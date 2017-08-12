All the news from the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup – victory goes to Great Britain & Ireland Team Posted by racenews on Saturday, August 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

ASCOT, SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

PAYNE OUT AND DOYLE IN

Michelle Payne has sadly had to withdraw from today’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot due to illness and will be replaced by Hollie Doyle.

Michelle Payne said: “It is with great disappointment that because of a virus I have contracted since arriving in England, I find I am unable to ride in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup competition today.

“I saw the doctor yesterday and we had both hoped the medication prescribed would kick in, but unfortunately that has not been the case and I am not well enough to compete today.

“I had been looking forward to being part of this special event for a long time. Joining The Girls team had been had been a major goal of mine over the last 12 months, since missing the opportunity in 2016 due to injuries sustained in a fall last year.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support and encouragement and would love to return another time.”

Nick Smith, Director of Racing & Communications at Ascot, added: “It’s such a shame for Michelle that she’s unable to ride today. She’s been looking forward to it all year.

“We hope she will be able to participate in the event another time and in the meantime hope that the British audience get to see her next week at Newbury, where she’s due to ride Summer Mile second Kaspersky.

“We are very grateful to Hollie for stepping in.”





GOING NEWS & NON-RUNNERS

The latest going for the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot today, Saturday, August 12, is now:

Good to Soft, Soft in places

(from Soft, Good to Soft in places yesterday)

There was 0.5 millimetres of rain overnight up to 6.30am this morning. The forecast is for mainly dry conditions today, with sunny spells through racing.

Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, Chris Stickels, said this morning: “It is drying all the time now. We had 28 millimetres of rain on Wednesday but only had half a millimetre of rain since then, which fell a couple of hours ago.

“There is a bit of a breeze and the going description is now Good to Soft, Soft in places. We may well get to Good to Soft on the Straight Course by the time racing starts if this breeze carries on and there will be some Soft places on the Round Course.

Regarding the draw, Stickels continued: “There are 10 in each race and on the Straight Course, the stalls are on the Stands’ Side. I imagine the jockeys will stay Stands’ Side. So the draw will play very little difference in today’s races.”

GoingStick readings at 8.15am today:

Straight Course 6.9; Round Course 6.4

Stalls

Straight Course: Stands’ Side

Round Course: Inside

The running rail on the Round Course is positioned approximately four yards out from its innermost position from the 1m 4f start, increasing to nine yards out at the bend entering the Home Straight. The rail then finishes in a cutaway in the Home Straight.

Consequent approximate changes to race distances are:

Race 2 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers – an increase of 19 yards

Race 3 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge & Race 5 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic: 1m 4f – an increase of 16 yards

Race 4 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile – Old Mile – an increase of 11 yards

NON-RUNNERS

2.50pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile

3 MANSON (Going)

Replaced by first reserve 11R MEDBURN DREAM for The Girls team, who will be ridden by Emma-Jayne Wilson.





HOLLIE DOYLE ONCE HARBOURED AMBITIONS TO BE A JUMP JOCKEY: NOW RIDES IN THE DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

The news that Michelle Payne is unable to ride for The Girls’ team has given 3lb apprentice Hollie Doyle, who wanted to be a jump jockey when growing up, a fantastic opportunity to take part in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and ride against some of the greatest jockeys in the world.

Doyle, 21, is from Hereford and is a daughter of two jockeys – her father Mark rode under both codes Rules, while her mother Caroline rode Arabian horses bred by Hollie’s grand-mother.

Doyle learnt to ride at a young age, in her own words she believes that she “sat on a horse before I could even walk!”

Growing up she frequented point-to-point meetings with her parents and their runners, and it meant that Doyle, immersed in the world of racing from the start, always wanted to be a jockey – and initially had her heart set on the jumping code. She says that her hero was leading Irish female jockey Nina Carberry.

Doyle became a member of the Pony Club, and her ambitions to become a jockey began to find an avenue through the popular pony racing series.

“My pony racing days came to an end when I turned 16 and I began a full time job working for David Evans in Wales. I then went to the BritishRacingSchool to do my amateur jockey course. I rode three winners as an amateur,” she writes on her blog on silkseries.com. Her first winner came on board The Mongoose for Evans at Salisbury on May 5, 2013 when she was 17.

Doyle had to reassess her initial plans to become a NH jockey – as she says “never quite grew big enough!”

“Shortly after turning amateur I took the first step to becoming an apprentice by completing the apprentice jockey license course at the BritishRacingSchool,” she writes.

She is currently apprenticed to Marlborough-based trainer Richard Hannon. She rode 33 winners in 2016, and is enjoying her best year to date with 35 winners, despite breaking her collarbone in a fall at Goodwood on June 26 from Pearl Spectre. She was then leading the apprentice jockeys’ championship (started May 6, 2017) with 13 winners. The broken collarbone followed an early setback in 2017 ­- she missed a young jockeys’ competition in Italy in March after being knocked out in a fall while riding work at home.

Doyle rode out after her collarbone injury for the first time on July 17, and quickly resumed race riding. She has since ridden one winner – quickly putting her earlier Goodwood misfortune behind her winning the EBF Breeders’ Series Handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Billesdon Bess for her boss Richard Hannon.

Her biggest victories to date are winning the 2016 renewal of the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket aboard Scarlet Dragon for the Henry Ponsonby Racing. She also finished third on the Eve Johnson-Houghton-trained horse in the Glorious Stakes (G3) at Goodwood this year.

Doyle can do 7st 9lb and she has ridden a total of 74 winners (including her three amateur victories). She claims 3lb.





DOYLE THRILLED TO RIDE IN HER FIRST SHERGAR CUP

Hollie Doyle admitted that she is “still in shock” after receiving a last-minute call-up to make her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.

The 20-year-old apprentice said: “Yesterday morning my agent rang me to say that Michelle Payne was sick and that he had been asked if I was available to be on stand-by for the day. Obviously I was! That was the first I heard of it, but I thought Michelle would be ok. I thought that it would be a great opportunity if it happened but I was sure she would be fine.

“I was riding out this morning when my agent called to say I was in. I got off the horse, got changed, got in the car and came here! The other jockeys have been preparing for this for a long time, whereas I’ve been thrown straight into it. I think I’m still in shock!

“It’s disappointing that Michelle can’t be here, but I’m so excited. It’s a fantastic chance for me. I love this meeting, it has such a great atmosphere and it’s fab to be part of it. It could be the push I need career-wise after being off with injury for a while [she broke her collarbone at Goodwood in June], but it has been a great season for me so far.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. Hayley [Turner] and Emma-Jayne [Wilson] are two of the top women riders in the world and it’s great to be here with them.”

Asked about her book of rides, Doyle said: “I like Mr Cowell’s horse in the first [Sir Robert Cheval]. He won well at Newbury and I think there will be a good pace for him to aim at today.”

Hollie, who originally wanted to be a jump jockey, then has four rides at Lingfield this evening. She is enjoying her best season to date with 35 winners.

Hayley Turner said: “I’ve watched Hollie improve so much this season and she really deserved a chance like this.”





WILSON LOOKING FORWARD TO CAPTAINING THE GIRLS

Canada’s Emma-Jayne Wilson is competing in her sixth Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, having captained The Girls to an historic success in the 2015 competition.

Speaking before racing today, Wilson said: “It is an absolute privilege to captain The Girls Team. They always put on such a great show here at Ascot and I have a great team behind me – hopefully, we can repeat our previous success here.

“Every jockey that competes wants to win. The energy is really starting to build. Hayley and I walked the course – we are starting to get a little excited and the storm is building up.

“My flight back to Canada is straight after racing and I have 10 rides tomorrow at Woodbine. Hopefully, I will be getting funny looks again at the ticket counter when I turn up smelling of champagne!”

Talking about her rides today, Wilson continued: “I do like Topics in the Dash (1.05pm). He is coming into the race after having had a couple of runs following a long layoff. He seems to be coming into form.

“I also like Niblawi in the Challenge (2.15pm). Hopefully, I can get some points on the board early on and add to them later on. Hollie and Hayley can hopefully help me out.”

Hayley Turner, one of Wilson’s teammates along with Hollie Doyle, spoke about the ground.

Turner said: “It is soft ground out there. Five of us jockeys walked the course earlier and we all thought it was soft, particularly on the Round Course. As always, the Straight Course is a little bit drier.”

McEVOY READY

Kerrin McEvoy, the Rest of the World team captain, is feeling better this morning following the bout of illness that has ruled his sister-in-law Michelle Payne out of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup day at Ascot.

“I didn’t have a great lead up to today but yesterday and this morning I’m feeling better. It’s a shame Michelle has unfortunately been ill and hasn’t gotten well enough, so it’s disappointing for her, she was really looking forward to competing here today.

“Michelle’s had a bad run with the Shergar Cup so hopefully it’ll be third time lucky next year.”

Speaking about whether he would be keen to return to compete in the Shergar Cup next year, McEvoy said:

“I just take it year by year, you have to be invited and you’ve got to be riding in good races in your own jurisdiction to be invited, so we’ll see how it goes.”

McEvoy has done some research on his five rides today.

“For me it’s been handy to get online and see the replays as well as my knowledge of riding over here. It is handy to get visuals of the horses, see what they can and can’t do, both your own and the opposition’s rides.”





EUROPE TEAM READY FOR ACTION AHEAD OF DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

In a glitzy opening ceremony with cheerleaders and rousing introductions by Matt Chapman, the teams for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup were introduced to the crowds at Ascot.

Team captain of Europe, Dutch jockey Adrie De Vries, is riding in his third Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup day.

“It’s a great day. I have a good group of riders with me today,” he said. “I know Alex Pietsch, I ride with him in Germany and Umberto is a popular international rider, and I’ve got some good rides, that’s the important thing.”

Also representing the Europe team is Italy’s champion jockey Umberto Rispoli, who was one of several riders to walk the course before racing.

“I love Ascot. It’s obviously not my first time here but every time I come here I enjoy it because for me it’s probably the best racecourse in the world,” he said. “It’s amazing just to be here riding, it’s beautiful.

“I’ve got a couple of horses with a chance this afternoon but I’ve watched some videos at home to find out a bit more about the horses I’m riding but even when you’ve got a 50-1 chance you’re wishing to win the race.

“I haven’t had the feeling of winning the Shergar Cup yet but I hope to get that feeling today and I imagine it would be very, very good. Today’s the day.”

Cologne-based jockey Alexander Pietsch has partnered G2 winners in Germany, Italy and Turkey. This is his second appearance at Ascot but his debut in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

“This racetrack always gives me a beautiful feeling,” said Alexander, 45. “My best chance is Byron Flyer in the second race.

GOOD START NEEDED FOR GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND

The Great British and Irish (GBI) team is fit and raring to go ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. Jamie Spencer is captain, with Neil Callan and Fran Berry acting as his wing men. Berry, who has ridden in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup twice previously, won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle in 2010, while Spencer has ridden in the event four times before. It is a second appearance for Callan.

All three are Irish-born and have registered six Shergar Cup wins between them. They will be hoping for a better result than last year when GBI finished last on 53 points, one point behind the Girls. In 2015, GBI was second on 67, again behind the winning Girls (80) team. GBI has not won since 2006, although between 2007 and 2011, Ireland and Great Britain were counted separate teams, Ireland winning in 2011.

“I am looking forward to today,” said Spencer. “We need to make a good start as we have not been too lucky with the draw in the later races.”

In the opening race, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash over five furlongs, Berry rides top-weight Mirza, second in a Sandown Group 3 last time, while Callan has drawn Pipers Note, a good third here last time in the course and distance handicap. Stake Acclaim, Spencer’s mount in the first, ran down the field in the Stewards’ Cup last week after showing up well for a long way.

In race two, the two-mile Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers, Callan has drawn Swashbuckle, the likely race favourite. The Dashing Blade gelding will enjoy the good to soft ground.

In race three, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge over one mile and four furlongs, Spencer rides second favourite Gawdawpalin (9-2), a course and distance winner two weeks ago.

WILSON HAS HER GAME FACE READY FOR THE CUP

The incomparable compere Matt Chapman of ITV Racing, roused the crowds on the steppings as he introduced the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup participants to the assembled onlookers.

The Girls team was lead out by team captain Emma-Jayne Wilson, who danced out of the weighing room, smiling and waving at everyone as she sashayed and along the avenue of cheerleaders, she was followed by Hollie Doyle and Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup regular Hayley Turner.

Wilson reflected after the opening ceremony: “Without a doubt I want to captain a winning team as I did in 2015.

“Ascot has it set up so well, it is quite an even playing field, everyone has fair chances. Obviously,it is horse racing and it depends on the day.

I am looking forward to a really exciting time and hopefully we will be in the mix after the first couple of races.

“We can then claw our way to the top – or may be we will just win by a mile, we will see.

“I think my ride in the first, Tropics, is coming in to some form. Then Niblawi [No 6, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge] has a good chance

“This is good fun – everyone at home say that as I walk out along the railings that I don’t smile enough. I have my game face on, I am focused.

“This is a different kind of set-up and it invites a little bit of flair and a little more fun.

“This to me is a different day, I have flown overseas, it is different scenery and a total change, so why not enjoy it a little more.”





TEAM CAPTAIN SPENCER GETS GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND OFF TO A FLYER

Great Britain and Ireland got the start it needed in the opening race on Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup day – team captain Jamie Spencer leading from the front and bringing home Stake Acclaim (4/1) to win the five-furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash.

“We got the good start we needed there – it’s good,” said Spencer. “We planned to go forward with Stake Acclaim, but that didn’t happen. They were going quick and he wasn’t able to muster the early pace so I left him alone, and hoped he’d pick up in the last couple of furlongs, which he did. I was trying to go from A to B at a comfortable speed for him.

“He is basically a six-furlong horse and it was only in the last 100 yards that I thought I was going to win. I rode to be placed when he wasn’t travelling, and then 100 yards down I was pretty sure I was going to get her [Hollie Doyle].

“It always helps [getting an early winner] and in competition you would rather be leading than chasing.”

The victory was a notable success for the jockey, giving him a 2,000th British winner. Spencer downplayed the achievement saying: “I suppose it’s just a number really.”

Fellow GBI jockey Neil Callan enjoyed a strong ride on Pipers Rock, and brought home another five points for GBI in fourth.

“He’s run well, I think he’s a better horse on quicker ground, he got a bit tired the last half furlong, but he’s run creditably enough – and we’ve got some points on the board!” said Callan.

Third GBI rider Fran Berry was out of the points on Mirza, who finished ninth.

It was a fourth Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup win for Spencer.

GBI has gone into an early lead with 20 points on the board after race one.





IVORY STAKES THE FIRST CLAIM

The 4/1 joint-favourite Stake Acclaim won the first race of the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup by a neck, overhauling front-running Sir Robert Cheval in the shadow of the winning post.

Ridden by Great Britain & Ireland team captain Jamie Spencer, five-year-old Stake Acclaim was trained by Dean Ivory.

“We’ve got a bit of luck on our side at the moment, which is fantastic,” said Ivory. “I must admit, halfway through the race I didn’t think we had any chance! We went from one end to the middle to the far side – anyway, he’s done it.

“The horse wasn’t travelling as well as thought he would – it might be that a bit of freshness had come out of him since he ran last Saturday [in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood]. I thought we had the best draw and everything – the whole thing surprised to me. I’d love to see the race again – everyone switched around.

“But Jamie was very confident earlier on and he said how well the horse looked. He ran a really good race last time out, and Robert Winston was good – he just looked after him when he knew he was beaten and didn’t take the edge off him.

“We might have this fella here in the Ayr Gold Cup, but we’ve run him again quite quick and I don’t want to ground him, so we’ll sit tight and see where we go.

”I think this meeting is wonderful. It has great prize money, we are very well looked after – long may it continue. It’s lovely to win here.”

DOYLE DENIED BY A NECK

Hollie Doyle, aboard 10/1 chance Sir Robert Cheval, was denied the laurels by a neck in her first ever ride in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, when Stake Acclaim [4/1 joint favourite} came up and caught the front running Green Desert gelding in the dying strides of the five furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash.

Doyle reflected: “He has run a big race. He was unlucky that he just got done on the line. I knew they would be coming for me. He jumped well, but got a little bit squeezed for room so I just sat still on him and he has travelled well.

“It is a great start to our Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

“Emma-Jayne spoke to me during the opening ceremony. She was just trying to get me pumped!

“She emphasised how important it is to ride to the lane as every point matters and there is prize money all the way down last.”

Emma-Jayne Wilson, added: “Hollie is in there and everything counts.”

Kerrin McEvoy, team captain of the Rest Of the World, who rode third placed Lexington Abbey, said: “He ran well, he was a very genuine and honest horse, it’s nice to get some points on the board.”





POINTS ON THE TABLE FOR EUROPE IN DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP DASH

The Europe team earned their first points in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup courtesy of fifth-placed Alexander Pietsch on the William Muir-trained Willytheconqueror in the 5f Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash.

“For one of the outsiders, to be placed fifth is very good,” said Pietsch after the C2 handicap. “He gave me a good ride.”

Having made the running for much of the sprint race, Italian champion jockey Umberto Rispoli was all smiles after finishing seventh on the Robert Cowell-trained Green Door.

“The track is perfect, good to soft,” said Rispoli, who had previously had a total of 24 rides in Britain. “Unfortunately I was trying to go a little bit slower than that, but the horse beside me with the visor on was rolling a little bit fast and my horse faded out a little bit at the end.”

Europe’s final team representative Adrie De Vries (Doc Sportello) was slowly away but finished sixth.





1.05pm £45,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash 5f

For 3yo+, rated 86-105 (also open to such horses rated 85 and below). Lowest weight: 4-y-o and up 8st 9lb; 3-y-o 8st 6lb. Highest weight: 4-y-o and up 10st; 3-y-o 9st 11lb. Penalties, after August 5, 2017, for each race won 3lb.

1) STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 5-9-06 9st 6lb Dean Ivory [12] Jamie Spencer GBI 4/1 Jt Fav 15 POINTS

2) SIR ROBERT CHEVAL 6-9-09 9st 6lb Robert Cowell [6] Hollie Doyle (3) GIRLS 10/1 10 POINTS

3) LEXINGTON ABBEY 6-9-06 9st 6lb Kevin Ryan [2] Kerrin McEvoy ROW 4/1 7 POINTS

4) PIPERS NOTE 7-9-10 9st 10lb Ruth Carr [3] Neil Callan GBI 11/2 5 POINTS

5) WILLYTHECONQUEROR (IRE) 4-9-10 9st 10lb William Muir [5] Alexander Pietsch EUR 3 POINTS

6) DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 5-9-09 9st 9lb Tony Carroll [1] Adrie De Vries EUR

7) GREEN DOOR (IRE) 6-9-07 9st 7lb Robert Cowell [4] Umberto Rispoli EUR

8) TROPICS (USA) 9-9-09 9st 9lb Dean Ivory [10] Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS

9) MIRZA 10-10-00 10st 0lb Rae Guest [7] Fran Berry GBI

10) BLAINE 7-9-06 9st 6lb Brian Barr [8] Keita Tosaki ROW

10 ran

Time 1m 01.29s

Distances: nk, 1, 1½, 1¼, ½, ½, 1¼, nk, hd

Breeder: G Devlin

Breeding: b g Acclamation – Golden Legacy (IRE) (Rossini (USA))

Tote Win: £5.20 Places: £1.90 £3.80 £1.70 Exacta: £50.50

TEAMS POINTS AFTER RACE 1

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 20

THE GIRLS 10

REST OF THE WORLD 7

EUROPE 3

STANDING FOR THE ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE AFTER RACE 1

Jamie Spencer GBI 15

Hollie Doyle GIRLS 10

Kerrin McEvoy ROW 7

Neil Callan GBI 5

Alexander Pietsch EUR 3

Adrie De Vries EUR 0

Anthony Delpech ROW 0

Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 0

Fran Berry GBI 0

Hayley Turner GIRLS 0

Keita Tosaki ROW 0

Umberto Rispoli EUR 0





EUROPE HEAD THE STANDINGS AFTER RACE 2

The Europe team have soared to the top of the leader board in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup after filling the top two placings and fifth in the 2m Stayers race.

Victory came for Dutch jockey Adrie De Vries, who returned to the winner’s enclosure draped in his country’s flag on the Jim Goldie-trained Euchen Glen.

“It was good tactics from the trainer; it was his wish [to settle the horse out the back of the field] and it was the right one,” said De Vries, a veteran of two Shergar Cups at Ascot, but his first winner at the meeting.

“I wasn’t expecting it so early today – I thought my best rides were at the end of the day. This is my second win around Ascot. It’s a brilliant place and today is a nice day. We will make the best of it. We have some nice runs to come.”

German jockey Alexander Pietsch held the inside rail for much of the race, just missing out by a neck on the Ian Williams-trained Byron Flyer.

“For the Europe team, to get the first points was good but to get the winner and second here is beautiful,” said Pietsch.

In fifth, picking up a further three points for the Europe team was Umberto Rispoli on Dr Marwan Koukash’s Angel Gabrial, trained in Malton by Richard Fahey.

“I got a nice race; we wouldn’t have won but should probably have finished third and fourth for sure, but my horse ran an honest race,” said Rispoli.

Europe has 31 points heading into the third race of the afternoon.

GOLDIE’S INSTRUCTIONS WORK TO THE LETTER

The Jim Goldie-trained Euchen Glen stayed on well to take the long-distance Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers from Ian Williams’ Byron Flyer.

Euchen Glen, a 7/1 chance, won by a neck under Dutch jockey Adrie de Vries.

Goldie said: “The tactics worked perfectly – to switch him off in last and put him to sleep. He’s a nice horse.”

Asked if he had ever come across jockey de Vries before, Goldie laughed and replied: “At least the instructions – to drop him in last – were easy for to translate! It’s a tactic that works well here. The one who is galloping at the finish usually wins here. It’s a stiff track, especially all the way up from Swinley Bottom.

“You need a nice horse to get into this meeting. It’s a long way from Scotland, but some of the jockeys have come a lot further and it has certainly justified the trip. It’s a unique day, but Ascot’s hospitality is second to none and whatever happens it is a good day out.”





GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND DROP INTO SECOND AFTER THE DUBAI DUTY FREE STAYERS

The early lead gained by Great Britain and Ireland after race one is lost after race two, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers. The jockeys riding for GBI, Jamie Spencer and Neil Callan (Fran Berry sitting this race out), both coming away with blanks, leaving GBI on its first race score of 20 points.

Team captain Spencer went to the front on Berrahri and set a slow pace, slowing up things up particularly after Swinley Bottom, the two-mile trip being the furthest his mount has ever been asked to race over.

Unfortunately, it was not a successful experiment, the horse weakening in the straight, eventually finishing last. Spencer reported after that the horse did not stay.

Neil Callan sat his mount Swashbuckle (4/1 fav) in behind Berrahri for much of the race, but found that the race was run at too slow a pace to suit the Andrew Balding-trained runner. He beat only Berrahri home.

“It wasn’t a stiff enough test for him,” said Callan. “He didn’t muster good speed to the winning post [first time], so Jamie shouted that he wanted to go on and I didn’t have the speed to go head to head.

“But in all I don’t think that the race was run to suit, considering that at Swinley Bottom they slowed it down a little. Then I was reluctant to set him alight as he was relaxed under me.”

GBI is second behind Europe after the first two races. Spencer is joint leader with Andrie de Vries, the winning jockey of race two, for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, on 15 points.

FLEETING GIVES THE GIRLS FIVE MORE

Girls team captain Emma-Jayne Wilson put five more points on the board with her fourth on 6/1 chance Fleeteing Visit, (taking her team to 15 points, putting them in third one point ahead of the Rest Of The World {14} five points behind Great Britain and Ireland on 20 and leaders Europe, 31.

Wilson commented on her team and her mount: “I didn’t get the pace I wanted early on, but that was probably to be expected.

“It wasn’t the ground he wanted. He probably wants it a bit faster.

“It is more points though and that is what counts.”

Keita Toasaki, riding third placed 9/2 shot Graceland for the Rest Of The World, said: “I am not happy as I didn’t win, but I am satisfied with the ride.

“I am happy I scored some more points for the team though.”





1.40pm £45,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers 2m

For 4yo+, rated 81-100 (also open to such horses rated 80 and below). Lowest weight 8st 9lb; highest weight 10st. Penalties, after August 5, 2017, for each race won 3lb.

1) EUCHEN GLEN 4-9-06 Jim Goldie [12] Adrie De Vries EUR 7/1 15 POINTS

2) BYRON FLYER 6-9-09 Ian Williams [3] Alexander Pietsch EUR 7/1 10 POINTS

3) GRACELAND (FR) 5-9-08 Michael Bell [4] Keita Tosaki ROW 9/2 7 POINTS

4) FLEETING VISIT 4-9-01 Eve Johnson Houghton [8] Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 6/1 5 POINTS

5) ANGEL GABRIAL (IRE) 8-9-02 Richard Fahey [10] Umberto Rispoli EUR 3 POINTS

6) GAVLAR 6-9-07 William Knight [7] Kerrin McEvoy ROW

7) WOLFCATCHER (IRE) 5-9-03 Ian Williams [5] Hayley Turner GIRLS

8) COSMELLI (ITY) 4-10-00 Gay Kelleway [11] Anthony Delpech ROW

9) SWASHBUCKLE 4-9-08 Andrew Balding [9] Neil Callan GBI

10) BERRAHRI (IRE) 6-9-02 John Best [6] Jamie Spencer GBI

10 ran

Time 3m 37.00s

Distances: nk, ¾, nk, nk, 3½

Breeder: W M Johnstone

Breeding: b g Authorized (IRE) – Jabbara (IRE) (Kingmambo (USA))

Tote Win: £8.40 Places:£2.60, £2.60, £1.60 Exacta:£58.80

TEAMS POINTS AFTER RACE 2

EUROPE 31

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 20

THE GIRLS 15

REST OF THE WORLD 14

STANDING FOR THE ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE AFTER RACE 2

Jamie Spencer GBI 15

Adrie De Vries EUR 15

Alexander Pietsch EUR 13

Hollie Doyle GIRLS 10

Kerrin McEvoy ROW 7

Keita Tosaki ROW 7

Neil Callan GBI 5

Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 5

Umberto Rispoli EUR 3

Anthony Delpech ROW 0

Fran Berry GBI 0

Hayley Turner GIRLS 0

GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND BACK TO THE TOP OF THE TABLE AFTER THE SHERGAR CUP CHALLENGE

After a short-term reversal, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) took itself back to the top of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup table after achieving the best possible result in the 12-furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge finishing first and second with its two runners. The team is leading on 45 points.

Fran Berry rode the winning horse Great Hall (12/1), who is trained by Mick Quinn. Berry is a previous winner of the Silver Saddle (2010) and this is his third Shergar Cup success.

“I was delighted to get the call up, it’s a privilege to be here, but even better to ride a winner,” said Berry. “It’s a big thrill, and even bigger for Mick Quinn, he’s been good to me since I turned freelance.

“It’s great to give Mick a top winner like this in a valuable handicap. It’s big kick for him as he has a small stable. He had the horse in top shape and was quietly confident; the horse was back down to his best rating and the [soft] ground was a big factor for him.”

Spencer took his lead to 25 points in the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle with a second-placing aboard Gawdawpalin, the 2/1 race favourite beaten a length and a quarter by Great Hall.

“We had two runners and we got first and second so it was great,” smiled captain Spencer. “My lad ran well, he just didn’t pick up like he did last time when he won here, he stayed on to finish second.”

FIRST ASCOT WIN FOR MICK QUINN

Great Hall’s win in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge was a first Ascot triumph for trainer Mick Quinn.

Great Hall, a 12/1 shot, beat Gawdawpalin by a length and a quarter under Fran Berry.

Former footballer Quinn said: “He’s been a little bit unlucky, this lad. Either the ground’s dried out or there hasn’t been enough pace, and the jockeys have come back and said, ‘there’s a nice one in him, there’s a nice one in him.’

“I think it all fell into place today. We talked about tactics before. He wants a decent pace and to come from off the pace. Fran drove him up with a furlong to go and he held on. He had a nice pace, came there to win his race and he liked the ground as well.

“Fran’s had three rides for me – two winners and a second. So it was three Hail Marys and two Our Fathers when the draw came out on Tuesday, and when the weights came out and I saw we were in it, I had a few quid on at 20/1.

“We’re a small yard, 12 horses, and we don’t have many runners here. I think the last was Angus Newz, an old sprinter we used to have.

“A nice prize like this gives you a great boost to keep going.”





EUROPE DROP TO SECOND AFTER DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP CHALLENGE

With team Europe’s Umberto Rispoli sitting out the third race, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Cup, it was up to the duo of Adrie De Vries and Alexander Pietsch to chase more points for the leading squad.

Picking up seven points in third was Dutch jockey and team captain De Vries on the David Simcock-trained Oasis Fantasy.

“He stuck on well for me; he gave me a lovely run,” said the 48-year-old, who won at Royal Ascot in 2012. “They ran slow but I had a good position and he just kept going, but at the one pace I thought.

“It was tight, but the winner passed me and he ran well in behind. I’m happy with that, and the trainer’s happy, too, and that’s more points for the team.”

German jockey Alexander Pietsch and the Venetia Williams-trained Kaatskill Nap just faded to finish ninth of the 10 runners.

After the third race, Europe drop to second on the leader board with 38 points.

FOURTH AND FIFTH FOR WILSON AND TURNER

Another fourth for Emma-Jayne Wilson, on Niblawi along with fifth for Hayley Turner aboard Mukhayyam, added eight valuable points to the Girls haul, bring them up to 23, but still leaving them in third place, nine ahead of Rest Of The World (14), with Europe in second (38 and Great Britain and Ireland leading with 45 points.

“Grr, come on –let’s get on!” was the response of Wilson, The Girls team captain after her ride in the mile and four furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge. She added: “I thought I had second for a moment, but I was incorrect.

“We are still in the mix.”

Fifth home Turner commented:” A few more points – just.

“I love this meeting, it is always a pleasure to do and everyone is in good form.”

BEAUTIFUL ASCOT

Even without a winner under their belts, the Rest of the World team are still in great spirits and happy to be a part of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, following race three.

Anthony Delpech, who rode Petite Jack who was seventh, said: “I’m pleased to be riding on such a beautiful racetrack, I think it’s got to be one of the best racetracks I’ve ever ridden on.

“I just need a bit of luck and then it’ll be even better.”

Keita Toasaki, on board the last Jacob Cats, said: “I am enjoying the day so far even without winners it is good to be part of the Shergar Cup.”





2.15pm £45,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge 1m 4f

For 4yo+, rated 76-95 (also open to such horses rated 96 and 97; such horses rated 75 and below are also eligible). Lowest weight 8st 9lb; highest weight 10st. Penalties, after August 5, 2017, for each race won 3lb.

1) GREAT HALL 7-9-10 Mick Quinn [4] Fran Berry GBI 12/1 15 POINTS

2) GAWDAWPALIN (IRE) 4-9-09 Sylvester Kirk [11] Jamie Spencer GBI 2/1 Fav 10 POINTS

3) OASIS FANTASY (IRE) 6-9-10 David Simcock [9] Adrie De Vries EUR 8/1 7 POINTS

4) NIBLAWI (IRE) 5-9-11 Neil Mulholland [12] Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 7/2 5 POINTS

5) MUKHAYYAM 5-9-12 Tim Easterby [3] Hayley Turner GIRLS 3 POINTS

6) KAPSTADT (FR) 7-9-08 Ian Williams [7] Hollie Doyle (3) GIRLS

7) PETITE JACK 4-9-12 Archie Watson [1] Anthony Delpech ROW

8) MANJAAM (IRE) 4-9-13 Ed Dunlop [5] Kerrin McEvoy ROW

9) KAATSKILL NAP (FR) 4-9-10 Venetia Williams [10] Alexander Pietsch EUR

10) JACOB CATS 8-9-11 William Knight [6] Keita Tosaki ROW

10 ran

Time: 2m 37.18s

Distances: 1¼, hd, hd, hd, 1¾, 2¾, ½, nk, 6

Breeder: Aston House Stud

Breeding: b g Halling (USA) – L’Affaire Monique (Machiavellian (USA))

Tote Win £15.60 Places: £3.70; £1.40; £2.20 Exacta: £46.80

TEAMS POINTS AFTER RACE 3

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 45

EUROPE 38

THE GIRLS 23

REST OF THE WORLD 14

STANDING FOR THE ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE AFTER RACE 3

Jamie Spencer GBI 25

Adrie De Vries EUR 22

Fran Berry GBI 15

Alexander Pietsch EUR 13

Hollie Doyle GIRLS 10

Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 10

Kerrin McEvoy ROW 7

Keita Tosaki ROW 7

Neil Callan GBI 5

Umberto Rispoli EUR 3

Hayley Turner GIRLS 3

Anthony Delpech ROW 0

MAXIMUM POINTS FOR EUROPE WITH WIN IN DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP MILE

Team Europe’s Alexander Pietsch produced the winning ride in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile on the Jamie Osborne-trained Raising Sands. Europe returns to the lead of the team competition with 56 points.

Pietsch and the 10/1 shot cruised into the lead to win by two lengths. The German jockey, who is making his Shergar Cup debut, now heads the points for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle individual title.

“My first winner at Ascot was an easy winner so thank you to my trainer and owner for letting me ride,” said Pietsch, who was draped in the German flag on his return to the winner’s enclosure. “The last furlong, my horse just up and went.”

With team captain Adrie De Vries sitting out the fourth race of the afternoon, it was fifth-placed Umberto Rispoli on the Tim Easterby-trained Breakable who added three points to the team’s total.

“I was travelling very well, even expecting to be on the line with the first two or three; she was perhaps expecting good ground though and it was a little bit sticky for her,” said Rispoli.

OSBORNE RAISES THE BAR

“I’m very European today. I love the Germans!” said trainer Jamie Osborne after Raising Sand gave him a win in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile.

Five-year-old Raising Sand, a 1o/1 chance, took the race by a comfortable two

lengths under German jockey Alexander Piestch. Second was the Jim Goldie-trained Nicholas T.

Osborne continued: “I knew nothing about the jockey before this week, but he’s given him [Raising Sand] a really nice ride. Taking nothing away from him, the way the horse has won, it would have been hard to get him beat today.

“He threatened to be a really nice horse this time last year, and he’s obviously had his issues. We fancied him for the Lincoln, but he pulled up in that and we never really, truly got to the bottom of what was causing the issues. We just gave him time and a break, and he came good.

“His first run back at Newmarket three weeks ago was solid, needing it a little bit, so we were hopeful today, but I didn’t expect to see him win with that amount of ease.

“He’s won two races here – I think there’s something about this place that suits him. There’s a very valuable handicap here on QIPCO Champions Day, which is only seven furlongs – that could be on his agenda. It depends on how much he goes up [in the handicap]. I think on soft ground he could handle a drop back to seven. It said in the paper this morning that he didn’t want soft ground, but in my mind it is all he wants.”

SO CLOSE BUT SO FAR FOR REST OF THE WORLD TEAM

Not disheartened with a run of thirds in the first two races, the Rest of the World team are still giving it all they’ve got and have gained 15 points in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, putting the team into third place with 29 points.

Kerrin McEvoy, Rest of the World team Captain who rode second placed Nicholas T, said: “He ran really well, he’s a very honest horse.

“It was good to see Mr Goldie (the trainer) again too, I haven’t ridden for him for years, he’s a nice chap.”

Anthony Delpech, who rode the fourth horse Brigliadoro, the 9/2 favourite said: “I’m getting closer and closer to a win, I enjoyed the race.

“Maybe the win will come just now.”

LEADER WRITER AND CALLAN SNATCH THIRD ON THE LINE IN THE SHERGAR CUP MILE

Despite having a full complement of three riders in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, the fourth race on the Shergar Cup card, Great Britain and Ireland came away with just one scoring result, courtesy of Leader Writer (20/1) and jockey Neil Callan snatching third by a nose on the line.

“He ran well, I waited to the cut off, he was travelling so well that I thought he’d pick up instantly, but he just hit a bit of a flat spot,” said Callan. “In hindsight I should have come out and got going sooner, but importantly we got some more points on the board.”

Jamie Spencer on Basil Berry (15/2) finished last, while Fran Berry was seventh on Knight Owl (6/1).

Spencer has dropped into second on the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle three points behind Alexander Pietsch who is on 28 points.

It is also nip and tuck between Europe and GBI for the Shergar Cup: Europe sneaking into the lead after race four with 56 points ahead of GBI’s 52 points.

NIL POINT FOR THE GIRLS

No points gained in the fourth by The Girls leaves them trailing the pack by six points (23), the Rest Of The World lye in third (29), second with 52 points are Great Britain and Ireland and the leaders aft ether fourth are Europe with 56 points.

“It is what it is.” said The Girls Team Captain, Emma-Jayne Wilson on the news that they were now fourth in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup following her teams ‘nil point’ after the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile.

Wilson went on to reflect on her ride, Medburn Dream (9th), who was first reserve and got run after the withdrawal of Manson. “I think he wanted to be a little braver. They came to him a little quick and swooped by him and he kind of packed it in.

“I didn’t get a chance to see his replays [of earlier races] but I do think that is what he has a tendency to do.

“I tried to ride him and give him a little bit of confidence. To get him up into my hands.

“He was travelling well enough and handling it well enough until the turn in when they just kind of swarm him on both sides.

“There is more in there than what he showed. But that is what makes horseracing horseracing.

“He is a neat little horse – he would rival some of those back home [Canada}. We break fast at home, and the trainer {Paul Henderson} told me he would be fast away from there and that he always has been.

“He came out of there just like home. He was quick.”

Hayley Turner commented on her ride, sixth home Examiner, saying: “He just didn’t pick up. He has got a lot of weight and the ground is quite sticky and it didn’t really suit him.”

Hollie Doyle, rider of eighth placed Early Morning, said: “I am enjoying it a lot {the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup].

“The ground was just too soft for Early Morning, he travelled lovely, but couldn’t quicken up on it.”





2.50pm £45,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile 1m (Round)

For 4yo+, rated 81-100 (also open to such horses rated 80 and below). Lowest weight 8st 9lb; highest weight 10st. Penalties, after August 5, 2017, for each race won 3lb.

1) RAISING SAND 5-9-03 Jamie Osborne [12] Alexander Pietsch EUR 10/1 15 POINTS

2) NICHOLAS T 5-9-02 Jim Goldie [10] Kerrin McEvoy ROW 6/1 10 POINTS

3) LEADER WRITER (FR) 5-9-03 Henry Spiller [8] Neil Callan GBI 20/1 7 POINTS

4) BRIGLIADORO (IRE) 6-9-04 Philip McBride [4] Anthony Delpech ROW 9/2 Fav 5 POINTS

5) BREAKABLE 6-9-05 (3lb ex) Tim Easterby [1] Umberto Rispoli EUR 3 POINTS

6) EXAMINER (IRE) 6-9-06 Stuart Williams [5] Hayley Turner GIRLS

7) KNIGHT OWL 7-9-03 James Fanshawe [9] Fran Berry GBI

8) EARLY MORNING (IRE) 6-9-08 Harry Dunlop [11] Hollie Doyle (3) GIRLS

9) MEDBURN DREAM 4-9-02 Paul Henderson [6] Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS

10) BASIL BERRY 6-9-03 Chris Dwyer [7] Jamie Spencer GBI

10 ran

Non-Runner: Manson (Going) – replaced by first reserve Medburn Dream

Time: 1m 43.11s

Distances: 2, ½, nose, sh, 1½, 4½, 1¾, 9, 4

Breeder: Meon Valley Stud

Breeding: b g Oasis Dream – Balalaika (Sadler’s Wells (USA))

Tote Win £10.10 Places: £3.10, £2.00, £5.30 Exacta: £67.10

TEAMS POINTS AFTER RACE 4

EUROPE 56

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 52

REST OF THE WORLD 29

THE GIRLS 23

STANDING FOR THE ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE AFTER RACE 4

Alexander Pietsch EUR 28

Jamie Spencer GBI 25

Adrie De Vries EUR 22

Kerrin McEvoy ROW

Fran Berry GBI 15

Neil Callan GBI 12

Hollie Doyle GIRLS 10

Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 10

Keita Tosaki ROW 7

Umberto Rispoli EUR 6

Anthony Delpech ROW

Hayley Turner GIRLS 3





GLENYS CAUSES NO MENACE

Following two thirds and a second the Rest of the World team were getting closer and closer to the winners circle with Anthony Delpech seemingly knowing it was only a matter of time. Race five gave the team their luck with a one-two in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, leaving the Rest of the World sitting just 10 points behind the leaders Great Britain and Ireland.

Anthony Delpech, who was on board 8/1 winner Glenys The Menace, said: “I said earlier I was getting closer and closer!

“The trainer (John Best) was quite bullish about the horse’s chances, the race worked out lovely.

“I was happy where I was and a couple of strokes and Glenys The Menace picked up nicely.

“I came with a good run and was getting there, getting there all the way to the line.

“I just wanted to have one winner today and I have done it. I am so thankful and it is a privilege to be riding here.

“They say my best ride is in the last race so let’s hope they are right.”

Kerrin McEvoy, who rode second placed 2/1 favourite Contango, said: “He ran a great race, Andrew (Balding) has a good opinion of him and the horse is only lightly raced and he gave a good account of himself there.”

GLENYS IS THE BEST

Glenys The Menace, named after one of her three owners’ mothers, took the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic at odds of 8/1 for trainer John Best and reigning South African champion jockey Anthony Delpech.

The three-year-old American Post filly beat Contango by half a length.

“She’s tough,” said Best. “Last year we thought she was pretty decent and she won us three races, but she was always going to be a better three-year-old; she’s so much bigger now. Earlier on this year we thought she was going to be Listed class or thereabouts, and she’s not far off now.

“She’s been out in the field for two days since she ran at Sandown, but that’s a brave effort, to come from soft ground at Sandown on Thursday [where she finished second, beaten half a length].

“I said to the jockey that we were drawn a little bit wide, she’d be better with the cover that she didn’t get last time – that was no fault of Kieran Fox’s because there were only four runners – get her switched off and that she’d come good at the latter stages of the race. My concern was that the race might come a little bit too soon, but he [Delpech] did everything we asked.

“She’s named after Mark Curtis’s mother.”

RESULT OF THE SHERGAR CUP WILL GO TO WIRE

The result of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will go to the wire with Great Britain and Ireland on 64 points holding a slender lead over Europe (59) and the Rest of the World (54).

With GBI captain Jamie Spencer sitting out race five, the 12-furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, it was up to Fran Berry and Neil Callan to get the scores on the board for the team. The pair missed out on the winning spot, but both collected useful placed points with Berry third on Bear Valley for trainer Mark Johnston and Callan fourth on Rake’s Progress for trainer Heather Main.

“Bear Valley ran a superb race,” said Berry. “Looking at the form beforehand I was not sure how well the rest of them would stay so I wanted to put some stamina in the race. He stuck at it all the way to the line and he was just unlucky to be run out of it, but he’s run a superb race and he’s back to his best form.”

Bear Valley has a liking for finishing third over this course and distance – in June he finished third at Royal Ascot in the King George V Handicap.

Callan has not yet ridden a winner at this year’s meeting, but has been placed on all of his rides bar one, and achieved a fourth placing on Rake’s Progress.

“We don’t seem to be getting to the front, but hopefully we are helping the team get a few points and I see we are back in front. If I can’t win the last, hopefully we can still add to the score,” reported Callan.

Spencer is now third in the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award on 25 points behind Alexander Pietsch (31) and Kerrin McEvoy (27). Pietsch and McEvoy do not ride in the last.

EUROPE SIT SECOND WITH ONE RACE REMAINING IN DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

With just five points separating the GBI and Europe teams at the top of the standings in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, the title will come down to the final race of the afternoon at Ascot.

Earning three points in fifth in race 5, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, was German jockey Alexander Pietsch riding the Tim-Easterby trained Appointed. Pietsch, who rode his first Ascot winner in the previous race, still heads the individual standings for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle trophy, but is without a ride in the final race.

His team-mates Umberto Rispoli (Reachforthestars) and captain Adrie De Vries (Kasperenko) finished out of the points.

“The team is five points behind but I have a good chance in the last,” said De Vries. “This horse was a little bit disappointing – I had high hopes for Kasperenko because I saw his last race [at Doncaster] where he travelled really well, but he was never travelling today. He didn’t like the ground – I’m sure that’s the reason. But we’ll make up for it next time.”

“My ride in the last hasn’t run since last year so it will be very difficult in the final race I think,” said Rispoli, who was champion jockey in Italy in 2010 and currently divides his time between racing in France and Hong Kong.

HAYLEY AND HOLLIE OUT OF THE PLACES

Another blank leaves sees The Girls in last with 23 points after five races in this year’s renewal of furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

The Rest Of The World are third on 54 and can only be caught by The Girls if the come home one two three in the last, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint.

“I can’t even get close.” said Hayley Turner after her mount Hold Sway (8th ) failed to make the places in the mile and four Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic.

“We are in last and I don’t know the horses well enough to know if we have any chances in the next.”

Hollie Doyle, who came home seventh on Mister Blue Sky, said: “He travelled really well but I would say he just failed to get the trip on that ground.

“There were some doubts about him and the ground. He has run his race and just not stayed.”

3.25pm £45,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic 1m 4f

For 3yo, rated 76-95 (also open to such horses rated 96 and 97; such horses rated 75 and below are also eligible). Lowest weight 8st 9lb; highest weight 10st/ Penalties, after August 5, 2017, for each race won 3lb.

1) GLENYS THE MENACE (FR) 3-9-01 John Best [8] Anthony Delpech ROW 8/1 15 POINTS

2) CONTANGO (IRE) 3-9-11 Andrew Balding [10] Kerrin McEvoy ROW 2/1 Fav 10 POINTS

3) BEAR VALLEY (IRE) 3-9-07 Mark Johnston [5] Fran Berry GBI 9/1 7 POINTS

4) RAKE’S PROGRESS 3-9-00 Heather Main [4] Neil Callan GBI 7/1 5 POINTS

5) APPOINTED 3-9-11 Tim Easterby [9] Alexander Pietsch EUR 3 POINTS

6) KASPERENKO 3-10-00 David Lanigan [6] Adrie De Vries EUR

7) MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE) 3-8-09 Sylvester Kirk [3] Hollie Doyle (3) GIRLS

8) HOLD SWAY (IRE) 3-9-06 Charlie Appleby [2] Hayley Turner GIRLS

9) ITALIAN HEIRESS 3-9-00 Clive Cox [1] Keita Tosaki ROW

10) REACHFORTHESTARS (IRE) 3-9-10 David O’Meara [11] Umberto Rispoli EUR

10 ran

Time: 2m 36.76s

Distances: ½, nk, 2¼, 2¼, sh, 2, 2¼, ½, 13

Breeder: Haras D’Etreham & George Lugon

Breeding: b f American Post – Elle s’Voyait DeJa (USA) (Carsonity (USA))

Tote Win: £9.10 Places: £2.70 £1.30 £2.70 Exacta: £29.90

TEAMS POINTS AFTER RACE 5

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 64

EUROPE 59

REST OF THE WORLD 54

THE GIRLS 23

STANDING FOR THE ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE AFTER RACE 5

Alexander Pietsch EUR 31

Kerrin McEvoy ROW 27

Jamie Spencer GBI 25

Fran Berry GBI 22

Adrie De Vries EUR 22

Anthony Delpech ROW 20

Neil Callan GBI 17

Hollie Doyle GIRLS 10

Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 10

Keita Tosaki ROW 7

Umberto Rispoli EUR 6

Hayley Turner GIRLS 3





GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND WIN THE DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP: FRAN BERRY LIFTS THE ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE AWARD

Great Britain and Ireland have been crowned the 2017 winning team of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, Fran Berry’s winning ride in the last race, the six-furlong Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint, aboard Golden Apollo, clinching the award for the home team. GBI won with 86 points ahead of Rest of the World on 67.

Jamie Spencer also gained some valuable points with a third placing on Megan Lily, and was a delighted team captain.

“Winning team, it’s great,” smiled Spencer. “It’s all gone right, the team’s done great. The last race went well and that got us over the line.”

It was a 64/1 double on the card for Berry, after his victory in the Challenge on Great Hall, and the two wins secured him the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle honours with 37 points ahead of Spencer on 32 points. Berry had previously won the award in 2010 and he has now won four Shergar Cup races in total.

“I didn’t realise that we’d won the competition until after I’d crossed the line,” said Berry. “It’s great to get the call up, and to ride a couple of winners, I am very thankful for that. It’s been a lucky competition for me, I’ve been here three times and it has always gone well for me. It’s a big day, you get a kick out of it. You work hard through the week, but it’s all about getting Saturday winners.”

Of the race, Berry said: “It’s great to get a winner on an unexposed horse for Tim Easterby – he was probably the most unexposed horse in the race. He was a little bit messy in the gate and I was a place further back than I wanted to be. The horse has done well as he had to come through a few tight gaps. He loved the ground.

“We didn’t go quick, but we got racing early, and the ground is quite tiring – and once I got through the gap, he really responded. There is a lot more to come from him.

“It is a fantastic win and I think it has been a great competition. It was very tight going into the last race and any one of three teams could have won it. It is a great buzz to cross that line in front, I wasn’t sure that we’d won.

“You have got to keep putting yourself in the shop window. It is all about Saturday winners over here. I have had a very good week and this tops it all.

“Winning the Silver Saddle is a great thing to put on the CV, they might ask me back again now!” said Berry regarding winning the jockeys’ award for the second time, before adding: “This day is important, you get a big family crowd here, racegoers of the future, and if you can get the youngsters interested at a young age, it is only going to have a knock-on effect for racing in the future.

“I am a big believer in getting people through the door, no matter how – at least you then have a chance of getting them coming back or a proportion of them. There is a great atmosphere today, it’s a full house, it’s great to be involved and a great buzz.”





ASCOT PROVES A GOLDEN PLACE FOR EASTERBY

Golden Apollo won the concluding race of the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup,

the Sprint, by a length from Lualiwa. The Pivotal three-year-old was sent off at odds of 4/1.

It was second success of the day for jockey Fran Berry, giving him a 64/1 double, and a first Shergar Cup triumph for trainer Tim Easterby.

Asked whether this race had been the horse’s target, Easterby replied: “The race we had in mind for him was the York race that he won [a valuable handicap on June 17]. After that, we were just taking it as it came.

“One day he will be an Ayr Gold Cup horse. Whether it is this year or not, we’ll see. He’ll be entered in it, but he’s a baby at the moment.

“It was beautiful ground out there – just a bit on the slow side.”

He continued: “This is a nice race to win. I wasn’t here at Royal Ascot when we had a winner [Snoano in the Wolferton Handicap] and I got a bit of stick about that from other trainers who had been whacking away here all week without a winner.

“This is our first Shergar Cup winner – Flying Pursuit was second in this race last year. They are good races for your good handicappers, because a lot of them struggle to win their handicaps, but with 10 runners here they have a good chance. And they are all good jockeys here.”

REST OF THE WORLD FINISH WITH A FLURRY

Following the one-two glory of race five it wasn’t quite to be for 9/2 shot Lualiwa and Anthony Delpech in the final race on Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup day 2017, as they finished second.

Delpech, who came fourth in the individual standings for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle (30 points), said: “It was a good finish from Lualiwa, it was a great ride, and everything went my way.

“I might have moved up just a little soon but I didn’t want to get squeezed out.”

Summing up the day Kerrin McEvoy, the Rest of the World team captain, who took an overall fifth place in the individual standings with 27 points, the Rest of the World team came second (67 points) behind Great Britiain and Ireland (86 points), said: “I didn’t personally get a winner but I was up amongst the placings and I’m happy for our team coming second, we finished with a real flurry.

“It’s been a great day, with a tight contest, unfortunately the Irish Boys beat us.”





EUROPE FINISH THIRD IN DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

Team Europe, represented by Dutch jockey Adrie De Vries, Italy’s Umberto Rispoli and German rider Alexander Pietsch, finished third behind GBI (86 points) and The Rest of the World (67) in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot.

The trio from Europe amassed a total of 64 points across the six-race card, losing their early lead in the team standings to take third ahead of the Girls.

Team captain De Vries, who also rode in the Shergar Cup in 2014 and 2015, says he hopes to make amends next year.

“I’m pleased with my team, but the favourites just didn’t really perform to their expectations today,” said De Vries.

“I thought I had a really good chance with my last ride. He didn’t jump away from the stalls too well and maybe he didn’t really handle the ground either. I never felt like he was going to win.

“But anyway, we had a great day and it was a good result with Alex and me having a winner, so we enjoyed it. Hopefully I’ll be back for next year.”

Pietsch, who was making his Shergar Cup debut, added: “It was perfect really, we didn’t win but to have the winner of a race made it a good day for me and compliments to Ascot. I’d like to be back next year.”

A FANTASTIC PLACE AND A FANTASTIC COMPETITION SAYS WILSON

After The Girls failed to land a blow in the final race and were left trailing in last on 23 points team captain Emma-Jayne Wilson was sanguine “That is horse racing.”

Wilson went on: “Disappointing. That last one didn’t go any way like the way I thought it would. Last time out he blew the break, was a hundred lengths behind them and made up ground with a steady run. I think the team overcorrected, he was so perfect out of the stalls, we were a length clear when we jumped, – that was not the expectation.

“But that is the way it goes with horse racing. Plan A can quickly turn into Plan B or C or D.

“I have really enjoyed my trip. This place is fantastic, the competition is fantastic, it would be boring if the same team always won.

“It would be boring if it wasn’t a difficult competition.

“I hope to come back – I would love to come back!”

The Canadian flies back home this evening and is due to partner 10 horses at Woodbine tomorrow,

The final standings saw Great Britain and Ireland take the spoils with 86 points, second were the Rest Of The World on 67 points, in third place were Europe, 64 points and last were The Girls with 23 points.

The Leading rider also went to Great Britain and Ireland with Fran Berry taking the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle with 37 points.





4.00pm £45,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint 6f

For 3yo, rated 81-100 (also open to such horses rated 80 and below). Lowest weight 8st 9lb; highest weight 10st. Penalties, after August 5, 2017, for each race won 3lb.

1) GOLDEN APOLLO 3-9-11 Tim Easterby [3] Fran Berry GBI 4/1 15 POINTS

2) LUALIWA 3-9-09 Kevin Ryan [11] Anthony Delpech ROW 9/2 10 POINTS

3) MEGAN LILY (IRE) 3-9-04 Richard Fahey [6] Jamie Spencer GBI 14/1 7 POINTS

4) NOBLY BORN 3-9-13 John Gosden [4] Adrie De Vries EUR 5/2 Fav 5 POINTS

5) BELLE MEADE (IRE) 3-9-08 Andrew Balding [10] Keita Tosaki ROW 3 POINTS

6) REPTON (IRE) 3-9-11 Richard Hannon [9] Hollie Doyle (3) GIRLS

7) GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE) 3-9-09 Richard Hughes [5] Neil Callan GBI

8) PRIVATE MATTER 3-9-10 Richard Fahey [8] Hayley Turner GIRLS

9) BOHEMIAN FLAME (IRE) 3-9-08 Andrew Balding [7] Umberto Rispoli EUR

10) SMOKEY LANE (IRE) 3-10-00 Christian Williams [12] Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS

10 ran

Time: 1m 15.99s

Distances: 1, nk, ¾, ¾, hd, 2¼, ½, ½, ¾

Breeder: Cheveley Park Stud Ltd

Breeding: ch g Pivotal – Elan (Dansili)

Tote Win: £4.70 Places: £1.60 £1.90 £3.30 Exacta: £25.50

FINAL TEAM POINTS AFTER RACE 6

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 86

REST OF THE WORLD 67

EUROPE 64

THE GIRLS 23

FINAL STANDINGS FOR THE ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE AFTER RACE 5

FRAN BERRY GBI 37

Jamie Spencer GBI 32

Alexander Pietsch EUR 31

Anthony Delpech ROW 30

Kerrin McEvoy ROW 27

Adrie De Vries EUR 27

Neil Callan GBI 17

Hollie Doyle GIRLS 10

Keita Tosaki ROW 10

Emma-Jayne Wilson GIRLS 10

Umberto Rispoli EUR 6

Hayley Turner GIRLS 3

TODAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1:05pm DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP DASH

The Stewards noted that WILLYTHECONQUEROR (IRE), trained by William Muir, would wear earplugs, which would be removed at the start. GREEN DOOR (IRE), trained by Robert Cowell, failed to enter the parade ring. The Stewards were satisfied that this was because the gelding had to be re-shod.

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Hollie Doyle, the rider of SIR ROBERT CHEVAL, placed second, from one and a half furlongs out. Having heard her evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found her in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that she had used her whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Doyle for 2 days as follows: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August 2017.

1:40pm DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP STAYERS

The Stewards gave permission for GRACELAND (FR), trained by Michael Bell, to wear a hood in the parade ring only.

2:15pm. DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP CHALLENGE

Nothing to report.

2:50pm DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP MILE

The Stewards considered the apparent improvement in form of the winner, RAISING SAND, ridden by Alexander Pietsch, and trained by Jamie Osborne, compared with its previous run at Newmarket on 22 July 2017, where the gelding finished sixth of thirteen, beaten 14 lengths. They noted the trainer could offer no explanation for the gelding’s improved form. They ordered RAISING SAND to be routine tested.

Hollie Doyle, the rider of EARLY MORNING (IRE), placed eighth, reported that the gelding stopped quickly.

3:25pm DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP CLASSIC

The Stewards gave permission for GLENYS THE MENACE (FR), trained by John Best, to wear a hood in the parade ring only.

The Stewards noted that MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE), placed seventh, hung left-handed approximately two furlongs out, despite the rider’s best efforts, causing ITALIAN HEIRESS, placed ninth, to have to take a slight check, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it neither involved a riding offence nor improved MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE)’s placing.

4:00pm DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP SPRINT

The Stewards gave permission for BELLE MEADE (IRE), trained by Andrew Balding, to wear a hood in the parade ring only.

ASCOT DELIGHTED WITH 2017 DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP

A sell-out crowd of 31,696 (29,276 last year) enjoyed another tremendous Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot today.

Nick Smith, Director of Communications and Racing, commented: “What was particularly interesting today was that 84 per cent of this great crowd were through the turnstiles by 1.15pm, showing that they were keen to see the racing.

“With a capacity of about 12,000 for the concert, the evidence today is that the majority of the crowd were here to fully embrace the racing, which is very gratifying. It shows the event and the structure are building well.

“We were very pleased with how the races worked out again – there were maximum fields for all of them.

“The algorithm that we used for the allocation of the jockeys was particularly pleasing, with three out of the four teams in with a chance of winning the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup coming into the last race. There were also seven jockeys capable of taking the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle approaching the final contest.

“All in all, it was a tremendous day. We were sorry that Michelle Payne had to miss out, but it was good to see Hollie Doyle ride well and nearly have a winner.

“Our thanks go to all the visiting jockeys for their help in promoting the event.”