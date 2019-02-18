Ms Parfois could aim to bridge 68-year gap in Randox Health Grand National
It has been 68 years since a mare won the Randox Health Grand National when Nickel Coin came home six lengths in front of Royal Tan. In more recent years, the latest mare to be placed was Dubacilla, fourth behind Royal Athlete in 1995.
A mare on the trail for the 2019 renewal of the world’s greatest and most valuable chase, which has a prize fund of £1 million and is staged at Aintree on Saturday, April 6, is Ms Parfois (Anthony Honeyball, 10st 2lb). She is a 33/1 chance with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.
The eight-year-old enjoyed a fine spring in 2018, when she finished runner-up at both the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. At Cheltenham, she was the half-length runner-up to fellow Randox Health Grand National aspirant Rathvinden (Willie Mullins IRE, 10st 10lb, 28/1 with Betway) in the four-mile G2 National Hunt Novices’ Chase while at Aintree she went down by just under four lengths to Terrefort in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase over three miles and a furlong. On her one outing so far this season, Ms Parfois came home sixth in the valuable G3 Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury in December.
Honeyball, who is based in Dorset, revealed: “I have had a good look at the weights and Ms Parfois is on 146, which is her actual rating. If she got in the National, the top-weight ran and the ground was suitable, you would have to think she would run well.
“She ran very well at Aintree last year when second in the G1 novices’ chase. We have just had a bit of a topsy-turvy season really and the horses were not right earlier on. It is hard to know where we are at the moment although some of them have come out and won recently.
“If we can get Ms Parfois running like she was last season, there has to be a big race in her if the ground is soft to heavy, or soft, good to soft would be fine with some rain about.
“At the moment we are looking at taking her to the Leinster National in early March and we are also looking at the Midlands National, Aintree and the Irish National for her.
“It has been very difficult as we wanted to run Ms Parfois in a mares’ race at Exeter the other day and that was abandoned. We also looked at Wincanton over the weekend but the ground was not suitable. Either of those races would have been a good baby step for her but now she will have to go straight into the deep end in one of the big handicaps.
“The only race she would be entered in at the Cheltenham Festival is the Ultima Handicap Chase, but unfortunately that race takes place on about the only day that her owner won’t be able to go racing. Because of the season we have had, he doesn’t want to miss her when she runs.
“Ms Parfois wasn’t right when she ran in the Ladbrokes Trophy, which was a shame because that looked a golden opportunity for her. We are ready to have another go with her now and see where we are.”
Ms Parfois races in the colours of Dorset-based book distributor Martyn Chapman. He was born in 1951 – the year of Nickel Coin’s Grand National victory.
Ms Parfois (number 10) in action at Aintree last season
Honeyball could also be represented in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National by Regal Encore (10st 8lb, 66/1 with Betway). The J P McManus-owned 11-year-old finished eighth, beaten 28 lengths, in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National. He reappeared this season in the a Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Qualifier at Aintree in October, when coming home sixth to another Randox Health Grand National contender, Abolitionist (Dr Richard Newland, 10st 1lb, 33/1) and was last seen at Ascot on Saturday, February 16, when an encouraging third in the Listed Swinley Handicap Chase.
Honeyball continued: “Regal Encore ran very, very well in the 2017 Grand National and was definitely value for a lot closer than he actually finished – he hunted and popped round before making up a lot of ground. He got a bit tired before staying on again.
“He is pretty versatile as regards the ground. Anything from good through to good to soft or even soft is fine for him.”
Tiger Roll now clear favourite following stunning G2 hurdle success at Navan yesterday
Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE, 11st 1lb) shot to the head of the market for the Randox Health Grand National with Betway when recording a stunning four-length victory in the G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan yesterday.
The 2018 Randox Health Grand National hero is now 12/1 clear favourite with Betway. If successful at Aintree on April 6, the nine-year-old would become the first horse to record back-to-back victories since the great Red Rum in 1973 and 1974. Trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed after yesterday’s success that Tiger Roll will now head to the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on March 13 ahead of the Randox Health Grand National.
Weights for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National were revealed on February 12 at the iconic Cunard Building in the heart of Liverpool. Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 33/1) heads the weights on 11st 10lb. The eight-year-old is a four-time G1 winner, including the last two renewals of the G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.
The 20/1 joint-second favourites with Betway are this season’s Welsh Grand National victor Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard, 11st 4lb) and Mall Dini (Pat Kelly IRE, 10st 4lb), who shaped well when sixth in the valuable Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on January 24.
With a prize fund of £1 million, the world’s greatest chase is the most valuable Jump race globally and takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great Aintree chase.
Latest odds from Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival
12/1 Tiger Roll
20/1 Elegant Escape, Mall Dini
25/1 Anibale Fly, General Principle, Give Me A Copper, Pleasant Company, Rock The Kasbah, Step Back, Up For Review, Vintage Clouds, Walk In The Mill
28/1 Rathvinden
33/1 Abolitionist, Alpha des Obeaux, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai, Captain Redbeard, Dounikos, Lake View Lad,, Minella Rocco, Missed Approach, Ms Parfois, One For Arthur, Ramses de Teillee, Royal Vacation, Total Recall, Traffic Fluide, Ultragold, Valtor
40/1 BAR
Each-Way: 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26, second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Rating
Owner
Trainer
1)
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
8
11-10
168
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
2)
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
9
11-06
164
J P McManus
Tony Martin IRE
3)
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
9
11-04
162
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
4)
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
7
11-04
162
John Romans
Colin Tizzard
5)
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
8
11-03
161
Pat Sloan
Gordon Elliott IRE
6)
VALTOR (FR)
10
11-02
160
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
7)
EDWULF
10
11-01
159
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
8)
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
9
11-01
159
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
9)
OUTLANDER (IRE)
11
11-00
158
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
10)
DON POLI (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
11)
GO CONQUER (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
12)
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
13)
BLAKLION
10
10-12
156
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
14)
MALA BEACH (IRE)
11
10-12
156
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
15)
YALA ENKI (FR)
9
10-12
156
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
16)
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies
17)
BLACK CORTON (FR)
8
10-11
155
The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle
Paul Nicholls
18)
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Trevor Hemmings
Nick Alexander
19)
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
9
10-11
155
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
20)
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
11
10-11
155
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
21)
AMERICAN (FR)
9
10-10
154
The Jago Family Partnership
Harry Fry
22)
DOUNIKOS (FR)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
23)
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
24)
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
11
10-10
154
Ronnie Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE
25)
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
26)
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
27)
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
28)
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
9
10-10
154
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
29)
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
9
10-09
153
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
30)
WARRIORS TALE
10
10-09
153
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
31)
AUVERGNAT (FR)
9
10-08
152
J P McManus
Enda Bolger IRE
32)
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
11
10-08
152
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
33)
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
9
10-08
152
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
34)
A TOI PHIL (FR)
9
10-07
151
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
35)
JURY DUTY (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Sideways Syndicate
Gordon Elliott IRE
36)
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE
37)
MASTER DEE (IRE)
10
10-07
151
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
38)
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
8
10-06
150
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
39)
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
40)
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Ronnie Wood
Jessica Harrington IRE
41)
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
11
10-06
150
Paul & Clare Rooney
Harry Fry
42)
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
9
10-05
149
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
43)
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
7
10-05
149
John White & Anne Underhill
David Pipe
44)
TEA FOR TWO
10
10-05
149
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Jane Williams
45)
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
7
10-04
148
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
46)
MALL DINI (IRE)
9
10-04
148
Philip Reynolds
Patrick Kelly IRE
47)
CALETT MAD (FR)
7
10-03
147
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
48)
STEP BACK (IRE)
9
10-03
147
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
49)
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
9
10-03
147
SprayClad UK
Colin Tizzard
50)
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
10-03
147
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
51)
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
8
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
52)
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
8
10-02
146
M R Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
53)
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
54)
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
9
10-02
146
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
Tom George
55)
SOME NECK (FR)
8
10-02
146
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
56)
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
57)
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
58)
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
10
10-02
146
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
59)
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
11
10-01
145
Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
60)
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
9
10-01
145
Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
Paul Nicholls
61)
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
9
10-01
145
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
62)
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
12
10-00
144
Core Partnership
Gordon Elliott IRE
63)
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
10-00
144
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
64)
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
65)
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Trevor Hemmings
Sue Smith
66)
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
9
10-00
144
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
67)
WILLIE BOY (IRE)
8
10-00
144
Kate & Andrew Brooks
Charlie Longsdon
68)
BALLYHILL (FR)
8
9-13
143
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
69)
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14
9-13
143
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
70)
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
9-13
143
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
71)
POLIDAM (FR)
10
9-13
143
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
72)
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
8
9-12
142
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
73)
EXITAS (IRE)
11
9-12
142
P Middleton, M Lowther
Phil Middleton
74)
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
12
9-12
142
Kilbroney Racing
Willie Mullins IRE
75)
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
10
9-12
142
M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis
Rebecca Curtis
76)
JUST A PAR (IRE)
12
9-12
142
M Scott
James Moffatt
77)
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Rob Little
Ian Williams
78)
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
79)
THE YOUNG MASTER
10
9-12
142
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
80)
WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
10
9-11
141
Thade Quill Syndicate
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
81)
BALLYARTHUR (IRE)
9
9-10
140
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
82)
BALLYDINE (IRE)
9
9-10
140
Alan Halsall
Charlie Longsdon
83)
COGRY
10
9-10
140
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
84)
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
9-10
|
140
|
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
|
Jamie Snowden
|
85)
|
OUT SAM
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
D Charlesworth
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
86)
|
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
M L Bloodstock Limited
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
87)
|
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
|
9
|
9-09
|
139
|
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
|
Neil Mulholland
|
88)
|
KINGSWELL THEATRE
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
John J Murray
|
Michael Scudamore
|
89)
|
MR DIABLO (IRE)
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
Aidan Glynn
|
Philip Dempsey IRE
|
90)
|
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
|
11
|
9-08
|
138
|
Mrs C Skipworth
|
Neil Mulholland
|
|
91)
|
MILANSBAR (IRE)
|
12
|
9-08
|
138
|
Robert Bothway
|
Neil King
|
92)
|
BORICE (FR)
|
8
|
9-07
|
137
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
93)
|
JAROB
|
12
|
9-07
|
137
|
Chris Jones
|
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
|
94)
|
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
95)
|
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
96)
|
SPLASH OF GINGE
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
John Neild
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
97)
|
ZIGA BOY (FR)
|
10
|
9-07
|
137
|
Axom LI
|
Alan King
|
98)
|
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
99)
|
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|
13
|
9-05
|
135
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
James Moffatt
|
100)
|
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Alan Spence
|
Nicky Henderson
|
|
101)
|
WOODS WELL (IRE)
|
8
|
9-05
|
135
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
102)
|
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
|
10
|
9-03
|
133
|
David Wesley Yates
|
Nicky Richards
|
103)
|
BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)
|
7
|
9-02
|
132
|
M R & Mrs C J Barnwell
|
Henry Daly
|
104)
|
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
|
9
|
9-02
|
132
|
All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies
|
Christian Williams
|
105)
|
MORNEY WING (IRE)
|
10
|
8-13
|
129
|
The Steeple Chasers
|
Charlie Mann
|
106)
|
NED STARK (IRE)
|
11
|
8-12
|
128
|
Noel Moran/Mrs Valerie Moran
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
107)
|
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
|
11
|
8-12
|
128
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
108)
|
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
|
9
|
8-11
|
127
|
J P McManus
|
Thomas Mullins IRE
|
109)
|
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
|
10
|
8-11
|
127
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
109 entries remain – SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) & LIEUTENANT COLONEL not qualified, ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) scratched
47 Irish-trained