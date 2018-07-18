Natalie’s Joy & Emaraaty Ana going for Listed success at Newbury on Friday Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Highly-regarded northern raiders Natalie’s Joy and Emaraaty Ana headline a field of six for the £25,500 Listed Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes, one of the highlights at Newbury this Friday, July 20.

Notable winners of this six-furlong contest for two-year-olds include five-time G1 victor Rodrigo De Triano (1992) and, more recently, 2016 July Cup hero Limato, who took the spoils in 2014.

Natalie’s Joy (Mark Johnston/Frankie Dettori) is on a retrieval mission after finishing seventh in the Listed Chesham Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot, for which she was sent off the heavily-backed 5/4 favourite.

Prior to that, the twice-raced filly looked a top prospect in a six-furlong maiden at Goodwood in May, just missing out on Bachir’s 19-year-old juvenile track record as she romped to a six-length victory.

Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan/Tom Queally) has not raced since making an eye-catching winning debut from the front in a five-furlong novice event at Windsor on April 30, with the runner-up Blown By Wind subsequently acquitting himself well at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Kevin Ryan said today: “Emaraaty Ana is in great form. He has always shown us that he is a nice horse, and he did it well at Windsor.

“We have given him plenty of time to strengthen up since Windsor and we are very happy with him.

“The step up to six furlongs won’t be a problem and we are looking forward to running at Newbury on Friday.”

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes line-up also features Chuck Willis (Charlie Hills/Callum Shepherd), a three-length winner at Ayr on his latest start, and Barbill (Mick Channon/Charles Bishop), who finished fourth in a Listed contest at Sandown Park on July 7.

Kempton Park scorers Lihou (David Evans/Andrea Atzeni) and Typhoon Ten(Richard Hannon/James Doyle) complete the challengers.

A field of nine is set to go to post in the other main race on Friday, the £40,000 Ross Brooke Chartered Accountants Fillies’ Handicap (3.05pm) over an extended 13 furlongs.

The runners include Rococo (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori, 8st 8lb), a regally-bred daughter of Dubawi and successful last time out in 12-furlong handicap at Newmarket on June 9. Other leading contenders are Saving Grace (Luca Cumani/Luke Morris, 8st 5lb), successful on two of her three starts in 2018, and joint top-weight Lady Bergamot (James Fanshawe/George Wood, 9st 6lb), who scooped a valuable All-Weather handicap over a mile and six furlongs at Chelmsford City on June 20.

Her Majesty The Queen has a runner on Friday afternoon, with newcomer Magnetic Charm (William Haggas/James Doyle), a two-year-old Exceed And Excel filly, being one of 17 declared runners for the bet365 Ebf Fillies’ Novice (2.30pm) over six furlongs.

The seven-race programme on Friday runs from 2.00pm through to 5.10pm.

The going at Newbury remains Good to Firm, Good in places. The GoingStick reading at 7.50am today was 6.8. Watering is ongoing to maintain conditions.

The declared runners for Saturday, July 21, which features the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint, the inaugural £100,000 JLT Cup Handicap and the £60,000 G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes, will be known tomorrow.

Saturday, July 21 is the first of the “Party In The Paddock” racedays at Newbury in 2018, with acclaimed singer-songwriter Craig David set to take to the stage at 6.05pm.

David released his debut album, Born To Do It, in 2000, and has had 20 UK top 40 singles, and seven UK top 40 albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide as a solo artist.

Tickets for July 21 are selling fast, with the Grandstand completely sold out and less than 500 tickets still available in the Premier Enclosure.

www.newburyracecourse.co.uk to avoid disappointment. Racegoers wishing to attend should book tickets as soon as possible online atto avoid disappointment.