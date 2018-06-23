All the news from the fifth day of Royal Ascot 2018 Posted by racenews on Saturday, June 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

GOING NEWS ON THE MORNING OF THE FIFTH DAY

The going for the fifth day of Royal Ascot remains Good to Firm.

There was watering after racing yesterday, with four millimetres put on various parts of the track – the straight course and the bends turning in and out of the straight. It was dry overnight.

GoingStick Readings

Day Stands’ side Centre Far side Round

Saturday at 08.15 8.9 8.9 9.0 8.6

Friday at 08.15 8.6 8.6 8.6 8.2

Thursday at 08.15 8.6 8.6 8.7 8.0

Wednesday at 08.15 8.5 8.5 8.7 7.9

Tuesday at 08.30 8.6 8.8 8.7 7.8

Monday at 08:15 8.3 8.3 8.2 7.4

Sunday at 08:00 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.0

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course: Centre

Round Course: Inside

Rails’ Position

The temporary inner running rail on the round course, three yards out, from approximately the nine-furlong pole to the start of the home straight was taken down on Wednesday night.

Forecast

Saturday – a dry and sunny day.

NON-RUNNER

3.05pm Hardwicke Stakes

5 RARE RHYTHM (Self Certificate, Fracture)





CHRIS STICKELS REFLECTS ON A GREAT WEEK

Ascot’s Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels, presiding over his 13th Royal Meeting, said this morning: “I think this is the easiest Royal Ascot I have managed.

“We have had very little rain in June and the forecast has been very straightforward in that it has remained dry and there have not been any thunderstorms. We knew that we needed to water to start the meeting where we wanted to and it has been dry and sunny all week. With such a straightforward forecast, we have been able to water every night without the risk of that being the wrong thing to do.

“We put four millimetres on last night. The water was applied to the Straight Course and the bend turning in and the bend turning out – in effect the newly-constructed part of the course that was changed in 2005/2006.

“We didn’t water the Round Course as we felt it had enough moisture in it. The Straight Course does dry quicker and we watered to replace moisture lost yesterday.

“The going remains Good to Firm, watered. The GoingStick readings are a bit up on earlier in the week, indicating faster ground, but we have put moisture on again overnight.”

Discussing any possible track bias on the Straight Course, Stickels commented: “You want to be drawn where the quickest horses will break from the stalls and get a tow into the race. Sometimes over the course of the week you can get a lot of wear on one side and then as the ground gets watered or if there is rainfall, then the pace might switch to the drier part of the course.

“This week the course has worn evenly across its entire width and I can’t see anywhere that is particularly worn. I can’t see any evidence of draw bias and you can’t feel it when you walk it.”

Reflecting on his highlights of the week, Stickels said: “Alpha Centauri put up a really good performance in the Coronation Stakes yesterday, breaking the track record. The way she lengthened in the last three furlongs was incredible.

“I also thought the Coventry Stakes winner Calyx was very impressive as he raced on his own. I love the Gold Cup and it was another great race again this year. I love it when Frankie (Dettori) is winning as he celebrates so well and is so enthusiastic. There are sure to be some highlights as well today.

“There have been several notable landmarks made. It has been a good year.”





BOOKIES LEFT REELING FOLLOWING AGRO’S TERRIFIC PEFORMANCE

With Wimbledon just around the corner, punters showed the tenacity of Britain’s dual SW19 champion Andy Murray with a spirited fightback on day four of the Royal Meeting, in a week which has been dominated by the bookmakers.

The talking horse of yesterday’s action was the Ed Walker-trained Agrotera, who was available at odds of 10/1 and bigger on Thursday evening for the mile Sandringham Handicap. However, having been tipped up by a number of experts, including At The Races’s Hugh Taylor, the three-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman went off the 11/2 favourite and duly obliged for punters by two and three-quarter lengths. Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady revealed that “Agrotera was our best backed horse of the week and indeed our worst result.”

Punters also fought back on day four of the Royal Meeting courtesy of the impressive Alpha Centarui, trained by Jessica Harrington, who broke the round mile course record with a time of 1m 35.89s (previous record 1m 37.22s) in the G1 Coronation Stakes. The three-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman was the well supported 11/4 favourite and the Irish 1000 Guineas winner romped to a six-length success. The David Elsworth-trained Dash Of Spice was another welcome winner in the lucky last, the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap, with the four-year-old son of Teofilo the well-backed 7/2 favourite.

However, it has been a trying week for punters with a number of well-fancied horses falling by the wayside. The 33/1 success of Eve Johnson-Houghton’s Accidental Agent in the opening G1 Queen Anne Stakes, in which Godolphin’s Benbatl was heavily backed into 11/4 favouritism, set the tone for a week in which the bookmakers have landed a number of significant blows.

The knockout punch came on Wednesday when the John Gosden-trained Cracksman, punted off the boards into 2/5 favouritism from 4/7, could only muster a second-placed finish behind 11/2 shot Poet’s Word, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making Stoute the winning-most trainer in Royal Ascot history, but leaving punters licking their wounds.

Some favourites obliged earlier in the week with Calyx [2/1f, G2 Coventry Stakes] and Without Parole [9/4f, G1 St James’s Palace Stakes], both ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden, scoring on Tuesday, but Lady Aurelia (2/1 favourite) and Battaash (9/4) both failed to land the five-furlong G1 King’s Stand Stakes won by 6/1 chance Blue Point, in a race many identified as being a straight match between the front two in the market.

Along with Cracksman on Wednesday, the 25/1 success of the John Quinn-trained Signora Cabello in the opening G2 Queen Mary Stakes was followed by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Hydrangea, the 7/4 favourite, managing only eighth behind by 9/2 shot Aljazzi in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Bookmakers described Thursday as a “score draw” following the G1 Gold Cup in which John Gosden’s Stradivarius, backed into 7/4 joint-favouritism from 2/1, landed the two mile and four-furlong contest. However, bookmakers were reprieved due to the late influx of money for 2016 Gold Cup winner Order Of St George (7/4 joint-favourite), who could only finish fourth in the G1 feature.

One battle which has not gone the way of bookmakers is the colour of The Queen’s hat with punters guessing the correct colour on all four days of the Royal Meeting so far. Her Majesty’s choice of green for Friday’s action, was backed into Evens from 3/1 with William Hill.





QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING JOCKEY AWARD -

STANDINGS AHEAD OF FIFTH DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 4 1 4

William Buick 3 3 2

Ryan Moore 3 - 3

Silvestre De Sousa 2 2 -

James Doyle 2 - 1

Andrea Atzeni 2 - -

Jim Crowley 1 3 -

Jamie Spencer 1 2 -

Oisin Murphy 1 1 1

James McDonald 1 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue 1 - 1

Charles Bishop 1 - -

Billy Lee 1 - -

Joel Rosario 1 - -

Donnacha O’Brien - 3 1

Seamie Heffernan - 1 2

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Adam Kirby - 1 1

Hollie Doyle - 1 -

Paul Hanagan - 1 -

Robert Havlin - 1 -

Christophe Soumillon - 1 -

Daniel Tudhope - 1 -

Pat Dobbs - - 1

John Egan - - 1

Sean Levey - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Kieran O’Neill - - 1

Robert Winston - - 1

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AHEAD OF FIFTH DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

John Gosden 4 2 3

Aidan O’Brien IRE 3 4 6

Sir Michael Stoute 3 - 3

Charlie Appleby 2 2 2

Mark Johnston 2 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE 1 - 1

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - 1

Marco Botti 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Eve Johnson Houghton 1 - -

David Marnane IRE 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Ed Walker 1 - -

Wesley Ward USA 1 - -

Charlie Hills - 2 -

Richard Hannon - 1 1

Martyn Meade - 1 1

Hughie Morrison - 1 1

Henry Candy - 1 -

Robert Cowell - 1 -

Alain De Royer-Dupre FR - 1 -

Richard Fahey - 1 -

James Fanshawe - 1 -

Jim Goldie - 1 -

William Haggas - 1 -

Karen McLintock - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

Hugo Palmer - 1 -

Jane Chapple-Hyam - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Michael Dods - - 1

Henri-Alex Pantall FR - - 1

David Simcock - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AHEAD OF FIFTH DAY

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 3 4 6

Khalid Abdullah 3 1 2

Godolphin 2 2 3

Bjorn Nielsen 2 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum 1 2 1

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar 1 1 -

Phoenix Thoroughbreds Ltd 1 1 -

Saif Ali 1 - -

Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya 1 - -

Breeze Easy LLC 1 - -

John Donohue 1 - -

John & Tanya Gunther 1 - -

Gaie Johnson Houghton 1 - -

McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey 1 - -

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum 1 - -

Niarchos Family 1 - -

Jeff Smith 1 - -

Saeed Suhail 1 - -

The Cool Silk Partnership - 1 -

Elite Racing Club - 1 -

J Fyffe, Mrs M Craig & G Thompson - 1 -

Paul Jacobs - 1 -

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum - 1 -

M Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen - 1 -

H H Aga Khan - 1 -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - 1 -

Tom Morley - 1 -

H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins - 1 -

Anthony Oppenheimer - 1 -

Paul & Clare Rooney - 1 -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull - 1 -

Ahnad Alotaibi - - 1

Te Akau Torcedor (Mngr David Ellis) - - 1

David Armstrong - - 1

Cheveley Park Stud - - 1

Miss A Jones - - 1

Tony Bloom - - 1

HRH Princess Haya of Jordan - - 1

Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst - - 1

MNC Racing - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

The Snailwell Stud - - 1

Julie Wood - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Straight)

Accidental Agent (Gaie Johnson Houghton) Eve Johnson Houghton 4-9-00 Charles Bishop 33/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

Calyx (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 2-9-01 Frankie Dettori 2/1 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f

Blue Point (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-04 William Buick 6/1

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Without Parole (John & Tanya Gunther) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 4f

Lagostovagas (John Donohue) Willie Mullins IRE 6-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 10/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 2f

Monarchs Glen (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 4-9-08 Frankie Dettori 8/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 20

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Signora Cabello (Phoenix Thoroughbreds & Zen Racing) John Quinn 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 25/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y

Kew Gardens (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (Straight)

Aljazzi (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Marco Botti 5-9-00 William Buick 9/2

4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y

Poet’s Word (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 James Doyle 11/2

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (Straight)

Settle For Bay (McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey) David Marnane IRE 4-9-01 Billy Lee 16/1

5.35pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 James McDonald 8/1

Third Day – Thursday, June 21

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Shang Shang Shang (Breeze Easy LLC) Wesley Ward USA 2-8-12 Joel Rosario 5/1

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

Hunting Horn (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/1

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Magic Wand (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Markus Jooste) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

4.20pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 4f

Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 4-9-01 Frankie Dettori 7/4 Jt Fav

5.00pm Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m (Straight)

Ostilio (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-09 Silvestre de Sousa 10/1

5.35pm King George V Handicap 1m 4f

Baghdad (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 3-8-12 Andrea Atzeni 9/1

Fourth Day – Friday, June 22

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

Main Edition (Saif Ali) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 James Doyle 7/1

3.05pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Old Persian (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-00 William Buick 9/2

3.40pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f

Eqtidaar (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-03 Jim Crowley 12/1

4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Alpha Centauri (Niarchos Family) Jessica Harrington IRE 3-9-00 Colm O’Donoghue 11/4 Fav

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap 1m (Straight)

Agrotera (Bjorn Nielsen) Ed Walker 3-8-07 Jamie Spencer 11/2 Fav

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap 1m 4f

Dash Of Spice (Jeff Smith) David Elsworth 4-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2 Fav





ASCOT, HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB AND TOTEPOOL TO LAUNCH ASCOT WORLD POOL IN 2019

Ascot Racecourse, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Totepool today announce the creation of a new Ascot World Pool for 2019.

In tandem, there will be a new media rights deal which will see Royal Ascot coverage in Hong Kong expanded from this year’s record four days, to all five days.

The Ascot World Pool will see bets placed at Royal Ascot 2019 co-mingled by the three parties and is expected to see UK liquidity increase from the current approximate £20 million to in the region of £75 million.

Phil Siers, Chief Commercial Officer Betfred Group, with whom Ascot Racecourse will begin its partnership as AscotBet on July 13th this year, said:

“Liquidity breeds liquidity and we believe the size of the pool created will draw more bets into this market from other countries. This is possible through the Totepool International Gateway, which will offer the opportunity for further entrants resulting in the strengthening of the World Pool to become a huge global liquidity pool with customer friendly pay-outs. The aim is better odds than SP.

“Presently, any large investments into an average sized pool could affect the dividend dramatically. Larger liquidity means less fluctuation of the dividends and will thus offer a very competitive advantage to large staking customers. In fact, a world pool is intended to offer enough liquidity for on course layers to potentially bet into it.”

Guy Henderson, Chief Executive Officer at Ascot, welcomed the new deal:

“The foundation stone of successful pool betting is liquidity. AscotBet is delighted and honoured to be collaborating with Totepool and the Hong Kong Jockey Club to comingle bets on all Royal Ascot’s races into HKJC’s new World Pool. Our partner Totepool’s comingling arrangement with HKJC on racing in Hong Kong through its Tote Direct business has been a huge success, bringing over £1 billion of liquidity into the Hong Kong pool in just 18 months. We are excited about the opportunities provided by World Pool.”

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer for the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said:

“We are honoured to provide a global Tote offering for one of the world’s leading racing festival brands, Royal Ascot.

“This agreement solidifies Hong Kong’s position as the global hub of commingling. Our wagering operation is world-class and is recognised as a leader in integrity and management processes.

“We believe this is the beginning of a new era in international racing. We are already in active discussions with other racing bodies about future World Pool initiatives.”

Richard Cheung, the Club’s Executive Director, Customer and International Business Development, added:

“The creation of the World Pool is another step forward for the Club’s commingling strategy. We now offer global commingling opportunities not only for 88 Hong Kong meetings, but also all Royal Ascot races. We must thank our partners from Ascot and Totepool for making this happen.

“Over time we will invite other racing jurisdictions who are commingling with us on HK races and are also interested in joining the World Pool for Royal Ascot races.”

Alastair Warwick, Chief Operating Officer at Ascot and Managing Director of AscotBet, added:

“We believe that, in a competitive and open British market, which faces more competition from exchanges and fixed odds than countries in pool only environments, the key to success is being customer-friendly on site and providing value for all customers betting into the pool.

“In May, we launched the front-facing, on course, Bet With Ascot brand with the former element in mind and the creation of Ascot World Pool with the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Totepool will enable us to address the latter.

“Takeout at Royal Ascot is projected to drop both on-course and in the shops from the current 19.25% to 17.5% to match the Hong Kong Pool for the Ascot World Pool co-mingled market, to the obvious benefit of everyone.

“With pool betting only holding 3% of national betting turnover as things stand, this provides a real opportunity for pool betting to be a much stronger, value driven alternative to other betting options.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascot, looked forward to the additional opportunities the partnership will bring:

“Bringing all five days of Royal Ascot to the whole of Hong Kong as part of the new World Pool allows us to continue to build our global audience. Added to this, other markets wanting to join the pool will have the opportunity to work with us on delivering a world class picture feed to support them.”





Factfiles for international challengers on fifth day of Royal Ascot

Moonlight Romance (USA) – Windsor Castle Stakes (3.40pm)

Breeding: 2 b f Liaison (USA) – Envious Moon (USA) (Malibu Moon (USA))

Breeder: Spendthrift Farm LLC

Born: February 10, 2016

Owner: Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey

Trainer: Wesley Ward USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Form: 21

* Lines up in today’s Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (5f, 3.40pm).

*Justified favouritism with a five and a half-length success at Belmont Park on turf under Joel Rosario over five furlongs on May 24.

*Second on dirt to stable companion Shang Shang Shang on debut at Keeneland on April 26.

*Bought for $42,000 at the 2017 September Yearling Sales at Keeneland.

Race record: Starts 2; Wins 1; 2nd 1; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £45,926

Kenneth & Sarah Ramsey

Both Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey grew up in Artemus, Kentucky. After graduating from the University Of Kentucky, Kenneth worked for several trucking firms before trying his hand as an estate agent. Disillusioned with selling houses, he started setting up his own franchises specialising in mobile phones in the late 1980s and soon had a string of stores throughout north-eastern Georgia and south-eastern Kentucky. He sold the business for around $38 million in 1994 and decide to return to his hobby of horseracing. Kenneth had previously had a limited interest in racing, having claimed a horse called Red Redeemer at Louisville in 1969 and briefly held a trainer’s licence before deciding to concentrate on his business interests. In 1994, Kenneth and Sarah purchased the historic Almahurst Farm, birthplace of 1918 Kentucky Derby winner Exterminator, and renamed it Ramsey Farm. The couple have since gone on to enormous success as owners and breeders, headed by the home-bred pair of Kitten’s Joy and Roses In May. Many of the Ramsey’s horses have the suffix “Kitten” – Ken gave his wife the nickname while they were first dating. Racing Awards: Eclipse Award for Outstanding Owner (2004, 2011, 2012. 2013, 2014), Eclipse Award for Outstanding Breeder (2013, 2014), 12 leading owner titles at Churchill Downs (a record); leading owner titles at Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, and Turfway Park and Saratoga. They have owned over 2,000 winners in North America. Big Race Wins Include: Whitney Handicap (2004 Roses In May), Secretariat Stakes (2004 Kitten’s Joy, 2013 Admiral Kitten), Shadwell Turf Mile (2004 Nothing To Lose), Dubai World Cup (2005 Roses In May), Breeders’ Futurity (2005 Dawn Of War, 2013 We Miss Artie), John C Mabee Handicap (2007 Precious Kitten), Matriarch Stakes (2007 Precious Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2009 Furthest Land), Alcibiades Stakes (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (2011 Stephanie’s Kitten), Just A Game Stakes (2013 Stephanie’s Kitten), United Nations Stakes (2013 Big Blue Kitten), Sword Dancer Invitational (2013 Big Blue Kitten), Arlington Million (2013 Real Solution), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2013 Kittern’s Dumplings), Manhattan Stakes (2014 Real Solution), Flower Bowl Stakes (2014 & 2015 Stephanie’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten), EP Taylor Stakes (2016 Al’s Girl), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2015 Stephanie’s Kitten), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (2015 Big Blue Kitten), United Nations Stakes (2015 Big Blue Kitten)

Royal Ascot Record: 2009 Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes); 2011 Honey Of A Kitten (23rd Britannia Handicap), Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes); 2012 Hyper (9th Wolferton Handicap), Big Blue Kitten (10th Prince Of Wales’s Stakes); 2014 Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes); 2015 Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), Luck Of The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes); 2018 Hemp Hemp Hurray (13th Jersey Stakes)





Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had close to 1,700 North American winners.

Royal Ascot Wins (10)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA )

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG)

Joel Rosario

Born: January 14, 1985 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Background: Grew up on a farm and attended jockey school at the age of 13. After six months, he turned professional and was the leading rider in the Dominican Republic on four occasions, before moving to California in 2006. Enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2009, partnering 284 winners and amassing earnings of US $13,073,777, the fifth best in North America. Has continued among the top six riders by earnings every year since. Accolades: Rode six winners in a day at Hollywood Park on December 11, 2009. Only equalled by Hall of Fame riders Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay and Kent Desormeaux. Married to wife Briana, one daughter, Jasmine and one son, Jason. Has ridden 2,500 North American winners, earning close to US $172 million. US Triple Crown Wins (2): Kentucky Derby (2013 Orb), Belmont Stakes (2014 Tonalist) Breeders’ Cup Wins (7): Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2010 Dakota Phone), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2009 Dancing In Silks, Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (2015 Wavell Avenue), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten, 2017 Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Mile (2016 Tourist) Other Big Race Wins include: Dubai World Cup (2013 Animal Kingdom), Alabama Stakes (2010 Blind Luck), Blue Grass Stakes (2011 Brilliant Speed), Jockey Club Gold Cup (2012 Flat Out, 2014 Tonalist), Pacific Classic (2012 Dullahan), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2010 Harmonius), Mother Goose Stakes (2013 Close Hatches), EP Taylor Stakes (2013 Tannery), Donn Handicap (2014 Lea), Ashland Stakes (2014 Rosalind), Apple Blossom Handicap (2014 Close Hatches), Man o’ War Stakes (2014 Imagining), Ogden Phipps Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Belmont Oaks (2014 Minborette), Personal Ensign Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Matriarch Stakes (2010 Gypsy’s Warning, 2014 La Tia, 2017 Off Limits), Wood Memorial Stakes (2015 Frosted), Belmont Derby (2015 Force The Pass), Metropolitan Handicap (2013 Sahara Sky, 2016 Frosted), Whitney Stakes (2016 Frosted), Fourstar Dave Handicap (2014 Seek Again, 2016 Tourist), Beldame Stakes (2016 Forever Unbridled), Champagne Stakes (2016 Practical Joke), Malibu Stakes (2016 Mind Your Biscuits), Gulfstream Park Handicap (2017 Almanaar), Dubai Golden Shaheen (2017 Mind Your Biscuits), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (2017 Beach Patrol), Arlington Million (2017 Beach Patrol) Royal Ascot Wins (2): Norfolk Stakes (2013 No Nay Never, 2018 Shang Shang Shang)

Royal Ascot Record: 2013 Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Red Avenger (13th Britannia Handicap); 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), Luck Of The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), Quick Defence (7th Britannia Handicap); 2017 Long On Value (12th Diamond Jubilee Stakes); 2018 Hemp Hemp Hurray (13th Jersey Stakes), SHANG SHANG SHANG (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Stillwater Cove (13th Albany Stakes)





Bound For Nowhere (USA) – G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm)

Breeding: 4 b c The Factor (USA) – Fancy Deed (USA) (Alydeed (CAN))

Breeder: Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster

Born: May 4, 2014

Owner: Wesley Ward USA

Trainer: Wesley Ward (USA)

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Form: 1140-11

*Runs in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, 4.20pm) at Royal Ascot today.

*Recorded impressive four-length victory over fellow Royal Ascot contender Bucchero in the G2 Shakertown Stakes at Keeneland over an extended five furlongs on April 7.

*Began 2018 with success in allowance race (6f) on Polytrack at Turfway Park on March 4.

*Staying-on fourth behind Caravaggio in the G1 Commonwealth Cup at the 2017 Royal Meeting, before finishing 10th in the G1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August.

*Followed up debut victory on the All-Weather at Turfway Park (6f) in January, 2017 with an impressive success over an extended five furlongs at Keeneland in April, 2017.

Race record: Starts 6; Wins 4; 2nd -; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £163,946

Redkirk Warrior – G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm)

Breeding: 7 ch g Notnowcato – Flag (Selkirk (USA))

Breeder: Lenore (Lennie) Peacock

Born: April 6, 2011

Owner: Edmond Lee & Jenny Tam

Trainer: David Hayes, Ben Hayes & Tom Dabernig AUS

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 11/51205/21/105100-11

*Runs in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, 4.20pm) at Royal Ascot today.

*Stabled in the same box at Abington Place Stables, Newmarket, ahead of Royal Ascot, that Black Caviar occupied in 2012.

*Won on his latest start, holding on by a short-head, when enjoying a second successive victory in the G1 Lexus Newmarket Handicap over six furlongs at Flemington on March 10.

*Relished his first start over five furlongs getting up close home by a short-head in the G1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes on February 17, 2018.

*Australia’s four previous winners of the King’s Stand Stakes each won the Lightning Stakes in the same year – Choisir (2003), Takeover Target (2006), Miss Andretti (2007) and Scenic Blast (2009). Black Caviar also won the Lightning Stakes in 2012 before capturing the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

*Won on his second and third starts in Australia, capturing a G3 event (7f 110y) at Sandown in November, 2016 – with a throat operation for an entrapped epiglottis in between – and the G1 Lexus Newmarket Handicap (6f) in March, 2017.

*David Hayes has had one previous runner in the King’s Stand Stakes, with 2009 Lightning Stakes winner Nicconi finishing fourth in 2010.

*Redkirk Warrior had five runs for trainer Chris So in Hong Kong, including a nose second in the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1m 1f) in February 2015 and 11th when favourite for the Hong Kong Derby (1m 2f) at Sha Tin in March, 2015. He had foot problems and was sent to Australia.

*Started career in England as Redkirk, winning his two starts, both over 10 furlongs, for Newmarket trainer William Haggas as a three-year-old in June and July 2014, with the victories coming easily in a Yarmouth maiden by five lengths and then a six-runner handicap at Ascot by three quarters of a length, with Seb Sanders up both times. Subsequently bought privately by bloodstock agent Alastair Donald to go to Hong Kong.

*Redkirk Warrior was bred in North Yorkshire, England, at Manor House Stud, Middleham, by the late Lenore (Lennie) Peacock, who died in March this year aged 97.

Race record: Starts 17; Wins 8; 2nd 2; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,574,137

Edmond Lee & Jenny Tam

Edmond Lee is based in Hong Kong and is Chief Executive Officer of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited. He joined his family’s business – Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited in 2003 and has been the Chief Executive Officer since 2013, overseeing the entire operations and production facilities of the Group. Lee & Man Paper’s core business is the manufacturing of pulp products, kraft liner board and coated white liners. He has been actively involved in community services in both Hong Kong and China. He has a bachelor’s degree of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia in Canada. He was awarded the “Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong 2015” and is the founding chairman of Hong Kong New Youth Energy Think Tank. He is a leading owner in Hong Kong and has formed a fruitful partnership with bloodstock agent Alastair Donald who has sourced a number of Group winners for Lee, included 2015 G1 Australian Cup winner Spillway, Redkirk Warrior, 2018 G1 Australia Cup victor Harlem as well as Packing Llaregyb and Packing Whiz, both stakes winners in Hong Kong. Many of his horses have Packing as part of their names. Jenny Tam is also based in Hong Kong and is a director of one of Hong Kong’s best-known charities Po Leung Kuk. Tam got to know Edmond Lee through the charity and this is the pair’s first foray into joint-ownership. Tam’s first purchase, Syber Warrior was only rated 52 and never raced when trained in Hong Kong by Chris So, who also originally trained Redkirk Warrior following the horse’s purchase from England. Tam was awarded a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, before achieving a Masters Degree from the same University. Tam is also an Honorary Vice President of the Hong Kong Girl Guides Association, Managing Director of Digital Century Holdings Limited and is on the board of directors at Jet Li One Foundation and SBI E2-Capital Limited.

No previous Royal Ascot runners

David Hayes, Ben Hayes & Tom Dabernig (Lindsay Park, Euroa, Victoria, Australia)

David Hayes – Born: October 22, 1962 Background: David is a son of legendary Australian trainer Colin Hayes (1924-1999), who won 41 metropolitan titles and trained a record 10 winners in a single day in January, 1982. Colin moved his stables from the Adelaide suburb of Semaphore in 1965 and set up a new training establishment, Lindsay Park Stables, in the Barossa Valley, after seeing how horses in the UK were trained in the country. David was involved in the day-to-day running of the yard from an early age, although he had fleeting aspirations of becoming a professional sportsman – he was a state champion triple-jumper and played Australian rules football. He became assistant trainer to his father at the age of 21 and took over the licence at the start of the 1990/91 season following Colin’s retirement. In his first season, Hayes won the Cox Plate and Japan Cup with Better Loosen Up and sent out an unprecedented six winners on Derby Day at Flemington. Moved to Hong Kong in 1996 and trained 458 winners in the territory during a nine-year spell, including 17 G1 races. Returned to Australia in 2005 and moved his principal yard in 2008 from the Barossa Valley to his 1,200-acre property – Linsday Park Euroa – 150 kilometres north-east of Melbourne. He is the owner and chief trainer of Lindsay Park’s stables. David is married to Prue and they have four children – Ben, who spent time in Newmarket as assistant to John Gosden, now trains in partnership with his father, Sophie, J.D. and William. At the start of the 2014/2015 season, David’s nephew Tom Dabernig became part of the training set-up. Tom is the son of David’s sister Jan and has been part of the operation since 1993 and assistant trainer since 2009. Accolades: David has trained over 3,000 winners, including 91 G1 contests; youngest trainer ever to be inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2008; twice Champion Trainer in Hong Kong (1997/98, 1998/99) Big Race Wins Include: Melbourne Cup (1994 Jeune), Caulfield Cup (1993 Fraar, 2006 Tawqeet, 2017 Boom Time), Cox Plate (1990 Better Loosen Up 1990, 2006 Fields Of Omagh), Golden Slipper (2006 Miss Finland), Hong Kong International Sprint (2002 All Thrills Too), Hong Kong Derby (2003 Elegant Fashion), Japan Cup (1990 Better Loosen Up), Newmarket Handicap (1993 Primacy, 2017 & 2018 Redkirk Warrior), Lightning Stakes (2010 Nicconi, 2018 Redkirk Warrior)

Royal Ascot Record: 2010 Nicconi (4th King’s Stand Stakes); 2015 Criterion (5th Prince Of Wales’s Stakes)

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and became retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani in July, 2013, whose horses run under the Al Shaqab Racing banner. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain. Accolades/achievements: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 60 successes. British Classic Wins (17): QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized. 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit). Big-Race Wins include: Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Dubai World Cup (2000 Dubai Millennium, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1995 Lammtarra, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen, 2017 Enable), Japan Cup (1996 Singspiel, 2002 Falbrav, 2005 Alkaased), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee, 2002 Marienbard, 2017 Enable), Gold Cup (1992 & 93 Drum Taps, 1998 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision, 2018 Stradivarius), St James’s Palace Stakes (1997 Starborough, 2016 Galileo Gold, 2018 Without Parole), King’s Stand Stakes (1994 Lochsong), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1995 So Factual, 2015 Undrafted), Queen Anne Stakes (1990 Markofdistinction, 1997 Allied Forces, 1998 Inktikhab, 2003 Dubai Destination, 2004 Refuse To Bend, 2007 Ramonti), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 Cracksman)

60 Royal Ascot wins (most successful current jockey)





Undrafted (USA) – Wokingham Handicap (5.00pm)

Breeding: 8 ch g Pirum (USA) – French Jeannette (USA) (French Deputy (USA))

Breeder: Catesby W Clay Investment LLC

Born: February 17, 2010

Owner: Wes Welker & Elizabeth Kumin

Trainer: Wesley Ward USA

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 131/3330514/3521433/32125/163468/164321-3

*Runs in today’s Wokingham Handicap (6f, 5.00pm) as he chases a second victory at Royal Ascot.

*Captured the 2015 G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f) by a half-length under Frankie Dettori. Sixth when bidding for a repeat victory in 2016.

*Latest success came in a five-furlong event at Churchill Downs in November.

*Creditable third on return in a seven-furlong Listed event at Belmont Park on April 28.

*Undrafted is part-owned by former New England Patriots and Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker who named the horses after his status in the 2004 NFL draft when he was not selected.

Race record: Starts 35; Wins 8; 2nd 4; 3rd 11; Win & Place Prize Money: £959,595

Wes Welker & Elizabeth Kumin

Wes Welker, who was born May 1, 1981 in Oklahoma, enjoyed a highly-successful career as a wide-receiver in the National Football League. He played college football for Texas Tech, where he earned the nickname “The Natural” for his versatility and prowess in big games and received the Mosi Tatupu Award for America’s top college player of the year in 2003. Despite his success, Welker, who is considered short for the sport at 5’9”, was not selected in the 2004 NFL Draft – his horse Undrafted takes his name from this episode. Following a one-game stint with the San Diego Chargers, Welker spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before moving on to the New England Patriots in 2007. He retired in 2015 following time at the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams. Welker has gained a wealth of accolades as a player – he holds a plethora of franchise records for both the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. He holds the record for most receptions by any undrafted player in NFL history. He appeared in three Superbowl finals without success. Welker became interested in racing through a family friend and goes to the Kentucky Derby every year. He was a part-owner in the Wesley Ward-trained Gypsy Robin, who was seventh in the 2011 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot before going on to a pair of G2 victories at Keeneland. Undrafted, who was purchased for US$50,000, was the first horse that Welker was the lead owner. Undrafted gave him his biggest success as an owner when winning the 2015 Diamond Jubilee Stakes. Elizabeth Kumin is the wife of Sol Kumin (born May 13, 1975). Sol Kumin is the CEO and founder of Folger Hill Asset Management, an equity hedge fund that was launched March 2014. Prior to founding Folger Hill, he spent 10 years with SAC Capital Advisors, most recently as chief operating officer. Kumin purchased his first racehorse in 2014 and his first win came in March of that year with Madaket Millie at Gulfstream Park for trainer Chad Brown. In his relatively short time in the sport, Kumin has helped various racing partnerships including Beacon Hill Partners, Great Point Stables, Head of Plains Partners, Madaket Stables, Nantucket Thoroughbred Partners, and Sheep Pond Partners. The best horses owned by the Kumins include Breeders’ Cup winners Lady Eli and Undrafted, plus this year’s US Triple Crown hero Justify.

Royal Ascot Record: 2011 Gypsy Robin (7th Queen Mary Stakes); 2015 UNDRAFTED (WON Diamond Jubilee Stakes)

A RECORD-BREAKING ROYAL ASCOT

The outstanding racing performance of the week came on day four in the Coronation Stakes – the winning filly Alpha Centauri (11/4f) producing an outstanding track record-breaking effort to win the G1 by six lengths for trainer Jessica Harrington (her first Royal Ascot winner), owner-breeder the Niarchos family (third Coronation Stakes winner) and jockey Colm O’Donoghue.

Harrington, also successful in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and an 11-time Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer, said: “First, I am relieved; I definitely was very nervous today as I know she is a great filly. It was rather nice going into the Irish 1,000 Guineas as we were very much under the radar, she hadn’t run well on soft ground two runs before that – today we were there to be shot at.”

This month’s dry weather has been perhaps key for filly, Harrington saying “She just floats on top of the ground. What she wants is good ground, what she doesn’t want is heavy ground.”

A beaming Alan Cooper, racing manager for Niarchos family said: “I don’t need to tell you anything about Jessie – her record and her achievements tell you everything.”

Harrington was not the only winning female trainer to enjoy a debut Royal Ascot success – Eve Johnson-Houghton provided the week’s feelgood story winning the first race of the meeting, the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, with long-shot Accidental Agent (33/1), bred and owned by her mother, Gaie

“Unbelievable, I still can’t believe it, I haven’t slept for two nights and I dreamt that he would be third. I thought I was tilting at windmills. He loves Ascot and had a chance,” said Johnson-Houghton.

Another to love Ascot and produce his best for the track is jockey Frankie Dettori, who took his Royal Ascot-winning record to 60 with his scintillating Gold Cup victory on the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius. The Queen presented Dettori with a number 60 saddle cloth marking the achievement.

“The Gold Cup is the highlight of the week, and to win it again is amazing, especially as it’s my first one for John Gosden and his team. To have had the three best horses in the final furlong battling it out, you couldn’t ask for more than that, full credit to my horse, he was as brave as a lion,” said the effervescent Dettori, who still has a way to go to catch the wonderful record of 116 Royal winners achieved by Lester Piggott.

Going into the last day of the meeting Dettori is leading this year’s QIPCO Leading Jockey Award with four winners – his other successes have come on Calyx (G2 Coventry Stakes), Without Parole (G1 St James’s Palace Stakes) and Monarchs Glen (Listed Wolferton Stakes).

William Buick and Ryan Moore are hot on the heels of Dettori with three winners apiece: Buick (Blue Point, Aljazzi and Old Persian), and Moore (Kew Gardens, Hunting Horn and Magic Wand).

The training ranks also saw a record-breaking achievement – Sir Michael Stoute’s first success of 2018 in Wednesday’s G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes with Poet’s Word meant that he became the winning-most Royal Ascot trainer ever with 76 successes beating the late Sir Henry Cecil’s total of 75. Stoute was also awarded a saddle cloth bearing the number 76.

The trainer went on to post a double on Wednesday’s card with Expert Eye in the G3 Jersey Stakes and, after a blank day on Thursday, was back in G1-winning ways with Eqtidaar in the Commonwealth Cup yesterday.

“Henry’s record was formidable because he accumulated his numbers when there were four days of Royal Ascot,” said Stoute, who drew a blank at the Royal meeting in 2017. “We are very glad it has happened and it is a great reflection on my staff. I love the game and we have great staff and very supportive owners, so I’d like to keep going for a little while longer!

“Certain horses that stick out include, of course, Etienne Gerard who was our first Royal Ascot winner and Shareef Dancer, who was a very expensive 1981 yearling and who won the King Edward VII Stakes in 1983. Shareef Dancer was the first horse Sheikh Maktoum Al Maktoum gave me and he went on to win the Irish Derby beating the French and English Derby winners Caerleon and Teenoso – he was a very decent horse.”

Stoute, who has been leading trainer at Royal Ascot six times, last in 2014, and John Gosden, who won the award in 2012, have won four of the G1 races this week. Gosden, currently leading this year’s QIPCO Leading Trainer Award with four winners, won the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes with Without Parole, a son of the amazing racehorse and burgeoning sire Frankel.

Blue Point sprinted home in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes giving trainer Charlie Appleby a landmark first-ever G1 victory at Royal Ascot and owner Godolphin a first-ever success in the race.

There was also a debut Royal Ascot winner for Lambourn-based trainer Ed Walker, who took Sandringham Handicap with the gambled-on Agrotera, owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen. It was a second winner this week for Nielsen after homebred Stradivarius took the Gold Cup. International honours of Royal week have gone, as so often, to US-based trainer Wesley Ward, who saddled his juvenile filly Shang Shang Shang to win the G2 Norfolk Stakes. It was a 10th victory at the Royal meeting for Ward.





POSSIBLE LANDMARKS ON THE FIFTH DAY OF ROYAL ASCOT 2018

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori lead the way in the respective races to land the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Trainer and QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey Awards. Gosden has so far saddled four winners, each of whom have been ridden by Dettori. The top team will combine in the Windsor Castle Stakes in which Dettori will partner Kessaar. Gosden has two further chances here this afternoon, sending out the favourite Dreamfield in the Wokingham Heritage Handicap and also Glencadam Glory in the meeting’s finale race, the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Gosden’s closest pursuers are Aidan O’Brien and Sir Michael Stoute, who have both recorded three winners at this year’s Royal Meeting. O’Brien sends across a large raiding party from Ballydoyle with no less than nine runners on the final afternoon. In contrast Stoute is represented only in the Hardwicke Stakes in which Crystal Ocean lines up. However, the master of Freemason Lodge in Newmarket has a formidable record in the 12-furlong G2, winning it on 10 occasions – more than any other trainer. He has been successful in the race in five of the last eight renewals.

As well as riding one for his boss, Dettori has a plum ride in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on leading Australian hope Redkirk Warrior. In the Wokingham he pairs with old ally Undrafted, who won the 2015 renewal of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. Like Gosden, he holds a slender advantage of one in his bid to become the 2018 QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey. William Buick and Ryan Moore are in hot pursuit with three winners each. Moore has a full book of rides and looks to have a solid chance of closing down Dettori, while Buick will be in the saddle for four races.

O’Brien has been victorious four times in the Chesham Stakes (the joint most successful trainer in the seven-furlong Listed race since 1977) and in today’s opener will run Cardini. Paul Cole has also triumphed four times in the Chesham Stakes and Whatcombe Stables will this afternoon saddle Duke Of Hazzard.

No trainer has a better record in the Windsor Castle Stakes than Mick Channon, who has sent out three winners of the five-furlong Listed race for juveniles. Channon relies on Jungle Inthebungle today.

International horses have fared well in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in the 21st century, winning four renewals. Two horses from Australian, one from America and one from Hong Kong have triumphed, which bodes well for Redkirk Warrior (David Hayes) and Bound For Nowhere (Wesley Ward). Ward is aiming for his second victory in the race, having claimed it with Undrafted three years ago.

Connections of The Tin Man will be hoping the six-year-old can become the first horse since Right Boy in 1959 to win back-to-back renewals of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. His trainer James Fanshawe has won the six-furlong Group 1 on two occasions, having also saddled Society Rock in 2011. O’Brien, who has three runners in the race, is targeting a second victory in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes after Starspangledbanner won it in 2010. Roger Charlton will be represented by Projection as he also aims to double his tally of successes in the contest, having bagged it with Harmonic Way in 2001.

No trainer in the modern era has a better record in the Wokingham than Paul Cole. He has his sights set on a fourth victory in the heritage handicap, having declared Upstaging. The David O’Meara-trained Out Do will seek to become the first horse to win the race two years on the trot since SelhurstparkFlyer achieved the feat in 1998. Out Do carries 2lb more than when he won the race 12 months ago.

Willie Mullins has won two of the last six runnings of Queen Alexandra Stakes (Simenon and Pique Sous). This afternoon he will be triple-handed with Renneti, Thomas Hobson and Meri Devie all in action.

TODAY’S CARRIAGE LIST

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The Duke of York

Lord Valentine Cecil

Mr. John Warren

2nd Carriage

Mr. Ian Balding

The Lady Emma Balding

Mr. Richard Hallé

Mrs. Richard Hallé

3rd Carriage

Mr. William Haggas

Mrs. William Haggas

Mr. Willie Mullins

Mrs. Willie Mullins

4th Carriage

The Lady Oaksey

Lieutenant Colonel Sir Andrew Ford

Lady Ford

Major Nana Twumasi-Ankrah

MOORE & GOSDEN FAVOURITES FOR TOP JOCKEY & TRAINER AWARDS

Frankie Dettori and Newmarket trainer John Gosden currently lead the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer and Top Jockey Awards, with four wins apiece heading into day five of the Royal Meeting.

The pair have struck so far this week with Calyx [G2 Coventry Stakes], Without Parole [G1 St James’s Palace Stakes], Monarchs Glen [Listed Wolferton Stakes] and Stradivarius [G1 Gold Cup], but endured the disappointment of 2/5 favourite Cracksman mustering only a second-placed finish in Wednesday’s G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Dettori is 5/4 with William Hill, 11/10 with Betway, bet365, Sky Bet and Betfred, Evens with Ladbrokes and Coral and 6/5 with Betfair to be crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey, an award he has won five times [1997, 1998, 1999, 2003 & 2004].

Gosden, who was crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer in 2012, is the 4/6 favourite with Betway, bet365 and William Hill, 8/11 with Betfred, Boylesports and Sky Bet and as short 4/7 with Ladbrokes and Betfair.

Gosden and Dettori drew a blank on yesterday’s card with the pair’s closest finish together being Emblazoned’s third-placed effort in the G1 Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs. The pair team up today with Kessaar in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at 3.40pm. Gosden also saddles hot favourite Dreamfield [Wokingham Handicap] and Glencadam Glory [Queen Alexandra Stakes].

Dettori also rides Australian raider Redkirk Warrior [G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes] and US trainer Wesley Ward’s Undrafted [Wokingham Handicap].

Looming in the rear-view mirror are the potent combination of Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien. The pair drew a blank on day one of the Royal Meeting, but have registered three victories across Wednesday and Thursday courtesy of Kew Gardens [G2 Queen’s Vase], Hunting Horn [G3 Hampton Court Stakes] and Magic Wand [G2 Ribblesdale Stakes]. They hold a strong hand on day four courtesy of Cardini [Chesham Stakes], Van Beethoven [Windsor Castle Stakes] and Merchant Navy [G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes].

O’Brien also saddles Idaho and Cliffs Moher [G2 Hardwicke Stakes], North Wind and Isle Of Innisfree [Windsor Castle Stakes] as well as Spirit Of Valor and Intelligence Cross [G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes].

Moore also rides warm favourites Crystal Ocean, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes and the Willie Mullins-trained Thomas Hobson in the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Moore, who has been crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey seven times in the past eight years, which included a new post-war record of nine winners for a single Royal Ascot meeting in 2015, is 4/5 with Betway and William Hill, 10/11 with bet365 and Sky and Evens with Coral and Betfred, to retain the award.

Ballydoyle handler O’Brien, who has won the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award on eight occasions, is 11/10 second favourite with bet365, Sky Bet, William Hill, Betfred and Betway. He is 5/4 with Ladbrokes and Coral to retain his award.

Sir Michael Stoute, who became the winning-most trainer in Royal Ascot history with 78 winners earlier this week, has recorded three successes already at Royal Ascot 2018 courtesy of Poet’s Word [G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes], Expert Eye [G3 Jersey Stakes] and Eqtidaar [G1 Commonwealth Cup]. The Freemason Lodge handler runs 8/15 favourite Crystal Ocean at Royal Ascot today, but does not figure in the betting due to countback on placed runners.

NATALIE BIDS TO BRING JOY TO PUNTERS

Punters fought back on day four of the Royal Meeting, thanks to three well-backed favourites all landing the spoils. The talking horse of yesterday’s action was the Ed Walker-trained Agrotera, who was available at odds of 10/1 and bigger on Thursday evening for the mile Sandringham Handicap. However, having been tipped up by a number of experts, the three-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman went off the 11/2 favourite and duly obliged for punters by two and three-quarter lengths.

Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady revealed that “Agrotera was our best backed horse of the week and indeed our worst result.” 11/4 favourite Alpha Centauri, trained by Jessica Harrington, broke the course record time on the round mile course in the G1 Coronation Stakes and was solid in the betting throughout the day, whilst punters left the Berkshire venue with a winning favourite as David Elsworth’s Dash Of Spice (7/2 favourite) won the concluding Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap. With a number of warm favourites again today, punters are looking to finish the week strongly.

In today’s opening contest, the £90,000 Listed Chesham Stakes (2.30pm) over seven furlongs, the Mark Johnston-trained Natalie’s Joy is a warm order for the two-year-old contest. The daughter of Lope de Vega won a Goodwood maiden on her debut and is the best backed horse of the day at 11/10 favourite from 13/8 with William Hill and 5/4 from 7/4 with Betfred. Natalie’s Joy’s stable companion Aussie View, is 18/1 from 20s with William Hill.

Sir Michael Stoute, the winning-most trainer in Royal Ascot history with 78 winners is bidding to land his 11th £225,000 G2 Hardwicke Stakes (3.05pm) with the progressive Crystal Ocean. Second in the 2017 St Leger at Doncaster, the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars is the solid 8/15 favourite with William Hill and Betway. The 2017 G2 Hardwicke Stakes winner Idaho, trained by Aidan O’Brien, is the one for each-way money, having been backed into 5/1 from 6/1.

The £90,000 Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (3.40pm) over five furlongs is a wide open contest with William Haggas’ dual winner Queen Of Bermuda the 5/1 favourite from 13/2 with Betway, Betfred and William Hill. Aidan O’Brien landed the 2015 renewal with Washington DC and recent Naas second Van Beethoven, the mount of Ryan Moore, is 13/2 from 8/1 with Betfred.

The Clive Cox-trained Harry Angel headlines an excellent renewal of the six-furlong £600,000 G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm), but has been weak in the market this morning, drifting out to 3/1 from 11/4 with Betway. Aidan O’Brien, who landed race in 2010 with Starspangledbanner has three runners in this year’s contest and Australian import Merchant Navy, who won on debut for the master of Ballydoyle over six furlongs in May, was third to Redkirk Warrior (9/2) in the Lexus Newmarket Handicap Stakes on his final run in Australia and is 7/2 from 4/1 with Betway.

In the ultra-competitive six-furlong £175,000 Wokingham Handicap (5.00pm), the John Gosden-trained Dreamfield has been one of the talking horses of the week and is William Hill’s best-backed horse of the day. The four-year-old son of Oasis Dream, owned by Godolphin, is unbeaten in three starts and was an impressive winner of a six-furlong handicap at Ascot in May and has been well-punted throughout the day with Betfred and William Hill, who make him the 11/4 favourite from 4/1. Betfred also report each-way support for the George Scott-trained Gilgamesh, a 10/1 shot from 14/1 and Michael Appleby’s Danzeno, who is 20/1 from 25/1.

In today’s concluding contest, the £90,000 Queen Alexandra Conditions Race (5.35pm), Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins is targeting his second success of the week following Lagostovegas’s 10/1 win in the Ascot Handicap on Tuesday. He saddles Renneti (16/1), Meri Devie (33/1) and the warm 11/8 favourite Thomas Hobson, winner of the 2017 Ascot Handicap. However, Andrew Balding’s Count Octave is the one for each-way money, having trimmed in price to 5/1 from 13/2 with Betfred.

Matt Hulmes of Betfred, said: “With Natalie’s Joy, Crystal Ocean, Dreamfield and Thomas Hobson all well fancied and supported, it could be a long final day for us layers.”

Final Presentation of Jockeys at Royal Ascot 2018

The final Presentation of Jockeys at Royal Ascot 2018 saw Rupert Bell introduce six of today’s riders to the Ascot crowd: William Buick, James Doyle, Hayley Turner, Jim Crowley, Andrea Atzeni and Frankie Dettori.

Between them they have ridden 12 winners this week, the only non-winning rider being Turner, who has her first mount at this year’s meeting today on James Watt in the five-furlong Windsor Castle Stakes for trainer Michael Bell. The two-year-old colt is unbeaten in a two-race career so far with Turner on board for both victories. It is her first ride at the Royal meeting since 2015 – the leading female British-based jockey took a short two-year retirement period, through which she did some TV work, until returning to action in Britain in 2018.

“It is 31 years since a girl rode a winner at Royal Ascot and that was Gay Kelleway,” said Turner. “Hollie Doyle went close yesterday with a second.”

James Doyle, who rode Poet’s Word to success in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, said: “It was great to ride the winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, one of the most important races of the week. I am really looking forward to riding Dreamfield in the Wokingham.”

Andrea Atzeni, who has had two winners this week, said: “It is wonderful just to get one winner, so it is has been great to get two.”

The former champion jockey Jim Crowley, who rode yesterday’s G1 Commonwealth Cup winner Eqtidaar, said: “I’d had three seconds so I was getting a bit frustrated watching the others get the winners, so I was delighted to get one in yesterday.”

Frankie Dettori with four winners this week and leading the QIPCO Top Jockey Award, said: “It has been a fabulous week, I love Ascot, it is spectacular, I’ll be very sad to leave today.”

QUEEN JESSIE

Royal Ascot 2018 has delivered so far, and yet the best could still be ahead of us.

Racing Post’s Stuart Riley on page two of Britain’s horseracing’s trade paper writes in today’s edition an item entitled ‘THE DAY IN A NUTSHELL’: “The Diamond Jubilee is the highlight on the final day of Royal Ascot, with Britain’s best six-furlong sprinter Harry Angel attempting to hold off Merchant Navy from the all-conquering Ballydoyle yard, Australian speedball Redkir k Warrior, Wesley Ward’s American powerhouse Bound For Nowhere and the winners of last year’s two open Group 1s over course and distance – The Tin Man and Librisa Breeze. If that makes it seem like arguably the deepest and most competitive Group 1 of the entire meeting, that is exactly how it was meant to hit the eye”.

The question then is who can win the Diamond Jubilee? Harry Angel is the choice of The Daily Telegraph’s racing correspondent Marcus Armytage, while Rob Wright, racing editor of The Times, argues the case for Redkirk Warrior, as does Chris Cook in The Guardian. Jon Freeman of the i reckons Merchant Navy will have benefited from joining Aidan O’Brien.

Racing writers are unanimous in thinking that they and 69,000+ Royal Ascot racegoers saw a special racehorse yesterday – three-year-old filly Alpha Centauri who won the G1 Coronation Stakes by six lengths in a new record time.

Armytage’s report in The Daily Telegraph is headlined ‘Star is born in Alpha Centauri’, while Mark Souster’s article in The Times calls the success scintillating. Souster’s Royal Ascot diary points out that champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson and his wife Sophie were in the fourth carriage of the Royal procession yesterday and that the couple’s house guest is Jessica Harrington, Alpha Centauri’s trainer, who was enjoying her first Royal Ascot success, so lots of celebrating would have been justified last night.

‘Alpha Centauri is undisputed queen of the turf after Coronation’ is The Guardian’s headline to Greg Wood’s report, which explains “Harrington made her name as a National Hunt trainer but her Flat operation has expanded significantly in recent years and she now has as many Flat horses as jumpers in her stable”.

The Daily Telegraph also has Royal Ascot on page two and page 27 of the main paper, with the first mention being a Geoff Pugh photo of part of the crowd watching a race from the grandstands, while the Duchess of Sussex is the focus of a lengthy piece by Anna Tyzack entitled ‘Meghan’s month as a power princess’ and illustrated by a large photo of the subject in Tuesday’s Royal procession.

All the tabloids, bar the Daily Express, have dedicated Royal Ascot pull-outs. The Daily Star’s 12 pages are led off by Patrick Weaver tipping Ascot specialist Librisa Breeze in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, while inside Chris Goulding reports on yesterday’s action. The Daily Mirror also devotes 12 pages to racing, with Newsboy’s tip being Harry Angel.

‘Victory heaven Cent as Harrington final ticks the Royal Box’ is the sub-heading to the front report by Steve Jones in The Sun’s Favourite pull-out, which also spans 12 pages.

The Daily Mail has a more sparse four pages devoted to Royal Ascot, but packs a lot into them. Racing correspondent Marcus Townend calls Harrington ‘the queen of the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals’ and reported she extended her reign to Royal Ascot.

The Daily Express has Royal Ascot-linked copy and photos on page one, two and three, while the first of four racing pages is headlined ‘Centauri sparkles’. Let’s hope the racing is just as sparking today.

ARTHUR KITT LIKE A “PHOENIX THROUGH THE FLAMES”

It was a poignant success for connections after winning the seven-furlong Listed Chesham Stakes with Arthur Kitt – the colt’s dam Ceiling Kitty had died giving birth to him. Ceiling Kitty had won the G2 Queen Mary in 2012 for owner Andrew Black of Chasemore Farm and trainer Tom Dascombe.

“This means a whole lot to all of us – the stable, the staff, Andrew obviously, to Richard and to Chasemore Farm,” said Dascombe after training his fourth Royal Ascot winner. “We loved the mare, she died giving birth to this horse. I’ve lost my voice screaming at him – half way through the race I thought he was last! But he’s just knuckled down and got on with it. He’s learning – I am thrilled for Chasemore and for Manor House Stables,” said Dascombe.

“We won’t over race him now, he is still developing and growing, he’s twice the horse he was, its just magical,” he added when outlining future plans for the Camelot colt.

Chasemore Farm’s in-house vet Patrick Sells explained what happened that sad night when Ceiling Kitty died.

“We had the panic when we knew something badly had gone wrong,” he said, “the sorrow when you know you can’t save the mare, then the relief when the foal is responding to resuscitation – it took a good five minutes for him to breath.

“We were thinking of giving up and he was like a phoenix through the flames to get through that.

“The joy of then seeing him with his black and white nanny mare on the farm, and he was always very calm and collected and this is the realisation of all our dreams. Andrew bred him for this race – and that is no exaggeration. Looking at Arthur now, the scope of him, I’ll say he’ll be a very exciting three-year-old.”

ARTHUR SHOWS HEART FOR KINGSCOTE

Richard Kingscote registered his first success at Royal Ascot 2018 and his fifth victory overall at the Royal Meeting, following the win of 13/2 shot Arthur Kitt, trained by Tom Dascombe, in the Listed Chesham Stakes over seven furlongs.

Arthur Kitt made strong headway towards the far-side rail in the closing stages and ran on strongly to deny the fast-finishing Nate The Great (11/1) by a neck.

The two-year-old is the son of 2012 Queen Mary winner Ceiling Kitty, who passed away whilst giving birth to Arthur Kitt.

A delighted Kingscote said: “I love this meeting and it is hard work to get on the board.

Ceiling Kitty was my second-last winner here and I’m delighted for connections. This horse means a lot to Mr. Black as Ceiling Kitty passed away and he is the last foal.

“It is very emotional and a lot of thanks must go to him [Andrew Black].”

Chasemore Farm owner Andrew Black, bred and owns Arthur Kitt and he was emotional following the success.

Betfair founder Black said: “This is the most special [victory]. I have more emotion attached to this horse than any other I have owned.

“The night he was born was such an incredibly difficult, painful night. I always hoped he would be special and we always thought this was the race, being by Camelot out of a speedy mare. I just thought we would win the Chesham and make it right somehow.

“We put the mare down within seconds of having the problem. Then you have all the problems of getting the foal out. There were lots of complications there. He had a twisted leg at that point and it took a long, long time for that to heal.

“We put the call out for a foster mare and managed to get one, and we still have her today. Arthur Kitt was brought up by her, and when they are brought up by a foster mare, they are kind of different and have different personalities.

“He was much more friendly than your average horse. He would come over to you whereas the rest of them wouldn’t.

“I think Royal Applause was brought up by a foster mare, as were some other very good horses in the past who have had the same experience.”

WATSON DELIGHTED WITH NATE THE GREAT’S BOLD BID FOR ASCOT GLORY

Trainer Archie Watson hailed Nate The Great as a horse with a “big future” after his charge went down by only a neck to Arthur Kitt.

The Nathaniel colt came with a stirring challenge towards the stands side but was just unable to repel Arthur Kitt.

Watson said: “I couldn’t be happier. I’ve loved the horse from the moment he came in the yard.

“He never got a smack at Carlisle (where he won on his debut) so he was still very green. I’m sure there’s a lot of improvement in him.

“It may be that we just mind him now until the first mile stakes race and he’s got a big future as a middle-distance horse next year.”

Trainer Paul Cole has a superb record in the Chesham Stakes and maiden Duke Of Hazzard wasn’t far off giving him a fifth winner in the seven-furlong Listed contest.

Cole said of the third-placed Lope De Vega colt: “He’s getting better with every run.

“He has got the seven furlongs but he would be better on an easier track like Goodwood. That could be where he goes next for a maiden as he hasn’t won a race yet and that’s the priority.”





GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Danny Tudhope, rider of the neck second Nate The Great (11/1), said: “Good to firm.”

Luke Morris, rider of third placed 25/1 chance Duke Of Hazzard, said: “Good to firm.”

Ben Curtis, on Azor Ahai, said: “Good to firm, it felt quicker than yesterday.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of Cardini, said: “Fast.”

Wayne Lordan, jockey of On A Session, said: “It is beautiful ground.”

Andrea Atzeni, partner of San Donato, said: “Fast.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Aussie View, said: “Quick.”

William Buick, rider of Beyond Reason, said: “Fast, good to firm.”

Joe Fanning, on Natalie’s Joy (5/4 favourite.), said: “Quick.”

James Doyle, partner of New Winds, said: “Fast.”

FIRST RACE RESULT

2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed)

1 Arthur Kitt (Chasemore Farm) Tom Dascombe 2-9-03 Richard Kingscote 13/2

2 Nate The Great (Mildmay Racing & D Caslon) Archie Watson 2-9-03 Daniel Tudhope 11/1

3 Duke Of Hazard (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 2-9-03 Luke Morris 25/1

5/4 fav Natalie’s Joy (7th)

Distances: nk, 3¼

Time: 1m 28.08s

Tote Win: £8.00 Places: £2.30, £3.10, £4.50 Exacta: £86.80

4th Royal Ascot win for trainer Tom Dascombe

5th Royal Ascot win for jockey Richard Kingscote

Charles Bishop

The Clerk of the Scales reported that Charles Bishop had provided a sample which was found to contain alcohol above the threshold level for breath samples. The rider, the Clerk of the Scales and the Sampling Officer were interviewed by the stewards. The matter was referred to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority and Bishop was suspended from riding for the rest of the day.

Bishop’s mounts today are now ridden by the following:

2.30pm 2 Azor Ahai – replaced by Ben Curtis

3.40pm 6 Jungle Inthebungle – replaced by Andrea Atzeni

5.35pm 10 Templestatefloresco – replaced by Fran Berry

KING GEORGE “LIKELY” FOR HARDWICKE HERO CRYSTAL OCEAN

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute celebrated his 11th triumph in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes after CrystalOcean, owned by Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, landed the odds.

The 4/7 shot travelled in the slipstream of last year’s winner Idaho for much of the mile and a half contest.

CrystalOcean’s rider Ryan Moore made his move with over two furlongs out, powering to the front in telling fashion.

Red Verdon tried to throw down a challenge but Stoute’s charge had all the angles covered and stormed to victory by two and a half lengths.

It was Stoute’s sixth winner in the last nine renewals of the race and also his fourth of the week at the Meeting.

After the race Royal Ascot’s most successful trainer walked into the parade ring with a thumbs-up gesture and a big smile.

He said: “It was straightforward. He’s so uncomplicated and such a relaxed horse.

“Mrs Robeson, Sir Evelyn’s sister, did all the matings. This is the fruits of her labour.”

The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) over course and distance on July 28 is the obvious next step for CrystalOcean.

Stoute said: “I think we will get brave. That’s likely but we will think about it.”

Asked which of his 11 Hardwicke Stakes is the best, Stoute demurred. “They never galloped with each other,” he replied with a broad grin on his face.

Result

3.05pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

1 CrystalOcean (Sir Evelyn De Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-01 Ryan Moore 4/7 fav

2 Red Verdon (The Hon Ronald Arculli) Ed Dunlop 5-9-01 James Doyle 33/1

Distances: 2½

Time: 2m 28.08s

Tote Win: £1.30 Places: £1.10, £6.60 Exacta: £19.60

Sir Michael Stoute – 79th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 52nd Royal Ascot winner





CRYSTAL OCEAN SHOWS SPARKLE FOR STOUTE & MOORE

Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer [79 wins] Sir Michael Stoute registered his 11th victory in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes following 4/7 favourite Crystal Ocean’s comfortable success in the 12-furlong contest.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, registering his fourth winner of Royal Ascot 2018 and 52nd success at the Royal Meeting overall, the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars tracked the pace in the early stages of the race and ran on strongly in the home straight to score by two and a half-lengths from 33/1 shot Red Verdon, trained by Ed Dunlop, in second.

Crystal Ocean was second in the G1 St Leger at Doncaster on his final start as a three-year-old and annexed two G3 events at Sandown and Newbury earlier this season.

Moore, who remains in second place in the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award on countback behind Frankie Dettori, was effusive in his praise of Crystal Ocean, who is now a 2/1 shot from 4/1 with Paddy Power for the G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes [Sponsored by QIPCO] over course and distance on July 28.

He said: “It was very straightforward. Crystal Ocean is a lovely progressive horse and I’m very thankful to be riding him today.

“Crystal Ocean is a horse who has done nothing wrong throughout his career. We have always liked him and all horses improve as they get older and have more experience.

“He has progressed from start to start really. It was a disappointing turnout for today’s race, but he can only beat what is in front of him.”

RED VERDON SET FOR TRIP TO AUSTRALIA

Trainer Ed Dunlop was delighted with 33/1 shot Red Verdon’s two and a half length second-placed finish in the 12 furlong G2 Hardwicke Stakes, seeing the race as a useful stepping stone for some exciting autumn plans.

“He’s so consistent and he’s improving and we came here because there wasn’t a huge field and we wanted to get our rating up a little bit – we’ve discussed a little while ago the likely option is to go to Australia in the autumn,” said Dunlop. “We’ll work back from the Caulfield Cup and the Melbourne Cup.

“On ratings he probably was a 33/1 shot, but it was small field and little bit tactical and James [Doyle] said he could have finished a little bit closer but the horse of Sir Michael’s is one of the most progressive horses in training at the moment, but Red Verdon has beaten some serious yardsticks.

“It is a vastly improved run, but he is adaptable, he was second in the Henry II Stakes run over two miles the other day. We’ll take him Down Under and he’ll probably have one more run before travelling.”

Doyle said: “I am very proud of Red Verdon, obviously it was tough ask today, which we were fully aware of. He is a tough horse and he responds to everything we chuck at him. He would be a nice horse for Australia. I think they would have a lot of fun out there with him.”

Seamie Heffernan, rider of the third-placed Cliffs Of Moher (10/1), who was running for the second time this week after a fourth placing in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday, said: “It was a very bad turnout for a good race, there were only five runners. I was happy with my run.”

WATSON CLINCHES FIRST ROYAL ASCOT WINNER

Trainer Archie Watson was understandably thrilled after landing his first ever Royal Ascot winner thanks to Soldier’s Call, the 28-runner Windsor Castle Stakes.

The Showcasing colt showed dazzling speed to head up the group of horses racing closest to the stands’ side rail.

He also demonstrated great resolve in the closing stages of the five-furlong contest as Sabre burst from the pack to throw down a serious bid for glory.

But 12/1 shot Soldier’s Call dug deep to win by a half a length to give Watson recompense for finishing second with Nate The Great an hour earlier in the Chesham Stakes.

Watson, in his second full season with a trainers’ licence, said: “I’m very blessed. It means the world to me and the whole team at home.

“We are a very young team and I’m sure there will be some partying at The Pheasant in Lambourn tonight.

“I was delighted with my runner in the Chesham. He ran a huge race.

“But this horse has got so much natural speed. We were umming and ahhing about whether to run in the Norfolk Stakes or the WindsorCastle. So I’m glad our decision to run here has been vindicated.

“We are just grateful to Steve Parkin (owner) and his team for sending us this calibre of horse.

“I would imagine the Molcomb (at Glorious Goodwood) would be his aim. We would love to go to Churchill Downs for the new Breeders’ Cup race over five and half furlongs (for two-year-olds)in November if that’s the way the season progresses.

“He and Nate The Great are two very natural horses and there is nice strength in depth to our two-year-olds.”

3.40pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

1 Soldier’s Call (Clipper Logistics) Archie Watson 2-9-03 Danny Tudhope 12/1

2 Sabre (Janis Macpherson) Richard Fahey 2-9-03 Paul Hanagan 12/1

3 Dom Carlos (M O’Sullivan/Annus Mirabilis Syndicate) Joseph O’Brien IRE 2-9-03 Donnacha O’Brien 16/1

11/2 fav Queen Of Bermuda (17th), 28 ran

Distances: ½, 1¾

Time: 1m 0.25s

Tote Win: £20.00 Places: £5.80, £5.00, £6.60 Exacta: £270.60

Archie Watson – 1st Royal Ascot winner

Danny Tudhope – 2nd Royal Ascot winner

TUDHOPE GETS HIS SECOND ROYAL ASCOT WINNER

Danny Tudhope, who rode his first Royal Ascot winner in the Wokingham Handicap last year on Out Do (whom he rides again in the same race at 5.00pm today), added to his Royal meeting CV with success in the five-furlong Listed Windsor Castle Stakes on 12/1 chance Soldier’s Call for trainer Archie Watson. The pair came home half a length ahead of the Richard Fahey-trained Sabre, both drawn towards the stands’ side.

“It’s been a long week, it is very hard to get winners here, but I am delighted for Archie to get his first Royal Ascot winner,” said Tudhope.

“It was a great performance from this horse. He’s got so much speed, he was a bit behind the rest of them on the far side but I was able to do my own thing – nothing hassled me. I just wanted to keep it simple and stay straight. He won nicely in the end.”

SABRE FALLS ON HIS SWORD TO SOLDIER

Richard Fahey was left wondering what might have been following Sabre’s second-placed finish in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The two-year-old son of Mayson ran on strongly in the closing stages under Paul Hanagan, but just failed to reel in the 12/1 winner Soldier’s Call, trained by Archie Watson, who scored by a half-length in the five-furlong event.

Sabre won a five-furlong maiden at Newcastle on Tapeta on his debut in April, before finishing second in a Listed contest over the same distance at Sandown in May.

Malton handler Fahey said: “Sabre has run a blinder. He flew home and we do like the horse. He has seconditis a bit.

“He probably didn’t handle coming down the hill that well and got himself out of position and into one where he probably shouldn’t have been, but that is not his fault – that’s racing.

“Once he hit the rising ground, he took off.

“He could go up to six furlongs or we could stay at five furlongs – he is a nice horse. I like him and I thought he would win so I’m disappointed.

“I’ll get him home and see how he is before making any further plans as every horse who runs at Royal Ascot has a tough race.”

Hanagan commented: “Sabre ran very well and we are all very pleased with him – he is one to look forward to.”

Donnacha O’Brien, rider of third-placed Dom Carlos (16/1), trained by his brother Joseph, said: “Dom Carlos ran well, but it was all a bit of a shock to him early [in the race].”

MERCHANT NAVY WINS THE DIAMIOND JUBILEE

Merchant Navy, trained by Aidan O’Brien, won the last G1 of Royal Ascot 2018, the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, by a short-head from the French-trained City Light.

Merchant Navy is an Australian-bred son of Fastnet Rock, a three-year-old in the southern hemisphere and a four-year-old here. The horse’s last run in Australia came in March. His first northern hemisphere run was in the G3 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh in May.

Aidan O’Brien, registering his fourth winner at Royal Ascot 2018, said: “Merchant Navy made lovely progress from the Curragh to here, but we thought that it was an impossible task for him. We knew that he was meeting the field 12 pound wrong than he was in Australia and it was a big worry for him. He was only a three-year-old being treated as a four-year-old.

“Merchant Navy was travelling very well and we knew looking at him that Ryan was very happy. I think he was hoping he would not have to get there too early on him. He got a little bit of a bump and Ryan said it took a bit of time to rebalance. We are over the moon with him.”

Of the horse travelling from Australia to Ireland, O’Brien said: “I spoke to Ciaron [Ciaron Maher, former trainer] and he told us everything about him. Andrew was very happy with him once he came over, as was Davy who looks after him and Derrick who rides him.

“When he ran at the Curragh, his coat didn’t know whether he was going into the winter or coming into the summer. So he had a lot of readjusting to do. Some horses adjust and they have that healthy constitution and some don’t – he obviously has. He has a great mind – he sleeps, eats and is a very straightforward horse.

“We were always told that he was only here for Royal Ascot because he has stallion commitments in Australia. That’s why we were so anxious to get a run into him at the Curragh, because we knew that we might not have him after Ascot. We will have to see what happens now, but that was the plan as far as I was told. The plan might change.

“It has been a great week – we had some winners and some horses that didn’t win. The horses ran well but, for some reason, they were maybe three weeks off. They weren’t blowing much, they were very healthy but just the little edge wasn’t there with some of them. Just sometimes it can happen, it wasn’t fitness. They are at a stage now that three weeks or a month we’ll be happy.

“We haven’t been on grass and that might have something to do with it – it was too heavy and then it got too hard, I was afraid to change them off the all-weathers on to the grass because I wanted to keep them safe and sound and with us.

“But it’s the most competitive racing in the world and a privilege to be here. We’re so grateful to have the winners, but we were ‘there’ really without quite being ‘there’.

Ciaron Maher, the Australian-based former trainer of Merchant Navy, when asked of his thoughts concerning missing out on training the horse to win himself, said: “It’s great for the horse and for the owners and they sold him for a fairly healthy sum to Coolmore who always had a share – you can’t have your cake and eat it.

“He’s come through our system and was an unbeaten two-year-old and a G1-winning three-year-old and now he has come and done it up here as well. He’s obviously going to have a good time at stud and be very busy in both hemispheres.

“I have never been to Royal Ascot, but I thought a testing six furlongs would be perfect for him – and he can run seven, he proved that as a two-year-old. He’s got an unbelievable set of lungs, a testing 1200 would be ideal for him.

“He’s still developing, he was a later foal, he’d be better again next year – but he’ll be off to stud by then!”

When asked if he had thought Merchant Navy could reverse Australian form with Redkirk Warrior, Maher added: “Redkirk Warrior’s was not going to keep on improving, this horse is still improving, we were hopeful.”

NAVY STEERED HOME BY MOORE IN DIAMOND JUBILEE THRILLER

Ryan Moore produced a power-packed ride aboard 4/1 shot Merchant Navy, trained by Aidan O’Brien, to land a thrilling renewal of the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

The four-year-old son of Fastnet Rock (a Southern Hemisphere three-year-old) settled behind his stable companions Spirit Of Valor and Intelligence Cross in the early stages of the six-furlong contest and held on gamely in the closing stages to deny the fast-finishing French raider, Stephane Wattel’s City Light (12/1), by a short-head in a pulsating finish.

Australian import Merchant Navy won his first start for O’Brien in a G2 contest at the Curragh in May and Moore paid tribute to team Ballydoyle for their handling of the colt since his arrival from Down Under.

Moore, registering a 6.86/1 double on the day following Crystal Ocean’s authoritative G2 Hardwicke Stakes success, was also recording his fifth winner at Royal Ascot 2018 and his 53rd victory at the Royal Meeting overall. Moore was also recording his second victory in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes following the Henry Candy-trained Twilight Son’s 2016 win.

Moore now leads the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award with five wins, ahead of Frankie Dettori in second, who has four victories.

Merchant Navy is 3/1 from 7/1 for the July Cup at Newmarket on July 14 with Betway.

Moore said: “I can’t repeat what I was thinking when I hit the line! Merchant Navy is a remarkable horse.

“He hasn’t been up here long. He has had two starts here and won them both, beating high-class fields, and he is only a young horse.

“I sat third and I didn’t really want to be third. I had to go sooner than I would have liked. The race didn’t really go to script for anybody I would have thought.

“I thought I would have won easier, but Bound For Nowhere leaned into me and we got very tight, so he lost his rhythm for a second.

“If I had got beat, I would have been very unlucky, but I’m delighted and it’s a pleasure to be riding these sort of horses.”

The Clive Cox-trained Harry Angel, the well-supported 5/2 favourite, lost several lengths at the start when rearing up in the stalls and his left hind was resting on a running board when the stalls opened.

Regarding the incident, Moore, remarked: “I was very aware of what had happened [regarding Harry Angel] as I was sitting in third and I was having to go earlier than I would have liked to have gone.

“The race didn’t really go to script for anyone, but I’m delighted and it was an amazing job from everyone to get him here.”

SO CLOSE FOR CITY LIGHT

City Light produced the best performance of his career to finish second in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs, but it was agony for connections as the four-year-old went down by a short-head in a photo-finish.

A Group 3 winner at Longchamp on his last start and successful in the All-Weather Championships Sprint at Lingfield Park earlier in the year, the Stephane Wattel-trained and Christophe Soumillon-ridden four-year-old Siyouni colt this afternoon showed he is very capable in top-class company.

Indeed a stride after the line,he appeared to have headed the winner Merchant Navy.

Joint-owner John Corbani said: “From the angle of the box we were in, I thought we’d won.

“If he hadn’t reared in the stalls at the start, it might have been different. I don’t think it helped that’s for sure.

“But we are still very happy. He did us proud. He will go to the Prix Maurice de Gheest (G1, 6f 110y, Deauville, August).”

Wesley Ward, winner of the race in 2015 with Undrafted, had to settle for third place after long-time leader Bound For Nowhere was headed late on, having drifted left.

Ward said: “He wasn’t meant to be in front (early on) but I guess there wasn’t much pace.

“I was proud of him. To step up and be in the top three of a race like this at Royal Ascot is fantastic.”

Last year’s winner The Tin Man again showed up well to take fourth place and trainer James Fanshawe hinted that his charge could have been closer.

He said: “He ran a really good race. He met with a bit of trouble at the furlong-pole and then finished very well. He will probably go to the Prix Maurice de Gheest.”

BOUND FOR THIRD WHILST HARRY 11TH

Joel Rosario, rider of the four-year-old American challenger, third placed 16/1 chance Bound For Nowhere (Wesley Ward), commented after his ride on the long time leader in the £600,00 G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes: “He broke well. He lugged to the left for a little bit, lost momentum and was kind of unfocused.

“The first and the second (Merchant Navy 4/1 City Light 12/1) were stronger than him in the last [part of the race].”

Frankie Dettori, on Australian challenger Redkirk Warrior (10th), said: “He went out like a light – I can’t put my finger on it.”

Adam Kirby, who rode the 5/2 unplaced favourite, Harry Angel (11th) who missed the break, said: “He has always been a character in the stalls. He threw himself around a bit, it is a split second thing.

“I am gutted really – I just hope the horse is OK. It is no one’s fault – there is nothing you can do.

“It is not just today, as long as the horse is OK.”





Favourite Harry Angel 11th in G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes

G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes 5/2 favourite, Godolphin-owned Harry Angel, who reared up in the stalls just before the start and had a hind leg resting on a running board when the stalls opened, was slow away and finished 11th under Adam Kirby.

Trainer Clive Cox said: “Harry Angel is not straightforward in the stalls, as you can see.

“It’s a big shame it has happened and it has affected the whole day really.

“He has a nasty puncture wound, which we are concerned enough about. He was not sound behind when he came in – he wasn’t dreadful, but he wasn’t sound. I am just sorry for everyone and it’s a shame, but I think we will be fine.

“He had his leg caught up on the side [of the stall]. Whether he has tweaked something high up as well, I am not sure. The vets are seeing him as we speak and flushing the wound that he has on a hind leg.

“He is in the right place and they are taking good care of him. Hopefully, it is not too serious.”





4.20pm £600,000 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series) 6f (4YO+)

1 (11) Merchant Navy (AUS) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 4/1

2 (8) City Light (FR) Stephane Wattel, France 9st 3lb Christophe Soumillon 12/1

3 (1) Bound For Nowhere (USA) Wesley Ward, USA 9st 3lb Joel Rosario 16/1

4 (10) The Tin Man James Fanshawe 9st 3lb Tom Queally 5/1

5 (7) Projection Roger Charlton 9st 3lb Kieran Shoemark 25/1

6 (4) D’Bai (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 20/1

7 (12) Sir Dancealot (IRE) David Elsworth 9st 3lb Sean Levey 33/1

8 (9) Spirit of Valor (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Donnacha O’Brien 20/1

9 (3) Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 9st 3lb Robert Winston 10/1

10 (2) Redkirk Warrior (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) David & Ben Hayes & Tom Dabernig, Australia 9st 3lb Frankie Dettori 4/1

11 (5) Harry Angel (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 3lb Adam Kirby 5/2 Fav

12 (6) Intelligence Cross (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Seamie Heffernan 66/1

Winner owned by Merchant Navy Synd/Smith/Magnier/Tabor

12 ran

Time: 1m 12.09s

Distances: sh, ¾, nk, 1, 3, nose, 3, 2½, 2, 10, 7

Tote: Win:£4.70 Places:£1.60, £4.00, £3.00 Exacta:£65.20

Breeding: 4 b c Fastnet Rock (AUS) – Legally Bay (AUS) (Snippets (AUS))

Breeder: C Barhan, Qld

Aidan O’Brien – 65th Royal Ascot winner

Second Diamond Jubilee Stakes success after Starspangledbanner (2010)

Ryan Moore – 53rd Royal Ascot winner

Second Diamond Jubilee Stakes success after Twilight Son (2016)

BACCHUS IS “TAILOR MADE” FOR BIG-RACE GLORY

Brian Meehan recorded his first Royal Ascot winner for six years when Bacchus sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Wokingham Heritage Handicap.

The Manton-based trainer was part of a sustained and joyous reaction after the four-year-old defied an almighty plunge on the previously unbeaten 2/1 favourite Dreamfield.

The two horses fought out an exciting tussle late, but it was the neck winner Bacchus who triggered huge scenes of celebration in the parade ring.

It was a tremendous feat by Meehan and the horse, who was making his first start in 260 days.

Meehan said: “He was one horse who took a long time to come to hand in the spring. He just needed that bit of extra time.

“I said to the boys that we’d head straight to the Wokingham with him. We were talking about races like this and the Ayr Gold Cup as he’s tailor made for the job.

“He’s handicapped right at the moment but we will see what the handicapper does after this.

“He’s just a lovely horse who ran some lovely races last year and I’m just delighted with him today.

“The owners have supported me so well, so to have a Royal Ascot winner for them is just off the charts. It’s just wonderful.”

BACCHUS NAILS DREAMFIELD

The Brian Meehan-trained 33/1 shot Bacchus broke punters hearts as he edged out 2/1 favourite Dreamfield, trained by John Gosden, who was backed as if defeat was out of the question, in the six-furlong Wokingham Handicap.

Ridden by Jim Crowley, the four-year-old son of Kheleyf had been off the track for 260 days but mowed down Dreamfield close home to score by a neck.

Crowley, registering his second victory of the week, following the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Eqtidaar’s win in the G1 Commonwealth Cup and his fifth success at the Royal Meeting overall, was delighted with the gelding’s performance.

Crowley said: “It’s been a great week and it just got better.

“Fair play to Brian Meehan, as Bacchus has been off the track for 260 days.

“To come back and win the Wokingham is some training performance – he is a top horse.

“The race panned out perfectly. Brian said to me that Bacchus didn’t want to be in front too soon.

“When I saw Dreamfield carry me along like that, I rode him to beat Dreamfield then and it worked out great.”





GOSDEN PROVED RIGHT

John Gosden, trainer of the second home in the Wokingham Handicap, 2/1 favourite Dreamfield was magnanimous in defeat to fellow trainer Brian Meehan and Bacchus (33/1) who won by a neck.

Gosden said: “I told everyone early on 1) it is a silly price and 2) I don’t like the draw (8).

“I am thrilled for Brian [Meehan, trainer of the winner Bacchus] – he is a mate of mine.

“You want to be drawn with the pace, we were drawn with nowhere to go. He ran a little bit green, a little bit lost. Low draw, he had to come across to the high draw. It probably cost us.”

Jockey James Doyle added: “I am chuffed to bits with him, he ran an absolute stormer. John [Gosden] said about his price (2/1 favourite), it is crazy really. He is only having his fourth start and being drawn on the unfavoured part of the track.

“He will step forward again for that.”

Result

5.00pm Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

1 Bacchus (Giles Morland, D Erwin, John Woodman) Brian Meehan 4-9-06 Jim Crowley 33/1

2 Dreamfield (Godolphin) John Gosden 4-9-04 James Doyle 2/1 fav

3 Major Jumbo (T Rahman) Kevin Ryan 4-9-02 Jamie Spencer 22/1

4 Tis Marvellous (Julie Deadman & S Barrow) Clive Cox 4-9-00 Adam Kirby 20/1

Distances: nk, ½, sh

Time: 1m 12.43s

Tote Win: £47.00 Places: £8.80, £1.70, £7.10, £7.00 Exacta: £205.60

Brian Meehan – 7th Royal Ascot winner

Jim Crowley – 5th Royal Ascot winner

“A FANTASTIC WEEK” SAYS HENDERSON

Ascot Chief Executive Guy Henderson reflected on Royal Ascot 2018 which once again proved another stellar success.

Henderson said: “We’ve had a fantastic week. Aidan O’Brien [QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Trainer Award], Ryan Moore [QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey Award] and Coolmore [Royal Ascot Leading Owner] had to fight hard for their awards this year, but were very worthy winners in the end.

“We’ve seen some tremendous racing with standout performances from the likes of Stradivarius as well as Alpha Centauri and a real spread of success across countries and connections.

“A truly international G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes today went the way of Aidan O’Brien and Ireland with the ex-Australian-trained Merchant Navy winning and a great run from the American-trained Bound For Nowhere in third

“We have seen sectional timing in place for the first time, for which we thank our official partner Longines and earlier today, we launched Ascot World Pool, with the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Totepool.

“Over 300,000 people visited the racecourse and the viewers at home have been treated to an exemplary five days of uninterrupted coverage of all 30 races on ITV.

“I’d like to thank everybody that brings this event together. Owners, trainers, stable staff, our own staff, partners and everyone who works so hard on site to bring the event to life.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back for Royal Ascot 2019.”





CROWD FIGURES FOR ROYAL ASCOT 2018

The table below outlines the tremendous crowd figures for this year’s Royal Meeting and the comparisons with Royal Ascot 2017.

Day 2018 2017 Saturday, June 23 74,417 71,572 Friday, June 22 69,087 69,556 Thursday, June 21 70,046 68,320 Wednesday, June 20 41,495 40,108 Tuesday, June 19 46,773 44,285 Total 301,818 293,791 Fine dining covers 25,100 22,657





PALLASATOR PUTS BEST FORWARD

The mercurial, quirky, yet talented Pallasator (11/2) landed the concluding race of Royal Ascot 2018, the Queen Alexandra Conditions Race for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jamie Spencer.

Winning rider Spencer was registering his second victory of the the week following Agrotera’s win in yesterday’s Sandringham Handicap and his 26th success overall at the Royal Meeting.

The nine-year-old son of Motivator lugged towards the stands’ side rail in the closing stages but fended off Willie Mullins’ 40/1 shot Renneti to score by a length and a half in the extended two mile and five-furlong furlong event.

Pallasator and third-placed Count Octave (4/1) are both owned by Qatar Racing, whilst the winner provided Elliott, best known for his exploits over jumps, with a second success at the Royal Meeting [2016 Commissioned, Queen Alexandra].

Spencer said: “Pallasator wasn’t really enjoying things early on when I was down on the fence.

“He came alive when I switched him out. I wanted to get him out even earlier turning for home, but once I was able to get him out, he flew.

“Gordon said to me to hunt away early on and when I get to the two-furlong pole to not go too early on him.

“When Pallsator got to the front, he pulled up. It’s great to ride a winner for Gordon, as he is a great fellow. Gordon might have grown a bit over the years, but he is still the same Gordon.

“It’s a great way to finish the meeting and I know it is just a Conditions Race, but there’s one man who should be here this week and that’s Pat Smullen. I wish him all the best as he is one of us.”





PALLASTOR TAKES THE LAST

The concluding race of Royal Ascot 2018, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, was won by the nine-year-old gelding Pallastor, owned by Qatar Racing, who won the Britannia in 2017 with Bless Him.

Pallastor is trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliot, and was ridden by Jamie Spencer, a second winner of the week for the jockey.

It was a second-ever Royal Ascot winner for trainer Gordon Elliot, who won the Queen Alexandra Stakes with Commissioned in 2016, and he said: “We got a great kick out of that – it’s the first time we’ve been here for a winner as we were away last time.

“Jamie gave him a great ride and I have to thank Sheikh Fahad for sending him to me, Sir Mark Prescott recommended a change of scene and sending the horse came to me. My thanks have to go to Sir Mark.”

The horse has something of a quirky reputation, but Gordon has been delighted with his behaviour since he took over training.

“He’s been grand since we got him – I’d say a change of scenery and the heavy sand we have on our gallops have found him out,” he reported.

Looking to the future, Gordon said: “We’ll have plenty of fun with him now, we could go anywhere now. We’ll have to speak to the lads and see what they want to do. I’d like to have a runner in the Melbourne Cup one day, but we’ll have to see….”

Willie Mullins, trainer of the second-placed Renneti, said: “I am delighted with Renneti, he ran an absolute stormer and he got a great ride. Thomas Hobson [the 11/8 favourite, sixth] was having his first run of the year and ran a little keen. He also met some traffic problems.”

5.35pm Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions Race)

1 Pallasator (Qatar Racing Limited) Gordon Elliott IRE 9-9-02 Jamie Spencer 11/2

2 Rennetti (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 9-9-10 Andrea Atzeni 40/1

3 Count Octave (Qatar Racing Limite) Andrew Balding 4-9-01 Oisin Murphy 4/1

11/8 fav Thomas Hobson (6th)

Distances: 1½, sh

Time:

Tote Win: £6.20 Places: £2.40, £12.70, £1.90 Exacta: £258.80

Gordon Elliott – 2nd Royal Ascot winner

Jamie Spencer – 26th Royal Ascot winner





FIFTH-DAY DOUBLE LIFTS MOORE TO RIDERS’ SUMMIT

Ryan Moore rode a Saturday double to leapfrog old rival Frankie Dettori in the race to finish top rider at Royal Ascot 2018 and receive the QIPCO Leading Jockey Award.

Moore enjoyed a short head victory aboard Merchant Navy in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes and also partnered CrystalOcean to success in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes.

That left him on a tally of five winners for the Meeting, one more than Dettori who drew a blank on the fifth day.

Underlining his enduring prowess in the saddle, this was the eighth time in nine seasons that he has landed the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey Award.

Moore, who has now ridden 53 Royal Ascot winners, said after being presented with his award: “It was great to end the week with Merchant Navy winning today. That was an important race for an important horse.

“He has done well to come from the other side of the world and beat horses from all over the place again. So I was very happy with him and he would be the highlight of the week for me.

“Sir Michael has had a great week – he had four winners and a couple of good ones. CrystalOcean is an improving horse and he’s got better and better.

“To get to 50 winners at Royal Ascot this week was great.”





O’BRIEN CROWNED LEADING TRAINER, MOORE LEADING JOCKEY AND COOLMORE LEADING OWNER

Ballydoyle handler Aidan O’Brien was crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Trainer for the ninth time at the Royal Meeting thanks to four winners at this year’s meeting.

Newmarket trainer John Gosden also had four winners, but O’Brien had one more second than Gosden, thereby claiming the award on countback.

O’Brien’s winners this week were Kew Gardens [G2 Queen’s Vase], Hunting Horn [G3 Hampton Court Stakes], Magic Wand [G2 Ribblesdale Stakes] and Merchant Navy in today’s feature race, the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

O’Brien now has 65 winners at the Royal Meeting in total.

After being presented with the award, O’Brien said: “We are delighted really. It’s tough, very competitive racing.

“Merchant Navy is a great horse. He was at a big weight disadvantage today but it was great for him to win and we couldn’t be happier really.

“We had plenty of races that we didn’t win, but we were privileged and delighted to win a few.

“It’s competitive racing at Royal Ascot. No matter what race you run a horse in, it is always tough to win and very competitive, but that’s what makes it special.

“Don’t be under any illusions, this is very tough racing.”

Jockey Ryan Moore was crowned the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey for the eighth time in nine years, with five victories at the Royal Meeting this week.

Moore struck aboard Kew Gardens [G2 Queen’s Vase], Hunting Horn [G3 Hampton Court Stakes], Magic Wand [G2 Ribblesdale Stakes], Crystal Ocean [G2 Hardwicke Stakes] and Merchant Navy [G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes].

Moore now has 53 winners at the Royal Meeting overall.

Coolmore also claimed the Leading Owner Award following the successes of Kew Gardens [G2 Queen’s Vase], Hunting Horn [G3 Hampton Court Stakes], Magic Wand [G2 Ribblesdale Stakes] and Merchant Navy [G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes].





QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING JOCKEY AWARD -

FINAL STANDINGS

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

RYAN MOORE 5 - 3

Frankie Dettori 4 1 4

William Buick 3 3 2

Jim Crowley 2 3 -

James Doyle 2 2 1

Jamie Spencer 2 2 1

Silvestre De Sousa 2 2 -

Andrea Atzeni 2 1 -

Daniel Tudhope 1 2 -

Oisin Murphy 1 1 2

James McDonald 1 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue 1 - 1

Joel Rosario 1 - 1

Charles Bishop 1 - -

Richard Kingscote 1 - -

Billy Lee 1 - -

Donnacha O’Brien - 3 2

Paul Hanagan - 2 -

Christophe Soumillon - 2 -

Seamie Heffernan - 1 3

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Adam Kirby - 1 1

Hollie Doyle - 1 -

Robert Havlin - 1 -

Pat Dobbs - - 1

John Egan - - 1

Sean Levey - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Kieran O’Neill - - 1

Robert Winston - - 1





QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

FINAL STANDINGS

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

AIDAN O’BRIEN IRE 4 4 7

John Gosden 4 3 3

Sir Michael Stoute 4 - 3

Charlie Appleby 2 2 2

Mark Johnston 2 1 -

Willie Mullins IRE 1 1 1

Archie Watson 1 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE 1 - 1

Wesley Ward USA 1 - 1

Marco Botti 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

Tom Dascombe 1 - -

Gordon Elliott IRE 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Eve Johnson Houghton 1 - -

David Marnane IRE 1 - -

Brian Meehan 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Ed Walker 1 - -

Richard Fahey - 2 -

Charlie Hills - 2 -

Richard Hannon - 1 1

Martyn Meade - 1 1

Hughie Morrison - 1 1

Henry Candy - 1 -

Robert Cowell - 1 -

Ed Dunlop - 1 -

Alain De Royer-Dupre FR - 1 -

James Fanshawe - 1 -

Jim Goldie - 1 -

William Haggas - 1 -

Karen McLintock - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

Hugo Palmer - 1 -

Stephane Wattel FR - 1 -

Andrew Balding - - 1

Jane Chapple-Hyam - - 1

Paul Cole - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Michael Dods - - 1

Joseph O’Brien IRE - - 1

Henri-Alex Pantall FR - - 1

Kevin Ryan - - 1

David Simcock - - 1





ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD – FINAL STANDINGS

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

COOLMORE 4 4 7

Khalid Abdullah 3 1 2

Godolphin 2 3 3

Bjorn Nielsen 2 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum 1 2 1

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar 1 1 -

Phoenix Thoroughbreds Ltd 1 1 -

Qatar Racing Limited 1 - 2

Saif Ali 1 - -

Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya 1 - -

Breeze Easy LLC 1 - -

Chasemore Farm 1 - -

Clipper Logistics 1 - -

John Donohue 1 - -

John & Tanya Gunther 1 - -

Gaie Johnson Houghton 1 - -

McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey 1 - -

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum 1 - -

G P M Morland,D J Erwin,John G S Woodman 1 - -

Niarchos Family 1 - -

Sir Evelyn De Rothschild 1 - -

Jeff Smith 1 - -

Saeed Suhail 1 - -

Ronnie Arculli - 1 -

Ecurie Jl Bouchard/Madame I Corbani - 1 -

The Cool Silk Partnership - 1 -

Elite Racing Club - 1 -

J Fyffe, Mrs M Craig & G Thompson - 1 -

Paul Jacobs - 1 -

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum - 1 -

M Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen - 1 -

H H Aga Khan - 1 -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - 1 -

Janis Macpherson - 1 -

Mildmay Racing & D H Caslon - 1 -

Tom Morley - 1 -

H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins - 1 -

Anthony Oppenheimer - 1 -

Susannah Ricci - 1 -

Paul & Clare Rooney - 1 -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull - 1 -

Ahnad Alotaibi - - 1

Te Akau Torcedor (Mngr David Ellis) - - 1

David Armstrong - - 1

Cheveley Park Stud - - 1

Fitri Hay - - 1

Miss A Jones - - 1

Tony Bloom - - 1

HRH Princess Haya of Jordan - - 1

Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst - - 1

MNC Racing - - 1

M O’Sullivan/Annus Mirabilis Syndicate - - 1

T A Rahman - - 1

The Snailwell Stud - - 1

Wesley Ward - - 1

Julie Wood - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Straight)

Accidental Agent (Gaie Johnson Houghton) Eve Johnson Houghton 4-9-00 Charles Bishop 33/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

Calyx (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 2-9-01 Frankie Dettori 2/1 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f

Blue Point (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-04 William Buick 6/1

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Without Parole (John & Tanya Gunther) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 4f

Lagostovagas (John Donohue) Willie Mullins IRE 6-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 10/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 2f

Monarchs Glen (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 4-9-08 Frankie Dettori 8/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 20

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Signora Cabello (Phoenix Thoroughbreds & Zen Racing) John Quinn 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 25/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y

Kew Gardens (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (Straight)

Aljazzi (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Marco Botti 5-9-00 William Buick 9/2

4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y

Poet’s Word (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 James Doyle 11/2

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (Straight)

Settle For Bay (McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey) David Marnane IRE 4-9-01 Billy Lee 16/1

5.35pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 James McDonald 8/1

Third Day – Thursday, June 21

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Shang Shang Shang (Breeze Easy LLC) Wesley Ward USA 2-8-12 Joel Rosario 5/1

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

Hunting Horn (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/1

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Magic Wand (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Markus Jooste) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

4.20pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 4f

Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 4-9-01 Frankie Dettori 7/4 Jt Fav

5.00pm Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m (Straight)

Ostilio (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-09 Silvestre de Sousa 10/1

5.35pm King George V Handicap 1m 4f

Baghdad (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 3-8-12 Andrea Atzeni 9/1

Fourth Day – Friday, June 22

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

Main Edition (Saif Ali) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 James Doyle 7/1

3.05pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Old Persian (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-00 William Buick 9/2

3.40pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f

Eqtidaar (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-03 Jim Crowley 12/1

4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Alpha Centauri (Niarchos Family) Jessica Harrington IRE 3-9-00 Colm O’Donoghue 11/4 Fav

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap 1m (Straight)

Agrotera (Bjorn Nielsen) Ed Walker 3-8-07 Jamie Spencer 11/2 Fav

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap 1m 4f

Dash Of Spice (Jeff Smith) David Elsworth 4-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2 Fav

Fifth Day – Saturday, June 23

2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed Race) 7f

Arthur Kitt (Chasemore Farm) Tom Dascombe 2-9-03 Richard Kingscote 13/2

3.05pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Crystal Ocean (Sir Evelyn De Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-01 Ryan Moore 4/7 Fav

3.40pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race) 5f

Soldier’s Call (Clipper Logistics) Archie Watson 2-9-03 Daniel Tudhope 12/1

4.20pm Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f

Merchant Navy (Merchant Navy Synd/Smith/Magnier/Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-9-03 Ryan Moore 4/1

5.00pm Wokingham (Heritage Handicap) 6f

Bacchus (G P M Morland,D J Erwin,John G S Woodman) Brian Meehan 4-9-06 Jim Crowley 33/1

5.35pm Queen Alexandra Conditions Race 2m 5.5f

Pallasator (Qatar Racing Limited) Gordon Elliott IRE 9-9-02 Jamie Spencer 11/2





TODAY’S STEWARDS REPORTS

Race 2 – 3:05pm G2 HARDWICKE STAKES – CLIFFS OF MOHER (IRE), which finished fourth at Ascot three days previously, was examined by the Veterinary Officer prior to this race and deemed fit to run. IDAHO (IRE) wore earplugs. IDAHO (IRE), ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, failed to parade. Being satisfied that this was due to the colt getting upset in the preliminaries, no further action was taken.

Race 3 – 3:40pm LISTED WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES – Permission was given for HIT THE TRACK JACK to go early to post. QUEEN OF BERMUDA (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. The Starter reported that COCOCABALA (IRE) was the subject of a third criteria failure. Richard Spencer was informed that the colt could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. JAMES WATT (IRE) spread both its left-fore and left-hind shoes prior to this race. The farrier re-fitted the left-fore shoe, but being unable to re-fit the left-hind shoe, JAMES WATT (IRE) ran without it. JUNIUS BRUTUS (FR) was kicked by another runner at the start. After being examined by the Veterinary Officer the colt was deemed fit to race. Approaching the final two furlongs, MUTAWAFFER (IRE), unplaced, lugged right-handed taking VAN BEETHOVEN (CAN), placed fourth, off its intended line which, in turn, took HIT THE TRACK JACK, unplaced, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that JUNGLE IN THEBUNGLE (IRE), unplaced, had lost its right-fore and left-hind shoes. William Buick reported that CHAPELLI, unplaced, had lost action; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the filly failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 4 – 4:20pm G1 DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES – Permission was given for PROJECTION to go early to post. The Starter reported that BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA) was reluctant to enter the stalls. Wesley A Ward was informed that the colt could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. An enquiry was held into the start of this race. The Starter and Adam Kirby, the rider of HARRY ANGEL (IRE) were interviewed. The Starter explained that HARRY ANGEL (IRE) was the penultimate horse to enter and had loaded with a stalls rug, but there had been a slight delay in loading the last horse, SIR DANCELOT (IRE), which was reluctant to enter. Consequently, HARRY ANGEL (IRE) had become fractious, kicking the rug off, and whilst he could see the rug moving from his position on the rostrum he was unable to see anything further. He added that Kirby had shouted at him to wait, which he had done, and when Kirby had indicated all was well he had effected the start. Kirby explained that HARRY ANGEL (IRE) had entered the stalls and had kicked out after the gates had been closed, causing him to lose an iron. He added that when he looked around, he could not see that the colt’s leg was on the running board as it was covered by the stalls rug, and once he had regained his iron he was happy to indicate to the Starter that all was well for the race to start. Their explanations were noted. Inside the final furlong, BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA), placed third, lugged quickly left-handed before being corrected by the rider, making contact with the winner, MERCHANT NAVY (AUS). Then, in the final few strides, MERCHANT NAVY (AUS) hung right-handed making contact with BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA) and taking the colt off its intended line. After viewing a recording of both incidents, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of MERCHANT NAVY (USA). Following the race, Adam Kirby reported that HARRY ANGEL (IRE), unplaced, got upset in the stalls and was slowly away; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of HARRY ANGEL (IRE), revealed the colt to be lame on his left-hind leg.

Race 5 – 5:00pm WOKINGHAM HERITAGE HANDICAP – Prior to this race, Dean Ivory was asked to explain the reason why he was running LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) here at Ascot on going described as Good to Firm, having reported following its run at Windsor on 21 May 2018 that the gelding was unsuited by ground with the same official description and would prefer a slower surface. The trainer explained that the ground at Windsor was, in his opinion, faster than described, and the he was happy for LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) to take his chance in this race as the ground had been well watered and is not jarring. His explanation was noted. Permission was given for UNDRAFTED (USA) to be ponied to the start, and for ULTIMATE AVENUE (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. UNDRAFTED (USA), trained by Wesley A Ward, did not enter the Parade Ring prior to this race. Ward’s explanation that he had been late getting the saddle as the previous race was over 7 minutes late was accepted. An enquiry was held to consider interference approximately 2 ½ furlongs out when RECKLESS ENDEAVOUR (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Dougie Costello, interfered with INTISAAB, unplaced, ridden by Martin Harley. Costello was cautioned for careless riding as he had allowed his mount to drift right-handed without sufficient correction causing Harley to take a slight check. James Doyle, the rider of DREAMFIELD, placed second, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip without time to respond inside the final furlong. Jim Crowley, the rider of the winner, BACCHUS, was suspended for 4 days for using his whip above the permitted level inside and in the incorrect place inside the final ¾ furlongs. Following the race, Jamie Spencer reported that MAJOR JUMBO, placed third, hung right-handed throughout, and Edward Greatrex reported that GILGAMESH, unplaced, was denied a clear run.

Race 6 – 5:35pm QUEEN ALEXANDRA CONDITIONS RACE – MERIE DEVIE (FR), which finished unplaced at Ascot 4 days previously, was examined by the Veterinary Officer prior to this race and deemed fit to race. Permission was given for COUNT OCTAVE to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. Approaching 3 furlongs out, THOMAS HOBSON, placed sixth, had to be checked off the heels of FORT JEFFERSON, unplaced, which was dropping back quickly. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, Trevor Whelan reported that GUARD OF HONOUR (IRE), unplaced, was slowly away and never travelling thereafter, and Martin Harley reported that MERI DEVIE (FR), unplaced, ran too free. The Veterinary Officer reported that L’ATTESA (IRE), unplaced, had lost its right-fore shoe, and that LIGHT PILLAR (IRE), placed fourth, received treatment for post-race ataxia.