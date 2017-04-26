New route to the Investec Derby introduced at Epsom Downs Posted by racenews on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A fifth way for a horse to gain an entry into Britain’s premier Classic and richest race, the Investec Derby, is announced today by Epsom Downs Racecourse.

The winner of the two-year-old conditions race at Epsom Downs’ final fixture of 2017 will for the first time receive an entry for the following year’s Group One Investec Derby, which is worth £1.5 million.

Staged over a mile and 113 yards on Sunday, October 1, 2017, the £20,000 totepool Conditions Race is now linked with the 12-furlong Investec Derby.

The two-year-old race was won by Christophermarlowe in 2014, who returned to Epsom Downs to win the Investec Derby Trial in April, 2015.

If not already entered as a yearling or a gelding, the winner of the totepool Conditions Race will gain an entry in the Investec Derby. Connections of the winner, if they want to remain in the Investec Derby, would pay the normal fees at the subsequent scratchings’ deadlines the following year.

The other four routes to enter the Investec Derby are at the yearling entry stage, at the second entry stage in the April of the year the Classic is run, by winning the Investec Derby Trial at the Investec Spring Meeting and at the supplementary entry stage on the Monday five days before the Investec Derby.

Andrew Cooper, Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Epsom Downs Racecourse, commented today: “The winner of the totepool Conditions Race at the final of our 11 racedays this season will gain an Investec Derby entry as well as significant experience of the unique course at Epsom Downs.

“This new initiative gives an added dimension to the end of the season at the historic home of Investec Derby.

“Classics are all about keeping the dream alive and connections of the winning horse in the totepool Conditions Race will have plenty of time to contemplate all the possibilities over the winter months.”