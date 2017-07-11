Mr Minerals goes for quick follow-up on Newbury Night this Thursday Posted by racenews on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Thursday Nights Live series continues at Newbury Racecourse this Thursday, July 13, with Newbury Night.

Newbury Night celebrates the great town of Newbury. Local businesses will be in attendance and the evening will be rounded off by live music from local bands plus the Newbury and Thatcham Rock Choir.

There is a race for Purebred Arabian horses at 4.50pm, the Debbie Burt Equine Creative Media Progressive Conditions Stakes, followed by a seven-race programme for thoroughbreds, from 5.20pm through to 8.40pm.

The highlight of the evening is the £10,000 Relyon Cleaning Newbury Handicap (7.05pm, seven runners), staged over a mile for three-year-olds and upwards.

Impressive last time out scorer Mr Minerals is one of two runners on the card for trainer Richard Hughes and heads for the Relyon Cleaning Newbury Handicap.

Mr Minerals (Shane Kelly, 9st 6lb) has a six pound penalty following a four and a half-length victory in a mile handicap on Polytrack at Kempton Park on July 5. The three-year-old won his sole start nicely on Tapeta at Wolverhampton last year, but had no luck in running on his comeback and turf debut when fourth after being badly hampered two furlongs out in a mile handicap at Goodwood on June 16.

Hughes said today: “We are happy with Mr Minerals – he seems fine after last week.

“I thought he was impressive at Kempton.

“He is a big horse and on the up, so as the season goes on, the better he will be.”

Also going to post in the Relyon Cleaning Newbury Handicap is La Rav (Luca Cumani/Jamie Spencer, 9st 5lb), who caught the eye with a ready four and a half-length success in a seven-furlong maiden at Salisbury on June 13.

Several of the field previously met in the Comax Handicap over a mile at Newbury on June 15, with top-weight Wind In My Sails (Ed de Giles/Dougie Costello, 9st 13lb) faring best in third, with Exceeding Power (Martin Bosley/George Wood (3), 9st 4lb) taking fourth, Cricklewood Green (Sylvester Kirk/Martin Dwyer, 9st 4lb) sixth and Kingston Kurrajong (Michael Attwater/ David Egan (5), 9st 7lb) eighth.

Hughes also saddles two-year-old Polly’s Gold (Shane Kelly) in Stalbridge Linen Fillies’ Novice Auction (6.30pm, 16 runners) over six furlongs. The Havana Gold filly stayed on nicely to be fourth in a five-furlong event at Windsor on her debut on July 3.

The trainer continued: “Polly’s Gold ran well first time up at Windsor.

“I am hoping for a bit of improvement, but Thursday’s race could be a tough one to win.”

The gates open at 4.00pm on Newbury Night.

Following Newbury Night, the final Thursday Nights Live is #ThrowbackThursday Disco on Thursday, July 27.

Newbury Racecourse also races on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

Saturday, July 22 is Betfred Ladies Day with Olly Murs, featuring the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint.