All the news from the fifth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2018

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2018

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

FIFTH DAY, SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

GOING CHANGES TO GOOD TO FIRM ALL OVER FOR FIFTH DAY

The going for the fifth and final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2018, Saturday, August 4, has changed to:

GOOD TO FIRM

(from Good to Firm, Good in places)

There was no overnight watering,

The overall GoingStick reading at 8.30am today came to 7.6 (7.4 at 8.30am yesterday, 7.0 at 8.30am on Thursday, 6.7 at 8.30am on Wednesday, 6.3 at 8.30am on Tuesday and 6.7 at 2pm on Monday).

GoingStick – Goodwood straight at 8.30am today

Stands’ side – 6.8 (6.8 at 8.30am yesterday, 6.5 at 8.30am Thursday)

Centre – 6.8 (6.7 at 8.30am yesterday, 6.2 at 8.30am Thursday)

Far side – 7.0 (6.9 at 8.30am yesterday, 6.3 at 8.30am Thursday)

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course: Stands’ Side.

Round Course: 1m 3f & 1m 4f: Outside

Rest: Inside

Rainfall

5mm rain Friday evening/overnight.

18.3mm rain Sunday.

1.1mm rain early Monday morning

4.8mm overnight Monday into Tuesday

None since.

Forecast

Warm, dry and sunny.

TIGRE HOPING TO TAME RIVALS FOR RALSTON

7lb apprentice Sophie Ralston has the biggest ride of her career in today’s £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap aboard the Tony Carroll-trained Oeil De Tigre and is aiming to continue her 2018 unbeaten record at Goodwood Racecourse.

Ralston has won three times on the seven-year-old son of Footstepsinthesand this year, with all three victories coming at Goodwood.

The pair teamed up to land a handicap over six furlongs on May 24, before scoring readily over the same course and distance on June 8. Dropped back to five furlongs just 48 hours later, Ralston and Carroll’s charge quickened up smartly to win by a length and a half.

In total, Ralston has won five times on Oeil De Tigre from eight rides. The pair have been allotted stall 3 in today’s £75,000 event, which has pleased the Epsom-based jockey given the horse’s tendency to veer towards the far-side rail in all three of his races at Goodwood this season.

Oeil De Tigre is a 14/1 shot with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, for the 21-runner £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap over six furlongs at 1.50pm. Ralston’s career record at Goodwood is four rides, resulting in three wins and a third.

Irish-born Ralston, who has had 13 winners in total [eight this year] and is apprenticed to Epsom trainer Pat Phelan, said: “Oeil De Tigre is a fantastic horse and has helped really put me on the map.

“I’m so happy to have kept the ride on him so far this year as plenty of other jockeys have ridden him, but something just seems to click with us. I’m so privileged to ride him. Oeil De Tigre has an interesting style of running as he drifts off towards the far-side of the track.

“I think he just freewheels down the hill and wheel-spins off to the right. I think six furlongs is probably his best trip but he probably stays a bit further. It would be incredible to have a winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. I’ve had a couple of big rides at Ascot and the atmosphere of riding there has stood me in good stead for riding this week.”

Ralston paid tribute to Oeil De Tigre’s groom Sophie Coll, who rides the seven-year-old every day and was also aboard on his latest outing in a Silk Series Lady Riders’ Handicap over five furlongs at Lingfield on July 21, when he finished third.

Ralston continued: “Sophie Coll has done a brilliant job with Oeil De Tigre. She rides him out every day and really understands the horse. If Sophie has a day off, so does the horse.”

Discussing her career so far, Ralston, who can ride at 7st 7lb, explained: “I’m from Galway in Ireland and I don’t come from a racing background, but I’ve always been passionate about racing.

“I started out at a riding school in Galway and by the time I was 11, I knew I wanted to be a jockey. I did some horse and pony racing and really enjoyed that. When I finished school, I went through the the Racing Academy and Centre for Education before moving to England.

“I’ve been based with Pat Phelan in Epsom for six years and Pat is great person to work for. It’s very special to work at the home of the Derby.

“My first winner was aboard Baby Dottie [6f apprentice handicap, January 16, 2013] at Lingfield Park. It was really special and a really foggy day and I emerged from the fog to score.

“I’ve had 13 winners and need another seven winners to move down to a 5lb claim. I’m getting a lot of outside rides – my agent Russ James does a great job.”

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS AT 11.00am

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

21 BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) (Self Certificate, Not Sound)

22 DAHIK (IRE) (Going)

3.40pm Unibet Stewards’ Cup Heritage Handicap

5 AEOLUS (Self Certificate, Going)

19 QUENCH DOLLY (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

4.15pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

1 CLOAK AND DAGGER (IRE) (Self Certificate, Temperature)

6 ILLYWHACKER (IRE) (Going)

10 SLADE KING (IRE) (Going)

4.50pm Qatar Handicap

1 LAKE VOLTA (IRE) (Self Certificate, Abscess)

5.25pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap

3 KING’S PAVILION (IRE) (Going)

11 STORMINGIN (IRE) (Going)

12 KESWICK Declared at (Going)

MOORE PROVING POPULAR PICK FOR PUNTERS

Day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival was another profitable day for punters with the two best-backed horses on the card, Mirage Dancer (6/5f, G3 Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes) and the brilliant Battaash (8/11f G2 King George Qatar Stakes) both justifying favouritism. Her Majesty The Queen’s Seniority (9/2 jf Unibet Golden Mile) and Pretty Baby (3/1f G3L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes) were other well-supported winners.

Ryan Moore leads the Racing UK Leading Jockey Award with five successes already this week at Royal Ascot and punters are backing the ice-cool jockey to plunder further riches on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Moore partners the Ian Williams-trained Boy In The Bar in the opening £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (1.50pm), who has been supported into 7/1 favouritism from 10/1 with Unibet, official betting partner of the last two days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Silvestre De Sousa has enjoyed a tremendous week at the scenic Sussex venue with three winners and he partners Scottish raider Tommy G, who has attracted each-way support into 12/1 from 20/1 with Unibet.

Godolphin captured the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes with Wild Illusion on Thursday and Walton Street is a solid favourite in the Qatar Summer Handicap (2.25pm). The four-year-old son of Cape Cross finished a fine third at Ascot over 12 furlongs on June 22 and is the 7/2 market leader from 4/1. Soldier In Action, who landed the 14-furlong handicap in 2017 for Mark Johnston, has constricted in price to 7/1 from 10/1.

In today’s Group event, the £150,000 G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes (3.00pm), Investec Derby second Dee Ex Bee is weak in the market for Johnston and De Sousa. Third to Kew Gardens in the G1 Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp, France over 12 furlongs on his latest outing, the three-year-old son of Farhh is a 5/2 chance from 6/4. Given Dee Ex Bee’s weakness in the market for the four-runner event, the unexposed Sun Maiden, third in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, has shortened into 2/1 joint-favouritism with Godolphin’s Cross Counter from 5/2.

Dee Ex Bee plundered the Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden (4.15pm) at last year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival and this year’s contest looks a tricky puzzle for punters to solve. Leicester City get their Premier League season underway next weekend against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and 450,000 guineas purchase Fox Power represents Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh in the seven-furlong event. He is the 9/4 market leader from 7/2 with Unibet for Richard Hannon and Moore with Unibet.

Newmarket trainer William Haggas has also enjoyed a stellar week at the world’s most beautiful racecourse with four winners and he saddles the well-backed Restive Spirit in the Qatar Handicap (4.50pm) in the colours of Derby sponsor Investec’s Managing Director Bernard Kantor. Moore is once again on board, highlighting his enviable book of rides at Goodwood this afternoon, with the three-year-old a 5/2 shot from 3/1.

In the concluding race of this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Qatar Apprentice Handicap (5.25pm), Al Shaqab Racing will look to end the meeting with a bang courtesy of Kassar. The Roger Charlton-trained three-year-old son of Exceed And Excel plundered a mile handicap at Yarmouth last time out and is the 7/2 market leader from 4/1. Scott Dixon’s Boots And Spurs is 22/1 from 33/1.

Today’s market movers with Unibet:

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap – Boy In The Bar 7/1 from 10/1 & Tommy G 12/1 from 20/1

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap – Walton Street 7/2 from 4/1 & Soldier In Action 7/1 from 10/1

3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes – Sun Maiden 2/1 from 5/2

4.15pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden – Fox Power 9/4 from 7/2

4.50pm Qatar Handicap – Restive Spirit 5/2 from 3/1

5.25pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap – Kassar 7/2 from 4/1 & Boots And Spurs 22/1 from 33/1

A WONDERFUL WEEK’S RACING WITH MANY HIGHLIGHTS

With one day left of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival, the first four days of the five-day meeting, bathed throughout in wonderful sunshine, have provided racegoers with a brilliant week of sport, British summer racing at its very best.

There were so many great performances from Tuesday with a host of horses achieving success at Goodwood and also setting themselves up for promising campaigns ahead, but the highlight had to be the return of Battaash to winning ways. The Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old sprinter bounced back in tremendous fashion from unexpected defeat at Royal Ascot to take Friday’s Group Two King George Qatar Stakes for the second year in succession.

Owner Sheikh Hamdan was at Goodwood to see his world-class speedster ridden by Jim Crowley win by an untroubled four lengths from the admirable Goodwood specialist Take Cover in a time of 56.5s, just 0.49s adrift of the five-furlong course record. Last year’s highest-rated five-furlong sprinter on the Longines World Rankings, Battaash put himself back on course for the accolade again and future plans for the son of Dark Angel include the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes and possibly a journey stateside for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint.

Stradivarius is another horse with connections eying exciting plans after his Group One Qatar Goodwood Cup win on the opening day (also his second victory in the race), the John Gosden-trained, Bjorn Nielsen-owned and bred four-year-old setting himself up to challenge for the first-ever WeatherbysHamilton Stayers’ Million £1 million bonus. He needs to go on to win the Group Two Lonsdale Cup at York’s Ebor Festival meeting at the end of August to claim the prize.

Looking further ahead, Nieslen is hopeful that his gallant son of Sea The Stars will be back to Goodwood in 2019 to retain his Cup crown and establish himself as a truly great stayer, worthy of mentioning in the same breath as such legendary horses as Le Moss (two-time winner of the Goodwood Cup), Ardross and Buckskin.

Impressive juvenile Group race performances came from Dark Vision in the Group Two Qatar Vintage Stakes for the syndicate owners Kingsley Park 10, the Mark Johnston runner is likely to step up to Group One level next time, the fast-running Rumble Inthejungle, winner of the Group Three five-furlong Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes for owner Rebel Racing, and Land Force in the Group Two six-furlong Qatar Richmond Stakes for Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Two real crowd favourites gained deserved successes on Wednesday – the dual-purpose performer Lil Rockerfeller, ridden by the champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa, was never headed in the extended two mile, four furlong Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap, while Lightning Spear, who has always gone so close in some many international Group Ones, got his reward in the mile Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes for Newmarket trainer David Simcock, owner Qatar Racing Ltd and retained jockey Oisin Murphy. The owner’s racing manager, David Redvers, reported that it was one of his “best-ever” days at the races.

The Godolphin-owned and Charlie Appleby-bred Wild Illusion gained her first Group One as a three-year-old with her game success in Thursday’s Qatar Nassau Stakes and her second overall, while all manner of international options lie ahead for Friday’s progressive and promising Group Three winners Mirage Dancer and Regal Reality. Both are trained by Sir Michael Stoute.

There was also a Royal success on Friday – The Queen’s Seniority winning the mile Unibet Golden Mile Handicap, a second year in succession that The Queen has enjoyed a winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Seniority is trained by Newmarket trainer William Haggas, who has enjoyed a glorious week with four winners. Going into the final day’s racing, Haggas is one ahead of the 11-time leading Qatar Goodwood Festival trainer Mark Johnston. Richard Hannon and Sir Michael Stoute have both produced two winners through this year’s Festival.

Leading jockey is Ryan Moore on five winners, two ahead of De Sousa. Andrea Atzeni, PJ McDonald, Frankie Dettori and Jim Crowley have all ridden two winners apiece.

MOORE FOR THE RACING UK LEADING JOCKEY’S TITLE?

Ryan Moore aims to become the Racing UK Leading Jockey at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, a title he has won for the past two years (2016, 8 wins, 2017, 5 wins) and also in 2009 (5 wins).

His nearest rival is Silvestre de Sousa, who is on three wins and two seconds. Moore also has one second and three thirds to his name this week. Moore has six rides at Goodwood today, while de Sousa has five.

If the jockeys tie on winners, the award will be decided by count back on seconds and thirds.

The record number of winners at the meeting is 10, achieved by Sir Gordon Richards in 1947 and 1949. Richards rode nine winners in 1946 which was equalled by Lester Piggot in 1974 and Richard Hughes in 2010.

Moore was the 11/10 favourite with bookmakers to retain the title at the start of the week, with de Sousa priced at 10/1. Bookmakers believe Moore to be a shoo-in and are offering no market for the Racing UK Leading Jockey award on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Moore and de Sousa’s rides today are:

First race, 1.50pm: Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

Moore; No. 10 Boy In The Bar

de Sousa; No. 14 Tommy G

Second race, 2.25pm: Qatar Summer Handicap

Moore; No. 12 Melting Dew

de Sousa; No. 10 Soldier In Action

Third race, 3.00pm: Qatar Gordon Stakes

Moore; No. 4 Sun Maiden

de Sousa; No. 3 Dee Ex Bee

Fourth race, 3.40pm: Unibet Stewards’ Cup

Moore; No. 2 Spring Loaded

de Sousa; No. 17 Glenamoy Lad

Fifth race, 4.15pm: Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

Moore; No. 3 Fox Power

de Sousa; No. 11 West End Charmer

Sixth race, 4.50pm: Qatar Handicap

Moore; No. 5 Restive Spirit

LEADING TRAINER AWARD BATTLE

The leading trainer for the week going into the final day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival is William Haggas, who has never taken the title before.

His nearest rival Mark Johnston, leading trainer at the meeting 11 times, has won the title for the last two years (2016, 4 wins, 2017, 4 wins.)

Haggas goes into the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with 4 wins, 1 second and 3 thirds, whilst Johnston has 3 wins, 3 seconds and 2 thirds. Should the trainers tie on the number of winners count back will occur as regards seconds and then thirds. Richard Hannon and Sir Michael Stoute both have had two success so far this week.

Johnston has 10 runners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival today whilst Haggas has only two.

First race, 1.50pm: Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

Johnston; No runners

Haggas; No runners

Second race, 2.25pm: Qatar Summer Handicap

Haggas; No runners

Johnston; Five runners. No. 1 Time To Study, No. 6 Hochfeld, No. 8 Sofia’s Rock, No.10 Soldier In Action, No. 11 Watersmeet.

Third race, 3.00pm: Qatar Gordon Stakes

Haggas; No runners.

Johnston; One runner, No.3 Dee Ex Bee

Fourth race, 3.40pm: Unibet Stewards’ Cup

Haggas; No runners

Johnston; No runners

Fifth race, 4.15pm: Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

Haggas; No runners

Johnston; Two runners, No. 9 Sky Defender, No. 11 West End Charmer

Sixth race, 4.50pm: Qatar Handicap

Haggas; Two runners, No. 5 Restive Spirit, No. 7 Nicklaus

Johnston; One runners, No. 4 Vale Of Kent

Seventh race, 5.25pm: Qatar Apprentice Handicap

Haggas; No runners

Johnston; One runner, No. 6 Aquarium

LADY PROVING HOT TO TROT IN UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP

Foxtrot Lady is a solid favourite for one of the biggest punting races of the year, the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup (3.40pm), on the fifth and final day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Trained by Andrew Balding, ridden by David Probert and owned by Jeff Smith, the same combination who landed the 2016 renewal with Foxtrot Lady’s half-sister Dancing Star, the three-year-old daughter of Foxwedge is a solid 11/2 favourite from 7/1 with Unibet, official betting partner of the last two days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Spring Loaded is the second-favourite for today’s six-furlong handicap and has also been well-backed with the sponsor. Paul D’Arcy’s charge is ridden by Ryan Moore todat. The six-year-old finished a creditable ninth in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot before landing a five-furlong handicap at the Berkshire venue on July 14. Spring Loaded is a 13/2 shot from 8/1 with Unibet.

Other market movers this morning include the Clive Cox-trained Tis Marvellous, an excellent fourth in the Wokingham Handicap last time out, who is a 17/2 chance from 10/1 and Richard Fahey’s Growl, who was an unlucky fourth in the 2017 renewal of Unibet Stewards’ Cup after meeting trouble in running.

Unibet are 1/4 odds and paying out on each-way bets for the first five home in today’s race. The bookmaker are also launching the “money back* if your horse ‘wins’ the Unibet Stewards’ Cup – but on the ‘wrong side” initiative.

Punters have to a place of bet of just £1 or more on any horse to win the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. If your horse doesn’t win the race, but is the first one home from the opposite half of the draw to the winner, Unibet will refund your stake (max refund £100).

Updated Unibet Stewards’ Cup betting: 5/1 Foxtrot Lady; 13/2 Spring Loaded; 17/2 Tis Marvellous; 11/1 Silent Echo; 12/1 George Bowen, Growl, Gunmetal & Glenamoy Lad; 14/1 Gifted Master; 20/1 Solar Flair; 25/1 Eirene; 28/1 Swift Approval; 33/1 Lancelot Du Lac, Justanotherbottle, Poyle Vinnie; 40/1 Tup, Haddaf, Atletico, Open Wide, Reputation; 50/1 Watchable; Marie Of Lyon, Pettochside; 66/1 Muscika; 80/1 Barrington & Merhoob – (1/4 odds each-way first five)

ARKELL TALKS GROUND AND QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL REFLECTIONS

The going for the fifth and final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2018, Saturday, August 4, has changed to Good To Firm (from Good to Firm, Good in places) following a dry night when no watering took place.

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We didn’t do any watering last night, and if we were going to put water on track, it would have been down the straight.

“The jockeys were saying it was nice, good, fast racing ground. If we had put some water on top, it would have become loose on top and cut up badly. It wasn’t the right decision to water, so we didn’t.

“I think there is no draw bias. It is probably fairly even across the track. If you look at the GoingStick figures, they are 7.0 for the far side and 6.8 for the centre and stands’ side which would suggest that the far side is only marginally quicker. 0.2 is nothing, so it’s only a minor difference.

“The pace in the race is probably more key than anything else.

“It’s slightly cooler today and there is a minor tailwind, whether it will play a part or not, I don’t know.

“The times yesterday were about a second slower than standard apart from Battaash’s performance in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes. Battaash really let himself down and came within 0.49s of breaking the course record, so it highlights that horse are letting themselves down on the ground.

“It wasn’t absolutely rattling ground. There were some decent races and they were not muddling races yesterday.”

Reflecting on the 2018, Qatar Goodwood Festival, Arkell continued: “It’s been a great week and I’ve loved having the reins. We’ve had some great racing and I’m looking forward to settling down tomorrow and watching some of the racing with a glass of something.”

PAPERS PRAISE BATTAASH & LOOK FOR UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP WINNER

The Sun’s Favourite, its eight-page racing pull-out which has appeared on each day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, is joined today by similar offerings from the Daily Star (StarForm) and the Daily Mirror (Mirror Racing).

Favourite, flagged up on the front page of the main paper, leads off with Her Majesty The Queen’s Seniority winning yesterday’s £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile. Under the title, Sensational, with the first three words in red, racing correspondent Steve Jones starting off his report with ‘Ryan Moore is the Queen’s new Golden boy’.

Jones, also the tipster Templegate in the paper, goes for Foxtrot Lady in today’s big handicap at Goodwood, the six-furlong £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup, with a headline of ‘Lady Killer’. Inside The Sun’s pull-out, champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa talks about his rides on the fifth and final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival: ‘I ride Glenamoy Lad for Michael Wigham. He hasn’t been seen since bolting up on the all-weather in November and this will be tougher off a 10lb higher mark. However, he is trained by a very shrewd man, who has his horses in pretty good form and hopefully he can go well. There are dangers everywhere, with Richard Fahey’s Growl catching my eye’.

StarForm, boosted on the Daily Star’s back page, leads off with racing editor Patrick Weaver’s tipping piece on the Unibet Stewards’ Cup and he argues that Aoelus, second last year, can go one better this afternoon. Unfortunately, and this is an occupational hazard, his selection is a non-runner today. Chris Goulding on page two of the pull-out reports on Battaash’s thrilling win in yesterday’s G2 King George Qatar Stakes, with a headline of ‘Like a bat out of hell’ and a sub-headline of ‘Kapow! Crowley calls his sprinting ace his Batmobile.”

The Daily Mirror, which has racing on its front page through a free £1 shop bet offer on Goodwood from Ladbrokes, sees racing correspondent David Yates in his Newsboy guise tip Gifted Master in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup, calling Hugo Palmer’s charge an ‘enigma’ but saying the five-year-old is a high class performer on his day. Yates’ short Battaash report is entitled ‘Aash burns it up’.

The Daily Express, now in the same ownership as the Daily Mirror, also offers a free Ladbrokes £1 bet on its front page, while The Scout (Peter Jones) puts forward Glenamoy Lad for the Unibet Stewards’ Cup.

The Daily Mail, which offers more racing editorial than the Daily Express, gives Sam Turner, tagged Britain’s no 1 tipster, room to go over the first four races at Goodwood, with his selections being Boy In The Bar, Melting Dew, Dee Ex Bee and George Bowen respectively. Racing correspondent Marcus Townend leads off his review with ‘Odds-on favourite Battaash proved that when he gets it right no horse on the planet can live with him over five furlongs on turf as he blitzed his rivals in the King George Stakes’.

The Daily Telegraph’s report on yesterday’s racing by Marcus Armytage is headlined ‘Battaash blitzes his King George rivals’, and starts with racing correspondent Marcus Armytage quoting a Henry Longfellow nursery rhyme ‘When he is good he is very good, but when he is bad he is horrid’.

Part of Greg Wood’s first paragraph in The Guardian ‘it was as exhilarating to watch Battaash’s 56-second explosion of raw speed as it must have been to experience in the saddle’ sums up what happened over Goodwood’s downhill five furlongs yesterday. Wood’s colleague Chris Cook is another tipping Glenamoy Lad in the big race of the day.

Rob Wright in The Times, Jon Freeman in the i and the Racing Post’s page six preview all think the Andrew Balding-trained Foxtrot Lady will win the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. Each paper also praises Battaash, ‘returned to his brilliant best’ in The Times, the i quotes trainer Charlie Hills as saying ‘For me, that was a career best’ and Tom Kerr in the Racing Post opines ‘Battaash is probably the fastest thoroughbred on the planet over race distances’.

TOMMY PROVES THE REAL G AFTER 12-HOUR TRIP

It might have taken Tommy G (10/1) 12 hours to reach Goodwood Racecourse from Scotland, but he made the long trip worthwhile after landing the opening £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap for trainer Jim Goldie and the in-form Silvestre De Sousa.

The five-year-old son of Makfi was a three-quarter length second in the 2017 renewal but made no mistake in the 2018 renewal of the six-furlong handicap, keeping on in tremendous fashion in the closing stages to score by three-quarters of a length.

Winning trainer Goldie, who saddled Haweyethenoo to victory in the 2012 edition of today’s feature race, the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup, said: “Tommy G is a home-bred and was second in this race last year, when he ran a blinder.

“We thought the ground might be a bit quick, but I said to Silvestre to just let him roll and when he hit the rising ground, he kicked on

“When Silvestre became available, I thought it was perfect because he is jump and go forward type of horse. Silvestre is very good at that type of ride – he can get the rhythm into racehorses like that.

“Tommy G likes Ayr, but I haven’t run him on fast ground for a while and I thought there was a big one in him. He is in good nick and he is a nice horse.

“I like coming to Goodwood and it’s great having another winner here. Hawkeyethenoo won the Stewards’ Cup and that was a great memory.

“It was a 12-hour journey down here, but we’ve got a great team and I was delighted with the horse coming into the race as he had ate up and travelled down well.

“We came here on Thursday night – it’s great to have a winner.”

There were contrasting fortunes for Goldie as his other runner Golden Steps refused to come out of the stalls, but was deemed by the stewards to be a runner in the race.

Goldie said: “I don’t know what happened to Golden Steps. It’s very hard to watch two horses but he is one of life’s characters. We won it with the other one anyway, so that’s the main thing!”

Robert Winston, rider of Golden Steps, said: “Golden Steps just wouldn’t leave the stalls.”

DE SOUSA TOLD TO ‘JUST RIDE A RACE’ ON TOMMY G BY TRAINER JIM GOLDIE

Jockey Silvestre De Sousa rode his fourth winner at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival on Tommy G (10/1) in the opening six-furlong Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap. He is now just one behind leader Ryan Moore in the battle for the Racing UK Leading Jockey Award.

“It was a tough performance. I had a decent draw in seven, but things didn’t work out the way I want to,” said De Sousa. “My horse did not really act on the fast ground going downhill, but when he hit the rising ground, he finished off well.”

It was the first ride on Tommy G for De Sousa.

“Jim just told me to ride a race on him,” said the winning jockey. “He didn’t give me a feel going down to post, but in the race I just kept asking and he kept picking up for me.”

De Sousa has four more rides on today’s card, including Glenamoy Lad (8/1) in the Stewards’ Cup. Moore has five rides and is on the second favourite Spring Loaded (13/2) in the feature.

TIGRE TAMES ALL BUT TOMMY G

Sophie Ralston relished the biggest ride of her career as 12/1 shot Oeil De Tigre, trained by Tony Carroll, finished a fine three-quarters of a length second to 10/1 winner Tommy G in the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, the first race on day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The seven-year-old was slow away from the stalls but ran on the strongly in the closing stages under Ralston to fill the runner-up position.

Oeil De Tigre and Ralston have now run four times at Goodwood this season, winning three times and finishing second.

Ralston, apprenticed to Pat Phelan’s yard in Epsom, said: I’m delighted with Oeil De Tigre. That was amazing.

“Up until the day before yesterday I didn’t get my hopes up about even placing in the race until we got bigged up so much then I started to dare to dream that we could actually do it.

“I’m over the moon to come second, I mean that was amazing, there’s no shame in that!”

Carroll, trainer of the second: I was delighted with Oeil De Tigre. He ran very well he was a tiny bit slow from the gates but he was in there a long time to be fair.

“Oeil De Tigre finished the race off very well and it was another great performance from him.”

Joe Fanning aboard 16/1 shot Related, who finished a further half-length behind in third, said: “Related travelled well and I thought he was going to win, but he’s run a good race.”

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

1 Tommy G (Johnnie Delta Racing) Jim Goldie 5-9-03 Silvestre de Sousa 10/1

2 Oeil De Tigre (Tony Carroll) Tony Carroll 7-9-00 Sophie Ralston (7) 12/1

3 Related (Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd) Paul Midgely 8-9-06 Joe Fanning 16/1

4 Dark Shot (Chappell Rose & Radford) Scott Dixon 5-9-03 Theodore Ladd (7) 14/1

15/2 Fav Militia (12th)

Time: 1m 10.52s

Distances: ¾, ½, ½

Tote Win: £11.80 Places: £2.40, £2.60, £5.00, £5.80 Exacta:£144.70

Jim Goldie – 3 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre de Sousa – 26 Goodwood winners (14 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

GOING NEWS AFTER THE FIRST

Joe Fanning, rider of the third (16/1) Related, said: “Quick.”

Theodore Ladd, on fourth (14/1) Dark Shot, said: “Quick.”

Jason Watson, jockey of fifth Count Otto, said: “On the quick side of good.”

William Buick, rider of Maakaasib, said: “Good to firm, on the quick side of that even.”

Adam Kirby, jockey of Chagatai, said: “Quick.”

Gerald Mosse, jockey of Outrage, said: “Good.”

Ben Curtis, on board Shepherd’s Purse, said: “Good to firm – more on the firm side.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of Boy In The Bar, said: “Fast.”

Gabriele Malune, on Zac Brown, said: “Definitely on the quick side of good.”

George Wood, rider of Parnassian, said: “Good.”

Andrew Breslin, jockey of Holiday Magic, said: “Nice ground.”

Paul Hanagan, rider of Militia, said: “Quick.”

Hollie Doyle, partner of B Fifty Two, said: “It is quite quick.”

SUITS YOU SIR! GOLDIE PROVES GOODWOOD KING WITH QUICKFIRE DOUBLE

Scottish trainer Jim Goldie recorded a 142/1 double in the first two races on the fifth and final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with the victory of 12/1 shot Sir Chauvelin in the £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap.

The six-year-old Authorized gelding travelled with menace throughout the 14-furlong handicap and showed a willing attitude in the closing stages to master 9/2 chance Melting Dew, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, to score by a half-length under Robert Winston. The first two clear of the third, 10/1 shot Hochfeld.

Goldie landed the first race of the day, the Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, with 10/1 chance Tommy G.

Sir Chauvelin is a 12/1 shot from 20/1 with Paddy Power for the Sky Bet Ebor at York later this month.

Goldie, recording his fourth victory at the scenic Sussex venue, said: “Sir Chauvelin ran in this race last year, when the soft ground didn’t suit him, and he has been a great horse. He’s an athlete and hopefully that will get him into the Ebor – we will give him a nice break before that.

“Robert got there a wee bit early. He could have delayed a bit more, but he has won and that is all that matters.

“Sir Chauvelin is a superstar, he is such a lovely horse. He has run really well this season and it’s nice to come down here and win this event.

“He is probably not a York horse. He is unbeaten at Hamilton and 50 per cent here – he likes tracks like this – but unfortunately the Ebor is run at York.

“Sir Chauvelin, if he is in, would be a player in the Ebor, but he needs to show that he does like York. The Ebor has been the target since the start of the season.

“We’ve now got three weeks to prepare him. Hold-up horses can win the Ebor and it will depend on luck in running. He’s Euchen Glen’s full-brother, so well done to Mr Johnstone who bred them both – it’s a good family.

“It’s going to be a nice journey home now – we’ve got two superstars.”

9/2 favourite Walton Street was withdrawn at the start for not wearing the declared sheepskin cheekpieces. A rule 4 25p deduction in the pound applies to all bets struck before the time of withdrawal..

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap

1 Sir Chauvelin (J Fyffe, Mrs M Craig, G Thomson) Jim Goldie 6-9-02 Robert Winston 12/1

2 Melting Dew (Robert Ng) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-01 Ryan Moore 9/2

3 Hochfeld (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 4-9-06 Martin Harley 10/1

9/2 Fav Walton Street (withdrawn at start – not wearing declared sheepskin cheekpieces – Rule 4 applies – deduct 25p in £ on all bets struck before the time of withdrawal.

Time: 2m 58.34s

Distances: ½, 4½, nose

Tote Win: £16.80 Places:£4.50, £1.90, £4.30 Exacta:£90.30

Jim Goldie – 4 Goodwood winners (4 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Robert Winston – 7 Goodwood winners (2 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

WINSTON RENEWS WINNING WAYS WITH GOLDIE

Jockey Robert Winston put himself on the scoreboard at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival aboard Sir Chauvelin (12/1), trained by Jim Goldie, in the £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap, winning by a half-length from Melting Dew.

“Fair play to Jim he has come all the way down from Scotland and he’s picked up the first two races,” said Winston. “I rode a lot for him in my younger days, on Indian Spark and good horses like that. Obviously I am based down south now, but thanks for Jim for putting me up.

“I have been finishing in front of this horse on a couple of occasions, but I have seen plenty of him and he is a horse with a lot of talent. Everything dropped right for him today.

“He is very consistent. You only have to look at the races he has been running in and the horses he has been running against. He has been putting some big performances in.

“They went a really nice gallop here, and I ended up in a lovely position coming down the hill – he just found himself travelling very strong, everything else was off the bridle and I just picked my way through.

“He loves Hamilton, so Jim brought him down here because it’s a very similar track and he thought that the horse had a big chance. Things have dropped right for him.

“I probably ended up in front too early, but when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. He battled on really well up the hill.

“It is a lovely prize – it is tough to get one winner at Glorious Goodwood, so to get two… well done to Jim.”

With a winners’ four pound penalty, Sir Chauvelin could get a run in the one mile and six furlong Sky Bet Ebor at the York Festival, however Winston will be unlikely to be able to ride as he will be committed to Stratum, whom he partnered in July to win the two-mile JLT Handicap at Newbury for trainer Willie Mullins and owner Tony Bloom.

MELTING RUNS INTO ONE TOO GOOD

Melting Dew (9/2), trained in Newmarket by Sir Michael Stoute, came home a half-length second to 12/1 chance Sir Chauvelin, in the £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap over a mile and six furlongs.

Stoute commented: “He ran a blinder but found one to good at the weights.”

Ryan Moore, jockey of the Cacique four-year-old, added: “He ran very well.”

Martin Harley, jockey of third-placed Hochfeld (10/1), who was a further four and a half-lengths back, said: “I’m very happy. It was my first time riding the horse and he got into a good rhythm, went a nice even gallop all the way.

“He kept finding, a typical Mark Johnston horse who is very tough. I think he could be a real nice horse next year.”

CROSS COUNTER WINS THE G3 QATAR GORDON STAKES FOR GODOLPHIN

The Godolphin-owned Cross Counter won the Group Three one mile and four furlong Qatar Gordon Stakes in impressive fashion and a track record time of 2m 31.39s. A first Group race success for the three-year-old colt, Cross Counter was the clear four-and-a-half length winner from the Investec Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee.

Alex Merriam assistant to winning trainer Charlie Appleby, said: “It was a very nice performance, very impressive. He has done everything right, it is all going the right way and he won a handicap at Ascot last time very nicely. He only started up and had his first run in December, so he’s improving all the time. He’s a big raw horse and I think there is some more improvement to come.

“He’s been gelded – he was a bit of a boy back in the day and Charlie thought it was the best thing to do.

“He’s seen out this trip really well, and liked the ground as he is by Teofilo. Speaking just now to Charlie, a trip to Australia might be in his sights.”

As regards the lack of cheekpieces fitted on the Godolphin runner Walton Street in the preceding Qatar Summer Handicap leading to the horse’s withdrawal at the start, Merriam said: “It was a genuine mistake. Unfortunately, the horse was on his way to the start when it was noticed, and as he had stepped on to the racecourse, it was the only course of action to be taken.”

CROSS KEEPS ON PROGRESSING FOR THE BOYS IN BLUE

Godolphin’s 7/4 shot Cross Counter glided to an impressive success in the £150,000 G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes in a course record time of 2m 31.39 under William Buick for trainer Charlie Appleby.

The three-year-old son of Teofilo made all of the running in the 12-furlong event and made it four wins from six career starts as he readily drew clear of 6/4 favourite Dee Ex Bee, scoring by four and a half-lengths.

Cross Counter is a 20/1 shot for the Melbourne Cup at Flemington in November with Paddy Power.

Buick, who partnered Wild Illusion to victory in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for Godolphin earlier in the week, said: “It was a lovely performance from Cross Counter. Charlie has brought him on lovely and he’s not the finished article yet, so there is more to come.

“He has opened up a lot of doors with this win. He is going to stay in training and is only going to keep progressing. I think he is very talented and he put a long distance between himself and his rivals.

“We didn’t go an end-to-end gallop but it was an even gallop and it wasn’t a falsely-run race by any means. He managed to quicken off the front again, which is always a very good sign.

“It was a track record and was a quality performance. He beat a top-quality stayer in Dee Ex Bee in second and it was great that he could make the step-up to this grade.

“Cross Counter quickened off the front. He gave me a nice feel and it was nice to see him win like that today.

“He was relentless to the line and I thought that it was a very good performance.

“Cross Counter is only going to keep on progressing and he’ll make a lovely horse next season. It’s lovely for a horse like him to keep on progressing through the ranks.”

3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

1 Cross Counter (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-01 William Buick 7/4

2 Dee Ex Bee (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Silvestre De Sousa 6/4 Fav

3 Bombyx (Anthony & Victoria Pakenham) James Fanshawe 3-9-01 Daniel Muscutt 8/1

Time: 2m 31.39s (new course record previous one Presenting 2m 31.57s on July 25, 1995)

Distances: 4½, 8

Tote Win: £2.60 Exacta: £4.80

Charlie Appleby – 21 Goodwood winners (8 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

William Buick – 61 Goodwood winners (21 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

DERBY SECOND SECOND AGAIN

6/4 favourite Dee Ex Bee, who has not got his head in front this season, recorded another silver when coming home four and a half-lengths adrift to 7/4 chance Cross Counter, who made all and set a record time, in the G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes.

Dee Ex Bee, second in the G1 Investec Derby, finished seventh of 12 in the G1 Irish Derby and last time out came home third in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Mark Johnston, trainer of the Farhh colt, commented: “It was slightly predictable. He just doesn’t have the gears on faster ground.

“Straight out of the gates he has been on and off the bridle, and never been able to get into a rhythm. Silvestre said when they got to the top off the hill and he was starting to make some use of him he just wasn’t quick enough down the hill to get into it.

“More cut in the ground and more stamina – simple as that. The St Leger is still on.

“We wouldn’t go to the G2 Great Voltiguer (York) if the weather stays like this but we will leave him in in case it comes up soft. Otherwise, it could well be straight to the St Leger.

“We are not under any pressure to run him again. He will only run again if everything is ideal.

“He has never disgraced himself even when conditions are against him – as Silvestre said there is a big one in him.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Dee Ex Bee, added: “He would appreciate a bit of give in the ground.”

James Fanshawe, trainer of the third Bombyx, said: “He ran very well. He got a bit squashed with two furlongs to go and he was never quite the same after, wether that made a difference I don’t know.”

Daniel Muscutt, Bombyx’s jockey, added: “He travelled well, no excuses really.”

TRAINER HUGO PALMER WINS HIS FIRST STEWARDS’ CUP

Gifted Master took his career earnings to just shy £750,000 with his short-head victory in the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup, his winners’ prize being £155,625. Always near the front of the field, he was headed two furlongs out, but jockey Jason Watson kept his cool and produced the horse to put his head on the line to win in a fast 1m 9.56s

It was a first win in the famous handicap for Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer, who has trained this horse since he was bought as a yearling.

“He has won all his handicap outings now!” said Palmer. “He was our first two-year-old winner of the year as a juvenile when he won at the Craven meeting in April, he finished his two year-old season rated 112 and he has been rated that at two, three and four and now at five and now he has just won a Stewards’ Cup off top-weight.

“A huge word has to go to the jockey – I wanted a high draw but not perhaps as a high as we got and I told him that and to gravitate across to the middle of the track to where we thought the nicest ground was. Jason [Watson] wasn’t remotely flustered when he was headed, he was strong, he was cool, he was calm – easy for a young lad to get going too quick.

“It was lovely – it has been a plan for a long time and I spoke to his agent Tony Hide three weeks ago that I’d like Jason to ride Gifted Master in the Stewards’ Cup. The horse needed a career-best even with a claim – I spoke to Pat Smullen at length as we thought about bringing someone over from Ireland. But Andrew Balding didn’t need Jason and I have been impressed with his riding this season – I am even more now!

“I have been getting nervous as Jason’s winners have gone from 38 to 45 to 48 and I think that is his 50th winner. I was getting nervous about his five pound claim disappearing; I think I would still have used him if it had gone down to three pounds, but as we only won a couple of inches it might have made the difference!

“I wasn’t sure that we’d won until I saw the slow-mo. I watched the race with Jono Mills, who bought the horse, and said that we’d still run really well off top-weight as I thought we were second.

“Who knows where next? He is a Group Two and Group Three horse – we’d probably look at the Listed Hopeful Stakes back at Newmarket, he might have lost his penalty by then which is what has cost him his Listed races so far – he’s a solid 110 – 112 horse. We’ve exposed his limitations in the Group One company and it’s not fair to ask him that – he is a horse who is so generous. We’ll look at races we’ve won before, but we’ve no plans beyond today so far.

“Gifted Master is unbeaten in handicaps – I was saying it tongue in cheek before the race because he has only run in one but he has now won a Stewards’ Cup off top-weight. He was a Group horse in a handicap and has real class – he’s been a real star for us.

“He’s been through some tough times and we’ve given him some pretty tough assignments and he seems to forgive that every time and come back. He’s won maidens, two handicaps, Group 2s – his CV reads pretty well.

“He’s been a massive part of my stable, it doesn’t happen to many Flat trainers. When you get the good ones they perhaps don’t last or they are not that sound – he’s been there that long. He won the last two runnings of the Tattersalls Millions – he won the two-year-old race and then the three-year-old race. Off the top of my head, he’s nearly won three-quarters of a million in prize-money and for a 111-rated sprint handicapper, it’s a phenomenal amount of prizemoney. He’s a winner over five furlongs to a mile, he’s been special for us.

“He is given a phenomenal ride every morning by Ray. He is not an easy horse to ride – he is difficult and he is fizzy, you can’t take any chances and some people have ridden him and said, ‘Oh God, I am not riding him again!’ Ray is incredibly patient with him and just sits on him and lets him get on with it. They have a great relationship. Don’t underestimate how important that is – it is the little things every day. Ray led him up today – I am delighted for him.

“Gifted Master did not have a hard race at Royal Ascot, but he was not himself after for three weeks, but he has come back and back and certainly last week and this was getting there. In the morning when I ask Ray how he is and there is a look of fear on his face and he says, ‘He has nearly killed me boss’, then I know we can go back to the races.

“It is lovely for his owner Dr Ali, who is has been under the weather for the last couple of weeks. He is back in the UK for the first time in a few weeks, it is lovely that he has something to smile about.”

MAGIC MAN WATSON PRODUCES GIFTED RIDE ON MASTER

Jason Watson has been a man in demand this season and he proved why with an impressive ride aboard 20/1 shot Gifted Master, trained by Hugo Palmer, who recorded a last-gasp success in the 26-runner £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood this afternoon.

Top-weight Gifted Master was up with the pace throughout the six-furlong contest and ran on strongly in the closing stages to snatch victory by a short-head from Declan Carroll’s 25/1 shot Justanotherbottle in second.

Watson is apprenticed to Andrew Balding and has ridden 48 winners from 309 rides in 2018, a 15% strike-rate. He rode out his 5lb claim with today’s big-race success, his 50th in all.

Watched in the crowd by his mum Jenny and dad Tim, Watson, who is from Brighton and is just 18, said: “I’m just in shock. Gifted Master is such a brave and talented horse. I was very lucky to get the ride for a great trainer and a lovely owner.

“I got the ride on Gifted Master a couple of weeks ago. I was originally down to ride Foxtrot Lady, but my agent Tony Hind said it was worth riding Gifted Master in this race as he thought he had a good chance.

“This time last year, I was sat at home watching this on the television. I never thought I would win this race, let alone win it, so it is a great feeling.

“I haven’t had many rides at Goodwood and it is a very tough track to ride, but looking at his form, he stays a mile and I thought I would sit on him and make my challenge late and it paid off.

“Gifted Master is as game as anything. I was a little worried that we had got beat but I knew he stayed and he is as tough as old boots.

“I’m 18. My parents Tim and Jenny are here and I’m from Brighton. I joined Andrew Balding’s yard two years ago. Gary Moore and Suzy Smith deserve big credit as they rang Andrew up and put a good word in for me.

“I went up there, cantered up the gallop and he offered me the opportunity to be an apprentice for him one day.

“I’ve been very fortunate to get good rides. So many people have helped me out in the past year and I can’t believe how well it has gone – hopefully it will continue.

“People were asking me at work this morning about how I would celebrate and I had all these ideas in my head, but it was such a tight finish and I wasn’t sure if I had won.”

JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE SECOND TO THE MASTER

The Declan Carroll-trained Justanotherbottle, a 25/1 chance, was caught close home and beaten a short-head into second by the 20/1 Hugo Palmer-trained Gifted Master, in the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup, the feature race on the final day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Carroll, said: “It is hard coming second, but I am delighted. He could get into the Ayr Gold Cup and we would go there next. He ran in the Portland (3rd Doncaster) last year but I think that is too close to Ayr.

“He is getting better with age, but he comes from a tough family so that is no surprise.

“I have got to drive the box home but I will have a drink after that”

5lb claimer Ger O’Neill, on board the Intense Focus four-year-old, added: “He took me into the race. I didn’t want to come off the bridle too soon as we wanted to see if he got six. I would say he would improve for that and that he would want six furlongs from now on. He is getting better and better as he gets older so there is a lot to look forward to.”

Richard Fahey, trainer of the 9/1 third, Growl, who was fourth in this race last year, commented: “All of ours (Growl placed third, George Bowen who came fifth and Marie Of Lyon 12th) just didn’t get the greatest of passages.

“I think on slower ground you’d see a better horse in Growl. We’ll head to Ayr with him next.

“George Bowen got a bit unlucky, got knocked over at the start and that probably cost him the race and the filly Marie Of Lyon’s saddle slipped – so not my year!”

Paul Hanagan, Growl’s rider, added: “He’s run an absolute blinder. He was just drawn low and there wasn’t really anything that could take me there. It all happened over the other side, so we were a little bit unlucky but he’s ran a super race.”

3.40pm £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f –

Finishing Order

1 25 GIFTED MASTER (IRE) 5 9-06 Blinkers Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer Jason Watson (5) 20/1

2 7 JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE) 4 8-10 Steve Ryan & M J Tedham Declan Carroll Ger O’Neill (5) 25/1

3 10 GROWL 6 8-13 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey Paul Hanagan 9/1

4 4 SOLAR FLAIR 6 8-01 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight William Cox (5) 25/1

5 12 GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 6 9-01 (6lb ex) Visor M A Scaife Richard Fahey Sebastian Woods (5) 11/1

6 9 FOXTROT LADY 3 8-10 (6lb ex) Jeff Smith Andrew Balding David Probert 9/2 Fav

7 19 SPRING LOADED (IRE) 6 9-06 (6lb ex) Rowley Racing Paul D’Arcy Ryan Moore 8/1

8 11 SILENT ECHO 4 8-13 P C F Racing Ltd Peter Hedger Joe Fanning 7/1

9 18 POYLE VINNIE 8 8-04 Blinkers Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr James Sullivan 40/1

10 2 GLENAMOY LAD 4 8-09 Eye Shields, Tongue Strap V Healy Michael Wigham Silvestre De Sousa 14/1

11 13 GUNMETAL (IRE) 5 8-12 Ne-Chance & Mr L O’ Kane David Barron Ben Curtis 11/1

12 6 MARIE OF LYON 4 8-04 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey Connor Murtagh (5) 40/1

13 16 OPEN WIDE (USA) 4 8-06 Blinkers George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett Hayley Turner 40/1

14 28 REPUTATION (IRE) 5 7-11 Visor Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn Thore Hammer Hansen(7) 50/1

15 27 WATCHABLE 8 8-12 (6lb ex) Cheek Pieces Hambleton Racing Ltd & P Bamford David O’Meara Martin Harley 50/1

16 20 ATLETICO (IRE) 6 8-06 Cheek Pieces Alan Spence Roger Varian Yuga Kawada 66/1

17 3 SWIFT APPROVAL (IRE) 6 8-03 JLM Racing Stuart Williams George Wood 25/1

18 14 HADDAF (IRE) 3 8-11 Saif Ali James Tate William Buick 50/1

19 15 LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 8 9-05 Hood Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory Robert Winston 25/1

20 26 TUPI (IRE) 6 8-11 Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes Richard Hannon Harry Bentley 33/1

21 1 PETTOCHSIDE 9 8-09 P Cook John Bridger Hollie Doyle 40/1

22 23 MERHOOB (IRE) 6 7-11 Cheek Pieces Gerry McGladery John Ryan Darragh Keenan(7) 100/1

23 22 MUSCIKA 4 8-06 Visor Gallop Racing & Dynast Racing David O’Meara Sam Hitchcott 66/1

24 24 BARRINGTON (IRE) 4 7-12 Frank McAleavy Michael Appleby Andrew Breslin (7) 66/1

25 5 TIS MARVELLOUS 4 9-01 Tongue Strap Miss J Deadman & S Barrow Clive Cox Adam Kirby 8/1

PU 17 EIRENE 3 8-11 Michael Yarrow Dean Ivory Charles Bishop 20/1

26 ran

Non-Runners: 5 AEOLUS (Self Certificate, Going); 19 QUENCH DOLLY (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

Time: 1m 09.56s

Distances: sh, 1½, ½, nose, sh, sh, hd, nk, nse, ¾, 1¼, ½, sh, hd, hd, sh, ¾, hd, nk, hd, 2½, ½, 2¼, 1½

Tote Win: £22.20 Places: £4.60, £6, £2.60, £5.60 Exacta: £759.70

Hugo Palmer – 7 Goodwood wins (4 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jason Watson – 2 Goodwood wins (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

HAZZARD PROVES A MENACE TO RIVALS

The Paul Cole-trained Duke Of Hazzard showed a willing attitude to land the £30,000 Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden under David Probert.

The 11/4 shot, owned by Fitri Hay, travelled stylishly into contention in the home straight and when challenged by 7/1 shot Sky Defender, the two-year-old son of Lope De Vega found plenty for pressure to score by a half-length in the seven-furlong event.

Cole, said: “Duke Of Hazzard ran really well in the Chesham at Royal Ascot, before finishing second in a hot maiden at Salisbury and we thought he had come on from that run.

“He drew away nicely there when he was challenged and he will probably go to Deauville for a Listed event now in about two weeks. It is worth a lot of money and I think he will improve for the step up to a mile.

“Historically, I’ve won a few races in the past here at Goodwood and it’s great to be back in the winner’s enclosure.”

Dr Jim Hay, husband of the owner Fitri Hay, commented: “It was a super ride from David Probert and we are very, very pleased. Duke Of Hazzard was third in the Chesham and we think a lot of this horse, so today just proved it. He probably needs a mile now.

“He was in the lead for quite a long while and I think he just idled out in front. When the other horse came alongside him, he quickened up again – I think he needs a mile.

“We will be in Arlington next Saturday with Deauville for the Arlington Million and this keeps us busy, but Goodwood is the most special place.

Fitri Hay added: “It’s been a lovely week and we couldn’t ask for more.”

DUKE PROVES A DANGER WITH GOODWOOD SUCCESS

David Probert was out of luck on 9/2 favourite Foxtrot Lady in the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup, but was in the winner’s enclosure thanks to 11/4 shot Duke Of Hazzard’s gutsy display in the £30,000 Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden for trainer Paul Cole.

The two-year-old son of Lope De Vega travelled ominously into contention into the home straight and responded willingly to Probert’s urgings when challenged by 7/1 shot Sky Defender, eventually scoring by a half-length in the seven-furlong contest.

Probert said: “Duke Of Hazzaard third in the Chesham is obviously rock solid. He was able to jump and come across from that wide draw today.

“When I asked him he responded well. I think and extra furlong is going to be spot on for him

“Duke Of Hazzard was very tough. He jumped very nicely from a wide draw and I was able to get across and get a nice lead early on.

“He got into a very nice rhythm and was pretty tough when I needed him in the last furlong, he stuck to his guns well.

“He got headed but was tough under pressure. I think he will appreciate another furlong and you will see him at his best then.

“He had the best form going into this race and I think he is going to improve with age. He will be a very nice miler next year and seems to enjoy this ground.”

4.15pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

1 Duke Of Hazzard (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 2-9-00 David Probert 11/4

2 Sky Defender (Hamid Rashed Bin Ghedayer) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 William Buick 7/1

3 Fox Power (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 2/1 Fav

Time: 1m 25.48s

Distances: ½, 2¾

Tote Win: £3.30 Places: £1.20, £1.90, £1.30 Exacta:£23.50

Paul Cole – 106 Goodwood winners (36 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

David Probert – 22 Goodwood winners (9 at Qatar Racing Festival)

DEFENDER DUKES IT OUT WITH HAZARD BUT COMES OUT SECOND

7/1 Chance Sky Defender, who went down battling by half-a-length to Duke Of Hazard 11/4 in the Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden, the fifth race on the card, pleased connections on his debut, with the 2/1 favourite Fox Power, a further two and three quarter-lengths back in third.

Charlie Johnston, assistant trainer to his father, Mark, reflected: “We’re very pleased the winners has run to a very good level before and he’s had four previous runs.

“I thought we were coming to win the race a furlong out, but experience just told in that last 50 yards. He’ll come on plenty for that run.

“He’s a very very laid back horse at home and here today. You’d of thought he’d had a hundred runs before today. All being well, he’ll go to the Convivial Maiden (York, August 24) next and it’ll take a good one to beat him there.”

William Buick, rider of Sky Defender, added: “I’m very pleased with him – the winner has got quite a high rating so it was a lovely run from him.”

EXCELLENT WEEK

Alex Eade, General Manager of Goodwood Racecourse, is very pleased with how the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival has gone.

He said after the end of racing: “We have enjoyed an excellent week, aided by the beautiful weather.

“The racing has been superb across all five days, with some brilliant performances from the likes of Battaash, Wild Illusion, Dark Vision and Cross Counter.

“Stradivarius winning his second Qatar Goodwood Cup was a major highlight, as was Lightning Spear, a real Goodwood favourite, landing his first Group 1 in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

“The atmosphere across the course has been really relaxed and trouble free. Racegoers have been giving us some wonderful feedback, with the new Champagne Bar being extremely well-received.

“We have also had a large number of press and media on-site and are grateful for the excellent coverage that they have given us, with particular praise for ITV Racing, who have once again portrayed Goodwood in all its glory.”

CROWD FIGURES AT THE 2018 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

YEAR/ 2018 2017 +/-

DAY

TUESDAY 12,813 13,394 -581

WEDNESDAY 14,907 16,582 -1,675

THURSDAY 21,906 22,023 -117

FRIDAY 24,207 24,134 +73

SATURDAY 25,000 sold out 25,000 sold out same

Totals 98,833 101,133 -2,300

KENT SCORES FOR FANNING

Joe Fanning registered his first victory of this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival with the nose success of the well-supported 5/2 favourite Vale Of Kent in the seven-furlong Qatar Handicap.

The three-year-old son of Kodiac was a neck second at Goodwood on Wednesday in the Goodwood Racehorse Owners and Fanning was delighted with the three-year-old’s performance in today’s event.

Fanning said: “Vale Of Kent is a tough horse.

“He ran well at Goodwood the other day when he finished second.

“He pulls up a little bit in front but is a strong traveller, so I thought that he would win today.

“I thought that I had won a bit cosier than I did.

“Seven furlongs is a good trip for him.”

4.50pm Qatar Handicap

1 Vale Of Kent (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-02 Joe Fanning 5/2 Fav

2 On The Warpath (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-8-13 William Buick 7/1

3 Nicklaus (Highclere Throughbred Racing) William Haggas 3-8-09 Charles Bishop 7/1

Time: 1m 24.46s

Distances: nose, 1¼

Tote Win: £3.30Places:£1.50, £2.40, £2.20 Exacta:£23.80

Mark Johnston – 143 Goodwood winners (78 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Joe Fanning – 47 Goodwood winners (18 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

WARPATH DOWN BY A NOSE TO KENT

7/1 chance On The Warpath just failed to beat to 5/2 favourite Vale Of Kent, in the seven-furlong Qatar Handicap, the sixth race on the card of the final day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer to Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby, said: “I am happy enough. He is improving with each run. I think if the ground was a little softer it might suit him.”

On The Warpath’s jockey William Buick, added: “He ran well.”

THE NIGHT PORTER TURNS THE LIGHT OFF AT GOODWOOD

Apprentice Scott McCullagh registered his first winner at Goodwood following the 7/1 success of Mick Channon’s The Night Porter in the concluding race of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £25,000 Qatar Apprentice Handicap over nine furlongs.

The three-year-old son of Sixties Icon ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a half-length.

McCullagh said: “It’s been a great week. I had a winner on Thursday at Epsom and to get a winner at Goodwood is a dream come true.

“At home, The Night Porter is a bit on it. I just wanted to jump out and get him relaxed and educate him.

“I came through them lovely and he won well. I’ve been with Mick Channon for two months and I couldn’t have dreamed of a better start.

“It’s a great help to have my Dad [Niall McCullagh] a Classic winning jockey on my side.

“Ever since I was a baby, I was always on horses. My granddad was a trainer, I rode out for Mick Halford back in Ireland, but just found it very hard back at home.

“That was my five winner and I hope I have a good career going forward.”

5.25pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap

1 THE NIGHT PORTER (Mick Channon) Mick Channon 3-8-04 Scott McCullagh 7/1

2 Kassar (Al Shaqab Racing) Roger Charlton 3-9-02 Adam McNamara 11/4 Fav

3 Aquarium (Kingsley Park Owners Club) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Andrew Breslin (5) 12/1

Time: 1m 53.34s

Distances: ½, 1¾

Tote Win: £8.30 Places: £2.70, £1.80, £4.30 Exacta:£47.00

Mick Channon – 112 Goodwood winners (15 at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Scott McCullagh – 1 Goodwood winner (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

JOHNSTON LEADING TRAINER, MOORE LEADING JOCKEY AT THE 2018 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

The result of the Qatar Handicap, race six on the final day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival, proved to be decisive in the Leading Trainer Award battle.

The winner, Lake Volta, gave trainer Mark Johnston his fourth winner of the week, equaling William Haggas’ total.

However, Johnston has also had five horses finish second over the five days compared to Haggas’s one and this put the Yorkshire-based handler at the top of the trainers’ list. It is the 12th time that Johnston has won the Qatar Goodwood Festival trainers’ title and his third victory in succession.

He said: “It’s great. We come here every year – I kept telling Charlie (son and assistant) all last week, just like Royal Ascot, you’ve got to take the horse where it has got the best chance – you can’t save it for Goodwood.

“We’ve come with a strong team so it’s great to come out on top again. It has been a little frustrating over the last two days – we’ve had a few second places – so it’s great to get this win. It is a big team effort.”

Ryan Moore, the Racing UK Top Jockey with five winners ahead of runner-up Silvestre de Sousa on four, has donated his £1,000 prize to the Stevie Fisher Trust.

It is Moore’s third Qatar Goodwood Festival title in a row and his fifth in total.

Moore, who also won a subscription to Racing UK and a deluxe Goodwood hamper, donated his £1,000 cash prize to the Trust, set up to raise funds for Stevie Fisher, a friend of the Moore family and Sire De Grugy’s former farrier.

Fisher, who suffered a debilitating stroke four years ago has now been left with “Locked In’ Syndrome”, which means he can only move his head and communicate via moving his eyes.

SATURDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1:50pm QATAR STEWARDS’ SPRINT HANDICAP

Permission was given for CHAGATAI (IRE), GOLDEN STEPS (FR) and MILITIA to go early to post. The Starter reported that CLASSIC SENIORITY refused to enter the stalls. Marjorie Fife was informed that as it was the third occasion within the previous 12 months the gelding had been reported, CLASSIC SENIORITY would not be able to have a stalls test for 6 months. Having reviewed the start the Stewards were satisfied that GOLDEN STEPS (FR) had refused to race and was deemed to be a runner. The Starter reported that GOLDEN STEPS (FR) was reluctant to leave the stalls and virtually refused to race. Jim Goldie was interviewed and shown recordings of the start. The trainer was informed that any future similar behaviour from the gelding may result in the horse being reported to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority. Following the race Silvestre De Sousa reported that the winner TOMMY G hung left handed throughout and the Veterinary Officer reported that OUTRAGE, unplaced, had mild heat stress post race. Simon Crisford reported that MAAKAASIB, unplaced, was unsuited by the good to firm ground and would prefer an easier surface.

2:25pm QATAR SUMMER HANDICAP

Permission was given for ON TO VICTORY and PLATITUDE to wear hoods in the parade ring only and to go early to post and for SOPHIA’S ROCK (FR) to go early to post. SOPHIA’S ROCK wore earplugs, which were removed at the start. WALTON STREET, trained by Charlie Appleby, arrived at the start without its declared cheekpieces and therefore had to be withdrawn. After interviewing the trainer’s representative, the trainer was fined £140. The Veterinary Officer reported that ON TO VICTORY lost its right hind shoe just prior to the race, which could not be re-fitted, and therefore the gelding ran without it. Following the race Silvestre De Sousa reported that SOLDIER IN ACTION (FR), unplaced, hung left-handed and the Veterinary Officer reported that WATERSMEET, unplaced, had heat stress post race and had injured its right eye in the stalls.

3:00pm QATAR GORDON STAKES (Group 3)

The performance of SUN MAIDEN which finished fourth of the four runners was considered. Sir Michael Stoute could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance other than Ryan Moore had reported that SUN MAIDEN did not feel comfortable. The filly was routine tested. Following the race Daniel Muscutt reported that BOMBYX, placed third, hung right-handed under pressure.

3:40pm UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP (HERITAGE HANDICAP)

Permission was given for EIRENE to wear a hood in the parade ring only and for SILENT ECHO to go early to post. Approximately one and a half furlongs out MUSCIKA, unplaced, drifted left-handed taking MERHOOB (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line, at the same time as TUPI, unplaced, drifted slightly right-handed, which in turn caused BARRINGTON (IRE), unplaced, to take a slight check, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. William Cox, the rider of SOLAR FLAIR, placed fourth, was suspended for 2 days (August 18 & 19) for using his whip above the permitted level in the final one and a half furlongs. Following the race Connor Murtagh reported that his saddle slipped on MARIE OF LYON, unplaced. Charles Bishop reported that EIRENE, which was pulled up, lost its action. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of EIRENE failed to reveal any abnormalities. Andrew Breslin reported that BARRINGTON (IRE), unplaced, suffered interference in running. Hayley Turner reported that OPEN WIDE (USA), unplaced, was denied a clear run. The Veterinary Officer reported that SPRING LOADED, unplaced, was lame left hind, ATLETICO (IRE), unplaced, lost both front shoes and FOXTROT LADY, placed sixth, lost its left hind shoe.

4:15pm QATAR EBF STALLIONS MAIDEN

Nothing to report

4:50pm QATAR HANDICAP

Permission was given for QUEEN’S SARGENT (FR) to go early to post. NICKLAUS wore earplugs.

5:25pm QATAR APPRENTICE HANDICAP

Inside the two furlong marker it was noted there was interference between NOBLE PEACE, unplaced, and MOTOWN MICK (IRE), unplaced, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.

RACING UK LEADING JOCKEY AWARD – FINAL STANDINGS

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

RYAN MOORE 5 2 4

Silvestre De Sousa 4 3 -

William Buick 2 3 1

Andrea Atzeni 2 2 2

PJ McDonald 2 2 2

Frankie Dettori 2 1 1

Jim Crowley 2 1 -

Joe Fanning 1 2 2

James Doyle 1 2 1

Oisin Murphy 1 1 1

Pat Cosgrave 1 1 -

Jason Watson 1 1 -

Gerald Mosse 1 - 2

Harry Bentley 1 - 1

Paul Hanagan 1 - 1

Dane O’Neill 1 - 1

David Egan 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Scott McCullagh 1 - -

David Probert 1 - -

Tom Queally 1 - -

Jimmy Quinn 1 - -

Robert Winston 1 - -

Danny Tudhope - 2 4

Rob Hornby - 2 -

Tom Marquand - 2 -

Martin Harley - 1 2

Ben Curtis - 1 1

Hector Crouch - 1 -

Martin Dwyer - 1 -

Adam McNamara - 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue - 1 -

Ger O’Neill - 1 -

Sophie Ralston - 1 -

Fran Berry - - 1

Charles Bishop - - 1

Andrew Breslin - - 1

Adam Kirby - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Daniel Muscutt - - 1

Callum Shepherd - - 1

Raul Da Silva - - 1

Hayley Turner - - 1

LEADING TRAINERS AT THE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL – FINAL STANDINGS

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

MARK JOHNSTON 4 5 4

William Haggas 4 1 4

Richard Hannon 2 3 1

Sir Michael Stoute 2 2 2

Charlie Appleby 2 2 -

Mick Channon 2 - -

Jim Goldie 2 - -

Charlie Hills 1 1 -

John Quinn 1 1 -

Richard Spencer 1 1 -

Richard Fahey 1 - 1

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 - 1

David Simcock 1 - 1

Roger Varian 1 - 1

George Baker 1 - -

Paul Cole 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

Ron Harris 1 - -

Neil King 1 - -

William Knight 1 - -

Hugo Palmer 1 - -

Amanda Perrett 1 - -

Stuart Williams 1 - -

Andrew Balding - 3 1

Roger Charlton - 2 1

Hughie Morrison - 2 1

Tony Carroll - 1 1

Ed Dunlop - 1 1

David O’Meara - 1 1

Jim Boyle - 1 -

Karl Burke - 1 -

Declan Carroll - 1 -

Simon Crisford - 1 -

David Griffiths - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Iain Jardine - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

Gary Moore - 1 -

Robert Cowell - - 2

James Bethell - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Luca Cumani - - 1

James Fanshawe - - 1

William Jarvis - - 1

Martyn Meade - - 1

Brian Meehan - - 1

Paul Midgely - - 1

Jeremy Noseda - - 1

Marcus Tregoning - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

Archie Watson - - 1

