All the news from the fifth day of Royal Ascot 2017 Posted by racenews on Saturday, June 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Early going news & non-runners on day five

The going for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot 2017, Saturday, June 24, remains:

Good to Firm

There was no overnight watering and no rain. Four millimetres of irrigation was put on the whole course after racing on Thursday. Five millimetres of irrigation was applied to the whole course after racing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, said this morning: “We didn’t water overnight. There was the possibility of a shower or two last night and this morning but they haven’t come yet.

“I would say that the ground will definitely be quicker today. We are Good to Firm at the moment and if it stays dry and breezy, we may go Good to Firm, Firm in places before racing.

“The GoingStick readings are 9.8 on the stands’ side, 9.0 in the centre and 9.6 on the far side which tells us that the ground is quickest on the rails, something we have known since Wednesday when it was very hot. The difference between the stands’ side and far side rails is marginal.”

GoingStick readings at 8.00am today:

Straight Course – Stands’ side: 9.8 (9.0 yesterday; 9.1 Thursday, 8.7 Wednesday; 8.6 Tuesday)

Centre: 9.0 (8.3 yesterday; 8.6 Thursday; 8.4 Wednesday; 8.3 Tuesday)

Far side: 9.6 (8.6 yesterday; 9.0 Thursday; 8.5 Wednesday & Tuesday)

Round Course: 8.5 (7.4 yesterday; 7.9 Thursday; 7.9 Wednesday; 7.7 Tuesday)

Stalls

Straight Course: Centre; Round Course: Inside

Running Rail

The running rail on the round course, which was positioned three yards out from its innermost position from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight was removed before racing yesterday to provide fresh ground on the inner from about nine furlongs out to the home straight. All race distances are as advertised in the racecard.

Forecast

Today is due to be cooler and breezy, with possible occasional showers.

Non-Runners

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes

9 MY DREAM BOAT (IRE) (Self Certificate, Going)

11 SECOND STEP (IRE) (Going)

5.00pm Wokingham Stakes (Handicap)

27 CULTURATI (Vet’s Certificate, Lame) – Replaced by first reserve Captain Colby

5.35pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

8 GRUMETI (Self Certificate, Bruised Foot)

11 MONTALY (Self Certificate, Going)

Factfile for today’s US-trained runner – Long On Value (USA) – Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Breeding: 6 b h Value Plus (USA) – Long Message (USA) (Orientate (USA))

Breeder: Snow Lantern Thoroughbreds

Born: March 12, 2011

Owner: Wachtel Stable, George Kerr & Gary Barber

Trainer: Bill Mott USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Form: 166/434224117/1345/251460-32

*Runs in today’s G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot (4.20pm).

*Beaten a nose by The Right Man, who re-opposes today, in G1 Al Quoz Sprint over the same distance on yielding ground at Meydan, UAE, on March 25.

*Made winning debut as a two-year-old on dirt but all four other victories have come on firm turf; biggest success to date was over nine furlongs in G2 Twilight Derby at Santa Anita in October, 2014.

*Dropped back down to sprinting trips last season, winning non-graded Lucky Colin Stakes over five and a half furlongs at Saratoga in July – a race in which the 2015 Diamond Jubilee Stakes victor Undrafted finished third.

Race Record: Starts: 24; Wins: 5; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: US$891,093

Wachtel Stable, George Kerr & Gary Barber

Adam Wachtel, born on July 9, 1962 in Suffern, New York, breeds and owns horses under the Wachtel Stable banner. His father Ed was a prominent owner-breeder who often took Adam racing as a child in New York – “the first horse race I ever won betting, I was a kid and was with my dad, Telly Savalas and Jack Klugman”. Wachtel attended law school at Emory College and bought his first horse Ms Stalwart while studying – the mare went on to produce six winners. Wachtel, who lives in the village of Briarcliff Manor, 30 miles north of New York, is involved with around 30 horses in training with Chris Englehart, Bill Mott and Dale Romans, and used to stand One Nice Cat. He was part-owner of Ron The Greek, who won three G1 races in 2012 and 2013, accruing prize money of more than US$2.7 million, and was also involved in the syndicate that owned the 2016 Preakness Stakes winner Exaggerator. George Kerr is a former Democratic state lawmaker from Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Kerr had two uncles in Massachusetts who owned thoroughbreds, and first got involved in the early 1980s. He was also involved in the ownership of Exaggerator along with his brothers Jamie and Michael. Film producer and Los Angeles resident Gary Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, was born in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1957. After studying at University of the Witwatersrand, where he received a soccer scholarship, he became a chartered accountant in his native country. Barber won an all-expenses-paid trip to the Arlington Million in 1982 after winning a tipping competition in the Rand Daily Mail and decided to immigrate to the USA in the same year – his brother Cecil had previously moved to the USA in 1979. He co-founded film production and distribution company Spyglass Entertainment in 1998 – Barber was executive producer for the 2003 racing hit Seabiscuit. He was appointed CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 2010. Recent movies to have been part-financed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer include the James Bond film Skyfall, which grossed US$1.1 billion and was partly filmed at Ascot Racecourse. Started out owning horses with his brother Cecil – the pair were leading owners at Del Mar in 2008 – and now has a significant racing and breeding operation. Has owned winners in the USA, Ireland, France, Australia and South Africa, and also has mares at Margaux Farm in Kentucky, Cardiff Stud Farm in California, and Haras des Capucines in France. Barber owns approximately 50 Thoroughbreds, of which more than half are racing. Notable horses to race for Barber include G1 winners In Lingerie, Cost of Freedom, Comma To The Top, Lexie Lou, The Deputy and Becrux. No previous Royal Ascot runners

Bill Mott USA (Saratoga Springs, New York)

Born: July 29, 1953, Mobridge, South Dakota. Background: Son of veterinarian Dr Tom Mott. He grew up surrounded by horses and trained his first winner My Assets, purchased for him by his father for US$320, at the age of 15. Worked for local trainers Ray Geohring and Keith Asmussen (father of jockey Cash) before a three-year stint with Omaha handler Jack Van Berg. Started training under his own name in 1978. Racing Accolades: Became the youngest ever trainer to be inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame when aged 45 in 1998. Has trained seven US champions – Ajina (1987 Three-Year-Old Filly), Theatrical (1987 Turf Male), Paradise Creek (1994 Turf Male), Cigar (1995 & 1996 Horse of the Year), Escena (1998 Older Female), Royal Delta (2011 Three-Year-Old Filly, 2012 & 2013 Older Female) and Close Hatches (2014 Older Female). Responsible for 10 Breeders’ Cup winners include two victories in the Breeders’ Cup Classic – Cigar (1995) and Drosselmeyer (2011). Cigar won a record-equalling 16 consecutive races, including the inaugural Dubai World Cup in 1996, while Drosselmeyer provided the trainer with a first (and so far only) Triple Crown success when taking the 2010 Belmont Stakes. He has won three top trainer Eclipse Awards (1995, 1996 & 2011) and is responsible for over 4,700 winners, being ninth on the list of America’s most prolific trainers, and prize money of over US $256 million. Currently has a stable of approximately 100 horses, based primarily in New York and Kentucky. Is assisted by his son Riley, who travelled over to the UK with Long On Value.

No previous Royal Ascot runners

Joel Rosario

Born: January 14, 1985 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Background: Grew up on a farm and attended jockey school at the age of 13. After six months, he turned professional and was the leading rider in the Dominican Republic on four occasions, before moving to California in 2006. Enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2009, partnering 284 winners and amassing earnings of US $13,073,777, the fifth best in North America. Has continued among the top five riders since. Accolades: Rode six winners in a day at Hollywood Park on December 11, 2009. Only equalled by Hall of Fame riders Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay and Kent Desormeaux. Married to wife Briana, one daughter, Jasmine and one son, Jason. Has ridden 2,348 winners, earning close to US $155 million. US Triple Crown Wins (2): Kentucky Derby (2013 Orb), Belmont Stakes (2014 Tonalist) Breeders’ Cup Wins (5): Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2010 Dakota Phone), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2009 Dancing In Silks), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (2015 Wavell Avenue), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten), Breeders’ Cup Mile (2016 Tourist) Other Big Race Wins Include: Dubai World Cup (2013 Animal Kingdom), Alabama Stakes (2010 Blind Luck), Blue Grass Stakes (2011 Brilliant Speed), Jockey Club Gold Cup (2012 Flat Out, 2014 Tonalist), Pacific Classic (2012 Dullahan), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2010 Harmonius), Mother Goose Stakes (2013 Close Hatches), EP Taylor Stakes (2013 Tannery), Donn Handicap (2014 Lea), Ashland Stakes (2014 Rosalind), Apple Blossom Handicap (2014 Close Hatches), Man o’ War Stakes (2014 Imagining), Ogden Phipps Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Belmont Oaks (2014 Minborette), Personal Ensign Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Matriarch Stakes (2014 La Tia), Wood Memorial Stakes (2015 Frosted), Belmont Derby (2015 Force The Pass), Metropolitan Handicap (2013 Sahara Sky, 2016 Frosted), Whitney Stakes (2016 Frosted), Fourstar Dave Handicap (2014 Seek Again, 2016 Tourist), Beldame Stakes (2016 Forever Unbridled), Champagne Stakes (2016 Practical Joke), Malibu Stakes (2016 Mind Your Biscuits), Gulfstream Park Handicap (2017 Almanaar), Dubai Golden Shaheen (2017 Mind Your Biscuits) Royal Ascot Wins (1): Norfolk Stakes (2013 No Nay Never)

Royal Ascot Record: 2013 Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Red Avenger (13th Britannia Handicap); 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), Luck Of The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), Quick Defence (7th Britannia Handicap)

Godolphin holds edge in race to finish Leading Owner

Godolphin will take a two-winner lead into the final day of the race to claim the Leading Owner Award at Royal Ascot 2017.

Sheikh Mohammed’s globally-renowned racing operation has recorded six victories through the first four days of the Royal Meeting – two more than their Coolmore rivals.

But the ‘boys in blue’ will this afternoon face a stiff challenge from Ireland’s champions if they are to win the Leading Owner Award, which has been inaugurated this year at Royal Ascot.

Godolphin’s advantage could be down to just one if the Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite September obliges in the opening Chesham Stakes –the seven-furlong Listed race that Churchill won 12 months ago. Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby will saddle the second favourite Masar and Gold Town.

O’Brien doesn’t have a runner for his employers in the Wolferton Handicap Stakes – while Godolphin is triple-handed. Their best chance appears to be Appleby’s Kidmenever, second at Meydan in early spring on his last start. Maverick Wave and Tumbaga also represent Sheikh Mohammed’s team.

Coolmore’s hopes then rest with Idaho in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes. He should have the beating of Godolphin’s Prize Money in the race but the Sir Michael Stoute-trained favourite Dartmouth is an altogether different proposition.

Coolmore doesn’t have a runner in either of the day’s two big sprints – the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes and the Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap), But Appleby sends out Comicas in the former, while Birchwood (Richard Fahey) and Steady Pace (Saeed bin Suroor) will take their chance in the Wokingham.

It could all come down to the meeting-closing Queen Alexandra Stakes in which Qewy (Appleby) and the O’Brien-trained US Army Ranger will be vying for the second favourite’s tag, while Winning Story also represents Godolphin. That would be a fitting finale to what has been a fascinating sub-plot to each day at this year’s Royal Ascot.

Godolphin has already enjoyed some magnificent results at the meeting – none more so than Ribchester’s brilliant success in the first race on Tuesday, the G1 Queen Anne Stakes.

The triumphant performance of Barney Roy in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes on the same card was also something to savour.

Coolmore’s week hasn’t been short of highlights either with Highland Reel (Prince Of Wales’s Stakes) and Winter (Coronation Stakes) delivering huge G1 victories.

Perhaps even more notable was the blistering display of the unbeaten sprint ace Caravaggio as he burned the turf in landing yesterday’s G1 Commonwealth Cup.

If the winner of the Leading Owner Award is, at this stage, unclear, what remains certain is that both Godolphin and Coolmore have enjoyed highly memorable weeks.





CROWLEY CONFIDENT TASLEET CAN DELIVER

Jim Crowley is confident of a good performance from the William Haggas-trained Tasleet in today’s feature race, the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

The four-year-old son of Showcasing relished the return to six furlongs at York last time in a G2 event, where he stayed on powerfully to score by two and a half-lengths on soft ground.

A general 8/1 shot, Crowley is confident there is further improvement to come from the colt, with the quicker ground at the Berkshire venue posing no problems.

The 2016 Stobart Champion Jockey said: “I’m really looking to riding Tasleet and he was very impressive at York last time.

“He enjoyed the ground last time better than most, but I think a lot of his improvement was down to the drop back to six furlongs. He has been well campaigned over seven furlongs and a mile, but he has bags of toe and dropping him in has also seen improvement – he was very impressive last time.

“My horse was going away at the finish – he stays six furlongs really well and was very strong at York. It is a stiff six furlongs here and just looking at the race, I couldn’t see too much pace in the race. There are a couple who go forward but they are drawn quite low.”

Crowley also partners the exciting Khairaat in the Wolferton Handicap, who bids to provide trainer Sir Michael Stoute with his 76th victory at the Royal Meeting, which would make him the winning-most trainer of all time at Royal Ascot.

The four-year-old son of Shamardal was a facile four and a half-length winner at Chester last time and heads the market for the 10-furlong Listed event at 9/2.

Crowley continued: “I like Khairaat. Chester was the first time I sat on him but he was very impressive that day.

“You have to take into account that he was only carrying 8st 7lb and he got a very easy lead, but nonetheless he was still impressive and it looks as if he is going the right way – I’m looking forward to riding him.

“He has a nice draw (stall 3) and he looks a progressive horse.”

In the ultra-competitive Wokingham Handicap, Crowley is aboard Roger Fell’s Muntadab, who has finished second on all three starts this season.

“He has a bit of headgear on today, but the only thing I would say, is that Ascot is a hard track to make the running at” said Crowley. “You’re always in the firing line, but look he has a good chance and is very consistent.

“He is a front runner, so I will probably be looking to edge towards the near side as I’m drawn in stall 17. You don’t want to deviate too far from where you are drawn because you lose ground doing that, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Muntahaa, trained by John Gosden, is Crowley’s mount in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes, and the jockey commented: “Muntahaa ran against Dartmouth last time [seventh G2 Yorkshire Cup] and we thought he would like soft ground, but he didn’t seem to handle it too well.

“He is a talented horse who keeps a little up his sleeve. He has run well at Ascot before and fast ground is key to him. He has a kind draw.

“I’ve hit the crossbar a few times this week already [two seconds and three thirds], so it will be nice to get a winner on the board.”

TRAVELLER TO EMERGE FROM OUTBACK IN WOKINGHAM

The Robert Cowell-trained Outback Traveller bids to become the first horse since Selhurstpark Flyer (1997 and 1998) to win back-to-back renewals of the ultra-competitive Wokingham Handicap (5.00pm).

A head winner in last year’s contest, the six-year-old son of Bushranger was 11th, beaten five lengths, in the Victoria Cup on his seasonal reappearance over seven furlongs at Ascot and Cowell is hopeful of another big performance from the gelding at the Royal Meeting dropped back to six furlongs.

The Newmarket handler said: “It was a fantastic Royal Ascot for us last year with him and Prince Of Lir [G2 Norfolk Stakes] both winning.

“Outback Traveller moves so well in his races and travels like a seriously good horse.

“He doesn’t want to be hitting the front too soon as he tends to idle in front a little bit.

“We kind of lost him a little bit after Royal Ascot last year, but he’s got a turn of foot for a furlong really so we have to use that at the critical stage.

“We’ve had four winners at Royal Ascot now [also Prohibit 2011 and Goldream 2015 G1 King’s Stand Stakes], so we are going back again and we’ll see how we get on.”

Outback Traveller drawn 23, is a general 9/1 shot for today’s contest.





ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST

Saturday, June 24, 2017

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

THE DUKE OF YORK

Mr. Stephen Knott

Mr. John Warren

2nd Carriage

Sir Michael Rake

Lady Rake

Mr. Mark Davies

Mrs. Mark Davies

3rd Carriage

Mr. Bernard Kantor

Mrs. Bernard Kantor

Mr. Charles Hills

Mrs. Charles Hills

4th Carriage

Mr. Michael Bell

Mrs. Michael Bell

Mr. Edward Walker

Mrs. Edward Walker

SATURDAY LANDMARKS

*The battle for Royal Ascot’s inaugural Leading Owner Award looks set for a thrilling conclusion coming into the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot. Godolphin currently holds the advantage with six winners while Coolmore has a tally of four. Godolphin’s royal blue silks are carried in every race this afternoon with a total of 11 challengers across the card, while Coolmore has four chances for a return visit to the winner’s enclosure.

*John Gosden has trained three of the past six winners of the Wolferton Handicap (Mahsoob, 2015; Gatewood, 2012 and Beachfire, 2011). Today he saddles the 33/1 outsider Maverick Wave for Godolphin, who was well held in the race last year, with James Doyle in the saddle.

*The QIPCO Leading Jockey Award could go down to the wire, with Ryan Moore and William Buick leading the way with five and four wins respectively. Both are fully booked in all six races this afternoon with Moore on the favourite Limato for today’s feature race, the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

*The Queen will be hoping to repeat her success in last year’s Hardwicke Stakes with Dartmouth. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old won under Olivier Peslier in the 2016 running of the G2 race and Ryan Moore is in the saddle today. The Royal silks are also carried in the opening race, the Chesham Stakes, by the two-year-old Frankel colt Learn By Heart, trained in Newmarket by William Haggas. There is also Royal representation in the Wolferton Handicap with Pacify, owned and bred by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

*There are 12 overseas raiders in Saturday’s card, seven from Ireland, four representing France and one for USA trainer Bill Mott, who brings Long On Value for the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes. It is Mott’s first ever runner at Royal Ascot.

*The Robert Cowell-trained Outback Traveller is bidding to become the first horse since Selhurstpark Flyer (1997-1998) to win back-to-back Wokinghams. Martin Harley once again takes the reins on the Bushranger six-year-old, who is favourite to repeat his 2016 feat in the 6f sprint.

*Irish Jump trainers have a particularly strong record in recent runnings of Royal Ascot’s extended 2m 5f finale, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, with three of the past five winners coming courtesy of Willie Mullins (Simenon, 2012 and Pique Sous, 2014) and Gordon Elliott (Commissioned, 2016). Mullins returns with Tuesday’s Ascot Stakes winner Thomas Hobson, owned by Susannah Ricci, while dual-purpose handler Joseph O’Brien has Motherland.

*The great Frankel, winner of the 2011 St James’s Palace Stakes and the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes, sired his first Royal Ascot winner on Thursday when the Roger Charlton-trained Atty Persse won the concluding race, the King George V Handicap. Today Frankel is doubly represented in the Chesham Stakes with The Queen’s Learn By Heart (William Haggas) and Khalid Abdullah’s Westerland (John Gosden).

*Could Sir Michael Stoute claim his fourth consecutive win in the Hardwicke Stakes? He has trained seven of the past 11 winners, dominating from 2014-2016 with Telescope (Ryan Moore), Snow Sky (Pat Smullen) and Dartmouth (Olivier Peslier). He runs Across The Stars and Dartmouth.

*Sir Michael Stoute shares the title as Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer with the late Sir Henry Cecil; both have 75 Royal Ascot triumphs to their names. Today, Stoute could claim the crown to himself if Khairaat were to succeed in the Wolferton Handicap or either Across The Stars or Dartmouth could be first past the post in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes.

*Aidan O’Brien reigns as the most successful trainer so far at the 2017 Royal Ascot meeting, having sent out four winners over the first four days. Charlie Appleby, John Gosden and Wesley Ward lead the chasing pack with two wins apiece. The Ballydoyle trainer sends out three runners in the first, third and final races.

*Gay Kelleway is the only female jockey to have ridden a Royal Ascot winner, landing the spoils in the 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes with Sprowston Boy. Josephine Gordon has three chances to break this 30-year duck on Saturday with Dragon Mall in the Wolferton Handicap, Steady Pace in the Wokingham and First Mohican in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. Gordon is joined in the Wokingham by apprentices Shelley Birkett on Intisaab and Georgia Cox (Squats).

ORANGE THE HIGHLIGHT AT ROYAL ASCOT 2017

The highlight of the Royal Meeting 2017 has to go to the staying championship of the week, Thursday’s G1 Gold Cup. The race was widely expected beforehand to be won by Aidan O’Brien’s 2016 winner Order Of St George, but the popular jet-setter Big Orange, trained by Michael Bell, produced the best performance of his career.

Jockey James Doyle, on board the son of Duke Of Marmalade for the first time, set superb fractions in a top class front-running performance and sent his mount two lengths clear a furlong from home. Ryan Moore gave chase on the race favourite, and although his mount, under Moore’s strong urgings, ground down the distance, the line came just in time for Bell’s horse to win by a short-head.

It was a brave performance by the 5/1 second favourite Big Orange, a runner who had so often previously been the “nearly horse”. The race produced a head to head battle with victory going to the underdog, a story so beloved by the British public. The result gave the newspaper sub-editors plenty of scope for big pictures and fruity headlines in the following day’s papers.

From stayers to sprinters and yesterday’s six-furlong G1 Commonwealth Cup for three-year-olds was hailed exceptional with three brilliant colts – Caravaggio, Harry Angel and Blue Point – producing world-class sprinting speed.

The race winner Caravaggio, ridden by Moore and owned by the Ballydoyle team of Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, took his unbeaten record to six. After sitting in mid-field off the fast pace set by Harry Angel, Moore for the first time in the horse’s career had to ask the son of Scat Daddy to dig deep and find his reserves. His mount was not found wanting; he produced an amazing change of gear to quicken to lead in the last half furlong. It was an exhilarating performance by an exciting horse, who will be pivotal to the future strategic stallion plans at Coolmore.

Ballydoyle also took Wednesday’s feature, the mile and two furlong G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, with the admirable Galileo colt Highland Reel, a horse who has plied his trade around the globe, loves fast ground and who never ducks a fight. He was described after the race as a “lion”.

It has not all, however, gone the way of Ballydoyle. The Godolphin team, after its recent well publicised personnel issues, found a run of form that has eluded the stable for some years, day one its most successful with three winners. Ribchester, trained by Richard Fahey and rated one of the best older horses in the world, took the opening day’s opener, the mile G1 Queen Anne Stakes, while Barney Roy from the Richard Hannon stable built on his 2,000 Guineas runner-up spot to win the mile G1 St James’s Palace Stakes. In-house trainer Charlie Appleby rounded the day off with victory in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes with Sound And Silence.

Saeed Bin Suroor matched his colleague on Thursday taking the G3 Hampton Court Stakes with Benbatl (a first Royal win for jockey Oisin Murphy), followed later in the day by Arty Persse, trained by Roger Charlton, winning the King George V Handicap. The victory gave sire Frankel and jockey, the apprentice Kieran Shoemark their debut wins at Royal Ascot. Appleby also picked up the closing race on Friday with the lightly raced Rare Rhythm, running for the first time since appearing in the same race in 2016.

It has been a good week for international challengers – Le Brivido (G2 Jersey Stakes), Qemah (G1 Duke Of Cambridge) and Different League (G3 Albany Stakes) winning for France, the electrically fast Lady Aurelia and Con Te Partiro giving US trainer Wesley Ward his eighth and ninth Royal Ascot winners.

Young Newmarket-based trainer Richard Spencer got off the mark for the first time at the Royal Meeting with Rajasinge’s win in the G2 Coventry Stakes, while trainers Amanda Perrett and David Simcock both achieved second Royal wins. Perrett won the mile Royal Hunt Cup with Zhui Feng, her first Royal victory since 2000, and Simcock took the mile Britannia Handicap with the Jamie Spencer-ridden Bless Him.

Trainer Clive Cox just missed the winners’ spot with Harry Angel (G1 Commonwealth Cup) and Profitable (G1 King’s Stand Stakes), but scored with Heartache (G2 Queen Mary Stakes) for the ownership group Hot To Trot.

Leading trainer going into the final day is O’Brien with four victories, ahead of Appleby, John Gosden and Wesley Ward on two winners apiece.

Moore on five winners is one ahead of William Buick on the Qipco Leading Jockeys’ Table, the pair followed by Jamie Spencer and James Doyle, who have ridden two winners each. Olivier Peslier, Gregory Benoist, Pierre-Charles Boudot and Antoine Hamelin are all French-based jockeys to have ridden a winner each this week, with John Velazquez, rider of Lady Aurelia, the sole US-based jockey to find success.

Leading the owners’ table is Godolphin on six from Coolmore on four. They are the only owners to have more than one victory, although Bill & Tim Gredley, the owner of Big Orange, and Bless Me’s owner Qatar Racing have also bagged a second and a third place each.





Royal Ascot 2017 – winners

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

G1 Queen Anne Stakes – RIBCHESTER (Godolphin) Richard Fahey 4-9-00 William Buick 11/10 Fav

G2 Coventry Stakes – RAJASINGHE (Rebel Racing) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Stevie Donohoe 11/1

G1 King’s Stand Stakes – LADY AURELIA (Stonestreet Stables/G Bolton/P Leidel) Wesley Ward USA 3-8-09 John Velazquez 7/2

G1 St James’s Palace Stakes – BARNEY ROY (Godolphin) Richard Hannon 3-9-00 James Doyle 5/2

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – THOMAS HOBSON (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-9-10 Ryan Moore 4/1 Fav

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes – SOUND AND SILENCE (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 16/1

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

G3 Jersey Stakes – LE BRIVIDO (HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled) Andre Fabre FR 3-9-01 Pierre-Charles Boudot 2/1 Fav

G2 Queen Mary Stakes – HEARTACHE (The Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – QEMAH (Al Shaqab Racing) Jean-Claude Rouget FR 4-9-00 Gregory Benoist 5/2 Fav

G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – HIGHLAND REEL (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 5-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/4

Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) – ZHUI FENG (John Connolly & Odile Griffith) Amanda Perrett 4-9-00 Martin Dwyer 25/1

Listed Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) – CON TE PARTIRO (Hat Creek Racing) Wesley Ward USA 3-9-05 Jamie Spencer 20/1

Thursday, June 22, 2017

G2 Norfolk Stakes – SIOUX NATION (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 14/1

G3 Hampton Court Stakes – BENBATL (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 9/2

G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – CORONET (Denford Stud) John Gosden 3-9-00 Olivier Peslier 9/1

G1 Gold Cup – BIG ORANGE (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 6-9-02 James Doyle 5/1

Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – BLESS HIM (Qatar Racing Limited) David Simcock 3-8-09 Jamie Spencer 25/1

King George V Stakes (Handicap) – ATTY PERSSE (Godolphin) Roger Charlton 3-8-10 Kieran Shoemark (3) 7/1

Friday, June 23, 2017

G3 Albany Stakes – DIFFERENT LEAGUE (Theresa Marnane) Matthieu Palussiere FR 2-9-00 Antoine Hamelin 20/1

G2 King Edward VII Stakes – PERMIAN (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-00 William Buick 6/1

G1 Commonwealth Cup – CARAVAGGIO (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-03 Ryan Moore 5/6 Fav

G1 Coronation Stakes – WINTER (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 4/9 Fav

G2 Queen’s Vase – STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 11/2

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) – RARE RHYTHM (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-02 William Buick 20/1

BOOKIES ON TOP BUT FEAR DOUBLE TROUBLE

WITH LIMATO AND DARTMOUTH

The bookmakers are desperate to get Limato and Dartmouth beaten to complete a good week for them at Royal Ascot 2017.

Ladbrokes spokesperson Nicola McGeady this afternoon confirmed they are still in clover despite the odds-on successes of Winter and Caravaggio yesterday.

But Limato has been cut to 9/4 from 11/4 for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes by Ladbrokes after morning support. The firm also are worried about the popular pound that is sure to come for The Queen’s horse Dartmouth in the Hardwicke Stakes (Ladbrokes holding its price of 2/1).

McGeady said: “Overall it has been a tough week for the punters. Order Of St George was their biggest letdown.

“Yesterday Caravaggio and Winter were the punters’ saving grace. But they were both short prices and didn’t do us too much damage.

“We are ‘up’ but it could change today. It’s all going to be down to Limato and The Queen’s horse Dartmouth.

“September (11/10 from 5/4) has been very popular in the first race to give Aidan O’Brien back-to-back wins in the Chesham after Churchill won last year.

“There’s also been a bit of a move for Kidmenever in the Wolferton (now 4/1) and Eastern Impact is 14/1 (from 16s) for the Wokingham.”

Paddy Power’s representative Paul Binfield confirmed that its best backed horse of the day is Dartmouth.

He said: “We have taken a big position against him at 5/2 and punters are hammering it. We’re trying to get him beat, despite the fact that he’s owned by Her Majesty.”

INTERNATIONAL RUNNERS OUT TO CLAIM HONOURS

This year has been a good Royal Ascot for the international runners, but it is not yet as successful as the record-breaking 2016.

Last year, the internationally-trained horses (including Ireland) won a total of 14 races, the best-ever score for participants from overseas.

This year we are on 10, and although there are chances for the internationals through today, it might prove a tough ask to beat last year’s score.

In the opening Chesham Stakes (2.30pm), a seven-furlong event for juveniles, there is just one declared runner from aboard, however that is no less than September, who hails from the all-conquering Aidan O’Brien team. She is by the leading Japanese sire Deep Impact and out of the talented filly Peeping Fawn, a three-time G1 winner. September has run once and won once and has leading claims.

The sole overseas representative in the Wolferton Handicap (3.05) is Allez Henri. He is owned by the Ascot Club, and is trained in France by the father and daughter team of Didier & Pauline Prod’Homme. According to the early betting, he has an outsider’s chance.

The Hardwicke Stakes (3.40pm) sees Idaho (O’Brien) take on The Queen’s Dartmouth in the one mile and four furlong Group Two, the pair vying for race favouritism. They have met once before in the Canadian International – Dartmouth finished second, a length and a half ahead of Idaho. It should be a closely run affair.

Jim Bolger’s Stellar Mass is also due to line up, but Sea The Stars colt looks as thought he has a bit to find on the form.

The day’s feature, the G1 Diamond Jubilee (4.20pm) includes four international runners, headlined by The Right Man, trained by Didier Guillemin in France and winner of the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai in March, and the nose runner-up in that race, Long On Value. He is trained in the US by Bill Mott and will prefer today’s faster ground than the slow surface he experienced in Dubai on World Cup night.

Finsbury Square runs for Francois Chappet, a trainer enjoying his best season to date after his G1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches win in May with Precieuse, who finished seventh of seven in the Coronation Stakes yesterday.

Finsbury Square finished second on his most recent start in the G2 Prix de Gros-Chene behind Muthmir at Chantilly, while his best performance to date came in the G1 Prix de l’Abbaye last October when fourth, beaten a length and a half behind Marsha (third this week in the King’s Stand Stakes).

Al Jazi, owned by Al Shaqab Racing, is trained by Francois Rohaut in France. She won a six-furlong Listed race last time, but this is her first experience of a G1.

G Force runs for Irish trainer Adrian Keatley in the six-furlong Wokingham Handicap (5.00pm). He has had one down-the-field start this season and put in a number of placed efforts through 2015 and 2016, but has not won a race since 2014.

The concluding two mile and five furlong Queen Alexandra Stakes (5.35pm) sees three international horses, all from Ireland, battle for final honours – Thomas Hobson (Willie Mullins), Motherland (Joseph O’Brien) and US Army Ranger (Aidan O’Brien).

Race favourite Thomas Hobson is aiming to double up this week after his victory in Tuesday’s Ascot Handicap, while US Army Ranger, second in the last year’s Derby, disappointed in Epsom’s G1 Coronation Cup after a second in Chester’s G2 Ormonde Stakes. He will find this level much more to his liking, if he gets the trip.

Motherland finished six lengths behind Order Of St George at Leopardstown in May over a mile and six furlongs.

DART IS DOUBLE TOP WITH PAPERS

The curtain comes down on another scintillating five days of racing at Royal Ascot today and the press, tabloid and broadsheet alike, have latched on to the distinct possibility of the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Dartmouth providing Her Majesty The Queen with a first Royal winner of the meeting. In the sport’s trade paper, the Racing Post, Steve Dennis sets the scene for today’s action by suggesting that victory for Dartmouth in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes, a race he won last year, would be “the perfect topper” to this year’s Royal Meeting. Marcus Townend, leading an impressive eight-page Daily Mail pullout, calls a Dartmouth success the “crowning glory” of Royal Ascot 2017, which will provide Britain’s longest serving monarch and Sir Michael Stoute, looking to become the most successful trainer at Royal Ascot with 76 wins, with “the last hurrah.”

Today’s feature race, the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm) also grabs plenty of headlines with Rob Wright in The Times keen on the chances of Charlie Hills’ Magical Memory in the six-furlong sprint, whilst Chris Cook in The Guardian fancies Al Jazi to be the fourth French winner of the week. Conversely, in the Daily Mail, Sam Turner makes the case for Duke Of York winner Tasleet to “beat a path to glory” for William Haggas and Jim Crowley, a view shared by his colleague Marcus Townend and The i’s Anita Chambers. The Racing Post’s Pricewise reckons Dean Ivory’s Librisa Breeze to go well, but colleagues Paul Kealy and Gerald Delamere both like James Fanshawe’s The Tin Man. The Racing Post, along with other newspapers, also refers to jockey Andrea Atzeni having a pint of beer thrown on him by a racegoer as he made his way to the start of the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap. The same paper’s Stuart Riley samples the sights at Royal Ascot’s brand new enclosure, The Village, which is located on the in-field.

The Daily Mirror also provides a 12-page pullout with their resident tipster Newsboy hoping the “Candy Man Can” deliver in the G1 feature courtesy of the Henry-Candy trained Limato, who heads the market for the five-furlong event and should have underfoot conditions to suit. Patrick Weaver in the Daily Star’s 16-page pullout believes Limato can “sparkle” in the 18-runner contest, a notion shared by The Scout in the Daily Express who also fancies Willie Mullins’ Thomas Hobson to gain his second victory of the week at Royal Ascot in the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes, following his six-length Ascot Handicap success on Tuesday.

Reflecting on yesterday’s G1 double for Aidan O’Brien, courtesy of Caravaggio [Commonwealth Cup] and Winter [Coronation Stakes], Steve Jones leads The Sun’s excellent 12-page pullout by describing the colt’s performance as a “masterpiece” as he “brushed away the opposition”, a reference to the artistic flair of the 16th Century painter from which the name is based. Graham Clark writing in The i follows a similar theme, asserting that O’Brien’s charge “painted a glorious picture” in the Commonwealth Cup, with the race an unmitigated success since its 2015 inception. Marcus Townend in the Daily Mail, quotes Aidan O’Brien as saying Caravaggio would be happy “racing over three furlongs let alone six”, conveying the three-year-old son of Scat Daddy’s raw speed and talent. Townend also highlights that Caravvagio’s long-term target is the $10 million G1 Everest Stakes at Sydney’s Randwick Racecourse in October. Greg Wood in The Guardian views the victory as a “brush with greatness” and also quotes O’Brien as describing the stellar sprinter as the “fastest horse I have trained.”

David Yates in the Daily Mirror pays tribute to Carravaggio’s stable companion Winter, who confirmed her superiority in the three-year-old fillies’ mile division in the Coronation Stakes to follow up decisive victories in the English and Irish 1000 Guineas. Chris Goulding in the Daily Star’s pullout also pays homage to the three-year-old daughter of Galileo who showed she is a “filly for all seasons” in the G1 mile contest, whilst Tony McFadden in the Racing Post suggested “Winter freezed out her rivals”. Marcus Armytage in The Daily Telegraph describes the filly as displaying “super efficiency rather than flamboyance in registering a G1 hat-trick. Armytage also refers to the “Franco-Hibernian collaboration” of French trainer Matthieu Palussiere and Irish owner Con Marnane who landed the opening race of day four, the Albany Stakes, courtesy of Different League.

With a summer of Test Cricket in England looming over the horizon, Trevor Bayliss’ side take on South Africa at Lords on Thursday, Mark Souster in The Times interviews fast bowler Stuart Broad, who along with paceman James Anderson and limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, joint-owns the Richard Hannon-trained Elysium Dream, who runs in the opening Chesham Stakes today. Broad describes the chance to own a runner at the Royal Meeting as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and the £32,000 purchase is a 25/1 shot for the seven-furlong event. Alan Tyers in The Daily Telegraph examines the success of a “new era” in racing broadcasting as ITV today complete their first Royal Ascot production. The channel have received rave reviews for their coverage of this “sporting jewel” with Tyers in no doubt that ITV have “delivered for all of Royal Ascot’s tribes.”

Amidst the main pages of Britain’s tabloids, Page 23 of The Sun examines the plethora of famous faces which graced the Berkshire venue yesterday, including This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, with page 5 of the Daily Star and page 9 of the Daily Express focusing on the Duchess of York’s “Royal Salute” to her former mother-in-law along with daughter Beatrice. The Guardian in its double-page spread pictures of the week, has a photo of Royal Ascot racegoers enthralled by a narrow finish. Finally, page 13 of the Daily Mirror boasts a picture of a beaming Her Majesty who “was determined to stay the pace” as her husband, the Duke Of Edinburgh, recovers at home following two nights in hospital. Hopefully, she will be all smiles in the winner’s enclosure once again today.





ITV RACING’S DEBUT BROADCAST FROM ROYAL ASCOT

ITV Racing are today broadcasting live from the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot, bringing to a conclusion the organisation’s debut broadcast from this flagship sporting event.

Alan Tyers reflects on the success of this week’s programming in Saturday’s The Daily Telegraph, noting that viewing figures for Gold Cup day (Thursday) peaked at 1.25 million with an average of 968,000, “way up from Channel 4 last year”.

Co-presenters Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin have brought viewers the live action from all six races daily in the five-day Royal Meeting. Betting information comes from Matt Chapman, the fashion is covered by Mark Heyes and Charlotte Hawkins, with lively input from around the track from Oli Bell, host of The Opening Show, former jockeys Jason Weaver and Hayley Turner, plus Ireland’s Brian Gleeson, while commentator Richard Hoiles and race-caller Mark Johnson bring the action from all 30 races.

Also for the first time, US television’s NBC Sports Network is presenting daily live coverage from the Berkshire track, broadcasting from 8.30am (local time Eastern) daily for a total of 22.5 hours across the five days.

The BBC lost the rights to televise Royal Ascot in 2012 and Channel 4 took over the following year. But all six races are live on BBC 5 live, with Horse Racing producer Gary Flintoff tweeting of his “dream team” Caroline Barker and John Hunt, who are broadcasting from the racecourse.

REMEMBER SEPTEMBER

The well-supported 11/8 favourite September provided Aidan O’Brien with his fifth victory of the week at Royal Ascot and 60th winner of the Royal Meeting with a smooth success in the Listed Chesham Stakes.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, registering his sixth win this week, the two-year-old daughter of Deep Impact was settled towards the rear of the field early on as Mark Johnston’s Nyaleti set a stern gallop in front in the seven-furlong event.

However, O’Brien’s charge kept on powerfully in the closing stages and displayed a potent turn of foot to score by two and a quarter-lengths with the long-time leader Nyaleti (10/1) battling on resolutely to finish second.

The master of Ballydoyle won this event with subsequent English and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Churchill last season and September was trimmed into 5/1 from 14/1 for the fillies’ equivalent at Newmarket next year.

Coolmore were also registering their fifth success of the week and are now one behind Godolphin in the race for the Royal Ascot Leading Owners’ Award.

O’Brien said: “You would have to be delighted with her – she learned plenty today. She is out of Peeping Fawn and by Deep Impact, so she is bred absolutely in the purple. She has a massive engine, a great traveller and quickens really well.

“Seamus [Heffernan, jockey] loved her when he rode her at Leopardstown [won by five and a half-lengths]. She was very impressive that day and what’s unusual about her is not a very big filly but she thinks she is big – she has a big personality. Like those very good ones, she has a real presence about her.

“She could be anything. Seamus was really happy with her at Leopardstown and Joseph said that she was the first two-year-old we had win first time out this year. Ryan saw her and wanted her for this race. It’s very exciting.

“You would imagine that she would stay much further in time. We might try and finish the season racing at a mile and then see where we go next year – I’m delighted that she does have the pace to run at seven.

“She could go to the Debutante and then onto the Moyglare next. She is bred to stay very well, so we were thinking of running her in the Albany Stakes, but Ryan [Moore, jockey] thought we should come to this race.”

2.30pm Listed Chesham Stakes

1 SEPTEMBER (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-8-12 Ryan Moore 11/8 Fav

2 Nyaleti (Batterhams & A Reay) Mark Johnston 2-8-12 John Egan 10/1

3 Masar (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 3/1

Time: 1m 26.70s

Distances: 2¼, sh

Tote Win: £2.20 Places: £1.20, £3.20, £1.50 Exacta: £19.80

60th Royal Ascot win for trainer Aidan O’Brien

48th Royal Ascot win for jockey Ryan Moore





CLEAR SUCCESS FOR SEPTEMBER IN THE CHESHAM

Ryan Moore, the leading jockey at Royal Ascot this week, gets his sixth winner of this year’s Royal Meeting, and owner Coolmore its fifth with September’s win in the opening seven-furlong Listed Chesham Stakes.

It was also back to back wins in the race for connections after Churchill’s victory last year.

“She’s was always happy in the race, she travelled very comfortably,” reported Moore of the 11/8 favourite. “Mark’s [Johnston] horse went out there made it real test, has gone a good gallop and has kept going. September’s run a very good race.

“She’s only had her first race a couple of weeks ago, she’s done a lot very quickly. She’s done everything right, she’s very straightforward. She is a little doll of a thing, but she travelled like the winner throughout the race.

“I never really had to get into her – and it was a good target for her to run down. She did it very nicely.

“Her mother kept getting better with racing as she got older and this filly has definitely got some of her talent. She is by Deep Impact and he won up to a mile and six, the dam was exceptional, so you couldn’t ask for a better pedigree. You would say that, as she goes further, she will get better.”

September is by leading Japanese stallion Deep Impact and out of Peeping Fawn, the winner of three Group One races and runner-up in the G1 Epsom Oaks.

September holds an entry in the seven-furlong G1 Moyglare Stud Stakes to be run at the Curragh in September.

CHESHAM STAKES RUNNER-UP LINES UP FOR A TILT AT THE CHERRY HINTON

The Mark Johnston-trained filly Nyaleti, ridden by John Egan, went down by two and a quarter lengths to the Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite September after a bold front-running show in the seven-furlong Chesham Stakes.

The two-year-old came to Royal Ascot off the back of a debut win at Salisbury six days earlier.

Johnston said: “We ran her last Sunday, we knew she was fairly good – we were staggered when she drifted so much at Salisbury because we hadn’t gone all the way to Salisbury expecting to come nowhere.

“We went there principally also to win the Tattersalls bonus as she was one of the cheapest horses in the Book One sale last year and we were determined to win a bonus with her. So we got that last Sunday and it was too late then to enter her in anything other than the Chesham here – she should have been in the Albany.

“So we’ve gone a furlong too far today. We had suspicions that that was the case before we ran her, but she’s done not bad after a furlong too far. She’ll probably go to the Cherry Hinton next. It’s the obvious race for her. She’s clearly got lots of natural speed and lots of natural ability.”

Egan was thrilled with the feeling he had on the roan daughter of Arch: “Mark thought she would run really well and she did nothing wrong. With a trainer like Mark she could go on anywhere. I knew Ryan [Moore] was on a very good one so I was always thinking he was going to come, but I stayed on well for second and I’m very happy with the run. I think she’ll improve again.”





MASAR SET FOR A BREAK

Trainer Charlie Appleby was happy with third-placed Masar in the Chesham Stakes but indicated the horse will be given time to strengthen up before returning later in the campaign.

The New Approach colt won a six-furlong maiden at Goodwood on his only previous start before stepping up for this Listed assignment.

Appleby said: “The winner is obviously a very smart filly but I’m pleased with our fellow – I thought he looked very well beforehand.

“He is a horse for the future. I’ll give him a bit of a break now before bringing him back in late summer, early autumn when we’ll step him up to a mile.

“He’ll appreciate going further but he’ll need to furnish a bit more.”

Fourth-placed Bartholomeu Dias was third to Masar in that Goodwood maiden and again finished behind that rival, this time by three and a half lengths.

Trainer Charlie Hills said: “I think our horse has improved. A furlong further and he could have been second. He’s going to stay well.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Ryan Moore, jockey of the 11/8 favourite and winner, September, said: “Similar, good to firm ground, as yesterday.”

John Egan, partner of second Nyaleti, said: “Quick.”

William Buick, on board third Masar, said: “Good to firm.”

Jim Crowley, partner of Bartholomeu Dias, said: “Good to firm. It is a bit loose on top in places.”

Adam Kirby, on board Abandon Ship, said: “On the quick side of good.”

Gregory Benoist, rider of Bustam, said: “Perfect.”

James Doyle, jockey of Gold Town, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Andrea Atzeni, rider of Hey Gaman, said: “Good to firm.”

Jamie Spencer, partner of Highlight Reel, said: “Quick.”

Seamie Heffernan, partner of Match Maker, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Charles Bishop, rider of Optimum Time, said: “Good to firm, nearly fast.”

Oisin Murphy, jockey of We Are The World, said: “Fast.”

Pat Smullen, on board Westerland, said: “It is more lively today. It has been beautiful ground all week.”

Richard Kingscote, rider of Di Fede, said: “Fast summer ground.”

Sean Levey, on board Elysium Dream, said: “Lovely, good to firm ground.”





QUEEN GREETED TO RAPTUROUS APPLAUSE

Her Majesty The Queen arrived at Royal Ascot for the final day of the Royal Meeting to rapturous applause.

Wearing a magenta coat and pistachio and rose dress by Stewart Parvin, with a magenta hat to match by Rachel Trevor Morgan, the band of the Grenadier Guards played the National Anthem as the four Royal carriages travelled down the track, applauded by the crowds.

The Queen was joined in the first carriage by the Duke of York, Stephen Knott and John Warren.

Her Majesty owns the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Dartmouth, who is favourite in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes (3.05pm) to provide the monarch with her 24th victory at the Royal Meeting.

GROUND UPDATE

The going for the final day of Royal Ascot changed to Good to Firm, Firm in Places, from Good to Firm on the straight course at 11.38am. The going on the round course remains Good to Firm.

Ascot Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels did not water the track last night and the showers expected to hit the track today have not materialised, until just before racing. This is the first going change of the meeting.

SNOANO SO BRAVE IN WOLFERTON TRIUMPH

Owner Martyn MacLeod celebrated success with his first ever runner at Royal Ascot as Snoano sprang a 25/1 shock in the Wolferton Handicap.

The five-year-old burst out of the midfield in the closing furlong and a half of the Listed race, asserting in between Elbereth and eventual third Kidmenever.

Majeed came late and with purpose but Snoano, ridden by David Allan, held on for a neck triumph.

Trainer Tim Easterby wasn’t present for his fifth winner at the Royal Meeting and owner MacLeod said: “I don’t know where he is – probably at Redcar! He rang before the race.

“It’s my first runner at Royal Ascot – not a bad way to start! It’s absolutely fantastic.

“We ran him at Ripon last time – and I know he was off the same mark here – but he just had a bit of interference in that race. It just stopped him from going forward.

“Today he was brave enough when the gap came – he darted into it.”

Snoano was bred at Minster Stud by riding legend William Carson who was on hand to greet connections in the winner’s circle.

Carson said: “He has always been a lovely little horse – a real trier.”

FIRST ROYAL ASCOT WINNER FOR JOCKEY DAVID ALLEN IN WOLFERTON HANDICAP

The Tim Easterby-trained Snoano (25/1) gave jockey David Allan his first success at the Royal Meeting in today’s Wolferton Handicap.

The pair hugged the inside rail before making a bold switch to the outer and accelerating into the lead. The son of Nayef battled on well for his rider to hold off the challenge of the fast-finishing Majeed, also 25/1, by a neck.

Allan said: “He really likes to come through horses and we set off at a good rate of knots. He doesn’t have a lot of early speed so I just brought him in at the end. I was coming through on the inside but he wasn’t happy then I switched out and the gap was there. He was very brave to go in there and he didn’t flinch it for a second.”

Of the close finish, Allen explained: “I was looking for the line if I’m honest, but I knew when we hit the line that we’d held on. It was getting a bit scary for a minute.

“He has surprised us a bit because he actually likes the ground a bit softer. He is an absolute legend of a horse and has improved again this year.

“It’s hard enough to get a good ride here so to win one is a big achievement. You come down here, take on the big boys and it is not always easy. He has done it well.”

Having arrived at the Royal Meeting on a train, Allan will be flying to this evening’s meeting at Haydock straight after the Wokingham “on a plane with Andrea Atzeni”.





SIMCOCK AND SPENCER MISS OUT ON A

SECOND 2017 ROYAL ASCOT VICTORY BY A NECK

The trainer-jockey combination of David Simcock and Jamie Spencer, successful earlier this week with Bless Me in the Britannia Handicap, missed on a second victory by just a neck when runner-up in the mile and two furlong Wolferton Handicap. A 25/1 chance Majeed closed well in the final two furlongs, the gaps appeared, but the line came just too soon.

“It was a fast pace and that is what he needs – he doesn’t often get that, but when he does he becomes a very talented horse,” said Simcock, before adding: “Another few strides we’d have been there, but I am very proud of him, he’s run very, very well.”

Of his other runner Dragon Mall, who finished ninth, Simcock said: “Dragon Mall I just find unbelievably frustrating – he’s given away 25 lengths at the start and was beaten just over two and a half lengths. It is so frustrating, but we’ll keep trying.”

Spencer said: “I’ve had a lovely run through and there are no real excuses. I suppose he was slowly away, that’s the only thing, but he’s tends to put himself toward the back anyway – he’s an older horse and he doesn’t want to get involved early. They did go very fast.”

KID GETS THIRD

The Charlie Appleby-trained Kidmenever (6/1), partnered by William Buick, was a creditable third in the Wolferton Handicap behind gutsy 25/1 winner Snoano.

The four-year-old son of Baltic King kept on well in the closing stages but could not match the finishing kick of the winner and the neck second Majeed (25/1), with a length further back to Appleby’s charge in third.

The Godolphin handler said: “I’m delighted with him. If you wanted to pick out an excuse, William probably felt he would be a bit more comfortable with some cut in the ground as it’s quick enough out there for him.

“That was a very creditable run from him after a break and I think he is a horse we will have some fun with through the season.

“We have no targets as yet and we will just see how he comes out of the race and by the looks of it, wait for a bit of better ground.”

3.05pm Wolferton Handicap

1 Snoano (M J Macleod) Tim Easterby 5-9-00 David Allan 25/1

2 Majeed (Khalifa Dasmal) David Simcock 7-8-12 Jamie Spencer 25/1

4 Kidmenever (Godolphin) 4-9-02 William Buick 6/1

4 Maverick Wave (Godolphin) 6-9-00 James Doyle 20/1

3/1 Fav Khairaat (13th)

Time: 2m 04.94s

Distances: nk, 1

Tote Win: £38.00 Places: £6.40, £5.70, £1.90, £4.60 Exacta: £1,214.40

5th Royal Ascot win for trainer Tim Easterby

1st Royal Ascot win for jockey David Allan

UNLUCKY THIRTEEN FOR KHAIRAAT

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Khairaat, sent of the 3/1 favourite, came back in 13th, and disappointed his jockey, Jim Crowley, in the Wolferton Handicap, the second race on the fifth day, of Royal Ascot.

Crowley reported: “I was a little disappointed. We had a bit of an interrupted run.

“Turning in we had to wait but when I got the gap I couldn’t take it.

“Just one of those days.”

O’BRIEN WINS HARDWICKE STAKES WITH IDAHO

Aidan O’Brien wins his sixth race of the Royal Meeting, the one mile four furlong G2 Hardwicke Stakes, with Idaho. The success sealed victory in the 2017 QIPCO Royal Ascot trainers’ title for the Ballydoyle trainer.

Of Idaho, O’Brien said: “He is a full-brother to Highland Reel, he has a fabulous pedigree and we’ve always loved him. Epsom was his first run of the year and he arrived at the track only an hour before the race [after travel problems] and he was very upset and he never got time to cool down.

“He was very unlucky in the St Leger last year, he had a lovely position in the straight,” reflected O’Brien of the Classic in which the horse unseated jockey Seamie Heffernan.

O’Brien added: “Look we are delighted – he is by Galileo and they never know when to stop improving and trying. Seamie gave him a peach of a ride.

“We were very happy coming into the race – Ben who rides him at home was over the moon with him, he felt he’d really come forward, while Matt’s done a great job with him today too.”

Of winning the QIPCO trainers’ award for the eighth time, and for the third year in succession, O’Brien said: “I am in a privileged position to be working with such people and horses, it is hard work by a lot of people day in and day out.”

O’Brien won the trainers’ title in 2016 with a joint record seven winners, and he has one chance left this year of matching that total – he runs US Army Ranger in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Of the horse’s chances, O’Brien said: “It’s very sporting of the lads to let him run, he was in the Hardwicke Stakes as well, but has been redirected to the last. He is a very classy horse.”

IDAHO GETS CHINESE LUCK IN HARDWICKE

Seamie Heffernan registered his first victory at Royal Ascot 2017 courtesy of the Aidan O’Brien-trained 9/2 chance Idaho in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes.

Third in the 2016 Investec Derby at Epsom, the four-year-old son of Galileo found plenty for pressure in the closing stages to repel the late challenge of Roger Varian’s 20/1 shot Barsanti by half-a-length.

Heffernan, riding his fourth winner at the Royal Meeting, put the victory down to a Chinese handshake before the race.

He said: “Just before I went out, I shook hands with seven or eight Chinese men and they were all looking at me, so I could see the luck!

“He was placed last year in two Classics, when he was possibly a little bit weak. He sweats a little bit like Highland Reel [full brother] and he is learning, so it was pretty easy.

“I got beat in this race last year [second, Highland Reel] when I was little unlucky as the stick got knocked out of my hand so it was nice to have a winner in this race.

“Winning here is something you could get addicted here, so I hope I could keep fuelling it.

“He ran a nice race at Epsom last time [sixth Coronation Cup] and today I followed Ryan [Moore, aboard Dartmouth], but to be fair to Idaho, he took me into the race, he was travelling so sweetly and I rode him confidently.

“I had a lovely draw and tactically, the race worked out as I thought it would. I wanted to follow Ryan and my lad’s a good stayer, so I had a nice toe into the race – we thought he would run well.”

3.40pm G2 Hardwicke Stakes

1 IDAHO (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-9-01 Seamie Heffernan 9/2

2 Barsanti (Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 5-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 20/1

3 Chemical Charge (Qatar Racing Limited) Ralph Beckett 5-9-01 Oisin Murphy 25/1

9/4 Fav Dartmouth (4th)

Time: 2m 28.94s

Distances: ½, 1¼

Tote Win: £5.70 Places: £1.70, £5.80, £6.80 Exacta: £116.20

61st Royal Ascot win for trainer Aidan O’Brien

4th Royal Ascot win for jockey Seamie Heffernan





LUCK OF THE DRAW FOR RUNNER-UP BARSANTI IN THE HARDWICKE STAKES

The fast-finishing Barsanti, trained in Newmarket by Roger Varian and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, snatched second in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes.

In his second run of the season, the five-year-old son of Champs Elysees was denied the win by half a length in the 1m 4f contest.

Varian was thrilled with his 20/1 shot: “He’s run a career best. We’re gutted not to win – he’s run so well. But he’s run a great race, very proud of the horse.

“The winner wasn’t stopping was he? But we didn’t have quite as clear a run.”

Atzeni said: “It was a great run. Probably the draw beat us, a better draw and we’d have finished that bit closer – it might have made a difference. His homework was good and the horse looked great in the paddock so we were very confident.”

NO RECORD THIS WEEK FOR STOUTE

Sir Michael Stoute will have to wait at least another year to break Sir Henry Cecil’s record as the winning-most trainer at Royal Ascot.

The Stoute-trained Dartmouth – 9/4 favourite for the G2 Hardwicke Stakes – finished fourth behind Idaho after leading for a long way down the home straight.

Stoute, who like Cecil has recorded 75 victories at Royal Ascot, said: “It was a game run. I thought it was looking good until it got really serious.

“But there you are – he wasn’t good enough on the day.”

Ryan Moore, rider of Her Majesty The Queen’s runner, Dartmouth, said: “The ground was just too quick. He ran a good race.”

Chemical Charge, a 25/1 long-shot, out-ran his price as he finished third in the hands of jockey Oisin Murphy.

Trainer Ralph Beckett said: “It was a career best – I think we can safely assume that.

“He enjoyed the fast ground but didn’t get the gap when he needed it; whether that made the difference is academic.

“He might go travelling – to the States.”

4.20pm Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

(British Champions Series & Global Sprint Challenge)

Six Furlongs

1 (3) THE TIN MAN JAMES FANSHAWE 9ST 3LB TOM QUEALLY 9/2

2 (12) Tasleet (Sheepskin C/P) William Haggas 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 7/1

3 (15) Limato (IRE) Henry Candy 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 2/1 Fav

4 (10) Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 9st 3lb Robert Winston 11/1

5 (7) Finsbury Square (IRE) (Blinkers) F. Chappet, France 9st 3lb Olivier Peslier 40/1

6 (1) Tupi (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 3lb Sean Levey 66/1

7 (9) Suedois (FR) (Visor) David O’Meara 9st 3lb Daniel Tudhope 25/1

8 (11) Aclaim (IRE) Martyn Meade 9st 3lb Jamie Spencer 25/1

9 (16) Al Jazi (IRE) Francois Rohaut, France 9st 0lb Gregory Benoist 33/1

10 (8) Kachy (Tongue Strap) Tom Dascombe 9st 3lb Richard Kingscote 33/1

11 (2) The Right Man D. Guillemin, France 9st 3lb F. Bertras 14/1

12 (14) Long On Value (USA) (Tongue Strap) William Mott, USA 9st 3lb Joel Rosario 14/1

13 (6) Comicas (USA) (Blinkers) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 33/1

14 (5) Dancing Star Andrew Balding 9st 0lb David Probert 25/1

15 (4) Windfast (IRE) Brian Meehan 9st 3lb Silvestre De Sousa 66/1

16 (19) Mobsta (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 3lb Pat Smullen 100/1

17 (13) Kassia (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 0lb Graham Lee 100/1

18 (18) Magical Memory (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 3lb James Doyle 8/1

UR (17) Growl (Sheepskin C/P) Richard Fahey 9st 3lb Paul Hanagan 40/1

Winner owned by Fred Archer Racing – Ormonde

Time: 1m 12.02s

Distances: nk, ¾, 1¼, ¾, ½, nose, ½, 1, nk, sh, 6, hd, sh, 4½, 12, 1½, 4½

Breeder: Elizabeth Grundy

Breeding: 5 b g Equiano (FR) – Persario (Bishop Of Cashel)

Tote Win: £5.20 Places: £1.90, £2.80, £1.50 Exacta: £42.20

10th Royal Ascot winner for James Fanshawe

7th Royal Ascot winner for Tom Queally

TIN PROVES MAIN MAN IN DIAMOND JUBILEE

The James Fanshawe-trained The Tin Man (9/2) gained his second success at G1 level with a thrilling victory in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Ridden by Tom Queally, the five-year-old son of Equiano was held up early on in the six-furlong event but having thread a passage towards the far-side rail at the two furlong pole, the imposing gelding stayed on tenaciously despite drifting left, to score by a neck from the fast-finishing Tasleet (7/1), trained by William Haggas in second, with Henry Candy’s well-supported 2/1 favourite Limato a further three-quarter lengths behind in third.

A stewards’ enquiry was called concerning interference between the first three horses, but the placings remained unaltered.

The Tin Man is owned by the Fred Archer Racing Syndicate, which was set up by Fanshawe’s wife Jacko, whilst the Newmarket handler trains at a yard built by the famous jockey.

The gelding also won the G1 QIPCO Champion Sprint Stakes at Ascot on QIPCO Champions Day in October and was gaining his third victory at the track. The Tin Man [groom, Oleg Sheyets] also won the best turned out award.

Fanshawe, registering his 10th victory at the Royal Meeting and second success in the contest [Society Rock, 2011], said: “I am a very relieved man. I am extremely grateful for The Tin Man, for giving a fantastic performance. This horse doesn’t tell you a thing back home. He just has a buck and a kick and does none of his homework.

“Tom gave him the most beautiful ride today. The Tin Man is a star horse and we are lucky to have him. Tom has proved that there is no man better in the big races than him and he rode the horse beautifully today – it’s great for the yard as well.

“There is no place like Royal Ascot to train G1 winners. To have a horse of that calibre, with the Fred Archer Partnership, is really exciting. The horse is so laidback but, when he produces that sort of performance, it is absolutely thrilling. He is the best older horse – I am not sure about the three-year-olds – but he has done it twice now. He won the Champion Sprint last year and the Diamond Jubilee this year. He is a very, very good horse.

“That was a huge relief as The Tin Man shows nothing at home. He is obviously a very good horse, he is the best older sprinter around now as he has proved in this race and here in the QIPCO Champions Sprint in October. I’m really proud of the horse.

“He loves Ascot, I think it’s the third time he has won here and it suits his style, as likes to come from off the pace. His acceleration really comes to the fore here. I was concerned about the ground today but Tom said when he won at Newbury [July 16] last year it was like the road, so he put me at ease about that.

“The Tin Man was the first horse we beat for the Fred Archer Syndicate and he is the top-rated sprinter, so he is a great advert for the syndicate and Fred Archer also built my yard! We have been a bit thin on the ground with runners this year, but it doesn’t matter when you have a horse like The Tin Man to get you out of jail.”

The Tin Man has potentially set up a mouth-watering clash with Aidan O’Brien’s G1 Commonwealth Cup winner Caravaggio in the July Cup [July 15] at Newmarket, for which he is a 6/1 shot with Coral and Paddy Power. However, Fanshawe is keen to see how the horse comes out of today’s contest before moving forward.

He continued: “I’ll see how he comes out of this race. He is entered in the July Cup, it’s the obvious target but we will play it by ear. Things have come right for him at Ascot this year and he is in good form at the moment. There looks to be a good three-year-old around the place [Aidan O’Brien’s Caravaggio] so we’ll see what happens later in the year.

“He is great for the yard and a great horse to have. I’m sure we will meet with Caravaggio at some point this year and let’s just hope The Tin Man is in one piece when they do meet up.”

DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES WINNING JOCKEY

The James Fanshawe-trained The Tin Man survived a stewards’ enquiry to land today’s feature race, the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, giving Tom Queally his first win of the 2017 Royal Meeting and his seventh in total.

The first three jockeys past the post were called into the stewards’ room but Queally said he was confident he would keep the race.

Queally said: “He’s a pretty great horse and exceptional in this division. He stamped his authority on them there.

“You’re only as good as the horse you’re on and it’s nice to have a horse of this calibre to come to the big meetings with. This is what it’s all about.”

This was Queally’s first Royal Ascot winner since 2013.

“James is an exceptional trainer, he’s had less than a handful of runners this week and that’s not by choice it’s because he wants to run horses that can win them. He’s a talented trainer and if he had 20 horses that were capable of being here, they’d be here.”

The former Frankel jockey paid tribute to all those who work behind the scenes: “I’m delighted for Jacko [Fanshawe] and all the team – the Fred Archer syndicate [which owns The Tin Man] is her initiative – the people in the office, on the yard, day in, day out.

“It’s hard to get rides, it’s hard to get runners and it’s even harder to have winners, so it’s fantastic.”

TASLEET PROVES HIMSELF GROUP ONE CLASS

Tasleet, stepping up to Group One company for the first time, acquitted himself with honours when second by a neck in the six-furlong G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes. He also survived a stewards’ enquiry into a couple of bumps between the first three finishers – The Tin Man, Tasleet and Limato – in the final 100 yards, the placings remaining unaltered after the enquiry.

Tasleet is trained by William Haggas and was ridden by Jim Crowley

“He’s run very well, there was little bit of a bump at the end, but he’s run well,” said Crowley of the 7/1 chance.

“I am delighted with how the horse has run,” said Haggas of the four-year-old colt by Showcasing. “To run and win on soft ground last time, and to run like that on fast ground today, proves that I have been an idiot not running him over six furlongs until today! He’s a good horse.

Of the final furlong bumps, Haggas said: “I don’t know, it’s one of those things. Jim said there was a hell of a headwind and they were all over the place, but my mate’s won the race, so I can swallow that!”

Tasleet won the G2 Duke Of York Stakes in May at York – his first run since 2015 in Group race company.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan al Maktoum, said: “He’s run a huge, fantastic race. The horse has improved this year, he had very little racing last year, but he’s just improved and improved this season.

“He has a great attitude, he loves racing and he gave his all.

“It is frustrating to finish second – to get that close and just miss – as we’ve had no winners in the week, but he is an exciting horse to move forward with.

“We know he stays that little bit further, whether Sheikh Hamdan wants to go to the July Cup or the Maurice de Gheest, which is a great idea of William’s, we’ll see. And, as we know he can handle soft ground, hopefully we come back here in October for the QIPCO Champion Sprint Stakes, all being well.”

That could be a serious end-of-season target to look forward to – the race was won in 2016 by today’s conqueror, The Tin Man.

CANDY PLEASED WITH LIMATO

There was a messy finish to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes resulting in a stewards’ enquiry – but Henry Candy, the trainer of third-placed Limato, wasn’t looking for excuses.

Limato, the 2/1 favourite ridden by Ryan Moore, looked to be a little squeezed for space as the winner The Tin Man edged left in the closing stages.

But Candy said: “Ryan said he was third best at that stage – end of story.

“If anything, he had to go pretty much too soon. He had to go a little bit early on the horse.”

Candy, though, was very pleased with Limato’s effort after below-par runs in Santa Anita and Meydan.

The trainer is now weighing up whether Limato will stay at six furlongs and tackle the July Cup – or contest the seven-furlong Lennox Stakes next.

He said: “I’m delighted with his run. It’s good to have Santa Anita and Dubai out of the way – he’s back on track.

“It will be a toss-up (next) between the July Cup and the Lennox. Ryan is rather in favour of the July Cup, which is quite surprising as he would be on Caravaggio in that.

“I know that the horse gets seven furlongs – he won the Foret and was second in that.”

Dean Ivory, trainer of fourth-placed Librisa Breeze, said: “He has been off for a while – he hadn’t had a run this year – so I’m absolutely delighted with him. We haven’t thought beyond today.”

MOTT HAPPY AFTER LONG’S RUN

Bill Mott, trainer of American challenger Long On Value, who made the long trip over from the USA for the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6F) race, was still positive even though his charge came home in 12th.

Mott reflected: “Our trip has been absolutely fantastic. Everyone has treated us with the utmost helpfulness and respect. We haven’t had a bad experience since we came here.

“Next year – or sometime in the future, we will come back.”

As to Long On Value’s run Mott said: “He certainly would have preferred to have worked into the right side [far side] of the course.

“Joel [Rosario} thought the horse would have worked better there, but we have no big excuse – it just wasn’t his day.”

Jockey Rosario, added: “He was just kind of even all the way. He didn’t have a sharp break away at the start but he was kind of OK.

“He always likes to come from off the pace.

“It looked like he didn’t like one area [side of the course] and he just stayed even all the way.”

OUT DO SPRINTS AWAY FROM RIVALS IN THE WOKINGHAM

Out Do has not won a race for two years, but the eight-year-old son of Exceed And Excel put that behind him when scorching to a half-length success in the Wokingham Handicap under jockey Daniel Tudhope and for trainer David O’Meara.

The horse, a 25/1 chance, has overcome serious injury to get to Royal Ascot and even this week very nearly found himself running at Chelmsford rather than at the Royal Meeting.

“It is brilliant,” said Yorkshire-based O’Meara. “Out Do broke his jaw two years ago and then had a bit of a bad season last year. We had thought he was coming back to himself though, the signs were there and he’d put in two good performances at Ripon and Haydock.

“It was touch and go whether we’d get into this race – Monday morning we declared him for Chelmsford, then when the confirmations for here were produced he only had four to come out for him to get a run here.

“So we scratched him from Chelmsford and hoped he’d get in here – we declared on Thursday morning and I think he just made the cut by two.

“He is a very fast horse, he won a Listed race in the past over five furlongs and we had hoped then he was going to make up into a Group race sprinter.

“There has been some debate whether he is better over five or six furlongs, but recently over five he has been lacking a little bit of pace, so back at six he looks a lot happier and he was good today.

“The fast ground is a must for him. We were happy with the draw in stall one, we were worried whether there would be any pace on that side, but a lot of the runners migrated over there.”

Tudhope on top in Wokingham thriller

Jockey Danny Tudhope was all smiles after he booted home Wokingham hero Out Do for his first ever Royal Ascot triumph.

Tudhope reported that his eight-year-old mount revelled on the fast ground and thrived as he raced in and among his rivals on the far side.

The David O’Meara-trained gelding got a lovely split between Lancelot Du Lac and Danzeno as they approached the furlong pole.

Out Do, a 25/1 shot, surged into pole position before seeing off Steady Pace, who flew through the closing strides, by a half-length.

Tudhope said: “I probably got there too soon. You are always worried on this horse.

“He idled a little bit but he did it well in the end. He put it to bed.

“On this rattling ground he’s at his best. He needs horses around him and being drawn one was ideal.

“The one thing he does is travel good. He has been campaigned over five and six furlongs – he’s not slow. He’s a very talented horse.

“It’s my first winner here – hopefully the first of many. There’s an amazing atmosphere – it’s breathtaking, really.”

JOSEPHINE GORDON JUST MISSES OUT ON FIRST ROYAL ASCOT WINNER IN WOKINGHAM HANDICAP

Josephine Gordon came within half a length of being the first female jockey since Gay Kelleway in 1987 to ride a winner at Royal Ascot.

Close on the tails of eventual winner Out Do on the far side group in the 28-runner Wokingham Handicap, Gordon and the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Steady Pace produced a pulsating finish in this six-furlong dash to be second, beaten a half-length.

Gordon said: “Hopefully, the next one [First Mohican in the Queen Alexandra Stakes] will go one closer.

“Steady Pace actually probably just missed the beat a little bit. Saeed likes his horses to be nice and handy but they went a bit quick early doors and he couldn’t quite go with them. I think that probably suited him and he liked coming through.

“Probably half a furlong out, I thought I might just get there and it’s just waiting for those gaps.”

Bin Suroor said he was confident coming into the race with Godolphin’s four-year-old by Dark Angel: “Josephine gave him a very good ride. She’s had good results for me from the end of last year and this year.

“We’ll find another handicap race for him next, the same six furlongs.”

5.00pm Wokingham Handicap

1 OUT DO (Evan Sutherland) David O’Meara 8-8-13 Daniel Tudhope 25/1

2 Steady Pace (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 4-9-04 Josephine Gordon 16/1

3 Projection (The Royal Ascot Racing Club) Roger Charlton 4-9-00 Kieran Shoemark (3) 15/2

4 Polybius (Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partnerners) David Simcock 6-9-01 Oisin Murphy 33/1

11/2 Fav Raucous (8th)

Time: 1m 13.02s

Distances: ½, nk, nk

Tote £48.70 Places:£8.90, £5.00, £2.70, £9.30 Exacta: £592.10

3rd Royal Ascot win for trainer David O’Meara

1st Royal Ascot win for jockey Daniel Tudhope





GOODWOOD THE PROJECTION FOR PROJECTION

Projection, trained by Roger Charlton and owned by the Royal Ascot Racing Club, won his race on the near side of the course but went down by a half length and a neck to winner Out Do and second Steady Pace.

Sent off a 15/2 chance, the Acclamation gelding pleased his trainer, with Charlton commenting: “I was really pleased with him, he hasn’t run since Newmarket [May 7]. The plan was always to come here but he had a little bit of a setback in between.

“It hasn’t been an easy preparation.

“His form has always suggested that there was one of theses races within his reach.

“Kieran [Shoemark, jockey] was convinced that if he had been on the far side he would have finished closer. He said they were three lengths down at halfway and nothing was going fast enough.

“He was in front for a long way and that is never ideal in these sprints – if he had had something to aim at? He was beaten half a length and a neck.

“I should think we will go for Goodwod next.”

Fourth home Polybius, delighted his trainer, David Simcock, who said: “I am delighted. These races are so competitive.

“I knew he was coming here in good order.

“It would be nice if he could pick one of these up somewhere along the line.

“I couldn’t be happier with him.”

MARK JOHNSTON’S “OLD HORSE” ORIENTAL FOX RETURNS FOR SECOND WIN IN QUEEN ALEXANDRA STAKES

The curtain came down on Royal Ascot with a thrilling finish to decide the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

The Mark Johnston-trained Oriental Fox (10/1), winner of this race in 2015 and fourth in 2016, returned to the Berkshire track to take the spoils with Joe Fanning in the saddle once again.

The nine-year-old gelding, owned by Markus Graff, ground it out in the final furlong of this extended two mile five furlong contest to beat the Willie Mullins-trained Thomas Hobson (2/1 favourite) one and a quarter lengths in second and Aidan O’Brien’s US Army Ranger a further one and three quarter lengths back in third.

This was Johnston’s second winner of the Royal Meeting after Permian’s victory in the King Edward VII Stakes on Friday.

The Middleham trainer said: “There’s nothing like it, having old horses like that, a nine-year-old gelding.

“The owner talked about retiring him towards the end of last season and I said to him ‘What else is the horse going to do? What’s he going to do but race?’

“Markus doesn’t like them to run too often, but he’s a nine-year-old who could run every week.

“We took him to Pontefract [in October last year] and I said ‘We’ve just got to be bold and run him more often and he won and that earned him another year in training.

“As he’s shown today, he’s far from finished yet. He doesn’t have many miles on the clock for his age.”

5.35pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

1 ORIENTAL FOX (Markus Graff) Mark Johnston 9-9-05 Joe Fanning 10/1

2 Thomas Hobson (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-9-02 Martin Harley 2/1 Fav

3 US Army Ranger (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-9-00 Ryan Moore 7/2

Time: 4m 49.09s

Distances: 1¼, 1¾, nk

Tote Win: £11.60 Pl: £2.80, £1.50, £1.70 Ex: £48.60

41st Royal Ascot win for trainer Mark Johnston

8th Royal Ascot win for jockey Joe Fanning





FANTASTIC MR FOX LANDS QUEEN ALEXANDRA

Evergreen nine-year-old Oriental Fox (10/1), trained by Mark Johnston, plundered the final race of Royal Ascot 2017, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, for the second time under a fine Joe Fanning ride.

Winner of the extended two miles and five furlong event in 2015, the son of Lomitas rallied gamely in the closing stages to repel Willie Mullins’ 2/1 favourite Thomas Hobson, who was seeking to follow up his success in the Ascot Handicap on Tuesday, by a length and a quarter.

Fanning, registering his first success of this year’s Royal Meeting and seventh overall, said: “He always runs a good race and has travelled round well.

“I had plenty of horse turning in and I was just worried when the Willie Mullins’ horse came upsides me, but he got his head down and battled well.

“Thomas Hobson came to me quite easily and this lad battles well – he always runs well here.

“It’s great for Markus [Graff] that he has won, he is a good owner.

“He has been a good old horse over the years and he has done it well again.

“My lad knuckled down and kept on really well – he felt really good today and I was very happy with him.

“I came here thinking he had a chance today and it’s nice to get a winner.”

Thomas Hobson ‘keen’ in finale race

Thomas Hobson wasn’t quite able to follow up his 2017 Ascot Handicap heroics in the Queen Alexandra Stakes – but still ran a bold race to finish second.

Trainer Willie Mullins was far from disappointed with the outcome and the Ebor Handicap in August at York will now come under consideration for the seven-year-old.

Mullins said: “It was a very good run – I’m very pleased that he backed up like that.

“He was quite keen after his run the other day, which didn’t help him today.

“However, things are looking good for the future for his Flat racing. We will look at York.”

Mullins also has the Melbourne Cup on his mind but Thomas Hobson’s owner Rich Ricci appears to be not quite so set on a trip ‘down under’.

Ricci said: “It’s not the be all and end all for me. He would have to go to York and go well there.

“To have a winner and a second at Royal Ascot is brilliant and we will build from here.”

OPTIONS OPEN UP FOR US ARMY RANGER

US Army Ranger, stepping up considerably in trip to the two miles and five furlongs of the Queen Alexandra Stakes after his June outing in the one mile four furlongs of the G1 Coronation Cup, galloped home in third place, beaten three lengths by the winner Oriental Fox.

“We were delighted, he’s relaxed well and handled the ground too,” said trainer Aidan O’Brien. “It opens up some options for him now.”

Explaining the reasoning behind running the four-year-old Galileo colt in the Queen Alexandra, O’Brien said: “It is an exciting race and we need to give them all chances, and he got into the conditions of the race.

“It was good for his mind, he is delighted about it. All it has done is brighten his options.”

Coolmore finished the Royal Meeting as leading owner. Although tied on number of winners with Godolphin at six, on count back Coolmore had seven second places compared to Godolphin’s six.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 ROUND-UP

Day/Year 2016 2017

Tuesday 47,629 44,235

Wednesday 41,978 40,108

Thursday 64,503 68,320

Friday 69,809 69,556

Saturday 71,088 71,572

Totals 295,007 293,791

Ascot Racecourse Statistics

General

Estimated social and media reach over the five days is in excess of 100 million*

*Estimated Social Media Reach (ESMR) is the estimated number of people who could have come across social media mentions and is based on three things:

the number of people who are talking about your monitored keyword or phrase on social media,

the number of followers / subscribers / friends they have,

and the Visibility Percentage (actual average view) for the selected social channels

Twitter

#RoyalAscot mentions – Monday to 2pm Saturday: 98.7k

5.7m impressions from 20-24 (as of 2:30pm)

8.6k retweets

18.1k likes

329.2k video views on Twitter

On average 10.6k minutes per day

Facebook

Likes increase – from 140,199 to 143,473

827.8k video views

329.6k minutes viewed (Royal videos dominate)

Instagram

180k+ views on Instagram Stories through the week

749.9k impressions

33.7k reach

35.2k profile views

160 website clicks

Website

31% increase in website visitors across the week to 380,200

25,000+ app downloads this week so far (2pm Sat).

At the racecourse

13% increase in free Wi-Fi sign-ups from Royal Ascot 2016

1,166 TV’s live onsite broadcasting Royal Ascot races, racing and betting information

Racegoers enter at a rate of 4,011 per five-minute period

More than 10K racegoers use Ascot Wi-Fi simultaneously

44 miles of additional cable installed to feed Wi-Fi, TV’s, Tills and Sound





RETIRING TRUSTEE MARK DAVIES REFLECTS

Mark Davies, who stands down as a trustee of the Ascot Authority after 15 years, reflected: “In my time we have knocked down the old stand, moved to York, rebuilt the stand, had a few problems.

“But we have now sorted those all out and got Ascot back on to the pinnacle that Ascot deserves to be on.

“I am very proud particularly of the people who work here. There is absolute commitment, loyalty and love of the place.

“I have worked in many firms and I have never seen it as it is here. It is a real testimony to the people here.

“When I look back, it is them that I will miss, from the gateman to the chairman, everyone!”

Johnny Weatherby, Her Majesty’s representative at Ascot added: “I would like to say thanks to mark Davies.

“He has been fundamental to the progress that Ascot has made, both home and abroad, in a period of considerable change for the racecourse.

“Quite simply, Mark’s contribution has been outstanding.”

QIPCO Leading Jockey Award – FINAL STANDINGS

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

RYAN MOORE 6 4 4

William Buick 4 1 4

James Doyle 2 2 2

Jamie Spencer 2 1 -

Andrea Atzeni 1 3 2

Adam Kirby 1 2 -

Oisin Murphy 1 1 2

Stevie Donohoe 1 1 -

Seamie Heffernan 1 1 -

Olivier Peslier 1 1 -

Daniel Tudhope 1 1 -

Kieran Shoemark 1 - 1

David Allan 1 - -

Gregory Benoist 1 - -

Pierre-Charles Boudot 1 - -

Martin Dwyer 1 - -

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Antoine Hamelin 1 - -

Tom Queally 1 - -

John Velazquez 1 – -

Jim Crowley - 3 3

Donnacha O’Brien - 2 -

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Pat Cosgrave - 1 1

John Egan - 1 -

Josephine Gordon - 1 -

Martin Harley - 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue - 1 -

Pat Smullen - 1 -

Padraig Beggy - - 1

Harry Bentley - - 1

Shane Kelly - - 1

P J McDonald - - 1

Tom Marquand - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Gerald Mosse - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Christophe Soumillon - - 1

George Wood - - 1

QIPCO Leading Trainer Award – FINAL STANDINGS

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

AIDAN O’BRIEN IRE 6 6 4

Charlie Appleby 2 3 4

John Gosden 2 1 3

Mark Johnston 2 1 2

Wesley Ward USA 2 1 -

Clive Cox 1 2 -

Roger Charlton 1 1 1

Saeed bin Suroor 1 1 1

Michael Bell 1 1 -

Willie Mullins IRE 1 1 -

David Simcock 1 1 -

Andre Fabre FR 1 - 1

James Fanshawe 1 - 1

Richard Hannon 1 - 1

Tim Easterby 1 - -

Richard Fahey 1 - -

David O’Meara 1 - -

Matthieu Palussiere FR 1 - -

Amanda Perrett 1 - -

Jean-Claude Rouget FR 1 - -

Richard Spencer 1 - -

William Haggas – 3 1

Roger Varian - 2 -

Sir Michael Stoute - 1 3

Andrew Balding - 1 -

Marco Botti - 1 -

Declan Carroll - 1 -

Charlie Fellowes - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Ralph Beckett - - 1

Henry Candy - - 1

Richard Hughes - - 1

Alan King - - 1

Laura Mongan - - 1

Jeremy Noseda - - 1

Sir Mark Prescott - - 1

George Scott - - 1

O’BRIEN CROWNED QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT TOP TRAINER

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien scooped the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award for the eighth time and third in succession after a final day double provided him with his sixth victory of the 2017 Royal Meeting and 60th Royal Ascot winner overall.

The victories of 11/8 favourite September in the Listed Chesham Stakes and 9/2 shot Idaho in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes today, added to the successes of speedster Caravaggio [G1 Commonwealth Cup], Sioux Nation [G2 Norfolk Stakes], globetrotting superstar Highland Reel [G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes] and three-time G1 winner Winter [G1 Coronation Stakes] earlier in the week.

O’Brien said: “I’m delighted for everybody. We’re very lucky to be able to do what we do and have these horses.

“We always hope to do well at Royal Ascot and we always try and have the horses ready for this meeting but we don’t really expect anything really – credit must go to all the team who do such a great job at home, it’s a big team effort.”

Asked what he viewed as his most exciting winner of the week, O’Brien replied: “Every victory here is very important, but I suppose you would have to be impressed with what Caravaggio did in the Commonwealth Cup.

“He had only had one easy run coming into that race at Naas and he was only just about ready to run. It was a tough race but he did it very well against some good horses.”

The six successes are just one off the record total of seven that O’Brien amassed in 2016.

Leading Owner Award – FINAL STANDINGS

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

COOLMORE 6 7 4

Godolphin 6 6 6

Qatar Racing Limited 1 1 2

Bill & Tim Gredley 1 1 1

Susannah Ricci 1 1 -

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum 1 - 2

Al Shaqab Racing 1 - -

Denford Stud 1 - -

Fred Archer Racing – Ormonde 1 - -

Markus Graff 1 - -

John Connolly & Odile Griffith 1 - -

Hat Creek Racing 1 - -

HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled 1 - -

Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache 1 - -

Martyn Macleod 1 - -

Theresa Marnane 1 - -

Bjorn Nielsen 1 - -

Rebel Racing 1 - -

Stonestreet Stables/George Bolton/Peter Leidel 1 - -

Evan Sutherland 1 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 2 1

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar - 2 -

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum - 2 -

Khalid Abdullah - 1 1

Niarchos Family/Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd - 1 1

The Royal Ascot Racing Club - 1 1

Nizar Anwar - 1 -

Khalifa Dasmal - 1 -

Batterhams & A Reay - 1 -

Ray Flegg, John Bousfield & Steve Ryan - 1 -

Saffron House Stables & K Sohi - 1 -

Biddestone Racing Partnership XVII - - 1

Jackie Cornwall - - 1

Elite Racing Club - - 1

5 Hertford Street Racing Club - - 1

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - - 1

HRH Princess Haya Of Jordan - - 1

HP Racing Who Dares Wins - - 1

Paul Jacobs - - 1

Mohammed Obaid - - 1

Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited - - 1

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild - - 1

COOLMORE TAKE THE LEADING OWNERS PRIZE

The Irish giant, Coolmore, had to rely on count-back to secure the owner’s prize at R oyal Ascot from a resurgent Godolphin, with the Tipperary entity piping its rival by the means of an extra second.

Six wins apiece but seven seconds to Coolmore as to Godolphin’s six.

Coolmore’s UK representative, Kevin Buckley, commented: “It is marvellous. It has been a fantastic week and we have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“As we all know, it is an ultra competitive week, so we are always happy to get a couple of winners.

“We were fortunate this year to have six.

“It was a very closely run race for the owner’s trophy, going down to the second places.

“Obviously, we had six winners along with Godolphin, but we thankfully had seven seconds, which put us in front.

“I think that it is quite a good idea this year that Ascot is recognising the various partnerships as Coolmore.

“We are delighted.”

Royal Ascot 2017 – winners

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

G1 Queen Anne Stakes – RIBCHESTER (Godolphin) Richard Fahey 4-9-00 William Buick 11/10 Fav

G2 Coventry Stakes – RAJASINGHE (Rebel Racing) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Stevie Donohoe 11/1

G1 King’s Stand Stakes – LADY AURELIA (Stonestreet Stables/G Bolton/P Leidel) Wesley Ward USA 3-8-09 John Velazquez 7/2

G1 St James’s Palace Stakes – BARNEY ROY (Godolphin) Richard Hannon 3-9-00 James Doyle 5/2

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – THOMAS HOBSON (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-9-10 Ryan Moore 4/1 Fav

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes – SOUND AND SILENCE (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 16/1

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

G3 Jersey Stakes – LE BRIVIDO (HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled) Andre Fabre FR 3-9-01 Pierre-Charles Boudot 2/1 Fav

G2 Queen Mary Stakes – HEARTACHE (The Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – QEMAH (Al Shaqab Racing) Jean-Claude Rouget FR 4-9-00 Gregory Benoist 5/2 Fav

G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – HIGHLAND REEL (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 5-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/4

Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) – ZHUI FENG (John Connolly & Odile Griffith) Amanda Perrett 4-9-00 Martin Dwyer 25/1

Listed Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) – CON TE PARTIRO (Hat Creek Racing) Wesley Ward USA 3-9-05 Jamie Spencer 20/1

Thursday, June 22, 2017

G2 Norfolk Stakes – SIOUX NATION (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 14/1

G3 Hampton Court Stakes – BENBATL (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 9/2

G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – CORONET (Denford Stud) John Gosden 3-9-00 Olivier Peslier 9/1

G1 Gold Cup – BIG ORANGE (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 6-9-02 James Doyle 5/1

Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – BLESS HIM (Qatar Racing Limited) David Simcock 3-8-09 Jamie Spencer 25/1

King George V Stakes (Handicap) – ATTY PERSSE (Godolphin) Roger Charlton 3-8-10 Kieran Shoemark (3) 7/1

Friday, June 23, 2017

G3 Albany Stakes – DIFFERENT LEAGUE (Theresa Marnane) Matthieu Palussiere FR 2-9-00 Antoine Hamelin 20/1

G2 King Edward VII Stakes – PERMIAN (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-00 William Buick 6/1

G1 Commonwealth Cup – CARAVAGGIO (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-03 Ryan Moore 5/6 Fav

G1 Coronation Stakes – WINTER (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 4/9 Fav

G2 Queen’s Vase – STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 11/2

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) – RARE RHYTHM (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-02 William Buick 20/1

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Listed Chesham Stakes – SEPTEMBER (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-8-12 Ryan Moore 11/8 Fav

Listed Wolferton Handicap – SNOANO (M J Macleod) Tim Easterby 5-9-00 David Allan 25/1

G2 Hardwicke Stakes – IDAHO (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-9-01 Seamie Heffernan 9/2

G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes – THE TIN MAN (Fred Archer Racing – Ormonde) James Fanshawe 5-9-03 Tom Queally 9/2

Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – OUT DO (Evan Sutherland) David O’Meara 8-8-13 Daniel Tudhope 25/1

Queen Alexandra Stakes – ORIENTAL FOX (Markus Graff) Mark Johnston 9-9-05 Joe Fanning 10/1

SATURDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

2:30pm CHESHAM STAKES (Listed Race)

The Stewards noted that approaching 4 furlongs out, OPTIMUM TIME (IRE), unplaced, shifted left-handed at the same time as HEY GAMAN, unplaced, shifted right-handed, causing MATCH MAKER (IRE), unplaced, to be left short of room, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Judge reported that the sponsorship in relation to BUSTAM (IRE), trained by John Quinn, did not comply with the Sponsorship Code of Conduct. The Stewards found the trainer in breach of Rule (A)39 and warned him as to his responsibility to ensure that the correct sponsorship is carried.

The Stewards gave permission for HIGHLIGHT REEL (IRE), trained by Michael Bell, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

3:05pm WOLFERTON HANDICAP (Listed Race)

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference inside the final two furlongs. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that there was interference between KHAIRAAT (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Jim Crowley, and RESTORER, unplaced, ridden by Martin Dwyer. They found the interference was accidental in that the horses had made contact when both going for the same gap. The Stewards held a further enquiry into possible interference on the run to the line. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that RESTORER, hung left-handed despite the rider’s best efforts, at the same time as DRAGON MALL (USA), unplaced, ridden by Josephine Gordon, had shifted slightly right-handed. As a consequence, ELBERETH, ridden by Oisin Murphy, CENTRAL SQUARE (IRE), ridden by Andrea Atzeni, and ALLEX HENRI (IRE), ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre, all unplaced, were left short for room. The Stewards found the interference was accidental.

Andrea Atzeni, the rider of CENTRAL SQUARE (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding missed the break.

Josephine Gordon, the rider of DRAGON MALL (USA), unplaced, reported that the gelding missed the break.

3:40pm HARDWICKE STAKES (Group 2)

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference approximately 2 furlongs out. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that WESTERN HYMN, unplaced, ridden by James Doyle, switched left-handed at the same time as BARSANTI (IRE), placed second, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, went left-handed to make his run and, as a consequence, ACROSS THE STARS (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Olivier Peslier, was taken off its intended line. They found the interference was accidental.

The Stewards gave permission for MUNTAHAA (IRE), trained by John Gosden, and for ACROSS THE STARS (IRE), trained by Sir Michael Stoute, to wear a hood the Parade Ring.

The representative of J S Bolder, the trainer of STELLAR MASS (IRE), unplaced, reported that the colt lost its right-fore and right-hind shoes.

James Doyle, the rider of WESTERN HYMN, unplaced, reported that the gelding was left short of room running down the back straight when the pace slowed up in front.

4:20pm DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES (Group 1)

The Stewards noted that 2 furlongs out, COMICAS (USA), unplaced, shifted slightly left-handed causing DANCING STAR, unplaced, to have to ease and clip the heels of THE RIGHT MAN, unplaced, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards held an enquiry under Rule (B)11.6 into two possible incidents of interference inside the final furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found in the first incident, approximately half a furlong out, the winner, THE TIN MAN, ridden by Tom Queally, had interfered with LIMATO (IRE), placed third, ridden by Ryan Moore which, in turn, interfered with TASLEET, placed second, ridden by Jim Crowley. They considered that the interference had not improved THE TIN MAN’s placing as the winner was coming with a strong run and over-hauling the second and third, with the distances at the line being and neck and ¾ of a length. They ordered the placings to remain unaltered. The Stewards found Queally in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he failed to take corrective action when his horse started to drift away from the whip, taking LIMATO (IRE) and TASLEET, off their intended lines. They suspended him for 2 days as follows: Sunday 9 and Monday 10 July 2017. In the second incident, on the run to the line, they found that TASLEET, had interfered with LIMATO (IRE), and that the interference had not improved TASLEET’s placing, as having overtaken the second, TASLEET always appeared to be holding it, and there was ¾ of a length between them at the line. They Stewards considered this incident was accidental as Crowley was doing his best to prevent his mount shifting right-handed.

The Stewards gave permission for LONG ON VALUE (USA), trained by William Mott, go be ponied to the start, and for KASSIA (IRE), trained by Mick Channon, to go early to post.

Having reviewed the start the Stewards were satisfied that GROWL had reared as the start was effected unseating Paul Hanagan, and was deemed to be a runner.

The Stewards ordered MAGICAL MEMORY (IRE), unplaced, ridden by James Doyle, to be routine tested. Following the race, the rider reported that the gelding stopped quickly.

5:00pm WOKINGHAM HANDICAP

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Kieran Shoemark, the rider of PROJECTION, placed third, inside the final one and a half furlongs. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Shoemark for 2 days as follows: Sunday 9 and Monday 10 July 2017.

The Starter reported that POYLE VINNIE, trained by Michael Appleby, was the subject of a third criteria failure. The trainer’s attention was drawn to the restriction incurred under Rule (B)44 and informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test.

The Starter reported that G FORCE (IRE), trained by A P Keatley, was the subject of a third criteria failure. The trainer’s attention was drawn to the restriction incurred under Rule (B)44 and informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test.

The Stewards gave permission for PROJECTION, trained by Roger Charlton, FIRST SELECTION, trained by Simon Crisford and GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE), trained by Ann Duffield, to go early to post.

David Egan, the rider of CERTIFICATE, unplaced, reported that the gelding hung right-handed.

The Veterinary Officer reported that EASTER IMPACT (IRE), unplaced, trained by Richard Fahey, had lost its left-hind shoe.

The Veterinary Officer reported that OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE), unplaced, trained by Robert Cowell, had lost its right-fore shoe.

Graham Lee, the rider of GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run.

Tom Marquand, the rider of AMAZOUR (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding suffered interference in running.

5:35pm QUEEN ALEXANDRA STAKES

Following its win in the Ascot Stakes four days previously, THOMAS HOBSON, trained by Willie Mullins, was examined by the Veterinary Officer prior to this race and deemed fit to run.

S45.

A FANTASTIC ROYAL MEETING

Guy Henderson, Chief Executive of Ascot Racecourse, commented after the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot 2017.

“It’s been another fantastic Royal meeting, and congratulations firstly have to go to Coolmore for winning the inaugural Royal Ascot owners’ competition, however, acknowledgement also has to go to Godolphin, who led for most of the way, offered stiff competition and provided one of the stories of the week – we are delighted for them. Both owners tied on six winners, with Coolmore going ahead on count back achieving one extra second place.

“Owners are the lifeblood of the sport and I would like to salute all those who have invested in the racehorses who ran during Royal Ascot 2017. It is these horses who provide our entertainment.

“The racing highlights were on the first day Godolphin’s treble, which included two Group One wins, on the 40th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed’s first winner. There were two tremendous wins for syndicates, with Heartache triumphant for the Hot To Trot syndicate and The Tin Man for the Fred Archer syndicate.

“We also witnessed one of the greatest-ever Gold Cups with Big Orange pipping last year’s winner Order Of St George, while Caravaggio’s victory in the Commonwealth Cup was scintillating.

“Congratulations are also due to Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore for their wins in the QIPCO trainer and jockey competitions.

“We’d like to thank all of our visitors this week for their patience with the heightened security, for their generosity at the bucket collections for the Red Cross, UK Solidarity and London Fire Relief Funds and local charities for those affected by recent tragic events around Britain, and for observing the minute’s silence so impeccably on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

“It has been a pleasure to work with ITV for the first time at Royal Ascot and our thanks go to the presenters and all the team behind the scenes, as indeed our thanks go to all the visiting broadcasters from around the world.

“As always, it has been a tremendous international week of racing with two winners for the United States, including the spectacular Lady Aurelia, three for France and seven for Ireland. We thank those connections and all owners for their participation.

“Finally, and most importantly, I wish to pay tribute to and thank the 200 permanent Ascot staff and 6,000 raceday staff and contractors who have worked tirelessly in very challenging conditions this week to deliver for our customers.

“We are looking forward to Royal Ascot 2018 already.”