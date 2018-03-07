Newbury Racecourse given top billing through 2017 Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Newbury Racecourse has been billed as one of the top 12 racecourses in Great Britain, assessed independently by VisitEngland and VisitScotland through the annual Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme, scoring over 80% and being awarded a rating of excellence.

In addition to the general assessment, Newbury Racecourse also achieved Excellence Accolades in specific areas of assessment, namely Staff Customer Service and Visitor Information & Signage.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse commented: ”It’s fantastic to be recognised in this year’s Excellence Accolades.

“Customer experience is paramount for us and I am particularly proud of all the team who have been presented with a number of challenges while we go through our redevelopment and it is pleasing to see they have been rewarded with an award in Staff Customer Service for the third year running.

“A positive experience is key to ensuring we grow our audiences and encourage repeat attendance at Newbury. Every aspect of the raceday experience is thought about and we continue to work hard to ensure we provide racegoers with everything they need to know in advance of racing and whilst they’re on-course.”

The Quality Assured Racecourse Assessment objectively assesses the visitor experience of a day at the races, examining all aspects of the raceday, from pre-raceday telephone calls and social media audits to the racecourse itself. It considers the quality and cleanliness of facilities whereby an experienced assessor conducts the assessment during a ‘mystery shop’ visit.

VisitScotland issue Scottish racecourses with a star rating and Marque, whilst VisitEngland provides English and Welsh racecourses with a Quality Marque (licenced by VisitEngland) for racecourses reaching the pass mark of 60%, which equates to ‘good’.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: ”Our racecourses are incredibly popular, both for visitors at home and from abroad.

“The Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme is an excellent way for racegoers to feel confident that a day at the races will be a quality experience that meets, and in many cases exceeds, expectations.

“The RCA Excellence Accolades reflect the high standards of quality found at racecourses across the country, recognising the wonderful ways that racecourses are going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure racegoers enjoy their day out. They provide visitors with amazing experiences and create reasons to travel the length and breadth of the country, increasing the economic benefits of tourism.”

Paul Swain, RCA Brand & Experience Manager, said: ”It is fantastic to see the racecourse experience continue to improve across the board at all racecourses in 2017.

“It is testament to the level of investment that racecourses have made in facilities and staff training that we are seeing the higher levels of quality in terms of customer experience than ever before.

“Through the Raceday Experience Programme, Showcase & Awards, and our dedicated ‘Year of Service’ workstream we have been able to provide racecourses with the tools and examples of best practice to help them match the very finest customer experiences available in the sport and leisure market.

“Racecourses have sustained this drive for improvement and we’re committed to supporting them to continue to raise the bar.”

Notes to Editors

Number of racecourses with a score of 80% or higher by year:

2017 – 34

2016 – 27

2015 – 25

2014 – 24

2013 – 33

2012 – 21