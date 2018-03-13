All the news on Champion Day 2018 Posted by racenews on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 · Leave a Comment

THE FESTIVAL 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE CHELTENHAM, CHAMPION DAY, MARCH 13 The going for day one of The Festival 2018, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 13, remains: HEAVY, SOFT IN PLACES It was dry overnight. Today is forecast to be dry with sunny spells and temperatures of around 9 to 10 Celsius. Cheltenham’s Clerk of the Course, Simon Claisse, said at 7.00am today: “We had a dry night and have not had any rainfall since about 1.00am this morning. “The outlook is for a dry day with temperatures up to about 9 or 10 degrees. “The going on the chase and hurdle courses today is Heavy, Soft in places. This is the first time we have started The Festival on Heavy since 1982, with the last day to feature Heavy in the description being Gold Cup Day in 1989. “It is a long time since we have had conditions like this but we have a dry outlook for the next two days.” Today’s race distances are as follows: Race 1: As advertised. Race 2: As advertised. Race 3: As advertised. Race 4: As advertised. Race 5: As advertised. Race 6: Stud Chase Bend set out six yards, adding 19 yards. The start has been moved forward 23 yards. Actual distance run is 3m 7f 166yds. Race 7: Stud Chase Bend set out six yards, adding 19 yards. The start has been moved forward 23 yards. Actual distance run is 2m 4f 74yds. NON-RUNNERS TODAY 3.30pm Unibet Champion Hurdle 10 MY TENT OR YOURS (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, No Reason) 13 VERDANA BLUE (IRE) (Going) 5.30pm Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase 11 DIVINE SPEAR (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, No Reason) NON-RUNNER TOMORROW 2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 26 PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR) (Self Certificate, Bad Scope). Set to be replaced by first reserve MISCHIEVIOUS MAX (IRE) Tu1. THE FESTIVAL 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE CHELTENHAM, CHAMPION DAY, MARCH 13 Champions old and new in The Festival RoR Parade Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle winners in line-up

Several Festival heroes already making their mark in new disciplines

Parade again sponsored by the Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust A new generation of retired racehorses and former Festival favourites feature in this year’s Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Parade, held on Champion Day, the opening day of The Festival at Cheltenham today, Tuesday, March 13. The parade, scheduled to start at 12.30pm, showcases the range of activities open to racehorses when they finish their racing careers and has become an increasingly popular attraction in the build-up to racing on the first day of the meeting. The RoR Parade is again sponsored by the Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust and among the former Cheltenham winners making their parade debut at The Festival are Annacotty, Any Currency, Dodging Bullets and Hunt Ball. All four horses have made encouraging starts to their new careers and are set to compete this year in a variety of classes staged exclusively for former racehorses by RoR. There are also some familiar horses from past RoR parades, such as the former Champion Hurdle winner Punjabi and two old sparring partners in Big Buck’s and Barbers Shop. The pair first met on the racecourse over 10 years ago when Big Buck’s made his British debut in a novice chase at Newbury, winning by a neck from Barbers Shop. Subsequent to their illustrious racing careers, both Big Buck’s and Barbers Shop have enjoyed fulfilling second careers in the hunting field and show ring respectively. Another familiar name in the line-up is Silviniaco Conti, now in the care of Charlotte Alexander, who formerly looked after and rode Denman before his full-time retirement in 2017. Like Denman before him, Silviniaco Conti is enjoying hunting and team chasing and such has been his progress in the latter that he has been fast-tracked from novice to open classes. There is also the wonderful story of the not un-aptly named Back In Focus, who the despite the loss of an eye in a freak accident has subsequently adapted to a successful second career team chasing. Enormous credit must go to Back In Focus’s rider Clare Burrows for taking on the former Willie Mullins trained Festival winner and giving the horse the opportunity to thrive in another discipline. Scottish Grand National winner Wayward Prince, who is already competing in dressage classes, and Wild West, a maiden under rules but a champion among retrained racehorses, complete the line-up. Last August, Wild West was crowned ROA and Goffs UK Supreme Champion at the RoR National Championships and he also was awarded the 2017 RoR Elite Performance Award for Showing. Hunt Ball will be ridden by Sarah Henderson, daughter of the horse’s former trainer, Nicky Henderson, and she is looking forward to taking the horse back to Cheltenham in his new guise as a hunter. Sarah Henderson said: “His owners Atlantic Equine very kindly asked if I would like to have him in his retirement. I was over the moon and Hunt Ball returned to Seven Barrows in June. “Since our reunion nine months ago we have done some cross-country schooling, grid work and flat work to help retrain him for his new life as a hunter. However, it’s not all been plain sailing, as hacking out at Seven Barrows on his own often proved a bit much, all he wanted to do was re-join the string. However, since we moved him to a livery yard in Kingston Lisle, he has really blossomed. Tu2. “We’ve been hunting with both the Old Berks and Vine & Craven and when he is out he loves watching hounds. Hunt Ball is hugely intelligent with an abundance of character and this year, after the Cheltenham parade, I am aiming to do some RoR classes and perhaps even a one-day event with him, but our shared number one passion remains hunting.” Di Arbuthnot, Chief Executive of RoR, added: “It’s wonderful how popular the RoR Parades have become and our sincere thanks to Cheltenham for providing the opportunity for the public to see how well these retired racehorses have adapted to a second career. “Special thanks also to the Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust for their generous support as sponsors of the RoR Parades and Musical Ride for 2018.” The full line-up for the 2018 RoR Parade at Cheltenham, sponsored by the Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust, is as follows: 1. Annacotty (Showing and show jumping) – ridden by Hannah Bishop 10-year-old by Beneficial, formerly trained by Alan King and Martin Keighley Annacotty provided his owner Liz Prowting with her first Grade 1 win, as well as three memorable victories at Cheltenham, including the 2015 Paddy Power Gold Cup. The decision was taken to retire him last year and since then he has been busy being retrained by Hannah Bishop, Racing Manager to Mrs Prowting. He has adapted well to his second career, even being ridden side-sadldle, and the long-term aim is to compete in working hunter classes, starting with some RoR Challenge classes this season. 2. Any Currency (Show jumping) – ridden by Harley Cornock 15-year-old by Moscow Society, formerly trained by Martin Keighley A Cheltenham specialist whose feats include being first past the post in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the 2016 Festival, Any Currency retired from racing in April, 2017. Now in the care of Harley Cornock, Any Currency has been retraining in show jumping, which he thoroughly enjoys. He recently started competing at British Novice level and the aim is to qualify for the RoR Bronze League final at the National Championships held at Stoneleigh. 3. Barbers Shop (Showing) – ridden by Chris Hunnable 16-year-old by Saddlers’ Hall, formerly trained by Nicky Henderson Owned by HM The Queen, since his retirement from racing in 2012, Barbers Shop has been with Katie Jerram and under her schooling he became one of the leading former racehorses to compete in showing classes. Among his many successes was victory at the Hickstead Derby Final and three times winner and champion at Royal Windsor Horse Show. He is now retired from competitive showing. 4. Back in Focus (Team chasing) – ridden by Clare Burrows 13-year-old by Bob Back, formerly trained by Willie Mullins On the track Back In Focus won a Grade 1 and the 2013 running of the National Hunt Chase, however, a freak accident in 2015 fractured his cheekbone and resulted in him losing an eye, ending his racing career. Clare Burrows took on Back In Focus in December, 2016 and the lack of an eye has not impeded his second career. The pair are now regulars on the team chasing circuit, competing at intermediate level for the ‘Why Nots’. He also hunts regularly with both the Fitzwilliam Hunt and the Cambridge University Drag Hounds. 5. Big Buck’s (Hunting) – ridden by Lucy Felton 15-year-old by Cadoudal, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls Winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle a record four times, Big Buck’s retired from racing in 2014 with a career record of 23 wins from 40 starts and prize money earnings of £1.3m. He still enjoys a day’s hunting with Lucy Felton and the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale, as well as accompanying her children and their ponies on rides. 6. Dodging Bullets (Dressage and Showjumping) ridden by Lucy Sharp 10-year–old by Dubawi, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls The pinnacle of Dodging Bullets’ racing career was victory in the 2015 Queen Mother Champion Chase, giving his owners Martin Broughton and friends a day to remember. During his six-year spell with Paul Nicholls, Dodging Bullets was looked after by Lucy Sharp and Lucy is now retraining him for a second career following his retirement in 2017. Lucy has been doing plenty of flat work on him and is looking forward to competing in RoR dressage and show jumping events. 7. Hunt Ball (Hunting) ridden by Sarah Henderson 13-year-old by Winged Love, formerly trained by Kieran Burke and Nicky Henderson In the 2011-12 season Hunt Ball won seven races, including victory at The Festival, and his handicap rating rose a remarkable 85lb, from a mark of 69 to 154. In June, 2017 Hunt Ball was retired and given to Sarah Henderson, primarily as a hunter. The pair have been hunting this season with both the Old Berks and Vine & Craven and Sarah reports that he loves watching hounds and is very intelligent. They are aiming to do some RoR classes and perhaps a one-day event, along with their shared number one passion, hunting. 8. Punjabi (Hunting and hunter trials) – ridden by Rachael Kempster 15-year-old by Komaite, formerly trained by Nicky Henderson and David Pipe Winner of the 2009 Champion Hurdle, Punjabi retired in 2013 and moved to Kinsale Stud, Shropshire. Under Rachael Kempster Punjabi has competed in unaffiliated dressage competitions as well as going hunting. Due to on-going arthritis in his hock from a previous injury, Punjabi has had to switch his attention from dressage to hunter trials. His enthusiasm for galloping and jumping has not waned and his next outing will be in a pairs’ hunter trial at the end of March. 9. Silviniaco Conti (Team chasing) – ridden by Charlotte Alexander 12-year-old by Dom Alco, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls During an illustrious racing career, Silviniaco Conti won seven Grade 1 races, including two King George VI Chases and over £1.1m in prize money. Since his retirement in 2017, Silviniaco Conti has been team chasing and has already progressed from novice to open classes. He has also been hunting and his other love is being a stock horse, rounding up the sheep on the farm! His rider, Charlotte Alexander, hopes to take him eventing this summer and she credits Brian Hutton at the Talland School of Equitation for helping her nurture Conti’s potential in his second career. 10. Wayward Prince – (Dressage and hunting) ridden by Megan Harper 14-year-old by Alflora, formerly trained by Ian Williams and Hilary Parrott Winner of the 2015 Scottish Grand National and a Grade 2 chase, Wayward Prince was also third in the 2012 RSA Chase. Retired after winning the 2015 Scottish National, he is now at livery with Martin Jones, who broke him in, and is ridden by Martin’s Head Girl Megan Harper. He has been hunting and competing in various classes, recently qualifying for the RoR dressage championships (preliminary level). He will be aimed at the RoR dressage and eventing leagues this summer. 11. Wild West (Showing) – ridden by Lizzie Harris 10-year-old by Galileo, formerly trained by Jonjo O’Neill Despite being in training first with Aidan O’Brien and then Jonjo O’Neill, where he was ridden by A P McCoy, Wild West remained a maiden under Rules. However, he has enjoyed great success in his second career. The highlight was being crowned Supreme Champion at the RoR National Championships in 2017, when ridden side-saddle by Lizzie Harris. He is a very versatile horse, having also hunted, team chased and evented. In the show ring, his victories include the RoR Tattersalls Championship at Hickstead in 2015 and 2017 and he was the winner of the 2017 RoR Elite Performance Award for Showing.

1.30pm JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 198y £150,000 1 Benatar (IRE) Gary Moore 11st 4lb Jamie Moore 2 Bigmartre (FR) Harry Whittington 11st 4lb Harry Bannister 3 Finian’s Oscar (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Colin Tizzard 11st 4lb Robbie Power 4 Invitation Only (IRE) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 4lb R. Walsh 5 Kemboy (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 4lb P. Townend 6 Modus Paul Nicholls 11st 4lb Barry Geraghty 7 Snow Falcon (IRE) Noel Meade, Ireland 11st 4lb Sean Flanagan 8 West Approach (Blinkers) Colin Tizzard 11st 4lb Tom Scudamore 9 Terrefort (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 3lb Daryl Jacob 10 Shattered Love (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 10st 11lb Jack Kennedy 2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 7f 213y £100,000 1 Thomas Campbell (Blinkers) Nicky Henderson 11st 12lb James Bowen (3) 2 Who Dares Wins (IRE) Alan King 11st 6lb Wayne Hutchinson 3 Boite (IRE) Warren Greatrex 11st 5lb Gavin Sheehan 4 Mine Now (IRE) Peter Fahey, Ireland 11st 2lb Mr Richard Deegan (5) 5 Shantou Bob (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Warren Greatrex 11st 2lb Thomas Greatrex (7) 6 Dell’ Arca (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) David Pipe 11st 2lb Michael Heard (5) 7 Louis’ Vac Pouch (IRE) (Hood) Philip Hobbs 11st 2lb Richard Johnson 8 Sykes (IRE) Nicky Martin 10st 13lb Matt Griffiths 9 Lovenormoney (IRE) (Visor) Warren Greatrex 10st 13lb Andrew Tinkler 10 Wait For Me (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Philip Hobbs 10st 13lb Tom O’Brien 11 Prime Venture (IRE) Evan Williams 10st 12lb Adam Wedge 12 Sort It Out (IRE) Eddie Harty, Ireland 10st 12lb Mark Walsh 13 Delta Work (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 10st 10lb Davy Russell 14 Theo’s Charm (IRE) Nick Gifford 10st 9lb Tom Cannon 15 Taj Badalandabad (IRE) (Visor, Tongue Strap) David Pipe 10st 9lb Tom Scudamore 16 Whataknight (Tongue Strap) Harry Fry 10st 9lb Noel Fehily 17 Forza Milan (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Jonjo O’Neill 10st 9lb Killian Moore (3) 18 The Mighty Don (IRE) Nick Gifford 10st 8lb Leighton Aspell 19 Protek des Flos (FR) Nicky Henderson 10st 8lb Aidan Coleman 20 Kansas City Chief (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Neil Mulholland 10st 8lb 21 Glenloe (IRE) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 10st 8lb Barry Geraghty 22 Dadsintrouble (IRE) Tim Vaughan 10st 7lb Alan Johns 23 Connetable (FR) (Blinkers) Paul Nicholls 10st 7lb Harry Cobden 24 A Great View (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Denis W. Cullen, Ireland 10st 6lb Jody McGarvey Reserves R25 Arthur’s Gift (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 10st 6lb Sam Twiston-Davies R26 Kris Spin (IRE) Kerry Lee 10st 4lb Eliminations Stamp Your Feet (IRE), Cresswell Legend, Isaacstown Lad (IRE), Sam Red (FR), Solomn Grundy (IRE), Our Kaempfer (IRE), Poker Play (FR), Bialco (FR), Jump For Dough (IRE) 2.50pm Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 166y £350,000 1 Balko des Flos (FR) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 10lb Davy Russell 2 Cloudy Dream (IRE) Ruth Jefferson 11st 10lb Brian Hughes 3 Cue Card (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 10lb Paddy Brennan 4 Douvan (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb 5 Frodon (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 10lb Sam Twiston-Davies 6 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 10lb Sean Flanagan 7 Un de Sceaux (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb R. Walsh 3.30pm Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y £338,380 1 Bacardys (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb R. Walsh 2 Donna’s Diamond (IRE) Chris Grant 11st 10lb Callum Bewley 3 L’Ami Serge (IRE) (Hood) Nicky Henderson 11st 10lb Daryl Jacob 4 Lil Rockerfeller (USA) (Sheepskin C/P) Neil King 11st 10lb Trevor Whelan 5 Old Guard Paul Nicholls 11st 10lb Harry Cobden 6 Penhill W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Paul Townend 7 Sam Spinner Jedd O’Keeffe 11st 10lb Joe Colliver 8 Supasundae Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 11st 10lb Robbie Power 9 The New One (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 10lb Sam Twiston-Davies 10 The Worlds End (IRE) Tom George 11st 10lb A. P. Heskin 11 Unowhatimeanharry (Tongue Strap) Harry Fry 11st 10lb Noel Fehily 12 Wholestone (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 10lb Aidan Coleman 13 Yanworth Alan King 11st 10lb Barry Geraghty 14 Apple’s Jade (FR) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 3lb Jack Kennedy 15 Augusta Kate W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 3lb David Mullins 16 Colin’s Sister Fergal O’Brien 11st 3lb Paddy Brennan 17 Let’s Dance (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 3lb 4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 4f 166y £110,000 1 Village Vic (IRE) Philip Hobbs 11st 12lb Richard Johnson 2 Go Conquer (IRE) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 7lb Aidan Coleman 3 Last Goodbye (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Miss Elizabeth Doyle, Ireland 11st 6lb Sean Flanagan 4 Tully East (IRE) Alan Fleming, Ireland 11st 5lb Denis O’Regan 5 Ballybolley (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 4lb Daryl Jacob 6 The Storyteller (IRE) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 4lb Davy Russell 7 Oldgrangewood (Tongue Strap) Dan Skelton 11st 4lb Harry Skelton 8 Viconte du Noyer (FR) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 4lb Robbie Power 9 Traffic Fluide (FR) (Visor) Gary Moore 11st 2lb Joshua Moore 10 Mercian Prince (IRE) Amy Murphy 11st 1lb Jack Quinlan 11 Quite By Chance (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 0lb Paddy Brennan 12 Romain de Senam (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 10st 13lb Sam Twiston-Davies 13 Movewiththetimes (IRE) Paul Nicholls 10st 13lb Barry Geraghty 14 Ultragold (FR) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 10st 13lb Harry Cobden 15 Drumcliff (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Harry Fry 10st 12lb Niall Madden 16 King’s Socks (FR) David Pipe 10st 11lb Tom Scudamore 17 Pougne Bobbi (FR) Nicky Henderson 10st 11lb Jeremiah McGrath 18 Midnight Shot Charlie Longsdon 10st 11lb Jonathan Burke 19 King’s Odyssey (IRE) Evan Williams 10st 10lb Adam Wedge 20 Guitar Pete (IRE) Nicky Richards 10st 10lb Ryan Day (3) 21 Willie Boy (IRE) Venetia Williams 10st 9lb B. J. Cooper 22 Ballyalton (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Ian Williams 10st 9lb Tom O’Brien 23 Shanahan’s Turn (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 10st 8lb Paul O’Brien (5) 24 Splash of Ginge Nigel Twiston-Davies 10st 8lb Jamie Bargary (3) Reserves R25 Kilcrea Vale (IRE) Nicky Henderson 10st 8lb R26 Plaisir d’Amour (FR) Venetia Williams 10st 7lb Eliminations:Bentelimar (IRE), Cepage (FR), Brandon Hill (IRE), Katachenko (IRE), Patricks Park (IRE), Minella Present (IRE), Pressurize (IRE), Brelan d’As (FR), Clan Legend, Poker School (IRE), Thomas Crapper, Calipto (FR), Orbasa (FR) 4.50pm Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 179y £90,000 1 Cap Soleil (FR) Fergal O’Brien 11st 7lb Paddy Brennan 2 Laurina (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 7lb R. Walsh 3 Maria’s Benefit (IRE) Stuart Edmunds 11st 7lb Ciaran Gethings 4 Dawn Shadow (IRE) Mrs D. A. Love, Ireland 11st 5lb Rachael Blackmore 5 Angels Antics Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 2lb Sam Twiston-Davies 6 Champayne Lady (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Alan Fleming, Ireland 11st 2lb Denis O’Regan 7 Countister (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 2lb Mark Walsh 8 Cut The Mustard (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 2lb Noel Fehily 9 Dame de Compagnie (FR) (Hood) Nicky Henderson 11st 2lb Barry Geraghty 10 Ellie Mac (IRE) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 2lb Daniel Holden 11 High School Days (USA) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 2lb Davy Russell 12 Pietralunga (FR) (Tongue Strap) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 2lb 13 Rouergate (FR) Venetia Williams 11st 2lb Aidan Coleman 14 Salsaretta (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 2lb Paul Townend 15 Spice Girl (Tongue Strap) Martin Keighley 11st 2lb Richard Johnson 5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f £70,000 1 Pendra (IRE) (Blinkers) Charlie Longsdon 11st 12lb Mr Derek O’Connor 2 Actinpieces Pam Sly 11st 12lb Miss Gina Andrews 3 Wild West Wind (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Tom George 11st 11lb Mr Noel George (5) 4 Mall Dini (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Patrick G. Kelly, Ireland 11st 10lb Mr P. W. Mullins 5 Double Ross (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 10lb Mr Zac Baker 6 Final Nudge (IRE) David Dennis 11st 10lb Mr Barry O’Neill 7 Tintern Theatre (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 5lb Mr Jordan Nailor (5) 8 Missed Approach (IRE) (Blinkers) Warren Greatrex 11st 5lb Mr N. McParlan 9 Sugar Baron (IRE) (Blinkers) Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Ms K. Walsh 10 Braqueur d’Or (FR) Paul Nicholls 11st 4lb Mr William Biddick 11 Squouateur (FR) (Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 2lb Mr J. J. Codd 12 Very First Time Tim Easterby 11st 2lb Mr William Easterby (3) 13 The Young Master (Sheepskin C/P) Neil Mulholland 11st 2lb Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 14 Aubusson (FR) Nick Williams 11st 2lb Mr Chester Williams (3) 15 Marinero (IRE) D. M. Christie, Ireland 11st 1lb Mr David Maxwell (3) 16 Heron Heights (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 1lb Mr Liam Quinlan (5) 17 Pressurize (IRE) Venetia Williams 11st 0lb Miss Lucy Turner (7) 18 Band of Blood (IRE) (Blinkers) Dr Richard Newland 11st 0lb Mr James King 19 Arctic Gold (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 10st 13lb Miss Lilly Pinchin (7) 20 Captain Buck’s (FR) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Paul Nicholls 10st 8lb Mr Lorcan Williams (5) 21 Millanisi Boy (Sheepskin C/P) Kayley Woollacott 10st 7lb Mr Michael Legg 22 Racing Pulse (IRE) Turlough O’Connor, Ireland 10st 0lb Mr Turlough O’Connor (7) 23 West Wizard (FR) (Tongue Strap) Sophie Leech 10st 0lb Miss Aine O’Connor (3)

CLAISSE EXPLAINS THE GROUND

The going at Cheltenham is currently HEAVY, SOFT IN PLACES – the first time since 1982 that the word heavy has appeared in the going description on the opening day of The Festival.

Simon Claisse, the Cheltenham Clerk of the Course, explained the background: “The weather has thrown us plenty of challenges this year. Festival Trials Day (January 27) was a wet day and that followed a wet January.

“Our whole management of the track here is based upon having good ground for The Festival. We have to accept that with the Old and New Courses, there is probably some ground at the intersections of the courses that hasn’t fully recovered since we raced in January.

“Despite the fact we have been through the Beast from the East, we had temperatures down to minus 17 the week before last, the snow and then the rain, we have been very fortunate. While track preparations have not gone quite as smoothly as they might have done in recent years, we have had it lucky for an awful long time.

“I was surprised, going back through the records, to find it was in 1982 when we last had heavy in the opening day going description.

“The team has done a magnificent job – not just on the track but all the temporary facilities and car parks. Despite the fact it has been a challenge with the weather, we are very pleased with the way the place is looking.

“We cannot make grass grow when the temperatures are cold. In contrast to last year, the place doesn’t look as pitch perfect, but many people have been here and had a look a round and been very pleased with what they have seen.

“We have got a lot of fresh ground on the chase and hurdle tracks on Thursday and more fresh ground on the chase course on Friday so we have room to manoeuvre if needed.

“When it is wet, we cannot get out onto the track to do everything we’d like to do. The track had a cut a few weeks ago, but it has not had its second bout of fertiliser, but look it is the winter, and we have to expect it.

“All the forecasts say we are going to have a dry two days, with rainfall forecast after racing on Wednesday. That could be another 9 or 10 millimetres so my hunch is that these conditions are not going to improve right through the week.

“Although we will have a pleasant 11 to 12 degrees, we won’t be getting up to 17 or 18 degrees that we sometimes have had.

“The ground is pretty consistent and we have been really delighted that the track has taken the volume of rain and snow that it has had in the last 10 days – over 45 millimetres – without producing patchy or inconsistent ground.

“I love 1.30pm today, when the tapes go up for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, and equally I look forward to the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual on Friday when the last horses cross the line.”





Racing Post Arkle Scheme returns at Cheltenham

Race sponsor to reward Arkle-winning stable staff with £2,000 and bumper prize package on opening day of The Festival

The Racing Post will reward the groom who looks after the winner of the Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) with a substantial cash prize, as well as a special package including an iPad, a range of high-performance equestrian clothing and a luxury spa break.

The Racing Post, who sponsor today’s G1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase for a seventh year, are putting up £2,000, to be split equally between the individual responsible for the winning horse and the winning yard in question.

In addition to the £1,000 bonus, the winning groom will also take home a special Racing Post subscription including a daily copy of the newspaper and a year’s VIP subscription to Racing Post Ultimate Members’ Club, as well as a brand new iPad from the Arkle race sponsor.

Furthermore, they will be treated to £300-worth of clothing from leading equestrian clothing company PC Racewear and a voucher to the same value at Spabreaks.com.

The Racing Post will also be recognising all those leading up a runner for the feature novice chase on the opening day of The Festival, by providing each one with a high quality branded jacket.

Racing Post editor Bruce Millington said: “We are extremely proud to be running the Racing Post Arkle Scheme for the second year running and are delighted to recognise the excellence and dedication of those behind the contenders in this afternoon’s Racing Post Arkle by offering a special prize to the groom and yard responsible for the winner.

“We extend our grateful thanks to both PC Racewear and Spabreaks.com for generously supporting the initiative and hope that the winner will enjoy the bumper prize package in addition to the pride they will undoubtedly take in leading up the winner of the big race.”

‘FOOTPAD IS RUBY’S BEST CHANCE OF WINNER’

As Irish fortunes have waxed at The Festival, the Horse Racing Ireland-hosted Irish Racing Focus press conference before racing on Tuesday has become the place to find winners. This year trainers Ted Walsh and Henry de Bromhead were joined by Festival-winning amateur jockeys Derek O’Connor and Lisa O’Neill in discussing the week ahead.

Ted Walsh believes that his son Ruby’s best chance of adding to his record of 56 Festival winners comes in the Racing Post Arkle Chase today.

“Footpad is Ruby’s best chance of the week,” he said. “The horse has done everything right this year. Both Footpad and Petit Mouchoir [trained by Henry de Bromhead] are Grade One winners over hurdles. Both jump and both stay; it’s a toss-up between the two of them.”

De Bromhead was slightly more cautious about his runner, saying: “He has done nothing wrong, but we have had an interrupted season and are on our way back. I wouldn’t discount Saint Calvados either.”

O’Connor added that he thought Petit Mouchoir had the edge over Footpad.

The principal race of the day is the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Walsh said: “Buveur D’Air has all the qualities and is trained by a man who knows exactly how to get a horse spot on for the Champion Hurdle [Nicky Henderson]. He’s in tip-top shape. I wouldn’t back anything to beat Buveur D’Air, but if I was having a bet it would be Faugheen; none of the others can beat Buveur D’Air.”

De Bromhead discussed his own runner’s chances, saying: “I’m not saying he can win it, but Identity Thief’s best form is on heavy ground – he won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle on it. He’s needed his last couple of runs and has really come into himself. I wouldn’t be blown away if he made the frame.”

Derek O’Connor added that Faugheen in cheekpieces would be very interesting.

Walsh runs Any Second Now in the final race of day one, the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase.

“He has an each-way chance,” said Walsh. “I’d be disappointed if he didn’t jump the last with a chance.”

Both O’Neill and O’Connor have rides in the sixth race of the day, the National Hunt Challenge Cup. O’Connor admitted that he was worried about the heavy ground for his ride, the Philip Hobbs-trained No Comment, and said: “Lisa’s horse, Mossback [trained by Gordon Elliott, for whom O’Neill won the race last year aboard Tiger Roll] is my bet of the day.”

“He has travelled over very well and we’ll go out there with every chance,” said O’Neill, who said that her best bet of the day was Apple’s Jade in the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle, for which the mare is odds-on.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Walsh stated that he would be “dumbfounded” if the Gordon Elliott-trained Samcro was beaten in Wednesday’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, while de Bromhead confirmed that Monalee was in “very good form” ahead of the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

“We think he is a three-mile horse,” he said. “I know a lot of people think we should have gone for the JLT Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles but it looked like he needed the last furlong over two miles five at Leopardstown. We’ll find out tomorrow how right we are!”

De Bromhead also discussed his 2017 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Special Tiara.

“He’s brilliant. In fairness it is probably isn’t his ground so it will be very hard for him to defend his title. I thought his run at Leopardstown was fantastic and if the ground had come up good here I thought he would be in front of Min [who beat him at Leopardstown] but now that it hasn’t, we’re going to struggle, I would imagine.”

Walsh added: “I wasn’t surprised that Ruby chose to ride Douvan over Min. I’ve never heard Min spoken about in Willie Mullins’ yard in the same terms as Douvan, Faugheen, Vautour and Annie Power. So I think if there is any chance of beating Altior, it will be Douvan. I couldn’t see Min beating the Altior I saw at Newbury or here last year.”

O’Connor has a chance of adding a Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup winner to his list of achievements; he rides the Joseph O’Brien-trained Edwulf in the feature race of the meeting.

“I think Edwulf has a realistic chance of winning it,” said O’Connor. “He’ll handle the conditions, he’ll jump very well. He’s coming over on Thursday afternoon so settling in won’t be a problem. I think he will run a big race.”

The Festival reigns over us

All the elements, bar warm sunshine, have been thrown at Cheltenham in recent weeks, but The Festival starts on time at Prestbury Park today.

Now one of Britain’s great sporting occasions, and the best for fans of Jump racing, The Festival is a feast for the press, broadcast media and those whose thumbs are poised to deliver the who’s and news via social media. As the Racing Post puts it in a colourful front page montage, The Festival is ‘Where dreams come true’. Teeing up the opening day, the paper’s Alastair Down writes: “Few things are beyond price. Our next four days are just that.”

Of the many stories that will unfold or fail this week, one centres on Bryony Frost, 22, whose excellence as a novice jockey has been a theme of the season. The Guardian’s Donald McRae buddies up to senior jockey Paddy Brennan – someone who has known lows that Frost has yet to peer into – to get his assessment of her journey so far, while the Daily Express proclaims ‘A winter of Frost – racing’s new hope’. Reporter Gideon Brooks describes Devon’s finest as “Bright, thoughtful and articulate,” and writes: “It is little wonder those in charge of racing’s image have hitched tightly to Frost’s coat-tails this winter.” The Daily Mirror devotes a spread to Frost in its 24-page Festival pull-out, describing her as ‘Ice cool . . red hot’. Frost tells Rick Broadbent of The Times: “Perhaps we girls fall better. We’re rounder than the lads.”

Ruby Walsh, with 56 Festival winners, has nothing to prove except longevity. In an interview with Marcus Townend of the Daily Mail, Walsh says: “I have fewer friends in the weighing room than I had 10 years ago. Most of them have retired! I miss A P.”

The Times’ focus on Walsh assesses his injury count, which it claims is ’21 in 20 years as a professional jockey’. That would only be the injuries he admits to – the cuts, bruises and bone bashes that would keep most of us off work are ignored.

Walsh features on the cover of The Irish Independent’s ‘Cheltenham Punter’ racing special, which includes the views of trainer Willie Mullins’ son Patrick. He reckons Faugheen can topple Buveur D’Air in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, and puts in a good word for Benie Des Dieux against Apple’s Jade in the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle.

For the horses a dribble of snot or luke-warm foot at this stage can end months of Festival dreams for their owners. My Tent Or Yours was withdrawn from the Unibet Champion Hurdle this morning, and his Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate, Altior, was the centre of a scare yesterday, a story that leads ‘Cheltenham Festival’ coverage in i. The paper’s Kevin Garside captures one of The Festival’s best qualities when writing: “For four days, folk of different class and circumstance rub along cheek by jodhpur.”

The Daily Star’s colourful, 12-page racing pullout, leads with a photo of Unibet Champion Hurdle favourite Buveur D’Air – and the bold headline ‘Hot D’Air’ – while the paper’s Patrick Weaver suggests punters should ‘Get ahead’ in the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Getabird.

Templegate of The Sun naps Mossback in the National Hunt Chase, and the same paper has signed up jockey Nico De Boinville for his assessment of day one – Claimantakinforgan, his mount in the opener, can “run into a place at least”. De Boinville also features in a Paul Hayward interview in The Daily Telegraph and on the front of the Daily Mirror’s racing special. Its headline, ‘Holy Trinity’, focuses on Nicky Henderson’s three key hopes, Buveur D’Air, Might Bite and Altior – De Boinville rides the last-named pair.

The Western Daily Press gives The Festival due column inches, and at a time when spies are a theme, the paper’s Richard Bache finds “a Cold War flavour” for those seeking topical tips. His day one suggestions, Kalashnikov, Markov, Beware The Bear and OO Seven, could be worth ‘Putin’ onto betting slips.

PUNTERS D’AIRING TO DREAM WITH FAMOUS FOUR-TIMER

Day one of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival and bookmakers have reported brisk business ahead of the first day of the meeting, Champion Day.

With four short-priced favourites on the card, punters are supporting the jollies in their droves in multiple bets.

In the first race of the day, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm), the Willie Mullins-trained Getabird is a solid 13/8 favourite from 7/4 with BetVictor and Ladbrokes. An impressive winner of the G2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in January, the six-year-old will relish ground conditions and is proving popular with punters.

Joseph O’Brien is no stranger to big-race success following Rekindling’s Melbourne Cup success and Paddy Power have reported each-way support for Us And Them, who is now 33/1 from 40/1. Colin Tizzard’s Slate House has also been nibbled into 20/1 from 22s.

Willie Mullins’ Footpad is a strong favourite in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) having attracted sustained support in the betting. Paddy Power make the six-year-old their 10/11 market leader from 11/10, whilst BetVictor make the Creachadoir gelding 5/6 from Evens.

Coo Star Sivola, a decisive winner on soft ground at Exeter in February is a strong favourite for the Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50pm). The six-year-old is 11/2 from 5/1 with BetVictor and Ladbrokes, whilst Paddy Power have reported each way support for Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Cogry, who has dropped in price to 16/1 from 25/1.

In today’s championship race, the Unibet Champion Hurdle, last year’s winner Buveur D’Air (4/7) is 4/7 favourite to retain his crown for Nicky Henderson and Barry Geraghty. Willie Mullins’ Wicklow Brave has attracted each-way support with Ladbrokes and is now 16/1 from 20/1.

Apple’s Jade, successful in the G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (4.10pm) last year, is 4/7 with BetVictor to land this year’s renewal, but Paddy Power have witnessed each-way support for Benie Des Dieux, who is 9/2 from 5/1.

The ultra-competitive G2 National Hunt Chase (4.50pm) over four miles has proved a puzzle for punters this morning, but Rathvinden, 6/1 from 7/1, has been backed with BetVictor.

In today’s concluding event, the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase, Ted Walsh’s Any Second Now heads the market following good support throughout the morning into 6/1 from 7/1 with BetVictor, whilst Ladbrokes have seen Mister Whitaker reduced to 8/1 from 10/1.

IT’S SUMMER TIME FOR GEORGE

Summerville Boy snatched victory in the opening race of The Festival 2018, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, in the last few strides of the race. The Tom George-trained six-year-old, a 9/1 shot, beat Kalashnikov, who led nearly all the way up the final hill, by a neck.

The 7/4 favourite Getabird, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh, finished 11th.

George, for whom it was a second Festival winner – his first was Galileo in the 2002 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – said: “After he made those two or three mistakes, I thought we would be doing well to get in the first four, and he just kept picking up again. I suppose he won by four lengths going away at Sandown [in the G1 Tolworth Hurdle] and without those mistakes he would have done the same today. But you can’t knock him for what he’s done – he’s still an inexperienced horse.

“To give Noel [Fehily, who rode Summerville Boy] his due, he got beaten on him early on in the season round here and he said that day that none of those horses would ever beat us with a true-run gallop, and he was correct. The horse has taken a lot of switching off at home, as well. He’s ridden by one of my best riders, an Indian lad called Singh, and he’s absolutely made that horse. He told me he would win a Grade One.”

Asked about what he thought might lie ahead for the horse, George replied: “I’m sure [owner] Roger Brookhouse and I will hatch a few plans but let’s just enjoy today. He was very, very ready for today so whether that might just empty him a bit, I don’t know, but we’ve done the job we needed to.”

Roger Brookhouse, owner of Summerville Boy, said: “That feels very good! We thought the horse had a very good engine and we didn’t think the ground would be a bother to him. You want to stay in this and he’s certainly done it. He made a mistake at the second-last and the last and he still got back up.”

Summer arrives late for Fehily

Noel Fehily was the envy of his weighing room colleagues when landing The Festival’s opening race, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Fehily scored on Summerville Boy, 9/1, his sixth Festival winner and a second for trainer Tom George, whose previous success came with Galileo in 2002. The winning owner, Roger Brookhouse, bought Summerville Boy at Goffs UK’s Spring Sale after the horse had won a bumper in Ireland.

Mistakes at the final two hurdles did not help the winner’s cause, but he plugged on dourly and collared runner-up Kalashnikov (5/1) near the line to score by a neck, with a further length and three-quarters back to third-placed Mengli Khan (14/1).

Fehily said: “Summerville Boy is a wonderful horse. What a training performance from Tom George – this horse was absolutely cherry-ripe today.

“I was nearly off him at the second-last, where [unplaced 7/4 favourite] Getabird came across me slightly and it was just enough to put him off – he just dropped his back legs on landing.

“How we came back from there I don’t know, because we must have lost four or five lengths at that point. It was a great comeback.

“He wasn’t great at the last either, although he did that when winning at Sandown and it didn’t stop him.

“He’s a very good horse and he’s settling better – the earplugs just helped him a bit today. He’s growing up all the time and Tom has been very happy with him during the past few weeks. It’s come off and it feels great.

“It’s a great start to get a winner early at The Festival – it is just magic. To win the first just helps you settle in for the rest of the week.

“That Tolworth form has stood up really well – Kalashnikov has finished second again.

“Kalashnikov is a great horse – a Betfair Hurdle winner which is a difficult race for a novice – and that is rock solid form. It is tremendous we came out on top today.”

KALASHNIKOV OUTGUNNED BY SUMMERVILLE BOY

The £125,000 G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle provided heartbreak for Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy following Kalashnikov’s (5/1) narrow second to the Tom George-trained Summerville Boy (9/1) in the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival.

Kalashnikov was well positioned throughout the two-mile event and jumped the final flight in front under Jack Quinlan. However, Summerville Boy responded willingly to Noel Fehily’s urgings up the punishing Cheltenham hill to score by a neck in a thrilling finish.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Mengli Khan (14/1) was a further one and three-quarter lengths back in third.

The disappointment of the race was 7/4 favourite Getabird for Willie Mullins, Rich Ricci and Ruby Walsh, who finished a well-beaten 11th.

Murphy, one of Britain’s youngest trainers at 25 years old, commented: “I’m so proud of Kalashnikov. He travelled brilliantly throughout and he went through the ground as well.

“The hill can find plenty of horses out and he just tired up the hill. He winged the last and I was hoping that he would on, but Summerville Boy is a good horse, so we’re happy to just finish second in a Grade One.

“He’s been a superstar this season and I’m absolutely delighted with how things have gone and his performance today.

“He’s a really exciting horse and that will be his final run of the year. To finish second in two Grade Ones and win a Betfair Hurdle is a brilliant season and he’ll be an exciting horse for next season.

“We’ll definitely go chasing next season and we’re looking forward to that.”

Kalashnikov’s jockey Jack Quinlan added: “He has run a blinder. It’s another superb effort and he travelled so well throughout.

“He will be even better on decent ground and we’re looking forward to fences next season.

“We’re extremely proud of him and he’s a credit to the yard.”

Jack Kennedy, rider of the third Mengli Khan added: “He’s run a cracker. I think he’ll be a better horse on a sounder surface as the ground might have just found him out at the end.”

1.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 SUMMERVILLE BOY (Roger Brookhouse) Tom George 6-11-07 Noel Fehily 9/1

2 KALASHNIKOV (Paul Murphy) Amy Murphy 5-11-07 Jack Quinlan 5/1

3 MENGHLI KHAN (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 5-11-07 Jack Kennedy 14/1

7/4 fav Getabird (11th)

Distances: nk, 1¾

Tote Win: £6.50 Places: £2.10, £2.10, £4.20 Exacta: £28.10

Tom George – 2nd winner at The Festival

Noel Fehily – 6th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after one race

Great Britain 1 Ireland 0

JOCKEYS AFTER THE FIRST

Noel Fehily, jockey of the 9/1 neck winner Summerville Boy, said: “Soft with the odd heavy patch.”

Jack Quinlan, on board the 5/1 second placed Kalashnikov, said: “The going is heavy, soft in places. It is wet so they are getting through it.”

Jack Kennedy, partner of 14/1 third placed Mengli Kahn, said: “Heavy.”

Nico de Boinville, on board Claimantakinforgan, said: “Dead and tacky going – horrible.”

David Bass, rider of First Flow, said: “Very soft.”

Ruby Walsh, jockey of Getabird, said: “Soft.”

Conor O’Farrell, partner of Golden Jeffrey, said: “Heavy.”

Robbie Power, rider of Lostintranslation, said: “Heavy.”

Sean Houlihan, partner of Saxo Jack, said: “Heavy.”

Paul Townend, on board Sharjah, said: “Heavy.”

Harry Cobden, rider of Slate House, said: “Soft, heavy in places.”

J J Slevin, partner of Us And Them, said: “Proper soft ground.”

Richard Johnson, jockey of Western Ryder, said: “Soft and very hard work.”

Sean Bowen, on board Simply The Betts, said: “It is tacky and dead.”

Jonathan Burke, rider of Dame Rose, said: “Heavy.”

Tom Scudamore, partner of Shoal Bay, said: “Heavy.”

Denis O’Reagan, on board Khuda, said: “Very heavy.”

PAD PROVES PERFECT IN ARKLE

The Willie Mullins-trained Footpad emulated stable companions Douvan and Un De Sceaux with a scintillating performance in the £175,000 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase, the second race of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

The 5/6 favourite travelled kindly throughout the two-mile contest despite one bad mistake midway through the contest as Petit Mouchoir and Saint Calvados set a frenetic early pace. However, the two front-runners paid for their early exertions and Footpad swept past the leaders entering the home straight under a motionless Walsh.

A fine leap at the last sealed victory for the six-year-old son of Creachadoir, who came clear to score by 14 lengths over the Nicky Henderson-trained Brain Power (14/1) in second.

A delighted Walsh, who only returned to the saddle last Thursday after breaking his leg and was delighted to ride his 57th victory at The Festival.

“Aidan Coleman [jockey Saint Calvados] and Davy Russell [jockey Petit Mouchoir] set off to lead with the choke out like Getabird in the first and I was happy to sit third.

“I was happy going the pace I was going. I didn’t want them getting any further away from me but I thought on this ground they might capitulate up front. You can make it on this ground from the front but you have to make it on your own terms, not making it on the horses’ terms.

“I was probably in front too early (over two out), but I was worried about Davy putting on pressure down the hill, but Footpad jumped super except for one mistake down the back – I wanted to pop the fence and he wanted to come as I thought it was too early to come.

“He was very good at the second last and pinged the last and he galloped all the way to the line. His performance was reflective of his homework.

“He was too free in last year’s Champion Hurdle when he was fourth and I thought he would have been third if he had settled.

“Today was a good performance and he jumps very well. He has a great way of jumping and that’s a big help.

“The way he stayed as a four-year-old suggests he would stay further, particularly as he is getting older.

“He has brains, he has pace and he has stamina. He is not a work horse at home, he is a racehorse and he saves himself for the racecourse. He is high class.

“It was great of connections to put me back on him and it’s great to be here.

“Footpad was brilliant. I cannot say I was confident down the back when he landed on the first one, but I said to myself that they were going too fast in front and can’t keep going.

“I knew when Davy [Russell] got the better of Saint Calvados that he would try to get a breather into Petit Mouchoir. That is why I got up to him and kept him honest, but then I was thinking ‘hang on, Nico has been following me, so he is going to be coming on too.’ Maybe you can think too much at times.

“Footpad’s work at home was spectacular and his jumping has been brilliant all year.”

PATIENCE PAYS OFF FOR WALSH WITH FOOTPAD

Footpad comfortably justified his position as odds-on (5/6) favourite in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase, winning by 14 lengths under Ruby Walsh.

Six-year-old Footpad made an impressively huge leap at the last, but earlier on in the two-mile contest he hit a fence hard, giving his supporters an anxious moment. But Ruby Walsh, for whom it was a 57th Festival winner, didn’t panic and the horse’s jumping was confident after that.

It was a 55th Festival winner for Footpad’s trainer Willie Mullins, who was scoring his third Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase in four years.

Mullins said: “Going past the stands the first time the horse was off the bridle and when he made that bad mistake I thought, ‘Oooh, that’s it, over’, and he was off the bridle the whole way down the back, but Ruby sat and sat and waited for the two in front [Petit Mouchoir and Calvados] to come back. He had a feeling the ones in front were going too fast and it turned out to be right.”

Asked whether he had ever had a horse who had improved so much when swapping hurdles for fences, Mullins replied: “I doubt it. We had this fella marked down as a JLT [Novices’ Chase, over two and a half miles], and we were looking around trying to buy novice chasers to run over two miles. When we ran this fella in his first two races we said ‘Eh, we have the best one in our yard!’ His jumping has just gone up another gear, and he can stay, so we might just have a Gold Cup horse on our hands.”

Simon Munir, who owns Footpad along with Isaac Souede, said: “It was a very competitive renewal of the Arkle. Only five runners but three or four of them had a great chance. It is a tremendous relief as I hate odds-on favourites.

“Ruby is the master – he let the horse recover [from the mistake] and then worked him in to the race. There is nothing better than getting a winner on the first day of The Festival. The pressure is off now.”

Asked about his other leading hopes for the week, Munir said: “Fix Le Kap tomorrow. We are quite hopeful about him, and then Terrefort on Thursday.”

Brain shows Power to take second

Footpad proved he is the real deal when running out a 14-length winner of the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy.

Running on to take second from the weakening early pace-setter Petit Mouchoir was Brain Power (14/1), who passed the post three-quarters of a length ahead of that rival.

Nico De Boinville, who rode the Nicky Henderson-trained Brain Power in the colours of owner Michael Buckley, said: “I was very happy with that. They [Petit Mouchoir and Saint Calvados] have gone very hard up front, and I was very happy to hunt away and pick up the pieces, but I couldn’t go with the winner.”

Brain Power made a little piece of racing history when becoming the first horse to run at The Festival following a wind operation and the requirement that trainers make public that information. Buckley said it was “a minor procedure, just a little cauterisation, and it made very little difference”.

Of his horse’s performance, Buckley said: “I don’t think that is his favourite ground, and he would have run potentially a better race on good to soft, but who knows? It would have been closer anyway.

“I think he’s a two-miler here at Cheltenham, but on an easier track like Aintree he might be suited by two and a half miles. I guess the plan is Aintree next – it’s four and a half weeks away so there is time.”

PETIT TAKES THIRD

Petit Mouchoir, sent off at 4/1, was beaten into third by a staying on second-placed Brain Power and the imperious 14-length winner, 5/6 favourite, Footpad, in the second race of Champion Day, the Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase.

The grey Al Namix seven-year-old, trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Davy Russell, pleased connections on what was only his third run over fences.

De Bromhead commented: “Davy (Russell) thought he had possibly gone a bit quick. We left ourselves to be shot at but the way he was going and jumping you couldn’t blame him.

“It looked like he just got a bit tired at the end. This was only his third run over fences so it was OK.”

Russell added: “He ran well. We tried to beat the favourite but weren’t good enough.”

Giggingstown House Stud owner Michael O’Leary reflected: “It was very good race and the best horse won.

“Our’s (Petit Mouchoir) plus Saint Calvados (fourth) possibly cut there own throats, they were both keen early on but I don’t think it made any difference to the result as Footpad is clearly a very good chaser. His form is in the book all season.”

Result

2.10pm Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

1 FOOTPAD (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-04 Ruby Walsh 5/6 fav

2 BRAIN POWER (Michael Buckley) Nicky Henderson 7-11-04 Nico de Boinville 14/1

3 PETIT MOUCHOIR (Gigginstown House Stud) Henry de Bromhead IRE 7-11-04 Davy Russell 4/1

Distances: 14, ¾

Tote Win: £1.70 Places: £1.20, £2.90 Exacta: £10.90

Willie Mullins – 55th winner at The Festival

Ruby Walsh – 57th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after two races

Great Britain 1

Ireland 1

COO PROVES A STAR FOR KELLY IN ULTIMA

Lizzie Kelly became the 12th women to ride a winner at the Cheltenham Festival following the victory of the well-supported 5/1 favourite Coo Star Sivola in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase, the third race of the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by her step-father Nick Williams, the six-year-old son of Assessor was always well positioned throughout the three mile and one furlong contest and after a fine leap at the last, Kelly and her mount kept on tenaciously up the Cheltenham hill to fend off the challenge of Richard Hobson’s Shantou Flyer (14/1) to score by a neck.

The Sue Smith-trained Vintage Clouds (7/1) was six lengths back in third, with a further two and three-quarters lengths back to Nicky Henderson’s Beware The Bear (14/1) in fourth.

A delighted Kelly said: “I came here today and it was like I had grown up five years. We feel all the pressure but I think last year here with Tea For Two falling in the Gold Cup and picking the wrong horse in the Fred Winter, it was an educational year.

“After last year, I made my peace with never being a Cheltenham Festival winner and now I am. I am shocked and don’t really know what to say for the first time in my life!

“Thank you so much to guys at home, who put in work like dogs, and the owners Marcus and Karen.

“Coo Star Sivola has been crying out for three miles and fences, and he had it today. My boyfriend Ed, who is not here today, has been banging on and on about this horse for months and he was right. I am just thrilled.

“The people behind me are one in a million and I have several of them. My mum has a hell of a lot to play as part of the gang and so does Nick who, at 62, still rides out this horse nearly everyday.

“This time around, I was much more relaxed and I had a dream ride. Coo Star Sivola travelled really well and jumped from fence to fence. He made a slight mistake coming down the hill and so he wasn’t travelling as well as he was before the mistake, so that forced my hand to go on.

“I knew he would gallop all the way up the hill, but that was like the longest hill in the world. I was half-watching the camera so I could see what was coming, but he felt it too and it just feels so surreal.

“Although it was a horrendous Cheltenham for me last year, you learn from that and I’m delighted that the owners have been so good to me. They have never thought about using other jockeys and that gives you so much confidence entering a race like this.

“I’m just thrilled, we’ve always felt a lot of the horse and maybe he could run in a Ladbrokes Trophy and possibly even a Gold Cup in time.

“I’ve got a nice ride on Esprit De Somoza in the Fred Winter and Tea For Two in the Gold Cup, so hopefully he doesn’t fall at the second fence again, but I’m excited about the rest of the week.”

Williams coos over Sivola

Winning trainer Nick Williams stood in Cheltenham’s no.1 spot after Coo Star Sivola’s Ultima Handicap Chase victory, and found himself talking to just one journalist.

The rest of the press pack had homed in on the rider, his ever-quotable step-daughter Lizzie Kelly, who had just ridden her first Cheltenham Festival winner.

Coo Star Sivola, a six-year-old owned by Babbit Racing, was sent off the 5/1 favourite and won by a neck and six lengths from staying-on Shantou Flyer (14/1), Vintage Clouds (7/1) and Beware The Bear (7/1).

Williams said: “For a six-year-old novice that was fantastic, but he has always run well here in the past, having been third in the Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle and then fourth last year. He’s a beautifully balanced horse – I ride him every day, so I know that – and he’s suited by the undulations here.”

Williams was denied a victory in this race when Maljimar was caught near the line in 2009. He said: “Maljimar was three lengths ahead jumping the last and we were five lengths ahead today, so it would have been heart-breaking to have been beaten again. We were getting caught on the run-in and we only just held on.

“Lizzie had to be in a perfect position – she needed to be close up but not actually making it. I told her just get a good place at the tape and jump the first fence in the first three or four – and she did.

“After Coo Star Sivola won at Exeter, which he had to do to justify coming here, I thought this was the right race for him. That was his first start over three miles at Exeter and the way he won there gave him an outstanding chance in this.

“I have no plans for him – whether we now go for a three-mile conditions race I’m not sure, but long term he could well make into a really good staying chaser, and possibly a National horse. That good balance would help him in a race like that.”

This was Williams’ second winner at The Festival – his first came with Flying Tiger in the 2017 Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

1 COO STAR SIVOLA (Babbit Racing) Nick Williams 6-10-13 Lizzie Kelly (3) 5/1 fav

2 SHANTOU FLYER (Carl Hinchy) Richard Hobson 8-11-09 James Bowen (3) 14/1

3 VINTAGE CLOUDS (TREVOR HEMMINGS) Sue Smith 8-10-12 Danny Cook 7/1

4 BEWARE THE BEAR (G Barlow) Nicky Henderson 8-11-07 Jeremiah McGrath 14/1

Distances: nk, 6, 2¾

Tote Win: £5.70 Places: £1.80, £3.90, £1.90, £3.00 Exacta: £77.60

Nick Williams – 2nd winner at The Festival

Lizzie Kelly – 1st winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after three races

Great Britain 2

Ireland 1

SO NEARLY A FLYER FOR HOBSON

Shantou Flyer came within inches of giving Richard Hobson – who trains locally to Cheltenham at Little Rissington – a first Festival winner when finishing second to Coo Star Sivola in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Shantou Flyer, a 14/1 chance, was ridden by James Bowen and was beaten by a neck.

“So near! It’s not past the line you want to have your head in front – it’s too late then!” said Hobson. “It was a great run. He’s so tough and is such a pleasure to train and to be around. He just puts everything into it. He had a few niggles early on in the season and we corrected a few things, and since then he has been a model of consistency.

“We were really hopeful that out of our five runners here this week, this one was our best chance. That’s just the way it goes.”

Bowen said: “That was gutting, really. He’s run an absolute blinder – we just missed the last fence and that’s cost us the race.”

NATIONAL IS IN THE FUTURE FOR CLOUDS

Vintage Clouds, who came home third in the three mile and one furlong Ultima Handicap Chase. On the opening day at The Festival, having been sent off a 7/1 chance, may go to the Scottish Grand National over four miles next.

Trevor Hemmings, who bred and owns the eight-year-old Cloudings grey, said: “We will wait and see how the horse comes out of this but we may well have another go at the Scottish National, he ran there last year (seventh) and given another year he would be a horse for the Grand National. I would have to consider that.

“It was a superb performance today.”

Sue Smith, who trains Vintage Clouds, added : “I am really pleased with him. I think he jumped really well.

“Danny (Cook, jockey) said they quickened away from him. Maybe he should have made more use of him but obviously that is up to Danny when he is on board.

“Generally the horse stays a lot further than three miles one and he did keep coming.

“It was a competitive race and all in all I am really pleased.

“Possibly the Scottish National might be next, depending on the ground.”





D’AIR DOUBLES UP IN UNIBET CHAMPION HURDLE WITH THRILLING VICTORY

Seven Barrows maestro Nicky Henderson recorded his 59th victory at the Cheltenham Festival following a record seventh success in the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle following Buveur D’Air’s game win in the two-mile championship contest.

The first back-to-back winner of the hurdling highlight since Hardy Eustace in 2004 and 2005, Buveur D’Air, the 4/6 favourite was always prominent under Barry Geraghty and despite being headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Melon (7/1), the seven-year-old son of Crillon rallied tenaciously under Geraghty to win by a neck in a thrilling finish.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Mick Jazz (25/1) was three lengths further back in third; the first three clear.

A delighted Henderson said: “It was a brilliant race. They went a good gallop throughout and Buveur D’Air and Melon were able to then keep that gallop up in the closing stages, it was a great contest to keep that up the whole way.

“They were two very brave horses, with two brave jockeys. I think he did get headed but Barry said he was never worried as he thought he would always get there.

“Buveur D’Air had a battle on his hands, probably his first real battle this year. After his last race at Sandown, we were talking about him not having any really hard races this year, but today was one.

“Unlike some of his prep races, this was a proper race and he showed his class. He was headed but Barry was always happy. It was a proper race and Melon is a good horse, but Buveur D’Air just put his head down and battled.

“He didn’t blow up, but he had a blow afterwards. He is a really good young horse, he did what he had to today.

“There’s always pressure when you are trying to win these big races, so it’s a big relief and it gives us confidence going into the week.

“We have four weeks until Aintree, so we could go back there again if there is soft ground in the going description. I’ll speak to J P McManus and then we’ll make a decision.”

Winning owner J P McManus was also winning his seventh Champion Hurdle along with his 53rd Cheltenham Festival success and he was equally delighted.

McManus said: “I’m keeping up with Nicky! I’m thrilled as Barry missed out last year and whilst Noel gave him a great ride last year, it was nice that Barry was involved and got to share in it and enjoy it.

“Barry got the job done and looked strong as did Paul Townend on Melon and Barry just got the better of him.

“I thought we had it all to do after the last, but I was hoping that Barry’s strength might get us through.”

GERAGHTY IS WALKING ON AIR

It may have been Buveur D’Air’s second consecutive Unibet Champion Hurdle triumph, but it was Barry Geraghty’s first aboard the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old.

Geraghty missed the 2017 Festival after puncturing a lung and breaking six ribs in a fall at Kempton at the end of February, and Noel Fehily was aboard Buveur D’Air for his first Unibet Champion Hurdle victory.

Buveur D’Air, the 4/6 favourite for this year’s renewal, had to be hard ridden to overcome the tenacious Melon by a neck.

The champion hurdler is owned by Geraghty’s patron J P McManus, and Geraghty said: “It was a long year last year, but it’s been a great year this time and I can’t complain. Coming here, you are banking on a winner. Bad luck was the only thing that was going to beat him [Buveur D’Air], and he didn’t get bad luck and he won. It’s great to get a winner – I missed last season and it’s great to get a big winner for your boss.”

Geraghty and Buveur D’Air beat the Willie Mullins-trained Melon, a 7/1 chance, by a neck. It was Geraghty’s third Unibet Champion Hurdle winner [after Punjabi and Jezki] and his 35th Festival victory in total. He said: “I was concerned after they turned in, but the further up the straight I was going, the happier I was going, and I knew I could let Buveur D’Air pop the last and fill up in the process.

“There was nowhere to hide. The ground made it the ultimate test. The best horse was going to win, and thankfully I was on the best horse. He’s proved he is very good – you don’t win these back-to-back unless you are very good, and he’s won everything all season. He’s a top-class horse and he deserves the recognition. He scrapped it out today; he’s been flashy all season because he hasn’t had to deal with much, but today he had opposition and he lived up to it.

“It is real winter conditions and very tacky down the back straight. Buveur D’Air won it the hard way. I was trying to save as much as I could off the turn in and then go for him as late as possible. He found what was needed. I missed one [hurdle] down the back, which I did not expect. It was a proper race and the runner-up put it up. I thought he was coming to beat me, but my fella is battle-hardened and tough as nails.

“I think he proved there that he is a better horse than last year. He really dug deep and was a scrapper today.”

FROM ISTABRAQ TO BUVEUR WITH J P

J P McManus looked back fondly on seven Unibet Champion Hurdle victories when reflecting on Buveur D’Air’s success in today’s feature race at The Festival.

Three wins for Istabraq, one each for Binocular and Jezki, and now two on the trot for Buveur D’Air are among highlights of the owner’s 53 winners at Jump racing’s greatest event. In a clean sweep for Irish jockeys the Nicky Henderson-trained Buveur D’Air, ridden by Barry Geraghty, beat the Paul Townend-ridden Melon by a neck, with Mick Jazz under Davy Russell in third – and for proud Irishman McManus that was a sight to enjoy, too.

McManus said: “That was fun! It was good to see Barry and Paul battling it out. Paul has enormous strength, but Barry held on – they are two great jockeys and both looked very strong in the finish. I was worrying for a while, and I knew we had a battle on our hands.

“I thought we would need a good one [going to the last hurdle] and I felt the other fella got away from it quicker. Melon maybe went a neck up on us, and I was glad to have Barry on my side.

“Buveur D’Air is just about the best around. He beat Melon by a neck and there was not a lot between them today – but enough, which counts! Last year we came here more in hope, and this time there were expectations, although I was worried about the ground. It’s not all horses that can act well on this soft to heavy going.

“I have had many a battle on the racecourse with Joe Donnelly, the owner of Melon [who finished second] – he was a bookmaker, I was a punter and half a bookmaker, and at the time they felt more important than this winner today.

“It’s very special to win any race at The Festival, and it’s even better to win one of the championship races. All my winners were special on the day – Binocular seemed like the second coming at the time, Jezki was good – it’s just so hard to compare them.

“When Istabraq won it was a very emotional day because of the death of John Durkan, who bought the horse and without whose input I would never have owned him. It was emotional for a lot of reasons, and there were tears and joy and a wonderful occasion, and when we think of Istabraq we always think of John.”

In addition to Buveur D’Air, McManus expected to be represented in today’s Unibet Champion Hurdle by triple runner-up My Tent Or Yours, but the horse was withdrawn this morning.

He said: “Today is great, and you hope to win when you have a 4/7 favourite, but for the last two weeks you are just hoping the phone isn’t going to ring at half ten in the morning to say there is something wrong. Sometimes it’s nicer to be beaten on the racecourse than to find your horse can’t run and is standing in his stable.”

MULLINS HAS TO SETTLE FOR SECOND

Melon, who started a 7/1 chance, delighted Willie Mullins his trainer with his close second in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

“It was a terrific performance from him.” Mullins said “at least it vindicated what we thought of him. He just did not face the hood on his previous start. I think he is a horse who is going to improve. He will be better next year.

“I am not too worried about the ground, there are plenty of horses who will improve with better ground.

“Probably we will keep him hurdling rather than chasing but we will make those decisions later in the season.

“I am really looking forward to him.

“We may go for the Aintree hurdle with him but my preference normally would be Punchestown.

Mullins also trained the 4/1 chance Faugheen who came home in sixth and Yorkhill (PU), commented: “Faugheen just wants a trip at this stage of his career. Ruby got off him and said he just wants a longer trip nowadays.

“I may send him over a longer trip at Punchestown or maybe look at the race in Aintree.

“Yorkhill just isn’t performing.

“It is a bit of a head scratcher. Sometimes horses take a year out.

“He has been up and down in the trips, fences, hurdles…

“All of my runners have come back fine.”

Paul Townend, jockey of the second-placed Melon, said: “He ran a cracker. he was very professional and settled great.

“We winged the last and I thought we had our head in front but the line was getting further away in the last 20 yards.

“He has so little experience he can only build on that run. He was more professional today than he was in his last run – he is definitely a horse going forward.”





2018 G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle – Result

1 BUVEUR D’AIR (FR) NICKY HENDERSON 11ST 10LB BARRY GERAGHTY 4/6 FAV

2 Melon W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Paul Townend 7/1

3 Mick Jazz (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 10lb Davy Russell 25/1

4 Identity Thief (IRE) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 10lb Sean Flanagan 50/1

5 Elgin Alan King 11st 10lb Wayne Hutchinson 12/1

6 Faugheen (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Ruby Walsh 4/1

7 Wicklow Brave (Blinkers) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb Mr P. W. Mullins 14/1

8 Ch’tibello (FR) Dan Skelton 11st 10lb Harry Skelton 33/1

9 John Constable (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Evan Williams 11st 10lb Leighton Aspell 66/1

PU Yorkhill (IRE) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 10lb David Mullins 14/1

PU Charli Parcs (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 10lb Noel Fehily 100/1

11 ran

Distances: nk, 3, 9, 1¾, 8, ½, 1¼, 17

Non-Runners: MY TENT OR YOURS (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate (No Reason)), VERDANA BLUE (IRE) (Going)

Tote win: £1.50 PL: £1.10 £2.10 £4.20 Ex: £6.80

SEVENTH CHAMPION HURDLE WIN FOR J P MCMANUS FOLLOWING ISTABRAQ (1998, 1999, 2000), BINOCULAR (2010), JEZKI (2014), BUVEUR D’AIR (2017, 2018)

SEVENTH CHAMPION HURDLE WIN FOR NICKY HENDERSON FOLLOWIUNG SEE YOU THEN (1985, 1986, 1987), PUNJABI (2009), BINOCULAR (2010), BUVEUR D’AIR (2017, 2018)

THIRD CHAMPION HURDLE WIN FOR BARRY GERAGHTY FOLLOWING PUNJABI (2009), JEZKI (2014), BUVEUR D’AIR (2018)

NICKY HENDERSON – UNIBET CHAMPION HURDLE RECORD BREAKER

Buveur D’Air

Born: May 12, 2011

Breeding: b g Crillon (FR) – History (FR) (Alesso (USA))

Owner: J P McManus

Form: 1124/1131/11111-1111

*Today won the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle for the second year running.

*Became the first back-to-back winner of the two-mile championship contest since Hardy Eustace in 2004 and 2005.

*Unbeaten this season with four victories. He easily won the G1 Unibet Fighting Fifth Hurdle, G1 Unibet Christmas Hurdle and latterly the Listed Contenders’ Hurdle at Sandown Park on February 3.

*Sole defeat in 10 hurdle races came when third behind stable companion Altior in the 2016 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival.

Race record: Starts: 17; Wins: 14; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 1; Win & Place Prize Money: £855,737

Nicky Henderson

First winner as a trainer - Dukery at Uttoxeter, October 14, 1978

Born - Lambeth, London, on December 10, 1950

Background - The son of financier and amateur jockey John Henderson MBE, who founded Racecourse Holdings Trust, the forerunner for Jockey Club Racecourses and the owner of Cheltenham Racecourse, he was educated at Eton and the Royal Agricultural College.

He worked for stockbrokers Cazenove in London and Australia, where he gained experience riding work at Randwick, before devoting himself full-time to racing.

Henderson first made his name in Britain as an amateur rider, finishing runner-up three times in the non-professional championship.

His main wins as a jockey came on Happy Warrior in the 1977 Fox Hunters Chase at Aintree and on Acquaint in Sandown’s Imperial Cup in the same year. Henderson recorded his 78th and final win on Rolls Rambler in the Horse & Hound Cup at Stratford in June, 1978.

He became assistant trainer to Fred Winter in 1974 and received his own training licence in July, 1978, taking over from Roger Charlton at Windsor House Stables in Lambourn, Berkshire.

He moved to Seven Barrows, to the north of the village, in 1992, after swapping yards with Peter Walwyn.

One of Britain’s leading Jump trainers, Henderson has sent out well over 2,500 winners and, with 59 successes, is the all-time leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival.

His unprecedented tally includes a record seven Unibet Champion Hurdles, two Timico Cheltenham Gold Cups, four Betway Queen Mother Champion Chases, two Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdles, and two Ryanair Chases.

Henderson has won the Jump trainers’ championship four times – 1985/86, 1986/87, 2012/2013, 2016/2017 – and is on course to retain the title this season.

He was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in the 2018 New Year’s Honours List, reflecting his role as principal Jump trainer to the late Queen Mother and Her Majesty The Queen.

Tu28.





MULLINS: ‘THAT WAS THE RIDE OF THE WEEK’

9/2 chance Benie Des Dieux caused something of an upset in the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle when she overturned the odds-on favourite – and last year’s winner of the race – Apple’s Jade (1/2) and won by half a length from 33/1 shot Midnight Tour.

Benie Des Dieux gave Willie Mullins a ninth winner – out of just 11 runnings – of the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle. She was ridden by Ruby Walsh and is owned by Rich Ricci. It was Mullins’ second winner of the day, following Footpad’s Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase success, and means that the Irishman now has 56 Festival winners to his credit.

The seven-year-old daughter of Great Pretender joined Mullins’ yard in December 2016 but has only run four times since, winning every start. All three previous wins for Mullins came over fences, not hurdles.

Mullins said: “I thought that was the ride of the week. Ruby was so good on her, to get her up the hill like that. She’s a big mare, a nice mare, and after her first win I nick-named her ‘Benie Des Douvan’ when I saw what she could do. I don’t know whether she is going to be as good as that but she’s four from four for us now.”

Rich Ricci said: “Benie Des Dieux jumps a fence brilliantly but the problem she has is when she jumps, she puts so much pressure on her hind-quarters and has the equivalent of a muscle tear.

“She is undefeated for us but has only run over fences until today. It was that sort of thing that led us to believe that we can’t keep her straight – we really wanted to run her in the Ryanair and, order to keep her sound, we decided that we would give hurdles a go.

“I think she is a wonderful mare and she jumps brilliantly. We will have to think about what we do next but, Jesus Christ – that was fantastic.

“I watched the last – I didn’t see anything else – but Joe Chambers told me that she missed one without losing much ground. What a brilliant ride by Ruby. I saw her starting to pick up at the last and thought, ‘Here we go, happy days’, because I knew that she would stay. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

WALSH DOUBLES UP WITH BENIE DES DIEUX

Ruby Walsh sealed a 9.08/1 double on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival after Benie Des Dieux’s gutsy success in the G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was unbeaten in three starts over fences for her Closutton handler and extended her unbeaten record to 4-4 for Mullins following this win over timber.

The daughter of Great Pretender, a 9/2 chance, stayed on powerfully after the final flight to reel in Alan King’s Midnight Tour (33/1) to score by half-a-length.

The well-backed 1/2 favourite Apple’s Jade, trained by Gordon Elliott, was a length back in third.

Victorious on Footpad in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase earlier in the card, Walsh, recording his 58th victory at The Festival, said:

“Benie Des Dieux won a schooling hurdle at Thurles when Katie rode her – this black mare came out in the distance that we didn’t even know we had. Then we went chasing with her but she has had a few issues training.

“With Vroum Vroum Mag up in the air, Willie said that we needed something else and he has been targeting her at this for a while. David Casey schooled her a couple of times over hurdles but I had never sat on her until today. She is laden with stamina – I thought that she had a bit more gears but she really ground it out.

“She’s had a few issues training her but Willie had been targeting her at this race for a while.

“The one to beat was Apple’s Jade so we were all following her and seeing if we could beat her.

“I thought off the bend, I was well and truly stuffed, but it’s a long way from the bend to the final hurdle and they were stopping in front.

“She wandered around in front, but once she straightened up, she kept on nicely and the ground helped her today, as she went through it really well.

“She’s tough and she stayed really well. Apple’s Jade has run to a higher level of form, but horses aren’t machines and you can’t switch them on. Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don’t.”

Regarding Faugheen, sixth in the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle, Walsh commented: “Faugheen ran slow and I would imagine that it would be the three-mile race for him at Punchestown. He’s like all of us – as we get older, we slow down a little bit – and he has slowed down considerably.

“He has gone back past Wicklow Brave coming to the line and that’s the sign of an honest horse to me. He kept galloping all the way up to the winning post and I just think that he wants a good bit further through the race.”

4.10pm OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 BENIE DES DIEUX (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-05 Ruby Walsh 9/2

2 MIDNIGHT TOUR (James & Jean Potter) Alan King 8-11-05 Davy Russell 33/1

3 APPLE’S JADE (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-05 Jack Kennedy 1/2 fav

Distances: ½, 1

Tote Win: £5.80 Places: £1.50, £5.60, £1.10 Exacta: £195.00

Willie Mullins – 56th winner at The Festival

Ruby Walsh – 58th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after five races

Great Britain 3

Ireland 2

RATHVINDEN PROVIDES MULLINS WITH OPENING DAY TREBLE

Willie Mullins recorded his third victory on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and his 57th winner at the meeting following 9/2 chance Rathvinden’s narrow success in the G2 National Hunt Chase over four miles.

Travelling sweetly entering the home straight under Mullins’ son Patrick, the 10-year-old son of Heron Island denied Anthony Honeyball’s Ms Parfois (11/2) in the closing stages to score by half a length.

Front-runner Sizing Tennessee (8/1) was 21 lengths further back in third.

Successful with Footpad in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase and Benie Des Dieux in the G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle, the Closutton handler, registering a 54.46/1 treble said: “We’re delighted. The horses are performing well.

“The first two days were tough last year, but thankfully things are better this time around and it’s been a fantastic day for us.”

Rathvinden did not return to the winners’ enclosure after the race but the trainer reported the gelding to be fine.

He continued: “Rathvinden was slightly wobbly. He is fine but like any athlete, he got tired and just was wobbling slightly, so that’s why he didn’t come back into the winner’s enclosure.

“Knowing the way Patrick rides given his body language, I knew he had a bit in the tank.

“I thought he would win it a bit easier than he did but Ms Parfois was very tough in second despite not jumping the second-last great, so that was an excellent performance from that mare.

“They pulled a long way clear and it was a tough finish after four miles on that ground so full marks to both riders and horses as it was nip and tuck the whole way.

“I think one day, he could be a Grand National horse as he jumps, stays and travels.”

Rathvinden was providing Mullins with a second victory in the contest following Up For Review’s success in the 2013 edition.

RATHVINDEN MAKES THE MULLINS FAMILY’S DAY

The Festival 2018 is shaping up to be yet another great one for Willie Mullins. Rathvinden gave him a third winner of the day – following Footpad and Benie Des Dieux – by taking the National Hunt Novices’ Chase by half a length at 9/2; a 54.46/1 treble.

But it was a particularly special victory, because Rathvinden was ridden by Mullins’ amateur jockey son Patrick, for whom it was a fourth Festival winner. His most recent came in this race in 2013 aboard Back In Focus.

Rathvinden was dismounted fairly quickly after the race and didn’t come back into the winner’s enclosure but went straight back to the stables.

Patrick Mullins said: “He’s 100%. I got down off him [at the finish] to undo his over-girth, and the vets here are being very cautious and wouldn’t let me get back on him, but he’s 100%. He’s given me everything, yes, but I’m pretty tired myself, too! He jumped great and settled fantastically. He’s the ideal candidate for this race because he’s got lots of experience and a bit of age [the horse is 10].

“I’m getting on now because it is 10 years since Cousin Vinny [his first Festival victory, winner of the 2008 Weatherbys Champion Bumper]. There are a lot of people who are more talented me and work harder than me who don’t get the opportunities I get, so I have to make the most of them.”

Asked to describe how the race panned out, he said: “I wanted just to drop out and settle and get him relaxed, which he did. They went a good gallop and he jumped well. I was just taking my time, and then wanted to make my bid after the last, having watched the other races, and the plan worked out for once.

“It’s drying up out there and [the ground] is getting tacky now – it would be better for a shower of rain. But my horse is very tough.”

4.50pm National Hunt Chase (Grade 2)

1 RATHVINDEN (Ronnie Bartlett) Willie Mullins IRE 10-11-06 Mr Patrick Mullins 9/2

2 MS PARFOIS (M Chapman) Anthony Honeyball 7-10-13 Mr Will Biddick 11/2

3 SIZING TENNESSEE (Ann & Alan Potts Ltd) Colin Tizzard 10-11-06 Mr Barry O’Neill 8/1

4/1 fav Jury Duty (PU)

Distances: ½, 21

Tote Win: £5.30

Places: £2.20, £1.90, £2.70

Exacta: £33.10

Willie Mullins – 57th winner at The Festival

Mr Patrick Mullins – 4th winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after six races

Great Britain 3

Ireland 3

PARFOIS NEARLY PERFECT

A tremendous battle from the last fence ended with Rathvinden (9/2) denying the mare Ms Parfois (11/2) by half a length in the four-mile National Hunt Challenge Cup.

Patrick Mullins, a champion amateur in Ireland, came out on top, denying Britain’s Will Biddick, a six-time national point-to-point champion, as the pair fought for the line, leaving Sizing Tennessee (8/1) to come home 21 lengths back in third.

Biddick said: “I thought we were going to hold on, but the winner battled back. She jumped impeccably, and it was her first time over that trip and she proved she stays. She’s got a real good future.”

Rathvinden came from way off the pace, but Ms Parfois was handy throughout. Her trainer, Anthony Honeyball, said: “Two out I thought she would be no closer than third, but she came back into it and halfway up the run-in I thought she might get there – it’s a pain to be second. It means a lot, it is good prize money, it’s good for the mare and the yard, and we’re very lucky to finish second in a race like this, but . . . I’m glad to see Patrick Mullins celebrating so much after winning, because it obviously meant a lot to him, and shows how important these races are.

“She travels nice and relaxed and jumps well – we said she ticked all the boxes for this race and it was nice to see her justify that. She was rated 146 before today, and she could go up a couple more, so it will be tough in the future, but we can always go back to mares’ races. We’ll think of the Welsh National and work back from there, because she would go on the ground in that race.

“We bought her here at Cheltenham after she won a point-to-point. First we hoped to win a bumper, then a hurdle, but this season we got quite bullish and thought we had a right nice mare for chasing, but only in mares’ races. She beat the mares, so then we took on the geldings, and we’ve been lucky that the ground has been there for us.

“She’s always been a big, robust mare, not pretty, and a bit of a warrior. She’s pretty manageable, but Ben Clarke rides her every day and we wouldn’t swop her around too much. She’s not difficult, but she’s a big, strong mare.

“Whether she runs again this season depends on the ground, but if stays soft and we can find another mares’ race that might suit.”

TENNESSEE AND IMPULSIVE THIRD AND FOURTH

The first race for the amateurs on this year’s card is the National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase) over four miles and was won by 9/2 chance Rathvinden with Ms Parfois (11/2), Sizing Tennessee (8/1) and Impulsive Star (25/1) filling the placings.

Third home Sizing Tennessee, was ridden by Barry O’Neill, who commented: “My lad ran an absolute cracker. I thought for a moment coming down the hill we had a chance but at the back of the last he just didn’t really see it out on that ground.

“It is tough work from the last to the line, that’s where you see a lot of results change and unfortunately for me it did change.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my horse.”

Colin Tizzard, trainer of the 10-year-old, added: “It was always going to be an issue over four miles on soft ground. Three miles on good ground is a different thing, but he has run a cracking race.”

Robert Whaley Cohen, chairman of Cheltenham and owner of the fourth home, Impulsive Star, which was ridden by his son Sam, reflected on the gelding’s unfortunate prep for the race.

“He had a rather bad preparation coming into the race so we are quite pleased with the outcome.” said Whaley-Cohen.

“When he slipped in his first race this season, we think he tore some muscles in his chest.

“In his second race I suspect he was hurting and in his third race, which was on horrible ground at Chepstow, he was very uncomfortable.

“That last race was seven weeks ago so it was not an ideal prep.

“We will go home and see how he comes out of the race and have a think about what we do next. We might go back to hurdles before the end of the season.”

MISTER WHITAKER WINS A THRILLER

The Mick Channon-trained Mister Whitaker (13/2) landed a thrilling renewal of the Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Ridden by Brian Hughes, the six-year-old son of Court Cave stayed on well after the final fence to beat Nicky Henderson’s Rather Be (12/1) in the last strides by a head.

Tom George’s Rocklander (25/1) was three and a quarter-lengths back in third with a further eight lengths to Fergal O’Brien’s Barney Dwan (15/2) in fourth.

Winning rider Brian Hughes, registering third victory at The Festival, commented: “The ground is a bit tacky and he took a while to pick up on it.

“He winged the second last but just popped the final fence which didn’t help but to be fair he put his head down and galloped away.

“I didn’t know if he had got there as I was driving away but it was a good performance and I’m delighted.

“When you look at him, he’s quite tall and athletic so I think better ground will see him in a better light.”

Henrietta Knight, assistant trainer to Mick Channon for his jump horses, said: “What a race Brian Hughes rode. It was a perfect ride and Mister Whitaker jumped so well.

“I’ve loved the horse from a young age because of his jumping and he is just an athlete – he wasn’t too expensive either!

“It’s great for Mick to have a winner at the Cheltenham Festival. He is my next door neighbour and one of my closest friends, so I’m delighted for him.”

TIMICO’S RADFORD DELIGHTED WITH FESTIVAL FIRST

Arguably the most wildly-celebrated winner of the day, Mister Whitaker landed the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase to the delight of owner Tim Radford.

He led the celebrations like an ecstatic teenager, but will be back in refined form on Friday when presenting the Cheltenham Gold Cup, which is sponsored by the company he founded, Timico. Mister Whitaker, 13/2, Radford’s first winner at The Festival, beat Rather Be (12/1) and Rocklander (25/1), with Barney Dwan (15/2) in fourth – the distances were a head and three and a quarter lengths.

Radford exclaimed: “This is what it’s all about! My first winner at The Festival – I’ve had five winners at Cheltenham’s other meetings, but only seen one because I’ve been away, and four previous seconds at The Festival. You have no idea of the pain!

“To see this horse coming up the hill, and to come in here to the number one spot, is the best. It’s amazing, and I’m thrilled. I said to Brian [Hughes, winning jockey], ‘Don’t come to the front too soon because he idles in front’, and he only just got there. When he came in he said, ‘Was that late enough?’ and I said, ‘It was nearly too late Brian!’

“It’s a big day on Friday – we sponsor the Timico Gold Cup and what a race it promises to be. We are thrilled to be involved with it and also with our sponsorship of British point-to-pointing. This fellow is only six, and he’s done nothing wrong – maybe one day he could run in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.”

Winning trainer Mick Channon did not dismiss that idea. He said: “We got away with it again, because I’m sure this is a better horse on faster ground. He will be a different horse when it’s drier. We’re thrilled and I’m thrilled for Tim, who puts a lot of money into racing. He buys nice horses and this is one – he’ll be a better horse again next year.

“Three miles will suit him, and while he’s not the biggest horse, he’s only six – there’s no reason why he can’t run in Tim’s race one day.”

5.30pm Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (Listed)

1 MISTER WHITAKER (Tim Radford) Mick Channon 6-11-02 Brian Hughes 13/2

2 RATHER BE (Matt & Lauren Morgan) Nicky Henderson 7-11-08 Jeremiah McGrath 12/1

3 ROCKLANDER (D O’Donohoe, J Cavanagh, S Nelson) Tom George 9-11-07 Adrian Heskin 25/1

4 BARNEY DWAN (Paul & Clare Rooney) Fergal O’Brien 8-11-08 Paddy Brennan 15/2

5/1 fav Any Second Now (8th)

Distances: hd, 3¼, 8

Tote Win: £5.60 Places: £1.80, £2.90, £5.80, £2.00 Exacta: £90.10

Mick Channon – 1st winner at The Festival

Brian Hughes – 3rd winner at The Festival

BetBright Cup – standings after seven races

Great Britain 4

Ireland 3

NO PLACE HE’D RATHER BE

After winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle with Buveur D’Air, second place in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy with Brain Power and a further second in the last, the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase, with Rather Be (12/1), definitely put a smile on Champion Trainer Nicky Henderson’s face.

“They have all run well.” Henderson reflected.

“You always say that if you have a winner on day one you can roll on with a bit of confidence.”

“I thought we had got there with Rather Be (beaten a head), he has run a fantastic race.

“I would say he would go to Aintree next. That is what he did last year and he won at Aintree.

“He was on 143 today so it will all depend where he finishes up after today.

“He is not that great big old fashioned type of a chaser – he would want another year before aiming for something like the Topham.

“The Manifesto Novices’ Chase could be an option.”

GROUND NOT AS SLOW AS FIRST THOUGHT, SAYS CLAISSE

The official going description before racing on day one of The Festival 2018 was Heavy, Soft in places, but Simon Claisse, Cheltenham’s clerk of the course, changed it after the fifth race to Soft, Heavy in places.

After racing Claisse explained: “We have had some terrific racing this afternoon. We were blessed with some wonderful sunshine, and the ground has stood up very well – the general consensus from the jockeys, and certainly the clock, that it perhaps wasn’t quite as slow as we assessed it this morning, which is why we changed the going description after race five to soft, heavy in places.”

Looking ahead, Claisse said: “The outlook is for a dry night. We anticipate going conditions on the track to be much the same tomorrow. A dry day is forecast tomorrow with rain coming in Wednesday night into Thursday.”

Lizzie Kelly looks back on her first victory at The Festival

Lizzie Kelly partnered her first winner at The Festival earlier this afternoon on Coo Star Sivola in the Ultima Handicap Chase and the 3lb-claiming professional jockey reflected: “I still cannot believe it. I feel like I am walking really slowly through a very busy world.

“Aidan Coleman said at the top of the hill after we pulled up: ‘take your time’ (going back to the winner’s enclosure). He came up to me and gave me a kiss and said: ‘walk as slowly down as you can’.

“It was an amazing feeling – I don’t really know what to make of it – I just want to wander around as though I am a punter. I might get quite a few drinks considering that I was on the favourite!

“I am not really a clever jockey – I am a very go out and do this rider – with your heart on your sleeve and let’s go. Chester, my brother, who is a huge part of the set-up at home, said just take your time, don’t get there too early.

“I was always there too early because I was third, jumping better than the two in front of me so I was always having to take a pull. The horse in front of me looked to be travelling really well – I thought this is the race now – there is no point trying to be clever; you just get on with it. I knew he stays so I thought, let’s go. I know I can jump the last two flat to the boards. I have gone to the front too soon, but if you are going to make a decision, you have to make it – you are either one way or another. There is no point dawdling around the subject. You either get on and go, or you don’t.

“I could see a challenger but I didn’t have to get animated – I thought just keep going the way you are and the line will come. I was shouting and roaring but I had faith that Coo Star Sivola would just keep galloping. He felt the horse behind him and quickened slightly – he is a very good horse in that he likes winning – he will put his head down. I actually put my stick down in the last couple of strides because I had done it.”

Only two women jockeys have ridden Grade One winner over jumps – Kelly and another emerging star – Bryony Frost. Kelly is the first woman to achieve success at The Festival when riding as a professional.

In total, 12 women have ridden winners at The Festival. The first was Caroline Beasley, who took the 1983 Foxhunter Chase on Eliogarty. She was followed by Gee Armytage, who posted a double in 1987 aboard Gee-A and The Ellier. Katie Rimell won the 1989 Foxhunter Chase, Polly Curling took the same race in 1995 and Fiona Needham also lifted the magnificent Foxhunter Chase trophy in 2002. Rilly Goschen also won it in 2004.

In 2005 Nina Carberry rode the first of her seven Festival winners by capturing the Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle with Dabiroun. Katie Walsh enjoyed a double in 2010. Bryony Frost, Lisa O’Neill and Gina Andrews – the latter aboard Domesday Book in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Chase – added their names to the Festival victory roll in 2017.

Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award –

standings after Champion Day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ruby Walsh 2 - -

Noel Fehily 1 - -

Barry Geraghty 1 - -

Brian Hughes 1 - -

Lizzie Kelly 1 - -

Mr Patrick Mullins 1 - -

Davy Russell - 1 2

Mr William Biddick - 1 -

Nico de Boinville - 1 -

James Bowen - 1 -

Jeremiah McGrath - 1 -

Jack Quinlan - 1 -

Paul Townend - 1 -

Jack Kennedy - - 2

Danny Cook - - 1

Adrian Heskin - - 1

Mr Barry O’Neill - - 1

The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award –

standings after Champion Day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Willie Mullins IRE 3 1 -

Nicky Henderson 1 2 -

Tom George 1 - 1

Mick Channon 1 - -

Nick Williams 1 - -

Richard Hobson - 1 -

Anthony Honeyball - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

Amy Murphy - 1 -

Gordon Elliott IRE - - 3

Henry de Bromhead IRE - - 1

Sue Smith - - 1

Colin Tizzard - - 1

NetJets Leading Owner Award –

standings after Champion Day

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Babbit Racing 1 - -

Ronnie Bartlett 1 - -

Roger Brookhouse 1 - -

J P McManus 1 - -

Simon Munir/Isaac Souede 1 - -

Tim Radford 1 - -

Susannah Ricci 1 - -

Michael Buckley - 1 -

M R Chapman - 1 -

Mrs J Donnelly - 1 -

Carl Hinchy - 1 -

Matt & Laura Morgan - 1 -

Paul Murphy - 1 -

James & Jean Potter - 1 -

Gigginstown House Stud - - 3

Trevor Hemmings - - 1

G P Mahoney - - 1

D O’Donohoe, J Cavanagh, S Nelson - - 1

Ann & Alan Potts Limited - - 1

Winners – The Festival 2018

Champion Day, Tuesday, March 13

1.30pm G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

SUMMERVILLE BOY (Roger Brookhouse) Tom George 6-11-07 Noel Fehily 9/1

2.10pm G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase

FOOTPAD (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-04 Ruby Walsh 5/6 Fav

2.50pm G3 Ultima Handicap Chase

COO STAR SIVOLA (Babbit Racing) Nick Williams 6-10-10 Lizzie Kelly (3) 5/1 Fav

3.30pm G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle

BUVEUR D’AIR (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 7-11-10 Barry Geraghty 4/6 Fav

4.10pm G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

BENIE DES DIEUX (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-05 Ruby Walsh 9/2

4.50pm G2 National Hunt Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase

RATHVINDEN (Ronnie Bartlett) Willie Mullins IRE 10-11-06 Mr Patrick Mullins 9/2

5.30pm Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase

MISTER WHITAKER (Tim Radford) Mick Channon 6-11-02 Brian Hughes 13/2

BetBright Cup Standings after Champion Day

Great Britain 4

Ireland 3

Today’s Excellent Crowd

The attendance on the first day of The Festival 2018 today came to 66,610, up on the crowd of 66,019 for Champion Day last year.

In 2016, there was a record attendance for the first day of 67,700, while 63,249 racegoers attended on the opening day in 2015.

Ian Renton, Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourse South West, commented this evening: “We are delighted that we have had the second biggest crowd ever on Champion Day.

“Racegoers were greeted by much better weather, which was pleasing, and the going was not as bad as some thought it might be, with Simon Claisse able to change the description to Soft, Heavy in places after the fifth race.

“There was tremendously exciting racing throughout the day and the Unibet Champion Hurdle finish was a cracker.

“We look forward to the rest of the week, with tickets available on the day both tomorrow and on Thursday, while Friday, Gold Cup Day, is sold out.”

Stewards’ Reports

Fixture Note

After Race 5, the going was changed to Soft, Heavy in places (from Heavy, Soft in places)

Race 1 – 1:30pm SKY BET SUPREME NOVICES’ HURDLE (Grade 1)

GETABIRD (IRE), MENGLI KHAN (IRE), and SHARJAH wore earplugs. KALASHNIKOV (IRE), PALOMA BLUE (IRE) and SIMPLY THE BETTS (IRE) wore earplugs, which were removed at the start.

Following the race David Bass reported that FIRST FLOW (IRE), which was pulled up, hung right-handed from half way. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of FIRST FLOW (IRE) failed to reveal any abnormalities. Ruby Walsh reported that GETABIRD (IRE), unplaced, ran too freely.

Race 2 – 2:10pm RACING POST ARKLE NOVICES’ CHASE (Grade 1)

BRAIN POWER (IRE) and PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) wore earplugs, which were removed at the start.

Race 3 – 2:50pm ULTIMA HANDICAP CHASE (Grade 3)

Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that GOLD PRESENT (IRE), which was pulled up, had bled from the nose, BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE), placed fourth, lost its right fore shoe and WAKANDA (IRE), which was pulled up, lost its right fore shoe.

Race 4 – 3:30pm UNIBET CHAMPION HURDLE (Grade 1)

BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), MELON and YORKHILL (IRE) wore earplugs.

After jumping the third last flight FAUGHEEN (IRE), placed sixth, shifted left-handed interfering with MELON, placed second, but after viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved.

Following the race Willie Mullins reported that FAUGHEEN, placed sixth, now appears to need further than two miles. The Veterinary Officer reported that CH’TIBELLO (FR), unplaced, was sore behind.

Race 5 – 4:10pm OLBG MARES’ HURDLE RACE (Grade 1)

BENIE DES DIEUX (FR) and KAYF GRACE wore earplugs.

Ruby Walsh, the rider of the winner, BENIE DES DIEUX (FR), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from approaching the last flight. Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that MIDNIGHT JAZZ, placed sixth, lost its left hind shoe.

Race 6 – 4:50pm NATIONAL HUNT AMATEUR RIDERS’ NOVICES’ STEEPLE CHASE (Grade 2)

Permission was given for MS PARFOIS (IRE) to go early to post.

Due to veterinary advice the winner, RATHVINDEN, did not come into the winner’s enclosure.

Mr P.W. Mullins, the rider of the winner, RATHVINDEN (IRE), was suspended for 6 days for using his whip above the permitted level and without giving his horse time to respond from the last fence.

The Veterinary Officer reported that the winner, RATHVINDEN (IRE) and NO COMMENT, placed sixth, had post-race heat stress and that SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE), placed third, and PYLONTHEPRESSURE (IRE), placed fifth, lost their right hind shoes.

Race 7 – 5:30pm CLOSE BROTHERS NOVICES’ HANDICAP CHASE (Listed Race)

DEMI SANG (FR), LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) and BALLYHILL (FR) wore earplugs.

On the run to the line RATHER BE (IRE), placed second, lugged right-handed taking the winner, MISTER WHITAKER (IRE), off its intended line, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved.

The performance of DE PLOTTING SHED (IRE), which was pulled up, was considered. Gordon Elliott could offer no explanation for the gelding’s performance. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination, during routine testing, found that the gelding had lost its left fore shoe.

Following the race Daryl Jacob reported that MARKOV (IRE), which was pulled up, jumped poorly throughout. The Veterinary Officer reported that WESTERN MILLER, unplaced, lost its left hind shoe.

Mossback & Report To Base

Mossbank, who fell at the 18th in the National Hunt Chase, sustained a shoulder injury and was humanely put down.

Report To Base, who fell at the ninth in the Close Brothers Novices’ Chase, was fatally injured.