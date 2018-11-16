All the news on Countryside Day at The November Meeting 2018 Posted by racenews on Friday, November 16, 2018 · Leave a Comment

GOING NEWS AT 9.30AM

The going at Cheltenham Racecourse this morning, Countryside Day, remains unchanged.

The Old Course

Chase & Hurdle – Good, Good to Soft in places.

Cross Country Course – Good, Good to Firm in places (watered).

The GoingStick readings at 6am were Chase & Hurdle 6.8, Cross Country 7.8.

The forecast today is for cloudy, dry & mild weather.

Cheltenham Clerk of the Course and Regional Head of Racing Simon Claisse commented: “It is very mild this morning and not a breath of wind in the air.

“We have had significant rainfall over the last 10 days which was much needed. The rain came between Wednesday last week and Monday this week which has put the chase and hurdle tracks of the Old Course in the ideal condition of being Good, Good to Soft in places.

“We have a stellar card today and over the last four years eight horses who ran on Countryside Day have gone on to success the following March at The Festival™ presented by Magners.

“The Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase (2.25pm) has also produced Cheltenham Gold Cup winners Imperial Commander (2007) and Denman (2006). What will happen today to the Nicky Henderson-trained Mr Whipped, a G2 novice hurdle winner?

“Today also features Tiger Roll, the winner of the Randox Health Grand National in April at Aintree, in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase (3.00pm). He is a three-time winner at The Festival™ presented by Magners – the JCB Triumph Hurdle over two miles, the National Hunt Chase over four miles and the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase earlier this year. He also captured the Masterson Holdings Hurdle at The Showcase here in 2014. Can he enjoy his fifth Cheltenham victory today?

“The Cross Country Course has been watered intensively over the last two and a half weeks. It is Good, Good to Firm in places.”

JOSIE OUT TO RESTORE ORDER AGAINST THE TIGER

Day one of the November Meeting, Countryside Day, takes place at Cheltenham today with bookmakers reporting brisk business ahead of the six-race card.

In today’s opening contest, the £26,400 Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (12.40pm), the Kim Bailey-trained Station Master has attracted good support with BetVictor, official betting partner of the first two days of the 2018 November Meeting. Partnered by top-class Irish amateur Jamie Codd, the seven-year-old son of Scorpion, a good second on his chase debut at Uttoxeter in October, is a 4/1 shot from 11/2 for the three mile and one furlong contest.

Dostal Phil is a solid favourite in the Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (1.15pm) over two miles. Trained by Philip Hobbs, ridden by Barry Geraghty and owned by J P McManus, the five-year-old was second at Uttoxeter in October and is the 2/1 market leader from 4/1 with BetVictor.

There are seven runners in the BetVictor Handicap Chase (1.50pm), but the two-mile contest is proving a tricky puzzle for punters to solve. The Tom George-trained Bun Doran was fifth on his latest start in the G3 Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree’s Randox Health Grand National Meeting in April and has been well supported in today’s event, heading the market at 9/4 from 11/4 with the race sponsor. Colin Tizzard’s horses are in excellent form and the Sherborne handler saddles Shanahan’s Turn. The 10-year-old son of Indian Danehill is an 11/2 shot from 7/1 with BetVictor.

The Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase (2.25pm) has thrown up two subsequent Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup winners in recent years with Denman (2006) and Imperial Commander (2007) landing the two mile and four furlong contest, before going on to capture Jump racing’s Blue Riband event. An intriguing field lines up for this year’s renewal in which Seven Barrows maestro Nicky Henderson is double-handed courtesy of the well-backed 11/4 market leader Mr Whipped, who makes his debut over fences and 13/2 chance Jenkins, a comfortable winner on his first start over the larger obstacles at Stratford.

The 2018 Randox Health Grand National victor Tiger Roll makes his eagerly awaited reappearance in the £25,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase (3.00pm). Gordon Elliott’s top-weight has won four times at Prestbury Park, including three victories at The Festival™ presented by Magners. However, the eight-year-old son of Authorized is weak in the market for his seasonal debut, drifting out to 2/1 from 6/4 with BetVictor. Irish trainer Enda Bolger is no stranger to success over the Cross Country fences, winning today’s race on seven occasions. Josie’s Orders provided Bolger with his latest victory in the extended three mile and six furlong contest in 2015 and has been punted off the boards in today’s renewal, now heading favouritism at 15/8 from 3/1.

In the concluding £32,000 G2 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (3.35pm) over two and a half-miles, the Jamie Snowdon-trained Double Treasure has attracted each-way support into 5/1 from 6/1 with BetVictor. A talented chaser, the seven-year-old son of King’s Theatre has won two of his last three starts since reverting back to timber.

Today’s BetVictor Market Movers:

12.40pm – Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase – Station Master 4/1 from 11/2

1.15pm – Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Hurdle – Dostal Phil 2/1 from 4/1

1.50pm – BetVictor Handicap Chase – Bun Doran 9/4 from 11/4 & Shanahan’s Turn 11/2 from 7/1

2.25pm – Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase – Mr Whipped 11/4 from 3/1

3.00pm – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase – Josie’s Orders 15/8 from 3/1

3.35pm – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – Double Treasure 5/1 from 6/1

LANDMARKS

* The 2018 Randox Health Grand National hero Tiger Roll makes his seasonal reappearance today at Cheltenham in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase. The remarkable Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old, three times a winner at The Festival™ presented by Magners, is trying to be victorious at Cheltenham for the fifth time. Enda Bolger, the Irish trainer who has such a terrific success rate in Cross-Country races, runs Josie’s Orders, successful in this race in 2015. Bolger has already captured today’s race seven times.

* Splash Of Ginge took the BetVictor Gold Cup, The November Meeting’s highlight, in 2017. It was a fourth victory in tomorrow’s valuable handicap for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, and the local trainer has two good chances of capturing a fifth, courtesy of Splash Of Ginge once more and Ballyandy. Twiston-Davies is the current trainer with the best record in the race, but he remains some way short of Martin Pipe’s record of eight triumphs in the BetVictor Gold Cup between 1987 and 2005.

* Today’s Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase (2.25pm) has an illustrious history. In the past 15 years, two horses – Denman in 2006 and Imperial Commander in 2007 – have gone on to win the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup. In 2017 Colin Tizzard won the two and a half mile race with Finian’s Oscar, and Tizzard looks to have a strong hand again with White Moon. Nicky Henderson captured the 2016 renewal with O O Seven, and is represented by Mr Whipped and Jenkins this year.

* Tiger Roll is not the only major star making a reappearance this weekend. Coneygree, winner of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2015 for trainer Mark Bradstock, returns to the track tomorrow. Ridden for the first time by Sean Bowen, he carries top-weight in the three-mile, three-furlong BetVictor.com Handicap Chase.

* No horse has yet won Sunday’s Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle twice, but Old Guard will attempt to do so. The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old, who is part-owned by TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, took the competitive two-mile handicap in 2015 under Harry Cobden; conditional jockey Lorcan Williams, claiming 5lb, has the ride this time.

STAY ON FOR A RACEHORSE AUCTION AFTER RACING

A select group of young racehorses will be offered for sale in the Tattersalls Pavilion at Cheltenham after racing today.

Bloodstock agents, racehorse owners and trainers will be in position when the sale starts at 4.30pm, ready to make bids on a 57-strong catalogue which has been compiled by auctioneers Tattersalls Ireland.

Twelve months ago the event turned over £3.7m in just two hours and 14 horses sold for £100,000 or more, headed by four-year-old Irish pointer Know The Score who made £380,000 to a bid from trainer David Pipe. Horses who have passed through Cheltenham’s sales ring include Grand National winner Tiger Roll, who runs in today’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, and who made £80,000 at the December Sale in 2013.

Potential headline acts today include Beyond Redemption (Lot 30) and Bold Conduct (Lot 38), who won point-to-points at Loughanmore on Sunday, and Mister Tickle (Lot 17), a winner at Lisronagh 24 hours earlier.

Donnchadh Doyle, who is a specialist at buying unbroken horses and training them to run in point-to-points as a way of advertising their talents, offers three lots, including Winged Leader (Lot 50), who has won twice in recent weeks.

The Gallantway (Lot 4), Peter’s Portrait (Lot 8), Lou Trek (Lot 18), Whatcolourishe (Lot 19), Pennyforapound (Lot 34) and Getariver (Lot 51) are all once-raced, winning pointers from Ireland who should prove popular.

Getariver (Lot 51) is offered by Damian Murphy, who won the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase in 2006 on Whyso Mayo, while jockey Robbie Power, who won the 2017 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on Sizing John, turns his hand to selling when offering Picanha. Power and his cousin, Andrew Latta, bought the gelding for €24,000 last year with a view to selling him should he run well in a point-to-point. He duly scored on his first start and now goes under the hammer.

Bumper winners include the Ben Pauling-trained Tel’Art (Lot 26), Liz Doyle’s Chapmanshype (Lot 15), Beacon Edge (Lot 32) from Nicky Richard’s yard, and Surin (Lot 28), who is trained by Mario Hofer in Germany, but won at Market Rasen last month.

Horses who have been running on the Flat are rarely offered at Cheltenham because they stand a better chance of being sold for a good price at auctions dedicated to runners from that sphere, but trainer Tim Easterby has bucked that trend by entering The Knot Is Tied (Lot 2), a very big gelding, with form over two miles, and thought likely to appeal to trainers of jumpers. Joe

Murphy is trying something similar with Point Taken (Lot 9), who scored at Dundalk on his sole start.

PRESSES ROLL FOR NATIONAL HERO

An equine celebrity leads today’s racing press coverage and is set to be the star of Countryside Day at Cheltenham.

Tiger Roll would be worthy of red-carpet treatment for his three Cheltenham Festival victories, but his memorable success in last year’s Randox Health Grand National at Aintree would make him a stand-out in any crowd. He may be small, and his owner, Michael O’Leary, referred to him as ‘a ratty little thing’ after his Aintree triumph, but he deserves big headlines whenever he runs.

He gets them in today’s press, and he will get more tomorrow if carrying top weight to victory in today’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

The Racing Post pays due reverence to eight-year-old Tiger Roll by devoting most of its front page to a photo of him jumping a Cheltenham cross-country fence. It headines its cover, ‘Let’s Roll’. The paper’s Lewis Porteous previews the race, and writes: “There is no denying Tiger Roll is a lion at Cheltenham.”

Tom Segal, Pricewise of the Racing Post, is clearly a Tiger Roll fan, but reckons he is no certainty on his first start of the season, and suggests a small bet on outsider Jarob, although he writes: “Who knows how he will take to the fences, but he’s in good form and has conditions exactly how he likes them.”

‘Tiger Roll can pounce again’ is the conclusion of Rob Wright in The Times, and the Gordon Elliott-trained gelding is napped by Starform, the Daily Star’s tipping column. Another large photo, this time of Tiger Roll jumping an Aintree fence, dominates a page of the Western Daily Press, while the Gloucestershire Echo, which is now a weekly paper, gives Cheltenham racegoers five local horses to follow at The November MJeeting.

The Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage chats to jockey Keith Donoghue, 25, who rides Tiger Roll today. He missed the spin at Aintree because he does not ride at weights below 11st 4lb, and so Davy Russell was in the saddle. Donoghue tells Armytage: “It’s brilliant getting back on him. He’s in good form but he’ll definitely come on for the run.”

Russell misses out on the Tiger, but he will ride his stablemate, the brilliant Samcro, at Punchestown on Sunday, writes Jason Heavey of the Daily Star. Only quick ground could floor that plan, while another jockey, Bryony Frost, has been confirmed as the rider for top-weight Frodon in tomorrow’s BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Frost lost her 3lb claim earlier this week and is looking for her first notable victory since that ground-breaking moment in her career. David Yates of the Daily Mirror quotes trainer Paul Nicholls saying: “Bryony claimed 3lb at Aintree [when Frodon won] and he’s gone up 3lb, so he’s effectively got a 6lb penalty, but he keeps improving.”

Daily Express tipster The Scout sides with Tiger Roll, but his column is headlined by Mr Whipped, who runs in the Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase. Robin Goodfellow of the Daily Mail makes the case for A Hare Breath in the BetVictor Handicap Chase, and that horse is also napped by Steve Jones, aka Templegate, of The Sun.

Jones reckons the Enda Bolger-trained Josies Orders ‘can tame the Tiger’ in the Glenfarclas Chase, and Jon Freeman of i takes a similar view.

MULHOLLAND FINDS KEY TO MASTER

The Young Master has raced back to form this season, winning at Chepstow recently and then landing today’s Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase.

Sent off at 9/2, the Sam Waley-Cohen-ridden winner beat Station Master (7/2f) and Walk In The Mill (25/1) by eight lengths and 14 lengths. The rider carried the colours of his father, Cheltenham chairman Robert Waley-Cohen, although the gelding runs in the name of partners Mike Burbidge and The Old Masters, aka Waley-Cohen senior and brothers Steve and Martin Broughton.

The winner made much of the running and showed plenty of zest when challenged. His trainer, Neil Mulholland, said: “The form of the Chepstow race has worked out well, and he’s still only nine, which people forget because he seems to have been around a long time. He’s very genuine, gutsy and in tremendous form.

“Maybe my horses were a bit under the weather last year, and it’s hard to be on form every year from two to nine – he’s been very competitive in the past and he has course form around Cheltenham. Thankfully Sam’s given him a great ride again and it’s worked out.

“The nicer ground the better. We’ll leave him in the Ladbrokes Trophy (December 1) at Newbury and I’ll talk to the owners about that, but we’re not under any pressure. The plan was always to try and win a couple of races early, then give him a break and bring him back in the spring for races like the Scottish National and Bet365 Gold Cup. We have options, and Aintree would be on the agenda.”

WALEY-COHEN IS MASTERFUL

Sam Waley-Cohen dominated the opening race of The November Meeting, proving yet again he is one of the best amateur riders of his generation.

Riding 9/2 shot The Young Master, trained by Neil Mulholland, he made nearly all the running in the Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase and, despite being challenged two fences from home, went away to win by eight lengths from the 7/2 favourite, Station Master.

Waley-Cohen was greeted in the winner’s enclosure by his father Robert, who is Cheltenham’s chairman.

Waley-Cohen, who won the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2011 on Long Run, said: “He’s a front-running, big-jumping, staying chaser, so the plan was to let him go and enjoy himself. He’s had a great time – as did I!

“He’s a stayer, he’s run in Bet365 Gold Cups [winning the Sandown race in 2016], so we wanted to make sure they didn’t close up on him too easily, and actually he’s galloped away to the line. He’s done it well.

“He’s a horse who’s not going to show you much more than he has to, so I was pleased he galloped away to the line in the way he did, because every now and then he pricks his ears and says that’s enough. He was great – a pleasure. He’s certainly revived, is jumping well and enjoying himself, so I think on his day he’s got a bit left.

“The ground is beautiful, probably just on the slow side of good. But when you win, the ground is great!”

STATION CAN’T MASTER THE YOUNG MASTER

Top-class Irish amateur Jamie Codd was pleased with the performance of the Kim Bailey-trained Station Master, the well-backed 7/2 favourite, who finished eight-length second to 9/2 shot The Young Master in the opening race of the 2018 November Meeting, the Markel insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase over three miles and a furlong.

Station Master was always prominent, but could not match the potent turn of foot displayed by front-running The Young Master, ridden by Mr Sam Waley-Cohen and trained by Neil Mulholland near Bath, in the closing stages.

Codd said: “Station Master ran well. That was his first real true test at a track like Cheltenham where there was pressure on his jumping.

“He is only a young horse and he will improve again for that experience.

“He was beaten by an older horse in The Young Master, who is enjoying a resurgence in his form.

“It was a good run from an inexperienced horse in a handicap who has a good future ahead of him.”

The Robert Walford-trained Walk In The Mill (25/1) finished a further 14 lengths behind in third. His rider Martin McIntyre said: “I’m very happy with Walk In The Mill. He ran on well in the closing stages and kept on finding for me.

“He has run over shorter trips, but I think he enjoys this sort of trip now.”

Jameson

Jameson fell at the second last when coming to challenge and, after his injuries were assessed by the vets who immediately treated him, was humanely put down.

JOCKEYS ON GOING

Mr Sam Waley-Cohen, rider of the eight-length winner The Young Master said: “The ground is beautiful and just on the slow side of good.”

Mr Jamie Codd, jockey of second-placed Station Master, commented: “It’s beautiful ground which is on the easy side of good.”

Mr Martin McIntyre, partnering third-placed Walk In The Mill, described the ground as: “Perfect, jumping ground.”

Mr Noel George, aboard fourth home Bally Longford, commented: “It’s on the slow side of good.”

Mr Richard Harding, partnering Lovely Job (fifth), said: “It’s on the slow side of good.”

Mr Derek O’Connor, riding For Good Measure (sixth), reported: “It’s on the slow side.”

Mr Patrick Mullins, aboard Sky Pirate (fell), commented: “Slow side of good

Ms Lisa O’Neill, jockey of Presenting Julio, said: “It’s good ground with bits of soft in places.”

12.40pm Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (0-140) 3m 1f

1 The Young Master (Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters) Neil Mulholland 9-11-08 Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 9/2

2 Station Master (Penny Perriss) Kim Bailey 7-11-06 Mr Jamie Codd 7/2F

3 Walk In The Mill (Baroness Harding) Robert Harding 8-11-09 Mr Martin McIntyre (3) 25/1

11 ran

Distances: 8, 14

Tote Win: £4.80 Places: £1.90 £1.60 £5.40 Exacta: £16.40

RED HOT CHILLY PRODUCES SPICY PERFORMANCE

The Fergal O’Brien-trained Red Hot Chilly caused a 33/1 upset in the Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden by Paddy Brennan, the five-year-old son of Frozen Power took the lead with a powerful run approaching the home straight towards the outside of the field and he held on well in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter from 7/1 shot My Brother, trained by Neil Mulholland, in second.

Brennan said: “I always thought Red Hot Chilly would be better suited by a fast-run race.

“It did not quite go to plan as I was there sooner than I wanted to be, but I knew he was race-fit and he has seen it out well.

“Myself, Alain Cawley and Harry Skelton sit together. We all walked the track and were of the same opinion [about going wide]. I knew they were in my wing mirror but most of all I knew Noel Fehily [rider of My Brother] was challenging me in behind and he was a danger.

“Red Hot Chilly was an outsider and it was easy to ride him like that.”

1.15pm Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y

1 Red Hot Chilly (Mr & Mrs A J Mutch) Fergal O’Brien 5-11-01 Paddy Brennan 33/1

2 My Brother (B G Racing Partnership) Neil Mulholland 5-10-10 Noel Fehily 7/1

3 Voodoo Doll (R E R Williams) Evan William 5-11-04 Miss Isabel Williams (7) 18/1

4 Guido Reni (Gary Ryan) Karl Thornton IRE 4-10-10 Robert Colgan 50/1

20 ran

5/2 Fav Dostal Phil (10th)

Distances: 1¼, 1½, hd

Tote Win: £32.30 Places: £5.80 £2 £4 Exacta: £357.10

FERGAL FINDS SOME HOT FORM

Red Hot Chilly’s success at 33/1 in the Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Chase was a welcome surprise to local trainer Fergal O’Brien.

The five-year-old has had a busy summer campaign – this was his ninth run since May 27 – but hasn’t won since July 9 at Worcester. Today he beat the fancied My Brother, trained by Neil Mulholland, by a length and a quarter under Paddy Brennan.

“This was going to be Red Hot Chilly’s last run and then he was going to come back novice chasing next spring/summer,” said O’Brien. “He was disappointing last time at Wincanton, but we probably ran him a bit soon – Paddy said he was a bit flat. Today really suited him and well done to everyone at home who kept him fresh and well, and probably kept me away from him so I couldn’t gallop the brains out of him!

“The owners [Mr and Mrs Mutch] are local people – from Witney – so we will really enjoy today. It’s lovely because they’ve had this fella a long time and have persevered with him. I’m delighted with him and for them.

“He’s been a model of consistency all summer and has been on the go a long time. If we had finished in the first eight or 10 today I’d have been delighted, but Paddy has always had a lot of faith in him. We saw today that Paddy sometimes gets it right as well!”

BROTHER NOT QUITE RED HOT ENOUGH

Red Hot Chilly proved too quick for his rivals when landing the Swanee River Supports Countryside Alliance Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, but My Brother was reeling him in after the final flight.

The winner (33/1) won by one and a quarter lengths and one and a half lengths from My Brother (7/1) and Voodoo Doll (18/1), with Guido Reni (50/1) finishing fourth of the 20 runners.

My Brother, who has not been out of the first four in four races over jumps, seemed to suffer in a bit of barging on the home turn, but jockey Noel Fehily said: “A lot of us were still in a bunch at that point, but I didn’t think it was too bad.”

The gelding’s trainer, Neil Mulholland, who was bidding for a quick double following The Young Master’s first-race victory, said of My Brother: “He’s very consistent, tough and genuine, and we’re just hoping he gets his head in front one day. He’s running well and our other horses are, too. On the final bend he looked a little unlucky, but that was no excuse for defeat by the winner. Now I just hope the handicapper isn’t too hard on my horse.”

South Wales trainer Evan Williams welcomed back Voodoo Doll, who was ridden by his 7lb claiming, daughter Isabel, who is an amateur rider. Williams senior said: “He’s a fine horse – I once thought he was useless because he didn’t show anything last season on soft ground, and he’s not very big, but he came to life on better ground. It must be riding fairly quick for him to perform that well.

“This wasn’t a very deep race, but there are plenty of races around the likes of Musselburgh, Doncaster, Taunton and Ludlow where he can run through the winter and pick up decent prize money. He’s a funny old devil, and has looked reluctant when hard ridden, but he’s probably a horse that is now best dropped in with Isabel on board. They get on well together.

“Isabel is a real asset to me at the yard – she’s 21 now and rides for fun. I don’t think she will try to become a conditional jockey.”

GEORGE FINDING THE KEY TO BUN DORAN

Classy chaser Bun Doran, who reached a BHA rating of 142 after winning at Newcastle two years ago, finally got back into the winner’s enclosure today.

A strapping chaser and still only seven, he did a piece of work recently with his talented stablemate God’s Own, and that gave Tom George and jockey Paddy Brennan some confidence ahead of today’s run in the BetVictor Handicap Chase. Cruising into the lead before the home turn, Bun Doran (9/4 favourite) stayed on to land the spoils by eight lengths from runner-up Movie Legend (6/1).

Slad-based George said: “Paddy saw Bun Doran work with God’s Own a couple of weeks ago. He was riding God’s Own and this guy came past him, so he knew what was in store. Paddy was fairly confident today.

“Bun Doran was knocking on the door in some big races last season. He has strengthened up a bit over the summer and his work has been outstanding this time round. We thought there was big day in him and it has come.

“He is a brilliant jumper, but it has taken us quite a long time to work him out and to find out what sort of trip he wanted. I think we have him sorted now and two miles and really letting him use his stride and his jumping is probably the trick.

“He’s an enormous horse, and a quick horse, too. He needs to improve again to go up from a handicap, but we’re working him out and he’s still young.

“God’s Own is well too, and I’m just hoping the rain stays away a bit longer. I’m thinking of the Peterborough Chase [at Huntingdon] as a possible target.”

1.50pm £45,000 BetVictor Handicap Chase 1m 7f 199y

1 Bun Doran (Crossed Fingers Partnership) Tom George 7-11-10 Paddy Brennan 9/4F

2 Movie Legend (The Movie Legend Partnership) Lucy Wadham 8-10-10 Leighton Aspell 6/1

3 Peppay Le Pugh (Hools & Forces Partnership) Dan Skelton 7-10-08 Harry Skelton 8/1

7 ran

Distances: 8, 3¾

Tote Win: £3.00 Places: £1.90, £3.30 Exacta: £15.40

BUN DORAN PRODUCES DEVASTATING DISPLAY

Jockey Paddy Brennan completed a quick-fire 109.5/1 double following Bun Doran’s clinical victory in the BetVictor Handicap Chase.

Trained by Tom George, the seven-year-old son of Shantou took the lead entering the home straight and produced two fine leaps in the closing stages to secure a comfortable eight-length success in the two-mile contest

A horse who has hinted at his untapped potential, Brennan was delighted that Bun Doran had produced such a scintillating display at Prestbury Par.

Bun Doran returned the well-backed 9/4 favourite, with 6/1 shot Movie Legend, trained by Lucy Wadham, back in second.

Brennan said: “Bun Doran has so much talent.

“I don’t come into too many races thinking a horse is a certainty but this lad did a piece of work with God’s Own earlier this year and I thought that, if I keep him between the wings today, he would win.

“He was very neat over his fences and that was a proper training performance.

“He has taken time, but he is still improving and the sky is the limit with him.

“It’s a great training performance. Obviously, I have a long association with Tom and he has had the horse spot on, so it was brilliant. I really enjoyed it.

“I’ll leave future plans for Tom, but I love the Haldon Gold Cup and this lad will win it one day.”

WIND OP HELPS LEGEND TO SECOND PLACE

A recent wind operation may have helped the Lucy Wadham-trained Movie Legend to second place at odds of 6/1 in the two-mile BetVictor Handicap Chase. The Leighton Aspell-ridden eight-year-old was eight lengths behind the impressive winner, 9/4 favourite Bun Doran.

Newmarket-based Wadham said: “We’re really thrilled with that. He jumped brilliantly apart from a little mistake at the third-last, and stayed on really well up the hill. He had a wind operation in August and it seems to have made all the difference.

“I think we will try and stay at the bigger tracks now where he can use his jumping, because his jumping is fantastic.”

Third was 8/1 chance Peppay Le Pugh, trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by his brother Harry, three- and three-quarter lengths behind Movie Legend.

Harry Skelton said: “He’s been on the go all summer and keeps paying his way. He’s out of his class, really, but he’s a little champion to keep picking up prize money.”

MERIBEL A REMINDER OF OLD TIMES

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies’ single previous success in the Steel Plate and Sections Novices’ Chase came with future Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Imperial Commander in 2007. It would be remarkable if his 2018 victor, 4/1 chance Count Meribel, reached those heights, but the novice chaser certainly impressed the local trainer with his narrow victory over front-runner Le Breuil by a neck following a mistake at the second-last..

Twiston-Davies said: “That was great, especially when we thought it was snatched away from us at the second-last. It was a good recovery and well done to the jockey [Mark Grant].

“I hope that he can go to the top. He will definitely stay three miles and is a lovely horse. With a clearer round, he might have won quite easily.

“He is very much Jim Old’s responsibility as Count Meribel came to us when Jim gave up training. We will discuss it with Jim and the owner but I think we will look at the top novice chases.

“He is a very, very nice horse and I love him.”

Old, who bought the now-six-year-old as a yearling at Tattersalls in February 2013 for 3,500 guineas, said: “He’s much better on this sort of ground. He’s a serious lepper and Mark was top-class to stay in the saddle after he made one mistake at the second-last. But I knew he would pick up and go again, and he did.

“If he comes here for The Festival, it would probably be the RSA Chase or the JLT, not the Arkle, and we will choose our route there very carefully.”

GRANT STICKS AROUND TO MAKE MERIBEL COUNT & GAINS FIRST CHELTENHAM WIN

An almighty blunder at the second-last fence could not stop Count Meribel winning the Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase.

Jockey Mark Grant sat tight, despite being thrown up his partner’s neck, and the pair rallied together to take the glory by a neck from runner-up Le Breuil (8/1) – the 15/8 favourite Mr Whipped was third of the seven runners, beaten half a length. Six-year-old Count Meribel gave Grant his first-0ever Cheltenham winner.

Nigel Twiston-Davies trains the winner not gar from Cheltenham, but he passed much of the credit for Count Meribel’s win to retired trainer Jim Old, who assists him at his Gloucestershire yard, and takes responsibility for the horse.

Grant said: “We got a bit outpaced coming down the hill, and I thought I would send him to the second-last just to save the race, and it was the one fence where he put down on me. He was good to find a leg, and actually quickened up after the last and did really well to get back up and win.

“Last year he made the running over hurdles, and today it probably just helped him to get a lead and give me a chance to fill his lungs up – that is probably why he finished so well. He had a lot of racing last year which maybe flattened him out a bit, but it toughened him up. It could be he doesn’t want much racing.

“I think he’s very good, and certainly as good as any I’ve ridden. If the ground was right for him he could be good enough for The Festival.

“He was brilliant everywhere and I just kept sending him. At two out, he didn’t know what to do but did well to stand up. Credit to him, to battle back and win.

“He is an incredible horse because he has been doing all the donkey work over hurdles and actually loved getting a lead today – I was able to fill him up everywhere. That’s probably why he won because he had loads left. Hopefully, he is very smart.

“For me, to ride a winner here is quite amazing. It’s my first winner at Cheltenham – everyone in racing wants to win here – and it’s amazing.”

LE BREUIL OUT FOR THE COUNT

The Ben Pauling-trained Le Breuil (8/1) finished second to Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Count Meribel (4/1) in a thrilling finish to the Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase.

Ridden by Daryl Jacob, Le Breuil made most of the running and jumped well throughout the extended two mile and four furlong event.

He engaged in a thrilling battle in the closing stages with Count Meribel, partnered by Mark Grant, going down by a neck.

Pauling said: “Le Breuil ran really well. He jumped nicely and kept on well in the closing stages – it was a great effort and we’re really pleased with him.”

The Nicky Henderson-trained Mr Whipped, the well-backed 15/8 favourite was a half-length behind in third and rider Jerry McGrath was pleased with the effort.

McGrath commented: “Mr Whipped ran very well – he’s a cracking horse. It’s a big ask coming to Cheltenham first time out over fences in a novice chase and he jumped brilliantly.

“I took a lead and I jumped two out well. He was a bit novicey and very careful at the final fence.

“He lost a bit of momentum, but he galloped all the way to the line and I think there will be a few winners come out of that race.”

2.25pm Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase 2m 4f 44y

1 Count Meribel (Charles Walker) Nigel Twiston-Davies 6-11-07 Mark Grant 4/1

2 Le Breuil (Emma Palmer) Ben Pauling 6-11-07 Daryl Jacob 8/1

3 Mr Whipped (Grech & Parkin) Nicky Henderson 5-11-02 Jeremiah McGrath 15/8F

7 ran

Distances: nk, ½

Tote Win: £4.90 Exacta: £31.50

BOLGER ORDERS ANOTHER CROSS-COUNTRY WINNER

Josie’s Orders (10st 11lb) justified favouritism at 2/1 to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase for a second time – the Enda Bolger-trained 10-year-old also won this race in 2015.

Three years ago the jockey was Nina Carberry, but since her retirement at the end of last season Mark Walsh has come in for the ride. The pair beat 7/1 chance The Fact Of The Matter (10st), trained by Jamie Snowden, by three-quarters of a length.

Bolger, winning this race for the eighth time, said: “That was great. He really knows it around here – he cuts the corners well – and we decided to jump him out handy and take the short cuts. I thought for one minute coming to the last we were cooked, but he’s a great stayer and pulls out well, and I think the nice ground helped him as well.

“I just have to thank [owner] J P McManus for giving me these good horses. These races are getting very competitive now and so there are better horses in them. We have a good bunch of horses and have a good system at home that keeps them fresh and keeps them keen – the same with humans.

“We’ll look to come back here in December and for The Festival. At The Festival we will be at level weights, but he’s a good, tough, genuine horse. Mark really switches on to this horse and he’ll ride him.”

JOSIE IS JUST WHAT THE PUNTERS ORDERED

The well-supported Josies Orders justified 2/1 favouritism with a game success in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

Ridden by Mark Walsh and trained by Enda Bolger, the 10-year-old son of Milan was prominent throughout the extended three mile and six-furlong event and despite being headed narrowly after the final obstacle, the gelding responded willingly to Walsh’s urgings to score by three-quarters of a length. Jamie Snowden’s 7/1 shot Fact Of The Matter finished second.

Josies Orders won this event in 2015, when partnered by Nina Carberry and today’s winning rider Walsh believed ground conditions were important in today’s renewal.

He said: “Without the blinkers, he won’t travel and he won’t jump. Even though I was in front long enough today, I got down to the last and his ears pricked so I had to keep the revs up because he is the sort of horse who will take things for granted.

“He really likes good ground and that was an important factor for him today.

“Gavin’s [Sheehan, riding Fact Of The Matter] horse was upsides me jumping the last and pushed me along but I was always going to win.

“This lad was pulling up going to the last with his ears pricked but, when Gavin went by me, he had something to aim at.

“In fairness, he stuck his head down and galloped all the way to the line.

“It’s an absolute joy to ride for Enda in these races, all I have to do is steer and enjoy myself.

“Enda has these horses so well-schooled and they love it, which is the main thing because, if you don’t love jumping those banks, you will win nothing.”

3.00pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase 3m 6f 37y

1 Josies Orders (J P McManus) Enda Bolger IRE 10-10-11 Mark Walsh 2/1F

2 Fact Of The Matter (The Sandylini Racing Partnership) Jamie Snowden 8-10-00 Gavin Sheehan 7/1

3 Jarob (Chris Jones) Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE 11-10-01 Mark Enright 12/1

Distances: ¾, ¾

Tote Win: £2.70 Places: £1.90 £3.70 Exacta: £16.90

NATIONAL HERO TIGER ROLL FOURTH

Trainer Gordon Elliott expressed delight with Tiger Roll after the eight-year-old finished fourth in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Handicap Chase.

It was the gelding’s first start since his memorable victory in April’s Randox Health Grand National, in which he carried Davy Russell to victory in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud. Today he was held up for much of the race, crept into contention on the final circuit, but, carrying top-weight, could not reach the leaders in the home straight.

Victory went to the Enda Bolger-trained Josie’s Order (2/1f), who beat Fact Of The Matter (7/1) and Jarob (12/1) by three-quarters of a length and the same. Game Tiger Roll (11/4) was beaten a further four lengths.

Tiger Roll’s trainer, Gordon Elliott, said: “It was lovely – Keith [Donoghue] thought he was a bit rusty early on and had a couple of blows, but Tiger is obviously getting a bit cuter at home. I loved the way he galloped from the third-last to the line, and I’m looking forward to coming back here and running off level weights in December and March [in further Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chases].

“He gave over a stone to the winner and nearly two stone to the next pair, so the races to come are tailor-made for him, and the race in March is his Gold Cup.

“It’s great to get him out and people love to see these horses – we’re just delighted he’s back in one piece and has run so well. You never know until you run them [after Aintree] but the way he galloped was great to see.

“It’s more important to come back here and try to win at The Festival than it is to go back to Aintree. We all know how hard it is to win two Grand Nationals, but to win at four Cheltenham Festivals would be a dream come true.”

Keith Donoghue, who rode Tiger Roll, said: “That was a good start back, as we knew he hadn’t done much. The main aim is March. He was giving the winner 15lb and the second and third nearly two stone. Off level weights next time, we will improve a lot.

“He had a good blow after the Canal Turn [after fence 28] but when he came onto the racecourse proper, he saw the hill and came alive. He really galloped to the line and I wasn’t too hard on him. He will be fine.”

Lucy Snowden, whose husband, Jamie, trained runner-up Fact Of The Matter, said: “That was brilliant. I thought he was going to win it and was just in front after the last, but the winner fought back. He stays and is a great jumper, despite a fall last time, and when he schooled here he handled the fences. We thought he might enjoy it, and put cheekpieces on to make sure he had a good look at the jumps. Jamie will have to decide whether to come back for more races off level weights.”

Jarob’s fine run paid a compliment to fledgling trainer Georoid O’Loughlin from County Meath. He said: “That was his first attempt at this type of racing and he loved it, but I worked for Enda Bolger for two years and had an idea of what was required. I’ve had my licence for three months and this was my seventh runner from just two horses.

“I’ve got six at home, all owned by Chris Jones – I’m his private trainer. I am really pleased with this run from Jarob, the only dampener being that it’s a handicap and he only had 10st 1lb, so we would be up against it here in March. Nonetheless, we want to give Chris a runner or two at The Festival, and he could improve for the experience. He hadn’t run over that trip, but handled it and jumped well.”

More from race 4 – Steel Plate & Sections Novices’ Chase

OLD ON COUNT MERIBEL

Former trainer Jim Old, now an assistant trainer at Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Grange Hill Farm near Guiting Power in Gloucestershire, was responsible for preparing Count Meribel to win the £25,000 Steel Plate And Sections Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles: “I bought Count Meribel at Tattersalls (as a yearling for 3,500 guineas), which seems a long time ago now.

“The first time he ever jumped, he looked special. He made a wonderful shape and loved it.

“He was very weak and backward, but throughout his form has been exceptionally good. Even everything that beat him in his novice hurdles that first season turned out to be decent.

“He was much stronger last season and won his first three. Then we just got beaten here at December meeting by Kilbricken Storm, who won G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the end of the season (at The Festival™ presented by Magners), and we were giving him 3lb.

“We made a balls of him after that, as we ran him at Warwick and he came back coughing. That was the only bad race he had ever run.

“When he got over that, we went to Ascot in a five-runner race and they crawled. It turned into a sprint and that didn’t suit.

“We decided to skip Cheltenham and wait for better ground at Aintree, but it rained all day and was the worst ground you could have ever run in. He just couldn’t cope with it and was pulled up. We now know that he prefers this sort of ground. It is beautiful out there.

“He is a serious lepper and jumped amazingly first time out Carlisle. It was a great sit from Mark Grant at the second last today. I actually thought he might get back up and he did – fair play.

“Myself and Nige have not got any doubts about him getting the trip in the RSA Chase. He probably wants it in the class of race. We will work back from that and have him spot on for it. We will pick our races between now and then very carefully.”

Count Meribel is priced at 33/1 with BetVictor for the RSA and JLT Novices’ Chase in March.

The most betting interest for tomorrow’s feature race, the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup, have been Kalondra, 13/2 from 7/1, and Benatar 10/1 from 12/1. BeVictor is going six places (1/5th odds) for their race.

O’BRIEN AT THE DOUBLE THANKS TO COOLANLY

Fergal O’Brien recorded a 152/1 double on day one of the November Meeting at Cheltenham following 7/2 shot Coolanly’s smart success in the concluding G2 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Ridden by Paddy Brennan, registering a treble at Prestbury Park, Coolanly travelled smoothly throughout the two mile and five-furlong event and found plenty for pressure in the closing stages to score by three and a quarter-lengths from 9/4 favourite Pym in second.

Winning trainer O’Brien said: “I think Coolanly is probably a horse for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival. That was far enough for him today and he has had a hard race.

“He was a bit sore after he came back from the Persian War, so I have to give credit to everyone at home for getting him back here today.

“We will enjoy today and we might go for the Challow Hurdle because he won’t have a penalty.”

Paddy Power make Cooolanly a 33/1 shot for the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners.

PYM’S DONE NOTHING WRONG, SAYS HENDERSON

The 9/4 favourite Pym, trained by Nicky Henderson, finished second behind winner Coolanly in the Grade 2 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, the final race of Countryside Day.

Pym, a five-year-old by Stowaway, was stepping up in trip to two miles five furlongs for the first time. He was beaten three and a quarter lengths by 7/2 chance Coolanly.

Henderson said: “He ran a good race. It’s his first time up in trip and he got the trip. He got beaten, but he’s done nothing wrong.

“He’ll stay at two and a half miles, and as Noel [Fehily, who rode him] said, he’s still quite naïve about racing, rather than anything else, so we’ll go again.”

RECORD CROWD OF 22,081 ON COUNTRYSIDE DAY

There was good news at the end of Countryside Day, the first day of The November Meeting 2018, with a record crowd of 22,081 announced.

Last year’s attendance came to 21,612, while the previous best total for the day was 22,071 in 2015.

Ian Renton, Regional Director of The Jockey Club, Cheltenham & the South West, remarked: “It is great to see so many racegoers at Cheltenham for Countryside Day, which is always a popular day.

“It augurs well for the rest of The November Meeting, tomorrow’s The November Meeting Saturday and The November Meeting Sunday.”

SIMON CLAISSE AFTER RACING

At the end of Countryside Day, the first day of the three-day November Meeting, Cheltenham’s Clerk of the Course, Simon Claisse, said: “It’s been a fantastic day’s racing, as anticipated.

“The ground has ridden as expected – on the slow side of good. I don’t anticipate it will change much in the next 24 hours. Having said that, although the forecast is dry, it looks like being a brighter day tomorrow but cooler.

“We will be putting the track back this evening but are not anticipating any rail movements tomorrow because today, for the first time ever at this fixture, we opened up four yards of fresh chase ground, which is something we haven’t been able to do before at this meeting. We will look at moving the hurdle rails for Sunday.”

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 12:40pm MARKEL INSURANCE AMATEUR RIDERS’ HANDICAP CHASE

Mr Richard Deegan, the rider of BOSCO DI ALCO (FR), was unseated on the home turn after one circuit. The rider was interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. It was found that the incident was accidental and was caused by BOSCO DI ALCO (FR) losing his footing on the bend.

Following the race, Mr Derek O’Connor reported that FOR GOOD MEASURE (IRE), placed sixth, was never travelling and Philip Hobbs could offer no explanation for the gelding’s performance; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination, during routine testing of the gelding, failed to reveal any abnormalities. The Veterinary Officer further reported that WALK IN THE MILL (FR), placed third, lost its right hind shoe, LOVELY JOB, placed fifth, lost its right fore shoe and STATION MASTER (IRE), placed second, lost its right fore shoe.

Race 2 – 1:15pm SWANEE RIVER SUPPORTS COUNTRYSIDE ALLIANCE NOVICES’ HANDICAP HURDLE

VISIOMAN (FR) wore earplugs throughout the race.

An enquiry was held to consider interference on the bend approaching the last flight when TRY AGAIN (IRE), placed fifth, ridden by Mark Enright, interfered with DOSTAL PHIL (FR), unplaced, ridden by Barry Geraghty, which caused interference to THE TWISLER, placed eighth, ridden by Robert Dunne and in turn interfered with VOCALISER (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Charlie Poste. The interference was found to be accidental as TRY AGAIN (IRE) had shifted quickly left before being corrected, causing the horses on his inside to shift left and consequently VOCALISER (IRE) to be checked.

Race 4 – 2:25pm STEEL PLATE AND SECTIONS NOVICES’ CHASE

Daryl Jacob, the rider of LE BREUIL, placed second, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from after the last fence.

Race 6 – 3:35pm G2 BALLYMORE NOVICES’ HURDLE (Registered as the Hyde Novices’ Hurdle)

Following the race, the representative of Jamie Snowden reported that DOUBLE TREASURE, which was pulled up, had a breathing problem and the Veterinary Officer reported that PERCY VEER, placed third, finished lame on its right fore.

