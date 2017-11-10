New look and increased prize money for Betfair Chase Day on November 25 at Haydock Park

There is a new look for the terrific Betfair Chase Day in 2017, which takes place at Haydock Park on Saturday, November 25.
Previously staged over two days, Friday and Saturday, the racing has been concentrated into a one-day fixture which continues to offer half a million pounds in prize money, making it the most valuable day in the Jump season outside of The Festival at Cheltenham and Aintree’s Randox Health Grand National Festival.
Taking centre stage is the £200,000 Betfair Chase. Founded in 2006 and run over an extended three miles and a furlong for the first time (previously three miles), the roll of honour is tremendous with the great Kauto Star having scored four times (2006, 2007, 2009 and 2011).
This year’s renewal, the 13th running, is set to see Cue Card (Colin Tizzard) attempt to equal Kauto Star’s record following victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Cue Card, set to be ridden by Harry Cobden for the first time, is one of 11 entries for the 2017 Betfair Chase, which were revealed on November 7, along with Sizing John(Jessica Harrington IRE), last year’s Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup hero, and Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies), who landed the G2 Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock Park in January and started his season perfectly when winning the G2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on November 4.
Betfair recently extended its sponsorship of the thrilling Chase for another three years, supporting the G1 contest up to and including the 2020 renewal.
The Betfair Chase forms the first leg of The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown, which offers a £1-million bonus to any horse who can win the Betfair Chase, the G1 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day and the G1 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 16.
Kauto Star won all three races in the 2006/07 season, collecting the £1-million bonus offered at the time by Betfair, while Cue Card landed the first two legs in the 2015/16 season but fell at Cheltenham.
Betfair Chase Day also features the £100,000 Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle, staged over just short of two miles and seven furlongs. The prize fund for this popular contest has been boosted by £20,000 and it will be run over traditional hurdles in 2017 – fixed-brush hurdles were used previously.
Another race with a significant prize money increase is the £50,000 Cash Out In-Play With Betfair Graduation Chase, which last year took place over two miles on the Friday for £20,000, but has been very significantly boosted in value, with the distance lengthened to two miles, five and a half furlongs. The 2016 contest was won by the Malcolm Jefferson-trained Cloudy Dream, who went to finish runner-up in G1 contests at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals before rounding off the year with a deserved success in the G2 Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr.
This year also sees a prize money increase to the Listed Read Paul Nicholls Exclusively Betfair Newton Novices’ Hurdle, which also moves to Saturday and is now worth £25,000 (up from £20,000 in 2016), while there are much increased values for both the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle (up to £50,000 from £35,000) and the Best Odds Guaranteed With Betfair Handicap Chase (now £50,000 compared to £30,000 in 2016). The Betfair Price Rush Hurdle will no longer be run.
Kirkland Tellwright, North West Head of Racing for Jockey Club Racecourses and Clerk of the Course at Haydock Park, commented: “We run the Betfair Chase on what we call the Lancashire Course, using the outer bend into the home straight.
“Several trainers said this course would suit a stayer more if horses had a chance to get into a rhythm before they entered the first bend. So to achieve that they now jump the last fence three times and therefore run over a furlong before they enter the first bend after the winning post, which explains the extra distance.
“The number of people who were advocates of fixed-brush hurdles has been in slow decline over the years and it has reached a time where there is no point in using them. People are sanguine about every hurdle race being run over traditional hurdles. The race was of course over traditional hurdles for the first two or three years of its existence.
“There are now three races worth £50,000 – the Cash Out In-Play With Betfair Graduation Chase, which we think we will get more runners over its longer distance, the 0-145 chase, the Best Odds Guaranteed With Betfair Handicap Chase, over the same distance as the Betfair Chase and the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs.
“The total prize money is £500,000, which makes Betfair Chase Day the most valuable day of Jump racing outside the Randox Health Grand National Festival and the Cheltenham Festival.
“I expect the going to ride soft as usual, but it will be fresh ground as Betfair Chase Day is our first Jump fixture of the season.”
Betfair Chase Day – Haydock Park, Saturday, November 25, 2017
 
Time  Race         Distance Prize Money
12.10pm  Read Paul Nicholls Exclusively Betfair Newton Novices’ Hurdle (Listed)   1m 7f 144y  £25,000
12.40pm  Betfair Each Way Edge Handicap Chase      3m 4f 97y  £25,000
1.15pm   Cash Out In-Play With Betfair Graduation Chase     2m 5f 127y  £50,000
1.50pm   Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle       2m 2f 191y  £50,000
2.25pm   Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)      2m 6f 177y  £100,000
3.00pm   Betfair Chase (Grade 1)        3m 1f 125y £200,000
3.35pm   Best Odds Guaranteed With Betfair Handicap Chase     3m 1f 125y  £50,000
Total Prize Money on Betfair Chase Day – £500,000
 
The Betfair Chase (Grade 1)
£200,000 Total Prize Fund. 3m 1f 125yds. 3.00pm Haydock Park, Saturday, November 25. For five-year-olds and upwards, which are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including the day prior to confirmation. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day prior to confirmation would merit a minimum rating of 130. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Weights: 11st 7lb Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed Tuesday, November 7 (11 entries), five-day confirmation & £10,000 supplementary entry stage November 20, final declaration stage, 10.00am, November 23.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
6
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
CUE CARD
11
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
DOUBLE TREASURE
6
Sir Chips Keswick
Jamie Snowden
MIGHT BITE (IRE)
8
The Knot Again Partnership
Nicky Henderson
MORE OF THAT (IRE)
9
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
OUTLANDER (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
7
Carl Hinchy
Richard Hobson
SIZING JOHN
7
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE
TEA FOR TWO
8
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Nick Williams
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
7
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
YALA ENKI (FR)
7
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
11 entries
2 Irish-trained
 
Betfair betting 6/4 Sizing John, 9/4 Bristol De Mai, 9/2 Cue Card, 10/1 Outlander, 12/1 Tea For Two, 20/1 More of That, 25/1 Traffic Fluide, 25/1 Yala Enki, 33/1 Double Treasure, 50/1 Shantou Flyer
 
The Betfair Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 3)
£100,000 Total Prize Fund. 2m 6f 177yds. 2.25pm, Haydock Park, Saturday, November 25. For four-year-olds and upwards. Entries closed Tuesday, November 7 (46 entries), five-day confirmation stage November 20, final declaration stage 10.00am November 23. Penalties, after November 12, 2017, for each hurdle race won 5lb. Maximum field of 17 plus 2 reserves.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
AHEAD OF THE CURVE (FR)
5
T Green
Susan Corbett
ANTEROS (IRE)
9
K W Bell
Sophie Leech
BOBO MAC (IRE)
6
C & M Baker, K Ibberson, H Pearman
Tom Symonds
CALETT MAD (FR)
5
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
7
Prof Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
David Pipe
CLONDAW KAEMPFER (IRE)
9
T Leslie & D Gorton
Donald McCain
CLOSING CEREMONY (IRE)
8
The High Altitude Partnership
Emma Lavelle
CONNETABLE (FR)
5
Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
DELL’ ARCA (IRE)
8
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
DESERT CRY (IRE)
11
NYPD Racing
Donald McCain
DONNA’S DIAMOND (IRE)
8
D&D Armstrong Ltd
Chris Grant
FINGERONTHESWITCH (IRE)
7
Cahill, Atwell & Crofts
Neil Mulholland
FIXE LE KAP (FR)
5
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
FORZA MILAN (IRE)
5
Deep Sea Partnership
Jonjo O’Neill
GAYEBURY
7
R Abbott & M Stavrou
Evan Williams
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
7
Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
Paul Nicholls
HELLO GEORGE (IRE)
8
M St Quinton/ C Hellyer/ M Strong
Philip Hobbs
IBSEN (IRE)
8
Home & Away Partnership
Gordon Elliott IRE
LE ROCHER (FR)
7
John White & Anne Underhill
Nick Williams
LOUIS’ VAC POUCH (IRE)
5
The Vacuum Pouch Company Limited
Philip Hobbs
MAN OF PLENTY
8
G Thompson
Sophie Leech
MASSINI’S TRAP (IRE)
8
S Curran
James Nash IRE
MILROW (IRE)
4
John Cocks & Roger Liddington
Sophie Leech
MINELLA AWARDS (IRE)
6
Masterson Holdings Limited
Harry Fry
MINOTAUR (IRE)
5
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
MONKSLAND (IRE)
10
Patricia Hunt
Noel Meade IRE
NO HASSLE HOFF (IRE)
5
Jacky Allen
Dan Skelton
OSCARTEEA (IRE)
8
Steve & Jackie Fleetham
Peter Bowen
OUR KAEMPFER (IRE)
8
Swanee River Partnership
Charlie Longsdon
POBBLES BAY (IRE)
7
David M Williams
Evan Williams
POKER PLAY (FR)
4
The Angove Family
David Pipe
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
9
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
ROBBIN’HANNON (IRE)
6
The Mount Fawcus Partnership
Philip Hobbs
SAM SPINNER
5
Caron & Paul Chapman
Jedd O’Keeffe
SILSOL (GER)
8
Michelle And Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE)
6
TyroneForSam
Graeme McPherson
SPLASH OF GINGE
9
J D Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
TEMPLEROSS (IRE)
6
Tony Bloom
Nigel Twiston-Davies
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
7
SprayClad UK
Colin Tizzard
THE WORLDS END (IRE)
6
McNeill Family
Tom George
THELIGNY (FR)
6
Pearn’s Pharmacies Ltd
Tim Vaughan
THEO’S CHARM (IRE)
7
Michael O’Shea
Nick Gifford
THOMAS CAMPBELL
5
Mrs Van Geest & Mrs Kelvin Hughes
Nicky Henderson
THREE MUSKETEERS (IRE)
7
Frank McAleavy
Dan Skelton
WINNINGTRY (IRE)
6
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
ZARKANDAR (IRE)
10
Chris Giles & Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls
46 entries
3 Irish-trained
