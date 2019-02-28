National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls to sponsor Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival Posted by racenews on Thursday, February 28, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - Cheltenham Racecourse is pleased to announce today that National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls is the new title of the G2 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival™presented by Magners.

The £90,000 G2 contest takes place over an extended two miles and is the sixth race (4.50pm) on St Patrick’s Thursday, March 14.

The new sponsorship involves breeders Shade Oak Stud, Upton Viva Stud, Trull House Stud, James and Jean Potter Ltd, Martyn Meade Racing and Overbury Stud.

The National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle was introduced to The Festival in 2016 to give more opportunities for fillies and mares.

It is the second race exclusively for female horses at The Festival, following on from the G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle on Champion Day, Tuesday, March 12, and is open to four-year-olds and upwards.

The first three runnings were sponsored by Trull House Stud, which is continuing as one of the contest’s backers.

The registered title of the race is the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in recognition of the great mare Dawn Run, who is the only horse to win both the Champion Hurdle (1984) and the Cheltenham Gold Cup (1986).

Willie Mullins, the most successful trainer of all-time at The Festival, has dominated the race so far, being victorious with the Susannah Ricci-owned pair of Limini (2016) and Let’s Dance (2017), plus Laurina (2018), all five-year-olds.

Laurina, who races in the colours Sullivan Bloodstock Limited, has developed into a leading contender for this year’s G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle, while Limini could head to the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle.

Ian Renton, Regional Director, Cheltenham & The South West, The Jockey Club, said today: “Since we introduced this race three years’ ago, we have had some impressive mares winning including Laurina and Limini.

“This just shows the strength of the mares’ division and I am sure that the race will only continue to grow in profile with the support of the National Hunt Breeders and Tattersalls.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Tattersalls Ireland CEO, Matt Mitchell, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the G2 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival which will also be backed by National Hunt Breeders.

“National Hunt breeders are the backbone of this industry and their continuous efforts, along with our support, brings together what they strive to achieve to the forefront of racing.

“This sponsorship further strengthens Tattersalls relationship with Cheltenham Racecourse; the Cheltenham Sales have established themselves as a constant source of winners and we are excited about this further association with the Home of National Hunt Racing.”

Robert Waley-Cohen of Upton Viva Stud and Chairman of Cheltenham Racecourse further endorsed this new sponsorship.

Waley-Cohen said: “Upton Viva Stud is delighted to support the G2 National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

“It is important for mare owners to have a target at The Festival to aspire to win as this has a beneficial impact for breeders both financially and for the breed as a whole.

“The best mares are those who have proven their ability on the racecourse and this race provides a valuable opportunity.”

Another of the contest’s supporters, trainer and breeder Martyn Meade added: “National Hunt racing and breeding has been a big part of my racing career and I am really pleased to support the National Hunt Breeders by sponsoring the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

“It is fantastic to be associated with the best National Hunt Festival in the world.”

The 40 entries for the National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle were announced yesterday. Willie Mullins is responsible for 13 of the 40 entries, including G1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle second Sancta Simona.

Unbeaten G3 winner Honeysuckle and Punchestown Listed scorer Sinoria could both line up for another Irish trainer, Henry de Bromhead.

Posh Trish, trained by Paul Nicholls, twice successful at Listed level this season, and two from Nicky Henderson’s yard, Epatante, an impressive winner at Exeter on February 22, and the Waley-Cohen-owned Elusive Belle, feature among the British contenders.

Grade 2, £90,000 Total Prize Fund. New Course, Cheltenham, 4.50pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019, two miles and a furlong (2m 179y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 8lb, five-year-olds and up 11st 2lb. Penalties: a winner of a Class 2 weight-for-age hurdle or a Class 1 handicap hurdle 3lb, a winner of a Class 1 weight-for-age hurdle 5lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (40 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, Tuesday, March 12. Maximum 22 runners.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALLEZ DANCE (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE AWAYINTHEWEST (IRE) 7 Mrs Una Brady Pat Fahy IRE BLACK TEARS 5 Mrs C Walsh/J Lightfoot Gordon Elliott IRE BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP 5 J Turner Willie Mullins IRE BULLFROG (IRE) 6 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore CALIE DU MESNIL (FR) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE CARDIGAN BAY (FR) 6 Birch, Djivanovic & Doel Charlie Longsdon CONCERTISTA (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE COPPER GONE WEST (IRE) 6 Paul & Louise Bowtell Tim Vaughan COURT MAID (IRE) 6 Rory F Larkin Thomas Mullins IRE DAME DU SOIR (FR) 6 CWB Plus 1 Partnership David Bridgwater DAPHNE DU CLOS (FR) 6 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Nicky Henderson DEFINITELYANOSCAR (IRE) 6 Jago and Taylor Harry Fry DIAMOND GAIT 6 Norman Carter Kim Bailey DUHALLOW GESTURE (IRE) 7 Galveston Partners Anthony Honeyball EGLANTINE DU SEUIL (FR) 5 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE ELFILE (FR) 5 K Alexander Willie Mullins IRE ELUSIVE BELLE (IRE) 5 Robert Waley-Cohen Nicky Henderson EMILY MOON (IRE) 5 Mrs P Myerscough Jessica Harrington IRE EPATANTE (FR) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson FRENCH MADE (FR) 4 Exors of the Late Mrs M McManus Willie Mullins IRE GREAT WHITE SHARK (FR) 5 Malcolm C Denmark Willie Mullins IRE HONEYSUCKLE 5 K Alexander Henry de Bromhead IRE INDEFATIGABLE (IRE) 6 Philip Rocher & John B O’Connor Paul Webber INESSA (FR) 6 David J Smith Dr Richard Newland LA SORELITA (FR) 4 K Alexander Willie Mullins IRE LUST FOR GLORY (IRE) 6 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson MOSKOVITE (IRE) 6 R V Hennelly Denis Hogan IRE MY SISTER SARAH (IRE) 5 Barnane Stud Willie Mullins IRE OFF THE HOOK (IRE) 7 Mrs I Hodge Nick Alexander POSH TRISH (IRE) 6 Highclere T’Bred Racing – Posh Trish Paul Nicholls PRESIDENTE LINE (FR) 5 Ecurie Cerdeval & Elevage Couetil Alain Couetil FR QUEENOHEARTS (IRE) 6 The Sherington Partnership Stuart Edmunds ROBIN DE CARLOW 6 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham Willie Mullins IRE SALSARETTA (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE SANCTA SIMONA (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE SINORIA (IRE) 6 K Alexander Henry de Bromhead IRE SURIN (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE TINTANGLE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE WESTERN VICTORY (IRE) 6 S O’Neill Colin Bowe IRE

40 entries 23 Irish-trained 1 French-trained

National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Facts & Figures

BACKGROUND INFORMATION – DISTANCE 2M 179y The National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle was introduced to The Festival in 2016 to give more opportunities to fillies and mares. It is the second race exclusively for female horses at The Festival, following on from the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle. There was a place on the third day, St Patrick’s Day Thursday, following the decision to cease running the charity Flat race. FIELD SIZE The maximum number of runners allowed is 22. There were 16 runners in both 2016 and 2017, while 2018 saw 14 runners face the starter. MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER Willie Mullins has won all three runnings to date with the Susannah Ricci-owned pair of Limini (2016) and Let’s Dance (2017), plus Laurina (2018). MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY Ruby Walsh partnered both Limini (2016) and Let’s Dance (2017) to victory. BETTING Favourites have a 100 per cent record. National Hunt Breeders supported by Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Previous Results

2018-WINNER-LAURINA 5-11-07 Owner-Sullivan Bloodstock Limited; Trainer-Willie Mullins IRE; Jockey-Paul Townend; SP-4/7 Fav 2ND-Cap Soleil 5-11-07 Owner-Mrs S A Noott; Trainer-Fergal O’Brien; Jockey-Paddy Brennan; SP-10/1 3RD-Champayne Lady 6-11-02 Owner-Rory Connell; Trainer-Alan Fleming IRE; Jockey-Denis O’Regan; SP-80/1 14 ran, Time-4m 15.40s, Dist-18, sh 2017-WINNER-LET’S DANCE 5-11-07 Owner-Susannah Ricci; Trainer-Willie Mullins IRE; Jockey-Ruby Walsh; SP-11/8 Fav 2ND-Barra 6-11-02 Owner-Gigginstown House Stud; Trainer-Gordon Elliott IRE; Jockey-Bryan Cooper; SP-12/1 3RD-Dusky Legend 7-11-05 Owner-Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes; Trainer-Alan King; Jockey-Wayne Hutchinson; SP-20/1 16 ran, Time-4m 2.00s, Dist-2¾, nk 2016-WINNER-LIMINI 5-11-07 Owner-Susannah Ricci; Trainer-Willie Mullins IRE; Jockey-Ruby Walsh; SP-8/11 Fav 2ND-Dusky Legend 6-11-02 Owner-Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes; Trainer-Alan King; Jockey-Wayne Hutchinson; SP-50/1 3RD-Bloody Mary 5-11-07 Owner-J P McManus; Trainer-Nicky Henderson; Jockey-Barry Geraghty; SP-7/1 16 ran, Time-3m 58.00s, Dist-4½, 2½