jubilee Stakes – More Winning Trainer Quotes

Godolphin’s 6/4 favourite Blue Point became the first horse since Australian sprinter Choisir (2003) to complete the G1 King’s Stand Stakes (5f) and G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f) double.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by James Doyle, the five-year-old son of Shamardal won the £600,000 event by a head from Sir Michael Stoute’s Dream Of Dreams (12/1), a head behind in second.

Blue Point has now won five of his six starts at Ascot and Newmarket handler Appleby was emotional when discussing the star sprinter after the race.

He said: “Blue Point had eaten up after the King’s Stand Stakes and we got fluids and everything else into him quite quickly after the race.

“He is a horse who gains weight quickly and the most encouraging part was this morning was when we weighed him on the horsebox and he weighed 536kg which is bang on his weight.

“I just knew he was in good order and if anything I thought he was more relaxed today.

“It’s great for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin. The team at home have done a phenomenal job and I could go on and on thanking an awful lot of people.

“It’s very sporting of Sheikh Mohammed to allow me to run this horse back so quickly, but it is also what racing is all about – letting these horses do what they are good at.

“Words can’t describe what we think about this horse. He showed huge courage today. Full credit has to go to the horse.

“I’m in a very fortunate position that I get to train these fantastic horses.”

Danny Tudhope, who rode Dream Of Dreams (second), said: “Dream Of Dreams has run great and in another stride I would have won. He is a better horse now.”

Richard Kingscote, jockey of Kachy (third), commented: “Kachy ran a career-best. He enjoyed himself, put it to them, and got beat by the best going.”

Oisin Murphy, partnering The Tin Man (sixth) added: “It was a super run from The Tin Man, he just lacked the acceleration late on. It is a fantastic result for racing – Blue Point is a true champion.”

P J McDonald aboard Invincible Army (seventh), reported: “I was in the box seat with a lovely position, but for some reason did not gallop out through the line and was weak the last furlong.”

MEMORIES OF LADDIES POKER TWO AS CAPE BYRON LANDS GAMBLE

Cape Byron evoked memories of 2010 winner Laddies Poker Two when an impressive 7/2 winner of the Wokingham Stakes – and not just because of the major gamble which forced his price down from as big as 9/1 at the start of the day.

After the five-year-old had stormed home a length and a half clear of Tis Marvellous (14/1, Adam Kirby) to earn himself a possible crack at the G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket on July 13, trainer Roger Varian revealed that the suggestion to drop Cape Byron back to six furlongs had come from none other than Mick Denaro, who rode Laddies Poker Two in all her work for Jeremy Noseda.

Varian, enjoying a third win of the week and a second of the afternoon, following Defoe’s earlier success carrying the same colours in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes, said: “I have to thank Mick Denaro, who rides Cape Byron in most of his work. He fed me an idea even before Cape Byron won the Victoria Cup. He said he hadn’t had such a feel from a horse since he rode Laddies Poker Two, and he said he thought I was running him over too far.

“Mick sowed the seed, and when he won the Victoria Cup he travelled so strongly that you almost wished it was a six and a half furlong race, so we knew this was his race. It just worked out lovely.”

He added: “I’m delighted for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who has been so loyal and very patient with this horse. I’ll have to speak with him about the July Cup, but it will be very tempting. He carried a lot of weight today and was very impressive. It looked the performance of a Group horse.”

The owner said: “I’m really proud of Cape Byron and Defoe. When the ground changed my horses performed better that normal.

“I agreed straight away when the trainer said we should drop Cape Byron from seven furlongs to six. The jockey [Andrea Atzeni, also successful on Defoe] also said Cape Byron is fast and better at six furlongs than seven.”

BYRON LANDS AN ALMIGHTY GAMBLE

The Roger Varian-trained Cape Byron (7/2 favourite) landed a monster gamble as he landed the £175,000 Wokingham Handicap.

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, the five-year-old son of Shamardal ran on strongly to win the six-furlong contest

Varian, Atzeni and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum [owner] were registering 15.88/1 doubles following the success of Defoe in the £225,000 G2 Hardwicke Stakes earlier this afternoon.

Atzeni, recording his fifth victory overall at the Royal Meeting, said: “Cape Byron did it well. We were very hopeful coming into the race.

“His homework was pretty good and he has good form at Ascot having won a Victoria Cup over seven furlongs.

“He has lots of pace, but also stays very well. The thing with is that he’s probably a seven-furlong horse, but he doesn’t always get a good pace over that trip.

“Over six furlongs, he is usually guaranteed a good gallop and that is what he needs.

“Cape Byron is improving with every run. These handicaps are tough to win and you need a good horse to win those races.

“He is going the right way and has an entry in the July Cup, but I’m sure Roger and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum will make a decision as to where he goes next.”

Winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, said: Sheikh Obaid: “I am happy, especially because today the ground changed and my horses have performed better than normal. Cape Byron has won over seven furlongs, but Roger said we would drop him to six. The jockey said he is fast enough and could be better over six furlongs than seven.”

TRAINER COX ‘PROUD’ OF WOKINGHAM RUNNER-UP TIZ MARVELLOUS

Tiz Marvellous (14/1) and Danzeno (7/1) hit the line together for the second and third spot in the Wokingham handicap a length and a half behind the race winner Cape Byron.

The decision went to a photo, and it was the Clive Cox-trained Tiz Marvellous who was announced the runner-up, a head in front of Danzeno.

Cox said: “We are very proud, it was a great run. He loves it here, he won at the Shergar Cup meeting and before that had run in the Commonwealth Cup and finished fifth. He is a joy to train, I hope he lasts for a couple of years! This race was very straightforward for him, we had a clear run. He appreciated the drying ground.”

Jockey Adam Kirby added: “We are really pleased with him, he is good ground horse. He ran a great race, we got into a lovely position and we had a good time throughout, just unfortunately we bumped into one better than us on the day.”

Michael Appleby, trainer of the third-placed Danzeno, said: “We ran into a bit of trouble early on, so we were back further than we want to be, but he has run on really well. The winner is very decent, I think he will probably win the July Cup. We did not think we’d get Frankie, but we managed to and we booked him a week ago.”

Of the good to firm ground conditions, Appleby added: “It has probably gone a bit too quick for our horse.”

Jockey Frankie Dettori said: “We was a good third.”

WOKINGHAM RESULT

5.00pm Wokingham Heritage Handicap 6f

1 Cape Byron (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 5-9-09 Andrea Atzeni 7/2 fav

2 Tis Marvellous (Miss J Deadman & S Barrow) Clive Cox 5-9-03 Adam Kirby 14/1

3 Danzeno (A Wragg) Mick Appleby 8-9-04 Frankie Dettori 7/1

4 Raucous (T Morley) Robert Cowell 6-8-08 Cieren Fallon (7) 50/1

26 ran

Time: 1m 11.72s

Distances: 1½, hd, nk

Tote Win: £4.70 Places: £2.00, £3.90, £2.15, £13.50 Exacta: £59.90

Breeding: ch g Shamardal (USA) – Reem Three (GB) (Mark Of Esteem (IRE))

Breeder: Darley

Roger Varian – 5th Royal Ascot winner

Andrea Atzeni – 6th Royal Ascot winner





DE SOUSA AND FOX POWER STRIKE AT LAST WITH CLEONTE

Champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa had to wait until the thirtieth and last race of the Royal Meeting for a winner, but after Cleonte got the better of last year’s victor Pallasator in the Queen Alexandra Stakes he was as pleased for owners King Power Racing as he was for himself.

De Sousa has enjoyed a fantastic first half of the season as retained rider to King Power for the first time, but in the week that mattered most the partnership had to settle for second with Beat The Bank, Fox Chairman and Bangkok, in addition to which de Sousa had also been second on Dee Ex Bee in the Gold Cup.

After the Andrew Balding-trained 7/2 chance Cleonte had beaten Pallasator (10/1, Oisin Murphy) by a length and a quarter, with Max Dynamite (100/30 favourite,Ryan Moore) four lengths back in third de Sousa said: “We had a lot of runners here and we had a few hard luck stories. That’s just racing, you win and you lose, but I’m just delighted to have a winner for Fox Power on the big stage. We’ve had a lot of winners this year, but these are the days that matter most.”

He added: “Last time at Chester he hated the ground. He was the best horse in the race here and I just rode him to win. I put everything in and I’m delighted. I just wish it had come a bit earlier in the week for all of the family here.”

Oisin Murphy was delighted with the quirky Pallasator. He said: “Nobody wants to finish second, but it was a great performance by Pallasator and I’m thrilled King Power have had a winner at last after hitting the crossbar a few times.”

David Redvers, racing manager to Pallasator’s owners Qatar Racing Limited, added: “He’s the horse of a lifetime, he really is. Gordon [Elliott] said he was in great form, and this race was made for him. We forget he broke the track record when he won as a nine-year-old a year ago.

“I guess he might come back next year. I don’t fancy the job of hunting him!”

FIRST ROYAL ASCOT WIN FOR KING POWER

King Power Racing’s Beat The Bank was just touched off in the Queen Anne Stakes, the opening race of Royal Ascot week, and after a few near misses through the next four days, it was the last race on the last day that produced the much-desired victory, Cleonte (7/2) taking the Queen Alexandra by a length and a half from last year’s winner, Pallastor.

It was King Power Racing’s first Royal Ascot success, a poignant moment as Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who began King Power Racing in 2017, was tragically killed in a helicopter accident when leaving Leicester City football club on October 27, 2018.

As Royal Ascot was very important to Srivaddhanaprabha, and began his interests in racing, this winner was hugely emotional for the team, his son Aiyawatt now fully involved in managing the equine empire, which numbers around 90 horses.

Andrew Balding is the main trainer for King Power so it was fitting that the Kingsclere trainer provided the first winner for King Power.

“We thought at the beginning of the week that he was one of our better chances – we have just had some near misses for King Power – it seems a long time ago since Beat The Bank was beaten on the first race of the meeting!” laughed Balding.

“It is just a thrill for them as it has been a real journey over the last 12 months. Silvestre gave this horse such a great ride. This was always the target after Chester, and I think a race like the Lonsdale might be the next.

“It is a significant place for them, they have a house near here and the Chairman’s passion for racing was coming to Ascot – he loved Ascot and this is what ignited his interest. He would be so proud.”

On Beat The Bank, Balding added: “He has come out of the Queen Anne well, and on reflection I think the Sussex might be the next.”

King Power’s racing manager Alastair Donald added: “It feels like wining five Group 1s! We’ve been hitting the post all week, we’ve just not had the run of luck though they have been running well.

“I think during the race, his son and the group put a photo of the Chairman on the table – it is all quite emotional.”

QUEEN ALEXANDRA RESULT

5.35pm Queen Alexandra Conditions Race, 2m 5f 143y

1 Cleonte (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 6-9-02 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2

2 Pallasator (Qatar Racing Limited) Gordon Elliott IRE 10-9-05 Oisin Murphy 10/1

3 Max Dynamite (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 9-9-02 Ryan Moore 100/30 fav

11 ran

Time: 4m 51.22s

Distances: 1¼, 4

Tote Win: £4.90 Places: £1.70, £4.05, £1.55 Exacta: £44.50

Breeding: ch g Sir Percy (GB) – Key Figure (GB) (Beat Hollow (GB))

Breeder: Societe Civile Ecurie De Meautry

Andrew Balding – 5th Royal Ascot winner

Silvestre de Sousa – 6th Royal Ascot winner

STICKELS REFLECTS ON A BRILLIANT WEEK

Ascot’s Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels reflected on wonderful racing at the Royal Meeting as the five-day extravangaza came to a close this afternoon.

Stickels said: “I thought it was a week of excellent racing. The weather played a hand this year and made it easier in one way for our groundstaff as we didn’t have to water the track in the build-up to the meeting. But there was a quite a bit of repair which needed to be done after the rain at the beginning of the week.

“We had five millimetres of rain on the Tuesday and 10 millimetres on the Wednesday which turned the ground soft. Then the beautiful June sunshine came out and we’re thrilled to end up with nice ground on both the straight and round course for the last day.

“It has been top quality action and I think the two highlights have to be Stradivarius and Blue Point who produced some fantastic achievements on the track and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 2:30pm Listed Chesham Stakes – HIGHLAND CHIEF (IRE) wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. Approximately 2 furlongs out, HIGHLAND CHIEF (IRE), unplaced, hung left-handed away from the whip, making brief contact with and taking DRAMATIC SANDS (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line. Then approximately 1 and a half furlongs out, ZMILE, unplaced, lugged left-handed making brief contact with UNITED FRONT (USA), unplaced. Finally, approaching the final furlong, the winner, PINATUBO (IRE), edged left-handed taking HIGHLAND CHIEF (IRE) off its intended line which in turn took HARPOCRATES (IRE), placed fifth, momentarily off its intended line. After viewing a recording of all incidents, it was found that they neither involved a riding offence nor improved the placing of any horse.

Race 2 – 3:05pm – G3 Jersey Stakes – An enquiry was held to consider why Andrew Balding was running HAPPY POWER (IRE) here at Ascot on going described as Good, Good to Firm in places, having declared the colt non-runner at Epsom on 31 May 2019 on ground with the same official description. The representative of the trainer stated that HAPPY POWER (IRE) would not have been suited by coming down the hill at Epsom on Good, Good to Firm ground, but they were happy for the colt to take its chance at Ascot, which is a flatter course. James Doyle, the rider of SPACE BLUES (IRE), placed second, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level inside the final furlong. An enquiry was held to consider interference approaching the final furlong when SPACE BLUES (IRE), placed second, ridden by James Doyle, interfered with SO PERFECT (USA), unplaced, ridden by Ryan Moore, and MOMKIN (IRE), placed sixth, ridden by Andrea Atzeni. Doyle was suspended for 2 days for careless riding for manoeuvring his mount left-handed when insufficiently clear, taking SO PERFECT (USA) off its intended line, and in turn MOMKIN (IRE) which had to be steadied off the heels of MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE). Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that MOMKIN (IRE), placed sixth, had lost its left-fore shoe, and L F Roche reported that I AM SUPERMAN (IRE), unplaced, had no more to give.

Race 3 – 3:40pm G2 Hardwicke Stakes – MIRAGE DANCER wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. MASAR (IRE), placed fifth, stumbled leaving the stalls causing NAGANO GOLD, placed second, to be hampered. In addition, inside the final furlong, the winner, DEFOE, edged marginally right-handed taking MIRAGE DANCER, placed third, momentarily off its intended line. After viewing a recording of both incidents, it was found that they neither involved a riding offence nor improved the placing of any horse. An enquiry was held to consider interference approaching the final two furlongs when the winner, DEFOE (IRE), ridden by Andrea Atzeni, interfered with MORANDO (FR), placed fourth, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa. Atzeni was suspended for 2 days for careless riding for allowing his mount to drift right-handed taking MORANDO (FR) off its intended line for several strides. Following the race, James Doyle reported that MASAR (IRE), placed fifth, stumbled leaving the stalls. The Veterinary Officer reported that COMMUNIQUE (IRE), unplaced, lost its right-fore shoe.

Race 4 – 4:20pm G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes – Permission was given for BLUE POINT (IRE) to go early to post, for PROJECTION to go early to post, be mounted in the chute and led to post, for LIM’S CRUISER (AUS) to wear earmuffs in the Parade Ring, and for BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA) to be ponied early to post. BLUE POINT (IRE) wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. Following the race, Frankie Dettori reported that EMBLAZONED (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly and the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities. The Veterinary Officer also reported that SANDS OF MALI (FR), unplaced, had lost its right-fore shoe.

Race 5 – 5:00pm Wokingham Handicap – HEY JONESY (IRE) was late in the Parade Ring due to the farrier having to tighten a loose shoe. Following the race, James Doyle reported that GIFTED MASTER (IRE), unplaced, suffered interference, Jamie Gormley reported that MARNIE JAMES, unplaced, was denied a clear run. Thomas Greatrex reported that CORINTHIA KNIGHT (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding found him to be suffering from an irregular heartbeat.

Race 6 – 5:35pm Queen Alexandra – Approximately 2 furlongs out, YOUNEVERCALL (IRE), unplaced, hung-right handed despite the rider’s best efforts causing COEUR BLIMEY (IRE), unplaced, to be checked momentarily against the rail. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, James Doyle reported that YOUNEVERCALL (IRE), unplaced, hung right-handed throughout.





QIPCO LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

FINAL STANDINGS

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 7 3 2

Ryan Moore 5 7 2

Danny Tudhope 4 1 2

James Doyle 3 2 1

Andrea Atzeni 2 - 2

Silvestre de Sousa 1 4 -

Oisin Murphy 1 2 2

Jim Crowley 1 1 2

Pierre-Charles Boudot 1 - 2

Harry Bentley 1 - 1

Richard Kingscote 1 - 1

Seamie Heffernan 1 - -

David Egan 1 - -

Hayley Turner 1 - -

Christophe Soumillon - 2 1

Adam Kirby - 2 -

Jamie Spencer - 1 2

Wayne Lordan - 1 2

Tom Marquand - 1 -

John Velazquez - 1 -

Paul Hanagan - 1 -

Billy Lee - 1 -

Nicola Currie - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Kevin Stott - - 1

James McDonald - - 1

Raul Da Silva - - 1

Rab Havlin - - 1

Pat Dobbs - - 1





QIPCO LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

FINAL STANDINGS

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 5 7 2

Charlie Appleby 3 1 -

Roger Varian 3 - 1

John Gosden 2 3 3

Andrew Balding 2 3 -

Sir Michael Stoute 2 2 2

William Haggas 2 1 2

Mark Johnston 2 1 2

Richard Fahey 1 1 -

Charlie Hills 1 1 -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - 1

Ian Williams 1 - 1

David O’Meara 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

Ralph Beckett 1 - -

Martyn Meade 1 - -

Francis-Henri Graffard FR 1 - -

Willie Mullins IRE - 1 1

Saeed bin Suroor - 1 1

David Barron - 1 -

Clive Cox - 1 -

Gordon Elliott IRE - 1 -

Richard Hannon - 1 -

Wesley Ward USA - 1 -

Ken Condon IRE - 1 -

Aidan Fogarty IRE - 1 -

Vaclav Luka Jnr CZE - 1 -

Archie Watson - - 2

Paul Cole - - 1

Keith Dalgleish - - 1

Andre Fabre FR - - 1

Jamie Osborne - - 1

Karl Burke - - 1

Joseph O’Brien IRE - - 1

Brian Meehan - - 1

Michael Bell - - 1

Kevin Ryan - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

Tom Dascombe - - 1

Michael Appleby - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD – FINAL STANDINGS

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 5 7 2

Godolphin 3 2 1

Khalid Abullah 2 - 2

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum 2 - 1

King Power Racing 1 3 -

Hamdan Al Maktoum 1 1 2

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum 1 1 -

CLXX 1 - -

Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum 1 - -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum 1 - -

Mick & Janice Mariscotti 1 - -

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild 1 - -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull 1 - -

Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa 1 - -

Anthony Oppenheimer 1 - -

Bjorn Nielsen 1 - -

HH Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa 1 - -

Phoenix Thoroughbred Ltd 1 1 - -

Alexander Tamagni 1 - -

Emma Capon 1 - -

Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya 1 - -

Clipper Logistics 1 - 2

HRH Princess Haya of Jordan - 2 -

Lady Bamford - 1 -

CheveleyPark Stud - 1 1

Qatar Racing Limited - 1 1

Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah - 1 -

Ten Broeck Farm Inc - 1 -

Miss J Deadman & Mr S Barrow - 1 -

J Turner - 1 -

Collette Twomey - 1 -

Abdullah Menah - 1 -

David Kelly - 1 -

Phoenix Ladies Syndicate - 1 -

Her Majesty The Queen - 1 -

Vaclav Luka Jnr - 1 -

Saeed Suhail - 1 -

Gestut Ammerland/Newsells Park - - 1

Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner - - 1

Lael Stable - - 1

Mohammed Obaida - - 1

K Sohi - - 1

Lord Lloyd Webber - - 1

Weldspec Glasgow Limited - - 1

Ahmad Alshaikh & Co - - 1

Susan Roy - - 1

Kin Hung Kei, Qatar Racing & L Dassault - - 1

Lloyd J Williams Syndicate - - 1

Anna Sundstrom & Robert Sinclair - - 1

Jaber Abullah - - 1

Dean Reeves & Raymond Hill - - 1

Fitri Hay - - 1

David Lowe - - 1

Susannah Ricci - - 1

A M Wragg _ _ 1





HENDERSON REFLECTS ON SUCCESSFUL ROYAL ASCOT 2019

Guy Henderson, Chief Executive of Ascot Racecourse, reflected on the 2019 Royal Meeting. He said: “It has been a tremendous week of racing. Our ambition is to make year on year improvement in staging one of the highest quality race meetings in the world. We had a great conclusion today seeing Godolphin make history with Blue Point becoming the first British-trained horse to win both the King’s Stand Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. With runners from six countries in the competitive Diamond Jubilee Stakes, this represented what we are seeking to achieve on the world stage.

“We have seen some amazing performances on the track and we will never forget Frankie Dettori’s fantastic four-timer on Thursday. It was great on Friday to see Hayley Turner become the first female jockey since Gay Kelleway in 1987 to win at Royal Ascot.

“We introduced several innovations this year, including the important World Pool partnership with Hong Kong Jockey Club and Totepool. This saw investment into all pools at Royal Ascot totalling £92 million compared to £17 million last year, which is an increase of £74 million and over 400%.

“There were no less than 27 World Pools at Royal Ascot this week which each attracted investment of over £1 million and 24 of the 30 races at Royal Ascot have been part of the World Pool. In year one, that is a great success and something to build on for the future.

“In addition to the World Pool, we were able to provide detailed sectional timings on all our races this year on big screens and in data packs for media, owners, trainers and racegoers. For the first time, the reverse camera photo-finish facility was in place on the track.

“The Royal Meeting remains truly international with nine nations represented this year. It was exciting to see a French-trained winner in the shape of Watch Me in the G1 Coronation Stakes on Friday and the Nagano Gold came close to making history for the Czech Republic with a fantastic second in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes today.

“Today was a sell-out in the public enclosures and we have been very happy with the attendances during the week. We are particularly happy with the performance of hospitality which was robust and well up on previous years.

“I would like to thank all of the broadcasters from around the world who attended, headlined by our domestic partners ITV. That also very much includes NBC and TVG from America, along with Channel 7 and Racing.com from Australia. It was also wonderful to welcome Sky Sports Racing for their first Royal Ascot broadcast.

“It was a tricky start to the week with two wet days, but we were extremely proud in the way we delivered the site from Thursday onwards after the inclement weather and it was encouraging to see it didn’t dampen the spirits. I thank and pay tribute to our staff who had an extra job this year of picking up all the plastic cups used at the Royal Meeting so that we could exceed our target of 500,000 washes of plastic cups in circular processes, which saw them returned to be used the following day (331,259 over the first three days) on site and who served just under 300,000 loyal customers this week.

“It has been a great week. Royal Ascot remains a fundamental part of the British summer, the sporting landscape and the global racing calendar. We look forward to Royal Ascot 2020.”

ATTENDANCES

Tuesday 45,135 (46,773 in 2018)

Wednesday 39,386 (41,495 in 2018)

Thursday 66,375 (70,046 in 2018)

Friday 66,507 (69,087 in 2018)

Saturday 75,316 (74,417 in 2018)

Totals 292,719 (301,818 in 2018)