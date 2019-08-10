All the news from the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Posted by racenews on Saturday, August 10, 2019 · Leave a Comment

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP 2019

ASCOT, SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

GOING NEWS AT 9.00am

The going for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is Good, Good to Firm in places.

After overnight rain, Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, gave a going update and weather forecast at 9.00am on Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Day.

He said: “The ground has changed to good, good to firm in places after two millimetres of rain overnight Friday. The forecast is to be windy with maybe the occasional squally shower this morning. It is predicted to be dry this afternoon with some strong winds.”

There has been 7.5mm rain since Thursday morning and the Going Stick measurements gives the ground as 8.2 (Straight Course), 7.5 (Round Course).

The rail on the round course is positioned approximately three yards out from its innermost position from the one mile and four furlong start to the home straight.

NON-RUNNERS

2.15pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge

8 Temple Church (Going). Set to be replaced by first reserve R11 Hyanna (Tadhg O’Shea, Captain, GBI)

3.25pm Shergar Cup Classic

7 Rowland (Vet’s certificate, Bad Scope). Replaced by first reserve R11 Zuba (Nanako Fujita, The Girls)

‘2019 HAS BEEN A TURNING POINT FOR FEMALE JOCKEYS’

As The Girls Team prepares to defend its 2018 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup title, two of the world’s leading female jockeys – Britain’s Hayley Turner and Australian sensation Jamie Kah – spoke about the increasing success of their sex within the sport.

Hayley, who in June this year became only the second ever female jockey to ride a Royal Ascot winner when taking the Sandringham Handicap on Thanks Be, said: “I feel like 2019 has been a bit of a turning point for female jockeys. You’ve got Josephine [Gordon] riding winners all the time, you’ve got Hollie Doyle riding Listed winners left right and centre, Nicola Currie riding big handicap winners, Megan Nicholls winning at Glorious Goodwood, and I feel like there’s a consistent flow of good jockeys.

“It’s something that has happened with time – owners and trainers want to use good jockeys, whether they are male of female, and actually within the racing industry it is not a big issue; I think in 10 years time this won’t be a topic at all. I think everyone needs to be patient and let us get on with it.”

There has been discussion recently as to whether female jockeys in Britain should receive a weight allowance, as was successfully introduced in France two years ago.

Hayley said: “I think if you gave us a 3lb allowance, what about all the other lads who are riding every day who aren’t in the top 10 jockeys? They’ve got mouths to feed at home, they are working really hard – it’s not fair on them, giving us 3lb when they are struggling a little bit.

“Certainly the numbers [of female jockeys riding] in France have risen because of it, and as it is a rule that has been made I’ve taken advantage of it – like if someone gives you £20, you take it, don’t you?”

Hayley won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the jockey amassing the most points throughout the card at the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Twenty-two-year-old Jamie Kah, making her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut today, has ridden nearly 800 winners in her career so far, including a G1 on Harlem in the Australian Cup at Flemington in March.

She said: “If a weight allowance for female jockeys was introduced back home, this would be a backwards step for Australian racing.

“In the past few years females have been, like Hayley said, riding winners left right and centre, and we don’t need that allowance back home If you work hard and trainers see you riding winners, they are going to put you on. I think it would be a backwards step to give females in Australia that allowance, definitely.”

She is delighted to be riding in Britain for the first time, and said: “It’s a massive honour to be here. I’ve always wanted to ride in England and to do it at Ascot is just amazing.”

Jamie is ranked number one female jockey in the world in the Thoroughbred Racing Commentary’s Global Rankings, which is based on results in Group and Graded races worldwide over the past three years.

O’SHEA RELISHING DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP CHALLENGE

Great Britain and Ireland captain Tadhg O’Shea is looking forward to this afternoon’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. The competition is being held for the 19th time at Ascot.

O’Shea, the most successful jockey of all time in the UAE, is riding in the Great Britain and Ireland team along with title-chasing Danny Tudhope and former British and Irish champion jockey Jamie Spencer.

Speaking on ITV’s The Opening Show this morning O’Shea said: “It’s my first time riding in the Shergar Cup so I’m really looking forward to it. This competition is something completely different and it should be a great day of racing. It’s going to be competitive and I can’t wait to get going.

“Most of the time I spend my time in Dubai. I go over there in early October and remain in Dubai until May.

“I come back to Ireland for the summer and I base myself with my family in Wexford.

“I ride a lot for Thistle Bloodstock and other people to keep me ticking over. However, it’s great to be here at a competition sponsored by Dubai Duty Free.”

Hayley Turner is making a record 13th appearance at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and she is targeting a third victory as part of the Girls team (2018 & 2015). Turner won the Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” last year and she forms part of the Girls team alongside rising stars Jamie Kah from Australia and Japan’s Nanako Fujita.

Royal Ascot-winning rider Turner said: “This is my 13th appearance at the Shergar Cup and hopefully it is not unlucky.

“I think my rides get better as the day goes along and Pass The Vino could go well in the final race (4.00pm) for Paul D’Arcy.”

Team Europe captain Filip Minarik has ridden over 1,500 winners in Germany and is looking forward to his first taste of riding at Ascot this afternoon. He forms part of team Europe alongside Gerald Mosse and Adrie De Vries. Minarik commented: “It’s my first time riding at Ascot and I think I’ve picked a great day to be here. I have no experience of the track, but I hear it is an easy track.

“I will ask my team-mates who have more experience of the track about how to ride here. My best ride is Mandarin (2.15pm) for Ian Williams.”

Legendary French jockey Gerald Mosse, 52, is no stranger to success at the Shergar Cup having won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle in 2008 and 2013. This is his ninth appearance in the team competition and he remarked: “Ascot is a beautiful track to ride. It will be a great competition and hopefully we can do well as a team this afternoon.

“We’ve all got some good rides and hopefully we will be strong. We are here to compete and we are here to win. My best chance is possibly my best ride on Danzeno (1.05pm) for Michael Appleby.”

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND SHERGAR CUP FAVOURITES

The Great Britain & Ireland team, made up of captain Tadhg O’Shea, Danny Tudhope and Jamie Spencer, are the favourites with Betfred, official bookmaker at Ascot, to be crowned the winning team at this afternoon’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Great Britain and Ireland head the betting as the solid 13/8 favourites with Betfred as they seek a first win in the team competition since 2017.

Next in at 5/2 are The Girls, the reigning Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup champions. Also successful in 2015, The Girls are captained by Royal Ascot-winning rider Hayley Turner, who is making a record 13th appearance at the meeting. She is joined this year by Australian sensation Jamie Kah and Japan’s latest superstar Nanako Fujita.

Team Europe were successful in 2013 & 2014 at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and they are 10/3 to be crowned the winning team this afternoon. The European trio this year are legendary Frenchman Gerald Mosse, German-based jockey Filip Minarik and Dutch great Adrie De Vries.

The outsiders of the quartet are the Rest Of The World. The 4/1 shots with Betfred won the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in 2012 & 2016 and their team this year comprises of Japan’s Yuga Kawada, Hong Kong’s Vincent C. Y. Ho and Australia’s Mark Zahra.

The bookmaker is also running a market on who will win the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the jockey amassing the most points throughout the card.

Hayley Turner (The Girls) won the Silver Saddle in 2018 and is the 9/2 joint-favourite to do so again this year along with title-chasing Danny Tudhope (Great Britain & Ireland)

Multiple Classic winning jockey Jamie Spencer (Great Britain & Ireland) is next in at 11/2, whilst Filip Minarik (Europe), making his Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut, is a 7/1 shot.

Great Britain and Ireland captain Tadhg O’Shea is 8/1, whilst 52-year-old Gerald Mosse, making his ninth appearance at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, is a 10/1 shot. It is 12/1 bar. Betfred is offering 1-2-3 places each-way 1/5 odds for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle. The winning team market is win only.

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup winning team – 13/8 Great Britain and Ireland; 5/2 The Girls; 10/3 Europe; 4/1 Rest of the World (Win Only)

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle – 9/2 Hayley Turner, Danny Tudhope; 11/2 Jamie Spencer; 7/1 Filip Minarik; 8/1 Tadhg O’Shea; 10/1 Gerald Mosse; 12/1 Yuga Kawada, Mark Zahra, Nanako Fujita; 14/1 Vincent Chak-Yiu Ho; 16/1 Jamie Kah; 18/1 Adrie De Vries (1-2-3 places, 1/5 odds)

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS AT NOON

1.40pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers

3 TIME TO STUDY (FR) (Going)

Set to be replaced by first reserve R11 Al Kout (Gerald Mosse, Europe)

2.15pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge

8 TEMPLE CHURCH (Going)

Set to be replaced by first reserve R11 Hyanna (Tadhg O’Shea, GBI)

3.25pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic

7 ROWLAND WARD (Vet’s certificate, Bad Scope)

Replaced by first reserve R11 Zuba (Nanako Fujita (3), The Girls)

Shergar Cup post-racing concert moved from main stage

Due to high winds, it will not be possible to host the Shergar Cup post-racing concert on the main stage.

Alternative locations on the course are being looked into.

Please refer to the Ascot TV screens and @Ascot on Twitter for further updates.

Racing is scheduled to go ahead as normal.

LEADING BRITISH JOCKEY DANNY TUDHOPE

LOOKING FORWARD TO

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP DAY

The Yorkshire-based, Scottish-born jockey Danny Tudhope, currently challenging for this season’s Stobart British Flat Jockeys’ Championship, is making his Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut today. Currently in second place in the Championship having ridden 89 winners, four behind leader Oisin Murphy, Tudhope is looking forward today’s unique team challenge riding for team Great Britain and Ireland.

“I am very excited to be here, I think everybody is and it should be an enjoyable day,” said Tudhope, adding: “Everybody is raring to go, there is a good team spirit building.”

Tudhope has some good rides booked spread throughout the day and is hoping he can top and tail the card with some points-earning rides – the race he sits out is the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (Race 4).

“I have a couple of good rides, particularly Billy Ray, trained by Mick Channon, in the second, the Stayers (2.50). There has also been some good support for Boerhan, whom I ride in the Classic.”

Boerhan is trained by William Haggas, a regular employer of Tudhope’s talents. This year, Tudhope has already ridden 20 winners for the Newmarket-based trainer.

“My last ride of day, Hero Hero for Andrew Balding, in the Sprint looks good as well,” continued Tudhope, who is riding for a team today but has not taken his eye off his individual bid for Jockeys’ Championship.

“I have been told that the winners will count for the Championship so it is good to be here.”

Tudhope had a brilliant Royal Ascot in June when he rode four winners, including the G1 Queen Anne Stakes on Lord Glitters and is is hoping to put that course knowledge to good use.

“The Royal Meeting was good for me, and I think it will pay to know the track very well. There is a strong headwind out there today.”

DAN BACKED TO BE THE MAN

Betfred, official bookmaker at Ascot, has reported brisk business ahead of today’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

In today’s opening £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash (1.05pm), speedball Danzeno (Michael Appleby/Gerald Mosse) is the well-supported 9/4 favourite for the five-furlong event from 11/4 with Betfred. The eight-year-old has won two of his three starts this term and registered a comfortable half-length success at Haydock last time out over six furlongs.

The Patrick Chamings-trained What A Welcome was one of the stars of last year’s Flat season with six victories from seven starts. Despite being winless so far this term, the five-year-old Nathaniel gelding has been the subject of good support in the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers (1.40pm) contest over an extended one mile and seven-furlongs. The mount of Team Europe captain Filip Minarik, What A Welcome is a 5/1 chance from 6/1 with Betfred.

Minarik also has a good ride in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge (2.15pm, 1m 4f) event aboard the Ian Williams-trained Mandarin. The five-year-old is unbeaten in his last two starts and he relished the step up to 12 furlongs at Newmarket last time out. The Lope De Vega gelding is a 4/1 shot from 5/1 with Betfred.

The seven-furlong £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (2.50pm) looks a competitive betting heat, but the Jim Goldie-trained Nicholas T, the mount of Great Britain & Ireland’s Jamie Spencer has attracted each-way support, constricting in price to 17/2 from 11/1 with Betfred. The seven-year-old has won three of his last four starts.

Title-chasing rider Danny Tudhope, part of the Great Britain & Ireland team, is a regular pilot for Newmarket trainer William Haggas and the pair team up with top-weight Boerhan in the 12-furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic (3.25pm). The three-year-old was seventh in G3 company at Newmarket on his latest start and is an 9/2 from 13/2 with Betfred.

In the concluding Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint (4.00pm) over six furlongs, the William Haggas-trained Victory Day has been punted off the boards into 6/4 from 15/8 with Betfred. The three-year-old son of Bated Breath was second in handicap company on his latest start at York in June and will be partnered by Jamie Spencer.

Betfred Market Movers:

1.05pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash – Danzeno 9/4 from 11/4

1.40pm Dubai Duty Dree Shergar Cup Stayers – What A Welcome 5/1 from 6/1

2.15pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge – Mandarin 4/1 from 5/1

2.50pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile - Nicholas T 17/2 from 11/1

3.25pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic – Boerhan 9/2 from 13/2

4.00pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint - Victory Day 6/4 from 15/8

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP 2019 OPENING CEREMONY

Despite strong gusts of wind, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup 2019 got off to a colourful start with its now-traditional opening ceremony in Ascot’s winner’s enclosure.

Male and female cheerleaders gave an exhibition of their talents before greeting the 12 jockeys riding in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. The four teams – Great Britain and Ireland (Tadhg O’Shea, Danny Tudhope, Jamie Spencer), Europe (Filip Minarik, Gerald Mosse, Adrie De Vries), Rest of the World (Yuga Kawada, Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu, Mark Zahra) and The Girls (Hayley Turner, Jamie Kah, Nanako Fujita) – arrived in cycle rickshaws this year, and were introduced by Ascot TV presenter Rupert Bell.

Bell interviewed sponsor Dubai Duty Free’s CEO and executive vice-chairman Colm McLoughlin, who reiterated how delighted his company was to be involved with such an international and prestigious competition.

He said: “We’re very happy to be here. If I’m remembering correctly, it is year 19 and we’re very happy to be back. We’re expecting a great crowd and it’s a great chance for us to shout about Dubai and Dubai Duty Free.”

Bell’s co-presenter Hayley Moore spoke to Hayley Turner, for whom this is a 13th Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup appearance.

Turner said: “I think I’ve got quite a good and the whole team has got good rides. The other girls, who haven’t ridden here before, have been out and walked the track, and we’re all really looking forward to it.”

Australian top jockey Jamie Kah said: “I’m really excited. The crowds are rolling in and it’s a fantastic place to be. I never thought I’d be riding at Ascot! I started off in Adelaide and never in a million years thought I’d be riding here.”

S9.

LUCKY 13TH DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP FOR HAYLEY TURNER?

The three regular racing pull-outs in Saturday’s newspapers do today’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot proud, especially its most faithful participant Hayley Turner.

The 12-page StarForm in the Daily Star features an interview with Turner, captain of The Girls team on her 13th Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup appearance, across pages three & four.

She is quoted as saying: “It’s the best day of the year, I love it. It’s like waiting for Christmas – unique, something different from what we have been used to doing all the time.”

She was captain last year when The Girls team won the competition, and she ended up as the leading rider, winning the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle. She is supported by 15 of her family at Ascot today.

StarForm has a box-out on the same page explaining the Shergar Cup, which gives the line-ups of the four teams, the points system and more.

A similar, but more extensive, piece by Jon Freeman is to be found in the i which also includes pen portraits of all the 12 jockeys involved from around the world. Freeman led off his main article by saying that William Haggas-trained Victory Day, ridden by Jamie Spencer, in the 4pm finale is the one horse punters can rely on, while also arguing that the jockey is an appealing 6/1 to be top jockey on the day.

The new Templegate in The Sun’s Favourite 12-page pull-out, Steve Mullen, chooses Sapa Inca in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic (3.25pm) as his nap, with the Mark Johnston-trained three-year-old being ridden by Turner.

Spencer, in his column in the Favourite, thinks his best chance of the day is on Victory Day. He reflected: “Don’t read too much into the fact a lot of these jockeys will be having their first ride on a particular horse. There are plenty I’ve not sat on before I get on in the paddock, but you get to know them quickly enough on the way to the start, and this will be no different.”

Matt Chapman, also in Favourite, wrote: “I love the Shergar Cup, and there are many reasons why I believe it provides a great betting medium. Certain trainers have a great record at the event, including Andrew Balding and Mark Johnston.”

Chris Cook, in The Guardian, also plumps for Sapa Inca.

The eight-page Mirror Racing pull-out in the Daily Mirror splashes the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup on its front page, with a piece by Andy MacMorrin. His opening paragraph is: “Jockeys from all over the world took to London’s streets in rickshaws on Thursday ahead of a star-studded Shergar Cup at Ascot today.”

Newsboy (Dave Yates) in the same paper highlighted ‘admirable sprinter’ Danzeno in the opening Dubai Duty Free Shergar (1.05pm), as did Sam Turner in the Daily Mail, while ‘Mosse to boss the Shergar Cup’ is the Daily Express’s take on Danzeno.

The Daily Telegraph headline is ‘Turner favoured by ballot as Girls eye Shergar Cup’ and the Racing Post’s goes ‘Let Battle Commence’, plus devoting pages two and three the event, which is taking place for the 19th time at Ascot.

RACE 1

RESULT 1

1:05pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash 5f

1 (1) Stone of Destiny 4 9 4 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Filip Minarik EUR 11/2

2 (12) Final Venture 7 9 10 Paul Midgley Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Jamie Kah GIRLS 7/1

3 (5) Danzeno 8 9 12 Michael Appleby Mr A. M. Wragg Gerald Mosse EUR 13/8FAV

4 (4) Recon Mission (IRE) 3 9 8 Tony Carroll Mr B. J. Millen Tadhg O’Shea GBI 9/1

5 (11) Corinthia Knight (IRE) 4 9 10 Archie Watson Ontoawinner & Partner Adrie de Vries EUR 10/1

6 (8) Lancelot du Lac (ITY) h 9 9 6 Dean Ivory Michael & Heather Yarrow Hayley Turner GIRLS 18/1

7 (7) Caspian Prince (IRE) ts 10 9 12 Michael Appleby Mr Stephen Louch Yuga Kawada ROW 9/1

8 (2) Foolaad ts 8 9 6 Roy Bowring Mr K. Nicholls Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS 14/1

9 (3) Encore d’Or 7 9 7 Robert Cowell Mrs Morley,G Johnson,Newsells Park Stud Danny Tudhope GBI 14/1

10 (6) Street Parade ts 3 9 4 Stuart Williams Mr T. W. Morley Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW 18/1

Time: 1m 0.74s

Distances: ns, sh, nk, 2¾, 1, ¾, nk, 2¼, sh

Tote win: £6 PL: £1.90 £2.10 £1.20 Ex: £41.40 CSF: £44.74 Tricast: £93.55 Trifecta: £129.90

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

25 EUR

10 GIRLS

5 GBI

0 ROW

ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE

15 Filip Minarik EUR

10 Jamie Kah GIRLS

7 Gerald Mosse EUR

5 Tadhg O’Shea GBI

3 Adrie de Vries EUR

0 Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

0 Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

0 Yuga Kawada ROW

0 Jamie Spencer GBI

0 Danny Tudhope GBI

0 Hayley Turner GIRLS

0 Mark Zahra ROW

Race 1: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash

Winning jockey’s quotes

MINARIK PUTS EUROPE IN FRONT

The 15 points won by the Czech Republic’s Filip Minarik, captain of the Europe Team, when taking the first race of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup 2019, the 5f £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash, gives him an early lead in the Alastair Haggas Silver Saddle competition for the most points amassed by a jockey during the day.

He rode the Andrew Balding-trained Stone Of Destiny, an 11/2 chance, to beat Final Venture (Australian jockey Jamie Kah of The Girls Team, riding for trainer Paul Midgley) by a nose in a photo-finish.

The 13/8 favourite Danzeno finished a short-head further back in third for Gerald Mosse and Michael Appleby.

Minarik, for whom this was a first ride in the UK, said: “It is brilliant, a dream come true. This is my first ride in England and it’s a winner. I got the right instructions from Oisin Murphy and Freddy Tylicki, so thanks for that, and we had the perfect draw to do what I did.

“We had a very nice race. I think five furlongs is just perfect for the horse and the draw [stall one] was a big help for me.

“He [Stone Of Destiny] doesn’t like the pressure; he likes a quiet race with plenty of cover, and than he ran for me in the final furlong.”

S12.

MINARIK MAGIC ABOARD STONE

The Andrew Balding-trained Stone Of Destiny (11/2) captured the opening £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash with a thrilling nose success in the five-furlong event.

The four-year-old son of Acclamation ran on strongly in the closing stages to score by a nose.

Stone Of Destiny was ridden by Team Europe captain Filip Minarik, who picked up 15 points for his team.

Jamie Kah finished second aboard Final Venture (7/1), securing 10 points for The Girls, whilst Minarik’s team-mate Gerald Mosse gained a further seven points for his third-placed finish aboard the well-backed 13/8 favourite Danzeno, who was a short-head behind.

Balding, discussing the King Power Racing-owned gelding, said: “That was a good performance from Stone Of Destiny, who has deserved to get his head in front in one of these races.

“Stone Of Destiny has been a little bit unlucky this year, so I’m glad that he got a bit of luck by winning today.

“He is a very consistent horse and he appreciated the stiff five-furlong finish today.

“Filip has obviously never ridden at Ascot before but he gave the horse a great ride. He got him nicely settled and then he ran on well.

“Stone Of Destiny was eighth in the Stewards’ Cup last time out (August 3) and we were hopeful that a reproduction of a similar effort would see him go close today.”

S13.

GREAT FIRST RIDE AT ASCOT FOR JAMIE KAH

A thrilling opener to Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Day saw four horses involved in the finish to the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash, with just a nose, a short-neck and a neck splitting the first four home.

Jamie Kah, riding for The Girls, picked up 10 points for her team with a second-placed finish on Final Venture (7/1). The Australian jockey set out to make all and was just caught on the line, losing out to race winner Stone Of Destiny (11/2), ridden by Filip Minarik for Europe.

Kah said: “It was very exciting, I thought I was going to hold on. It was a good first experience of the track – the ground is beautiful.”

Gerald Mosse added seven points for Europe with a close third on Danzeno (13/8), while Tadhg O’Shea put Great Britain & Ireland on the scoreboard when fourth on Recon Mission (9/1). O’Shea said: “There is a strong headwind, it is good fast ground out there, my fella ran a cracker.”

Adrie de Vries, bagged fifth spot for Europe on Corinthia Knight, giving his team a total of 25 points, said: “I had a beautiful run around, he just stayed on the one pace.”

S14.

First race, 1.05pm: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash

Going

GOING ATER THE FIRST

Filip Minarik, jockey of 11/2 winner Stone Of Destiny, said: “Brilliant ground – we don’t have this in Germany.”

Jamie Kah, rider of second 7/1 Final Venture, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Gerald Mosse, on board third-placed 13/8 favourite Danzeno, said: “Good ground.”

Tadhg O’Shea, jockey of Recon Mission (4th), said: “Lovely ground – no jar.”

Adrie de Vries, partner of Corinthia Knight (5th), said: “It is pretty dry – I could have done with a bit more juice.”

Hayley Turner, partner of Lancelot Du Lac (6th), said: “It is quick, but there is no jar.”

Yuga Kawada, partner of Caspian Prince (7th), said: “Good.”

Danny Tudhope, rider of Encore D’Or (9th), said: “Good fast ground.”

Vincent C-Y Ho, on board, Street Parade (10th), said: “OK ground.”

RACE 2

Shergar Cup queen Hayley Turner wins the Stayers

The Girls captain Hayley Turner, last year’s winner of the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, kicked home yet another Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Day winner when steering Eddystone Rock (13/2) to a two and a quarter length success in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers.

A beaming Turner, such a supporter of the day and this year making a record 13th appearance in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, said: “I just love it, it is such a fun day. It is great to ride a winner. The race went without a hitch.

“We went a nice gallop, which I wasn’t expecting, and Eddystone Rock got into a nice rhythm. He has not stayed this far before, but he did it easily there. I needed a break [a few seasons ago] and I don’t regret it, but I am certainly glad that I decided to come back. Ascot is such a great track to ride and there is always a great atmosphere.”

Ascot Racecourse is indeed a special place for the jockey – this year Turner became the second female jockey to win at Royal Ascot, following Gay Kelleway’s success in 1987, when successful on Thanks Be in the Sandringham Handicap.

Turner is the leading Shergar Cup jockey by total points won – coming into today she was on 257 points. She added another 15 to her total with this victory, a seventh Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Day success for Turner.

It was all hugs and kisses for Turner after this success – many of her family here to enjoy the day and on hand to congratulate the jockey on her victory.

S17.

Race Two – Dubai Duty Free Stayers – Winning Trainer Quotes

EDDYSTONE PROVES ROCK SOLID

The Girls captain Hayley Turner landed the two-mile £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers aboard the John Best-trained seven-year-old Eddystone Rock (13/2).

Turner, riding at her 13th Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup was full of confidence in the home straight and ran on strongly to record a two and a quarter-length victory over Theglasgowwarrior (12/1).

Royal Ascot-winning rider Turner picked up 15 points for The Girls team with her success.

Best said: “Eddystone Rock did that nicely. I’ve been saying for a while that I thought he would appreciate a step up to two miles and this was his first start over the trip on turf and he saw it out strongly.

“We would have run in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge over 12-furlongs, but we were balloted out. I’m pleased it went wrong for us and we ended up in this race!

“The Shergar Cup is a great event and if we have a horse good enough to compete, we always try to have a runner.

“The prize money is fantastic and I’m delighted that it has worked out today.

“He’s won plenty of prize money throughout his career and he did that nicely again today.

“I’m not sure where we will go now with Eddystone Rock, but the fact that he clearly stays two miles opens up plenty of options for us now.”

S18

Race 2: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers

Placed quotes

‘HAYLEY TOO STRONG FOR US’, SAYS ZAHRA

Australian jockey Mark Zahra and the Jim Goldie-trained Theglasgowwarrior finished second to Hayley Turner and Eddystone Rock in the two-mile £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers at odds of 12/1.

They were two and a quarter lengths behind the winners, and earned Zahra, who is riding at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup for the first time, 10 points for the Rest of the World Team.

He is in joint-third with his fellow Aussie, Jamie Kah of The Girls team, in the Alastair Haggas Silver Saddle contest for the rider amassing the most points during the day.

Zahra said: “He ran super. I sound like I’m having a bit of a blow myself – we don’t have as many two-mile races in Australia! Hayley was just too strong for us today.”

Theglasgowwarrior’s trainer Jim Goldie said: “I’m delighted. I just wish Hayley hadn’t been travelling quite as well as she was! We were running for second when she opened up, but he’s run a good race and I’m delighted with the horse. He likes Hamilton, and he likes right-handed tracks. He’s run well.”

Third was 4/1 chance What A Welcome, ridden by Filip Minarik for trainer Patrick Chamings.

Minarik, who leads the Silver Saddle standings with 17 points, said: “The pace was not strong enough; it was too slow for What A Welcome. He settled but still travelled a bit too well.

“I have some more points, which is brilliant.”

S19.

RESULT 2

1:40pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers 1m 7f 209y

1 (6) Eddystone Rock (IRE) 7 9 6 John Best Curtis, Malt & Williams Hayley Turner GIRLS 13/2

2 (7) Theglasgowwarrior 5 9 5 Jim Goldie Mrs Lucille Bone Mark Zahra ROW 12/1

3 (8) What A Welcome 5 9 13 Patrick Chamings Mrs K Meredith and Partners Filip Minarik EUR 4/1

4 (4) Grandee (IRE) 5 9 4 Roger Fell Nick Bradley Racing 16 & Sohi & Partner Yuga Kawada ROW 6/1

5 (5) Aircraft Carrier (IRE) v 4 10 0 John Ryan Mr John Stocker Tadhg O’Shea GBI 16/1

6 (12) Al Kout h 5 9 0 Heather Main John Rylands and Wetumpka Racing Gerald Mosse EUR 22/1

7 (1) Lorelina 6 9 7 Andrew Balding Lisahully Investments Ltd Jamie Kah GIRLS 12/1

8 (3) Blue Laureate 4 9 3 Ian Williams Mr A. Dale Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS 11/2

9 (11) Billy Ray 4 9 7 Mick Channon Mr P. Trant Danny Tudhope GBI 11/4FAV

10 (10) Alfredo (IRE) ts, p 7 9 8 Seamus Durack Mr Stephen Tucker & Mr Keith Mcintosh Jamie Spencer GBI 16/1

Non-Runner: Time To Study (Going) replaced by first reserve Al Kout

Time: 3m 31.83s

Distances: 2¼, 2¾, 1½, 2, ns, 2¾, 1¾, 7, 137

Tote win: £8.10 PL: £2.30 £3.40 £1.70 Ex: £88.20 CSF: £84.73 Tricast: £358.06 Trifecta: £680.60

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

32 EUR

25 GIRLS

15 ROW

8 GBI

ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE

22 Filip Minarik EUR

15 Hayley Turner GIRLS

10 Jamie Kah GIRLS

10 Mark Zahra ROW

8 Tadhg O’Shea GBI

7 Gerald Mosse EUR

5 Yuga Kawada ROW

3 Adrie de Vries EUR

0 Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

0 Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

0 Jamie Spencer GBI

0 Danny Tudhope GBI

RESULT 3

2:15pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge 1m 3f 211y

1 (10) Indianapolis (IRE) p 4 9 7 James Given Mr Alex Owen Mark Zahra ROW 7/1

2 (6) Genetics (FR) 5 9 4 Andrew Balding DJT Racing Partnership Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW 7/1

3 (11) Mandarin (GER) 5 9 4 Ian Williams Sohi & Sohi Filip Minarik EUR 7/2FAV

4 (9) Koeman 5 9 3 Mick Channon Peter Taplin & Susan Bunney Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS 12/1

5 (4) Restorer 7 9 7 Ian Williams Dr Marwan Koukash Adrie de Vries EUR 14/1

6 (8) Hyanna 4 9 2 Eve Johnson Houghton Mr G. C. Vibert Tadhg O’Shea GBI 8/1

7 (5) Big Kitten (USA) 4 9 6 William Haggas Mr Hussain Alabbas Lootah Yuga Kawada ROW 6/1

8 (2) Reshoun (FR) p 5 9 7 Ian Williams Michael Watt & Roy David Jamie Spencer GBI 10/1

9 (3) Melting Dew p 5 9 6 Sir Michael Stoute Mr Robert Ng Hayley Turner GIRLS 7/1

10 (12) Badenscoth 5 9 5 Dean Ivory Mr Peter J. Skinner Danny Tudhope GBI 10/1

Non-Runner: Temple Church (Going) replaced by reserve Hyanna

Time: 2m 33.40s

Distances: ½, ns, ½, 1¼, nk, 2, 1¾, 1½, 6

Tote win: £8.10 PL: £2.30 £2.60 £1.60 Ex: £77.60 CSF: £55.82 Tricast: £202.57 Trifecta: £395.60

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

42 EUR

40 ROW

30 GIRLS

8 GBI

ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE

29 Filip Minarik EUR

25 Mark Zahra ROW

15 Hayley Turner GIRLS

10 Jamie Kah GIRLS

10 Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

8 Tadhg O’Shea GBI

7 Gerald Mosse EUR

6 Adrie de Vries EUR

5 Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

5 Yuga Kawada ROW

0 Jamie Spencer GBI

0 Danny Tudhope GBI

First Ascot victory for Australian jockey Mark Zahra

The Australian jockey Mark Zahra made his first visit to Ascot a winning one when taking the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge on Indianapolis (7/1) for trainer James Given.

It was a first success today for the Rest of the World team and Zahra’s win, alongside Genetics’ runner-up spot under Vincent C. Y. Ho, has helped to take their team to second place on 40 points, just behind Europe on 42.

“It is a great feeling coming back to scale and something I have wanted to do for a long time,” said Zahra after coming late with his run on Indianapolis to score by a half length. “I took a leaf out of Jamie Spencer’s book, but I reckon he would have left it for another 100m!

“The trainer [James Given] told me this horse is a bit quirky and not to get there too early, but also not to get there too late! It was just a matter of timing it.

“I thought I was always going to get the lead and it helped when the second horse hung out wide – my horse saw him and gave him an urge,” added Zahra.

S21.

Race 3: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge

Winning trainer’s quotes

INDIANAPOLIS HELPS HIS OWNER

FULFIL HIS DREAMS

The James Given-trained Indianapolis won the one-mile, four furlongs £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, ridden by Mark Zahra for the Rest of the World Team.

The Galileo four-year-old, who was bought privately out of Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard last autumn, was a 7/1 chance and swooped late to beat Genetics (Andrew Balding and Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu) by half a length.

Given said: “The race didn’t quite unfold the way I hoped it would. Obviously they had sorted themselves out with a pacemaker in there. We were a bit further back which, with the draw, was always going to be a danger. But Mark switched him off and travelled round saving his energy, switched outside; the horse just coming up on his outside as well just helped generate some momentum. Once he got going I thought, ‘We are going to do this’, but for a while we were a bit far back.

“He got going and he deserves a race like this. He was fourth in the Old Newton Cup and had run very well at York from a very unpromising position. He’d run well at Doncaster in a conditions race just behind Red Verdon of Ed Dunlop’s, so he deserved to have a race like this.

“He’s doing what Alex [Owen, the owner] wanted him to do – come to days like this. His wife Olwen is here in a wheelchair and the horse is fulfilling what Alex wanted. You can’t buy days like this.”

It means that Mark Zahra is second in the Silver Saddle contest with 25 points, just four points behind leader Filip Minarik (29 points), and Zahra’s Rest of the World Team are on 40 points, second Europe on 42 at the halfway stage of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup 2019.

S22.

Race Three – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge – Placed Quotes

HO DENIED ON GENETICS

Rest of the World rider Vincent C. Y. Ho finished a half-length second in the 12-furlong £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge aboard the Andrew Balding-trained Genetics (7/1).

The long-time leader was caught in the shadows of the post by Ho’s Rest of the World team-mate Mark Zahra aboard the James Given-trained Indianapolis (7/1).

The duo picked up 25 points for the Rest of the World who are now in second place in the team competition on 40 points. Team Europe lead on 42 points.

Ho said: “Genetics ran a very good race. I just think the trip found him out in the closing stages, but I was delighted with his run.”

The Ian Williams-trained Mandarin (4/1) was a nose behind in third under Team Europe captain Filip Minarik who leads the Silver Saddle on 28 points. He remarked: “We had a bad draw and a bad start. I had to ride Mandarin patiently from the back. I was too far back and the pace wasn’t strong – but that is racing.”

Team Europe’s Adrie De Vries rode the Ian Williams-trained Restorer (fifth). He commented: “Restorer ran a good race. I was caught a little bit further back than ideal, but he stayed on strongly – I’m pleased with the effort.”

RACE 4

Race 4: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile

Winning jockey’s quotes

HO’S GOT THE POWER

Power Of Darkness provided jockey Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu with his first Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup winner by taking the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile.

The Marcus Tregoning-trained four-year-old was sent off the 11/4 favourite, and beat Zhui Feng (Gerald Mosse and Amanda Perrett) by a length.

The Hong Kong-based jockey has been riding in Britain for the past couple of weeks and who partnered three winners in that time, two for Mark Johnston and one for Keith Dalgleish, all at Scottish tracks.

He said: “The rain came for us and once he set to, he gave me a great turn of foot. He just relaxed behind horses and then went on.

“It is like a dream come true. I never even imagined myself riding at Ascot, and to get a chance here and then have a winner is a dream. It is just amazing to be at the Shergar Cup because the atmosphere is great and you are racing against some of the top jockeys in the world. We will see what the people in Hong Kong make of it, but hopefully my parents are happy.”

That means he is on 25 points, putting him currently in joint-second place in the Silver Saddle contest. Mark Zahra is also on 25, while Filip Minarik is still in the lead on 32 points.

His team, the Rest of the World, are ahead in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup with 62 points, with Europe second on 55, The Girls third with 30 points and the Great Britain and Ireland in fourth place with 13 points.

S25.

Race Four – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile – Winning Trainer Quotes

HO SHINES A RAY OF LIGHT ON DARKNESS

The Marcus Tregoning-trained Power Of Darkness (11/4f) captured the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile.

Ridden by the Rest of the World’s Vincent C. Y. Ho, the four-year-old son of Power recorded a length success and provided the Rest of the World team with 15 points, who now lead the standings with 62 points.

Tregoning said: “Vincent has had experience riding in Britain for Mark Johnston.

“He has never ridden at Ascot before so we had a chat beforehand because it is a stiff mile here, but he gave the horse a super ride.

“We love supporting the Shergar Cup as it is a great concept.

“We’ve now had two runners at the Shergar Cup, both of which have been in this race and they have both won (previous winner was Boom And Bust, 2012).”

S26

Second place for Europe in the Mile

Europe had to settle for second-best in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile courtesy of Zhui Feng (15/2) ridden by Gerald Mosse, who was pleased with the run put in by the Amanda Perrett-trained runner.

“He ran well, I went for the line and he was travelling well, he just got a bit tired,” said the jockey, who was beaten a length.

Perrett added: “He has run a great race – we are a bit stuck in second place at the moment, but Gerald gave him a lovely ride and it is great to see Zhui Feng put last week’s run behind him.”

Jockey Yuga Kawada, riding for the Rest of the World team, partnered the third-placed Zwayyan (9/1). He said: “I had a good draw and the pace was good. The horse ran well.”

The Rest of the World is now leading on 62 points, ahead of Europe on 55.

Europe team captain Filip Minarik, who rode the fifth-placed War Glory (14/1), picking up three points, said: “He tried hard. I rode him quietly, patiently, and full of confidence and he ran for me. I am happy with the run.”

Minarik is leading the competition for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle on 32 points.

Team captain Jamie Spencer was a best-placed finisher for the GB&I team ­on the fourth-placed Nicholas T. Spencer reported: “He ran well, he needs further.”

RESULT 4

2:50pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile 7f 213y

1 (2) Power of Darkness 4 9 7 Marcus Tregoning Mr R. C. C. Villers Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW 11/4FAV

2 (11) Zhui Feng (IRE) 6 9 10 Amanda Perrett John Connolly & Odile Griffith Gerald Mosse EUR 15/2

3 (3) Zwayyan bl 6 9 11 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Yuga Kawada ROW 9/1

4 (8) Nicholas T 7 9 9 Jim Goldie Mr James Callow & Mr J. S. Goldie Jamie Spencer GBI 15/2

5 (4) War Glory (IRE) 6 9 9 Richard Hannon Mr Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Filip Minarik EUR 14/1

6 (6) Via Serendipity ts 5 9 8 Stuart Williams Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited Tadhg O’Shea GBI 5/1

7 (7) Breden (IRE) 9 9 13 Linda Jewell The Breden Racing Partnership Mark Zahra ROW 25/1

8 (10) Original Choice (IRE) 5 9 10 Nick Littmoden Mr A. A. Goodman Adrie de Vries EUR 12/1

9 (1) Another Batt (IRE) 4 9 13 Richard Hughes Excel Racing (Another Batt) Jamie Kah GIRLS 5/1

10 (5) Waarif (IRE) 6 9 10 David O’Meara Middleham Park Racing XLIX Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS 12/1

Time: 1m 42.11s

Distances: 1, nk, 1½, ¾, ¾, 4, 1, ½, 1¼

Tote win: £3.50 PL: £1.60 £2.70 £3.10 Ex: £28.80 CSF: £24.52 Tricast: £171.48 Trifecta: £206.30

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

62 ROW

55 EUR

30 GIRLS

13 GBI

ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE

32 Filip Minarik EUR

25 Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

25 Mark Zahra ROW

17 Gerald Mosse EUR

15 Hayley Turner GIRLS

12 Yuga Kawada ROW

10 Jamie Kah GIRLS

8 Tadhg O’Shea GBI

6 Adrie de Vries EUR

5 Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

5 Jamie Spencer GBI

0 Danny Tudhope GBI

RACE 5

RESULT 5

3:25pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic 1m 3f 211y

1 (9) Sapa Inca (IRE) 3 9 5 Mark Johnston China Horse Club International Limited Hayley Turner GIRLS 4/1FAV

2 (7) Never Do Nothing (IRE) 3 9 8 Andrew Balding Mr A Brooke-Rankin & Partner Mark Zahra ROW 9/2

3 (8) Aspire Tower (IRE) 3 9 5 Steve Gollings North Yorkshire B’stock and B. McNeill Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW 11/1

4 (4) Yellow Tiger (FR) p 3 9 1 Ian Williams Mr K. Sohi Jamie Kah GIRLS 20/1

5 (12) Zuba 3 8 10 (3lb ex) Amanda Perrett John Connolly & Odile Griffith Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS 13/2

6 (11) Asian Angel (IRE) 3 9 4 Mark Johnston Dr J. Walker Jamie Spencer GBI 7/1

7 (10) Vivid Diamond (IRE) 3 9 12 Mark Johnston Mr Markus Graff Tadhg O’Shea GBI 6/1

8 (3) Boerhan 3 10 0 William Haggas Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Danny Tudhope GBI 9/2

9 (5) Sophosc (IRE) 3 9 3 Joseph Tuite The Harefield Racing Club Adrie de Vries EUR 16/1

10 (1) Amber Spark (IRE) 3 9 1 Richard Fahey Nick Bradley Racing 9 & Sohi and Partner Gerald Mosse EUR 22/1

Non-Runner: Rowland Ward (Vet’s Certificate, Bad Scope) replaced by first reserve Zuba

Time: 2m 32.57s

Distances: ¾, 1½, hd, nk, sh, ¾, 3½, 14, 10

Tote win: £4.40 PL: £1.80 £1.60 £3.70 Ex: £14.40 CSF: £22.61 Tricast: £187.17 Trifecta: £46.90

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

79 ROW

55 EUR

53 GIRLS

13 GBI

ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE

35 Mark Zahra ROW

32 Filip Minarik EUR

32 Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

30 Hayley Turner GIRLS

17 Gerald Mosse EUR

12 Yuga Kawada ROW

10 Jamie Kah GIRLS

8 Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

8 Tadhg O’Shea GBI

6 Adrie de Vries EUR

5 Jamie Spencer GBI

0 Danny Tudhope GBI

Race Five – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic – Winning Jockey Quotes

INCA ON THE RIGHT TRAIL FOR TURNER

The Girls captain Hayley Turner recorded a 36.5/1 double at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup following the success of 4/1 favourite Sapa Inca, trained by Mark Johnston, in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic.

The three-year-old daughter of Galileo recorded a three-quarter length success in the 12-furlong contest.

Turner was successful earlier today aboard 13/2 shot in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers

Turner, who is on 30 points in the race for the Silver Saddle, five points behind front-runner Mark Zahra, said: “This is great, isn’t it? Sapa Inca did it really well. They went very hard and the gaps just opened for me.

“I managed to get her in touch without having to ask her to do too much and, like a typical Mark Johnston horse, she just grinded it out.”

Turner’s father Richard was delighted to see his daughter record another success at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. He said: “It’s fantastic. We love this meeting and it is great to be here to watch Hayley win two races.

“It is an event we always look forward to and it’s lovely to see Hayley be a part of it.”

The Rest of the World team lead the standings with 79 points ahead of Team Europe with 55 points. The Girls have 53 points, whilst Great Britain and Ireland have 13 points.

S30.

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic winner for Johnston

Trainer Mark Johnston found himself on the Ascot winners’ podium after Sapa Inca’s victory in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, his Galileo filly justifying 4/1 favouritism. She came with a late run under Hayley Turner for The Girls to win by a going-away three-quarters of a length.

“My other two runners here today could never land a blow, they were out of their comfort zone the whole way, but Sapa Inca has done this well,” said Johnston.

“Hayley said that she’d conflicting advice from Franny Norton and Silvestre de Sousa, previous riders of the horse – Franny has said that she could be keen. But there was such pace on today she never got a chance to be keen!”

S31.

Race 5: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic

Placed quotes

ZAHRA HAS HIS EYES ON THE PRIZE

“That’s twice Hayley’s got the better of me in a finish! But the horse has run really well,” said Australian jockey Mark Zahra after finishing second behind the Hayley Turner-ridden Sapa Inca in the 12-furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic.

Zahra was riding 9/2 chance Never Do Nothing, a three-year-old son of Casamento, for Andrew Balding, and finished three-quarters of a length behind Sapa Inca.

Balding said: “He’s been very consistent all year. He’s done nothing wrong and he’s run another good race.”

The 15 points earned by Zahra for his victory means he has taken the lead in the Alastair Haggas Silver Saddle contest. He has 35 points, and has overtaken Filip Minarik, who sits on 32 points, alongside Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu. Turner is fourth with 30 points.

“I’d better pull something out of the bag in the last,” laughed Zahra.

Third, a length and a half behind Never Do Nothing, was 11/1 chance Aspire Tower, trained by Steve Gollings and ridden by Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu.

Ho Chak-Yiu said: “He ran well. He was just a little bit laid-back in the first half of the race. We expected him to sit in third or fourth position, but he couldn’t make it.

“I started to get him rolling when I was three wide, but the horse in front blocked our run and I had to go four wide. He is a big, one-paced horse, so going four wide didn’t help him. He stayed on well.”

The Rest of the World team now has 79, points, giving them a substantial lead over second-placed Europe with 55 points. The Girls are chasing them with 53 points, while GBI languish in fourth with 13 points.

S32.

RESULT 6

4:00pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint 6f

1 (12) Victory Day (IRE) 3 9 11 William Haggas Clipper Logistics Jamie Spencer GBI 7/4FAV

2 (2) Pass The Vino (IRE) 3 9 10 Paul D’Arcy Rowley Racing Hayley Turner GIRLS 9/2

3 (10) Woven 3 9 7 David Simcock Never Say Die Partnership Yuga Kawada ROW 25/1

4 (1) Kinks 3 9 9 Mick Channon David Hudd, Chris Wright & Ann Black Adrie de Vries EUR 10/1

5 (11) Jack’s Point 3 9 9 William Muir Mr C. L. A. Edginton Gerald Mosse EUR 11/1

6 (8) Barbill (IRE) 3 9 13 Mick Channon Mrs Susan Bunney Mark Zahra ROW 10/1

7 (5) Magical Wish (IRE) 3 9 12 Richard Hannon Middleham Park Racing XXXV Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW 12/1

8 (3) Hero Hero (IRE) 3 9 9 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Danny Tudhope GBI 4/1

9 (4) Junius Brutus (FR) 3 9 13 Ralph Beckett King Power Racing Co Ltd Jamie Kah GIRLS 20/1

10 (7) The Cruising Lord 3 10 0 Michael Attwater Mrs M. S. Teversham Filip Minarik EUR 25/1

Time: 1m 14.44s

Distances: 1, 1, nk, hd, ½, 2, 1¾, nk, 2¼

Tote win: £2.40 PL: £1.30 £1.50 £7.70 Ex: £10.90 CSF: £9.71 Tricast: £147.67 Trifecta: £296.10

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP – final standings

86 ROW – the previous ROW success was in 2016 and before that in 2012

63 EUR

63 GIRLS

28 GBI

ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE – final standings

40 Hayley Turner GIRLS – the first time a jockey has won this award in successive years

35 Mark Zahra ROW

32 Filip Minarik EUR

32 Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

20 Gerald Mosse EUR

20 Jamie Spencer GBI

19 Yuga Kawada ROW

15 Jamie Kah GIRLS

11 Adrie de Vries EUR

8 Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

8 Tadhg O’Shea GBI

0 Danny Tudhope GBI

Race Six – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint – Winning Quotes

VINTAGE SPENCER AS DAY TAKES VICTORY

Jamie Spencer has long been a master on hold-up horses and he produced a peach of a ride as the William Haggas-trained Victory Day (7/4f) came from last to first to win the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint.

Spencer, riding for the Great Britain & Ireland team produced the three-year-old son of Bated Breath to perfection in the six-furlong contest as they took the lead in the closing stages to record a length win.

“That was a good performance from Victory Day. He is a very good horse

“Victory Day should have won at York last time, but he is a typical William Haggas improver.

“He looks to be a Group horse in a handicap and he did that very well.

“I rode him like the best horse today. We didn’t go that fast and they drifted towards the middle of the rail and given my draw in stall 12, I was able to go down the fence and run on strongly.

“It is nice to get a winner at the Shergar Cup after a tough day for the Great Britain & Ireland team.”

After the final race at today’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, the Rest of the World were crowned the winning team with 86 points. Team Europe and The Girls were joint-second with 63 points and Great Britain & Ireland finished with 28 points.

For the second year in succession, The Girls captain Hayley Turner won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle with 40 points.

S34.

Rest of the World team wins

the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup 2019

After an exciting six-race card, the Rest of the World team emerged as the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup’s triumphant winning team with 86 points, ahead of the joint runners-up Europe and The Girls on 63.

The performance by the ROW was all the more meritorious as all three team members were making their Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debuts.

The ROW team was last successful in 2016 and has now won three times since 2012. Leading Japanese jockey Yuga Kawada was this year’s ROW team’s winning captain,

“I didn’t have a great day myself, but my other members were very successful today and rode very well winning a race each,” said Kawada. “I came here last year during a trip to England and it has been great to catch up with people I met last year. It has been good to meet new people – it has been a fun day.

“It has been a great atmosphere, a great result and I am thrilled to have been the captain. I hope I can come back next year!”

Kawada’s team members Vincent C.Y. Ho and Mark Zahra, won a race apiece. Zahra was also awarded Dubai Duty Free Ride of the Day for his ride on Indianapolis in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, and Ho won the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile on Power Of Darkness.

Zahra finished second in the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award on 35 points behind the winner Hayley Turner on 40.

S35.

Race 6: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint

Alastair Haggas Silver Saddle winner’s quotes

LUCKY 13TH FOR HAYLEY TURNER

Hayley Turner’s second place in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint aboard the Paul D’Arcy-trained Pass The Vino gave her 10 points – which was enough to ensure that she won the Alistair Haggas Silver Saddle for the jockey who amasses the most points during the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Turner became the first jockey to win the Silver Saddle in consecutive years, having also won it in 2018.

Her total of 40 points left her five points clear of Mark Zahra (35), with Filip Minarik and Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu joint-third on 32 points. Gerald Mosse and Jamie Spencer shared fifth place with 20 points apiece.

Turner said: “Alistair Haggas was the one who created this whole event and he got me involved, which has been a big boost to my career. Sadly he is no longer with us but it is lovely to win his Silver Saddle trophy for the second time.

“Pass The Vino is a lovely horse, very game, and they’ll have a lot of fun with him this year.

“I can’t believe I won the Silver Saddle again. It’s a massive thrill – this event means so much to me. I really enjoy it and it’s great because all my family are here as well.

“Even though the other girls [Jamie Kah and Nanako Fujita] didn’t ride a winner, they will have gained lots of experience from riding here and they’ve both enjoyed it. And it’s brilliant that our team finished joint-second as well. I’m definitely going to celebrate this evening. I’d like to think that’s bagged me a spot here for next year!”

Hayley’s parents, sister and grandmother were all present to watch her receive her trophy.

S36.

ZAHRA AWARDED THE DUBAI DUTY FREE RIDE OF THE DAY

Mark Zahra was awarded the Dubai Duty Free Ride of the Day for his winning ride on Indianapolis in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, the third race in the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Zahra commented: “It is a real thrill to get the award of the Dubai Duty Free Ride of the Day. To be honest, I had never ridden at the track and you can only walk up the straight and back. I thought that for the first couple of races I could sit at the back a little and let it all unfold on horses I don’t know much about. On Indianapolis I got there in the nick of time and it all went good.

Zahra was also second in the competition for the Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” for the jockey with the most individual points, to last year’s champion, Hayley Turner.

Zahra said: “I think that Hayley Turner gets the pick of all the rides before anyone else does! Good on her and it was a thrill to come second to her.

“I would love to come back, I have had a really good day.”

S37.

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:05pm – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash – Permission was given for FINAL VENTURE to go early to post and be mounted on track, FOOLAAD was also given permission to go early to post and for STONE OF DESTINY to wear a hood in the parade ring only. RECON MISSION (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Tadhg O’Shea, the rider of RECON MISSION (IRE), drawn 4, had appeared not to keep straight from the stalls. After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, the rider was suspended for 1 day. An enquiry was held to consider interference approximately one and a half furlongs out when DANZENO, placed third, ridden by Gerald Mosse interfered with FOOLAAD, placed eighth, ridden by Nanako Fujita. Mosse was cautioned for careless riding as he allowed his horse to drift left without sufficient correction, causing the weakening FOOLAAD to be briefly checked. Approaching the one furlong marker, Jamie Kah, the rider of FINAL VENTURE, placed second, struck Gerarld Mosse, the rider of DANZENO, once across the arm with her whip, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found to be accidental and had not improved the placing of FINAL VENTURE. Jamie Kah, the rider of FINAL VENTURE, was suspended for 2 days for using her whip above the permitted level from approximately one and a quarter furlongs out. Following the race, Yuga Kawada reported that CASPIAN PRINCE (IRE), placed seventh, had anticipated the start and missed the break.

Race 2 – 1:40pm – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers – Permission was given for for LORELINA to wear a hood in the parade ring. Following the race, Jamie Spencer reported that ALFREDO (IRE), placed tenth, moved poorly throughout; Seamus Durack reported that the gelding found the ground too quick and would appreciate a return to an easier surface; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities. The performance of BILLY RAY which started favourite and finished ninth, was considered. Mick Channon’s explanation that the colt found the ground too quick was noted. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 3 – 2:15pm – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge – BIG KITTEN (USA) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Following the race, the representative of Ian Williams, reported that RESHOUN (FR), placed eighth, found the ground too quick here at Ascot and would prefer an easier surface. The Veterinary Officer reported that BADENSCOTH, placed tenth, lost his right hind shoe. Mark Zahra, the rider of INDIANAPOLIS (IRE) was suspended for 2 days for using his whip in the incorrect place, inside the final furlong.

Race 4 – 2:50pm – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile – Permission was given for BREDEN (IRE) and ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE) to wear hoods in the parade ring only. NICKLAUS wore earplugs which were removed at the start. An enquiry was held to consider why Linda Jewell, was running BREDEN (IRE) here at Ascot on going described as Good (Good to Firm in places) having declared the gelding a non-runner at Goodwood on 30 July 2019 on ground with the same official description. The trainer stated that at Goodwood there was a large amount of rainfall and the turf became loose on top which the gelding would not appreciate. In their opinion, the ground here at Ascot was not loose and therefore more suitable. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that ANOTHER BATT (IRE), placed ninth, was struck into on its right fore. Just inside the two furlong marker, ZWAYYAN, placed third, ridden by Yuga Kawada, shifted left at the same time as ZHUI FENG (IRE), placed second lugged right, which resulted in ANOTHER BATT (IRE), placed ninth, to become unbalanced when briefly tightened for room, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and that it had not improved the placing of ZWAYYAN.

Race 5 – 3:25pm – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic – SAPA INCA (IRE) wore ear plugs which were removed at the start. Following the race, Gerald Mosse reported that AMBER SPARK (IRE), placed tenth, had no more to give. Approaching the half furlong marker, NEVER DO NOTHING (IRE), placed second, lugged quickly right handed, hampering ASIAN ANGEL (IRE), placed sixth, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and that it had not improved the placing of NEVER DO NOTHING (IRE).

Race 6 – 4:00pm – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint – VICTORY DAY (IRE) wore ear plugs which were removed at the start. Ralph Beckett had obtained prior permission from the BHA to run JUNIUS BRUTUS (FR) partially shod, Richard Hannon had also obtained prior permission from the BHA to run MAGICAL WISH (IRE) partially shod. Upon leaving the stalls, Woven, placed third, jumped awkwardly and shifted right handed, bumping BARBILL (IRE), placed sixth, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved and that it had not improved the placing of WOVEN. Inside the final furlong marker, Gerald Mosse, the rider of JACK’S POINT, placed fifth, struck WOVEN, placed third, ridden by Yuga Kawada, across the nose, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that the strike was purely accidental and no action was taken. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that KINKS, placed fourth, lost his left fore shoe.

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP 2019

ASCOT, SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Cancellation notice – Shergar Cup post-racing concert

Unfortunately, having made every attempt to find an alternative safe location, due to the high winds, safety implications and damage to the main stage, we have had to cancel today’s concert featuring Jessie J, Tinie Tempah & DJ Charlsey and Go West.

Terms and conditions of entry state that refunds only apply if the race programme is affected.

However, as this event is promoted as a racing and concert package, and the programme has been reduced, a decision has been taken to provide a refund to the value of 50% of the cost of your entry ticket/badge, depending on enclosure, to all enclosure customers.

The refund will be 50% of the cost of entry and not additional elements of any packages including, for example, betting vouchers.

Customers in fine dining will receive a credit to the value of 50% of the ticket entry part of their purchase, as racing will have been completed and all catering served.

On the day purchasers should send their ticket / badges with details to:

Sales Manager

Ascot Racecourse

Ascot

Berkshire

SL5 7JX

Customers who pre-booked do not need to contact the racecourse, refunds will be made within 30 days.