New presentation podium and enlarged winner's enclosure at Cheltenham Racecourse

A new presentation podium has been built in the parade ring at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of the new season, which gets underway with The Showcase on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.

The new podium, pictured below, replaces a structure that dated from 2002. Constructed of steel and glass, it reflects the materials used in the Princess Royal Stand. It has also increased considerably in size, enabling a greater number of people to experience the thrill of trophy presentations at Cheltenham.

The winner’s enclosure has also been enlarged to help ease capacity particularly during The Festival.

Explaining the changes, Simon Claisse, Regional Head of Racing, South West & Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, commented: “The new presentation podium and enlarged winner’s enclosure will make for a more comfortable environment for connections after races at Cheltenham, particularly during The Festival in March.

“With a significant number of horses owned by syndicates, the increased space will enable as many people as possible to experience the thrill of winning at the Home of Jump Racing.”