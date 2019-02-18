Ms Parfois could aim to bridge 68-year gap in Randox Health Grand National Posted by racenews on Monday, February 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

It has been 68 years since a mare won the Randox Health Grand National when Nickel Coin came home six lengths in front of Royal Tan. In more recent years, the latest mare to be placed was Dubacilla, fourth behind Royal Athlete in 1995.

A mare on the trail for the 2019 renewal of the world’s greatest and most valuable chase, which has a prize fund of £1 million and is staged at Aintree on Saturday, April 6, is Ms Parfois (Anthony Honeyball, 10st 2lb). She is a 33/1 chance with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

The eight-year-old enjoyed a fine spring in 2018, when she finished runner-up at both the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. At Cheltenham, she was the half-length runner-up to fellow Randox Health Grand National aspirant Rathvinden (Willie Mullins IRE, 10st 10lb, 28/1 with Betway) in the four-mile G2 National Hunt Novices’ Chase while at Aintree she went down by just under four lengths to Terrefort in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase over three miles and a furlong. On her one outing so far this season, Ms Parfois came home sixth in the valuable G3 Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury in December.

Honeyball, who is based in Dorset, revealed: “I have had a good look at the weights and Ms Parfois is on 146, which is her actual rating. If she got in the National, the top-weight ran and the ground was suitable, you would have to think she would run well.

“She ran very well at Aintree last year when second in the G1 novices’ chase. We have just had a bit of a topsy-turvy season really and the horses were not right earlier on. It is hard to know where we are at the moment although some of them have come out and won recently.

“If we can get Ms Parfois running like she was last season, there has to be a big race in her if the ground is soft to heavy, or soft, good to soft would be fine with some rain about.

“At the moment we are looking at taking her to the Leinster National in early March and we are also looking at the Midlands National, Aintree and the Irish National for her.

“It has been very difficult as we wanted to run Ms Parfois in a mares’ race at Exeter the other day and that was abandoned. We also looked at Wincanton over the weekend but the ground was not suitable. Either of those races would have been a good baby step for her but now she will have to go straight into the deep end in one of the big handicaps.

“The only race she would be entered in at the Cheltenham Festival is the Ultima Handicap Chase, but unfortunately that race takes place on about the only day that her owner won’t be able to go racing. Because of the season we have had, he doesn’t want to miss her when she runs.

“Ms Parfois wasn’t right when she ran in the Ladbrokes Trophy, which was a shame because that looked a golden opportunity for her. We are ready to have another go with her now and see where we are.”

Ms Parfois races in the colours of Dorset-based book distributor Martyn Chapman. He was born in 1951 – the year of Nickel Coin’s Grand National victory.

Ms Parfois (number 10) in action at Aintree last season

Honeyball could also be represented in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National by Regal Encore (10st 8lb, 66/1 with Betway). The J P McManus-owned 11-year-old finished eighth, beaten 28 lengths, in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National. He reappeared this season in the a Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Qualifier at Aintree in October, when coming home sixth to another Randox Health Grand National contender, Abolitionist (Dr Richard Newland, 10st 1lb, 33/1) and was last seen at Ascot on Saturday, February 16, when an encouraging third in the Listed Swinley Handicap Chase.

Honeyball continued: “Regal Encore ran very, very well in the 2017 Grand National and was definitely value for a lot closer than he actually finished – he hunted and popped round before making up a lot of ground. He got a bit tired before staying on again.

“He is pretty versatile as regards the ground. Anything from good through to good to soft or even soft is fine for him.”

Tiger Roll now clear favourite following stunning G2 hurdle success at Navan yesterday

Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE, 11st 1lb) shot to the head of the market for the Randox Health Grand National with Betway when recording a stunning four-length victory in the G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan yesterday.

The 2018 Randox Health Grand National hero is now 12/1 clear favourite with Betway. If successful at Aintree on April 6, the nine-year-old would become the first horse to record back-to-back victories since the great Red Rum in 1973 and 1974. Trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed after yesterday’s success that Tiger Roll will now head to the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on March 13 ahead of the Randox Health Grand National.

Weights for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National were revealed on February 12 at the iconic Cunard Building in the heart of Liverpool. Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 33/1) heads the weights on 11st 10lb. The eight-year-old is a four-time G1 winner, including the last two renewals of the G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

The 20/1 joint-second favourites with Betway are this season’s Welsh Grand National victor Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard, 11st 4lb) and Mall Dini (Pat Kelly IRE, 10st 4lb), who shaped well when sixth in the valuable Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on January 24.

With a prize fund of £1 million, the world’s greatest chase is the most valuable Jump race globally and takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great Aintree chase.

Latest odds from Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival

12/1 Tiger Roll

20/1 Elegant Escape, Mall Dini

25/1 Anibale Fly, General Principle, Give Me A Copper, Pleasant Company, Rock The Kasbah, Step Back, Up For Review, Vintage Clouds, Walk In The Mill

28/1 Rathvinden

33/1 Abolitionist, Alpha des Obeaux, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai, Captain Redbeard, Dounikos, Lake View Lad,, Minella Rocco, Missed Approach, Ms Parfois, One For Arthur, Ramses de Teillee, Royal Vacation, Total Recall, Traffic Fluide, Ultragold, Valtor

40/1 BAR

Each-Way: 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26, second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Rating Owner Trainer 1) BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 8 11-10 168 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies 2) ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 11-06 164 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE 3) ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 11-04 162 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 4) ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 7 11-04 162 John Romans Colin Tizzard 5) THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 11-03 161 Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE 6) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-02 160 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 7) EDWULF 10 11-01 159 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE 8) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 11-01 159 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 9) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-00 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 10) DON POLI (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 11) GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies 12) SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 13) BLAKLION 10 10-12 156 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 14) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 10-12 156 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 15) YALA ENKI (FR) 9 10-12 156 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams 16) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies 17) BLACK CORTON (FR) 8 10-11 155 The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle Paul Nicholls 18) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander 19) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 10-11 155 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 20) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 10-11 155 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 21) AMERICAN (FR) 9 10-10 154 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry 22) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 23) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 24) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 10-10 154 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE 25) SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 26) SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard 27) TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 28) TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 9 10-10 154 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore 29) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 10-09 153 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 30) WARRIORS TALE 10 10-09 153 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 31) AUVERGNAT (FR) 9 10-08 152 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE 32) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-08 152 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 33) ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 9 10-08 152 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard 34) A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 10-07 151 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 35) JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE 36) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE 37) MASTER DEE (IRE) 10 10-07 151 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien 38) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 10-06 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 39) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 40) SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE 41) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 11 10-06 150 Paul & Clare Rooney Harry Fry 42) ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 9 10-05 149 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 43) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 10-05 149 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe 44) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-05 149 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams 45) DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 7 10-04 148 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe 46) MALL DINI (IRE) 9 10-04 148 Philip Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE 47) CALETT MAD (FR) 7 10-03 147 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies 48) STEP BACK (IRE) 9 10-03 147 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock 49) THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 9 10-03 147 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard 50) ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-03 147 Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard

51) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 52) MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 10-02 146 M R Chapman Anthony Honeyball 53) PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 54) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 10-02 146 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George 55) SOME NECK (FR) 8 10-02 146 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 56) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 57) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 58) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 10-02 146 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 59) ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 10-01 145 Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman Dr Richard Newland 60) GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 9 10-01 145 Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls 61) MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 9 10-01 145 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex 62) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 10-00 144 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE 63) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-00 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 64) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 65) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith 66) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-00 144 Baroness Harding Robert Walford 67) WILLIE BOY (IRE) 8 10-00 144 Kate & Andrew Brooks Charlie Longsdon 68) BALLYHILL (FR) 8 9-13 143 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 69) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 9-13 143 Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 70) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 9-13 143 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd 71) POLIDAM (FR) 10 9-13 143 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 72) BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 9-12 142 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 73) EXITAS (IRE) 11 9-12 142 P Middleton, M Lowther Phil Middleton 74) ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 9-12 142 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE 75) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 9-12 142 M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis Rebecca Curtis 76) JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 9-12 142 M Scott James Moffatt 77) RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Rob Little Ian Williams 78) SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland 79) THE YOUNG MASTER 10 9-12 142 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 80) WESTERNER POINT (IRE) 10 9-11 141 Thade Quill Syndicate Eoghan O’Grady IRE 81) BALLYARTHUR (IRE) 9 9-10 140 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies 82) BALLYDINE (IRE) 9 9-10 140 Alan Halsall Charlie Longsdon 83) COGRY 10 9-10 140 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies 84) FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 9-10 140 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden 85) OUT SAM 10 9-10 140 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE 86) VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 9-10 140 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE 87) IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 9-09 139 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland 88) KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 9-09 139 John J Murray Michael Scudamore 89) MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 9-09 139 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE 90) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 9-08 138 Mrs C Skipworth Neil Mulholland 91) MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 9-08 138 Robert Bothway Neil King 92) BORICE (FR) 8 9-07 137 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 93) JAROB 12 9-07 137 Chris Jones Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE 94) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 9-07 137 T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE 95) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 11 9-07 137 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 96) SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-07 137 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies 97) ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 9-07 137 Axom LI Alan King 98) CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 99) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-05 135 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt 100) KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson 101) WOODS WELL (IRE) 8 9-05 135 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 102) LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 9-03 133 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards 103) BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE) 7 9-02 132 M R & Mrs C J Barnwell Henry Daly 104) POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 9-02 132 All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies Christian Williams 105) MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 8-13 129 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann 106) NED STARK (IRE) 11 8-12 128 Noel Moran/Mrs Valerie Moran Gordon Elliott IRE 107) RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 8-12 128 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 108) SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 8-11 127 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE 109) VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR) 10 8-11 127 Fergus Wilson David Pipe

109 entries remain – SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) & LIEUTENANT COLONEL not qualified, ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) scratched

47 Irish-trained