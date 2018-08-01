All the news from day two of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival

The top and bottom bends and the far side of the straight have been dolled out by about five yards, with the plan being to provide fresh ground in the straight for racing on Thursday and for the top and bottom bends on Friday.

The GoingStick Reading at 8.30am came to 6.7 (6.3 at 8.30am yesterday and 6.7 at 2pm on Monday).

The going for the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival has changed to

Dettori’s last ride of the day comes in the Markel Insurance British EBF Maiden Fillies’ race (7f), the sixth race on the card, on board the John Gosden-trained Mehdaayih.

Three-year-old Frankel filly Veracious, a 11/4 co-favourite for owner/breeder Cheveley Park Stud and trainer Sir Michael Stoute, runs in the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes over nearly 10 furlongs and possibly represents the best chance of the three-time champion jockey having a winning return.

Dettori is also the Qatar Goodwood Festival’s winning-most jockey, with 67 victories, and he hopes to extend that with his ride on Neverland Rock in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes (6f) for owner Phoenix Thoroughbred Ltd and trainer Richard Hannon.

Dettori, who is the winning-most current jockey at Goodwood, with 197 winners, has his first ride back on Precious Ramotswe in the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (1m 6f) for trainer John Gosden and owner/breeder Anthony Oppenheimer.

Frankie Dettori, the ever-popular punter’s favourite, returns from a 10-day suspension, reduced to six on appeal, following his ride on Angel’s Hideaway at the Newmarket July Meeting, on day three Qatar Goodwood Festival, tomorrow, August 2.

Five-year-old Wilamina (Martyn Meade/Oisin Murphy), successful in G3 company over an extended mile at Epsom Downs on June 2 and third in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, completes the six declared runners for the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

The three-year-old daughter of Dubawi filled the runner-up position behind Magic Wand at Ascot in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes over 12 furlongs at Ascot on her latest start.

Godolphin’s Wild Illusion (Charlie Appleby/William Buick) was fourth to Billesdon Brook in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, before finishing second to Forever Together in the fillies’ Classic, the 12-furlong Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs on June 1.

QIPCO 1000 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook (Richard Hannon/Tom Marquand) was a shock 66/1 winner of the Newmarket Classic in May and steps up to 10 furlongs for the first time in Thursday’s contest. The three-year-old daughter of Champs Elysees was fourth to Alpha Centauri in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her latest start. Billesdon Brook has an excellent record at Goodwood, having won the Telegraph Nursery at last year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, followed by the G3 Grosvenor Sport Prestige Stakes at the August Bank Holiday Weekend meeting.

The final co-favourite is four-year-old Urban Fox (William Haggas/Daniel Tudhope) who tasted G1 success at the Curragh last time out when accounting for Investec Oaks winner Forever Together in the G1 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes on her first start over 10 furlongs.

Newmarket trainer Stoute has won the Qatar Nassau Stakes on seven occasions and bids to become the joint winning-most trainer in Qatar Nassau Stakes history alongside the late Sir Henry Cecil with eight wins in this year’s contest. Stoute last won the £600,000 G1 event with Favourable Terms in 2004.

Rhododendron is one of three co-favourites for tomorrow’s contest, which includes the unexposed Veracious, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Frankie Dettori, who returns from a six-day careless riding ban tomorrow. The Cheveley Park-owned three-year-old home-bred finished a creditable third to the marvellous Alpha Centauri in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her first start of the season. The Frankel filly raced twice as a two-year-old in 2017, annexing a seven-furlong Newmarket maiden on her second start in October, having finished third on her debut at Newbury in September.

The master of Ballydoyle saddles three-time G1 winner Rhododendron , who registered a short-head victory in the mile G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May. The four-year-old daughter of Galileo was a disappointing ninth in the Queen Anne Stakes over the straight mile at Royal Ascot on her latest start. Rhododendron’s dam Halfway To Heaven captured the 2008 renewal of the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Britain and Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien is targeting a fifth victory in the Qatar Nassau Stakes and his third straight win in succession along with jockey Ryan Moore in the G1 event, following the victories of Minding in 2016 and Winter in 2017.

A small but select field of six go to post for the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35pm) over just short of 10 furlongs, the joint-richest race for fillies and mares staged anywhere in Europe, on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 2.

MILLION REASONS TO READ THE PAPERS

A £1m race and a £1m bonus have grabbed the imagination of Britain’s newspapers as they reflect on day one and ponder day two of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

A seven-figure sum in total prize money is guaranteed for today’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, one of the highlights of the European racing year, and a contest with a roll of honour which includes some legends of the sport. Can Without Parole maintain his unbeaten run and join them, or will Expert Eye’s revival crush that aspiration? Could Lightning Spear finally bend a Group One shot into the net, rather than against the uprights?

The big-money bonus relates to the WH Stayers’ Million, a cash carrot on offer to any horse who wins four designated races during a single season. In an era of apparent decline in stamina-laden horses the prize was viewed by some as unattainable, but that was until the horse-of-the-year, Stradivarius, rattled off the first three legs, including yesterday’s £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup. He must win York’s G2 Lonsdale Cup, later this month, to bag the swag.

The Times grasps these million moments on its racing editorial page with the headlines ‘Stradivarius on brink of huge bonus’ and ‘Without Parole looks class act in Sussex test’. The paper’s Ron Lewis writes: “At a time when the sport needs all the equine heroes it can get, Stradivarius is a horse that can get pulses racing.”

‘One in a million’, is the Daily Mirror’s headline over David Yates’ summary of yesterday’s big race, while The Daily Telegraph headlines its racing page, ‘Stradivarius fights hard to keep crown’ and ‘Hard to fault improving Without Parole’. Racing correspondent Marcus Armytage reflects that the John Gosden-trained Without Parole is a son of duel Qatar Sussex Stakes winner Frankel – sons often have a thankless task in emulating their fathers; ask Frankel’s offspring.

Greg Wood of The Guardian is among a number of on-course correspondents who pick up on the quotes of Stradivarius’s trainer John Gosden after the Qatar Goodwood Cup. Reporting that Gosden “spoke up in favour of staying horses,” Wood suggests that after Stradivarius’s win, “he will not argue an easier case all season”. Wood adds: “The sight of Stradivarius and [runner-up] Torcedor going head-to-head at the end of a fierce two-mile gallop around the top of the Sussex Downs was a memorable way to start Goodwood’s most famous fixture.” The Racing Post captures the duel by printing a photograph of the finish by Edward Whitaker under the headline ‘Million pound player’.

Alastair Down of the Racing Post adopts his default dry style when musing over day one, and apparently worked overtime yesterday by delving into some Stradivarius research – on the violin, not its namesake. He concludes the £1m bonus is “chicken feed” compared to the value of a top violin, and writes: “The auction record for this most famous of fiddles is £9.5m, so if you’ve got one, don’t leave it on the train.” It would be difficult for owner Bjorn Nielsen to get his Stradivarius on a train, but his version could well become the biggest earner who goes by that name. His racecourse winnings will top £3m if he lands the York bonus, and he could make that amount look like ‘chicken feed’ if enjoying a successful career as a stallion. As a Jump sire at a leading Irish stud, he would earn €1m a year if covering 200 mares at €5,000 a time, and being a son of Galileo’s half-brother, Sea The Stars, that is not inconceivable.

‘Stradivarius heads to York dreaming of stayers’ bonus’ is the i’s headline, and the paper’s ‘top tips’ column suggests Lightning Spear, each-way, as the best bet in the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Seven-year-old Lightning Spear has run four times at Goodwood, winning the G2 Celebration Mile twice, and finishing third in last year’s running of today’s big race, when Sussex was a sodden mire, and very different from today’s sun-filled landscape. An entire seven-year-old, Lightning Spear apparently keeps the testosterone-driven instincts of male horses his age in check, as revealed by trainer David Simcock in an interview with Steven Jones of The Sun. Jones quotes Simcock saying: “He’s a lovely-natured horse. My wife Jennies rides him every day. He’s part of the family. He’s got a nice character, you become attached to him.”

However, The Sun’s Templegate tipster says Beat The Bank can give trainer Andrew Balding a win to follow up Here Comes When, who scored for his stable in 2017. The same paper’s Stradivarius headline is ‘Super Strad close to £1m jackpot’, and while the Daily Mail’s Marcus Townend leads on the colt’s bid to land “a million-pound, mega-payday”, he completes his review of yesterday’s action with a quote to savour from trainer David Elsworth – one that also appears in Chris Goulding’s Daily Star report . After his Sir Dancealot had endured traffic problems before landing the G2 Lennox Stakes, Elsworth said: “He got into more troubles than I do on a Saturday night when I’ve had a few.”

Goodwood is bathing in quality horses and sunshine this week. The Times’ photographer, Richard Pohle, found one female racegoer yesterday who summarised the best of the occasion in a floral-patterned dress, accompanied by a top hat decorated with wild flowers – see page 10 for a creation that matches Goodwood perfectly.

PAROLE OUT TO SENTENCE RIVALS FOR PUNTERS

Punters dominated proceedings on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival thanks to five of the seven favourites landing the spoils, including 4/5 market leader Stradviarius, who defended his title in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and remains on course to land the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ bonus if he wins the Lonsdale Cup at York on August 24.

In today’s feature race, the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35pm), the John Gosden-trained Without Parole, the only G1 winner in the field following his success in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, is a strong favourite with Matchbook, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival at 19/10 (2.9).

However, Andrew Balding’s Beat The Bank has attracted fervent each-way support into 28/5 (6.6) from 7/1 (8.0) with Matchbook. The four-year-old son of Paco Boy was a neck winner of the G2 Summer Mile at Ascot last time out. Aidan O’Brien saddles Gustav Klimt, who finished a half-length second to Without Parole at Royal Ascot and is 8/1 (9.0) from 10/1 (11.0)

In today’s opening race, the Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap (1.50pm), the Neil King-trained Lil Rockerfeller is one of the best backed horses of the day. Rated 153 over hurdles, the seven-year-old Hard Spun gelding races off a mark of 82 in the extended two-mile and four-furlong contest. The 2017 G2 Ascot Hurdle winner is 3/1 (4.0) from 4/1 (5.0).

Royal Ascot juvenile form is put to the test in the G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (3.00pm) over five furlongs. Listed Windsor Castle Stakes scorer Soldier’s Call, trained by Archie Watson, is a warm favourite for the G3 contest at 9/4 (3.25) from 3/1 (4.0), whilst Tim Easterby’s Listed National Stakes scorer Vintage Brut, unplaced when favourite for the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, has attracted each-way money, constricting in price to 9/1 (10.0) from 11/1 (12.0).

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Magnolia Springs, winner of the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood in May, has been strongly supported in the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap (4.45pm). The three-year-old daughter of Shamardal is 3/1 (4.0) from 5/1 (6.0) with Matchbook.

Reflecting on yesterday’s action, Matchbook’s representative Emmet Kennedy said: “It was a very busy day for us at Matchbook yesterday and offering 0% commission brought in plenty of people. We were very pleased with how day one went.

“Yesterday’s racing was interesting with Stradivarius drifting out to 1.8 from 1.61. It was surprising how much he drifted given what was at stake and that Torcedor was the only real horse who served it up to him. Stradivarius was the star of the show yesterday and it’s set us up nicely for another good day today.

“The big market mover today is Beat The Bank in the Qatar Sussex Stakes. He’s been put up by a few tipsters and he has been really solid. He was 8.0 overnight and is now into 6.6 and there is plenty of money around for him. Another horse who is interesting in the race is Gustav Klimt, who could be suited by the lack of pace in the race and is 9.0 from 11.0. He could be hard to peg back if Ryan Moore decides to lead on him.

“Soldier’s Call is very solid in the Molecomb as is Magnolia Springs in the 4.45pm – she is one of the best backed horses of the day. Lil Rockerfeller’s price is only getting shorter in our opening race.”

Today’s market movers with Matchbook:

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap – Lil Rockerfeller 3/1 (4.0) from 4/1 (5.0)

3.00pm G3 Markel insurance Molecomb Stakes – Soldier’s Call 9/4 (3.25) from 3/1 (4.0) & Vintage Brut 9/1 (10.0) from 11/1 (12.0)

3.35pm G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes – Beat The Bank 28/5 (6.6) from 7/1 (8.0) & Gustav Klimt 8/1 (9.0) from 10/1 (11.0)

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap – Magnolia Springs 3/1 (4.0) from 5/1 (6.0)

ROCKERFELLER A REAL MONEY-SPINNER

Pulling off a one-year plan in racing is rare, but racehorse owner Andy Smith managed it with the victory of Lil Rockerfeller in today’s £50,000 Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap.

Smith, a professional punter by trade, recognised the race conditions – a handicap over more than two and a half miles – were ideal for the horse in which he is a joint-owner, and who is best known as a top-class staying hurdler. Rated 153 over hurdles, he is rated just 82 on the Flat.

Lil Rockerfeller was not quite ready for last year’s race, but today, under Silvestre De Sousa, he made the running and ground his rivals into a long submission, scoring as the 11/4 favourite by 15 lengths and half a length from Altaayil (28/1) and Imphal (7/1).

Wiltshire-based Neil King, who is best known as a trainer of jumpers, had not saddled any Goodwood winner before today. He said: “That’s terrific – fantastic. I’m so thrilled with him and delighted for one of his owners, Andy Smith. He’s had his heart set on winning this for the past year, but I was worried about the ground at this time of year, and he’s missed two engagements because of quick ground already this season. He’s been on the go a long time since finishing second at Sandown [over hurdles in late April], and I’m delighted we have pulled it off.

“He is set to go novice chasing in the autumn, but this is one of the few Flat races we can run him in because he failed a stalls test, and this race is started with a flag. When the ground is safe, he will go over fences.

“It’s glorious to have a winner at Goodwood, and I’ve long admired the way my neighbour, Alan King, trains winners on the Flat and over jumps. We’ve had a bit of success on the Flat at a lesser level, and we had a third at Royal Ascot a few years ago [2012] with Nafaath, a 50/1 outsider in the Ascot Handicap.”

Smith said: “A year ago I said to the other lads in the partnership, ‘Let’s go for this race at Goodwood’, and they all said, ‘We don’t want to run him on the Flat’. I said, ‘Trust me, this horse will win’. He didn’t run last year because Neil had left off him and the rain came and it was wet, but this year I said, ‘Please Neil, keep him in and get him ready for Goodwood’.

“Neil wanted to run him in a recent race at Salisbury over a mile and six furlongs [also with a flag start], but I said ‘Why do that when he could win three or four grand, go up 10lb or 12lb and blow the chance of winning this?’.

“Trevor Whelan [who rides Lil Rockerfeller over jumps] made this horse, but was not going to be able to do the weights, so I rang [jockeys’ agent] Shelley Dwyer two weeks ago and booked Silvestre De Sousa. Then the top-weight came out, the weights went up 7lb and I was gutted for Trevor, but what could I do? I had booked the champion jockey and couldn’t turn him down.

“Before the race I said to Silvestre, ‘You’re not riding a two-mile Flat horse, you’re riding a three-mile hurdler, and he will keep galloping’. He’s won £400,000 as a hurdler, and out of his winnings we bought Danehill Kodiac [a five-year-old trained by Richard Hannon] who has taken us to Hong Kong, was second at Chester in May, and is rated 112. We’ve also bought an unraced three-year-old that we put into training with Rod Millman, and we hope to call Singing The Blues – we’re hoping lightning strikes three times.”

Asked if he backed his horse, Smith said: “I could have got 5/1, but I rarely back my own and didn’t need to today because the prize money was so good. All the owners have come down and we have had a great picnic. Goodwood has looked after us brilliantly today with badges.”

LIL ROCKERFELLER DAZZLES AT GOODWOOD

The well-supported 11/4 favourite Lil Rockerfeller got punters off to the perfect start on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival with a facile 15-length success in the Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap.

Trained by Neil King and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, the seven-year-old Hard Spun gelding helped set the tempo in the early stages of the extended two-mile and four-furlong contest and ran on strongly in the home straight to obliterate his rivals in a devastating front-running display.

Currently rated 153 over hurdles, the 2017 G2 Ascot Hurdle winner raced off a mark of 82 in today’s contest and made a mockery of his handicap rating with a dazzling performance.

Winning rider De Sousa said: “Lil Rockerfeller travelled strongly through the race. I let him bowl along. We set some good fractions early on.

“He got tired a bit at the end, but he was well on top at the line.

“I’ve been riding for a while and I knew how fast I was going throughout.

“I didn’t quicken up the pace at any stage, I was always going the same pace, but he just lengthened so well.”

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap

1 Lil Rockerfeller (Davies, Smith, Govier & Brown) Neil King 7-8-13 Silvestre de Sousa 11/4 fav

2 Altaayil (P Moorhead) Gary Moore 7-9-06 Hector Crouch 28/1

3 Imphal (Mrs M Slade) Marcus Tregoning 4-9-01 Hayley Turner 7/1

14 ran

Time: 4m 28.58s

Distances: 15, ½

Tote Win: £3.30 Places: £1.70, £11.60, £2.30 Exacta: £147.30

Neil King – 1 Goodwood winner (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre de Sousa – 24 Goodwood winners (12 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of the 11/4 favourite Lil Rokerfeller, said: “It is on the quick side of good.”

Hector Crouch, rider of the 15-length second Altaayil (28/1), said: “Beautiful ground.”

Hayley Turner, on the 7/1 third Imphal, said: “It is safe quick ground. Good to firm.”

Josephine Gordon, on board fourth Cool Sky, said: “Lovely ground.”

Ryan Moore, partner of Kloud Gate, said: “Good.”

Martin Harley, rider of Coeur De Lion, said: “Good ground, though they are maybe taking the top off.”

Paul Hanagan, on board Northwest Frontier, said: “Good and drying up all the time.”

P J McDonald, jockey of Dominating, said: “Good ground. It has tightened up from yesterday.”

Robert Winston, partner of Denmead, said: “Lovely good ground, though it is a bit loose on top.”

Shane Kelly, partner of Great Sound, said: “Good. It has not dried up as much as you would imagine.”

Luke Morris, rider of Piedita, said: “It is quicker than yesterday. Good.”

Liam Keniry, rider of Arthur Mc Bride, said: “Good.”

Nicky Mackay, partner of The Secrets Out, said: “Nice ground.”

Hollie Doyle, jockey of General Allenby, said: “Good.”

UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP DRAW

The draw for the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup takes place, tomorrow, Thursday, August 2 at noon, and will be held in the conservatory of the 1812 bar, situated at the back of the Richmond Stand.

Connections of the 28 runners need to register by 11.30am on the day of the draw.

This year’s draw will be hosted by Rishi Persad, who is conducting the ceremony for the first time, and the draw will be made by Goodwood legend Richard Hughes, who won the historic contest four times as a jockey.

The draw will be broadcast live on RUK.

The Unibet Stewards’ Cup is run on Saturday, August 4 over six furlongs at 3.40pm.

SOTO SIZZLES AT GOODWOOD

Local trainer William Knight landed his first winner of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival with the victory of 20/1 shot Soto Sizzler in the 12-furlong Move Over To Matchbook Handicap.

Ridden by Jimmy Quinn, the three-year-old son of Mastercraftsman made strong headway towards the outside of the field to challenge for the lead well inside the final furlong.

Soto Sizzler responded willingly to Quinn’s urgings to edge ahead close home to score by a length from 5/2 favourite Corgi, trained by Hughie Morrison and ridden by Jim Crowley, in second.

Knight, who trains locally at Lower Coombe Stables at Angmering Park, sent out the 2010 Qatar Goodwood Cup winner Illustrious Blue and he was delighted to register his fifth winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

He said: “I’m delighted with Soto Sizzler. I loved this horse all along and he is only going to get better with time. This is his first win.

“I think he will get further next year. For the time being, we will probably stick at 12 furlongs, but I think he could get two miles next year.

“We might explore stepping him up in trip as we go up the handicap level. He is a proper horse and I think he could be a better than a handicapper.

“Soto Sizzler has always been the apple of my eye and it was no surprise that he ran a big race today.

“He was backward last year and we put him out on in the field in the middle of last summer and that was the making of him.

“I was keen to run today as I knew we would have better ground today and he let himself down on the ground here. Conditions were right for him and that was the most important factor for me.

“We’ve minded him and I think as long as we keep minding him, he will be an exciting horse for next year.

“We love having runners here and I thought he had a proper chance today. It’s important to have winners here and he was our first runner of the week so it’s great.

“Soto Sizzler’s owner Ian Heseltine lives 10 minutes down the road and he has had horses with me for a long time, so it’s great for them and all of the yard.

“We’ve had some lovely winners at Goodwood over the years including Illustrious Blue who was a real stable star for us.

“I’m not saying Soto Sizzler is going to be as good as Illustrious Blue, but he is a lovely horse to have going forward.”

EVERGREEN QUINN SIZZLES ON SOTO

Evergreen 51-year-old Jimmy Quinn recorded his first victory at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival when steering 20/1 shot Soto Sizzler to victory in the 12-furlong Move Over To Matchbook Handicap

Trained locally by William Knight, the three-year-old son of Mastercraftsman ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a length from 5/2 favourite Corgi in second.

A delighted Quinn said: “It’s easy to ride the good ones! You get in trouble on the bad ones, but the good horses make you look good!

“Soto Sizzler ran really well. William was really confident before the race. Looking at his form, he was progressing with every run and has kept on improving.

“He coped really nicely with the ground. There was a good covering of grass and he did it nicely.”

Winning owner Ian Heseltine was delighted with the gelding’s performance. He remarked: “I am ecstatic. I bought Soto Sizzler as a yearling, but he was very weak and growing, so we put him away as a two-year-old.

“As a three-year-old, when you looked at him, he looked as if the lights are on but nobody’s home. But he is getting better by the week.

“I expected that – I had a couple of hundred quid on each-way. He worked against an older horse on Saturday, who should have given us weight, but we gave it 19lb and whizzed right past.”

2.25pm Move Over To Matchbook Handicap

1 Soto Sizzler (Ian Heseltine) William Knight 3-8-00 Jimmy Quinn 20/1

2 Corgi (Martin Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen) Hughie Morrison 3-9-01 Jim Crowley 5/2 fav

3 Making Miracles (Acorn, Brown, Parker, Scott) Mark Johnston 3-9-05 Ryan Moore 4/1

10 ran

Time: 2m 36.95s

Distances: 1, ½

Tote Win: £21.70 Places: £4.90, £1.40, £1.60 Exacta: £80.80

William Knight – 18 Goodwood winners (5 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jimmy Quinn – 39 Goodwood winners (9 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

CORGI COLLARED BY A SIZZLING RUN FROM SOTO

5/2 favourite Corgi was caught in sight of the line by the fast-finishing Soto Sizzler (20/1) leaving the So You Think colt’s trainer Hughie Morrison disappointed.

Morrison said: “He has run very well. He got there and just got destroyed by a fast-finisher, giving away a stone.

“He did everything right, but just didn’t see Soto Sizzler coming. Disappointing!”

Jim Crowley, rider of the three-year-old, added: “I had a nice position all the way. It is a shame we just got nutted.

“He is a decent horse and his form up is holding up.”

IT’S JUNGLE STYLE – WITH FISH AND CHIPS – FOR WINNING TRAINER SPENCER

Richard Spencer’s fledgling training career took another big step forward today when Rumble Inthejungle won the £75,000 G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes over five furlongs.

Last year Spencer trained the winner of a top two-year-old race at Royal Ascot, when Rajasinghe landed the G2 Coventry Stakes, but a win at the Qatar Goodwood Festival confirmed he is no one-hit wonder. With the backing of Phil Cunningham, the head of Rebel Racing which owns the yard at which Spencer is based in Newmarket, the young trainer’s career is on an upward curve.

Rumble Inthejungle is a son of Bungleinthejungle, who won the Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes in 2012. Ridden by Tom Queally, the son and heir was sent off at 5/1 and scored by two and a half lengths and a neck from Life Of Riley (16/1) and Royal Ascot winner Soldier’s Call (6/4f).

Spencer said of the winner, who was fourth in the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on his previous start: “I felt if I could have got another run into him before Ascot he would have won there, but he went a bit weak on us when we wanted to do crucial bits of work. He’s only a baby still and he’s grown a lot since Ascot.

“I was very confident coming here today and couldn’t believe how people were putting the horse down. He was a good fourth at Royal Ascot and was the only horse who could lay up with [US challenger] Shang Shang Shang, and do it comfortably, and there was no Shang Shang Shang in this race.

“I was thinking they would have to go some to get past him, and he has a future, because he will stay six furlongs. Tom [Queally, the horse’s jockey] struggled to pull him up at Ascot and he did the same today – it’s just as well there are crash barriers [around the bend after the Goodwood straight].

“He’s going to be a nicer three-year-old, but we’ll have a big party tonight. There’s a chip shop in Newmarket called Rumbles, and I regularly visit it, so I’m hoping they backed the horse and I can have free fish and chips tonight – we told them he was running.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for two or three weeks. He worked amazingly at the weekend under Tom. I won’t say where we are going and what we will be doing, but he will go to the big stage.

“Phil, myself and agent Bobby O’Ryan bought him at Doncaster Sales [for £70,000]. Phil was so keen to get the horse he named him the night before. He wasn’t going to let anyone else have him.”

RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE LANDS KNOCKOUT BLOW FOR QUEALLY

Tom Queally tasted success aboard the mighty Frankel in today’s feature race, the Qatar Sussex Stakes in 2011 and 2012 and returned to the winner’s enclosure at Goodwood this afternoon aboard the Richard Spencer-trained Rumble Inthejungle in the G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes.

The 5/1 shot travelled powerfully throughout the five-furlong contest and displayed a potent turn of foot to score in impressive fashion by two and a half-lengths.

Rumble Inthejungle finished fourth in the Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot and Queally was effusive in his praise of the two-year-old. His sire Bungle Inthejungle, won the Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes in 2012 for Mick Channon.

Queally said: “Rumble Inthejungle was excellent there. He has always been pretty good. He won first time and showed he was very forward. He did it really well today and has clearly stepped up his act since Ascot. He has always shown that he was pretty good and it was no exception today. We toyed with the idea of running him in the six-furlong race but this looked slightly easier and he is not short of gears. He is so straightforward, a child could ride him.

“I had no plan really. That is the beauty of riding for Richard [Spencer, trainer] and Phil [Cunningham, owner] – they don’t tie you down. They realised I put in a lot of work and know the horses quite well, and because of that you then ride with a great deal of confidence and tend to do things right. Rumble Inthejungle has so much speed and he has always shown us a lot of promise from day one.

“I couldn’t pull him up today. He did show a lot of speed today, but you would think in time, he will get six furlongs – he is clearly a colt with a lot of class. He has scope and, with the feel he gives you, there is no reason to think that he can’t keep on improving into his three-year-old campaign.

“Richard is clearly well able to train and hopefully he will reap the rewards with this lad and more. Richard is doing an amazing job and his horses are winning at every level and they are not expensive types. Phil and his associates and friends are behind the initiative [Rebel Racing]. It is sort of business venture. They are all having fun and it’s working, and I have very pleased to be a part of it. Long may it continue.”

Phil Cunningham, founder of the Rebel Racing syndicate said: “Tom Queally is a brilliant horseman. He gets on fantastically with the staff and gave Bungle Inthejungle a great ride.”

Paddy Power make Rumble Inthejungle a 20/1 shot for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in 2019.

3.00pm Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

1 Rumble Inthejungle (Rebel Racing Premier) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Tom Queally 5/1

2 Life Of Riley (Ontoawinner, Strecker, Burke) Karl Burke 2-9-01 Ben Curtis 16/1

3 Soldier’s Call (Clipper Logistics) Archie Watson 2-9-01 Danny Tudhope 6/4 fav

11 ran

Time: 58.22s

Distances: 2½, nk

Tote Win: £5.70 Places: £1.70, £4.50, £1.10 Exacta: £75.60

Richard Spencer – 1 Goodwood winner (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Tom Queally – 37 Goodwood winners (16 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

LIFE OF RILEY DELIGHTS BURKE

This year’s renewal of the £75,000 G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes over five furlongs for two-year-olds, went to Rumble inthejungle (5/1), with a photo-finish deciding a three-way spilt for the minor places.

After some deliberation, the Judge announced Life Of Riley (16/1) as second, with the 6/4 favourite Soldier’s Call filling third spot.

Karl Burke, trainer of the second, Life of Riley, said: “We are delighted with the run. He looks now like he is crying out for a little bit further. So I would say a step up to six furlongs is next. He half showed that in his last run at Sandown.

“He has a high cruising speed but then just doesn’t quicken – he just grinds it out.

“He didn’t have the clearest of runs and we wouldn’t have beaten the winner, but we might have been half a length closer with a clear run.

“We have no complaints; he is a cracking little horse and has a good future.

“I don’t know where we will go next, I haven’t got him in the Gimcrack (York, August 24) but it might be a blessing as it comes up quick. Showcasing’s offspring seem to appreciate a little bit of juice in the ground.

“We will go back and plan a nice autumn campaign. It wouldn’t surprise me if we entered him in the Middle Park Stakes. He is entitled to go there.”

Ben Curtis, rider of the Showcasing colt, added: “He came with a good late run. He got a bit outpaced in the middle of the race, but once he found his feet he came home well. A step up to six might be next. He has improved with every run to be fair.”

Archie Watson, trainer of the third, Soldier’s Call, said: “I think it was a little unfortunate. He jumped a bit slow and Danny (Tudhope – jockey) lost his iron, then the horse got a bump coming out of the gate and so ended up racing a little wide from the pace.

“But no excuses in the latter part of the race, he had every chance. We’ll be back another day; when things go right and he gets a clean jump.”

Danny Tudhope added: “He had a bad start, got heavily bumped and missed the break. It wasn’t ideal for him really because he likes to get on with things.”

SPEAR PUTS RIVALS TO THE SWORD TO END GROUP ONE HOODOO

The David Simcock-trained Lightning Spear powered to an impressive victory in today’s feature race, the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes under Oisin Murphy, to end his Group One hoodoo.

Lightning Spear had run in G1 company 15 times before today, with notable efforts including a short-head second to Rhododendron in the G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May, 2018.

The seven-year-old son of Pivotal, a dual winner of the G2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood (2016 & 2017), travelled smoothly in fourth in today’s mile contest and once finding room in the home straight, quickened up smartly to score by a length and a half.

Simcock, who has also enjoyed Classic success this year with Teppal in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp, France, was effusive in his praise of the seven-year-old entire’s performance.

The Newmarket handler said: “I’m delighted with Lightning Spear. He looked good today, quickened well and travelled well – he did everything properly. Oisin has grown up with the horse, he is a very confident jockey and he was very patient waiting for the gap today. Sheikh Fahad loves this horse and he will be absolutely delighted. Unfortunately, he can’t be here today, but he’ll be made up.

“Lightning Spear has done very little wrong apart from win a G1 up until now. He is a lovely horse to train and a lot of work goes into him. He has placed in six G1s I think and has never really let us down, though he was little bit inconsistent last season. To win a G1 is not easy and you have to accept it.

“Lightning Spear is a wonderful horse and is very talented. To win a G1 is extra special. He was going really well and I thought if he got a gap he would win. They didn’t go much of a pace, but that did not really matter. You are trying something different all the time, trying to change something. To see him fill up and quicken up like that was great, and it is the horse we see at home an awful lot. It is just getting it all to click, with that little bit of luck that we haven’t had at times.

“Oisin had no instructions. Sit where you land and do your own thing. Oisin loves the horse and has confidence in the horse. We felt we were slightly robbed at Newbury, if anything, so this more than makes up for it. Oisin knows him very well and he can ride the horse as you like now.

“I am just really pleased for the horse. More pleased for the horse than anybody. It is great for Sheikh Fahad, the Qatar Racing team, the yard, but for the horse to get his G1 like that is great. It’s nice to win a G1 at Glorious Goodwood and any G1 victory is great. He has run just twice out of G1 company for me and won two G2 events, so he has always had to run in G1s really.

“He has probably had his knockers, slightly unfairly I feel and so to win a G1 is great. Lightning Spear has come across some very good horses. This year, if we are being honest, there is probably not an outstanding horse in the mile division and so it has been his time. He wasn’t any better or any worse when he was running in these races even two years ago. Eventually, you will come across a year where things go your way and he just looked really good today. He had everything pan out perfectly for him today.

“I do as I’m told with this horse as Jenny [Simcock’s wife] rides him every day and she does a wonderful job with him. I don’t think Lightning Spear would be here today without her.

“He was quite headstrong and fiery when we got him and now he is just the nicest person and very straightforward to ride. Jenny is a special part of the whole thing. Jenny and my children are so fond of him and he is just a very special horse to have in the yard.”

SPEARED! A GROUP ONE AT LAST

One of the best older horses in training finally nailed a much-deserved Group One prize when landing the £1,059,250 Qatar Sussex Stakes, the feature race at the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Lightning Spear had run previously in 14 top-grade races, and frequently been placed, including when third in the Qatar Sussex Stakes last year. His CV also includes two other Goodwood wins in the G2 Celebration Mile (2016 & 2017).

Today, ridden by Oisin Murphy in the colours of Sheikh Fahad’s Qatar Racing Ltd, and trained by David Simcock, the seven-year-old entire Pivotal horse scored at 9/1, beating Expert Eye (4/1) and Lord Glitters (10/1) by one and a half lengths and half a length.

David Redvers, racing and bloodstock manager to Sheikh Fahad, said: “From some time ago we felt this was his race, and the way he has been running this year we knew he had a fine chance. The way the race was run suited him.

“There was a moment when I was worried, but he needs riding like that [covered up] because he has such a turn of foot. He’s seen too much daylight on occasions in races, but fair dues to the Simcocks [David and his wife Jenny, who rides the horse each day] because they have the key to him. They and the boss were patient and it has paid off.”

Redvers confirmed that Lightning Spear would join the Qatar Bloodstock roster of stallions at his Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire, adding: “He’s one of the best-looking horses in racing, he’s won a stallion-making race and he’s by Pivotal.”

Jenny Simcock, fighting back tears of joy, said: “That means everything. I’m spoilt and ride him every day, and he’s a gentleman, a very expressive horse, and he leads the string.

“He’s a fresh horse, but a lovely one to ride, and he has a very good temperament. My children go into his box and feed him Polos and carrots. I felt today that if he got a gap he would win, because he has such a turn of foot. We always say to Oisin, count to five, count to five, before you make a move.

“This is the first time he has raced on genuinely good ground. On soft ground he looks like he doesn’t quite gets the mile, and he’s come across some very good horses – and beaten many good horses.”

Murphy said: “The pace was slow, but he relaxed, and I got a little bit of cover off James Doyle [on runner-up Expert Eye].

“I never ever get nervous before G1s – before the Derby and that I like making fun of the other jockeys – but I was nervous today and down at the start I was trying to hide it. I am over the moon – what a horse! And what a training performance. He deserves to win a major G1 and at seven years of age, it is outstanding.

“I always reflect on races and I possibly left a G1 behind me this season on this lad. I am lucky I have a good boss in Sheikh Fahad and a supportive trainer in David Simcock.

“I wanted to ride him as I did because he loves to travel behind heels. I was sure Expert Eye was going to fade away at some stage, bearing in mind this is a mile and his best form is over seven. I had a G1 winner on Benbatl on Sunday, but to get a second G1 for Sheikh Fahad [after Roaring Lion’s G1 Eclipse Stakes win] is unbelievable. This will mean a lot to Qatar Racing, Sheikh Fahad and his brothers.”

EXPERT SPEARED BY LIGHTNING

The feature race of the day, the £1,059,250 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes (1m) went to Lightning Spear (9/1), who came with a late run to beat the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Expert Eye (4/1) by one and a half lengths.

Stoute commented on his Acclamation colt’s run: “My fella just wanted a little more cover and to settle better, but he has run a blinder.”

Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah, said: “He has come to win the race and has run genuinely. Second in a Group One – we will have a lot worse results than that this year. The way he has run is pleasing and there is something to build on.

“We will have to look at a variety of races, but I don’t see why not to keep him at a mile.

“He has run a very solid race and fair dues to the winner.”

James Doyle, who rode the three-year-old, said: “It was a horrible race to ride. We went no pace. I was doing a little bit too much on the outside with no cover.

“I am very pleased with him – he has run a super race. He has stuck his neck out all the way.

“I think the winner deserved to win a race like that. “

Third placed Lord Glitters’ trainer, David O’Meara, said: “It was one of those messy races – he was a touch unlucky but he’s a fantastic horse and I do think if things drop right for him he’ll win one of these.”

Danny Tudhope, jockey of the 10/1 chance, added: “He ran a blinder.”

John Gosden, who trained the 7/4 favourite Without Parole who finished seventh of the eight runners, said: “It was a slowly run race – it just was not his day.”

PAROLE FAILS TO EARN PROBATION IN QATAR SUSSEX STAKES

The John Gosden-trained 7/4 favourite Without Parole finished a disappointing seventh of the eight runners in the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes behind impressive 9/1 scorer Lightning Spear, trained by David Simcock.

The three-year-old son of Frankel was forced to make much of the running under Andrea Atzeni in the mile feature and was unable to repel an array of challengers in the home straight, eventually trailing home in seventh.

Andrea Atzeni, said: “The race wasn’t really run to suit for me as I was forced to make most of my own running and when the field came to me, he tried to get involved, but he just couldn’t quite go with them.”

Gosden added: “It was a slowly run race and not his day.”

3.35pm £1,059,250 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, One Mile

(Part of QIPCO British Champions Series)

1 (4) Lightning Spear David Simcock 9st 8lb Oisin Murphy 9/1

2 (6) Expert Eye Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb James Doyle 4/1

3 (2) Lord Glitters (FR) David O’Meara 9st 8lb Daniel Tudhope 10/1

4 (5) Gustav Klimt (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 13/2

5 (3) Beat The Bank Andrew Balding 9st 8lb Jim Crowley 9/2

6 (1) So Beloved (Eyeshields) David O’Meara 9st 8lb Adam Kirby 50/1

7 (7) Without Parole John Gosden 9st 1lb Andrea Atzeni 7/4 Fav

8 (8) Orbaan Andre Fabre, France 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 16/1

Winner owned by Qatar Racing Limited

8 ran

Time: 1m 39.89s

Distances: 1½, ½, nose, neck, 2¾, 1½, head

Breeding: 7 ch h Pivotal – Atlantic Destiny(IRE) (Royal Academy)

Tote Win: £11.10 Places: £2.70; £1.70; £2.60 Exacta: £56.30

David Simcock – 28 Goodwood winners (5 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Oisin Murphy – 12 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

BIRTHDAY BOY BAKER FEELING GLORIOUS WITH 125/1 WINNER FOR TURF CLUB

Feel Glorious, who had been unplaced in two previous races, pulled off a 125/1 shock when landing the 17-runner Victoria Racing Club Fillies’ Maiden for Sussex trainer George Baker, who was celebrating his 53rd birthday.

The venue for the win, high on the Sussex Downs, could not have been more appropriate, as the name Feel Glorious implies. A daughter of stallion Bated Breath, she was given her name following a collaboration between the Bakers – George and his wife Candida – and Goodwood Racecourse, which last year ran a social media fashion marketing campaign titled #feelglorious. Goodwood has been following the filly since via social media, and will be taking an even closer interest in her after this memorable triumph.

To a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, sung by racegoers around the winner’s enclosure and members of the Turf Club syndicate which owns the filly, Baker stepped forward to receive the winning trainer’s prize, having admitted he ran Feel Glorious more in hope than expectation. Ridden by Pat Cosgrave, she won by a neck and half a length from Alhakmah (4/1f) and Welcoming (5/1).

Initially Baker joked: “I really fancied her, and thought she was a bit of a certainty today,” before admitting: “No, she’s a lovely filly and she disappointed me at Kempton last time out when drawn wide and did a lot of running early and just ran out of puff. Today I felt that if she finished mid-division in a hot maiden like this I would be delighted, but I didn’t just bring her here for the good of her health. It’s only down the road for us [he trains near Chiddingfold] and we’ve always liked her, but she’s just been bubbling under.

“I can’t pretend I told all her owners to get on at 125/1, but I knew she would run a nice race, and Pat said she was still green and a little bit weak. There’s a little bit of class. One of the reasons we came here was because the Turf Club has been a great supporter of Goodwood and sponsored races at the course for years. A lot of the members are here today and I told them she would run well – I expect a few will be a little disappointed that they didn’t back her at 125/1, but it’s a fantastic win at our local track. What more could I ask for.

“Pat suggested we look after her and not go mad, she’s still unfurnished, so that might be it for now, but she will be a lovely horse for next year.”

GLORIOUS PERFORMANCE FOR COSGRAVE

Pat Cosgrave triumphed on Feel Glorious to a shock 125/1 success in the Victoria Racing Club Fillies’ Maiden for trainer George Baker.

The two-year-old daughter of Bated Breath ran on well in the closing stages to deny the fast finishing 4/1 favourite Alhakmah, trained Richard Hannon, to score by a neck.

Cosgrave, having his first ride on Feel Glorious, said: “I don’t think it was a surprise to the Baker camp. It was a 17-runner maiden and they are usually quite good here, but they said to me to ignore her last couple of runs.

“George said he would not be surprised if she was in the mix.

“They are always nice maidens here with big fields and well-bred horses from big, respected trainers. It rode OK and we went a good gallop from the start.

“I was a little bit flat out at halfway but once I got back onto the flat part of the track, she finished off good.”

4.10pm Victoria Racing Club Fillies’ Maiden

1 Feel Glorious (Turf Club 2016) George Baker 2-9-00 Pat Cosgrave 125/1

2 Alhakmah (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Hannon 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 4/1 fav

3 Welcoming (Tactful Finance Ltd) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

17 ran

Time: 1m 12.57s

Distances: nk, ½

Tote Win: £85.60 Places: £19.20, £2.20, £2.20 Exacta: £1,224.20

George Baker – 13 Goodwood winners (2 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Pat Cosgrave – 18 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

GLORIOUS DENIES FAVOURITE ALHAKMAH

Alhakmah, the 4/1 favourite, came home a neck adrift of the 125/1 winner Feel Glorious, in the fifth race on the card, the six furlong Victoria Racing Club Maiden Fillies’ two-year-old race, on the second day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Trained by Richard Hannon, the No Nay Never filly ran a pleasing race, with Hannon commenting: “She got a bump early on in the race but she ran a good race. She’s a good filly.”

Clive Cox Trainer of third home Welcoming, said: “It was a great run, we were drawn right in the middle so for a baby on her second start we’re over the moon.

“She finished off the race really well and hopefully she’s going the right way.”

CARAVELA PROVES STELLAR

The Mick Channon-trained Caravela (11/1) captured the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap under Andrea Atzeni, the sixth race on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The four-year-old daughter of Henrythenavigator launched a powerful challenge towards the outside of the field in the home straight and responded willingly to Atzeni’s urgings to score by a length and three-quarters from Roger Charlton’s Savaanah (4/1), who filled the runner-up position in the 10-furlong contest.

Channon, registering his first victory at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, commented: “Caravela won nicely today. We thought she had a chance and we are delighted she has won.

“She is quite a valuable filly who is by Henrythenavigator and we think there is a bit more to come from her.

“She hasn’t been the easiest horse to train and has had lots of niggles throughout her career. We’ve had to wait for her, but if they’re good you don’t mind waiting!

“Getting black-type would be the plan for her now if we could take that route. I think there is a final to this EBF Breeders’ Series so we will look at that.

“It would be great to get black-type for her. In the last five or six months, she has been a pleasure to train and long may it last.

“Hopefully, she keeps improving and we could have a go at a Group or Listed race with her.

Atzeni, registering his second victory of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival following Stradivarius’ victory in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, remarked: “Caravela won well. She is the sort of filly who needs a strong gallop and I think in the future, she could stay a mile and a half.”

Atzeni rode Without Parole in today’s feature race, the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes. Trained by John Gosden, the 7/4 favourite was forced to make most of the running and was unable to repel an array of challengers in the home straight, eventually trailing home in seventh behind 9/1 scorer Lightning Spear.

The Italian rider commented: Discussing the race with John Gosden beforehand, it was clear that there was not going to be much pace on.

“He had to make most of running and I didn’t really want to lead on him, but I had no choice.

“When the rest of the field came to him. He did pick up nicely but faded late on. He is a horse who I think prefers to have something to aim at – he’s better than that as she showed at Ascot last time.”

LISTED NEXT FOR SAVAANAH?

One and three quarter lengths separated the first two home, with Caravela, an 11/1 chance trained by Mick Channon, coming out on top from the 4/1 Roger Charlton-trained Savaanah.

Charlton commented on his three-year-old filly’s run: “I am pleased really – I thought she ran another solid race.

“Silvestre [de Sousa, jockey] wasn’t sure whether she was quite the same as she had been when she won at Salisbury. But that was only a two-horse race.

“We beat the winner (Caravela) there, a sort of bloodless victory where the handicapper put us up four pounds.

“I thought we would beat her again today, but Caravela has run very well, she has never been out of the places. The winner was rated 77 not that long ago and now she is in the 90s.

“I think we will try a Listed race with Savaanah soon.”

MURAAQIB THE BEST ARABIAN MILER IN THE WORLD, SAYS WINNING TRAINER ROHAUT

A jewel in the crown of Arabian horse racing took place on the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The (Arabian G1) Qatar International Stakes, run over a mile and worth £400,000 in total prize money, was won in runaway style by six-year-old Muraaqib, carrying jockey Jim Crowley in the familiar colours of Sheikh Hamdan. Trained in France by Francois Rohaut, the winner scored by one and a half lengths and two lengths from Ebraz (9/4f), who was following up his second place in the same race last year, and Lightning Bolt (5/1).

There is a £1m bonus for any horse who wins the Arabian Triple Crown, comprising today’s race plus legs at Longchamp on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Sunday in October, and at Doha in Qatar in February, but Rohaut does not expect Muraaqib to take in the French race, which is over 2,000 metres (about 10 furlongs).

Rohaut said: “He has been in my yard for four years now and in my eyes has always been a champion. He is the best Arabian horse I have trained and probably right now he is the best in the world, certainly at a mile.

“He was wearing blinkers for the first time today and it made a big difference – he was beaten last time out, but we wanted to keep them for today’s race. I don’t think he’ll go to Longchamp because he is so good over a mile, unless Sheikh Hamdan wants him to run there. He will go to Abu Dhabi [for a G1 race] in November.”

Alison Lidderdale, sponsorship and commercial director of the Arabian Racing Organisation, said the sport is gaining traction in Britain, although other countries give the Arabian horse greater opportunities. Lidderdale said: “I hope this race has done a lot for gaining the Arabian horse greater recognition in Britain – we are working hard to make the Arabian feature within the thoroughbred world, by working with the BHA, and a race like this helps in that promotion.

“Coming off the back of the amazing weekend we have enjoyed at the Dubai International [at Newbury] I believe people will see we have a right to be there.

“The very generous prize money on offer is down to sponsorship from Qatar. The Arabian horse is their heritage, over and above the thoroughbred horse, and is their celebrated horse. Other countries around the world offer a much bigger programme of races to the Arabian, and it is our job to build that here.

“We have three full race meetings at Chelmsford this year, we have run a Group Three race at Windsor and will be running Group One races there and at Doncaster, while the Newbury meeting is one of the best in the world.”

CROWLEY DOES THE BUSINESS ON MURAAQIB

The Francois Rohaut-trained Muraaqib captured the £400,000 G1 Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians over a mile.

Owned by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum and partnered by his retained rider Jim Crowley, Muraaqib benefitted from the addition of first-time blinkers as he registered a length and a half-success.

Crowley said: “It was the first time I sat on him since he won in Abu Dhabi in November. The blinkers were a big help for him today.

“I was just waiting for the gap to appear and when it did, he won well. He travelled on the bridle and it is a great feeling to win this race.”

5.20pm £400,000 Qatar International Stakes (Group 1 – Purebred Arabians) 1m

1 MURAAQIB (HH Sheikh Hamadan Bin R Al Maktoum) Francois Rohaut FR 6-9-08 Jim Crowley 5/2

2 Ebraz (HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani) Julian Smart QTR 5-9-08 Theo Bachelot 9/4 Fav

3 Lightning Bolt (Mr L Waterland) Karin Van Den Bos NL 6-9-08 Adrie De Vries 5/1

10 ran

Time: 1m 48.00s

Distances: 1½, 2

Breeder: SNC Shadwell France

Breeding: ch h Munjiz (FR) – Tashreefat (GB)

MEDAHIM LANDS THE FINALE

Top-weight Medahim provided owners Al Shaqab Racing, trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Ryan Moore with a second winner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival following the 7/1 shot’s narrow success in the concluding race on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the seven-furlong Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap.

The same owner, trainer and jockey combination teamed up to land yesterday’s Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden with Watan.

The four-year-old son of Kodiac came with a tremendous late run to collar Mark Johnston’s Vale Of Kent, the 5/1 joint-favourite in the shadows of the post, scoring by a neck in a time of 1m 27.00s.

Hannon said: “Medahim has been unlucky in a few races, but he always tries very hard and it’s great that he has come here today and won a race.

“He deserved that as he has had a few hard misses. He was well drawn today and if you are well drawn here that always helps.

“There’s plenty of opportunities for him going forward. He is not the most straightforward but he has coped with his racing very well. There might be a nice handicap for him at York but we’ll take him home first.”

5.55pm Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap

1 Medahim (Al Shaqab Racing) Richard Hannon 4-9-12 Ryan Moore 7/1

2 Vale Of Kent (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-9-06 Joe Fanning 5/1jf

3 Truth Or Dare (J Tabet) James Bethell 7-9-02 Danny Tudhope 25/1

4 Masham Star (3 Batterhams and A Reay) Mark Johnston 4-9-09 P J McDonald 14/1

5/1jf Medieval (5th)

18 ran

Time: 1m 27.0s

Distances: nk, 1¼, ½

Tote Win: £7.10 Places: £2.20, £1.70, £5.50, £3.50 Exacta: £43.30

Richard Hannon – 42 winners at Goodwood (13 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore – 130 winners at Goodwood (43 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

FRESH GROUND AHEAD FOR DAY THREE

Another day of dry, warm weather has been a blessing for racegoers attending the Qatar Goodwood Festival, where the going was changed to ‘Good’ before the first race.

Looking ahead to overnight plans for the track, Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell, said: “We are not doing any watering, but we are taking the rail down from the winning post to the two-and-a-half-furlong marker to provide fresh ground in the straight for tomorrow.

“The cutaway will come into effect, meaning that once runners come around the final bend they can get back in onto the rail. We cut the grass in the home straight this morning and will try to cut the whole course tonight. Tomorrow evening we will take the rail down on both bends, and might be at the stage where we put a little water on, but that is not decided yet.

“The forecast is for a dry night and for more warm and sunny weather tomorrow.”

Arkell’s second day in the role as Clerk of the Course at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, got away to a pleasurable start when Lil Rockerfeller won the opening stayers’ handicap. He said: “I know the Lil Rockerfeller crew quite well, because their horse won the National Spirit Hurdle when I was clerk at Fontwell. It’s great to see a horse like that here at Goodwood, and given his lowly Flat rating in the 80s I should think he was a penalty kick. His owners are good fun and really enjoyed their win today.”

WEDNESDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1:50pm MATCHBOOK BETTING PODCAST GOODWOOD HANDICAP

Silvestre De Sousa, the rider of the winner, LIL ROCKERFELLER (USA), was suspended for 2 days (August 15 & 16) for using his whip when clearly winning inside the final furlong.

2:25pm MOVE OVER TO MATCHBOOK HANDICAP

Approximately three and a half furlongs out, INFRASTRUCTURE, placed sixth, lugged quickly left-handed taking MISS LATIN (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of INFRASTRUCTURE. Jimmy Quinn, the rider of the winner, SOTO SIZZLER, was suspended for 2 days (August 15 & 16) for using his whip in the incorrect place. The performance of POLISH, which finished unplaced, was considered. Roger Charlton could offer no explanation for the colt’s performance. The performance of DRILL, which finished unplaced, was considered. Luca Cumani’s explanation that the colt ran flat was noted.

3:00pm MARKEL INSURANCE MOLECOMB STAKES (Group 3)

QUEEN OF BERMUDA (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Tom Queally was wearing sponsorship that did not comply with the Sponsorship Code of Conduct. The rider was warned as to his responsibility to ensure that the correct sponsorship is carried. An enquiry was held to consider interference shortly after the start when WELL DONE FOX, unplaced, ridden by Tom Marquand, interfered with BARBILL (IRE), placed sixth, ridden by John Egan. Marquand was suspended for 3 days (August 15, 16 & 17) for careless riding as he had allowed his mount to drift left-handed when not sufficiently clear, causing Egan to have to take a check off heels for a number of strides. Following the race, Daniel Tudhope reported that SOLDIER’S CALL, placed third, suffered interference leaving the stalls.

3:35pm QATAR SUSSEX STAKES (CLASS 1) (Group 1)

EXPERT EYE wore earplugs which were removed at the start. SO BELOVED finished unplaced at Goodwood the previous day. The Veterinary Officer reported that a pre-race examination of the gelding deemed it fit to race. Rounding the bend EXPERT EYE, placed second, edged right-handed causing BEAT THE BANK, placed fifth, on its inside to make brief contact with the rail. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of EXPERT EYE. The performance of WITHOUT PAROLE, which started favourite and finished unplaced, was considered. John Gosden explained that the colt was unsuited by the slow early pace and having to race prominently. His explanation was noted. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of WITHOUT PAROLE during routine testing failed to reveal any abnormalities.

4:10pm VICTORIA RACING CLUB FILLIES’ MAIDEN

Permission was given for DANCING WARRIOR to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. An enquiry was held to consider interference approximately 4 furlongs out when AIM POWER (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, interfered with ALHAKMAH (IRE), placed second, ridden by Ryan Moore. The interference was found to be accidental as AIM POWER (IRE) was running green and became crowded in between WELCOMING (FR), and YOURTIMEISNOW. As a consequence, De Sousa had to take a check off heels which caused his mount to lug right-handed and give ALHAKMAH (IRE) a slight bump. Following the race, Oisin Murphy reported that DISCO DORIS, unplaced, was slowly away and ran green, Franny Norton reported that GLASS SLIPPERS, unplaced, was denied a clear run on a number of occasions, and James Doyle reported that PARLIAMENT HOUSE (IRE), unplaced, ran very green.

4:45pm EBF BREEDERS’ SERIES FILLIES’ HANDICAP STAKES (CLASS 2)

Approaching the final furlong TWENTY TIMES (IRE), placed fourth, lugged right-handed causing JUNEAU (IRE), unplaced, to shy away and as a consequence, BILLESDON BESS, unplaced, had to be briefly steadied by the rider against the rail. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of TWENTY TIMES (IRE). JUNEAU (IRE), drawn 8, anticipated the start and accelerated the gate at the same moment as the race had been started. Being satisfied that it was not caused through a faulty action of the starting stalls, no further action was taken. Following the race, Hollie Doyle reported that BILLESDON BESS, unplaced, ran too free, Shane Kelly reported that TWENTY TIMES (IRE), placed fourth, hung badly right-handed. Josephine Gordon reported that GLENYS THE MENACE (FR), unplaced, hung right-handed throughout; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the filly failed to reveal any abnormalities. Silvestre De Sousa, reported that SAVAANAH (IRE), placed second, hung right-handed and became unbalanced; the filly was routine tested.

5:55pm GOODWOOD RACEHORSE OWNERS GROUP HANDICAP

P J McDonald, the rider of MASHAM STAR (IRE), placed fourth, struck the winner, MEDAHIM (IRE), once over the nose with the whip but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was considered to be accidental. Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that MEDIEVAL (IRE), placed fifth, lugged both ways, and Shane Kelly reported that GOSSIPING, unplaced, was denied a clear run.

RACING UK LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ryan Moore 2 1 2

Silvestre De Sousa 2 1 -

Andrea Atzeni 2 - 1

Pat Cosgrave 1 1 -

Jim Crowley 1 1 -

James Doyle 1 1 -

PJ McDonald 1 1 -

Gerald Mosse 1 - -

Oisin Murphy 1 - -

Tom Queally 1 - -

Jimmy Quinn 1 - -

Danny Tudhope - 1 4

Ben Curtis - 1 1

Joe Fanning - 1 1

Martin Harley - 1 1

Hector Crouch - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue - 1 -

Jason Watson - 1 -

Adam Kirby - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Callum Shepherd - - 1

Hayley Turner - - 1

LEADING TRAINERS AT THE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL –

STANDINGS AFTER SECOND DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Richard Hannon 2 2 -

William Haggas 2 - 1

Mark Johnston 1 1 2

David Simcock 1 - 1

George Baker 1 - -

Mick Channon 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

Ron Harris 1 - -

Richard Spencer 1 - -

William Knight 1 - -

Neil King 1 - -

David O’Meara - 1 1

Jim Boyle - 1 -

Karl Burke - 1 -

Roger Charlton - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Charlie Hills - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

Gary Moore - 1 -

Hughie Morrison - 1 -

John Quinn - 1 -

Sir Michael Stoute - 1 -

James Bethell - - 1

Tony Carroll - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Luca Cumani - - 1

Martyn Meade - - 1

Aidan O’Brien IRE - - 1

Marcus Tregoning - - 1

Roger Varian - - 1

Archie Watson - - 1

