Newbury Racecourse offers free entry for all racing staff for evening fixture on Thursday, July 5 in support of Racing Staff Week

In support of Racing Welfare’s Racing Staff Week (sponsored by Betfair), which began on Saturday, June 30, Newbury Racecourse is offering free entry for all racing staff to the evening fixture this Thursday, July 5, 2018, with a valid stable pass or validity slip. The offer is redeemable on the entrance to Newbury Racecourse, with one complimentary admission ticket per valid stable pass.

Additionally, Newbury is running a competition for one lucky yard to name the fifth race on the card along with badges for the evening, the chance to select the Best Turned Out in the race and viewing from the Royal Box.

To enter, racing yards are invited to send in a team image along with a suggested race title using the twitter handle @NewburyRacing and #racingstaffweek. The deadline for entries is 12 noon tomorrow Tuesday, July 3 and the winning yard will be selected by Newbury’s Stable Manager, Pippa Eygelsheim.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to offer free entry to all racing staff for the evening fixture on Thursday, July 5 which is ‘Retro Disco’ night in support of Racing Welfare’s Racing Staff Week.

“Come rain or shine, the 6,000 or so racing staff across the country put in long hours and behind every horse that visits Newbury or any other racecourse, we know there is a big team who work incredibly hard to make it happen and we are happy to support such a worthwhile initiative.”

Racing Staff Week celebrates the dedication and specialist skills of those who work in the racing industry – the stable staff, stud staff, racecourse staff, gallop people, stalls handlers, valets and all the others who play a vital role in the production of British horseracing. It also aims to raise the profile of Racing Welfare, the only charity that supports all of racing’s workforce.