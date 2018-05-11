Newbury Racecourse to support Mental Health Awareness Week at Al Shaqab Lockinge Day with Racing Welfare Posted by racenews on Friday, May 11, 2018 · Leave a Comment





Local Lambourn band ‘Uncovered’ prepare for their set at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday, May 19, wearing green ribbons in support of Mental Health Awareness Week

In support of Mental Health Awareness Week, Newbury Racecourse is working with Racing Welfare in its efforts across the industry to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues, promote the importance of good mental health and encourage open discussions on the subject as well as highlight the services that Racing Welfare can provide to support mental health.

All racecourse staff and stable staff will wear green ribbons on Al Shaqab Lockinge Day, Saturday, May 19, to raise awareness of the campaign in support of tackling the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Local Lambourn band and supporters of Racing Welfare, ‘Uncovered’, will also be performing live after racing and will show their support for Mental Health Awareness Week by adorning the green ribbons for their set which will take place in the Grandstand Enclosure.

Both lead singer Gracie O’Reilly and guitarist and founder, Shaun Johnson, work in the racing industry and earlier this year released a charity single in aid of Racing Welfare.

Shaun Johnson commented: “We are really looking forward to playing at Al Shaqab Lockinge Day, especially as Newbury is our local track. It is so important to raise awareness about mental health issues, not just across the racing industry and we will be playing our part by wearing the green ribbons on Saturday.”

Mental Health Awareness week is a national campaign organised by the World Mental Health Foundation and runs from the 14th to the 20th May. Good mental health is not the absence of a mental health issue but someone’s ability to cope with it. Nearly two thirds of the UK population have struggled with mental health issues at some time and the severity and ability to cope can fluctuate on a daily, weekly, yearly basis or across their life time.

Racing Welfare can provide telephone, online and face to face counselling support that can be accessed via the 24-hour support line 0800 6300443.