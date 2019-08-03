All the news from fifth day of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Saturday, August 3, 2019 · Leave a Comment

GOING NEWS FOR THE FINAL DAY AT 9AM

The going for the fifth and final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival remains

Good to Firm, Good in places after four millimetres of water was applied to the straight and bends after racing yesterday. It was dry overnight.

GoingStick Readings

8.2 today, 8.30 am – Straight course stands’ side 8.1; Straight course far side 8.3

8.3 Friday, 8.30am

7.9 Thursday, 8am

7.7 Wednesday, 8am

7.8 Tuesday, 8:30am

7.5 Monday, 9:30am

Stalls’ Position

Straight Course; Stands’ Side

Round Course; 1m3f & 1m4f Outside

Rest; Inside

Weather: forecast

Warm and sunny with a breeze.

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, reported at 8.45am: “The ground remains Good to Firm, Good in places.

“We put a small dose of water on the course last night – four millimetres down the straight and we also put a little water on both bends.

“The forecast is for a sunny day with a breeze. It is a little bit overcast at the moment but that should clear as the day progresses.”

S1.

NON-RUNNERS AT 9.45am

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

21 BUSBY (IRE) (Going)

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap

5 BLAKENEY POINT (Going)

4.50pm Qatar Handicap

6 HERO HERO (IRE) (Going)

5.25pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap

17 MEDBURN CUTLER (Self Certificate, Not Sound)

S2.

CONDITIONS BROADLY THE SAME AS ON FRIDAY FOLLOWING SELECTIVE WATERING

Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell expects the track to ride very much the same on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival as it did on day four, following selective watering after racing on Friday.

The official going for the start of racing today will be ‘good to firm, good in places’, as it was for all but the first race on day four, and the overall GoingStick reading for the entire course is 8.2.

The stands’ side of the straight has a reading of 8.1, and the far side 8.3 (theoretically faster), but Arkell describes the difference between the two sides as “minimal” and he does not expect the far side to enjoy a material advantage from the ground.

Arkell said: “We’ve left it as ‘good to firm, good in places’ after putting 4mm of water on the straight last night and also watering the top and bottom bends in order to replace the moisture we had lost over the previous day and a half or two days.

“The forecast is for it to be dry and breezy and about 22 degrees.”

He added: “The difference in the GoingStick readings on the two sides of the straight is just 0.2, which is minimal. You can’t say that the far side is a length quicker, or two lengths quicker, in my opinion. It’s neither here nor there.”

S3.

JOHNSTON STRETCHES CLEAR IN THE TRAINERS’ RACE

Mark Johnston, the most successful trainer ever at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with 83 winners over the years, has a commanding lead in the 2019 Leading Trainer Award ahead of the final day.

Johnston has trained five winners at the 2019 meeting so far – Homespin in the Unibet Nursery Handicap, Governor Of Punjab in the Telegraph Nursery Handicap, Nayef Road in the G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes, Mrs Bouquet in the European Breeders’ Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race, and Sir Ron Priestley in the Unibet Handicap. He has also managed five runners-up and two third-placed horses.

The Middleham trainer has two victories in hand over John Gosden and Richard Hannon, both of whom have three winners apiece so far. Gosden is marginally ahead of Hannon because, although both have had a second-placed runner, Gosden has had one third as well. Charlie Hills and John Quinn are tied for fourth with two successes each.

Johnston has nine runners today, including Lake Volta in the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (3.40pm).

In the Racing TV Leading Jockey Award, PJ McDonald drew one victory clear of Frankie Dettori yesterday when taking the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes on the Paul Cole-trained Duke Of Hazzard. McDonald has so far ridden four winners at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival; Dettori has three to his credit – including a G1 double on Stradivarius (Qatar Goodwood Cup) and Too Darn Hot (Qatar Sussex Stakes).

James Doyle is the only other jockey to have ridden more than a single winner at this year’s meeting; he struck with Pinatubo in Tuesday’s G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes and Homespin in Friday’s Unibet Nursery Handicap.

McDonald has four rides today, including Cosmic Law in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. Dettori also has four, and will be aboard Arecibo in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup.

S4.

REFLECTIONS ON A GREAT WEEK OF SPORT

Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell took time before racing to look back on four days of terrific racing and some of the bigger stories of a Qatar Goodwood Festival that started with unseasonably wet and blustery weather and got better by the day.

Arkell, who has been closely associated with Goodwood for a decade or so but is in just his second year as Clerk of the Course, said: “We’ve had some fantastic racing, with so many highlights.

“It was great to see both Stradivarius (G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup) and Battaash (G2 King George Qatar Stakes) record three-timers in their respective races on Tuesday and Friday, and I think we probably saw a very special two-year-old on day one in Charlie Appleby’s Pinatubo (G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes), as he was hugely impressive and recorded a time more than a second quicker than the older Sir Dancealot in the following race (G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes).

“It was also great to see the likes of John Gallagher enjoy a winner here on the first day with Green Power in the five-furlong handicap. Some of our races are aimed at smaller trainers and smaller owners and it has to be good for ownership when these horses are successful here.”

The Wednesday highlight was the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, in which John Gosden and Frankie Dettori took their second top-level prize of the week, and Dettori his eleventh in 62 days.

Arkell said: “I think Too Darn Hot answered all of the questions that were asked of him and cleared up a few misunderstandings and doubts, and I thought Circus Maximus (second, beaten half a length) ran a great race too.

“And what a training performance from Sir Mark Prescott too with Timoshenko in the opening Unibet Goodwood Handicap – to put a horse aside for an entire year and then have him ready for a test like that, although it’s no less than we would expect of him though, is it?”

Thursday was the day when the sport extended its reach outside the usual confines thanks to the extraordinary and largely unexpected success in the Magnolia Cup of Khadijah Mellah, the young Muslim girl who learned to ride with the Ebony Horse Club in Brixton and rode wearing a hijab.

Competing with her story on the racing pages was Deirdre, Japan’s first runner at Goodwood and a 20/1 winner of the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Arkell said: “The Magnolia Cup was a wonderful story for all sorts of reasons and then Deirdre’s win was probably the highlight of the entire week for me.

“We’ve worked hard over the last ten years or so to get a Japanese runner here, and particularly so over the last couple of months to make sure Deirdre came. It was great she won, and everyone who came with her stayed over and had a great time.

“They went to the cricket on Tuesday evening, where the trainer’s daughter, who has been managing Deirdre, won the raffle, and then they went to the ball on Thursday night, where the trainer’s son won first prize too. Talk about having all of the luck!”

Arkell also paid tribute to trainer Mark Johnston’s achievement in overtaking Sir Michael Stoute as the Festival’s most successful trainer, and to Aidan O’Brien, another great supporter of the meeting, though out of luck this year.

He said: “It wouldn’t be Goodwood without Mark Johnston, and Aidan’s runners always add spice to the meeting, so we are hugely grateful for his support.”

S5.

KHAADEM SHORTENS FOR THE UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP

Khaadem, favourite for the 28-runner Unibet Stewards’ Cup (3.40pm) with the race sponsor, the official betting partner of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival, continues to shorten as the day’s big betting race approaches. The Charlie Hills-trained three-year-old is in to 6/1 from 8/1, with Unibet. Khaadem, winner of a six-furlong Listed contest at Newbury in May and second in a G3 at the same track and over the same distance last time out, will be ridden by Jim Crowley.

Unibet spokesman Brett Williams said: “Khaadem is very, very popular. Our traders believe he can go off even shorter, such is the support for him, and of course his trainer Charlie Hills won the race with Magical Memory in 2015. He’s also got Vanbrugh, top weight in the race, 20/1, who I think could go really well, but as you’d expect there are plenty of other horses being backed.”

Other runners who have shortened in price for the six-furlong, £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup include Roger Varian’s Flavius Titus (17/2 from 10/1), the Mark Johnston-trained Lake Volta (9/1 from 12/1) and lightly-weighted Open Wide, trained locally by Amanda Perrett (14/1 from 18/1).

Unibet has also seen support in the opening Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (1.50pm) for the Richard Hughes-trained Puds, in from 10/1 to 13/2, and sprint king Jim Goldie’s Tommy G (10/1 from 12/1). Although based just outside Glasgow, Goldie has a great record at Goodwood and scored with two of his three runners at the course in 2018.

There has been a little bit of movement in the second race (Qatar Summer Handicap, 1m 6f, 2.25pm) with the Mark Johnston pair of King’s Advice (9/2 to 4/1) and Charles Kingsley (5/1 from 6/1) shortening a touch.

The beautifully-bred South Sea Pearl, winner of a Listed race over today’s distance of one mile, six furlongs for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore a week ago, is favourite with Unibet for the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00pm) and has come in to 10/3 from 4/1.

O’Brien and Moore team up again with King Of Athens in the Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden over seven furlongs at 4.15pm, but the favourite, who could only finish 13th of 17 in the G2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out, is weak in the market (9/4 from 15/8). Smuggler, who was only beaten a short-head on his debut at Goodwood over six furlongs on 21 June for trainer Marcus Tregoning, has shortened considerably to 9/2 from 8/1.

Moore rides Blown By Wind for Mark Johnston, leading trainer so far at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival, in the seven-furlong Qatar Handicap at 4.50pm. The Invincible Spirit three-year-old is in from 14/1 to 12/1, while the John Gosden-trained, Frankie Dettori-ridden Marhaba Milliar is weak at 7/2 from 11/4.

In the closing Qatar Apprentice Handicap (1m 1f, 5.25pm), there has been good support with Unibet for Ventura Knight to give his trainer Mark Johnston yet another glorious finish to the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival. The Casamento four-year-old has run 16 times since his last victory, in a mile handicap at Ayr in July 2018, but has posted some good efforts in more competitive contests than this in the past couple of months. He is in to 9/2 from 5/1.

S6.

BATTAASH PROVIDES MORE WARM GOODWOOD MEMORIES AS STEWARDS’ CUP WINNER SOUGHT

The 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival has thrilled racegoers over the first four days and plenty more excitement is promised during the final day which is dominated by competitive handicaps, headed by the six-furlong £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup. This is one of the main themes of today’s newspaper coverage of Glorious Goodwood, alongside the record-breaking third successive victory of Battaash yesterday in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes over five furlongs.

‘FAST AND FURIOUS’ is the headline on the front page of the Racing Post, with the sub-headline explaining ‘JET-HEELED SPRINTERS BRING GLORIOUS GOODWOOD TO A THUNDERING CLIMAX IN THE HISTORIC STEWARDS’ CUP’. Racing’s daily newspaper not surprisingly devotes lots of pages to today’s racing at Goodwood, but so too do Britain’s national newspapers.

There are 12-page racing pull-outs in The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star, and respectively their front-page tipsters plump for Flavius Titus (Templegate), Raucous (Newsboy) and Arecibo (Jason Heavey) in the 28-runner handicap at 3.40pm. Newsboy Dave Yates is looking for a big-handicap double as he tipped the 17/2 winner, Beat Le Bon, of yesterday’s £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile. Alternative winners are presented inside each pull-out, demonstrating the competitive nature of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup.

The Scout (Chris Goulding) plumps for smart three-year-old Khaadem in the Daily Express, who like Battaash, is owned by Hamdan Al Maktoum and trained by Charlie Hills in Lambourn, Jon Freeman in the i chooses the Yorkshire-trained Gunmetal, Rob Wright in The Times says that George Bowen is good value, The Guardian’s Chris Cook is another Flavius Titus fan and Marcus Armytage in The Daily Telegraph makes the case for Air Raid.

Sam Turner, described as Britain’s No1 Tipster in the Daily Mail, swerves the Unibet Stewards’ Cup in his column, instead napping Enbihaar in Goodwood’s richest race today, the £312,000 G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at 3pm, and making Ventura Knight his next best in the concluding Qatar Apprentice Handicap (5.25pm).

Daily Mail racing correspondent Marcus Townend led off his report of Friday’s action: “Trainer Charlie Hills will shoot for the moon with Battaash after the gelding made history with as a third successive King George Stakes win”, while Armytage revealed that jockey Jim Crowley believes Battaash would be unbeatable if there were four and a half furlong races. Greg Wood in The Guardian spotlights that whereas Battaash has been so good at Goodwood, he has failed to sparkle in York’s G1 Nunthorpe Stakes, also at five furlongs, for the past two years. But the star sprinter will try again later this month, with Hamdan Al Maktoum keen on such a next-race route. Paddy von Behr, reporting in The Times, started: “With history made and his popularity enhanced further still, Battaash strode into the winner’s enclosure at Goodwood yesterday to a reception as warm as the West Sussex sunshine”.

Jack Haynes in the Racing Post revealed Battaash’s speed peaked at 48.63 miles per hour in the second furlong of the King George Qatar Stakes and averaged 41.32mph through the race as against 40.69mph last year.

Goulding was busy yesterday, also penning reports for both the Daily Star and the Daily Express. The former’s headline read ‘LIKE A BATT OUT OF HELL’ while the latter’s said ‘BATTAASH IS KING FOR A THIRD TIME’. The Daily Mirror’s take was ‘AASH ON FIRE’.

Steve Jones wrote his final piece as racing correspondent of The Sun yesterday – he stepped down at the end of the day after 15 years with the paper. His first paragraph was: “They say lightning doesn’t strike in the same place but Battaash proved that all wrong when thundering home in the King George Qatar Stakes”, with a headline of ‘BATTAASH CROWNED KING GEORGE III’.

Wishing Steve good luck for the future, as well as 18-year-old Khadijah Mellah, one of the stories of a tremendous 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival, who is pictured alongside Haverland, after they won Thursday’s charity race, the Magnolia Cup, in The Guardian’s pictures of the week.

S7.

RACING TV LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

PJ McDonald 4 1 2

Frankie Dettori 3 3 3

James Doyle 2 - 3

Ryan Moore 1 6 3

Silvestre de Sousa 1 4 2

Franny Norton 1 3 1

Adam Kirby 1 2 1

Tom Marquand 1 2 -

Jamie Spencer 1 1 1

Jim Crowley 1 1 -

Harry Bentley 1 - 2

Oisin Murphy 1 - 2

Andrea Atzeni 1 - 1

Danny Tudhope 1 - 1

Pat Dobbs 1 - -

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Sean Levey 1 - -

Luke Morris 1 - -

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Megan Nicholls 1 - -

Kieran Shoemark 1 - -

David Egan - 1 1

Donnacha O’Brien - 1 1

Tony Hamilton - 1 -

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

James Sullivan - 1 -

Phil Dennis - - 1

Tony Hamilton - - 1

Wayne Lordan - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER FOURTH DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Mark Johnston 5 5 2

John Gosden 3 1 1

Richard Hannon 3 1 -

Charlie Hills 2 - 1

John Quinn 2 - -

Clive Cox 1 2 -

David Simcock 1 1 1

Roger Varian 1 1 1

Charlie Appleby 1 - 2

David O’Meara 1 - 1

Tom Clover 1 - -

Paul Cole 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

Mitsuru Hashida JAPAN 1 - -

Sir Mark Prescott 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE - 2 4

Richard Fahey - 2 2

Sir Michael Stoute - 2 2

David O’Meara - 1 1

Andrew Balding - 1 -

Michael Bell - 1 -

Ruth Carr - 1 -

Paul Cole - 1 -

Eve Johnson Houghton - 1 -

William Knight - 1 -

Martyn Meade - 1 -

Joseph O’Brien IRE - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Roger Charlton - - 2

William Haggas - - 2

Ralph Beckett - - 1

David Griffiths - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Richard Spencer - - 1

Saeed bin Suroor - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2019 – WINNERS

First Day, Tuesday, July 30

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FAYEZ (Northern Lads & Nawton Racing) David O’Meara 5-8-12 Danny Tudhope 25/1

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f

PINATUBO (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-01 James Doyle 6/4 Fav

3.00 £312,000 Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f

SIR DANCEALOT (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 5-9-03 Gerald Mosse 6/1

3.35pm £500,000 Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m

STRADIVARIUS (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-09 Frankie Dettori 4/5 Fav

4.10pm £25,000 European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden 6f

COBRA EYE (Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited) John Quinn 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 15/8 Fav

4.45pm £30,000 Chelsea Barracks Handicap 5f

GREEN POWER (Nino’s Partnership) John Gallagher 4-8-13 P J McDonald 16/1

5.15pm £25,000 Unibet Fillies’ Handicap 1m

MAID FOR LIFE (Normandie Stud Ltd) Charlie Fellowes 3-8-06 P J McDonald 12/1

Second Day, Wednesday, July 31

1.50pm £50,000 Unibet Goodwood Handicap 2m 4f 134y

TIMOSHENKO (Middleham Park Racing XXXVI) Sir Mark Prescott 4-8-00 Luke Morris 9/1

2.25pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 3f 218y

SIR RON PRIESTLEY (Paul Dean) Mark Johnston 3-9-04 Franny Norton 6/1

3.00pm £75,000 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) 5f

LIBERTY BEACH (Philip Wilkins) John Quinn 2-8-12 Jason Hart 11/8 Fav

3.35pm £1,059,250 Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m

TOO DARN HOT (Lord Lloyd-Webber) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori Evens Fav

4.10pm £50,000 European Breeders Fund Alice Keppel EBF Fillies’ Conditions Race 5f

MRS BOUQUET (Garrett Freyne) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Joe Fanning 3/1

4.45pm £30,000 British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap 1m 1f 197y

MANNAAL (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-13 Megan Nicholls (3) 12/1

5.20pm £400,000 Qatar International Stakes (Group 1, Purebred Arabians), 1m

EBRAZ (HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Julian Smart QATAR 6-9-08 Maxime Guyon 5/2

5.55pm £25,000 New & Lingwood Handicap 7f

DIRTY RASCAL (Charlie & Julia Rosier) Richard Hannon 3-8-11 Tom Marquand 7/1

Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1

1.10pm Magnolia Cup In Support of Wellbeing of Women 5½f (Charity Race)

HAVERLAND (Mr & Mrs Graham Mills) Charlie Fellowes – ridden by Khadijah Mellah

1.50pm £75,000 Unibet Handicap 1m 1f 197y

FOREST OF DEAN (H R H Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 3-8-04 Harry Bentley 4/1 Jt Fav

2.25pm £200,000 Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f

GOLDEN HORDE (Al Mohamediya Racing) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 15/2

3.00pm £175,000 Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y

NAYEF ROAD (Mohammed Obaida) Mark Johnston 3-9-01 Silvestre de Sousa 9/1

3.35pm £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 197y

DEIRDRE (Toji Morita) Mitsuru Hashida JAPAN 5-9-07 Oisin Murphy 20/1

4.10pm £25,000 Telegraph Nursery Handicap 7f

GOVERNOR OF PUNJAB (Rob Ferguson) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/2 Fav

4.45pm £25,000 Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden 7f

VIVIDLY (Khalid Abdullah) Charlie Hills 2-9-00 Kieran Shoemark 16/1

5.20pm £25,000 Tatler Handicap 5f

CELSIUS (J Collins, C Fahy & S Piper) Tom Clover 3-8-09 P J McDonald 11/2

Fourth Day, Friday, August 2

1.50pm £80,000 Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) 7f

BILLESDON BROOK (Pall Mall Partners & Jeanette McCreery) Richard Hannon 4-9-03 Sean Levey 12/1

2.25pm £100,000 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) 1m

DUKE OF HAZZARD (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 3-9-01 P J McDonald 3/1 Fav

3.00pm £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile Handicap 1m

BEAT LE BON (Sullivan Bloodstock/Merriebelle Irish Farm) Richard Hannon 3-8-13 Pat Dobbs 17/2

3.35pm £312,000 King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) 5f

BATTAASH (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-05 Jim crowley 1/4 Fav

4.10pm £25,000 Unibet Nursery Handicap 6f

HOMESPIN (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-03 James Doyle 7/1

4.40pm £100,000 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y

DESERT ENCOUNTER (Abdulla al Mansoori) David Simcock 7-9-01 Jamie Spencer 15/2

5.15pm £25,000 TDN Australia Handicap 1m 3f 44y

AKTAU (Nurlan Bizakov, Keith Allen, Gerald Moss) Roger Varian 3-9-02 Andrea Atzeni 5/2 Fav

RACE 1

Race 1: Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

POYLE VINNIE A GOODWOOD FIRST FOR CARR AND SULLIVAN

Ruth Carr and James Sullivan both enjoyed a first ever Goodwood winner when nine-year-old Poyle Vinnie (20/1) made up for Tuesday’s narrow defeat by getting up near the finish of the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap to beat Venturous (16/1) a neck, with last year’s winner Tommy G (8/1) third in a finish in which the first five were all trained in the North of England or in Scotland.

Carr could not be present as she had runners to saddle at Thirsk, but the significance of her success will not be lost on her as her grandfather David Chapman excelled with sprinters and won the Stewards’ Cup with Soba in 1982.

For Sullivan success was especially sweet after Tuesday’s defeat, and after what has been an exceptionally busy week on the road, even by jockey standards.

Sullivan said: “I think it was his first time over six furlongs this year. He was unlucky here the first day over five, when he travelled, looked like the winner everywhere and just got nabbed late on by PJ McDonald.

“Ruth has done a great job getting this lad ready. She took the blinkers off and put cheekpieces on, which gave me a chance to settle him early on.

“You are riding your own race out there. All I wanted to do was settle early on and I got him settled. When you start finding, you are looking for something to race with. I saw the far side was a bit ahead of but I was using Mr Barron’s horse (Venturous) to get me to the line. The two of us went on together and this lad has battled down and did it well.”

Reflecting on his week, Yorkshire-based Sullivan revealed: “I was at Ayr last Sunday, then I drove down here for Tuesday and then back up to Redcar the next day. Then I went from Redcar to Epsom, and then from Epsom back up to Scotland for Musselburgh yesterday before coming back here.

“I don’t know how many miles that is, but a winner at the end of the week makes it all worthwhile. He’s a legend of a horse and he’s very consistent.”

S11.

Race 1: Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

Placed quotes

BENTLEY FRUSTRATED TO FINISH SECOND

Jockey Harry Bentley was somewhat frustrated to finish second in the Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap aboard the David Barron-trained 16/1 chance Venturous, a neck behind winner Poyle Vinnie.

“Very frustrating run. He’s a horse that needs plenty of cover and needs to be taken there late on, and the pace collapsed in front of me,” said Harry.

Barron was more philosophical, saying: “We don’t get a re-run! It was a good run. We can’t complain – we’re in the money.”

Scottish-based Jim Goldie trained the third and fourth-placed horses, 8/1 shot Tommy G – the 2018 winner of this race – and Primo’s Comet (50/1).

Tommy G was ridden by Silvestre de Sousa and finished a length and three-quarters behind Venturous, with Primo’s Comet (David Egan) three-quarters of a length further back.

Goldie said: “I’m chuffed to bits with the two of them. They ran a blinder. I thought Tommy G was going to do it again, but possibly the draw [20] was a wee bit against him. The two that beat him were drawn towards the middle, but he ran a blinder. My two were drawn together. Obviously we came to finish first and second, but I’m delighted. The reality of these races is that there is little between the horses, and the draw and ground may be significant.

“It’s great to come down here and get into the winner’s enclosure. It’s a long way to come if you don’t! I do think if we’d had the middle draw they would have been hard to catch.”

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap 6f

1 Poyle Vinnie (Formulated Polymer Products Ltd) Ruth Carr 9-9-05 James Sullivan 20/1

2 Venturous (Laurence O’Kane/Harrowgate Bloodstock Ltd) David Barron 6-9-05 Harry Bentley 16/1

3 Tommy G (Johnnie Delta Racing) Jim Goldie 6-8-11 Silvestre De Sousa 8/1

4 Primo’s Comet (The Reluctant Suitor’s) Jim Goldie 4-8-08 David Egan 50/1

23 ran

Time: 1m 10.65s

Distances: nk, 1¾, ¾

Tote Win: £24.20 Places: £5.70, £4.50, £2.10, £17.20 Exacta: £383.30 Trifecta:£3,515.20

Breeding: b g Piccolo – Poyle Dee Dee (Oasis Dream)

Breeder: Cecil And Miss Alison Wiggins

7/1 Joint-Favs Puds (11th) & Gabrial The Devil (19th)

Ruth Carr – 1st Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

James Sullivan – 1st Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

S12.

First race, 1.50pm: Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

James Sullivan, on board the 20/1 neck winner Poyle Vinnie, said: “Lovely.”

Harry Bentley, jockey of 16/1 second-placed Venturous, said: “Quick.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of the third Tommy G (8/1), said: “Good to firm, and well watered.”

David Egan, jockey of the 50/1 fourth home Primo’s Comet, said: “Good.”

Scott McCullagh, rider of Gabrial The Saint, said: “Lovely ground.”

Tony Hamilton, jockey of Brian The Snail, said: “Good.”

Cieren Fallon, partner of Blue De Vega, said: “Good.”

Shane Kelly, on board Puds, said: “Fast.”

Phil Dennis, jockey of Duke Of Firenze, said: “The same as yesterday.”

Pat Dobbs, on board Count Otto, said: “A bit loose, too much water.”

Ben Curtis, rider of Dark Shot, said: “Quick.”

Frankie Dettori, jockey of Gabrial The Devil, said: “The same as yesterday – good to firm.”

Jack Garritty, partner of Powerallied, said: “Lovely ground.”

Ryan Moore, rider of Boy In The Bar, said: “Watered ground.”

Jim Crowley, jockey of Tinto, said: “Good to firm, and a bit loose on top.”

James Doyle, partner of Ballyquin, said: “Good.”

Joe Fanning, rider of Paddy Power, said: “There is a bit of juice in it.”

Richard Kingscote, jockey of Secretinthepark, said: “Good ground.”

PJ McDonald, on board Get The Rhythm, said: “Good.”

Jason Watson, partner of Lightning Charlie, said: “Loose.”

William Carver, on board King Robert, said: “Good – nice ground.”

Laura Coughlan, partner of Somewhere Secret, said: “Good.”

S13.

RACE 2

Race 2: Qatar Summer Handicap

Winning trainer’s quotes

JOHNSTON PROVES HE’S KING OF GOODWOOD

The very admirable King’s Advice collected his eighth win of 2019 for trainer Mark Johnston when putting up a brave performance for victory in the one mile, six-furlong, £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap.

Ridden by Joe Fanning, King’s Advice – a son of Frankel out of G1 winner Queen’s Logic – was the 7/2 favourite and, in seeing off Outbox by a neck, gave his trainer a sixth winner of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival. Johnston is one winner away from his previous highest total at this meeting – seven, which he achieved in 2012.

Five-year-old King’s Advice is the winning-most British-trained horse of 2019.

A proud Johnston said: “It’s quite incredible. I never really believe that horses know whether they are winning or have their head in front, but if ever there was a horse who wants to put his head back in front, it’s him. I thought he was beaten so many times today, even inside the final furlong it looked like the second horse was going to get the better of him, and perhaps did even get its head to the front, but he just comes back again.

“Just absolutely incredible. He’s gone from a rating of 71 to winning off 108 today, and he’s only lost one race for us. That was the Northumberland Plate and he was unlucky there – and he didn’t have Joe Fanning. Joe Fanning is unbeaten on him.

“It’s got to be the Ebor next. That’s going to be very, very difficult because they’ll be queuing up for a go at him, but we’ve got to go there, and the owner has been suggesting a step into Pattern company for several runs now, and we’ve talked him out of it, but he’ll get his shot quite soon. Possibly the Irish St Leger.”

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap 1m 6f

1 King’s Advice (Saeed Jaber) Mark Johnston 5-9-10 Joe Fanning 7/2 Fav

2 Outbox (Sheikh Mohammed Obiaid Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 4-9-04 Andrea Atzeni 5/1

3 Shailene (George Strawbridge) Andrew Balding 4-9-00 Silvestre De Sousa 25/1

13 ran

Time: 2m 59.58s

Distances: nk, 1½

Tote Win: £ £4.10 Places £1.60, £2.30, £8.50 Exacta: £27.90 Trifecta: £511.70

Breeding: Frankel – Queen’s Logic (Grand Lodge)

Breeder: Rabbah Bloodstock Limited

Mark Johnston – 153rd Goodwood winner (84th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Joe Fanning – 53rd Goodwood winner (20th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

S14.

Race 2: Qatar Summer Handicap

FANNING MAKES IT EIGHT FROM EIGHT ON THE SEASON’S WINNINGMOST HORSE

Joe Fanning thought there might be another handicap or two in King’s Advice (7/2 Fav) when he won a class 5 handicap at Lingfield on March 2 on his debut for Mark Johnston, but he could never have guessed that he would be winning another seven on him by August, culminating in an oh so gutsy neck victory over Outbox (5/1) in the £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap.

King’s Advice was always in the first three or four, but he had to really stick his neck out after Outbox headed him and looked sure to win. On pulling up at the end of the mile and six furlongs race Fanning, who won on the stable’s Mrs Bouquet earlier in the week, said: “I think he is getting better. I thought Andrea (Atzeni, on Outbox) had me beat when he came to me – it felt like he got a neck up and then this lad just battled back.

“He is very tough. Andrea came by me quite comfortably and he just knuckled down. He is not the biggest of horses either, so to carry that weight and do it like that.

“For one of Mark’s, he is a small horse and he has lumped top-weight around. I think his last two races have been his best. It’s unreal how he keeps finding this bit of improvement. He’s tough, he’s game and he is very good.”

Fanning, who is 48 and missed five weeks of the summer through injury, added: “You can ride him anywhere, and he’s best just wherever he’s comfortable. He doesn’t move well, but if you leave him alone he’s grand.

“He worked well before Lingfield, and he’s probably never worked again since. We thought he was well handicapped there off 71, but that’s eight times I’ve ridden him and eight wins. I can’t really claim the first few though as he was so well handicapped!”

S15.

Second race, 2.25pm: Qatar Summer Handicap

Placed quotes

OUTBOX PLEASES TRAINER CRISFORD

Simon Crisford, trainer of 5/1 chance Outbox, the neck second to winner 7/2 favourite King’s Advice, was delighted by his horse’s resolution in the­ £100,000 Qatar Summer Handicap.

Crisford said: “It was a super run, I am very happy with him. He acquitted himself very well. He has a bright future ahead of him.

“I thought the ground might be a bit quick for him but he handled it very well and battled hard. He was very resolute in the finish, but that [King’s Advice] is a tough horse to beat.

“Outbox might stay a bit further than this and may go over two miles. He is lightly raced and is still learning. A big baby.”

Andrea Atzeni, rider of the Frankel gelding, added: “He ran well. Kings Advice beat him last time by five lengths and this time a neck only. He ran a good race, stays very well and is only going to get better.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of the Andrew balding-trained, third Shailene, said: “It was a great race – she just met two good horses in front of her.”

S16

RACE 3

Race 3: Qatar Lilie Langtry Stakes (Group 2)

ANOTHER STEP UP IN GRADE ON CARDS FOR CLASSY ENBIHAAR

Enbihaar looked ready for a Group 1 challenge after confirming herself one of the most improved older fillies in training with a runaway five-length win in the G2 Qatar Lilie Langtry Stakes, and owner Hamdan Al Maktoum’s racing manager Angus Gold suggested that the G1 Irish St Leger at the Curragh on September 15 could come into calculations.

She would need supplementing in order to run there, but her rate of improvement has been such that it could be money well spent. The G2 DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster the same week is among the alternatives for her.

The Redoute’s Choice filly, who started 7/2 co-favourite with both the second and third, was John Gosden’s fourth winner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival from only eight runners. The Newmarket handler has now saddled 40 winners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival during his career.

Gold said: “I was really impressed with her. I’m a real fan of this filly. She was quite hot and fizzy as a two-year-old but she has absolutely settled down now and loves her work. She stays surprising well for a Redoute’s Choice, and she handles this fast ground. It was a really good performance with a penalty.

“She’s got a magnificent stride on her, and she must be about 16.3hh, but she was light framed when we bought her and has just really developed. I’m delighted for Sheikh Hamdan, who kept her in training.”

Jockey Jim Crowley suggested the Irish St Leger to Gold, who added that the Park Hill was another possibility but admitted he had not wanted to tempt fate by thinking beyond this race.

S17.

Race 3: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Winning jockey’s quotes

ENBIHAAR IS A REAL STAR, SAYS CROWLEY

Jim Crowley rode Enbihaar to an impressive five-length victory in the G2 £312,000 Lillie Langtry Stakes. The four-year-old daughter of Redoute’s Choice, trained by John Gosden, was the 7/2 co-favourite with both second-placed Manuela De Vega and South Sea Pearl, who finished third.

Crowley said: “She had a 3lb penalty and that was a big performance to do what she did there. It’s very sporting that [owner] Sheikh Hamdan has kept her in training as a four-year-old – you can see how big she is and, obviously, it has really come to fruition with the extra year. It has taken a while for her to fill her frame and she is only just coming good now. She’s getting better with every run.

“She has stopped getting so hot – she was walking around before the race cool as a cucumber.

“I wanted to be handy. She is a big filly and she didn’t jump well. She got caught out for speed a bit early on. You run very quickly down into a sharp bend and I got shuffled back a bit. It was plan B then, just getting her relaxed and to follow the pace. That is why I was conscious to get her on the outside and get her rolling quite early. I thought I’d make my move sooner rather than later, rather than get tapped for a bit of toe on her.

“She just gallops and is a real star. She’s got a big stride on her and really covers the ground. You always worry how much you will find, but she found plenty today.

“I believe there is a new G1 at the Arc meeting over a mile and five furlongs for fillies only, the Prix de Royallieu, and I’m sure Mr Gosden has already got that pencilled in. I’d love to win a Group One with her. She deserves it.”

S18.

Third race, 3.00pm: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Placed quotes

PARK HILL NEXT FOR MANUELA DE VEGA

The Ralph Becket-trained Manuela De Vega (7/2 co favourite), delighted her trainer with second place, despite going down by five lengths to 7/2 co favourite, Enbihaar, in the £312,000 G2 Lillie Langtry Stakes

Beckett commented: “I am delighted with her run. The obvious place to go with her would be the G2 Park Hill Stakes [Doncaster, September 12].”

Jockey Harry Bentley added: “She has run really well. The pace was a little bit slow for my liking, but she has run all the way to the line and stayed the trip.”

Result

3.00pm Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) 1m 6f

1 Enbihaar (Hamdan Al Maktoum) John Gosden 4-9-09 Jim Crowley 7/2 Co-Fav

2 Manuela De Vega (Waverley Racing) Ralph Beckett 3-8-09 Harry Bentley 7/2 Co-Fav

3 South Sea Pearl (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-09 Ryan Moore 7/2 Co-Fav

7 ran

Time: 2m 58.69s

Distances: 5, 1¾

Tote Win: £4.20 Places: £2.20, £2.30 Exacta: £16.80 Trifecta: £61.30

Breeding: b f Redoute’s Choice (AUS) – Chanterelle (FR) (Trempolino (USA))

Breeder: Haras Du Mezeray

John Gosden – 158th Goodwood winner (40th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jim Crowley – 69th Goodwood winner (13th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

S19.

RACE 4

Race 4: Unibet Stewards’ Cup

Winning trainer’s quotes

KHAADEM CRUISES HOME FOR HILLS

Khaadem’s easy victory in the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup for trainer Charlie Hills and jockey Jim Crowley was a second win in the handicap for his trainer, following Magical Memory in 2015. The Dark Angel-sired colt was the 4/1 favourite, and became the joint shortest-priced winner of the Unibet Stewards’ Cup (with 2003 winner Patavellian) since 1946.

Khaadem carried 9st 6lb to his two and three-quarter lengths triumph over 14/1 chance Open Wide – the highest weight ever carried to victory in the race by a three-year-old. The previous record belonged to Red Alert, who carried 9st 2lb when winning in 1974, and Matador, who carried the same weight in 1956..

A delighted Hills, for whom this was a third success of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “I so enjoyed that, everything went perfectly really. Three-year-olds have got a pretty good record in this race recently. I am sure that he could get seven furlongs if we wanted to go that route, but he is the most beautiful-looking horse.

“He is growing up with every race that he has and we have to look at a Group race next. He is a class horse and is only going to get better and better, so I think we have to go to the top table with him.

“I guess we will have to look at the G1 [Sprint Cup] at Haydock. Magical Memory won this race and just got touched off there. I think this fellow is a very good horse who is only going to get better and better.”

Asked about Khaadem’s price, which shortened considerably in recent days, Hills replied: “He’s a three-year-old and sometimes they attract quite a bit of attention. He ran a terrific race at Newbury last time when nothing really went the right way. You can never be too confident in a big-race field like this about the draw and how the pace is. He doesn’t know what he price he is!

“I think he could be a Group horse – I think he’s up to that. He did it really impressively today. I was really impressed with the way he behaved today. He was a little bit mentally not quite on his A game earlier in the year; he had to have a hood on in the preliminaries, but now he’s growing up and starting to become a man. Hopefully we’ve got a tremendous future with this horse.

“He had a dirty scope after the [G1] Commonwealth Cup [at Royal Ascot]; he just wasn’t right. He was just so lethargic that day and I had really fancied him, but at least we had an excuse for that and we’ve put that to bed now. His last two races have been fantastic.”

S20.

Race 4: Unibet Stewards’ Cup

CROWLEY AGAIN AS KHAADEM IMPRESSES

Jim Crowley completed a 21.5/1 double and moved into second place behind PJ McDonald in the battle to be the Racing TV leading jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival when the Charlie Hills-trained three-year-old Khaadem made short work of a typically strong field in the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup.

The colt’s success came just 40 minutes after Enbihaar had hacked up in the G2 Qatar Lilie Langtry Stakes, and 24 hours after Battaash won the G2 King George Qatar Stakes, Crowley partnering all three for his boss Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Khaadem made his effort close to the far rail and came home two and three-quarter lengths clear of Open Wide (14/1), with Raucous (28/1) third, as he was in 2016.

Crowley said: “Fair play to Charlie for running him in the race. As a three-year-old, this race suits him well and, after his last run, he is a Group horse in a handicap. Mentally, he is improving all the time and it was a great performance.

“I had to squeeze through a bit of a gap up Joe Fanning’s inside at the two pole but we were always in a dream run and it worked out perfect.”

He added: “The week’s got better. I knew Friday and Saturday were my best days, and so it has proved. He got no luck in running last time and Charlie hass always held him in high regard.

“He’s got the most beautiful pedigree, and we’d love to make a stallion out of him by winning a Group 1. Charlie went for the Haydock Sprint Cup with Magical Memory after he won this, and that’s the sort of race this horse can go for now.”

S21

Fourth race, 3.40pm: Unibet Stewards’ Cup

Placed quotes

Perrett reacts to Open Wide’s second

14/1 chance Open Wide, came home two and three quarter lengths adrift of the impressive 4/1 favourite Khaadem, in the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup, the feature heritage handicap over six furlongs on the last day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2019.

Local trainer Amanda Perrett, based near Pulborough, said: “Open Wide had a little bit of ground to make up – they went very quick. Jim [Crowley, Khaadem] was virtually upsides us three out, but has got a slightly better run through.

“We were beaten by a better horse on the day, no excuses. We are very proud of our horse. He has run twice this week and loves top of the ground – hopefully they might take away his Timeform squiggle now!”

Perrett went on to comment on the watered ground, after four millimetres of water was put on the straight overnight: “We started the meeting on rain-softened ground and today, on the last day of the meeting, they have put four millimetres of water on the straight. It is not fair on these fast ground horses. They have got the conditions to suit them and they have gone and watered. Mark Johnston (fellow trainer) is very right – they have got to make the ground safe, but they shouldn’t make it loose on top. These horses have been waiting for fast ground all year.”

Pat Dobbs, partner of the five-year-old Invincible Spirit gelding, added: “I didn’t get the run I wanted – I got drawn left all the way and I wanted to go right.”

Apprentice Cieren Fallon, jockey of the third, 28/1 shot Raucous, a further three quarters of a length back, said: “It was an unbelievable race, especially with a six pound penalty. He got a bit lonely on his own – I think that if something would have challenged him, he would have battled on.”

Bad result for sponsor Unibet

Brett Williams of Unibet, sponsor of the Stewards’ Cup, commented: “Khaadem was a terrible result for Unibet after being backed into 4/1 favouritism from 8/1 this morning and, with Stradivarius winning the Qatar Goodwood Cup and Too Darn Hot scoring in the Qatar Sussex Stakes , we have suffered a big loss this week. As a consequence of our ‘15 to go’ offer, we’ve also paid out on many ‘free’ £20 bets, not to mention rewarding each-way backers with six places in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. We have cut Khaadem into 10/1 from 16/1 for the G1 Sprint Cup at Haydock.”

3.40pm Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f

1 Khaadem (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 3-9-06 Jim Crowley 4/1 Fav

2 Open Wide (George Materna & John McInerney) Amanda Perrett 5-8-12 Pat Dobbs 14/1

3 Raucous (Tom Morley) Robert Cowell 6-9-04 (6lb ex) Cieren Fallon (5) 28/1

4 Summerghand (Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer) David O’Meara 5-9-03 Ryan Moore 12/1

27 ran Time: 1m 9.79s

Distances: 2¾, ¾, nk

Tote Win: £4.80 Places: £2.00, £4.40, £7.00, £4.00 Exacta: £86.10 Trifecta: £3,627.00

Breeding: br c Dark Angel (IRE) – White Daffodil (IRE) (Footstepsinthesand)

Breeder: Yeomanstown Stud

Charlie Hills – 19th Goodwood winner (10th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jim Crowley – 70th Goodwood winner (14th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

S22.

RACE 5

Race 5: Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

Winning jockey’s quotes

Race 5: Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden

PERSUASION YORK-BOUND AFTER IMPRESSIVE DEBUT

Persuasion earned a favourable comparison with dual Goodwood Group-race winner Dutch Connection after making an impressive debut in the same maiden that the latter won for trainer

Charlie Hills and owner Susan Roy five years ago. The G3 Acomb Stakes, which Dutch Connection also won, is next on the agenda.

After the 16/1 chance had overcome a slow start to win by half a length from Celtic Art (14/1) and complete a 21.5/1 double for the stable, which has now had four winners at the meeting, Hills said: “He’s a lovely horse and I think he was only 16/1 because he was making his debut and most of the others had had a run or two, which is a big advantage.

“He’ll be better than ‘Dutch’ and I think he’ll go the same route now. Dutch Connection went on to York to win the Acomb Stakes, and this one is qualified there, so that’s where he’ll go. He’s got other entries, but the Acomb fits well I think.”

Hills added: “He’s been very professional in everything he’s done and his work has been good. I thought seven furlongs around here might catch him out first time out but he’s done it really well despite showing a bit of inexperience. He’s a very nice horse with a touch of class. He’s got scope and a great mind too.”

S23.

PERSUASION IMPRESSES DOYLE

James Doyle scored his third win of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival when two-year-old Persuasion made a successful debut in the Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden. The son of Acclamation, who cost 220,000 guineas as a yearling, is trained by Charlie Hills and won by half a length from Celtic Art at odds of 16/1 in the seven-furlong contest.

Doyle said: “He was a bit green at the start; he leant against the back gates and when they popped open, he just went up in the air rather than forward. It wasn’t an issue; we just dropped down to the fence, and sometimes being out the back and on the fence isn’t a bad place to be, but obviously your fate depends on having a bit of luck in the straight then.

“It might not be the way to ride the track, but in these novice races it probably isn’t a bad thing. I’ve just been in a couple before when you can get lost on the turn a bit, so it meant we were able to teach him plenty today and he learnt on the job and adapted very quickly.

“I felt he was well on top in the final stages. He quickened up to the front and just pricked his ears – probably my fault, I should have kept him going, I just felt he quickened up nicely and had done enough, really.

“I really liked him. He did everything right today and when you can miss it and come from off the pace – they went hard, which helped me get into it – it is great. Charlie Hills mentioned the Acomb Stakes at York for him, and I think that would be a nice spot for him. Obviously he only has one run under his belt, but I think his mind, his attitude and manners make up for his lack of experience, or I hope they will if they decide to run him.”

4.15pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden Stakes 7f

1 Persuasion (Susan Roy) Charlie Hills 2-9-00 James Doyle 16/1

2 Celtic Art (Fitri Hay) Paul Cole 2-9-00 PJ McDonald 14/1

3 Great Ambassador (Jeff Smith) Ralph Beckett 2-9-00 Harry Bentley 8/1

11 ran

Time: 1m 26.01s

Distances: ½, nk

Tote Win: £22.10 Places: £4.40, £4.00, £2.20 Exacta: £288.70 Trifecta: £2,117.40

Breeding: b c Acclamation – Effervesce (IRE) (Galileo (IRE))

Breeder: Norelands Bloodstock

6/4 Fav King Of Athens (8th)

Charlie Hills – 20th Goodwood winner (11th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

James Doyle – 38th Goodwood winner (17th at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

S24.

RACE 6

Race 6: Qatar Handicap

Winning jockey’s quotes

LAND OF LEGENDS IS A FIRST STRIKE FOR SHEPHERD

Land Of Legends’ win in the seven-furlong, £30,000 Qatar Handicap was a first at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for jockey Callum Shepherd, who was brought up locally.

Land Of Legends, a three-year-old son on Iffraaj, was trained by Saeed Bin Suroor for owner Godolphin and beat Jack’s Point by a length and three-quarters at odds of 9/2.

Shepherd said: “I was slow away and you could tell instantly they had gone very quick. I was handy on him last time so this was certainly plan B, but I thought I’d try and come with one good run, which is exactly what he did. He picked up really nicely and hit the line well.

“He’s a progressive horse and I’m very fortunate to be able to ride him.

“It’s my first win at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. My family is from round here and I went to school down the road in Lancing, so it has been my favourite meeting since I was six or seven years old. I’m really pleased.”

4.50pm Qatar Handicap 7f

1 Land Of Legends (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 3-9-03 Callum Shepherd 9/2

2 Jack’s Point (C L A Edginton) William Muir 3-8-13 Martin Dwyer 16/1

3 Warning Fire (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-05 Joe Fanning 9/2

12 ran

Time: 1m 25.29s

Distances: 1¾, nk

Tote Win: £5.20 Places: £1.60, £4.50, £1.90 Exacta: £92.50 Trifecta: £532.00

Breeding: b c Iffraaj – Homily (Singspiel (IRE))

Breeder: Godolphin

11/4 Fav Marhaba Milliar (4th)

Saeed bin Suroor – 81st Goodwood winner (22nd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Callum Shepherd – 4th Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Race 6: Qatar Handicap

IMPRESSIVE LAND OF LEGENDS A FIRST OF THE WEEK FOR SAEED BIN SUROOR

Saeed Bin Suroor numbers three victories in the Sussex Stakes among 22 wins at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, but in a season that has been relatively quiet domestically an impressive performance from the progressive Land Of Legends in the Qatar Handicap will have been satisfying too.

Bin Suroor was not present to see Land Of Legends (9/2) complete a hat-trick of wins by beating Jack’s Point by a length and three-quarters, for he is in the States, where he was due to saddle stable Thunder Snow in the G1 Whitney Stakes until the five-year old had to be scratched with an elevated temperature.

Tony Garth, representing him, said: “Land Of Legends is improving with every race and Callum (Shepherd) gave him a perfect ride. He was slowly away, but that suited him probably. He was nice and relaxed and won quite smoothly in the end. There’s hopefully more to come.”

S26.

Alex Eade, Goodwood Racecourse’s General Manager, reflects on a tremendous 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival

Alex Eade, Goodwood Racecourse’s General Manager, said: “This has been a truly wonderful week at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with many of racing’s stars confirming their superiority and a few new ones burning brightly.

“Stradivarius created his own little piece of history on Tuesday when becoming the first horse to win three successive renewals of the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and given we have a Double Trigger Restaurant I will have to find something suitable to name. I look forward to seeing Bjorn Nielsen’s outstanding five-year-old try to land a second Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million at York later this month. We also witnessed a potential big star of the future with Pinatubo, who was so impressive when winning the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

“On Wednesday, we saw the latest instalment of the John Gosden and Frankie Dettori show that has lit up this summer, with Lord Lloyd-Webber’s Too Darn Hot coming back to his very best form by winning the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes.

“Thursday, August 1, will go down as one of the most historic days in the long history of Goodwood Racecourse. It began with 18-year-old Khadijah Mellah’s ground-breaking victory in the Magnolia Cup run in Support of Wellbeing of Women. It was an exceptionally emotional moment for many involved and I have never seen scenes like it in a winner’s enclosure. It felt to me as though something had changed. If that wasn’t enough, we also witnessed a first success for a Japanese-trained horse at Goodwood when Deirdre landed the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes. It is a long-stated aim of ours to attract the best international raiders to the Qatar Goodwood Festival and to see a horse win from such a racing powerhouse is very satisfying. We hope many others will follow in Deirdre’s impressive footsteps.

“Friday saw another hat-trick landed, another unprecedented record set as Battaash scorched the Goodwood turf to land a third consecutive G2 King George Qatar Stakes, becoming the first horse in the history of the race to do so. He is such an outstanding five-furlong performer and so at home here at Goodwood.

“Mark Johnston likes to set records as well and supported us with a big team of runners for which we are sincerely grateful. To see him win six races this week and become the most successful trainer ever at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, as well as collect his 13th leading trainer award, was wonderful. We extend our congratulations to him and his team.

“The weather largely played ball with a blustery start on Tuesday turning out better than had been forecast and warm sunshine showing the place off at its best for the remainder of the week. Racegoers have been able to enjoy the true ‘Glorious Goodwood’ experience.

“Attendance for the week was just under 100,000 which was very similar to last year. Given the current climate, that is a pleasing result.

“Finally, we must extend our sincere thanks to the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, who have been the headline sponsor for the fifth year. Without their support this would not be possible.”

CROWD FIGURES AT THE 2019 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL

Day 2019 2018 Variance Tuesday 12,782 12,813 -31 Wednesday 16,097 15,880 +217 Thursday 22,002 21,855 +147 Friday 23,881 24,207 -326 Saturday 25,000 25,000 0 Total 99,762 99,755 +7 (0% change)

S27.

PJ McDONALD TAKES RACING TV LEADING RIDER PRIZE WITH FOUR WINS

PJ McDonald landed his first Racing TV Leading Jockey Award with four winners over the week, including Duke Of Hazzard in Friday’s G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

McDonald, who is based at Leyburn in North Yorkshire, drew a blank on day five, and so had to sit and suffer while James Doyle and Jim Crowley closed on him with three wins apiece. Frankie Dettori, out of luck on the final day, also rode three winners at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

He was delighted to hang on and land the prestigious prize, which comes with a year’s subscription to Racing TV, a £1,000 donation to the charity of his choice (Jack Berry House), and a de luxe Goodwood hamper.

McDonald, who had his wife and two young daughters with him all week, said: “It’s been a good week, and things have fallen right for me. A lot of the credit for that has to go to my agent Gareth Owen, who has got me some good rides. I had a bit of luck on the way, and I held on by the skin of my teeth.

“I don’t have the firepower a lot of these lads have, so it’s an achievement to come down here and win a prize like this. I’ve been here every day, but this is the first day the family have been with me. It’s nice to have them here and to win this is a nice little feather in my cap.”

McDonald, who is likely to be forever associated with the top-class filly Laurens added: “I was a bit frustrated today after the maiden (strong-finishing second on Celtic Art), because if they had got going earlier I might have got there.

“I was looking forward to Duke Of Hazzard all week, and he was the main reason I was going to be here, so to get him over the line was nice. They were all very enjoyable winners.

“It is a five-hour drive home with the family tonight, then I am going to France tomorrow, to Deauville. It is great when things are going well and you hope to keep things rolling. Please be to God we can have a good end to the season.”

S28.

RACE 7

Race 7: Qatar Apprentice Handicap

Winning jockey’s quotes

FALLON JNR HAS THE GIFT

Cieren Fallon, son of former multiple champion jockey Kieren Fallon, won the final race of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Qatar Apprentice Handicap, on the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Gifts Of Gold. It was the jockey’s first ever Qatar Goodwood Festival success – and his first at the track.

The four-year-old son of Invincible Spirit justified his position at the 9/4 favourite for the one mile, one furlong race and swept through to win by a length and three-quarters from the Amanda Perrett-trained You’re Hired (Scott McCullagh). Rotherwick, trained by Paul Cole, finished third, half a length behind You’re Hired under William Carver.

Fallon jnr, 20, said: “I wanted to be further up, but they went a nice gallop so I was happy to sit back and take my time on him. He’s a nice, big galloping horse and the race unfolded when we came down the bend and he just lengthened. He hit the front and was still a bit green, looking around, but he’s done it comfortably in the end and I think we’ll step him up again.

“He’s probably the best horse I’ve sat on, so I couldn’t quite tell you how good he is. I’m delighted to ride a winner on a Saturday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Godolphin supported my father at the back end of his career and I’m delighted to be able to repay them with my thanks. The horse has done it well and I’m pleased.”

5.25pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap 1m 1f 11y

1 Gifts Of Gold (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 4-9-09 Cieren Fallon (3) 9/4f Fav

2 You’re Hired (George Materna) Amanda Perrett 6-9-02 Scott McCullagh (3) 8/1

3 Rotherwick (Financial Lifestyle Management Limited) Paul Cole 7-9-00 William Carver (5) 10/1

4 Poet’s Prince (J David Abell) Mark Johnston 4-9-11 Andrew Breslin (3) 16/1

17 ran

Time: 1m 53.26s

Distances: 1¾, ½, 3

Tote Win: £2.80 Places: £1.30, £2.50, £2.60, £4.90 Exacta: £34.70 Trifecta: £298.20

Breeding: b g Invincible Spirit (IRE) – Sanna Bay (IRE) (Refuse To Bend (IRE))

Breeder: Paul Hyland

Saeed bin Suroor – 82nd Goodwood winner (23rd at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Cieren Fallon – 1st Goodwood winner (1st at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

S29.

13 LUCKY FOR JOHNSTON

Mark Johnston proved that 13 is only unlucky for some by taking the Leading Trainer Award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for the 13th time in 2019. His first title was in 1998 and he has won the title for the last four years.

Johnston took the award with six winners, five seconds and three thirds, two winners clear of his rivals John Gosden and Charlie Hills, who both finished the meeting on four winners.

Johnston reflected: “I don’t really know why it has become what it has it has just snowballed over the years. We have always done well at Goodwood in general, but any meeting like this with good prize money, good races, we have come to do well and over the years we have done more and more.

“It is hard to say what my favourite winner was this week, but I suppose King’s Advice was so exciting today and the one freshest in my memory.

“His win was great, and incredible for a horse to win that many races and handicaps and climb so far. How could you not be excited by him? It is quite amazing, I can’t believe it myself, when you look at the whole story behind the horse.

“He came to us on route to the sales, so to win eight races in a season is incredible for any horse. He has been no trouble, I don’t know why he was considered to be so much trouble before, but he has been a revelation for us.

“This week is hard work, it is good when the last race is over, there is a bit of a sigh of relief, it is a bit relentless, but of course it is good fun – this is what it is all about!”

S30.

RACING TV LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

FINAL STANDINGS

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

PJ McDONALD 4 2 2

Frankie Dettori 3 3 3

Jim Crowley 3 1 -

James Doyle 3 - 3

Joe Fanning 2 - 1

Ryan Moore 1 6 4

Silvestre de Sousa 1 4 4

Franny Norton 1 3 1

Harry Bentley 1 2 3

Adam Kirby 1 2 1

Tom Marquand 1 2 -

Andrea Atzeni 1 1 1

Jamie Spencer 1 1 1

Pat Dobbs 1 1 -

James Sullivan 1 1 -

Oisin Murphy 1 - 2

Cieren Fallon 1 - 1

Danny Tudhope 1 - 1

Jason Hart 1 - -

Sean Levey 1 - -

Luke Morris 1 - -

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Megan Nicholls 1 - -

Callum Shepherd 1 - -

Kieran Shoemark 1 - -

David Egan - 1 1

Donnacha O’Brien - 1 1

Martin Dwyer - 1 -

Tony Hamilton - 1 -

Scot McCullagh - 1 -

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

William Carver - - 1

Phil Dennis - - 1

Tony Hamilton - - 1

Wayne Lordan - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

First Racing TV Leading Jockey Award for P J McDonald.

McDonald wins a subscription to Racing TV, a £1,000 donation to the charity of his choice (Jack Berry House) and a deluxe Goodwood hamper.

LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

FINAL STANDINGS

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

MARK JOHNSTON 6 5 3

John Gosden 4 1 1

Charlie Hills 4 - 1

Richard Hannon 3 1 -

Saeed bin Suroor 2 - 1

John Quinn 2 - -

Clive Cox 1 2 -

Paul Cole 1 1 1

David Simcock 1 1 1

Roger Varian 1 1 1

Ruth Carr 1 1 -

Simon Crisford 1 1 -

Charlie Appleby 1 - 2

David O’Meara 1 - 1

Tom Clover 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Charlie Fellowes 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

Mitsuru Hashida JAPAN 1 - -

Sir Mark Prescott 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE - 2 5

Richard Fahey - 2 2

Sir Michael Stoute - 2 2

Amanda Perrett - 2 -

Ralph Beckett - 1 2

Andrew Balding - 1 1

David O’Meara - 1 1

David Barron - 1 -

Michael Bell - 1 -

Paul Cole - 1 -

Eve Johnson Houghton - 1 -

William Knight - 1 -

Martyn Meade - 1 -

William Muir - 1 -

Joseph O’Brien IRE - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Roger Charlton - - 2

William Haggas - - 2

Robert Cowell - - 1

Jim Goldie - - 1

David Griffiths - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Richard Spencer - - 1

Ed Walker - - 1

Mark Johnston is the leading trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for 13th time.

The Middleham handler was also leading trainer in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 & 2018

SATURDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1.50pm – QATAR STEWARDS’ SPRINT HANDICAP

An enquiry was held to consider why Michael Mullineaux was running SOMEWHERE SECRET here at Goodwood on going described as Good to Firm, Good in places, having declared the gelding a non-runner at Carlisle on 6 July 2019 on ground with the same official description. The trainer stated that, in his opinion, the ground at Carlisle was firmer than described. He added that, having walked the track, he considered Goodwood to have been well watered with no jar so he was happy for the gelding to take his chance.

Following the race, Cieren Fallon reported that BLUE DE VEGA (GER), unplaced, was denied a clear run. Richard Fahey reported that GABRIAL THE DEVIL (IRE), unplaced, was unsuited by the track and would prefer a flatter surface. James Doyle reported that he took a precautionary check when BALLYQUIN (IRE), unplaced, was weakening, as he was concerned that the field was closing in on him from both sides. The representative of Amanda Perrett reported that TINTO, unplaced, was unsuited by the ground which was described as Good to Firm, Good in places, but in his opinion, having been watered, was riding loose on top.

2:25pm – QATAR SUMMER HANDICAP

Following the race, Ryan Moore reported that TOP TUG (IRE), unplaced, had no more to give. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post race examination during routine testing of CORGI, unplaced, found the gelding had lost its right-fore shoe and had an irregular heartbeat.

3.00pm QATAR LILLIE LANGTRY STAKES (Group 2)

DRAMATIC QUEEN (USA) wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start.

Following the race, James Doyle reported that DRAMATIC QUEEN (USA), which finished last of the seven runners, stopped quickly. The representative of William Haggas reported that the filly was unsuited by the undulations at Goodwood, and the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of DRAMATIC QUEEN (USA) during routine testing showed her to be displaying signs of a slow recovery.

3.40pm UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP HERITAGE HANDICAP

ORNATE, trained by David Griffiths, finished third at Goodwood the previous day. The Veterinary Officer reported that a pre-race examination of the gelding deemed him fit to race.

Permission was given for STONE OF DESTINY to wear a hood in the Parade Ring.

Inside the final furlong, KIMIFIVE (IRE), unplaced, lugged right-handed away from the whip taking GEORGE BOWEN (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line. EMBOUR (IRE), unplaced, then lugged right-handed taking KIMIFIVE (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line, causing it to take VANBRUGH (USA), unplaced, off its intended line and as a result, AIR RAID, unplaced, on its inside, had to be checked by the rider. Approaching the final half furlong, SUMMERGHAND (IRE) and GULLIVER, both unplaced, made contact with each other when both going for the same gap which closed in front of them as BARON BOLT, unplaced, shifted right-handed away from the whip. In the final half furlong the winner, KHAADEM (IRE) ducked quickly left-handed causing the rider of JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE), placed fifth, to take a slight check. After viewing a recording of all incidents, it was found that they neither involved a riding offence nor improved the placing of any horse.

Following the race, Andrea Atzeni reported that FLAVIUS TITUS, unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding found no abnormalities.

4:15pm QATAR EBF STALLIONS MAIDEN

Following the race, Kieran Shoemark reported that JUNKANOO, unplaced, hung left-handed. Silvestre De Sousa reported that GOLD SOUK (IRE), unplaced, took a false step approximately five furlongs out and was never travelling thereafter; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities.

4:50pm QATAR HANDICAP

Callum Shepherd, the rider of the winner, LAND OF LEGENDS (IRE), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip in an incorrect place on the run to the line.

Following the race, Kieran Shoemark reported that BREATH OF AIR, placed sixth, was denied a clear run in the final furlong.

5:25pm QATAR APPRENTICE HANDICAP

Permission was given for WIND IN MY SAILS and THECHILDREN’STRUST (IRE) to go early to post, and for HARBOUR SPIRIT (FR) to go early to post and be mounted in the chute. POET’S PRINCE wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start.

Jacob Clark, the rider of IN THE RED (IRE), unplaced, was suspended for 5 days for using his whip when out of contention from inside the final two furlongs. Being a 7lb claiming apprentice, Clark was accompanied in the enquiry by a Jockey Coach.

Following the race, Mitch Godwin reported that PERFECT CITY (IRE), unplaced, lost action; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities. William Carver reported that ROTHERWICK (IRE), placed third, was slowly away, Thomas Greatrex reported that REGGAE RUNNER (FR), unplaced, was never travelling, and George Bass reported that STORTING, placed fifth, hung badly left-handed.